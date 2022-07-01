Chelan County commercial sales
May 4
Randall L. Smith, 104 Parkhill St. 1, Cashmere, $600,000, sold to EN Investments LLC
May 10
Eastern WA Construction Inc., 48 Wells Ave., Manson, $532,851, sold to Oleksandr and Larisa Baturevych
May 12
Joseph T. and Julie A. Munko, 1240 W. Woodin Ave. B-14, Chelan, $89,500, sold to Manson Properties LLC
David H. Mehelich, 903 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, $1,150,000, sold to Ninth St. LLC
May 16
Red Feather Holdings LLC, 6 First St. 6, Wenatchee, $1,175,000, sold to Midtown Ventures LLC
May 18
Woods Investment Company LLC, 34 N. Mission St., 14 N. Mission St., 10 N. Mission St., property ID 18345, 19 N. Chelan Ave. (5 parcels in sale), Wenatchee, $1,700,000, sold to Wapato Real Property LLC
May 19
Wenatchee Valley Church of Brethren, 535 Okanogan Ave., Wenatchee, $175,000, sold to Trinity Church of Wenatchee
May 25
Lighthouse Christian Ministries, 810 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, $550,000, sold to The Peoples Foundation
May 31
William and Terri Missler, Burch Mountain Road, Wenatchee, $695,000, 20.01 acres, sold to Tyler Farrar and Stephanie Wade
Chelan County residential sales
May 2
Robert L. Robbins, 2414 No. 2 Canyon Road, Wenatchee, $253,000, sold to Refugio Rodriguez and Maria de Jesus Rubalaba
Northwest Building Contractors LLC, 1002 Crest Loop, Entiat, $620,000, sold to Ericka L. Davis and Drew A. Carlson
Richard M. Harris et al, 325 E. Okanogan Ave., Chelan, $416,000, sold to Thomas M. Vecera
Brijesh Bhatia and Taylor Bhatia Tobin, 60 Wall St., Manson, $1,450,000, sold to Alexander A. Hoyt et al
A.F. Rodriguez-Benito, 307 Stevens St., Wenatchee, $70,000, sold to KJB Property Management LLC
Sunset Marina LLC, 1350 W. Woodin Ave. D-21, Chelan, $109,950, sold to Sitka Living Trust
SSM Forty Investment Inc., 1350 W. Woodin Ave. EDE2, Chelan, $110,950, sold to Danielle Saunders and Sam Keeler
May 3
Todd and Tana Hudson, 2063 Lasso Drive, Wenatchee, $552,000, sold to Nicholas A. Larson and Rachel K. May
Kathleen E. Blauman, 717 Grandview Ave., Wenatchee, $420,000, sold to Amber and Phillip Imhoff
Linda L. Solano, 2504 No. 2 Canyon Road, Wenatchee, $220,000, sold to Simon and Mari J. Alaniz
Fox Ventures LLC, 140 N. Shore Drive, Chelan, $1,800,000, sold to Patricia L. Skoda
Roger A. Odorizzi, 195 Ivan Morse Road, Manson, $720,000, sold to Matthew Scott Warmack
May 4
David Morgan, 1360 Utah Court, Wenatchee, $500,000, sold to Gilberto Guerra and Maria E. Carrillo
Randall L. Smith, 109 S. Douglas St., Cashmere, $600,000, sold to EN Investments LLC
Ella Mae Cromwell, 353 Hinthorne Lane, Leavenworth, $839,000, sold to Patrick D. Henneghan and Lisa K. Foster
Michael and Marina Stiranka, 25704 Bridle Lane, Plain, $370,000, sold to Cameron and Ariel Sloboden
Julie L. Bedell, Condo Lake Chelan Shores, 16-2, A, B, property ID 41807, 41829 (2 condos in sale), Chelan, $5,000, sold to Kelsey M. and Scott J. Van Horn
Richard L. Kamphaus et al,318 W. Gibson Ave., Chelan, $400,000, sold to Ali and Therese Vafaeezadeh
Richard L. Kamphaus, 312 W. Gibson Ave., Chelan, $400,000, sold to Ali and Therese Vafaeezadeh
Flavio Rattazzi, 233 Parkway Drive, Manson, $525,500, sold to Nicholas and Nicole Anderson
William M. and Wendi L. Burwell, 1526 Songbird Lane, Wenatchee, $640,000, sold to Christopher J. and Sarah E. Mackay
SSM Forty Investment Inc., 1350 W. Woodin Ave. C27, Chelan, $79,950, sold to CSGDC LLC
Wapiti North LLC, 122 Lost Spoke Lane, Wenatchee, $800,000, sold to William M. and Wendi L. Burwell
May 5
Cordell R. Newby, 1625 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee, $567,500, sold to Anna L. and Brian D. Decker
Bari R. and Michael J. Lynch, 440 Spring View Place, Chelan, $595,000, sold to PBG Properties LLC
Michael S. and Cynthia M. Hendricks, 220 Whitman St., Leavenworth, $925,000, sold to Tanner and Cinzia Vaughn
May 6
Daren L. and Christina C. Nelson, 1106 Sixth St., Wenatchee, $379,000, sold to Ismael V. Williams
Robert R. and Brenda J. Burgett, 301 Canyon Place, Wenatchee, $650,000, sold to Erick A. Aguayo and Maria A. Ledezma
Charles L. Sr. Rix, 1621 Orchard Ave., Wenatchee, $620,000, sold to Austin D. and Kristi S. Gast
Michael Mueller, 3903 Camas Creek Road, Peshastin, $751,000, sold to Sharvil Talati and Sarah Skye Yoden
Kristi N. Bahr and Krista D. Gallentine, 281 Lilly Lane, Wenatchee, $670,000, sold to Zachary J. and Nicole C. Foster
Helen L. Thomas, 1535 Lower Monitor Road, Wenatchee, $400,000, sold to Justin and Danyka Abhold
Sherry Lynn Stevens, 342 Wild Rose Lane, Leavenworth, $649,000, 20.03 acres, sold to Daphne Delaski
Matthew J. Breysee et al, 15227 N. Lakeshore Drive, Entiat, $625,000, sold to Matthew J. and Sheila M. Breysse
Wolfgang Kaehler and Michelle Alten-Kaehler, 19541 Nason Road, Lake Wenatchee, $725,000, sold to Pavel V. Nikitin and Elena A. Erosheva
Clyde E. Thomas, 409 N. Cedar St., Chelan, $220,000, sold to Lambright Holdings LLC
Michael L. Dettrich, 724 Batchelor Lane, Manson, $990,666, sold to Sean P. and Susannah McBreen
Michael Schendel, 103 American Way Lane, Manson, $1,420,000, sold to Christopher and Shannon Harvill
Rebecca S. Peters, 456 Lowe St., Wenatchee, $502,000, sold to Evan M. Spadoni and Taryn D. Harris
William G. and Danielle N. Martin, 916 Red Apple Road, Wenatchee, $530,000, sold to Justin Pinkerton and Danielle L. Sarver
May 9
Kathleen E. Blauman, 717 Grandview Ave., Wenatchee, $420,000, sold to Amber and Phillip Imhoff
Kathleen N. Lafer, 4265 U.S. Highway 97, Peshastin, $750,000, sold to Noah P. and Lindsey M. Dahlstrom
Robert and Leslie A. Rozanno, 119 San Remo Lane, Chelan, $920,000, sold to Sherri and Steven Gerhardt et al
Guy and Elaine Madea Trust, 1902 W. Prospect St. 101, Chelan, $450,000, sold to Chris Dijulio Jr.
Carlos Madrigal Mendoza and Maria Cardenas Nunez, 1310 Monitor Ave., Wenatchee, $460,000, sold to Megan and Dane Collier
Ryan B. and Julie A. Wilson, 981 Spring Mountain Drive, Wenatchee, $739,500, sold to Jared S. and Megan L. Jaeger
May 10
Miguel and Chelsea K. Ruiz, 269 Lilly Lane, Wenatchee, $700,000, sold to Kayden and Lydia Agidius
Verne L. and Helen M. Lietz, 8305 Lynn St., Peshastin, $510,000, sold to Terry I. Lietz
Terry L. and Carrie A. Van Hoven, 1365 Pitcher Canyon Road, Wenatchee, $799,000, sold to Lynn M. Zielasko
Judith Garland, 73 Tanager Lane, Cashmere, $790,000, sold to Miguel and Chelsea K. Ruiz
Kayden and Lydia Agidius, 264 Saddlehorn Lane, $428,000, sold to James Quigley
Joe L. Paschall, 42266 Jim Smith Road, $900,000, sold to Dennis and Donna Friedrich
May 11
Gary M. Taylor, 1719 Windor Court, Wenatchee, $605,000, sold to Brent A. and Samantha Crowder
Dale G. Swanson, 545 Dempsey Road, Leavenworth, $1,700,000, sold to Chad D. and Kathryn D. Rawlings
Clay Whitakker, 16856 Fir Drive, Lake Wenatchee, $135,000, sold to Joseph and Pamela Leahy
Lindsey K. and Nathaniel R. Goddard, 542 Saddle Rock Loop, Wenatchee, $596,000, sold to Erik K. and Marie C Sketchley
Brandon A. Williams, 2993 Malaga Alcoa Highway, Malaga, $425,000, sold to Robin V. Polak
May 12
Family Home Properties LLC, 2619 Indy Lane, Wenatchee, $344,229, sold to Aaron and Brittny Dirks
James and Margaret Spence Trustees, 1934 Hideaway Place, Wenatchee, $445,000, sold to Hilda E. Delgadillo
Whitney and Saxon Bean, 14383 Chumstick Highway, Leavenworth, $440,000, sold to John and Wanda Nelson
Roberto and Meagan C. Garibay, 2978 Hedding St., Entiat, $83,000, sold to Sophie and Hector Garibay
Jay and Heidi Bryan, 21731 Palomino Road, Plain, $775,000, sold to Yining Shao
Patricia Tolentino, 905 Okanogan Ave., Wenatchee, $280,000, sold to Nicholas R. Padron and Tara L. Faulkner
SSM Forty Investment Inc., 1350 W. Woodin Ave. C22, Chelan, $76,950, sold to Carlo M. Lozano and Jennifer E. Nordstrom-Lozano
May 13
Bill Fletcher, 522 Sherbourne St., Leavenworth, $600,000, sold to Mark and Susan Hebert
Wayne Pravitz and Patricia Jefferson, 110 Icicle Road M, Leavenworth, $500,000, sold to Grewal Properties LLC
Matthew Carlisle and Stacey C. Hurd, 16975 River Road, Plain, $880,000, sold to Nickolas J. Betcher et al
Megan Middleton, 619 Yakima St., Wenatchee, $380,000, sold to Ashley Garrison
Sage Homes LLC, 12 Emma Drive, Wenatchee, $537,900 (house), sold to Launa Schrecongost. Pheasant Hills Estates LLC, 12 Emma Drive, Wenatchee, $135,000 (lot), sold to Launa Schrecongost
Sage Homes LLC, 42 Emma Drive, Wenatchee, $605,000 (house), sold to Eric M. Flaten and Sherrie G. Graham. Pheasant Hills Estates LLC, 42 Emma Drive, Wenatchee, $135,000 (lot), sold to Eric M. Flaten and Sherrie G. Graham
Sage Homes LLC, 55 Emma Drive, Wenatchee, $575,900 (house), sold to Daryl R. and Yvonne P. De Mestre. Pheasant Hills Estates LLC, 55 Emma Drive, Wenatchee, $135,000 (lot), sold to Daryl R. and Yvonne P. De Mestre
May 15
Ronald Jr. and Mia Holliday, 110 Chase Ave., Cashmere, $650,000, sold to Faye A. and Chris Hicks et al
May 16
Mario A. Cruz, 614 Grandview Ave., Wenatchee, $200,000, sold to Silaila Perez Gonzalez
Orondo Orchard LLC, 525 Orondo Ave., Wenatchee, $250,000, sold to Fredy M. Rivera Aquilar and Ana L. Rivera Romero
Tom and Donna Agostino, 289 Crystal Drive, Chelan, $3,550,000, sold to Jack and Nancy Schropp
Roberts Construction LLC, 1002 Racine Springs, Wenatchee, $674,900, .17 acres, sold to Karin Reynolds
May 17
Glen Haney, 1007 Grenz St., Wenatchee, $510,000, sold to Bill L. Fletcher
Richard G. and Jenny M. Couch, 303 Kray Ike Court, Wenatchee, $725,000, sold to Briana C. and David M. Farmer
Rhonda M. Reyes, 317 E. Raymond St., Chelan, $795,000, sold to Geoffrey C. and Jennifer L. Dalgas
May 18
Rachel N. Mulvihill, 22108 Appaloosa Lane, Plain, $450,000, sold to Amanda K. Spiegel
SSM Forty Investment Inc., 1350 W. Woodin Ave. WD5, Chelan, $137,950, sold to Shane Pierre
May 19
Shirley F. Nollmeyer, 316 S. Western Ave., Wenatchee, $460,000, sold to Brian and Debra McDaniel
Jeffrey and Rhonda Bishop, 218 Sunnyslope Heights Blvd., Wenatchee, $1,500,000, sold to Don B. Stott and Jeffrey V. Hirsch
Brown Revocable Living Trust, 1517 Ernie Court, Wenatchee, $579,900, sold to Brad G. and Sara N. Smith
Charles F. G. Jr. Kuyk, 10495 Fox Road, Leavenworth, $1,075,000, sold to Charles B. Karol and Jennifer L. Treadwell Karol
East Woodin Avenue LLC, 519 E. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $540,000, sold to Deep Water Properties LLC
Michael Bromund, 615 Marjo St., property ID 56738 (2 parcels in sale), Wenatchee, $380,000, sold to Brooke K. Compton
May 20
Wendell D. Mathews, 5397 Hughes Road, Cashmere, $985,000, sold to Ronald J. Jr. and Mia L. Holliday
Michael E. and Rebecca W. Henry, 9640 Hill St., Leavenworth, $1,900,000, sold to Wave Division Networks LLC
Chelan County Tax Title, 103 N. Park and Woodin Ave., $125, sold to Robert and Carolyn Verone
Romney Summers Meadow, 521 Yakima St., Wenatchee, $455,000, sold to Danika J. Froese and John R. Calen
May 23
Andrew Baze, 9720 Nahahum Canyon Road, Cashmere, $535,000, sold to David P. A. and Erica J. Rickard
Chelan County Tax Title, 103 N. Park and Woodin Ave., Chelan, $1,431, sold to Jesse and Lindsey Birdsall
Ted R. and Sandra Carter, 706 E. Johnson Ave., Chelan, $425,000, sold to Lakeshore Legend LLP
Jan Durand Trustee, 462 5th St., Chelan Falls, $350,000, sold to Laura A. and Jeffrey J. Sell
William A. Diaz and Katie E. Dejesus, 447 S. Wilson St., Wenatchee, $512,000, sold to Laurna M Herndon
Reynolds Rental LLC et al, 420 W. Manson Road 2, Chelan, $365,000, sold to Geoffrey C. and Jennifer L. Dalgas
Reynolds Rental LLC et al, 420 W. Manson Road 3, Chelan, $365,000, sold to Geoffrey C. and Jennifer L. Dalgas
Randy W. Cooper Living Trust, 318 Brinley Lane, Wenatchee, $789,000, sold to Adam and Katlen Henke
Timberwood Homes LLC, 295 Burch Hollow Lane, Wenatchee, $1,099,990, sold to Daniel A. and Audrey Kellogg
May 24
Mark J. Neal, 1907 Fifth St., Wenatchee, $644,000, sold to Candice R. Truitt et al
Kimberly D. Hacksma, 310 Elberta Ave., Cashmere, $175,000, sold to Kevin and Kiera Kenoyer
Martha A. Robinson, 1310 Castlerock Ave. 8, Wenatchee, $345,000, sold to Mikael Gavin
Beth Stipe, 1519 Washington St., Wenatchee, $375,000, sold to Doug and Cindy Goodell et al
Robert F. and Beverly J. Jones, 1740 Okanogan Ave., Wenatchee, $425,000, sold to Pacific Developers Inc.
May 25
Candice Taylor, 457 Whisper Place, Chelan, $600,000, sold to David R. and Janice K. Elliott
Robert and Cindy Josephson, Condo Lake Chelan Shores, 17-3, 17-4, property ID 41852, 41872, Chelan, $6,500, sold to RM Family Trust
Real Trust IRA Alternatives LLC, 322 W. Woodin Ave. 640, Chelan, $890,000, sold to Anthony R. Leder
Joshua Santos and Cynthia Marks, 550 Green Ave., Manson, $865,000, sold to Karina Briscoe
May 26
Donald D. Collins, 117 E. Nixon Ave., Chelan, $501,000, sold to Gayle Thomas and Michael J. Williams
Joseph J. McCarthy and Gia Bui Phu Thuy, 114 Monte Carlo Drive, Chelan, $960,000, sold to Mohamed Selim and Nada Adballa
Christopher M. Riordan, 17676 N. Shore Drive, Lake Wenatchee, $585,000, sold to Stephanie Quintana and Paul Riordan
Annalee L. Ogle et al, 1128 Amherst Ave., Wenatchee, $456,000, sold to Larry J. and Barbara A. Brady
Teresa Jameson, 9151 Icicle Road E, Leavenworth, $550,000, sold to Joshua D. Jameson
Noel C. and Diane E. Nimsic, 132 Quail Run, Wenatchee, $399,000, sold to Richard Logan and Nancy D. Howard
May 27
Shelley A. Dewey, 1310 Castlerock Ave 10, Wenatchee, $430,000, sold to Peggy L. Kalahar
Herman Mills, 2121 Citation Loop, Wenatchee, $425,000, sold to Andres Cazares and Melanie Murphy
Sunset Marina LLC, 1350 W. Woodin Ave., Chelan F19, $151,000, sold to Jannie Wells Nitso
Peggy L. Kalahar, 1750 Central Ave. G, Wenatchee, $427,000, sold to Linda M. Carulli
Brigham C. Seidl, 420 Shady Lane, Wenatchee, $520,000, sold to Abraham B. and Carrie Morgan
Binder LLC, 5439 Binder Road, Cashmere, $377,000, sold to Dillion Samuel and Morgen Thompson
L.K. Hightower, 4747 Joe Miller Road, Malaga, $690,000, sold to Aaron E. Rosenberg and Elisa E. Turner
Rob and Helena Rice, 103 N. Park and Woodin Ave., Chelan, $25,000, sold to Ryan and Mandee Pantier
Kimberly A. Miller, 15775 Coyote Falls Road, Entiat, $205,000, sold to Andrew Lange
EN Investments LLC, 781 4th St., Chelan Falls, $210,000, sold to Heart for Homes LLC
Roberts Construction LLC, 990 Racine Springs Drive, Wenatchee, $699,900, .17 acres, sold to Dawn R. Mecham
May 30
Brian T. Hart, 16626 Fir Road, Lake Wenatchee, $850,000, sold to Craig R. Carney and Aubrey A. Davis
May 31
William Elliott Trust, 6400 Hay Canyon Road, Cashmere, $501,500, sold to William G. and Danielle N. Martin
JVB Family Limited Partnership, 14912 Golden Delicious St., Entiat, $260,000, sold to Brandi N. Emery and Eduardo A. Piceno
Toni M. Willis, 72 Boetzkes Ave., Manson, $455,000, sold to Layla Jaramillo
Carol L. Burns, 225 Henry Gray St., Manson, $446,000, sold to Janine E. Bolling
Andrew A. and Jessica L. Dickey, 3112 Fircrest Place, Wenatchee, $749,900, sold to Caroline and Thomas M. Catalano
Eric and Jennifer De Vries, 2580 Tuscany Lane, Malaga, $1,408,000, sold to Donald M. Jr. and Susan C. Cain
Brooke Peart, 402 Marilyn Ave., Wenatchee, $449,000, sold to Scott and Monique Johnson
Joel and Sandra W. Stufflebeam, 1930 Northfield Place, Wenatchee, $506,000, sold to Jonathan Hartmann
Jerry D. Jeffris Trust, 91 Acorns Lane, 87 Acorns Lane (2 parcels in sale), Peshastin, $500,000, sold to Oak Harvest LLC
Michael Sean Eppers, 900 Main St. 302, Leavenworth, $670,000, sold to Madan L. and Vipin Gaudi
Kurt and Frances Galley, 245 River Valley Lane, Plain, $1,775,000, sold to Kerri A. and Ryan J. Bishman et al
Luke and Katie Atkinson, 920 Orondo Ave., Wenatchee, $390,000, sold to Maria Covarrubias
Berdan Family Holdings LLC, Jim Smith Road, Wenatchee, $365,000, sold to Jason and Aleice Ellerkamp
Chelan County land sales
May 2
LSPI Exchange Corp., 310 Pear Lane, Wenatchee, $679,457, .39 acres, sold to Jacqueline M. Stonas
Jason M. and Annamarie S. Hill, 5150 Crum Canyon Road, Entiat, $36,000, 7.3 acres, sold to Emilio Alvarado and Rocio Vazquez
Talos Construction LLC, 133 Sailing Hawk Lane, Manson, $209,000, .24 acres, sold to Edwin Fallon and Cherry Family Trust
May 3
Jackie D. Blaylock, 5788 Mountain Lane Road, Peshastin, $89,000, 5.01 acres, sold to Mitchell D. and Shannon Kiehn
Japa Properties LLC, 60 Cowboy Lane, Lake Wenatchee, $166,000, 2.21 acres, sold to R&B Investments Unlimited LLC
May 4
Robert A. Jr. and Brienne J. Witheridge, 45 Sunshine Lane, Entiat, $319,000, 1.54 acres, sold to David W. Dahl
Talos Construction LLC, 105 Sailing Hawk Lane, Manson, $219,000, .24 acres, sold to Matthew R. and Shelby R. King
Talos Construction LLC, 119 Sailing Hawk Lane, Manson, $219,000, .24 acres, sold to Edwin and Cherry Fallon Family Trust
Talos Construction LLC, 102 Sailing Hawk Lane, Manson, $209,000, .24 acres, sold to Michael and Hwaji Mashayekh
May 5
Jerry Ornelas, 180 Sequoia Lane, Wenatchee, $205,000, 10.13 acres, sold to Coby D. Trudell and Kristina M. Hubensack
Robert T. Jamison, 124 Birch St., Leavenworth, $299,000, .14 acres, sold to Hitesh Jawa and Alpa Malhotra et al
Talos Construction LLC, 132 Sailing Hawk Lane, Manson, $199,000, .24 acres, sold to Chad and Elizabeth Fox
May 6
Naumes Inc., 42 Isenhart Road, Chelan, $2,000,000, 111.12 acres, sold to Chelan Village LP
Mae L. Hamilton Trustee, 4745 Brisky Canyon Road, 5 acres, 4737 Brisky Canyon Road, 5 acres (2 parcels in sale), Cashmere, $240,000, sold to Jadran and Kendra Jergovic
May 9
Don E. Ellertson, property ID 46577, Chelan, $405,000, 1.81 acres, sold to Nelmida Family LLP
Mark and Susan Hebert, 307 Benton St., Leavenworth, $315,000, .13 acres, sold to Christopher M. and Jennifer M. Stablein
Talos Construction LLC, 86 Sailing Hawk Lane, Manson, $219,000, .24 acres, sold to Gordon K. Reykdal and Molly Moran-Reykdal
Talos Construction LLC, 24 Sailing Hawk Lane, Manson, $249,000, .24 acres, sold to Ricky and Andrea Foster
May 11
Eric and Lori Kruse, 3540 Hansel Lane, .39 acres, property ID 20085, .42 acres (2 parcels in sale), Peshastin, $155,000, sold to Karl Ruether and Denise Lancaster
Faye Wilson, property ID 35149, Lake Wenatchee, $87,500, 3 acres, sold to Done with Land LLC
Susan and David Maricle, 2513 Kinnikinnick Drive, Lake Wenatchee, $425,000, .5 acres, sold to Laurie S. and Gardiner V. Porter
May 12
Jennifer J. and William R. Lane, property ID 46481, Chelan, $340,000, 20 acres, sold to Christopher Melton
Chelan Lookout LLLP, 1301 Dragonfly Court, $495,000, .10 acres, sold to Tec Holdings 125 LLC
John L. Ford Jr., 171 John Truett Drive, Malaga, $145,900, .55 acres, sold to Jason T. and Carla A. Rose
May 13
Anthony J. and Jennifer K. Zelinski, 442 W. Rolling Hills Lane, Wenatchee, $185,000, .93 acres, sold to Daniel L. Dunagan et al
May 16
William C. and Tara M. Miller, 350 Highpoint Lane, Chelan, $425,000, 3.3 acres, sold to Jacquelin L. and John M. Higgins
North Stayman Flats LLC, property ID 67985, Chelan, $205,000, 1.13 acres, sold to Bret D. and Gina M. Porter
SMT Development Co. LLC, property ID 67985, Chelan, $191,440, 1.13 acres, sold to Bret D. and Gina M. Porter
John L. Ford Jr., 77 Good Tern Lane, Malaga, $125,500, .49 acres, sold to Brian C. and Brooke A. Boon
Talos Construction LLC, 46 Sailing Hawk Lane, Manson, $249,000, .24 acres, sold to Brandon and Shara E. Burchard
Talos Construction LLC, 70 Sailing Hawk Lane, Manson, $239,000, .24 acres, sold to Scott C. and Coleen R. Eastham
May 17
Mike Mitchell et al, 100 Waterview Drive, Chelan, $345,000, .38 acres, sold to Amin Pournasseh and Hengameh F. Moghaddam
Talos Construction LLC, 12 Sailing Hawk Lane, Manson, $249,000, .29 acres, sold to Ali and Rochelle Ragih et al
May 18
John A. and Julie A. Schneider, 11370 River Bend Drive, Leavenworth, $700,000, .25 acres, sold to Colin and Jennifer Martin
Laura A. Beal et al, property ID 35153, Lake Wenatchee, $160,000, 4.1 acres, sold to Kyle A. Stovner and Kayla M. Olson
Chelan Lookout LLLP, 1410 Cottage Lane, Chelan, $283,000, .08 acres, sold to James D. Stanard and Christy Chan
Chelan Lookout LLLP, 1402 Cottage Lane, Chelan, $216,000, .07 acres, sold to Sharone Nava and Stephen Re
May 19
Gary Smith, 18118 Entiat River Road, Entiat, $50,000, .44 acres, sold to Lloyd McGee
Sharon K. Little, property ID 40533, Chelan, $350,000, 20 acres, sold to Mario and Bertha Duenas
May 20
Daniel and Irma Arroyo et al, 4915 Malaga Alcoa Highway, Malaga, $290,000, 12.84 acres, sold to Airway Excavation and Construction LLC
Avery and Kelly Fry, 1018 Spring Mountain Drive, Wenatchee, $149,000, .34 acres, sold to Juan C. Diaz
RSTA Investments LLC, 8071 Nahahum Canyon Road, Cashmere, $250,000, 6.15 acres, sold to Christian M. and Tracey S. Hamilton
Select Homes Inc., 205 Easton Way, Chelan, $325,000, .5 acres, sold to Jessica L. and Ryan L. Stokes
May 23
Caroline E. Haga, 22414 Stirrup Road, .32 acres, 22415 Stirrup Road, .26 acres (2 parcels in sale), Plain, $290,000, sold to Brooks and Gracia Gilbertson
A Home Doctor Inc., 304 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $124,000, .37 acres, sold to Stefanie M. and Rusty A. Gates
May 25
Michael D. Miller, 453 Stayman Flats Road, Chelan, $500,000, 7.09 acres, sold to SNS Properties LLC
May 26
Chelan Development Company LLC, property ID 51451, Chelan, $107,000, 20.04 acres, sold to Colette C. Schieffer
Kevin B. and Lisa E. Harrington, property ID 14022, Malaga, $149,500, 20 acres, sold to D.J. and Andrea Anderson et al
Trent K. and Millie M. Price, 3545 School St., Wenatchee, $216,000, .46 acres, sold to Kevin and Julie Kaufman
J&O LLC, 337 Alpenglow Drive, Leavenworth, $325,000, .14 acres, sold to Christian and Sara Fauerso
Select Homes Inc., 257 Apple Ave., Chelan, $335,000, .34 acres, sold to Neil O’Connor and Pauline Tan
May 27
Oak Harvest LLC, property ID 38906, Lake Wenatchee, $275,000, .35 acres, sold to Axelson Construction LLC
Abby A. and Edward Lane Tochterman, property ID 51307, Chelan, $109,000, 20 acres, sold to Karen A. Taylor et al
May 31
Lee C. Marson, 349 Prospect St., Leavenworth, $350,000, .18 acres, sold to Tracy Bowerman and Kern Wilson
Douglas County commercial sales
May 10
Juan Manuel Muniz, 1684 Grant Road, East Wenatchee, $380,000, sold to Virdiana Montanez Solorio
May 16
Bill and Jill Walker, 1124 Columbia Ave., Bridgeport, $40,000, sold to Manuel Ramos
Douglas County residential sales
May 2
Roberto Padilla Ortiz, 401 S. Kentucky Ave. SP 53, East Wenatchee, $20,000, sold to Humbelina Santana Baltazar
Jeffrey R. Whitehall, 408 E. Walnut St., Waterville, $335,000, sold to Joshua Grant and Allison Kay Osborne
Sage Homes LLC, 2342 S.E. Marlette Road, East Wenatchee, $319,000 (house), sold to Sean Evan Salazar. Sagebrook LRR LLC, 2342 S.E. Marlette Road, East Wenatchee, $105,000 (lot), sold to Sean Evan Salazar
May 3
Steven Patrick and Christine Howard, 1413 Easthills Terrace, East Wenatchee, $477,500, sold to Mason and Kara Dhanens
Dominique Renee Driver, 1950 Bluegrass Ave., East Wenatchee, $490,000, sold to Carl Erickson Stivers
Sage Homes LLC, 2350 S.E. Marlette Road, East Wenatchee, $334,900 (house), sold to Ashley Ann and Alexander T. Reynolds. Sagebrook LRR LLC, 2350 S.E. Marlette Road, East Wenatchee, $105,000 (lot), sold to Ashley Ann and Alexander T. Reynolds
May 4
William M. and Karen R. Boyce, 232 Highline Drive, East Wenatchee, $332,500, sold to Jose Castaneda Lafarga
Brian and Lisa Boyle, 2437 Sunset Highway, East Wenatchee, $340,000, sold to Alberto and Marina Sanchez
May 5
Harvey Development LLC, 16 Bundy Place, Orondo, $1,450,000, sold to Alexander and Brooke Patricia Johnson
Lawrence H. Strozyk, 270 N. Iowa Ave., East Wenatchee, $375,000, sold to Adolfo Angel Galvez
Jose and Priscilla T. Gladin, 316 S. Mary Lane, East Wenatchee, $421,000, sold to Lindsey and William Chandler
John and LaVona Buchanan, 109 Hummingbird Road, East Wenatchee, $205,000, sold to Brian Deibert
May 6
Danyka M. and Justin M. Abhold, 135 Island Loop, Rock Island, $390,000, sold to Jaimee E. O’Brien
Jeanie Bykoski, 3405 Alfred Place, East Wenatchee, $555,000, sold to Steven Anthony Hintz
Jayme K. Hoglund, 610 S. Iowa Ave., East Wenatchee, $565,000, sold to Michael and Sandra K. Mueller
Brad A. and Kristy Rickman, 475 S. Kansas Loop, East Wenatchee, $131,565, sold to Andrew Rickman
Richard M. Brender Estate, 271 N. Hanford Ave., East Wenatchee, $530,000, sold to Wyatt Williams
May 9
Janeissa Turner, 128 N. June Ave., East Wenatchee, $365,000, sold to Christopher and Rayana Hill
Wesley D. and Sally Ann Olinger, 1810 10th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $600,000, sold to Bobby Louis Zutter
Matthew R. and Amanda R. Jaramillo, 10 S. Roland Ave., East Wenatchee, $438,000, sold to Eliva Estela Duque
Robert S. Gordon, 1554 N. Grover Ave., East Wenatchee, $847,500, sold to Stephanie R. Wan Yee Ko
May 10
Carley Ritchie, 1420 Denny Place, Rock Island, $400,000, sold to Scott W. Sprague
Cari R. Morris, 2444 4th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $580,000, sold to Janiessa and Seth Frazier
Shannon K. Bresee, 1097 10th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $572,000, sold to Miguel Onofre
May 11
Kirk D. and Cynthia J. Truscott, 3390 N.W. Empire Ave., East Wenatchee, $600, sold to Douglas County TLS
Element Homes LLC, 919 N. Newport Loop, East Wenatchee, $541,305, sold to Cari Morris
Jason E. and Jaimee E. O’Brien, 470 N. Joseph Ave., East Wenatchee, $350,000, sold to Austin Oberfelder
Ana M. Galvan, 144 N. Keller Ave., East Wenatchee, $355,000, sold to Michael A. Walton
May 12
Lawrence and Luanne Severin, 2414 Highland View Drive, East Wenatchee, $375,000, sold to Richard and Geri Elsensohn
Sonny C. Patterson, 524 N. Lyle Ave., East Wenatchee, $460,000, sold to Lane C. Etheridge
Gary A. and Diane K. Lagendorf, 1429 1st St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $425,000, sold to Karen Smith
May 13
Jamie Block, 224 Wilshire St. N.W., East Wenatchee, $516,735, sold to Brian Logan and Maria Kartezhnikova
Sally Smith, 2129 S. Majestic Drive, East Wenatchee, $395,100, sold to Stephanie and Edgar Sauceda
DJ Custom Homes Inc., 2651 7th St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $839,000, sold to Brenda H. and Jeffry S. Dotson
Mike Johnson, 1240 5th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $296,500, sold to Raquel Breckenridge
Sage Homes LLC, 40 S. Millbrook Loop, East Wenatchee, $560,000, sold to Allison L. and Joshua Lovell
Prime Properties LLC, 40 S. Millbrook Loop, East Wenatchee, $125,000, sold to Allison L. and Joshua Lovell
A Home Doctor Inc., 1359 Theo Way, Rock Island, $415,900, sold to Michael J. Lundgren
Colleen Hilton LMFT PLLC LLC, 775 W. Emerson Drive, Orondo, $900,000, sold to Sheree and Dave Neal
May 16
Deneen M. Allen, 211 Pace Drive SP 51, East Wenatchee, $5,000, sold to Jorge L. Martinez Brenes
Ethelda Diane Leshik, 1409 Bel Air Drive, East Wenatchee, $425,000, sold to Kolby Cameron
May 17
Brandon P. Lewis, 2556 3rd St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $169,056, sold to Jodi Marie Amundson
May 18
Kyle and Apryll Cox, 225 S. Houston Ave., East Wenatchee, $406,000, sold to Joshua and Crystal Vreeman
Anthony Shelton, 583 Morning View Circle, East Wenatchee, $150,000, sold to Earl Romig
May 19
Theresa Rae Berger Estate, 475 N. Kent Terrace, East Wenatchee, $370,000, sold to Fredys Hernandez Santos
Tera Williams, 416 W. Ash St., Waterville, $416,000, sold to Robert M. and Holly L. Kain
Gumicindo Lucero, 777 Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee, $90,141, sold to Claudio Lara Jr.
A Home Doctor Inc., 1365 Theo Way, Rock Island, $409,500, sold to Kristen M. Ollendyke
Sage Homes LLC, 330 S. Partridge Lane, East Wenatchee, $1,135,500 (house), sold to Michael and Amy Kummer. Hardway Holdings LLC, 330 S. Partridge Lane, East Wenatchee, $209,500 (lot) sold to Michael and Amy Kummer
Sage Homes LLC, 2354 S.E. Marlette Road, East Wenatchee, $319,900 (house), sold to Walter J. Bayer. Sagebrook LRR LLC, 2354 S.E. Marlette Road, East Wenatchee, $105,000 (lot), sold to Walter J. Bayer
May 20
Norma Jean Cervantes, 708 N. Baker Ave., East Wenatchee, $192,500, sold to Vanzelia LLC
KTS Development LLC, 4657 S.E. Colockum View Drive, Rock Island, $600,000, sold to Chris Edward and Danette L. Flores
William Michael Fortune Estate, 771 Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee, $400,000, sold to Jeremy Randall McCarver
May 23
Jenna Dixon, 390 Road L N.W., Waterville, $259,000, sold to Isaiah Orellana-Abbott
Douglas R. and Lona M. Parton, 1104 Parkroy Place, East Wenatchee, $568,000, sold to Carolyn J. and Gregory S. Tow
Cheris L. Lamberton, 52 Mccormack St., Bridgeport, $175,000, sold to Chad and Deborah Mitchell
Bruce D. and Brenda L. Harris, 608 S. Lawler Ave., East Wenatchee, $420,000, sold to Aaron J. Brown
Jean M. McKenna, 940 N. Fairmont Ave., East Wenatchee, $389,000, sold to Sidney R. Fritz
May 24
Fred R. Holsonbake, 484 N. Keller Ave., East Wenatchee, $150,000, sold to Emily Marie Burbank
Chris and Jennifer Snyder, 2359 Veedol Drive, East Wenatchee, $565,000, sold to Emily L. and William G. Gant
Christopher Alan and Charity Marie Bergman, 1821 9th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $565,000, sold to Anthony T. and Susan M. Rodriguez
Kurt Holes, 209 W. Ash St., Waterville, $150,000, sold to AA Investus LLC
Sage Homes LLC, 2366 S.E. Marlette Road, East Wenatchee, $352,900 (house), sold to Katholyn L. Patterson. Sagebrook LRR LLC, 2366 S.E. Marlette Road, East Wenatchee, $105,000 (lot), sold to Katholyn L. Patterson
May 25
Kenneth A. and Stephanie M. Ferguson, 652 S. Larch Ave., East Wenatchee, $195,351, sold to Nexus Development Holdings LLC
Bruce Laird and Susan Gail Hamilton, 407 S. Jarvis Ave., East Wenatchee, $533,400, sold to Ryan L. Becker
Brandon and Angela Miller, 325 W. Emerson Drive, Orondo, $530,000, sold to Ryan and Sarah Nobach
Jackie V. Adamson, 555 Morning View Ave., East Wenatchee, $285,000, sold to Gerald Louis and Margaret Ruth Sharrett
Nathanial and Myranda Dresher, 530 Lacey Place N.E., East Wenatchee, $512,000, sold to Katie R. Stofleth
Carolyn Lord, Eagles Nest Road, Chelan, $110,000, sold to Holly Marie Blystone
May 26
Dale L. and Eric P. and Alan W. Loebsack, 550 Road J N.W., Waterville, $225,000, sold to Isaac and Andrea Loebsack
William A. and Nelda Faye Burton, 881 10th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $556,000, sold to Michael Hamilton
Sage Homes LLC, 1153 S. New Oak Lane, East Wenatchee, $344,900 (house), sold to John Wayne Senseney. Sagebrook LRR LLC, 1153 S. New Oak Lane, East Wenatchee, $105,000 (lot), .16 acres, sold to John Wayne Senseney
Stimac Construction Inc., 447 Hammond Lane, Rock Island, $450,000, sold to Aaron Johnson
May 27
Angel E and Elizavet Bravo, 790 Melbourne Court, East Wenatchee, $395,000, sold to Maria Del Refugio Aramburo
Eric Schell, 1733 5th St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $536,000, sold to Ryan Becker
Annette L.M. and Seth A. Cunningham, 516 Newport Plaza, East Wenatchee, $412,000, sold to Fernando Maldonado Avila
Robert Michael and Brooke Carlson, 1910 8th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $420,000, sold to Nate Stephan
Jerry L. and Marilee E. White, 2452 N.W. Columbia Ave. #2, East Wenatchee, $475,000, sold to Edward and Lisa Wendt
Bonnie Louise Senatore, 2452 N.W. Columbia Ave. #8, East Wenatchee, $569,700, sold to Patrick and Debra Frederickson
Patrick A. and Debra D. Frederickson, 2452 N.W. Columbia Ave., #4, East Wenatchee, $435,000, sold to Jon K. and Ann M. Dunagan
Highlander Holdings LLC, 181 S. Keller Ave., East Wenatchee, $435,000, sold to Maria Dolores Arroyo Cendejas
Sage Homes LLC, 2362 S.E. Marlette Road, East Wenatchee, $345,800 (house), sold to Travis Morley. Sagebrook LRR LLC, 2362 S.E. Marlette Road, East Wenatchee, $105,000 (lot) sold to Travis Morley
May 31
Troy Peterson, 2281 Veedol Drive, East Wenatchee, $426,000, sold to Curtis J. Keller
David and Raquel Langurst, 2524 N.E. Nickel Lane, East Wenatchee, $475,000, sold to Janeene M. Hurst
Alejandro Gutierrez, 108 Arden Ave., Bridgeport, $270,000, sold to Miguel Angel Leyva Vargas
Spybrook Matthews, 32 Park Place, Chelan, $660,000, sold to Josh D. Herzberg
Adam K. and Katlen J. Henke, 1312 Bel Air Drive, East Wenatchee, $542,000, sold to Robin M. Longerbeam
RBE Enterprises Corp., 11 Hamilton St., East Wenatchee, $160,000, sold to Carol A. Beall
Darren L. and Madeline C. Smith, 703 11th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $455,000, sold to Lance and Rhonda Bachler
Douglas County land sales
May 2
Jesse and Lisa Draper, 85 N. Shore Drive, Chelan, $650,000, .81 acres, sold to Bamf Properties LLC
May 4
Tina Marie Morgan, 397 Palisades Road, Palisades, $420,000, 20.56 acres, sold to Clint R. and Cassidy R. Keane
May 5
Gregory and Carmen Frislie, 3530 N.W. Empire Ave., East Wenatchee, $22,304, sold to Douglas County TLS
Gregory and Carmen Frislie, 3530 N.W. Empire Ave., East Wenatchee, $12,441, sold to Douglas County TLS
King’s Orchard LLC, 21321 U.S. Highway 97, Orondo, $650,000, 6.2 acres, sold to Mission Beach Land LLC
Kok Som, parcel number 818017400, Coulee-Hartline, $10,000, 1.86 acres, sold to Sarah and Eric Schlender
Shirley’s LLC, 21317 U.S. Highway 97, Orondo, $650,000, 6.06 acres, sold to Mission Beach Land LLC
Don M. Barnes Revocable Living Trust, parcel number 25232210000, Waterville, $152,888, 312 acres, sold to Chad R. and Jacqueline M. Clements
Anthony Lee Moon, 4051 Remuda Drive, Coulee-Hartline, $8,000, 1.65 acres, sold to Cecilia Gayton
Hardway Holdings LLC, parcel number 22211240005, East Wenatchee, $250,000, 1.4 acres, sold to William Clifton
May 6
Stimac Construction Inc., 229 George Loop, Rock Island, $389,900, .15 acres, sold to Adriana Ochoa
Stimac Construction Inc., 461 Hammond Lane, Rock Island, $423,500, .13 acres, sold to Landon Lovell French
Les Elredge, parcel number 28232530004, Mansfield, $70,000, 19.85 acres, sold to Mitchell Daniel Hill
May 10
Open Acres LLC, parcel number 81502402300, Ephrata, $8,500, 1.1 acres, sold to Hilmon Mark Inabnit
May 12
Pilot Rock Ranch Estates LLC, 101 Banks Lake View Road, Coulee City, $150,000, 20 acres, sold to Sara M. Daffon
Anne E. Schmidt, parcel number 27230140004, Mansfield, $127,000, 40 acres, sold to Son C. and Michellien T. Nguyen
May 13
Doris G. Moody, parcel number 27241710000, 78.02 acres, 27240830001, 237 acres (2 parcels in sale), Mansfield, $97,077, sold to Norman and Tara Tupling
Rocky Road Orchards Inc., 81 Zanol Loop Road, Orondo, $240,000, 11.79 acres, sold to David Molitor
Michael Valencia, parcel number 23201110013, 27 acres, 23200130001, 31 acres (2 parcels in sale), East Wenatchee, $130,000, sold to Travis Barnard
Stimac Construction, 243 George Loop, Rock Island, $355,000, .17 acres, sold to Mario Frias
May 16
W.S. Wright LLC, 1749 Fairview Ave., 1.88 acres, 1751 Fairview Ave., .63 acres, parcel number 01400704600, .23 acres, 2011 Columbia Blvd., .35 acres, 1921 Columbia Blvd., .91 acres, parcel number 00400000015, .94 acres (6 parcels in sale), Bridgeport, $437,000, sold to Global Prospertity LLC
Donald and Elaine Yost, parcel number 81701800500, Coulee-Hartline, $3,000, 1.11 acres, sold to Greg Landsiedel
Arnold Paul, parcel number 82100200600, Waterville, $5,500, 1.77 acres, sold to Rimrock Meadows Association
Arnold Paul, parcel number 82000100800, Waterville, $11,000, 1.08 acres, sold to Rimrock Meadows Association
Arnold Paul, parcel number 82000100900, Waterville, $11,000, 1.16 acres, sold to Rimrock Meadows Association
May 17
Sally Smith, S Majestic Drive, East Wenatchee, $101,500, .18 acres, sold to Tyler J. and Ashley Nichole Eldred
Chinook Meadows LLC, 241 N.W. Chinook Way, East Wenatchee, $145,000, .18 acres, sold to Timoteo Reyes
May 18
Kok Som, parcel number 81701701100, Coulee-Hartline, $11,900, 2.38 acres, sold to Pamela C. and James R. Toole
Robert William Snell, 404 Hummingbird Road, Waterville, $72,500, 5.23 acres, sold to Murphy Living Trust
May 20
Lillian I. Welton, 2910 4th St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $500,000, 9.18 acres, sold to Ron C. and Elaine M. Jordan
Torv Be Van, parcel number 24270940001, Coulee-Hartline, $20,400, 20 acres, sold to Johnathon Diaz
Lewis R. Roark and Cathlene M. Simpson, parcel number 81401201400, Ephrata, $5,500, 1 acre, sold to Rimrock Meadows Association
Delbert Shull Jr., parcel number 81800102200, 1.15 acres, 81800102100, 1.15 acres (2 parcels in sale), Coulee-Hartline, $11,000, sold to Rimrock Meadows Association
Maureen E. Olin, parcel number 24262020001, 236.8 acres, 24261910001, 226.39 acres (2 parcels in sale), Coulee-Hartline, $23,000, sold to Jason Carpenter Olin
Welton Orchards and Storage LLC, parcel number 75000003601, East Wenatchee, $179,500, 4.59 acres, sold to Craig L. and Jaime L. Wallace
May 23
Randolph and Kelly Mundt, 1537 Columbia Ave., .14 acres, 1515 Columbia Ave., .14 acres (2 parcels in sale), Bridgeport, $28,000, sold to Eilena Rosales
May 24
Stimac Construction Inc., 201 George Loop, Rock Island, $374,500, .15 acres, sold to Jesus and Reyna E. Mendoza Jr.
Eva Vekas and Ivan Julio Kohazy, 4275 Remuda Drive, Coulee-Hartline, $9,500, 1.98 acres, sold to Alberto Faustino Rodriguez
May 25
Myron W. Miller, parcel number 81801701100, Coulee-Hartline, $7,500, 3.93 acres, sold to Roger and Nelson Ludington
Myron W. Miller, parcel number 81801701000, Coulee-Hartline, $7,500, 2.37 acres, sold to Wendy R. Green
Norman George Nichols Revocable Living Trust, parcel number 81500601500, Ephrata, $7,500, 1 acre, sold to Sarah Russell
Kurt R. and Susan Baxter, 229 Ridge Road, Chelan, $90,000, 2 acres, sold to Erik Gunvaldson and Anna Henke
May 26
Fidel R. Rodriguez, parcel number 10200000504, Rock Island, $40,000, .16 acres, sold to Frederick Negrete
Williams Family Trust et al, parcel number 2931302001, 27.48 acres, 2931191001, 142.96 acres, 29311810002, 468.7 acres, 29310720001, 136.75 acres, 29302610001, 77 acres, 29302500000, 600.1 acres, 29302410002, 559 acres, 29302310001, 192 acres, 29301340001, 40 acres (9 parcels in sale), Coulee Dam, $600,000, sold to Benchmark Land LLC
May 27
James G. and Janet Sue McGuire Jr., parcel number 81701201500, 2.48 acres, 81701201400, 2.17 acres (2 parcels in sale), Coulee-Hartline, $5,500, sold to Patrick M. Free
Corey and Sarah Magin, 5170 8th St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $755,000, 9.54 acres, sold to Jesus A. and Maria G. Guerra
Norman George Nichols Revocable Living Trust, parcel number 81500601400, Ephrata, $7,500, 1.03 acres, sold to Mario Saravia Garibay
May 31
Richard H. and Marilyn L. Burns, parcel number 26230520002, Chelan, $85,000, 20 acres, sold to Daniel L. and Kelsey Ozment Jr.
Titan Cox, 565 Snaffle Court, Ephrata, $19,500, 1.01 acres, sold to Sunni Rochelle and Obed Torres Lopez
Localtel Building LLC, parcel number 25210210012, Waterville, $72,000, 20.3 acres, sold to Geofrey and Ruth Dagg
Victor and Eloina Chavez, parcel number 24211510008, East Wenatchee, $80,000, 20 acres, sold to Steven and Aimee Tillotson