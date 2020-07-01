Issued by City of Wenatchee
Husky Orchards Inc.: 1821 Horse Lake Road, apiculture
Hydroseed Ncw: Wendell Group, LLC, 4725 Stemilt Hill Road, soil preparation, planting and cultivation
Oseguera Construction LLC: 1607 Ninth St., new single-family housing construction
Dewitz Custom Stone, LLC: 1505 Pershing St., masonry contractor
Galvan Flooring: Daniel Galvan Jr., 1209 Fuller St., flooring contractor
La Vie En Coffee Bar and Bakery: Rosie Babes LLC, 35 S. Wenatchee Ave., retail bakery
Sagebrush Sweets: Heather Knudtson, 1025 Monroe St., retail bakery
PBM Accessories: Pawan Malhotra, 310 Ferry St., general line grocery merchant wholesaler
Cloud Plus: Pawan Malhotra, 310 Ferry St., general line grocery merchant wholesaler
McGregor Mead: McGregor Farms LLC, 3 N. Worthen St., beer, wine and/or liquor store
Lizzy’s Jewelry: Marysville Jewelry & Pawn LLC, 123 Palouse St., used merchandise store
Hinterland: Brian W. Mitchell, 232 ½ Pennsylvania Ave., art dealer
Data Liek: Kevin Lewis Like, 1124 Rosewood Ave., data processing, hosting, and/or related services
Ballard Real Properties LLC: 1028 N. Wenatchee Ave., residential property manager
ACG Property Management LLC: 610 S. Western Ave., residential property manager
John Parker Bookkeeping: John Parker, 1220 Laverne Place, accounting services
JDB Engineering Inc.: 995 Sage Crest Drive, engineering services
KG Creative LLC: 1341 Westwood Ave., graphic design services
Cell-Tech: Jose Guadalupe Melendrez, 1820 N. Wenatchee Ave., computer related services
Tanya Gleason: Tanya Faye Gleason, 854 Kittitas St., administrative management and general management consulting services
Chromatic Solutions, Inc.: 1034 Westmoreland Drive, professional, scientific and/or technical services
Bye Bye Bugs: Wiseman and Barger LLP, 37 S. Wenatchee Ave., exterminating and/or pest control services
Jon De Jong — Educational Consulting: Jon David De Jong, 1104 Wedgewood Ave., educational support services
Advanced: Wenatchee Home Health, LLC, 681 Okanogan Ave., home health care services
New Strength: Priscilla C. Moore, 525 N. Piere St., miscellaneous ambulatory health care services
K Connections LLC: 2121 N. Wenatchee Ave., Suite No. 3, individual and family services
JP Multi Service: Jose Padron, 113 Yakima St., individual and family services
Howell at the Moon: James H. Howell IV, independent artist, writer and/or performer
Richard Douglas Elsensohn: 2027 Lasso Drive, traveler accommodation
Om Cooking: James Martin Bechtel, 749 Riverside Drive, full-service restaurant
Gay Lynn Fuller: 10 First St., beauty salon
Arland Dorais: Arland L. Dorais, 230 S. Columbia St., beauty salon
Desert Spring Spa: Annette Susanne Olson, 533 Orondo Ave., beauty salon
St. Joseph Parish: 625 S. Elliott Ave., religious organization
Painting a Different Picture Foundation: 1333 Westwood Ave., grantmaking foundation
Issued by City of East Wenatchee
Sunlit Publishing: Erin Ann Rebar, East Wenatchee, publishing company
Apple-Pi Janitorial: Tyler Peterson, East Wenatchee, commercial janitor
Western Ranch Buildings LLC: 4968 Contractors Drive, construction of post-frame and steel buildings
Shannon Gilmour: Shannon Celeste Gilmour, East Wenatchee, independent fashion retailer
Apple Valley Baptist Church: Ron Fila, 180 Rock Island Road, church
Trendy Gal: Susana Dozal, East Wenatchee, sale of clothing, shoes and accessories
A&V Gutters LLC: East Wenatchee, installation of sheet metal
Chamberlin Agriculture: Chamberlin Distributing Company, Inc., 590 Chamberlin Way, orchard and packing supply sales
Bright Beginnings Preschool: Amanda Marie Marsh, 253 23rd St. N.E., preschool
Rising Hope Counseling: Melissa Kelley, East Wenatchee, counseling service
Greener Views: Jesse Drach, East Wenatchee, internet marketing
Worley Construction: Johnathon D. Worley, East Wenatchee, concrete installation and remodeling
In Other Words LLC: Linda Taylor, 1621 Sunset Highway, document translation
EG Flooring: Eleazar Galvan, East Wenatchee, floor installation
Nightingale House LLC: Hassan Shaban, 216 Ridgemont Drive, apartment rental
Rainbow Daycare: Carla B. Caballero Maldonado, 1396 N. Devon Ave., childcare
Empire Builders LLC: East Wenatchee, construction
Busy Bee Building Maintenance, LLC: East Wenatchee, commercial janitorial
Sharon S Cleaning Service: Sharon D. Gomez, East Wenatchee, janitorial, house cleaning
The Suds Shack Soap Company: Barbara Suzanne Leroy, East Wenatchee, soap making
Ellard General Construction LLC: East Wenatchee, construction
Machado’s General Construction LLC: Pablo Machado, East Wenatchee, construction