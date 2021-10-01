Business license information includes the business name, owner (if available), location and description of the business. Those without addresses are home-based businesses or out of town.
City of Wenatchee
The following is a partial list of business licenses issued by the city of Wenatchee in May, June, July and August. This list will be updated as information becomes available.
Grants Home Repair LLC: Grant Loranger, new single-family housing construction
Jim Mott Construction LLC: Jim Mott, new single-family housing construction
Chamorro Contracting LLC: Rudy Chamorro, new single-family housing construction
Superior Contracting Services LLC: Alfredo Guerra, new single-family housing construction
T&E General Contracting LLC: Tyson Niles, new single-family housing construction
Widener Construction LLC: Christopher Widener Jr., new single-family housing construction
Marroquin Construction LLC: Fredy and Brenda Marroquin, new single-family housing construction
GSR Construction LLC: Gerardo Salas Rodriguez, new single-family housing construction
Northern Peak Construction LLC: Cody and Samantha Martinez, 1343 Fairhaven Ave., new single-family housing construction
SES Technologies LLC: Basil Skelton, 7 N. Wenatchee Ave. Suite 204, new single-family housing construction
Rdiaz Construction LLC: Rodrigo Diaz Hernandez, new single-family housing construction
Jmj Property Maintenance LLC: Stephen Severeid, residential remodelers
Handy Man Cama LLC: Juan A. Mendoza, 619 S. Chelan Ave., residential remodelers
Felipe's Concrete LLC: Diego Armando Mota Silva, poured concrete foundation and structure contractors
Right/Fast Maintenance: James Theron Parker, siding contractors
Xsiding Innovations LLC: Mariano Valdovines, 433 E. Penny Road, siding contractors
J&D Quality Electric LLC: Jacqueline and Joshua Lutz, electrical contractors and other wiring installation contractors
Bowden Heating and Air: Justin Bowden, plumbing, heating, and air-conditioning contractors
Alpine Aire LLC: Ryan Rastetter, 1306 Walnut St., plumbing, heating, and air-conditioning contractors
Pinnacle Plumbing Solutions LLC: Brandon Kraus and Jordan Thomas, plumbing, heating and air-conditioning contractors
Seymour's Quality Painting LLC: Tobin Seymour, painting and wall covering contractors
Prime Time Painting LLC: Alfoso Perez Gonzalez, 408 S. Chelan Ave., painting and wall covering contractors
GP Master Painter LLC: Gulmar Pulido Barajas, painting and wall covering contractors
Matrix Star Painting LLC: Obed Garcia Perez, painting and wall covering contractors
City of East Wenatchee
Performance Landscaping: Jesus Mercado, East Wenatchee, maintenance services and landscaping
Terraclean: Terra Dee Hughes, East Wenatchee, cleaning service
Hotdog: April Rachelle Cast, East Wenatchee, mobile concession trailer
Mountain West Services LLC: Charles and Traci Myers, East Wenatchee, contracting
Auroras Bunuelos: Aurora Juarez, East Wenatchee, mobile food vendor
Zoila Bella Studio: Zoila Pena, East Wenatchee, esthetics services
Carl Mohns: Carl Mohns, East Wenatchee, professional service organization
Northwest Neuro Clinic: New Life Recovery Center LLC, 832 Valley Mall Parkway, Suite E, East Wenatchee, health care center
Common Sense Roofing Inc.: John Owley, East Wenatchee, roofing and roofing inspection
J & K Flooring Services: Javier Tovar Cendejas, East Wenatchee, floor installation
Daniel J. Lopez: Daniel J. Lopez, East Wenatchee, caretaker
Attention To Detail: Kyle Robert Shelton, East Wenatchee, vehicle cleaning and detailing
Koinonia Kind LLC: William Redfield, East Wenatchee, state instruction for security guards
The G Spot LLC: Geneva Wilson, East Wenatchee, gym
Krueger Properties LLC: Aimee and Christopher Krueger, East Wenatchee, commercial real estate rentals
Sanchez Distribution LLC: Johnny Sanchez, East Wenatchee, miscellaneous sales
Freedom Framing LLC: Shelley Day, East Wenatchee, framing and construction.
S&K Cleaning: Kelsey Biller and Shyanna Church, East Wenatchee, house cleaning
Finding Opa: Bands Holding LLC, Sheila Rae Welhoelter, East Wenatchee, holding company
Divine Aesthetics: Nancy Rocha-Rodriguez, East Wenatchee, body contouring