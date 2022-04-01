Purchase Access

Chelan County commercial sales

Feb. 8

Lake Chelan Clinic Properties LLC, 219 E. Johnson Ave., Chelan, $1,856,745, sold to Chelan Central LLC

Feb. 9

John R. Melton, Chelan Airport hangar, Property ID 11064, Chelan, $15,000, sold to Raymond J. Wallitner

Feb. 17

Glen Kahler Athletic Club, Haight Drive, Leavenworth, $454,000, sold to KMC Golf and Athletic Club LLC

Feb. 18

B-9 LLC, 1240 W. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $85,000, sold to Allen W. and Rachel E. Robinson

Feb. 22

AL Central LLC, 1509 S. Wenatchee Ave. 1, 1509 S. Wenatchee Ave. 2 (2 parcels in sale), Wenatchee, $515,000, sold to Cascade Ventures Northwest LLC

Feb. 23

Gerald R. Moro, 615 Alaska St., Wenatchee, $365,000, sold to Juan M. Venegas and Yesenia Avila

Feb. 24

Columbia Real Estate Investments Inc., 600 Douglas St. 1, Wenatchee, $450,000, sold to Idaho Rentals LLC

Chelan County residential sales

Feb. 1

Nancy Van Devanter, 201 E. Parkhill St., Cashmere, $310,000, sold to Kenneth W. Keogh

Christina Robles, 1308 Brown St., Wenatchee, $505,000, sold to Zachary J. and Naila B. Mendenhall

Betty E. Minske, 1125 Linwood Ave., Wenatchee, $384,900, sold to Codee Ferguson Freeman

Jon D. and Nina F. Collier, 541 Village Drive, Manson, $589,000, sold to Scott and Danielly Davidson

Feb. 2

Carla L. Ruhs, 1901 Wellington Place, Wenatchee, $395,000, sold to Carl A. Pederson

Mark B. and Annmarie Morris, 303 N. Garfield Ave., Wenatchee, $325,000, sold to Stacie Ritter

Wesley M. and Mary E. Sherer, 680 4th St., Chelan Falls, $382,000, sold to Manuel Gomez Pineda and Cerda Yessenia Pineda

Tina M. Curry, 1102 Cashmere St., Wenatchee, $103,000, sold to Cody J. Curry

A&G Brothers Construction LLC, 9984 Saska Way, Entiat, $575,000, sold to Negrete Candelario Gonzalez and Arroyo Albertina Gonzalez

Sunset Marina LLC, W. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $87,950, sold to Kenneth B. and Lynne B. Hall

Wapiti North LLC, 100 Lost Spoke Lane, Wenatchee, 825,000, sold to Anton Zavoyskikh and Jessica Rombach

Feb. 4

Sean E. Gale and Emily S. Harris, 1206 Millerdale Ave., Wenatchee, $426,001, sold to Katherine R. Tackman

George H. and Sandy K. Haas, 1216 Marble St., Wenatchee, $375,000, sold to Carla L. Ruhs

Chelan Lookout LLLP, 1305 Dragonfly Court, Chelan, $582,000, sold to Aleksandr and Tatiyana Drigailo

Feb. 7

Mike C. Doerflinger, 18667 Rieche Road, Lake Wenatchee, $309,000, sold to Timothy and Tamra Doerflinger

Brock Lindsay, 36 Manson Bay Lane, Manson, $749,000, sold to Joanne M. Brown

Teri L. Quall, 1682 Stella Ave. 2, Wenatchee, $245,000, sold to Melissa Kiser 401 K Trust

William M. Boyce, 518 Malaga Ave., Wenatchee, $286,000, sold to Jeremy Burlingame

Feb. 8

Paul and Laurie Barnhart, 1000 S.R. 150 38, Manson, $375,000, sold to Dennis R. and Denise R. Comer

Sunset Marina LLC, West Woodin Avenue, Chelan, $89,950, sold to James Paul and Shelby R. Stoner

SSM Forty Investment Inc., West Woodin Avenue, Chelan, $105,950, sold to John and Rebekah Near

Dennis H. Reay, 314 Chapel St., Cashmere, $605,000, sold to Holly J. Newman

Feb. 9

John J. Corning, 200 Joseph St., Leavenworth, $779,000, sold to Yochana LLC

Lucas Behrens and Susan Schott, 929 Monroe St., Wenatchee, $129,858, sold to Lucas Behrens

G3 Chelan LLC, 322 W. Woodin Ave. 723, Chelan, $185,000, sold to Chelake LLC

Feb. 10

Luis A. Vizcaino, 224 Ramona Ave., Wenatchee, $400,000, sold to Colette S. Vizcaino

C.J. Slack, 901 Lower Sunnyslope Road, Wenatchee, $635,000, sold to 9th St. Waterfront Investment LLC

Roberts Construction LLC, 1006 Racine Springs Drive, Wenatchee, $754,000, sold to Michael H. Munneke

Feb. 11

C. Ed Glenn, 1524 4th St., Wenatchee, $458,000, sold to Paul D. and Lorna J. Loveridge

Sleepy Hollow Properties LLC, 1260 Lower Sunnyslope Road, Wenatchee, $410,000, sold to Sleepy Hollow Ranch LLC

Sally A. Criswell, 1305 Brown St., Wenatchee, $439,000, sold to Thuytrang Pham

Billie Jo and William S. Quiring, 480 Alpine Place L1, Leavenworth, $620,000, sold to Sophus It Solutions LLC

Timothy L. and Karen Fay Bentz, 1332 Loves Court, Wenatchee, $510,000, sold to Charles C. and Katie M. Brewer

Shelley K. Akin, 721 Schons Place, Wenatchee, $184,000, sold to Jessica I. Delnero

Feb. 14

Julie A. Grinolds, 3567 Hansel Lane, Peshastin, $450,000, sold to Nicholas Ianniello and Rebecca Harris

Andrew and Lana Thomas, 7152 N. Dryden Road, Dryden, $625,000, sold to Kenneth R. and Barbara I. Miller

Rafael Diaz, 7928 Tilly Lane, Wenatchee, $200,000, sold to Maria D. Diaz Guillen

Feb. 15

John E. and Bonnie J. and Graham, 103 N. Park and Woodin Ave., Chelan, $2,200, sold to William S. and Jessica R. Griffin

Sunset Marina LLC, W. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $88,950, sold to Ronald J. and Mia L. Holliday

Feb. 16

Bruce J. and Amy L. Snell, 507 Porcupine Lane, Chelan, $1,225,000, sold to Timothy and Jessica M. McKay

Jody L. Nelson, 121 E. Highland Ave., Chelan, $835,000, sold to Christopher and Kira Cowan

Estevan Escalera, 404 Walker Ave., Wenatchee, $285,000, sold to Ochoa Guillermo Ontiveros and Lorenza Salgado Martinez

Feb. 18

Michael P. Walsh, 1624 Castlerock Ave., Wenatchee, $300,000, sold to Tony L. Race and Patricia R. Allen-Race

Yvonne Green, 712 Kenaston Drive, Wenatchee, $449,000, sold to Jessica M. and Kevin W. Schell

Jeffrey C. IV and Kelsey J. Ballard, 807 Kristi Court, Wenatchee, $450,000, sold to Kristen E. Elrond and James M. Kennedy

Baz M. Lloyd, 3125 Conarty Road, 3121 Conarty Road (2 parcels in sale), Malaga, $350,000, sold to Element Homes LLC

Thor T. and Heather Brincefield, 14605 Pearl Court, Entiat, $422,500, sold to Jackie Blanchfield and Jason M. Barnes

Dawn Findley-Groves Living Trust, 611 Ravenwood Drive, Manson, $750,000, sold to Barbara A. Booten and Carrie R. Peterkin

A Home Doctor Inc., 320 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $572,650, sold to William R. and Mary L. Carleton

Feb. 21

Gigi P. Nardone, 104 Spader Bay Road 7, Chelan, $790,000, sold to Oliver and Pamela Brulotte

Feb. 22

William A. Dronen et al, 811 Pioneer Ave., Cashmere, $450,000, sold to Benjamin A. and Anne M. Herreid

Bruce and Patricia M. Wilcox, 4255 Knowles Road, Wenatchee, $875,000, sold to Benjamin S. and Shaina N. Englund

Madeline B. Murphy, 227 Whitman St. 3, Leavenworth, $359,000, sold to Pastor Anaya

Randy C. and Karen K. Morrison, 3445 Wapato Lake Road, Manson, $2,800,000, sold to Michael P. and Megan M. Lutes

Colter C. and Lindsey E. Courtney, Property ID 52072, Stehekin, $457,000, sold to Joseph A. and Amanda S. Kitchell

Marty R. and Elaine R. Bandy, 9967 Saska Way, Entiat, $605,000, sold to Scott Clark and Wyndie Dwyer

Feb. 23

Verlin L. and Brenda S. Blanchfield, 2701 Dick Ranch Road, Entiat, $725,000, sold to Marty R. and Elaine R. Bandy

Raymond and Bobbi Cupler, 15240 N. Shore Drive, Lake Wenatchee, $295,000, sold to Anthony G. and Regan Bafaro

Donald L. Reinhardt, 208 E. Packard St., Chelan, $195,500, sold to Robert T. and Elizabeth Thomason

Jose L. and Maria G. Alejo, 1318 Washington St., Manson, $500,000, sold to Robert and Marla York

Feb. 24

Cherry Kansas LLC, 1229 Cherry St., Wenatchee, $250,000, sold to Cherry Management LLC

Hannah Woodworth, 234 N. Emerson Ave., Wenatchee, $420,000, sold to Cynthia C. Preller

Cheyenne Stocker, 2054 Apple Acres Road, Chelan, $200,000, sold to Ronald W. and Jessica N. Hooten

Judith L. Trobee, 730 Walker Ave., Wenatchee, $230,000, sold to Arturo Orozco Oritz and Claudia Sadoval Farias

Matthew Flynn, 320 Methow St. 1, Wenatchee, $325,000, sold to Lewman Holdings LLC

Gabriela Aguilar, 1303 Methow St., Wenatchee, $360,000, sold to Megan L. Rose

Carlos V. and Dorothy N. Marang, 2047 Methow St., Wenatchee, $500,000, sold to David O. and Brenda J. Gunning

Pheasant Hills Estate LLC, 24 Emma Drive, Wenatchee, $570,900, sold to Shane W. and Amber L. Gibson

Pheasant Hills Estate LLC, 24 Emma Drive, Wenatchee, $445,900, sold to Shane W. and Amber L. Gibson

Feb. 25

Mary L. Carr, 1814 Heritage Drive, Wenatchee, $355,000, sold to Yvonne B. Green

Daniel and Audrey Kellogg, 19669 Chiwawa Loop Road, $860,700, sold to Cheree L. and Edward R. Chabot

Chelan Hospitality Holdings LLC, 911 Commercial St. D, Leavenworth, $825,000, sold to Colchuck Holdings LLC

Rudometkin Family Trust, 1695 Easy St., Wenatchee, $2,540,000, sold to Michael S. and Tiffany L. Taylor

Feb. 28

Joseph and Dennise Johnson, 820 Manson Blvd., Manson, $350,000, sold to Nexus Development Holdings LLC

Jeremy Goforth, 920 Highland Drive, Wenatchee, $390,000, sold to Levi A. and Michelle A. Scrape

Ben and Laurie Northey, 155 Lavender Court 46, Wenatchee, $161,000, sold to Cruzella LLC

Chelan County land sales

Feb. 7

Tara L. Fray, 937 Sunrise Drive, Manson, $143,000, .16 acres, sold to Joe M. Collins

Feb. 8

Weyerhaeuser Timber Holdings Inc., Property ID 33399, Entiat, $135,000, 320 acres, sold to Devin L. and Marcie L. Rider

Charles Jason Wilson, 3168 Eagle View Drive, Malaga, $130,000, 1.64 acres, sold to Brenda Holben

John M. and Barbara J. Haggerty, 32 Barkley Road, Manson, $220,000, 2.53 acres, sold to Larry J. Hatch

J&O LLC, 331 Alpenglow Drive, Leavenworth, $280,000, .11 acres, sold to George B. and Lindsey J. Suriya

Feb. 11

Virgil M. and Cheryl D. Kocher, Property ID 50199, Manson, $19,000, 21.05 acres, sold to Timothy G. Brown

Feb. 16

Loretta Hamaker, Property ID 36762, Leavenworth, $165,000, 4.92 acres, sold to Michael J. Granstrom

Feb. 17

Brennan Balcom and Jessica Kim, 286 Aria Lane, Wenatchee, $210,000, 5 acres, sold to Andrew H. and Tracy N. Grant

Feb. 18

James R. Terry, Property ID 38057, Lake Wenatchee, $150,000, .83 acres, sold to Dirty Face Mountain LLC

Feb. 23

Steven E. and Chelcie R. Strode, 20626 Haight Drive, Lake Wenatchee, $195,000, .33 acres, sold to SBG Holdings LLC

Feb. 26

Marcus S. and Andrea L. Talley, Property ID 37767, Lake Wenatchee, $145,000, .43 acres, sold to Brandon Derosa

Feb. 28

Eric and Frances Oswald, 486 Big Sage Lane, Chelan, $170,000, 9.2 acres, sold to Nickolas K. and Amaris M. Longmire

Douglas County commercial sales

No transactions recorded that meet the criteria

Douglas County residential sales

Feb. 1

Santana Ruiz Uriostegui, 116 1st St., Bridgeport, $70,000, sold to Paula Santana Hernandez

Scott Stanford, 732 Vista View Place, East Wenatchee, $950,000, sold to Alexander Cameron and Leslie Ann Thompson

Refugio and Doreen Ortega, 1196 Juno St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $193,000, sold to Doreen R. and Refugio Ortega

Feb. 2

VZS Properties LLC, 484 S. Kansas Loop, East Wenatchee, $407,900, sold to Emily R. Bergen

Feb. 4

Rebecca Lou and Gerald J. Besel, 110 S. Iowa Ave., East Wenatchee, $280,000, sold to Braden and Mei-Lan Young

Eric and Marci Ward, 909 N. Baker Ave., East Wenatchee, $359,900, sold to Christian Michael Hackworth

Raymond and Sandra Warner, 43 Corral Creek Drive, Chelan $1,536,000, sold to Chris and Carmen Cortines

Spring Water Homes LLC, 2277 Brinley Court, East Wenatchee, $465,000, sold to Phillip and Michelle Montague

Feb. 7

Eric Noe Gutierrez, 331 11th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $395,000, sold Juan A. Avila Madrigal

VZS Properties LLC, 3127 N.W. Delcon Court, East Wenatchee, $620,000, sold to Tony O’Mahony

Feb. 8

Richard D. and Dara L. Wallen, 3405 Ashwood Drive, East Wenatchee, $595,000, sold to Mark A. and Minna Spencer

Feb. 9

Rosemary S. Bulmer, 225 19th St. N.E. #22, East Wenatchee, $423,000, sold to Richard A. and Cheri S. Perez

Jordan Dickson, 583 S. Lawler Ave., East Wenatchee, $625,000, sold to Carson and Mikaila Miller

James F. and Margaret A. Mulligan, 800 Briarwood Drive, East Wenatchee, $840,000, sold to Derek and Dawn Klinge

Rhonda Ranae Loveland Estate, 214 W. Locust St., Waterville, $230,000, sold to Chad D. Peterson

Feb. 10

Javier and Gloria A. Espinoza, 1433 Sunset Highway, East Wenatchee, $390,000, sold to Amanda D. and Luis A. Sandoval

Ben Couch, 5663 Penn Ave., East Wenatchee, $90,000, sold to Eric Jones

Feb. 11

Fidencio L. Vargas, 115 N. Kansas Ave., East Wenatchee, $200,000, sold to Diego G. Vargas

Dale E. and Candy L. Gullikson, parcel number 10101401000, .06 acres, 10101400700, .06 acres, 10101400500, .11 acres, 103 Rock Island Drive, .11 acres (4 parcels in sale), Rock Island, $280,000, sold to Loren Brown

Sage Homes LLC, 1107 S. New Oak Lane, East Wenatchee, $309,900, sold to Joel Dion and Susan Marie Stephens

Sagebrook LRR LLC, 1107 S. New Oak Lane, East Wenatchee, $105,000, sold to Joel Dion and Susan Marie Stephens

Sage Homes LLC, 2322 S.E. Marlette Road, East Wenatchee, $333,900, sold to Jun and Hye Jung

Sagebrook LRR LLC, 2322 S.E. Marlette Road, East Wenatchee, $105,000, sold to Jun and Hye Jung

Hector Villa, 415 Brenner Lane, East Wenatchee, $400,000, sold to David and Nicole Patty

Feb. 14

Stimac Construction Inc., 380 Hammond Lane, Rock Island, $464,900, sold to Rose Southwick

Feb. 15

Frank G. Benedict, 326 Goldcrest St., East Wenatchee, $1,274, sold to Douglas County TLS

Jerry J. and Phyllis A. Smith Estate, parcel number 75100002902, 1 acre, 75100000602, .95 acres (2 parcels in sale), East Wenatchee, sold to Feng Wang

Helen H. Cutright, 3418 S.E. Klatawa St., parcel number 00100002099, East Wenatchee, $75,000, sold to Jorge Cabrera

Tamara L. Tooke Estate, 214 32nd St. N.W., East Wenatchee, $90,000, sold to Gary K. and Robin A. Crawford

Devin and Ahna Coonan, 814 E. Locust St., Waterville, $375,000, sold to Nathan Platz

T.L. Stephens, 730 12th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $450,000, sold to Jay S. and Lacy C. Moen

Feb. 16

Dorothy J. Maydole, 560 Sunday Drive, East Wenatchee, $290,000, sold to Allyson Lyon

Feb. 17

Bill W. and Shirley L. Andruss, 4016 N.W. Cascade Ave., East Wenatchee, $520,000, sold to Rayce and Tiffany Barnes

Stimac Construction Inc., 202 Hammond Lane, Rock Island, $440,000, sold to Michael Meyering

Feb. 18

Matthew W. and Heidi R. Fluegge, 1151 Cherry Circle, East Wenatchee, $414,500, sold to Karina Giles

Element Homes LLC, 2281 Grand Ave., East Wenatchee, $782,000, sold to Jonathan and Amy L. Sharpe

Levi and Irene Gilbert, 2481 3rd St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $510,000, sold to Dylan and Natalie Steele

A Home Doctor Inc., 1395 Theo Way, Rock Island, $393,000, sold to Tanner and Kari Ackley

Feb. 22

Sherry K. Moore, parcel number 22211820060, .24 acres, 211 S. Kentucky Ave., .31 acres (2 parcels in sale), East Wenatchee, $320,000, sold to Briar Evelyn Wood

Feb. 23

Douglas and Marci L. McLeod, 619 Silico St., Waterville, $224,000, sold to Priscilla George-Marie Glover

Richard C. and Vicki L. Doggett, 3935 N.E. Vista Del Rey Drive, East Wenatchee, $431,000, sold to Erick and Maribel Alvarez

Feb. 25

Courtney R. Kamphaus, 1338 N. Ashland Ave., East Wenatchee, $380,000, sold to Joel and Brett McDonald

Jennifer K. and Anthony J. Zelinski, 2491 Aviation Drive, East Wenatchee, $448,000, sold to Moises Perez Carranza

Lee Thurman, 375 McNeil Canyon Road, Chelan, $237,000, sold to Arturo and Maria Alicia Zavala

Kristin L. Foster, 1618 N. Astor Court, East Wenatchee, $472,000, sold to Kristie and Gilberto Gonzales

Spring Water Homes LLC, 2283 Brinley Court, East Wenatchee, $689,500, .2 acres, sold to Anthony J. and Jennifer K. Zelinski

Feb. 28

Francis Eugene Bonwell Estate, 2116 3rd St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $440,000, sold to Emily Browning

Chester R. and Donna M. Cockrill, 1722 N. Anne Ave., East Wenatchee, $500,000, sold to GVC Real State LLC

R. Cary Eller, 604 Briarwood Drive, East Wenatchee, $710,000, sold to Bonny L. and Michael E. Risen

Dale C. Wilcox, 1931 N.W. Bates Ave., East Wenatchee, $168,900, sold to Sky Lee Charis Jones

Robert L. and Darlyn C. McCarty, 2777 6th St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $725,000, sold to Elizabeth and Russell Dittbrender

Pamela A. Hannah, 2521 N.W. Boston Ave., East Wenatchee, $775,000, sold to Brandon and Karly Loebsack

Melvin and Joanne Wells, parcel number 02100200300, 02100200400, 00205101000 (3 parcels in sale), Bridgeport, $75,000, sold Caleb and Hannah Goehry

Hanson Home Construction LLC, 962 N. Newport Loop, East Wenatchee, $579,686, sold to Cristina and Juan M. Gonzalez

Douglas County land sales

Feb. 1

Patsy L. Spoonemore, 410 Hummingbird Road, Waterville, $23,000, 5.43 acres, sold to Griffin Land Holdings LLC

Letcher S. Yarbrough, parcel number 27232210000, Chelan, $150,000, 19.8 acres, sold to Shawn and Kimberly Bergrud

John S. and Jennifer J. Parsons, parcel number 81500501700, Ephrata, $2,750, .97 acres, sold to Land Ho LLC

Pugsley Place Project LLCC, 315 Pugsley Place N.W., East Wenatchee, $170,000, .2 acres, sold to Jerry C. and Janie E. Milbrandt

Pugsley Place Project LLCC, 345 Pugsley Place N.W., East Wenatchee, $165,000, .24 acres, sold to Linda Hanson

Feb. 2

Kevin M. Harriman, 69 Shore Drive, East Wenatchee, $300,000, 1.14 acres, sold to Phillip D. and Kylee Foshee III

Feb. 3

Michael H. and Donna C. Durbin, parcel number 81701801900, 1.24 acres, 81701801800, 1.42 acres (2 parcels in sale), Coulee-Hartline, $20,000, sold to Allan and Shawn Landsiedel

Feb. 7

State of Washington, Department of Natural Resources, parcel number 31293640001, 84.55 acres, 31293630000, 200 acres, 30301600000, 640 acres, 30293630001, 80 acres, 30291610000, 360 acres (5 acres in sale), Coulee Dam, $313,000, sold to Department of Fish and Wildlife

Blue Bean LLC, parcel number 81501909800, Ephrata, 1.13 acres, $7,000, sold to Burgeon Ventures LLC

Feb. 8

Bryan L. and Susan R. Johnston, parcel number 82001203900, 1.02 acres, 82001203800, 1.4 acres, 82001203700, 1.29 acres, 82001203600, 1.07 acres, 82001203500, 1.29 acres, 82001203400, 1.07 acres (6 parcels in sale), Waterville, $35,000, sold to Rimrock Meadows Association

Beverley A. Olson, 2921 N. Breckenridge Drive, East Wenatchee, $135,500, .26 acres, sold to Robert and Shelly Olson

Feb. 9

D&D Orchards LLC, 13028 U.S. 97, East Wenatchee, $1,300,000, 15.35 acres, sold to A&G Brothers General Construction LLC

Cendivel Acosta Martinez, parcel number 51500800300, Bridgeport, $12,000, .34 acres, sold to Aniceto Velasco Lopez

Cendivel Acosta Martinez, parcel number 51500800900, Bridgeport, $10,000, .34 acres, sold to Lorenzo Garcia Trejo

Feb. 10

Craig C. and Lydia N. Wade, 102 Crow Nest Road, Waterville, $22,000, 5.3 acres, sold to Griffin Land Holdings LLC

Stanley E. Weisman, parcel number 81701700100, Coulee-Hartline, $3,000, 1.02 acres, sold to Open Acres LLC

Feb. 11

G&C Farms LLC, parcel number 82900000600, 13.69 acres, 75500500007, 6.63 acres, Orondo, $550,000, sold to Bellyslide Bay Farms LLC

Feb. 14

Donald E. Anderson, parcel number 81502202400, Ephrata, $7,000, 1.14 acres, sold to Burgeon Ventures LLC

Feb. 15

Williams Five LLC et al, parcel number 25210210002, 373 acres, 26213500001, 630 acres, 25211120000, 165.3 acres, 26213410002, 240 acres (4 parcels in sale), Waterville, $550,000, sold to AFC Resource Holdings LLC

Stimac Construction Inc., 216 Hammond Lane, Rock Island, $462,500, .15 acres, sold to Megan L. and Michael C. Moellendorf

Feb. 17

Ronald E. and Sandra Haroldson, parcel number 81801203200, Coulee-Hartline, $8,500, 1.65 acres, sold to Jesse Franklin and Denise Elisa Sowell

Feb. 18

Samuel H. Tardy Jr., parcel number 81500100900, Ephrata, $8,000, .98 acres, sold to Daniel Pantilmon and Ancuta Nicoleta Pop

Steven K. and Sandra J. Thaete, parcel number 81800903800, Coulee-Hartline, $3,000, .94 acres, sold to Todd Alan

Pugsley Place Project LLCC, 355 Pugsley Place N.W., East Wenatchee, $190,000, .26 acres, sold to Eric Michael Flaten

Cathy Santos Brown, parcel number 81500300700, Ephrata, $3,000, 1.1 acres, sold to Open Acres LLC

David J. Asaro and Jeridiah Rozell, parcel number 81400400400, Ephrata, $3,000, 1.12 acres, sold to Open Acres LLC

Pugsley Place Project LLCC, 306 Pugsley Place N.W., East Wenatchee, $200,000, .32 acres, sold to Steven S. and Michelle M. Larson

Pugsley Place Project LLCC, 305 Pugsley Place N.W., East Wenatchee, $170,000, .23 acres, sold to Clifford Ross

Feb. 22

Corabear Land LLC, parcel number 53700000900,Waterville, 9.9 acres, $44,500, sold to Ivan and Olga Rybakov

Corey J. and Tanya L. Davis, 2055 Legacy Place S.E., East Wenatchee, $143,000, .19 acres, sold to Timberwood Homes LLC

Mike’s Lands LLC, parcel number 81800601000, Coulee-Hartline, $4,997, .93 acres, sold to Evan R. and Karen I. Evans

Feb. 24

Pugsley Place Project LLCC, 325 Pugsley Place N.W., East Wenatchee, $200,000, .26 acres, sold to Robert Schultz

Mike Goettl, parcel number 81801003000, Coulee-Hartline, $6,000, 1.61 acres, sold to Outlaw Farmer Inc.

Feb. 28

Dennis J. Kenfield, parcel number 24210340008, Waterville, $55,000, 20.06 acres, sold to Ladean Lorena and Travis William Larson



