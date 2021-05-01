Issued by the City of Wenatchee

Reed Ag Management: Joel T. Reed, 2026 Maple St., miscellaneous crop farming

Chelan PUD No. 1: PUD No. 1 of Chelan County, 327 N. Wenatchee Ave., hydroelectric power generation

A & R Painting and Remodel: A & R Washington Contractors LLC, 1110 Monitor St., new single-family housing construction

Tesch Built LLC: 220 N. Emerson Ave., new single-family housing construction

EPS Property Maintenance LLC: 1745 Marker St., residential remodeling

Cottonwood Development and Services: T8 Development, LLC, 1250 N. Wenatchee Ave., Suite F, land subdivision

Premier Contracting: Davontae McDonald, 803 Poplar Ave. Apt. B, drywall and/or insulation contractor

Edith’s Construction & Building LLC: 200 Boodry St. Unit 27, drywall and/or insulation contractor

Valkyrie Creations: Alice Renee Precht, 1160 Jump Off Road, fruit and vegetable canning

Afterhours Creations: Guillermo Antonio Cruz Morelos, 611 N. Wenatchee Ave., Suite A, textile production

Cad Ceramics LLC: 37 S. Wenatchee Ave. Suite E, dental laboratory

Omar’s RV Sales LLC: 3810 Highway 97A, new car dealer

The Gilded Lily: Kathleen S. Ball, 2 N. Wenatchee Ave., retail store

Watermill on the Ave: Oregon Rocks Wonderful Wine Company LLC, 118 N. Wenatchee Ave., wine sales

Denver Days Clothing: Carlyn G. Little, 6436 Stemilt Loop Road, family clothing store

Transplantees: Brendan Rae Morrison, 310 Whitebirch Place, family clothing store

The Crystal Chameleon Art Studio: Tyler Stevens, 2408 No. 2 Canyon Road, art dealer

Jemdesigns: Jessica Ellis Manley, 895 Riverside Drive Unit G275, retail store

Modfloor Plan LLC: 7 N. Wenatchee Ave. Suite 400, retail store

Elite Sales LLC: 1606 Springwater Ave., retail store

Macy’s Retail Holdings, LLC: 445 Valley Mall Parkway, retail store

Sprint Spectrum LP: 212 Fifth St. Suite 14, wireless telecommunications carrier

Vern Fonk: Freeway Insurance Services America LLC, 1021 N. Mission St., insurance agency

Michaelmak LLC: 405 Castleview Place, other financial vehicle

Firebird Properties LLC: 1153 Appleland Drive, lessor of residential buildings

Ohme Road Storage: Ohme Storage LLC, 501 Ohme Garden Road, lessor of self-storage units

146 Easy Way LLC: 146 Easy Way, residential property manager

Foothills Legal Services PLLC: 103 Palouse St. Suite 19, law office

Haights Bookkeeping LLC: 1309 Second St., accounting services

Whatsoever Design: 3 N. Garfield Ave., graphic design services

Kyla Lee Photography: Kyla Lee Neal, 2201 Honeysett Road, photography studio

Schubox Consulting: Schubox Services LLC, 1335 Sleepy Hollow Road, photography studio

Melody Lane Center LLC: 215 Melody Lane, holding company office

Clari’s House Cleaning: Olga Claribel Guevara Gonzalez, 600 Douglas St. Apt. 3, janitorial services

Selene Garcia Cleaning Services: Selene Marcela Garcia Barboza, 601 Marr St. Apt. C, janitorial services

Zavala Landscaping: Ismael Zavala, 70 Boodry St., landscaping services

A & B Lawn & More: Luis Enriquez Aguirre, 304 River Park Ave., landscaping services

Leah Jorgensen Piano School: Leah Marie Jorgensen, 2321 Riter St., piano school

Asia Delacruz, DDS, PS, 146 Easy Way, dental office

Peerless Laser Clinic: Oasis Medspa PLLC, 620 N. Emerson Ave. Suite 304, medical office

Geoffrey Ping, DDS, PS, 146 Easy Way, dental office

Decamp Chiropractic Clinic PLLC: 610 N. Mission St. Suite 102, chiropractor office

Bodyworks Therapeutic Massage: Nola K. Smart, 1715 Sleepy Hollow Road, massage clinic

Janessa Garcia: 1712 N. Pine Ave., individual and family services

Govea’s Day Care: Govea Rosa, 301 N. Western Ave., child day care services

Wenatchee Fly Company & Guide Service LLC: 1618 Quail Hollow Lane, recreation service

Shecuterie: Wendy Holscher, 1015 W. Park St., caterer

Mama Tina’s Pizza: Mama Tina’s Pizza LLC, 903 Lambert St. Trailer 1, mobile food service

Jasalen Hodgen: Jasalen Jade Hodgen, 25 N. Wenatchee Ave. Suite 104, beauty salon

Susie Rodriguez Hair: Susan Michele Rodriguez, 23 S. Wenatchee Ave., Suite 102, beauty salon

Monica Cahalan LLC: 123 Ohme Garden Road Suite C3, beauty salon

Toned By Laura: Laura Anaya, 7 N. Wenatchee Ave., beauty salon

Salt and Honey Cooking: Salt and Honey Cooking LLC, 124 N. Buchanan Ave., Apt. 4, catering of personalized meals

Issued by the City of East Wenatchee

Recycled Designs by Rebecca: Rebecca Anne Weythman, East Wenatchee, metal art

San Francisco Sourdough Eatery — Wenatchee: GK Legacy LLC, East Wenatchee, preparation of sandwiches, soups and salads

Flor Esquivel: East Wenatchee, cosmetologist

Mirror Image Builders LLC: construction

HCD Homes LLC: 630 Valley Mall Parkway, construction of custom and spec homes, framing subcontractor

Kelli Vancha: Kelli Juline Vancha, 1240 Grant Road, beauty salon

Darrell’s Painting LLC: East Wenatchee, house painting

Dialed In Auto Detailing: Dialed In Auto Detailing LLC, 2500 Highway 28 S., interior and exterior auto detailing

Web Systems Inc.: Garrett Vernon Webley, East Wenatchee, computer engineering

Enchanted Boutique: Heather Danielle Hendricks, East Wenatchee, jewelry sales

Ortega Painting and Siding LLC: East Wenatchee, siding installation and repair, painting and framing

Tom Quality Landscaping LLC: 2125 Rock Island Road, landscaping

Appaloosa Management Services: Rachel May Beardslee, East Wenatchee, business consulting

Martin Escalera Montes: East Wenatchee, tree service, landscaping

Cathy Morris Communications: Catherine Britt Morris, East Wenatchee, marketing consultant, advertising, communications

R Shack BBQ LLC: East Wenatchee, catering

Kneedler Excavation LLC: East Wenatchee, residential excavation, installation of utilities and septic systems

Baren Construction Services: Baren Construction Services LLC, East Wenatchee, building construction consultant

R & O Detailing: Stephan H. Gardiner, East Wenatchee, auto detailing

Brass Tacks Northwest LLC: East Wenatchee, consulting services

William R. Thomas: 630 Valley Mall Parkway, mobile DJ for special events

Adornix by Yasmin: Yazmin Arroyo-Garcia, East Wenatchee, jewelry making and design

Conceptual Concepts: Colin Daniel Russ, East Wenatchee, bathroom remodeling

Late Night Outfit: Danny Nunez, East Wenatchee, clothing store

KRCI PM LLC: East Wenatchee, bill paying and payroll service for affiliated companies

Center Investments Inc.: 636 Valley Mall Parkway, real estate agent, broker and manager

Jersey Boy Sales LLC: East Wenatchee, connecting retail stores to companies that sell sports-licensed apparel and products

Gomez Landscaping LLC: 2500 Highway 28 S., landscaping services

