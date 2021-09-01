City of Wenatchee

City of Wenatchee business licenses issued in July were not available at press time.

City of East Wenatchee

Rescare Homecare: Res-care Washington Inc., East Wenatchee, home care services

Mora’s Construction LLC, East Wenatchee, general construction

Clean Grain Carpentry LLC, East Wenatchee

Luis and Luis Landscaping, East Wenatchee, landscaping, concrete curbing, retaining walls, sprinklers systems, etc.

Big D’s Painting: David Wiser, East Wenatchee, interior and exterior home painting

Hansen Home Construction LLC, East Wenatchee, construction services

Rosaurascrafts, Tanya Rosavra Perez, East Wenatchee, artwork and handicrafts

Boat Lifts International Chelan: Fusion Dock And Boatlift LLC, East Wenatchee, construction

Chase Speegle, East Wenatchee, gemstones and collectible art

Embellish Cosmetics & Nail Studio LLC, East Wenatchee, beauty salon and tattoo artist

Dave’s Mobile Auto Repair LLC, East Wenatchee, mobile auto repair

Nails by Bernadette: Bernadette Jean Gomez, East Wenatchee, manicures

MG Flooring: Mario Galvan, East Wenatchee, flooring installment and removal

Social Systems Engineering Inc., East Wenatchee, information technology

Friedemann Enterprises Inc., East Wenatchee, grocery store

Fifield Consulting LLC, East Wenatchee, consumer consulting services

Amanda Jo Walker, East Wenatchee, freelance writing

Epic Motion Dance And Fitness Studio LLC.: Michelle McDaniel, East Wenatchee, dance instruction, health and fitness club, fitness training.

