Business license information includes the business name, owner (if available), location and description of the business. Those without addresses are home-based businesses or out of town.
City of East Wenatchee
Western Ranch Buildings LLC, 1107 Walla Walla Ave., general building construction
One-Way Construction N.W. Inc., Wenatchee, general contracting
Discount Tobacco And Beverage: SPS Wenatchee Development LLC, 1051 Valley Mall Pkwy., beer, wine, tobacco, soda, chips and candy bars
Lupine Land Use Planning: Kirsten Larsen, 833 N. Kansas Ave., consultant
Fiestas El Padrino: Karla Veronica Lopez Gomez, 530 Valley Mall Pkwy., party supplies retailer
Figgz Trucking: Pablo Figueroa, East Wenatchee, in-state trucking
First Division Transport LLC, East Wenatchee, transportation and agriculture
Mastermind Staging and Design LLC, 188 Stoneybrook Lane, home staging, soft staging, decorating, styling, and consults
Jara LLC, Wenatchee, real estate holding company
Mikes Fruits: Michael John Sueme, 1050 Maple St., fruit and item sales plus maintenance work
Black Diamond Construction LLC, East Wenatchee, general contracting
Silva Insulation and Garage Doors LLC, 909 Malaga Ave., construction
Ramz Drywall, 600 Surry Road, construction and landscape design
Molten Powersports: Yosemite Industries LLC, East Wenatchee, mobile auto mechanic
Kind October Co.: Alexandra Jimenez-Herz, East Wenatchee, clothing, apparel and graphic design
L.G. Leasing LLC, East Wenatchee, leasing and other services
Central Washington Produce Batson: Allen Dereck, East Wenatchee, production, sale, and resale of fresh produce
Parkers Custom Fence: Badger Mountain Excavating LLC, East Wenatchee, fencing installation and repair
JSO LLC, East Wenatchee, orchard
La Mayita LLC, 1219A S. Mission St., restaurant
Dalpez Construction LLC, East Wenatchee, residential and commercial repair services
The Document Signer LLC, East Wenatchee, notary public
Elite Of Wenatchee LLC, Wenatchee, HVAC/R repair
GC Power Co. LLC, Wenatchee, electrical contractor
City of Wenatchee, issued in October and November
Feathers and Flowers: Rachel Ann Gould Burgoon, 1205 Lower Sunnyslope Road, floriculture production
Designs and Creations: Sheridan Harden, 1050 Maple St., new single-family housing construction
L.E.T. Construction LLC, 1840 N. Wenatchee Ave, new single-family housing construction
Ramz Drywall, 600 Surry Road, new single-family housing construction
Silva Insulation and Garage Doors LLC, 909 Malaga Ave., new single-family housing construction
D&J Roofing and Repair LLC, 534 Fairfield Lane, roofing contractors
GC Power Co. LLC, 1424 Skyline Drive, electrical contractor
Elite Of Wenatchee LLC, 611C N. Wenatchee Ave., plumbing, heating and air-conditioning
Mountain View Landscaping and Irrigation LLC, 400 S. Franklin Ave., plumbing, heating and air-conditioning
Gallaga and Sons Painting LLC, 1624 Cross St., painting and wall coverings
Pesani Quality Painting LLC, 806 Booie Court, painting and wall coverings
Sofi Bakery: Jose Eleno Ramos, 802 S. Wenatchee Ave., retail bakeries
Dish Shield LLC, 1821 Castlerock Ave., cut and sew apparel manufacturing
James Ronning, 3515 Burchvale Road, miscellaneous wood product manufacturing Stephanie Johnson, 900 Woodward Drive, jewelry and silverware manufacturing
Ambys Inc., 1250 N. Wenatchee Ave., electronics store
RK401 LLC, 511 Valley Mall Parkway, beauty supply store
The Dermalab, 1300 Ormiston St., beauty supply store
Better Hearing Clinic Inc., 1556 N. Wenatchee Ave., health and personal care store
Jim Dandy Haberdashery LLC, 201 S. Wenatchee Ave., family clothing store
Grace City Church, 277 Melody Lane, family clothing store
Neverletgojewelry: Courtni Denise Fairbanks, 1107 Westwood Ave., jewelry store
Mila And Millie LLC, 2440 Chatham Hill Drive, general merchandise store
Enjoy Me!: Ramon Ezequiel Munoz Sandoval, 1339 Washington St., general merchandise store Chatita & Co.: Alyssa N. Martinez, 1040 Gellatly St., general merchandise store
Cardinal Financial Company Limited Partnership, 1835 N. Wenatchee Ave., real estate credit Evelyn Denice Williams, 7495 Pot O Gold Lane, real estate lessor
Wenatchee Event Center LLC, 1447 N. Wenatchee Ave., real estate lessor
Roselle Wood Real Estate Inc., 1647 Fuller St., real estate agents and brokers
Triple H RE LLC, 1823 Rocklund Drive, real estate agents and brokers
Arturo Zavala Real Estate LLC, 2030 Woodridge St., real estate agents and brokers
Legalease LLC, 803 Kristi Court, lawyers
CG Designers: Carlos Guillen, 200 Palouse St., drafting services
Mills Style and Design LLC, 2113 Sunrise Circle, interior design
Your Aesthetic Events: Rosa Espinoza, 1041 Springwater Ave., interior design
Wenatchi Wear: R Digital Design LLC, 600 S. Mission St., graphic design
Visionary Graphics LLC, 3024 GS Center Road, graphic design
Agtools Inc., 14 N. Wenatchee Ave., custom computer programming
SE Group: Sno Engineering Inc., 2020 Overlook Drive, marketing and consulting services
Jana Divis Doula & Photography Services, Jana Alexandria Divis, 1906 5th St., photography Rachel Jocelyn Co. LLC, 3760 Stemilt Creek Road, photography
Hotel Equities Group LLC, 1229 Walla Walla Ave., all other professional, scientific and technical services
Harmon Associates LLC, 1918 Castlerock Ave., investigation services
Ariaz Cleaning: Zaira Yudith Paramo, 1640 Ridgeview Lane, janitorial services
Reyes Brothers Landscaping and Irrigation: Gaudencio Gustavo Reyes, 2371 Lower Chatham Hill Road, landscaping services
G's Landscaping LLC, 1010 Walker Ave., landscaping services
Blue Dreams Carpet Cleaning LLC, 2087 S. Methow St., carpet and upholstery cleaning
Designworks NCW LLC, 509 Greenwalt Place, educational support services
Polaris Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation LLC, 1250 N. Wenatchee Ave. Suite H-360, offices of physicians (except mental health specialists)
Monarch Healthcare Solutions LLC, 1 5th St., offices of physicians (except mental health specialists)
Melissa Roe Lactation PLLC, 310 S. Mission St., offices of physicians (except mental health specialists)
This Too Shall Pass PLLC, 1822 Kristina Lane, offices of physicians (except mental health specialists)
Heather Henriksen LMHC: Heather Marie Pederson, 330 King St., offices of physicians (except mental health specialists)
Wildflower Massage Therapy LLC, 1630 N. Wenatchee Ave., offices of physicians (except mental health specialists)
Nahum Gonzalez, 921 Princeton Ave. N., child and youth services
Gloria's Pathway Services: Gloria E. Dozal, 576 Saddle Rock Loop, other individual and family services
Little Feet Daycare: Maria Graciela Quiroz, 648 Gehr St., child day care
Nutri Daycare: Ana Karen Isguerra Alvarado, 926 Monitor St., child day care
Teresa's Daycare: Teresa Ibarra, 309 Malaga Ave., child day care
Mary Springer Design: Mary Springer, 203 N. Franklin Ave., independent artists, writers and performers
Nena Howell Fine Arts: Nena Margare Howell, 2606 Austin Court, independent artists, writers and performers
Skeeterbuggins Productions LLC, 614 Riverside Drive, independent artists, writers and performers
Babeosaurus Fitness LLC, 2741 Easy St., fitness center
Best Western Chieftain Inn LLC, 1017 N. Wenatchee Ave., hotel
Best Western Plus Wenatchee Downtown Hotel: Om Shree Sai LLC, 815 N. Wenatchee Ave., hotel
Modern Mountain Escape: Stephen D. Starner, 6772 Forest Ridge Drive, traveler accomodation Birria El Mirador: Enrique Esteban Maldonado, 611 S. Wenatchee Ave., mobile food services Perico's Lounge LLC, 601 S. Mission St., full-service restaurant
CFS Industrial and Welding: Cristopher James Fowler, 107 Schafer St., general automotive repair
J&I Automotive: Jorge Contreras, 111 Simmons St., general automotive repair
Detail Genius Mobile Detailing: Justin M. Embry, 1324 S. Columbia St., car washes
Autospa: Wash Central North LLC, 207 Easy St., car washes
Reavy Fabrication LLC, 609 American Fruit Road, machinery and equipment repair and maintenance
Eda's: Edaena Javier Fierro, 212 5th St., beauty salon
Wild Lilly Cosmetics: Jamie Marie Withrow, 4 Kittitas St., personal care services
The Paw Spa: Jaimee K. Cook, 404 S. Chelan Ave., pet care services
Praise Center, 435 S. Mission St., religious organization
City of Wenatchee, licenses issued May-August
The following is a partial list of business licenses issued by the city of Wenatchee in May, June, July and August. This list will continue to be updated as information becomes available.
J&R Express: Sanchez H. Raul, 1140 S. Mary Ave., general freight trucking (local)
Tiznado's Trucking LLC, 1380 Brown St., general freight trucking (local)
J & R Transportation and Logistics LLP, 1200 Maple St., general freight trucking (long-distance)
Martinez Trucking: Juan Manuel Martinez, 514 1st St. specialized freight trucking (long-distance)
Fly Frangi LLC, 180 Rock Island Road.,specialized freight trucking
Harley D. Baker, 1726 Orchard Ave., local messengers and delivery
Valdovinos: Yadira Yamilet Hernandez Duenas, 1611 S. Methow St., local messengers and delivery
Capella Space Corp., 1016 Easy St., all other telecommunications
K & L Vogt Family LLC, 3025 Eastview Lane, investment advice
Pioneer Title Company LLC, 201 N. Mission St., insurance agencies and brokerages