Business license information includes the business name, owner (if available), location and description of the business. Those without addresses are home-based businesses or out of town.
City of East Wenatchee
Prox Tool Systems LLC: Matthew Perroux, 630 Valley Mall Parkway, tool sales
Sunset Hills Yard Sculpting: Kenneth Alcombrack, East Wenatchee, landscaping
S & S Siding: Steven Williams, East Wenatchee, siding of residential structures
Maid Of Magic: Chelsea Gonzalez, East Wenatchee, cleaning service
Evergreen Picnics: Mayra Julissa Palacios-Garcia, East Wenatchee, activity planning
Beyoutifully Unique: Patricia M. Machado, East Wenatchee, craft/art sales
Flemens D. Shane, 960 Valley Mall Parkway, landscaping, building repair, property maintenance
Blue Star Notary Signing Services: Lacinda Lee Hedstrom, East Wenatchee, notary services, loan document signing agent
North Central Washington Community Toy Drive: Nikki Moser (treasurer), 595 Grant Road 3-67, a nonprofit charity
Justin Lambers Photography: Justin Lambers, East Wenatchee, photographer, aerial photographer
Jasmine K. Henderson, 985 Grant Road, family visitation monitoring
Cascade Custom Spaces: Joshua Daniels and Claudio Lara Jr., East Wenatchee, custom-built cabinetry
Golden Men Construction LLC: Angel Corona Torres and Jonathan Corona, East Wenatchee, construction contractor
Frija Knits: Jeana M. Jaso, East Wenatchee, retail
Martinbravocompany90: Martin Guadalupe Bravo, East Wenatchee, handyman
Blue Moon Construction and Remodel LLC: Christopher Cummings, East Wenatchee, contracting
Bottapals: Stephannie Torres, East Wenatchee, baby accessories and services
City of Wenatchee
Valle Construction: Jvalle TG LLC, Juan Antonio Valle, Wenatchee, new single-family housing construction
Wapiti Premier LLC: Rob Eldred, 147 Easy Way, Wenatchee, new single-family housing construction
Craig Homes LLC: Susan Marie Pierre and Craig Thompson, Wenatchee, new single-family housing construction
D.R.A. Construction LLC: Pricila Anaya, Wenatchee, new single-family housing construction
Chris The Handyman Baron: Christopher William, 1250 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, residential remodelers
Pesani Quality Painting: Lino Ivan Martinez, Wenatchee, painting and wall covering contractors
Multitech Field Services: Salomon Vazquez Mosquera, Wenatchee, specialty trade contractor
Mattress Today Wenatchee: Wolfram Enterprises Inc., 619 S. Wentachee Ave., Wenatchee, furniture store
E.S Retail Inc.: Elad Polatov, 895 Riverside Drive, Wenatchee, convenience store
Cellular Nutrition: Albertina Garcia Arroyo, 917 S. Chelan Ave., Wenatchee, all other specialty food stores
Burlington Coats: Burlington Coat Factory Warehouse Corporation, 1380 N. Miller St., Wenatchee, family clothing store
Thecampstyle.com: Robert Cardaropoli, Wenatchee, sporting goods
Stupidstitch: Marsha Baerlocher, Wenatchee, general merchandise
Thrashed: Allen Keith Sutherlin and Ruby Sutherlin, Wenatchee, general merchandise
Lasting Impressions: Adrienne Wolfe, Wenatchee, gift, novelty and souvenirs
Valleybox Gifts LLC: Olga Alvarez, Wenatchee, gift, novelty and souvenirs
509vintagefinds: Kristina Smith, Wenatchee, used merchandise
Scotty + Calvin Designs: Kayleigh Cope, Wenatchee, art dealers
Dedik8d Freight LLC: Ramandeep Singh, 895 Riverside Drive C130, Wenatchee, general freight trucking, long-distance, truckload
Fajardo's Trucking LLC: Oliver Daniel Fajardo Chavac, Wenatchee, general freight trucking, long-distance, truckload
TBMM LLC: Devon Gray, Casey Hanson, Connie Godkin, Wenatchee, air traffic control
Grace Guest Suites: Lauren Scanga, 3765 Knowles Road, Wenatchee, lessors of residential buildings and dwellings
KMR Real Estate LLC: Kate Roberson, Wenatchee, lessors of residential buildings and dwellings
MJB Associates LLC: Barton Block, Jon Picard and Mukund Sargur, Wenatchee, residential property managers
View Ridge Event Rentals: Tomrob LLC, Kate Roberson and Micah Roberson, Wenatchee, commercial and industrial machinery and equipment rental and leasing
Legwork Inc., Andrew Wynne and Jeff Weber, 21 S. Chelan Ave., Wenatchee, custom computer programming services
Key's Rm LLC: Kristin Newberry, Wenatchee, administrative management and general management consulting services
Affordable Realty Working For You: Stephen Paul Harden, 411 S. Chelan Ave., Wenatchee, offices of other holding companies
Xio Inc.: Xio Inc., 527 Yakima St., Wenatchee, office administrative services
Realclean Properties: Ashley Busjahn and Joshura Pierce, carpet and upholstery cleaning services
Apple Valley Gymnastics: Fry Fitness LLC, Anthony Fry and Francisca Fry, 230 S. Columbia St., Wenatchee, sports and recreation instruction
Flourish Studio Wenatchee: Cassidy Bartel, Wenatchee, school and instruction
Blue Earth Medicine: Johnson Natural Medicine LLC, Jill Johnson, 533 Orondo Ave., Wenatchee, medical offices
Rebel Mountain Therapy: Sarah Elizabeth Caldwell, 625 S. Mission St., Wenatchee, mental health specialist
Sun Family Daycare: Yilin Su, Wenatchee, child day care services
Cascade Arcade: Nick Mercer, Wenatchee, amusement arcades
Chieftain Inn Lodging LLC: Bahia Amanjot, 1017 N. Wentachee Ave., Wentachee, hotels and motels
Travelodge: Om Sairam LLC, 1004 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, traveler accommodation
The Grind Espresso LLC: Lindsay Martin and Aric Westman, 912 N. Miller St., Wenatchee, snack and nonalcoholic beverage bars
Lucky Strike Detailing: Samson Koalii Santiago, Wenatchee, car washes
Jose Valenzuela, 222 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, barber shops
Beautyworksbysteph: Stephanie Zarate Sanchez, 621 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, beauty salons
DBA Santa: Until Now, Daniel Barrett and Nancy Barrett, 134 N. Mission St., Wenatchee, personal services
Ryder Safe Foundation: Lynette Marie Smith, 5 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, social advocacy organization
City of Wenatchee, previous licenses
The following is a partial list of business licenses issued by the city of Wenatchee in May, June, July and August. This list will continue to be updated as information becomes available.
Rivers Painting LLC: Rigoberto Rios-Castillo, Wenatchee, painting and wall covering contractor
CK Paint & Fine Finishes LLC: Colton Kelly, Wenatchee, painting and wall covering contractor
Valley Custom Carpentry and Painting: Matthew Patrick Ripke, Wenatchee, painting and wall covering contractor
Nates Tile Floors and Backsplash LLC: Nathan McCourt, Wenatchee, tile and terrazzo contractor
EMR Construction LLC: Luis Rodriguez, Wenatchee, finish carpentry contractor
NCW Excavation LLC: Dana Gerdes, 1570 Easy St., Wenatchee, site preparation contractor
Runco Excavation Services LLC: Brae Runnels and Jocelyn Runnels, 212 S. Miller St., Wenatchee, site preparation contractor
Brothers Fencing LLC: Dalia Hernandez, Wenatchee, all other specialty trade contractor
Etic Inc.: Christa Marting, Wenatchee, specialty trade contractor
Squilchuck Sourdough: Robyn Reister, Wenatchee, retail bakery
Sofi Bakery: Jose Eleno Ramos Sanchez, 802 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, retail bakery
Wenatchee Cookie Co. LLC: Elizabeth Davidson, Wenatchee, retail bakery
The Taproom: Hellbent Brewing LLC, randy Embernate, 7 N. Worthen St., Wenatchee, brewery
Wenatchee Valley Brewing Co. LLC: Daniel Bass, 200 S Columbia St., Wenatchee, brewery
Squilchuck Vineyard LLC: John Yale, 3237 Squilchuck Road, Wenatchee, winery
Barajas Bookkeeping: Barajas Custom Creations LLC, Alondra Barajas-Garcia, 703 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, commercial screen printing
Amped Fabrication & Waterjet LLC: Catherine Mulhall and Jerry Mulhall, 4 Fifth St., Wenatchee, machine shop
Reyes Imports LLC: Salvador Reyes, 1610 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, miscellaneous durable goods wholesaler
KMS Beauty Company: Kristina Massa Shastko, Wenatchee, wholesale goods
Queen Formals: Silvia Carlson, Wenatchee, home furnishings
Jackson Farms: Dan L. Jackson, Wenatchee, market