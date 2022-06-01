Chelan County commercial sales
April 1
Assembly of God Christ Center, 404 Elberta Ave., Cashmere, $325,000, sold to Keppler Management LLC
April 8
David and Rodney Piper, Property ID 12407, Cashmere, $30,000, sold to Dwayne A. and Deborah M. McMahon
April 22
Cherry Hill Orchards Wenatchee, 630 Chelan Ave., B5 and B6, (2 parcels in sale), Wenatchee, $475,000, sold to Terra R. and Karla A. Winston
April 27
HPL LLC, 320 N. Emerson Ave. 1, 314 N. Emerson Ave. 5, 210 N. Miller St., 214 N. Miller St., 120 N. Miller St. (5 parcels in sale), Wenatchee, $3,350,000, sold to ECP Opportunities Fund I LP
April 29
Luenna C. Latham, 623 ½ Orondo Ave., Wenatchee, $400,000, sold to Savvycakes LLC
Chelan County residential sales
April 1
Dale Jones et al, 4909 Selfs Motel Road, Cashmere, $14,000, sold to Rodney G. Grams
Weston and Athena Carmichael, 8475 Larson Road, Peshastin, $606,000, sold to Jessica Hoiland
James G. and Marjory R. Sackett, 485 Stayman Flats Road, Chelan, $950,000, sold to Nathan R. and Carolyn S. Burch
David W. and Wendy R. Lane, 10 S. Cove Ave. 26, Wenatchee, $184,000, sold to Matthew A. and Sierra E. Koski
Tara and Braden Hosking, 3170 Gudmundson Road, Wenatchee, $210,000, sold to David and Laurie Eichelberger
April 4
Layne Dretke, 212 Elberta Ave., Cashmere, $435,000, sold to Jordan W. Erlenbach
David T. Dobson et al, 104 Spader Bay Road 4A, Chelan, $235,000, sold to Steven B. and Mary A. Thomas
Mark S. Griffith, 289 Cloudless Drive, Manson, $840,000, sold to Scott R. and Ames Scholl
Gene Schmitz, 1010 Cascade St., Wenatchee, $312,000, sold to Tessa S. Makximenko
Timberwood Homes LLC, 260 Burch Hollow Lane, Wenatchee, $924,990, sold to Robert and Janet Frey
Donald and Pamela Swanston, 1350 W. Woodin Ave., Unit E8, Chelan, $99,000, sold to David R. Dahl
April 5
Kerri L. Newberry et al, 4725 Stemilt Hill Road, Wenatchee, $1,079,500, sold to Patrick J. and Debra R. Anardi
Roger L. Pepperl, 2075 Broadcrest Court, Wenatchee, $899,000, sold to Christina and Brian Lannoye
Richard P. and Tamara Hodges, 26101 and 26102 Bronco Lane (2 parcels in sale), Plain, $153,500, sold to Thomas R. Jarbeau and Theresa M. West
Steve Wilson, 131 Fair Way, Chelan, $168,000, sold to Jamie K. Holmes
Michael J. Saunders, 708 Kittitas St., Wenatchee, $452,000, sold to Hannah M. Christen and Ryan W. Lefler
Tyler W. Chambers, 1840 Kristina Lane, Wenatchee, $472,000, sold to Emily A. and Nathan M. Reynolds
Lange Construction LLC, 15010 Allison Place, Entiat, $780,000, sold to Chad and Rickie Hewitt
April 6
Kenneth M. and Bobbe M. Frederick, 411 N. Wilson St., Chelan, $685,000, sold to John C. and Jamie J. Shimek
Pheasant Hills Estates LLC, 72 Emma Drive, Wenatchee, $570,900, sold to Gary and Lisa Halcomb
Sage Homes LLC, 72 Emma Drive, Wenatchee, $435,900, sold to Gary and Lisa Halcomb
April 7
Merly V. and Carroll C. Walla, 20 S. Delaware Ave. 7, Wenatchee, $309,900, sold to Janette J. Halemeier et al
Crystal L. Hughes, 1336 Second St., Wenatchee, $350,000, sold to Isaac Hartke et al
Daniel D. and Cynthia L. Russell, 2396 W. Malaga Road, Malaga, $500,000, sold to Luis A. and Noemi Tovar
Neil L. and Amy L. Spietz, 280 Saddlehorn Lane, Wenatchee, $345,000, sold to John Spaude
Carl J. and Laura A. Pedersen, 107 Mount Cashmere Place, Cashmere, $1,200,000, sold to Jacob T. and Michelle M. Didesch
Sunset Marina LLC, 1350 W. Woodin Ave. F7, Chelan, $137,950, sold to Gavin Yost
Sunset Marina LLC, 1350 W. Woodin Ave. F10 Chelan, $131,950, sold to Northwest Capital Leasing Inc.
A Home Doctor Inc., 220 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $574,880, sold to Jordan and Meredith Cook
April 8
Darlene K. Curtis, 5351 Malaga Alcoa Highway, Malaga, $1,500,000, sold to Port of Chelan County
Elpizo Family Trust, 48 Cross Creek Lane, Leavenworth, $770,000, sold to Paul A. and Stephen G. Sozio
Joe Suty and Judi Hoskins, 2529 Kinnikinnick Drive, Lake Wenatchee, $835,000, sold to Dion Loy and Germaine Fu Revocable Trust et al
Petersons Waterfront Owners Association, 103 N. Park and Woodin Avenue, Chelan, $1,500, sold to Aaron and Ellen Barouh
49 CFR LLC, 101 Gala Ave., Chelan, $2,500,000, sold to Gala Ave. Partners LLC
Dawn R. and Christian B. Wood, 3064 Monterey Drive, Malaga, $350,000, sold to Jonathan L. and Ashlee T. Melby et al
Central WA Property Investment LLC, 3020 Riverview Lane, Malaga, $705,000, sold to Michelle A. and Peter J. Roberts
Brenda Bryson and Jim Bayles, 1350 W. Woodin Ave. D17, Chelan, $97,000, sold to Kevin Pierotti
SSM Forty Investment Inc., 1350 W. Woodin Ave. F20, Chelan, $144,950, sold to Jannie Wells Nitso
April 9
Levi J. and Stephanie L. Parkins, 1011 Wedgewood Ave., Wenatchee, $492,000, sold to Joseph K. and Brita G. Chavez
April 11
Wallace N. Aunan et al, 10422 Ski Hill Drive, Leavenworth, $980,000, sold to Colin Forsynth and Jessica Kendall
Chelan County Tax Title, 103 N. Park and Woodin Ave., Chelan, $211, sold to John Harb Easa
Valente P. Hernandez, 500 Lewis St., Wenatchee, $375,000, sold to Mikael and Justine Hernandez
Annie Hampson Trustee, 911 Orondo Ave., Wenatchee, $490,000, sold to Dawn R. and Christian B. Wood
Marco A. Rios Diaz, 1112 Rosewood Ave., Wenatchee, $330,625, sold to Vanessa Cuevas
James R. and Andrea J. Vann, 523 Mackinaw Lane, Chelan, $1,280,000, sold to Silver Fern Properties LLC
April 12
Joanne Palmer, 3325 Fairview Canyon Road, Property ID 23236 (2 parcels in sale), Monitor, $500,000, sold to T&K Green Properties LLC
Christopher J. and Danielle N. Thorn, 1760 Warm Springs Drive, Wenatchee, $780,000, sold to Brian T. and Sara J. Parton
Chelan County Tax Title, 103 N. Park and Woodin Ave., Chelan, $19, sold to Tina Jack
Chelan County Tax Title, 103 N. Park and Woodin Ave., Chelan, $95, sold to Petersons Waterfront HOA
Water Works Properties LLC, 322 W. Woodin Ave. 521, Chelan, $325,000, sold to Fabian and Vanessa Pulido
April 13
Anthony D. Dart, 21 Clover Lane, Cashmere, $90,000, sold to Derek Dart
Nancy E. Bolomey, 63 Yodeling Coyote Lane, Chelan, $595,000, sold to Aaron and Suzanne Edwards
April 14
Zachary J. Baker and Megan Willis, 314 Sunset Ave., Wenatchee, $420,000, sold to Larrie L. and Georgea L. Dovich
Wendy J. Evans, 305 Chapel St., Cashmere, $505,000, sold to Connor Murray and Karly Dougherty
Lillie M. Franklin, 104 Quail Lane, Cashmere, $415,000, sold to John and Megan Springer
Edgar M. Guillen, 187 Stoneybrook Lane, Wenatchee, $865,000, sold to Terri A. Armstrong and George G. Bratton Living Trust
Craig Southey, 2640 Cottonwood Lane, Lake Wenatchee, $930,000, sold to Anthony and Marjorie Chilelli Revocable Living Trust
April 15
William and Rebecca Mattson, 404 Canyon Place, Wenatchee, $675,000, sold to Katy L. and Dustin C. Boreson
John T. Edmonds, 6760 Campbell Road, Peshastin, $189,000, sold to Ashley N. and Richard Dodrill
Gary and Barbara Halvorsen, 18880 Pine Loop, Plain, $925,000, sold to Kevin P. and Laura J. Luzan
Donald and Pamela Swanston, 1445 Bear Mountain Road, Chelan, $1,500,000, sold to Arkwater LLC
Walter S. Mathison, 700 Cashmere St., Wenatchee, $150,000, sold to Lima Alvaro Guerro
Gary D. Egan, 1522 Virginia Way, Wenatchee, $625,047, sold to Cameron D. Newstrom and Maria Dalzell
SSM Forty Investment Inc., 1350 W. Woodin Ave. A2, Chelan, $93,950, sold to Travis E. and Karla M. Domser
April 18
Thomas M. Hall, 1221 9th St., Wenatchee, $435,000, sold to Tera and Donald Davis
HJI Chelan LLC, 322 W. Woodin Ave. 724, Chelan, $199,000, sold to Michael A. Bird
April 19
Harriet E. Nienhuys-Ott, 11415 S. Lakeshore Road 3, Chelan, $492,000, sold to Patrik and Linda M. Schnell
Robert C. Benson, 1119 Glenwood Ave., Wenatchee, $449,000, sold to Erik Carrillo Escobedo and Adriana R. Arceo
April 20
Nicholas S. Jeffris, 1923 Grandview Loop, Wenatchee, $602,000, sold to Lisa Brunner
Jerald L. and Angela S. Bennett, 759 Majestic View Drive, Wenatchee, $2,500,000, sold to Robyn L. and Kenneth G.F. Roesner
Wilma King, 2020 Dawn Terrace, Wenatchee, $460,000, sold to Kingdom Realty LLC
Amanda Rainsberger, 1902 W. Prospect St. 112, Chelan, $440,000, sold to Get Cookeng LLC
Robert E. Balliet and Evans L. Bette, 632 Craig Ave., Wenatchee, $531,000, sold to Mary N. Dimaano
Pheasant Hills Estates LLC, 64 Emma Drive, Wenatchee, $135,000, sold to Victoria Miller
Sage Homes LLC, 64 Emma Drive, Wenatchee, $599,900, sold to Victoria Miller
Pheasant Hills Estates LLC, 88 Emma Drive, Wenatchee, $135,000, sold to Stacy V. and Michael J. Reno
Sage Homes LLC, 88 Emma Drive, Wenatchee, $567,900, sold to Stacy V. and Michael J. Reno
Pheasant Hills Estates LLC, 94 Emma Drive, Wenatchee, $135,000, sold to Scott and Carie Willis
Sage Homes LLC, 94 Emma Drive, Wenatchee, $643,900, sold to Scott and Carie Willis
Pheasant Hills Estates LLC, 106 Emma Drive, Wenatchee, $135,000, sold to Teresa A. Zuvela
Sage Homes LLC, 106 Emma Drive, Wenatchee, $532,000, sold to Teresa A. Zuvela
April 21
Scott Wolf and Chelsea L. Maki, 2009 Broadview North, Wenatchee, $1,350,000, sold to Brandon D. Wright
Darleen K. Poulsen, 1845 Maple St. 9, Wenatchee, $676,000, sold to Ernest C. and Vicki M. Hobbs
Kathryn S. Kassa, 221 Hinthorne Lane, Leavenworth, $895,000, sold to Waleed Shahid and Niyomi Khalid
Diane Leigh, 1956 Manson Blvd., Manson, $179,200, sold to Christian M. and Heather S. Collum
David J. Dorey, 856 Willowbrook Drive, Wenatchee, $500,000, sold to Spencer T. Johnson and Amanda M. Lawson
Dawn R. Mecham, 1722 Skeena Court, Wenatchee, $550,000, sold to Jennifer L. Scott
Claire Utley, 3105 Conarty Road, Malaga, $800,000, sold to Jeff and Kristine Boullioun
Ryan and Cari Mitchell, 509 Cedar St., Leavenworth, $895,000, sold to Luca and Ephrat Baradel
Tobin and Natalie Graves, 22122 Appaloosa Lane, Plain, $700,000, sold to Andrea E. and Robert H. Schommer
April 22
Jeffrey P. Duncan and Christine K. Gowing, 300 S. Elliott Ave. 14, Wenatchee, $490,000, sold to Darlene K. Curtis
Carol J. Eldred, 608 S. Elliott Ave., Wenatchee, $460,000, sold to Stephanie L. Sipes
Claire Utley, 3095 Conarty Road, Malaga, $800,000, sold to Jeff and Kristine Boullioun
Harvey Development LLC, 54 Ward Lane, Manson, $850,000, .33 acres, sold to Braden M. and Jacqueline J. Wielick
April 25
Steven and Julie Robinson, 2 S. Garfield Ave., Wenatchee, $434,000, sold to Korey R. and Flicka R. Korfiatis
Anthony W. Fitzgerald, 7890 Brender Road, Cashmere, $500,000, sold to Donald Beavon
Anthony J. Helf, 4356 Anna Lane, Wenatchee, $840,000, sold to Joel Bailey and Erica Bechtel
Kyle and Alexandra Haslam, 15892 Entiat River Road, Entiat, $485,000, sold to Patrick and Amy Smith
Donald G. Riggin, 4128 Sunnybank Drive, Chelan, $1,295,500, sold to William S. and Ann D. Waters
Charles W. and Evalyn S. Krause, 342 N. Shore Court D, Manson, $365,000, sold to Dina K. Spangenberg
Water Works Properties LLC, 322 W. Woodin Ave. 511, Chelan, $325,000, sold to Kendall B. Frazier
April 26
Linda Cook, 16888 Fir Drive, Lake Wenatchee, $425,000, sold to Todd and Shawnett Stenberg
Martha L. P. and Edward V. Jr. Evatt, 7480 Navarre Drive, Chelan, $1,500,000, sold to Christopher and Sarah Henry
Jared S. Jaeger et al, 728 Schons Place, Wenatchee, $434,500, sold to Mark R. Hobbs
Jonathan Picard, 1344 Patsue Lace, Wenatchee, $550,000, sold to Christopher R. Picard
SSM Forty Investment Inc., 1350 W. Woodin Ave. B6, Chelan, $74,950, sold to Patrick E. Barrett and Patrece E. Canoy Barrett
April 27
Charles H. Moser, 1819 Fifth St., Wenatchee, $360,000, sold to Curtis and Kristal M. Kazen
Mabel and Patrick Bodell, 3907 School St., Wenatchee, $866,577, sold to Justin and Vanessa Wood
Glenn S. and Karen J. Fisher, 4090 Knowles Road, Wenatchee, $695,000, sold to Palouse LLC
Brian Norwood, 312 Sunnyslope Heights Road, Wenatchee, $538,500, sold to Maxwell R. and Hannah R. Mielke
Ernie’s LLC, 12190 Emig Drive, Leavenworth, $1,450,000, sold to Scott and Brianna Davey
James M. and Emma G. Durham Trustees, 2711 Squilchuck Road, Wenatchee, $774,000, sold to Megan and Thomas Koski
Todd A. Trenkle, 150 Ambrosia Lane, Malaga, $475,000, sold to Ashley and Daniel Deal
Sunset Marina LLC, 1350 W. Woodin Ave. B20, Chelan, $131,950, sold to Andrew Lange
April 28
Talynn and Joshua Creech, 1120 8th St., Wenatchee, $350,000, sold to Eleanor Ulibarri
Scott T. Blaesing, 23 N. Garfield Ave., Wenatchee, $460,000, sold to Micah L. and Payne M. Brannon
Ann Y. Thrasher, 255 Scholze St., Leavenworth, $737,500, sold to Sophie Hartshorn and Elizabeth A. Sall
Molly A. Douce and Carla Corrado, 16060 River Road, Plain, $466,000, sold to Henry Corrado et al
Pheasant Hills Estate LLC, 11 Emma Drive, Wenatchee, $531,900, sold to Eli R. and Madelene J. Philips
April 29
Ernest A. and Eileen M. Picardo, 784 Queens Court, Wenatchee, $685,000, sold to Joshua Ventura and Nyssa L. Peterson Ventura
Cynthia A. McGlothern, 25 N. Garfield Ave., Wenatchee, $380,000, sold to Michael G. Kelley
Simon and Jill Gresham, 9284 Icicle Road, Leavenworth, $2,665,000, sold to Ole and Heather M. Bore
John Smith, 215 Park Ave., Leavenworth, $655,000, sold to Kelly R. Fischer and Christine R. Baker
Gary A. Hesse, 15410 Camp 12 Road, Leavenworth, $560,000, sold to Mike G. and Nancy West et al
Edward E. Davis, 328 E. Nixon Ave., Chelan, $460,000, sold to William D. Branin
Charles W. and Evalyn S. Krause, 342 N. Shore Court B, Manson, $343,000, sold to Heather Lofgren
Joanne M. Bruggman, 1309 Millerdale Ave., Wenatchee, $420,000, sold to Michael J. McKeogh
Chad A. Miller, 311 S. Washington St., Chelan, $80,000, sold to Juan M. and Yesenia Patino
Chelan County land sales
April 4
Burgess Burgess Harris LLC, Property ID 39594, Lake Wenatchee, $24,400, 4.86 acres, sold to William E. Burgess
Select Homes Inc., 207 Viewland Way, Chelan, $250,000, .89 acres, sold to Tyler and Kayla Nichols
April 6
Doug and Joan Hansen, 5085 Whispering Ridge Drive, Wenatchee, $65,291, 1.28 acres, sold to Timothy M. and Jackie F. Niebling
April 8
Wapato Heritage LLC, Property ID 49852, Manson, $547,200, 6.08 acres, sold to JSS Real Estate Capital LLC
Wapato Heritage LLC, 408 N. Madeline Road, Manson, $148,500, 1.65 acres, sold to Tutino Construction LLC
Wapato Heritage LLC, Property ID 49858, Manson, $981,900, 10.91 acres, sold to JSS Real Estate Capital LLC
Wapato Heritage LLC, 840 Lloyd Road, Manson, $864,000, 9.6 acres, sold to Manson Development Ventures LLC
Netay Inc., Property ID 576882, Wenatchee, $150,000, 479.89 acres, sold to Roger and Susan Volkmann
North Sugarbee LLC, Property ID 68005, Chelan, $209,600, 1.17 acres, sold to Entiat Adventures LLC
April 11
Jack and Judy Shaw, 142 Crest Drive, Chelan, $215,000, .39 acres, sold to Erick and Kelly M. Wallace
Select Homes Inc., 251 Apple Ave., Chelan, $320,000, .35 acres, sold to Puget Sound Quality Construction Inc.
April 12
Western Rivers Conservacy, Property ID 35124, 270 acres, 35125, 85.25 acres, 35127, 164.95 acres, 35129, 20 acres, 35130, 40 acres, 35132, 648.64 acres, 35133, 286.56 acres, 35134, 345.17 acres, 35135,155.5 acres, 35138, 80 acres, 35161, 256.08 acres, 35162, 28.32 acres, 38922, 665.56 acres, 38923, 320 acres, 38925, 40 acres, 38926, 120.35 acres, 38927, 160 acres (17 parcels in sale), Lake Wenatchee, $5,016,000, sold to Chelan County
R.J. Alldritt et al, Property ID 42755, 42756 (2 parcels in sale), Chelan, $405,000, .15 acres, sold to Harvey Development LLC
Nathan R. and Bahar Espiritu, 285 Glory View Lane, Manson, $270,000, 5.13 acres, sold to Kris and Melissa Sivertsen et al
D&T Campbell Investments LLC, 29 Honeycrisp Lane, Manson, $500,000, .23 acres, sold to Michael and Ashley Hansen
Chelan Lookout LLLP, 1406 Cottage Lane, Chelan, $274,000, .08 acres, sold to Tyler and Christina Winkley
April 13
Scott and Meridith Franz, 113 Hillcrest Place, Chelan, $229,000, .25 acres, sold to Jeffrey Johnson
April 14
Habrehab LLC, 116 Hillcrest Place, Chelan, $140,000, .32 acres, sold to Matthew L. and Cori N. Warren
Select Homes Inc., 205 Viewland Way, Chelan, $490,000, .89 acres, sold to Michael J. and Mary B. Gegus
Ross Frank, Property ID 69113, Leavenworth, $325,000, 6 acres, sold to Richard and Deborah Oehmcke
April 15
Dan Bonagofsky, Property 32700, Leavenworth, $190,000, 1 acre, sold to Dane R. Doerflinger and Nikolina M. Yonkow
Sandra D. and Alfredo Martinez Ortiz, 102 Lookout Way, Chelan, $294,000, .23 acres, sold to Tad K. Larsen and Lynn A. Casey
Farrell G. Hutchison, 218 San Remo Lane, Chelan, $225,000, .24 acres, sold to Michelle B. Barker
Jon K. and Wendy L. Anderson Living Trust, 203 Parkway Drive, Manson, $700,000, sold to Gerald and Melissa D. Davis
April 18
William J. and Tami K. Pickett, 1320 W. Woodin Ave., Chelan, 3 parcels in sale, Chelan, $1,625,000, sold to Stevens Landing LLC
April 19
Rick and Lisa McCoy, 3905 Sunridge Lane, Wenatchee, $160,000, 1.1 acres, sold to Trevor and Virginia Hultin
Highbrow Development Management LLC, 360 Diede Hills Lane, Wenatchee, $285,000, 10.65 acres, sold to Michael and Lisa Leon
April 20
Chelan View Orchard LLC, Property ID 47991 (5.58 acres) and 47996 (.74 acres), Manson, $626,000, sold to Michael and Teri Para
April 21
Deborah E. George, Property ID 58205, Wenatchee, $120,000, 2.5 acres, sold to Audias Castro and Alejandra Gonzalez Rios
Jakob M. and Anna R. Bickford, 4705 Old Monitor Road, Monitor, $225,000, 1.49 acres, sold to Russell Wright
Select Homes Inc., 203 Viewland Way, Chelan, $500,000, 1.26 acres, sold to Stephen and Angela Brown
Edward Beaupre, 25308 Saddle St., Plain, $130,000, .32 acres, sold to Derek J. and Sara E. Allen
Michael J. Migiore, 103 N. Park and Woodin Ave., Chelan, $10, sold to Scott Corn
April 22
April 23
Johnny L. Benner et al, Property ID 36675, Leavenworth, $137,500, 40 acres, sold to Tina G. and Christopher P. Tincher et al
April 25
Chelan Lookout LLLP, 209 Bluebell Lane, Chelan, $340,000, .09 acres, sold to Ahrens Living Trust
Andrea A. Morris, Totem Pole Road, Manson, $265,000, .66 acres, sold to Overlake View LLC
Andrea A. Morris, Totem Pole Road, Manson, $335,000, 1.08 acres, sold to Overlake View LLC
April 29
Patricia Ann Harding, 921 Pine St., Leavenworth, $305,000, .145 acres, sold to Cathleen and Gary Orlando
Douglas County commercial sales
April 15
337 Valley Mall Parkway LLC, 337 Valley Mall Parkway, East Wenatchee, $1,500,000, sold to Peoples Bank
Edwin and Melissa Eaton, 180 Rock Island Road, East Wenatchee, $10,000, sold to Fryhover Family Holdings LLC
April 19
Central WA Health Services Association, 3540 N.W. Cascade Ave., parcel number 23202710005 (2 parcels in sale), East Wenatchee, $16,100, sold to Douglas County TLS
Central WA Health Services Association, 3540 N.W. Cascade Ave., parcel number 23202710005 (2 parcels in sale), East Wenatchee, $15,000, sold to Douglas County TLS
Douglas County residential sales
April 1
Jorge Vaca Tapia and Kenia Y Medina, 2519 Sunset Highway, East Wenatchee, $334,900, sold to Fred Austin Bauer
Mario Frias, 3198 B Rock Island Road, East Wenatchee, $190,000, sold to Agustin and Linda De La Paz
Hans C. and Kari L. Andersen, 430 19th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $550,000, sold to VZS Properties LLC
Sage Homes LLC, 1133 S. New Oak Lane, East Wenatchee, $344,900, sold to Leonardo Avendano Leon. Sagebrook LRR LLC, 1133 S. New Oak Lane, East Wenatchee, $105,000, .15-acre lot, sold to Leonardo Avendano Leon
April 4
Adam Corum, 1621 Tacoma Ave., Bridgeport, $167,000, sold to Brevin Cole Evenson
Jose and Emily Lemus, 425 N. Larch Ave., East Wenatchee, $394,000, sold to Jessica Lynn Steinmasel
Blake Hanson, 115 N. Joseph Ave., East Wenatchee, $407,000, sold to Bryan R. Taft
Dawn R. Ossinger, 1100 3rd St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $303,000, sold to Karen Norlin
Matthew G. Jones, 1720 S. Blanchard Loop, East Wenatchee, $600,000, sold to Eric L. and Debra L. Fraley
April 5
Kenneth T. and Susan K. Stanton, 1494 Eastmont Ave., #4, East Wenatchee, $483,500, sold to Kenneth Arnold Glesener
Nathan M. and Emily A. Reynolds, 1147 Cherry Circle, East Wenatchee, $411,000, sold to Joshua M. and Annika F. Kallstrom
Hanson Home Construction LLC, 2484 Neighbor Place N.E., East Wenatchee, $830,435, sold to Mark G. and Kelly A. Lull
April 6
Stephanie J. and Suzette Coleman, 23 S. Georgia Ave., East Wenatchee, $370,000, sold to Emmanuel Magallon Cervantes
Royce E. Turner, 2608 Highland Drive, Bridgeport, $226,000, sold to Adam Corum
April 7
Archer Investments LLC, 1300 Terrace Court N.E., East Wenatchee, $150,000, sold to Ryan C. and Krystal Marie Kovacevich
April 8
Edward A. Cross, 17 Lindwood N.E., East Wenatchee, $410,000, sold to Thomas Edmond Nelson Sr.
John R. and Riana M. Looney, 320 W. Marine View Drive, Orondo, $850,000, sold to Ryan and Erica Kennedy
Ryan and Erica Kennedy, 300 W. Marine View Drive, Orondo, $685,000, sold to Joel Thomas and Jennifer Mary Beherndt
Julie M. Davidsson, 281 Leslie Way, East Wenatchee, $279,900, sold to Cameron J. and Stacie C. De Mestre
April 11
Davis and Melissa Jelusich, 2500 Fancher Landing, East Wenatchee, $765,000, sold to Carlos and Debra Lacayo
April 12
Deborah L. and Derrick W. Angilley, 316 W. Locust St., Waterville, $360,000, sold to Emily and Leavens
Anne M. Goblet, 1050 S. Union Ave., East Wenatchee, $1,325,000, sold to Chris Robert Savage
Sheri Baldwin, 2446 Highland View Drive, East Wenatchee, $512,500, sold to Lucas James Macmillan
Thomas W. Kestas Estate, 1733 5th St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $380,000, sold to Eric Schell
Russell and Candice David, 228 Douglas St., Mansfield, $115,000, sold to Gordon and Brogan Mitchell
April 13
Upper Columbia Mission Society of Seventh Day, 3307 N.W. Empire Ave., East Wenatchee, $600,000, sold to Kimberly and Mark Clark
Rick D. Tabler, 215 W. Birch St., Waterville, $349,000, sold to Brandon C. Danielsen
Michael and Judy Anne Jarrett, parcel number 81701800100, Coulee-Hartline, $10,000, sold to Carols Segura Lopez
April 14
Todd Brown, 320 S. Franklin Ave., Waterville, $355,000, sold to Tracy Jagla
Juan J. Guerra Casillas, 420 S. Kansas Loop, East Wenatchee, $425,500, sold to Danielle Melissa Cooley
Michael E. and Bonny L. Risen, 618 Clarissa Lane, East Wenatchee, $730,000, sold to Blaine and Kassidy Schlenker
April 15
Cindie E. Sykes, 3334 N.W. Fir Ave., East Wenatchee, $620,000, sold to Jordan and Andrea Brown
April 18
Brandon Littrell, 316 W. Ash St., Waterville, $85,000, sold to Amber M. and Ronald L. III Smiley
April 19
Daniel E. and Teresa D. Beardslee, 781 Garden Court, East Wenatchee, $384,500, sold to Janette Cortez
Bonita M. Janssen Estate, 1716 N. Baker Ave., East Wenatchee, $325,157, sold to Jeffrey C. and Kelsey Jo Ballard IV
April 20
Paul D. and Lynn A. Nelson, 2424 Talon St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $449,000, sold to Kevin C. Jones
Ralph G. and Verna O’Dell Trustees, 1840 Country Club Drive, East Wenatchee, $765,000, sold to Herman L. and Veronica Jones
April 21
Rosalind G. Hough, 11 Hamilton St., East Wenatchee, $100,000, sold to RBE Enterprises Corp.
Bobbie J. Clark, 1344 N. Fairmont Ave., East Wenatchee, $537,000, sold to Corbin A. and Brydgette R. Portch
Moises Gonzalez, 440 S. Kansas Loop, East Wenatchee, $430,000, sold to Silva Castro
April 22
Nigel and Nicole J. Hunter, 138 S. Jarvis Ave., East Wenatchee, $553,500, sold to Cameron J. and Kaori H. Alexander
Dale G. and Deanna K. Kasel, 217 Broadmoor St. N.W., East Wenatchee, $307,000, sold to Chase Michael Elliott
Juan Manuel Muniz Arroyo, 585 N. Colorado Ave., East Wenatchee, $519,000, sold to Debbie Senseney
Robert D. Lindell, 458 N. Iowa Ave., East Wenatchee, $700,000, sold to Eastmont School District #206
April 25
Lucas David and Lydia Ross Bighouse, 2419 Highland View Drive, $575,000, sold to Chadwick Donald Gert
April 26
Michael W. Stow, 2654 Cornucopia Drive, Coulee-Hartline, $15,750, sold to Doug and Kim Sperry
Lonn S. and Laurie Jane Turner, 202 Columbia Ave., Coulee Dam, $175,000, sold to Michael Reha
Shannon C. Miller, 1494 Eastmont Ave. #71, East Wenatchee, $477,500, sold to Nancy C. Gengler
Ellen D. Ritchey, 1814 Tacoma Ave., Bridgeport, $190,000, sold to Samuel and Rachel N. Hartman
April 27
Harold L. Thornton, 530 Columbia Ave., Bridgeport, $215,000, sold to Armas and Enrique Navarro
Mitchell S. Reiman, 2776 N. Breckenridge Drive, East Wenatchee, $995,000, sold to Cole and Lindsay Grode
Cole J. and Lindsay N. Grode, 468 S. Mary Ave., East Wenatchee, $740,000, sold to Sarah and Kyle Cockrill
Clay A. and Melanie A. Woolfork Jr., 216 S. Mystical Ave., East Wenatchee, $500,000, sold to Hau Thi Thanh-Tam Riedel
Dariane Josephine Seyler, 201 Ferry Ave., Coulee Dam, $245,500, sold to Bethany and Paul Alt
Daniel A. and Cathleen S. D’Almeida, 2314 Silo Drive, East Wenatchee, $455,000, sold to Chad Kirby
April 28
Nicholas B. and Mary F. Poellnitz, 146 Lloyd Place N.W., East Wenatchee, $426,500, sold to Shea L. Smith
Hans M. Schulfer, 2600 Fancher Heights Blvd., East Wenatchee, $558,250, sold to Lindsey Foster Christensen
Sage Homes LLC, 2338 S.E. Marlette Road, East Wenatchee, $319,900, sold to Travis Sackwar. Sagebrook LRR LLC, 2338 S.E. Marlette Road, East Wenatchee, $105,000 for .16-acre lot, sold to Travis Sackwar
April 29
Joseph Bradley Moore, 507 N. Mason Ave., East Wenatchee, $223,000, sold to Tawnee M. Washburn
A Home Doctor Inc., 1378 Theo Way, Rock Island, $407,000, sold to Veronica Ford
Michael G. Schultz, 3111 Airway St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $375,000, sold to Eriksson R. Heyen
Jorge and Rosa E. Espinoza, 709 N. Baker Ave., East Wenatchee, $270,000, sold to Magdalena Medivil
Justin and Kaitlyn A. Pearson, 2267 S. Melody Lane, East Wenatchee, $475,000, sold to Samantha Nutter
Robert F. and Leona M. Wald Estate, 615 S. Iowa Ave., East Wenatchee, $270,000, sold to Janet M. and Ricky D. Gifford
Darby and Carrie James, 2317 Black Rock Road, Orondo, $225,000, sold to Phillip and Heidi Ellis
Shannon K. Bresee, 400 Newcastle Place, East Wenatchee, $340,000, sold to Adrian and Tiffany Rae Cervantes
A Home Doctor Inc., 1377 Theo Way, Rock Island, $429,500, sold to Julio C. Castro Sanchez
Sage Homes LLC, 2346 S.E. Marlette Road, East Wenatchee, $339,900, sold to Holly R. Pearson. Sagebrook LRR LLC, 2346 S.E. Marlette Road, East Wenatchee, $105,000 for .15-acre lot, sold to Holly R. Pearson
Douglas County land sales
April 1
Chinook Meadows LLC, 229 N.W. Chinook Way, East Wenatchee, $135,000, .19 acres, sold to James A. Miracle
Hardway Holdings LLC, 237 S. Partridge Lane, East Wenatchee, $252,500, 1.18 acres, sold to John Glen and Donna Karen Gay
April 4
Marden Revocable Trust, parcel number 26211410010, Orondo, $330,000, 9.09 acres, sold to JLPN Orchard LLC
April 5
Brandon N. and Karly A. Loebsack, 621 Upper Daniels Drive, East Wenatchee, $250,000, 2.7 acres, sold to Vikramjeet Sharma
Lauvi and Sandra Saga David, parcel number 81700802700, Ephrata, $4,500, 1.06 acres, sold to Rimrock Meadows Association
Kay Anderson, parcel number 81800802600, Coulee-Harline, $2,500, 1.39 acres, sold to Rimrock Meadows Association
Rimrock Meadows Association, parcel number 81400500300, Ephrata, $6,000, 1.02 acres, sold to Alma Evelia Rojas-Mendoza
Robert A. Matthiesen, parcel number 27252840000, Mansfield, $45,000, 156 acres, sold to Jeffrey and Chela King
Roberto M. and Rosa M. Guzman, 121 Pine St., parcel 30253320018, .23 acres, parcel 53000001200, .11 acres (2 parcels in sale), Bridgeport, $50,000, sold to Tina R. and Rodolfo Valdez
Tina Valdez, parcel number 01000000801, 01000000400, 01000000300 (3 parcels in sale), Bridgeport, $145,000, sold to David Martinez
April 6
Shawn and Carla Wilson, parcel number 81801302100, Coulee-Hartline, $8,500, 1.16 acres, sold to Spencer Larsen
Vince and Patti Bellucci, parcel number 82000503900, 1.13 acres, parcel 82000503800, 1.09 acres (2 parcels in sale), Waterville, $9,000, sold to Burgeon Ventures LLC
April 7
Leslie W. and Loretta J. Eastman Jr., parcel number 28243030003, Mansfield, $63,000, 20 acres, sold to Stephen Rupeiks
April 8
C&O Nursery, parcel number 24203630001, East Wenatchee, $1,897,000, 141.85 acres, sold to Public Utility District No. 1 of Douglas County
Leah N. Turner, parcel number 81801803000, Coulee-Hartline, $4,500, 1.92 acres, sold to Rimrock Meadows Association
Bradley Living Trust, 18 Alabaster Drive, Chelan, $75,000, 5.04 acres, sold to Jeramie W. and Jessica L. Gibson
April 11
Janet L. Homad, 300 Road M. S.W., Waterville, $256,000, 21.07 acres, sold to Gary Homad
Henny Sidan, parcel number 82001003000, Palisades, $6,500, 1 acres, sold to Thomas James Uchison
April 12
Cara Lee, 315 N.W. Deep River Court, East Wenatchee, $245,000, .52 acres, sold to Reid A. and Linda K. Deschand
April 13
Louis R. Nelson, parcel number 81801002600, Coulee-Hartline, $5,000, .93 acres, sold to Rimrock Meadows Association
Barclay B. Crane, parcel number 29241510002,15 acres, 29241510001, 145 acres, 29241010003, 280 acres, 30243240001, 40 acres, 29240510002, 80 acres, 29241010001, 76 acres, 29240910000, 160 acrees, 29240510001, 159.2 acres, 29240410002, 558 acres (9 parcels in sale), Bridgeport, $580,000, sold to State of Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife
April 15
Blue Jay Orchards Inc., parcel number 26211330010, 1.05 acres, 26211310005, 15.61 acres, Orondo, $250,000, sold to David and Michelle Marden
Lillian I. Welton, 3071 4th St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $375,000, 4.59 acres, sold to Andy and Shane Handley
Julie Miller, parcel number 22231510002, 2.07 acres, 22231420001, 40 acres, 22231040003, 1.77 acres, 22231040001, 18.46 acres, 22231510001, 31.69 acres, 22231120007, 13.69 acres, 22231120001, 17.26 acres, 22231120003, 2.7 acres, 22231110002, 216.8 acres (9 parcels in sale), Palisades, $400,000, sold to Petrified Canyon LLC
April 18
Tamera A. Sottero, parcel number 81801200900, Coulee-Hartline, $7,500, 1.17 acres, Jennifer Ruby Manis
April 19
Mark Vold, 3520 N.W. Empire Ave., East Wenatchee, $437, .91 acres, sold to Douglas County TLS
Mark Vold, 3520 N.W. Empire Ave., East Wenatchee, $1,862, .91 acres, sold to Douglas County TLS
Brecken R LLC, 3061 N. Breckenridge Drive, East Wenatchee, $679,950, .28 acres, sold to Navjot and Soninder Narwal
Curtis F. Gegoux, 112 Falcon Ridge Road, Waterville, $55,000, 5.21 acres, sold to Jose L. Rodriguez
Brecken R LLC, 3047 N. Breckenridge Drive, East Wenatchee, $710,000, .26 acres, sold to Yanming Wang
April 20
Donna Nieshitau, parcel number 24270310006, Coulee-Hartline, $15,000, 20 acres, sold to Cody and Eileen Berg
Titan Cox, parcel number 81701101100, Ephrata, $19,800, 1.01 acres, sold to Chad and Michelle Davis
Dean F. and Kimberly A. Iverson, parcel number 82001500100, Waterville, $10,500, 1.06 acres, sold to David Kerwin
April 21
Jeffrey and Julie Fowler, parcel number 81600300600, Ephrata, $4,500, 2.75 acres, sold to Brad Wahl
April 22
Janice Griffin, parcel number 26232510000, Waterville, $60,000, 156.5 acres, sold to Dutch Henry LLC
April 25
Scott and Leslie M. Blair, Sun Cove Road, Orondo, $225,000, 1.25 acres, sold to Rocky Pond Hospitality Ventures LLC
April 26
William A. Diaz, 242 N.W. Chinook Way, East Wenatchee, $129,000, .15 acres, sold to Kristoff Sek
Legend Rentals LLC, parcel number 81400504300, 1.06 acres, 81400504200, 1.04 acres, 81400504100, 1.02 acres (3 parcels in sale), Ephrata, $18,500, sold to Jodi C. Saign
April 27
David L. and Kathleen A. Dial, parcel number 30252820011, 1 acres, 30252820007, 28.56 acres (2 parcels in sale), Ephrata, $80,000, sold to Lance and Rachael D. Dial
Bowie Daniel Hall, 614 Ashwood Place, Waterville, $7,000, 1.01 acres, sold to Robert and Devany Eilenberger
Bessie F. French, parcel number 81501700200, Ephrata, $2,000, .94 acres, sold to Timothy L. Ayers
April 28
Timberwood Homes LLC, 2056 Legacy Place S.E., East Wenatchee, $828,345, .24 acres, sold to Ava Gray
Dennis J. Kenfield, parcel number 24210340007, Waterville, $55,000, 20.6 acres, sold to Ladean Lorena Larson and William Travis
April 29
Gerry Byard Argott, 133 N. Shore Drive, Chelan, $350,000, .81 acres, sold to Castlerock Int. LLC
Welton Orchards and Storage LLC, 2801 4th St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $625,000, 9.33 acres, sold to Callie Ann Chestnut Lolos and George Nickolas
Stimac Construction Inc., 228 George Loop, Rock Island, $6,600, .13 acres, sold to Erick Ornelas
Christopher and Deanna Holcomb, 139 Ridge Road, Chelan, $135,000, 2 acres, sold to Sean and Rebecca Harrold
Todd M., Lorinda M. and Seth M. Davis, parcel number 81502300600, Ephrata, 1.2 acres, 81502300500, .94 acres (2 parcels in sale), $35,000, sold to Nathaniel and Angela Kok