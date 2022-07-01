Purchase Access

Chelan County commercial sales

May 4

Randall L. Smith, 104 Parkhill St. 1, Cashmere, $600,000, sold to EN Investments LLC

May 10

Eastern WA Construction Inc., 48 Wells Ave., Manson, $532,851, sold to Oleksandr and Larisa Baturevych

May 12

Joseph T. and Julie A. Munko, 1240 W. Woodin Ave. B-14, Chelan, $89,500, sold to Manson Properties LLC

David H. Mehelich, 903 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, $1,150,000, sold to Ninth St. LLC

May 16

Red Feather Holdings LLC, 6 First St. 6, Wenatchee, $1,175,000, sold to Midtown Ventures LLC

May 18

Woods Investment Company LLC, 34 N. Mission St., 14 N. Mission St., 10 N. Mission St., property ID 18345, 19 N. Chelan Ave. (5 parcels in sale), Wenatchee, $1,700,000, sold to Wapato Real Property LLC

May 19

Wenatchee Valley Church of Brethren, 535 Okanogan Ave., Wenatchee, $175,000, sold to Trinity Church of Wenatchee

May 25

Lighthouse Christian Ministries, 810 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, $550,000, sold to The Peoples Foundation

May 31

William and Terri Missler, Burch Mountain Road, Wenatchee, $695,000, 20.01 acres, sold to Tyler Farrar and Stephanie Wade

Chelan County residential sales

May 2

Robert L. Robbins, 2414 No. 2 Canyon Road, Wenatchee, $253,000, sold to Refugio Rodriguez and Maria de Jesus Rubalaba

Northwest Building Contractors LLC, 1002 Crest Loop, Entiat, $620,000, sold to Ericka L. Davis and Drew A. Carlson

Richard M. Harris et al, 325 E. Okanogan Ave., Chelan, $416,000, sold to Thomas M. Vecera

Brijesh Bhatia and Taylor Bhatia Tobin, 60 Wall St., Manson, $1,450,000, sold to Alexander A. Hoyt et al

A.F. Rodriguez-Benito, 307 Stevens St., Wenatchee, $70,000, sold to KJB Property Management LLC

Sunset Marina LLC, 1350 W. Woodin Ave. D-21, Chelan, $109,950, sold to Sitka Living Trust

SSM Forty Investment Inc., 1350 W. Woodin Ave. EDE2, Chelan, $110,950, sold to Danielle Saunders and Sam Keeler

May 3

Todd and Tana Hudson, 2063 Lasso Drive, Wenatchee, $552,000, sold to Nicholas A. Larson and Rachel K. May

Kathleen E. Blauman, 717 Grandview Ave., Wenatchee, $420,000, sold to Amber and Phillip Imhoff

Linda L. Solano, 2504 No. 2 Canyon Road, Wenatchee, $220,000, sold to Simon and Mari J. Alaniz

Fox Ventures LLC, 140 N. Shore Drive, Chelan, $1,800,000, sold to Patricia L. Skoda

Roger A. Odorizzi, 195 Ivan Morse Road, Manson, $720,000, sold to Matthew Scott Warmack

May 4

David Morgan, 1360 Utah Court, Wenatchee, $500,000, sold to Gilberto Guerra and Maria E. Carrillo

Randall L. Smith, 109 S. Douglas St., Cashmere, $600,000, sold to EN Investments LLC

Ella Mae Cromwell, 353 Hinthorne Lane, Leavenworth, $839,000, sold to Patrick D. Henneghan and Lisa K. Foster

Michael and Marina Stiranka, 25704 Bridle Lane, Plain, $370,000, sold to Cameron and Ariel Sloboden

Julie L. Bedell, Condo Lake Chelan Shores, 16-2, A, B, property ID 41807, 41829 (2 condos in sale), Chelan, $5,000, sold to Kelsey M. and Scott J. Van Horn

Richard L. Kamphaus et al,318 W. Gibson Ave., Chelan, $400,000, sold to Ali and Therese Vafaeezadeh

Richard L. Kamphaus, 312 W. Gibson Ave., Chelan, $400,000, sold to Ali and Therese Vafaeezadeh

Flavio Rattazzi, 233 Parkway Drive, Manson, $525,500, sold to Nicholas and Nicole Anderson

William M. and Wendi L. Burwell, 1526 Songbird Lane, Wenatchee, $640,000, sold to Christopher J. and Sarah E. Mackay

SSM Forty Investment Inc., 1350 W. Woodin Ave. C27, Chelan, $79,950, sold to CSGDC LLC

Wapiti North LLC, 122 Lost Spoke Lane, Wenatchee, $800,000, sold to William M. and Wendi L. Burwell

May 5

Cordell R. Newby, 1625 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee, $567,500, sold to Anna L. and Brian D. Decker

Bari R. and Michael J. Lynch, 440 Spring View Place, Chelan, $595,000, sold to PBG Properties LLC

Michael S. and Cynthia M. Hendricks, 220 Whitman St., Leavenworth, $925,000, sold to Tanner and Cinzia Vaughn

May 6

Daren L. and Christina C. Nelson, 1106 Sixth St., Wenatchee, $379,000, sold to Ismael V. Williams

Robert R. and Brenda J. Burgett, 301 Canyon Place, Wenatchee, $650,000, sold to Erick A. Aguayo and Maria A. Ledezma

Charles L. Sr. Rix, 1621 Orchard Ave., Wenatchee, $620,000, sold to Austin D. and Kristi S. Gast

Michael Mueller, 3903 Camas Creek Road, Peshastin, $751,000, sold to Sharvil Talati and Sarah Skye Yoden

Kristi N. Bahr and Krista D. Gallentine, 281 Lilly Lane, Wenatchee, $670,000, sold to Zachary J. and Nicole C. Foster

Helen L. Thomas, 1535 Lower Monitor Road, Wenatchee, $400,000, sold to Justin and Danyka Abhold

Sherry Lynn Stevens, 342 Wild Rose Lane, Leavenworth, $649,000, 20.03 acres, sold to Daphne Delaski

Matthew J. Breysee et al, 15227 N. Lakeshore Drive, Entiat, $625,000, sold to Matthew J. and Sheila M. Breysse

Wolfgang Kaehler and Michelle Alten-Kaehler, 19541 Nason Road, Lake Wenatchee, $725,000, sold to Pavel V. Nikitin and Elena A. Erosheva

Clyde E. Thomas, 409 N. Cedar St., Chelan, $220,000, sold to Lambright Holdings LLC

Michael L. Dettrich, 724 Batchelor Lane, Manson, $990,666, sold to Sean P. and Susannah McBreen

Michael Schendel, 103 American Way Lane, Manson, $1,420,000, sold to Christopher and Shannon Harvill

Rebecca S. Peters, 456 Lowe St., Wenatchee, $502,000, sold to Evan M. Spadoni and Taryn D. Harris

William G. and Danielle N. Martin, 916 Red Apple Road, Wenatchee, $530,000, sold to Justin Pinkerton and Danielle L. Sarver

May 9

Kathleen E. Blauman, 717 Grandview Ave., Wenatchee, $420,000, sold to Amber and Phillip Imhoff

Kathleen N. Lafer, 4265 U.S. Highway 97, Peshastin, $750,000, sold to Noah P. and Lindsey M. Dahlstrom

Robert and Leslie A. Rozanno, 119 San Remo Lane, Chelan, $920,000, sold to Sherri and Steven Gerhardt et al

Guy and Elaine Madea Trust, 1902 W. Prospect St. 101, Chelan, $450,000, sold to Chris Dijulio Jr.

Carlos Madrigal Mendoza and Maria Cardenas Nunez, 1310 Monitor Ave., Wenatchee, $460,000, sold to Megan and Dane Collier

Ryan B. and Julie A. Wilson, 981 Spring Mountain Drive, Wenatchee, $739,500, sold to Jared S. and Megan L. Jaeger

May 10

Miguel and Chelsea K. Ruiz, 269 Lilly Lane, Wenatchee, $700,000, sold to Kayden and Lydia Agidius

Verne L. and Helen M. Lietz, 8305 Lynn St., Peshastin, $510,000, sold to Terry I. Lietz

Terry L. and Carrie A. Van Hoven, 1365 Pitcher Canyon Road, Wenatchee, $799,000, sold to Lynn M. Zielasko

Judith Garland, 73 Tanager Lane, Cashmere, $790,000, sold to Miguel and Chelsea K. Ruiz

Kayden and Lydia Agidius, 264 Saddlehorn Lane, $428,000, sold to James Quigley

Joe L. Paschall, 42266 Jim Smith Road, $900,000, sold to Dennis and Donna Friedrich

May 11

Gary M. Taylor, 1719 Windor Court, Wenatchee, $605,000, sold to Brent A. and Samantha Crowder

Dale G. Swanson, 545 Dempsey Road, Leavenworth, $1,700,000, sold to Chad D. and Kathryn D. Rawlings

Clay Whitakker, 16856 Fir Drive, Lake Wenatchee, $135,000, sold to Joseph and Pamela Leahy

Lindsey K. and Nathaniel R. Goddard, 542 Saddle Rock Loop, Wenatchee, $596,000, sold to Erik K. and Marie C Sketchley

Brandon A. Williams, 2993 Malaga Alcoa Highway, Malaga, $425,000, sold to Robin V. Polak

May 12

Family Home Properties LLC, 2619 Indy Lane, Wenatchee, $344,229, sold to Aaron and Brittny Dirks

James and Margaret Spence Trustees, 1934 Hideaway Place, Wenatchee, $445,000, sold to Hilda E. Delgadillo

Whitney and Saxon Bean, 14383 Chumstick Highway, Leavenworth, $440,000, sold to John and Wanda Nelson

Roberto and Meagan C. Garibay, 2978 Hedding St., Entiat, $83,000, sold to Sophie and Hector Garibay

Jay and Heidi Bryan, 21731 Palomino Road, Plain, $775,000, sold to Yining Shao

Patricia Tolentino, 905 Okanogan Ave., Wenatchee, $280,000, sold to Nicholas R. Padron and Tara L. Faulkner

SSM Forty Investment Inc., 1350 W. Woodin Ave. C22, Chelan, $76,950, sold to Carlo M. Lozano and Jennifer E. Nordstrom-Lozano

May 13

Bill Fletcher, 522 Sherbourne St., Leavenworth, $600,000, sold to Mark and Susan Hebert

Wayne Pravitz and Patricia Jefferson, 110 Icicle Road M, Leavenworth, $500,000, sold to Grewal Properties LLC

Matthew Carlisle and Stacey C. Hurd, 16975 River Road, Plain, $880,000, sold to Nickolas J. Betcher et al

Megan Middleton, 619 Yakima St., Wenatchee, $380,000, sold to Ashley Garrison

Sage Homes LLC, 12 Emma Drive, Wenatchee, $537,900 (house), sold to Launa Schrecongost. Pheasant Hills Estates LLC, 12 Emma Drive, Wenatchee, $135,000 (lot), sold to Launa Schrecongost

Sage Homes LLC, 42 Emma Drive, Wenatchee, $605,000 (house), sold to Eric M. Flaten and Sherrie G. Graham. Pheasant Hills Estates LLC, 42 Emma Drive, Wenatchee, $135,000 (lot), sold to Eric M. Flaten and Sherrie G. Graham

Sage Homes LLC, 55 Emma Drive, Wenatchee, $575,900 (house), sold to Daryl R. and Yvonne P. De Mestre. Pheasant Hills Estates LLC, 55 Emma Drive, Wenatchee, $135,000 (lot), sold to Daryl R. and Yvonne P. De Mestre

May 15

Ronald Jr. and Mia Holliday, 110 Chase Ave., Cashmere, $650,000, sold to Faye A. and Chris Hicks et al

May 16

Mario A. Cruz, 614 Grandview Ave., Wenatchee, $200,000, sold to Silaila Perez Gonzalez

Orondo Orchard LLC, 525 Orondo Ave., Wenatchee, $250,000, sold to Fredy M. Rivera Aquilar and Ana L. Rivera Romero

Tom and Donna Agostino, 289 Crystal Drive, Chelan, $3,550,000, sold to Jack and Nancy Schropp

Roberts Construction LLC, 1002 Racine Springs, Wenatchee, $674,900, .17 acres, sold to Karin Reynolds

May 17

Glen Haney, 1007 Grenz St., Wenatchee, $510,000, sold to Bill L. Fletcher

Richard G. and Jenny M. Couch, 303 Kray Ike Court, Wenatchee, $725,000, sold to Briana C. and David M. Farmer

Rhonda M. Reyes, 317 E. Raymond St., Chelan, $795,000, sold to Geoffrey C. and Jennifer L. Dalgas

May 18

Rachel N. Mulvihill, 22108 Appaloosa Lane, Plain, $450,000, sold to Amanda K. Spiegel

SSM Forty Investment Inc., 1350 W. Woodin Ave. WD5, Chelan, $137,950, sold to Shane Pierre

May 19

Shirley F. Nollmeyer, 316 S. Western Ave., Wenatchee, $460,000, sold to Brian and Debra McDaniel

Jeffrey and Rhonda Bishop, 218 Sunnyslope Heights Blvd., Wenatchee, $1,500,000, sold to Don B. Stott and Jeffrey V. Hirsch

Brown Revocable Living Trust, 1517 Ernie Court, Wenatchee, $579,900, sold to Brad G. and Sara N. Smith

Charles F. G. Jr. Kuyk, 10495 Fox Road, Leavenworth, $1,075,000, sold to Charles B. Karol and Jennifer L. Treadwell Karol

East Woodin Avenue LLC, 519 E. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $540,000, sold to Deep Water Properties LLC

Michael Bromund, 615 Marjo St., property ID 56738 (2 parcels in sale), Wenatchee, $380,000, sold to Brooke K. Compton

May 20

Wendell D. Mathews, 5397 Hughes Road, Cashmere, $985,000, sold to Ronald J. Jr. and Mia L. Holliday

Michael E. and Rebecca W. Henry, 9640 Hill St., Leavenworth, $1,900,000, sold to Wave Division Networks LLC

Chelan County Tax Title, 103 N. Park and Woodin Ave., $125, sold to Robert and Carolyn Verone

Romney Summers Meadow, 521 Yakima St., Wenatchee, $455,000, sold to Danika J. Froese and John R. Calen

May 23

Andrew Baze, 9720 Nahahum Canyon Road, Cashmere, $535,000, sold to David P. A. and Erica J. Rickard

Chelan County Tax Title, 103 N. Park and Woodin Ave., Chelan, $1,431, sold to Jesse and Lindsey Birdsall

Ted R. and Sandra Carter, 706 E. Johnson Ave., Chelan, $425,000, sold to Lakeshore Legend LLP

Jan Durand Trustee, 462 5th St., Chelan Falls, $350,000, sold to Laura A. and Jeffrey J. Sell

William A. Diaz and Katie E. Dejesus, 447 S. Wilson St., Wenatchee, $512,000, sold to Laurna M Herndon

Reynolds Rental LLC et al, 420 W. Manson Road 2, Chelan, $365,000, sold to Geoffrey C. and Jennifer L. Dalgas

Reynolds Rental LLC et al, 420 W. Manson Road 3, Chelan, $365,000, sold to Geoffrey C. and Jennifer L. Dalgas

Randy W. Cooper Living Trust, 318 Brinley Lane, Wenatchee, $789,000, sold to Adam and Katlen Henke

Timberwood Homes LLC, 295 Burch Hollow Lane, Wenatchee, $1,099,990, sold to Daniel A. and Audrey Kellogg

May 24

Mark J. Neal, 1907 Fifth St., Wenatchee, $644,000, sold to Candice R. Truitt et al

Kimberly D. Hacksma, 310 Elberta Ave., Cashmere, $175,000, sold to Kevin and Kiera Kenoyer

Martha A. Robinson, 1310 Castlerock Ave. 8, Wenatchee, $345,000, sold to Mikael Gavin

Beth Stipe, 1519 Washington St., Wenatchee, $375,000, sold to Doug and Cindy Goodell et al

Robert F. and Beverly J. Jones, 1740 Okanogan Ave., Wenatchee, $425,000, sold to Pacific Developers Inc.

May 25

Candice Taylor, 457 Whisper Place, Chelan, $600,000, sold to David R. and Janice K. Elliott

Robert and Cindy Josephson, Condo Lake Chelan Shores, 17-3, 17-4, property ID 41852, 41872, Chelan, $6,500, sold to RM Family Trust

Real Trust IRA Alternatives LLC, 322 W. Woodin Ave. 640, Chelan, $890,000, sold to Anthony R. Leder

Joshua Santos and Cynthia Marks, 550 Green Ave., Manson, $865,000, sold to Karina Briscoe

May 26

Donald D. Collins, 117 E. Nixon Ave., Chelan, $501,000, sold to Gayle Thomas and Michael J. Williams

Joseph J. McCarthy and Gia Bui Phu Thuy, 114 Monte Carlo Drive, Chelan, $960,000, sold to Mohamed Selim and Nada Adballa

Christopher M. Riordan, 17676 N. Shore Drive, Lake Wenatchee, $585,000, sold to Stephanie Quintana and Paul Riordan

Annalee L. Ogle et al, 1128 Amherst Ave., Wenatchee, $456,000, sold to Larry J. and Barbara A. Brady

Teresa Jameson, 9151 Icicle Road E, Leavenworth, $550,000, sold to Joshua D. Jameson

Noel C. and Diane E. Nimsic, 132 Quail Run, Wenatchee, $399,000, sold to Richard Logan and Nancy D. Howard

May 27

Shelley A. Dewey, 1310 Castlerock Ave 10, Wenatchee, $430,000, sold to Peggy L. Kalahar

Herman Mills, 2121 Citation Loop, Wenatchee, $425,000, sold to Andres Cazares and Melanie Murphy

Sunset Marina LLC, 1350 W. Woodin Ave., Chelan F19, $151,000, sold to Jannie Wells Nitso

Peggy L. Kalahar, 1750 Central Ave. G, Wenatchee, $427,000, sold to Linda M. Carulli

Brigham C. Seidl, 420 Shady Lane, Wenatchee, $520,000, sold to Abraham B. and Carrie Morgan

Binder LLC, 5439 Binder Road, Cashmere, $377,000, sold to Dillion Samuel and Morgen Thompson

L.K. Hightower, 4747 Joe Miller Road, Malaga, $690,000, sold to Aaron E. Rosenberg and Elisa E. Turner

Rob and Helena Rice, 103 N. Park and Woodin Ave., Chelan, $25,000, sold to Ryan and Mandee Pantier

Kimberly A. Miller, 15775 Coyote Falls Road, Entiat, $205,000, sold to Andrew Lange

EN Investments LLC, 781 4th St., Chelan Falls, $210,000, sold to Heart for Homes LLC

Roberts Construction LLC, 990 Racine Springs Drive, Wenatchee, $699,900, .17 acres, sold to Dawn R. Mecham

May 30

Brian T. Hart, 16626 Fir Road, Lake Wenatchee, $850,000, sold to Craig R. Carney and Aubrey A. Davis

May 31

William Elliott Trust, 6400 Hay Canyon Road, Cashmere, $501,500, sold to William G. and Danielle N. Martin

JVB Family Limited Partnership, 14912 Golden Delicious St., Entiat, $260,000, sold to Brandi N. Emery and Eduardo A. Piceno

Toni M. Willis, 72 Boetzkes Ave., Manson, $455,000, sold to Layla Jaramillo

Carol L. Burns, 225 Henry Gray St., Manson, $446,000, sold to Janine E. Bolling

Andrew A. and Jessica L. Dickey, 3112 Fircrest Place, Wenatchee, $749,900, sold to Caroline and Thomas M. Catalano

Eric and Jennifer De Vries, 2580 Tuscany Lane, Malaga, $1,408,000, sold to Donald M. Jr. and Susan C. Cain

Brooke Peart, 402 Marilyn Ave., Wenatchee, $449,000, sold to Scott and Monique Johnson

Joel and Sandra W. Stufflebeam, 1930 Northfield Place, Wenatchee, $506,000, sold to Jonathan Hartmann

Jerry D. Jeffris Trust, 91 Acorns Lane, 87 Acorns Lane (2 parcels in sale), Peshastin, $500,000, sold to Oak Harvest LLC

Michael Sean Eppers, 900 Main St. 302, Leavenworth, $670,000, sold to Madan L. and Vipin Gaudi

Kurt and Frances Galley, 245 River Valley Lane, Plain, $1,775,000, sold to Kerri A. and Ryan J. Bishman et al

Luke and Katie Atkinson, 920 Orondo Ave., Wenatchee, $390,000, sold to Maria Covarrubias

Berdan Family Holdings LLC, Jim Smith Road, Wenatchee, $365,000, sold to Jason and Aleice Ellerkamp

Chelan County land sales

May 2

LSPI Exchange Corp., 310 Pear Lane, Wenatchee, $679,457, .39 acres, sold to Jacqueline M. Stonas

Jason M. and Annamarie S. Hill, 5150 Crum Canyon Road, Entiat, $36,000, 7.3 acres, sold to Emilio Alvarado and Rocio Vazquez

Talos Construction LLC, 133 Sailing Hawk Lane, Manson, $209,000, .24 acres, sold to Edwin Fallon and Cherry Family Trust

May 3

Jackie D. Blaylock, 5788 Mountain Lane Road, Peshastin, $89,000, 5.01 acres, sold to Mitchell D. and Shannon Kiehn

Japa Properties LLC, 60 Cowboy Lane, Lake Wenatchee, $166,000, 2.21 acres, sold to R&B Investments Unlimited LLC

May 4

Robert A. Jr. and Brienne J. Witheridge, 45 Sunshine Lane, Entiat, $319,000, 1.54 acres, sold to David W. Dahl

Talos Construction LLC, 105 Sailing Hawk Lane, Manson, $219,000, .24 acres, sold to Matthew R. and Shelby R. King

Talos Construction LLC, 119 Sailing Hawk Lane, Manson, $219,000, .24 acres, sold to Edwin and Cherry Fallon Family Trust

Talos Construction LLC, 102 Sailing Hawk Lane, Manson, $209,000, .24 acres, sold to Michael and Hwaji Mashayekh

May 5

Jerry Ornelas, 180 Sequoia Lane, Wenatchee, $205,000, 10.13 acres, sold to Coby D. Trudell and Kristina M. Hubensack

Robert T. Jamison, 124 Birch St., Leavenworth, $299,000, .14 acres, sold to Hitesh Jawa and Alpa Malhotra et al

Talos Construction LLC, 132 Sailing Hawk Lane, Manson, $199,000, .24 acres, sold to Chad and Elizabeth Fox

May 6

Naumes Inc., 42 Isenhart Road, Chelan, $2,000,000, 111.12 acres, sold to Chelan Village LP

Mae L. Hamilton Trustee, 4745 Brisky Canyon Road, 5 acres, 4737 Brisky Canyon Road, 5 acres (2 parcels in sale), Cashmere, $240,000, sold to Jadran and Kendra Jergovic

May 9

Don E. Ellertson, property ID 46577, Chelan, $405,000, 1.81 acres, sold to Nelmida Family LLP

Mark and Susan Hebert, 307 Benton St., Leavenworth, $315,000, .13 acres, sold to Christopher M. and Jennifer M. Stablein

Talos Construction LLC, 86 Sailing Hawk Lane, Manson, $219,000, .24 acres, sold to Gordon K. Reykdal and Molly Moran-Reykdal

Talos Construction LLC, 24 Sailing Hawk Lane, Manson, $249,000, .24 acres, sold to Ricky and Andrea Foster

May 11

Eric and Lori Kruse, 3540 Hansel Lane, .39 acres, property ID 20085, .42 acres (2 parcels in sale), Peshastin, $155,000, sold to Karl Ruether and Denise Lancaster

Faye Wilson, property ID 35149, Lake Wenatchee, $87,500, 3 acres, sold to Done with Land LLC

Susan and David Maricle, 2513 Kinnikinnick Drive, Lake Wenatchee, $425,000, .5 acres, sold to Laurie S. and Gardiner V. Porter

May 12

Jennifer J. and William R. Lane, property ID 46481, Chelan, $340,000, 20 acres, sold to Christopher Melton

Chelan Lookout LLLP, 1301 Dragonfly Court, $495,000, .10 acres, sold to Tec Holdings 125 LLC

John L. Ford Jr., 171 John Truett Drive, Malaga, $145,900, .55 acres, sold to Jason T. and Carla A. Rose

May 13

Anthony J. and Jennifer K. Zelinski, 442 W. Rolling Hills Lane, Wenatchee, $185,000, .93 acres, sold to Daniel L. Dunagan et al

May 16

William C. and Tara M. Miller, 350 Highpoint Lane, Chelan, $425,000, 3.3 acres, sold to Jacquelin L. and John M. Higgins

North Stayman Flats LLC, property ID 67985, Chelan, $205,000, 1.13 acres, sold to Bret D. and Gina M. Porter

SMT Development Co. LLC, property ID 67985, Chelan, $191,440, 1.13 acres, sold to Bret D. and Gina M. Porter

John L. Ford Jr., 77 Good Tern Lane, Malaga, $125,500, .49 acres, sold to Brian C. and Brooke A. Boon

Talos Construction LLC, 46 Sailing Hawk Lane, Manson, $249,000, .24 acres, sold to Brandon and Shara E. Burchard

Talos Construction LLC, 70 Sailing Hawk Lane, Manson, $239,000, .24 acres, sold to Scott C. and Coleen R. Eastham

May 17

Mike Mitchell et al, 100 Waterview Drive, Chelan, $345,000, .38 acres, sold to Amin Pournasseh and Hengameh F. Moghaddam

Talos Construction LLC, 12 Sailing Hawk Lane, Manson, $249,000, .29 acres, sold to Ali and Rochelle Ragih et al

May 18

John A. and Julie A. Schneider, 11370 River Bend Drive, Leavenworth, $700,000, .25 acres, sold to Colin and Jennifer Martin

Laura A. Beal et al, property ID 35153, Lake Wenatchee, $160,000, 4.1 acres, sold to Kyle A. Stovner and Kayla M. Olson

Chelan Lookout LLLP, 1410 Cottage Lane, Chelan, $283,000, .08 acres, sold to James D. Stanard and Christy Chan

Chelan Lookout LLLP, 1402 Cottage Lane, Chelan, $216,000, .07 acres, sold to Sharone Nava and Stephen Re

May 19

Gary Smith, 18118 Entiat River Road, Entiat, $50,000, .44 acres, sold to Lloyd McGee

Sharon K. Little, property ID 40533, Chelan, $350,000, 20 acres, sold to Mario and Bertha Duenas

May 20

Daniel and Irma Arroyo et al, 4915 Malaga Alcoa Highway, Malaga, $290,000, 12.84 acres, sold to Airway Excavation and Construction LLC

Avery and Kelly Fry, 1018 Spring Mountain Drive, Wenatchee, $149,000, .34 acres, sold to Juan C. Diaz

RSTA Investments LLC, 8071 Nahahum Canyon Road, Cashmere, $250,000, 6.15 acres, sold to Christian M. and Tracey S. Hamilton

Select Homes Inc., 205 Easton Way, Chelan, $325,000, .5 acres, sold to Jessica L. and Ryan L. Stokes

May 23

Caroline E. Haga, 22414 Stirrup Road, .32 acres, 22415 Stirrup Road, .26 acres (2 parcels in sale), Plain, $290,000, sold to Brooks and Gracia Gilbertson

A Home Doctor Inc., 304 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $124,000, .37 acres, sold to Stefanie M. and Rusty A. Gates

May 25

Michael D. Miller, 453 Stayman Flats Road, Chelan, $500,000, 7.09 acres, sold to SNS Properties LLC

May 26

Chelan Development Company LLC, property ID 51451, Chelan, $107,000, 20.04 acres, sold to Colette C. Schieffer

Kevin B. and Lisa E. Harrington, property ID 14022, Malaga, $149,500, 20 acres, sold to D.J. and Andrea Anderson et al

Trent K. and Millie M. Price, 3545 School St., Wenatchee, $216,000, .46 acres, sold to Kevin and Julie Kaufman

J&O LLC, 337 Alpenglow Drive, Leavenworth, $325,000, .14 acres, sold to Christian and Sara Fauerso

Select Homes Inc., 257 Apple Ave., Chelan, $335,000, .34 acres, sold to Neil O’Connor and Pauline Tan

May 27

Oak Harvest LLC, property ID 38906, Lake Wenatchee, $275,000, .35 acres, sold to Axelson Construction LLC

Abby A. and Edward Lane Tochterman, property ID 51307, Chelan, $109,000, 20 acres, sold to Karen A. Taylor et al

May 31

Lee C. Marson, 349 Prospect St., Leavenworth, $350,000, .18 acres, sold to Tracy Bowerman and Kern Wilson

Douglas County commercial sales

May 10

Juan Manuel Muniz, 1684 Grant Road, East Wenatchee, $380,000, sold to Virdiana Montanez Solorio

May 16

Bill and Jill Walker, 1124 Columbia Ave., Bridgeport, $40,000, sold to Manuel Ramos

Douglas County residential sales

May 2

Roberto Padilla Ortiz, 401 S. Kentucky Ave. SP 53, East Wenatchee, $20,000, sold to Humbelina Santana Baltazar

Jeffrey R. Whitehall, 408 E. Walnut St., Waterville, $335,000, sold to Joshua Grant and Allison Kay Osborne

Sage Homes LLC, 2342 S.E. Marlette Road, East Wenatchee, $319,000 (house), sold to Sean Evan Salazar. Sagebrook LRR LLC, 2342 S.E. Marlette Road, East Wenatchee, $105,000 (lot), sold to Sean Evan Salazar

May 3

Steven Patrick and Christine Howard, 1413 Easthills Terrace, East Wenatchee, $477,500, sold to Mason and Kara Dhanens

Dominique Renee Driver, 1950 Bluegrass Ave., East Wenatchee, $490,000, sold to Carl Erickson Stivers

Sage Homes LLC, 2350 S.E. Marlette Road, East Wenatchee, $334,900 (house), sold to Ashley Ann and Alexander T. Reynolds. Sagebrook LRR LLC, 2350 S.E. Marlette Road, East Wenatchee, $105,000 (lot), sold to Ashley Ann and Alexander T. Reynolds

May 4

William M. and Karen R. Boyce, 232 Highline Drive, East Wenatchee, $332,500, sold to Jose Castaneda Lafarga

Brian and Lisa Boyle, 2437 Sunset Highway, East Wenatchee, $340,000, sold to Alberto and Marina Sanchez

May 5

Harvey Development LLC, 16 Bundy Place, Orondo, $1,450,000, sold to Alexander and Brooke Patricia Johnson

Lawrence H. Strozyk, 270 N. Iowa Ave., East Wenatchee, $375,000, sold to Adolfo Angel Galvez

Jose and Priscilla T. Gladin, 316 S. Mary Lane, East Wenatchee, $421,000, sold to Lindsey and William Chandler

John and LaVona Buchanan, 109 Hummingbird Road, East Wenatchee, $205,000, sold to Brian Deibert

May 6

Danyka M. and Justin M. Abhold, 135 Island Loop, Rock Island, $390,000, sold to Jaimee E. O’Brien

Jeanie Bykoski, 3405 Alfred Place, East Wenatchee, $555,000, sold to Steven Anthony Hintz

Jayme K. Hoglund, 610 S. Iowa Ave., East Wenatchee, $565,000, sold to Michael and Sandra K. Mueller

Brad A. and Kristy Rickman, 475 S. Kansas Loop, East Wenatchee, $131,565, sold to Andrew Rickman

Richard M. Brender Estate, 271 N. Hanford Ave., East Wenatchee, $530,000, sold to Wyatt Williams

May 9

Janeissa Turner, 128 N. June Ave., East Wenatchee, $365,000, sold to Christopher and Rayana Hill

Wesley D. and Sally Ann Olinger, 1810 10th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $600,000, sold to Bobby Louis Zutter

Matthew R. and Amanda R. Jaramillo, 10 S. Roland Ave., East Wenatchee, $438,000, sold to Eliva Estela Duque

Robert S. Gordon, 1554 N. Grover Ave., East Wenatchee, $847,500, sold to Stephanie R. Wan Yee Ko

May 10

Carley Ritchie, 1420 Denny Place, Rock Island, $400,000, sold to Scott W. Sprague

Cari R. Morris, 2444 4th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $580,000, sold to Janiessa and Seth Frazier

Shannon K. Bresee, 1097 10th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $572,000, sold to Miguel Onofre

May 11

Kirk D. and Cynthia J. Truscott, 3390 N.W. Empire Ave., East Wenatchee, $600, sold to Douglas County TLS

Element Homes LLC, 919 N. Newport Loop, East Wenatchee, $541,305, sold to Cari Morris

Jason E. and Jaimee E. O’Brien, 470 N. Joseph Ave., East Wenatchee, $350,000, sold to Austin Oberfelder

Ana M. Galvan, 144 N. Keller Ave., East Wenatchee, $355,000, sold to Michael A. Walton

May 12

Lawrence and Luanne Severin, 2414 Highland View Drive, East Wenatchee, $375,000, sold to Richard and Geri Elsensohn

Sonny C. Patterson, 524 N. Lyle Ave., East Wenatchee, $460,000, sold to Lane C. Etheridge

Gary A. and Diane K. Lagendorf, 1429 1st St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $425,000, sold to Karen Smith

May 13

Jamie Block, 224 Wilshire St. N.W., East Wenatchee, $516,735, sold to Brian Logan and Maria Kartezhnikova

Sally Smith, 2129 S. Majestic Drive, East Wenatchee, $395,100, sold to Stephanie and Edgar Sauceda

DJ Custom Homes Inc., 2651 7th St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $839,000, sold to Brenda H. and Jeffry S. Dotson

Mike Johnson, 1240 5th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $296,500, sold to Raquel Breckenridge

Sage Homes LLC, 40 S. Millbrook Loop, East Wenatchee, $560,000, sold to Allison L. and Joshua Lovell

Prime Properties LLC, 40 S. Millbrook Loop, East Wenatchee, $125,000, sold to Allison L. and Joshua Lovell

A Home Doctor Inc., 1359 Theo Way, Rock Island, $415,900, sold to Michael J. Lundgren

Colleen Hilton LMFT PLLC LLC, 775 W. Emerson Drive, Orondo, $900,000, sold to Sheree and Dave Neal

May 16

Deneen M. Allen, 211 Pace Drive SP 51, East Wenatchee, $5,000, sold to Jorge L. Martinez Brenes

Ethelda Diane Leshik, 1409 Bel Air Drive, East Wenatchee, $425,000, sold to Kolby Cameron

May 17

Brandon P. Lewis, 2556 3rd St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $169,056, sold to Jodi Marie Amundson

May 18

Kyle and Apryll Cox, 225 S. Houston Ave., East Wenatchee, $406,000, sold to Joshua and Crystal Vreeman

Anthony Shelton, 583 Morning View Circle, East Wenatchee, $150,000, sold to Earl Romig

May 19

Theresa Rae Berger Estate, 475 N. Kent Terrace, East Wenatchee, $370,000, sold to Fredys Hernandez Santos

Tera Williams, 416 W. Ash St., Waterville, $416,000, sold to Robert M. and Holly L. Kain

Gumicindo Lucero, 777 Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee, $90,141, sold to Claudio Lara Jr.

A Home Doctor Inc., 1365 Theo Way, Rock Island, $409,500, sold to Kristen M. Ollendyke

Sage Homes LLC, 330 S. Partridge Lane, East Wenatchee, $1,135,500 (house), sold to Michael and Amy Kummer. Hardway Holdings LLC, 330 S. Partridge Lane, East Wenatchee, $209,500 (lot) sold to Michael and Amy Kummer

Sage Homes LLC, 2354 S.E. Marlette Road, East Wenatchee, $319,900 (house), sold to Walter J. Bayer. Sagebrook LRR LLC, 2354 S.E. Marlette Road, East Wenatchee, $105,000 (lot), sold to Walter J. Bayer

May 20

Norma Jean Cervantes, 708 N. Baker Ave., East Wenatchee, $192,500, sold to Vanzelia LLC

KTS Development LLC, 4657 S.E. Colockum View Drive, Rock Island, $600,000, sold to Chris Edward and Danette L. Flores

William Michael Fortune Estate, 771 Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee, $400,000, sold to Jeremy Randall McCarver

May 23

Jenna Dixon, 390 Road L N.W., Waterville, $259,000, sold to Isaiah Orellana-Abbott

Douglas R. and Lona M. Parton, 1104 Parkroy Place, East Wenatchee, $568,000, sold to Carolyn J. and Gregory S. Tow

Cheris L. Lamberton, 52 Mccormack St., Bridgeport, $175,000, sold to Chad and Deborah Mitchell

Bruce D. and Brenda L. Harris, 608 S. Lawler Ave., East Wenatchee, $420,000, sold to Aaron J. Brown

Jean M. McKenna, 940 N. Fairmont Ave., East Wenatchee, $389,000, sold to Sidney R. Fritz

May 24

Fred R. Holsonbake, 484 N. Keller Ave., East Wenatchee, $150,000, sold to Emily Marie Burbank

Chris and Jennifer Snyder, 2359 Veedol Drive, East Wenatchee, $565,000, sold to Emily L. and William G. Gant

Christopher Alan and Charity Marie Bergman, 1821 9th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $565,000, sold to Anthony T. and Susan M. Rodriguez

Kurt Holes, 209 W. Ash St., Waterville, $150,000, sold to AA Investus LLC

Sage Homes LLC, 2366 S.E. Marlette Road, East Wenatchee, $352,900 (house), sold to Katholyn L. Patterson. Sagebrook LRR LLC, 2366 S.E. Marlette Road, East Wenatchee, $105,000 (lot), sold to Katholyn L. Patterson

May 25

Kenneth A. and Stephanie M. Ferguson, 652 S. Larch Ave., East Wenatchee, $195,351, sold to Nexus Development Holdings LLC

Bruce Laird and Susan Gail Hamilton, 407 S. Jarvis Ave., East Wenatchee, $533,400, sold to Ryan L. Becker

Brandon and Angela Miller, 325 W. Emerson Drive, Orondo, $530,000, sold to Ryan and Sarah Nobach

Jackie V. Adamson, 555 Morning View Ave., East Wenatchee, $285,000, sold to Gerald Louis and Margaret Ruth Sharrett

Nathanial and Myranda Dresher, 530 Lacey Place N.E., East Wenatchee, $512,000, sold to Katie R. Stofleth

Carolyn Lord, Eagles Nest Road, Chelan, $110,000, sold to Holly Marie Blystone

May 26

Dale L. and Eric P. and Alan W. Loebsack, 550 Road J N.W., Waterville, $225,000, sold to Isaac and Andrea Loebsack

William A. and Nelda Faye Burton, 881 10th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $556,000, sold to Michael Hamilton

Sage Homes LLC, 1153 S. New Oak Lane, East Wenatchee, $344,900 (house), sold to John Wayne Senseney. Sagebrook LRR LLC, 1153 S. New Oak Lane, East Wenatchee, $105,000 (lot), .16 acres, sold to John Wayne Senseney

Stimac Construction Inc., 447 Hammond Lane, Rock Island, $450,000, sold to Aaron Johnson

May 27

Angel E and Elizavet Bravo, 790 Melbourne Court, East Wenatchee, $395,000, sold to Maria Del Refugio Aramburo

Eric Schell, 1733 5th St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $536,000, sold to Ryan Becker

Annette L.M. and Seth A. Cunningham, 516 Newport Plaza, East Wenatchee, $412,000, sold to Fernando Maldonado Avila

Robert Michael and Brooke Carlson, 1910 8th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $420,000, sold to Nate Stephan

Jerry L. and Marilee E. White, 2452 N.W. Columbia Ave. #2, East Wenatchee, $475,000, sold to Edward and Lisa Wendt

Bonnie Louise Senatore, 2452 N.W. Columbia Ave. #8, East Wenatchee, $569,700, sold to Patrick and Debra Frederickson

Patrick A. and Debra D. Frederickson, 2452 N.W. Columbia Ave., #4, East Wenatchee, $435,000, sold to Jon K. and Ann M. Dunagan

Highlander Holdings LLC, 181 S. Keller Ave., East Wenatchee, $435,000, sold to Maria Dolores Arroyo Cendejas

Sage Homes LLC, 2362 S.E. Marlette Road, East Wenatchee, $345,800 (house), sold to Travis Morley. Sagebrook LRR LLC, 2362 S.E. Marlette Road, East Wenatchee, $105,000 (lot) sold to Travis Morley

May 31

Troy Peterson, 2281 Veedol Drive, East Wenatchee, $426,000, sold to Curtis J. Keller

David and Raquel Langurst, 2524 N.E. Nickel Lane, East Wenatchee, $475,000, sold to Janeene M. Hurst

Alejandro Gutierrez, 108 Arden Ave., Bridgeport, $270,000, sold to Miguel Angel Leyva Vargas

Spybrook Matthews, 32 Park Place, Chelan, $660,000, sold to Josh D. Herzberg

Adam K. and Katlen J. Henke, 1312 Bel Air Drive, East Wenatchee, $542,000, sold to Robin M. Longerbeam

RBE Enterprises Corp., 11 Hamilton St., East Wenatchee, $160,000, sold to Carol A. Beall

Darren L. and Madeline C. Smith, 703 11th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $455,000, sold to Lance and Rhonda Bachler

Douglas County land sales

May 2

Jesse and Lisa Draper, 85 N. Shore Drive, Chelan, $650,000, .81 acres, sold to Bamf Properties LLC

May 4

Tina Marie Morgan, 397 Palisades Road, Palisades, $420,000, 20.56 acres, sold to Clint R. and Cassidy R. Keane

May 5

Gregory and Carmen Frislie, 3530 N.W. Empire Ave., East Wenatchee, $22,304, sold to Douglas County TLS

Gregory and Carmen Frislie, 3530 N.W. Empire Ave., East Wenatchee, $12,441, sold to Douglas County TLS

King’s Orchard LLC, 21321 U.S. Highway 97, Orondo, $650,000, 6.2 acres, sold to Mission Beach Land LLC

Kok Som, parcel number 818017400, Coulee-Hartline, $10,000, 1.86 acres, sold to Sarah and Eric Schlender

Shirley’s LLC, 21317 U.S. Highway 97, Orondo, $650,000, 6.06 acres, sold to Mission Beach Land LLC

Don M. Barnes Revocable Living Trust, parcel number 25232210000, Waterville, $152,888, 312 acres, sold to Chad R. and Jacqueline M. Clements

Anthony Lee Moon, 4051 Remuda Drive, Coulee-Hartline, $8,000, 1.65 acres, sold to Cecilia Gayton

Hardway Holdings LLC, parcel number 22211240005, East Wenatchee, $250,000, 1.4 acres, sold to William Clifton

May 6

Stimac Construction Inc., 229 George Loop, Rock Island, $389,900, .15 acres, sold to Adriana Ochoa

Stimac Construction Inc., 461 Hammond Lane, Rock Island, $423,500, .13 acres, sold to Landon Lovell French

Les Elredge, parcel number 28232530004, Mansfield, $70,000, 19.85 acres, sold to Mitchell Daniel Hill

May 10

Open Acres LLC, parcel number 81502402300, Ephrata, $8,500, 1.1 acres, sold to Hilmon Mark Inabnit

May 12

Pilot Rock Ranch Estates LLC, 101 Banks Lake View Road, Coulee City, $150,000, 20 acres, sold to Sara M. Daffon

Anne E. Schmidt, parcel number 27230140004, Mansfield, $127,000, 40 acres, sold to Son C. and Michellien T. Nguyen

May 13

Doris G. Moody, parcel number 27241710000, 78.02 acres, 27240830001, 237 acres (2 parcels in sale), Mansfield, $97,077, sold to Norman and Tara Tupling

Rocky Road Orchards Inc., 81 Zanol Loop Road, Orondo, $240,000, 11.79 acres, sold to David Molitor

Michael Valencia, parcel number 23201110013, 27 acres, 23200130001, 31 acres (2 parcels in sale), East Wenatchee, $130,000, sold to Travis Barnard

Stimac Construction, 243 George Loop, Rock Island, $355,000, .17 acres, sold to Mario Frias

May 16

W.S. Wright LLC, 1749 Fairview Ave., 1.88 acres, 1751 Fairview Ave., .63 acres, parcel number 01400704600, .23 acres, 2011 Columbia Blvd., .35 acres, 1921 Columbia Blvd., .91 acres, parcel number 00400000015, .94 acres (6 parcels in sale), Bridgeport, $437,000, sold to Global Prospertity LLC

Donald and Elaine Yost, parcel number 81701800500, Coulee-Hartline, $3,000, 1.11 acres, sold to Greg Landsiedel

Arnold Paul, parcel number 82100200600, Waterville, $5,500, 1.77 acres, sold to Rimrock Meadows Association

Arnold Paul, parcel number 82000100800, Waterville, $11,000, 1.08 acres, sold to Rimrock Meadows Association

Arnold Paul, parcel number 82000100900, Waterville, $11,000, 1.16 acres, sold to Rimrock Meadows Association

May 17

Sally Smith, S Majestic Drive, East Wenatchee, $101,500, .18 acres, sold to Tyler J. and Ashley Nichole Eldred

Chinook Meadows LLC, 241 N.W. Chinook Way, East Wenatchee, $145,000, .18 acres, sold to Timoteo Reyes

May 18

Kok Som, parcel number 81701701100, Coulee-Hartline, $11,900, 2.38 acres, sold to Pamela C. and James R. Toole

Robert William Snell, 404 Hummingbird Road, Waterville, $72,500, 5.23 acres, sold to Murphy Living Trust

May 20

Lillian I. Welton, 2910 4th St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $500,000, 9.18 acres, sold to Ron C. and Elaine M. Jordan

Torv Be Van, parcel number 24270940001, Coulee-Hartline, $20,400, 20 acres, sold to Johnathon Diaz

Lewis R. Roark and Cathlene M. Simpson, parcel number 81401201400, Ephrata, $5,500, 1 acre, sold to Rimrock Meadows Association

Delbert Shull Jr., parcel number 81800102200, 1.15 acres, 81800102100, 1.15 acres (2 parcels in sale), Coulee-Hartline, $11,000, sold to Rimrock Meadows Association

Maureen E. Olin, parcel number 24262020001, 236.8 acres, 24261910001, 226.39 acres (2 parcels in sale), Coulee-Hartline, $23,000, sold to Jason Carpenter Olin

Welton Orchards and Storage LLC, parcel number 75000003601, East Wenatchee, $179,500, 4.59 acres, sold to Craig L. and Jaime L. Wallace

May 23

Randolph and Kelly Mundt, 1537 Columbia Ave., .14 acres, 1515 Columbia Ave., .14 acres (2 parcels in sale), Bridgeport, $28,000, sold to Eilena Rosales

May 24

Stimac Construction Inc., 201 George Loop, Rock Island, $374,500, .15 acres, sold to Jesus and Reyna E. Mendoza Jr.

Eva Vekas and Ivan Julio Kohazy, 4275 Remuda Drive, Coulee-Hartline, $9,500, 1.98 acres, sold to Alberto Faustino Rodriguez

May 25

Myron W. Miller, parcel number 81801701100, Coulee-Hartline, $7,500, 3.93 acres, sold to Roger and Nelson Ludington

Myron W. Miller, parcel number 81801701000, Coulee-Hartline, $7,500, 2.37 acres, sold to Wendy R. Green

Norman George Nichols Revocable Living Trust, parcel number 81500601500, Ephrata, $7,500, 1 acre, sold to Sarah Russell

Kurt R. and Susan Baxter, 229 Ridge Road, Chelan, $90,000, 2 acres, sold to Erik Gunvaldson and Anna Henke

May 26

Fidel R. Rodriguez, parcel number 10200000504, Rock Island, $40,000, .16 acres, sold to Frederick Negrete

Williams Family Trust et al, parcel number 2931302001, 27.48 acres, 2931191001, 142.96 acres, 29311810002, 468.7 acres, 29310720001, 136.75 acres, 29302610001, 77 acres, 29302500000, 600.1 acres, 29302410002, 559 acres, 29302310001, 192 acres, 29301340001, 40 acres (9 parcels in sale), Coulee Dam, $600,000, sold to Benchmark Land LLC

May 27

James G. and Janet Sue McGuire Jr., parcel number 81701201500, 2.48 acres, 81701201400, 2.17 acres (2 parcels in sale), Coulee-Hartline, $5,500, sold to Patrick M. Free

Corey and Sarah Magin, 5170 8th St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $755,000, 9.54 acres, sold to Jesus A. and Maria G. Guerra

Norman George Nichols Revocable Living Trust, parcel number 81500601400, Ephrata, $7,500, 1.03 acres, sold to Mario Saravia Garibay

May 31

Richard H. and Marilyn L. Burns, parcel number 26230520002, Chelan, $85,000, 20 acres, sold to Daniel L. and Kelsey Ozment Jr.

Titan Cox, 565 Snaffle Court, Ephrata, $19,500, 1.01 acres, sold to Sunni Rochelle and Obed Torres Lopez

Localtel Building LLC, parcel number 25210210012, Waterville, $72,000, 20.3 acres, sold to Geofrey and Ruth Dagg

Victor and Eloina Chavez, parcel number 24211510008, East Wenatchee, $80,000, 20 acres, sold to Steven and Aimee Tillotson



Nevonne McDaniels: (509) 664-7151

mcdaniels@wenatcheeworld.com