City of Wenatchee

Business licenses issued in June by the city of Wenatchee were not available at press time.

City of East Wenatchee 

Landscape Supply Inc.: Rockscape Products Inc., East Wenatchee, landscaping supplies

Jeannie Jones LMT: Jeannie Jones, East Wenatchee, massage therapy

Tara Rimmer Styles LLC, East Wenatchee, decorator, interior designer and wedding decorator

Rylee Ann Storage: Third Street Mini-Storage LLC, East Wenatchee, mini storage

Kora Auto Repair: Agustin Hernandez, East Wenatchee, auto repair

Honor Y Fuego Catering: Damian Gil, East Wenatchee, home cooking and catering

Wenatchee Dog Training: Amethyst Elephant Solutions Inc., dog obedience training

Royale Maids LLC, East Wenatchee, house cleaning services

Empire Roofing Systems LLC, East Wenatchee, roofing, siding installation and repair

Cuts Your Grass Lawn Care: James Daniel Patch, East Wenatchee, lawn care

Columbia Cleaning, East Wenatchee, cleaning services

