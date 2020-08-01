Issued by the City of Wenatchee in June
Six Tails Winery: Veneto Wine Company LLC, 1705 N. Miller St., winery
M.R. Residential LLC: 1725 Fifth St., new single-family housing construction
Beehler Construction LLC: 1320 Brown St., new single-family housing construction
Nailed It Builders: Richard Nelson Bryant, 281 Easy St., new single-family housing construction
Custom Irrigation: Jagla Construction LLC, 400 S. Miller St., irrigation construction
Elite Concrete Design: Elite Concrete Design LLC, 1718 Okanogan Ave., poured concrete contractor
Ramirez Drywall LLC: 305 S. Mission St., drywall contractor
A & E Quality Painting LLC: 1017 ½ Monitor St., painting contractor
The Source Cider: The Source Cider LLC, 1603 N. Miller St., cidery
PNTHR: Recase LLC, 617 Washington St., miscellaneous manufacturing
Willow Mae and Company: Camilla Sweeney, 1790 Marker St., children’s clothing store
Diamocycle: JWE LLC, 861 Riverside Drive, jewelry store
NCW Efoil LLC: 340 Laurie Drive, sporting goods store
Rough & Refined: Courtney Liann Benson, 1215 ½ Monitor St., gift store
Babes & Bows: Karina Farias, 72 Depot St., retail store
Something to Sell: Ernie Valdez, 3574 Burchvale Road, retail store
Casmere Valley Bank: 1100 Maple St., commercial banking
Taylor Mortgage Loans: Finance of America Mortgage LLC, 505 N. Wenatchee Ave., real estate credit
Davis Commercial Services: Yvette Davis, 1533 Maple St., insurance agency and/or brokerage
G Smith Properties LLC, 1509 First St., lessor of residential buildings
Katherine Harris Appraisal: Katherine Michelle Harris, 1323 Fairhaven Ave., real estate appraiser
ZTEK LLC: 4200 Knowles Road, engineering services
Teresita’s Consulting: Teresa Bendito-Zepeda, 1119 Rosewood Ave., administrative management and general management consulting services
KCraig Strategic Communications: Kimberlee Craig, 211 Tarn Place, public relations agency
Haylei’s Cleaning: Haylei B. Carter, 128 S. Western Ave., janitorial services
Mega Solutions LLC, 1447 N. Wenatchee Ave., janitorial services
Banuelos Landscaping LLC: 1127 First St., landscaping services
A & B Lawncare & More: 304 River Park Ave., landscaping services
Whispering Ridge Tree Works: Christian Scott, 2700 No. 2 Canyon Road, landscaping services
Smokin Dog Upholstery: Kayla Beth Sommerfeld, 281 Easy St., carpet and upholstery cleaning services
Discovery Behavior Solutions, LLC: 385 E. Penny Road, mental health services
Senior’s Serenity Adult Family Home: Miriam Anahi Velazco, 2519 Cordell St., assisted living facility for the elderly
Creative Heart Counseling PLLC: Courtney Mohr Taylor, 28 N. Wenatchee Ave., individual and family services
Jessica Pearl Drake: 34 ½ N. Wenatchee Ave., agent and/or manager
Hurd’s Guide Service LLC: 2301 Pitcher Canyon Road, recreation
Nature Play Preschool: Nature Play Preschool, LLC, 2700 No. 1 Canyon Road, recreation
PAVZ Tacos: Carlos Francisco Bernal, 312 E. Peters St., full-service restaurant
Tropical Salvadoreno Restaurant LLC: 119 Palouse St., full-service restaurant
Ballard Automotive Service LLC: 1028 N. Wenatchee Ave., general automotive repair
Dany Boys Pets: Lany Y. Alvarez, 323 First St., salon
7 Pathways Healing Arts LLC: 10 First St., personal services
Issued by the City of East Wenatchee in June
Douglas K. Harris, M.S., P.T., Inc., P.S.: 230 Grant Road #B27, provide outpatient physical therapy
Superior Homes & Renovations: Juan Ramirez, East Wenatchee, residential home building and remodeling
Ya Mans ND EM Barbershop: Josh A. Calix, 879 Valley Mall Parkway, barber services
Joshua J. Mayr: 667 Grant Road, insurance
Strong Balance: Strong Balance PS, 920 Valley Mall Parkway, to go orders and curbside pickup of nutritional health drinks and healthy pastries
PBM Accessories: Pawan Malhotra, 630 Valley Mall Parkway, wholesale groceries, wholesale distributing, general merchandise
Little Moon Childcare: Diana Gonzalez Sosa, 108 S. Iowa Ave., childcare
Nina’s Creations by Marichuy: Maria De Jesus Alvizar, East Wenatchee, clothing design, craft/art sales, party planning
Royalty View Landscaping: Eduardo Bernabe Mojica, East Wenatchee, landscaping
CW Construction Services LLC: Ray Perez, East Wenatchee, construction contractor
Eastmont Drop and Go Laundry: Mejia Enterprises, LLC, East Wenatchee, laundry