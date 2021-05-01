Issued by the City of Wenatchee
Reed Ag Management: Joel T. Reed, 2026 Maple St., miscellaneous crop farming
Chelan PUD No. 1: PUD No. 1 of Chelan County, 327 N. Wenatchee Ave., hydroelectric power generation
A & R Painting and Remodel: A & R Washington Contractors LLC, 1110 Monitor St., new single-family housing construction
Tesch Built LLC: 220 N. Emerson Ave., new single-family housing construction
EPS Property Maintenance LLC: 1745 Marker St., residential remodeling
Cottonwood Development and Services: T8 Development, LLC, 1250 N. Wenatchee Ave., Suite F, land subdivision
Premier Contracting: Davontae McDonald, 803 Poplar Ave. Apt. B, drywall and/or insulation contractor
Edith’s Construction & Building LLC: 200 Boodry St. Unit 27, drywall and/or insulation contractor
Valkyrie Creations: Alice Renee Precht, 1160 Jump Off Road, fruit and vegetable canning
Afterhours Creations: Guillermo Antonio Cruz Morelos, 611 N. Wenatchee Ave., Suite A, textile production
Cad Ceramics LLC: 37 S. Wenatchee Ave. Suite E, dental laboratory
Omar’s RV Sales LLC: 3810 Highway 97A, new car dealer
The Gilded Lily: Kathleen S. Ball, 2 N. Wenatchee Ave., retail store
Watermill on the Ave: Oregon Rocks Wonderful Wine Company LLC, 118 N. Wenatchee Ave., wine sales
Denver Days Clothing: Carlyn G. Little, 6436 Stemilt Loop Road, family clothing store
Transplantees: Brendan Rae Morrison, 310 Whitebirch Place, family clothing store
The Crystal Chameleon Art Studio: Tyler Stevens, 2408 No. 2 Canyon Road, art dealer
Jemdesigns: Jessica Ellis Manley, 895 Riverside Drive Unit G275, retail store
Modfloor Plan LLC: 7 N. Wenatchee Ave. Suite 400, retail store
Elite Sales LLC: 1606 Springwater Ave., retail store
Macy’s Retail Holdings, LLC: 445 Valley Mall Parkway, retail store
Sprint Spectrum LP: 212 Fifth St. Suite 14, wireless telecommunications carrier
Vern Fonk: Freeway Insurance Services America LLC, 1021 N. Mission St., insurance agency
Michaelmak LLC: 405 Castleview Place, other financial vehicle
Firebird Properties LLC: 1153 Appleland Drive, lessor of residential buildings
Ohme Road Storage: Ohme Storage LLC, 501 Ohme Garden Road, lessor of self-storage units
146 Easy Way LLC: 146 Easy Way, residential property manager
Foothills Legal Services PLLC: 103 Palouse St. Suite 19, law office
Haights Bookkeeping LLC: 1309 Second St., accounting services
Whatsoever Design: 3 N. Garfield Ave., graphic design services
Kyla Lee Photography: Kyla Lee Neal, 2201 Honeysett Road, photography studio
Schubox Consulting: Schubox Services LLC, 1335 Sleepy Hollow Road, photography studio
Melody Lane Center LLC: 215 Melody Lane, holding company office
Clari’s House Cleaning: Olga Claribel Guevara Gonzalez, 600 Douglas St. Apt. 3, janitorial services
Selene Garcia Cleaning Services: Selene Marcela Garcia Barboza, 601 Marr St. Apt. C, janitorial services
Zavala Landscaping: Ismael Zavala, 70 Boodry St., landscaping services
A & B Lawn & More: Luis Enriquez Aguirre, 304 River Park Ave., landscaping services
Leah Jorgensen Piano School: Leah Marie Jorgensen, 2321 Riter St., piano school
Asia Delacruz, DDS, PS, 146 Easy Way, dental office
Peerless Laser Clinic: Oasis Medspa PLLC, 620 N. Emerson Ave. Suite 304, medical office
Geoffrey Ping, DDS, PS, 146 Easy Way, dental office
Decamp Chiropractic Clinic PLLC: 610 N. Mission St. Suite 102, chiropractor office
Bodyworks Therapeutic Massage: Nola K. Smart, 1715 Sleepy Hollow Road, massage clinic
Janessa Garcia: 1712 N. Pine Ave., individual and family services
Govea’s Day Care: Govea Rosa, 301 N. Western Ave., child day care services
Wenatchee Fly Company & Guide Service LLC: 1618 Quail Hollow Lane, recreation service
Shecuterie: Wendy Holscher, 1015 W. Park St., caterer
Mama Tina’s Pizza: Mama Tina’s Pizza LLC, 903 Lambert St. Trailer 1, mobile food service
Jasalen Hodgen: Jasalen Jade Hodgen, 25 N. Wenatchee Ave. Suite 104, beauty salon
Susie Rodriguez Hair: Susan Michele Rodriguez, 23 S. Wenatchee Ave., Suite 102, beauty salon
Monica Cahalan LLC: 123 Ohme Garden Road Suite C3, beauty salon
Toned By Laura: Laura Anaya, 7 N. Wenatchee Ave., beauty salon
Salt and Honey Cooking: Salt and Honey Cooking LLC, 124 N. Buchanan Ave., Apt. 4, catering of personalized meals
Issued by the City of East Wenatchee
Recycled Designs by Rebecca: Rebecca Anne Weythman, East Wenatchee, metal art
San Francisco Sourdough Eatery — Wenatchee: GK Legacy LLC, East Wenatchee, preparation of sandwiches, soups and salads
Flor Esquivel: East Wenatchee, cosmetologist
Mirror Image Builders LLC: construction
HCD Homes LLC: 630 Valley Mall Parkway, construction of custom and spec homes, framing subcontractor
Kelli Vancha: Kelli Juline Vancha, 1240 Grant Road, beauty salon
Darrell’s Painting LLC: East Wenatchee, house painting
Dialed In Auto Detailing: Dialed In Auto Detailing LLC, 2500 Highway 28 S., interior and exterior auto detailing
Web Systems Inc.: Garrett Vernon Webley, East Wenatchee, computer engineering
Enchanted Boutique: Heather Danielle Hendricks, East Wenatchee, jewelry sales
Ortega Painting and Siding LLC: East Wenatchee, siding installation and repair, painting and framing
Tom Quality Landscaping LLC: 2125 Rock Island Road, landscaping
Appaloosa Management Services: Rachel May Beardslee, East Wenatchee, business consulting
Martin Escalera Montes: East Wenatchee, tree service, landscaping
Cathy Morris Communications: Catherine Britt Morris, East Wenatchee, marketing consultant, advertising, communications
R Shack BBQ LLC: East Wenatchee, catering
Kneedler Excavation LLC: East Wenatchee, residential excavation, installation of utilities and septic systems
Baren Construction Services: Baren Construction Services LLC, East Wenatchee, building construction consultant
R & O Detailing: Stephan H. Gardiner, East Wenatchee, auto detailing
Brass Tacks Northwest LLC: East Wenatchee, consulting services
William R. Thomas: 630 Valley Mall Parkway, mobile DJ for special events
Adornix by Yasmin: Yazmin Arroyo-Garcia, East Wenatchee, jewelry making and design
Conceptual Concepts: Colin Daniel Russ, East Wenatchee, bathroom remodeling
Late Night Outfit: Danny Nunez, East Wenatchee, clothing store
KRCI PM LLC: East Wenatchee, bill paying and payroll service for affiliated companies
Center Investments Inc.: 636 Valley Mall Parkway, real estate agent, broker and manager
Jersey Boy Sales LLC: East Wenatchee, connecting retail stores to companies that sell sports-licensed apparel and products
Gomez Landscaping LLC: 2500 Highway 28 S., landscaping services