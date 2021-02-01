Chelan County commercial sales

Dec. 1

PVR Properties LLC, 1058 D E. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $465,000, sold to Brandon Agostinelli

Dec. 3

Flatwater IV LLC, 118 N. Sanders St., Chelan, $419,000, sold to Eastern Washington Construction Inc.

Dec. 4

ILB LLC, 1625 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, $680,000, sold to Washington Cascade Pharmacy LLC

Dec. 10

Pacific Rim Land Inc., 135 N. Wenatchee Ave. 3, Wenatchee, $511,000, sold to GBI Holding Co.

Dec. 14

Deforest N. and Lynne D. Fuller, 338 and 342 S. Mission St. (two parcels), Wenatchee, $329,000, sold to C & J Commercial LLC

Dec. 15

Vans Self Storage Chelan LLC, 115 Highway 150, Chelan, $3,500,000, sold to Chelan Express Storage LLC

Dec. 16

Danny E. and Karen S. Wood, 1240 W. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $65,000, sold to Gary L. and Barbara J. D’Ettorre

Dec. 17

Seawell Investment Group LLC, 3014 GS Center Road A, Wenatchee, $870,000, sold to Berry Legacy LLC

Dec. 28

2035 Investment Properties LLC et al, 1392 Brown St. 1 and Property ID 26643 (two parcels), Wenatchee, $899,770, sold to RD6 Properties LLC

Dec. 29

Mc Govern LLC, 110 E. Woodin Ave. and Property ID 44775 (two parcels), Chelan, $490,000, sold to GDSS Chelan LLC

Dec. 30

Pete Olson et al, Property ID 18285, Wenatchee, $1,050,000, sold to CBWP LLC

Chelan County residential sales

Dec. 1

Donald L. and Linda D. McGahuey, 1525 Fourth St., Wenatchee, $460,000, sold to Charles E. and Carlee Atkinson

Lyle L. and Megan M. Skillman, 22409 Shetland Road, Plain, $460,000, sold to Timothy A. and Nickoline M. Drury et al

Tyler W. Chambers, 1822 Kristina Lane, Wenatchee, $342,900, sold to Christine Jorgensen

John R. and Sharon K. Harrison, 1240 Malaga Alcoa Highway, Malaga, $770,000, sold to Anahi Y. and Ryan N. Devereaux

Joshua G. and Mollie B. Murauskas, 1402 Pitcher Canyon Road, Wenatchee, $485,000, sold to Devin P. Paschke and Laurel A. Jackson

Gregory E. and Jill D. Emerson, 519 Yakima St., Wenatchee, $219,900, sold to Wendy A. Baron

Dec. 2

Ralph D. Wohlers, 211 ½ Paton St., Cashmere, $349,500, sold to Thomas D. and Ashley R. Bangs

Pam J. McNulty, 505 Glen St., Cashmere, $359,000, sold to Ruston G. and Noelle F. Edwards

Steven C. and Sheryl A. Hill Trustees, 1915 Mission Creek Road, Cashmere, $414,000, sold to Cenci R. Miner

Constance A. Spohnholtz, 1501 Angela St., Wenatchee, $363,000, sold to Andrew P. and Teresa Big Bull

Carolyn M. Kelley, 1411 Dogwood Lane, Wenatchee, $615,000, sold to Deanna L. Nikolas and Courtney L. Beutler

Michael E. Cockrum, 4123 Squilchuck Road, Wenatchee, $430,000, sold to Marco A. Garcia and Silvia Garcia Mendoza

Becker Homes LLC, 305 Pinegrass St., Leavenworth, $687,700, sold to Letitia N. Boardman

Dec. 3

E.R. and Sherill L. Dunwiddie, Property ID 41767, Chelan, $500, sold to Luis and Margarita Guillen

H. Steve and Debbie Morgan, 12605 Icicle Lane, Leavenworth, $885,000, sold to Anthony W. and Katie J. Criddle

Erik G. and Michele M. Petter, 322 W. Woodin Ave. 615, Chelan, $250,000, sold to Ryan and Alicia Kastl

Dec. 4

Terry K. and Linda Luebeck, 5899 Locust Lane, Cashmere, $450,000, sold to Alejandro and Maria C. Lanuza

Emory C. Webber, 3737 Yaksum Canyon Road, Cashmere, $550,000, sold to Michael D. and Linda C. Bushy

Dec. 5

Carolyn J. Rockwell et al, 10350 Suncrest Drive, Leavenworth, $1,170,000, sold to Randall E. and Suzanne M. Price

Dec. 7

Brad K. and Kaitlyn L. Emmons, 3419 Ingalls Lane, Peshastin, $191,000, sold to Shelby L. Render

Keith E. and Beatrice J. Olmsted, 2003 McCord Place, Entiat, $117,000, sold to William S. Fredrickson and Melissa L. Lindsey

Alvin and Ruthie Wahl Trust, 14910 Red Delicious St., Entiat, $172,000, sold to Richard S. Lawless and Elizabeth D. Lawless

Gerald R. Moro, 809 Highland Drive, Wenatchee, $325,000, sold to Arturo and Faviola Garibay

Mary H. Parrish, 1329 S. Hills Drive, Wenatchee, $615,000, sold to Brett W. Cournoyer

Dec. 8

Ronald D. and Mary L. Molina, 718 Golf Course Road, Chelan, $500,000, sold to Leticia A. Valdes and Alonso Benegas

Dennis J. and Deborah J. Mason, 411 S. First St., Chelan, $580,000, sold to John and Terrina Guempel

Gabriel A. Tacker, 813 Monroe St., Wenatchee, $135,000, sold to Geoffry and Linda Tacker

Jeremy W. and Ronda J. Forsberg, 660 Craig Ave., Wenatchee, $440,000, sold to Joseph W. Anderson

Dec. 9

Ronald S. Feld and Lorna J. Klemanski, 1535 Castlerock Ave. 34, Wenatchee, $243,900, sold to Ashley Byrd and John E. Kirby

Jo A. Keyser, 1804 Cumbo Court, Wenatchee, $375,000, sold to Lucena R. and Travis L. Weedman et al

Trace G. Collier, 1332 Westwood Ave., Wenatchee, $320,000, sold to McMullen Rental Properties LLC

Michael A. Thresher, 309 River St., Cashmere, $500,000, sold to Ameen Family 2020 Trust

Susan L. Bates, 2102 Avenida Way, Wenatchee, $300,000, sold to Jill A. Painter Holmes

Michael P. and Carol M. Hill, 10210 Titus Road, Leavenworth, $780,000, sold to Charles R. Simrell and Deborah L. Giles

Benjamin and Stephanie M. Torkelson, 45 Joyful Place, Leavenworth, $710,950, sold to Agnes Sauvage

Jeff D. and Cindy L. Barker, 105 E. Raymond St., Chelan, $450,000, sold to Lindsey R. and Scott R. Hippe

Randy H. and Annette L. Williamson, 15892 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $890,000, sold to Jack C. and Carol C. Salerno

Charles and Marcie Glenn, 11458 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $410,000, sold to Britton and Ashleigh Whitworth

Ronald L. Williams, 776 Kinsey Road, Manson, $320,000, sold to Robin Skouge

Chad A. and Nicole E. Oishi, 16578 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $1,055,000, sold to Brian and Laurie Hopkins

Krayson Gates, 908 Kittitas St., Wenatchee, $296,000, sold to Cloie L. Cornell

US Bank Trust N.A. Trustee, 324 W. Highland Ave., Chelan, $375,000, sold to Kaimara East LLC

Dec. 10

Jerry R. and Jo Anne Sherwood, 425 Lars Lane, Wenatchee, $455,000, sold to Carolyn M. Kelley

Lerin Brownlee, 1523 Alpensee Strasse, Leavenworth, $634,000, sold to George W. and Elizabeth Brownlee et al

Christina H. Clark, 9281 Icicle Road, Leavenworth, $965,000, sold to Craig L. and Patricia E. Baugher

Taylor J. Rains, 220 W. Columbia Ave., Chelan, $365,000, sold to Steven R. and Lisa M. Murphy

Edwin D. and Donna K. Crosby, 112 S. Lakeshore Road 8, Chelan, $127,000, sold to Scott L. and Lori A. Browning Revocable Trust

SSM Forty Investment Inc., Property ID 66752, W. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $64,950, sold to Ashley Thompson and Taylor Hoss

Larry D. Tingelstad, 2109 Sunrise Circle, Wenatchee, $450,000, sold to Jeff and Stacy Cowen

Dec. 11

Samuel E. and Sherri L. Littrell, 505 Ringold St., Wenatchee, $345,000, sold to Ethan W. and Kinna E. Burnett

Karl J. and Abigail A. Snyder, 123 E. Mountain Brook Lane, Wenatchee, $905,000, sold to Kerry and Christine Lease

Steven and Tanya Tramp, 1115 Poplar Ave., Wenatchee, $295,000, sold to Tina De Jesus

Kurt and Shannon Toolson, 109 Vineyard Lane 3A, Chelan, $390,000, sold to David and Delores Kinsman

Lincoln and Rebecca Westfall, 2033 Manson Blvd., Manson, $857,000, sold to Jessie and Ted Grandpre

Elvira A. Anaya, 706 Methow St., Wenatchee, $210,000, sold to Boardwalk Property Solutions LLC

Lesley A. Allan, 1026 Madison St., Wenatchee, $325,000, sold to Trystan and Emma Daniels

D & T Campbell Investments LLC, 32 Pippin Lane, Manson, $527,205, sold to Kil D. and Grace H. Kim et al

Chad R. and Shelly W. Bundy, 159 Porcupine Lane, Chelan, $780,000, sold to Shelley L. Young and Warren C. Smith

Dec. 12

Stephen R. Norton, 21722 Palomino Road, Plain, $372,000, sold to Rolfe W. Johnson

Dec. 14

Evelyn L. Calhoun, 913 Willis St., Wenatchee, $317,500, sold to Courtney Gunderson and Jared Siegel

Russell A. and Olga Strong, 5496 Wohlers Road, Cashmere, $510,000, sold to Lucas L. and Christie D. Bagley

Earl and Alice Harding Living Trust, 325 Division St. 106, Leavenworth, $345,000, sold to Michael and Kimberly Caughey

Icicle Wedge LLC, 7506 Icicle Road, Leavenworth, $1,310,000, sold to Brendon and Kristin Lynch

John P. Melton Alberg, 367 Whitebirch Place, Wenatchee, $165,000, sold to Joshua J. Horan and Shayla A. Melton Alberg

Benjamin B. La Vergne, 1230 Cascade St., Wenatchee, $317,000, sold to Linh Ta

Dec. 15

Kellan and Kayli Sells, 1711 Washington St., Wenatchee, $399,900, sold to Duc T. and Zuri Tran et al

Harrison D. Fountain, 123 N. Franklin Ave., Wenatchee, $310,000, sold to Naila B. Duffy and Zachary J. Mendenhall

Thomas Potter, 8936 E. Leavenworth Road, Leavenworth, $624,438, sold to Heather B. Butler

Dec. 16

Jordan A. Porter, 515 Cedar Wood Lane, Wenatchee, $365,000, sold to Katie E. Shae and Eric N. Eddy

Beaconsfield Associates, 2022, 2024 A and D, 2025, 2025 B, 2026 Maple St. and Property ID 25827 and 64049 (eight parcels), Wenatchee, $10,625,000, sold to Triad Maple LLC

Timothy A. and Dagny E. Du Val, 13933 Highway 2, Leavenworth, $990,000, sold to Du Nguyen and Ping Xu

James L. and Shirley A. Young, 159 Gobblers Knob Lane, Manson, $747,000, sold to Gregory W. and Amy L. Thomas

Clay Shoengarth, 1210 Gossman Lane, Wenatchee, $389,900, sold to Colchuck Holdings LLC

Mario Reynoso and Jene Bautista Reynoso, 541 Saddle Rock Loop, Wenatchee, $390,000, sold to Janette Bumgarner and Nicholas Jeffris

James D. and Stephanie A. Wilson, 3711 Stayman Flats Road, Chelan, $745,000, sold to Michael Loholt and Arathi Ramani

Dec. 17

Rosaline Christiansen Revocable Living Trust, 1533 Fifth St., Wenatchee, $312,000, sold to Nestor Lemus

J. Lee and Teri Cook, 16035 River Road, Plain, $790,000, sold to Ian and Stacy D. Nordhoy

Jean A. Johnson, 609 Hawthorne St., Wenatchee, $324,900, sold to Kelsey M. and Daniel S. Yoder

Jennifer S. Lauletta, 133 Quail Run, Wenatchee, $298,000, sold to Jenifer M. Ramm

Catherine E. Allen, 1633 Cherry St., Wenatchee, $143,332, sold to Harry J. Carender

Dec. 18

Donald and Kathleen Files, 1519 Fourth St., Wenatchee, $455,000, sold to Brent W. Craig

Jeffrey D. and Marisa E. Huge, 3355 Highway 97, Peshastin, $306,500, sold to Katie and Anthony Freeman

David J. and Laura J. Getchell, 94 S. Douglas St., Cashmere, $320,000, sold to Stephen J. Payne

Robert L. and Beverly J. Gray, 46 Lost Spoke Lane, Wenatchee, $750,000, sold to Kyle M. and Danielle J. Hart

Samuel Fahsholtz, 1411 Maiden Lane, Wenatchee, $354,900, sold to Nicholas Belanger and Flora London

Richard A. and Claudia McBride, 1915 Northfield Place, Wenatchee, $380,000, sold to Alex Oleynikov and Alexandra Oleynikova

Brock A. and Carol A. Miller, 122 Orchard View Drive, Chelan, $780,000, sold to Andrew and Amanda T. Gallanar

Rex A. McClellan and Mary Dolly et al, 416 E. Eli Ave., Chelan, $334,000, sold to William and Heather Hash

Dec. 19

Timothy J. Riefflin, 104 Riviera Place, Chelan, $705,000, sold to Heather L. and Tomas M. Fernandez

Dec. 20

Gary and Wilda Kinzebach, 2103 Lower Monitor Road, Monitor, $563,000, sold to Stephanie and Randy Embernate

Dec. 21

Brian E. and Cynthia E. Noyd, 1904 Skyline Drive, Wenatchee, $580,000, sold to Joseph A. and Deborah J. Tornabene

Cody R. and Mihkaela K. Haag, 47 Luther Court, Malaga, $455,000, sold to Randy L. and Karen L. McCart

Dec. 22

Melissa Kiser, 127 N. Delaware Ave., Wenatchee, $330,000, sold to Riley Shewak

Ardith Brammer, 14941 Golden Delicious St., Entiat, $244,950, sold to Ralph E. and Shirley A. Turner

Eliseo Aguilar et al, 14500 Highway 97A, Entiat, $259,000, sold to Dylan Creedon et al

Deanna E. Creveling, 9236 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $214,000, sold to Marc S. and Robin T. Gartin

Brian and Diane Sand, 1740 Central Ave. C, Wenatchee, $335,000, sold to Wendy L. Englund

Theresa W. Raber, 201 S. Elliott Ave. 21, Wenatchee, $275,500, sold to Corwyn N. and Cynthia L. Fischer

Leo Estes et al, 1310 Castlerock Ave. 5, Wenatchee, $270,000, sold to Eller Keller LLC

Douglas E. and Michelle B. Clay, 630 Okanogan Ave., Wenatchee, $349,900, sold to Mary Parrish

David T. Brogan et al, 1650 Horse Lake Road, Wenatchee, $769,500, sold to DJML LLC

Harold Borror, 14115 Hyland Ave., Entiat, $257,000, sold to Griselda A. Espinoza Barajas

Geoffrey Kaylor, 322 W. Woodin Ave. 622, Chelan, $234,950, sold to Ronald L. Smiley III and Amber M. Smiley

Saul H. Renderfrance et al, 1551 S. Miller St., Wenatchee, $420,000, sold to Nicholas G. and Natasha C. Ruff

Dec. 23

Karen Sue Remley Berry, 29 Dana St., Wenatchee, $567,500, sold to Barton H. and Sheila Clennon

Jonathan P. and Angela L. Delvo, 4135 April Drive, Wenatchee, $1,900,000, sold to Cory Bartheld and Lauren E. Friesen

Brent W. Craig, 145 Heather Lane and 155 Stoneybrook Lane (two parcels), Wenatchee, $555,000, sold to Jon and Peggy Zahn

Francis W. and Kathleen E. Lynn, 9700 E. Leavenworth Road, Leavenworth, $1,590,000, sold to Douglas L. May and Chabella McCarthy May

Paul T. Singleton, 124 Wapato Way, Manson, $250,000, sold to Misenar Holdings Inc.

Dec. 28

Richard A. and Linda M. Diseth, 2 Sunburst St., Wenatchee, $603,000, sold to Amanda M. and Jay M. Monnahan

Arman Investment Properties LLC, 711 N. Emerson St., Chelan, $375,000, sold to AJAJ One LLC

Casey Collins, 25 Hugo Road, Chelan, $1,135,000, sold to Thomas C. Nielsen

LCVH LLC, 484 Green Ave., Manson, $535,000, sold to Justin and Rachel Slone

Kelsey Harding and Ricardo Chavez, 35 Summerset Place, Manson, $455,000, sold to Garth E. Williams

April D. Brown, 422 Pioneer Drive, Wenatchee, $335,000, sold to Misty Stitt

Wapiti North LLC, 81 Starlight Ave., Wenatchee, $619,900, sold to Steven W. and Lynn M. Busser

Dec. 29

McMullen Orchard Properties LLC, 5258 Stemilt Loop Road, Wenatchee, $329,000, sold to Kyle & Family Farm LLC

Michael A. St. Clair, 3707 Bainard Road, Malaga, $70,000, sold to Arnulfo L. and Lori B. Torres

Zachary S. and Tomoko O. Davies, 1019 Rosewood Ave., Wenatchee, $364,900, sold to Adam Tidd et al

Nathan J. and Torrie Berry, 16 Cobb Court, Malaga, $500,000, sold to Ronald L. Smith and Marsha Knobel

Dec. 30

Benjamin and Mary Van Dyke, 404 Mills Ave., Wenatchee, $330,842, sold to Cindy Navarro Revocable Living Trust

Geraldean C. Stevens, 1700 Terrea Court, Wenatchee, $384,900, sold to Michael Merrill and Patricia Endicott

Jon D. and Margaret C. Wheeler, 10245 Ski Hill Drive, Leavenworth, $1,000,000, sold to Antonio and Gail B. Giacobbe

Becker Homes LLC, 16605 Brown Road, Lake Wenatchee, $425,000, sold to Constance J. Smith Living Trust

Urbano Gonzalez and Garbriela Villagomez Garibay, 507 Fairfield Lane, Wenatchee, $355,000, sold to Amber D. Adamson et al

Iris M. Bradshaw, 2993 Malaga Alcoa Highway, Malaga, $275,000, sold to Brandon A. Williams

A Home Doctor Inc., 57 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $489,500, sold to Nicole and Shawn Hansen

Dec. 31

George B. Nelson, 1513 First St., Wenatchee, $546,000, sold to Alexander Kraev and Christina Clement

Mark A. and Susan R. Hebert, 12184 Allen Road, Plain, $889,000, sold to Kurt Beidler and Fang Chen

Ruby Akins et al, 2266 Pine Tree Road, Lake Wenatchee, $140,000, sold to Norman M. and Mary Barbosa

J.W. Pedersen Inc., 135 Wapato Way 1, Manson, $600,000, sold to Manson Firehouse LLC

Das Grind LLC, 400 Riverside Meadow, Cashmere, $392,000, sold to Reigan W. and Reese J. Stanfield

Das Grind LLC, 402 Riverside Meadow, Cashmere, $377,950, sold to Bryce and Amy Johnson

Chelan County land sales

Dec. 1

Ravenwing Ranch LLC, Property ID 19329, Malaga, $200,000, 120 acres, sold to Dale S. and Lora J. Goldy

Columbia River Ranch LLC, Property ID 68480, Jumpoff Road, Malaga, $100,000, 72.76 acres, sold to Ronald W. Wilson Sr. and Juliane M. Wilson

Dec. 2

James R. and Rochelle Gardner, 199 Milan Drive, Manson, $140,000, 0.6 acres, sold to Steven and Cathy Hilde

Ralph H. Lufkin Trustee, Property ID 40078, Chelan, $200,000, 20.42 acres, sold to Thomas C. and Sandra L. Peters

Dec. 3

Shirin M. Forsyth et al, Property ID 50497, Chelan, $105,000, 28 acres, sold to Tove K. Ryman and Rayner D. Souza

Dec. 4

Tanya L. Banks, Property ID 33324, Entiat, $40,000, 0.21 acres, sold to Andrew Pickens

James E. Click, Property ID 34514, Lake Wenatchee, $125,000, 3.06 acres, sold to Chelan-Douglas Land Trust

Mountain Pacific Bank, Property ID 65272, Entiat, $150,000, 3.65 acres, sold to Steve and Pamela Sorlagas

Dec. 7

A B L Orchards Inc., Property ID 49090, Lakeshore Drive, Manson, $175,000, 1 acre, sold to Anthony J. and Pamela L. McClure

Dec. 8

Omar M. Mardini, Property ID 35150, Lake Wenatchee, $144,000, 7 acres, sold to Hitesh Jawa and Alpa Malhotra

Charles Rohr, 3076 Monterey Drive, Malaga, $50,000, 0.21 acres, sold to Kelly and Elese Hersel

Dec. 9

Joseph and Wendy Butterworth, 3851 Old Blewett Road, Peshastin, $75,000, 1.05 acres, sold to Matthew W. and Meaghan K. Beever

Glen Wallace, 23080 Lake Wenatchee Highway, Lake Wenatchee, $143,000, 0.37 acres, sold to Keith and Connie Wall

James L. and Lisa M. Starck, Property ID 37907 and 37910 (two parcels), Lake Wenatchee, $64,500, 0.94 acres, sold to Kyle Sharrer

Arthur J. Arndt, 102 Lookout Way, Chelan, $125,000, 0.23 acres, sold to Russell L. and Colleen M. Fischesser

James E. Ouillette Estate, 2320 Manson Blvd., Manson, $500,000, 9.42 acres, sold to Bradley L. and Stacy B. King

Irene I. Fujioka Family Trust, Property ID 51414, Chelan, $35,000, 10 acres, sold to Phomma and Khonesavanh Senaphanh et al

Dec. 10

Travis G. Vanderpool, Property ID 47846, Manson, $135,000, 0.19 acres, sold to Philbert Dizon and Paulina Chau

Dan and Vicki Selin, 38 Madrona Lane, Chelan, $75,000, 0.88 acres, sold to Dan and Joyce Clabots

Christopher J. and Rita P. Ferraro, 202 Bandera Way, Chelan, $123,500, 0.38 acres, sold to Michael and Kandi Renard

Dec. 11

B. J. Matthews Trustee, Property ID 13794, Stemilt Loop Road, Wenatchee, $350,000, 22.95 acres, sold to Sharon A. Balcom

Chelan Highlands LLC, 708 W. Golf Course Drive, Chelan, $679,000, 0.2 acres, sold to Bruce and Beth Beatty

Sage Homes LLC, 708 W. Golf Course Drive, Chelan, $440,750, 0.2 acres, sold to Bruce and Beth Beatty

Chelan Highlands LLC, 715 W. Golf Course Drive, Chelan, $669,000, 0.27 acres, sold to Danny M. and Stacey L. Boon

Sage Homes LLC, 715 W. Golf Course Drive, Chelan, $425,475, 0.27 acres, sold to Danny M. and Stacey L. Boon

Dec. 13

Abie A. Loveday, 10212 Main St., Peshastin, $40,000, 0.46 acres, sold to Michael P. and Janet L. Schuyleman

Dec. 14

Roselle France, 10730 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $395,000, 0.28 acres, sold to Todd M. and Kerri V. Parmenter

Shirin M. Forsyth, Property ID 51302, Chelan, $93,500, 23.87 acres, sold to James P. Nunes

A Home Doctor Inc., 143 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $350,200, 0.29 acres, sold to Spencer S. Lail

Dec. 15

Chelan Lookout LLLP, 215 Bobcat Lane, Chelan, $224,000, 0.09 acres, sold to Jared and Alison Mullenberg

Dec. 16

Margery E. Drake, 7756 E. Leavenworth Road, Leavenworth, $300,000, 1 acre, sold to D. Keith and Darla S. Bennett

Mountain Pacific Bank, 9958 Griffith Place, Entiat, $20,000, 0.45 acres, sold to Gary and April Levins

Mark and Karen Ellertson, 145 Alpenhof Lane, Leavenworth, $436,000, 4.17 acres, sold to Ryan J. and Hannah L. Blackbourn

A Home Doctor Inc., 146 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $314,500, 0.29 acres, sold to Christian I. Tovar

Dec. 17

Joseph and Allison Springer, Property ID 14126, Wenatchee, $75,000, 24.16 acres, sold to Andrew Cusick

James G. and Marjory R. Sackett, Property ID 65116, Stayman Flats Road, Chelan, $125,000, 0.37 acres, sold to Stayman Property LLC

Dec. 18

Jeanette Petersen et al, 613 Pioneer Ave., Cashmere, $180,000, 6.36 acres, sold to David and Anya Belcher

George W. Schultz, 1040 Sunset Lane, Chelan, $95,000, 0.19 acres, sold to K & L Homes LLC

Dec. 21

Cygnet LLC, 1025 Crest Loop, Entiat, $82,000, 0.23 acres, sold to G & H Smith LLC

Dec. 22

Chelsea D. Goodfellow, 256 Sabio Way, Chelan, $100,000, 0.4 acres, sold to Steven L. Gervais and Nancy M. Randolph Gervais

Lewis Hanson and Company Inc. Trustee, 284 Griffith Ranch Road, Manson, $190,000, 7.47 acres, sold to Mark and Lisa Groeneweg et al

David T. Brogan et al, 1644 Horse Lake Road and Property ID 64297 (two parcels), Wenatchee, $769,500, 5.84 acres, sold to DJML LLC

Dec. 23

Jack W. and Susanna J. Ozburn, 41 Broken O Lane, Leavenworth, $250,000, 1.8 acres, sold to David B. and Karen M. Nodolf

James and Leah Cook, 22721 and 22729 Lake Wenatchee Highway (two parcels), Lake Wenatchee, $210,000, 0.99 acres, sold to Matthew Axelson

Dec. 24

Michael R. Snyder et al, 3905 Sunridge Lane, Wenatchee, $113,000, 1.1 acres, sold to Rick and Lisa McCoy

Dec. 28

R. Jerry and Carol L. Rosso, Property ID 57699, Wenatchee, $50,000, 40 acres, sold to Stuart and Kelsey Hurd

Dawn and Jim Siler, 3828 Sky Crest Lane, Wenatchee, $294,900, 1.48 acres, sold to Brett V. and Pamela B. Gaspers

Ronald and Marsha Eastman, Property ID 67655, Upper Joe Creek, Manson, $325,000, 20 acres, sold to Roy and Kathleen Whitman Living Trust

Dec. 29

Clyde A. Laughlin, 6863 Colockum Road, Property ID 67817, 67818, 67819, 18862 and 18863 (six parcels), Malaga, $500,000, 121.7 acres, sold to Zachary J. and Sarah R. Courtright

Clarence L. Smart, 100 and 122 Lost Spoke Lane (two parcels), Wenatchee, $278,000, 0.85 acres, sold to Wapiti North LLC

Pine Shadow Land Company LLC, 935 Silas Lane, Wenatchee, $140,000, 0.58 acres, sold to Garrett J. Mooney and Angela Mooney

Springwater Developers LLC, 935 Silas Lane, Wenatchee, $92,432, 0.58 acres, sold to Garrett J. Mooney and Angela Mooney

Dec. 30

Magical Properties LLC, 18203 Sunland Drive, Lake Wenatchee, $65,000, 0.49 acres, sold to Matthew and Mary Parrick

Timothy M. and Becky K. Scott, 89 Little Buck Lane, Monitor, $130,000, 0.86 acres, sold to Jordan J. and Danielle E. Head

Douglas County commercial sales

Dec. 28

M2GA Properties Inc., 338 Highline Drive, East Wenatchee, $650,000, sold to Shree Krishna Inc.

Douglas County residential sales

Dec. 1

Jan A. Sparks, 610 S. Jarvis Ave., East Wenatchee, $425,000, sold to John Michael and Rachel Forsman

Luis Ruiz Elster and Yeni Y. Gutierrez, 158 Island Loop, Rock Island, $320,000, sold to Duane and Lori Savage

Property Sisters NCW LLC, 2145 Columbia Blvd., Bridgeport, $227,000, 0.16 acres, sold to Jose L. Perea Flores and Elena Martinez Perez

Dec. 2

Richard D. and Paula M. Benge, 3919 N.W. Cascade Ave., East Wenatchee, $1,050,000, sold to Casi Montoya Tarr, Scott Kreiter and Amy Lewis

Sharon K. Delaughder, 515 Stoneridge Drive, East Wenatchee, $502,000, sold to John Bures and Michelle Wagner

Dec. 3

Daniel E. and Amy M. Brittingham, 2210 Maryhill St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $396,500, sold to Kerry L. and Lorrie Potts

Sandra E. Green Estate, 511 Strahl Canyon Road, Coulee Dam, $380,000, sold to A. Douglas and Marci L. McLeod

Dec. 4

Deborah D’Anne Simpson, Jack Joseph Bergquist and Geraldine D. Larimer, 2494 5th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $335,000, sold to Dmitriy A. Nikishin and Maksim A. Nikishin

Scott and Leslie M. Blair, 325 Lakefront Drive, Orondo, $775,000, sold to Peter A. and Kellie Brodie

Dec. 7

Cliff Fitzpatrick, 1501 16th Court N.W., East Wenatchee, $281,000, sold to Arturo L. Rodriguez Jr.

Cory Heron and Rodney Pogue, 107 Pioneer Lane, Waterville, $380,000, sold to Ismail Soner Sen and Berfu Durak Sen

Kelly R. Hersel-Morrow, 339 N. Larch Ave., East Wenatchee, $351,000, sold to Nathan N. and Samantha L. Rockwell

Tara L. Wagner and Bryce Tweedy, 916 N. Jennifer Lane, East Wenatchee, $416,100, sold to Curtis Sorensen and Timothy J. and Siamara Sorensen

Dec. 8

John and Arleen Bergstrom, 2217 3rd St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $235,000, sold to Weston A. and Heahter N. Knudtson

Richard L. and Carolyn R. Welk, 2467 Twin Peaks View, East Wenatchee, $920,000, sold to Andrew and Nadya Bush

Charles D. and Marguerite A. Means, 901 Goldenview Drive, East Wenatchee, $472,500, sold to Carol J. and James T. Smith

Dec. 9

Jay R. and Rhonda L. Bollinger, 1038 Corum Circle, East Wenatchee, $324,400, sold to Jason P. and Amber D. Bollinger

Dec. 10

Rochelle R. and Dale Stephen Lange, 2275 2nd St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $420,000, sold to Danielle N. Slatton and James Wesley Bone Jr. and Elizabeth Eileen Bone

Peter J. Weinberger, 831 Jack Mountain Drive, Coulee-Hartline, $41,000, sold to Mike Fred Olmstead

Dec. 11

Stephen R. and Tina Rene Brewer, 821 Briarwood Drive, East Wenatchee, $765,000, sold to Earl and Holly Leach

Rhett and Lisa Humphrey, 309 S. Mary Ave., East Wenatchee, $379,500, sold to Jacqueline Mikael and Jonathan Jeremiah Moore

James G. and M. June Klippert Estate, 206 Columbia Ave., Coulee Dam, $175,000, sold to Curtis L. Burchard

Sheri Lanoye, 226 W. First St., Waterville, $280,500, sold to Eric Arlt

Courtney L. Beutler and Deanna L. Nikolas, 344 N. Newark Ave., East Wenatchee, $500,000, sold to Barbara Jane and Barry G. Swann Herbert

Loretta F. Fischer, 578 Canyon Drive, East Wenatchee, $246,500, sold to Dorothy M. Dunkin

Dec. 14

Caleb J. and Lori E. Wyman, 18816 Badger Mountain Road, Waterville, $269,000, sold to Adali Salmeron Gonzalez and Elida Vera Gonzalez

Geraldine R. Jones, 1380 Eastmont Ave. #803, East Wenatchee, $400,000, sold to Doris M. McDougall

Steven R. and Taeko Hill, 608 Desert Canyon Parkway, Orondo, $300,000, sold to Vicki Daigneault and Robert M. Schroeder

Travis L. and Lucena R. Weedman, 310 S. Kent Court, East Wenatchee, $260,000, sold to Ryan L. Felton and Donetta Felton

Sun Haven Properties LLC, 1780 Gary St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $319,500, sold to Ryan A. and Devin W. Bushy

Dec. 15

Michael Macmaster Jr. and Nicole Macmaster, 609 N. Lander Court, East Wenatchee, $395,000, sold to Arturo Muniz Arroyo and Maria Guadalupe Aguilar Zavala

Harvey R. Beem Jr. and Julie A. Beem, 1607 Sunset Highway, East Wenatchee, $302,500, sold to Michael and Robin Devon

Dennis O. Udell, 1324 Terrace Court N.E., East Wenatchee, $128,427, sold to Dennis O. Udell and Tracey A. Ervin

Michael Macy and Patricia Beeman, 2329 Combine St., East Wenatchee, $409,900, sold to Paul M. and Jacqueline S. Alvernaz

Dec. 16

David Twitchell Estate, 1039 3rd St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $400,000, sold to Angela Rosario Trujillo and Alfredo David Trujillo

Dec. 17

Timberwood Homes LLC, 2610 7th St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $674,990, sold to Kevin Dunn and Christina Pfeiffer

Dec. 18

Alan Keith and Vickie Macon, 1939 Valley View Blvd., East Wenatchee, $450,000, sold to Bryan Macon

Glen F. and Stephanie Rene Smith, 914 Manzanal St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $331,099, sold to Jordan and Jessica Brooks

Michael G. and Jody Mays Isaacson and Patricia A. Isaacson, 610 11th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $445,000, sold to David and Chanyn Kirtman

Gary R. and Donita P. Weddle, 510 N. Minor Ave., East Wenatchee, $300,000, sold to Jeremy and Amber E. Huyter

Ted H. Morse Heirs and Devisees, 906 4th St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $245,000, sold to Miles Collective LLC

Benjamin Charles Reid, 13031 Highway 2 and parcel number 78000001904, Highway 97 (two parcels), East Wenatchee, $475,000, sold to Esperanza Ridge LLC

Ned S. Davies, 21800 Highway 97, Orondo, $430,000, sold to Galp Residential LLC

Dec. 21

John F. Oliver, 909 Manzanal St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $365,000, sold to Marie Michelle and Winter Star Oliver

John W. and Carolyn J. Cross, 4047 Bluerock Drive N.E., East Wenatchee, $280,000, sold to Enrique Hernandez

Dec. 22

Patricia A. Loddewig, 702 Desert Canyon Blvd., Orondo, $590,000, sold to Michael and Sandy Rozumny

Richard Winn Jr. and Shari Winn, 2711 Sunset Highway, East Wenatchee, $374,500, sold to Andrew Robert and Stacy Lynn Beebe

Gale C. and Thea F. Nilsen, 112 2nd St., Bridgeport, $110,000, sold to Rhea D. Cooper

Piper Landing Living Trust, 290 S. Mary Ave., East Wenatchee, $359,000, sold to Alan Kieth and Vickie Macon Revocable Trust

Dec. 23

C & C Investment Properties LLC, 245 21st St. N.W., East Wenatchee, $459,900, sold to Lowell and Julie Porter

Debra C. Baker, 2563 Aviation Drive, East Wenatchee, $417,000, sold to Debra J. North

Michael L. Miller, 64 N. James Ave. #B, East Wenatchee, $225,000, sold to Patrick McLean and Emily Koenig

Dec. 28

Jay D. and Debra S. Nell, 2289 Fancher Heights Blvd., East Wenatchee, $629,000, sold to Kristen Bernice Thorstenson and Judith Lane Pratt

Dec. 29

Robert Milner, 220 Eastridge Drive, East Wenatchee, $154,074, sold to Deana Jordan

Christopher Adalbert and Yelena M. Wildt, 718 Briarwood Drive, East Wenatchee, $725,000, sold to Richard Holmes and Rosa Velazquez

Victor and Autumn Garibay, 904 N. James Ave., East Wenatchee, $372,000, sold to Ricardo Alfonso and Luz Belinda Colunga

Park Condominiums LLC, 667 4th St. N.E. #K101, East Wenatchee, $180,000, sold to Lenae Gilmore

Dale Hinderer, 212 Grand Valley Road, East Wenatchee, $50,000, sold to Kenneth M. and Janice I. Gormley

Dec. 30

Javier and Magdelena Rivera, 1604 N. Anne Ave., East Wenatchee, $375,000, sold to Jose A. Jimenez and Leonel Hernandez Rivera

Harold and Gail Ann Huntley, 202 S. Rainier St., Waterville, $100,000, sold to Jebediah William and Amanda Elizabeth Christman

Tami Gates, 177 N.W. Mockingbird Hill Lane, East Wenatchee, $295,000, sold to Kayla Michelle Madsen

Kenneth and Janet Cacka, 830 N. Kentucky Ave., East Wenatchee, $380,000, sold to Santiago and Maricruz Sandoval-Frias

Erin and Geneva Wilson, 3213 Vine St. N.E. and parcel number 92000700300, Vine St. N.E. (two parcels), East Wenatchee, $475,000, sold to Murray A. Gudmundson

Robert H. Eley and Patricia Carol Keenan, 125 26th St. N.W., East Wenatchee, $504,900, sold to Nathan Patrick and Jaclyn Marie Harmon

Shirley Dunlap, 446 S. Kansas Loop, East Wenatchee, $300,000, sold to Pamela Van Lith

Dec. 31

Park Condominiums LLC, 667 4th St. N.E. #K203, East Wenatchee, $181,000, sold to Kelsie M. Offill

Keith K. and Margaret L. Koeppe, 212 Stull Court, East Wenatchee, $485,000, sold to Skyline Industries LLC

Matthew F. Krueger, 1502 16th Court N.W., East Wenatchee, $145,000, sold to David Tapia

Douglas County land sales

Dec. 1

Salcido Enterprises LLC, 433 Urban Industrial Way, East Wenatchee, $420,000, 3.95 acres, sold to DJ Reichert Properties LLC

Maren Stanczak, parcel number 49800006000, Waterville, $4,555, 5.3 acres, sold to Liberty Land Group LLC

Pilot Rock Ranch Estates LLC, parcel number 25282010005, Coulee-Hartline, $57,500, 20 acres, sold to Valeriy and Olga Fisenko

Hardway Holdings LLC, 364 S. Partridge Lane, East Wenatchee, $209,500, 1.34 acres, sold to Shawn Lee and Katherine Sarah Evenhus

Dec. 2

Hardway Holdings LLC, parcel number 22211230006, East Wenatchee, $199,500, 1.49 acres, sold to Ian and Julie Hunter

Jessup Home Design Inc., 2652 Paisley St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $130,000, 0.3 acres, sold to Timberwood Homes LLC

Sage Homes LLC, 2223 2nd St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $270,900, 0.17 acres, sold to Haylee and Kory Kalahar

Prime Properties LLC, 2223 2nd St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $89,000, 0.17 acres, sold to Haylee and Kory Kalahar

Dec. 3

Sandra E. Green Estate, parcel number 29290330003, Coulee Dam, $5,000, 120.48 acres, sold to A. Douglas and Marci L. McLeod

Pegasus Fruit Packers LLC, parcel number 22210920009, East Wenatchee, $2,075,000, 20 acres, sold to Blackhawk Development Inc.

James M. and Lisa M. Meade, 51 N. Shore Drive, Chelan, $145,000, 0.84 acres, sold to Nestor C. and Consejo P. Mendoza

Dec. 4

Chapacka LLC, 22031 A, B and D Highway 97 (three parcels), Orondo, $2,182,786, 73.32 acres, sold to AFC Ranch 3 LLC

Mark and Diane Morris, 47 Corral Creek Drive, Chelan, $107,000, 5.4 acres, sold to Brian Brooks

Cal-Packa LLC, parcel numbers 26212830004, 26212830009, 26213320001 and 26212830012 (four parcels), Orondo, $117,213, 3.02 acres, sold to AFC Ranch 3 LLC

Sage Homes LLC, 2208 2nd St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $265,900, 0.14 acres, sold to Jason C. Schwiesow and Maria Gussak

Prime Properties LLC, 2208 2nd St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $89,000, 0.14 acres, sold to Jason C. Schwiesow and Maria Gussak

James A. Ochs Jr. and Marian K. Ochs, parcel number 81701401700, Coulee-Hartline, $3,000, 1.03 acres, sold to Rod and Linda Ridley and Robert and Ellen Burton

Dovex Fruit Co., parcel number 26221010005, Chelan, $1,060,000, 78 acres, sold to AFC Ranch 5 LLC

Carl and Cindy Rinker, parcel number 41300003602, East Wenatchee, $200,000, 3 acres, sold to Matthew R. and Nancy J. Bruggman

Dec. 7

Evelyn R. Hedges, parcel numbers 25223520002 and 25222740001 (two parcels), Waterville, $18,443, 127.04 acres, sold to Town of Waterville

Marlene R. Sarensen, 106 Falcon Ridge Road, Waterville, $46,500, 5.21 acres, sold to Ann Flodin

Frank A. and Sara J. Bartucci, parcel numbers 27230120001 and 27230130006 (two parcels), Mansfield, $45,000, 40 acres, sold to Rebecca House and Sean Harrold

Rimrock Meadows Association, parcel number 81700804500, Ephrata, $5,995, 1.18 acres, sold to Ignacio Alcala Cervantes and Maria Eufemia Garcia

Dec. 8

Patricia B. Munch Trustee, parcel numbers 24230640000, 24230530000 and 25233230000 (three parcels), Waterville, $389,250, 623.78 acres, sold to Larry Kevin and Ann M. Whitehall

Dec. 10

Robert Augustine and Virginia Navarro, parcel number 81801700400, Coulee-Hartline, $5,000, 1.86 acres, sold to Kok Som

Dec. 11

Rice Family Enterprises LLC, parcel number 25281930006, Coulee-Hartline, $27,000, 20.19 acres, sold to Roger Lynn and Deborah Karen Higginbotham

Dec. 14

American Country Land, LLC, parcel number 81600300400, Ephrata, $5,900, 2.36 acres, sold to Daniel L. Garner

Dec. 15

Richard Montoya, 2921 N. Breckenridge Drive, East Wenatchee, $134,350, 0.26 acres, sold to Beverley A. Olson

Pioneer Ridge LLC, parcel number 25211130007, Waterville, $85,000, 20 acres, sold to Cory Myers and Charity Dorn

Dec. 16

Jonathan E. Corning, parcel number 24210910010, Orondo, $34,900, 20.16 acres, sold to Jesus E. Castro and Gerardo Campos Ramos

Mike’s Lands LLC, parcel number 24211010011, Waterville, $20,000, 9 acres, sold to Erik B. Johnson

Mark Anderson, parcel number 73000101203, Palisades, $75,000, 19.47 acres, sold to Joann Keyser and Josh W. and Rylee Summers

Mark Anderson, 155 Wagon Road, Palisades, $335,000, 25.22 acres, sold to Joann Keyser and Josh W. and Rylee Summers

Rice Family Enterprises LLC, parcel number 25281930005, Coulee-Hartline, $29,000, 20.19 acres, sold to Susan and Danial Sargent

Dec. 17

Sage Homes LLC, 2287 S. Mystical Loop, East Wenatchee, $254,900, 0.14 acres, sold to Kevin Hunter and Alisha Sullivan

Prime Properties LLC, 2287 S. Mystical Loop, East Wenatchee, $89,000, 0.14 acres, sold to Kevin Hunter and Alisha Sullivan

Patricia Harding, parcel number 81700805100, Ephrata, $4,500, 1.43 acres, sold to Loren Sebastian

Patricia Harding, parcel number 81700805000, Ephrata, $4,500, 1.25 acres, sold to Anthony D. Sebastian

Piepel Land Holdings LLC, parcel number 22210720023, 8th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $245,000, 2.05 acres, sold to Jaime and Kristy Flores

DJ Custom Homes Inc., 765 S. Perry Ave., East Wenatchee, $619,000, 0.27 acres, sold to Michael S. and Heidi L. Turner

Ackerman Construction Inc., 625 S. Perry Ave., East Wenatchee, $495,000, 0.22 acres, sold to Stephanie K. and Patrick R. Prazer

Dec. 18

Davies Brothers Partnership, 21816 A Highway 97, Orondo, $460,000, 38.07 acres, sold to BPLP M & M LLC

Davies Brothers Partnership, parcel number 25210320005, Highway 97, Orondo, $270,000, 78.7 acres, sold to HYLP Apple LLC

Davies Brothers Partnership, parcel number 25210310000, Highway 97, Orondo, $330,000, 355.08 acres, sold to WXLP Park LLC

Bruce E. and Toya J. Smith and Shawna Michelle Smith, 821 S. Mary Ave., East Wenatchee, $150,000, 0.49 acres, sold to HCD Homes LLC

Dec. 21

Sage Homes LLC, 2281 S. Mystical Loop, East Wenatchee, $280,900, 0.14 acres, sold to Kathleen Louise Smaaladen and William Benjamin and Laurel Diane Crowell

Dec. 22

Sage Homes LLC, 2231 2nd St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $270,900, 0.17 acres, sold to Robert M. and Catharine S. Zimburean

Prime Properties LLC, 2231 2nd St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $89,000, 0.17 acres, sold to Robert M. and Catharine S. Zimburean

Griffin Land Holdings LLC, 308 Sunrise Way, Waterville, $25,000, 5.5 acres, sold to Emily A. and Benjamin A. Floyd

Norman R. and Diane R. Coleman, 3220 S.E. Rivers Edge Court, East Wenatchee, $270,000, 2.18 acres, sold to Intermountain Infrastructure Group LLC

Dec. 23

Michael S. and Kelly A. Brazil, parcel number 81702000600, Coulee-Hartline, $2,261, 1.54 acres, sold to Bryan and Rebecca McCarthy

Dec. 28

Adrianne D. Young, parcel number 81600301100, Ephrata, $9,000, 10.48 acres, sold to John T. Harbottle III and Brenda I. Harbottle

Wiiliam H. and Marilyn G. Linterman, 330 and 340 Olds Station Bridge Road, 3610 N.W. Cascade Ave. and parcel number 52500000600 (four parcels), East Wenatchee, $1,800,000, 16.41 acres, sold to Olds Station Bridge LLC

Dec. 30

Cody R. Schwindt, 280 E. Marine View Drive, Orondo, $90,000, 0.26 acres, sold to Jennifer R. and David C. Hendricks

Dec. 31

Ruperto and Veronica Y. Munguia, parcel number 81800601500, Coulee-Hartline, $15,000, 1.21 acres, sold to Edgar Irael Lopez Morales and Laura Vazquez Rojas

Ruperto and Veronica Y. Munguia, parcel numbers 81701402600, 81701802900 and 81701803000 (three parcels), Coulee-Hartline, $45,000, 3.22 acres, sold to Maria Herrera

Gary and Leslie Myers, 2580 Catalina Ave., East Wenatchee, $132,500, 0.22 acres, sold to Pinnacle Custom Builders Inc.

David P. and Sally Jo Kane, parcel number 262212830005, Highway 97, parcel numbers 26212830006 and 26212830007, Van Winkle Road and parcel number 26212830013 (four parcels), Orondo, $754,717, 21.94 acres, sold to Peanut Farm Inc.

David P. and Sally Jo Kane, parcel number 26212830008, Van Winkle Road and parcel number 26212830010 (two parcels), Orondo, $981,132, 8.25 acres, sold to Brooksie Properties Inc.

104 and 105 Kane Lane and parcel number 26212830011 (three parcels), Orondo, $1,080,000, 111.53 acres, sold to Price Kane LLC

Gerald E. and Kelli R. Burke, 36 Bundy Place, Orondo, $375,000, 1 acre, sold to Highriverbank LLC

