City of WenatcheeCity of Wenatchee business licenses issued in July were not available at press time.City of East WenatcheeRescare Homecare: Res-care Washington Inc., East Wenatchee, home care servicesMora's Construction LLC, East Wenatchee, general constructionClean Grain Carpentry LLC, East WenatcheeLuis and Luis Landscaping, East Wenatchee, landscaping, concrete curbing, retaining walls, sprinklers systems, etc.Big D's Painting: David Wiser, East Wenatchee, interior and exterior home paintingHansen Home Construction LLC, East Wenatchee, construction servicesRosaurascrafts, Tanya Rosavra Perez, East Wenatchee, artwork and handicraftsBoat Lifts International Chelan: Fusion Dock And Boatlift LLC, East Wenatchee, constructionChase Speegle, East Wenatchee, gemstones and collectible artEmbellish Cosmetics & Nail Studio LLC, East Wenatchee, beauty salon and tattoo artistDave's Mobile Auto Repair LLC, East Wenatchee, mobile auto repairNails by Bernadette: Bernadette Jean Gomez, East Wenatchee, manicuresMG Flooring: Mario Galvan, East Wenatchee, flooring installment and removalSocial Systems Engineering Inc., East Wenatchee, information technologyFriedemann Enterprises Inc., East Wenatchee, grocery storeFifield Consulting LLC, East Wenatchee, consumer consulting servicesAmanda Jo Walker, East Wenatchee, freelance writingEpic Motion Dance And Fitness Studio LLC.: Michelle McDaniel, East Wenatchee, dance instruction, health and fitness club, fitness training.