Chelan County commercial sales
Aug. 31
Wenatchee Valley Baptist Church, 650 Crawford Ave., Wenatchee, $200,000, sold to The River Academy
Sept. 6
Joanne S. Hanson, 1802 Rocklund Drive A, Wenatchee, $589,900, sold to John D. and Patricia K. Betzing
Sept. 8
Follow the Science LLC, 917 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, $625,000, sold to Apple State Power Sports LLC
Sept. 19
Evergreen Associates, 707 Highway 2, Leavenworth (property ID 28780), $7,937,900, sold to Sandpiper Farms Inc.
Sept. 29
Donald M. Barth, Hangar 18, Chelan Airport (property ID 11061), $29,000, sold to Kamron A. and Tamara L. Blevins
Sept. 30
Brandon and Sharon L. Tveten, 10388 Titus Road, Leavenworth, $1,153,000, sold to 10388 Titus Road LLC
Shippers Properties LLC, 385 E. Penny Road 101, Wenatchee, $3,000,000, sold to Penny Road Properties LLC.
Chelan County residential sales
Aug. 30
Timberwood Homes LLC, 264 Burch Hollow Lane, Wenatchee, $1,025,000, sold to Garren and Kelly Melton
Aug. 31
Dave Hisey, 138 Jennings St., Wenatchee, $255,000, sold to Jeffrey and Laura Monda
Phyllis Marshall, 109 White Birch Place, Cashmere, $392,000, sold to Shane Anderson et al
Maria Mederos Garcia, 1723 Maiden Lane, Wenatchee, $278,000, sold to Kaelan Barber and Emmanuelle Ornelas
Carl Pennington, 1414 Walnut St., Wenatchee, $420,000, sold to Ray Chrismer
Timothy and Autumn Evans, 160 Gobblers Knob Lane, Manson, $840,000, sold to Peter and Melanie Gibson
Alejandro and Waleska Gutierrez, 957 Spring Mountain Drive, Wenatchee, $800,000, sold to Martin and Deysi Rios
Sept. 1
Homefront LLC, 504 1st St., Wenatchee, $401,500, sold to Kenzi A. M. Madland
Charles M. and Mary L. Deverin, 636 Meadows Drive, Wenatchee, $790,000, sold to Angela and Daniel Jester
Mikael F. and Wendy C. Sienna, 8097 Saunders Road, Peshastin, $660,000, sold to David T. Olson
Janake K. and Gregory P. Benson, 1018 Kittitas St., Wenatchee, $414,000, sold to Judith Davis Leon and Michael D. Davis
Linda Coates Markle, 1511 Willow Place, Wenatchee, $600,000, sold to Janake K. and Gregory P. Benson
Sept. 2
Daniel and Angela Jester, 822 Crown St., Wenatchee, $620,000, sold to Ronald and Michelle Sepanski
SMC Orchards, 9753 Nibbelink Road, Peshastin, $951,528, sold to Rudolph Orchards Inc.
SMC Orchards, 9753 Nibbelink Road, Peshastin, $448,472, sold to McDevitt Orchards Inc.
Chelan County Tax Title, 103 N. Park and Woodin Ave., Chelan (property ID 43851 and 44076), Chelan, $577, sold to Anastasia Vishniakova
Cynthia A. Kupczynski et al, 306 S. Second St., Chelan, $72,000, sold to Lambert Family LLC
Sept. 6
Patrick and Kelli Jones, 22 S. Franklin Ave., Wenatchee, $370,000, sold to Victoria Wilkins
Eva Skrinnik et al, property ID 37811, Lake Wenatchee, $120,000, sold to Mountain Park Block 4 LLC
Eastern WA Construction Inc., 437 Spring View Place, Chelan, $406,578, sold to Cory Tellevik
Sept. 7
Joseph and Kelly J. Hadsell, 404 Mission Creek Road, Cashmere, $415,000, sold to Joshua L. Dickinson et al
Everett and Mark Maddox, 16560 Chumstick Highway, Leavenworth, $600,000, sold to Roy B. Dufner et al
Jameson and Tarilyn Greenfield, 2302 Pine Tree Road, Lake Wenatchee, $600,000, sold to Tim and Tracy Stocker
Andrew D. and Michelle L. Prill, 1516 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $1,675,000, sold to Richard and Tiffany Viall
John and Stacey Chellis, 3928 Wapato Lake Road, Manson, $814,000, sold to Michael D. and Patti J. Wilson
Stephen M. and Noriko Mayo, 2120 Methow St., Wenatchee, $485,000, sold to Cassandra J. Haxton et al
Sept. 8
Joanne Lawhead-Reimen, 1934 Castlerock Ave., Wenatchee, $559,900, sold to Asha and Ahnna Hawkesworth
James G. Pearson, 1815 Number 2 Canyon Road 59, Wenatchee, $284,000, sold to Alexander and Madison Betchley
Marsha K. Hays, 5101 Malaga Alcoa Highway, Malaga, $685,650, sold to Port of Chelan County
Mike and Patti Wilson, 402 Ridgewood Drive, Manson, $585,000, sold to Office Condo LLC
Edward R. and Helen V. Shirk Trustees, 941 Coolridge Drive, Wenatchee, $120,000, sold to Market Real Estate LLC
Cross Creek Farm LLC, 715 S. Western Ave., Wenatchee, $430,000, sold to Cassy J. and Spencer J. Ellis
Lora F. Rose, 120 Vineyard Lane B, Chelan, $570,000, sold to Bernadette M. and Daniel E. Nelson
Sept. 9
Rob and Tina Freeman, 25821 Camp 12 Road, Plain, $150,000, sold to Arthur B. Jr. Dowsett and Jennifer A. Dooley
Alex W. Duffy, 121 Downie Canyon Road, property ID 46264 (2 parcels in sale), Chelan, $799,000, sold to Eric M. and Catherine A. Mcintyre
Ronald R. and Valerie J. Bromfield, 208 Pershing Circle, Wenatchee, $575,000, sold to Sydna M. Pankey
Sept. 12
Lee Hendrickson and Amber Schneider, 114 N. Wilson St., Wenatchee, $450,000, sold to Carol Gunderson
Jessica C. Griffin, 312 Elberta Ave., Cashmere, $336,000, sold to Laura L. Stirling
Christopher R. and Stacy L. Barrick, 322 W. Woodin Ave. 202, Chelan, $595,000, sold to Timothy C. and Hillary M. Pilgrim
Margaret Larkin, 945 Bryan St., Wenatchee, $440,000, sold to Chong H. Jones
Dennis J. McMahan and Amanda D. Coble, 429 S. Miller St., Wenatchee, $445,000, sold to Henry V. Talbot et al
Sept. 13
Gabriel Scott and Jason Midkiff, 825 First St., Wenatchee, $550,000, sold to Jennifer S. and David S. Jones
Jeffrey S. and Liesl H. McDonald, 106 W. Mountain Brook Lane, Wenatchee, $798,5000, sold to Elizabeth M. Kirby and David M. Granatstein
Wanita M. Shank, 9784 Entiat River Road, Entiat, $422,000, sold to Tim and Julie M. Reid
Antonio and Alaina Torzillo, 2254 Riffle Drive, Lake Wenatchee, $729,000, sold to Chanel M. West et al
Beall Lake House LLC, 574 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $4,300,000, sold to 302-312 Ninth St. Holdings LLC
Christopher McDarment, 1100 Vista Place South, Wenatchee, $289,900, sold to 928 Porcupine LLC
Elida Blanco, 604 Okanogan Ave., Wenatchee, $325,000, sold to Jonathon McKinney and Ashley S. Brinkley McKinney
Edward R. Shirk, 937 Coolidge Drive, Wenatchee, $128,000, sold to Rogelio Gonzalez Lourdes
Sept. 14
Donald A. Eikenberry, 95 Norling Lane, Leavenworth, $940,000, sold to Juniper M. Barton and Jennifer A. Abramski
Antonio Nunez Bustos and Alejandrina Cabrera de Nunez, 101 Boyd Road, Chelan, $912,500, sold to Alfredo Ortiz Martinez and Sandra S. Martinez
Rebecca L. and Chad E. Keating Co-Trustees, 11415 S. Lakeshore Road 2, Chelan; $680,000, sold to Steven and Melanie Schons
Sept. 15
Justin Hansen et al, 1106 Brown St., Wenatchee, $478,000, sold to Kassidy and Cody Welsh
Katie M. and Stanley J. Stevens, 19185 Beaver Valley Road, Plain, $950,000, sold to Richard and Annalise Nye
Mary M. Russell, 408 Lowe St., Wenatchee, $440,000, sold to Erik and Katherine Norland
Ronnie M. and Jackaline C. Carmichael Trustees, 829 Malaga Ave., 820 Ferry St., 816 Ferry St. (3 parcels in sale), Wenatchee, $611,400, sold to Juan J. Munoz Olivares and Alicia C. Munoz
Sept. 16
Mary C. Smith and Nicholas S. Jackson, 2105 W. Honeysett Road, Wenatchee, $490,000, sold to Ty Flynn and Eleni Zaldivar
Lewis G. and Ellen C. Picton, 11 Sunny Shores Lane, Manson, $1,657,500, sold to Vincent G. and Lorre A. Stimac
Sept. 19
Wayne and Carol Loranger, 529 Cedar Wood Lane, Wenatchee, $540,000, sold to Nicholas S. Jackson and Mary C. Smith
Gary W. Rose et al, 3110 Number 1 Canyon Road, Wenatchee, $900,000, sold to Beryl and Garth Comm et al
Thomas Folger, 3093 Monterey Drive, Malaga, $400,000, sold to Marissa H. Hammerstrom
Nicholas J. and Tyree R. Fender, 505 Ski Hill Drive, Leavenworth, $559,000, sold to Gabriel Kiritz and Katherine Ryan
Jerod R. and Angelina Kidd, 250 Center St., Leavenworth, $510,000, sold to Stephen Semansky and Natalie Tolbert
Erin M. Quinn and Michael G. Minton, 100 Lake Chelan Shores Drive 11 1, Chelan, $1,000,011, sold to Tania L. Halladay
Ramona M. Norton et al, 35 Viewdale Ave., Wenatchee, $290,000, sold to Alexander Simpson et al
Sept. 20
Louis B. Nottingham and Molly N. Darr, 1020 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee, $515,000, sold to Kammeron Todd et al
William H. and Marilyn G. Linterman, 104 Dana St., Wenatchee, $585,000, sold to Andrea and Mark J. Shae
Munro Family Trust, 14440 U.S. Highway 2, 14250 U.S. Highway 2 (2 parcels in sale), Lake Wenatchee, $299,000, sold to Jason Briggs
Adams Tri-Cities Enterprises Inc., 1300 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $4,392,500, sold to Janie E. and Jerry C. Milbrandt
Sept. 21
Julie and Christopher J. Clark, 204 Brandi Lane, Wenatchee, $529,000, sold to Kim George
Amber Presler, 413 Norman Ave., Cashmere, $86,900, sold to Amber L. Presler and Anthony M. Freytag
Evan C. and Janet L. Funk, 12350 W. Emig Drive, Leavenworth, $1,409,000, sold to Lance and Jamie Campbell
Jerry D. Trettevik, 115 Eldorado Place, Chelan, $785,000, sold to Vicki Daigneault and Robert Schroeder
Lake Chelan Clinic Properties LLC, 222 E. Chelan Ave., Chelan, $415,000, sold to Joseph T. and Marian E. Dacca
Dennis L. and Loni Rae Rahm, 629 Mountain View Drive, Chelan, $840,000, sold to Percival and Shauna M. Velarde
Larry J. and Theresa A. Houser, 99 Kraus Road, Peshastin, $875,000, sold to Brian and Rachel Mooney
David and Laura Olson, 826 Autumn Crest Drive, Wenatchee, $810,000, sold to Christopher J. and Julie A. Clark
Sept. 22
Katherine Harris, 1323 Fairhaven Ave., Wenatchee, $460,000, sold to Amber A. Taylor
Tirza Green and Jody McCreary Jtros, 5 Island View St., Wenatchee, $365,000, sold to Jennifer and Javier Orduna
Robert Foster, 7810 A E. Leavenworth Road, 7810 E. Leavenworth Road (2 parcels in sale), Leavenworth, $338,889, sold to Little Chicks LLC
Mary Woods, 8051 Depot Road, Dryden, $799,900, sold to Shannon Cohen
Dennis Poole, 610 Marian Ave., Wenatchee, $400,000, sold to Elizabeth and Jimmy D. Capps
Daniel J. Dieringer, 1036 Monroe St., Wenatchee, $569,900, sold to David and Tara Haft
Jeremy A. and Janette M. Ryser, 2949 Riviera Blvd., Malaga, $520,000, sold to Michael Tucker and Kimberly Bane
Chelan Time LLC, W. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $158,000, sold to Equilus Group LLC
Sept. 23
Joseph C. and Julie V. Savino, 1819 Dorner Place, Wenatchee, $515,000, sold to Donald L. and Margaret A. Williams
Kimberly Rayson, 18 N. Buchanan Ave., Wenatchee, $365,000, sold to Aaron S. Moore
Richard R. Chapman, 1418 Oak St., Wenatchee, $375,000, sold to Matthew N. Wright
Ross A. and Dana L. Kruse, 150 Porcupine Lane, Chelan, $1,650,000, sold to Daniel L. and Helen S. Booth
Gregg D. and Jenny R. Smith, 47 Lopes Lane, Monitor, $649,000, sold to Jody C. Smith and Emily T. Haldiman Green
Sept. 26
Frederick W. Hackney, 3797 McKee Lane, Monitor, $680,000, sold to Gregory A. and Carmen E. Frislie et al
Anja Wallis, 1802 Mulberry Lane, Wenatchee, $490,000, sold to Debra A. Cervelle
Clarence J. and Mary A. Talley, 32 Chestnut St., Chelan, $900,000, sold to John A. II Kremer
Lewman Holdings LLC, 320 Methow St., Wenatchee, $625,000, sold to Shonna L. Warner
Brett W. Cournoyer, 1329 S. Hills Drive, Wenatchee, $750,000, sold to Daniel L. and Anna L. Dunagan
Sept. 27
Terry H. Hanson, property ID 34681, Lake Wenatchee, $70,000, sold to NFMK LLC
Lori J. Ellstrom, 21311 Stetson Road, Plain, $399,000, sold to Brian L. and Theresa L. Menard
Peterson’s Waterfront, 103 N. Park and Woodin Ave., Chelan, $500, sold to Martin F. Stephenson
Ashley B. and Travis A. Bradley, 260 Chestnut St., Chelan Falls, $468,500, sold to Chris Abrams
Sept. 28
Laura R. Jones, 910 Westmorland Drive, Wenatchee, $386,000, sold to Kayla B. Sommerfield
Wesley R. and Kathleen H. Rogers, 16981 Casey Lane, Entiat, $360,000, sold to Kevin D. Burns
Sept. 29
Moline Family Trust, 1 Big Rock Place, Cashmere, $860,000, sold to Mark and Susan Hebert
David M. Granatstein and Elizabeth M. Kirby, 1650 McKittrick St., Wenatchee, $535,000, sold to Eric P. and Victoria L. Nelson
Michael T. Thurman and Paige E. Anderson-Thurman, 19290 Westside Drive, Plain, $849,000, sold to Adam and Jessie Templeton
Patrick M. and Sarah K. Rhoads, 16056 River Road, Plain, $440,000, sold to Laurie M. Schneble
TJCJDC Trust, 20795 Kahler Drive H3, Lake Wenatchee, $379,000, sold to Gary and Judith Lord Tarr Family Trust
Matthew W. and Patrick N. Sullivan, 20649 Miracle Mile, Lake Wenatchee, $740,000, sold to Jivko Dobrev and Tsvetelina Dobreva
Sol Networks LLC, 2220 W. Woodin Ave. 201, Chelan, $580,000, sold to Alexandre Suchek and Isabella Frabetti Suchek
Charles R. Morris, 1414 Fuller St., Wenatchee, $550,000, sold to Richard K. and Lilly G. Steinhorst
Sept. 30
Frances R. Rogers, 505 Cottage Ave., Cashmere, $382,000, sold to Kim Anderson
Margaret F. Delay, 6094 Hazel Place, 6044 Hazel Place, property ID 22363, 22364, 22365, 22366 (6 parcels in sale), Cashmere, $602,000, sold to Mark and Susan Herbert
Amanda C. Malloy, 2110 Honeysett Road, $369,000, sold to Ricardo Morales Hernandez and Elias Gabriela P. Morales
Joseph P. Lutes, 525 Alpine Place I4, property ID 28261 (2 parcels in sale), Leavenworth, $625,000, sold to Megan M. and Chad W. Billmire
John R. Jr. Black, 475 Dempsey Road, Leavenworth, $1,450,000, sold to June Holdings LLC
Linda K. and Dan A. Russell, 2773 Entiat Way, Entiat, $307,500, sold to Tanner L. and Yumiko Y. Savage
Robert C. and Cleta J. Mathison, 15350 Entiat River Road, Entiat, $530,000, sold to Courtney Fitzgerald and Patrick Salvo et al
Carol J. Anderson, 141 E. Nixon Ave., Chelan, $400,000, sold to One Particular Harbour LLC
Terrence A. Boyd, 31 Getaway Lane, Manson, $1,839,000, sold to Ross A. and Dana L. Kruse
Wesley D. and Marty W. Morris, 382 Division St., Manson, $1,400,000, sold to Mariano Jr. and Laurie F. Morales
Nancy L. Watson, 1038 Dakota St., Wenatchee, $181,000, sold to Felix and Silva Coria
Jeffrey Petersen, 3064 Conarty Road, Malaga, $417,900, sold to Wyatt L. Heiserman and Maria Mullen
Sienna 41 LLC, 155 Sienna Road, Wenatchee, $661,000, sold to Monica Mott.
Select Homes, 181 Easton Way, Chelan, $495,000, sold to Kimberly and Edward Cardoza Revocable Living Trust
Chelan County land sales
Sept. 6
Royce Graham, 4269 Knowles Road, Wenatchee, $140,000, 1.02 acres, sold to Benjamin and Shaina N. Englund
Sept. 8
Munro Family Trust, 14460 U.S. Highway 2, Lake Wenatchee, $170,000, 20.02 acres, sold to Jake Chartier
Robert K. Thompson Trustee, 13688 Brae Burn Road, .17 acres, 13678 Brae Burn Road, .17 acres, 13670 Brae Burn Road, .17 acres, 13664 Brae Burn Road, .17 acres (4 parcels in sale), Lake Wenatchee, $165,000, sold to RDF Holdings LLC
Steven L. Gervais and Nancy M. Randolph Gervais, 256 Sabio Way, Chelan, $159,000, .4 acres, sold to Lorrie A. and Eric J. Baldevia
Sept. 9
Daniel and Maxima Lopez, property ID 19869, Malaga, $355,000, 2.83 acres, sold to Hernandez Properties LLC
Sept. 12
Andrew W. and Kimber L. Taylor, 25513 Camp 12 Road, Plain, $85,000, .23 acres, sold to R&B Investments Unlimited LLC
Mariano and Laurie Morales, property ID 50928, Manson, $795,000, 4.96 acres, sold to Andrea K. and Donn P. Coonrod
Sept. 13
Oak Grove Ranch LLC, property ID 23269, 80 acres, 259 Juniper Lane, 85.7 acres (2 parcels in sale), Monitor, $745,000, sold to Sandhu Gurvinderjit
Sept. 14
Alex and Aida Kiforishin, 437 Glory View Lane, Manson, $262,500, .51 acres, sold to Shauna M. and William J. Washburn
Sept. 15
Gregory S. Hamilton, property ID 20396, Peshastin, $40,000, 1.14 acres, sold to Janice Turner and Gary Planagan
Jennie L. Ayers, 5625 Campbell Road, .32 acres, 5611 Campbell Road, .53 acres, property ID 20404, .3 acres (3 parcels in sale), Peshastin, $309,000, sold to Benjamin A. and Emily A. Floyd
Melissa French and Katherine O’Connor, 15898 Entiat River Road, Entiat, $495,000, 5.02 acres, sold to Joseph F. IV and Alison A. Ganem
Mary Russell, 408 Lowe St., Wenatchee, $440,000, sold to Erik and Katherine Nordland
Sept. 17
Daniel J. Boyd and Elyssa M. Haviland Boyd, property ID 47710, Manson, $370,000, 5.01 acres, sold to Laura M. and Oren Forer
Sept. 19
Donald Henline, 124 Monte Carlo Drive, Chelan, $179,000, .27 acres, sold to Paul Munish and Mundi Soni
Sept. 20
Kayla Sommerfeld and Jason Zeits, 7225 Tarpiscan Road, 3.97 acres, 7235 Tarpiscan Road, 5.01 acres, 7245 Tarpiscan Road, 9.19 acres (3 parcels in sale), Malaga, $499,000, sold to Intermountain Infrastructure Group LLC
Sept. 22
Shelly K. Sareen and Naveen Kumar, 145 Mirabella Drive, Chelan, $390,000, .52 acres, sold to Craig S. II West
Daniel and Irma Arroyo et al, 4939 Malaga Alcoa Highway, Malaga, $100,000, 5 acres, sold to Elizabeth Arroyo et al
Sept. 23
Tripen LLC, 103 Trout Lane, Chelan, $2,100,000, .77 acres, sold to Travis and Kelly Coulter
Sept. 26
Amy Snively Martinez and Luis Martinez Rocha, 3992 Knowles Road, Wenatchee, $169,000, .55 acres, sold to Tamas Szeier
Sept. 27
John B. and Stacy L. Winkler, 215 Milan Drive, Manson, $275,000, .55 acres, sold to Randy and Kathleen Facey
Sept. 28
Donald and Deanna Smith Living Trust, 13787 Brae Burn Road, .25 acres, 13801 Brae Burn Road, .25 acres (2 parcels in sale), Lake Wenatchee, $99,000, sold to Daniel V. and Christina E. Allison
Sept. 29
Bret S. Mulholland, property ID 32418, Entiat, $325,000, 20.64 acres, sold to Jason Gaul et al
Douglas County commercial sales
Sept. 20
Larry and Judith Ann Johnson Jr., 1052 Valley Mall Parkway, East Wenatchee, $550,000, sold to Mill Pond Arms LLC
Douglas County residential sales
Sept. 1
Richard and Geri Elsensohn, 2414 Highland View Drive, East Wenatchee, $510,000, sold to Katie M. Bryan
Craig R. and Lorena Mae Lawrence III, 200 13th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $539,000, sold to Michael C. and Margo Krebs
Steven Oliver, 129 State Ave., 133 State Ave. (2 parcels in sale), Bridgeport, $280,000, sold to Perla S. Sanchez
Sept. 2
David M. Cross, 963 1st Place S.E., East Wenatchee, $191,000, sold to Bradley D. Babst
Edward and Terry Larkin, 115 E. 2nd St., Waterville, $289,000, sold to Nikolette Payton
Jon L. Gamble Estate, 491 7th St. N.E. #A, East Wenatchee, $285,000, sold to Braden and Jessica Draggoo
Douglas M. and Denise M. Lenz, 147 N. Shore Dr., Orondo, $1,224,500, sold to Giuseppe and Andrea C. Morella
Eric Paul and Victoria Lane Nelson, 1376 Center St., Rock Island, $559,000, sold to Barry Stains
Leonard and Treva Kosloski, 30 Corral Creek Dr., Orondo, $325,000, sold to Patrick and Karen Farrell
Sept. 7
Ferencz G. Verebi, 312 S. Mary Lane, East Wenatchee, $415,000, sold to Sandoval and Erandi Isalia Orozco
David Bedolla, 271 N.W. Chinook Way, East Wenatchee, $580,000, sold to Paul G. and Suzanna M. Jefferis III
Sept. 8
Merlin J. Hopp, 1380 Eastmont Ave #204, East Wenatchee, $425,000, sold to Richard and Marcia Knudson
Gunthild Partridge, 1711 7th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $380,000, sold to Amanda Adkins
Sept. 9
Donald R. and Barbara A. Reynolds, 1818 Manhattan Dr., East Wenatchee, $560,000, sold to Stephen and Amy L. Himple
Joel H. and Brittney Mcintosh, 2945 Martin Place, East Wenatchee, $800,000, sold to Philip and Megan Amici
Patrick and Ann Appleby, 2271 Sunrise Place, East Wenatchee, $899,000, sold to Nicole and Michael Edwards
Kelly Walsh, 1320 Boulder Loop, East Wenatchee, $595,000, sold to Carolyn J. Greene
Sept. 13
Springwater Homes LLC, 2272 Brinley Court, East Wenatchee, $625,000, sold to Jason M. and Trang Ho Freeman
Sept. 14
Dennis E. and Peggy L. Whited, 3251 N.W. Empire Ave., East Wenatchee, $485,000, sold to Kelly Pintek
Marc Chandler Pelham, Tyee View Loop, Waterville, East Wenatchee, $85,000, sold to Tyler Thorington
Sept. 15
Pamela E. Adams, 1006 Jackie Lane, East Wenatchee, $600,000, sold to Elizabeth A. Carson
Earl Romig, 583 Morning View Circle, East Wenatchee, $330,000, sold to Corey Sortino
Veronica Lynn Long, 583 N. Montclair Ave., East Wenatchee, $425,000, sold to Luis Manuel Lopez
Patricia L. Andrews, 141 25th St. N.W., East Wenatchee, $425,000, sold to Martin and Jelline Wagner
A Home Doctor Inc., 1275 Theo Way, Rock Island, $399,500, sold to Jordan Michael Francis Salomon
Sept. 16
Kevin L. Kennedy Estate, 1121 Jean St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $380,000, sold to Daniel Bass
Felix Coria Jaramillo, 217 Willow View Drive, Orondo, $390,000, sold to Thomas and Ruth Abid Burrill
David E. and Lois E. Frick, 601 Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee, $819,000, sold to Bernabe and Ana Maria Guzman
Steven C. Mcpherson, 512 Newport Plaza, East Wenatchee, $343,005, sold to Laurie Milded Johnston
Codi M. and Cory D. Fowler, 1111 3rd St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $525,000, sold to Jason G. and Lisa Marie Wilson Romine
Ardith Laurel Tarr, 23 Makenna Lane, East Wenatchee, $530,000, sold to Randall L. and Cynthia K. Selland
Benjamin A. and Emily A. Floyd, 604 N. Adams St., Waterville, $295,000, sold to Hayden and Madison R Bayha
Michael W. and Sandra J. Barrett, 2874 N. Baker Ave., East Wenatchee, $890,000, sold to Ann Elizabeth and David Partrick Appleby
The Sperline Hand Revocable Trust, 1830 4th St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $540,000, sold to Jesse and Gabriela Maciel
Stimac Construction Inc., 258 Hammond Lane, Rock Island, $546,000, .15 acres, sold to Christopher P. and Lindsay R. Rasmussen
Sept. 19
Michael D. Fabian, 1400 Bel Air Drive, East Wenatchee, $214,021, sold to Michael D. Fabian
Harley G. and Duann A. Frederick, 717 Gormley St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $632,500, sold to Kristen Nicole and Joshua Eugene Thompson
Stimac Construction Inc., 117 George Loop, Rock Island, $434,900, sold to Ali Arias
Sept. 20
A Home Doctor Inc., 1267 Theo Way, Rock Island, $379,500, sold to Ryan D. and Kayla M. Foust
Edwin C. and Alice C. Grafton, 2584 N.E. Olympic Drive, East Wenatchee, $650,000, sold to Angel Ramirez
Stimac Construction Inc., 214 George Loop, Rock Island, $455,000, sold to Paul W. and Heidi S. Schiffer
Sept. 21
Grant D. Mundell, 624 S. Lawler Ave., East Wenatchee, $435,000, sold to Esteban and Angelica Ruiz De Gutierrez
Clarice L. Ludeman, 560 Canyon Drive, East Wenatchee, $367,000, sold to Walter and Karen Harrison Jr.
Matthew S. Germain, 481 N. June Ave., East Wenatchee, $290,000, sold to Justin Sparks
A Home Doctor Inc., 1283 Theo Way, Rock Island, $389,500, sold to Justin and Lacy Lusk
Sept. 22
Joshua D. Bitterman, 4942 Hurst Landing Road, East Wenatchee, $1,500,000, sold to Mitchell Lee Nelson
Stimac Construction Inc., 200 George Loop, Rock Island, $427,006, sold to Ashley N. Stanaway
Sept. 23
Erin Stitt, 2366 Herndon Drive, East Wenatchee, $465,000, sold to Rheid B. and Emily J. Cline
Scott A. and Jennifer S. Hamsher, 548 Rolfs Place, East Wenatchee, $330,000, sold to Nathan Roberts
Element Homes LLC, 11 E. Shore Court, Orondo, $757,900, .5 acres, sold to Justin Lewis and Diane Jean Graham
Sept. 26
Chelsea Wright, 2548 N.E. Noble Loop, East Wenatchee, $420,000, sold to Alicia Amezcua
Hendrik Draper, 447 Dorado Court, East Wenatchee, $728,900, sold to Michael and Jill Kostad
Jeffrey D. Ponder Estate, 333 Walnut Ave., Mansfield, parcel number 09900201300 (2 parcels in sale), $250,000, sol to Jeffrey and Chela King
Sept. 27
Scott C. Sutton, 1244 Grant Road, East Wenatchee, $391,000, sold to Sierra L. and Garrett C. Klippel-Miller
Hanson Home Construction LLC, 931 N. Newport Loop, East Wenatchee, $633,790, sold to John and Pamela E. Smits
Sept. 28
Ronald C. and Linda J. Bracci, 570 N. Darwood Ave., East Wenatchee, $475,000, sold to Tawnee Lee Warman
Efrain S. Castro, 625 S. Iowa Ave., East Wenatchee, $10,000, sold to Mary Ann and Ignacio Castro
Sept. 29
Linda L. Link, 219 W. Walnut St., 223 W. Walnut St. (2 parcels in sale), Waterville, $290,000, sold to Pamela Dennis
R.R. Wells Trustee, 351 19th St. N.E. #10, East Wenatchee, $544,900, sold to Steven A. Dorsey
Kathryn F. Boyce, 318 29th St. N.W., East Wenatchee, $845,000, sold to Lori J. Lindell
Randall L. and Cynthia K. Selland, 1106 S. Newberry Lane, East Wenatchee, $465,000, sold to Christopher and Nadine Barham
Sept. 30
Roberta L. Jackson, 3275 1st St. S.E.., East Wenatchee, $458,000, sold to Cory D. and Tamara A. Hayes
Eric and Nancy Loebsack, 2521 N.W. Boston Ave., East Wenatchee, $515,000, sold to Alice and Charles Hap Brecht
James W. and Katie C. Marshall, 1521 Country Club Drive, East Wenatchee, $935,000, sold to Roger P. and Nona Kay Crites
Patrick J. and Sandra C. Tuttle, 1811 6th St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $1,000,000, sold to Ron Zsignondovics
Stimac Construction Inc., 492 Hammond Lane, Rock Island, $500,000, sold to Jason Timothy and Jami Campbell
Douglas County land sales
Sept. 1
Richard L. and Carolyn R. Welk, parcel number 52900101100, East Wenatchee, $95,000, .62 acres, sold to Humberto C. and Araceli S. Bedolla
Ramiro and Esperanza Sanchez, 2305 Monroe Ave., Bridgeport, $43,000, .48 acres, sold to Santana Ruiz
Sept. 2
Phillip and Dianne Lyman, parcel number 81701502900, Coulee-Hartline, $10,000, 1.34 acres, sold to Gerardo Hernandez
Sept. 6
Lori A. Coates, 105 Sagebrush Hill Rd, Waterville, $30,000, 5.47 acres, sold to Aaron J. Johnson
Sept. 8
Griffin Land Holdings LLC, 410 Hummingbird Road, Waterville, $62,500, 5.43 acres, sold to David and Bernadette Carson
Sept. 9
Bruce Guske, parcel number 30253320014, .39 acres, parcel number 30253320016, .32 acres, parcel number 53000000701, .06 acres (3 parcels in sale), Bridgeport, $75,000, sold to Tina R. and Rodolfo Valdez
Sept. 12
Buck Spring LLC, parcel number 30281540002, 20 acres, 30281540001 20 acres, 30281430024, 20 acres, 30281430023, 20 acres, 30281430022, 20 acres, 30281430021, 20 acres, 30281430020, 20 acres, 30281430019, 20 acres, 30281430018, 20 acres, 30281430017, 20 acres, 30281430016, 20.02 acres, 30281430015, 20 acres, 30281430014, 20 acres, 30281430013, 20 acres, 30281430012, 20 acres, 30281430011, 20 acres, 30281430010, 20 acres, 30281430009, 20 acres, 30281430008, 20 acres, 30281430007, 20 acres, 30281430006, 20 acres, 30281430005, 20.02 acres, 30281430004, 26.97 acres, 30281430003, 26.96 acres, 30281320002, 20.55 acres (25 parcels in sale), Coulee Dam, $613,500, sold to Brandi Kruse
Sept. 14
Robert A. Matthiesen, parcel number 26251740002, Mansfield, $10,000, 38 acres, sold to Jerry Day
Microsoft Corporation, 925 Urban Industrial Way, East Wenatchee, $648,000, 5.51 acres, sold to Public Utility District No. 1 Of Douglas County
Sept. 15
Cliff and Kamie Nystrom, 4828 8th St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $650,000, 8.06 acres, sold to Elmer Joel and Magaly Teresa Perez
Dovex Fruit Co., parcel number 26221010007, 30 acres, 26221110003, 404.14 acres, 26230720001, 81.93 acres, 26221010003, 416.9 acres, 26221120002, .32 acres, 26221120001, 6.08 acres, 26220230001, 2.38 acres, 26221420002, 38 acres (8 parcels in sale), Chelan, $8,609,000, sold to AFC Ranch 5 LLC
Sept. 16
Neil D. and Gwendolyn A. Andruss, 165 Chelan Hills Acres Road, Chelan, $50,000, 21.02 acres, sold to Michael John Everhart
Linda Hester, parcel number 82000702200, Waterville, $12,500, 1.29 acres, sold to Emily Abbott
Sept. 19
Eric Dale and Megan Rae Lee, parcel number 81701702700, 1.01 acres, 81701702600, 1.01 acres (2 parcels in sale), Coulee-Hartline, $25,000, sold to Evangelina Mendez
Sept. 21
A.B.C.D. Trust, parcel number 25250510002, Waterville, $22,000, 196.4 acres, sold to Williams Five LLC
Sept. 23
Randall L. Jr. and Katie G. Spurgeon, parcel number 81801301300, Coulee-Hartline, $12,500, 2.32 acres, sold to Ethan Currier
Sept. 26
James E. Barker, parcel number 82000100700, 1.33 acres, 82000100600, 1.09 acres (2 parcels in sale,) Waterville, $13,000, sold to Kevin L. Foley
Sept. 27
Chad and Jill Heiserman, 509 S. Greene St., Waterville, $80,000, .74 acres, sold to Susan M. Hammond
Sept. 29
Pace Manor Investments LLC, 211 Pace Drive # 49-62, East Wenatchee, $140,000, 2.41 acres, sold to Duke and Connie Dorner
Sept. 30
KRC Orchards LLC, parcel number 30242230004, 20 acres, 30242210001, 41.92 acres, 30242210003, 178.24 acres (3 parcels in sale), Brewster, $6,211,904, sold to KRC Ranch LLC
K&R Orchards LLC, parcel number 30243440001, 72.7 acres, 30243440000, 87.3 acres, 30242710000, 32.73 acres, 30242730003, 80 acres, 30253020002, 241 acres, 30242510001, 80 acres, 30243520001, 80 acres, 30243410003, 12.02 acres (8 parcels in sale), Brewster, $3,763,790, sold to K&R Ranch LLC
Crane & Crane Inc., 32 Crane Warehouse Road, Brewster, $10,500,000, 31.44 acres, sold to Crane Ranch Packing & Orchards LLC
C&S Orchards II LLP, parcel number 30242840004, 15.43 acres, 30243310001, 76.25 acres, 30242710004, 102.37 acres, 30242710006, 39.19 acres, 30243410001, 25 acres, 30242810011, 23.63 acres, 30242810002, 52.55 acres, 30242840006, 23.82 acres, 30243320002, 46.26 acres, 30242730005, 87.27 acres, 30243410006, 23.48 acres, 30243410004, 23.48 acres, 30243410005, 21.02 acres, 30242710002, 160 acres, 30242610001, 473 acres, 30243510000, 235 acres, 30242640001, 118 acres, 30242510002, 440 acres, 30242520001, 80 acres, 30242430002, 80 acres, 30242610000, 473 acres, 30242730002, 74 acres, 30243420001, 53 acres, 30242730001, 45 acres, 30242840001, 7.62 acres, 30242810003, 68.97 acres, 30242940003, 52.76 acres, 30242840003, 9.81 acres, 30242840005, 37.43 acres, 30242810007, 53.95 acres, 30243510001, 30242520002, 30242430003, 30242230003, .66 acres, 30242940001, 67.24 acres, 30242910003, 1.97 acres, 30242830003, 6.1 acres, 30242820004, 143.28 acres, 30242140001, 21.6 acres (39 parcels in sale), Brewster, $41,910,407, sold to C&S Ranch LLC