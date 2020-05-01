Issued by City of Wenatchee in March
JR & S Construction LLC: 2212 Michael Brooke, new single-family housing construction
Melody’s Flooring Services: 628 Okanogan Ave., new single-family housing construction
Kustom Homes LLC: 1013 Glenwood Ave., new single-family housing construction
Wenatchee Valley Painting and Gutters LLC: 420 S. Mission St., specialty trade contractor
Westside Environmental Resources LLC: 1310 Red Apple Road, miscellaneous durable goods merchant wholesaler
Shepherd’s Oil LLC: 6 Fifth St., petroleum and petroleum products merchant wholesaler
Kenworth Sales Company—Wenatchee: 1028 S. Columbia St., automotive parts and accessories
Pachanga Mobil/Furniture and More: Francisco Delgadillo Avila, 525 S. Mission St., furniture store
Dag Enterprises: Don Allyn Gilkison, 1310 Castlerock Ave., building material dealer
Juany’s Market: Mejia Enterprises LLC, 229 Okanogan Ave., grocery store
El Potro Western Ware: Benjamin Bravo Silva LLC, 228 S. Wenatchee Ave., family clothing store
Low Profile Waterfowl: Jordan Sanford, 1831 Dorner Place, family clothing store
Carmen Creations: Carmen Maria Guerrero, 916 Cherry St., clothing accessory store
A Home for Gnome: June Kay Vanderhoff, 1903 Broadview, bookstore
Tessman’s Teasures: Lynn Ann Tessman, 1311 Westwood Ave., local messengers and local delivery
Vita Benefits: Vita Benefits LLC, 331 Stoneybrook Lane, insurance agency/brokerage
L. Steve Donovan: 2011 Fifth St., insurance agency/brokerage
Doan’s Investment: Doan’s Investment LLC, 1638 Kayla Way, financial vehicle
Martini Homes LLC: 324 S. Chelan Ave., financial vehicle
Sunflower Homes LLC: 211 Pennsylvania Ave., residential lessor
Professional Realty Services International Wenatchee: 1737 B N. Wenatchee Ave., real estate agent
Boneyard Motors: David Gaviola Tapia, 1209 Wenatchee Heights Road, passenger car rental
Little White Rabbit Party Rentals: Linda L. Baldwin, 1015 W. Park St., party rentals
Practikal Marketing: DM3 LLC, 854 Autumn Crest Drive, marketing consulting services
Glamp Photobooth: Samantha Joelle Holton, 1001 Orchard Ave., portrait photography studio
Mabes Window Washing: Charles Edward Mabes, 812 Poplar Ave., window washing
Riverway Lawn Care: Silvia Villanueva, 2087 S. Methow St., landscaping services
Lorenzo Cardenas: 617 Marjo St., landscaping services
Luna Yard Maintenance LLC: 1947 Easy St., landscaping services
Saundra Amrine: 1250 Central Ave., instruction service
Amanda Millheisler: 1730 Brambling Brae Lane, education support services
Cascade Denture Dentist: Sagebrush Dental LLC, 1114 N. Mission St., dental office
Hope Care Clinic: 410 S. Columbia St., dental office
Wenatchee Community Acupuncture: Wenatchee Community Acupuncture + Wellness LLC, 10 Orondo Ave., health practitioner
Health Coach Mericia: Mericia L. Apfel, 1316 Holbrook St., ambulatory health care services
Daycare El Girasol: Maria de la Luz Almanza, 910 Saddlerock Drive, child day care services
Dalmation Day Care & Preschool: Linda R. Deliyiannis, 1038 Lindy St., child day care services
Open Range Art LLC: 2067 Lasso Drive, agent
NW Rootz: 440 S. Lyle Ave., agent
SP Lands LLC: 1450 Castlerock Ave., traveler accommodation
M & M Poppers: Stefanie Lynne Wise, 229 Princeton Ave. N., mobile food services
Mildret: Luz del Carmen Cota Cruz, 311 Malaga Ave., mobile food services
Antojitos Morelos LLC: 536 S. Wenatchee Ave., limited-service restaurant
Morning Rehab Espresso: Morning Rehab Espresso, LLC, 912 Miller St., beverage bar
Odor Free: Antonio Gonzalez, 501 Ringold St., car wash
Precision Welding Worx: Jordan N. Potter, 171 Burns St., commercial and industrial machinery and equipment
Erin Gariano: Erin Michelle Gariano, 110 First St., beauty salon
Alicia Turner Hair Design: Alicia Justine Turner, 735 N. Wenatchee Ave., beauty salon
Cuts & Fades: Cuts & Fades LLC, 1004 Springwater Ave., beauty salons
Michael W. Henry: Michael W. Henry LLC, 1829 Jefferson St., religious organization
Issued by City of East Wenatchee in March
Bart’s Lawncare: Bartolome Guzman, East Wenatchee, lawn care
Backyard Escapes LLC: Preston Grant, East Wenatchee, construction of swimming pools and outdoor spas
Ebbighausen Construction Services LLC: Gary Ebbighausen, East Wenatchee, carpentry and HVAC services
Gary Angel Painting: Gary Angel, East Wenatchee, residential house painting
Apple Valley General Services: Jose Luis Lopez, East Wenatchee, carpet cleaning and installation, construction, landscaping
Dick’s Heating & Air Conditioning of Wenatchee Inc.: East Wenatchee, service and retail sales
EPIC — Wenatchee: Lizbeth Garcia, 91 Eastmont Ave., community services
House On Rock Construction LLC: Rayce Barnes, East Wenatchee, remodeling construction
Allisonion Enterprise PLLC: Allison Zimmer, East Wenatchee, optometric services
Clean As New Mobile Car Wash: Daniel Guerrero, East Wenatchee, auto detailing
Del Rio Construction LLC: Daniel Arroyo, East Wenatchee, construction
Whiteman Uber/Lyft: John Whiteman, East Wenatchee, Uber/Lyft driver
Strong Wall Landscape: Brener Perez, East Wenatchee, landscaping, irrigation, concrete
Vima Fit: Maricela Torres, East Wenatchee, online sales of dietary supplements
R Shack BBQ: Trim Louis, East Wenatchee, catering
Little Angels Day Care: Maria Tapia, 531 S. Mason Ave., childcare services
Precision Guidance: Liana Yang, East Wenatchee, business resource
Sosa: Michael Sosa, East Wenatchee, home cooking, cooking instructor
Chilo’s Landscaping: Pilar Sanchez Soto, East Wenatchee, landscaping
River View Roofing LLC: Freddi Castillo, East Wenatchee, construction
OA Cheddar LLC: Dunn Grant, 906 N. James Ave., consumer information and consulting services
All West Carpet Care LLC: Christopher Conrad, East Wenatchee, carpet and rug cleaning equipment and sales
Tierra Works Landscaping LLC: Alejandro Torres Guillen, East Wenatchee, landscaping