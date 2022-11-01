Business license information includes the business name, owner (if available), location and description of the business. Those without addresses are home-based businesses or out of town. *Licensed in Wenatchee and East Wenatchee
City of Wenatchee
A&L Excavation & Construction LLC: Agustin De La Paz, new single-family housing construction*
Peerless Pools & Construction LLC: Nicholas Chaffin, new single-family housing construction
Arete Builders LLC: Charles and Sunshine Blagg, new single-family housing construction*
El Kiro Remodeling & Construction LLC: Jaime Perez, residential remodeler
Larios Construction LLC: Juan Diego Larios Mejia, siding contractor
Avendano Flooring & Carpeting Installation LLC: Zully Avendano, flooring contractor*
Elite Excavation: Lorenzo J. Huereca, site preparation contractor
Pinedale Excavation: Thomas Michael Ercanbrack, site preparation contractor*
Cake Chic Studio: Jodi D. Johnston, 614 Riverside Drive, commercial bakeries
Valley Farm Boutique: Dana Delancy, apparel contractor, retail
La Force Iron Works LLC: Carl and Kathy La Force, ornamental and architectural metal work manufacturing
AMD General: Carmen and Jose Amezcua, grocery and related products merchant wholesalers
Yumpy Pet Products LLC: Norman Hill, grocery and related products merchant wholesalers
Pomp's Tire Service Inc.: Paul Wochinske, James Wochinske and Joel Hansen, 1265 S. Wenatchee Ave., tire dealer
El Tapatio Ferry St. LLC: Mario and Rosa Cruz, 201 Ferry St., specialty food retailers
Ruby's Fashion: Elvia R. Gonzalez, 44 Rock Island Road, general merchandise retailer*
Cox Apparel LLC: Tyler Cox, clothing and clothing accessories retailer
Ruby's Mini Market: Rene Cabrera, 229 Okanogan Ave., tobacco, electronic cigarette, and other smoking supplies retailers
Wildwildborne: Kathleen La Force, miscellaneous retailer
C and G Arbitrageurs LLC: George Jenkins and Charlene Jumper, miscellaneous retailer
Battery Systems Inc.: Robert Williams and Eric Royse, 921 N. Miller St., miscellaneous retailers
Pacific Northwest Pilot Services LLC: Tyson Allen McInnis, nonscheduled air transportation
New Columbia Fruit Packers LLC: D. Michael Wade, 2575 Euclid Ave., packing and crating*
Terminal Ave. Media: Hector Laurel, motion picture and video production
Progressive Devilry: Andrew and Shayla Winter, 413 N. Mission St., media streaming distribution services, social networks, and other media networks and content providers
East Cascade Investments LLC: Philipp Buterbauch and Sylvia Renteria, residential property managers
Quiroga Law Office PLLC: Casey and Hector Quiroga, 212 N. Chelan Ave., lawyer office
Tracy Bacon Architect LLC: Tracy Bacon, architectural services
Ctrl Engineering:Da Van, engineering services
Shine Works: Kelly Jeanne Clifton, administrative management and general management consulting services
The Sacred Empress LLC: Sarah Hopkins, professional, scientific and technical services
Klaudia's Cleaning Service: Claudia Marquez, janitorial services
N & G Cleaning Services: Norma Gomez, janitorial services*
Wenatchee Smiles: Brian Mooney and Erik Holmberg, 222 N. Mission St., dentist office
Daron Lewis PLLC: Daron Lewis, 610 N. Mission St., chiropractor's office
Angel Spa: Ling Yang, 328 N. Chelan Ave., miscellaneous health practitioner
Integrated Changes: Christopher Ryan Parker, 135 N Mission St., miscellaneous health practitioner
Raquel's Family Daycare: Raquel Navarro, child care services
Taqueria Sonora: Luz Del Carmen Cota Cruz, 316 Ferry St., mobile food services
The Doner Haus: Hanna Golden, Michael Golen, Joseph Knox, 20 N. Wenatchee Ave., full-service restaurant
Chef Kike LLC: Mirian Pena, 522 S. Wenatchee Ave., full-service restaurant
Supernova Dobermans LLC: Danica Velazquez, 2818 Easy St., pet care services
Pflag Wenatchee: Catherine Houser, grantmaking foundation
City of East Wenatchee
J&S Contractor: Stacey Holeman, single-family housing construction
Stimac Home Builders LLC: Nolan Charlton, Jay Gutzman, Vince Stimac Jr., 235 3rd St. S.E., single-family housing construction
MSJ Excavation LLC: Manuel Salazar, single-family housing construction*
GLB Construction: Gary Lee Bryant, residential remodeler
All Point Services LLC: Max Segaline, residential remodeler*
Black Diamond Siding LLC: Luis Alberto Valdovines Acosta, siding contractor*
Central Star Painting: Ramiro Arevalo Mendoza, painting and wall covering contractors*
Walters Excavation LLC: Todd Walters, 2532 Aviation Drive, site preparation contractor
Full Bloom Nursery: Grace's Roots, Grace Scott, 3450 10th St. S.E., nursery, garden center and farm supply retailer
Caribbean Hot Sauce Chileticousa LLC: Mauricio Vieto, specialty food retailer
Just Simply Imagine: Brandy Lee, general merchandise retailer
Dangit Clothes: Oliver Cawdery, Micah Cawdery, clothing and clothing accessories retailer
Conney Safety Products LLC: Brian Begg, Gary Habsburg, miscellaneous retailers
Anthis Trucking LLC: Jascob Anthis, general freight trucking, long-distance, truckload
L&M Inspections: Louis A. Bencze, insurance agencies and brokerage*
Interwest Investments LLC: Aaren Magnussen, lessor of nonresidential building, financial
Thomas Property Management LLC: Benjamin Thomas, residential property manager
Bow Knot Bar Homestead LLC: Rachel Goetz and Victoria Robins, holding company office
Avanti Cleaning Solutions: Gennaro Criscuolo, janitorial services*
Columbia Valley Cleaning Services: Honey and Roses LLC, Elijah and Raquel Weber, janitorial services*
Blossom Valley Behavioral Health LLC: Brandi Larson, 636 Valley Mall Parkway, offices of physicians (except mental health specialists)
Crianza Positiva LLC: Marco Carreno, other individual and family services
Cozy LLC: Hernan Lemus-Luna, traveler accommodation
Freddy's Kitchen: Leonor Gonzalez, Alfredo Lopez and Maria Lopez, 501 Valley Mall Parkway, full-service restaurant
Airwing Upholstery Service LLC: Leonard Jolly, reupholstery and furniture repair
Jayyblendz Barbershop: Jerry Ramos, 879 Valley Mall Parkway, barber shop
Premier Nail Bar: Chung Nguyen and Jackie Nguyen, 511 Valley Mall Parkway, nail salon
Columbia Grove Covenant Church: Paul Collard, Ness Walter, Andrew Thompson, 19 McElmurry Lane, religious organization