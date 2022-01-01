Screen Shot 2021-12-18 at 11.23.47 AM.png
Chelan County commercial sales

Nov. 1

SSM Forty Investment Inc., Sunset Marina condo, slip C18, W. Woodin Avenue, Chelan, $74,950, sold to Patrick G. McMahon and Jennifer Carlson-McMahon

Nov. 2

Robert M. and Donna J. Pirog, 57 Katalpa Lane, Manson, $1,000,000, sold to Chelan Valley Properties LLC

Nov. 4

Rebecca Peltz, 9151 Icicle Road F, Leavenworth, $574,000, sold to Wendy L. and Dion E. McCauley

Richard and Judith Peterson, 103 N. Park and Woodin Ave., Chelan, $2,000, sold to John E. and Bonnie J. Graham

Nov. 5

John G. Chin and Meemee S. Aw-Chin, 6 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, $620,000, sold to Yang and Liu Investment LLC

Crunch Pak Real Estate LLC, 342 Sunset Highway, Cashmere, $7,841, sold to Rodney A. Haverfield

CX3 LLC, 821 Malaga Ave. 1, 819 Malaga Ave. 1 (2 parcels in sale), Wenatchee, $2,998,800, sold to Wenatchee Malaga Holdings LLC

David E. and Rose M. Stone, 20888 Kahler Drive A6, Lake Wenatchee, $539,000, sold to Mary Looney and Justin Littell

Nov. 10

BHG Wenatchee LLC, 815 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, $8,300, sold to Om Shree Sai LLC

Nov. 9

Timothy W. Griffith, 1102 W. Woodin Ave. B, Chelan, $275,000, sold to Patrick R. Carboneau

Nov. 12

Thomas J. and Lisa M. Brown, Property ID 12411, Cashmere, $40,000, sold to Arnold K. Torsten Inheritance Trust

Nov. 16

RC School LLC, 2133 W. Woodin Ave., Property ID 45690 (2 parcels in sale), Chelan, $1,200,000, sold to Donald Barth et al

Nov. 18

Ronald L. Jones, 202 Danawood Drive, Wenatchee, $595,000, sold to Cory D. Watters and Katerina Gayda

Chelan County residential sales

Nov. 1

Seth E. Z. and Genevieve I. Helligso, 3517 Hansel Lane, Peshastin, $374,900, sold to Abraham Gonzalez Martinez

Luke and Sydney Groen, 40 Bin Yard Lane, Leavenworth, $1,200,000, sold to Joel D. and Amanda C. Werdell

Heather and Nels Byersdorf, 21316 Stetson Road, Plain, $360,000, sold to Mark and Monica Shallow

Philip E. Long, 20 US Highway 97A, Chelan, $900,000, sold to Jason and Sarah Sanderson

David L. Wailes, 79 Driftwood Lane, Chelan, $1,500,000, sold to Richard S. and Barbara D. Franklin

Christopher Hauge, 931 Bryan St., Wenatchee, $610,000, sold to Brooke Peart

Elena R. and Aaron G. Payne, 708 Highland Drive, $437,000, sold to Felipe N. and Andrea K. Gutierrez

Jason and Sarah Sanderson, 108 Heavenly Place, Chelan, $900,000, sold to Philip E. and Mary B. Long

Nov. 2

Ray L. Smith, 4066 Mylius Road, Monitor, $365,000, sold to Tyler and Hannah Fischer

Nov. 3

Penny Mayfield, 980 Upper Ridge Road, Chelan, $245,000, sold to Lori A. Rose Lidyard

Nov. 4

Benjamin W. Johnson, 201 Marie Ave., Wenatchee, $449,000, sold to Devon and Sean C. Comstock

Evan and Mildred Orr, 1524 Alpensee Strasse, Leavenworth, $789,900, sold to Timothy S. Hurd

Nicholas III and Mary L. Ceto, 1517 Alpensee Strasse, Leavenworth, $1,080,000, sold to Suzanna Ratna Tanus Revocable Trust

Ernest H. Gosselin, 958 Manson Blvd., Manson, $550,000, sold to Terry and Monica Carlson

Mary J. and Simon C. Alaniz, 1035 Cherry St., Wenatchee, $215,000, sold to Andrew N. Lane

Sonja B. Benrud, 2348 Jeffrey Court, Wenatchee, $405,000, sold to Ashley E. Olson

Nov. 5

Michael C. Krebs, 1820 Agate Place, Wenatchee, $526,000, sold to Matthew and Cassey Neubauer

Daniel L. Palmer and Shelley M. Dayley, 98 Fuller St., Wenatchee, $250,000, sold to Nolan C. Weber and Brittney M. Martin

Tammy Luann Fisher, 2103 Sage Grouse Road, Wenatchee, $594,000, sold to Timothy McKenzie and Lisa A. Robertson

John B. and Katie J. Emerson, 2129 Roper Lane, Wenatchee, $191,360, sold to Earl Romig and Anita F. Heath

Nov. 6

Harold and Laurel Vosseler, 404 S. Mission St. A, Wenatchee, $320,000, sold to Daniel Leonard

Nov. 8

Flint and Jamie Hartwig, 1924 Maiden Lane, Wenatchee, $975,000, sold to Robert and Jenni Jourdan

Dwane M. Lehman, 1879 Heritage Drive, Wenatchee, $315,000, sold to Maria E. Crossman

Pauline M. Yuhas, 10469 Eagle Creek Road, Leavenworth, $875,000, sold to Mitchell W. and Audrey L. Bacon

Leonard C. and Catherine A. Davidson, 13543 Davis Ave., Entiat, $220,000, sold to Michael Davidson and Kimberley Larson

Brad and Erin Luton, 12820 Entiat River Road, Entiat, $269,000, sold to Jami Larsen

Keith G. and Molly M. Meredith, 274 Bobcat Lane, Chelan, $1,350,000, sold to David and Gretchen Carpenter et al

Steven W. and Lynn M. Busser, 81 Starlight Ave., Wenatchee, $753,000, sold to Catherine A. and Scott I Hall Revocable Trust

Berdan Family Holdings LLC, Edgemont Drive, Property ID 68553, 2.01 acres (2 parcels in sale), Wenatchee, $370,000, sold to Bradley J. and Janet L. Pinneo

Nov. 9

Donald M. and Vicki Christenson, 488 Porcupine Lane, Chelan, $1,499,000, sold to Korr LLC

Nov. 10

Jeffrey and Michelle Wolf, 1405 1st St., Wenatchee, $625,000, sold to Jeffrey T. and Stacy M. Cowen

Susan Stockwell, 1127 Madison St., Wenatchee, $410,000, sold to Daniel E. and Jean E. Logsdon

Steve S. Feinstein, 15 Blewett Ridge Drive, 5.08 acres, 25 Blewett Ridge Drive, 5.34 acres (2 parcels in sale), Peshastin, $1,995,000, sold to Johanna Pankalla

William Wagner and Chinh L. Nguyen, 2100 W. Honeysett Road, Wenatchee, $516,900, sold to Joseph T. and Angela R. Monahan

Stephen V. and Ann E. Backstrom, 257 Center St., Leavenworth, $690,000, sold to Katherine E. Fallon

Patric K. Kriska, 8816 Derby Canyon Road, Peshastin, $760,000, sold to Andrew J. Jr. and Holly J. Lott

Sara Cox and Fyan Mitchell, 34256 S. Nason Road, Stevens Pass, $590,000, sold to Jeffrey and Courtney Massey

Dennis W. Clemmons, 21313 Stetson Road, 21314 Stetson Road (2 parcels in sale), Plain, $660,000, sold to Nicholas S. Mendenhall and Kristina S. Beaulieu

James P. Siridakis, 808 W. Manson Road A101, $455,000, sold to Patrick and Amy Hiebel

Richard S. Congdon et al, 18490 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $499,000, sold to Dominic and Erin Ivankovich

Toribio Rodriguez, 1006 Methow St., Wenatchee, $265,000, sold to Hugo D. Lopez Lamas and Leidy Sanchez et al

Allison L. Brigleb, 1220 Summer Hill Place, Wenatchee, $650,000, sold to Gregory A. and Melissa L. Williams

Nov. 12

Albert F. Burgener, 1666 Lexington Place, Wenatchee, $500,316, sold to John G. and Lisa M. McLaughlin

Teresa Gray, 5465 Mill Road, Cashmere, $50,000, sold to Michael J. Gray

Douglas S. McNeilly, 5649, Airport Road, Cashmere, $240,000, sold to Borealis LLC

Leon and Anne Preston, 225 Chatham Road, Wenatchee, $1,150,000, sold to Lisa Diederich and Dorothy M. Baker

Phillip and Marcie Pennington, 1312 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee, $450,000, sold to Melvin and Linda Hansen

Stanley G. and Karen L. Harrison, 8079 Old Bridge Road, Leavenworth, $1,100,000, sold to Stephen V. and Ann E. Backstrom

Charles W. Shoop, 22412 Shetland Road, Plain, $255,000, sold to Amy and Travis Cruz

Coberly Legacy Trust, 16403 Lake Wenatchee Highway, Lake Wenatchee, $900,000, sold to Tamara A. and Matthew Hergert

Cynthia L. Shumate, 552 Porcupine Lane, Chelan, $1,250,000, sold to Elena and Eric Perron

Norvin E. Skeleton, 739 Goose Rock Lane, Malaga, $30,000, sold to A Home Doctor Inc.

Nov. 13

Jeffrey and Stacy McCannon, W. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $125,000, sold to Sully and Nickie Sutherlin

Nov. 14

Jeffrey and Linda Davis, 400 4th St., Chelan Falls, $400,000, sold to Cindy and James Walton

Paul Cowie, 24888 U.S. Highway 97, Chelan, $500,000, sold to Gabriel Rodriguez Peres and Samanta Dreyer

Nov. 15

Alex Szabo, Property ID 36643, Leavenworth, $395,000, sold to Maxwell A. and Carolyn M. Walker

Jeffrey J. and Lisi S. Johnson, Property ID 36842, 36843 (2 parcels in sale), Leavenworth, $799,000, sold to Rebecca L. Talbot Bluechel and Gordon B. Bluechel

Brenten and Robin Lavelle, 11195 Wending Lane, Lake Wenatchee, $1,010,000, sold to Jamison R. and Morgan K. Larsen

Kathleen Graves, 2855 Eagle View Drive, Malaga, $515,000, sold to Michael P. and Joanne M. Reeder et al

Dennis L. and Laurel M. Reeser, 3044 Conarty Road, Malaga, $454,950, sold to Alvaro and Norma A. Rodriguez

Clifford L. Wells Family Trust et al, 2110 Sage Grouse Road, Wenatchee, $635,000, sold to Peter P. and Kendra L. Super

Nov. 16

Charles William L. Hill, 2658 Alder Lane, Lake Wenatchee, $575,000, sold to Alyson M. and Gerard M. Finnegan

Maria C. Rojas and Jorge Villamil, 1812 McKittrick St., Wenatchee, $859,000, sold to Randy King and Alicia Russell

Nov. 17

Magdalena Oliveros et al, 1340 Montana Court, Wenatchee, $390,000, sold to Jessica E. Rehms and Casey D. Costello

Jolly Ann Seyster, 502 Woodward Drive, Wenatchee, $600,000, sold to James M. II Elliott

Larry L. and Faith B. Godbey, 1035 9th St., Wenatchee, $370,000, sold to Richard M. II Cano

Waco Budiselich, 95 Turk Road, Manson, $219,907, sold to Waco Budiselich and Pamela Carl

Joseph T. and Angela R. Monohan, 801 Monroe St., Wenatchee, $420,000, sold to Jacqueline A. Vandeman

Tana E. Wood, 201 S. Elliott Ave. 1, Wenatchee, $335,000, condominium, sold to Mark D. And Kathleen Kulaas

Nov. 18

Alan K. Crain, 6295 Forest Ridge Drive, Property ID 13914, Wenatchee, $760,000, sold to Harold Storey

Nevio E. Jr. and Elizabeth A. Tontini Living Trust, 1113 Idaho St., Wenatchee, $63,557, sold to Jeffrey and Kari Tontini

David F. Sr. and Karen D. Whitley, 1219 Hill St., Wenatchee, $402,000, sold to John N. Alley

Robert S. Pfannenstiel, 475 Alpine Place 1, Leavenworth, $415,000, sold to Randall T. Vickrey

Cross Creek Farm LLC, 13894 Chumstick Highway, Leavenworth, $529,000, sold to Andreina Tinoco and Renato Agrella

Dean P. and Joanne P. Martin Living Trust, 101 S.R. 150, Chelan, $1,150,000, sold to Gregory L. and Teri D. Gilbert

Dennis and Ellen Hill, 322 W. Woodin Ave. 624, Chelan, $349,000, sold to Victoria R. Schmetzer

Nov. 19

Mary Jane Brown, 3667 Zager Road, Monitor, $409,000, sold to Richard and Claudia Etzkorn

Phyllis Radke, 6060 Campbell Road, Peshastin, $535,000, sold to Samuel and Sarah Slay

Ryan Shimp, 18940 U.S. Highway 2, Lake Wenatchee, $565,000, sold to Rodd H. Carlisle and Maura P. Toohey

Robert and Bonnie Houze, 24103 Morgan St., Plain, $202,500, sold to Richard D. and Erin A. Twedt

Nancy C. Sprinkler, 25206 Saddle St., Plain, $895,000, sold to Casey and Angela Meekhof

Zane and Mary Schafer 2007 RVC Trust, 17590 N. Shore Drive, Lake Wenatchee, $895,000, sold to Christopher Cosgriff

Claton S. Belmont, 344 Pickens St., Wenatchee, $715,000, sold to Joseph E. and Kaitlin C. Bauder

David K. and Linda L. Dennis, 1707 Cherry St., Wenatchee, $420,000, sold to Paula R. Mader

Lange Construction LLC, 15001 Allison Place, Entiat, $629,900, sold to Ryan J. and Elise R. Lamphere

Nov. 20

Linda Estes, 640 Chelan Trails Road, Chelan, $848,559, sold to Christopher and Christine Halvorson

Nov. 22

Libin Qiu, 625 Royal Anne Drive, Wenatchee, $468,000, sold to Weston M. and Hollie T. Potter

Hazel I. Labounty, 115 White Birch Place, Cashmere, $366,000, sold to Kelley R. Simpson

Kurt E. Boehl et al, 251 Lilly Lane, Wenatchee, $580,500, sold to Rachael K. and Jason L. Walker

David G. and Lucinda M. Witt, 18843 Pine Loop, Plain, $390,000, sold to Kristen M. and Nicholas D. Honeycutt

Jean M. Martin et al, 906 Okanogan Ave., Wenatchee, $229,000, sold to Adonis E. Zelaya

Nov. 23

Raymond P. De Muth, 1218 Hill St., Wenatchee, $370,000, sold to Brian and Yvette Carnahan

Jesse H. Boyd, 291 Ski Hill Drive, Leavenworth, $44,700, sold to Jesse H. Boyd et al

Plain Holding LLLP, 17556 River Road, Plain, $725,000, sold to Aaron Piazza and Elizabeth Gusarson

Matthew Michael, 1504 Historic Lane, Wenatchee, $377,500, sold to Brian D. and Sheila R. Welhoelter

Nov. 24

Michael and Helen Neshem, 33 Harrison St., Wenatchee, $393,000, sold to Erik A. and Robyn M. Klosiewski

Michael J. Monaco, 129 W. Center St., Leavenworth, $600,000, sold to Angelina Monaco

Katherine M. Ryan, 731 Highland Drive, Wenatchee, $324,138, sold to Lisa S. St. Clair

Nov. 25

Trever Tobel and Karin Torbenson, 216 N. Wilson St., Chelan, $365,000, sold to Gary A. Thompson

Nov. 27

EGN Legacy LLC, 617 Front St. 1A, 2A, 3A, 4A, 5A, 1B, 2B, 3B, 4B, 5B, 4C, 4D (12 condos in sale), Leavenworth, $5,500,000, sold to Chelan Hospitality Holdings LLC

Nov. 29

Kenneth W. and Teena J. Marshlain, 817 W. Golf Course Drive, Chelan, $615,000, sold to Clinton L. Baker et al

Eric and Frances Oswald, 100 Pheasant Spring Road, Chelan, $1,285,000, sold to Terrina and John Guempel

Freeland Reeves, 1180 Kinsey Road, Manson, $360,000, sold to Mark E. and Teresa S. Smith

Marguerite C. Schaeffer, 230 Summerset Blvd., Manson, $800,000, sold to Gregory and Lynette Greene

Joseph Alonzo and Carole Stone, 1740 Central Ave. F, Wenatchee, $375,000, sold to Patricia J. Grubb

Anthony L. Kielian and Kristen E. Shull et al, 1228 Laverne Place, Wenatchee, $435,000, sold to Ronald W. and Patricia L. Shell

Mars Investment Group LLC, 1014 ½ S. Mission St., Wenatchee, $114,500, sold to Randall V. and Patricia K. Jackson

Roberta L. Perkins, 1340 Seneca St., Wenatchee, $485,000, sold to Caroline L. Koley

Nov. 30

David Mabee, 1009 Cornell Ave., Wenatchee, $354,000, sold to Morgan G. De Korte and Daniel C. Dobbins

Hugh C. Carr, 1020 Joni Lane, Wenatchee, $635,000, sold to Kevin G. and Andrea M. Britt

Lillian J. Rogers, 2203 Sandy Brooke, Wenatchee, $412,000, sold to Jonathon Picard et al

Gary R. Wedlund, 2551 Auvil Ave., Entiat, $275,000, sold to Galen M. Roediger

Keith E. and Kyla M. Allen, 322 W. Woodin Ave. 613, Chelan, $305,000, sold to Miguel A. De La Cruz and Caritina Lopez Tecalero

Julius L. and Sandra I. Vereb, 1900 Methow St., Property ID 56888 (2 parcels in sale), Wenatchee, $285,000, sold to David J. and Jessica Garnica

Chelan County land sales

Nov. 2

Jeff and Renee Cooper, 947 McGinty Lane, Chelan, $95,000, sold to Wade and Linzie Swaner

Nov. 5

Crunch Pak Real Estate LLC, Property ID 20950, Cashmere, $7,841, .6 acres, sold to Rodney A. Haverfield

Washington State DOT, Canyon Place, Chelan, $20,700, 4.68 acres, sold to City of Chelan

Chelan Lookout LLLP, 1434 Cottage Lane, Chelan, $337,250, .08 acres, sold to Christine Ambrose and Scott Battocchi

Nov. 8

Jeffrey Schwab, 125 W. Mountain Brook Lane, Wenatchee, $145,000, .75 acres, sold to Martin A. and Mary A. Katzberg

Chelan Lookout LLLP, 215 Bluebell Court, Chelan, $370,000, .1 acres, sold to Alaina and Neal Teutsch

Nov. 9

Rodney A. Haverfield, Property ID 21297, Cashmere, $15,000, .09 acres, sold to Crunch Pak Real Estate LLC

Grand Columbia Council, 3140 Mission Ridge Road, Wenatchee, $74,000, 20.87 acres, sold to Squirrel Mission LLC Inc.

Jerod R. and Angelina Kidd, 252 Center St., Wenatchee, $216,000, .29 acres, sold to Robert G. Walker

Michael W. and Elizabeth D. Sperry, Property ID 50332, Manson, $320,000, 20.16 acres, sold to Eddie and Cherry Fallon Family Trust

Nov. 10

Julia A. Schilperoort, Property ID 31047, Cashmere, $425,000, 99.69 acres in 3 parcels, sold to Joshua A. Utt and Kaci M. Clot

Alvin R. Shannon, 8419 Entiat River Road, Entiat, $80,000, 3.48 acres, sold to Mandy Southard

Nov. 12

Laurie Holpp Brenan, Property ID 37840, 37842, 37843 and 37845, Lake Wenatchee, $112,500, .79 acres in 4 parcels, sold to Ryan C. King

Justin C. Hamlin, 395 Bayshore Lane, Manson, $480,000, .9 acres, sold to Justin A. and Rachel P. Slone

Nov. 15

Thisara Pinto, Property ID 31797, Cashmere, $220,000, 20 acres, sold to Travis J. and Kirstin Bird

DSJS Land LLC, Property ID 51295, Chelan, $40,000, 10.05 acres, sold to Jose L. Rojas Carrasco

David R. and Jennifer K. Soderstrom, Property ID 51296, Chelan, $50,000, 10.06 acres, sold to Marquo Grandado and Maria T. Langarcia Solis et al

Paul Schade, Property ID 65382, Chelan, $68,000, 20 acres, sold to Bonnie E. Schade

DSJS LLC, George Garton Road, Chelan, $42,000, 20.02 acres, sold to Michael W. and Theresa L. Koens

Nov. 16

Chelan Lookout LLLP, 1304 Dragonfly Court, Chelan, $370,000, .09 acres, sold to Jordan and Jenna Reeder

Carl Jr. Babiar, 46 Glacier Valley Lane, Leavenworth, $55,000, .50 acres, sold to Dawn Rebecca Darling

Nov. 17

Anthony Tomlinson, 310 Pear Lane, Wenatchee, $250,000, .39 acres, sold to LSPI Exchange Corp.

Upper Valley MEND, Chumstick Highway, Leavenworth, 26 acres in 4 parcels, $2,744,642, sold to WA Leavenworth Meadows LLC (Weidner Investment Services).

Calliope LLC, 10380 Chumstick Highway, Leavenworth, $771,259, 5.5 acres, sold to WA Leavenworth Meadows LLC (Weidner Investment Services).

Eduardo J. and Vivian E. Kassner, 70 Terrace Drive, Manson, $225,000, .19 acres, sold to Adit and Ramen Vohra

Nov. 18

Rhett and Kendra Crow, 328 Paintbrush Road, Chelan, $159,000, .28 acres, sold to Dana and Thomas Scharfenberg

Chelan Lookout LLLP, 1416 Cottage Lane, Chelan, $292,000, .06 acres, sold to Deleanna L. and Steven M. Baker

Del Shull, 562 Chelan Ranch Road, Chelan, $390,000, 10.56 acres, sold to Jason and Melissa Reiner

Nov. 19

Larry R. Anderson et al, 96 Balsam Drive, Chelan, $300,000, 1.96 acres, sold to Stephanie L. and Clyde W. Crow

Patrick Britton, 130 Birch St., Leavenworth, $255,000, .15 acres, sold to Tyler J. and Lori M. Smits

Nov. 20

Brenton J. and Jamie L. Martin, 315 Orchard View Drive, Chelan, $229,000, .59 acres, sold to Puget Sound Quality Construction Inc.

Doug Fox et al, 42 Nickel View Lane, Manson, $280,000, .33 acres, sold to David and Tanya Green

Nov. 23

Charles R. Baty, Property Id 38090, Lake Wenatchee, $180,000, 1.06 acres, sold to Cruz Rodolfo and Liane Gonzalez Cruz

D&T Campell Investments LLC, 28 Jonagold Lane, Manson, $167,000, .23 acres, sold to Robert Kimmerer et al

Nov. 24

M. Welcome Sauer and Lisa Sauer (M Welcome Sauerira LLC), 1415 Maple St. (2 parcels in sale, .68 acres and 1.88 acres), Wenatchee, $1,180,000, sold to SHCP Maple LLC

Johnson & Smith Holdings LLC, 317 E. Franklin St., Chelan, $170,000, .15 acres, sold to James L. Leopold

Douglass R. and Lorraine Webster Trustees, 392 Laurie Drive, Wenatchee, $110,000, .29 acres, sold to Chad Sangster et al

Nov. 26

Edward D. and Kathryn A. Tenney, Property ID 67934, Leavenworth, $175,000, 20.02 acres, sold to Dry Creek LW Land LLC

Nov. 27

Chelan Lookout LLLP, 1420 Cottage Lane, Chelan, $281,000, .06 acres, sold to Jose Carrasquero

Nov. 30

Jay and Sara Deason, 206 Outlaw Lane, Cashmere, $195,000, 20.95 acres, sold to Christie Jonason and Edward Sickels

Eric Olsen, 126 Mira Vista Drive, Chelan, $489,000, 1.14 acres, sold to Renee M. Cuevas and Adriana Alvarez

Cicagna Farm LLC, Little Butte Ranch Road, Lynch Lane (2 parcels in sale), Chelan, $750,000, 19.66 acres, sold to Sarah J. and Steven D. Cook

Douglas County residential sales

Nov. 2

Mark and Jody A. Hanson, 2629 Paisley St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $760,000, sold to Camille D. Dunn

Mary J. Eidson, 124 S. Mansfield Blvd., Mansfield, $165,000, sold to Jaclyn Bayless

Christie R. Forrest, 705 S. Lexington Place, East Wenatchee, $454,000, sold to Isidro and Yuriana Gonzalez

Kimberly J. and Eddie E. Smith, 1330 Terrace Drive, East Wenatchee, $440,100, sold to Daren L. and Christina C. Nelson

Bruce H. Davis, 13 Church Road, Bridgeport, $470,000, sold to Sobeida Rodriguez

Genva McCoy, 700 Ski View Drive, East Wenatchee, $375,000, sold to KTS Development LLC

Nov. 3

James T. and Helen D. McGarvin, 531 N. Darwood Ave., East Wenatchee, $355,000, sold to Matt Donald Moore

Nov. 4

Donald F. Harter, 1241 8th St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $248,600, sold to Beth A. Farmer

Michael Anthony and Tammy Marie Rel, 1831 9th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $525,000, sold to Suzanne and Benjamin Carter

Nov. 5

Ginger Johnston, 2427 N. Astor Ave., East Wenatchee, $474,000, sold to Patricia Rodriguez Bravo

Jon Leslie Gamble Estate, 780 10th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $432,000, sold to Jess and Joleen Haag

Scott Dinham, 667 4th St. N.E. #L-103, East Wenatchee, $237,000, sold to Wilhemus Baltera

Raymond S. Uptain, 189 N.W. Mockingbird Hill Lane, East Wenatchee, $260,000, sold to Terry Allen Welsh

Debra B. Johnson, 372 9th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $420,000, sold to Janelle Schmutzler

Nov. 8

Craig and Kathryn Young, 849 Briarwood Drive, East Wenatchee, $936,000, sold to Donald Didjurgis and Jean Valetta

Nov. 9

David O. Jr. and Erika T. Leon, 1971 4th St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $525,000, sold to Esperanza Meledrez-Tovar

Scott Wolf, 616 Ski View Drive, East Wenatchee, $870,000, sold to James Westley Gilmore II and Jessica Kinsey

Rimrock Meadows Association, parcel number 81400900500, Ephrata, $6,000, sold to Jose Alfredo Castro and Adriana Gayton

Stephanie L. and Matthew S. Humphrey, 710 12th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $545,000, sold to Jacob and Melissa Ponte

Alejandro Cruz, 526 Newport Plaza, East Wenatchee, $385,000, sold to Osbaldo Cendejas

Joseph L. and Anahi Drollman, 1120 1st St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $405,000, sold to Justin and Aubrey Ireland

Joseph W.M. and Ashlee Renee Shrigley, 630 N. Jerome Lane, East Wenatchee, $470,000, sold to Brad and Natalie Scherck

Christopher R. and Sherry F. Baxter, 2449 Talon St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $358,500, sold to Jonathan and Anna Hanson

Juan and Mary Vargas, 1221 3rd St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $495,000, sold to Stacy Garvey

Nov. 12

Jesus Zacarias Estate, 105 N. Iowa Ave., East Wenatchee, $370,000, sold to Ana Gonzalez

Jennie M. Hensey, 2484 1st St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $395,000, sold to Alisha and Nathaniel Ogle

Susanne Sortor Trustee, 1767 5th St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $465,500, sold to David and Cary Kristen Hewitt

Pamela S. Auvil, 1811 Gary St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $180,000, sold to Stephen L. and Cheryl Ann Bishop

Nov. 15

Kevin W.M. and Elizabeth S. Sutherland, 244 Vineyard Drive, Orondo, $2,700,000, sold to Colleen Hilton and Brent P. Americk

Bryan and Krista Beckstead, 2821 N. Breckenridge Drive, East Wenatchee, $569,000, sold to Khristine and Cory Smith

Robert E. and Jenni M. Jourdan, 452 Spruce Court N.W. East Wenatchee, $789,000, sold to Michael G. Matlick and Joann McManus

Carolyn Mirsepasy, 1352 Eastmont Ave. #4, East Wenatchee, $270,500, sold to Alan L. and Teri J. Parker

Joseph V. Bales, 277 23rd St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $865,000, sold to James Michael and Vicki Ann Wright

Teresa M. Bohanon Family Trust, 105 31st. N.W., East Wenatchee, $635,000, sold to Richard Defaccio

Nov. 16

David Langlois, 707 S. Keller Ave., East Wenatchee, $275,000, sold to Dennis and Cheryl Denke

Nov. 17

Floriberta Sanchez Vargas, 929 Maple St. SP 120, Bridgeport, $15,000, sold to Silvia Cortes Cuevas

Tabitha McKee, 181S. Keller Ave., East Wenatchee, $300,000, sold to Highlander Holdings LLC

Nov. 18

Tim Rankin Estate, 111 3rd St., Bridgeport, $60,000, sold to Mariel D. Macedo Ruiz

Alfred W. and Jaqueline M. Stonas, 1218 N. Baker Ave., East Wenatchee, $700,000, sold to Anthony L. Tomlinson

Nov. 19

Mark Addis, 348 N. Kentucky Ave., East Wenatchee, $260,000, sold to Jordon R. and Taylar L. Hendrickson

Fred D. and Lisa K. Vanslyke, 2463 Plateau Drive, East Wenatchee, $525,000, sold to Jeremy and Kelly Cole

Ruth Elizabeth Bennett Estate, 212 Goldcrest St., East Wenatchee, $358,000, sold to Octavio A. Serrano

Diann S. Heath, 1352 Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee, $405,000, sold to Richard R. and Mary M. Weinstein

David S. Shannon E. Young, 2323 Fancher Heights Blvd., East Wenatchee, $760,000, sold to Jeffrey Wells

Marie B. Barnes Estate, 303 McGee St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $450,000, sold to Rodney R. Rumbolz

Jennifer Dunkle, 430 16th St., Bridgeport, $32,000, sold to Nolberto Aguilar

Richard A. Healy, 1026 N. Devon Ave. Apt. 1, East Wenatchee, $450,000, sold to Skil LLC

Nov. 22

Sharon L. Klein, 316 S. James Ave., East Wenatchee, $370,000, sold to Maria Elena Aleman Radillo

Phillip E. and Tracey D. Graf, parcel number 22210820022, 22210820042 (2 parcels in sale), East Wenatchee, $529,400, sold to Stephen and Sabrina Martinez

Nov. 23

Bonnie J. Schwarck, 1552 Huntwood Lane, East Wenatchee, $435,000, sold to Lezlie A. Schwarck

Sage Homes LLC, 1092 S. Newberry Lane, East Wenatchee, $334,900, sold to Marissa Brennan

Sagebrook LRR LLC, 1092 S. Newberry Lane, East Wenatchee, $105,000, sold to Marissa Brennan

Rodney E. Read, 112 S. Houston Ave., East Wenatchee, $425,000, sold to Brian W. Davis

Sage Homes LLC, 1091 S. Newberry Lane, East Wenatchee, $344,000, sold to Tramp Investments LLC

Sagebrook LRR LLC, 1091 S. Newberry Lane, East Wenatchee, $105,000, sold to Tramp Investments LLC

C&C Investment Properties LLC, 216 Solomon Loop N.W., East Wenatchee, $537,500, sold to William V. Hughes

Kathleen C. and Case Kwak, 310 2nd St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $425,000, sold to Daniel Jeremy Creech

Sage Homes LLC, 1109 S. Newberry Lane, East Wenatchee, $332,000, sold to Tramp Investments LLC

Sagebrook LRR LLC, 1109 S. Newberry Lane, East Wenatchee, $105,000, sold to Tramp Investments LLC

Nov. 24

Bradley L. Christina D. Haag, 212 S. Houston Ave., 212 S. Houston Ave., East Wenatchee, $385,000, sold to Dawn Cummings

Laura Jean Teddy Skok, 2442 Highland View Drive, East Wenatchee, $407,000, sold to Adam P. Hubbard

Jonathon B. and Jane M. Draper, 411 E. Locust St., Waterville, $390,000, sold to Timothy and Deborah Parks

Joseph Edward and Kaitlin C. Bauder, 318 S. Mary Lane, East Wenatchee, $450,000, sold to Rick and Lisa McCoy

Glenda D. Thompson, 1020 Eastmont Ave. Apt. 1, 1022 Eastmont Ave. Apt. 6, (2 parcels in sale), East Wenatchee, $1,450,000, sold to Jas Investors LLC

Tamara L. Tooke Estate, 1204 N. Devon Ave., East Wenatchee, $260,000, sold to Jose and Emily Lemus

Weston M. and Hollie T. Potter, 1444 Sally Jean Way, Rock Island, $397,000, sold to Chas Eric and Kylee Renee Hornbaker

Nov. 29

Walter and Beverly Brandt, 1629 Tedford St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $395,000, sold to Andrew H. Branscum`

Eliseo and Denise R. De La Torre Jr., 141 Springhill Drive, East Wenatchee, $710,250, sold to Sarah J. and Joshua J. Mayr

Christy F. Mayo, 402 30th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $95,000, sold to Maria Isabel Valencia-Farias

Richard R. and Mary M. Weinstein, 1715 7th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $445,000, sold to Amy M. and Zach A. Eddy

Smile4U Inc., Diamond Back Drive, Ephrata, $13,520, sold to Arturo, Sahyra A. and Maria G. Zamudio

Catherine M. Miller, 1569 1st. St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $340,000, sold to Christopher Thomas McCarthy

Nov. 30

Sharon A. Miller, 2281 Grand Ave., East Wenatchee, $455,000, sold to Element Homes LLC

Nicholas A. and Angela A. Velazquez, 117 Eastridge Drive #2, East Wenatchee, $545,000, sold to Lorin B. Jurgensen

Homer N. and Theda W. Mitchell, 110 S. Houston Ave., East Wenatchee, $410,000, sold to Ryan and Veronica Poortinga

Robert T. and Cheryl A. Chambers, 609 S. James Ave., East Wenatchee, $157,155, sold to Sean and Jessica Sagdahl

N&C Nelson Family LLC, 701 Road 8 N.W., Waterville, $350,000, sold to Wendy and Darrin Nelson

Hanson Home Construction LLC, 886 N. Newport Loop, East Wenatchee, $160,000, sold to Brent F. and Vickie I. Campbell

Johnny and Jennifer Davis, 2386 Silo Drive, East Wenatchee, $400,000, sold to Hernandez and Rodrigo Ramirez

Vivian L. Mannon, parcel number 50000007600, Chelan, $150,000, sold to Judy Larson

Corey J. and Tanya L. Davis, 501 S. Lynn Ave., East Wenatchee, $380,000, sold to Larry D. and Janet L. Flanagan

Orville Jr. Schettler, 772 N. Keller Ave., East Wenatchee, $349,000, sold to Robert C. Celsa C. O’Larey

Allan Galbraith as Trustee for Reed W. Johnston, 1380 Eastmont Ave. #501, East Wenatchee, $236,000, sold to Carol A. Johnston

Ashmore Living Trust, 123 N. Joseph Ave., East Wenatchee, $325,000, sold to Alondra A. Mora Diaz

Jesse Stone and Kim Nelson, 315 S. Warren St., Waterville, $304,000, sold to Joseph Clark

Douglas County land sales

Nov. 1

Chinook Meadows LLC, parcel number 60600000200, East Wenatchee, $115,000, .24 acres, sold to Charles and Karen Fowler

Nov. 2

Sarah E. and Billy D. Hale, parcel number 73000009003, Palisades, 1.75 acres, 73000009002, 4.91 acres (2 parcels in sale), $100,000, sold to Arturo Jr. Evangelista

Kyle Steinburg, 404 S. Partridge Lane, East Wenatchee, $839,000, 1.49 acres, sold to Andrew T. and Leslie A. Pebley

Fam LLC, parcel number 25272030000, 160 acres, 25271940000, 160 acres (2 parcels in sale), Coulee-Hartline, $88,520, sold to Kim D. and Christopher C. Jorgensen

Troy and Jodi Woolard Johnson, 2205 Black Rock Road, Orondo, $105,000, 19.81 acres, sold to Robert Stephen and Kristi Strong

Nov. 4

Sage Homes LLC, 1114 S. Newberry Lane, East Wenatchee, $332,000, .16 acres, sold to Jose F. Venegas Jr.

Sagebrook LRR LLC, 1114 S. Newberry Lane, East Wenatchee, $105,000, .16 acres, sold to Jose F. Venegas Jr.

Nov. 5

Springwater Homes LLC, 2295 Brinley Court, East Wenatchee, $498,000, .22 acres, sold to Ha Vandiver

Pinnacle Custom Builders Inc., 2580 Catalina Ave., East Wenatchee, $730,000, .22 acres, sold to Simita Singh

Nov. 8

Michael N. and Maurya A. Broadsword, 89 N. Shore Drive, Chelan, $595,000, .9 acres, sold to Gary and Rosa L. Collins

Roy Hinderer Estate, 651 Road T S.W., East Wenatchee, $305,000, 20 acres, sold to Evan A. Hinderer

Matthew and Leah New, parcel 49700003100, Chelan, $20,000, 6 acres, sold to Kevin S. James

David and Mical Thompson, parcel 24210310002, Waterville, $72,900, 21.17 acres, sold to Taelor J. and Sarah R. Mack

Nov. 9

Stuart Dezellem, Buckingham Alley, 10 acres, 109 Buckingham Alley, 8.37 acres (2 parcels in sale), Brewster, $200,000, sold to Eraclio Chacon Huerta and Maria Gonzalez Padilla

Banner Bank, parcel number 40300003211, East Wenatchee, $23,043, .05 acres, sold to Third Street Mini Storage LLC

Nov. 10

Sage Homes LLC, 1106 S. Newberry Lane, East Wenatchee, $320,000, .12 acres, sold to Randall L. and Cynthia K. Selland

Sagebrook LRR LLC, 1106 S. Newberry Lane, East Wenatchee, $105,000, .12 acres, sold to Randall L. and Cynthia K. Selland

Calder M. Just, parcel number 81600302500, Ephrata, $7,000, 2.28 acres, sold to Kinda Towne

Calder M. Just, parcel number 81600302600, Ephrata, $7,500, 2.74 acres, sold to Travis Hathaway

Nov. 12

Sage Homes LLC, 1084 S. Newberry Lane, East Wenatchee, $305,000, .12 acres, sold to Megan McCart

Sagebrook LRR LLC, 1084 S. Newberry Lane, East Wenatchee, $105,000, .12 acres, sold to Megan McCart

Sage Homes LLC, 2398 S.E. Sage Brooke Road, East Wenatchee, $319,900, .12 acres, sold to Diana Lord

Sagebrook LRR LLC, 2398 S.E. Sage Brooke Road, East Wenatchee, $105,000, .12 acres, sold to Diana Lord

Sage Homes LLC, 2424 S.E. Sage Brooke Road, East Wenatchee, $319,900, .12 acres, sold to Francine Joan and John Edward Barone

Sagebrook LRR LLC, 2398 S.E. Sage Brooke Road, East Wenatchee, $105,000, .12 acres, sold to Francine Joan and John Edward Barone

Alvaro and Norma Rodriguez, 4601 8th St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $795,000, 1.12 acres, sold to Rosalio Noe and Alicia Andrade

Albert B. Piecka, 416 N. Perry Ave., East Wenatchee, $165,000, 2.3 acres, sold to Sarah and Neal Safley

Murray and Lisa Brackett Living Trust, parcel number 49700000800, Chelan, $200,000, 21.3 acres, sold to Hillside Burrows LLC

Murray and Lisa Brackett Living Trust, parcel number 49700000700, Chelan, $200,000, 18.8 acres, sold to Hillside Burrows LLC

Harbor Trust Inc., parcel number 27230120003, Mansfield, $45,000, 20 acres, sold to Deonne Arrera

Nov. 15

Terry Michael Byrd, 3432 S.E. Klatawa St., East Wenatchee, $195,000, .19 acres, sold to Richard D. and Marcia J. Greenwood

Chinook Meadows LLC, parcel number 60600000400, East Wenatchee, $142,000, .29 acres, sold to Jessica Guadalupe Reyes

Douglas and Dawn Heckathorn, parcel number 24211010009, Waterville, $52,000, 20 acres, sold to Josh and Trese Barnes

Shannon M. Huehn et al, parcel number 23202330012, 2.06 acres, 23202330013, .43 acres, 23202330008, .2 acres, 23202330018, .34 acres, 23202320001, 37.75 acres, 23202310001, 15.8 acres, 40500007301, .17 acres, 40500007209, .06 acres, 2320233009, 2.81 acres, 23202330006, 10.9 acres, 23202330002, 34.35 acres (11 parcels in sale), East Wenatchee, $2,550,000, sold to Juan Manuel Muniz

Troy and Jodi Woolard Johnson, 2214 Black Rock Road, Orondo, $185,000, 19.98 acres, sold to Katherine Korsch

Nov. 16

Ronald C. and Mavis A. Lowe, parcel number 95501100500, Waterville, $28,000, .64 acres, sold to George A. Reinhart

Ross L. Clement, 109 Wild Turkey Road, East Wenatchee, $39,300, 20.7 acres, sold to Timothy and Carlye Baity

Michael and Rhonda Orndorff, parcel number 81801601600, Coulee-Hartline, $5,500, 1.89 acres, sold to Martin Ramos Ramirez

Nov. 17

Dean Brim and Stevie Van Assche, 1020 S. Van Sickle Ave., East Wenatchee, $495,000, 9.51 acres, sold to Michael S. and Nichole D. Hamilton

Chinook Meadows LLC, parcel 60600000100, East Wenatchee, $90,000, .21 acres, sold to David Bedolla

Chinook Meadows LLC, parcel 60600000100, East Wenatchee, $110,000, .21 acres, sold to Jacinto Bedolla

Nov. 18

Chinook Meadows, parcel number 60600001500, East Wenatchee, $100,000, .15 acres, sold to William A. Diaz

Nov. 19

Irmgard Wilcox, parcel number 81702000300, Coulee-Hartline, $7,500, 1.27 acres, sold to Benjamin Wesley Miller

Nov. 22

Baltz Farms LLC, parcel number 28272620002, Bridgeport, $12,000, 40 acres, sold to Martin and Candy Hernandez

Ackerman Construction Inc., 2626 Patriot Way S.E., East Wenatchee, $665,000, .22 acres, sold to Brandon K. and Rebecca R. Long

Smile4U Inc., parcel number 81701900700, Coulee-Harline, $6,400, 1.08 acres, sold to Cornell B. Hamilton

Nov. 23

Triumph Property LLC, parcel number 50000006200, Waterville, $57,000, 21.09 acres, sold to Lena and Anthony Mottaz

Sage Homes LLC, 2390 S.E. Sage Brooke Road, East Wenatchee, $323,000, .12 acres, sold to Sadan Shreeje LLC

Sagebrook LRR LLC, 2390 S.E. Sage Brooke Road, East Wenatchee, $105,000, .12 acres, sold to Sadan Shreeje LLC

Nov. 24

Mark A. Matulich, parcel number 81701103100, Ephrata, $4,000, 1.03 acres, sold to Rimrock Meadows Association

Jean M. Perrigo, parcel number 81702100700, Coulee-Hartline, $3,000, 1.04 acres, sold to Open Acres LLC

Chinook Meadows LLC, parcel number 60600001700, .15 acres, 60600000800, .26 acres (2 parcels in sale), East Wenatchee, $220,000, sold to Miguel Cervantes

Nov. 29

Jessup Home Design Inc., 2519 Paisley St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $150,000, .28 acres, sold to Rayce M. and Tiffany A. Barnes

Debra Egan, 605 S. Iowa Ave., East Wenatchee, $160,000, .48 acres, sold to Tania R. Russell

Landbrand Inc., parcel number 81701300700, Coulee-Hartline, $6,000, 1.01 acres, sold to Tony Mark McNally

Nov. 30

RML Washington LLC, Tyee View Loop, Waterville, $25,000, 5.13 acres, sold to Daniel Bass

Jerry Dunagan, parcel 24210220007, Waterville, $2,000, 10.17 acres, sold to Daniel and Sarah D. McCue

KMS Homes Inc., 254 Edgewater Drive, Orondo, $279,000, 1 acre, sold to Jordan Valente

Jesse Stone and Kim Nelson, 319 S. Warren St., Waterville, $51,000, .4 acres, sold to Michael Hiester

Sage Homes LLC, 2419 S.E. Sage Brooke Road, East Wenatchee, $314,900, .15 acres, sold to Michelle Formatin

Sagebrook LRR LLC, 2419 S.E. Sage Brooke Road, East Wenatchee, $105,000, .15 acres, sold to Michelle Formatin

Jesse Stone and Kim Nelson, 301 S. Warren St., Waterville, $32,000, .2 acres, sold to Francisco J. and Alejandra G. Mendoza

Brandon Littrell, 203 Falcon Ridge Road, Waterville, $67,500, 5.38 acres, sold to Fernando and Hermila Guzman

Sage Homes LLC, 1087 S. Newberry Lane, East Wenatchee, $334,900, .12 acres, sold to Tramp Investments LLC

Sagebrook LRR LLC, 1087 S. Newberry Lane, East Wenatchee, $105,00, .12 acres, sold to Tramp Investments LLC

Tontz Family Investments LLC, parcel number 23201510013, East Wenatchee, $400,000, 5 acres, sold to Stephen J. and Jane E. Baldock