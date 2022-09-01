Business license information includes the business name, owner (if available), location and description of the business. Those without addresses are home-based businesses or out of town. *Licensed in Wenatchee and East Wenatchee
City of Wenatchee
Rama Farm LLC: Nathan Collyer, non-citrus fruit farming
E&J's General Construction Concepts: Jesus F. Torres, new single-family housing construction
Los Manzaneros Construction LLC: Sergio Ceja Rojo, new single-family housing construction
Creative Spaces: Daren Schober and Alejandro Pelayo, new single-family housing construction
Encino Construction Services LLC: Fabiola Bravo, new single-family housing construction
47 Reasons Construction LLC: Thomas Walten, new single-family housing construction
Patriot Plumbing, Heating and Cooling: Peltram Services of Washington LLC, Matthew Lavergne, Sherry Erickson, 536 S. Chelan Ave., plumbing, heating and air-conditioning contractors
I Be Painting LLC: Francisco Chavez, painting and wall covering contractor*
Trinidad Production LLC: Myron Katsapas, 3012 GS Center Road, medicinal and botanical manufacturing
Dobbins Ranch LLC: poultry and poultry product merchant wholesalers
Timberloom Wenatchee: Chris and Becci Piepel, 200 S. Columbia St., building material dealers
Sage Hills Acupuncture: Boynn McIntire, general merchandise retailer
Dank God Apparel LLC: Victor Hugo Ceron, clothing and clothing accessories retailers
Corinne's Closet 33: Jody Corinne Kuske, clothing and clothing accessories retailers
The Bigger Story Kids: Pauline Diaz Cook, book retailers and news dealers
Ballard Services Inc.: Michael Shawn Ballard and Scott L. Ballard, 1028 N. Wenatchee Ave., transit and ground passenger transportation*
MJN Brokerage LLC: Maria Sanchez, freight transportation arrangement
Divine Real Estate: Divine Benzen Real Estate LLC, Jaime Blanco Espinoza and Juan Carlos Rodriguez Delgado, real estate agents and brokers office
Sarah Foerster Design: Squilchuck Ventures LLC, Sarah Kelly Foerster, interior design services
Erik Soehren Properties LLC: Erik Soehren, administrative management and general management consulting services*
Undercurrent Productions: Steven Shane Elliott, process, physical distribution, and logistics consulting services
Sand and Salt Design Studio: Elizabeth Hope Romero, photography studios, portrait
Stark Consulting: Stark Publishing LLC, Holly Thorpe, professional, scientific, and technical services
Ridgeline Adventure Co. LLC: Spencer Lail, tour operator
Squeaky Clean Services LLC: Faviola Ortiz Bravo, janitorial services
Barry Bird's Skate School LLC, Barry Pocan, 1790 Marker St., miscellaneous schools and instruction
Hope Care Clinic: Virginia Kerstetter, 1625 N. Wenatchee Ave., offices of dentists
Body & Soul Massage, Wellness and Beyond LLC: Sandra Christian Arroyo, 222 ½ N. Wenatchee, offices of all other miscellaneous health practitioners
Myology Massage Therapy LLC: Ginger Landry, 1022 N. Wenatchee Ave., Suite 112, miscellaneous health practitioners
Quality Inn Wenatchee: Sapphire Hospitality River LLC, Kirndeep Kaur and Sukhjit Kaur, 1401 N. Miller St., hotels and motels
Riverside Cafe: Janie Cook, 759 Riverside Drive, full-service restaurant
Shades Window Tinting LLC: Luis Romero, 222 ½ N. Wenatchee Ave., automotive glass replacement shops
SV Beauty Bar: Shelly Gabriella Valverde, 1207 N. Wenatchee Ave., beauty salons
Estetica Unisex: Soledad Ramos Hernandez, 703 S. Wenatchee Ave., beauty salons
Salon Dore @ Pannellees: Sandra Lyne Anderson, 509 N. Western Ave., beauty salons
Hairbyc.Blanco: Cory Edward Knaggs, 537 Orondo Ave., beauty salons
Arrowhead Tattoo: Dustin M. Hall, 342 S. Mission St., personal care services
Mountain Pines Meadow LLC: Angie Knudtson and Stace Knudtson, 6422 Stemilt Loop Road, personal services
City of East Wenatchee
Ellard General Construction LLC: Taylor Ellard, new single-family housing construction
O'Byrne & Sons Painting: Antoine Thomas Byrne, painting and wall covering contractors
Sky Hawk Excavation & General Construction LLC: Maximino Gonzalez, site preparation contractors*
Evermore Store LLC: Chanel Peterson and Gavin Peterson, general merchandise retailers
East Side Threads LLC: Brianna Nicole Abel, clothing and clothing accessories retailers
Perpetuus Opus: Emma Holmberg, gift, novelty, and souvenir retailers
Freckles & Dakota Crafts LLC: Gerald Lee Paine and Kathryn Marie Schweitzer, art dealers*
Dolphin Views: Kerry Lee Russell, scenic and sightseeing transportation, water
Mocking Sloth Graphics: Brett Shelton Floyd, graphic design services
Noreen Clark: Noreen Clark, administrative management and general management consulting services
Freedom Mergers & Acquisitions LLC: David Thomas Shoults, professional, scientific, and technical services
Avina Lawn Care LLC: Octavio Avina, landscaping services*
Handy Woman: Kate B. Haugen, 687 N. Colorado Ave., services to buildings and dwellings
Base by Pros Wenatchee: Base by Pros, sports and recreation instruction*
Columbia Valley Community Health, 940 Eastmont Ave., offices of physicians*
Beauty Box: Yury Elizabeth Urias, miscellaneous health practitioners
Massage Boss: Kathy Kurpuis, 101 11th St. N.E., miscellaneous health practitioners
Be Well Massage Therapy: Christa Blake, 101 11th St. N.E., miscellaneous health practitioners
Joseph Gerak: Joseph Gerak, individual and family services
Mini Treasures Child Care: Michell Daisy Lopez-Leon, child care services
Operation Catching Freedom: James Gilmore, Sebrina Turner and Tony Warren, 630 Valley Mall Parkway, nonprofit, amusement and recreation industries*
The Clutter Buster: Carla Ann McDaniel, personal services