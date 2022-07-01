Business license information includes the business name, owner (if available), location and description of the business. Those without addresses are home-based businesses or out of town.
City of Wenatchee
K.D. Central Land Management LLC: Kevin Dodson, Wenatchee, new single-family housing construction
Rangel Family Construction LLC: Guillermo Rangel and Karina Zandejas, Wenatchee, new single-family housing construction
Roberto Construction LLC: Marcario Mancilla Gonzalez, Wenatchee, new single-family housing construction
JP&P Custom Coatings LLC: Juan Pablo Sandoval, Wenatchee, new single-family housing construction
Reveles Services: Jaime Reveles, Wenatchee, residential remodeler
Northwest Painting and Coating: Lorenzo Pulido Segura, Wenatchee painting and wall covering contractor
Future Automation and Networking LLC: Manuel Rivera and Elizabeth Rivera, Wenatchee, specialty trade contractor
Oralia's Iron Works and More: Oralia Banuelos, Wenatchee, specialty trade contractor
Rella Cups and Crafts LLC: Fernando Cruz, Wenatchee, women's clothing stores
Queens Formal LLC: Silvia Carlson, 518 N. Chelan Ave., clothing stores
Lonely Soul Fiber Arts LLC: Virginia Kelley, Wenatchee, general merchandise stores
Connell Ace Hardware: Brandon Wright, David Wright, Lynn Wright, 733 S. Wenatchee Ave., general merchandise store
A Pocketful Of Posies: Cynthia Lynne Konicke, Wenatchee, florist, nursery retailer
Butique De Regalos Yanse: Deyanira Mendez, Wenatchee, gift, novelty and souvenir stores
Vintage Revival Inc.: Melissa Vasquez, Wenatchee, used merchandise stores
Aaron M. Lewallen LLC: Aarong Lewallen, Wenatchee, miscellaneous store retailer
Alejandro Sanchez Romero: Alejandro Sanchez Romero, Wenatchee general freight trucking, long-distance, truckload
Home Team: Das Acquisition Company LLC, Douglas Schukar, 1560 N. Wenatchee Ave. Unit E, mortgage and nonmortgage loan brokers
Tailwind Financial Strategies: Geoffrey Gatewood, 227 Ohme Garden Road, investment advice
Milner Properties LLC: Douglass Milner, 1 Fifth St. Suite 100, lessors of nonresidential buildings
SK Desert Destination LLC: Stuart Hurd, Wenatchee, offices of real estate agents and brokers
UCS LLC: U-Collection Site LLC, Nubia Elena Franco, 516 N. Chelan Ave., administrative management and general management consulting services
Gonzalez Cleaning Services: Guadalupe Olga Gonzalez, Wenatchee, janitorial services
Glimmer and Shine Housekeeping Services: Mayra Andrea Mercado, Wenatchee, janitorial services
Classic Shine Home Detailing: Michelle Martinez, Wenatchee, janitorial services
Salvador Lawns: Salvador Esquivel, Wenatchee, landscaping services
Taz Lawn Service LLC: Troy Gere, Wenatchee, landscaping services
JLLR Consulting: Ivon Lopez, Wenatchee, educational support services
Geometric Health LLC: Tanya Escobedo, 103 Palouse St. Suite 32, offices of physicians (except mental health specialists)
Myoworx: Richard M. Pratt, 123 Ohme Garden Road Suite C4, health practitioner
Golden Years Adult Family Home LLC #2: Fabiola Garibay, 2710 No. 1 Canyon Road, assisted living facilities for the elderly
Up and Beyond Child Care LLC: Raquel Guzman, Wenatchee, child day care services
Sweat Equity Cycle Studio: Ashley Reynolds, 201 S. Wenatchee Unit B2, fitness and recreational sports centers
Boba Tea Lab: Daniela Alpire, Jairo Alpre and Vasty Alpire, 4 S. Mission St., limited-service restaurant
Garcia Auto Performance: Oscar Garcia Trejo, 821 S. Wenatchee Ave., general automotive repair
Dynamic Ceramic/Wenatchee Detail Man LLC: Juan Hernandez, 730 S. Wenatchee Ave., Building 730, car wash
Kaley Marie Brodie: Kaley Marie Brodie, 314 S. Mission St., beauty salon
Glisten Esthetics: Kristen L. Mcneill, 1028 N. Wenatchee Ave. Ste 106, beauty salon
Makeupbynelisa: Nelisa Martinez, 104 E. Ninth St., beauty salon
Skin Necessities: Marisol Zacarias Banuelos, Wenatchee, beauty salon
Aimee's Hair Co.: Aimee Lowe-Crisman, 530 N. Mission St., beauty salon
Kyle Hall: Kyle Hall, 705 S. Mission St., personal care services
Friends of Ukraine Refugees: Dee Ann Gregg, Keith Madsen, Russell Speidel, Jon Volyn, Wenatchee, nonprofit, grantmaking foundation
The following licenses were issued by the city of Wenatchee in March and April and May
Foreman Fruit & Land Company LLC: Dale Foreman, 124 N. Wenatchee Ave. Suite A, noncitrus fruit farming
TNV LLC: Kimberly Toftness and Troy Toftness, Wenatchee, aquaculture
Lone Pine Custom Construction: Shane Louis Markel, Wenatchee, new single-family housing construction
Precision Excavation and Landscaping LLC: Troy Bassett and Thomas Snell, 207 S. Columbia St., new single-family housing construction
Saravia's Construction LLC: Raul A. Saravia Chacon, 703 S. Wenatchee Ave., new single-family housing construction
Hillcreek Construction LLC: Victor Ayala Mora and Marcela Ayala, Wenatchee, new single-family housing construction
Columbia Connection LLC: Bill Borchers, Wenatchee, new single-family housing construction
Unidos Construction Company LLC: Jesse Alex Tapia, 1720 5th St. Suite B, new single-family housing construction
Elite Flooring Installations LLC: Shaun Payne, Wenatchee, new single-family housing construction
Washington State General Contractors LLC: Erik Gutierrez, 1447 N. Wenatchee Ave., new single-family housing construction
Champion Build: Champion Construction Solutions LLC, Jess Johnson, Wenatchee, new single-family housing construction
Finish Up: David Lee Baker, Wenatchee, residential remodeler
Marlon's Construction LLC: Gilberto Cano Rodriguez, Wenatchee, residential remodeler
Handy Mantis LLP: Jared Daniel Harris and Tyler Lincoln Thompson, Wenatchee, residential remodeler
Viramontes Construction LLC: Miguel Viramontes, Wenatchee, residential remodeler
Holler Boys LLC: James Ashmore, Wenatchee, residential remodeler
Clifford's Concrete: Jesse Richard Ray Gambill, Wenatchee, poured concrete foundation and structure contractor
Agape Construction LLC: Ezequiel Rodrigo Anguiano, Wenatchee, siding contractors
Albin Electrical Services LLC: Cammeo Albin, 824 S. Columbia St., electrical contractor and other wiring installation
Pear Up: Neigel Vintners LLC: Kevin Van Reenen, 134 N. Mission St. Suite A, wineries
Ridgeline Graphics: Michael James Graham, 30 N. Chelan Ave., commercial printing
Synergy Food Solutions LLC: Richard Wheeler and Sena Wheeler, 317 E. Penny Road # 2 Building, fish and seafood merchant wholesaler
Suss Microtec Inc.: Gary Choquette, Wenatchee, wholesale trade agent, broker
CW Auto Sales: William Peare, 1022 N. Wenatchee Ave., car dealer
Bumble & Bea: Beatrice Hersh-Tudor and Mark McGregor, 6427 Stemilt Loop Road, cosmetics, beauty supplies, and perfume stores
Cathy's Lotions and More: Cathy Illguth, 1525 Fifth St., cosmetics, beauty supplies
Jerry's Recycled Lariats: David Jerry Pickering, Wenatchee, art dealer
Manastar Creations: Amanda Marie Gloyn, Wenatchee, art dealer
Against The Grain: Chase C. Burgett, Wenatchee, art dealer
Carry on 9 Gifts: Cecilia Ann Ohman, Wenatchee, miscellaneous store retailer
Coralai: Corpus Group Inc., Wenatchee, miscellaneous store retailer
Pro Refurbs LLC: David John Neely, Wenatchee, miscellaneous store retailer
Itty-Bitty Custom Designs: Cynthia Ortiz, Wenatchee, miscellaneous store retailer
Dedependable Roadside and Repair LLC: Jason Lillis and Skylar Lillis, Wenatchee, motor vehicle towing
Guest Ban: A-1 Tech Solutions LLC, Mitul Poshia, 1401 N. Miller St., software publishers
Austins Vacation Rentals LLC: Austin Barger, Wenatchee, residential property managers
ABZ Rentals LLC: Armando Bendito-Zepeda, Wenatchee, passenger car rental
PNW Funzone LLC: Erika Reynozo, Wenatchee, commercial and industrial machinery and equipment rental and leasing
Untethered Interior Design LLC: Isabella Gray Evans, Wenatchee, interior design services
Wattcarbon Inc.: McGee Young, Wenatchee, custom computer programming services
Clean Power Alliance of Southern California: theodore Bardacke, Wenatchee, computer systems design services
5th Dimension Solutions: Jordan Ellis, Wenatchee, administrative management and general management consulting services
Aadilynn: Aadilynn Rambo, Wenatchee, marketing consulting services
Woolley Creative LLC: Thomas Schroeder, Wenatchee, marketing consulting services
Yesenia Villatoro Photography: Yesenia M. Rodriguez, Wenatchee, photography studios, portrait
P2X Studio LLC: Jessica Pierson, Wenatchee, photography studios, portrait
Health & Safety Consulting LLC: Cynthia Phillips, Wenatchee, professional, scientific and technical services
Castlerock Security LLC: James Greenfield and John Greenfield, Wenatchee, security guards and patrol services
Esperanza Realizada: Esperanza Salgado Morales, Wenatchee, janitorial services
Active Hands Cleaning: Elizabeth Nepita, Wenatchee, janitorial services
Blue Lake Cleaning Services: Hector Manuel Velasco, Wenatchee, landscaping services
Castillo's Landscaping: Ismael Zavala, Wenatchee, landscaping services
Mjbcjohnson: Jacklyn Johnsona nd Mario Johnson, Wenatchee, landscaping services
A Renns Tallion Enterprise LLC: Jesse Dixon, landscaping services
Radical Restoration: Bradley Westra, Wenatchee, services to buildings and dwellings
Northwest Martial Arts and Wellness: Nichole Beth Roller, Wenatchee, sports and recreation instruction
Didacta: Maria Gonzalez, Wenatchee, miscellaneous schools and instruction
Orchard Educational Consulting: Josie Komorowski, Wenatchee, educational support services
Lupine Family Medicine: Angela Hendrick, 135 S. Worthen St. Suite 200, physician office
The Rest RN: Doiron Coaching LLC, Jonathan Doiron and Karen Doiron, Wenatchee, health practitioner office
Alchemy of Wellbeing, Growing Health Acupuncture LLC, Anna Scofield, Wenatchee, health practitioner
Gracious Hearts Personal Care: Alicia S. Huereca, Wenatchee, assisted living facilities for the elderly
Gloria's Family Connections LLC: Gloria Dozal, Wenatchee, child and youth services
Selena's Collective Services LLC: Selena Bravo Valdovinos, Wenatchee, individual and family services
Kingrey Counseling Services: Karly Kingrey PLLC, Wenatchee, individual and family services
Exercise a Change LLC: Greg Johnson and Lisa Johnson, Wenatchee, fitness and recreational sports centers
My Place Hotel Wenatchee: Wenatchee 8 LLC, Tajinder Chahal, 820 Riverside Drive, hotel
LCJ Home: Rosa Ramirez, Wenatchee, traveler accommodation
Senseney Farms LLC: John Senseney, Wenatchee, traveler accommodation
Pasta Del Capo: Tanner Wood, 1322 N. Wenatchee Ave., mobile food services
Dizzy D's: Jeanetta Coyne and John Coyne, 501 N. Western Ave., full-service restaurant
H & D Auto Services LLC: Karen Drummond, Cally Horn and Harry Horn, 527 N. Wenatchee Ave., general automotive repair
Poetic Iron Art: Jose Antonio Gonzalez Mendoza, Wenatchee, commercial and industrial machinery and equipment repair and maintenance
Hair by Kaylee: Kaylee Gudmundson, 123 Ohme Garden Road Suite 5, beauty salon
April's Styles LLC: Sarah Stagner, 230 S. Columbia St., beauty salon
Furballs Grooming LLC: Brittany Washburn, 10 N. Mission St., pet care services
Pure Thought LLC: Blair Chymburjehle, Wenatchee, personal services
Breast Cancer Prevention Partners: Amanda Heier, Linda Helper-Corley, Sarah Janssen and Kelly Walsh, Wenatchee, nonprofit, grantmaking foundation
City of East Wenatchee
The following licenses were issued by the city of East Wenatchee in March, April and May:
Five O2: Dean Gribble, Jeanne Gribble, Mia Gribble Jamison, East Wenatchee, cannabis producer
Clementine Farms LLC: Darci Glass, Patricia Glass, Colyn Hamon, East Wenatchee, floriculture production
Fantastic 4 Orchards LLC: Wilber Zaldivar, East Wenatchee, miscellaneous crop farming
L&K Construction: Diana Marilu Vasquez, 480 Highline Drive, new single-family housing construction
Hamer Homes & Construction: Edward Scott Loidhamer, East Wenatchee, new single-family housing construction
Platinum Contractor LLC: Jonatan Garibay, 100 Simon St. S.E. Apt. 7, new single-family housing construction
Ossy's Construction LLC: Osinachi Confidence Okeahialam, East Wenatchee, new single-family housing construction
Christensen Construction and Design LLC: Mark Christensen and Volha Ilkevich, East Wenatchee, new single-family housing construction
Su Casa General Construction LLC: Wilber Zaldivar, 607 15th St. N.E., new single-family housing construction
Wenatchee Siding and Construction LLC: Dario Alexander Cisneros Navarrete, 1640 3rd St. S.E., new single-family housing construction
Dave’s Handyman Service: Dave C. Fennell, East Wenatchee, residential remodeler
Tovar Excavation: Cristian Tovar, Eliseo Tovar and Victor Tovar, East Wenatchee, site preparation contractors
Edgemont Group II LLC: Leo Matz, East Wenatchee, other farm product raw material merchant wholesalers
Shop.everythingdisney: Paulina Cervantes, East Wenatchee, general merchandise stores
Fairnoble Company: Shawn Denard Cooks, East Wenatchee, miscellaneous store retailers
Nirvana Cannabis Company: The Garden LLC, Shane Gallagher, Dianna Kham, Mark Mackin, 181 Rock Island Road, miscellaneous store retailers
De Luna Trucking LLC: Javier De Luna, general freight trucking, local
Mercado & Sons Inc.: Branden Christopher Orellana, general freight trucking, long-distance, truckload
Bumble Bee Transport Inc.: Anika Atkins and Shane Atkins, 225 Turtle Rock Road, local messengers and local delivery
Griggs Accounting & Payroll Services: Erin Griggs, 832 Valley Mall Parkway Suite E, accounting services
Eric Paul Lunstrum: Eric Paul Lunstrum, East Wenatchee, building inspection services
The Entrepreneur's Source: AJ Rose Enterprises LLC, Judith Ann Rose, East Wenatchee, administrative management and general management consulting services
Eue LLC: Stephen John Wright, East Wenatchee, administrative management and general management consulting services
Kristin K Photography: Kristin Nicole Knierim, East Wenatchee, photography studios, portrait
Apple Capital Cleaning Services LLC: Maria Aguilar, Luis Barrera Menendez, janitorial services
WJ Landscaping: Wilson Atoniel Pineda Garcia and Jasmine Pineda, East Wenatchee, landscaping services
Ace & Lucky LLC: Arturo Gonzalez, East Wenatchee, landscaping services
Top Notch Surface Cleaners & Coatings: Reyes Rubio, East Wenatchee, services to buildings and dwellings
Command CPR: Patty S. Commandeur, East Wenatchee, miscellaneous schools and instruction
Ofelia's Daycare: Ofelia Arroyo, East Wenatchee, child day care services
Kelsey Teddi Fitness LLC: Kelsey Farias, East Wenatchee, fitness and recreational sports centers
NCW Wine Tours LLC: Aaron Shepard and Nicole Shepard, amusement and recreation industries
Knopf Engineering: Michael A. Knopf, East Wenatchee, general automotive repair
Thorough Auto Detail: Erick Alejandro Ureta, East Wenatchee, car wash
Davis Welding: Seth Neil Davis, 1727 Sunset Highway, commercial and industrial machinery and equipment repair and maintenance
Quicksharp: Eric Michael Severson, East Wenatchee, home and garden equipment repair and maintenance
Heritage Memorial Chapel: Kevin Precht, 19 Rock Island Road, funeral homes and funeral services
Your Day LLC: Sara Marie Maxine Smith, East Wenatchee, personal services