Business license information includes the business name, owner (if available), location and description of the business. Those without addresses are home-based businesses or out of town.

City of East Wenatchee

Prox Tool Systems LLC: Matthew Perroux, 630 Valley Mall Parkway, tool sales

Sunset Hills Yard Sculpting: Kenneth Alcombrack, East Wenatchee, landscaping

S & S Siding: Steven Williams, East Wenatchee, siding of residential structures

Maid Of Magic: Chelsea Gonzalez, East Wenatchee, cleaning service

Evergreen Picnics: Mayra Julissa Palacios-Garcia, East Wenatchee, activity planning

Beyoutifully Unique: Patricia M. Machado, East Wenatchee, craft/art sales

Flemens D. Shane, 960 Valley Mall Parkway, landscaping, building repair, property maintenance

Blue Star Notary Signing Services: Lacinda Lee Hedstrom, East Wenatchee, notary services, loan document signing agent

North Central Washington Community Toy Drive: Nikki Moser (treasurer), 595 Grant Road 3-67, a nonprofit charity

Justin Lambers Photography: Justin Lambers, East Wenatchee, photographer, aerial photographer

Jasmine K. Henderson, 985 Grant Road, family visitation monitoring

Cascade Custom Spaces: Joshua Daniels and Claudio Lara Jr., East Wenatchee, custom-built cabinetry

Golden Men Construction LLC: Angel Corona Torres and Jonathan Corona, East Wenatchee, construction contractor

Frija Knits: Jeana M. Jaso, East Wenatchee, retail

Martinbravocompany90: Martin Guadalupe Bravo, East Wenatchee, handyman

Blue Moon Construction and Remodel LLC: Christopher Cummings, East Wenatchee, contracting

Bottapals: Stephannie Torres, East Wenatchee, baby accessories and services

City of Wenatchee

Valle Construction: Jvalle TG LLC, Juan Antonio Valle, Wenatchee, new single-family housing construction

Wapiti Premier LLC: Rob Eldred, 147 Easy Way, Wenatchee, new single-family housing construction 

Craig Homes LLC: Susan Marie Pierre and Craig Thompson, Wenatchee, new single-family housing construction  

D.R.A. Construction LLC: Pricila Anaya, Wenatchee, new single-family housing construction

Chris The Handyman Baron: Christopher William, 1250 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, residential remodelers

Pesani Quality Painting: Lino Ivan Martinez, Wenatchee, painting and wall covering contractors

Multitech Field Services: Salomon Vazquez Mosquera, Wenatchee, specialty trade contractor

Mattress Today Wenatchee: Wolfram Enterprises Inc., 619 S. Wentachee Ave., Wenatchee, furniture store

E.S Retail Inc.: Elad Polatov, 895 Riverside Drive, Wenatchee, convenience store

Cellular Nutrition: Albertina Garcia Arroyo, 917 S. Chelan Ave., Wenatchee, all other specialty food stores

Burlington Coats: Burlington Coat Factory Warehouse Corporation, 1380 N. Miller St., Wenatchee, family clothing store

Thecampstyle.com: Robert Cardaropoli, Wenatchee, sporting goods

Stupidstitch: Marsha Baerlocher, Wenatchee, general merchandise

Thrashed: Allen Keith Sutherlin and Ruby Sutherlin, Wenatchee, general merchandise

Lasting Impressions: Adrienne Wolfe, Wenatchee, gift, novelty and souvenirs

Valleybox Gifts LLC: Olga Alvarez, Wenatchee, gift, novelty and souvenirs

509vintagefinds: Kristina Smith, Wenatchee, used merchandise

Scotty + Calvin Designs: Kayleigh Cope, Wenatchee, art dealers

Dedik8d Freight LLC: Ramandeep Singh, 895 Riverside Drive C130, Wenatchee, general freight trucking, long-distance, truckload

Fajardo's Trucking LLC: Oliver Daniel Fajardo Chavac, Wenatchee, general freight trucking, long-distance, truckload

TBMM LLC: Devon Gray, Casey Hanson, Connie Godkin, Wenatchee, air traffic control

Grace Guest Suites: Lauren Scanga, 3765 Knowles Road, Wenatchee, lessors of residential buildings and dwellings

KMR Real Estate LLC: Kate Roberson, Wenatchee, lessors of residential buildings and dwellings

MJB Associates LLC: Barton Block, Jon Picard and Mukund Sargur, Wenatchee, residential property managers

View Ridge Event Rentals: Tomrob LLC, Kate Roberson and Micah Roberson, Wenatchee, commercial and industrial machinery and equipment rental and leasing

Legwork Inc., Andrew Wynne and Jeff Weber, 21 S. Chelan Ave., Wenatchee, custom computer programming services

Key's Rm LLC: Kristin Newberry, Wenatchee, administrative management and general management consulting services

Affordable Realty Working For You: Stephen Paul Harden, 411 S. Chelan Ave., Wenatchee, offices of other holding companies

Xio Inc.: Xio Inc., 527 Yakima St., Wenatchee, office administrative services

Realclean Properties: Ashley Busjahn and Joshura Pierce, carpet and upholstery cleaning services

Apple Valley Gymnastics: Fry Fitness LLC, Anthony Fry and Francisca Fry, 230 S. Columbia St., Wenatchee, sports and recreation instruction

Flourish Studio Wenatchee: Cassidy Bartel, Wenatchee, school and instruction

Blue Earth Medicine: Johnson Natural Medicine LLC, Jill Johnson, 533 Orondo Ave., Wenatchee, medical offices

Rebel Mountain Therapy: Sarah Elizabeth Caldwell, 625 S. Mission St., Wenatchee, mental health specialist

Sun Family Daycare: Yilin Su, Wenatchee, child day care services

Cascade Arcade: Nick Mercer, Wenatchee, amusement arcades

Chieftain Inn Lodging LLC: Bahia Amanjot, 1017 N. Wentachee Ave., Wentachee, hotels and motels

Travelodge: Om Sairam LLC, 1004 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, traveler accommodation

The Grind Espresso LLC: Lindsay Martin and Aric Westman, 912 N. Miller St., Wenatchee, snack and nonalcoholic beverage bars

Lucky Strike Detailing: Samson Koalii Santiago, Wenatchee, car washes

Jose Valenzuela, 222 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, barber shops

Beautyworksbysteph: Stephanie Zarate Sanchez, 621 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, beauty salons

DBA Santa: Until Now, Daniel Barrett and Nancy Barrett, 134 N. Mission St., Wenatchee, personal services

Ryder Safe Foundation: Lynette Marie Smith, 5 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, social advocacy organization

City of Wenatchee, previous licenses

The following is a partial list of business licenses issued by the city of Wenatchee in May, June, July and August. This list will continue to be updated as information becomes available.

Rivers Painting LLC: Rigoberto Rios-Castillo, Wenatchee, painting and wall covering contractor

CK Paint & Fine Finishes LLC: Colton Kelly, Wenatchee, painting and wall covering contractor

Valley Custom Carpentry and Painting: Matthew Patrick Ripke, Wenatchee, painting and wall covering contractor

Nates Tile Floors and Backsplash LLC: Nathan McCourt, Wenatchee, tile and terrazzo contractor

EMR Construction LLC: Luis Rodriguez, Wenatchee, finish carpentry contractor

NCW Excavation LLC: Dana Gerdes, 1570 Easy St., Wenatchee, site preparation contractor

Runco Excavation Services LLC: Brae Runnels and Jocelyn Runnels, 212 S. Miller St., Wenatchee, site preparation contractor

Brothers Fencing LLC: Dalia Hernandez, Wenatchee, all other specialty trade contractor

Etic Inc.: Christa Marting, Wenatchee, specialty trade contractor

Squilchuck Sourdough: Robyn Reister, Wenatchee, retail bakery

Sofi Bakery: Jose Eleno Ramos Sanchez, 802 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, retail bakery

Wenatchee Cookie Co. LLC: Elizabeth Davidson, Wenatchee, retail bakery

The Taproom: Hellbent Brewing LLC, randy Embernate, 7 N. Worthen St., Wenatchee, brewery

Wenatchee Valley Brewing Co. LLC: Daniel Bass, 200 S Columbia St., Wenatchee, brewery

Squilchuck Vineyard LLC: John Yale, 3237 Squilchuck Road, Wenatchee, winery

Barajas Bookkeeping: Barajas Custom Creations LLC, Alondra Barajas-Garcia, 703 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, commercial screen printing

Amped Fabrication & Waterjet LLC: Catherine Mulhall and Jerry Mulhall, 4 Fifth St., Wenatchee, machine shop

Reyes Imports LLC: Salvador Reyes, 1610 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, miscellaneous durable goods wholesaler

KMS Beauty Company: Kristina Massa Shastko, Wenatchee, wholesale goods

Queen Formals: Silvia Carlson, Wenatchee, home furnishings

Jackson Farms: Dan L. Jackson, Wenatchee, market

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?