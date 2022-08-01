Business license information includes the business name, owner (if available), location and description of the business. Those without addresses are home-based businesses or out of town. *Licensed in Wenatchee and East Wenatchee
City of Wenatchee
All That Jazz LLC: Dale Foreman, 124 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee; noncitrus fruit farming
Lower Stemilt Irrigation District, 4597 Stemilt Hill Road, Wenatchee, water supply and irrigation systems
Baxter Construction: Christopher Richard Baxter, 1050 Maple St., Wenatchee; new single-family housing construction
Salvy's Foundations: SNB LLC, Salvador Najera, Wenatchee; new single-family housing construction
Daves Custom Colors: David Ibarra Fuentes, Wenatchee; painting and wall covering contractors
Villas Painting Villa: Jaime Villa Leon, Wenatchee; painting and wall covering contractors
The 2 Brothers Painting: Andres Villa, Wenatchee; painting and wall covering contractors
Stemilt Creek Winery: Kyle Mathison Orchards Inc., 3 N. Worthen St., Wenatchee; beer, wine and liquor retailers
Big Head Publishing: John M. Crobie, Wenatchee; electronics and appliance retailers
Grace By Faith: Laperria Ann Velazquez, Wenatchee; general merchandise retailers
Gordon Clell France, Wenatchee; miscellaneous retailers
NWT Commercial Real Estate LLC: Patricia McCullough, 521 S. Chelan Ave., Wenatchee; lessors of nonresidential buildings (except miniwarehouses)
Longitude 120 LLC: James Schmitt 1114 Walla Walla, Wenatchee; lessors of nonresidential buildings (except miniwarehouses)
Schmaltz Research and Analytics LLC: Austin Schmaltz; administrative management and general management consulting services
Characters - A Photo Booth Co.: Nichole Marie Garcia, Wenatchee; photography studios, portrait
Anna Casswell Riggan, Wenatchee, translation and interpretation services*
Heidi Myers: Heidi Lee Jacobsen-Myers, Wenatchee, professional, scientific, and technical services
NCW Estimating Services: Jeremy Calkins, Wenatchee, professional, scientific and technical services
Greener Properties LLC, Michelle A. Green, Wenatchee, offices of other holding companies
Greenland Lawn Service: Adrian Castaneda, Wenatchee, landscaping services
E&F Yard Service & Maintenance, Edgar Abrego and Flavio Onofre, Wenatchee, landscaping services*
Northwest Preservations: Brandon Anthony Rodriguez, Wenatchee, services to buildings and dwellings
House of Imagery: Luis A. Ramirez, Wenatchee, fine arts schools
C.L.A.S.S. Homeschool Enrichment: Christian Liberty Academic Social Supports LLC: Audra L. Keyanna, 1737 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, educational support services
Lin Massage: Lin Hui Yan, 412 N. Mission St., Wenatchee, miscellaneous health practitioners
Juniper & Sage Wellness Massage: Karryn Lynn Dechaney, 13 Orondo Ave., Wenatchee, miscellaneous health practitioner
Synergy Massage by Alexandra: Alexandra Bohn, 533 Orondo Ave., Wenatchee, offices of all other miscellaneous health practitioners
Communities in Schools of North Central Washington: Caroline Tillier, 14 N. Mission St., Wenatchee, individual and family services
Vero's Child Daycare: Veronica Perez Vazquez, Wenatchee, child care services
Bite Me: Kaylee Novich, Wenatchee, mobile food services
McGlinns Public House: KMR Kittyland LLC, Kate Roberson and Micah Roberson, 111 Orondo Ave., Wenatchee, full-service restaurants
Globetrotter Styles: Andrew Meza, Wenatchee, barber shops
Theresa E. Dunn, 401 N. Miller St., Wenatchee, beauty salons
Jade Nails: Allen and Stephanie Nguyen, 230 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, nail salons
Camp Pizza Rek: Richard Kitos, Wenatchee, personal services
Celeste: Esmeralda Garibay, Wenatchee, jewelry and silverware manufacturing
City of East Wenatchee
A-Z Orchards LLC: Alejandro and Maria Guerra, East Wenatchee, apple orchards
Black House Blooms LLC: Christine and Gregory Klingel, 2370 8th St. S.E., East Wenatchee, miscellaneous crop farming*
Camacho S&A Construction LLC: Saul Camacho Aragon, Alonso Camacho Anaya and Maria Camacho Luna, East Wenatchee, new single-family housing construction
CW Construction Services LLC: Ramon Perez, East Wenatchee, new single-family housing construction
JD Electric LLC: James R. Dorsey, East Wenatchee, electrical contractors and other wiring installation contractors*
Vista Flooring & Repair: Jovanny Valdovinos, 350 13th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, flooring contractors*
Sugar Mama's Cookie Shop: Rachel Memmott, East Wenatchee, retail bakeries*
Beth's Waxy Delights: Lacey Elizabeth Washburn, 541 Morning View Circle, East Wenatchee, miscellaneous manufacturing*
Rose & Roo Creations LLC, Debra Moon, East Wenatchee, miscellaneous manufacturing
Jones Furniture LLC: Dennis Herrera II, East Wenatchee, furniture retailers
Vision Menagerie: Rick Harrison, 111 Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee, optical goods retailers
The Western Barn LLC: Fabiola Enriquez, 511 Valley Mall Parkway Suit C4, East Wenatchee, clothing and clothing accessories retailers
Moonburnsix2LLC: Kathleen Collins, 630 Valley Mall Parkway, East Wenatchee, offices of real estate agents and brokers
United Rentals (North America) Inc.: Matthew J. Flannery, 291 Urban Industrial Way, East Wenatchee, commercial and industrial machinery and equipment rental and leasing
TJ Web Services: Thomas John Krawczyk, East Wenatchee, marketing consulting services
Eileen Devon Dickey, East Wenatchee, translation and interpretation services
Hope Rogerson, East Wenatchee, professional, scientific, and technical services
V&F Cleaning: Fabiola Gomez Mendoza and Veronica Esperanza Gonzalez Segovia, East Wenatchee, janitorial services
LG Cleaning Service: Linda Esther Villeda, East Wenatchee, janitorial services
Bizy Bee LLC: Jeremy Holman, East Wenatchee, landscaping services*
W & EW>Good Samaritan 1st Aid & CPR: Daniel Joseph McGonagle, East Wenatchee, miscellaneous schools and instruction
DCVS: Devoted Children's Visitation Services LLC, Diana Vazquez Silva, East Wenatchee, individual and family services
Flying L Farm LLC: Sarah Leonard, East Wenatchee, zoos and botanical gardens*
Sorensen Air BnB LLC: Mauvia Sorensen, East Wenatchee, traveler accommodation
Gimi Properties LLC: Fabian and Vaness Pulido, East Wenatchee, traveler accommodation
Ranzy Cheryl York, East Wenatchee, coin-operated laundries and drycleaners
PNW Custom Remodel: Justin Rogers, 2257 Fancher Heights Blvd., East Wenatchee; new single-family housing construction