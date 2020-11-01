City of Wenatchee

Complete Handyman LLC: 1803 Dorner Place, new single-family housing construction

Jackson of All Trades: Darrin Jackson, 2548 Cordell St., residential remodeler

Ebb and Flow Clothing: Ashley Everage, 132 Diede Hills Lane, family clothing store

RCCards: Ryan Craig Humphrey, 1115 Pitcher Canyon Road, sporting goods store

Signs of the Mountains: On the Mountain LLC, 1031 Rosewood Ave., general merchandise store

Festivia Party: Festivia Party LLC, 6 S. Wenatchee Ave., general merchandise store

Goodlife Investments LLC: 1711 Castlerock Ave., scenic and sightseeing

ATC Sequoia LLC: 420 Fourth St., telecommunications

ATC Sequoia LLC: 1621 S. Methow St., telecommunications

Key Bank National Association: 102 S. Wenatchee Ave., commercial banking

Schaller Westwood Hometown Properties LLC: 1529 Westwood Ave., lessor of residential buildings

504 Cedar Wood Place LLC: 504 Cedar Wood Place, lessor of residential buildings

TFSR Management LLC: 1905 Pensione Place, residential property manager

Fusion Asset Management LLC: 1111 N. Mission St. Suite C, residential property manager

Naomi Ham: Naomi Elizabeth Ham, 1311 Maple St., legal services

Nicole Anderson: 850 Autumn Crest Drive, administrative management and general management consulting services

Mark Hoefner Consulting LLC: 8343 State Highway 97A, environmental consulting services

Saddle Rock Technical Services: Mark Randall Peaslee, 1223 S. Hills Drive, technical consulting services

Shameless Kink: Shameless Media Inc., 1250 N. Wenatchee Ave., professional services

Stonefruit Consulting: Jillian Danley, 854 Kittitas St., document preparation services

Mi Closet: Veniece M. Ceballos, 1100 Kittitas St., boutique

Super Rabbit: Alejandro Camacho, 323 First St., landscaping services

Wenatchee Yardbusters: Irma Silv, 323 First St., landscaping services

A Central: Asbestos Central LLC, 1509 S. Wenatchee Ave., remediation services

Senior Best LLC: 301 River Park Ave., services for the elderly and persons with disabilities

Adventureye: Marie Dejournette, 129 N. Cleveland Ave., independent artist, writer or performer

Cristin Kathleen Page: 1033 Westmorland Drive, fitness and/or recreational sports center

Taqueria Zamora: Juana and Juan Zamora, 316 Ferry St., limited-service restaurant

EP Customs: Erik David Porrovecchio, 112 ½ N. Wenatchee Ave., automotive repair and maintenance

Maryellen’s Scrub Hats: Maryellen C. Grevstad, 1916 Fifth St., clothing sales

Embarcadero: Jennifer Cutforth, 15 S. Mission St., beauty salon

The Hair Loft Salon LLC: 537 Orondo Ave., beauty salon

Embarcadero: Magrathea LLC, 15 S. Mission St., beauty salon

City of East Wenatchee 

Desert Woodwinds: Nancy Lynne Hanson, East Wenatchee, band instruments repair, rental, sales and private lessons

Chapel of the Valley: Rick Phillips, East Wenatchee, funeral goods and services

KCH Construction LLC: East Wenatchee, remodeling

Joni Marie Steinberg: 636 Valley Mall Parkway, massage therapist

Legacy Construction: Mario Chavira, East Wenatchee, contractor

Leo and Stitches: Grace Lynn Lloyd, 630 Valley Mall Parkway, boutique

Rebecca Brandt Photography: Rebecca Louise Brandt, East Wenatchee, photographer

Moy’s Lawn Care: Moises Mercado, East Wenatchee, yard maintenance, cleaning

Dust Bunnies: Dust Bunnies LLC, maids and butlers service, bartender, home cooking, cleaning service, handyman

T-Mobile D268: Spring Spectrum L.P., 500 Valley Mall Parkway, cellular phone sales

Blue Moon Construction: Christopher Lee Cummings, East Wenatchee, contracting, general business

