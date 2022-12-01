Chelan county commercial sales
Oct. 12
Larry Scrivanich et al, 108 N. Buchanan Ave. 101, 400 1st St. (2 parcels in sale), Wenatchee, $4,380,000, sold to Evergreen Developers LLC
Oct. 14
Community Resource Group, 640 S. Mission St., Wenatchee, $875,000, sold to Juan M. Muniz Arroyo
Oct. 20
Jon B. and Jolene A. Beem, 106 W. Pleasant Ave., Cashmere, $437,500, sold to Randy Kennedy
Oct. 21
The Barn Group LLC, property ID 16319, Wenatchee, $25,000, sold to Andrew S. Cusick
Oct. 31
Kopfer Real Estate LLC, 531 S. Mission St., 533 S. Mission St. (2 parcels in sale), $445,000, sold to J&J Dickson Real Estate LLC
Chelan county residential sales
Oct. 1
Chay and Christina Tan, property ID 41808, Chelan, $3,500, sold to Landon and Janna Tiere
Oct. 3
Christal M. Eshelman, 1535 Castlerock Ave. 47, Wenatchee, $340,000, sold to Jeffrey R. Barnhart
Jerry and Barbara Young, 955 Ridge Crest Drive, Wenatchee, $700,000, sold to Sherry L. Lane and Anne Marasa
Leslie Kutzle Revocable Trust, 1395 Nighthawk Ridge Lane, Leavenworth, $1,420,000, sold to Wilt Living Trust
Shirley Jordan, 2153 Roper Lane, Wenatchee, $362,500, sold to Callan E. Martinez
Pheasant Hills Estates LLC, 222 Emma Drive, Wenatchee, $135,000, sold to Randy and Deborah Britt
Sage Homes LLC, 222 Emma Drive, Wenatchee, $525,000, sold to Randy and Deborah Britt
Jean M. Horan, 3185 Cathedral Rock Road, Malaga, $66,000, sold to Joseph A. and Laura C. Port
Oct. 4
James Blankenship, 1408 1st St., Wenatchee, $810,000, sold to Christopher J. and Frances L. Dunscomb
Lanell L. Thompson, 4953 Mission Creek Road, Cashmere, $635,000, sold to Irvin F. and Jennifer M. Alloway
Eastern WA Construction Inc., 1118 Sunset Lane, Chelan, $516,747, sold to David and Denise Densley
Natalie A. Noyd, 408 Dogwood Lane, Wenatchee, $650,000, sold to Andrew and Laura Jarolimek
Kevin F. Gwerder, 1402 Pearview Circle, Wenatchee, $270,000, sold to Melanie L. Orchard
Oct. 5
Deborah Jean Cooper, 1342 Holbrook St., Wenatchee, $500,000, sold to Stephanie L. Stubbe
Marian G. Parsley, 525 Alpine Place E1, Leavenworth, $544,000, sold to Sonia and Jarrod Jackson
Ashley Verplank McClelland 2010 Generational Trust, 78 Horsetail Lane, Plain, $1,425,000, sold to Mitchell L. Eggers and Lisa Stauch Eggers
Pamela J. Hallanger, 205 Summerset Blvd., Manson, $620,000, sold to Michael McRae et al
Jason Swank and Amanda L. Hill, 726 Lynn St., Wenatchee, $467,000, sold to Loretta J. Garrett
Cabana 10 LLC, 420 W. Manson Road 10, Chelan, $375,000, sold to Geoffrey C. and Jennifer L. Dalgas
Stephanie L. Stubbe, 256 Saddlehorn Lane, Wenatchee, $399,000, sold to James D. Herron
John P. and Darcey R. Estes, 203 Bobcat Lane, Chelan, $1,350,000, sold to Tye and Tracy Schriever
Oct. 6
Ann L. Neilson, 340 Brandi Lane, Wenatchee, $590,000, sold to Amanda and Steve Moore
Deep Water Properties LLC, 100 San Remo Lane, Chelan, $825,000, sold to Lindsay M. and Justin T. Konnerup
Clark D. and Barbara Edson, 322 W. Woodin Ave. 301A, 322 W. Woodin Ave. 301 (2 parcels in sale), Chelan, $475,000, sold to HC 268 LLC
Fredio R. and Brenda H. Samples, 947 Sunrise Drive, Manson, $435,000, sold to Ledale S. Fry
Roberts Construction LLC, 905 Racine Springs Drive, Wenatchee, $599,990, sold to Dunscomb Family Trust
Oct. 7
Tanya M. Smith, 1535 Castlerock Ave. 11, Wenatchee, $210,000, sold to William S. Reed et al
Aaron R. Crutcher, 12758 Pine Ridge Drive, Peshastin, $740,000, sold to Sam Boettcher et al
Lake Chelan Clinic Properties LLC, 217 N. Sanders St., Chelan, $475,000, sold to Abigail and Jacob T. Walin
Lloyd Burningham, 32 Serenity Lane, Manson, $950,000, sold to Maria A. Balsoma and Jake Collins
Carolin Goodwill, 1126 Linwood Ave., Wenatchee, $429,000, sold to David L. and Bonnie L. Hunter
Jennifer Davis, 1499 Rex Road, Wenatchee, $450,000, sold to Michael A. and Kristina Menley
Andrea A. Shae, 2116 Roper Lane, Wenatchee, $360,000, sold to Jennifer L. Davis
Nigel I. and Rachael A. Sher, 400 Spring View Place, Chelan, $725,000, sold to Michael S. and Stephanie W. Stevic
Scott J. and Lisa L. Dilly, 54 Joshua Lane, Wenatchee, $872,400, sold to Kurt and Melissa Torkelson
Oct. 8
Alpinestein LLC, 525 Alpine Place G3, Leavenworth, $650,000, sold to Jeffrey Hooper et al
Oct. 10
Traude S. and Peter S. Reinthaler, 8695 Larson Road, Peshastin, $699,500, sold to Craig M. and Ellen P. Mackenzie
Ralph E. and Shirley A. Turner, 14941 Golden Delicious St., Entiat, $320,000, sold to Katherine M. Zorich
Quinn K. and Erin L. Warren, 2673 Lakeshore Drive, Manson, $138,000, sold to Ronald P. Hamlin
Benjamin Bendowsky, 71 Lake Cortez Lane, Malaga, $750,000, sold to David and Lisa Morgan
Steven and Amanda Moore, 401 Saddlehorn Ave., Wenatchee, $540,000, sold to Alberto Rivera and Sandra Rivera Meraz
Oct. 11
Dan E. and Kim Kenoyer, 213 Chapel St., Cashmere, $325,000, sold to Quinn Kenoyer
Richard and Judith Winkelmann, 12295 Village View Drive, Leavenworth, $1,150,000, sold to Michael D. and Margaret A. Borth
Joanne S. Hanson Trustee, 11382 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $472,988, sold to Lynn H. Kliewer
Jeremiah and Kristine Revard, 444 Hilltop Place, Chelan, $650,000, sold to Amy and Mark Jr. Bennett
Oct. 12
Larry Scrivanich et al, 322 1st St., Wenatchee, $4,380,000, sold to Evergreen Developers LLC
Lona Zellner, 905 Gellatly St., Wenatchee, $395,000, sold to Kayla Rich and Crystal A. Massey
Nikos Milanos, 3822 Iroquois Lane, Monitor, $514,000, sold to Gustavo Jr. and Kathryn A. Gomez
Vergil E. Bloomquist, 127 Commercial St., Leavenworth, $550,000, sold to Michael A. and Jenna A. McNany
Chelan County Tax Title, 103 N. Park and Woodin Ave., Chelan, $65, sold to Stephen Arndt
Real Trust IRA Alternatives LLC, 704 W. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $300,000, sold to Jeremiah S. and Britta H. Shaver
Gerald R. Moro, 232 Okanogan Ave. 1, Wenatchee, $415,000, sold to Joi Properties LLC
Oct. 13
Dolores J. Freeberg, 915 Woodward Drive, Wenatchee, $488,000, sold to Gary J. and Kirsten L. Heale
Phyllis Vandine, 1248 Dakota St., Wenatchee, $285,000, sold to Alejandro Arellano Cuenca and Sonia Cendejas
Becky K. and Timothy M. Scott, 216 Paton St., Cashmere, $800,000, sold to Natalie J. and David J. Dorey
Chad J. Rankin, 4280 Mission Creek Road, Cashmere, $500,000, sold to Markus and Catie Hoyer
Integrity II LLC, 1902 W. Prospect St. 103, Chelan, $365,000, sold to Guy and Stephanie Major
Robert T. Cummings, 223 Pershing Circle, Wenatchee, $560,000, sold to Debra M. Aldridge
Kevin Sullivan et al, 101 Hassan St., Cashmere, $625,500, sold to Fernando Alaniz and Miguel A. Iniesta Diaz
Oct. 14
Joel Sackett, 1701 Sleepy Hollow Road, Wenatchee, $275,000, sold to William R. Pershall et al
Yasuko Tyson, 209 W. Commercial St., Leavenworth, $425,000, sold to Kayla Sommerfeld
Guyon and Vickie A. Barber, 9047 Icicle Road, Leavenworth, $1,275,000, sold to Lori Knerr
Michael R. Cleghorn, 11468 River Bend Drive, Leavenworth, $1,250,000, sold to Alexander and Lauren Moore
Glen A. Jr. Jones et al, 12025 Bretz Drive, Plain, $1,306,000, sold to Stephen R. and Jennifer L. Branstetter
Michael J. and Pamela J. Williams, 22109 Appaloosa Lane, Plain, $585,000, sold to Gray Bailey E. Larsen et al
Kenneth B. and Mary E. Graves, 369 Strada Della Vista, Chelan, $530,000, sold to Vance R. and Christine sold to Boulanger
Jim and Doris Stamps, 106 Butte Road, Chelan, $550,000, sold to Barry P. and Jaqueline K. Depaoli
Anthony H. Montoya, 2212 W. Prospect St., Chelan, $200,000, sold to Dennis and Cindy Michel
Lori K. Alaga, 1100 Vista Place N., Wenatchee, $307,500, sold to Lucas P. Evans
Danny B. and Hanna M. Salas, 747 S. Chelan Ave., Wenatchee, $320,000, sold to Nicole K. Warren et al
Kenneth R. and Patricia A. Pinkerton, 382 Mcclosky Drive, Chelan, $270,000, sold to Carl E. and Ronda R. Gooch
Oct. 17
Christopher and Kari Rinke, 7949 Kinney Road, Dryden, $375,000, sold to Heidi L. De Paz
Thomas A. and Noelle Constanzo, 2211 Pine Tree Road, Lake Wenatchee, $565,000, sold to Jeffrey and Sarah Weese
Oct. 18
Robert and Brienne J. Witheridge, 296 Rolling Hills Lane, Wenatchee, $865,000, sold to Eric and Maria Harrison
Oct. 19
Andrew and Haley Peterson, 6999 Brender Canyon Road, Cashmere, $679,000, sold to Amanda S. Page and Ryan D. Albright
Frances A. Hardgrove, 324 S. Division St., Cashmere, $385,000, sold to Lorena Carreno Diaz and Jesus H. Romero
Galen R. and Carla J. Dreis, 8975 Icicle Road A, Leavenworth, $654,000, sold to Vicki A. Barber
Jeffrey L. and Lynne Kunitz, 16791 Mule Tail Flats Road, Plain, $1,732,500, sold to Timothy D. Flint
Guy C. Harper, 728 E. Wapato Ave., Chelan, $695,000, sold to Juan M. Venegas and Yesenia Avila
Monica F. Stokes, 1218 S. Miller St., Wenatchee, $280,000, sold to Craig L. and Nicole D. Tolliver
Lorraine A. Lewis and Erin T. Gavin, 420 W. Manson Road 4, Chelan, $354,000, sold to Dalgas Geoffrey and Jennifer
Oct. 20
Judith G. Baldwin, 1 Sunburst St., Wenatchee, $649,000, sold to Rodney E. Martin
Oct. 21
Charles W. Anderson, property ID 11053, $129,000, sold to Tracy E. and Jeremy J. McKnight
Yolanda Dods et al, 525 Alpine Place A4, Leavenworth, $625,000, sold to Joseph II Svoboda and Nicholas Christman
Gregory W. and Frances Moser, 2573 Auvil Ave., Entiat, $495,000, sold to Kenneth C. and Sherry L. Carman
Daniel and Susan Stephens, 50 Coral St., Manson, $575,000, sold to E.L. Rasmussen LLC
Kyong H. Davis, 763 Monroe St., Wenatchee, $350,000, sold to Teresa C. Smith
Margaret A. Lockridge, 505 S. Miller St., Wenatchee, $310,000, sold to Tamayo Dubia P. Medina et al
Oct. 22
Daniel E. and Christy A. Gatien, 9290 S. Lakeshore Road, property ID 49054 (2 parcels in sale), Chelan, $850,000, sold to Malknecht Family Revocable Living Trust
Oct. 24
Kevin and Monica Lemoine, 3411 Camas Way, Peshastin, $138,000, sold to Gregory and Andrea Descheemaeker
Juan M. and Monica I. Amezcua, 1222 Ormiston St., Wenatchee, $430,000, sold to Henry C. Korcz and Trinity D. McWhinney
Oct. 25
Patricia J. Koehler, 404 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee, $330,000, sold to John M. and Vanessa K. Donaghy
Lisa and Torsten Arnold Living Trust, 12798 Pobst Place, Plain, $1,100,000, sold to Joel T. and Debra M. Jacobsen
Gordon and Marcia Taylor, 101 Pinnacle Place, Chelan, $1,100,000, sold to Jarl S. and Jodi R. Forsell
Forrest H. Wilson, 114 E. Chelan Ave., Chelan, $215,000, sold to Amy Mack
Oct. 26
Gregory and Paris R. Dunn, 2124 W. Honeysett Road, Wenatchee, $590,000, sold to Nicholas S. Kastner and Shauna A. Waters
Matt Larsen, 94 Byrd Lane, Entiat, $863,000, sold to John M. and Kristy L. Bradwin
Bret and Julie Pittsinger, 2107 W. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $525,000, sold to Scott Morris et al
Oct. 27
William Eldred, 401 4th St., Wenatchee, $350,000, sold to Benjamin C. Behrle et al
Maria V. Davalos and Jose B. Camarena and Leticia Vizcaino (H/W), 9957 River View Road, Peshastin, $1, sold to Saul Vizcaino Davalos and Maria D. Sandoval
Daniel S. MacIndoe, 2618 Larch Drive, Lake Wenatchee, $650,000, sold to Craig and Sarah Brooks
Davy Enterprises LLC et al, 3000 Riverview Lane, Malaga, $77,000, sold to Edwin D. and Melissa Eaton
Oct. 28
Roemer Revocable Family Trust, 22 N. Franklin Ave., Wenatchee, $725,000, sold to Dallas P. Brabant and Elizabeth J. Abel
Scott M. Granger, 2210 Sandy Brooke, 3845 Old Blewett Road (2 parcels in sale), Wenatchee, $1,075,000, sold to Jennifer Spindel
Steven J. and Loreen M. Mongeon, 101 Mission View Place, Cashmere, $750,000, sold to Keith Sr. and Brenda Sutton
Wilma A. Davelaar, 14904 Voss Place, Entiat, $364,900, sold to Linda Liles
Densil R. Huffman, 7325 Entiat River Road, Entiat, $260,000, sold to Alejandro L. Mendoza and Leticia C. Suarez
Gary L. Jackson, 2325 W. High St., Chelan, $950,000, sold to Luis M. Romero and Romero Maribel Mendoza
James E. and Gail E. Martin, 1013 Spring Mountain Drive, Wenatchee, $769,000, sold to Kara and Leslie Yocum
Oct. 30
Powys Gadd, 119 N. Franklin Ave., Wenatchee, $355,000, sold to N. 6th Place LLC
Daniel J. and Jacklyn L. Rector, 110 E. Mountain Brook Lane, Wenatchee, $1,470,000, sold to Jonathan L. and Jennifer M. Bishop
Nelmida Famliy Limited Partnership, 425 S. Lake St. A, Chelan, $475,000, sold to Teena J. and Kenneth W. Marshlain
Oct. 31
William D. Layman and Susan E. Evans, 809 Princeton Ave., Wenatchee, $315,000, sold to Nathan C. Layman and Collette A. Oliver Soleil
Marilyn K. Stone, 2209 Lark Brooke, Wenatchee, $528,000, sold to Zachary and Jordan Wenzel
Harold and Carol Morgan, 723 Wheeler Hill Road, Wenatchee, $550,000, sold to Christopher Gronlund
Irle Newest Homes LLC, 208 River St., Cashmere, $340,000, sold to Maria Maravilla
Courtney Cragg Trustee, 4373 Ivan Morse Road, Manson, $200,000, sold to Paul Divis
Chelan county land sales
Oct. 5
John and Shelia Beal, property ID 69111, Leavenworth, $95,000, 5.01 acres, sold to Scott M. and Megan Cowell
Oct. 6
Steven J. and Robin L. Mathews, 576 Summit Blvd., Manson, $215,000, .61 acres, sold to Bradley J. and Shannon M. Hanshaw
Oct. 7
Jeffrey L. Willett, property ID 33752, Entiat, $76,000, .27 acres, sold to Daniel and Jennifer Hargroves
Vista Rock Properties LLC, property ID 65969, 20.05 acres, 65985, 20.02 acres (2 parcels in sale), Entiat, $125,000, sold to Lucky Pro LLC
Margaret E. Delay, 5935 Pioneer Drive, Cashmere, $100,000, .56 acres, sold to Jorge and Soledad Olguin
Oct. 10
Korben and Shannon Kershaw, 23120 Saddle St., Plain, $190,000, .27 acres, sold to Cullen R. and Jessica M. Bradley
Oct. 11
Randy M. Brazil, 220 Stehekin Way, Chelan, $255,000, .26 acres, sold to Nicholas and Lindsay Wood
Oct. 14
Helen P. Njus, 1609 Pine St., Wenatchee, $325,000, .43 acres, sold to Hymer Rentals LLC
Pete and Tami Olson, property ID 51583, Manson, $75,000, .45 acres, sold to Geoffrey M. Huffer
Oct. 18
Shane and Jodi Forsell, 4134 Sunnybank Drive, Chelan, $300,000, .9 acres, sold to Jones Family Revocable Trust
Oct. 19
Select Homes Inc., 190 Easton Way, .48 acres, 188 Easton Way, .41 acres (2 parcels in sale), Chelan, $890,000, sold to Sundance Slope LLC
Oct. 20
Jon B. and Jolene A. Beem, 108 W. Pleasant Ave., Cashmere, $437,500, .2 acres, sold to Randy Kennedy
Oct. 24
Blanca E. Hernandez et al, Property ID 57768, Wenatchee, $225,000, 20 acres, sold to Jesus Hernandez
Oct. 25
Carl A. Jr. Gehrke, Property ID 40473, 40478 (2 parcels in sale), Chelan, $60,000, 20 acres, sold to Darren R. and Denise L. Coy
Oct. 26
Steve L. and Nancy R. Gervais, 276 Sabio Way, Chelan, $159,000, .41 acres, sold to Brian and Kathryn Soligon
Oct. 27
Davy Enterprises LLC et al, 3025 Riverview Lane, Malaga, $77,000, 11.3 acres, sold to Edwin D. and Melissa Eaton
Oct. 28
Keith A. Sr. Sutton, Property ID 20612, Peshastin, $1,050,000, 18.95 acres, sold to Richards Blair et al
Janice M. Miller, Property ID 22438, Cashmere, $350,000, 3.3 acres, sold to Matias A. and Sarah M. Rudback
James N. and Carol D. Adamson, Property ID 39584, Lake Wenatchee, $220,000, 20.01 acres, sold to Tyrel Sandelin et al
Joseph R. Brinck and Laile E. Fletcher, 6520 Navarre Coulee Road, Chelan, $282,000, 9.2 acres, sold to Seth C. and Katelyn M. Thomson
Lake Chelan Co. LLC, 201 Bluebell Lane, Chelan, $379,050, .09 acres, sold to Brittany L. and Michael J. Malidore
Oct. 31
Kopfer Real Estate LLC, 529 S. Mission St., Wenatchee, $445,000, sold to J&J Dickson Real Estate LLC
Douglas county commercial sales
Oct. 13
Willet Inc., 104 N. Chelan Ave., Waterville, $140,000, sold to Erik Ramjua and Melissa Vasquez
Oct. 14
Peters Street Management LLC, parcel number 04000000801, 04000000803, 04000000804 (3 parcels in sale), East Wenatchee, $1,850,000, sold to Washington Central North LLC
Nimfa Parcells, parcel number 25222210011, Waterville, $190,000, sold to Douglas County Port District #1
Oct. 21
Star I LLC, 636 Valley Mall Parkway, East Wenatchee, $4,400,000, sold to Nicholas Carr
Douglas county residential sales
Oct. 3
KTS Development LLC, 700 Ski View Drive, East Wenatchee, $843,250, sold to Natalie Heard
Lynda Y. French, 14 Richards Ave., Brewster, $245,000, sold to Martin Garcia Carrillo
Blake M. Reiman, 2764 N. Breckenridge Drive, East Wenatchee, $650,000, sold to Miranda N. Porter
Oct. 4
Christopher R. and Amanda C. Nichols, 300 W. Emerson Drive, Orondo, $899,000, sold to Jamison and Kamie Poncho,
James Dickinson, 2325 Canyon Hills Drive, East Wenatchee, $460,000, sold to Karen and John Tippins
Oct. 6
Julie Ann Sauve, 1521 Center St., Rock Island, $459,000, sold to Ian Fitzgerald
Kimberlance P. Bull Estate, 1723 3rd St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $250,000, sold to Adriana Valladares
Oct. 7
Jack L. and Audrey A. New, 4 Buyas Drive, Chelan, $350,000, sold to Justin A. New
Rachel Funston, parcel number 42900902100, 42900902000 (2 parcels in sale), East Wenatchee, $250,000, sold to Humberto Bedolla
Oct. 10
Bryan A. and Lisa R. Gabbert, Serviceberry Lane, Waterville, $27,700, sold to Triple Investments LLC
Ron and Geretta Jensen, 5070 Ashcroft Drive, Waterville, $17,000, sold to Leo F. and Frances I. Magnett
Andrei Egorov, 455 9th St. N.E. Sp. 08, East Wenatchee, $124,000, sold to Julia B. Howard
Oct. 11
Cody B. and Shae N. Parker, 102 Sunset Way, East Wenatchee, $300,000, sold to Benjamin V. Dronen
Joseph and Darlene, Will in Sky, 2141 N. River Drive, East Wenatchee, $490,000, sold to Cara A. Lee
Oct. 12
Rose Fincher Estate, 2119 Rock Island Road, East Wenatchee, $270,000, sold to Liliana Velasco
Michael Seitz, 706 Briarwood Drive, East Wenatchee, $724,000, sold to Brian and Taylor Critchlow
Jill Davis, 351 19th St. N.E. #24, East Wenatchee, $200,000, sold to Chad Henderson
Oct. 13
Thomas Scott Dwyer, 211 Pace Drive Sp. 31, East Wenatchee, $29,000, sold to Dariece R. Steele
Oct. 14
Katryn Strauch, 212 Broadmoor St. N.W., East Wenatchee, $410,000, sold to Sergio E. Davila Herrera
Nikkolas Donald and Kendra Kathleen Johnson, 1712 N. Astor Court, East Wenatchee, $340,000, sold to Jesus Yahuaca Aguilera
John R. and Nancy R. Hatzenbihler, 4007 Bluerock Drive N.E., East Wenatchee, $1,000,000, sold to Two Hearts Enterprises LLC
Oct. 17
Christian and Debra Aldridge Bagdon, 444 Sycamore Court N.W., East Wenatchee, $989,900, sold to Heather D. Bellamy
Dale R. Michelsen, 819 N. Jennifer Lane, East Wenatchee, $571,000, sold to Nicholas D. Ratcliff Jr.
Garrett and Melissa Rains, 461 N. Keller Ave., East Wenatchee, $315,000, sold to Michael Joseph and Cricelia Bozarth
Oct. 20
Sage Homes LLC, 2204 S.E. Marlette Road, East Wenatchee, $299,900, sold to Bethany Alhaidari
Sagebrook LRR, LLC, 2204 S.E. Marlette Road, East Wenatchee, $105,000, sold to Bethany Alhaidari
Chadwick S. Sullivan, 1124 Barton Square, East Wenatchee, $500,000, sold to Mark Christian Ingman and Jessica Heringer
Property Sisters NCW LLC, 2123 Columbia Blvd., Bridgeport, $285,000, sold to Kayla and Michael Trumbo
Douglas Lee Wilson, 2290 Grand Ave., East Wenatchee, $925,000, sold to Susan and Michael Yale
Dawn and Kevin Sandland, 6 31st St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $425,000, sold to Sara Brown
Oct. 21
Dale A. and Mary B. Lathan, 2320 Fancher Heights Blvd., East Wenatchee, $1,025,000, sold to Nancy R. and John R. Hatzenbihler
Scott A & Sharon M. Hinderer, 408 Wild Turkey Road, East Wenatchee, $114,900, sold to Jorge Pla Vega
A Home Doctor Inc., 1233 Theo Way, Rock Island, $375,500, sold to Alejandro Enriquez Mora
Nile & Second Street LLC, 2525 1st St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $750,000, sold to Anna Nichols
Oct. 24
Howard and Donita Wilson, 2580 Aviation Drive, East Wenatchee, $510,000, sold to Marcie L. and Dale W. Hinderer
Oct. 26
Nile & Second Street LLC, 2545 1st St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $550,000, sold to Kenneth B. and Mary E. Graves
Petra Guia, 2400 Tacoma Ave. Sp. 17, Bridgeport, $2,500, sold to Bertha Bejar Alvarez
A Home Doctor Inc., 1259 Theo Way, Rock Island, $378,900, sold to Tyler James and Brooke Anna Neudorfer
Ivan and Olga Rybakov, parcel number 53700000900, Waterville, sold to Scott O. Spindola
Oct. 27
David H. Cordell, 5530 Penn Ave., East Wenatchee, $13,812, sold to Tyler John and Jessika Marie Augustson
Ruth Mary Petersen, 245 Lakeview Ave., Orondo, $162,000, sold to Kirk Petersen
Oct. 28
Roger B. and Corinthia A. Cunningham, 1529 N.W. Avon Court, East Wenatchee, $235,000, sold to Bracci Family Trust
Kevin and Stephanie Van Reenen, 281 11th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $595,000, sold to Maria C. Sosa
Aaron W. Scott, 306 S. Houston Ave., East Wenatchee, $420,000, sold to Francisco Anaya and Hui Yi
Hanson Home Construction LLC, 970 N. Newport Loop, East Wenatchee, $596,975, sold to Oscar and Patricia M. Trevino
John Edward Scott Estate, N.W. Bates Ave., 31 19th St. N.W. (2 parcels in sale), East Wenatchee, $230,000, sold to Jesse Dean Robbins and Brittany Ann Roberson
Oct. 31
Kathleen and Teresa Schmidt, 2304 N.W. Alan Ave., East Wenatchee, $388,000, sold to Zhengmei Zhao
Jordan and Kaytelyn Johnson, 413 Julia Court, East Wenatchee, $432,500, sold to Katelyn Nguyen
Manuel J. and Rebecca A. Navarro, 1820 Glen St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $375,000, sold to Donald and Lynnette Roy Rudolph
Diane M. Malcolm, 4790 N.W. Cascade Ave., East Wenatchee, $625,000, sold to J. Jesus and Ana L. Sanchez
William and Darlene K. Shenyer, 42 Washburn Ave., Brewster, $55,000, sold to Sijifredo Barbosa Lopez
Douglas county land sales
Oct. 4
Bob G. and Lana S. Bartlett, 601 E. 1st St., Waterville, $69,000, 1.72 acres, sold to Baker Land Holdings LLC
Oct. 5
Vincent J. and Janet E. Zimmer, parcel number 82001303300, Waterville, $3,000, 1.78 acres, sold to Twin Rock Investments LLC
Ron and Carol Thompson, 4329 Ashcroft Drive, Waterville, $9,500, 1 acre, sold to Trace J. and Maria A. Cusick
Oct. 11
Darlene E. Meyer Trustee, parcel number 81800903900, Coulee-Hartline, $1, .94 acres, sold to Devin C.E. Beebe
Debra Renee Clark, parcel number 12701200600, Waterville, $35,000, .15 acres, sold to Ellen Cartmill
Oct. 12
Andrew T. and Karen A. Bahill Trustees, parcel number 82000303900, Waterville, $4,500, 1.04 acres, sold to Open Acres LLC
Patrick D. and Kelly M. Mcpherson, parcel number 81600300200, Ephrata, $5,000, 2.65 acres, sold to Open Acres LLC
George Boswell, parcel number 81700900700, Ephrata, $4,000, 1.13 acres, sold to Open Acres LLC
Oct. 14
Pioneer Ridge LLC, parcel number 25211130009, 20.2 acres, 25211420004, 20.1 acres (2 parcels in sale), Waterville, $78,000, sold to Michael and Shannon Hendrickson
Thomas Kirschner, 139 Wagon Road, 93.1 acres, parcel number 23243110005, 2.17 acres, 73000000402, .59 acres, 73000000800, 10.37 acres, 73000000502, 12.94 acres (5 parcels in sale), Palisades, $682,000, sold to Jason and Kelsey Schroeder
Oct. 17
James R. Fitzhugh, parcel number 53000001600, .23 acres, 53000001300, .23 acres (2 parcels in sale), Bridgeport, $160,000, sold to Luis Bravo and Isabel Barajas
Hannahs Living Trust, parcel number 25220820002, 15.73 acres, 25220530002, 67 acres (2 parcels in sale), Waterville, $67,241, sold to Brandt Family LLC
A Home Doctor Inc., 1436 Douglas Ave., Rock Island, $420,900, .18 acres, sold to Benjamin Figueroa-Magana
Oct. 18
KRC Orchards LLC, 131 Crane Orchard Road, Brewster, $392,297, 19.71 acres, sold to Dylan and Tessa Gamble
Oct. 20
Susan Jane Miller, parcel number 25271640000, Coulee-Hartline, $65,000, 156.2 acres, sold to Ty T. and Jamie L. Jess
William H. and Syliva J. Gerdeman, parcel number 81800101200, Coulee-Hartline, $4,500 1.53 acres, sold to Open Acres LLC
John F. Covey, 2223 N.W. Alan Ave., East Wenatchee, $110,000, .22 acres, sold to Jose and Emily Lemus
Hannahs Living Trust, parcel number 25220810003, 31 acres, 25220830002, 62 acres, 25220820005, 54.5 acres (3 parcels in sale), Waterville, $97,759, sold to David R. and Jennifer R. Brandt
Oct. 21
A Home Doctor Inc., 1426 Douglas Ave., Rock Island, $400,000, .18 acres, sold to Silvestre Sanchez Leyva
Oct. 25
T.A. Ellis, parcel number 81700200700, Ephrata, $4,000, 1.01 acres, sold to Open Acres LLC
DK Baker Holdings LLC, 3816 N. George St., East Wenatchee, $105,000, 1 acre, sold to Joes Nursey and Landscape
Stimac Construction Inc., 186 George Loop, Rock Island, $419,900, .14 acres, sold to Kaiser Robert Strode
Rimrock Meadows Association, parcel number 81700801800, 1.11 acres, 81700801700, 1.13 acres (2 parcels in sale), Coulee-Hartline, $20,000, sold to Carlos Oropeza-Gonzalez
Rimrock Meadows Association, parcel number 81700801900, Coulee-Hartline, $10,000, 1.06 acres, sold to Carlos Oropeza-Gonzalez
Lonny S. Johnson, parcel number 81701201200, Coulee-Hartline, $6,500, 3.59 acres, sold to Open Acres LLC
Daniel L. Inman, 932 Diamondback Drive, Ephrata, $4,500, 1.04 acres, sold to Open Acres LLC
Rimrock Meadows Association, parcel number 81401101300, 1.06 acres, 81401101200, 1.06 acres, 81401101100, 1.06 acres (3 parcels in sale), Ephrata, $21,000, sold to Jorge Olguin
Oct. 26
Arthur K. Schick Jr., parcel number 25242410000, 155.84 acres, 25241540000, 156 acres, 25253030000, 316.36 acres (3 parcels in sale), Waterville, $370,000, sold to Neil Irmer
Neil E. Asmussen Estate, parcel number 28263010001, 118 acres, 28261930001, 76.09 acres, 28261910000, 557 acres, 28261820001, 349 acres, 28252410000, 200 acres, 28251410000, 360 acres, 28251310001, 635 acres, 28251210002, 552 acres, 28260710003, 191 acres, 28251110002, 160 acres, Mansfield, $1,018,000, sold to Brad A. and Nikki M. Murison
Oct. 28
Springwater Homes LLC, 2265 Brinley Courtt, East Wenatchee, $616,050, .21 acres, sold to Sara Danielle O'neal
Jose C. Gonzales, parcel number 22212440018, East Wenatchee, $77,000, .35 acres, sold to Shannon Marie Seaford