City of Wenatchee
Business licenses issued in May by the city of Wenatchee were not available at press time.
City of East Wenatchee
Eva's Daycare: Evangelina Flores, East Wenatchee, in-home childcare
Pinnacle Custom Builders Inc., 630 Valley Mall Parkway # 411, builds custom homes
Davila's Custom Flooring LLC, East Wenatchee, construction
A&N Fire Suppression LLC, East Wenatchee, fire protection sprinklers
Mirage Landscape & Hardscape LLC, East Wenatchee, landscaping and hardscaping activities
Red Barn Coffee House LLC, East Wenatchee, coffee shop
Mendez Insurance Agency LLC, East Wenatchee, insurance agent
Window Marketing Pros: Drach LLC, East Wenatchee, internet marketing
M'bs General Construction LLC, East Wenatchee, demolition and construction contractor
Gavino's Construction LLC, East Wenatchee, framing, construction
Pilot Car Dispatch LLC, East Wenatchee, oversized load escort
L&L Home Maintenance: Logan Ann Pereyra, East Wenatchee, handyman, and house cleaning services
Mercado's Trucking Corp: 1561 Grant Road, transportation, freight
Natalia's Heart Photography LLC, East Wenatchee, photographer
Jaw Bustin Jigs, Joseph Julian Garcia, East Wenatchee, fishing supplies
Body Mechanix: Refugio Ortega, East Wenatchee, therapeutic massage
Hazen HR Consulting: Tracy Anne Hazen, East Wenatchee, human resources consulting
Larry's Drive-in: Two Old Dawgs LLC, East Wenatchee, fast food restaurant
Your Inner Metamorphosis: Carol J. Sprague, 1494 Eastmont Ave., holistic consulting
Release The Joy Life Coaching LLC, East Wenatchee, consulting services
Manifest Holdings LLC, East Wenatchee, holding company
Manifest Media LLC, East Wenatchee, multimedia marketing
Aaron's Quality Repair: Aaron Frederick Jones, East Wenatchee, equipment maintenance and repair
Custom Auto Innovations: Jeffrey Campbell, East Wenatchee, mechanic
Rodriguez Daycare: Concepcion Rodriguez, East Wenatchee, child care