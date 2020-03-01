Chelan County commercial sales
Jan. 1
Gregory Eastman, 239 N. Mission St. A, Wenatchee, $400,000, sold to Eastman Brothers Properties LLC
Jan. 2
3 Cows LLC, 106 E. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $450,000, sold to Flat Creek Trail LLC
703 S. Wenatchee Ave. LLC, 703 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, $530,000, sold to Sal’s Professional Auto Repair
Chelan County residential sales
Jan. 2
Steve and Tina Tidd, 922 College St., Wenatchee, $350,000, sold to William J. and Renee D. Thames
Pam Evenson, 1818 Skyline Drive 31, Wenatchee, $219,000, sold to Kathleen M. Blanchat
James P. Phipps, 1524 Third St., Wenatchee, $350,400, sold to Ashley E. Olson and Pamela F. Evenson
Steen W. Frazier et al JTROS, 304 N. Douglas St., Cashmere, $160,000, sold to Gregory D. Jones
Halsen Family Trust, 4096 Knowles Road, Wenatchee, $640,000, sold to Norman R. and Diane R. Coleman
Timothy D. Larson, 311 W. Peters St., Wenatchee, $398,000, sold to Andrew Melton
Tiana K. Duvauchelle and John J. Warring, 240 Chatham Hill Road, Wenatchee, $400,000, sold to Patricia A. Kyser and Thomas J. Shepard
Sandra James, 1604 McKittrick St., Wenatchee, $180,000, sold to Blaine E. and Tabitha J. Dechand
William B. and Paula Saunders, 7970 Icicle Road, Leavenworth, $895,000, sold to Donald and Sandra Stanley
Duane Plinski, 3009 Kona St., Malaga, $355,000, sold to Jorge H. Mendoza Sanchez and Liliana Mendoza
Keith D. and Tiffanie L. Davis, 1733 Skylar Court, Wenatchee, $418,500, sold to Mathew and Sierra Koski
Everett M. and Elizabeth Roberts, 1707 Brambling Brae Lane, Wenatchee, $425,000, sold to Scott G. and Whitney Petersen
Jan. 3
Bergren Tree Fruits LLC, 9864 Derby Canyon Road, Peshastin, $125,000, sold to Richard S. Finger and Melissa G. Asher
Justin and Chelsea Gere, 12130 Bretz Drive, Plain, $349,000, sold to Lisi Ott
Larry A. and Edith Neether Trustees, 18678 Highway 207, Lake Wenatchee, $282,500, sold to Annie Robertson and Shane Harris
Kristina Utzschneider, 2110 Chiwawa Loop Road, Lake Wenatchee, $545,900, sold to Helen L. Mitchell
Carol E. Derosier, 400 Butte Road, Chelan, $477,500, sold to Joseph V. Florino
Michael J. and Kami L. McDowell, 1013 Gellatly St., Wenatchee, $430,000, sold to Wayland J. and Brandi N. Potter
David L. Stipe, 4 Martin Place, Wenatchee, $259,900, sold to Mary E. Rosen
Jan. 5
Robert B. Main, 1503 Columbia View Circle, Wenatchee, $252,000, sold to Raul Rivera Leal and Blanca Pina Juarez
Jan. 6
Cheryl M. Wood et al, 9151 Icicle Road B, Leavenworth, $390,000, sold to Samuel and Katherine M. Boettcher
Stetner Family Trust, 12632 Wilson St., Leavenworth, $750,000, sold to Mary N. Scheibler
James E. Denamur, 103 Lookout Way, Chelan, $350,000, sold to Brian Benitz and Brittany Herrera
Columbia Valley Community Health, 535 Douglas St., Wenatchee, $225,000, sold to Following Seas LLC
Robert T. Jansen, 520 S. Mission St., Wenatchee, $205,000, sold to Element Homes LLC
Rick L. and Jodi K. Gullickson, 1213 Okanogan Ave., Wenatchee, $177,700, sold to Brian E. and Tamara J. Snyder
Jan. 7
Todd I. Pike, 1201 Orchard Ave., Wenatchee, $402,500, sold to Lisa K. Sweem and Adam M. Howard
Kevin and Marcy McAuliffe, 113 N. East Center St. C11, Chelan, $187,000, sold to Mathew T. Carmody and Rosa A. Palomino
Copeland C. Belmont, 955 Antoine Creek Road, Chelan, $342,000, sold to Beatriz A. Mendoza Negrete and Armondo Mendoza
Lisa Sweem, 221 N. Miller St., Wenatchee, $250,000, sold to Jordan Moser et al
Michael J. Cherenzia and Patricia A. Flynn-Cherenzia, 480 Alpine Place K1, Leavenworth, $375,000, sold to James D. and Siegrid P. Willems
Jan. 8
Del R. Herring, 1319 Castlerock Ave., Wenatchee, $195,000, sold to Amen Corner Holdings LLC
Bonnie K. Coppock, 144 Quail Run, Wenatchee, $255,000, sold to Mike and Sharon Stubblefield
Jan. 9
Joleen Dawn and Adam Joseph Ochs, 214 Pearl St., Wenatchee, $290,500, sold to Catherine A. Shilley
Kirsten G. and Patrick R. Herzer, 2123 Yarrow Road, Wenatchee, $440,000, sold to Paul and Patricia Tvergyak
Michael and Denise Yanega, 2430 Salal Drive, Lake Wenatchee, $300,000, sold to Norman P. Skougstad Living Trust
Frederick and Elizabeth Neff, 703 E. Johnson Ave., Chelan, $349,900, sold to Peaceful Glen LLC
Bert J. Arena, 1315 Cascade St., Wenatchee, $235,000, sold to Gerardo Esquivel Cruz et al
Steven Vaughan, 1324 S. Columbia St., Wenatchee, $122,500, sold to Richard Chembars III and Amanda Chembars
Jan. 10
Richard A. Bryant, 2404 Lester Road, Wenatchee, $577,000 sold to Edward C. and Ingrid Brooks
Philip A. Fox Trust, 201 S. Elliott Ave. 30, Wenatchee, $215,000, sold to Eileen L. Kosel
Kevin M. and Kaila S. Brownlee, 12 Elizabeth Court, Wenatchee, $675,000, sold to Audri M. and Erik Bondo et al
Jan. 11
Victoria E. Wheatley, 20 Harris Row, Manson, $1,000,000, sold to Nathaniel and Jennifer Angelo
Elizabeth J. and Anthony D. Fuchs Co-Trustees, 17975 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $320,000, sold to Todd and Laura Staples
Jan. 13
Reed Shoreline Corporation, Property ID 66767, W. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $150,000, sold to Michael and Michele Freeman
Jan. 14
Jacob D. and Mallory A. Kragt, 5830 Tigner Road, Cashmere, $561,000, sold to Vernon D. and Delores M. Brunner
William A. Zimmerman, 1505 Lower Monitor Road, Wenatchee, $232,500, sold to Jesus de Manuel Gonzalez Claros et al
Jeffrey J. and Julia Kirksey, 2901 Lakeshore Drive, Manson, $849,000, sold to VEW LLC
Jan. 15
Dwight J. and Delores J. Smith, 18786 Pine Loop, Plain, $725,000, sold to Michael P. and Kimberly A. Sheehy
William M. Binckley, 46 Chiwawa Lodge Lane, Lake Wenatchee, $695,000, sold to Christopher and Jeri Cannon
Ruben Angel-Pureco, 1483 Rex Road, Wenatchee, $279,900, sold to Ruben Angel-Pureco et al
Jan. 16
Robertson Ranch Inc., 711 Yakima St., Cashmere, $239,000, sold to Maria A. Guzman et al
Dwane A. and Barbara A. Van Epps JTROS, 207 Stehekin Way, Chelan, $312,000, sold to Laird S. and Jennifer M. Rasmussen
Wapiti North LLC, 58 Starlight Ave., Wenatchee, $519,000, sold to Oscar and Rosalinda Barragan
Douglas M. Bennett, 5701 Evergreen Drive, Cashmere, $220,000, sold to Hazen L. Free
Jan. 17
Geneva Grubb, 223 Fuller St., Wenatchee, $115,384, sold to Keith A. Grubb
Anthony J. Sandoval, 802 Kittitas St., Wenatchee, $205,000, sold to Lisa Thompson et al
Robert and Lynn Cullom, Property ID 41774, Chelan, $3,200, sold to Timothy and Dianne Koens
Jan. 20
George O. Harmon et al, 345 Canyon Creek Drive, Wenatchee, $385,000, sold to Joseph and Laura Port
Jan. 21
Joni C. Cartwright, 22 S. Franklin Ave., Wenatchee, $245,000, sold to Patrick and Kelli Jones
Cindee and Robert Kuppler, 8925 Merry Canyon Road, Leavenworth, $126,100, sold to Cheryl J. Darling and Michael R. Bell
Doug J. and Christa A. Lewis, 16750 Brown Road, Lake Wenatchee, $399,900, sold to Phillip and Christine King
Michael A. Gibson, 7470 Navarre Drive, Chelan, $927,000, sold to Peter Reierson et al
Daniel S. Arroyo, 414 Kittitas St., Wenatchee, $159,900, sold to Focus Development LLC
IRLE Newest Homes LLC, 204 River St., Cashmere, $290,000, sold to Patrick Woods et al
Jan. 22
Marco A. Silva, 409 Princeton Ave., Wenatchee, $278,000, sold to Eric F. and Anna D. Gullickson
Mary B. Snow, 1661 Ridgeview Loop Drive, Wenatchee, $229,000, sold to Alexander S. Guerrero
Jan. 23
Lindsey J. Weidenbach, 18832 Pine Loop, Plain, $450,000, sold to Andrew and Kristina Simpson
Michael J. and Debra D. Gordon, 564 Porcupine Lane, Chelan, $518,000, sold to Daniel L. and Helen S. Booth
Sara Ronhovde, 1039 Poplar Ave., Wenatchee, $262,500, sold to Brian P. and Diane M. Sand
Ellen M. Park, 5100 Mission Creek Road, Cashmere, $295,000, sold to Richard D. Rush
Tracy M. Boosinger, 68 Harvey Lewis Lane, Manson, $389,000, sold to Jana and Lance Pettit
Jan. 24
Patrick A. and Deborah C. Bucknum, 1922 Rocklund Drive, Wenatchee, $649,000, sold to Douglas P. and Jacqueline A. Malone
Kory A. Waller, 309 Marilyn Ave., Wenatchee, $359,000, sold to Arturo P. Lopez
Dorothy Packard, 808 Poplar Ave., Wenatchee, $310,000, sold to Jesse T. and Jennifer L.B. Regnier
Leonard L. and Maxine Cook, 2009 Stoneridge St., Entiat, $260,000, sold to Terry and Evelyn Gildersleeve
Carl Melby, 620 Meadows Drive, Wenatchee, $725,000, sold to Alan C. Smith
Gregory Stewart et al, 325 Tumwater Drive, Leavenworth, $65,808, sold to Greg B. Stewart and Shannon Claeson
Timothy and Dianne Koens, Property ID 41448, Highway 150, Chelan, $5,500, sold to Ryan Kramer and Megan Demotto
Jan. 25
Richard N. Goodman, 2010 Rainbow Lane, Wenatchee, $380,000, sold to Judith and Steven Kuntz
Jan. 27
Justin R. Highland, 320 Shady Lane, Wenatchee, $320,000, sold to Charles T. Underwood
John C. Raabe, 1111 Commercial St. Leavenworth, $125,600, sold to Harold E. Raabe and Roberta A. Laidman
Ryan C. and Katherine L. Gledhill, 170 Wall St., Manson, $1,045,000, sold to Cheri L. King
Jan. 28
Ethan J. Van Weerdhuizen, 1535 Castlerock Ave. 9, Wenatchee, $148,000, sold to William S. Reed et al
Salvador Lanuza, 320 Chapel St., Cashmere, $299,000, sold to Terry A. and Elidad De Jesus
Michael M. and Gina M. Kelly, 12290 Detillion Road, Leavenworth, $449,000, sold to Travis S. and Evdokia K. Corbett
Rollo and Rebecca Van Slyke, 2290 Riffle Drive, Lake Wenatchee, $710,499, sold to Mario A. and Elizabeth G. Padilla
Humberto and Leonor Ramirez, 1310 Crescent St., Wenatchee, $175,000, sold to Christina G. Flores
Jan. 29
Steven P. Vaughn, 201 Butte Road, Chelan, $359,000, sold to Elliott J. and Danielle M. Calvillo
Jan. 30
Frederick Padoshek, 4153 Concord Ave., Malaga, $165,000, sold to Mario M. Fajardo
Robert D. Cline, 243 Prospect St., Leavenworth, $281,000, sold to Prospect Road LLC
Gerald T. Cawdery, 14264 Idlewild Road, Lake Wenatchee, $935,676, sold to Samuel R. Odio
Jan. 31
H.M. Anderson, 930 Monroe St., Wenatchee, $159,294, sold to Kenneth S. Tucker
Chelan County land sales
Jan. 2
Vince E. Muscolo, Property ID 33414, Entiat, $4,700, 20 acres, sold to Vacant Land Guys LLC
Phyllis J. Davis, 25514 Camp 12 Road, Plain, $14,945, 0.2 acres, sold to Dane Lewman et al
Rochelle and Dawn A. Wrigley Living Trust, Property ID 40420, Chelan, $65,250, 13.54 acres, sold to Phoenix Investment Properties LLC
Rochelle and Dawn A. Wrigley Living Trust, Property ID 40421, Chelan, $30,250, 12.03 acres, sold to Phoenix Investment Properties LLC
Kenyon H. and Linda J. Rau, 31 Milan Drive, Manson, $127,000, 0.52 acres, sold to Kelly and Christina Price
Gary C. Furlong, Property ID 65314, 65315 and 65316, (three parcels), Chelan, $14,945, 3 acres, sold to Dane Lewman et al
Roberts Construction LLC, 969 Downy Lane, Wenatchee, $649,900, sold to Cheryl Miller
Jan. 6
Keith Leffler, 18141 River Road, Plain, $350,000, 2.31 acres, sold to Sims-Kelly LLC
Select Mortgage Associates Inc., 54 Nickel View Lane, Manson, $90,000, 0.28 acres, sold to Ricky J. and Sharon L. Gettis
Pershing Developers LLC, 196 Pershing Circle, Wenatchee, $354,900, 0.09 acres, sold to Melvyn J. Land
Jan. 8
Marson Family Holdings Inc., 301 Meadow Drive, Leavenworth, $155,000, 0.17 acres, sold to Thomas R. and Susanne E. Bartz
Emily Johnston, 8056 Bayne Road, Leavenworth, $180,000, 1.65 acres, sold to Keith Karlick
Jan. 9
George Pedersen, 100 Terrace Drive, Manson, $150,000, 0.34 acres, sold to Ryan J. and Tiffany E. Stewart
Springwater Homes LLC, 212 Burch View Lane, Wenatchee, $489,000, 1.02 acres, sold to Joleen and Adam Ochs
James D. Willems, Property ID 67561, Willems Road, Cashmere, $260,000, 20.01 acres, sold to Cory L. and Michele R. Murdock
Jan. 10
Kenneth Otter et al, 24634 Highway 97, Chelan, $355,000, 8.61 acres, sold to Ross and Sarah Brown
Jan. 13
Weyerhaeuser Company, Property ID 34707, Lake Wenatchee, $279,000, 35 acres, sold to Brian R. and Mary P. McKillop
Chris D. Raines, Property ID 51039, Chelan, $95,000, 20 acres, sold to Atticus J. Sheffield
Jan. 14
Chelan Lookout LLLP, 398 Porcupine Lane, Chelan, $375,000, 0.29 acres, sold to Marcus A. and Lorrie A. Garrett
Jan. 15
Weyerhaeuser Company, Property ID 32557, Leavenworth, $505,000, 640 acres, sold to Bavaria 51 LLC
Jan. 16
Jack N. Bigford and Margaret H. Bates Co-Trustees, 3048 Flamingo St., Malaga, $45,000, 0.23 acres, sold to Victor and Ana Padilla
Jan. 22
Steven E. Currit, Property ID 20496, Cashmere, $170,000, 20.02 acres, sold to Martin Stoller
Chelan Lookout LLLP, 447 Mackinaw Lane, Chelan, $300,000, 0.13 acres, sold to Jamie A. and Danielle A. Yedinak
Jan. 27
Wilmer and Mirza Perez, 334 Teakwood Lane, Wenatchee, $131,000, 0.5 acres, sold to Johnson-Love Family Trust
Robert L. and Linda R. Parlette Community Trust, Property ID 25787, Wenatchee, $160,000, 0.81 acres, sold to Justin and Robin Hansen
Jan. 28
Mountain Pacific Bank, 9954 Griffith Place, Entiat, $42,000, 0.47 acres, sold to Joshua and Christina Adams
Mountain Pacific Bank, 9956 Griffith Place, Entiat, $42,000, 0.47 acres, sold to Maurice King and Deneen Mulligan
Jan. 29
Travis Zundel, 3407 and 3409 Camas Way (two parcels), Peshastin, $112,000, 2 acres, sold to Debbie and Brian Bertlin
Jan. 30
Edna R. Leffler, Property ID 49264, Manson, $1,300,000, 4.97 acres, sold to Manson Parks and Recreation District
Irene I. Fujioka Family Trust, Property ID 51408, Chelan, $7,500, 10 acres, sold to Cameron Roberts
Jan. 31
Weyerhaeuser Company, Property ID 33251, Entiat, $18,000, 60 acres, sold to Bryce C. Schramm
Kenneth E. Ficker, Property ID 49495, Manson, $150,000, 0.13 acres, sold to Robert D. and Karel A. Sahlberg
Douglas County commercial sales
Jan. 3
Roger and Betty Bryant, 3908 Airport Way, East Wenatchee, $125,000, sold to Ridgeline Aviation LLC
Jan. 27
RL2, LLC, 667 Grant Road, East Wenatchee, $1,450,000, sold to FINALT, LLC
Douglas County residential sales
Jan. 2
Clear Recon Corp., 1561 Grant Road and parcel number 60101101102 (two parcels), East Wenatchee, $216,074, sold to EN Investments LLC
Laine C. Lasker, 619 S. Lawler Ave., East Wenatchee, $312,500, sold to Timothy Clark
Josh and Sadie A. Scaramozzino, 102 S. Linden Ave., East Wenatchee, $290,500, sold to Anthony M. Melone Jr.
Arthur R. and Jeril Hansen, 805 Briarwood Drive, East Wenatchee, $565,000, sold to Duane M. and Roxy L. Plinski
Keith L. Bryant Estate, 286 N. Iowa Ave., East Wenatchee, $188,665, sold to Mark L. and Linda D. Beaty
Jan. 3
Richard D. and Geri J. Elsensohn, 318 S. Jarvis Ave., East Wenatchee, $270,000, sold to Lisa M. Koski
Kathleen M. Blanchat, 1301 Dale St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $315,000, sold to Briawna C. and Jess T. Forney
Melissa Joy Fenter, 2318 Herndon Drive, East Wenatchee, $309,000, sold to Antonio Rosario Rodriguez and Angelica Trujillo Perez
Jan. 6
Bruce R. and Christina L. Richardson, 1874 Sand Canyon Court, East Wenatchee, $409,900, sold to Donald L. and Deborah S. Gurnard
Jimmy C. and Creola M. Rider, 321 27th St. N.W., East Wenatchee, $266,000, sold to Johnathan J. Rider
Chad A. and Victoria Stutzman, 1762 Glen St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $249,900, sold to Megan Diane Oltman
Jan. 7
Mory R. Grigg, 1160 S. Mary Ave., East Wenatchee, $339,000, sold to Robert Bryan and Becki Jeanne Main
Alan C. and Ann P. Phillips, 98 Sunset Way, East Wenatchee, $359,100, sold to Benjamin V. Dronen
Todd C. and Jennifer Wiecking, 2269 Sunrise Place, East Wenatchee, $459,900, sold to Shannon Allison and Triston James Novak
Janice M. Winter, 604 Marcie Court, East Wenatchee, $325,000, sold to Amanda and William Post
Matthew Koski, 604 12th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $324,900, sold to Frederick and Terri Van Lith
Shannon Allison and Triston James Novak, 119 N.W. Porters Court, East Wenatchee, $332,500, sold to Chad A. and Victoria Stutzman
Jeffrey Morford, 431 Dorado Court, East Wenatchee, $475,000, sold to Sean P. and Diane F. Lewis
James L. and Cheryl A. Emswiler, 315 Pine View Drive, Orondo, $248,000, sold to Faruk and Laura Behluli
T & B Real Property LLC, 1690 Center St., Rock Island, $256,000, sold to Rogelio Ceja Flores and Jorge Ceja Sanchez
Jan. 8
W.S. Wright LLC, 1307 Jefferson Ave., Bridgeport, $400,000, sold to Ryan S. and Betty Ann Allstot
Joel W. and Olive Marie Harding, 712 E. Birch St., Waterville, $330,000, sold to Thomas N. and Joan Lemoine
Jan. 9
Del R. and Dellas F. Herring, 1202 3rd St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $275,000, sold to Amen Corner Holdings LLC
Jan. 10
Raymond C. Stewart, 2030 Valley View Blvd., East Wenatchee, $325,000, sold to Michael and Lisa Young
Scott Kieft, 1134 N. Denis Court, East Wenatchee, $240,000, sold to Caleb and Yesica Lizbeth Perez and Froylan and Martha C. Perez
Timothy J. Lynch, 541 S. Kentucky Ave. #1/2, East Wenatchee, $319,000, sold to A & E Investors Group LLC
Lynn M. and Joan E. Heminger, 325 N. Nile Ave., East Wenatchee, $430,000, sold to Sherry L. and Ronnie N. Chism
Ronnie N. and Sherry L. Chism, 303 S. Jackson Ave., East Wenatchee, $265,000, sold to Dolores A. Roeder
Mary Estelle E. Rosen, 2348 Herndon Drive, East Wenatchee, $301,000, sold to Samuel Elliot Johnson and Shannon Hayley Salas
Jan. 13
Arvella Hagens, 1051 N. Baker Ave. #B-102, East Wenatchee, $260,000, sold to Brenda D. Hitzel
Jan. 14
Andrew and Megan Gohl, 2200 N. Devon Ave., East Wenatchee, $470,000, sold to Thomas B. and Nicole L. Foster
Robert T. and Cheris Lamberton, 650 Edson St., Bridgeport, $269,950, sold to Pedro Rios Medina and Marlen Guzman-Cortes
Jan. 15
Allen J. and Linda J. Sprauer, 695 Road 8 NW, Waterville, $75,000, sold to Michael H. Soderstrom
Jan. 16
Jonathan and Hallie Thuenen, 1550 Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee, $555,000, sold to Kyle S. and Natasha T. Martin
Sage Homes LLC, 2263 Melody Lane, East Wenatchee, $317,386, sold to David Phillips
Prime Properties LLC, 2263 Melody Lane, East Wenatchee, $27,514, sold to David Phillips
Tyler Musson, 1724 10th Place N.E., East Wenatchee, $485,000, sold to James D. and Erika Conner
Kyle and Natasha T.M. Martin, 906 11th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $306,500, sold to Lester M. and Diane C. Klenski
Levi James Limmex, 2833 N. Breckenridge Drive, East Wenatchee, $462,000, sold to Thuylinh Le
Sela 1812 LLC, 104 N. Joseph Ave., East Wenatchee, $310,000, sold to Jana Adele Stump and Nelson Thomas Frazier
Meghan Steele, 2689 Semolina Loop, East Wenatchee, $330,000, sold to Kamill D. Yacinich and Victor H. Paz
Evelyn N. Farley Estate, 5252 Penn Ave. #B, East Wenatchee, $253,000, sold to Nicole Realme, Luke M. Doornenbal and Scott G. Doornenbal
Dane Strausz, 2207 3rd St. N.E. (two parcels), East Wenatchee, $145,000, sold to Noe Jesus Vera Murillo
Jan. 17
Bradley M. and Shawna D. Hawkins, 3032 Martin Place, East Wenatchee, $585,000, sold to Elbert C. and Erika L. Schenkvonstauffenberg
Steven Irland, 1810 8th St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $293,900, sold to Candelario Amante Jr.
Erika L. and Robert L. Wickenhagen, 336 N. Newton Ave., East Wenatchee, $370,000, sold to Salvador Morales Mariscal and Mayra Iveth Morales
Jarrod Lee and Jamie L. Herdt, 2422 Highland View Drive, East Wenatchee, $390,000, sold to Del R. and Dellas F. Herring
Jan. 21
Jesse L. Rains, 1480 N. Fairmont Ave., East Wenatchee, $317,500, sold to Colton O’Brien and Kassidy A. Bruhn
Nadine L. Roper, 107 Pioneer Lane, Waterville, $200,000, sold to Rodney Pogue and Cory Heron
Jan. 22
MTC Financial Inc., 2408 Highland Drive, Bridgeport, $206,184, sold to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation
Jan. 23
Yvonne M. Gowell, 94 17th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $224,000, sold to Wendell B. Blandchfield
Jan. 24
Belinda R. Thomason, 211 Pace Drive Space 3, East Wenatchee, $5,000, sold to Christian Villanueva and Jennifer Sanchez Perez
Jose G. and Ana M. Gutierrez, 584 Mountjoy Square, East Wenatchee, $295,000, sold to Humberto Gomez
Anthony L. Ruffins, 830 Manzanal St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $365,000, sold to Amanda Farias
Dionisia J. Sullivan, 924 Columbia Ave., Bridgeport, $100,000, sold to Felix Garcia
Daniel B. O’Connell and Karen L. Zacher, 32 Buckingham Aly, Brewster, $350,000, sold to Bruce W. and Julie K. Davies
Jan. 28
Kellen D. and Sarah L. Parton, 254 N. June Ave., East Wenatchee, $150,000, sold to Jesus and Irma Torrez
Cameo Vista Corporation, 1430 Sally Jean Way, Rock Island, $268,320, sold to Roberto Marin Rodriguez and Veronica Romero Garibay
Jan. 29
Andrew Redden, 1814 4th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $260,000, sold to Randy and Mandi D. Curry
James G. Amsel, 201 E. Entiat Drive, Orondo, $200,000, sold to Hawk Realtors Inc.
Jan. 30
Davies Brothers Partnership, 21315 Highway 97, Orondo, $130,000, sold to Miguel P. and Naborina Cruz
A Home Doctor Inc., 1484 Sally Jean Way, Rock Island, $269,700, sold to Casey K. Litt
Andrea Whiting, 1399 Boulder Loop, East Wenatchee, $375,000, sold to Kenneth L. Smith
Kelli L. Christoferson and Adam Rynd, 1806 10th Place N.E., East Wenatchee, $580,000, sold to Anthony R. Cook and Robyn A. Norling
Jan. 31
Patrick J. and Carolyn M. Magee, 1025 Corum Circle #A, East Wenatchee, $400,000, sold to Cara Lee
Sage Homes LLC, 2193 S. Melody Lane, East Wenatchee, $322,386, sold to Cody Scott Beeson and Jordan Harwood
Prime Properties LLC, 2193 S. Melody Lane, East Wenatchee, $24,514, sold to Cody Scott Beeson and Jordan Harwood
Sage Homes LLC, 2139 S. Melody Lane, East Wenatchee, $350,486, sold to Miguel Angel Arroyo Muniz and Leticia Canchola Sanchez
Prime Properties LLC, 2139 S. Melody Lane, East Wenatchee, $27,514, sold to Miguel Angel Arroyo Muniz and Leticia Canchola Sanchez
Sage Homes LLC, 2149 S. Melody Lane, East Wenatchee, $342,386, sold to Jeffrey Tieman
Prime Properties LLC, 2149 S. Melody Lane, East Wenatchee, $27,514, sold to Jeffrey Tieman
Douglas County land sales
Jan. 2
Lange Construction LLC, 2994 Blue Heron Lane, East Wenatchee, $610,000, 0.28 acres, sold to Douglas Grennan Fraser and Nancy D. Broberg
Jan. 3
Riverview Ranch NW, Inc., 27 13th St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $144,900, 1 acre, sold to Michael J. and Janelle R. Norris
Kevin A. Jones, 2580 Catalina Ave., East Wenatchee, $119,000, 0.22 acres, sold to Gary and Leslie Myers
David R. Wenke, parcel number 67501400000, Sun Cove Road, Orondo, $25,000, 1.25 acres, sold to Scott and Leslie M. Blair
Jan. 6
Fourth Street Development LLC, 434 S. Kansas Loop, East Wenatchee, $52,000, 0.1 acres, sold to Jose and Susan Nieto
Stimac Construction Inc., 434 S. Kansas Loop, East Wenatchee, $257,400, 0.1 acres, sold to Jose and Susan Nieto
Bennie C. Savage, parcel numbers 81801101200 and 81801101300 (two parcels), Coulee-Hartline, $10,000, 2.98 acres, sold to Vern J. Mason
Jan. 7
Jeanmaire Paula and Robert Ashley Wilkinson, 188 Ridge Road, Chelan, $115,000, 2 acres, sold to John A. and Sharon J. Crosetto
Javier Anzar, parcel number 09700201200, Mansfield, $1,500, 0.16 acres, sold to Juan E. Cruz Padilla and Ruby E. Montido Ramirez
Jan. 8
Fourth Street Development LLC, 436 S. Kansas Loop, East Wenatchee, $309,900, 0.11 acres, sold to Stacey L. and Dustin J. Froeber
Richard T. Welham, parcel number 53500005600, Waterville, $3,667, 5.13 acres, sold to Land Mule LLC
Jan. 10
Bridgeport Orchards Inc., 925 16th St. #2 and parcel numbers 29252210001, 29252210002, 02200000601, 00200000006, 29252220002 (six parcels), Bridgeport, $400,000, 119.5 acres, sold to Richard A. and Elaine R. Smithson
Jan. 13
Fourth Street Development LLC, 415 S. Kansas Loop, East Wenatchee, $306,700, 0.09 acres, sold to Kaylee M. Rill
Jan. 14
Carl and Dixie Lee Banker, parcel numbers 25240900000 and 25240920000 (two parcels), Waterville, $320,876, 617.07 acres, sold to Neil Lanse and Paulette L. Whitehall
Jan. 16
Sage Homes LLC, 2239 3rd St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $372,386, 0.12 acres, sold to Marty L. and Kristina M. Field
Prime Properties LLC, 2239 3rd St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $27,514, 0.12 acres, sold to Marty L. and Kristina M. Field
Kari and Benjamin M. Kollmeyer, parcel number 27233140005, Highway 97, Chelan, $99,900, 2.56 acres, sold to Sandra L. and Thomas L. Gogert
Prime Properties LLC, 2231 3rd St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $27,514, 0.17 acres, sold to Steven A. Sabedra and Annastacia M. Medrano
Sage Homes LLC, 2231 3rd St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $362,386, 0.17 acres, sold to Steven A. Sabedra and Annastacia M. Medrano
Jan. 17
Alfredo Garcia Flores and Juanita Garcia Macias, parcel number 22212440009, East Wenatchee, $70,000, 3.22 acres, sold to Hermilo Contreras Botello
Jan. 21
Ivan and Beatriz Plaza, parcel number 01400600700, Bridgeport, $28,000, 0.17 acres, sold to Hugo Gomez and Yesica Lozano
Penfold Estates LLC, 2461 Rock Island Road, East Wenatchee, $75,000, 0.29 acres, sold to Kimberly James and Cyrus Freemont James
Lester A. and Karine K. Richey, 1725 Road 4 N.E., Coulee City, $32,000, 39.12 acres, sold to Alexander Dewing
Jan. 22
Stimac Construction Inc., 496 S. Kansas Loop, East Wenatchee, $252,900, 0.1 acres, sold to Adam Jeffris and Ashley R. Akers
Fourth Street Development LLC, 496 S. Kansas Loop, East Wenatchee, $52,000, 0.1 acres, sold to Adam Jeffris and Ashley R. Akers
Jan. 23
Rebecca A. and Timothy D. Lade, 525 Entiat Place, Orondo, $130,000, 0.14 acres, sold to Todd and Nyssa Weideman and Timothy and Deana Albers
Black Family Trust, parcel numbers 29253110001 and 29253220001 (two parcels), Bridgeport, $140,732, 353.4 acres, sold to Gail Denise Poole
Jan. 24
Stimac Construction Inc., 413 S. Kansas Loop, East Wenatchee, $305,900, 0.08 acres, sold to Greg Steele
Dixie A. Dringman and Richard L. Thompson, 6673 Keane Grade Road, East Wenatchee, $177,500, 10.13 acres, sold to Alexander and Mikenna Scott
John E. and Lisa M. Howgate, 201 W. Marine View Place, Orondo, $137,000, 0.19 acres, sold to Dennis L. and Cheryl Pettit and Jason D. Pettit
James M. and Philimenia Harding, parcel numbers 24210240005, 24210240002 and 24210240007 (three parcels), Waterville, $100,000, 50 acres, sold to Debora and Bradley Graham
James M. and Philimenia Harding, parcel numbers 24210240001, 24210240002 and 24210240007 (three parcels), Waterville, $140,000, 68.95 acres, sold to Chad and Clarice Cechini
Jan. 27
Jessup Home Design Inc., 721 S. Perry Ave., East Wenatchee, $130,000, 0.27 acres, sold to Timberwood Homes LLC
Richard Thompson and Dixie Dringman, 6471 Keane Grade Road, East Wenatchee, $172,000, 10.12 acres, sold to James T. Ullrich
Jan. 30
Prazer Holdings LLC, parcel number 22210920007, East Wenatchee, $609,840, 11.3 acres, sold to Douglas County
Jan. 31
Shane and Sarah Rinker, 1530 Ohio St., East Wenatchee, $108,000, 0.36 acres, sold to Kellie R. and Dennis C. Prey
Karee A. Schaefer, 380 Altona Drive, Coulee-Hartline, $259,000, 6.83 acres, sold to Randall W. and Jenna N. Tupling
Lois Hinderer et al Life Estate, parcel number 24212320009, East Wenatchee, $60,000, 20 acres, sold to Laura Murphy and Joseph Belser
James Cook, 155 Wagon Road and parcel number 73000101203 (two parcels), Palisades, $280,000, 44.69 acres, sold to Mark Anderson and Gary Neumann