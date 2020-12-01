City of Wenatchee
Raven Rise Farms: Raven Rise Farms LLC, 1502 Seneca Place, miscellaneous crop farming
Sam’s Home Solutions: Samuel Avila, 1708 Terrea Court, new single-family housing construction
C & M Landscape and Excavation LLC: 1338 Fairhaven Ave., new single-family housing construction
Bartel Construction LLC: 2690 S. Methow St., residential remodeler
Papa Squatch’s Painting: Eric J. Mayer, 308 Saddlehorn Lane, painting contractor
D & V Interior Finish: Gerardo Morales Barrera, 301 Methow St., finish carpentry contractor
Forever Coffee LLC: 205 S. Western Ave., coffee manufacturing
River Rock Software, Inc.: 1238 Cherry St., electronic store
Beautiful Skin: Ashia Lynette Forbes, 520 15th St. N.E., beauty supply store
Nammy Healthy Zone: Maribel Diaz, 820 S. Wenatchee Ave., health supplement store
Expressions Christmas Gift Shop: Confluence Health Foundation, 516 N. Chelan Ave., gift store
Little Italy: I & J Graf Enterprises LLC, 104 N. Wenatchee Ave., retail store
Augustedge Insurance LLC: 521 S. Chelan Ave., insurance agency
William Hughes RE LLC: 2322 Fifth St., real estate agency
Coldwell Banker Cascade Real Estate: CBLCP, LLC, 135 N. Mission St., real estate agency
Stress Free Digital: Kaitlin Marie Copenspire, 201 S. Wenatchee Ave., graphic design services
Cascade Columbia Fisheries Enhancement Group: 25 N. Wenatchee Ave., consulting services
Lone Wolf Tactics: Lone Wolf Tactics LLC, 563 Saddle Rock Loop, consulting services
Harmeling Veterinary Services, P.S., 10 N. Chelan Ave., veterinary services
Pontum Health: Anjali D’Souza, MD PLLC, 5 S. Wenatchee Ave., physician office
Spine LLC: 705 Riverside Drive, chiropractor office
Sarah Dianne Hansen: 247 N. Chelan Ave., mental health practitioner
Forge Physio: Forge Physio PLLC, 1544 N. Wenatchee Ave., physical therapy
Mis Pequenos Gigantes #1 Day Care: Veronica Mora Sanchez, 1131 Pershing St., child day care services
Laugh and Learn Academy: Claudia Lexus Martinez, 514 First St., child day care services
Loving Hearts Daycare: Maria Martinez, 11 S. Elliott Ave., child day care services
Encompass Fitness: Encompass Coaching, LLC, 521 Yakima St., fitness center
Princess Properties SLP, LLC: 235 East Penny Road, hotel and motel service
Me2You Catering: Jill Emerson, 2704 Austin Court, caterer
Missing Link Fabrication LLC: 1032 Columbine St., automotive body, paint and interior repair and maintenance
Wenatchee Auto Detail: Wenatchee Detail Men, LLC, 406 S. Wenatchee Ave., car washes
RestorFX Wenatchee: RestorFX Wenatchee, LLC, 4 Fifth St., automotive repair and maintenance
Bonita Beauty Bar: Gladys Villanueva, 103 Palouse St., beauty salon
Luana Beauty Lounge: Ivy Bailey, 103 Palouse St., beauty salon
Turner and Pooch: Laura Nicole Turner, 47 Lure Lane, pet care services
Blooming to Grace: Piyaphat Raroeng Lighthall, 1110 Washington St., personal services
City of East Wenatchee
Banuelos Construction LLC: East Wenatchee, residential construction, including masonry and flooring
The Giving Grace Shop: Danielle Joy Pieczynski, East Wenatchee, clothing, apparel
CJL Roofing and Construction LLC: East Wenatchee, roofing, construction
Pure Extracts: Pure Extracts LLC, 630 Valley Mall Parkway, marijuana and marijuana products
Autodetail & Supplies Santana: Fredy Salvador Benito Santana, East Wenatchee, auto detailing and supplies
Kuhn Benefits: Kuhn Benefits — Life and Senor Health Solutions LLC, East Wenatchee, insurance
Lovely Creations by Lorena: Lorena Barrios, East Wenatchee, artwork and handicraft
Thee Elite: David Allen White, 511 Valley Mall Parkway, barber shop
J & J Reyes Sustainable Ag Solutions LLC: East Wenatchee, consultant