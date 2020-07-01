Issued by City of Wenatchee

Husky Orchards Inc.: 1821 Horse Lake Road, apiculture

Hydroseed Ncw: Wendell Group, LLC, 4725 Stemilt Hill Road, soil preparation, planting and cultivation

Oseguera Construction LLC: 1607 Ninth St., new single-family housing construction

Dewitz Custom Stone, LLC: 1505 Pershing St., masonry contractor

Galvan Flooring: Daniel Galvan Jr., 1209 Fuller St., flooring contractor

La Vie En Coffee Bar and Bakery: Rosie Babes LLC, 35 S. Wenatchee Ave., retail bakery

Sagebrush Sweets: Heather Knudtson, 1025 Monroe St., retail bakery

PBM Accessories: Pawan Malhotra, 310 Ferry St., general line grocery merchant wholesaler

Cloud Plus: Pawan Malhotra, 310 Ferry St., general line grocery merchant wholesaler

McGregor Mead: McGregor Farms LLC, 3 N. Worthen St., beer, wine and/or liquor store

Lizzy’s Jewelry: Marysville Jewelry & Pawn LLC, 123 Palouse St., used merchandise store

Hinterland: Brian W. Mitchell, 232 ½ Pennsylvania Ave., art dealer

Data Liek: Kevin Lewis Like, 1124 Rosewood Ave., data processing, hosting, and/or related services

Ballard Real Properties LLC: 1028 N. Wenatchee Ave., residential property manager

ACG Property Management LLC: 610 S. Western Ave., residential property manager

John Parker Bookkeeping: John Parker, 1220 Laverne Place, accounting services

JDB Engineering Inc.: 995 Sage Crest Drive, engineering services

KG Creative LLC: 1341 Westwood Ave., graphic design services

Cell-Tech: Jose Guadalupe Melendrez, 1820 N. Wenatchee Ave., computer related services

Tanya Gleason: Tanya Faye Gleason, 854 Kittitas St., administrative management and general management consulting services

Chromatic Solutions, Inc.: 1034 Westmoreland Drive, professional, scientific and/or technical services

Bye Bye Bugs: Wiseman and Barger LLP, 37 S. Wenatchee Ave., exterminating and/or pest control services

Jon De Jong — Educational Consulting: Jon David De Jong, 1104 Wedgewood Ave., educational support services

Advanced: Wenatchee Home Health, LLC, 681 Okanogan Ave., home health care services

New Strength: Priscilla C. Moore, 525 N. Piere St., miscellaneous ambulatory health care services

K Connections LLC: 2121 N. Wenatchee Ave., Suite No. 3, individual and family services

JP Multi Service: Jose Padron, 113 Yakima St., individual and family services

Howell at the Moon: James H. Howell IV, independent artist, writer and/or performer

Richard Douglas Elsensohn: 2027 Lasso Drive, traveler accommodation

Om Cooking: James Martin Bechtel, 749 Riverside Drive, full-service restaurant

Gay Lynn Fuller: 10 First St., beauty salon

Arland Dorais: Arland L. Dorais, 230 S. Columbia St., beauty salon

Desert Spring Spa: Annette Susanne Olson, 533 Orondo Ave., beauty salon

St. Joseph Parish: 625 S. Elliott Ave., religious organization

Painting a Different Picture Foundation: 1333 Westwood Ave., grantmaking foundation

Issued by City of East Wenatchee

Sunlit Publishing: Erin Ann Rebar, East Wenatchee, publishing company

Apple-Pi Janitorial: Tyler Peterson, East Wenatchee, commercial janitor

Western Ranch Buildings LLC: 4968 Contractors Drive, construction of post-frame and steel buildings

Shannon Gilmour: Shannon Celeste Gilmour, East Wenatchee, independent fashion retailer

Apple Valley Baptist Church: Ron Fila, 180 Rock Island Road, church

Trendy Gal: Susana Dozal, East Wenatchee, sale of clothing, shoes and accessories

A&V Gutters LLC: East Wenatchee, installation of sheet metal

Chamberlin Agriculture: Chamberlin Distributing Company, Inc., 590 Chamberlin Way, orchard and packing supply sales

Bright Beginnings Preschool: Amanda Marie Marsh, 253 23rd St. N.E., preschool

Rising Hope Counseling: Melissa Kelley, East Wenatchee, counseling service

Greener Views: Jesse Drach, East Wenatchee, internet marketing

Worley Construction: Johnathon D. Worley, East Wenatchee, concrete installation and remodeling

In Other Words LLC: Linda Taylor, 1621 Sunset Highway, document translation

EG Flooring: Eleazar Galvan, East Wenatchee, floor installation

Nightingale House LLC: Hassan Shaban, 216 Ridgemont Drive, apartment rental

Rainbow Daycare: Carla B. Caballero Maldonado, 1396 N. Devon Ave., childcare

Empire Builders LLC: East Wenatchee, construction

Busy Bee Building Maintenance, LLC: East Wenatchee, commercial janitorial

Sharon S Cleaning Service: Sharon D. Gomez, East Wenatchee, janitorial, house cleaning

The Suds Shack Soap Company: Barbara Suzanne Leroy, East Wenatchee, soap making

Ellard General Construction LLC: East Wenatchee, construction

Machado’s General Construction LLC: Pablo Machado, East Wenatchee, construction

