Chelan County commercial sales
Aug. 1
Scott J. and Lisa L. Dilly, 702 Pioneer Ave., Cashmere, $225,000, sold to DGG Inc.
Cam and Susan McNeill, 1604 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, $1,000,000, sold to AMJ Wenatchee LLC
Cruz Rental LLC, property ID 53742, Wenatchee, $1,400,000, sold to Cascade Property Holdings LLC
Aug. 2
Cruz Rental LLC, 300 Okanogan Ave., Wenatchee, $3,150,000, sold to Deaconess Development LLC
319 Idaho LLC, 319 Idaho St. E, Wenatchee, $2,262,750, sold to Pacific RV Westport LLC
Joyce Regan et al, 301 S. 3rd St. 3, Chelan, $574,000, sold to BLP Chelan LLC
Aug. 3
Abby B. Blunden, 125 W. Whitman St. A, Leavenworth, $620,000, sold to Bryan Heigert and Sothary Sang
Aug. 5
Anna L. and Brian D. Decker, 408 Ash St. A, Leavenworth, $775,000, sold to Jeremy J. O’Neill
Aug. 10
Brian R. and Virginia Re Franey, 400 S. Chelan Ave., Wenatchee, $277,000, sold to Joseph M. and Jennifer I. Beach
Aug. 19
Lake Chelan Clinic Properties LLC, 220 E. Chelan Ave., Chelan, $475,000, sold to Sage Pacific LLC
Aug. 25
G&S Mathews LLC, 212 N. Chelan Ave., Wenatchee, $400,000, sold to Empire Estate Holdings LLC
Aug. 30
Harold E. and Kara L. Schell, 24 Miller Road, Chelan, $595,000, sold to Nicholas Froman et al
Chelan County residential sales
Aug. 1
George D. Mazur, 1705 Toaimnic Drive, Wenatchee, $614,900, sold to Colton and Kassidy O’Brien
Grace City Church, 329 Melody Lane, Wenatchee, $400,000, sold to William and Breann Glace
Deborah D. Umbarger, 8707 School St., Dryden, $425,000, sold to Tarcy Rosario and David Close
Dawn M. Gangle, 2020 Hedding St., Entiat, $485,500, sold to Avilene Torres Bahena and Jose A. Vargas
John C. Ogliore, 15261 Cedar Brae Road, Lake Wenatchee, $950,000, sold to Kathleen E. and Alexander D. Feldman
David R. Gunsaulus, 117 Stormy Mountain Way, Chelan, $870,000, sold to Karlene A. Haisch
Ramjua E. and Melissa A. Vasquez, 1015 Monroe St., Wenatchee, $397,000, sold to Beverly J. Turner and Kyle Somers
Aug. 2
Thomas H. and Judy A. Hansen, 619 Kenaston Drive, Wenatchee, $600,000, sold to David W. Fuller
Lee R. Blomquist, 5903 Tigner Road, Cashmere, $663,000, sold to Stephen B. and Tara R. Thomas et al
Peggy Dunlop, 21110 Lariat Road, Plain, $1,180,000, sold to Sascha Dublin and Mikael Kvart
Tommye A. Babst and Paul S. Luper, 104 Schafer St., Wenatchee, $421,000, sold to Sydney P. and Campbell Ryan Duncan
Pheasant Hills Estate LLC, 130 Emma Drive, Wenatchee, $135,000, sold to Michelle and Kevin Bessler
Aug. 3
Sage Homes LLC, 130 Emma Drive, Wenatchee, $537,900, sold to Michelle and Kevin Bessler
Erick J. and Kate C. Walker, 3 N. Franklin Ave., Wenatchee, $495,000, sold to Greg R. and Diane T. Nelson
Peter S. Reinthaler Estate, 240 Central Ave., Leavenworth, $210,000, sold to Neal and Elizabeth Slatta
Brent C. Walker, 18825 Pine Loop, Plain, $290,000, sold to Scott Dimon
Beverly J. Young, 671 Lakeshore Drive, Manson, $765,000, sold to Christopher and Jessica Ghioni
Sunset Marina LLC, W. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $76,950, sold to Sarah J. and Steven D. Cook
Aug. 4
Kerry and Kathy Flodin, 12270 Emig Drive, Leavenworth, $1,390,000, sold to Howell Family Revocable Living Trust
Michael W. and Gerrilyn G. Craig, 740 Circle St., Wenatchee, $263,000, sold to Timoteo Reyes
Justin and Natalie Sparks, 1666 Pitcher Canyon Road, Wenatchee, $705,000, sold to James D. and Darci M. Dickinson
Martin and Lois Moll, 335 Porcupine Lane, Chelan, $1,463,000, sold to HNW Properties LLC
Sienna 41 LLC, 223 Sienna Road, Wenatchee, $712,999, sold to Jocelynn Ventura Settlement Trust
Aug. 5
Efrain and Rachel E. Vega, 1013 Harvard Ave., Wenatchee, $375,000, sold to Michael and Sarah Caldwell et al
Karol Davis, 312 S. Division St., Cashmere, $529,000, sold to Megan McBroom et al
Mary Jo D. Bartholomew, 9349 E. Leavenworth Road, $500,000, sold to Collett B. Schuyler and Marlene Machemy
Karen Griffith, 210 Outlaw Lane, Cashmere, $875,000, sold to Charles C. and Annette B. Robinson
Mark Shelton et al, 80 Purtteman Gulch Road, Chelan, $1,075,000, sold to Hillary and Andrew Belton
Inku Hwang and Michele L. Sandberg, 18000 S. Lakeshore Road, 18040 S. Lakeshore Road (2 parcels in sale), Chelan, $2,250,000, sold to Christopher Dolan and Adrianela Aldrey
Lyle Matthew and Maria T. De Arment, 627 Orondo Ave. 1, Wenatchee, $351,000, sold to Hal Neal and Su Xiao
Mary E. Bean, 1216 Crawford Ave., Wenatchee, $465,000, sold to Nicholas D. Roy and Mara D. Ballard et al
Roberts Construction LLC, 998 Racine Springs Drive, Wenatchee, $774,900, sold to Sarah A. and Michael D. Raff
Aug. 8
Kenneth S. and Sari K. Greene, 400 Austin Ave., Wenatchee, $950,000, sold to Jeffrey L. Sara B. Berry
Kelly D. and Patricia L. Gillin, 1420 A. Walnut St., Wenatchee, $650,000, sold to Darrell D. and Julia Winans
Melissa F. Day and Mindy L. Norris, 18774 Fir Loop, Plain, $584,500, sold to Henry L. and Lisette A. Kieneker
Bradley G. and Tina S. Wittman, 21306 Stetson Road, Plain, $355,000, sold to Jennifer and Andrew Botts
Arthur C. Daniels, 410 Kittitas St., Wenatchee, $265,000, sold to Thomas E. and Ester M. Cash
Patricia K. Franklin, 3061 Riviera Blvd., Malaga, $340,000, sold to Renee E. Kiss
Brian M. and Jennifer L. Harrington, 915 B Pioneer Ave., Cashmere, $520,000, sold to Johnny and Holly Burns
Aug. 9
Ernest C. and Vickie M. Hobbs, 5237 Majeska Lane, Cashmere, $960,000, sold to Andrew D. and Haley J. Peterson
Nellie E. Heath Trustee, 423 Burke Ave., Leavenworth, $575,000, sold to Matthew S. Burbach
Cabins LLC, 22641 Chiwawa River Road, Lake Wenatchee, $605,000, sold to Alma and Dade Wilson
Aug. 10
Philip and Lana Wegman, 1832 Jefferson St., Wenatchee, $510,000, sold to Michael A. and Kristen Mollett
Daniel and Virginia Swindell, 124 E. Peters St., Wenatchee, $150,000, sold to Jordyn L. Eldred
Barbara J. Yearty, 1819 Heritage Drive, Wenatchee, $352,000, sold to Linda A. Wolfe Revocable Living Trust
8253 Pine LLC, 274 Scholze St., Leavenworth, $739,000, sold to Ryan Shimp
Robert and Pamela Burgett, 203 Village Drive, $570,000, sold to Susan T. Nelson Survivor’s Trust
Andre J. E. and Hillary B. Belton, 139 Summer Breeze Road, Manson, $846,000, sold to Jon and Tami Covey
Glenn R. Hoey, 519 King St., Wenatchee, $460,000, sold to Matthew P. Armington and Diane E. Landry
David Force, 511 Highland Drive, Wenatchee, $448,455, sold to Christine Heller and Kyle Sullivan Jones
Lauribel Harrison, 806 Orondo Ave., Wenatchee, $379,000, sold to Molly R. Jennings and Ethan J. Lockwood
Sage Homes LLC, 182 Emma Drive, Wenatchee, $531,900 (house); Pheasant Hills Estates LLC, $135,000 (lot), sold to Timothy M. and Becky K. Scott
Aug. 11
Karon A. Hacksma, 330 N. Elliott Ave. A, Wenatchee, $460,000, sold to Brent M. and Jessica R. Sjolseth
Tho X. Duong, 4071 U.S. Highway 97, Peshastin, $518,000, sold to Laura M. Patton and Brian D. Buckley
Georgia R. Rich, 9098 Foster Road, Dryden, $304,500, sold to Brad A. Rich
Brian D. Buckley et al, 174 Cowboy Lane, Lake Wenatchee, $375,000, sold to Donald J. and Stacie L. Robbins
Dean Allan Young Trust, 360 S.R. 150, Chelan, $1,000,000, sold to Jennifer and Ryan Hamilton
BCS Ventures LLC, 151 Gallagher Road, 190 Hidden Lane (2 parcels in sale), Chelan, $625,000, sold to Brandon and Tarren Fix
Randolph W. Shull, 540 S. Chelan, Ave., Wenatchee, $137,500, sold to Jonathon Trujillo and Guadalupe Martinez
Charles L. and Carolyn B. Wallace Trustees, 735 Wheeler Hill Road, Wenatchee, $735,000, sold to Christine Rook and Paul Ricks
Karen and Diane Leigh Feek et al, W. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $74,500, sold to Gary E. Mansell
Aug. 12
Claire Fryhover and Tyler Cook, 690 Matthews Road, Wenatchee, $799,000, sold to Benjamin H. and Connie Flores
Daniel E. and Amy J. Holmes, 1214 American Fruit Road, Wenatchee, $456,000, sold to Mary and Rodolfo P. Zavala et al
Marian J. Gillin, 1559 Elmwood St., Wenatchee, $514,000, sold to Kelly D. and Patricia L. Gillin
Maurine A. Salas, property ID 33041, Leavenworth, $335,000, sold to Matthew and Sarah Pistone
John O. Davis, 6863 Stine Hill Road, Cashmere, $400,000, sold to Jaycee M. Whitford et al
Roger R. and Sue A. Gardner, 3047 Hedding St., Entiat, $280,000, sold to Henry and Kyrie Bergstrom
Aug. 15
Craig A. and Cynthia L. Lutz, 87 Depot St., Wenatchee, $325,000, sold to Rylei P. Franks
Julia Howard, 434 Ridgeview Place, Wenatchee, $335,000, sold to Cameron A. Anderson and Shawna M. Henry Roth
Traci J. and Daniel J. Philips, W. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $107,500, sold to Frankie L. and Maria C. Lemos
Aug. 16
John K. and Megan T. Springer, 708 Cherry Court, Wenatchee, $414,900, sold to Charles E. Rogalinski
Steven and Alicia W. Miles, 4 S. Garfield Ave., Wenatchee, $549,900, sold to Samantha and Samuel Nau
Robert S. Norman, 124 Stafford St., Leavenworth, $500,000, sold to Brian D. and Melissa R. Roy
Timothy D. and Roberta M. McCord, 15000 U.S. Highway 97A, Entiat, $401,000, sold to William D. and Patricia J. Burbank
Melissa M. White, 435 S. Wilson St., Wenatchee, $408,000, sold to Tiffany Olson
Aug. 17
Kesha C. Smith, 8340 Williams Canyon Road, Dryden, $715,000, sold to Tyler L. Loseke
Nicholas Curtis, 18207 W. Dardanells Road, Lake Wenatchee, $179,000, sold to Gabe Engler and Anastasia Davidoff
JPH-NB LLC, 808 W. Manson Road B101, Chelan, $465,000, sold to Travers Revocable Living Trust
John and Darlene L. Brasch, 174 McFadden Drive, Manson, $810,000, sold to Sondra and Luis Hazim
John T. Godfrey, 914 Idaho St., Wenatchee, $162,500, sold to Sally and Stuart Freed
Tamas Szeier, 322 W. Woodin Ave. 520, Chelan, $385,000, sold to Italia and Austin Sheperd
Jacob M. and Kaycee L. Hennings, 9978 Saska Way, Entiat, $472,000, sold to RV Alpha LLC
Sage Homes LLC, 183 Emma Drive, Wenatchee, $571,000 (house); Pheasant Hills Estates LLC, $135,000 (lot), sold to Brayson H. and Tonyia Hires
Aug. 18
Carl and Maureen Stivers, 5252 Squilchuck Road, Wenatchee, $640,000, sold to Michael A. Cofsky and Julie A. Roberston
Alexis Barker, 321 Cottage Ave., Cashmere, $437,000, sold to Laura Hightower
Mary Jane Swany, 3910 W. Eaglerock Drive, Wenatchee, $371,000, sold to Cashmere Homes LLC
Evergreen Inn LLC, 1204 Front St., Leavenworth, $900,000, sold to Solstice Suites LLC
Robert and Renate Vinje, 7898 Icicle Road, Leavenworth, $975,000, sold to Ellen M. Galbraith and Alexander E. Madden
John S. Wagner, 601 Eisenhower Lane, Wenatchee, $639,000, sold to Robert and Renate Vinje
Aug. 19
Dick and Ed LLC, 760 Castle Heights Drive, Wenatchee, $649,093, sold to Craig and Cynthia Lutz
Mary C. Pflugrath, 9898 Saunders Road, Peshastin, $740,000, sold to Scott and Jennifer Wyatt
David W. and Loreen B. Johnson, 105 Vineyard Lane 2B, Chelan, $550,000, sold to Gary A. and Becky J. Hoff
James M. Murray, 1011 Idaho St., Wenatchee, $429,950, sold to Laura Gloria
Steven W. Shank, 289 Terminal Ave., Wenatchee, $190,000, sold to Leland C. Vanderpool
Joel C. Seibel, 545 Saddle Rock Loop, Wenatchee, $590,000, sold to Rose M. Tepper and Sean Parker
Aug. 22
Jeffrey R. Barnhart, 1535 Castlerock Ave. 12, Wenatchee, $212,000, sold to Tana E. Wood
Allen and Jennifer Larsen, 1408 Westwood Ave., Wenatchee, $610,000, sold to Shelley Jensen
Dixie D. Vickery, 306 W. Peters St., Wenatchee, $395,000, sold to Elias and Luzmaria Gutierrez
Beatrice Geddings, 9409 E. Leavenworth Road, Leavenworth, $810,000, sold to Tatyana and Wilfredo Jr. Antonetty
Rod L. and Becky R. Smith, 8402 Lake St., Peshastin, $399,900, sold to Pastor and Olga Anaya
Patrick H. Hardwick, 14750 U.S. Highway 2, Lake Wenatchee, $290,000, sold to Kenneth E. Bowhay Irrevocable Trust
Carolyn Lee Johnson, 47 Kalian Lane, Manson, $3,750,000, sold to Bevegni Brothers Properties LLC
Claudia Hall Personal Rep. Est. Matilda Wemmer, 51 Sun Valley Drive, Wenatchee, $654,000, sold to Emilio Jr. Martinez Vela and Quina Vela
Jon C. and Tami I. Covey Trust, 163 Manzanita Drive, Manson, $650,000, sold to Ihor Antonov and Maryna Holovanova
Sienna 41 LLC, 203 Sienna Road, Wenatchee, $687,500, sold to Lee and Roberta Alley
Roberts Construction LLC, 901 Racine Springs Drive, Wenatchee, $599,900, sold to Josiah R. and Tarah L. Graham
Aug. 23
Katherine Von Grey, 5439 Wohlers Road, Cashmere, $349,900, sold to Hugo Ramos Orea and Areli Ramos
Lorraine A. Church, 117 View Ridge Circle, Wenatchee, $495,000, sold to Remi A. Chagnon and Tracey L. Wilhelmi
Karamjit S. and Parmjit K. Kahlon, 70 Snow Creek Lane A, Leavenworth, $2,000,000, sold to Stuart W., Leigh and Emily M. Pitstick
Harold Hawley, 5666 Dinkelman Canyon Road, Entiat, $485,000, sold to Jason A. and Misty M. McHargue
Richard A. and Mary K. Black, 13880 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $1,450,000, sold to Ryan B. and Leah M. Crollard
Dan Heimbecker et al, 803 Methow St., Wenatchee, $235,000, sold to Romo Silvestre Rodriguez
Aug. 24
Alicia S. Finn, 30 Ryan Lane, Wenatchee, $605,000, sold to Brett Jr. Calkins and Brock Burghardt
Karen F. English Testamentary Trust et al, 1420 Pershing St., Wenatchee, $600,000, sold to Chad A. and Sara I. Takacs
Helen Cool, 411 E. Okanogan Ave., Chelan, $413,000, sold to 411 Okanogan LLC
Linda D. Hanson, 315 Allison St., Wenatchee, $815,000, sold to Michael D. and Cindy F. Simmons
Aug. 25
William J. and Renee D. Thames, 922 College St., Wenatchee, $498,000, sold to Jeremy Peyer and Gennevive Cook
Daniel A. and Elizabeth D. Goodfellow, 2511 No. 1 Canyon Road, Wenatchee, $525,000, sold to Gary and Amy Lammert
Anita Jones, 405 Pioneer Ave., Cashmere, $350,000, sold to Megan S. Porter and Austin R. Hughes
Don and Lori Sites et al, 5382 Binder Road, Cashmere, $299,000, sold to Robertson Ranch Inc.
Curt Flatray, 444 Firefly Lane, Chelan, $450,000, sold to Scott Vannatter and Angela Martin
David W. Shanda et al, 602 Marjo St., Wenatchee, $357,900, sold to Robert and Angela Orpet
Curtis L. Egtvedt, 1500 Okanogan Ave., Wenatchee, $440,000, sold to Benjamin Peven and Rebecca Kahler
Jeffrey and Debbie Manas, 2131 Roper Lane, Wenatchee, $350,000, sold to Ivan M. Cazares and Alborada Mata Cazares
Aug. 26
Eastern WA Construction Inc., 1131 Sunny Brooke Lane, Chelan, $675,000, sold to Scott and Stacy Meyers
Aug. 27
Alicia M. Haley, 266 Saddlehorn Lane, Wenatchee, $335,000, sold to Kameron Kujawa
Aug. 29
Arden N. and Susan E. Reed, 3905 W. Eaglerock Drive, Wenatchee, $1,200,000, sold to Dennie K. Hofer and Lauri J. Omar
Tania L. Halladay, property ID 41256, Chelan, $2,200,000, sold to Taylor Family Trust
Chelan Villas LLC, 230 W. Gibson Ave., Chelan, $455,000, sold to Sarah Tyson and Zor Keeler
Robin J. Cooke, 427 S. Lake St., Chelan, $660,000, sold to Stewart C. Courtney et al
Kyle O. and Carrie A. McGuinn, 1047 Sunny Brooke Lane, Chelan, $545,000, sold to Kelsea A. Donnell et al
Aug. 30
Samuel H. Sydloski-Tesch, 220 N. Emerson Ave., Wenatchee, $335,000, sold to Hannah Peters
Gayle L. Weythman, 4498 Red Apple Road, Cashmere, $750,000, sold to Chelsea and Jonathan Betz
Summit Lake Investment LLC, 113 Vineyard Lane B, Chelan, $560,000, sold to Brandon Agostinelli
Aug. 31
Dave Hisey, 138 Jennings St., Wenatchee, $255,000, sold to Jeffrey and Laura Monda
Lawrence J. Short, 6239 Forest Ridge Drive, Wenatchee, $800,000, sold to Neil B. and Ann C. McCurdy
Phyllis M. Marshall, 109 White Birch Place, Cashmere, $392,000, sold to Shane N. Anderson et al
Maria R. Mederos Garcia, 1723 Maiden Lane, Wenatchee, $278,000, sold to Kaelan A. Barber and Emmanuelle E. Ornelas
Carl O. Pennington, 1414 Walnut St., Wenatchee, $420,000, sold to Ray A. Chrismer
Timothy and Autumn Evans, 160 Gobblers Knob Lane, Manson, $840,000, sold to Peter E. and Melanie K. Gibson
Alejandro and Waleska Gutierrez, 957 Spring Mountain Drive, Wenatchee, $800,000, sold to Martin and Deysi Rios
Chelan County land sales
Aug. 1
Robert E. and Linda E. Balzarini, 516 Village Drive, Manson, $159,000, .11 acres, sold to Michael C. Perala
Aug. 2
Mary Elizabeth Scofield, 3157 Bear Mountain Road, Chelan, $147,500, 26 acres, sold to Douglas and Sally Skagen
Aug. 3
Paul H. Currit, property ID 34594, Lake Wenatchee, $12,000, .994 acres, sold to Kyler N. Borden
Aug. 4
Leo H. and Francine E. Bodvin, property ID 29720, Leavenworth, $600,000, 9.8 acres, sold to Carter and Larissa Shae
Aug. 5
Steven P. Edlund, 8213 Lynn St., Peshastin, $465,000, .68 acres, sold to Craig and Reava Davis
Aug. 10
Douglas L. Wilson, property ID 47213, Entiat, $50,000, .31 acres, sold to Jacob Lyons et al
Aug. 15
Christian T. Andersen et al, 13865 Brae Burn Road, .18 acres, 13867 Brae Burn Road, .2 acres, 13869 Brae Burn Road, .21 acres (3 parcels in sale), Lake Wenatchee, $130,000, sold to Bernice and Alan Mitchell
Aug. 17
Gerald C. Andrews, property ID 34543, Lake Wenatchee, $100,000, 1.03 acres, sold to Stone and Sharlynn Parker
Jeramie and Julie Strittmatter, 15330 Lakeview St., Entiat, $185,000, .34 acres, sold to William J. and Kimberly L. Lipuma Jr.
Aug. 18
Karen Hall, property ID 24997, Wenatchee, $100,000, 1.22 acres, sold to Eider Properties LLC
Margot L. Becker, property ID 30761, Leavenworth, $660,000, 40 acres, sold to Robert Johnson and Heather Erdmann Revocable Living Trust
Margot L. Becker, property ID 30762, Leavenworth, $500,000, 22.45 acres, sold to Thomas Davies and Cynthia H. Neely
Margot L. Becker, property ID 69395, Leavenworth, $485,000, 23.86 acres, sold to Robert Johnson and Heather Erdmann Revocable Living Trust
Aug. 19
Michael L. Dickinson, property ID 38422, Lake Wenatchee, $180,000, 1 acre, sold to Leavenworth Cabin Rental LLLP
Aug. 22
Scott A. Teitelbaum, 4945 Whispering Ridge Drive, Wenatchee, $119,900, 1.99 acres, sold to Daniel and Molly Bujanda
Aug. 24
Michael and Jamie L. St. Onge, property ID 31778, Cashmere, $340,000, 40 acres, sold to Ryan and Amy Brown
George Maki, property ID 51177, 60 acres, 51237, 20 acres, Chelan, $275,000, sold to Jeremie J. and Tiffany S. White
Aug. 25
Steven J. and Cordelia M. Ford, 1707 Idyll Spurs Lane, Chelan, $161,000, 20 acres, sold to Joseph L. and Catherine E. Soroka
Ally Olson et al, 224 Hillcreek Lane, Wenatchee, $200,000, 1.18 acres, sold to Benjamin S. and Heidi A. Harris
Hillcreek LLC, 235 Hillcreek Lane, Wenatchee, $220,000, 14.04 acres, sold to Benjamin S. and Heidi A. Harris
Mitchell Nelson and Chelsea E. Gardner, 519 Diede Hills Lane, Wenatchee, $310,000, 21.58 acres, sold to Amber and Stephen Martin
Aug. 26
Murray Hawaiian LLC, property ID 38114, Lake Wenatchee, $150,000, .96 acres, sold to Markus and Birgit G. Jansen
Aug. 29
Melissa and Michael Mayfield, 16044 River Road, Plain, $200,000, .75 acres, sold to Jane M. and Todd B. Stevens et al
Alan Grossberg, property ID 46442, Chelan, $125,000, 5 acres, sold to Geoff and Brandi Simpson
Aug. 30
Thomas M. and Sharon K. Utigard, property ID 47858, Manson, $270,000, .25 acres, sold to Kelly Husband and Daan Erasmus
Holmberg Holdings LLC, 147 Diede Hills Lane, Wenatchee, $255,000, 1.07 acres, sold to Brian K. and Hakie Berlage
Douglas County commercial sales
Aug. 1
Plain Holding LLP, 101 W. Locust St., Waterville, $200,000, sold to Ramjua Erik Vasquez
Aug. 5
Park Place One LLC, parcel number 40300003302, 40300003307, 40200004008, 40300003306, 40300003305, 40300003304 (6 parcels in sale), East Wenatchee, $18,000,000, sold to GW East Wenatchee LLC
Douglas County residential sales
Aug. 1
Jaymie Kimmerly, 520 11th St. N.E. #19, East Wenatchee, $420,000, sold to Article VI Keifer Family Special Needs Trust
Marbella Cancino Valdovinos, 1337 Douglas Ave., Bridgeport, $280,000, sold to Matt Morris West
Stimac Construction Inc., 464 Hammond Lane, Rock Island, $443,200, sold to Adam N. and Christina L. Evans
Aug. 2
Olivia Rodriguez-Diaz, 2316 1st St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $415,000, sold to Ricardo Diaz Rodriguez
Kent B. Thomazin, 119 Red Hawk Drive, Orondo, $425,000, sold to Travis Michael Gould
James C. and June I. Graves, 18 Elgin Ave., Rock Island, $258,999, sold to Esau I. and Zuri S. Guerrero
Jyll Kinney, 2164 Millwood Lane S.E., East Wenatchee, $560,000, sold to Charles and Cheryl Ward
Villa’s Orchards LLC, 2710 Rock Island Road, East Wenatchee, $550,000, sold to Lucy Villa
Aletta Kim Bisset, 2227 S. Mystical Loop, East Wenatchee, $547,950, sold to Brandon P. and Emma L. Dormaier
Matthew M. and Jessica D. Bradshaw, 524 N. Montclair Ave., East Wenatchee, $415,000, sold to Kelly L. Delacerda
Ryan S. and Tennille A. Vickery, 1300 S. Webb Place, 20 acres, $1,100,000, sold to Todd and Tiffany Skylstad
Aug. 3
Lovina M. Stearns, 15920 Badger Mountain Road, East Wenatchee, $79,300, sold to Jason Robert and Heather Charisse Ridlon
Tracy Bradfield, parcel number 53500001300, Waterville, $130,000, sold to Alan J. and Stacy J. Lenny
Timberwood Homes LLC, 2068 Legacy Place S.E., East Wenatchee, $877,990, .21 acres, sold to Thomas Warren Kiehl and Janice Thompson
Aug. 4
Kaylee M. Rill, 415 S. Kansas Loop, East Wenatchee, $400,000, sold to David R. Topolewski
Aug. 5
A Home Doctor Inc., 1291 Theo Way, Rock Island, $551,500, sold to Bryce A. Anderson
Annabelle Rockwood, 62 Rocky Road, Chelan, $550,000, sold to Sean and Kellie Fields
Todd C. and Karen L. Eakle, 1944 Valley View Blvd., East Wenatchee, $690,000, sold to Kevin and Nonda Ingram
David M. and Michelle S. Dufenhorst, 112 Orchard Place, Orondo, $699,000, sold to Bryan R. Brittain
Aug. 8
Oralia I. Beltran Bautista, 2500 S.R. 28 SP 054, East Wenatchee, $9,000, sold to Jazmin Estela Rodriguez
Lena Simmons, 812 N. Baker Ave., East Wenatchee, $210,000, sold to John Trudell
Stimac Construction Inc., 230 Hammond Lane, Rock Island, $469,500, sold to Robert F. Young Jr.
Kevin Smith, 140 Desert Shores Drive, Orondo, $605,000, sold to Nathan and Amy Rosas
Aug. 9
Danell K. Reiman, 1558 Grant Road, East Wenatchee, $419,000, sold to Gabriel L. Puente
Della Harris-Eby and Devin K. Eby, 116 S. Houston Ave., East Wenatchee, $465,000, sold to Alberto Borjas Villanueva
Lila M. Page, 1992 Stoneridge Drive, East Wenatchee, $675,000, sold to Curtis and Deanna Hubele
Hanson Home Construction LLC, 858 N. Newport Loop, East Wenatchee, $165,000, sold to Ryan and Rachael Schwinkendorf
Aug. 10
Stanley and Karen Harrison, 554 Canyon Drive, East Wenatchee, $329,000, sold to Lila Page
Aug. 11
Sage Homes LLC, 2286 S.E. Sage Brooke Road, East Wenatchee, $369,900 (house), Sagebrook LRR LLC, $105,000 (lot), sold to Aletta Kim Bisset
Aug. 12
Julie Reyes Boyce, 500 2nd St. S.W. SP 11, Rock Island, $4,000, sold to Gabriel Martinez
Jeffrey W. and Luanne M. Raber, 517 N. Larch Ave., East Wenatchee, $485,000, sold to Cari B. Hammond
Barbara Hodges, 462 S. Mason Ave., East Wenatchee, $650,000, sold to Katie Christine Marshall
Aug. 15
Nancy A. Hillegeist Estate, 607 Marcie Court, East Wenatchee, $200,000, sold to Kylie Thorington
John and Melinda K. Willsey, 841 N. Kentucky Ave., East Wenatchee, $515,000, sold to National Residential Nominee Services Inc.
National Residential Nominee Services Inc., 841 N. Kentucky Ave., East Wenatchee, $515,000, sold to Joe Arciga
Michael D. Bendtsen, parcel number 23203440035, 2000 N.W. Cascade Ave. (2 parcels in sale), East Wenatchee, $1,635,000, sold to James Elmer and Rachel Mary Bean
Arlene M. Delzer, 2922 Fox Court, parcel number 57100000200 (2 parcels in sale), East Wenatchee, $150,000, sold to Sharon L. and Michael K. Fries
Michael McKagan and Susan Holmes, 581 Turtle Rock Road, East Wenatchee, $1,650,000, sold to Vondack Properties LLC
Kelly and Billy Dean Haley, 1030 Desert Canyon Blvd. #304A, Orondo, $204,000, sold to JLLB LLC
John S. and Roberta L. Solomou, 2455 Grand Ave., East Wenatchee, $690,000, sold to David and Terri Koberstein
Olson Family Trust, parcel number 82001403100, 82001403000, 82001403200 (3 parcels in sale), Waterville, $30,000, sold to Richard M. and Cheryl J. Austin
Aug. 16
Alan H. and Linda G. Witte, 837 Briarwood Drive, East Wenatchee, $998,500, sold to Joshua N. and Angela Thayer
Aug. 17
Keith A. and Sariann M. Meredith, 1718 8th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $449,900, sold to Brianna K. Cimino
Derion Conner Martin, 12 Walnut St., Mansfield, $260,000, sold to Frances J. and Kimberley A. McCallum
OTT Revocable Living Trust, 2735 4th St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $500,000, sold to James and Gail Martin
Aug. 18
Kenneth W. and Wendy A. Herzog, 300 W. Entiat Drive, $750,000, sold to John R. and Joan M. Digiacomo
Edmond Junior Bruggman Estate, 207 Solomon Loop N.W., East Wenatchee, $480,000, sold to Carolyn Wallace
Shari Stumpf, 510 Highline Drive, East Wenatchee, $140,000, sold to Brian Ropp
Don Peterson, 820 Garden Plaza, East Wenatchee, $57,000, sold to Reykayalla J. Riibe
Sage Homes LLC, 2276 S.E. Sage Brooke Road, East Wenatchee, $344,900 (house), Sagebrook LRR LLC, $105,000 (lot), sold to Viet Tan Le
Aug. 19
Tyler E. Badten, parcel number 95500901502, 95500901600 (2 parcels in sale), Waterville, $130,000, sold to Robin Linda Cousins
Ruth M. and Stephen T. Piccirillo, 2224 Fancher Heights Blvd., East Wenatchee, $729,900, sold to Tyler Cook
Steven W. and Ester M. Gregory, 1225 S. Union Ave., East Wenatchee, $500,000, sold to Cody Wayne and Taylor Rose Mires
Hector Flores, 401 S. Kentucky Ave. SP 12, East Wenatchee, $6,000, sold to Cecilia Sanchez
Aug. 22
Anne-Marie Bobst, 701 Ski View Drive, East Wenatchee, $605,000, sold to Richard C. Anderson Jr.
William J. and Sarah A. McElroy, 519 Newport Plaza, East Wenatchee, $379,000, sold to Hector S. Flores
Donita P. and Gary Roger Weddle, 1520 5th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $390,000, sold to Chase Martin Harlow
Aug. 23
Phyllis A. Billings, 1009 12th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $430,000, sold to David and Kimberly Schmitz
Jon L. Gamble Estate, 79 A N. Nevada Ave., East Wenatchee, $264,000, sold to Tim Powell
Aug. 24
Loren J. Keating, 2905 Sunset Highway, East Wenatchee, $100,000, sold to Jacob and Debbie Ramos
Lynn and Diane R. Morgan, 475 Beach Drive, Orondo, $850,000, sold to Albert M. and Siska Anne Treacy
David and Barbara Rains, 461 N. Keller Ave., East Wenatchee, $87,377, sold to Garrett and Melissa Rains
Aug. 25
Ashley Manderscheid, 316 Columbia Ave., Coulee Dam, $185,000, sold to Joe E. and Marilyn Richardson
Cliffton Boyd and Stacey M. Lawrence, 312 E. Poplar St., Waterville, $349,900, sold to Joshua A. Hill
Sage Homes LLC, 2219 S.E. Marlette Road, East Wenatchee, $359,900 (house), Sagebrook LRR LLC, $105,000 (lot), sold to Navjeet Kaur and Harpreet Singh Mutti
Shane E. Marston Estate, 2597 Catalina Ave., East Wenatchee, $750,000, sold to Patricia Lemus
Stimac Construction Inc., 131 George Loop, Rock Island, $424,500, sold to Cristal Rodriguez Lopez
Aug. 26
Bruce M. and Andra J. Reynolds, 7 Peaceful Pine Lane, East Wenatchee, $489,900, sold to Nathan Curtis and Lori Beth Anderson
Aug. 29
Kip Brown Estate, 525 Newport Plaza, East Wenatchee, $354,000, sold to Jennifer Leigh Flynn
Yasuko Tanaka Conner Estate, Tyee View Loop, Waterville, $22,000, sold to Brett R. and Gerri L. Mathews
LJ Lindell Property Management LLC, 549 N. Montclair Ave., East Wenatchee, $427,000, sold to Bruce M. and Andra J. Reynolds
Aug. 30
BOA Construction Inc., 1816 Briarwood Place, East Wenatchee, $1,414,336, sold to Nathan A. and Connie L. Martin
William A. and Courtney N. Richerson, 3116 1st St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $277,000, sold to Bethany Anderson
Hanson Home Construction LLC, 2438 Neighbor Place N.E., East Wenatchee, $567,600, sold to Nancy Uhlinger
Aug. 31
Van Osten Holdings LLC, 10 N. Lyle Ave., East Wenatchee, $129,000, sold to Garna A. Coburn
Brent and Katherine Shammo, 2755 Rock Island Road, East Wenatchee, $747,500, sold to Jeffrey A. Kirkley
Thomas M. and Camela R. Davies, 3537 N.E. Reid Court, East Wenatchee, $620,000, sold to Brett Kenneth and Danielle Ann Sanford
Garna A. Coburn, 315 N. Chelan Ave., Waterville, $230,000, sold to Allan E. and Heidi Tiemens
Sage Homes LLC, 2243 S.E. Marlette Road, East Wenatchee, $354,900 (house), Sagebrook LRR LLC, $105,000 (lot), sold to Taylor D. and Jordan C. Cole
Jonathan and Olivia P. Norman, 307 and 308 E. Poplar St. (2 parcels in sale), Waterville, $349,950, sold to Skyler and Bryanna Silsby
Brett and Danielle Sanford, 336 S. Nevada Ave., East Wenatchee, $554,500, sold to Daisy J. Castro
David H. and Cynthia D. Jaynes, 137 Ironwood Place, East Wenatchee, $560,000, sold to Richard and Judith Winkelmann
James V. Gearhart, 2274 2nd St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $450,000, sold to Claudia Valdovinos
Steven E. Bechard, 401 S. Lyle Ave., East Wenatchee, $1,078,000, sold to William C. and Rebecca M. Mattson
Douglas County land sales
Aug. 1
Eileen L. Durfee, 31 Plateau Vista Way, Palisades, $74,900, 1.8 acres, sold to Jerry Allen and Sharon Joy Rouse
Dennis J. Kenfield, parcel number 24211010010, 20 acres, 24211020005, 20 acres, 24210330002, 40.3 acres (3 parcels in sales), Waterville, $205,000, sold to Joseph Cairns
AFC Ranch 8 LLC, parcel number 26212410001, 61.4 acres, 26221920001, 16 acres, 26211340001, 82.59 acres, 26221830001, 31.61 acres, 26211340002, 71.3 acres, 26212410003, 8.33 acres, 26212420006, 32.62 acres (7 parcels in sale), Orondo, $16,000, sold to Red Apple Orchards LLC
Aug. 2
Eileen L. Durfee, parcel number 73000008504, Palisades, $83,900, 2 acres, sold to Weston T. and Emma G. Ritts
Aug. 3
J&K Earthworks LLC, 236 Edgewater Drive, Orondo, $299,000, 1 acre, sold to Krabel LLC
Aug. 8
Charles Tobias Cruson, parcel number 81801000600, Coulee-Hartline, $5,000, 1.59 acres, sold to Jennal and Christopher Stone
Jensen Hunter, parcel number 81700900800, Ephrata, $6,500, 1.14 acres, sold to Jose Alberto and Adelaida Godina Oliva
Aug. 9
Open Acres LLC, parcel number 81400400400, Ephrata, $8,500, 1.12 acres, sold to Silvestre V. Rodriguez
Aug. 10
Michael W. Baldaia, 24 Wilmot St., Mansfield, $4,000, .16 acres, sold to Ma Teresa Trejo
Jennifer Lynne Jewell, parcel number 81600301400, Ephrata, $2,000, 4.52 acres, sold to Jennifer Jewell
Aug. 11
Michael D. and Jennifer K. Miller, parcel number 81800700600, Coulee-Hartline, $18,500, 1.67 acres, sold to Gerlando and Patricia Trama
William Clark, parcel number 81500900200, Ephrata, $9,000, .98 acres, sold to Michael George Tooley and Magdalena Garay
Sage Homes LLC, 2304 S.E. Sage Brooke Road, East Wenatchee, $364,900 (house), Sagebrook LRR LLC, $105,000 (lot), sold to Frances R. Bueler
Aug. 15
Siska Anne Treacy, 160 E. Emerson Drive, Orondo, $240,000, .14 acres, sold to Sheryl Pribble and Robert Jones
Melvin D. Simmons, 190 Liberty Drive, Coulee-Hartline, $15,000, 1.11 acres, sold to Gregory and Suzanne C. Gould
Aug. 19
Martin Hurtado, parcel number 0040000026, Bridgeport, $46,000, .22 acres, sold to Randy and Michelle Harris
Patricia Ann Awisus, parcel number 24270440004, Coulee-Hartline, $12,000, 10 acres, sold to David and Ruth A. Shapovalov
LNCE Solutions LLC, parcel number 81801304400, Coulee-Hartline, $12,500, 1.47 acres, sold to Katherine K. Connell
Brad Willms, parcel number 81800600300, Coulee-Hartline, $6,700, 1.02 acres, sold to Nicholas Anderson
Jim Walker, parcel number 26221120002, Chelan, $400, .32 acres, sold to Dovex Fruit Co.
Aug. 25
Santa Cruz Farm LLC, 600 B S. Van Well Ave., East Wenatchee, $1,200,000, 14.12 acres, sold to Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority
Jessup Home Design Inc., 2526 Parkette St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $155,000, .29 acres, sold to Jeffrey A. and Deborah A. Manas
Aug. 26
Shirley’s LLC, 511 S. Van Well Ave., East Wenatchee, $1,200,000, 15.82 acres, sold to Santa Cruz Farm LLC
Aug. 29
Mark W. and Sharon A. Harrison, 1301 N. Arbor Terrace, East Wenatchee, $800,000, 3.5 acres, sold to Public Utility District No. 1 of Douglas County
Michael P. and Robin K. Wagner, parcel number 82000800500, Waterville, $8,000, 1.06 acres, sold to Lacey Jay Gibson
West Central Land LLC, parcel number 81801003900, Coulee-Hartline, $7,950, 1.18 acres, sold to Shawn R. Christman
Jodi Saign Revocable Trust, 275 Wilderness Way, Ephrata, $25,000, .94 acres, sold to Joseph C. and Brittney N. Ketterer
Aug. 31
Patrick and Kathlene R. Fagan, parcel number 81700202900, 1.04 acres, 81700202800, 1.02 acres (2 parcels in sale), Ephrata, $27,000, sold to Evan Robert and Karen I. Evans