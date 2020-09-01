City of Wenatchee
Linares Construction LLC: 1637 Ridgeview Lane, new single-family housing construction
BT Kyzar LLC: 321 Canyon Place, residential remodelers
The Glass Works LLC: William E. and Sonya R. Lane, 3332 Ohme road, glass and/or glazing contractor
ABS Plumbing & General Contracting LLC: 3316 Burch Mountain Road, plumbing, heating and/or air conditioning contractor
Cheque’s Frituras: Jairy Hernandez, 1339 Washington St., durable goods merchant wholesaler
M & K Designs: Festive Home Accents, LLC: 1116 Columbine St., home center
Cactus & Clay LLC: 1688 Stella Ave., fruit and vegetable market
Human In Motion LLC: 1167 Rue Jolie, general merchandise store
Timidpenny.com: Benjamin Daniel Morton, 209 River Park Ave., store retailer
K.N.R. Films: Kimberly Nicole Robles, 314 Malaga Ave., motion picture and/or video production
Talk 4 Less Wireless Communications LLC: 1210 N. Wenatchee Ave., wireless telecommunications carrier
Jason Underwood: 1427 Love Lane, investment advice
Crystal Acquisitions, LLC: 135 N. Wenatchee Ave., lessor of residential buildings and dwellings
Palm Tree Rentals, LLC: 3537 State Highway 97A, residential property manager
Mission Ridge Motor Sports: Mission Ridge Motor Sports LLC, 1246 Cramer Road, truck, utility trailer and RV rental and leasing
The Moore Law Firm PLLC: 1114 N. Mission St., law office
Elder Law of Wenatchee: Castillo Corporate Counsel PLLC, 216 S. Mission St., law office
The Brave Warrior Project, 18 N. Mission St., accounting services
Brisbine Design Studio: Inga Jill Brisbine, 491 George Johnson Ave., accounting services
NW Accounting Specialists LLC: 2009 Maple St., accounting services
Accurate Bookkeeping: Kynne Marie Williams, 1509 Erin Place, accounting services
Sage Step Solutions: Sage Step LLC, 516 Okanogan Ave., document preparation services
Infinity Clean LLC: 1269 Millerdale Ave., janitorial services
Rings and Rituals: Rune and Ritual LLC, 921 Idaho St., fine arts school
Pinnacles Prep: Pinnacles Prep Charter School, 504 S. Chelan Ave., school
Endurance Rehabilitation: 1544 N. Wenatchee Ave., physical therapy
Confluence Health — Emerson Building: Wenatchee Valley Hospital, 615 N. Emerson Ave., general medical and/or surgical hospital
Lights Out Boxing Gym: Lights Out Boxing LLC, 33 N. Mission St., fitness and/or recreational sports center
Yokohama LLC: 115 Bridge St., mobile food services
Baja Botanas: 536 S. Wenatchee Ave., full-service restaurant
Big T’s Auto Detailing: Big T’s Auto Detailing, LLC, 1212 Maple St., car wash
Blush and Tone Hair Studio: Lucero Diaz, 12 Orondo Ave., beauty salon
City of East Wenatchee
Ariel’s Construction: Anibal Carpio, East Wenatchee, general contractor
Financial Alternatives LLC: Eric Peterson, 667 Grant Road, SVC management services
Agrofresh Inc.: 104 11th St. N.E., decay control
Whitebirch Construction LLC: Jered Sambuceto, East Wenatchee, general construction of new homes and remodels
Keeler Klippery: Pam A. Keeler, East Wenatchee, packaging services
Brothers Construction: Brothers Northwest LLC, East Wenatchee, residential home framing, finish work, landscaping and outdoor living
Blue Rock Construction: NF 450 LLC, East Wenatchee, construction
Glam: Jose Jesus Munoz, 511 Valley Mall Parkway, general retail
TKB Merch LLC: Travis Morgan, East Wenatchee, general merchandise sales
Sunset Roofing LLC: Darryl Simms, East Wenatchee, roofing
Clear Sky Supply LLC: Anthony Jackson, East Wenatchee, general merchandise sales
Mission Peak Construction LLC: Greg Voth, East Wenatchee, construction
Fresh Start Housekeeping: Nita Sue Fortune, East Wenatchee, housecleaning
NCW Baby LLC: Kaylee Garcia, East Wenatchee, clothing, apparel, baby accessories and services
Batic: Jose Manuel Perez, 511 Valley Mall Parkway, clothing store
Jon Staples Construction: Jonathan Arthur Staples, East Wenatchee, contractor
R & C Blasting & Coatings LLC: Jesus Rosas, East Wenatchee, sandblasting
Field of Faith Prints: Michelle Peterson, East Wenatchee, greeting cards
Nilson Care Services LLC: Claudia Nilson, East Wenatchee, licensed practical nurse
Lavandula: Raelee Kinsey, 630 Valley Mall Parkway, aroma therapy, beauty supplies, essential oils/lotions
MT the Attic: MT the Attic LLC, 818 Valley Mall Parkway, thrift store
Super Evolution Auto Sales: Eliseo Aguilar, 95 Grant Road, auto dealer
Chad’s Electrical Service LLC: Ryan Taffar, East Wenatchee, electrician