City of Wenatchee
Complete Handyman LLC: 1803 Dorner Place, new single-family housing construction
Jackson of All Trades: Darrin Jackson, 2548 Cordell St., residential remodeler
Ebb and Flow Clothing: Ashley Everage, 132 Diede Hills Lane, family clothing store
RCCards: Ryan Craig Humphrey, 1115 Pitcher Canyon Road, sporting goods store
Signs of the Mountains: On the Mountain LLC, 1031 Rosewood Ave., general merchandise store
Festivia Party: Festivia Party LLC, 6 S. Wenatchee Ave., general merchandise store
Goodlife Investments LLC: 1711 Castlerock Ave., scenic and sightseeing
ATC Sequoia LLC: 420 Fourth St., telecommunications
ATC Sequoia LLC: 1621 S. Methow St., telecommunications
Key Bank National Association: 102 S. Wenatchee Ave., commercial banking
Schaller Westwood Hometown Properties LLC: 1529 Westwood Ave., lessor of residential buildings
504 Cedar Wood Place LLC: 504 Cedar Wood Place, lessor of residential buildings
TFSR Management LLC: 1905 Pensione Place, residential property manager
Fusion Asset Management LLC: 1111 N. Mission St. Suite C, residential property manager
Naomi Ham: Naomi Elizabeth Ham, 1311 Maple St., legal services
Nicole Anderson: 850 Autumn Crest Drive, administrative management and general management consulting services
Mark Hoefner Consulting LLC: 8343 State Highway 97A, environmental consulting services
Saddle Rock Technical Services: Mark Randall Peaslee, 1223 S. Hills Drive, technical consulting services
Shameless Kink: Shameless Media Inc., 1250 N. Wenatchee Ave., professional services
Stonefruit Consulting: Jillian Danley, 854 Kittitas St., document preparation services
Mi Closet: Veniece M. Ceballos, 1100 Kittitas St., boutique
Super Rabbit: Alejandro Camacho, 323 First St., landscaping services
Wenatchee Yardbusters: Irma Silv, 323 First St., landscaping services
A Central: Asbestos Central LLC, 1509 S. Wenatchee Ave., remediation services
Senior Best LLC: 301 River Park Ave., services for the elderly and persons with disabilities
Adventureye: Marie Dejournette, 129 N. Cleveland Ave., independent artist, writer or performer
Cristin Kathleen Page: 1033 Westmorland Drive, fitness and/or recreational sports center
Taqueria Zamora: Juana and Juan Zamora, 316 Ferry St., limited-service restaurant
EP Customs: Erik David Porrovecchio, 112 ½ N. Wenatchee Ave., automotive repair and maintenance
Maryellen’s Scrub Hats: Maryellen C. Grevstad, 1916 Fifth St., clothing sales
Embarcadero: Jennifer Cutforth, 15 S. Mission St., beauty salon
The Hair Loft Salon LLC: 537 Orondo Ave., beauty salon
Embarcadero: Magrathea LLC, 15 S. Mission St., beauty salon
City of East Wenatchee
Desert Woodwinds: Nancy Lynne Hanson, East Wenatchee, band instruments repair, rental, sales and private lessons
Chapel of the Valley: Rick Phillips, East Wenatchee, funeral goods and services
KCH Construction LLC: East Wenatchee, remodeling
Joni Marie Steinberg: 636 Valley Mall Parkway, massage therapist
Legacy Construction: Mario Chavira, East Wenatchee, contractor
Leo and Stitches: Grace Lynn Lloyd, 630 Valley Mall Parkway, boutique
Rebecca Brandt Photography: Rebecca Louise Brandt, East Wenatchee, photographer
Moy’s Lawn Care: Moises Mercado, East Wenatchee, yard maintenance, cleaning
Dust Bunnies: Dust Bunnies LLC, maids and butlers service, bartender, home cooking, cleaning service, handyman
T-Mobile D268: Spring Spectrum L.P., 500 Valley Mall Parkway, cellular phone sales
Blue Moon Construction: Christopher Lee Cummings, East Wenatchee, contracting, general business