City of Wenatchee
Greenleaf Producers LLC: 1089 E. Edgemont Drive, food crops grown under cover
Limbwalker LLC: 124 N. Buchanan Ave., Unit 4, logging
CR Industries LLC: 1019 Fuller St., new single-family housing construction
Central Washington Rooter LLC: 1129 Columbine St., new single-family housing construction
Lake Dayz LLC: 128 E. Mountain Brook Lane, land subdivision
Remodeling Hernandez: Juan M. Hernandez, 85 Depot St., finish carpentry contractor
Goodfellow Construction Inc.: 135 N. Wenatchee Ave., specialty trade contractor
Ocho Cat LLC: 1250 Central Ave. Apt. H3, doll, toy and/or game manufacturing
Delias Health Supply & Beauty Boutique LLC: 1917 Harbel St., beauty supply store
The Original Children’s Shop: Karol Kucher Enterprises, Inc., 4 S. Wenatchee Ave., children’s clothing store
Day and Mood Boutique LLC: 1688 Stella Ave., family clothing store
The Pokemon Company International Inc.: 501 N. Miller St., hobby, toy, and/or game store
Hart’s Books: Paul R. Hart, 3746 School St., book store
Stuber Services: Caitlin Alexis Stuber, 1513 Cherry St., art dealer
Bibolet: Materialize, LLC, 3725 Lovell Road, art dealer
M & E Memorial Markers: 920 ½ N. Chelan Ave., retailer
Sprint Spectrum LP: 1304 N. Miller St., wireless telecommunications carrier
The Patricia Steed Revocable Living Trust: 2696 No. 2 Canyon Road, portfolio management
Holeman Law Group: Joseph Alan Holeman, 805 Nelson Ave., law office
Driven Insights LLC: 205 S. Western Ave., accounting services
Elias Victor Kahn: 922 Idaho St., graphic design services
Milk Run Creative: Milk Run Creative LLC, 1419 Saddlerock Drive, graphic design services
Blasting Technology Inc.: 1407 Walla Walla Ave., custom computer programming services
American Land and Water Consulting LLC: 106 N. Columbia St., environmental consulting services
CDP Communications: Cameron Deamer-Phillips, 2020 Overlook Drive, public relations agency
Penny’s Home Maintenance: Penny Lynn Archer, 1107 Westwood Ave., janitorial services
Fletcher Pediatric Dentistry: Bryan Fletcher, DDS, MSD, PS, 650 N. Miller St., dental office
Aspire Counseling LLC: 101 S. Wenatchee Ave., mental health practitioner
Debra Sue Lapo: 2015 Skyline Drive, health practitioner
Taqueria Taco Loco: Liliana’s Kitchen, LLC, 234 S. Wenatchee Ave., full-service restaurant
Wilder’s Automatic Transmission: Midvalley Automotive, LLC, general automotive repair
City of East Wenatchee
Dr. Maria L. Gussak ND PLLC: East Wenatchee, consultation; holistic health services
Immaculate Shine: Immaculate Shine LLC, East Wenatchee, property management
K & B Custom Homes LLC: East Wenatchee, contractor
Wenatchee Curbing Service LLC: East Wenatchee, concrete hardscape for yard perimeters and gardens; decorative curbing
TBH Construction: TBH Construction, LLC, East Wenatchee, construction
Valley Consulting and Estimating: Robert Jack Wigington, East Wenatchee, consulting services
Raftel Bottle & Smoke: Connoisseur Enterprises LLC, 858 Valley Mall Parkway, beer and tobacco products retailer; tavern
Be Joyful LLC: East Wenatchee, sign rental company
Lindsey Schibel, Web Design: Lindsey Schibel, East Wenatchee, web design
Segundo Hogar Vive Sonrie y Aprende: Alicia Capi Esquivel, East Wenatchee, day care services
Family Nutrition Wellness: Cirilo Ornelas, East Wenatchee, nutritional supplements
Manzanitas Daycare: Monica Sanchez, East Wenatchee, childcare
Legitdrywall LLC: East Wenatchee, construction
Eastmont Parks and Recreation: Eastmont Metropolitan Park District, East Wenatchee, public swimming pool