Chelan County commercial sales
Nov. 1
SSM Forty Investment Inc., Sunset Marina condo, slip C18, W. Woodin Avenue, Chelan, $74,950, sold to Patrick G. McMahon and Jennifer Carlson-McMahon
Nov. 2
Robert M. and Donna J. Pirog, 57 Katalpa Lane, Manson, $1,000,000, sold to Chelan Valley Properties LLC
Nov. 4
Rebecca Peltz, 9151 Icicle Road F, Leavenworth, $574,000, sold to Wendy L. and Dion E. McCauley
Richard and Judith Peterson, 103 N. Park and Woodin Ave., Chelan, $2,000, sold to John E. and Bonnie J. Graham
Nov. 5
John G. Chin and Meemee S. Aw-Chin, 6 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, $620,000, sold to Yang and Liu Investment LLC
Crunch Pak Real Estate LLC, 342 Sunset Highway, Cashmere, $7,841, sold to Rodney A. Haverfield
CX3 LLC, 821 Malaga Ave. 1, 819 Malaga Ave. 1 (2 parcels in sale), Wenatchee, $2,998,800, sold to Wenatchee Malaga Holdings LLC
David E. and Rose M. Stone, 20888 Kahler Drive A6, Lake Wenatchee, $539,000, sold to Mary Looney and Justin Littell
Nov. 10
BHG Wenatchee LLC, 815 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, $8,300, sold to Om Shree Sai LLC
Nov. 9
Timothy W. Griffith, 1102 W. Woodin Ave. B, Chelan, $275,000, sold to Patrick R. Carboneau
Nov. 12
Thomas J. and Lisa M. Brown, Property ID 12411, Cashmere, $40,000, sold to Arnold K. Torsten Inheritance Trust
Nov. 16
RC School LLC, 2133 W. Woodin Ave., Property ID 45690 (2 parcels in sale), Chelan, $1,200,000, sold to Donald Barth et al
Nov. 18
Ronald L. Jones, 202 Danawood Drive, Wenatchee, $595,000, sold to Cory D. Watters and Katerina Gayda
Chelan County residential sales
Nov. 1
Seth E. Z. and Genevieve I. Helligso, 3517 Hansel Lane, Peshastin, $374,900, sold to Abraham Gonzalez Martinez
Luke and Sydney Groen, 40 Bin Yard Lane, Leavenworth, $1,200,000, sold to Joel D. and Amanda C. Werdell
Heather and Nels Byersdorf, 21316 Stetson Road, Plain, $360,000, sold to Mark and Monica Shallow
Philip E. Long, 20 US Highway 97A, Chelan, $900,000, sold to Jason and Sarah Sanderson
David L. Wailes, 79 Driftwood Lane, Chelan, $1,500,000, sold to Richard S. and Barbara D. Franklin
Christopher Hauge, 931 Bryan St., Wenatchee, $610,000, sold to Brooke Peart
Elena R. and Aaron G. Payne, 708 Highland Drive, $437,000, sold to Felipe N. and Andrea K. Gutierrez
Jason and Sarah Sanderson, 108 Heavenly Place, Chelan, $900,000, sold to Philip E. and Mary B. Long
Nov. 2
Ray L. Smith, 4066 Mylius Road, Monitor, $365,000, sold to Tyler and Hannah Fischer
Nov. 3
Penny Mayfield, 980 Upper Ridge Road, Chelan, $245,000, sold to Lori A. Rose Lidyard
Nov. 4
Benjamin W. Johnson, 201 Marie Ave., Wenatchee, $449,000, sold to Devon and Sean C. Comstock
Evan and Mildred Orr, 1524 Alpensee Strasse, Leavenworth, $789,900, sold to Timothy S. Hurd
Nicholas III and Mary L. Ceto, 1517 Alpensee Strasse, Leavenworth, $1,080,000, sold to Suzanna Ratna Tanus Revocable Trust
Ernest H. Gosselin, 958 Manson Blvd., Manson, $550,000, sold to Terry and Monica Carlson
Mary J. and Simon C. Alaniz, 1035 Cherry St., Wenatchee, $215,000, sold to Andrew N. Lane
Sonja B. Benrud, 2348 Jeffrey Court, Wenatchee, $405,000, sold to Ashley E. Olson
Nov. 5
Michael C. Krebs, 1820 Agate Place, Wenatchee, $526,000, sold to Matthew and Cassey Neubauer
Daniel L. Palmer and Shelley M. Dayley, 98 Fuller St., Wenatchee, $250,000, sold to Nolan C. Weber and Brittney M. Martin
Tammy Luann Fisher, 2103 Sage Grouse Road, Wenatchee, $594,000, sold to Timothy McKenzie and Lisa A. Robertson
John B. and Katie J. Emerson, 2129 Roper Lane, Wenatchee, $191,360, sold to Earl Romig and Anita F. Heath
Nov. 6
Harold and Laurel Vosseler, 404 S. Mission St. A, Wenatchee, $320,000, sold to Daniel Leonard
Nov. 8
Flint and Jamie Hartwig, 1924 Maiden Lane, Wenatchee, $975,000, sold to Robert and Jenni Jourdan
Dwane M. Lehman, 1879 Heritage Drive, Wenatchee, $315,000, sold to Maria E. Crossman
Pauline M. Yuhas, 10469 Eagle Creek Road, Leavenworth, $875,000, sold to Mitchell W. and Audrey L. Bacon
Leonard C. and Catherine A. Davidson, 13543 Davis Ave., Entiat, $220,000, sold to Michael Davidson and Kimberley Larson
Brad and Erin Luton, 12820 Entiat River Road, Entiat, $269,000, sold to Jami Larsen
Keith G. and Molly M. Meredith, 274 Bobcat Lane, Chelan, $1,350,000, sold to David and Gretchen Carpenter et al
Steven W. and Lynn M. Busser, 81 Starlight Ave., Wenatchee, $753,000, sold to Catherine A. and Scott I Hall Revocable Trust
Berdan Family Holdings LLC, Edgemont Drive, Property ID 68553, 2.01 acres (2 parcels in sale), Wenatchee, $370,000, sold to Bradley J. and Janet L. Pinneo
Nov. 9
Donald M. and Vicki Christenson, 488 Porcupine Lane, Chelan, $1,499,000, sold to Korr LLC
Nov. 10
Jeffrey and Michelle Wolf, 1405 1st St., Wenatchee, $625,000, sold to Jeffrey T. and Stacy M. Cowen
Susan Stockwell, 1127 Madison St., Wenatchee, $410,000, sold to Daniel E. and Jean E. Logsdon
Steve S. Feinstein, 15 Blewett Ridge Drive, 5.08 acres, 25 Blewett Ridge Drive, 5.34 acres (2 parcels in sale), Peshastin, $1,995,000, sold to Johanna Pankalla
William Wagner and Chinh L. Nguyen, 2100 W. Honeysett Road, Wenatchee, $516,900, sold to Joseph T. and Angela R. Monahan
Stephen V. and Ann E. Backstrom, 257 Center St., Leavenworth, $690,000, sold to Katherine E. Fallon
Patric K. Kriska, 8816 Derby Canyon Road, Peshastin, $760,000, sold to Andrew J. Jr. and Holly J. Lott
Sara Cox and Fyan Mitchell, 34256 S. Nason Road, Stevens Pass, $590,000, sold to Jeffrey and Courtney Massey
Dennis W. Clemmons, 21313 Stetson Road, 21314 Stetson Road (2 parcels in sale), Plain, $660,000, sold to Nicholas S. Mendenhall and Kristina S. Beaulieu
James P. Siridakis, 808 W. Manson Road A101, $455,000, sold to Patrick and Amy Hiebel
Richard S. Congdon et al, 18490 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $499,000, sold to Dominic and Erin Ivankovich
Toribio Rodriguez, 1006 Methow St., Wenatchee, $265,000, sold to Hugo D. Lopez Lamas and Leidy Sanchez et al
Allison L. Brigleb, 1220 Summer Hill Place, Wenatchee, $650,000, sold to Gregory A. and Melissa L. Williams
Nov. 12
Albert F. Burgener, 1666 Lexington Place, Wenatchee, $500,316, sold to John G. and Lisa M. McLaughlin
Teresa Gray, 5465 Mill Road, Cashmere, $50,000, sold to Michael J. Gray
Douglas S. McNeilly, 5649, Airport Road, Cashmere, $240,000, sold to Borealis LLC
Leon and Anne Preston, 225 Chatham Road, Wenatchee, $1,150,000, sold to Lisa Diederich and Dorothy M. Baker
Phillip and Marcie Pennington, 1312 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee, $450,000, sold to Melvin and Linda Hansen
Stanley G. and Karen L. Harrison, 8079 Old Bridge Road, Leavenworth, $1,100,000, sold to Stephen V. and Ann E. Backstrom
Charles W. Shoop, 22412 Shetland Road, Plain, $255,000, sold to Amy and Travis Cruz
Coberly Legacy Trust, 16403 Lake Wenatchee Highway, Lake Wenatchee, $900,000, sold to Tamara A. and Matthew Hergert
Cynthia L. Shumate, 552 Porcupine Lane, Chelan, $1,250,000, sold to Elena and Eric Perron
Norvin E. Skeleton, 739 Goose Rock Lane, Malaga, $30,000, sold to A Home Doctor Inc.
Nov. 13
Jeffrey and Stacy McCannon, W. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $125,000, sold to Sully and Nickie Sutherlin
Nov. 14
Jeffrey and Linda Davis, 400 4th St., Chelan Falls, $400,000, sold to Cindy and James Walton
Paul Cowie, 24888 U.S. Highway 97, Chelan, $500,000, sold to Gabriel Rodriguez Peres and Samanta Dreyer
Nov. 15
Alex Szabo, Property ID 36643, Leavenworth, $395,000, sold to Maxwell A. and Carolyn M. Walker
Jeffrey J. and Lisi S. Johnson, Property ID 36842, 36843 (2 parcels in sale), Leavenworth, $799,000, sold to Rebecca L. Talbot Bluechel and Gordon B. Bluechel
Brenten and Robin Lavelle, 11195 Wending Lane, Lake Wenatchee, $1,010,000, sold to Jamison R. and Morgan K. Larsen
Kathleen Graves, 2855 Eagle View Drive, Malaga, $515,000, sold to Michael P. and Joanne M. Reeder et al
Dennis L. and Laurel M. Reeser, 3044 Conarty Road, Malaga, $454,950, sold to Alvaro and Norma A. Rodriguez
Clifford L. Wells Family Trust et al, 2110 Sage Grouse Road, Wenatchee, $635,000, sold to Peter P. and Kendra L. Super
Nov. 16
Charles William L. Hill, 2658 Alder Lane, Lake Wenatchee, $575,000, sold to Alyson M. and Gerard M. Finnegan
Maria C. Rojas and Jorge Villamil, 1812 McKittrick St., Wenatchee, $859,000, sold to Randy King and Alicia Russell
Nov. 17
Magdalena Oliveros et al, 1340 Montana Court, Wenatchee, $390,000, sold to Jessica E. Rehms and Casey D. Costello
Jolly Ann Seyster, 502 Woodward Drive, Wenatchee, $600,000, sold to James M. II Elliott
Larry L. and Faith B. Godbey, 1035 9th St., Wenatchee, $370,000, sold to Richard M. II Cano
Waco Budiselich, 95 Turk Road, Manson, $219,907, sold to Waco Budiselich and Pamela Carl
Joseph T. and Angela R. Monohan, 801 Monroe St., Wenatchee, $420,000, sold to Jacqueline A. Vandeman
Tana E. Wood, 201 S. Elliott Ave. 1, Wenatchee, $335,000, condominium, sold to Mark D. And Kathleen Kulaas
Nov. 18
Alan K. Crain, 6295 Forest Ridge Drive, Property ID 13914, Wenatchee, $760,000, sold to Harold Storey
Nevio E. Jr. and Elizabeth A. Tontini Living Trust, 1113 Idaho St., Wenatchee, $63,557, sold to Jeffrey and Kari Tontini
David F. Sr. and Karen D. Whitley, 1219 Hill St., Wenatchee, $402,000, sold to John N. Alley
Robert S. Pfannenstiel, 475 Alpine Place 1, Leavenworth, $415,000, sold to Randall T. Vickrey
Cross Creek Farm LLC, 13894 Chumstick Highway, Leavenworth, $529,000, sold to Andreina Tinoco and Renato Agrella
Dean P. and Joanne P. Martin Living Trust, 101 S.R. 150, Chelan, $1,150,000, sold to Gregory L. and Teri D. Gilbert
Dennis and Ellen Hill, 322 W. Woodin Ave. 624, Chelan, $349,000, sold to Victoria R. Schmetzer
Nov. 19
Mary Jane Brown, 3667 Zager Road, Monitor, $409,000, sold to Richard and Claudia Etzkorn
Phyllis Radke, 6060 Campbell Road, Peshastin, $535,000, sold to Samuel and Sarah Slay
Ryan Shimp, 18940 U.S. Highway 2, Lake Wenatchee, $565,000, sold to Rodd H. Carlisle and Maura P. Toohey
Robert and Bonnie Houze, 24103 Morgan St., Plain, $202,500, sold to Richard D. and Erin A. Twedt
Nancy C. Sprinkler, 25206 Saddle St., Plain, $895,000, sold to Casey and Angela Meekhof
Zane and Mary Schafer 2007 RVC Trust, 17590 N. Shore Drive, Lake Wenatchee, $895,000, sold to Christopher Cosgriff
Claton S. Belmont, 344 Pickens St., Wenatchee, $715,000, sold to Joseph E. and Kaitlin C. Bauder
David K. and Linda L. Dennis, 1707 Cherry St., Wenatchee, $420,000, sold to Paula R. Mader
Lange Construction LLC, 15001 Allison Place, Entiat, $629,900, sold to Ryan J. and Elise R. Lamphere
Nov. 20
Linda Estes, 640 Chelan Trails Road, Chelan, $848,559, sold to Christopher and Christine Halvorson
Nov. 22
Libin Qiu, 625 Royal Anne Drive, Wenatchee, $468,000, sold to Weston M. and Hollie T. Potter
Hazel I. Labounty, 115 White Birch Place, Cashmere, $366,000, sold to Kelley R. Simpson
Kurt E. Boehl et al, 251 Lilly Lane, Wenatchee, $580,500, sold to Rachael K. and Jason L. Walker
David G. and Lucinda M. Witt, 18843 Pine Loop, Plain, $390,000, sold to Kristen M. and Nicholas D. Honeycutt
Jean M. Martin et al, 906 Okanogan Ave., Wenatchee, $229,000, sold to Adonis E. Zelaya
Nov. 23
Raymond P. De Muth, 1218 Hill St., Wenatchee, $370,000, sold to Brian and Yvette Carnahan
Jesse H. Boyd, 291 Ski Hill Drive, Leavenworth, $44,700, sold to Jesse H. Boyd et al
Plain Holding LLLP, 17556 River Road, Plain, $725,000, sold to Aaron Piazza and Elizabeth Gusarson
Matthew Michael, 1504 Historic Lane, Wenatchee, $377,500, sold to Brian D. and Sheila R. Welhoelter
Nov. 24
Michael and Helen Neshem, 33 Harrison St., Wenatchee, $393,000, sold to Erik A. and Robyn M. Klosiewski
Michael J. Monaco, 129 W. Center St., Leavenworth, $600,000, sold to Angelina Monaco
Katherine M. Ryan, 731 Highland Drive, Wenatchee, $324,138, sold to Lisa S. St. Clair
Nov. 25
Trever Tobel and Karin Torbenson, 216 N. Wilson St., Chelan, $365,000, sold to Gary A. Thompson
Nov. 27
EGN Legacy LLC, 617 Front St. 1A, 2A, 3A, 4A, 5A, 1B, 2B, 3B, 4B, 5B, 4C, 4D (12 condos in sale), Leavenworth, $5,500,000, sold to Chelan Hospitality Holdings LLC
Nov. 29
Kenneth W. and Teena J. Marshlain, 817 W. Golf Course Drive, Chelan, $615,000, sold to Clinton L. Baker et al
Eric and Frances Oswald, 100 Pheasant Spring Road, Chelan, $1,285,000, sold to Terrina and John Guempel
Freeland Reeves, 1180 Kinsey Road, Manson, $360,000, sold to Mark E. and Teresa S. Smith
Marguerite C. Schaeffer, 230 Summerset Blvd., Manson, $800,000, sold to Gregory and Lynette Greene
Joseph Alonzo and Carole Stone, 1740 Central Ave. F, Wenatchee, $375,000, sold to Patricia J. Grubb
Anthony L. Kielian and Kristen E. Shull et al, 1228 Laverne Place, Wenatchee, $435,000, sold to Ronald W. and Patricia L. Shell
Mars Investment Group LLC, 1014 ½ S. Mission St., Wenatchee, $114,500, sold to Randall V. and Patricia K. Jackson
Roberta L. Perkins, 1340 Seneca St., Wenatchee, $485,000, sold to Caroline L. Koley
Nov. 30
David Mabee, 1009 Cornell Ave., Wenatchee, $354,000, sold to Morgan G. De Korte and Daniel C. Dobbins
Hugh C. Carr, 1020 Joni Lane, Wenatchee, $635,000, sold to Kevin G. and Andrea M. Britt
Lillian J. Rogers, 2203 Sandy Brooke, Wenatchee, $412,000, sold to Jonathon Picard et al
Gary R. Wedlund, 2551 Auvil Ave., Entiat, $275,000, sold to Galen M. Roediger
Keith E. and Kyla M. Allen, 322 W. Woodin Ave. 613, Chelan, $305,000, sold to Miguel A. De La Cruz and Caritina Lopez Tecalero
Julius L. and Sandra I. Vereb, 1900 Methow St., Property ID 56888 (2 parcels in sale), Wenatchee, $285,000, sold to David J. and Jessica Garnica
Chelan County land sales
Nov. 2
Jeff and Renee Cooper, 947 McGinty Lane, Chelan, $95,000, sold to Wade and Linzie Swaner
Nov. 5
Crunch Pak Real Estate LLC, Property ID 20950, Cashmere, $7,841, .6 acres, sold to Rodney A. Haverfield
Washington State DOT, Canyon Place, Chelan, $20,700, 4.68 acres, sold to City of Chelan
Chelan Lookout LLLP, 1434 Cottage Lane, Chelan, $337,250, .08 acres, sold to Christine Ambrose and Scott Battocchi
Nov. 8
Jeffrey Schwab, 125 W. Mountain Brook Lane, Wenatchee, $145,000, .75 acres, sold to Martin A. and Mary A. Katzberg
Chelan Lookout LLLP, 215 Bluebell Court, Chelan, $370,000, .1 acres, sold to Alaina and Neal Teutsch
Nov. 9
Rodney A. Haverfield, Property ID 21297, Cashmere, $15,000, .09 acres, sold to Crunch Pak Real Estate LLC
Grand Columbia Council, 3140 Mission Ridge Road, Wenatchee, $74,000, 20.87 acres, sold to Squirrel Mission LLC Inc.
Jerod R. and Angelina Kidd, 252 Center St., Wenatchee, $216,000, .29 acres, sold to Robert G. Walker
Michael W. and Elizabeth D. Sperry, Property ID 50332, Manson, $320,000, 20.16 acres, sold to Eddie and Cherry Fallon Family Trust
Nov. 10
Julia A. Schilperoort, Property ID 31047, Cashmere, $425,000, 99.69 acres in 3 parcels, sold to Joshua A. Utt and Kaci M. Clot
Alvin R. Shannon, 8419 Entiat River Road, Entiat, $80,000, 3.48 acres, sold to Mandy Southard
Nov. 12
Laurie Holpp Brenan, Property ID 37840, 37842, 37843 and 37845, Lake Wenatchee, $112,500, .79 acres in 4 parcels, sold to Ryan C. King
Justin C. Hamlin, 395 Bayshore Lane, Manson, $480,000, .9 acres, sold to Justin A. and Rachel P. Slone
Nov. 15
Thisara Pinto, Property ID 31797, Cashmere, $220,000, 20 acres, sold to Travis J. and Kirstin Bird
DSJS Land LLC, Property ID 51295, Chelan, $40,000, 10.05 acres, sold to Jose L. Rojas Carrasco
David R. and Jennifer K. Soderstrom, Property ID 51296, Chelan, $50,000, 10.06 acres, sold to Marquo Grandado and Maria T. Langarcia Solis et al
Paul Schade, Property ID 65382, Chelan, $68,000, 20 acres, sold to Bonnie E. Schade
DSJS LLC, George Garton Road, Chelan, $42,000, 20.02 acres, sold to Michael W. and Theresa L. Koens
Nov. 16
Chelan Lookout LLLP, 1304 Dragonfly Court, Chelan, $370,000, .09 acres, sold to Jordan and Jenna Reeder
Carl Jr. Babiar, 46 Glacier Valley Lane, Leavenworth, $55,000, .50 acres, sold to Dawn Rebecca Darling
Nov. 17
Anthony Tomlinson, 310 Pear Lane, Wenatchee, $250,000, .39 acres, sold to LSPI Exchange Corp.
Upper Valley MEND, Chumstick Highway, Leavenworth, 26 acres in 4 parcels, $2,744,642, sold to WA Leavenworth Meadows LLC (Weidner Investment Services).
Calliope LLC, 10380 Chumstick Highway, Leavenworth, $771,259, 5.5 acres, sold to WA Leavenworth Meadows LLC (Weidner Investment Services).
Eduardo J. and Vivian E. Kassner, 70 Terrace Drive, Manson, $225,000, .19 acres, sold to Adit and Ramen Vohra
Nov. 18
Rhett and Kendra Crow, 328 Paintbrush Road, Chelan, $159,000, .28 acres, sold to Dana and Thomas Scharfenberg
Chelan Lookout LLLP, 1416 Cottage Lane, Chelan, $292,000, .06 acres, sold to Deleanna L. and Steven M. Baker
Del Shull, 562 Chelan Ranch Road, Chelan, $390,000, 10.56 acres, sold to Jason and Melissa Reiner
Nov. 19
Larry R. Anderson et al, 96 Balsam Drive, Chelan, $300,000, 1.96 acres, sold to Stephanie L. and Clyde W. Crow
Patrick Britton, 130 Birch St., Leavenworth, $255,000, .15 acres, sold to Tyler J. and Lori M. Smits
Nov. 20
Brenton J. and Jamie L. Martin, 315 Orchard View Drive, Chelan, $229,000, .59 acres, sold to Puget Sound Quality Construction Inc.
Doug Fox et al, 42 Nickel View Lane, Manson, $280,000, .33 acres, sold to David and Tanya Green
Nov. 23
Charles R. Baty, Property Id 38090, Lake Wenatchee, $180,000, 1.06 acres, sold to Cruz Rodolfo and Liane Gonzalez Cruz
D&T Campell Investments LLC, 28 Jonagold Lane, Manson, $167,000, .23 acres, sold to Robert Kimmerer et al
Nov. 24
M. Welcome Sauer and Lisa Sauer (M Welcome Sauerira LLC), 1415 Maple St. (2 parcels in sale, .68 acres and 1.88 acres), Wenatchee, $1,180,000, sold to SHCP Maple LLC
Johnson & Smith Holdings LLC, 317 E. Franklin St., Chelan, $170,000, .15 acres, sold to James L. Leopold
Douglass R. and Lorraine Webster Trustees, 392 Laurie Drive, Wenatchee, $110,000, .29 acres, sold to Chad Sangster et al
Nov. 26
Edward D. and Kathryn A. Tenney, Property ID 67934, Leavenworth, $175,000, 20.02 acres, sold to Dry Creek LW Land LLC
Nov. 27
Chelan Lookout LLLP, 1420 Cottage Lane, Chelan, $281,000, .06 acres, sold to Jose Carrasquero
Nov. 30
Jay and Sara Deason, 206 Outlaw Lane, Cashmere, $195,000, 20.95 acres, sold to Christie Jonason and Edward Sickels
Eric Olsen, 126 Mira Vista Drive, Chelan, $489,000, 1.14 acres, sold to Renee M. Cuevas and Adriana Alvarez
Cicagna Farm LLC, Little Butte Ranch Road, Lynch Lane (2 parcels in sale), Chelan, $750,000, 19.66 acres, sold to Sarah J. and Steven D. Cook
Douglas County residential sales
Nov. 2
Mark and Jody A. Hanson, 2629 Paisley St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $760,000, sold to Camille D. Dunn
Mary J. Eidson, 124 S. Mansfield Blvd., Mansfield, $165,000, sold to Jaclyn Bayless
Christie R. Forrest, 705 S. Lexington Place, East Wenatchee, $454,000, sold to Isidro and Yuriana Gonzalez
Kimberly J. and Eddie E. Smith, 1330 Terrace Drive, East Wenatchee, $440,100, sold to Daren L. and Christina C. Nelson
Bruce H. Davis, 13 Church Road, Bridgeport, $470,000, sold to Sobeida Rodriguez
Genva McCoy, 700 Ski View Drive, East Wenatchee, $375,000, sold to KTS Development LLC
Nov. 3
James T. and Helen D. McGarvin, 531 N. Darwood Ave., East Wenatchee, $355,000, sold to Matt Donald Moore
Nov. 4
Donald F. Harter, 1241 8th St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $248,600, sold to Beth A. Farmer
Michael Anthony and Tammy Marie Rel, 1831 9th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $525,000, sold to Suzanne and Benjamin Carter
Nov. 5
Ginger Johnston, 2427 N. Astor Ave., East Wenatchee, $474,000, sold to Patricia Rodriguez Bravo
Jon Leslie Gamble Estate, 780 10th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $432,000, sold to Jess and Joleen Haag
Scott Dinham, 667 4th St. N.E. #L-103, East Wenatchee, $237,000, sold to Wilhemus Baltera
Raymond S. Uptain, 189 N.W. Mockingbird Hill Lane, East Wenatchee, $260,000, sold to Terry Allen Welsh
Debra B. Johnson, 372 9th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $420,000, sold to Janelle Schmutzler
Nov. 8
Craig and Kathryn Young, 849 Briarwood Drive, East Wenatchee, $936,000, sold to Donald Didjurgis and Jean Valetta
Nov. 9
David O. Jr. and Erika T. Leon, 1971 4th St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $525,000, sold to Esperanza Meledrez-Tovar
Scott Wolf, 616 Ski View Drive, East Wenatchee, $870,000, sold to James Westley Gilmore II and Jessica Kinsey
Rimrock Meadows Association, parcel number 81400900500, Ephrata, $6,000, sold to Jose Alfredo Castro and Adriana Gayton
Stephanie L. and Matthew S. Humphrey, 710 12th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $545,000, sold to Jacob and Melissa Ponte
Alejandro Cruz, 526 Newport Plaza, East Wenatchee, $385,000, sold to Osbaldo Cendejas
Joseph L. and Anahi Drollman, 1120 1st St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $405,000, sold to Justin and Aubrey Ireland
Joseph W.M. and Ashlee Renee Shrigley, 630 N. Jerome Lane, East Wenatchee, $470,000, sold to Brad and Natalie Scherck
Christopher R. and Sherry F. Baxter, 2449 Talon St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $358,500, sold to Jonathan and Anna Hanson
Juan and Mary Vargas, 1221 3rd St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $495,000, sold to Stacy Garvey
Nov. 12
Jesus Zacarias Estate, 105 N. Iowa Ave., East Wenatchee, $370,000, sold to Ana Gonzalez
Jennie M. Hensey, 2484 1st St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $395,000, sold to Alisha and Nathaniel Ogle
Susanne Sortor Trustee, 1767 5th St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $465,500, sold to David and Cary Kristen Hewitt
Pamela S. Auvil, 1811 Gary St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $180,000, sold to Stephen L. and Cheryl Ann Bishop
Nov. 15
Kevin W.M. and Elizabeth S. Sutherland, 244 Vineyard Drive, Orondo, $2,700,000, sold to Colleen Hilton and Brent P. Americk
Bryan and Krista Beckstead, 2821 N. Breckenridge Drive, East Wenatchee, $569,000, sold to Khristine and Cory Smith
Robert E. and Jenni M. Jourdan, 452 Spruce Court N.W. East Wenatchee, $789,000, sold to Michael G. Matlick and Joann McManus
Carolyn Mirsepasy, 1352 Eastmont Ave. #4, East Wenatchee, $270,500, sold to Alan L. and Teri J. Parker
Joseph V. Bales, 277 23rd St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $865,000, sold to James Michael and Vicki Ann Wright
Teresa M. Bohanon Family Trust, 105 31st. N.W., East Wenatchee, $635,000, sold to Richard Defaccio
Nov. 16
David Langlois, 707 S. Keller Ave., East Wenatchee, $275,000, sold to Dennis and Cheryl Denke
Nov. 17
Floriberta Sanchez Vargas, 929 Maple St. SP 120, Bridgeport, $15,000, sold to Silvia Cortes Cuevas
Tabitha McKee, 181S. Keller Ave., East Wenatchee, $300,000, sold to Highlander Holdings LLC
Nov. 18
Tim Rankin Estate, 111 3rd St., Bridgeport, $60,000, sold to Mariel D. Macedo Ruiz
Alfred W. and Jaqueline M. Stonas, 1218 N. Baker Ave., East Wenatchee, $700,000, sold to Anthony L. Tomlinson
Nov. 19
Mark Addis, 348 N. Kentucky Ave., East Wenatchee, $260,000, sold to Jordon R. and Taylar L. Hendrickson
Fred D. and Lisa K. Vanslyke, 2463 Plateau Drive, East Wenatchee, $525,000, sold to Jeremy and Kelly Cole
Ruth Elizabeth Bennett Estate, 212 Goldcrest St., East Wenatchee, $358,000, sold to Octavio A. Serrano
Diann S. Heath, 1352 Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee, $405,000, sold to Richard R. and Mary M. Weinstein
David S. Shannon E. Young, 2323 Fancher Heights Blvd., East Wenatchee, $760,000, sold to Jeffrey Wells
Marie B. Barnes Estate, 303 McGee St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $450,000, sold to Rodney R. Rumbolz
Jennifer Dunkle, 430 16th St., Bridgeport, $32,000, sold to Nolberto Aguilar
Richard A. Healy, 1026 N. Devon Ave. Apt. 1, East Wenatchee, $450,000, sold to Skil LLC
Nov. 22
Sharon L. Klein, 316 S. James Ave., East Wenatchee, $370,000, sold to Maria Elena Aleman Radillo
Phillip E. and Tracey D. Graf, parcel number 22210820022, 22210820042 (2 parcels in sale), East Wenatchee, $529,400, sold to Stephen and Sabrina Martinez
Nov. 23
Bonnie J. Schwarck, 1552 Huntwood Lane, East Wenatchee, $435,000, sold to Lezlie A. Schwarck
Sage Homes LLC, 1092 S. Newberry Lane, East Wenatchee, $334,900, sold to Marissa Brennan
Sagebrook LRR LLC, 1092 S. Newberry Lane, East Wenatchee, $105,000, sold to Marissa Brennan
Rodney E. Read, 112 S. Houston Ave., East Wenatchee, $425,000, sold to Brian W. Davis
Sage Homes LLC, 1091 S. Newberry Lane, East Wenatchee, $344,000, sold to Tramp Investments LLC
Sagebrook LRR LLC, 1091 S. Newberry Lane, East Wenatchee, $105,000, sold to Tramp Investments LLC
C&C Investment Properties LLC, 216 Solomon Loop N.W., East Wenatchee, $537,500, sold to William V. Hughes
Kathleen C. and Case Kwak, 310 2nd St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $425,000, sold to Daniel Jeremy Creech
Sage Homes LLC, 1109 S. Newberry Lane, East Wenatchee, $332,000, sold to Tramp Investments LLC
Sagebrook LRR LLC, 1109 S. Newberry Lane, East Wenatchee, $105,000, sold to Tramp Investments LLC
Nov. 24
Bradley L. Christina D. Haag, 212 S. Houston Ave., 212 S. Houston Ave., East Wenatchee, $385,000, sold to Dawn Cummings
Laura Jean Teddy Skok, 2442 Highland View Drive, East Wenatchee, $407,000, sold to Adam P. Hubbard
Jonathon B. and Jane M. Draper, 411 E. Locust St., Waterville, $390,000, sold to Timothy and Deborah Parks
Joseph Edward and Kaitlin C. Bauder, 318 S. Mary Lane, East Wenatchee, $450,000, sold to Rick and Lisa McCoy
Glenda D. Thompson, 1020 Eastmont Ave. Apt. 1, 1022 Eastmont Ave. Apt. 6, (2 parcels in sale), East Wenatchee, $1,450,000, sold to Jas Investors LLC
Tamara L. Tooke Estate, 1204 N. Devon Ave., East Wenatchee, $260,000, sold to Jose and Emily Lemus
Weston M. and Hollie T. Potter, 1444 Sally Jean Way, Rock Island, $397,000, sold to Chas Eric and Kylee Renee Hornbaker
Nov. 29
Walter and Beverly Brandt, 1629 Tedford St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $395,000, sold to Andrew H. Branscum`
Eliseo and Denise R. De La Torre Jr., 141 Springhill Drive, East Wenatchee, $710,250, sold to Sarah J. and Joshua J. Mayr
Christy F. Mayo, 402 30th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $95,000, sold to Maria Isabel Valencia-Farias
Richard R. and Mary M. Weinstein, 1715 7th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $445,000, sold to Amy M. and Zach A. Eddy
Smile4U Inc., Diamond Back Drive, Ephrata, $13,520, sold to Arturo, Sahyra A. and Maria G. Zamudio
Catherine M. Miller, 1569 1st. St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $340,000, sold to Christopher Thomas McCarthy
Nov. 30
Sharon A. Miller, 2281 Grand Ave., East Wenatchee, $455,000, sold to Element Homes LLC
Nicholas A. and Angela A. Velazquez, 117 Eastridge Drive #2, East Wenatchee, $545,000, sold to Lorin B. Jurgensen
Homer N. and Theda W. Mitchell, 110 S. Houston Ave., East Wenatchee, $410,000, sold to Ryan and Veronica Poortinga
Robert T. and Cheryl A. Chambers, 609 S. James Ave., East Wenatchee, $157,155, sold to Sean and Jessica Sagdahl
N&C Nelson Family LLC, 701 Road 8 N.W., Waterville, $350,000, sold to Wendy and Darrin Nelson
Hanson Home Construction LLC, 886 N. Newport Loop, East Wenatchee, $160,000, sold to Brent F. and Vickie I. Campbell
Johnny and Jennifer Davis, 2386 Silo Drive, East Wenatchee, $400,000, sold to Hernandez and Rodrigo Ramirez
Vivian L. Mannon, parcel number 50000007600, Chelan, $150,000, sold to Judy Larson
Corey J. and Tanya L. Davis, 501 S. Lynn Ave., East Wenatchee, $380,000, sold to Larry D. and Janet L. Flanagan
Orville Jr. Schettler, 772 N. Keller Ave., East Wenatchee, $349,000, sold to Robert C. Celsa C. O’Larey
Allan Galbraith as Trustee for Reed W. Johnston, 1380 Eastmont Ave. #501, East Wenatchee, $236,000, sold to Carol A. Johnston
Ashmore Living Trust, 123 N. Joseph Ave., East Wenatchee, $325,000, sold to Alondra A. Mora Diaz
Jesse Stone and Kim Nelson, 315 S. Warren St., Waterville, $304,000, sold to Joseph Clark
Douglas County land sales
Nov. 1
Chinook Meadows LLC, parcel number 60600000200, East Wenatchee, $115,000, .24 acres, sold to Charles and Karen Fowler
Nov. 2
Sarah E. and Billy D. Hale, parcel number 73000009003, Palisades, 1.75 acres, 73000009002, 4.91 acres (2 parcels in sale), $100,000, sold to Arturo Jr. Evangelista
Kyle Steinburg, 404 S. Partridge Lane, East Wenatchee, $839,000, 1.49 acres, sold to Andrew T. and Leslie A. Pebley
Fam LLC, parcel number 25272030000, 160 acres, 25271940000, 160 acres (2 parcels in sale), Coulee-Hartline, $88,520, sold to Kim D. and Christopher C. Jorgensen
Troy and Jodi Woolard Johnson, 2205 Black Rock Road, Orondo, $105,000, 19.81 acres, sold to Robert Stephen and Kristi Strong
Nov. 4
Sage Homes LLC, 1114 S. Newberry Lane, East Wenatchee, $332,000, .16 acres, sold to Jose F. Venegas Jr.
Sagebrook LRR LLC, 1114 S. Newberry Lane, East Wenatchee, $105,000, .16 acres, sold to Jose F. Venegas Jr.
Nov. 5
Springwater Homes LLC, 2295 Brinley Court, East Wenatchee, $498,000, .22 acres, sold to Ha Vandiver
Pinnacle Custom Builders Inc., 2580 Catalina Ave., East Wenatchee, $730,000, .22 acres, sold to Simita Singh
Nov. 8
Michael N. and Maurya A. Broadsword, 89 N. Shore Drive, Chelan, $595,000, .9 acres, sold to Gary and Rosa L. Collins
Roy Hinderer Estate, 651 Road T S.W., East Wenatchee, $305,000, 20 acres, sold to Evan A. Hinderer
Matthew and Leah New, parcel 49700003100, Chelan, $20,000, 6 acres, sold to Kevin S. James
David and Mical Thompson, parcel 24210310002, Waterville, $72,900, 21.17 acres, sold to Taelor J. and Sarah R. Mack
Nov. 9
Stuart Dezellem, Buckingham Alley, 10 acres, 109 Buckingham Alley, 8.37 acres (2 parcels in sale), Brewster, $200,000, sold to Eraclio Chacon Huerta and Maria Gonzalez Padilla
Banner Bank, parcel number 40300003211, East Wenatchee, $23,043, .05 acres, sold to Third Street Mini Storage LLC
Nov. 10
Sage Homes LLC, 1106 S. Newberry Lane, East Wenatchee, $320,000, .12 acres, sold to Randall L. and Cynthia K. Selland
Sagebrook LRR LLC, 1106 S. Newberry Lane, East Wenatchee, $105,000, .12 acres, sold to Randall L. and Cynthia K. Selland
Calder M. Just, parcel number 81600302500, Ephrata, $7,000, 2.28 acres, sold to Kinda Towne
Calder M. Just, parcel number 81600302600, Ephrata, $7,500, 2.74 acres, sold to Travis Hathaway
Nov. 12
Sage Homes LLC, 1084 S. Newberry Lane, East Wenatchee, $305,000, .12 acres, sold to Megan McCart
Sagebrook LRR LLC, 1084 S. Newberry Lane, East Wenatchee, $105,000, .12 acres, sold to Megan McCart
Sage Homes LLC, 2398 S.E. Sage Brooke Road, East Wenatchee, $319,900, .12 acres, sold to Diana Lord
Sagebrook LRR LLC, 2398 S.E. Sage Brooke Road, East Wenatchee, $105,000, .12 acres, sold to Diana Lord
Sage Homes LLC, 2424 S.E. Sage Brooke Road, East Wenatchee, $319,900, .12 acres, sold to Francine Joan and John Edward Barone
Sagebrook LRR LLC, 2398 S.E. Sage Brooke Road, East Wenatchee, $105,000, .12 acres, sold to Francine Joan and John Edward Barone
Alvaro and Norma Rodriguez, 4601 8th St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $795,000, 1.12 acres, sold to Rosalio Noe and Alicia Andrade
Albert B. Piecka, 416 N. Perry Ave., East Wenatchee, $165,000, 2.3 acres, sold to Sarah and Neal Safley
Murray and Lisa Brackett Living Trust, parcel number 49700000800, Chelan, $200,000, 21.3 acres, sold to Hillside Burrows LLC
Murray and Lisa Brackett Living Trust, parcel number 49700000700, Chelan, $200,000, 18.8 acres, sold to Hillside Burrows LLC
Harbor Trust Inc., parcel number 27230120003, Mansfield, $45,000, 20 acres, sold to Deonne Arrera
Nov. 15
Terry Michael Byrd, 3432 S.E. Klatawa St., East Wenatchee, $195,000, .19 acres, sold to Richard D. and Marcia J. Greenwood
Chinook Meadows LLC, parcel number 60600000400, East Wenatchee, $142,000, .29 acres, sold to Jessica Guadalupe Reyes
Douglas and Dawn Heckathorn, parcel number 24211010009, Waterville, $52,000, 20 acres, sold to Josh and Trese Barnes
Shannon M. Huehn et al, parcel number 23202330012, 2.06 acres, 23202330013, .43 acres, 23202330008, .2 acres, 23202330018, .34 acres, 23202320001, 37.75 acres, 23202310001, 15.8 acres, 40500007301, .17 acres, 40500007209, .06 acres, 2320233009, 2.81 acres, 23202330006, 10.9 acres, 23202330002, 34.35 acres (11 parcels in sale), East Wenatchee, $2,550,000, sold to Juan Manuel Muniz
Troy and Jodi Woolard Johnson, 2214 Black Rock Road, Orondo, $185,000, 19.98 acres, sold to Katherine Korsch
Nov. 16
Ronald C. and Mavis A. Lowe, parcel number 95501100500, Waterville, $28,000, .64 acres, sold to George A. Reinhart
Ross L. Clement, 109 Wild Turkey Road, East Wenatchee, $39,300, 20.7 acres, sold to Timothy and Carlye Baity
Michael and Rhonda Orndorff, parcel number 81801601600, Coulee-Hartline, $5,500, 1.89 acres, sold to Martin Ramos Ramirez
Nov. 17
Dean Brim and Stevie Van Assche, 1020 S. Van Sickle Ave., East Wenatchee, $495,000, 9.51 acres, sold to Michael S. and Nichole D. Hamilton
Chinook Meadows LLC, parcel 60600000100, East Wenatchee, $90,000, .21 acres, sold to David Bedolla
Chinook Meadows LLC, parcel 60600000100, East Wenatchee, $110,000, .21 acres, sold to Jacinto Bedolla
Nov. 18
Chinook Meadows, parcel number 60600001500, East Wenatchee, $100,000, .15 acres, sold to William A. Diaz
Nov. 19
Irmgard Wilcox, parcel number 81702000300, Coulee-Hartline, $7,500, 1.27 acres, sold to Benjamin Wesley Miller
Nov. 22
Baltz Farms LLC, parcel number 28272620002, Bridgeport, $12,000, 40 acres, sold to Martin and Candy Hernandez
Ackerman Construction Inc., 2626 Patriot Way S.E., East Wenatchee, $665,000, .22 acres, sold to Brandon K. and Rebecca R. Long
Smile4U Inc., parcel number 81701900700, Coulee-Harline, $6,400, 1.08 acres, sold to Cornell B. Hamilton
Nov. 23
Triumph Property LLC, parcel number 50000006200, Waterville, $57,000, 21.09 acres, sold to Lena and Anthony Mottaz
Sage Homes LLC, 2390 S.E. Sage Brooke Road, East Wenatchee, $323,000, .12 acres, sold to Sadan Shreeje LLC
Sagebrook LRR LLC, 2390 S.E. Sage Brooke Road, East Wenatchee, $105,000, .12 acres, sold to Sadan Shreeje LLC
Nov. 24
Mark A. Matulich, parcel number 81701103100, Ephrata, $4,000, 1.03 acres, sold to Rimrock Meadows Association
Jean M. Perrigo, parcel number 81702100700, Coulee-Hartline, $3,000, 1.04 acres, sold to Open Acres LLC
Chinook Meadows LLC, parcel number 60600001700, .15 acres, 60600000800, .26 acres (2 parcels in sale), East Wenatchee, $220,000, sold to Miguel Cervantes
Nov. 29
Jessup Home Design Inc., 2519 Paisley St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $150,000, .28 acres, sold to Rayce M. and Tiffany A. Barnes
Debra Egan, 605 S. Iowa Ave., East Wenatchee, $160,000, .48 acres, sold to Tania R. Russell
Landbrand Inc., parcel number 81701300700, Coulee-Hartline, $6,000, 1.01 acres, sold to Tony Mark McNally
Nov. 30
RML Washington LLC, Tyee View Loop, Waterville, $25,000, 5.13 acres, sold to Daniel Bass
Jerry Dunagan, parcel 24210220007, Waterville, $2,000, 10.17 acres, sold to Daniel and Sarah D. McCue
KMS Homes Inc., 254 Edgewater Drive, Orondo, $279,000, 1 acre, sold to Jordan Valente
Jesse Stone and Kim Nelson, 319 S. Warren St., Waterville, $51,000, .4 acres, sold to Michael Hiester
Sage Homes LLC, 2419 S.E. Sage Brooke Road, East Wenatchee, $314,900, .15 acres, sold to Michelle Formatin
Sagebrook LRR LLC, 2419 S.E. Sage Brooke Road, East Wenatchee, $105,000, .15 acres, sold to Michelle Formatin
Jesse Stone and Kim Nelson, 301 S. Warren St., Waterville, $32,000, .2 acres, sold to Francisco J. and Alejandra G. Mendoza
Brandon Littrell, 203 Falcon Ridge Road, Waterville, $67,500, 5.38 acres, sold to Fernando and Hermila Guzman
Sage Homes LLC, 1087 S. Newberry Lane, East Wenatchee, $334,900, .12 acres, sold to Tramp Investments LLC
Sagebrook LRR LLC, 1087 S. Newberry Lane, East Wenatchee, $105,00, .12 acres, sold to Tramp Investments LLC
Tontz Family Investments LLC, parcel number 23201510013, East Wenatchee, $400,000, 5 acres, sold to Stephen J. and Jane E. Baldock