Chelan County commercial sales
June 2
North Country Flyers, property ID 12393, Chelan, $75,752 (hangar), sold to Arnold R. Hedeen
June 3
Gary E. Hayenga, property ID 34019, 2523 Quast Lane, Entiat, $605,000, sold to Heather and Dennis Weaver
June 6
Joanne S. Hanson Trustee, 315 N. Mission St., Wenatchee, $285,000, sold to Petersen and Hildahl LLC
Four Lakes Orchard Inc., 829 E. Wapato Ave., Chelan, 2449 S.R. 150, Manson, $1,520,000, sold to 1998 Miller Family Investments LLC
June 7
Sylvia V. Johnson, 725 S. Columbia St., Wenatchee, $450,000, sold to Wenatchee RV and Boat Storage LLC
June 8
Eco Mining & Restoration LLC, 131 Chandler Road A, Manson, $1,265,000, sold to Santana Ranch Properties LLC
June 14
Derek Desjardins and Krystal Fry, 1240 W. Woodin Ave. B16, Chelan, $170,500, sold to Jack and Nancy Schropp
June 17
SSM Forty Investment Inc., 1240 W. Woodin Ave. C17, Chelan, $74,950, sold to Randall and Pamela Bickle
June 20
Tripen Inc., 104 Bass Lane, .52 acres, 105 Bass Lane, .25 acres (2 parcels in sale), Chelan, $3,200,000, sold to Darren A. and Jamie L. Alger
June 24
Rodney M. Daut, 601 Lincoln St., Wenatchee, $330,000, sold to Christopher and Brittanie Widener
June 29
Jose Garibay, 1106 S. Chelan Ave., Wenatchee, $330,000, sold to Cindy F. Garibay Garcia and Ana Garcia
Chelan County residential sales
June 1
Thomas B. and Melanie A. Tucker, 411 Castleview Place, Wenatchee, $1,275,000, sold to Trent and Jaclynn Malone
Philip R. Fikkan, 123 Riverfront Drive, Cashmere, $420,000, sold to Charles and Debra Voelker
Pamela De Francesco and Thomas J. Puette, 419 Cedar St., Leavenworth, $764,000, sold to Leif R. and Danica R. Clarke
Thomas E. Magrath, 10310 Eagle Creek Road, Leavenworth, $1,500,000, sold to Patrick R. and Judy G. Molitor
Kevin Sullivan et al, 621 Cedar St., Leavenworth, $875,000, sold to Kathryn S. Kassa
June 2
Jo L. Orach, 1608 Horse Lake Road, Wenatchee, $800,000, sold to Armando Bendito Torres
Justin T. and Katherine Marden, 5905 Larson St., Cashmere, $650,000, sold to Mark W. and Kristen N. Peterson
Robert Beckett, 143 Waterview Drive, Chelan, $480,000, sold to Brian G. and Christen M. Jeans
Josephine A. Auvil, 953 Wapato Way, Manson, $2,050,000, sold to Michael L. and Kimberly G. Harmon
Lake Chelan Building Supply Partnership, 966 Cloudless Drive, Manson, $225,000, sold to Adam T. and Cynthia A. Rasmussen
Danley Jillian et al, 854 Kittitas St., Wenatchee, $355,000, sold to Phillip K. Gansereit
Teresa Miller, 137 Saratoga Lane, Malaga, $545,000, sold to Susan Loftus et al
Sage Homes LLC, 89 Emma Drive, Wenatchee, $559,900 (house), sold to Erin M. and Stephen J. Douglas; Pheasant Hills Estates LLC, 89 Emma Drive, Wenatchee, $135,000 (lot) sold to Erin M. and Stephen J. Douglas
Sage Homes LLC, 119 Emma Drive, Wenatchee, $570,900 (house), sold to Bruce M. Laird and Suzan G. Hamilton Laird; Pheasant Hills Estates LLC, 119 Emma Drive, Wenatchee, $135,000 (lot), sold to Bruce M. Laird and Suzan G. Hamilton Laird
June 3
Karin M. Reynolds, 745 Kings Court, Wenatchee, $1,015,000, sold to Christopher R. Seufert and Ensi Voshtina
David A. and Peggy Millheisler, 37 Avalon Terrace, Wenatchee, $1,175,000, sold to Sara A. and Sean M. Caskey
Catherine T. Miller, 1904 Broadway Place, Wenatchee, $895,000, sold to Austin J. Rohl and Sophia N. Popson
Angela Benvenuti, 16272 River Road, Plain, $475,000, sold to Tom and Leslie Davidson
CRC Ventures LLC, 216 Methow St. 1, Wenatchee, $395,000, sold to Fernando and Alejandro Nucamendi
CRC Ventures, 509 Orondo Ave., Wenatchee, $415,000, sold to Angelica Valadez Cabrera
Robert D. Van Hoven, 915 Monroe St., Wenatchee, $280,000, sold to Carlos Perez
Burton D. and Janice E. Schoonover, 1712 Lincoln Park Circle, Wenatchee, $390,000, sold to Yose E. Martinez Castro and Ana G. Palacios De Martinez
Cody Shank et al, 281 Terminal Ave., Wenatchee, $267,241, sold to Inspired Imani Homes
Suzanne J. Cindrich, 150 Lavender Court 42, Wenatchee, $176,500, sold to Thomas L. and Marva L. McDevitt
June 4
Rigoberto G. and Judy Maldonado, 1316 Cascade St., Wenatchee, $162,000, sold to Maria L. and Raul O. Castro
June 6
Bruce and Toya Smith, 2006 Halvorson Canyon Road, Wenatchee, $900,000, sold to Keri N. Smith
Bryan L. Cook, 111 Heather Lane, Wenatchee, $1,060,000, sold to Pedro and Kelly Ruiz
Alan J. Sparks and Karen V. Lee, 178 O’Grady St., Leavenworth, $952,500, sold to Stephen Clifton and Hannah Kwon
Norma S. Kring et al, 8906 Stage Road, property ID 30633, Peshastin, $239,500, sold to Robert S. Winters et al
Edythe L. Gilbertson, 117 N. Water St., Chelan, $1,300,000, sold to Braden and Jessica C. Draggoo
June 7
Emilio A. Nunez and Monica Martinez, 518 3rd St., Wenatchee, $338,000, sold to Yvonne and Jesse Landeros
Randall and Donna Smith, 110 E. Pleasant Ave., Cashmere, $359,000, sold to Kendra and Blake Barker
Donald and Mary Floyd, 1637 Horse Lake Road, Wenatchee, $786,000, sold to Adam and Courtney Hawkings
Emma S. Neely, 10580 Chumstick Highway, Leavenworth, $650,000, sold to Summer N. Hess and Matthew Jones
Matthew Jones, 516 Okanogan Ave., Wenatchee, $430,000, sold to Katherine and Joshua Weber
Daniel and Jayne Van Liew, 1714 Brambling Brae Lane, Wenatchee, $730,000, sold to Kirsten G. and Patrick R. Herzer
June 8
Michael S. and Tiffany L. Taylor, 4286 April Drive, Wenatchee, $825,000, sold to April Drive LLC
Eugene W. and Shirley M. Vanderhoff Living Trust, 1829 Heritage Drive, Wenatchee, $440,000, sold to Cyrus W. and Ila M. Warren
Karen A. Hoaglan, 25712 Bridle Lane, Plain, $465,000, sold to Zachary Knowling and Sara Taboada
Lake Chelan Shores Homeowners Association, S.R. 150, Chelan, $2,000 (timeshare condo), sold to Hendriekje A. and Ronald E. Troth
Eco Mining and Restoration LLC, 375 Roses Ave. 1, Manson, $1,265,000, sold to Santana Ranch Properties
Jason and Jennifer Reiner, 1995 Lakeshore Drive, Manson, $1,775,000, sold to Willow Point Hideaway Trust
Sage Homes LLC, 107 Emma Drive, Wenatchee, $537,900 (house), sold to Pixieann Zacher Kalcic Irrevocable Gifting Trust; Pheasant Hills Estates LLC, 107 Emma Drive, Wenatchee, $135,000 (lot), sold to Pixieann Zacher Kalcic Irrevocable Gifting Trust
June 9
Craig R. Wise, 5470 Mount Stuart Drive, Cashmere, $575,000, sold to Joseph O. and Chelsea M. Holmes
Jeanette and Adam Parsons, 93 Jack Pine Lane, Lake Wenatchee, $549,999, sold to Patricia Morrison and James Mates
Charles H. Kauffman and Elizabeth Brousseau, 100 Lake Chelan Shores Drive 18 10, Chelan, $680,000, sold to Brian and Jennifer Osborn
Peaceful Glen LLC, 125 E. Chelan Ave. C, 129 E. Chelan Ave. A, Chelan, $675,000, sold to TNT Chelan Ave. LLC
Peaceful Glen LLC, 703 E. Johnson Ave., Chelan, $575,000, sold to TNT Johnson LLC
James W. Johnson, 75 Coral St., Manson, $799,000, sold to Ronald and Krista Thoreson
Jessalyn A. Davis, 330 Malaga Ave., Wenatchee, $210,000, sold to Gregory D. Wines
Robert C. and Cleta J. Mathison, 2929 Sierra Blvd., Malaga, $295,000, sold to Gary S. and Kristine M. McMath
Zaren Sandum, 1091 Sunset Lane, Chelan, $675,000, sold to Pamela J. and Robert G. Kipp
Eastern WA Construction Inc., 400 Spring View Place, Chelan, $493,965, sold to Nigel I. and Rachael A. Sher
June 10
William P. McGlynn and Julie M. England, 5620 Airport Road, Cashmere, $450,000, sold to Jered and Amanda Paine
Charles C. and Annette B. Robinson, 8449 Mountain Home Road, Leavenworth, $850,000, sold to Heidi A. and Alex L. Yocom
Nancy Young and Jeff MacDonald et al, 9884 Merry Canyon Road, Leavenworth, $340,000, sold to Andrew O. and Kerry J. Richter
Brian C. and Tracy S. Robillard, 115 Crystal Crest Drive, Chelan, $530,000, sold to Bradley W. and Elizabeth M. Mitchell
6S Orly Chelan WA LLC, 100 N. Apple Blossom Drive, Chelan, $2,906,420, sold to White Dog LLC
Russell R. and Betty J. Goldie, 107 Schafer St. 7A, Wenatchee, $335,050, sold to Jessica A. Sturtz and Johnathan G. McClain
Stuart D. and Sally G. Freed, 427 Douglas St., Wenatchee, $540,000, sold to Ellyn K. Freed
Susan M. and Doug Fuller, 20603 S. Shugart Flats Road, Plain, $549,000, sold to Caleb G. and Joanna Swart
David R. and Patricia A. Stephens, 418 Whisper Place, Chelan, $849,000, sold to Pamela J. and Randall B. Bickle
June 13
Mike W. and Julie A. McKay, 1007 Woodward Drive, Wenatchee, $875,000, sold to Richard and Joellen Colson
Jeffrey J. Carroll, 18762 Fir Loop, Wenatchee, $361,000, sold to Krista K. and Richard Williams
Kirk E. and Mary J. Ayers Trustees, 280 Brimstone Lane, Chelan, $3,300,000, sold to 8215 Investments LLC
Christine J. and Alan S. Clawson, 101 Jacob Place, Chelan, $540,000, sold to Laura C. Harris
Debra J. Purcell, 215 Horse Heaven Lane, Malaga, $775,000, sold to Michael R. Pool and Lynn K. Rowe
Sage Homes LLC, 63 Emma Drive, Wenatchee, $464,900 (house), sold to David and Melinda Gilliver; Pheasant Hills Estates LLC (lot), 63 Emma Drive, Wenatchee, $135,000, sold to David and Melinda Gilliver
Sage Homes LLC, 95 Emma Drive, Wenatchee, $464,900, sold to Sharon D. Summers and Paul B. Shepard; Pheasant Hills Estates LLC, 95 Emma Drive, Wenatchee, $135,000, sold to Sharon D. Summers and Paul B. Shepard
June 14
Colten Sims, 9894 Olalla Canyon Road, Cashmere, $312,000, sold to Peter J.T. and Molly C. Johnson
Linda L. Owens, 5966 Larson St., Cashmere, $524,000, sold to Tonya L. Asmussen
Dennis C. Withers, 1565 Washington Creek Road, Chelan, $600,000, sold to Caitlin and Spencer Wilhelm
June 15
Jason L. and Kimili A. Thorson, 851 Wheeler Hill Road, Wenatchee, $650,000, sold to Colton D. Sackman and Ally C. Olson
Dee Anne A. De Angelo and Miguel A. Rodrigues, 2109 W. Honeysett Road, Wenatchee, $500,000, sold to Joel M. Devore and Ellen J. McCleery
Amedee L. Prater, 1255 Gilcrest St., Wenatchee, $254,545, sold to Reed D. and Carrie A. Prater et al
Judy L. Nielsen, 325 S. Chelan Ave., Wenatchee, $310,000, sold to Alborada Mata Cazares and Ivan Miranda Cazares
Linda M. Irwin, 1492 Trisha Way, Wenatchee, $298,000, sold to Mark C. and Torin M. Richmond
June 16
Devon and Andrew Gray, 1715 Lexington Place, Wenatchee, $610,000, sold to Corin M. McDonald
Brian and Melissa Roy, 186 Evans St., Leavenworth, $870,000, sold to Mary D. and Josh Goldy
John and Elizabeth Metzger, 114 Junior Point Court, Chelan, $780,000, sold to Daniel E. and Teri L. Chase
Jonathan L. and Jennifer M. Bishop, 1840 McKittrick St., Wenatchee, $950,000, sold to Taylor and Megan Mitchell
June 17
Richard and Joellen Colson, 504 W. Knoll Ave., Wenatchee, $630,000, sold to Glenn and Emily Carlson
Sally Port, 2014 Maple St., Wenatchee, $600,000, sold to Thomas W. Markey
Nicholas and Rachael Kerstetter, 1314 Poplar Ave., Wenatchee, $438,500, sold to Catherine T. Miller
Armando M. and Lisa J. Avila, 7080 Olalla Canyon Road, $800,000, sold to Libby and Ian Fennell
Steven F. Geho, 21716 Stirrup Road, Plain, $875,000, sold to Ryan and Katrina Wickersham
App D. and Lois I. Legg Revocable Trust, 25216 Saddle St., Plain, $575,000, sold to Mark and Danielle Lancaster
Troy Pillow and Stephens Renait, 23300 Lake Wenatchee Highway, property ID 37855, 62119 (3 parcels in sale), Lake Wenatchee, $705,000, sold to Wynden S. and Jared Hawkins
Jeff Tyree, 1506 Historic Lane, Wenatchee, $369,500, sold to Justin D. Fuller and Emma M. Sturtz
Michelle Pike, 2137 Citation Loop, Wenatchee, $480,000, sold to Andrew and Amelia Meza
Sienna 41 LLC, 239 Sienna Road, Wenatchee, $712,999, sold to N.W. Trustee and Management Services LLC
June 19
Scott Erickson and Kyle Coleman, 1122 Commercial St. B, Leavenworth, $910,000, sold to Thornton and Judith Ford
June 20
Grace Volsen, 4950 Whispering Ridge Drive, Wenatchee, $621,000, sold to Jeffrey Schwab
Susan F.G. Rose, 1223 1st St., Wenatchee, $950,000, sold to Christopher A. and Emily W. Phillippi
Nadia Fortini, 14164 Chumstick Highway, Leavenworth, $550,000, sold to Sten G. Koos
Lake Chelan Clinic Properties LLC, 214 E. Chelan Ave., Chelan, $295,000, sold to Jeffrey C. and Christina M. Allen
Benjamin W. and Suzanne M. Graden, 1474 Songbird Lane, Wenatchee, $505,000, sold to Bradley J. and Sarah E. Fitzgerald
Tamara S. Hanson, 3660 W. Malaga Road, Malaga, $827,500, sold to Carl and Kirsten French
June 21
Patricia A. Smith, 6619 Stemilt Creek Road, Wenatchee, $94,900, sold to Lynn F. IV Lyons and Jill S. Anderson
Doreen L. Costello, 1298 Dempsey Road, Leavenworth, $1,300,000, sold to David V. and Taylor K. Summers
Zelda D. Scott, 18714 Fir Loop, Plain, $395,000, sold to Julia A. Warner
Susan W. Reilly Trust, 305 Eldorado Way, Chelan, $585,000, sold to James and Kathryne Best et al
Lucas and Danielle Zigler, 808 W. Manson Road B303, Chelan, $560,000, sold to Laurel A. and David R. Gunsaulus
June 22
Bonnie J. Troy, 238 Chatham Hill Road, Wenatchee, $390,000, sold to Christopher Robles
Jonathan Betz, 908 S. Miller St., Wenatchee, $430,000, sold to Kimberly Valle
Roberts Construction LLC, 994 Racine Springs Drive, Wenatchee, $800,000, sold to Donna and Reinhold Hermann
June 23
Gary and Mikael Gavin, 1316 First St., Wenatchee, $785,000, sold to Ruth and Benjamin Traxler
Korben and Shannon Kershaw, 23121 Saddle St., Plain, $400,000, sold to Craig D. Muth and Victoria Vita Muth
George C. Van Over, 515 S. Lake St., Chelan, $459,000, sold to Brad L. Gotte
Ruth and Benjamin Traxler, 136 S. Miller St., Wenatchee, $680,000, sold to Jaqueline P. Estephan and Robert B. Blue
June 24
Dianna E. Estes, 17 N. Cleveland Ave., Wenatchee, $289,900, sold to Ramon E. Munoz Sandoval and Jairy Hernandez Sanchez
Reinhold G. and Donna L. Hermann, 1535 Castlerock Ave. 41, Wenatchee, $340,000, sold to Ana B. Galvan
Jonathon Picard et al, 2203 Sandy Brooke, Wenatchee, $847,000, sold to Lawrence A. and Deborah P. Jahnke
Penny and Ryan Los, 75 W. Mountain Brook Lane, Wenatchee, $905,000, sold David W. and Molly A. Satterfield
Deborah P. and Lawrence A. Jahnke, 12345 Village View Drive, Leavenworth, $1,354,200, sold to 12345 VV LLC
Winfield S. Reese, 1235 Castlerock Ave., Wenatchee, $320,000, sold to Nicholas A. Fugazzi
Article VI Keifer Family Special Needs Trust, 15 Summercreek Place, Wenatchee, $630,000, sold to Katherine Von Reis Baron and William C. Baron
Scott D. Nordentoft, 1512 Trisha Way, Wenatchee, $595,000, sold to Kathleen M. and Arron K. Reich
Siena 41 LLC, 227 Sienna Road, Wenatchee, $702,999, sold to Gary W. Gavin
Siena 41 LLC, 211 Sienna Road, Wenatchee, $687,500, sold to Ronda J. and Steven J. Wilkinson
June 27
Daryl D. Mathena, 714 Birch St., Leavenworth, $865,000, sold to Dana T. Moore IV
James Pechan et al, 17045 N. Shore Drive, Lake Wenatchee, $2,500,000, sold to Lucy Yi Hu and Patrick Wijerama
Darrell E. and Tillie A. Simpson et al, 344 Orchard View Drive, Chelan, $899,000, sold to Wendy M. and Blair A. Gerber
Clayton R. and Katie A. Plummer, 420 E. Eli Ave., Chelan, $575,000, sold to Cara and Jeff Erdman
Aaron A. and Kristine G. Foreman, 517 Douglas St., Wenatchee, $324,000, sold to Teresa L. Ladd
Robert P. and Sharon E. Kearns, 1204 S. Miller St., Wenatchee, $375,000, sold to Jesus and Hannalee Sandoval
June 28
Jeremy S. Brice, property ID 12384, $65,600, sold to Kerry L. Holland and Caleb H. Thompson
Mike and Kay Phillips Properties, 103 Mission Creek Road A, Cashmere, $345,000, sold to Susan Fowles et al
Paul and Jennifer McNeil, 1535 Elmwood St., Wenatchee, $781,500, sold to Colton J. and Jenaya Riblett
Tanya Drummond, 8681 N. Dryden Road, Dryden, $484,900, sold to Nichole A. and Brett M. Shales
Kory L. and Wendy L. Mears, 1449 Watchman Lane, Wenatchee, $620,000, sold to Michelle R. and Blake M. Buster
June 29
Richard C. Wood, 6087 Pioneer Drive, Cashmere, $639,950, sold to Michael Richards et al
Brian J. Wyatt, 1516 Ernie Court, Wenatchee, $620,000, sold to Daryl D. and Louise H. Mathena
Betty E. McGregor, 126 W. Whitman St., Leavenworth, $286,300, sold to Wesley D. and Adriana P. Sauer
Kerry J. McKean, 9230 Olalla Canyon Road, Cashmere, $440,000, sold to Darin A. and Lauren K. Ladd
Jakub and Summer Oleksy, 19526 Nason Road, Lake Wenatchee, $789,000, sold to Michele R. Eggers
Sound Life Properties LLC, 21419 Stirrup Road, 21420 Stirrup Road (2 parcels in sale), Plain, $795,000, sold to Alexander Z. Aguila and Kari K. Hetcher Aquila
John P. Mills, 1496 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $1,050,000, sold to Matthew and Kathryn Bruner
Gerald and Denise Winters, 110 S. Franklin Ave., Wenatchee, $300,000, sold to Curtis and Ashley N. McCall
Bruce R. and Mona A. Hutchins, 825 Monroe St., Wenatchee, $362,000, sold to Shadiah K. Mendoza et al
Hawley L. Woolschlager, 1221 Poe St., Wenatchee, $570,000, sold to Charles and Laura Estes
Daniel Lockhard, 659 Summit Blvd., Manson, $625,000, sold to Summit Vista LLC
June 30
Nathaniel Hough-Snee and Arin L. Long, 402 Cedar St., Leavenworth, $564,000, sold to John Place and Rachel Bishop
William L. Motsenbocker et al, 11674 River Bend Drive, Leavenworth, $1,150,000, sold to Joshua and Stephanie Tremmel
Jerome Ernesti, 94 Country River Lane, Entiat, $445,750, sold to Allen and Donna Stevens
David S. Eberhardt et al, 24032 White River Road, Lake Wenatchee, $797,500, sold to John E. and Lauren Schiltz
Lake Chelan Shores Homeowners Association, S.R. 150, Chelan, $4,000 (condo), sold to Elizabeth Copstead
Gavin J. and Shannah M. Hewitt, 808 W. Manson Road A204, Chelan, $500,000, sold to Joshua and Mollie Henretig
Limo Lounge LLC, 90 Lees Place, Chelan, $1,150,000, sold to South Shore Plaza LLC
Steven L. and Renee L. Harnack, 11155 S. Lakeshore Road 29A, Chelan, $280,000, sold to Matthew C. Martin
Robert M. Lapo, 101 S. Elliott Ave., Wenatchee, $350,000, sold to Bruce and Mona Hutchins
Misty Stitt, 422 Pioneer Drive, Wenatchee, $160,717, sold to Misty Stitt and Maycie Boon
Trent K. and Millie M. Price, 514 Laurie Drive, Wenatchee, $885,000, sold to Todd C. and Karen L. Eakle
Nikos Milanos, 3846 Iroquois Lane, Monitor, $429,000, sold to Daniel Rosales et al
Chelan County land sales
May 27
DHAT LLC, 431 Glory View Lane, Manson, $250,000, .6-acre lot, sold to Dean and Laurie Hansen
DHAT LLC, 11 Brightstar Lane, Manson, $185,000, .47-acre lot, sold to Brian and Jamie Huber
May 30
DHAT LLC, 469 Glory View Lane, Manson, $295,000, .47-acre lot, sold to Geoffrey and Adria Meno
May 31
DHAT LLC, 458 Glory View Lane, Manson, $275,000, .76-acre lot, sold to Gerald and Shelly Peltier
June 1
Benjamin T. Beck and Ruth E. Ruppert, property ID 57942, Malaga, $20,000, 2.07 acres, sold to Raul and Mary E. Mendez
June 3
RML Washington LLC, property ID 51337, 80 acres, 51338, 80 acres, 51339, 40 acres, 51340, 80 acres, 51341, 20 acres, 51342, 20 acres, 51343, 40 acres, 51344, 80 acres, 51345, 40 acres (9 parcels in sale), Chelan, $475,000, sold to Benchmark N.W. LLC
June 6
Select Homes Inc., 258 Apple Ave., Chelan, $320,000, .22-acre-lot, sold to Eric Vernon and Karen Kesler
Tripen Inc., 102 Trout Lane, Chelan, $2,150,000, .79-acre-lot, sold to Fulleton Family Trust
Michelle and Mark Arnold, property ID 45151, Chelan, $134,000, .3-acre lot, sold to Chelan Valley Housing Trust
June 7
Dorothy J. Glass Exemption Trust, 331 Teakwood Lane, Wenatchee, $125,000, .65-acre-lot, sold to Turner Joint Living Trust
K&L Homes LLC, 219 Bandera Way, Chelan, $130,000, .27-acre-lot, sold to Steven E. and Tracy J. Smith
Joshua A. and Stephanie A. Tremmel, 25 Foxridge Lane, Leavenworth, $450,000, 6 acres, sold to Brooke and Gavin N. Johnson
June 8
Kenneth L. Buzard, 2225 5th St., Wenatchee, $122,000, .23-acre-lot, sold to Richard Reynolds
Jeff and Margaret Erwin, 43 Golden Hills Lane, Wenatchee, $280,000, 1.33 acres, sold to Margaret A. Fletcher
June 9
Van Roy Holdings LLC, 43 Sabio Way, Chelan, $165,000, .34-acre-lot, sold to Kevin H. and Angela M. Hellriegel
Dan and Vicki Selin, 56 Madrona Lane, Chelan, $150,000, 1.6 acres, sold to Sean and Brandi Boatman
DHAT LLC, 463 Glory View Lane, Manson, $155,000, .44-acre-lot, sold to David and Vanessa Riggs
June 10
Kenneth Gordon Marson Credit Shelter Trust, property ID 29449, Leavenworth, $200,000, .42 acres, sold to Cascade Orchard Irrigation Co.
June 14
Greg Berman, 6768 Forest Ridge Drive, Wenatchee, $200,000, .58-acre-lot, sold to Cameron Griffin and Samantha Hernandez
Garald E. McDonald, 2008 Cherry Court, Entiat, $300,000, 1.04 acres, sold to Kyle and Jennifer Edelbrock
Russell D. and Teryl J. Boblet, property ID 67569, Cashmere, $300,000, .28-acre-lot, sold to Markdavin and Margaret R. Obenza et al
DHAT LLC, 445 Glory View Lane, Manson, $225,000, .44-acre-lot, sold to Jason and Autumn Whitehead
Russell D. and Teryl J. Boblet, property ID 31802 (20.06 acres) and 67569 (.28-acre lot), Cashmere, $300,000, sold to Markdavin M. and Margaret R. Obenza et al
June 15
DHAT LLC, 437 Glory View Lane, Manson, $195,000, .51-acre-lot, sold to Alex and Aida Kiforishin
June 16
Daniel R. Reisenauer, 3200 Rivers Edge Place, Wenatchee, $338,000, .85-acre-lot, sold to Joshua C. and Maggie E. Cooper
June 17
Eagle Landing Investment Properties LLC, property ID 36860, 20.003 acres, 64528, 20.015 acres (2 parcels in sale), Leavenworth, $375,000, sold to Randy W. and Heidi A. Stauffer
Jeffrey R. and Karen A. Duzenbery, 1875 Broadview, Wenatchee, $250,000, .41-acre-lot, sold to KSBMLB LLC
June 21
Jade and Taylor Powell, property ID 40252, Chelan, $195,900, .28-acre-lot, sold to Alissa L. Camden Diehl and James Greathouse
June 22
Margot L. Becker, property ID 30764, Leavenworth, $500,000, 27.64 acres, sold to Thomas E. Davies and Cynthia H. Neely
June 24
Joel R. Chick, 306 Whitman St., Leavenworth, $350,000, .15-acre-lot, sold to Tiffany Theden and Andrew Otto
Michael and Karen Brown, 141 Monte Carlo Drive, Chelan, $81,500, .20-acre-lot, sold to Gabriel and Sandra Flores
June 27
David E. and Marci K. Gamon, 355 Karma Kanyon Drive, Chelan, $305,000, .63 acres, sold to Canterbury Family Trust
Kenneth K. Kiefer, USFS Moe Ridge Road, Entiat, $235,000, 21.06 acres, sold to Michael C. and Janice B. Daines
North Sugarbee LLC, property ID 68004, Chelan, $210,000, 1.02 acres, sold to Anthony and Mary Fontanez
June 28
RSTA Investments LLC, 8063 Nahahum Canyon Road, Cashmere, $240,000, 6.28 acres, sold to Jason L. Hetterie and Erin L. Davidson
June 29
Michael C. and Janice B. Daines, 2007 Edgewood Lane, Wenatchee, $395,000, 4.97 acres, sold to Allemandi Investments LLC
Corene D. Strode, 668 Lloyd Road, Manson, $199,000, .38-acre-lot, sold to Mowery Living Trust
Enrique Rosales et al, property ID 58202, Wenatchee, $180,000, 5.2 acres, sold to Brenda M. Ash Revocable Trust
June 30
John D. Perkett and Rebecca A. Finch, 4925 Whispering Ridge Drive, Wenatchee, $2,500, 2.2 acres, sold to Phillips Enterprises Inc.
Hazen L. Free, 2080 Sleepy Hollow Road, Wenatchee, $175,000, .88-acre lot, sold to Jordan S. Young Revocable Trust
Douglas County commercial sales
June 1
Three Eagle Holdings LLC, 5531 Industry Lane, East Wenatchee, $300,000, 1.36 acres, sold to BTS LLC
Three Eagle Holdings LLC, 5509 Industry Lane, East Wenatchee, $400,000, 1.33 acres, sold to BTS LLC
June 7
Pronoia Effects LLC, 455 Urban Industrial Way, East Wenatchee, $675,000, 1.96 acres, sold to Perrigo Invest LLC
June 9
The Johns Real Estate Corp., 130 Riverview Drive, East Wenatchee, $599,000, sold to Littrell Commercial Investments LLC
June 13
Prazer Holdings LLC, 4028 Airport Way, East Wenatchee, $50,000, sold to Highlander Holdings LLC
June 15
Billy A. Nelson, 2 Nelson Siding Road, Palisades, $1,450,000, sold to Four Friends LLC
June 21
Wenatchee Realty LLC, 323 Valley Mall Parkway (Marshalls), 315 Valley Mall Parkway (Grocery Outlet), East Wenatchee, $11,300,000, sold to Wenatchee Mall South LLC
June 30
310 7th St. LLC, 490 9th St. N.E., East Wenatchee (East Juniper Apartments), 2 parcels in sale, $4,935,000, sold to Juniper PF III LLC
Douglas County residential sales
June 1
Parsons Rentals LLC, 1007 N. Baker Ave., East Wenatchee, $270,000, sold to Jose S. Orozco
Andrew J. and Tamara J. Gingerich, 925 Mananal St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $513,500, sold to Erik N. Gutierrez
Danielle Breckenridge, 606 S.R. 173, Brewster, $8,500, sold to Ramiro Zamora
Laverna J. Armintrout, 1494 Eastmont Ave. 32, $465,000, sold to Mary Pflugrath
June 2
Donnie W. Snow Estate, 522 S. Central Ave., Waterville, $83,000, sold to John E. Elliott
June 3
James William Zeller Estate, 544 N. Colorado Ave., East Wenatchee, $535,000, sold to Amazing Stays Washington LLC
Van Osten Holdings LLC, 21 Hadley St. N.W., East Wenatchee, $115,000, sold to Juan M. Hernandez Cisneros
Hanson Home Construction LLC, 846 N. Newport Loop, East Wenatchee, $730,000, sold to Nicole P. Boatright
Daren L. and Christina C. Nelson, 1330 Terrace Drive, East Wenatchee, $645,000, sold to Alexander B. and Kate E. Stiles
June 6
Kim A. Hoffman, 68 Shelton Road, Coulee-Hartline, $75,000, sold to Kurt Holes
June 7
Larry Haag, parcel number 10100800300, 97 Rock Island Drive (2 parcels in sale), Rock Island, $215,000, sold to Bradley L. Wilson
Kristen L. Ellis, 1591 3rd St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $353,000, sold to Aleksandar Rini
Janis Quick, 514 Country Lane, East Wenatchee, $383,500, sold to Kristi L. Wells
June 8
Charles Michael Batdorf, 520 Country Lane, East Wenatchee, $385,000, sold to Stanley G. and Karen L. Harrison
Danielle Breckenridge, 120 Fir Ave., Bridgeport, $9,562, sold to Virgilio Ruiz
Danielle Breckenridge, 106 Sage St., Bridgeport, $9,562, sold to Virgilio Ruiz
C&C Investment Properties LLC, 231 Solomon Loop N.W., East Wenatchee, $489,000, sold to Lori J. Shahan
Danilo T. Samson, 150 15th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $520,000, sold to Karina G. Alvarez
June 9
Susan Beaty, 539 River View Drive, Orondo, $505,950, sold to Terrance L. and Myrriah D. Hayden
Jim Pritchard, 1912 N.W. Cascade Ave., East Wenatchee, $725,000, sold to EN Investments LLC
Ackerman Construction Inc., 2623 7th S.E., East Wenatchee, $725,000, sold to Larry N. and Margaret Virginia Taplett
June 10
Sean M. and Brieann R. Akers, 1481 Copper Loop, East Wenatchee, $574,900, sold to Marcos Mendoza Sanchez
A Home Doctor Inc., 1386 Theo Way, Rock Island, $429,500, sold to Maria Luviano
Cameron and Sara McGinnis, 329 Mountain Spring Road, Waterville, $169,000, sold to Chris A. and Karyn C. Hammond
A Home Doctor Inc., 1366 Theo Way, Rock Island, $433,500, sold to Juan Amezcua Ceja
June 13
Joel and Adela Silva, 816 Garden Plaza, East Wenatchee, $295,000, sold to Debra Clark
Cary Family Limited Partnership 002, Goldfish Gulch Road, Waterville, $9,457, sold to Sumner Izak Healey
June 14
Rodolfo and Amalia Sanchez, 3107 Airway St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $275,000, sold to Erica Sanchez
Daniel C. and Marilyn R. Blazquez, 3245 N.W. Evergreen Court, East Wenatchee, $791,000, sold to William H.P. and Alaina M. Fuld
Leslie E. Sr. McBride, 526 N.E. Monterey Drive, East Wenatchee, $235,000, sold to Deborah D. James
June 15
A Home Doctor Inc., 1356 Theo Way, Rock Island, $399,500, sold to Stephanie Rodriguez
Joseph and Elisabeth S. Tatusko, 530 Sunday Drive, East Wenatchee, sold to Jeffrey and Colleen Riedlinger
Stephen R. and Nicole Rae Dobron, 2117 S. Melody Lane, East Wenatchee, $529,000, sold to Susan Purvis Trust
Kenneth R. Olson, 333 N. Lander Place, East Wenatchee, $135,000, sold to Sol Mate LLC
Robert K. and Julia G. Hunter Jr., 2327 Fancher Heights, East Wenatchee, $926,000, sold to Edward T. and Ardyce L. Eckberg Living Trust
A Home Doctor Inc., 1344 Theo Way, Rock Island, $435,000, sold to Juan Carlos Frias Rios
Herman and Veronica Jones, 2541 Fancher Heights, East Wenatchee, $695,000, sold to Dhat LLC
Joanna M. Hall Estate, parcel number 41500001005, 1746 Douglas St. (2 parcels in sale), Rock Island, $517,000, sold to A Home Doctor Inc.
Rusty A. and Stephanie M. Gates, 86 Skeels Road, Orondo, $1,100,000, sold to David and Michelle Duffenhorst
Stimac Construction Inc., 257 George Loop, Rock Island, $408,500, sold to Shane Ray and Lacey I. Lamountain
June 16
Byron D. and Julia K. Scott, 808 12 St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $500,000, sold to Bruce and Marie Alice Hurst
A Home Doctor Inc., 1343 Theo Way, Rock Island, $409,500, sold to Erin and Brian Rebar
June 17
Roscoe A. Worthington, 478 1st St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $377,000, sold to Christian Caden Donald Morley
Rosario and WM Smith, 217 Willow View Drive, Orondo, $200,000, sold to Felix Coria Jaramillo
Thomas A. and Delynn K. Barnett, 25 Makenna Lane, East Wenatchee, $660,000, sold to Derek and Shawna Hart
Brecken R. LLC, 2907 N. Breckenridge Drive, East Wenatchee, $699,950, sold to Ruben Serrano
June 21
Ivan Tamayo, 549 Morning View Ave., East Wenatchee, sold to Blanca Ramos and Daniel Ramirez
Jolene M. Gosselin, 4400 Hurst Landing, East Wenatchee, $1,300,000, sold to Milton Ribeiro Sigelmann and Susan Radzykewyez
June 22
Curt and Peggy Yost, 225 19th St N.E. 35, East Wenatchee, $425,000, sold to Helen Joann Sears
Cory M. and Christina M. Ferari-Zimmerman, 1653 Holly Lane, East Wenatchee, $750,000, sold to Eric J. Caldwell
June 23
Debra M. Hernke, 3131 35th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $1,200,000, sold to Pacific Investment Group LLC
June 24
Nichole B. Roller, 711 13th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $470,000, sold to Jose Luis Garibay
Randy J. and Shari Tastad, 2250 8th St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $460,000, sold to Jaime R. and Angelica V. Alto
James L. and Lori Van Farowe, 215 W. Marine View Place, Orondo, $585,000, sold to Andrew K. and Jeneane Jarvis
Suzanne E. and Louis J. Taylor, 1328 S. Union Ave., East Wenatchee, $335,000, sold to Jose Refugio Ortega Munoz
Bonnie Sue LLC, 33rd St. N.W., N.W. Alan Ave., 3223 N.W. Alan Ave. (3 parcels in sale), East Wenatchee, $780,000, sold to Which is Promise LLC
June 27
Sandra De Ochoa, 2400 Tacoma Ave., S.P. 31, Bridgeport, $35,000, sold to Gabriela Rodriguez Jimenez
Corry Ann Waiton, 16 Sheldon St., Mansfield, $165,000, sold to Dale Dean Vandiest
KRC Orchards LLC, 1717 Raymond Ave., Bridgeport, $158,500, sold to Todd J. and April R. Burbank
Eve C. Sullivan, 2210 3rd St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $377,000, sold to Ryan Leavitt
Brian S. Gleason, 567 N. Dayton Ave., East Wenatchee, $444,000, sold to Danette M. Mauck
CRC Ventures LLC, 1227 N. Baker Ave., East Wenatchee, $283,500, sold to Lauren Meredith Anderson
Wayne Lee and Tiffany Kaydine Porter, 340 Entiat Place, Orondo, $560,000, .41 acres, sold to Bradley and Kelsey Kaelin
June 28
Terry Welsh, 3420 N.W. Fir Ave., East Wenatchee, $1,500, sold to John McCreary
A Home Doctor Inc., 1336 Theo Way, Rock Island, $440,810, sold to Timothy and Pamela Bowen
Terrie Lynn Boddy and Troy J. Boyd, 3655 N.W. Cascade Ave. S.P. 14, East Wenatchee, $65,000, sold to Denise Port
June 29
Rebecca L. Gordon, 2500 S.R. 28 S.P. 065, East Wenatchee, $87,000, sold to Lorena Vaca Amezcua
Daniel A. and Cathleen S. D’Almeida, 2308 Silo Drive, East Wenatchee, $447,500, sold to Andrea P. Vargas Munoz
June 30
Dereck and Jennifer Case, 385 W. Emerson Drive, Orondo, $699,000, sold to Allison and Christopher Albrecht
Kalin and Anna Ovtcharov, 1521 N. Anne Ave., East Wenatchee, $525,000, sold to Igor Lomayev
Robert L. Mennega, 2179 Inglewood Drive, East Wenatchee, $587,000, sold to John R. and Jody L. Noyes
Timothy J. and Roxanne Sternod, 26 Walnut St., $152,000, sold to Bruce W. and Betty E. Fields
Stimac Construction Inc., 324 Hammond Lane, Rock Island, $519,900, .18 acres, sold to Minh K. and Lena N. Pham
Stimac Construction Inc., 215 George Loop, Rock Island, $361,000, .15 acres, sold to Derek and Anaseini Murtagh
Michael M. and Gina M. Kelly, 28 Elite Drive, Brewster, $325,000, 1.46 acres, sold to Scott A. and Miriam D. Campbell
Douglas County land sales
June 1
Danielle Breckenridge, parcel number 30252840017, Brewster, $8,500, 2.29 acres, sold to Ramiro Zamora
Jason and Karie Hoskins, parcel number 81502200900, Ephrata, $15,000, 3.27 acres, sold to Janey O’Connor
Roberta Hall, 52 Kludt Road, Brewster, $460,000, 2.45 acres, sold to Harry Laudermilk
Brian and Sharon McGonegle, 345 W. Entiat Drive, Orondo, $292,818, .14 acres, sold to Robert and Trisha Lorae Taplett
June 2
Brecken R LLC, 2977 N. Breckenridge Drive, East Wenatchee, $700,000, .26 acres, sold to Robert and Theresa Wisniewski
June 3
Kay E. Adams, 505 Nitehawk Drive, Ephrata, $5,500, 1.1 acres, sold to Robert Sarzanini
Clark L. and Patricia J. Zahn, parcel number 81700300200, 1.1 acres, 4549 Coyote Trail, 1.13 acres (2 parcels in sale), Ephrata, $35,000, sold to Benigno Contreras Mendoza
June 6
Deral R. and Vicki Green, parcel number 81801302600, Coulee-Hartline, $3,000, 1.6 acres, sold to Open Acres LLC
Shawn and Carla J. Wilson, parcel number 81801302200, Coulee-Hartline, $8,500, 1.29 acres, sold to Tabatha Johnson
Saunders De Luca, 114 Falcon Ridge Road, Waterville, $22,500, 5.2 acres, sold to Timothy and Carlye Baity
June 7
Larry D. and Marilyn K. Tanneberg, parcel number 25272220000, 153.73 acres, 25271410001, 155.5 acres(2 parcels in sale), $130,000, sold to Marcus R. and Emily E. Dingman
Sage Homes LLC, 1163 S. New Oak Lane, East Wenatchee, $310,000 (house), .16 acres, sold to John Wayne Senseney Jr.; Sagebrook LRR LLC, 1163 S. New Oak Lane, East Wenatchee, $105,000 (lot), .16 acres, sold to John Wayne Senseney Jr.
June 8
Danielle Breckenridge, parcel number 53000004401, Bridgeport, $9,562, .25 acres, sold to Virgilio Ruiz
Danielle Breckenridge, parcel number 30252840018, Bridgeport, $9,562, 2.51 acres, sold to Virgilio Ruiz
June 9
Timothy C. and Kristen L. Mann, 125 W. Entiat Drive, Orondo, $235,000, .14 acres, sold to Michael and Rebecca Stirts
June 10
James E. Gepford Revocable Living Trust, parcel number 81400601300, 1.19 acres, 81400601200, 1.22 acres, 81400601100, .97 acres, 81400601000, 1.1 acres, 81400600900, 1.13 acres (5 parcels in sale), Ephrata, $40,000, sold to Richard Jon and Traci Ann Wolfington
Cameron M. and Trudy Savage Roberts, S.R. 173, Brewster, $2,500, 9.63 acres, sold to Kristopher G. and Amy L. Erlandsen
Maurice L. and Kimberly R. Heberer, parcel number 25281910004, Coulee-Hartline, $45,000, 20.09 acres, sold to Ann V.A. and Donald M. Frothingham
June 13
Howard E. McDonald, 10170 S.R. 17, Coulee-Hartline, $6,600, 58.48 acres, sold to Daniel C. Graham
Jorge A. Peraza, 6 Pendell Road, Coulee Dam, $82,000, 7.6 acres, sold to Steven J. Ferris and Catherine L. Payne
Francisco Javier and Ivy Garcia Romero, 405 Wild Turkey Road, East Wenatchee, $35,000, 6.99 acres, sold to Veronica Equiua
June 14
Griffin Land Holdings LLC, 102 Crow Nest Road, Waterville, $61,000, 5.3 acres, sold to Bob G. and Lana S. Bartlett
David and Kristen Hewitt, 236 S. Partridge Lane, East Wenatchee, $260,000, 1.11 acres, sold to Keith A. and Linda M. Mills
June 15
Joshua Shane Flowers, 31 Belflowers Road, 22.93 acres, 35 Belflowers Road, 23.32 acres (2 parcels in sale), Grand Coulee, $425,000, sold to Trenton David and Hannah Turner
Timothy R. and Deborah K. Jarboe, parcel number 81400901500, Ephrata, $5,500, .89 acres, sold to Rimrock Meadows Association
June 16
Shannon K. Bresee, 2213 N. Baker Ave., East Wenatchee, $130,000, .29 acres, sold to Leobardo and Gracia Betancourt
Horseshoe Land Company LLC, 3816 N. George St., East Wenatchee, $205,000, 1 acre, sold to DK Baker Holdings LLC
June 17
Gina L. Colon, parcel number 81801201800, Coulee-Hartline, $100, 1.14 acres, sold to Noe Lopez Jr.
June 21
Roland and Elva Daniels, parcel number 81400501200, Ephrata, $11,000, 1.17 acres, sold to Dennis Dalan Monge Morun
June 22
Emily A. and Benjamin A. Floyd, 308 Sunrise Way, Waterville, $61,000, 5.5 acres, sold to Joel J. and Jennifer M. Koval
June 23
Land Ho LLC, parcel number 81801000100, Coulee-Hartline, $6,750, 1.12 acres, sold to Jose Fernandez
Adams G&G LLC, parcel number 25283010005, Coulee-Hartline, $60,000, 20.01 acres, sold to Robert J. and Stephanie T. Spraggon
Diana Skye, 102 Coyote Trail Road, Waterville, $85,000, sold to Reina Marie Rodriguez
June 24
Piepel Land Holdings LLC, 350 Palisades Road, Palisades, $220,000, 5.46 acres, sold to Jacob Henry Paul
Maurice L. and Kimberly R. Heberer, parcel number 25281910003, Coulee-Hartline, $38,000, 20.25 acres, sold to Shawn and Jessica Rakos
Chinook Meadows LLC, 261 N.W. Chinook Way, East Wenatchee, $139,000, .4 acres, sold to Alejandro and Mignon Blazquez
Jerry Hull Estate, 422 S. Chelan Ave., Waterville, $16,000, .14 acres, sold to John E. and Malia C. Schach
June 27
Elbert L. Deane, 104 Falcon Ridge Road, Waterville, $110,000, 5.21 acres, sold to Efrain Ramirez Hurtado
Glacier Bank, parcel number 40300003213, .34 acres, 329 Rock Island Road, .37 acres, 40300003207, .29 acres (3 parcels in sale), East Wenatchee, $445,000, sold to CVC 3 LLC
June 29
Piepel Land Holdings LLC, 356 Palisades Road, Palisades, $166,609, 5.43 acres, sold to Benjamin D. Woodward
David Thoroughman, 3411 Morgan Drive, Coulee-Hartline, $18,000, 2.22 acres, sold to Ricardo Garcia
Bruce W. Mancuso, 321 Pine View Drive, Orondo, $140,000, .17 acres, sold to Steven P. and Donna L. West
June 30
Greg and Ann Smeester, parcel number 81701201100, Coulee-Hartline, $9,000, 2.54 acres, sold to Selemani E. Wambuzi
Welton Orchards and Storage LLC, 302 S. Union Ave., East Wenatchee, $1,000,000, 19.67 acres, sold to Eastmont School District #206
Chad L. and Jill C. Heiserman, 1616 W. Baseline Road, Waterville, $189,000, 40 acres, sold to Cole W. and Emily P. Sexton