Chelan County commercial sales
Feb. 8
Lake Chelan Clinic Properties LLC, 219 E. Johnson Ave., Chelan, $1,856,745, sold to Chelan Central LLC
Feb. 9
John R. Melton, Chelan Airport hangar, Property ID 11064, Chelan, $15,000, sold to Raymond J. Wallitner
Feb. 17
Glen Kahler Athletic Club, Haight Drive, Leavenworth, $454,000, sold to KMC Golf and Athletic Club LLC
Feb. 18
B-9 LLC, 1240 W. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $85,000, sold to Allen W. and Rachel E. Robinson
Feb. 22
AL Central LLC, 1509 S. Wenatchee Ave. 1, 1509 S. Wenatchee Ave. 2 (2 parcels in sale), Wenatchee, $515,000, sold to Cascade Ventures Northwest LLC
Feb. 23
Gerald R. Moro, 615 Alaska St., Wenatchee, $365,000, sold to Juan M. Venegas and Yesenia Avila
Feb. 24
Columbia Real Estate Investments Inc., 600 Douglas St. 1, Wenatchee, $450,000, sold to Idaho Rentals LLC
Chelan County residential sales
Feb. 1
Nancy Van Devanter, 201 E. Parkhill St., Cashmere, $310,000, sold to Kenneth W. Keogh
Christina Robles, 1308 Brown St., Wenatchee, $505,000, sold to Zachary J. and Naila B. Mendenhall
Betty E. Minske, 1125 Linwood Ave., Wenatchee, $384,900, sold to Codee Ferguson Freeman
Jon D. and Nina F. Collier, 541 Village Drive, Manson, $589,000, sold to Scott and Danielly Davidson
Feb. 2
Carla L. Ruhs, 1901 Wellington Place, Wenatchee, $395,000, sold to Carl A. Pederson
Mark B. and Annmarie Morris, 303 N. Garfield Ave., Wenatchee, $325,000, sold to Stacie Ritter
Wesley M. and Mary E. Sherer, 680 4th St., Chelan Falls, $382,000, sold to Manuel Gomez Pineda and Cerda Yessenia Pineda
Tina M. Curry, 1102 Cashmere St., Wenatchee, $103,000, sold to Cody J. Curry
A&G Brothers Construction LLC, 9984 Saska Way, Entiat, $575,000, sold to Negrete Candelario Gonzalez and Arroyo Albertina Gonzalez
Sunset Marina LLC, W. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $87,950, sold to Kenneth B. and Lynne B. Hall
Wapiti North LLC, 100 Lost Spoke Lane, Wenatchee, 825,000, sold to Anton Zavoyskikh and Jessica Rombach
Feb. 4
Sean E. Gale and Emily S. Harris, 1206 Millerdale Ave., Wenatchee, $426,001, sold to Katherine R. Tackman
George H. and Sandy K. Haas, 1216 Marble St., Wenatchee, $375,000, sold to Carla L. Ruhs
Chelan Lookout LLLP, 1305 Dragonfly Court, Chelan, $582,000, sold to Aleksandr and Tatiyana Drigailo
Feb. 7
Mike C. Doerflinger, 18667 Rieche Road, Lake Wenatchee, $309,000, sold to Timothy and Tamra Doerflinger
Brock Lindsay, 36 Manson Bay Lane, Manson, $749,000, sold to Joanne M. Brown
Teri L. Quall, 1682 Stella Ave. 2, Wenatchee, $245,000, sold to Melissa Kiser 401 K Trust
William M. Boyce, 518 Malaga Ave., Wenatchee, $286,000, sold to Jeremy Burlingame
Feb. 8
Paul and Laurie Barnhart, 1000 S.R. 150 38, Manson, $375,000, sold to Dennis R. and Denise R. Comer
Sunset Marina LLC, West Woodin Avenue, Chelan, $89,950, sold to James Paul and Shelby R. Stoner
SSM Forty Investment Inc., West Woodin Avenue, Chelan, $105,950, sold to John and Rebekah Near
Dennis H. Reay, 314 Chapel St., Cashmere, $605,000, sold to Holly J. Newman
Feb. 9
John J. Corning, 200 Joseph St., Leavenworth, $779,000, sold to Yochana LLC
Lucas Behrens and Susan Schott, 929 Monroe St., Wenatchee, $129,858, sold to Lucas Behrens
G3 Chelan LLC, 322 W. Woodin Ave. 723, Chelan, $185,000, sold to Chelake LLC
Feb. 10
Luis A. Vizcaino, 224 Ramona Ave., Wenatchee, $400,000, sold to Colette S. Vizcaino
C.J. Slack, 901 Lower Sunnyslope Road, Wenatchee, $635,000, sold to 9th St. Waterfront Investment LLC
Roberts Construction LLC, 1006 Racine Springs Drive, Wenatchee, $754,000, sold to Michael H. Munneke
Feb. 11
C. Ed Glenn, 1524 4th St., Wenatchee, $458,000, sold to Paul D. and Lorna J. Loveridge
Sleepy Hollow Properties LLC, 1260 Lower Sunnyslope Road, Wenatchee, $410,000, sold to Sleepy Hollow Ranch LLC
Sally A. Criswell, 1305 Brown St., Wenatchee, $439,000, sold to Thuytrang Pham
Billie Jo and William S. Quiring, 480 Alpine Place L1, Leavenworth, $620,000, sold to Sophus It Solutions LLC
Timothy L. and Karen Fay Bentz, 1332 Loves Court, Wenatchee, $510,000, sold to Charles C. and Katie M. Brewer
Shelley K. Akin, 721 Schons Place, Wenatchee, $184,000, sold to Jessica I. Delnero
Feb. 14
Julie A. Grinolds, 3567 Hansel Lane, Peshastin, $450,000, sold to Nicholas Ianniello and Rebecca Harris
Andrew and Lana Thomas, 7152 N. Dryden Road, Dryden, $625,000, sold to Kenneth R. and Barbara I. Miller
Rafael Diaz, 7928 Tilly Lane, Wenatchee, $200,000, sold to Maria D. Diaz Guillen
Feb. 15
John E. and Bonnie J. and Graham, 103 N. Park and Woodin Ave., Chelan, $2,200, sold to William S. and Jessica R. Griffin
Sunset Marina LLC, W. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $88,950, sold to Ronald J. and Mia L. Holliday
Feb. 16
Bruce J. and Amy L. Snell, 507 Porcupine Lane, Chelan, $1,225,000, sold to Timothy and Jessica M. McKay
Jody L. Nelson, 121 E. Highland Ave., Chelan, $835,000, sold to Christopher and Kira Cowan
Estevan Escalera, 404 Walker Ave., Wenatchee, $285,000, sold to Ochoa Guillermo Ontiveros and Lorenza Salgado Martinez
Feb. 18
Michael P. Walsh, 1624 Castlerock Ave., Wenatchee, $300,000, sold to Tony L. Race and Patricia R. Allen-Race
Yvonne Green, 712 Kenaston Drive, Wenatchee, $449,000, sold to Jessica M. and Kevin W. Schell
Jeffrey C. IV and Kelsey J. Ballard, 807 Kristi Court, Wenatchee, $450,000, sold to Kristen E. Elrond and James M. Kennedy
Baz M. Lloyd, 3125 Conarty Road, 3121 Conarty Road (2 parcels in sale), Malaga, $350,000, sold to Element Homes LLC
Thor T. and Heather Brincefield, 14605 Pearl Court, Entiat, $422,500, sold to Jackie Blanchfield and Jason M. Barnes
Dawn Findley-Groves Living Trust, 611 Ravenwood Drive, Manson, $750,000, sold to Barbara A. Booten and Carrie R. Peterkin
A Home Doctor Inc., 320 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $572,650, sold to William R. and Mary L. Carleton
Feb. 21
Gigi P. Nardone, 104 Spader Bay Road 7, Chelan, $790,000, sold to Oliver and Pamela Brulotte
Feb. 22
William A. Dronen et al, 811 Pioneer Ave., Cashmere, $450,000, sold to Benjamin A. and Anne M. Herreid
Bruce and Patricia M. Wilcox, 4255 Knowles Road, Wenatchee, $875,000, sold to Benjamin S. and Shaina N. Englund
Madeline B. Murphy, 227 Whitman St. 3, Leavenworth, $359,000, sold to Pastor Anaya
Randy C. and Karen K. Morrison, 3445 Wapato Lake Road, Manson, $2,800,000, sold to Michael P. and Megan M. Lutes
Colter C. and Lindsey E. Courtney, Property ID 52072, Stehekin, $457,000, sold to Joseph A. and Amanda S. Kitchell
Marty R. and Elaine R. Bandy, 9967 Saska Way, Entiat, $605,000, sold to Scott Clark and Wyndie Dwyer
Feb. 23
Verlin L. and Brenda S. Blanchfield, 2701 Dick Ranch Road, Entiat, $725,000, sold to Marty R. and Elaine R. Bandy
Raymond and Bobbi Cupler, 15240 N. Shore Drive, Lake Wenatchee, $295,000, sold to Anthony G. and Regan Bafaro
Donald L. Reinhardt, 208 E. Packard St., Chelan, $195,500, sold to Robert T. and Elizabeth Thomason
Jose L. and Maria G. Alejo, 1318 Washington St., Manson, $500,000, sold to Robert and Marla York
Feb. 24
Cherry Kansas LLC, 1229 Cherry St., Wenatchee, $250,000, sold to Cherry Management LLC
Hannah Woodworth, 234 N. Emerson Ave., Wenatchee, $420,000, sold to Cynthia C. Preller
Cheyenne Stocker, 2054 Apple Acres Road, Chelan, $200,000, sold to Ronald W. and Jessica N. Hooten
Judith L. Trobee, 730 Walker Ave., Wenatchee, $230,000, sold to Arturo Orozco Oritz and Claudia Sadoval Farias
Matthew Flynn, 320 Methow St. 1, Wenatchee, $325,000, sold to Lewman Holdings LLC
Gabriela Aguilar, 1303 Methow St., Wenatchee, $360,000, sold to Megan L. Rose
Carlos V. and Dorothy N. Marang, 2047 Methow St., Wenatchee, $500,000, sold to David O. and Brenda J. Gunning
Pheasant Hills Estate LLC, 24 Emma Drive, Wenatchee, $570,900, sold to Shane W. and Amber L. Gibson
Pheasant Hills Estate LLC, 24 Emma Drive, Wenatchee, $445,900, sold to Shane W. and Amber L. Gibson
Feb. 25
Mary L. Carr, 1814 Heritage Drive, Wenatchee, $355,000, sold to Yvonne B. Green
Daniel and Audrey Kellogg, 19669 Chiwawa Loop Road, $860,700, sold to Cheree L. and Edward R. Chabot
Chelan Hospitality Holdings LLC, 911 Commercial St. D, Leavenworth, $825,000, sold to Colchuck Holdings LLC
Rudometkin Family Trust, 1695 Easy St., Wenatchee, $2,540,000, sold to Michael S. and Tiffany L. Taylor
Feb. 28
Joseph and Dennise Johnson, 820 Manson Blvd., Manson, $350,000, sold to Nexus Development Holdings LLC
Jeremy Goforth, 920 Highland Drive, Wenatchee, $390,000, sold to Levi A. and Michelle A. Scrape
Ben and Laurie Northey, 155 Lavender Court 46, Wenatchee, $161,000, sold to Cruzella LLC
Chelan County land sales
Feb. 7
Tara L. Fray, 937 Sunrise Drive, Manson, $143,000, .16 acres, sold to Joe M. Collins
Feb. 8
Weyerhaeuser Timber Holdings Inc., Property ID 33399, Entiat, $135,000, 320 acres, sold to Devin L. and Marcie L. Rider
Charles Jason Wilson, 3168 Eagle View Drive, Malaga, $130,000, 1.64 acres, sold to Brenda Holben
John M. and Barbara J. Haggerty, 32 Barkley Road, Manson, $220,000, 2.53 acres, sold to Larry J. Hatch
J&O LLC, 331 Alpenglow Drive, Leavenworth, $280,000, .11 acres, sold to George B. and Lindsey J. Suriya
Feb. 11
Virgil M. and Cheryl D. Kocher, Property ID 50199, Manson, $19,000, 21.05 acres, sold to Timothy G. Brown
Feb. 16
Loretta Hamaker, Property ID 36762, Leavenworth, $165,000, 4.92 acres, sold to Michael J. Granstrom
Feb. 17
Brennan Balcom and Jessica Kim, 286 Aria Lane, Wenatchee, $210,000, 5 acres, sold to Andrew H. and Tracy N. Grant
Feb. 18
James R. Terry, Property ID 38057, Lake Wenatchee, $150,000, .83 acres, sold to Dirty Face Mountain LLC
Feb. 23
Steven E. and Chelcie R. Strode, 20626 Haight Drive, Lake Wenatchee, $195,000, .33 acres, sold to SBG Holdings LLC
Feb. 26
Marcus S. and Andrea L. Talley, Property ID 37767, Lake Wenatchee, $145,000, .43 acres, sold to Brandon Derosa
Feb. 28
Eric and Frances Oswald, 486 Big Sage Lane, Chelan, $170,000, 9.2 acres, sold to Nickolas K. and Amaris M. Longmire
Douglas County commercial sales
No transactions recorded that meet the criteria
Douglas County residential sales
Feb. 1
Santana Ruiz Uriostegui, 116 1st St., Bridgeport, $70,000, sold to Paula Santana Hernandez
Scott Stanford, 732 Vista View Place, East Wenatchee, $950,000, sold to Alexander Cameron and Leslie Ann Thompson
Refugio and Doreen Ortega, 1196 Juno St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $193,000, sold to Doreen R. and Refugio Ortega
Feb. 2
VZS Properties LLC, 484 S. Kansas Loop, East Wenatchee, $407,900, sold to Emily R. Bergen
Feb. 4
Rebecca Lou and Gerald J. Besel, 110 S. Iowa Ave., East Wenatchee, $280,000, sold to Braden and Mei-Lan Young
Eric and Marci Ward, 909 N. Baker Ave., East Wenatchee, $359,900, sold to Christian Michael Hackworth
Raymond and Sandra Warner, 43 Corral Creek Drive, Chelan $1,536,000, sold to Chris and Carmen Cortines
Spring Water Homes LLC, 2277 Brinley Court, East Wenatchee, $465,000, sold to Phillip and Michelle Montague
Feb. 7
Eric Noe Gutierrez, 331 11th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $395,000, sold Juan A. Avila Madrigal
VZS Properties LLC, 3127 N.W. Delcon Court, East Wenatchee, $620,000, sold to Tony O’Mahony
Feb. 8
Richard D. and Dara L. Wallen, 3405 Ashwood Drive, East Wenatchee, $595,000, sold to Mark A. and Minna Spencer
Feb. 9
Rosemary S. Bulmer, 225 19th St. N.E. #22, East Wenatchee, $423,000, sold to Richard A. and Cheri S. Perez
Jordan Dickson, 583 S. Lawler Ave., East Wenatchee, $625,000, sold to Carson and Mikaila Miller
James F. and Margaret A. Mulligan, 800 Briarwood Drive, East Wenatchee, $840,000, sold to Derek and Dawn Klinge
Rhonda Ranae Loveland Estate, 214 W. Locust St., Waterville, $230,000, sold to Chad D. Peterson
Feb. 10
Javier and Gloria A. Espinoza, 1433 Sunset Highway, East Wenatchee, $390,000, sold to Amanda D. and Luis A. Sandoval
Ben Couch, 5663 Penn Ave., East Wenatchee, $90,000, sold to Eric Jones
Feb. 11
Fidencio L. Vargas, 115 N. Kansas Ave., East Wenatchee, $200,000, sold to Diego G. Vargas
Dale E. and Candy L. Gullikson, parcel number 10101401000, .06 acres, 10101400700, .06 acres, 10101400500, .11 acres, 103 Rock Island Drive, .11 acres (4 parcels in sale), Rock Island, $280,000, sold to Loren Brown
Sage Homes LLC, 1107 S. New Oak Lane, East Wenatchee, $309,900, sold to Joel Dion and Susan Marie Stephens
Sagebrook LRR LLC, 1107 S. New Oak Lane, East Wenatchee, $105,000, sold to Joel Dion and Susan Marie Stephens
Sage Homes LLC, 2322 S.E. Marlette Road, East Wenatchee, $333,900, sold to Jun and Hye Jung
Sagebrook LRR LLC, 2322 S.E. Marlette Road, East Wenatchee, $105,000, sold to Jun and Hye Jung
Hector Villa, 415 Brenner Lane, East Wenatchee, $400,000, sold to David and Nicole Patty
Feb. 14
Stimac Construction Inc., 380 Hammond Lane, Rock Island, $464,900, sold to Rose Southwick
Feb. 15
Frank G. Benedict, 326 Goldcrest St., East Wenatchee, $1,274, sold to Douglas County TLS
Jerry J. and Phyllis A. Smith Estate, parcel number 75100002902, 1 acre, 75100000602, .95 acres (2 parcels in sale), East Wenatchee, sold to Feng Wang
Helen H. Cutright, 3418 S.E. Klatawa St., parcel number 00100002099, East Wenatchee, $75,000, sold to Jorge Cabrera
Tamara L. Tooke Estate, 214 32nd St. N.W., East Wenatchee, $90,000, sold to Gary K. and Robin A. Crawford
Devin and Ahna Coonan, 814 E. Locust St., Waterville, $375,000, sold to Nathan Platz
T.L. Stephens, 730 12th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $450,000, sold to Jay S. and Lacy C. Moen
Feb. 16
Dorothy J. Maydole, 560 Sunday Drive, East Wenatchee, $290,000, sold to Allyson Lyon
Feb. 17
Bill W. and Shirley L. Andruss, 4016 N.W. Cascade Ave., East Wenatchee, $520,000, sold to Rayce and Tiffany Barnes
Stimac Construction Inc., 202 Hammond Lane, Rock Island, $440,000, sold to Michael Meyering
Feb. 18
Matthew W. and Heidi R. Fluegge, 1151 Cherry Circle, East Wenatchee, $414,500, sold to Karina Giles
Element Homes LLC, 2281 Grand Ave., East Wenatchee, $782,000, sold to Jonathan and Amy L. Sharpe
Levi and Irene Gilbert, 2481 3rd St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $510,000, sold to Dylan and Natalie Steele
A Home Doctor Inc., 1395 Theo Way, Rock Island, $393,000, sold to Tanner and Kari Ackley
Feb. 22
Sherry K. Moore, parcel number 22211820060, .24 acres, 211 S. Kentucky Ave., .31 acres (2 parcels in sale), East Wenatchee, $320,000, sold to Briar Evelyn Wood
Feb. 23
Douglas and Marci L. McLeod, 619 Silico St., Waterville, $224,000, sold to Priscilla George-Marie Glover
Richard C. and Vicki L. Doggett, 3935 N.E. Vista Del Rey Drive, East Wenatchee, $431,000, sold to Erick and Maribel Alvarez
Feb. 25
Courtney R. Kamphaus, 1338 N. Ashland Ave., East Wenatchee, $380,000, sold to Joel and Brett McDonald
Jennifer K. and Anthony J. Zelinski, 2491 Aviation Drive, East Wenatchee, $448,000, sold to Moises Perez Carranza
Lee Thurman, 375 McNeil Canyon Road, Chelan, $237,000, sold to Arturo and Maria Alicia Zavala
Kristin L. Foster, 1618 N. Astor Court, East Wenatchee, $472,000, sold to Kristie and Gilberto Gonzales
Spring Water Homes LLC, 2283 Brinley Court, East Wenatchee, $689,500, .2 acres, sold to Anthony J. and Jennifer K. Zelinski
Feb. 28
Francis Eugene Bonwell Estate, 2116 3rd St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $440,000, sold to Emily Browning
Chester R. and Donna M. Cockrill, 1722 N. Anne Ave., East Wenatchee, $500,000, sold to GVC Real State LLC
R. Cary Eller, 604 Briarwood Drive, East Wenatchee, $710,000, sold to Bonny L. and Michael E. Risen
Dale C. Wilcox, 1931 N.W. Bates Ave., East Wenatchee, $168,900, sold to Sky Lee Charis Jones
Robert L. and Darlyn C. McCarty, 2777 6th St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $725,000, sold to Elizabeth and Russell Dittbrender
Pamela A. Hannah, 2521 N.W. Boston Ave., East Wenatchee, $775,000, sold to Brandon and Karly Loebsack
Melvin and Joanne Wells, parcel number 02100200300, 02100200400, 00205101000 (3 parcels in sale), Bridgeport, $75,000, sold Caleb and Hannah Goehry
Hanson Home Construction LLC, 962 N. Newport Loop, East Wenatchee, $579,686, sold to Cristina and Juan M. Gonzalez
Douglas County land sales
Feb. 1
Patsy L. Spoonemore, 410 Hummingbird Road, Waterville, $23,000, 5.43 acres, sold to Griffin Land Holdings LLC
Letcher S. Yarbrough, parcel number 27232210000, Chelan, $150,000, 19.8 acres, sold to Shawn and Kimberly Bergrud
John S. and Jennifer J. Parsons, parcel number 81500501700, Ephrata, $2,750, .97 acres, sold to Land Ho LLC
Pugsley Place Project LLCC, 315 Pugsley Place N.W., East Wenatchee, $170,000, .2 acres, sold to Jerry C. and Janie E. Milbrandt
Pugsley Place Project LLCC, 345 Pugsley Place N.W., East Wenatchee, $165,000, .24 acres, sold to Linda Hanson
Feb. 2
Kevin M. Harriman, 69 Shore Drive, East Wenatchee, $300,000, 1.14 acres, sold to Phillip D. and Kylee Foshee III
Feb. 3
Michael H. and Donna C. Durbin, parcel number 81701801900, 1.24 acres, 81701801800, 1.42 acres (2 parcels in sale), Coulee-Hartline, $20,000, sold to Allan and Shawn Landsiedel
Feb. 7
State of Washington, Department of Natural Resources, parcel number 31293640001, 84.55 acres, 31293630000, 200 acres, 30301600000, 640 acres, 30293630001, 80 acres, 30291610000, 360 acres (5 acres in sale), Coulee Dam, $313,000, sold to Department of Fish and Wildlife
Blue Bean LLC, parcel number 81501909800, Ephrata, 1.13 acres, $7,000, sold to Burgeon Ventures LLC
Feb. 8
Bryan L. and Susan R. Johnston, parcel number 82001203900, 1.02 acres, 82001203800, 1.4 acres, 82001203700, 1.29 acres, 82001203600, 1.07 acres, 82001203500, 1.29 acres, 82001203400, 1.07 acres (6 parcels in sale), Waterville, $35,000, sold to Rimrock Meadows Association
Beverley A. Olson, 2921 N. Breckenridge Drive, East Wenatchee, $135,500, .26 acres, sold to Robert and Shelly Olson
Feb. 9
D&D Orchards LLC, 13028 U.S. 97, East Wenatchee, $1,300,000, 15.35 acres, sold to A&G Brothers General Construction LLC
Cendivel Acosta Martinez, parcel number 51500800300, Bridgeport, $12,000, .34 acres, sold to Aniceto Velasco Lopez
Cendivel Acosta Martinez, parcel number 51500800900, Bridgeport, $10,000, .34 acres, sold to Lorenzo Garcia Trejo
Feb. 10
Craig C. and Lydia N. Wade, 102 Crow Nest Road, Waterville, $22,000, 5.3 acres, sold to Griffin Land Holdings LLC
Stanley E. Weisman, parcel number 81701700100, Coulee-Hartline, $3,000, 1.02 acres, sold to Open Acres LLC
Feb. 11
G&C Farms LLC, parcel number 82900000600, 13.69 acres, 75500500007, 6.63 acres, Orondo, $550,000, sold to Bellyslide Bay Farms LLC
Feb. 14
Donald E. Anderson, parcel number 81502202400, Ephrata, $7,000, 1.14 acres, sold to Burgeon Ventures LLC
Feb. 15
Williams Five LLC et al, parcel number 25210210002, 373 acres, 26213500001, 630 acres, 25211120000, 165.3 acres, 26213410002, 240 acres (4 parcels in sale), Waterville, $550,000, sold to AFC Resource Holdings LLC
Stimac Construction Inc., 216 Hammond Lane, Rock Island, $462,500, .15 acres, sold to Megan L. and Michael C. Moellendorf
Feb. 17
Ronald E. and Sandra Haroldson, parcel number 81801203200, Coulee-Hartline, $8,500, 1.65 acres, sold to Jesse Franklin and Denise Elisa Sowell
Feb. 18
Samuel H. Tardy Jr., parcel number 81500100900, Ephrata, $8,000, .98 acres, sold to Daniel Pantilmon and Ancuta Nicoleta Pop
Steven K. and Sandra J. Thaete, parcel number 81800903800, Coulee-Hartline, $3,000, .94 acres, sold to Todd Alan
Pugsley Place Project LLCC, 355 Pugsley Place N.W., East Wenatchee, $190,000, .26 acres, sold to Eric Michael Flaten
Cathy Santos Brown, parcel number 81500300700, Ephrata, $3,000, 1.1 acres, sold to Open Acres LLC
David J. Asaro and Jeridiah Rozell, parcel number 81400400400, Ephrata, $3,000, 1.12 acres, sold to Open Acres LLC
Pugsley Place Project LLCC, 306 Pugsley Place N.W., East Wenatchee, $200,000, .32 acres, sold to Steven S. and Michelle M. Larson
Pugsley Place Project LLCC, 305 Pugsley Place N.W., East Wenatchee, $170,000, .23 acres, sold to Clifford Ross
Feb. 22
Corabear Land LLC, parcel number 53700000900,Waterville, 9.9 acres, $44,500, sold to Ivan and Olga Rybakov
Corey J. and Tanya L. Davis, 2055 Legacy Place S.E., East Wenatchee, $143,000, .19 acres, sold to Timberwood Homes LLC
Mike’s Lands LLC, parcel number 81800601000, Coulee-Hartline, $4,997, .93 acres, sold to Evan R. and Karen I. Evans
Feb. 24
Pugsley Place Project LLCC, 325 Pugsley Place N.W., East Wenatchee, $200,000, .26 acres, sold to Robert Schultz
Mike Goettl, parcel number 81801003000, Coulee-Hartline, $6,000, 1.61 acres, sold to Outlaw Farmer Inc.
Feb. 28
Dennis J. Kenfield, parcel number 24210340008, Waterville, $55,000, 20.06 acres, sold to Ladean Lorena and Travis William Larson