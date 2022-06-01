Screen Shot 2022-05-20 at 3.43.38 PM.png
Buy Now

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Chelan County commercial sales

April 1

Assembly of God Christ Center, 404 Elberta Ave., Cashmere, $325,000, sold to Keppler Management LLC

April 8

David and Rodney Piper, Property ID 12407, Cashmere, $30,000, sold to Dwayne A. and Deborah M. McMahon

April 22

Cherry Hill Orchards Wenatchee, 630 Chelan Ave., B5 and B6, (2 parcels in sale), Wenatchee, $475,000, sold to Terra R. and Karla A. Winston

April 27

HPL LLC, 320 N. Emerson Ave. 1, 314 N. Emerson Ave. 5, 210 N. Miller St., 214 N. Miller St., 120 N. Miller St. (5 parcels in sale), Wenatchee, $3,350,000, sold to ECP Opportunities Fund I LP

April 29

Luenna C. Latham, 623 ½ Orondo Ave., Wenatchee, $400,000, sold to Savvycakes LLC

Chelan County residential sales

April 1

Dale Jones et al, 4909 Selfs Motel Road, Cashmere, $14,000, sold to Rodney G. Grams

Weston and Athena Carmichael, 8475 Larson Road, Peshastin, $606,000, sold to Jessica Hoiland

James G. and Marjory R. Sackett, 485 Stayman Flats Road, Chelan, $950,000, sold to Nathan R. and Carolyn S. Burch

David W. and Wendy R. Lane, 10 S. Cove Ave. 26, Wenatchee, $184,000, sold to Matthew A. and Sierra E. Koski

Tara and Braden Hosking, 3170 Gudmundson Road, Wenatchee, $210,000, sold to David and Laurie Eichelberger

April 4

Layne Dretke, 212 Elberta Ave., Cashmere, $435,000, sold to Jordan W. Erlenbach

David T. Dobson et al, 104 Spader Bay Road 4A, Chelan, $235,000, sold to Steven B. and Mary A. Thomas

Mark S. Griffith, 289 Cloudless Drive, Manson, $840,000, sold to Scott R. and Ames Scholl

Gene Schmitz, 1010 Cascade St., Wenatchee, $312,000, sold to Tessa S. Makximenko

Timberwood Homes LLC, 260 Burch Hollow Lane, Wenatchee, $924,990, sold to Robert and Janet Frey

Donald and Pamela Swanston, 1350 W. Woodin Ave., Unit E8, Chelan, $99,000, sold to David R. Dahl

April 5

Kerri L. Newberry et al, 4725 Stemilt Hill Road, Wenatchee, $1,079,500, sold to Patrick J. and Debra R. Anardi

Roger L. Pepperl, 2075 Broadcrest Court, Wenatchee, $899,000, sold to Christina and Brian Lannoye

Richard P. and Tamara Hodges, 26101 and 26102 Bronco Lane (2 parcels in sale), Plain, $153,500, sold to Thomas R. Jarbeau and Theresa M. West

Steve Wilson, 131 Fair Way, Chelan, $168,000, sold to Jamie K. Holmes

Michael J. Saunders, 708 Kittitas St., Wenatchee, $452,000, sold to Hannah M. Christen and Ryan W. Lefler

Tyler W. Chambers, 1840 Kristina Lane, Wenatchee, $472,000, sold to Emily A. and Nathan M. Reynolds

Lange Construction LLC, 15010 Allison Place, Entiat, $780,000, sold to Chad and Rickie Hewitt

April 6

Kenneth M. and Bobbe M. Frederick, 411 N. Wilson St., Chelan, $685,000, sold to John C. and Jamie J. Shimek

Pheasant Hills Estates LLC, 72 Emma Drive, Wenatchee, $570,900, sold to Gary and Lisa Halcomb

Sage Homes LLC, 72 Emma Drive, Wenatchee, $435,900, sold to Gary and Lisa Halcomb

April 7

Merly V. and Carroll C. Walla, 20 S. Delaware Ave. 7, Wenatchee, $309,900, sold to Janette J. Halemeier et al

Crystal L. Hughes, 1336 Second St., Wenatchee, $350,000, sold to Isaac Hartke et al

Daniel D. and Cynthia L. Russell, 2396 W. Malaga Road, Malaga, $500,000, sold to Luis A. and Noemi Tovar

Neil L. and Amy L. Spietz, 280 Saddlehorn Lane, Wenatchee, $345,000, sold to John Spaude

Carl J. and Laura A. Pedersen, 107 Mount Cashmere Place, Cashmere, $1,200,000, sold to Jacob T. and Michelle M. Didesch

Sunset Marina LLC, 1350 W. Woodin Ave. F7, Chelan, $137,950, sold to Gavin Yost

Sunset Marina LLC, 1350 W. Woodin Ave. F10 Chelan, $131,950, sold to Northwest Capital Leasing Inc.

A Home Doctor Inc., 220 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $574,880, sold to Jordan and Meredith Cook

April 8

Darlene K. Curtis, 5351 Malaga Alcoa Highway, Malaga, $1,500,000, sold to Port of Chelan County

Elpizo Family Trust, 48 Cross Creek Lane, Leavenworth, $770,000, sold to Paul A. and Stephen G. Sozio

Joe Suty and Judi Hoskins, 2529 Kinnikinnick Drive, Lake Wenatchee, $835,000, sold to Dion Loy and Germaine Fu Revocable Trust et al

Petersons Waterfront Owners Association, 103 N. Park and Woodin Avenue, Chelan, $1,500, sold to Aaron and Ellen Barouh

49 CFR LLC, 101 Gala Ave., Chelan, $2,500,000, sold to Gala Ave. Partners LLC

Dawn R. and Christian B. Wood, 3064 Monterey Drive, Malaga, $350,000, sold to Jonathan L. and Ashlee T. Melby et al

Central WA Property Investment LLC, 3020 Riverview Lane, Malaga, $705,000, sold to Michelle A. and Peter J. Roberts

Brenda Bryson and Jim Bayles, 1350 W. Woodin Ave. D17, Chelan, $97,000, sold to Kevin Pierotti

SSM Forty Investment Inc., 1350 W. Woodin Ave. F20, Chelan, $144,950, sold to Jannie Wells Nitso

April 9

Levi J. and Stephanie L. Parkins, 1011 Wedgewood Ave., Wenatchee, $492,000, sold to Joseph K. and Brita G. Chavez

April 11

Wallace N. Aunan et al, 10422 Ski Hill Drive, Leavenworth, $980,000, sold to Colin Forsynth and Jessica Kendall

Chelan County Tax Title, 103 N. Park and Woodin Ave., Chelan, $211, sold to John Harb Easa

Valente P. Hernandez, 500 Lewis St., Wenatchee, $375,000, sold to Mikael and Justine Hernandez

Annie Hampson Trustee, 911 Orondo Ave., Wenatchee, $490,000, sold to Dawn R. and Christian B. Wood

Marco A. Rios Diaz, 1112 Rosewood Ave., Wenatchee, $330,625, sold to Vanessa Cuevas

James R. and Andrea J. Vann, 523 Mackinaw Lane, Chelan, $1,280,000, sold to Silver Fern Properties LLC

April 12

Joanne Palmer, 3325 Fairview Canyon Road, Property ID 23236 (2 parcels in sale), Monitor, $500,000, sold to T&K Green Properties LLC

Christopher J. and Danielle N. Thorn, 1760 Warm Springs Drive, Wenatchee, $780,000, sold to Brian T. and Sara J. Parton

Chelan County Tax Title, 103 N. Park and Woodin Ave., Chelan, $19, sold to Tina Jack

Chelan County Tax Title, 103 N. Park and Woodin Ave., Chelan, $95, sold to Petersons Waterfront HOA

Water Works Properties LLC, 322 W. Woodin Ave. 521, Chelan, $325,000, sold to Fabian and Vanessa Pulido

April 13

Anthony D. Dart, 21 Clover Lane, Cashmere, $90,000, sold to Derek Dart

Nancy E. Bolomey, 63 Yodeling Coyote Lane, Chelan, $595,000, sold to Aaron and Suzanne Edwards

April 14

Zachary J. Baker and Megan Willis, 314 Sunset Ave., Wenatchee, $420,000, sold to Larrie L. and Georgea L. Dovich

Wendy J. Evans, 305 Chapel St., Cashmere, $505,000, sold to Connor Murray and Karly Dougherty

Lillie M. Franklin, 104 Quail Lane, Cashmere, $415,000, sold to John and Megan Springer

Edgar M. Guillen, 187 Stoneybrook Lane, Wenatchee, $865,000, sold to Terri A. Armstrong and George G. Bratton Living Trust

Craig Southey, 2640 Cottonwood Lane, Lake Wenatchee, $930,000, sold to Anthony and Marjorie Chilelli Revocable Living Trust

April 15

William and Rebecca Mattson, 404 Canyon Place, Wenatchee, $675,000, sold to Katy L. and Dustin C. Boreson

John T. Edmonds, 6760 Campbell Road, Peshastin, $189,000, sold to Ashley N. and Richard Dodrill

Gary and Barbara Halvorsen, 18880 Pine Loop, Plain, $925,000, sold to Kevin P. and Laura J. Luzan

Donald and Pamela Swanston, 1445 Bear Mountain Road, Chelan, $1,500,000, sold to Arkwater LLC

Walter S. Mathison, 700 Cashmere St., Wenatchee, $150,000, sold to Lima Alvaro Guerro

Gary D. Egan, 1522 Virginia Way, Wenatchee, $625,047, sold to Cameron D. Newstrom and Maria Dalzell

SSM Forty Investment Inc., 1350 W. Woodin Ave. A2, Chelan, $93,950, sold to Travis E. and Karla M. Domser

April 18

Thomas M. Hall, 1221 9th St., Wenatchee, $435,000, sold to Tera and Donald Davis

HJI Chelan LLC, 322 W. Woodin Ave. 724, Chelan, $199,000, sold to Michael A. Bird

April 19

Harriet E. Nienhuys-Ott, 11415 S. Lakeshore Road 3, Chelan, $492,000, sold to Patrik and Linda M. Schnell

Robert C. Benson, 1119 Glenwood Ave., Wenatchee, $449,000, sold to Erik Carrillo Escobedo and Adriana R. Arceo

April 20

Nicholas S. Jeffris, 1923 Grandview Loop, Wenatchee, $602,000, sold to Lisa Brunner

Jerald L. and Angela S. Bennett, 759 Majestic View Drive, Wenatchee, $2,500,000, sold to Robyn L. and Kenneth G.F. Roesner

Wilma King, 2020 Dawn Terrace, Wenatchee, $460,000, sold to Kingdom Realty LLC

Amanda Rainsberger, 1902 W. Prospect St. 112, Chelan, $440,000, sold to Get Cookeng LLC

Robert E. Balliet and Evans L. Bette, 632 Craig Ave., Wenatchee, $531,000, sold to Mary N. Dimaano

Pheasant Hills Estates LLC, 64 Emma Drive, Wenatchee, $135,000, sold to Victoria Miller

Sage Homes LLC, 64 Emma Drive, Wenatchee, $599,900, sold to Victoria Miller

Pheasant Hills Estates LLC, 88 Emma Drive, Wenatchee, $135,000, sold to Stacy V. and Michael J. Reno

Sage Homes LLC, 88 Emma Drive, Wenatchee, $567,900, sold to Stacy V. and Michael J. Reno

Pheasant Hills Estates LLC, 94 Emma Drive, Wenatchee, $135,000, sold to Scott and Carie Willis

Sage Homes LLC, 94 Emma Drive, Wenatchee, $643,900, sold to Scott and Carie Willis

Pheasant Hills Estates LLC, 106 Emma Drive, Wenatchee, $135,000, sold to Teresa A. Zuvela

Sage Homes LLC, 106 Emma Drive, Wenatchee, $532,000, sold to Teresa A. Zuvela

April 21

Scott Wolf and Chelsea L. Maki, 2009 Broadview North, Wenatchee, $1,350,000, sold to Brandon D. Wright

Darleen K. Poulsen, 1845 Maple St. 9, Wenatchee, $676,000, sold to Ernest C. and Vicki M. Hobbs

Kathryn S. Kassa, 221 Hinthorne Lane, Leavenworth, $895,000, sold to Waleed Shahid and Niyomi Khalid

Diane Leigh, 1956 Manson Blvd., Manson, $179,200, sold to Christian M. and Heather S. Collum

David J. Dorey, 856 Willowbrook Drive, Wenatchee, $500,000, sold to Spencer T. Johnson and Amanda M. Lawson

Dawn R. Mecham, 1722 Skeena Court, Wenatchee, $550,000, sold to Jennifer L. Scott

Claire Utley, 3105 Conarty Road, Malaga, $800,000, sold to Jeff and Kristine Boullioun

Ryan and Cari Mitchell, 509 Cedar St., Leavenworth, $895,000, sold to Luca and Ephrat Baradel

Tobin and Natalie Graves, 22122 Appaloosa Lane, Plain, $700,000, sold to Andrea E. and Robert H. Schommer

April 22

Jeffrey P. Duncan and Christine K. Gowing, 300 S. Elliott Ave. 14, Wenatchee, $490,000, sold to Darlene K. Curtis

Carol J. Eldred, 608 S. Elliott Ave., Wenatchee, $460,000, sold to Stephanie L. Sipes

Claire Utley, 3095 Conarty Road, Malaga, $800,000, sold to Jeff and Kristine Boullioun

Harvey Development LLC, 54 Ward Lane, Manson, $850,000, .33 acres, sold to Braden M. and Jacqueline J. Wielick

April 25

Steven and Julie Robinson, 2 S. Garfield Ave., Wenatchee, $434,000, sold to Korey R. and Flicka R. Korfiatis

Anthony W. Fitzgerald, 7890 Brender Road, Cashmere, $500,000, sold to Donald Beavon

Anthony J. Helf, 4356 Anna Lane, Wenatchee, $840,000, sold to Joel Bailey and Erica Bechtel

Kyle and Alexandra Haslam, 15892 Entiat River Road, Entiat, $485,000, sold to Patrick and Amy Smith

Donald G. Riggin, 4128 Sunnybank Drive, Chelan, $1,295,500, sold to William S. and Ann D. Waters

Charles W. and Evalyn S. Krause, 342 N. Shore Court D, Manson, $365,000, sold to Dina K. Spangenberg

Water Works Properties LLC, 322 W. Woodin Ave. 511, Chelan, $325,000, sold to Kendall B. Frazier

April 26

Linda Cook, 16888 Fir Drive, Lake Wenatchee, $425,000, sold to Todd and Shawnett Stenberg

Martha L. P. and Edward V. Jr. Evatt, 7480 Navarre Drive, Chelan, $1,500,000, sold to Christopher and Sarah Henry

Jared S. Jaeger et al, 728 Schons Place, Wenatchee, $434,500, sold to Mark R. Hobbs

Jonathan Picard, 1344 Patsue Lace, Wenatchee, $550,000, sold to Christopher R. Picard

SSM Forty Investment Inc., 1350 W. Woodin Ave. B6, Chelan, $74,950, sold to Patrick E. Barrett and Patrece E. Canoy Barrett

April 27

Charles H. Moser, 1819 Fifth St., Wenatchee, $360,000, sold to Curtis and Kristal M. Kazen

Mabel and Patrick Bodell, 3907 School St., Wenatchee, $866,577, sold to Justin and Vanessa Wood

Glenn S. and Karen J. Fisher, 4090 Knowles Road, Wenatchee, $695,000, sold to Palouse LLC

Brian Norwood, 312 Sunnyslope Heights Road, Wenatchee, $538,500, sold to Maxwell R. and Hannah R. Mielke

Ernie’s LLC, 12190 Emig Drive, Leavenworth, $1,450,000, sold to Scott and Brianna Davey

James M. and Emma G. Durham Trustees, 2711 Squilchuck Road, Wenatchee, $774,000, sold to Megan and Thomas Koski

Todd A. Trenkle, 150 Ambrosia Lane, Malaga, $475,000, sold to Ashley and Daniel Deal

Sunset Marina LLC, 1350 W. Woodin Ave. B20, Chelan, $131,950, sold to Andrew Lange

April 28

Talynn and Joshua Creech, 1120 8th St., Wenatchee, $350,000, sold to Eleanor Ulibarri

Scott T. Blaesing, 23 N. Garfield Ave., Wenatchee, $460,000, sold to Micah L. and Payne M. Brannon

Ann Y. Thrasher, 255 Scholze St., Leavenworth, $737,500, sold to Sophie Hartshorn and Elizabeth A. Sall

Molly A. Douce and Carla Corrado, 16060 River Road, Plain, $466,000, sold to Henry Corrado et al

Pheasant Hills Estate LLC, 11 Emma Drive, Wenatchee, $531,900, sold to Eli R. and Madelene J. Philips

April 29

Ernest A. and Eileen M. Picardo, 784 Queens Court, Wenatchee, $685,000, sold to Joshua Ventura and Nyssa L. Peterson Ventura

Cynthia A. McGlothern, 25 N. Garfield Ave., Wenatchee, $380,000, sold to Michael G. Kelley

Simon and Jill Gresham, 9284 Icicle Road, Leavenworth, $2,665,000, sold to Ole and Heather M. Bore

John Smith, 215 Park Ave., Leavenworth, $655,000, sold to Kelly R. Fischer and Christine R. Baker

Gary A. Hesse, 15410 Camp 12 Road, Leavenworth, $560,000, sold to Mike G. and Nancy West et al

Edward E. Davis, 328 E. Nixon Ave., Chelan, $460,000, sold to William D. Branin

Charles W. and Evalyn S. Krause, 342 N. Shore Court B, Manson, $343,000, sold to Heather Lofgren

Joanne M. Bruggman, 1309 Millerdale Ave., Wenatchee, $420,000, sold to Michael J. McKeogh

Chad A. Miller, 311 S. Washington St., Chelan, $80,000, sold to Juan M. and Yesenia Patino

Chelan County land sales

April 4

Burgess Burgess Harris LLC, Property ID 39594, Lake Wenatchee, $24,400, 4.86 acres, sold to William E. Burgess

Select Homes Inc., 207 Viewland Way, Chelan, $250,000, .89 acres, sold to Tyler and Kayla Nichols

April 6

Doug and Joan Hansen, 5085 Whispering Ridge Drive, Wenatchee, $65,291, 1.28 acres, sold to Timothy M. and Jackie F. Niebling

April 8

Wapato Heritage LLC, Property ID 49852, Manson, $547,200, 6.08 acres, sold to JSS Real Estate Capital LLC

Wapato Heritage LLC, 408 N. Madeline Road, Manson, $148,500, 1.65 acres, sold to Tutino Construction LLC

Wapato Heritage LLC, Property ID 49858, Manson, $981,900, 10.91 acres, sold to JSS Real Estate Capital LLC

Wapato Heritage LLC, 840 Lloyd Road, Manson, $864,000, 9.6 acres, sold to Manson Development Ventures LLC

Netay Inc., Property ID 576882, Wenatchee, $150,000, 479.89 acres, sold to Roger and Susan Volkmann

North Sugarbee LLC, Property ID 68005, Chelan, $209,600, 1.17 acres, sold to Entiat Adventures LLC

April 11

Jack and Judy Shaw, 142 Crest Drive, Chelan, $215,000, .39 acres, sold to Erick and Kelly M. Wallace

Select Homes Inc., 251 Apple Ave., Chelan, $320,000, .35 acres, sold to Puget Sound Quality Construction Inc.

April 12

Western Rivers Conservacy, Property ID 35124, 270 acres, 35125, 85.25 acres, 35127, 164.95 acres, 35129, 20 acres, 35130, 40 acres, 35132, 648.64 acres, 35133, 286.56 acres, 35134, 345.17 acres, 35135,155.5 acres, 35138, 80 acres, 35161, 256.08 acres, 35162, 28.32 acres, 38922, 665.56 acres, 38923, 320 acres, 38925, 40 acres, 38926, 120.35 acres, 38927, 160 acres (17 parcels in sale), Lake Wenatchee, $5,016,000, sold to Chelan County

R.J. Alldritt et al, Property ID 42755, 42756 (2 parcels in sale), Chelan, $405,000, .15 acres, sold to Harvey Development LLC

Nathan R. and Bahar Espiritu, 285 Glory View Lane, Manson, $270,000, 5.13 acres, sold to Kris and Melissa Sivertsen et al

D&T Campbell Investments LLC, 29 Honeycrisp Lane, Manson, $500,000, .23 acres, sold to Michael and Ashley Hansen

Chelan Lookout LLLP, 1406 Cottage Lane, Chelan, $274,000, .08 acres, sold to Tyler and Christina Winkley

April 13

Scott and Meridith Franz, 113 Hillcrest Place, Chelan, $229,000, .25 acres, sold to Jeffrey Johnson

April 14

Habrehab LLC, 116 Hillcrest Place, Chelan, $140,000, .32 acres, sold to Matthew L. and Cori N. Warren

Select Homes Inc., 205 Viewland Way, Chelan, $490,000, .89 acres, sold to Michael J. and Mary B. Gegus

Ross Frank, Property ID 69113, Leavenworth, $325,000, 6 acres, sold to Richard and Deborah Oehmcke

April 15

Dan Bonagofsky, Property 32700, Leavenworth, $190,000, 1 acre, sold to Dane R. Doerflinger and Nikolina M. Yonkow

Sandra D. and Alfredo Martinez Ortiz, 102 Lookout Way, Chelan, $294,000, .23 acres, sold to Tad K. Larsen and Lynn A. Casey

Farrell G. Hutchison, 218 San Remo Lane, Chelan, $225,000, .24 acres, sold to Michelle B. Barker

Jon K. and Wendy L. Anderson Living Trust, 203 Parkway Drive, Manson, $700,000, sold to Gerald and Melissa D. Davis

April 18

William J. and Tami K. Pickett, 1320 W. Woodin Ave., Chelan, 3 parcels in sale, Chelan, $1,625,000, sold to Stevens Landing LLC

April 19

Rick and Lisa McCoy, 3905 Sunridge Lane, Wenatchee, $160,000, 1.1 acres, sold to Trevor and Virginia Hultin

Highbrow Development Management LLC, 360 Diede Hills Lane, Wenatchee, $285,000, 10.65 acres, sold to Michael and Lisa Leon

April 20

Chelan View Orchard LLC, Property ID 47991 (5.58 acres) and 47996 (.74 acres), Manson, $626,000, sold to Michael and Teri Para

April 21

Deborah E. George, Property ID 58205, Wenatchee, $120,000, 2.5 acres, sold to Audias Castro and Alejandra Gonzalez Rios

Jakob M. and Anna R. Bickford, 4705 Old Monitor Road, Monitor, $225,000, 1.49 acres, sold to Russell Wright

Select Homes Inc., 203 Viewland Way, Chelan, $500,000, 1.26 acres, sold to Stephen and Angela Brown

Edward Beaupre, 25308 Saddle St., Plain, $130,000, .32 acres, sold to Derek J. and Sara E. Allen

Michael J. Migiore, 103 N. Park and Woodin Ave., Chelan, $10, sold to Scott Corn

April 22

April 23

Johnny L. Benner et al, Property ID 36675, Leavenworth, $137,500, 40 acres, sold to Tina G. and Christopher P. Tincher et al

April 25

Chelan Lookout LLLP, 209 Bluebell Lane, Chelan, $340,000, .09 acres, sold to Ahrens Living Trust

Andrea A. Morris, Totem Pole Road, Manson, $265,000, .66 acres, sold to Overlake View LLC

Andrea A. Morris, Totem Pole Road, Manson, $335,000, 1.08 acres, sold to Overlake View LLC

April 29

Patricia Ann Harding, 921 Pine St., Leavenworth, $305,000, .145 acres, sold to Cathleen and Gary Orlando

Douglas County commercial sales

April 15

337 Valley Mall Parkway LLC, 337 Valley Mall Parkway, East Wenatchee, $1,500,000, sold to Peoples Bank

Edwin and Melissa Eaton, 180 Rock Island Road, East Wenatchee, $10,000, sold to Fryhover Family Holdings LLC

April 19

Central WA Health Services Association, 3540 N.W. Cascade Ave., parcel number 23202710005 (2 parcels in sale), East Wenatchee, $16,100, sold to Douglas County TLS

Central WA Health Services Association, 3540 N.W. Cascade Ave., parcel number 23202710005 (2 parcels in sale), East Wenatchee, $15,000, sold to Douglas County TLS

Douglas County residential sales

April 1

Jorge Vaca Tapia and Kenia Y Medina, 2519 Sunset Highway, East Wenatchee, $334,900, sold to Fred Austin Bauer

Mario Frias, 3198 B Rock Island Road, East Wenatchee, $190,000, sold to Agustin and Linda De La Paz

Hans C. and Kari L. Andersen, 430 19th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $550,000, sold to VZS Properties LLC

Sage Homes LLC, 1133 S. New Oak Lane, East Wenatchee, $344,900, sold to Leonardo Avendano Leon. Sagebrook LRR LLC, 1133 S. New Oak Lane, East Wenatchee, $105,000, .15-acre lot, sold to Leonardo Avendano Leon

April 4

Adam Corum, 1621 Tacoma Ave., Bridgeport, $167,000, sold to Brevin Cole Evenson

Jose and Emily Lemus, 425 N. Larch Ave., East Wenatchee, $394,000, sold to Jessica Lynn Steinmasel

Blake Hanson, 115 N. Joseph Ave., East Wenatchee, $407,000, sold to Bryan R. Taft

Dawn R. Ossinger, 1100 3rd St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $303,000, sold to Karen Norlin

Matthew G. Jones, 1720 S. Blanchard Loop, East Wenatchee, $600,000, sold to Eric L. and Debra L. Fraley

April 5

Kenneth T. and Susan K. Stanton, 1494 Eastmont Ave., #4, East Wenatchee, $483,500, sold to Kenneth Arnold Glesener

Nathan M. and Emily A. Reynolds, 1147 Cherry Circle, East Wenatchee, $411,000, sold to Joshua M. and Annika F. Kallstrom

Hanson Home Construction LLC, 2484 Neighbor Place N.E., East Wenatchee, $830,435, sold to Mark G. and Kelly A. Lull

April 6

Stephanie J. and Suzette Coleman, 23 S. Georgia Ave., East Wenatchee, $370,000, sold to Emmanuel Magallon Cervantes

Royce E. Turner, 2608 Highland Drive, Bridgeport, $226,000, sold to Adam Corum

April 7

Archer Investments LLC, 1300 Terrace Court N.E., East Wenatchee, $150,000, sold to Ryan C. and Krystal Marie Kovacevich

April 8

Edward A. Cross, 17 Lindwood N.E., East Wenatchee, $410,000, sold to Thomas Edmond Nelson Sr.

John R. and Riana M. Looney, 320 W. Marine View Drive, Orondo, $850,000, sold to Ryan and Erica Kennedy

Ryan and Erica Kennedy, 300 W. Marine View Drive, Orondo, $685,000, sold to Joel Thomas and Jennifer Mary Beherndt

Julie M. Davidsson, 281 Leslie Way, East Wenatchee, $279,900, sold to Cameron J. and Stacie C. De Mestre

April 11

Davis and Melissa Jelusich, 2500 Fancher Landing, East Wenatchee, $765,000, sold to Carlos and Debra Lacayo

April 12

Deborah L. and Derrick W. Angilley, 316 W. Locust St., Waterville, $360,000, sold to Emily and Leavens

Anne M. Goblet, 1050 S. Union Ave., East Wenatchee, $1,325,000, sold to Chris Robert Savage

Sheri Baldwin, 2446 Highland View Drive, East Wenatchee, $512,500, sold to Lucas James Macmillan

Thomas W. Kestas Estate, 1733 5th St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $380,000, sold to Eric Schell

Russell and Candice David, 228 Douglas St., Mansfield, $115,000, sold to Gordon and Brogan Mitchell

April 13

Upper Columbia Mission Society of Seventh Day, 3307 N.W. Empire Ave., East Wenatchee, $600,000, sold to Kimberly and Mark Clark

Rick D. Tabler, 215 W. Birch St., Waterville, $349,000, sold to Brandon C. Danielsen

Michael and Judy Anne Jarrett, parcel number 81701800100, Coulee-Hartline, $10,000, sold to Carols Segura Lopez

April 14

Todd Brown, 320 S. Franklin Ave., Waterville, $355,000, sold to Tracy Jagla

Juan J. Guerra Casillas, 420 S. Kansas Loop, East Wenatchee, $425,500, sold to Danielle Melissa Cooley

Michael E. and Bonny L. Risen, 618 Clarissa Lane, East Wenatchee, $730,000, sold to Blaine and Kassidy Schlenker

April 15

Cindie E. Sykes, 3334 N.W. Fir Ave., East Wenatchee, $620,000, sold to Jordan and Andrea Brown

April 18

Brandon Littrell, 316 W. Ash St., Waterville, $85,000, sold to Amber M. and Ronald L. III Smiley

April 19

Daniel E. and Teresa D. Beardslee, 781 Garden Court, East Wenatchee, $384,500, sold to Janette Cortez

Bonita M. Janssen Estate, 1716 N. Baker Ave., East Wenatchee, $325,157, sold to Jeffrey C. and Kelsey Jo Ballard IV

April 20

Paul D. and Lynn A. Nelson, 2424 Talon St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $449,000, sold to Kevin C. Jones

Ralph G. and Verna O’Dell Trustees, 1840 Country Club Drive, East Wenatchee, $765,000, sold to Herman L. and Veronica Jones

April 21

Rosalind G. Hough, 11 Hamilton St., East Wenatchee, $100,000, sold to RBE Enterprises Corp.

Bobbie J. Clark, 1344 N. Fairmont Ave., East Wenatchee, $537,000, sold to Corbin A. and Brydgette R. Portch

Moises Gonzalez, 440 S. Kansas Loop, East Wenatchee, $430,000, sold to Silva Castro

April 22

Nigel and Nicole J. Hunter, 138 S. Jarvis Ave., East Wenatchee, $553,500, sold to Cameron J. and Kaori H. Alexander

Dale G. and Deanna K. Kasel, 217 Broadmoor St. N.W., East Wenatchee, $307,000, sold to Chase Michael Elliott

Juan Manuel Muniz Arroyo, 585 N. Colorado Ave., East Wenatchee, $519,000, sold to Debbie Senseney

Robert D. Lindell, 458 N. Iowa Ave., East Wenatchee, $700,000, sold to Eastmont School District #206

April 25

Lucas David and Lydia Ross Bighouse, 2419 Highland View Drive, $575,000, sold to Chadwick Donald Gert

April 26

Michael W. Stow, 2654 Cornucopia Drive, Coulee-Hartline, $15,750, sold to Doug and Kim Sperry

Lonn S. and Laurie Jane Turner, 202 Columbia Ave., Coulee Dam, $175,000, sold to Michael Reha

Shannon C. Miller, 1494 Eastmont Ave. #71, East Wenatchee, $477,500, sold to Nancy C. Gengler

Ellen D. Ritchey, 1814 Tacoma Ave., Bridgeport, $190,000, sold to Samuel and Rachel N. Hartman

April 27

Harold L. Thornton, 530 Columbia Ave., Bridgeport, $215,000, sold to Armas and Enrique Navarro

Mitchell S. Reiman, 2776 N. Breckenridge Drive, East Wenatchee, $995,000, sold to Cole and Lindsay Grode

Cole J. and Lindsay N. Grode, 468 S. Mary Ave., East Wenatchee, $740,000, sold to Sarah and Kyle Cockrill

Clay A. and Melanie A. Woolfork Jr., 216 S. Mystical Ave., East Wenatchee, $500,000, sold to Hau Thi Thanh-Tam Riedel

Dariane Josephine Seyler, 201 Ferry Ave., Coulee Dam, $245,500, sold to Bethany and Paul Alt

Daniel A. and Cathleen S. D’Almeida, 2314 Silo Drive, East Wenatchee, $455,000, sold to Chad Kirby

April 28

Nicholas B. and Mary F. Poellnitz, 146 Lloyd Place N.W., East Wenatchee, $426,500, sold to Shea L. Smith

Hans M. Schulfer, 2600 Fancher Heights Blvd., East Wenatchee, $558,250, sold to Lindsey Foster Christensen

Sage Homes LLC, 2338 S.E. Marlette Road, East Wenatchee, $319,900, sold to Travis Sackwar. Sagebrook LRR LLC, 2338 S.E. Marlette Road, East Wenatchee, $105,000 for .16-acre lot, sold to Travis Sackwar

April 29

Joseph Bradley Moore, 507 N. Mason Ave., East Wenatchee, $223,000, sold to Tawnee M. Washburn

A Home Doctor Inc., 1378 Theo Way, Rock Island, $407,000, sold to Veronica Ford

Michael G. Schultz, 3111 Airway St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $375,000, sold to Eriksson R. Heyen

Jorge and Rosa E. Espinoza, 709 N. Baker Ave., East Wenatchee, $270,000, sold to Magdalena Medivil

Justin and Kaitlyn A. Pearson, 2267 S. Melody Lane, East Wenatchee, $475,000, sold to Samantha Nutter

Robert F. and Leona M. Wald Estate, 615 S. Iowa Ave., East Wenatchee, $270,000, sold to Janet M. and Ricky D. Gifford

Darby and Carrie James, 2317 Black Rock Road, Orondo, $225,000, sold to Phillip and Heidi Ellis

Shannon K. Bresee, 400 Newcastle Place, East Wenatchee, $340,000, sold to Adrian and Tiffany Rae Cervantes

A Home Doctor Inc., 1377 Theo Way, Rock Island, $429,500, sold to Julio C. Castro Sanchez

Sage Homes LLC, 2346 S.E. Marlette Road, East Wenatchee, $339,900, sold to Holly R. Pearson. Sagebrook LRR LLC, 2346 S.E. Marlette Road, East Wenatchee, $105,000 for .15-acre lot, sold to Holly R. Pearson

Douglas County land sales

April 1

Chinook Meadows LLC, 229 N.W. Chinook Way, East Wenatchee, $135,000, .19 acres, sold to James A. Miracle

Hardway Holdings LLC, 237 S. Partridge Lane, East Wenatchee, $252,500, 1.18 acres, sold to John Glen and Donna Karen Gay

April 4

Marden Revocable Trust, parcel number 26211410010, Orondo, $330,000, 9.09 acres, sold to JLPN Orchard LLC

April 5

Brandon N. and Karly A. Loebsack, 621 Upper Daniels Drive, East Wenatchee, $250,000, 2.7 acres, sold to Vikramjeet Sharma

Lauvi and Sandra Saga David, parcel number 81700802700, Ephrata, $4,500, 1.06 acres, sold to Rimrock Meadows Association

Kay Anderson, parcel number 81800802600, Coulee-Harline, $2,500, 1.39 acres, sold to Rimrock Meadows Association

Rimrock Meadows Association, parcel number 81400500300, Ephrata, $6,000, 1.02 acres, sold to Alma Evelia Rojas-Mendoza

Robert A. Matthiesen, parcel number 27252840000, Mansfield, $45,000, 156 acres, sold to Jeffrey and Chela King

Roberto M. and Rosa M. Guzman, 121 Pine St., parcel 30253320018, .23 acres, parcel 53000001200, .11 acres (2 parcels in sale), Bridgeport, $50,000, sold to Tina R. and Rodolfo Valdez

Tina Valdez, parcel number 01000000801, 01000000400, 01000000300 (3 parcels in sale), Bridgeport, $145,000, sold to David Martinez

April 6

Shawn and Carla Wilson, parcel number 81801302100, Coulee-Hartline, $8,500, 1.16 acres, sold to Spencer Larsen

Vince and Patti Bellucci, parcel number 82000503900, 1.13 acres, parcel 82000503800, 1.09 acres (2 parcels in sale), Waterville, $9,000, sold to Burgeon Ventures LLC

April 7

Leslie W. and Loretta J. Eastman Jr., parcel number 28243030003, Mansfield, $63,000, 20 acres, sold to Stephen Rupeiks

April 8

C&O Nursery, parcel number 24203630001, East Wenatchee, $1,897,000, 141.85 acres, sold to Public Utility District No. 1 of Douglas County

Leah N. Turner, parcel number 81801803000, Coulee-Hartline, $4,500, 1.92 acres, sold to Rimrock Meadows Association

Bradley Living Trust, 18 Alabaster Drive, Chelan, $75,000, 5.04 acres, sold to Jeramie W. and Jessica L. Gibson

April 11

Janet L. Homad, 300 Road M. S.W., Waterville, $256,000, 21.07 acres, sold to Gary Homad

Henny Sidan, parcel number 82001003000, Palisades, $6,500, 1 acres, sold to Thomas James Uchison

April 12

Cara Lee, 315 N.W. Deep River Court, East Wenatchee, $245,000, .52 acres, sold to Reid A. and Linda K. Deschand

April 13

Louis R. Nelson, parcel number 81801002600, Coulee-Hartline, $5,000, .93 acres, sold to Rimrock Meadows Association

Barclay B. Crane, parcel number 29241510002,15 acres, 29241510001, 145 acres, 29241010003, 280 acres, 30243240001, 40 acres, 29240510002, 80 acres, 29241010001, 76 acres, 29240910000, 160 acrees, 29240510001, 159.2 acres, 29240410002, 558 acres (9 parcels in sale), Bridgeport, $580,000, sold to State of Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife

April 15

Blue Jay Orchards Inc., parcel number 26211330010, 1.05 acres, 26211310005, 15.61 acres, Orondo, $250,000, sold to David and Michelle Marden

Lillian I. Welton, 3071 4th St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $375,000, 4.59 acres, sold to Andy and Shane Handley

Julie Miller, parcel number 22231510002, 2.07 acres, 22231420001, 40 acres, 22231040003, 1.77 acres, 22231040001, 18.46 acres, 22231510001, 31.69 acres, 22231120007, 13.69 acres, 22231120001, 17.26 acres, 22231120003, 2.7 acres, 22231110002, 216.8 acres (9 parcels in sale), Palisades, $400,000, sold to Petrified Canyon LLC

April 18

Tamera A. Sottero, parcel number 81801200900, Coulee-Hartline, $7,500, 1.17 acres, Jennifer Ruby Manis

April 19

Mark Vold, 3520 N.W. Empire Ave., East Wenatchee, $437, .91 acres, sold to Douglas County TLS

Mark Vold, 3520 N.W. Empire Ave., East Wenatchee, $1,862, .91 acres, sold to Douglas County TLS

Brecken R LLC, 3061 N. Breckenridge Drive, East Wenatchee, $679,950, .28 acres, sold to Navjot and Soninder Narwal

Curtis F. Gegoux, 112 Falcon Ridge Road, Waterville, $55,000, 5.21 acres, sold to Jose L. Rodriguez

Brecken R LLC, 3047 N. Breckenridge Drive, East Wenatchee, $710,000, .26 acres, sold to Yanming Wang

April 20

Donna Nieshitau, parcel number 24270310006, Coulee-Hartline, $15,000, 20 acres, sold to Cody and Eileen Berg

Titan Cox, parcel number 81701101100, Ephrata, $19,800, 1.01 acres, sold to Chad and Michelle Davis

Dean F. and Kimberly A. Iverson, parcel number 82001500100, Waterville, $10,500, 1.06 acres, sold to David Kerwin

April 21

Jeffrey and Julie Fowler, parcel number 81600300600, Ephrata, $4,500, 2.75 acres, sold to Brad Wahl

April 22

Janice Griffin, parcel number 26232510000, Waterville, $60,000, 156.5 acres, sold to Dutch Henry LLC

April 25

Scott and Leslie M. Blair, Sun Cove Road, Orondo, $225,000, 1.25 acres, sold to Rocky Pond Hospitality Ventures LLC

April 26

William A. Diaz, 242 N.W. Chinook Way, East Wenatchee, $129,000, .15 acres, sold to Kristoff Sek

Legend Rentals LLC, parcel number 81400504300, 1.06 acres, 81400504200, 1.04 acres, 81400504100, 1.02 acres (3 parcels in sale), Ephrata, $18,500, sold to Jodi C. Saign

April 27

David L. and Kathleen A. Dial, parcel number 30252820011, 1 acres, 30252820007, 28.56 acres (2 parcels in sale), Ephrata, $80,000, sold to Lance and Rachael D. Dial

Bowie Daniel Hall, 614 Ashwood Place, Waterville, $7,000, 1.01 acres, sold to Robert and Devany Eilenberger

Bessie F. French, parcel number 81501700200, Ephrata, $2,000, .94 acres, sold to Timothy L. Ayers

April 28

Timberwood Homes LLC, 2056 Legacy Place S.E., East Wenatchee, $828,345, .24 acres, sold to Ava Gray

Dennis J. Kenfield, parcel number 24210340007, Waterville, $55,000, 20.6 acres, sold to Ladean Lorena Larson and William Travis

April 29

Gerry Byard Argott, 133 N. Shore Drive, Chelan, $350,000, .81 acres, sold to Castlerock Int. LLC

Welton Orchards and Storage LLC, 2801 4th St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $625,000, 9.33 acres, sold to Callie Ann Chestnut Lolos and George Nickolas

Stimac Construction Inc., 228 George Loop, Rock Island, $6,600, .13 acres, sold to Erick Ornelas

Christopher and Deanna Holcomb, 139 Ridge Road, Chelan, $135,000, 2 acres, sold to Sean and Rebecca Harrold

Todd M., Lorinda M. and Seth M. Davis, parcel number 81502300600, Ephrata, 1.2 acres, 81502300500, .94 acres (2 parcels in sale), $35,000, sold to Nathaniel and Angela Kok



Nevonne McDaniels: (509) 664-7151

mcdaniels@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?