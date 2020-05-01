Issued by City of Wenatchee in March

JR & S Construction LLC: 2212 Michael Brooke, new single-family housing construction

Melody’s Flooring Services: 628 Okanogan Ave., new single-family housing construction

Kustom Homes LLC: 1013 Glenwood Ave., new single-family housing construction

Wenatchee Valley Painting and Gutters LLC: 420 S. Mission St., specialty trade contractor

Westside Environmental Resources LLC: 1310 Red Apple Road, miscellaneous durable goods merchant wholesaler

Shepherd’s Oil LLC: 6 Fifth St., petroleum and petroleum products merchant wholesaler

Kenworth Sales Company—Wenatchee: 1028 S. Columbia St., automotive parts and accessories

Pachanga Mobil/Furniture and More: Francisco Delgadillo Avila, 525 S. Mission St., furniture store

Dag Enterprises: Don Allyn Gilkison, 1310 Castlerock Ave., building material dealer

Juany’s Market: Mejia Enterprises LLC, 229 Okanogan Ave., grocery store

El Potro Western Ware: Benjamin Bravo Silva LLC, 228 S. Wenatchee Ave., family clothing store

Low Profile Waterfowl: Jordan Sanford, 1831 Dorner Place, family clothing store

Carmen Creations: Carmen Maria Guerrero, 916 Cherry St., clothing accessory store

A Home for Gnome: June Kay Vanderhoff, 1903 Broadview, bookstore

Tessman’s Teasures: Lynn Ann Tessman, 1311 Westwood Ave., local messengers and local delivery

Vita Benefits: Vita Benefits LLC, 331 Stoneybrook Lane, insurance agency/brokerage

L. Steve Donovan: 2011 Fifth St., insurance agency/brokerage

Doan’s Investment: Doan’s Investment LLC, 1638 Kayla Way, financial vehicle

Martini Homes LLC: 324 S. Chelan Ave., financial vehicle

Sunflower Homes LLC: 211 Pennsylvania Ave., residential lessor

Professional Realty Services International Wenatchee: 1737 B N. Wenatchee Ave., real estate agent

Boneyard Motors: David Gaviola Tapia, 1209 Wenatchee Heights Road, passenger car rental

Little White Rabbit Party Rentals: Linda L. Baldwin, 1015 W. Park St., party rentals

Practikal Marketing: DM3 LLC, 854 Autumn Crest Drive, marketing consulting services

Glamp Photobooth: Samantha Joelle Holton, 1001 Orchard Ave., portrait photography studio

Mabes Window Washing: Charles Edward Mabes, 812 Poplar Ave., window washing

Riverway Lawn Care: Silvia Villanueva, 2087 S. Methow St., landscaping services

Lorenzo Cardenas: 617 Marjo St., landscaping services

Luna Yard Maintenance LLC: 1947 Easy St., landscaping services

Saundra Amrine: 1250 Central Ave., instruction service

Amanda Millheisler: 1730 Brambling Brae Lane, education support services

Cascade Denture Dentist: Sagebrush Dental LLC, 1114 N. Mission St., dental office

Hope Care Clinic: 410 S. Columbia St., dental office

Wenatchee Community Acupuncture: Wenatchee Community Acupuncture + Wellness LLC, 10 Orondo Ave., health practitioner

Health Coach Mericia: Mericia L. Apfel, 1316 Holbrook St., ambulatory health care services

Daycare El Girasol: Maria de la Luz Almanza, 910 Saddlerock Drive, child day care services

Dalmation Day Care & Preschool: Linda R. Deliyiannis, 1038 Lindy St., child day care services

Open Range Art LLC: 2067 Lasso Drive, agent

NW Rootz: 440 S. Lyle Ave., agent

SP Lands LLC: 1450 Castlerock Ave., traveler accommodation

M & M Poppers: Stefanie Lynne Wise, 229 Princeton Ave. N., mobile food services

Mildret: Luz del Carmen Cota Cruz, 311 Malaga Ave., mobile food services

Antojitos Morelos LLC: 536 S. Wenatchee Ave., limited-service restaurant

Morning Rehab Espresso: Morning Rehab Espresso, LLC, 912 Miller St., beverage bar

Odor Free: Antonio Gonzalez, 501 Ringold St., car wash

Precision Welding Worx: Jordan N. Potter, 171 Burns St., commercial and industrial machinery and equipment

Erin Gariano: Erin Michelle Gariano, 110 First St., beauty salon

Alicia Turner Hair Design: Alicia Justine Turner, 735 N. Wenatchee Ave., beauty salon

Cuts & Fades: Cuts & Fades LLC, 1004 Springwater Ave., beauty salons

Michael W. Henry: Michael W. Henry LLC, 1829 Jefferson St., religious organization

Issued by City of East Wenatchee in March

Bart’s Lawncare: Bartolome Guzman, East Wenatchee, lawn care

Backyard Escapes LLC: Preston Grant, East Wenatchee, construction of swimming pools and outdoor spas

Ebbighausen Construction Services LLC: Gary Ebbighausen, East Wenatchee, carpentry and HVAC services

Gary Angel Painting: Gary Angel, East Wenatchee, residential house painting

Apple Valley General Services: Jose Luis Lopez, East Wenatchee, carpet cleaning and installation, construction, landscaping

Dick’s Heating & Air Conditioning of Wenatchee Inc.: East Wenatchee, service and retail sales

EPIC — Wenatchee: Lizbeth Garcia, 91 Eastmont Ave., community services

House On Rock Construction LLC: Rayce Barnes, East Wenatchee, remodeling construction

Allisonion Enterprise PLLC: Allison Zimmer, East Wenatchee, optometric services

Clean As New Mobile Car Wash: Daniel Guerrero, East Wenatchee, auto detailing

Del Rio Construction LLC: Daniel Arroyo, East Wenatchee, construction

Whiteman Uber/Lyft: John Whiteman, East Wenatchee, Uber/Lyft driver

Strong Wall Landscape: Brener Perez, East Wenatchee, landscaping, irrigation, concrete

Vima Fit: Maricela Torres, East Wenatchee, online sales of dietary supplements

R Shack BBQ: Trim Louis, East Wenatchee, catering

Little Angels Day Care: Maria Tapia, 531 S. Mason Ave., childcare services

Precision Guidance: Liana Yang, East Wenatchee, business resource

Sosa: Michael Sosa, East Wenatchee, home cooking, cooking instructor

Chilo’s Landscaping: Pilar Sanchez Soto, East Wenatchee, landscaping

River View Roofing LLC: Freddi Castillo, East Wenatchee, construction

OA Cheddar LLC: Dunn Grant, 906 N. James Ave., consumer information and consulting services

All West Carpet Care LLC: Christopher Conrad, East Wenatchee, carpet and rug cleaning equipment and sales

Tierra Works Landscaping LLC: Alejandro Torres Guillen, East Wenatchee, landscaping