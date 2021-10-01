Business license information includes the business name, owner (if available), location and description of the business. Those without addresses are home-based businesses or out of town.

City of Wenatchee

The following is a partial list of business licenses issued by the city of Wenatchee in May, June, July and August. This list will be updated as information becomes available.

Grants Home Repair LLC: Grant Loranger, new single-family housing construction

Jim Mott Construction LLC: Jim Mott, new single-family housing construction

Chamorro Contracting LLC: Rudy Chamorro, new single-family housing construction

Superior Contracting Services LLC: Alfredo Guerra, new single-family housing construction

T&E General Contracting LLC: Tyson Niles, new single-family housing construction

Widener Construction LLC: Christopher Widener Jr., new single-family housing construction

Marroquin Construction LLC: Fredy and Brenda Marroquin, new single-family housing construction

GSR Construction LLC: Gerardo Salas Rodriguez, new single-family housing construction

Northern Peak Construction LLC: Cody and Samantha Martinez, 1343 Fairhaven Ave., new single-family housing construction

SES Technologies LLC: Basil Skelton, 7 N. Wenatchee Ave. Suite 204, new single-family housing construction

Rdiaz Construction LLC: Rodrigo Diaz Hernandez, new single-family housing construction

Jmj Property Maintenance LLC: Stephen Severeid, residential remodelers

Handy Man Cama LLC: Juan A. Mendoza, 619 S. Chelan Ave., residential remodelers

Felipe's Concrete LLC: Diego Armando Mota Silva, poured concrete foundation and structure contractors

Right/Fast Maintenance: James Theron Parker, siding contractors

Xsiding Innovations LLC: Mariano Valdovines, 433 E. Penny Road, siding contractors

J&D Quality Electric LLC: Jacqueline and Joshua Lutz, electrical contractors and other wiring installation contractors

Bowden Heating and Air: Justin Bowden, plumbing, heating, and air-conditioning contractors

Alpine Aire LLC: Ryan Rastetter, 1306 Walnut St., plumbing, heating, and air-conditioning contractors

Pinnacle Plumbing Solutions LLC: Brandon Kraus and Jordan Thomas, plumbing, heating and air-conditioning contractors

Seymour's Quality Painting LLC: Tobin Seymour, painting and wall covering contractors

Prime Time Painting LLC: Alfoso Perez Gonzalez, 408 S. Chelan Ave., painting and wall covering contractors

GP Master Painter LLC: Gulmar Pulido Barajas, painting and wall covering contractors

Matrix Star Painting LLC: Obed Garcia Perez, painting and wall covering contractors

City of East Wenatchee

Performance Landscaping: Jesus Mercado, East Wenatchee, maintenance services and landscaping

Terraclean: Terra Dee Hughes, East Wenatchee, cleaning service

Hotdog: April Rachelle Cast, East Wenatchee, mobile concession trailer

Mountain West Services LLC: Charles and Traci Myers, East Wenatchee, contracting

Auroras Bunuelos: Aurora Juarez, East Wenatchee, mobile food vendor

Zoila Bella Studio: Zoila Pena, East Wenatchee, esthetics services

Carl Mohns: Carl Mohns, East Wenatchee, professional service organization

Northwest Neuro Clinic: New Life Recovery Center LLC, 832 Valley Mall Parkway, Suite E, East Wenatchee, health care center

Common Sense Roofing Inc.: John Owley, East Wenatchee, roofing and roofing inspection

J & K Flooring Services: Javier Tovar Cendejas, East Wenatchee, floor installation

Daniel J. Lopez: Daniel J. Lopez, East Wenatchee, caretaker

Attention To Detail: Kyle Robert Shelton, East Wenatchee, vehicle cleaning and detailing

Koinonia Kind LLC: William Redfield, East Wenatchee, state instruction for security guards

The G Spot LLC: Geneva Wilson, East Wenatchee, gym

Krueger Properties LLC: Aimee and Christopher Krueger, East Wenatchee, commercial real estate rentals

Sanchez Distribution LLC: Johnny Sanchez, East Wenatchee, miscellaneous sales

Freedom Framing LLC: Shelley Day, East Wenatchee, framing and construction.

S&K Cleaning: Kelsey Biller and Shyanna Church, East Wenatchee, house cleaning

Finding Opa: Bands Holding LLC, Sheila Rae Welhoelter, East Wenatchee, holding company

Divine Aesthetics: Nancy Rocha-Rodriguez, East Wenatchee, body contouring

