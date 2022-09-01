Chelan County commercial sales
June 29
Rodney M. Daut, 605 Lincoln St., Wenatchee, duplex, $336,600, sold to Claudia DeRobles
July 7
Libertad Rodriguez, 421 N. Mission St., Wenatchee, $450,000, sold to CW Painting LLC
July 11
Cory D. Watters and Katerina Gayda, 202 Danawood Drive, duplex, Wenatchee, $595,000, sold to Emily and Samuel Sullivan
July 14
Worthen Street Holdings LLC, 421 N. Worthen St., Wenatchee, 2 parcels in sale, $1,100,000, sold to Running on Empty LLC
July 18
Cherry Hill Orchards Wenatchee, 630 N. Chelan Ave. B3 and B4, Wenatchee, 2 parcels in sale, $800,000, sold to JRB Partners LLC
July 19
A1 Hospitality Inc., 1401 N. Miller St., Wenatchee (Super 8 Motel), $7,371,468, sold to Sapphire Hospitality River LLC
July 21
John T. and June Darling, 1 Fifth St., Unit 100, Wenatchee, $931,775, sold to Milner Properties LLC
July 25
J Taek LLC, 229 Cottage Ave., Cashmere, $750,000, sold to Cashmere Inn LLC
July 27
JDSA Building LLC, 123 Easy St., Wenatchee, right of way, $20,000, City of Wenatchee
Chelan County residential sales
June 29
Brownfield Land LLC, 621 Golf Course Place, Chelan, $605,000, sold to Jacob Brownfield
Gerald and Denise Winters, 110 S. Franklin Ave., Wenatchee, $300,000, sold to Ashley and Curtis McCall
Rodney M Daut, 1103 Methow St., Wenatchee, $330,000, sold to Jason Smith and Shannon Keeler
Christopher and Allison Arkle, 11 Brandi Lane, Wenatchee, $614,000, sold to Colin Longmuir and Ali Burquist
July 1
Paul and Nancy Benson, 113 Park Ave., Leavenworth, $995,000, sold to Daniel and Samantha Auchenpaugh
Thaddeus Anderson and Kristine Williams, 229 W. Commercial St., Leavenworth, $525,000, sold to Jodi S. Brian J. Shook
Kolby J. Gravelle, 13630 Entiat River Road, Entiat, $378,500, sold to Angela Stephens Adamek and Sean Adamek
Emerson Fields Properties LLC, 53 Harmony Lane, Mason, $435,000, sold to John and Heidi Piper
Nathan D. Pate, 701 Crawford Ave., Wenatchee, $419,500, sold to Erin L. Scott
July 5
John and Kimberly Montgomery, 9880 Mountain Home Road, Leavenworth, $675,000, sold to Robert J. Parish
Joseph and Zandra Anzalone, 415 Evans St., Leavenworth, $655,000, sold to Kurt and Colette Wilson
Charles Fowler, 10420 North Road, Leavenworth, $1,395,000, sold to W.L. Motsenbocker and Susan K. Ready
Harry T. and Gwendolyn M. Baughman, 76 Wild Rose Lane, Leavenworth, $710,000, sold to Bryan and Makenzie Bremer
Heidi and Schamp A. Owens et al, 16030 Telemark Lane, Lake Wenatchee, $530,000, sold to Alan A. Schamp et al
Danny W. Schleiffers, 655 Swanson Gulch Road, Chelan, $535,000, sold to Chad E. and Tyese E. Woodley
Joshua M. Miner, 2121 Roper Lane, Wenatchee, $319,900, sold to Ryan Ashe
Bryan and Makenzie Bremer, 416 Riverside Meadow, Cashmere, $615,000, sold to Ryan M. McCarthy
July 6
Dorothy E. Dennis, 1618 Madison St., Wenatchee, $450,000, sold to Shelley Koske
Mark E. Weyenberg, 2243 Stephanie Brooke, Wenatchee, $700,000, sold to Herman C. Bylenga
Margaret A. Fletcher, 203 Skyline Drive, Cashmere, $775,000, sold to Molly and Alex Hansen
Michael G. Githens, 1605 Quail Hollow Lane, Wenatchee, $750,000, sold to Patricia Robak Ingram and William Ingram
Harold and Nancy Bates Revocable Trust, 680 Golf Course Road, Chelan, $399,000, sold to Tyson J. and Cecilia C. Varrelman
Emily and Samuel Sullivan, 1116 Wedgewood Ave., Wenatchee, $530,000, sold to Anna L. Shelton
July 7
Christopher M. Booher, 1511 Alpensee Strasse, Leavenworth, $1,440,000, sold to Gavin J. Evans et al
Brian L. Boyle, 9265 E. Leavenworth Road, Leavenworth, $789,000, sold to Hugo Ramos Orea and Areli Ramos
Donald G. France, 1606 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $2,890,000, sold to Russ and Marissa Corallo
Lon and Chantal Kollodge, 15005 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, 2 parcels in sale, $885,000, sold to Maria A. and Ralph A. Titus
Clayton A. and Sandra F. Jones, 532 Methow St., Wenatchee, $325,000, sold to Esperanza and Graciela Verduzco
Gerald R. Moro, 341 and 401 Methow St., Wenatchee, 2 parcels in sale, $485,000, sold to WDR LLC
July 8
Gary J. Rich, 24 N. Franklin Ave., Wenatchee, $230,000, sold to Leslie and Micheal D. Bitterman
Chase and Amanda Yarbrough, 3845 Cathedral Rock Road, Malaga, $985,000, sold to Harland and Pamela McElhany
High Seas Investments LLC, 260 Easy St., Wenatchee, $445,000, sold to Heather R. Aliulis and Maggie M. Willard
Timothy M. and Allison R. Scheumann, 2635 Indy Lane, Wenatchee, $575,000, sold to Jaymie Kimmerly and Jacob Busse
Erin and Chris McFann, 2444 Chatham Hill Drive, Wenatchee, $449,000, sold to Jenny L and Christopher M. Conrad
Joann Sears, 1700 Harris Place, Wenatchee, $775,500, sold to Natalie A. Noyd
Jeff and Bonnie Geers, 8836 Canal Road, Leavenworth, $1,700,000, sold to Brian Brockwell and Julie A. Douglas
Wayne P. and Ingrid A. Kleinfelter Revocable Living Trust, 12345 S. Shugart Flats Road, Plain, $933,380, sold to Petit Properties LLC et al
Carla Willis et al, 19189 Beaver Valley Road, Plain, $865,000, sold to Just Plain LLC
Anthony Stephenson et al, 22410 Shetland Road, Plain, $670,000, sold to Nancy Young and Jeff McDonald et al
Todd and Shawnett Stenberg, 14201 Brae Burn Road, Lake Wenatchee, $110,000, sold to Mark B. and Anne E. Tipper
Peter Travis Hendrickson, 209 Eldorado Way, Chelan, $910,000, sold to Darin and Michelle Adams
Edris A. Hahn, 210 Totem Pole Road, Manson, $755,000, sold to David Hsu and Chia J. Chung
John H. and Carol A. Aldrich, 1407 Coyote Trail Road, Chelan, $650,000, sold to Tara B. Wigmosta and Jacob D. Garritson
Rodney M. Daut, 1107 Methow St., Wenatchee, $340,000, sold to Cleveland Ward III
Alex Herzog, 812 Cashmere St., Wenatchee, $289,000, sold to Cody Hampton and Julie Cranwell
Jimmy and Cynthia Harris, 2050 Methow St., Wenatchee, $500,000, sold to Vikas Koundal and Monika Jaryal
Clifford A. and Rita F. Priestley Trustees, 1845 McKittrick St., Wenatchee, $650,000, sold to James C. and Mary Ellen Blankenship
Michael W. and Marsha J. McComas, 3017 Memory Lane, Lake Wenatchee, $350,000, sold to Niek and Teranne N. Arentsen
Andrew and Rose Ng, 2142 Roper Lane, Wenatchee, $331,000, sold to Sara J. Bates
July 10
Richard L. Wayland, 55 Weekend Lane, Peshastin, $251,000, sold to Nicholas Tampa
July 11
The JW Kwiecinski Living Trust, 3932 U.S. Highway 97, Peshastin, $450,000, sold to Ashley and Daniel D. Erickson
Thomas R. Peterson et al, 105 Mountain View Place, Cashmere, $514,900, sold to Alysa and Plaimanus Lueondee
Paul and Sydna Pankey, 2125 Sunrise Drive, Wenatchee, $620,000, sold to Timothy M. and Allison R. Scheumann
Janeen F. Jackson, 12245 Ski View Lane, Leavenworth, $1,000,000, sold to Howard Clarke and Gina Westrich
Artegus D. Willis, 16971 Lupine Drive, Lake Wenatchee, $853,000, sold to Central Cascade Basecamp LLC
Nathan C. and Sonja Hunt, 15215 Cedar Brae Road, Lake Wenatchee, $690,000, sold to Michael G. and Susan B. Storck
Velarde Holdings LLC, 416 N. Cedar St. 3, Chelan, $250,000, sold to Randi T. Royce
Sylys Knackstedt, 17210 Entiat River Road, Entiat, $210,000, sold to Maria E. Rico and Isidro Cuatepotzo et al
Jake J. and Sandra J. Stern, 1000 S.R. 150 75, Manson, $370,000, sold to Julenne Gonshorowski
Monica L. and Kristopher E. Maxwell, 627 Gehr St., Wenatchee, $499,900, sold to Lance J. and Stephanie A. Tigner
Lindsay and Kyle Richerson, 998 Spring Mountain Drive, Wenatchee, $715,000, sold to Eric Jensen
July 12
Stephen and Wendy Greenheck, 5376 Whispering Ridge Drive, Wenatchee, $435,000, sold to David Kessler and Stephanie Santa Cruz
Curtis L. Benson, 2013 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee, $470,000, sold to Jarek D. Osburn
Winzor and Angela Bolton, 20355 Chiwawa Loop, Lake Wenatchee, $275,000, sold to Robert W. and Kathryn Novasky
Michael D. Veleke, 109 Rolling Rock Road, Chelan, $510,000, sold to Jerrid F. Higgins and Margaret Dains Higgins
July 13
Terrence D. McIver, 303 S. Western Ave., Wenatchee, $399,000, sold to Stephen and Becky Arington
Corr Downs Mountain LLC, 122235 Ski View Lane, Leavenworth, $1,550,000, sold to Corey Hansen and Amy Barrow
John M. and Shelly R. Wickwire, 11500 Freund Canyon Road, Leavenworth, $760,000, sold to Fnu Vijay Krishnan and Gunjan Sethi
Craig Dingman, 22105 Appaloosa Lane, Plain, $450,000, sold to Uriel I. Cortes Gonzalez and Ausra Cortez
Patrick and Debbie Lillie, 47 Terrace Drive, Manson, $985,000, sold to Canfield Living Trust
R&B Investments Unlimited LLC, 20785 Chiwawa Loop Road, Lake Wenatchee, $875,000, 1.07 acres, sold to Megan E. Gluth Bohan and PeggyAnn E. Bohan
July 14
Robert and Carolyn Wood, 4306 W. Eaglerock Place, Wenatchee, $1,150,000, sold to Marc T. and Irene D. Spears
William D. Johnson and Lisa R. Day, 3035 Eastview Lane, Wenatchee, $1,100,000, sold to Richard J. and Pamela Loofburrow Legacy Trust
Mary G. Uhrich, 1630 Overlook Drive, Wenatchee, $690,000, sold to Jacob W. and Starleigh K. Smith
Michael Story, 324 E. Wapato Ave., Chelan, $495,000, sold to Amanda Mattingly
Shannon Bresee, 1211 S. Mission St., Wenatchee, $330,000, sold to Nancy L. Atwood
July 15
Stan and Vicki Anderson, 7695 Russ Road, Malaga, $599,000, sold to Andrew and Rita I. Sole
John and Patricia Betzing, 1126 Eighth St., Wenatchee, $331,500, sold to Caitlin A. and Toto O’ Reilly
Christopher Russell and Phillips Layceann, 2125 W. Honeysett Road, Wenatchee, $555,000, sold to David R. Vaughn
Madelyn Warren and Brennan Linderman, 1969 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $700,000, sold to Yavonne Grose
Victoria Wilkins, 127 S. Delaware Ave., Wenatchee, $285,100, sold to Lawrence White
Sage Homes LLC, 199 Emma Drive, Wenatchee, $531,900 (house); Pheasant Hills Estates LLC, $135,000 for .14-acre lot, sold to Lutzke Family Trust
July 16
Richard A. Patrick, 3546 Hansel Lane, Peshastin, $180,000, sold to Gregory M. and Erika C. Gehlen
July 18
Kurt Blanchard et al, 1215 Cherry St., Wenatchee, $425,000, sold to Sandra M. Barros Bolognesi
Jeffrey L. Pullen, 100 Lake Chelan Shores Drive 2 2, Chelan, $550,000, sold to Purrennial Investments
Mark Rodriguez, 1902 W. Prospect St. 204, Chelan, $350,000, sold to Peter J. Pijl
Ryan W. Jeffries, 1042 Dakota St., Wenatchee, $270,000, sold to Marco A. Naranjo
Luis Torres, 1215 S. Mission St., Wenatchee, $250,000, sold to Armando G. Guillen
Carolyn Kinne, 790 Renn Lane, Wenatchee, $829,000, sold to Mike Brittain
Kenneth D. and Christina K. Tews, W. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $120,000, sold to Daniel and Ashlee Rookard
July 19
Amanda and Greg Floren, 194 Lilly Lane, Wenatchee, $585,000, sold to Reid A. and Linda Deschand
Ron Davis and Shannon Fadden, 4800 Malaga Alcoa Highway, Malaga, $39,125, sold to Port of Chelan County (reversionary interest)
July 20
Robert and Victoria L. Celebrezze, 1426 Appleridge St., Wenatchee, $1,070,000, sold to Mark T. and Tonya L. Caylor
Lizandro Fuentes et al, 313 Mills Ave., Wenatchee, $350,000, sold to Caitlyn M. Spaeth
Dennis P. and Leah J.F. Roberts, 1912 Hideaway Place, Wenatchee, $615,000, sold to Meagan E. Masten
Kevin R. Crumley, 217 W. Whitman St., Leavenworth, $706,000, sold to Bryan Maloney
Matthew J. and Carlene Yacinich, 15235 N. Lakeshore Drive, Entiat, $1,500,000, sold to Robert C. and Cleta J. Mathison
Cheryl J. Darling and Michael R. Bell, 8925 Merry Canyon Road, Leavenworth, $250,000, sold to Sharon K. and Daniel W. Hershaw
Yvonne M. Thornsberry Trustee, 929 Okanogan Ave., Wenatchee, $250,000, sold to Jimmy D. Thornsberry
Eastern WA Construction Inc., 1119 Sunny Brooke Lane, Chelan, $471,921, sold to Scott and Serena Glosenger
July 21
Brian K. and Betty A. Karcutski, 1009 Canyonside Road, Wenatchee, $875,000, sold to Andrew D. Jones et al
Kathleen Ebanez, 3636 Cottonwood Lane, Peshastin, $340,000, sold to Corey J. McCarthy and Vania M. Romero et al
Annie Robertson, 8080 N. Dryden Road, Dryden, $699,000, sold to Petra M. Damm et al
Duane M. and M. Kay Malo, 100 Coral St., Manson, $860,000, sold to Kevin D. and Rhonda M. Dietsch
Rucker Cabin Trust, 16332 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $1,200,000, sold to Barbara Linstedt
July 22
Fredie D. Wylet, 1206 Gary St., Wenatchee, $349,900, sold to Lorenzo A. Cornelio and Mayra B. Arroyo
Mark and Judy Milliette, 12755 Shore St., Leavenworth, $1,282,000, sold to Jeffrey F. and Deborah L. Boskind
Stephen M. and Crystal R. Williamson, 21611 Camp 12 Road, Plain, $950,000, sold to Robert and Cari Dodson
Richard E. and Michele A. Morton, 24625 Spur St., Plain, $550,000, sold to Mark J. and Georgiana S. Bitzes
James R. and Linda J. Ramella, 310 W. Columbia Ave., Chelan, $530,000, sold to Colin F. and Angela R. Kearns
Vernon and Debora Graham, 362 Rock Ranch Lane, Chelan, $65,000, sold to Kenneth J. Skou
Andrew Novikoff and Melissa Moffett, 903 Kittitas St., Wenatchee, $350,000, sold to James and Shannon Skiff
July 25
Tommy J. West, 7057 Tarpiscan Road, Malaga, $425,000, sold to Christopher J. Morales
Hazen L. Free, 2091 Sleepy Hollow Road, Monitor, 2 parcels in sale, $369,000, sold to Joshua Campbell and Katherine Young et al
Ricky J. Smith, 1017 Easy St., Wenatchee, $275,000, sold to Shane D. and Kaley M. Brodie
Maple Leaf Lodging LLC, 16840 Fir Drive, Lake Wenatchee, $1,025,000, sold to Maple Cascade LLC
July 26
Marc J. Salvatori, 335 Whitebirch Place, Wenatchee, $409,000, sold to Caroline Siderius et al
Daniel Z. Griggs, 1809 Sorensen Ave., Wenatchee, $486,000, sold to Eric E. Wagstaff et al
Gayle Cuvreau, 2220 W. Woodin Ave., Unit 102, Chelan, $335,000, sold to Aya Abouzied
Puget Sound Quality Construction Inc., 149 Milan Drive, Manson, $1,149,000, .49 acres, sold to Adam Shnider and Satnam Purewal
July 27
Timothy D. and Dorothy G. Bartholomew, 808 Emerald Ave., Cashmere, $467,500, sold to Justin R. Weedman and Haven E. Salgado
Fred Eschen, 18990 U.S. Highway 2, Lake Wenatchee, $150,000, sold to Stone Parker
Clifford J. Trent, 19653 Nason Road, Lake Wenatchee, $385,000, sold to Patrick Danaher et al
N.E. 6th Place LLC, 17572 N. Shore Drive, Lake Wenatchee, $1,525,000, sold to Dennis S. and Laura M. Meinhardt
Canfield Living Trust, 617 E. Wapato Ave., Chelan, $529,000, sold to Craig and Amy Alexander
Daniel J. Howard, 27949 Tall Timber Road, Lake Wenatchee, $435,000, sold to Phillip I. Allen and Cathryn J. Cudd Allen
Roy and Linda Halverson, 179 Quatas St., Manson, $400,000, sold to William P. DMD Sharkey and Lisa Lund Sharkey
July 28
Jeffrey L. Berry et al, 2215 Stephanie Brooke, Wenatchee, $670,000, sold to Jennifer M. and Michael B. Barr
Derek and Amy Chisman, 6831 Forest Ridge Drive, Wenatchee, $1,399,990, sold to Ronald E. Bishop and Sharon M. Taki Bishop
Chad A. Takacs and Sara L. Pickett, 309 Chapel St., Cashmere, $412,000, sold to Elidad De Jesus et al
Arthur C. Mooney, 3045 Eastview Lane, Wenatchee, $775,000, sold to Craig A. and Deborah W. Westlin
Jeffrey R. and Leighanne Houfek, 15233 Chumstick Highway, Leavenworth, $625,000, sold to Philip and Kristina Bowman
William J. Sublett, 9670 Eagle Creek Road, Leavenworth, $500,000, sold to James H. Jr. Gillette
Richard S. Buckingham, 2049 Harris St., Entiat, $350,000, sold to Michael A. and Martha H. Buckingham
July 29
Kevin and Melinda Steiner, 1803 Dorner Place, Wenatchee, $550,000, sold to Joshua and Jennifer De Lay
Florence Hodges, 3234 Allen Lane, Peshastin, $450,000, sold to Shane C. Glasenapp et al
James R. McFerson, 1101 Lower Sunnyslope Road, Wenatchee, $720,000, sold to Madison O. Poteet and Nathan P. Heinze
Oe-son Hillegass, 1422 Poplar Ave., Wenatchee, $492,000, sold to Tristan Lehmbecker and Jaden Kirsten Jaleh
Gavin J. Evans, 118 Cherry St., Leavenworth, $737,000, sold to Maya Vonwodtke et al
Robert C. and Pauline S. Hansen, 12997 Chumstick Highway, Leavenworth, $200,000, sold to Shawn and Kimberly Gilreath
Don and Melinda Nelson, 21114 Lariat Road, Plain, $550,000, sold to Matthew and Christa Barnes
Brian L. Sr. and Nancy L. Thompson, 7381 Ridgeview Drive, Chelan, $1,688, 000, sold to Gary K. and Julie Nelson et al
Cheryl J. Cornwell, 450 Canyon Ranch Road, Manson, $640,000, sold to Tara J. Kalian
Jerrid F. Higgins et al, 300 Pioneer Drive, Wenatchee, $427,000, sold to Emily K. Walter
Vincent Olsen, 601 Lynn St., Wenatchee, $350,000, sold to Alicia and Oscar Huereca
David G. and Ashley L. Kakish, 310 Pine St., Leavenworth, $825,000, sold to Ryan and Krystal Weaver
Peregrine 500 Lakeshore LLC, 500 Lakeshore Drive, Manson, $1,350,000, 7.95 acres, sold to William and Joan McGovern
Steven and Corene Koontz, 201 Village Drive, lot 12, Manson, $590,000, sold to Kathryn Fiorillo
Chelan County land sales
June 29
Scott D. Allen et al, property ID 20598, Peshastin, $168,000, 1.7 acres, sold to Gina and Luna Rene Nunez
Eugene Russell and Susan Prock, 4943 Union Valley Road, Chelan, $225,000, 26.63 acres, sold to Tobe and Mikaila Harberd
June 30
Michelle and Mark Arnold, property ID 45114, Chelan, .25 acres, $92,000, sold to Daniel and Samara Berlin
July 6
Dianna Dunn, 6409 Forest Ridge Drive, Wenatchee, $170,000, .89 acres, sold to Blair and Sarah Foerster
July 8
Candace F. Mecham, 1629 Horse Lake Road, Wenatchee, $115,000, .31 acres, sold to Horselake Holdings LLC
July 11
Seth L. Hanson, 501 Cherry Lane, Wenatchee, $115,000, .87 acres, sold to Ryan D. and Kayla M. Foust
July 12
Chelan Lookout LLLP, 588 Mackinaw Lane, Chelan, $395,000, .13 acres, sold to Nicolas Hostein and Laura Quinnan Hostein
Chelan Lookout LLLP, 101 Porcupine Lane, Chelan, $395,000, .15 acres, sold to Gary and Shasta Kelley
John W. and Ellen D. Clem, property ID 69256, Cashmere, $289,900, 20.05 acres, sold to Ryan and Amanda Higgins
July 14
Jonathan Price, 14172, 14166 and 14154 Brae Burn Road, Lake Wenatchee, three parcels, each .23 acres, $175,000, sold to Brian and Stacey De Boer
Christopher J. and Rita P. Ferraro, 225 Bandera Way, Chelan, $105,000, .28 acres, sold to K&L Homes LLC
Ron Eggers et al, 12319 Bretz Road, Plain, $375,000, 2.5 acres, sold to Carolyn L. Boyle et al
July 15
Thomas J. and Mary A. Monahan, Burch Mountain Road, Wenatchee, 20 acres, $550,000, sold to Tyler Farrar and Stephanie Wade
James L. Jewell, property ID 33409, Entiat, $51,000, 20 acres, sold to Christopher Brummel and Jessica Rubenacker
Real Trust IRA Alternatives LLC, property ID 50892, Manson, $575,000, 11.55 acres, sold to David P. Walsh and Niki Thornton Walsh
North Stayman Flats LLC, 441 Stayman Flats Road, Chelan, $195,000, 1.21 acres, sold to Gavin Yost
July 18
Jacob D. Fisher, 4705 Northridge Drive, Wenatchee, $330,000, 6.3 acres, sold to Romain and Seonhwa Dura
July 19
GBI Holding Co., 4816 Malaga Alcoa Highway, Malaga, 8 parcels totaling 66.95 acres, $1,860,875, sold to Port of Chelan County
Tripen Inc., 103 Burbot Lane, Chelan, $2,225,000, .78 acres, sold to Jeffrey and Aleksandra Widmyer
July 20
Pete Hedman, 44 Hedman Lane (1.89 acres) and 28 Hedman Lane (.5 acres) Wenatchee, 2 parcels in sale, $582,500, sold to Christopher Russell et al
Timothy G. Brown, property ID 50199, Manson, $40,000, 21.05 acres, sold to Brian M. Chatburn
Chris Peterson, property ID 50212, Manson, $65,000, 21.05 acres, sold to Janus F. Sison Balabat and Amanda Whiting et al
Robert and Jennifer Carmichael, 1308 Dragonfly Court, Chelan, $395,000, .08 acres, sold to Christian B. and Barbara M. Terrell
Marita Properties LLC, 163 Loretta Lane, Chelan, $370,000, .31 acres, sold to James A. and Sarah A. Hester
July 22
Jana R. Sauer, property ID 30494, Peshastin, $220,000, .53 acres, sold to Mrs. Claus’ Cottage Inc.
Trevor and Richelle Larson, 198 Corrigan Road, Cashmere, $142,000, sold to Bernard J. Jr. Butler and Joanne Hoffman Butler Living Trust
Micah Two LLC, 5050 Whispering Ridge Drive, Wenatchee (5.24 acres) and property ID 13812 (2.56 acres), 2 parcels in sale, $1,500, sold to Raul and Mary E. Mendez
July 25
Vernon Neel et al, property ID 16439, 40 acres; Wenatchee Mining Partnership, property ID 57436 (35 acres) and property ID 57739, 47.3 acres, Wenatchee, 3 parcels total, $184,390, sold to City of Wenatchee
Kenneth F. Madden, property ID 40325, Chelan, $125,000, 159.1 acres, sold to Prism Design and Construction LLC
Charles V. and Bruce A. Hoch, 27913 Napeequa Drive, Lake Wenatchee, $90,000, .27 acres, sold to Evan D. Butcher and Alicia Butcher Privett
July 27
Timothy J. Causey, 25615 Camp 12 Road, Plain, $55,000, .3 acres, sold to R&B Investments Unlimited LLC
E. Bart and Coreen B. Tilly, 7386 Ridgeview Drive, Chelan, $110,000, .49 acres, sold to Todd and Deborah Straum
July 28
John A. and Julie A. Fletcher, 32 Kohn Drive, Manson, $285,000, sold to Renee and Jordan Matson
Douglas County commercial/industrial sales
July 15
Blackhawk Development Inc., parcel number 93700000800, $789,000, 3.6 acres in Pangborn Industrial Park, sold to Prazer Holdings LLC
Douglas County residential sales
July 1
Paul K. and Karen F. Dobrasz, 420 W. Marine View Drive, Orondo, $885,000, sold to Jennifer and Derek Case
A Home Doctor Inc., 1399 Theo Way, Rock Island, $474,000, sold to David L. Carlos and Alexis A. Brown
Pedro Magana Valencia, 1354 Tractor Loop, East Wenatchee, $530,000, sold to Joshua Walker
Daniel M. and Stephanie M. Lehman, 85 N. Hanford Ave., East Wenatchee, $260,000, sold to Brandon and Deanna Littrell
Brandon and Deanna Littrell, 42 Yarrow Lane, Waterville, $649,000, sold to Charles Sinclair and Stephanie Elaine Krabbe
Joshua D. Askren, 319 S. Central Ave., Waterville, $242,000, sold to Casey Punturo
James F. and Julie A. Peterson, 495 S. Mason Ave., East Wenatchee, $590,000, sold to Kristine Vernon-Cole
Sage Homes LLC, 2319 S.E. Brooke Road, East Wenatchee, $339,900 (house); Sagebrook LRR LLC, $105,000 (.12-acre lot), sold to John Ross Patton
July 5
Sue McIntire, 327 N. Georgia Ave., East Wenatchee, $43,000, sold to Thomas M. Lynch
Randall T. and Julia M. Dunlap, 3416 N.W. Cascade Ave., East Wenatchee, $386,000, sold to Samuel W. Frank III
July 6
Juan Jose Munoz Olivares, 1727 7th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $470,000, sold to Jesus Murillo Tovar Noe
Anthony L. Jackson, 787 N. Jerome Lane, East Wenatchee, $501,900, sold to Geoffrey Nicholas Owen
Steven and Rachel Knemeyer, 126 W. Ash St., East Wenatchee, $314,000, sold to Razvan and Whitney N. Popa
Brecken R LLC, 3069 N. Breckenridge Drive, East Wenatchee, $720,000, sold to Jeron and Abeth Fleming
July 7
Tammie A. Applebury Estate, 402 23rd St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $435,000, sold to Gloria Jean and Gene Walter Copenspire
Graciela Cano, 2109 Canal Blvd., East Wenatchee, $470,000, sold to Steven M. and Rachel A. Knemeyer
Douglas J. and Cheryle L. Townsend, 225 19th St. N.E. #3, East Wenatchee, $465,000, sold to Garry Goodin
Ronald and Krista Thoreson, 2 N. Shore Drive, Chelan, $1,700,000, sold to Erik and Melinda Einwalter
Sage Homes LLC, 2307 S.E. Sage Brooke Road, East Wenatchee, $309,900 (house); Sagebrook LRR LLC, $105,000 (.13-acre lot), sold to Kyle West
Sage Homes LLC, 2329 S.E. Sage Brooke Road, East Wenatchee, $356,900 (house), Sagebrook LRR LLC, $105,000 (.13-acre lot), sold to Griffin R. Parsons
July 8
Raymond L. Mortensen, 618 Douglas St., Waterville, $15,000, sold to Matthew P. Carroll
Hanson Home Construction LLC, 866 N. Newport Loop, East Wenatchee, $676,000, sold to Brieann and Damir Kadiric
Carl W. Cunningham, 1418 S. Tyee Ave., East Wenatchee, $350,000, sold to Maria Christina Barros
Van Osten Investments LLC, 1717 S. Kent Plaza, East Wenatchee, $120,000, sold to Rafael and Jessica Navarrette
Amber M. and Ronald L. III Smiley, 316 W. Ash St., Waterville, $93,924, sold to Rusty and Beth Mulanax
Rickie D. and Ann M. Phillips, 1402 Copper Loop, East Wenatchee, $583,000, sold to Eric G. and Julie A. Johnson
Sage Homes LLC, 2311 S.E. Sage Brooke Road, East Wenatchee, $309,900 (house); Sagebrook LRR LLC, $105,000 (.12-acre lot), sold to Gina Sanders
July 11
Makena Brooke Ackerman, 827 S. Mary Ave., East Wenatchee, $900,000, sold to Willard Bennie and Heatherlynn Akins
A Home Doctor Inc., 1320 Theo Way, Rock Island, $437,831, sold to Christopher Paul Fischer
July 12
Alex and Bonita McLean, 28 Wilmot St., and 125 Morros St., Mansfield, 2 parcels in sale, $70,000, sold to M. Terza Trejo Maldonado
Antonio Perez, 605 2nd St. S.W., Rock Island, $325,000, sold to Johanna L. and Jose A. Perez
William Robert Ingram, 250 Lakefront Drive, Orondo, $775,000, sold to Steve and Amy Bolen
July 13
William R. Agens, 1594 Tedford St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $315,000, sold to William and Kailen Howser
Dawna S. Wisemore, 820 Garden Plaza, East Wenatchee, $38,969, sold to Don Peterson
July 14
Stimac Construction Inc., 173 George Loop, Rock Island, $380,000, .2 acres, sold to Adriana Montes
July 15
Prince Donald Dean and Irma Collier, 1088 Grant Road, East Wenatchee, $280,000, sold to Jose Arturo Martinez Fernandez
Kelly Joe and Wendy Lynn Edwards Living Trust, 500 Entiat Place, Orondo, $950,000, sold to James Russell and Celeste Marie Cosgrove
Brandon D. and Lori E. Hills, 310 N. Newark Ave., East Wenatchee, $650,000, sold to Michael and Linda Parry
Adam Jeffris, 496 S. Kansas Loop, East Wenatchee, $385,000, sold to Nathdwara LLP
C&C Investment Properties LLC, 235 Solomon Loop N.W., East Wenatchee, $489,900, sold to Laine Seeley
Ronald E. Madison, 1380 Eastmont Ave #402, East Wenatchee, $500,000, sold to Janeen F. Jackson
Dean G. Brown, 20 Grafton Drive, Waterville, $20,000, sold to Danny B. and Janet Reierson
A Home Doctor Inc., 1390 Theo Way, Rock Island, $419,500, sold to Antonio Vazquez Salgado
Sage Homes LLC, 1173 S. New Oak Lane, East Wenatchee, $310,000 (house); Sagebrook LRR LLC, $105,000 (.16-acre lot), sold to Catalina Garcia Perez
July 18
Kelly W. and Debra A. Thompson, 636 Highline Drive, East Wenatchee, $370,000, sold to Mitchell W. Thompson
July 19
Richard D. McCormick Estate, 1961 Hillcrest Lane, East Wenatchee, $365,000, sold to Shaffer Revocable Trust
Anthony Steven and Alexandra Marie Rosenfield Lubetski, 1001 N. Dolfay Lane, East Wenatchee, $460,000, sold to Ryan Jeffries
Wenatchee Investments LLC, 21 21st St. N.W., East Wenatchee, $365,000, sold to Claudia Marie Gaytan
Alexander D. Mueser, 667 4th St. N.E. #K102, East Wenatchee, $220,000, sold to Karen L. Olson
July 20
Donald R. Jones Estate, 850 Grant Road, East Wenatchee, $206,000, sold to Maureen E. and Troy C. Bender
July 21
James J. Walrod, 1719 3rd St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $360,000, sold to Irma Barragan
Robert Clinton Luck Estate, 1060 N. Alvin Court, East Wenatchee, $285,317, sold to Archible LLC
Travis M. Gould, 1030 Desert Canyon Blvd. #202, Orondo, $225,000, sold to Sampson Testamentary Trust
Patricia L. Sampson Testamentary Trust, 1030 Desert Canyon Blvd. #303A, Orondo, $200,000, sold to Brenda Brink
July 22
Western Progressive Washington Inc., 952 N. Gale Ave., East Wenatchee, $215,000, sold to Alejandro Cruz
Jennifer R. and Scott C. Wendlandt, 160 W. Emerson Drive, Orondo, $400,000, sold to Kyle and Kimberly Ren
Stimac Construction Inc., 159 George Loop, Rock Island, $403,500, .2 acres, sold to Pamela J. Farrington
July 25
Shamrock Rentals LLC, 587 Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee, $835,099, sold to Briarwood Properties LLC
Robert L. and Lora L. Johanson, 203 Stull Court, East Wenatchee, $360,000, sold to Aaron Johanson
July 26
Steven and Tonya Vaughan, 306 N. Georgia Ave. #1, East Wenatchee, $410,909, sold to CGEW Holdings LLC
Old Bank Apartments LLC, 310 N. Georgia Ave. #1, 308 N. Georgia Ave. #2 (2 parcels in sale), East Wenatchee, $719,090, sold to CGEW Holdings LLC
Henrietta Westerdahl Estate, 2521 11th St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $280,000, sold to Antjuan White
Alejandro Arellano Cuenca, 2209 N. Arden Court, East Wenatchee, $420,000, sold to Rodolfo Preciado Hermoso
Wayne W. and Gail M. Worthen, 425 S. Franklin Ave., Waterville, $275,000, sold to Wilma Bruce and James Jay Walrod
Margaret A. Bremmer, 1530 N. Anne Ave., East Wenatchee, $845,000, sold to Sheri Baldwin
Lawrence E. and Joy D. Dawe, 1729 6th St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $655,000, sold to Hernan Lemus Luna Jr.
July 27
Melissa Kiser 401K Trust, 2335 Canyon Hills Drive, East Wenatchee, $490,000, sold to Pablo T. Puebla
Susan K. Allan, 605 W. Ash St., Waterville, $160,000, sold to Dylen A. Coutcher
John D. Depner, Sheldon St., Mansfield, $77,000, sold to Norman L. and Tara Michelle Tupling Jr.
John and Lindsay Blade, 5 35th St. N.W., East Wenatchee, $450,000, sold to Arnulfo Velazquez
July 28
Carol A. and Thomas W. Hardie, Monroe Ave., 1920 Monroe Ave., Bridgeport, 2 parcels in sale, $180,000, sold to Fabian Aguilar
Sage Homes LLC, 2296 S.E. Sage Brooke Road, East Wenatchee, $369,900 (house); Sagebrook LRR LLC, $105,000 (lot), sold to Miles L. Cross
Alberto and Reynalda Villanueva Borjas, 211 Pace Drive Sp. 39, East Wenatchee, $65,000, sold to Geneva Mitchell
July 29
Sharon D. Forsberg, 790 N. Jerome Lane, East Wenatchee, $375,000, sold to Amanda M. Bull
Sherman G. and Peggy E. Mumpower, 500 26th St., Bridgeport, $120,000, sold to Cesar Humberto Campos Ayon
Kassidy N. and Connor J. Metcalfe, 1356 Center St., Rock Island, $435,000, sold to Deborah and Rene De La Mora
Cody W. and Taylor R. Mires, 1224 S. Union Ave., East Wenatchee, $390,000, sold to Rafael Garcia Gonzalez
Gladys M. Miller, 502 Desert Canyon Blvd., Orondo, $760,000, sold to Tonia A. Simmonds
Colton O’Brien, 1480 N. Fairmont Ave., East Wenatchee, $445,000, sold to Naomi F. and Paul N. Harrison
Douglas County land sales
July 1
Sarah Elizabeth Rose and Billy Dane Jr. Hale, parcel number 80400000901, Palisades, $200,000, 27.94 acres, sold to Savannah Joy Christensen
July 5
Kent M. and Carol A. Lefler, parcel number 49700005900, Mansfield, $78,000, 7.2 acres, sold to Zack Garbowitz
Prince Donald Dean and Irma Collier, parcel number 41000000704, 2.52 acres, 41000000702, 3.91 acres (2 parcels in sale), East Wenatchee, $425,000, sold to D&D Investments LLC
July 6
Les Eldredge, parcel number 28232510001, Mansfield, $125,000, 40 acres, sold to Phillip Falconer and Alexa K. Knesek
July 7
Jerry C. Parker, parcel number 82000701800, 1.32 acres, 82000701500, 1.9 acres (2 parcels in sale), Waterville, $15,000, sold to Caitlin Marie Potts
July 8
Pioneer Ridge LLC, parcel number 25211130003, Waterville, $62,500, 20.6 acres, sold to Luke and Melody Fleet Farinella
David L. Bennett, 305 Sunrise Way, Waterville, $90,000, 7.06 acres, sold to Aaron K. Lane
Christopher Carl Yates, parcel number 82000503300, 1.05 acres, 82000503200, 1.07 acres (2 parcels in sale), Waterville, $20,000, sold to Robb and Diane Anderson
July 11
Mark Iverson, parcel number 81500402700, Ephrata, $12,800, 1.01 acres, sold to Kelly Hernandez
Pioneer Ridge LLC, parcel number 25211130006, 21.6 acres, 25211130005, 20.2 acres, 25211130004, 20.2 acres (3 parcels in sale), Waterville, $187,500, sold to Richard Farinella
July 13
Marc L. and Regina A. Carlos, parcel number 81801001200, Coulee-Hartline, $12,000, 1.02 acres, sold to Adam G. and Jana M. Justice
July 14
Matthew and Leah New, parcel number 49700007500, Chelan, $90,000, 9.5 acres, sold to Anthony and Kimberly Doersam
July 15
Rimrock Meadows Association, parcel number 81800900600, Coulee-Hartline, $9,000, .96 acres, sold to Jacob Anderson
Rimrock Meadows Association, parcel number 81702001800, $9,000, 1.06 acres, sold to Elizabeth Wicks
July 18
John D. Depner, parcel number 27263510000, $97,750, 590 acres, sold to Lorraine M. Bramstedt
Rocky Road Orchards Inc., 4 Rocky Road Drive, parcel number 25213240009, 20 acres, 4 E. Rocky Road Drive, 9.79 acres (2 parcels in sale), Orondo, $840,000, sold to AFC Ranch 7 LLC
David J. and Randalin K. Earhart, N. Stark Ave., 6.13 acres, 825 N. Stark Ave., 2.76 acres (2 parcels in sale), East Wenatchee, $265,625, sold to Eric D. and Lisa M. Earhart
Aaron E. and Lynda M. Malone, parcel number 27281710001, Bridgeport, $60,000, 156.8 acres, sold to Derek Hunt
July 19
Steven C. and April L. Goad, parcel number 81801302300, Coulee-Hartline, $6,500, 1.35 acres, sold to Krystan Tate
July 20
Timothy L. and Donel S. Gerrard, parcel numbers 81801304500 (1.45 acres) and 81801304400 (1.47 acres), 2 parcels in sale, Coulee-Hartline, $11,000, sold to LNCE Solutions LLC
Sara J. Medeiros, parcel numbers 24261910001 (226.39 acres) and 24262020001 (236.8 acres), two parcels in sale, Coulee-Hartline, $25,000, sold to Robert W. and Sherry Olin
July 21
Chris and Kimberly Karmil, 700 Desert Canyon Blvd., Orondo, $150,000, .33 acres, sold to Jose I. and Cynthia G. Trujillo
July 22
David J. and Wendy J. Picinich, 185 E. Entiat Drive, Orondo, $220,000, .14 acres, sold to Josie J. Prentice
Derrel Broyles, parcel number 44600013100, Waterville, $30,000, 6.37 acres, sold to Denise and Donald W. Huffman
Jennifer and Micheal Miller, parcel numbers 81800500700 (1.35 acres and 81800501500 (1.47 acres), 2 parcels in sale, Coulee-Hartline, $40,000, sold to Robert L. and Melanie S. Zerr
July 26
Karen Gomez, parcel number 82001003800, Waterville, $10,000, 1.16 acres, sold to Rory L. Peterson
July 28
Olga Irene McNamara, parcel number 25233540000, Waterville, $30,800, 156.91 acres, sold to Garth P. Hinderer
July 29
Gregory V. and Karen R. Davis, parcel number 40700003503, East Wenatchee, $300,000, 2 acres, sold to Nicholas M. and Carrie A. Warner