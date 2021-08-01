For the Record | Business licenses issued in June Compiled by Erin RebarFor Business World 10 hrs ago 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe for only $2.75/week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save City of WenatcheeBusiness licenses issued in June by the city of Wenatchee were not available at press time.City of East Wenatchee Landscape Supply Inc.: Rockscape Products Inc., East Wenatchee, landscaping suppliesJeannie Jones LMT: Jeannie Jones, East Wenatchee, massage therapyTara Rimmer Styles LLC, East Wenatchee, decorator, interior designer and wedding decoratorRylee Ann Storage: Third Street Mini-Storage LLC, East Wenatchee, mini storageKora Auto Repair: Agustin Hernandez, East Wenatchee, auto repairHonor Y Fuego Catering: Damian Gil, East Wenatchee, home cooking and cateringWenatchee Dog Training: Amethyst Elephant Solutions Inc., dog obedience trainingRoyale Maids LLC, East Wenatchee, house cleaning servicesEmpire Roofing Systems LLC, East Wenatchee, roofing, siding installation and repairCuts Your Grass Lawn Care: James Daniel Patch, East Wenatchee, lawn careColumbia Cleaning, East Wenatchee, cleaning services Join the online forum Discuss this article with your neighbors or join the community conversation. Click here to get access Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Lawn East Wenatchee Care Commerce Company Economics Read More 30under35 30 Under 35 Class of 2021 | Jolyn Hull 1 hr ago Business World Dave Bartholomew | Smart marketing is more than promotion 10 hrs ago Business World For the Record | Building permits 10 hrs ago Business World Siobhan O’Connor | Payroll fraud challenges in a remote work environment 10 hrs ago Business World Ag Monthly | Racing the heat +3 10 hrs ago Business World For the Record | Real estate 10 hrs ago Business Your Business +4 10 hrs ago 30under35 30 Under 35 Class of 2021 | Jordan Baldock 10 hrs ago 30under35 30 Under 35 Class of 2021 | Adrian Marshall 10 hrs ago 30under35 30 Under 35 Class of 2021 | Rachael Goldie 10 hrs ago Submit Your Business News We're always interested in hearing about business news in our community. Let us know what's going on! CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT Stocks Market Data by TradingView