Chelan County commercial sales
Dec. 1
PVR Properties LLC, 1058 D E. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $465,000, sold to Brandon Agostinelli
Dec. 3
Flatwater IV LLC, 118 N. Sanders St., Chelan, $419,000, sold to Eastern Washington Construction Inc.
Dec. 4
ILB LLC, 1625 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, $680,000, sold to Washington Cascade Pharmacy LLC
Dec. 10
Pacific Rim Land Inc., 135 N. Wenatchee Ave. 3, Wenatchee, $511,000, sold to GBI Holding Co.
Dec. 14
Deforest N. and Lynne D. Fuller, 338 and 342 S. Mission St. (two parcels), Wenatchee, $329,000, sold to C & J Commercial LLC
Dec. 15
Vans Self Storage Chelan LLC, 115 Highway 150, Chelan, $3,500,000, sold to Chelan Express Storage LLC
Dec. 16
Danny E. and Karen S. Wood, 1240 W. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $65,000, sold to Gary L. and Barbara J. D’Ettorre
Dec. 17
Seawell Investment Group LLC, 3014 GS Center Road A, Wenatchee, $870,000, sold to Berry Legacy LLC
Dec. 28
2035 Investment Properties LLC et al, 1392 Brown St. 1 and Property ID 26643 (two parcels), Wenatchee, $899,770, sold to RD6 Properties LLC
Dec. 29
Mc Govern LLC, 110 E. Woodin Ave. and Property ID 44775 (two parcels), Chelan, $490,000, sold to GDSS Chelan LLC
Dec. 30
Pete Olson et al, Property ID 18285, Wenatchee, $1,050,000, sold to CBWP LLC
Chelan County residential sales
Dec. 1
Donald L. and Linda D. McGahuey, 1525 Fourth St., Wenatchee, $460,000, sold to Charles E. and Carlee Atkinson
Lyle L. and Megan M. Skillman, 22409 Shetland Road, Plain, $460,000, sold to Timothy A. and Nickoline M. Drury et al
Tyler W. Chambers, 1822 Kristina Lane, Wenatchee, $342,900, sold to Christine Jorgensen
John R. and Sharon K. Harrison, 1240 Malaga Alcoa Highway, Malaga, $770,000, sold to Anahi Y. and Ryan N. Devereaux
Joshua G. and Mollie B. Murauskas, 1402 Pitcher Canyon Road, Wenatchee, $485,000, sold to Devin P. Paschke and Laurel A. Jackson
Gregory E. and Jill D. Emerson, 519 Yakima St., Wenatchee, $219,900, sold to Wendy A. Baron
Dec. 2
Ralph D. Wohlers, 211 ½ Paton St., Cashmere, $349,500, sold to Thomas D. and Ashley R. Bangs
Pam J. McNulty, 505 Glen St., Cashmere, $359,000, sold to Ruston G. and Noelle F. Edwards
Steven C. and Sheryl A. Hill Trustees, 1915 Mission Creek Road, Cashmere, $414,000, sold to Cenci R. Miner
Constance A. Spohnholtz, 1501 Angela St., Wenatchee, $363,000, sold to Andrew P. and Teresa Big Bull
Carolyn M. Kelley, 1411 Dogwood Lane, Wenatchee, $615,000, sold to Deanna L. Nikolas and Courtney L. Beutler
Michael E. Cockrum, 4123 Squilchuck Road, Wenatchee, $430,000, sold to Marco A. Garcia and Silvia Garcia Mendoza
Becker Homes LLC, 305 Pinegrass St., Leavenworth, $687,700, sold to Letitia N. Boardman
Dec. 3
E.R. and Sherill L. Dunwiddie, Property ID 41767, Chelan, $500, sold to Luis and Margarita Guillen
H. Steve and Debbie Morgan, 12605 Icicle Lane, Leavenworth, $885,000, sold to Anthony W. and Katie J. Criddle
Erik G. and Michele M. Petter, 322 W. Woodin Ave. 615, Chelan, $250,000, sold to Ryan and Alicia Kastl
Dec. 4
Terry K. and Linda Luebeck, 5899 Locust Lane, Cashmere, $450,000, sold to Alejandro and Maria C. Lanuza
Emory C. Webber, 3737 Yaksum Canyon Road, Cashmere, $550,000, sold to Michael D. and Linda C. Bushy
Dec. 5
Carolyn J. Rockwell et al, 10350 Suncrest Drive, Leavenworth, $1,170,000, sold to Randall E. and Suzanne M. Price
Dec. 7
Brad K. and Kaitlyn L. Emmons, 3419 Ingalls Lane, Peshastin, $191,000, sold to Shelby L. Render
Keith E. and Beatrice J. Olmsted, 2003 McCord Place, Entiat, $117,000, sold to William S. Fredrickson and Melissa L. Lindsey
Alvin and Ruthie Wahl Trust, 14910 Red Delicious St., Entiat, $172,000, sold to Richard S. Lawless and Elizabeth D. Lawless
Gerald R. Moro, 809 Highland Drive, Wenatchee, $325,000, sold to Arturo and Faviola Garibay
Mary H. Parrish, 1329 S. Hills Drive, Wenatchee, $615,000, sold to Brett W. Cournoyer
Dec. 8
Ronald D. and Mary L. Molina, 718 Golf Course Road, Chelan, $500,000, sold to Leticia A. Valdes and Alonso Benegas
Dennis J. and Deborah J. Mason, 411 S. First St., Chelan, $580,000, sold to John and Terrina Guempel
Gabriel A. Tacker, 813 Monroe St., Wenatchee, $135,000, sold to Geoffry and Linda Tacker
Jeremy W. and Ronda J. Forsberg, 660 Craig Ave., Wenatchee, $440,000, sold to Joseph W. Anderson
Dec. 9
Ronald S. Feld and Lorna J. Klemanski, 1535 Castlerock Ave. 34, Wenatchee, $243,900, sold to Ashley Byrd and John E. Kirby
Jo A. Keyser, 1804 Cumbo Court, Wenatchee, $375,000, sold to Lucena R. and Travis L. Weedman et al
Trace G. Collier, 1332 Westwood Ave., Wenatchee, $320,000, sold to McMullen Rental Properties LLC
Michael A. Thresher, 309 River St., Cashmere, $500,000, sold to Ameen Family 2020 Trust
Susan L. Bates, 2102 Avenida Way, Wenatchee, $300,000, sold to Jill A. Painter Holmes
Michael P. and Carol M. Hill, 10210 Titus Road, Leavenworth, $780,000, sold to Charles R. Simrell and Deborah L. Giles
Benjamin and Stephanie M. Torkelson, 45 Joyful Place, Leavenworth, $710,950, sold to Agnes Sauvage
Jeff D. and Cindy L. Barker, 105 E. Raymond St., Chelan, $450,000, sold to Lindsey R. and Scott R. Hippe
Randy H. and Annette L. Williamson, 15892 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $890,000, sold to Jack C. and Carol C. Salerno
Charles and Marcie Glenn, 11458 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $410,000, sold to Britton and Ashleigh Whitworth
Ronald L. Williams, 776 Kinsey Road, Manson, $320,000, sold to Robin Skouge
Chad A. and Nicole E. Oishi, 16578 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $1,055,000, sold to Brian and Laurie Hopkins
Krayson Gates, 908 Kittitas St., Wenatchee, $296,000, sold to Cloie L. Cornell
US Bank Trust N.A. Trustee, 324 W. Highland Ave., Chelan, $375,000, sold to Kaimara East LLC
Dec. 10
Jerry R. and Jo Anne Sherwood, 425 Lars Lane, Wenatchee, $455,000, sold to Carolyn M. Kelley
Lerin Brownlee, 1523 Alpensee Strasse, Leavenworth, $634,000, sold to George W. and Elizabeth Brownlee et al
Christina H. Clark, 9281 Icicle Road, Leavenworth, $965,000, sold to Craig L. and Patricia E. Baugher
Taylor J. Rains, 220 W. Columbia Ave., Chelan, $365,000, sold to Steven R. and Lisa M. Murphy
Edwin D. and Donna K. Crosby, 112 S. Lakeshore Road 8, Chelan, $127,000, sold to Scott L. and Lori A. Browning Revocable Trust
SSM Forty Investment Inc., Property ID 66752, W. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $64,950, sold to Ashley Thompson and Taylor Hoss
Larry D. Tingelstad, 2109 Sunrise Circle, Wenatchee, $450,000, sold to Jeff and Stacy Cowen
Dec. 11
Samuel E. and Sherri L. Littrell, 505 Ringold St., Wenatchee, $345,000, sold to Ethan W. and Kinna E. Burnett
Karl J. and Abigail A. Snyder, 123 E. Mountain Brook Lane, Wenatchee, $905,000, sold to Kerry and Christine Lease
Steven and Tanya Tramp, 1115 Poplar Ave., Wenatchee, $295,000, sold to Tina De Jesus
Kurt and Shannon Toolson, 109 Vineyard Lane 3A, Chelan, $390,000, sold to David and Delores Kinsman
Lincoln and Rebecca Westfall, 2033 Manson Blvd., Manson, $857,000, sold to Jessie and Ted Grandpre
Elvira A. Anaya, 706 Methow St., Wenatchee, $210,000, sold to Boardwalk Property Solutions LLC
Lesley A. Allan, 1026 Madison St., Wenatchee, $325,000, sold to Trystan and Emma Daniels
D & T Campbell Investments LLC, 32 Pippin Lane, Manson, $527,205, sold to Kil D. and Grace H. Kim et al
Chad R. and Shelly W. Bundy, 159 Porcupine Lane, Chelan, $780,000, sold to Shelley L. Young and Warren C. Smith
Dec. 12
Stephen R. Norton, 21722 Palomino Road, Plain, $372,000, sold to Rolfe W. Johnson
Dec. 14
Evelyn L. Calhoun, 913 Willis St., Wenatchee, $317,500, sold to Courtney Gunderson and Jared Siegel
Russell A. and Olga Strong, 5496 Wohlers Road, Cashmere, $510,000, sold to Lucas L. and Christie D. Bagley
Earl and Alice Harding Living Trust, 325 Division St. 106, Leavenworth, $345,000, sold to Michael and Kimberly Caughey
Icicle Wedge LLC, 7506 Icicle Road, Leavenworth, $1,310,000, sold to Brendon and Kristin Lynch
John P. Melton Alberg, 367 Whitebirch Place, Wenatchee, $165,000, sold to Joshua J. Horan and Shayla A. Melton Alberg
Benjamin B. La Vergne, 1230 Cascade St., Wenatchee, $317,000, sold to Linh Ta
Dec. 15
Kellan and Kayli Sells, 1711 Washington St., Wenatchee, $399,900, sold to Duc T. and Zuri Tran et al
Harrison D. Fountain, 123 N. Franklin Ave., Wenatchee, $310,000, sold to Naila B. Duffy and Zachary J. Mendenhall
Thomas Potter, 8936 E. Leavenworth Road, Leavenworth, $624,438, sold to Heather B. Butler
Dec. 16
Jordan A. Porter, 515 Cedar Wood Lane, Wenatchee, $365,000, sold to Katie E. Shae and Eric N. Eddy
Beaconsfield Associates, 2022, 2024 A and D, 2025, 2025 B, 2026 Maple St. and Property ID 25827 and 64049 (eight parcels), Wenatchee, $10,625,000, sold to Triad Maple LLC
Timothy A. and Dagny E. Du Val, 13933 Highway 2, Leavenworth, $990,000, sold to Du Nguyen and Ping Xu
James L. and Shirley A. Young, 159 Gobblers Knob Lane, Manson, $747,000, sold to Gregory W. and Amy L. Thomas
Clay Shoengarth, 1210 Gossman Lane, Wenatchee, $389,900, sold to Colchuck Holdings LLC
Mario Reynoso and Jene Bautista Reynoso, 541 Saddle Rock Loop, Wenatchee, $390,000, sold to Janette Bumgarner and Nicholas Jeffris
James D. and Stephanie A. Wilson, 3711 Stayman Flats Road, Chelan, $745,000, sold to Michael Loholt and Arathi Ramani
Dec. 17
Rosaline Christiansen Revocable Living Trust, 1533 Fifth St., Wenatchee, $312,000, sold to Nestor Lemus
J. Lee and Teri Cook, 16035 River Road, Plain, $790,000, sold to Ian and Stacy D. Nordhoy
Jean A. Johnson, 609 Hawthorne St., Wenatchee, $324,900, sold to Kelsey M. and Daniel S. Yoder
Jennifer S. Lauletta, 133 Quail Run, Wenatchee, $298,000, sold to Jenifer M. Ramm
Catherine E. Allen, 1633 Cherry St., Wenatchee, $143,332, sold to Harry J. Carender
Dec. 18
Donald and Kathleen Files, 1519 Fourth St., Wenatchee, $455,000, sold to Brent W. Craig
Jeffrey D. and Marisa E. Huge, 3355 Highway 97, Peshastin, $306,500, sold to Katie and Anthony Freeman
David J. and Laura J. Getchell, 94 S. Douglas St., Cashmere, $320,000, sold to Stephen J. Payne
Robert L. and Beverly J. Gray, 46 Lost Spoke Lane, Wenatchee, $750,000, sold to Kyle M. and Danielle J. Hart
Samuel Fahsholtz, 1411 Maiden Lane, Wenatchee, $354,900, sold to Nicholas Belanger and Flora London
Richard A. and Claudia McBride, 1915 Northfield Place, Wenatchee, $380,000, sold to Alex Oleynikov and Alexandra Oleynikova
Brock A. and Carol A. Miller, 122 Orchard View Drive, Chelan, $780,000, sold to Andrew and Amanda T. Gallanar
Rex A. McClellan and Mary Dolly et al, 416 E. Eli Ave., Chelan, $334,000, sold to William and Heather Hash
Dec. 19
Timothy J. Riefflin, 104 Riviera Place, Chelan, $705,000, sold to Heather L. and Tomas M. Fernandez
Dec. 20
Gary and Wilda Kinzebach, 2103 Lower Monitor Road, Monitor, $563,000, sold to Stephanie and Randy Embernate
Dec. 21
Brian E. and Cynthia E. Noyd, 1904 Skyline Drive, Wenatchee, $580,000, sold to Joseph A. and Deborah J. Tornabene
Cody R. and Mihkaela K. Haag, 47 Luther Court, Malaga, $455,000, sold to Randy L. and Karen L. McCart
Dec. 22
Melissa Kiser, 127 N. Delaware Ave., Wenatchee, $330,000, sold to Riley Shewak
Ardith Brammer, 14941 Golden Delicious St., Entiat, $244,950, sold to Ralph E. and Shirley A. Turner
Eliseo Aguilar et al, 14500 Highway 97A, Entiat, $259,000, sold to Dylan Creedon et al
Deanna E. Creveling, 9236 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $214,000, sold to Marc S. and Robin T. Gartin
Brian and Diane Sand, 1740 Central Ave. C, Wenatchee, $335,000, sold to Wendy L. Englund
Theresa W. Raber, 201 S. Elliott Ave. 21, Wenatchee, $275,500, sold to Corwyn N. and Cynthia L. Fischer
Leo Estes et al, 1310 Castlerock Ave. 5, Wenatchee, $270,000, sold to Eller Keller LLC
Douglas E. and Michelle B. Clay, 630 Okanogan Ave., Wenatchee, $349,900, sold to Mary Parrish
David T. Brogan et al, 1650 Horse Lake Road, Wenatchee, $769,500, sold to DJML LLC
Harold Borror, 14115 Hyland Ave., Entiat, $257,000, sold to Griselda A. Espinoza Barajas
Geoffrey Kaylor, 322 W. Woodin Ave. 622, Chelan, $234,950, sold to Ronald L. Smiley III and Amber M. Smiley
Saul H. Renderfrance et al, 1551 S. Miller St., Wenatchee, $420,000, sold to Nicholas G. and Natasha C. Ruff
Dec. 23
Karen Sue Remley Berry, 29 Dana St., Wenatchee, $567,500, sold to Barton H. and Sheila Clennon
Jonathan P. and Angela L. Delvo, 4135 April Drive, Wenatchee, $1,900,000, sold to Cory Bartheld and Lauren E. Friesen
Brent W. Craig, 145 Heather Lane and 155 Stoneybrook Lane (two parcels), Wenatchee, $555,000, sold to Jon and Peggy Zahn
Francis W. and Kathleen E. Lynn, 9700 E. Leavenworth Road, Leavenworth, $1,590,000, sold to Douglas L. May and Chabella McCarthy May
Paul T. Singleton, 124 Wapato Way, Manson, $250,000, sold to Misenar Holdings Inc.
Dec. 28
Richard A. and Linda M. Diseth, 2 Sunburst St., Wenatchee, $603,000, sold to Amanda M. and Jay M. Monnahan
Arman Investment Properties LLC, 711 N. Emerson St., Chelan, $375,000, sold to AJAJ One LLC
Casey Collins, 25 Hugo Road, Chelan, $1,135,000, sold to Thomas C. Nielsen
LCVH LLC, 484 Green Ave., Manson, $535,000, sold to Justin and Rachel Slone
Kelsey Harding and Ricardo Chavez, 35 Summerset Place, Manson, $455,000, sold to Garth E. Williams
April D. Brown, 422 Pioneer Drive, Wenatchee, $335,000, sold to Misty Stitt
Wapiti North LLC, 81 Starlight Ave., Wenatchee, $619,900, sold to Steven W. and Lynn M. Busser
Dec. 29
McMullen Orchard Properties LLC, 5258 Stemilt Loop Road, Wenatchee, $329,000, sold to Kyle & Family Farm LLC
Michael A. St. Clair, 3707 Bainard Road, Malaga, $70,000, sold to Arnulfo L. and Lori B. Torres
Zachary S. and Tomoko O. Davies, 1019 Rosewood Ave., Wenatchee, $364,900, sold to Adam Tidd et al
Nathan J. and Torrie Berry, 16 Cobb Court, Malaga, $500,000, sold to Ronald L. Smith and Marsha Knobel
Dec. 30
Benjamin and Mary Van Dyke, 404 Mills Ave., Wenatchee, $330,842, sold to Cindy Navarro Revocable Living Trust
Geraldean C. Stevens, 1700 Terrea Court, Wenatchee, $384,900, sold to Michael Merrill and Patricia Endicott
Jon D. and Margaret C. Wheeler, 10245 Ski Hill Drive, Leavenworth, $1,000,000, sold to Antonio and Gail B. Giacobbe
Becker Homes LLC, 16605 Brown Road, Lake Wenatchee, $425,000, sold to Constance J. Smith Living Trust
Urbano Gonzalez and Garbriela Villagomez Garibay, 507 Fairfield Lane, Wenatchee, $355,000, sold to Amber D. Adamson et al
Iris M. Bradshaw, 2993 Malaga Alcoa Highway, Malaga, $275,000, sold to Brandon A. Williams
A Home Doctor Inc., 57 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $489,500, sold to Nicole and Shawn Hansen
Dec. 31
George B. Nelson, 1513 First St., Wenatchee, $546,000, sold to Alexander Kraev and Christina Clement
Mark A. and Susan R. Hebert, 12184 Allen Road, Plain, $889,000, sold to Kurt Beidler and Fang Chen
Ruby Akins et al, 2266 Pine Tree Road, Lake Wenatchee, $140,000, sold to Norman M. and Mary Barbosa
J.W. Pedersen Inc., 135 Wapato Way 1, Manson, $600,000, sold to Manson Firehouse LLC
Das Grind LLC, 400 Riverside Meadow, Cashmere, $392,000, sold to Reigan W. and Reese J. Stanfield
Das Grind LLC, 402 Riverside Meadow, Cashmere, $377,950, sold to Bryce and Amy Johnson
Chelan County land sales
Dec. 1
Ravenwing Ranch LLC, Property ID 19329, Malaga, $200,000, 120 acres, sold to Dale S. and Lora J. Goldy
Columbia River Ranch LLC, Property ID 68480, Jumpoff Road, Malaga, $100,000, 72.76 acres, sold to Ronald W. Wilson Sr. and Juliane M. Wilson
Dec. 2
James R. and Rochelle Gardner, 199 Milan Drive, Manson, $140,000, 0.6 acres, sold to Steven and Cathy Hilde
Ralph H. Lufkin Trustee, Property ID 40078, Chelan, $200,000, 20.42 acres, sold to Thomas C. and Sandra L. Peters
Dec. 3
Shirin M. Forsyth et al, Property ID 50497, Chelan, $105,000, 28 acres, sold to Tove K. Ryman and Rayner D. Souza
Dec. 4
Tanya L. Banks, Property ID 33324, Entiat, $40,000, 0.21 acres, sold to Andrew Pickens
James E. Click, Property ID 34514, Lake Wenatchee, $125,000, 3.06 acres, sold to Chelan-Douglas Land Trust
Mountain Pacific Bank, Property ID 65272, Entiat, $150,000, 3.65 acres, sold to Steve and Pamela Sorlagas
Dec. 7
A B L Orchards Inc., Property ID 49090, Lakeshore Drive, Manson, $175,000, 1 acre, sold to Anthony J. and Pamela L. McClure
Dec. 8
Omar M. Mardini, Property ID 35150, Lake Wenatchee, $144,000, 7 acres, sold to Hitesh Jawa and Alpa Malhotra
Charles Rohr, 3076 Monterey Drive, Malaga, $50,000, 0.21 acres, sold to Kelly and Elese Hersel
Dec. 9
Joseph and Wendy Butterworth, 3851 Old Blewett Road, Peshastin, $75,000, 1.05 acres, sold to Matthew W. and Meaghan K. Beever
Glen Wallace, 23080 Lake Wenatchee Highway, Lake Wenatchee, $143,000, 0.37 acres, sold to Keith and Connie Wall
James L. and Lisa M. Starck, Property ID 37907 and 37910 (two parcels), Lake Wenatchee, $64,500, 0.94 acres, sold to Kyle Sharrer
Arthur J. Arndt, 102 Lookout Way, Chelan, $125,000, 0.23 acres, sold to Russell L. and Colleen M. Fischesser
James E. Ouillette Estate, 2320 Manson Blvd., Manson, $500,000, 9.42 acres, sold to Bradley L. and Stacy B. King
Irene I. Fujioka Family Trust, Property ID 51414, Chelan, $35,000, 10 acres, sold to Phomma and Khonesavanh Senaphanh et al
Dec. 10
Travis G. Vanderpool, Property ID 47846, Manson, $135,000, 0.19 acres, sold to Philbert Dizon and Paulina Chau
Dan and Vicki Selin, 38 Madrona Lane, Chelan, $75,000, 0.88 acres, sold to Dan and Joyce Clabots
Christopher J. and Rita P. Ferraro, 202 Bandera Way, Chelan, $123,500, 0.38 acres, sold to Michael and Kandi Renard
Dec. 11
B. J. Matthews Trustee, Property ID 13794, Stemilt Loop Road, Wenatchee, $350,000, 22.95 acres, sold to Sharon A. Balcom
Chelan Highlands LLC, 708 W. Golf Course Drive, Chelan, $679,000, 0.2 acres, sold to Bruce and Beth Beatty
Sage Homes LLC, 708 W. Golf Course Drive, Chelan, $440,750, 0.2 acres, sold to Bruce and Beth Beatty
Chelan Highlands LLC, 715 W. Golf Course Drive, Chelan, $669,000, 0.27 acres, sold to Danny M. and Stacey L. Boon
Sage Homes LLC, 715 W. Golf Course Drive, Chelan, $425,475, 0.27 acres, sold to Danny M. and Stacey L. Boon
Dec. 13
Abie A. Loveday, 10212 Main St., Peshastin, $40,000, 0.46 acres, sold to Michael P. and Janet L. Schuyleman
Dec. 14
Roselle France, 10730 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $395,000, 0.28 acres, sold to Todd M. and Kerri V. Parmenter
Shirin M. Forsyth, Property ID 51302, Chelan, $93,500, 23.87 acres, sold to James P. Nunes
A Home Doctor Inc., 143 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $350,200, 0.29 acres, sold to Spencer S. Lail
Dec. 15
Chelan Lookout LLLP, 215 Bobcat Lane, Chelan, $224,000, 0.09 acres, sold to Jared and Alison Mullenberg
Dec. 16
Margery E. Drake, 7756 E. Leavenworth Road, Leavenworth, $300,000, 1 acre, sold to D. Keith and Darla S. Bennett
Mountain Pacific Bank, 9958 Griffith Place, Entiat, $20,000, 0.45 acres, sold to Gary and April Levins
Mark and Karen Ellertson, 145 Alpenhof Lane, Leavenworth, $436,000, 4.17 acres, sold to Ryan J. and Hannah L. Blackbourn
A Home Doctor Inc., 146 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $314,500, 0.29 acres, sold to Christian I. Tovar
Dec. 17
Joseph and Allison Springer, Property ID 14126, Wenatchee, $75,000, 24.16 acres, sold to Andrew Cusick
James G. and Marjory R. Sackett, Property ID 65116, Stayman Flats Road, Chelan, $125,000, 0.37 acres, sold to Stayman Property LLC
Dec. 18
Jeanette Petersen et al, 613 Pioneer Ave., Cashmere, $180,000, 6.36 acres, sold to David and Anya Belcher
George W. Schultz, 1040 Sunset Lane, Chelan, $95,000, 0.19 acres, sold to K & L Homes LLC
Dec. 21
Cygnet LLC, 1025 Crest Loop, Entiat, $82,000, 0.23 acres, sold to G & H Smith LLC
Dec. 22
Chelsea D. Goodfellow, 256 Sabio Way, Chelan, $100,000, 0.4 acres, sold to Steven L. Gervais and Nancy M. Randolph Gervais
Lewis Hanson and Company Inc. Trustee, 284 Griffith Ranch Road, Manson, $190,000, 7.47 acres, sold to Mark and Lisa Groeneweg et al
David T. Brogan et al, 1644 Horse Lake Road and Property ID 64297 (two parcels), Wenatchee, $769,500, 5.84 acres, sold to DJML LLC
Dec. 23
Jack W. and Susanna J. Ozburn, 41 Broken O Lane, Leavenworth, $250,000, 1.8 acres, sold to David B. and Karen M. Nodolf
James and Leah Cook, 22721 and 22729 Lake Wenatchee Highway (two parcels), Lake Wenatchee, $210,000, 0.99 acres, sold to Matthew Axelson
Dec. 24
Michael R. Snyder et al, 3905 Sunridge Lane, Wenatchee, $113,000, 1.1 acres, sold to Rick and Lisa McCoy
Dec. 28
R. Jerry and Carol L. Rosso, Property ID 57699, Wenatchee, $50,000, 40 acres, sold to Stuart and Kelsey Hurd
Dawn and Jim Siler, 3828 Sky Crest Lane, Wenatchee, $294,900, 1.48 acres, sold to Brett V. and Pamela B. Gaspers
Ronald and Marsha Eastman, Property ID 67655, Upper Joe Creek, Manson, $325,000, 20 acres, sold to Roy and Kathleen Whitman Living Trust
Dec. 29
Clyde A. Laughlin, 6863 Colockum Road, Property ID 67817, 67818, 67819, 18862 and 18863 (six parcels), Malaga, $500,000, 121.7 acres, sold to Zachary J. and Sarah R. Courtright
Clarence L. Smart, 100 and 122 Lost Spoke Lane (two parcels), Wenatchee, $278,000, 0.85 acres, sold to Wapiti North LLC
Pine Shadow Land Company LLC, 935 Silas Lane, Wenatchee, $140,000, 0.58 acres, sold to Garrett J. Mooney and Angela Mooney
Springwater Developers LLC, 935 Silas Lane, Wenatchee, $92,432, 0.58 acres, sold to Garrett J. Mooney and Angela Mooney
Dec. 30
Magical Properties LLC, 18203 Sunland Drive, Lake Wenatchee, $65,000, 0.49 acres, sold to Matthew and Mary Parrick
Timothy M. and Becky K. Scott, 89 Little Buck Lane, Monitor, $130,000, 0.86 acres, sold to Jordan J. and Danielle E. Head
Douglas County commercial sales
Dec. 28
M2GA Properties Inc., 338 Highline Drive, East Wenatchee, $650,000, sold to Shree Krishna Inc.
Douglas County residential sales
Dec. 1
Jan A. Sparks, 610 S. Jarvis Ave., East Wenatchee, $425,000, sold to John Michael and Rachel Forsman
Luis Ruiz Elster and Yeni Y. Gutierrez, 158 Island Loop, Rock Island, $320,000, sold to Duane and Lori Savage
Property Sisters NCW LLC, 2145 Columbia Blvd., Bridgeport, $227,000, 0.16 acres, sold to Jose L. Perea Flores and Elena Martinez Perez
Dec. 2
Richard D. and Paula M. Benge, 3919 N.W. Cascade Ave., East Wenatchee, $1,050,000, sold to Casi Montoya Tarr, Scott Kreiter and Amy Lewis
Sharon K. Delaughder, 515 Stoneridge Drive, East Wenatchee, $502,000, sold to John Bures and Michelle Wagner
Dec. 3
Daniel E. and Amy M. Brittingham, 2210 Maryhill St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $396,500, sold to Kerry L. and Lorrie Potts
Sandra E. Green Estate, 511 Strahl Canyon Road, Coulee Dam, $380,000, sold to A. Douglas and Marci L. McLeod
Dec. 4
Deborah D’Anne Simpson, Jack Joseph Bergquist and Geraldine D. Larimer, 2494 5th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $335,000, sold to Dmitriy A. Nikishin and Maksim A. Nikishin
Scott and Leslie M. Blair, 325 Lakefront Drive, Orondo, $775,000, sold to Peter A. and Kellie Brodie
Dec. 7
Cliff Fitzpatrick, 1501 16th Court N.W., East Wenatchee, $281,000, sold to Arturo L. Rodriguez Jr.
Cory Heron and Rodney Pogue, 107 Pioneer Lane, Waterville, $380,000, sold to Ismail Soner Sen and Berfu Durak Sen
Kelly R. Hersel-Morrow, 339 N. Larch Ave., East Wenatchee, $351,000, sold to Nathan N. and Samantha L. Rockwell
Tara L. Wagner and Bryce Tweedy, 916 N. Jennifer Lane, East Wenatchee, $416,100, sold to Curtis Sorensen and Timothy J. and Siamara Sorensen
Dec. 8
John and Arleen Bergstrom, 2217 3rd St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $235,000, sold to Weston A. and Heahter N. Knudtson
Richard L. and Carolyn R. Welk, 2467 Twin Peaks View, East Wenatchee, $920,000, sold to Andrew and Nadya Bush
Charles D. and Marguerite A. Means, 901 Goldenview Drive, East Wenatchee, $472,500, sold to Carol J. and James T. Smith
Dec. 9
Jay R. and Rhonda L. Bollinger, 1038 Corum Circle, East Wenatchee, $324,400, sold to Jason P. and Amber D. Bollinger
Dec. 10
Rochelle R. and Dale Stephen Lange, 2275 2nd St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $420,000, sold to Danielle N. Slatton and James Wesley Bone Jr. and Elizabeth Eileen Bone
Peter J. Weinberger, 831 Jack Mountain Drive, Coulee-Hartline, $41,000, sold to Mike Fred Olmstead
Dec. 11
Stephen R. and Tina Rene Brewer, 821 Briarwood Drive, East Wenatchee, $765,000, sold to Earl and Holly Leach
Rhett and Lisa Humphrey, 309 S. Mary Ave., East Wenatchee, $379,500, sold to Jacqueline Mikael and Jonathan Jeremiah Moore
James G. and M. June Klippert Estate, 206 Columbia Ave., Coulee Dam, $175,000, sold to Curtis L. Burchard
Sheri Lanoye, 226 W. First St., Waterville, $280,500, sold to Eric Arlt
Courtney L. Beutler and Deanna L. Nikolas, 344 N. Newark Ave., East Wenatchee, $500,000, sold to Barbara Jane and Barry G. Swann Herbert
Loretta F. Fischer, 578 Canyon Drive, East Wenatchee, $246,500, sold to Dorothy M. Dunkin
Dec. 14
Caleb J. and Lori E. Wyman, 18816 Badger Mountain Road, Waterville, $269,000, sold to Adali Salmeron Gonzalez and Elida Vera Gonzalez
Geraldine R. Jones, 1380 Eastmont Ave. #803, East Wenatchee, $400,000, sold to Doris M. McDougall
Steven R. and Taeko Hill, 608 Desert Canyon Parkway, Orondo, $300,000, sold to Vicki Daigneault and Robert M. Schroeder
Travis L. and Lucena R. Weedman, 310 S. Kent Court, East Wenatchee, $260,000, sold to Ryan L. Felton and Donetta Felton
Sun Haven Properties LLC, 1780 Gary St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $319,500, sold to Ryan A. and Devin W. Bushy
Dec. 15
Michael Macmaster Jr. and Nicole Macmaster, 609 N. Lander Court, East Wenatchee, $395,000, sold to Arturo Muniz Arroyo and Maria Guadalupe Aguilar Zavala
Harvey R. Beem Jr. and Julie A. Beem, 1607 Sunset Highway, East Wenatchee, $302,500, sold to Michael and Robin Devon
Dennis O. Udell, 1324 Terrace Court N.E., East Wenatchee, $128,427, sold to Dennis O. Udell and Tracey A. Ervin
Michael Macy and Patricia Beeman, 2329 Combine St., East Wenatchee, $409,900, sold to Paul M. and Jacqueline S. Alvernaz
Dec. 16
David Twitchell Estate, 1039 3rd St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $400,000, sold to Angela Rosario Trujillo and Alfredo David Trujillo
Dec. 17
Timberwood Homes LLC, 2610 7th St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $674,990, sold to Kevin Dunn and Christina Pfeiffer
Dec. 18
Alan Keith and Vickie Macon, 1939 Valley View Blvd., East Wenatchee, $450,000, sold to Bryan Macon
Glen F. and Stephanie Rene Smith, 914 Manzanal St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $331,099, sold to Jordan and Jessica Brooks
Michael G. and Jody Mays Isaacson and Patricia A. Isaacson, 610 11th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $445,000, sold to David and Chanyn Kirtman
Gary R. and Donita P. Weddle, 510 N. Minor Ave., East Wenatchee, $300,000, sold to Jeremy and Amber E. Huyter
Ted H. Morse Heirs and Devisees, 906 4th St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $245,000, sold to Miles Collective LLC
Benjamin Charles Reid, 13031 Highway 2 and parcel number 78000001904, Highway 97 (two parcels), East Wenatchee, $475,000, sold to Esperanza Ridge LLC
Ned S. Davies, 21800 Highway 97, Orondo, $430,000, sold to Galp Residential LLC
Dec. 21
John F. Oliver, 909 Manzanal St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $365,000, sold to Marie Michelle and Winter Star Oliver
John W. and Carolyn J. Cross, 4047 Bluerock Drive N.E., East Wenatchee, $280,000, sold to Enrique Hernandez
Dec. 22
Patricia A. Loddewig, 702 Desert Canyon Blvd., Orondo, $590,000, sold to Michael and Sandy Rozumny
Richard Winn Jr. and Shari Winn, 2711 Sunset Highway, East Wenatchee, $374,500, sold to Andrew Robert and Stacy Lynn Beebe
Gale C. and Thea F. Nilsen, 112 2nd St., Bridgeport, $110,000, sold to Rhea D. Cooper
Piper Landing Living Trust, 290 S. Mary Ave., East Wenatchee, $359,000, sold to Alan Kieth and Vickie Macon Revocable Trust
Dec. 23
C & C Investment Properties LLC, 245 21st St. N.W., East Wenatchee, $459,900, sold to Lowell and Julie Porter
Debra C. Baker, 2563 Aviation Drive, East Wenatchee, $417,000, sold to Debra J. North
Michael L. Miller, 64 N. James Ave. #B, East Wenatchee, $225,000, sold to Patrick McLean and Emily Koenig
Dec. 28
Jay D. and Debra S. Nell, 2289 Fancher Heights Blvd., East Wenatchee, $629,000, sold to Kristen Bernice Thorstenson and Judith Lane Pratt
Dec. 29
Robert Milner, 220 Eastridge Drive, East Wenatchee, $154,074, sold to Deana Jordan
Christopher Adalbert and Yelena M. Wildt, 718 Briarwood Drive, East Wenatchee, $725,000, sold to Richard Holmes and Rosa Velazquez
Victor and Autumn Garibay, 904 N. James Ave., East Wenatchee, $372,000, sold to Ricardo Alfonso and Luz Belinda Colunga
Park Condominiums LLC, 667 4th St. N.E. #K101, East Wenatchee, $180,000, sold to Lenae Gilmore
Dale Hinderer, 212 Grand Valley Road, East Wenatchee, $50,000, sold to Kenneth M. and Janice I. Gormley
Dec. 30
Javier and Magdelena Rivera, 1604 N. Anne Ave., East Wenatchee, $375,000, sold to Jose A. Jimenez and Leonel Hernandez Rivera
Harold and Gail Ann Huntley, 202 S. Rainier St., Waterville, $100,000, sold to Jebediah William and Amanda Elizabeth Christman
Tami Gates, 177 N.W. Mockingbird Hill Lane, East Wenatchee, $295,000, sold to Kayla Michelle Madsen
Kenneth and Janet Cacka, 830 N. Kentucky Ave., East Wenatchee, $380,000, sold to Santiago and Maricruz Sandoval-Frias
Erin and Geneva Wilson, 3213 Vine St. N.E. and parcel number 92000700300, Vine St. N.E. (two parcels), East Wenatchee, $475,000, sold to Murray A. Gudmundson
Robert H. Eley and Patricia Carol Keenan, 125 26th St. N.W., East Wenatchee, $504,900, sold to Nathan Patrick and Jaclyn Marie Harmon
Shirley Dunlap, 446 S. Kansas Loop, East Wenatchee, $300,000, sold to Pamela Van Lith
Dec. 31
Park Condominiums LLC, 667 4th St. N.E. #K203, East Wenatchee, $181,000, sold to Kelsie M. Offill
Keith K. and Margaret L. Koeppe, 212 Stull Court, East Wenatchee, $485,000, sold to Skyline Industries LLC
Matthew F. Krueger, 1502 16th Court N.W., East Wenatchee, $145,000, sold to David Tapia
Douglas County land sales
Dec. 1
Salcido Enterprises LLC, 433 Urban Industrial Way, East Wenatchee, $420,000, 3.95 acres, sold to DJ Reichert Properties LLC
Maren Stanczak, parcel number 49800006000, Waterville, $4,555, 5.3 acres, sold to Liberty Land Group LLC
Pilot Rock Ranch Estates LLC, parcel number 25282010005, Coulee-Hartline, $57,500, 20 acres, sold to Valeriy and Olga Fisenko
Hardway Holdings LLC, 364 S. Partridge Lane, East Wenatchee, $209,500, 1.34 acres, sold to Shawn Lee and Katherine Sarah Evenhus
Dec. 2
Hardway Holdings LLC, parcel number 22211230006, East Wenatchee, $199,500, 1.49 acres, sold to Ian and Julie Hunter
Jessup Home Design Inc., 2652 Paisley St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $130,000, 0.3 acres, sold to Timberwood Homes LLC
Sage Homes LLC, 2223 2nd St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $270,900, 0.17 acres, sold to Haylee and Kory Kalahar
Prime Properties LLC, 2223 2nd St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $89,000, 0.17 acres, sold to Haylee and Kory Kalahar
Dec. 3
Sandra E. Green Estate, parcel number 29290330003, Coulee Dam, $5,000, 120.48 acres, sold to A. Douglas and Marci L. McLeod
Pegasus Fruit Packers LLC, parcel number 22210920009, East Wenatchee, $2,075,000, 20 acres, sold to Blackhawk Development Inc.
James M. and Lisa M. Meade, 51 N. Shore Drive, Chelan, $145,000, 0.84 acres, sold to Nestor C. and Consejo P. Mendoza
Dec. 4
Chapacka LLC, 22031 A, B and D Highway 97 (three parcels), Orondo, $2,182,786, 73.32 acres, sold to AFC Ranch 3 LLC
Mark and Diane Morris, 47 Corral Creek Drive, Chelan, $107,000, 5.4 acres, sold to Brian Brooks
Cal-Packa LLC, parcel numbers 26212830004, 26212830009, 26213320001 and 26212830012 (four parcels), Orondo, $117,213, 3.02 acres, sold to AFC Ranch 3 LLC
Sage Homes LLC, 2208 2nd St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $265,900, 0.14 acres, sold to Jason C. Schwiesow and Maria Gussak
Prime Properties LLC, 2208 2nd St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $89,000, 0.14 acres, sold to Jason C. Schwiesow and Maria Gussak
James A. Ochs Jr. and Marian K. Ochs, parcel number 81701401700, Coulee-Hartline, $3,000, 1.03 acres, sold to Rod and Linda Ridley and Robert and Ellen Burton
Dovex Fruit Co., parcel number 26221010005, Chelan, $1,060,000, 78 acres, sold to AFC Ranch 5 LLC
Carl and Cindy Rinker, parcel number 41300003602, East Wenatchee, $200,000, 3 acres, sold to Matthew R. and Nancy J. Bruggman
Dec. 7
Evelyn R. Hedges, parcel numbers 25223520002 and 25222740001 (two parcels), Waterville, $18,443, 127.04 acres, sold to Town of Waterville
Marlene R. Sarensen, 106 Falcon Ridge Road, Waterville, $46,500, 5.21 acres, sold to Ann Flodin
Frank A. and Sara J. Bartucci, parcel numbers 27230120001 and 27230130006 (two parcels), Mansfield, $45,000, 40 acres, sold to Rebecca House and Sean Harrold
Rimrock Meadows Association, parcel number 81700804500, Ephrata, $5,995, 1.18 acres, sold to Ignacio Alcala Cervantes and Maria Eufemia Garcia
Dec. 8
Patricia B. Munch Trustee, parcel numbers 24230640000, 24230530000 and 25233230000 (three parcels), Waterville, $389,250, 623.78 acres, sold to Larry Kevin and Ann M. Whitehall
Dec. 10
Robert Augustine and Virginia Navarro, parcel number 81801700400, Coulee-Hartline, $5,000, 1.86 acres, sold to Kok Som
Dec. 11
Rice Family Enterprises LLC, parcel number 25281930006, Coulee-Hartline, $27,000, 20.19 acres, sold to Roger Lynn and Deborah Karen Higginbotham
Dec. 14
American Country Land, LLC, parcel number 81600300400, Ephrata, $5,900, 2.36 acres, sold to Daniel L. Garner
Dec. 15
Richard Montoya, 2921 N. Breckenridge Drive, East Wenatchee, $134,350, 0.26 acres, sold to Beverley A. Olson
Pioneer Ridge LLC, parcel number 25211130007, Waterville, $85,000, 20 acres, sold to Cory Myers and Charity Dorn
Dec. 16
Jonathan E. Corning, parcel number 24210910010, Orondo, $34,900, 20.16 acres, sold to Jesus E. Castro and Gerardo Campos Ramos
Mike’s Lands LLC, parcel number 24211010011, Waterville, $20,000, 9 acres, sold to Erik B. Johnson
Mark Anderson, parcel number 73000101203, Palisades, $75,000, 19.47 acres, sold to Joann Keyser and Josh W. and Rylee Summers
Mark Anderson, 155 Wagon Road, Palisades, $335,000, 25.22 acres, sold to Joann Keyser and Josh W. and Rylee Summers
Rice Family Enterprises LLC, parcel number 25281930005, Coulee-Hartline, $29,000, 20.19 acres, sold to Susan and Danial Sargent
Dec. 17
Sage Homes LLC, 2287 S. Mystical Loop, East Wenatchee, $254,900, 0.14 acres, sold to Kevin Hunter and Alisha Sullivan
Prime Properties LLC, 2287 S. Mystical Loop, East Wenatchee, $89,000, 0.14 acres, sold to Kevin Hunter and Alisha Sullivan
Patricia Harding, parcel number 81700805100, Ephrata, $4,500, 1.43 acres, sold to Loren Sebastian
Patricia Harding, parcel number 81700805000, Ephrata, $4,500, 1.25 acres, sold to Anthony D. Sebastian
Piepel Land Holdings LLC, parcel number 22210720023, 8th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $245,000, 2.05 acres, sold to Jaime and Kristy Flores
DJ Custom Homes Inc., 765 S. Perry Ave., East Wenatchee, $619,000, 0.27 acres, sold to Michael S. and Heidi L. Turner
Ackerman Construction Inc., 625 S. Perry Ave., East Wenatchee, $495,000, 0.22 acres, sold to Stephanie K. and Patrick R. Prazer
Dec. 18
Davies Brothers Partnership, 21816 A Highway 97, Orondo, $460,000, 38.07 acres, sold to BPLP M & M LLC
Davies Brothers Partnership, parcel number 25210320005, Highway 97, Orondo, $270,000, 78.7 acres, sold to HYLP Apple LLC
Davies Brothers Partnership, parcel number 25210310000, Highway 97, Orondo, $330,000, 355.08 acres, sold to WXLP Park LLC
Bruce E. and Toya J. Smith and Shawna Michelle Smith, 821 S. Mary Ave., East Wenatchee, $150,000, 0.49 acres, sold to HCD Homes LLC
Dec. 21
Sage Homes LLC, 2281 S. Mystical Loop, East Wenatchee, $280,900, 0.14 acres, sold to Kathleen Louise Smaaladen and William Benjamin and Laurel Diane Crowell
Dec. 22
Sage Homes LLC, 2231 2nd St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $270,900, 0.17 acres, sold to Robert M. and Catharine S. Zimburean
Prime Properties LLC, 2231 2nd St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $89,000, 0.17 acres, sold to Robert M. and Catharine S. Zimburean
Griffin Land Holdings LLC, 308 Sunrise Way, Waterville, $25,000, 5.5 acres, sold to Emily A. and Benjamin A. Floyd
Norman R. and Diane R. Coleman, 3220 S.E. Rivers Edge Court, East Wenatchee, $270,000, 2.18 acres, sold to Intermountain Infrastructure Group LLC
Dec. 23
Michael S. and Kelly A. Brazil, parcel number 81702000600, Coulee-Hartline, $2,261, 1.54 acres, sold to Bryan and Rebecca McCarthy
Dec. 28
Adrianne D. Young, parcel number 81600301100, Ephrata, $9,000, 10.48 acres, sold to John T. Harbottle III and Brenda I. Harbottle
Wiiliam H. and Marilyn G. Linterman, 330 and 340 Olds Station Bridge Road, 3610 N.W. Cascade Ave. and parcel number 52500000600 (four parcels), East Wenatchee, $1,800,000, 16.41 acres, sold to Olds Station Bridge LLC
Dec. 30
Cody R. Schwindt, 280 E. Marine View Drive, Orondo, $90,000, 0.26 acres, sold to Jennifer R. and David C. Hendricks
Dec. 31
Ruperto and Veronica Y. Munguia, parcel number 81800601500, Coulee-Hartline, $15,000, 1.21 acres, sold to Edgar Irael Lopez Morales and Laura Vazquez Rojas
Ruperto and Veronica Y. Munguia, parcel numbers 81701402600, 81701802900 and 81701803000 (three parcels), Coulee-Hartline, $45,000, 3.22 acres, sold to Maria Herrera
Gary and Leslie Myers, 2580 Catalina Ave., East Wenatchee, $132,500, 0.22 acres, sold to Pinnacle Custom Builders Inc.
David P. and Sally Jo Kane, parcel number 262212830005, Highway 97, parcel numbers 26212830006 and 26212830007, Van Winkle Road and parcel number 26212830013 (four parcels), Orondo, $754,717, 21.94 acres, sold to Peanut Farm Inc.
David P. and Sally Jo Kane, parcel number 26212830008, Van Winkle Road and parcel number 26212830010 (two parcels), Orondo, $981,132, 8.25 acres, sold to Brooksie Properties Inc.
104 and 105 Kane Lane and parcel number 26212830011 (three parcels), Orondo, $1,080,000, 111.53 acres, sold to Price Kane LLC
Gerald E. and Kelli R. Burke, 36 Bundy Place, Orondo, $375,000, 1 acre, sold to Highriverbank LLC