Chelan County commercial sales

March 5

Tony L. and Elizabeth E. Hawkins, 3414 Wapato Lake Road, Manson, $172,250, sold to TLC Marine & Storage LLC

March 8

B.J. Matthews Trustee, 501 Ohme Garden Road, Wenatchee, $3,850,000, sold to Ohme Storage LLC

C.J. Hegge Marital Trust, 300 and 314 S. Wenatchee Ave. (two parcels), Wenatchee, $1,200,000, sold to Isidro Cuatepotzo and Maria E. Rico et al

March 19

John W. Sims, 300 Highway 2, Leavenworth, $989,000, sold to Kestrel Properties LLC

March 23

J. Patrick and Peggy D. Aylward, 517 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, $6,000, sold to Svensson Investments LLC

March 29

Joni Eller, 344 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, $350,000, sold to CW Painting LLC

Chelan County residential sales

March 1

Steven L. and Nancy Patterson, 5968 Locust Lane, Cashmere, $525,000, sold to Charles Baty

Elizabeth D. King, 1616 Walnut St., Wenatchee, $400,000, sold to Kimberly M. and Eloy P. Garcia

Scott and Sara Lemke, 21724 Palomino Road, Plain, $685,000, sold to Bethany and Brian Gordon

Jamie Shaw, 534 Fairfield Lane, Wenatchee, $315,000, sold to Aaron J. Clardy

Benjamin Corral, 610 Kittitas St., Wenatchee, $285,000, sold to Rogelio and Lourdes Gonzalez

Shawn T. Vanhorn, 1524 Trisha Way, Wenatchee, $373,000, sold to Bryan and Heidi Niese

March 2

Rose M. Running Trustee, 1818 Jefferson St., Wenatchee, $365,000, sold to Ryan Weaver

Corwyn N. and Cynthia L. Fischer, 2004 Kelso Ave., Wenatchee, $407,599, sold to Patrick M.N. Tracy et al

Adam and Heather Schaapman, 887 Sage Crest Drive, Wenatchee, $558,000, sold to Anton E. Grasch et al

March 3

Thomas D. Overcast and Kay Kenyon, 1219 Orchard Ave., Wenatchee, $688,000, sold to Gavin and Clara Johnson

Rick L. and Kimberly L. Whetzel, 24309 Saddle St., Plain, $750,000, sold to Jay A. and Donna L. Bartelson

Kelly D. Barber, 103 N. Park and Woodin Ave., Chelan, $1,000, sold to Alicia L. and Brandon L. Gill

Flatwater IV LLC, 310 E. Johnson Ave., Chelan, $300,000, sold to Ricardo Castro and Ernestina Soltero-Virgen

March 4

Willynne J. Daniel and Charles J. Fenton, 1826 Jefferson St., Wenatchee, $451,826, sold to Ryan C. Baxter

Cuatepotzo Rico Quevin and Maria E. Rico Cortez, 812 Cashmere St., Wenatchee, $242,400, sold to Alex Herzog

Raul Martinez, 145 Crawford Ave., Wenatchee, $235,000, sold to Jason and Jessica Johnson

Brian J. Kreick, 1684 Pitcher Canyon Road, Wenatchee, $610,000, sold to Tyson L. and Emily A. Niles

Larry E. and Margaret A. King, 50 Sarah Drive, Wenatchee, $270,000, sold to Mitchell P. King

Kai T. and Jacob Toevs, 114 Rudy Circle, Chelan, $799,000, sold to Andria and Jason Hoover

March 5

George and Trinice Lak, 517 Burke Ave., Leavenworth, $675,000, sold to Joseph V. Kamin Jr. and Lindsey R. Kamin

Socoro Caro-Grant, 164 Walnut St., Chelan Falls, $225,000, sold to Paulina P. Echeverria Reyes

Vincent M. Nethery, 1017 Glenwood Ave., Wenatchee, $507,000, sold to Matthew D. Kaminski et al

March 8

H. Leon Dial, 3825 Knowles Road, Wenatchee, $325,000, sold to Lauren L. Romig et al

Guy C. Clair, 9345 Mountain Home Road, Leavenworth, $2,050,000, sold to Greg Brewer and Leigh M. Cochran

Guy C. Clair, 9200 Mountain Home Road, Leavenworth, $850,000, sold to Greg A. Brewer and Leigh M. Cochran

Camille K. Matern, 12344 Bretz Road, Plain, $236,873, sold to Douglas B. Klunder

March 9

Bruce W. and Patricia Blevins, 4580 Joe Miller Road, Malaga, $368,900, sold to Cheyenne R. and Jerad T. Barnes

James and Patricia Ruesken, 24215 Morgan St., Plain, $407,500, sold to Casey R. and Lisa M. Rexrode

March 10

Moxie Properties LLC c/o Shoshawna Merten, 5552 Campbell Road, Peshastin, $312,000, sold to Jon W. and Kelli A. Toomey

Cassidy L. and Katherine A. Secrist, 204 Paton St., Cashmere, $550,000, sold to George L. and Trinice J. Lak

Trudee B. Barritt, 1832 Jefferson St., Wenatchee, $440,000, sold to Philip and Lana Wegman

March 11

Susan Ann Qualls, 1750 Central Ave. F, Wenatchee, $345,000, sold to Bruce W. and Patricia Blevins

David J. Murphy, 12140 Emig Drive, Leavenworth, $1,503,060, sold to WHENIM64 LLC

Con and Linda Nguyen Trustees, 100 Lake Chelan Shores Drive 6 5, Chelan, $640,000, sold to Eduardo J. and Vivian E. Kassner

The Zuluaga Family LLLP, 322 W. Woodin Ave. 637, Chelan, $289,000, sold to Lawrence J. and Carolyn R. Epstein

Emily Millar, 935 Kittitas St., Wenatchee, $283,500, sold to Megan Wick et al

Christopher M. Mott, 1101 Idaho St., Wenatchee, $420,000, sold to Kerstin M. McInnis and Brian Witty

March 12

Mario A. and Paige N. Reyes, 3850 Majeska Lane, Cashmere, $550,000, sold to Cassidy L. and Katherine A. Secrist

Cary Wilson, Property ID 34093, Entiat, $100,000, sold to Walter J. Wilson

Carl and Linda Christensen, 22528 Alpine Drive, Lake Wenatchee, $290,000, sold to Michael and Monica Davis

Cindy and Jack Engstrom, 227 E. Franklin St., Chelan, $223,094, sold to Jackson Engstrom and Amy Pavelchek

March 15

Alvin Bayer, 4681 Whispering Ridge Drive, Wenatchee, $412,000, sold to Tyler J. and Kristina N. Mugg

John B. and Gloria C. Thurlow, 180 Lilly Lane, Wenatchee, $571,000, sold to Tyler and Lindsee McKinnon

Gregory J. and Sharon L. Lunz, 1218 Commercial St., Leavenworth, $459,000, sold to Kimberly and Joshua Schaub

Donte Quinine, 1041 Columbine St., Wenatchee, $435,000, sold to Bryan and Kiley Bedson et al

March 16

Rory and Laurel Turner, 1414 Benoy Ave., Wenatchee, $625,000, 1.21 acres, sold to Jason Thebault

Jeannie J. Harrison, 16883 Fir Drive, Lake Wenatchee, $573,000, sold to Evan and Margaret Kirschner

Joseph and Catherine Morris, 571 Quail Run Road, Chelan, $1,525,000, sold to David and Laura Richardson

Carmen Martinez, 1023 Tyler St., Wenatchee, $333,300, sold to Amy E. Wadley

March 17

Mary Ann D. Soligon Trustee, 2220 W. Woodin Ave. 102, Chelan, $240,000, sold to Gayle Cuvreau

Paul S. and Tani K. Gunn, 136 Summer Breeze Road, Manson, $550,000, sold to Jacob K. and Kai T. Toevs

Matthew Tait and Brittany Tait and Jaime and Kristy Flores, 315 Oregon St., Wenatchee, $269,000, sold to Terrell Ercle IV

Jonathan L. and Taneille M. Curtis, 1101 Rosewood Ave., Wenatchee, $360,000, sold to Devin L. Jacques and Jenna M. Neff-Jacques

March 18

Michael J. and Tamara S. Mangas, Property ID 20345, Dryden, $80,000, sold to Victor Mora and Herendira Rivera

Moonlight Land Company LLC, 582 B St., Chelan Falls, $225,000, sold to Wesley M. and Mary Sherer

March 19

Whitney D. and Stacy R. Nolan, 1101 Ninth St., Wenatchee, $420,000, sold to Ryan J. and Brooke L. Mohs

Trout-Blue Chelan-Magi Inc., 410 Highway 150 1 and 9 and Property ID 46781 (three parcels), Chelan Falls, $2,000,000, sold to Chelan Falls Station LLC

Patrick J. and Carolyn M. Magee, 1793 Judkins St., Wenatchee, $237,000, sold to Nicole Wilson-Storey

Joshua M. and Shantel M. Hower, 542 Saddle Rock Loop, Wenatchee, $475,000, sold to Lindsey K. and Nathaniel R. Goddard

March 22

Mary B. Conrath, 1815 No. 2 Canyon Road 55, Wenatchee, $177,000, sold to Windy L. Cochran

Shawn P. and Deanne L. Lipp, 5186 Squilchuck Road, Wenatchee, $323,000, sold to Kellen M. Lipp

Allen A. Turner, 12708 Wilson St., Leavenworth, $900,000, sold to Andrew and Stacy Erisman

David R. and Patricia R. Knowles, 222 Stehekin Way, Chelan, $582,000, sold to Damon and Gina Heilman

Reymundo Suarez-Gonzales, 105 E. Eli Lane and Property ID 44306 (two parcels), Chelan, $285,000, sold to Abel Espinosa Torres

A Home Doctor Inc., 21 Jamey Lane, Malaga, $430,000, sold to Andrew E. and Mayflor S. Johnson

March 23

Sage Revocable Living Trust Agreement, 18805 Pine Loop, Plain, $275,000, sold to Kirsten L. and Morgan L. McElfresh

Robert D. Carleton Jr. and Theresa R. Carleton, aka Theresa J. Riddell, 18564 Rieche Road, Lake Wenatchee, $512,000, sold to Colin M. Zinnecker et al

Miles Collective LLC, 218 Arden Road and Property ID 37044 (two parcels), Ardenvoir, $362,500, sold to Matthew R. and Emily K. Taunton

Dillon S. Guthrie and Brittney M. Rogers, 501 Greenwalt Place, Wenatchee, $450,000, sold to Seth A. Sivinski et al

Randall R. Haddock, 526 Kittitas St., Wenatchee, $303,000, sold to Siainfo LLC

Cruz Rentals LLC, 1754 Marker St., Wenatchee, $257,400, sold to Miguel A. Medina Diaz and Mayra Salgado Perez

J. Patrick and Peggy D. Aylward, 4 Fifth St., Wenatchee, $6,000, sold to Svensson Investments LLC

March 24

Louise A. Simons and John P. Ryan, 1811 Aspen Creek Lane, Wenatchee, $660,000, sold to Gregory V. Szot and Lisa M. Ketelsen

Betty R. Mosqueda, 219 S. Division St., Cashmere, $190,000, sold to Ronald L. and Cynthia A. Lewing

Charles R. Reeves, 1726 Springwater Ave., Wenatchee, $365,000, sold to Jonathan Clark et al

Courtney Cranton, 68 Prusik Peak Lane, Leavenworth, $1,100,000, sold to Lucas and Holly Stokes

March 25

Mildred A. Crowder, 715 Palouse St., Wenatchee, $260,000, sold to Rigoberto Marsical Lopez et al

Kyle E. and Elizabeth Smith, 8774 Icicle Road, Leavenworth, $720,000, sold to Janet M. Masella and Brien Thane

Kit W. and Joslin J. Roth, 2102 Chiwawa Court, Lake Wenatchee, $550,000, sold to James and Elissa Roche

Bank of America N.A., 609 S. Franklin Ave., Wenatchee, $120,200, sold to Kelly and Kirk Moore

SSM Forty Investment Inc., Property ID 66807, W. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $83,950, sold to Andy and Michelle Prill

Clinton L. Baker Jr. et al, 489 Sunny Brooke Lane, Chelan, $549,900, sold to Stephen J. Lasseter

Michael and Kari Dickinson Trustees, 3023 Memory Lane, Lake Wenatchee, $120,000, sold to Aubrey A. Dickinson

March 26

Joseph A. Tornabene, 1234 Millerdale Ave., Wenatchee, $670,000, sold to Daniel and Anne Marie Linge

Mark K. Faulkner, 304 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee, $360,000, sold to Ralph T. Luna and Erika Betancourt

Andrew and Melanie Doubroff, 1218 Pershing St., Wenatchee, $507,000, sold to Lindy Holmberg et al

Ryan and Amee Forbes, 11668 River Bend Drive, Leavenworth, $857,000, sold to David N. Lonack and Mary L. Picatti

Craig and Julie Meredith, 11440 Clark Canyon Road, Leavenworth, $504,000, sold to Lena Mehrabkhani and Hamed Cheraghi

Donald L. Griffith, 12059 Chumstick Highway, Leavenworth, $455,000, sold to Hector J. Luevano Jr. and Brigitta D. Luevano

Reba D. Norris et al, 14695 Brown Road, Lake Wenatchee, $35,000, sold to Reba D. Raino

Radewan Chelan LLC, 3212 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $995,000, sold to Carl and Megan Swander

Ben C. and Jo Ann Higgins, 423 E. Gibson Ave., Chelan, $350,000, sold to William D. and Jodi L. Kandlik

John A. Scaman Jr., 12752 S. Lakeshore Road and Property ID 47764 (two parcels), Chelan, $1,180,000, sold to Donald L. and Glenna R. Wehmeyer Living Trust

Colleen Gosvener, 126 Strain Lane, Manson, $45,000, sold to David K. and Angelique M. Gosvener

Maude G. Craven Revocable Trust, 201 S. Elliott Ave. 31, Wenatchee, $355,000, sold to William B. and Carol L. Brewer

Joni L. Clark, 3049 Riviera Blvd., Malaga, $334,900, sold to Bryan Darnell

Carolyn Dowell, 434 Laurie Drive, Wenatchee, $550,000, sold to David and Katherine Murphy

March 29

William B. and Carol L. Brewer, 1928 Pensione Place, Wenatchee, $400,000, sold to James and Sharon L. Ortiz

Daniel and Dana Mumme, 428 Porcupine Lane, Chelan, $898,000, sold to Clarence and Nichole Hammond

Dennis and Tamara Biggs, 2213 W. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $479,000, sold to Kyle S. and Jaqueline Byrne et al

Lonnie B. McClellan, 4991 Manson Blvd., Manson, $460,000, sold to Chan Y. Han

Kyle J. Wavra et al, 505 Greenwalt Place, Wenatchee, $340,000, sold to Adam G. Haynie et al

James A. Harris et al, 608 Douglas St., Wenatchee, $320,000, sold to Kathleen Walz and Samuel W. Fordyce

Marcia M. Reynolds, 128 Burns St., Wenatchee, $231,000, sold to Mery Vega

Kristi A. McMullen, 3659 Sky Crest Lane, Wenatchee, $985,000, sold to Kevin and Andrea L. Stangeland

R & B Investments Unlimited LLC, 19 Bruce Lane, Lake Wenatchee, $545,050, sold to Robert W. and Astrid T. Brugger

March 30

Robert and Janet Rust Trustees, 2741 Easy St., Monitor, $450,000, sold to Alexandria and Zachary Burkard

Larry and Jalene Valentine, 8098 Green Road, Peshastin, $345,000, sold to LSPI Exchange Corp.

SNJ Construction Remodeling & Design LLC, 132 S. Emerson Ave., Wenatchee, $421,000, sold to Ryan M. Shimp

Justin Wheeler, 1535 Historic Lane, Wenatchee, $275,000, sold to Ryan Wheeler

Jose Luis Lopez Moreno, 2159 Citation Loop, Wenatchee, $571,000, sold to Clint Paslay

Alec and Angela Gibbons, 290 Winery Lane, Leavenworth, $720,000, sold to Kyle E. and Elizabeth C. Smith

March 31

Glenn S. and Karen J. Fisher, 1512 Westwood Ave. A, Wenatchee, $1,000,000, sold to Justin C. and Holly J. Pickens et al

Marc K. Bush, 2832 Easy St., Monitor, $200,000, sold to Douglas P. Flick and Rudy A. Joya

Michael Bradburn, 130 Commercial St., Leavenworth, $460,000, sold to Reed W. and Emily R. Miller

Melisse K. Franklin Estate, 511 Ross Ave., Wenatchee, $328,000, sold to Kelly Kirschner

Chelan County land sales

March 1

Brian and Cynthia Jaffe, Property ID 40021, Chelan, $95,500, 20.02 acres, sold to Steven E. and Kim D. Olsen

Melissa M. Porcaro, 128 Pine St., Leavenworth, $145,000, 0.14 acres, sold to Karla Hemingway

March 2

Numerica Credit Union, 14135 and 14141 Kinzel St. and 2020 Entiat Way (three parcels), Entiat, $205,000, 1.23 acres, sold to Coax Territories LLC

Carol D. Wilcox, 130 Wilcox Lane, Plain, $205,000, 2.5 acres, sold to Filmore and Jennifer Norris

March 3

Philip M. and Vickie R. Rogers, 7374 Ridgeview Drive, Chelan, $249,000, 0.57 acres, sold to Mike L. and Susan G. Pfeifer

Rhett and Kendra Crow, 324 Paintbrush Road, Chelan, $155,000, 0.27 acres, sold to Rebecca A. and James B. Valentine

Confluence at Harvest Hills LLC, 1101 and 1105 Red Apple Road (two parcels), Wenatchee, $1,695,000, 4.66 acres, sold to Richard Reynolds and Nancy Coon Reynolds

A Home Doctor Inc., 371 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $367,515, 0.29 acres, sold to Laura and Gordon Boon

Star Rock LLC, Property ID 68348, Wilson St., Chelan, $170,000, 2.52 acres, sold to Dennis and Tamara Biggs

March 4

Dianne Breeden, Property ID 30393, Peshastin, $2,000, 0.05 acres, sold to Dennis and Cindy Rudolph

Sage Homes LLC, 716 W. Golf Course Drive, Chelan, $312,997, 0.2 acres, sold to Bonnie Campbell Avery

Mark A. and Susan R. Hebert, 12218 Allen Road, Plain, $259,900, 2.51 acres, sold to Tim Praino and Maren Benedict

March 5

$2000 Investment LLC, Property ID 23535, Highway 97A and 4500 Highway 97A (two parcels), Wenatchee, $290,000, 16.03 acres, sold to Moe Asphalt Patching & Seal Coating Inc. (boundary line adjustment)

Charles Jason Wilson, 3160 Eagle View Drive, Malaga, $105,000, 1.6 acres, sold to Baltazar Ramirez and Jazmin Gonzalez

March 6

Pine Shadow Land Co. LLC, 1018 Spring Mountain Drive, Wenatchee, $47,568, 0.34 acres, sold to Avery and Kelly Fry

March 8

Jane I. Rogers, 3332 Allen Lane, Peshastin, $60,000, 0.34 acres, sold to Moria and James Gebhard

Habrehab LLC, 519 E. Johnson Ave., Chelan, $465,000, 0.09 acres, sold to Burt McCormack et al

Becker Homes LLC, 310 Pinegrass St., Leavenworth, $769,000, 0.14 acres, sold to Gregory and Teresa Burrill

Becker Homes LLC, 304 Pinegrass St., Leavenworth, $729,990, 0.14 acres, sold to Teresa Molitor Luttrell et al

March 9

Dale L. and Lesli S. Lehrman, Property ID 47243, Entiat, $17,500, 0.42 acres, sold to Kirk J. Kilgore

Gann Construction LLC, 43 Adriana Lane, Wenatchee, $598,000, 0.4 acres, sold to Michele M. Kenny

March 10

Rogelio and Lourdes Gonzalez, Property ID 56261, Wenatchee, $205,000, 0.87 acres, sold to Wenatchee RV & Boat Storage LLC

Daniel Davies Jr., Property ID 29744, Leavenworth, $475,000, 2.06 acres, sold to Emily and Kerwin Loukusa et al

A Home Doctor Inc., 162 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $329,085, 0.29 acres, sold to Sylvia A. Sanchez et al

Peter M. Lilly, 152 Waterview Drive, Chelan, $180,000, 1.33 acres, sold to Tracy L. and Steven Lewis

March 11

Ronald L. and Judy Haight, Property ID 36735, Second Creek Road, Leavenworth, $149,999, 5 acres, sold to Bryan D. Lopes

Lois A. and Donald W. McCain, 15330 Lakeview St., Entiat, $183,000, 0.3 acres, sold to Jeramie and Julie Strittmatter

David W. and Peggy J. Harkey, Property ID 68525, Chelan Butte Road, Chelan, $112,000, 2.32 acres, sold to Eric R. and Aura L. Sanderson

March 12

Michael Coleman, 4057 Lakeview Place, Chelan, $140,000, 0.43 acres, sold to Habrehab LLC

Jeff and Julia Kirksey, 649 Tennant Lane, Chelan, $140,000, 80 acres, sold to Joseph W. and Karla A. Moore

Central Washington Property Investments LLC, 3030 Riverview Lane, Malaga, $429,900, 0.42 acres, sold to Dustin P. and Brettany Huber

Carter H. Lawler, 310 Banks Ave., Manson, $185,000, 1.25 acres, sold to Joey and Anita Johanson

March 15

Chelan Development Company LLC, Property ID 51447, Chelan, $83,000, 20.01 acres, sold to Thomas and Dina King

Bradly J. and Tana K. White, Property ID 20542, 20544, 20545 and 20547 (four parcels), Cashmere, $272,500, 80.54 acres, sold to Glade Brosi and Andrea Bixby

K & L Homes LLC, 1040 Sunset Lane, Chelan, $393,226, 0.19 acres, sold to Jolynn and Michael Davis

March 16

Susan C. Albert, 2126 Honeysett Road, Wenatchee, $125,000, 0.25 acres, sold to Danny Sutherland

Kimberly K. Sewell et al, Property ID 36455, Plain, $139,000, 2.01 acres, sold to Gary and Tome Kangas

Donald L. and Peggy F. Hester, 4347 Knowles Road, Wenatchee, $145,000, 1.55 acres, sold to Christopher E. and Michele M. Hughes

March 17

David B. Zuend, Property ID 34852, Lake Wenatchee, $6,600, 1.02 acres, sold to Joshua White

Roger McMahon, Property ID 40510, Chelan, $105,000, 20.07 acres, sold to Craig and Kendall Chase

Debra Shore, 103 Stormy Mountain Way, Chelan, $160,000, 0.24 acres, sold to Jonathan I. and Sabrina A. Cook

March 18

Benjamin J. Morasco and Katherine A. Elder, 13389 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $226,500, 10 acres, sold to Michael F. Fraser and Shiann M. Boyd

March 19

Gant-Archer Family Revocable Trust, 109 Riviera Place, Chelan, $250,000, 0.46 acres, sold to Robert B. and Mara M. Martin

Maureen T. Soler, Property ID 50205, Manson, $45,000, 22.24 acres, sold to Mark A. and Cynthia G. Johnson

G & H Smith LLC, 1025 Crest Loop, Entiat, $89,000, 0.23 acres, sold to Henry E. Thor et al

March 20

Lisa Eidson and Thomas P. Snook, 12145 W. Shugart Flats Road, Plain, $200,000, 1.7 acres, sold to Gary and Tome Kangas

March 22

Joseph and Dolores Strecker, Property ID 47879, Manson, $220,000, 0.37 acres, sold to Craig W. and Andrea G. White

Eric and Donna J. Thurston, Property ID 51505, Manson, $50,000, 1 acre, sold to Rancho Ramirez LLC

A Home Doctor Inc., 337 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $311,955, 0.29 acres, sold to Isidro Najera

A Home Doctor Inc., 342 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $311,955, 0.29 acres, sold to Jose M. Valdez and Dania Rojas

March 23

20626 Haight Drive LLC, 20626 Haight Drive, Lake Wenatchee, $125,000, 0.33 acres, sold to Kahler Mountain Club LLC

John L. King, 150 Crest Drive, Chelan, $140,000, 0.65 acres, sold to Jonathan A. Chandler

Grover L. Collins Orchard Inc., Property ID 65739, Chelan, $50,000, 5 acres, sold to Casey C. and Kristi L. Collins

March 24

Ryan L. Crossen, 122 Monte Carlo Drive, Chelan, $13,928, 0.23 acres, sold to Robert C. Linscott

Richard P. Vance, 761 N. Bradley St., Chelan, $120,000, 5.62 acres, sold to James J. Campbell

Carter H. Lawler, 240 Banks Ave., Manson, $175,000, 1.25 acres, sold to Gerald Laush

A Home Doctor Inc., 355 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $319,800, 0.29 acres, sold to Elizabeth Mendoza Landin and Luis Garcia Villa

March 25

Dean and Cindy U’Ren, 6665 Forest Ridge Drive, Wenatchee, $129,000, 0.6 acres, sold to Carl R. Montoya

Gilman E. and Jill M. McKinnie, 200 Pinnacle Place, Chelan, $183,815, 0.23 acres, sold to Rhett and Kendra Crow

Russell S. Westover, 396 Canyon Road, Manson, $200,000, 20.01 acres, sold to Ronald Travis Roth

Brent A. and Christine M. Barber, 17 Mountain Goat Lane, Wenatchee, $160,000, 0.44 acres, sold to Jeff and Paige Schroedl

March 26

Leola A. Post, 14268 and 14262 Brae Burn Road (two parcels), Lake Wenatchee, $28,000, 0.48 acres, sold to James G. and Moira M. Schettler

William P. Zacharko, 18 Cobb Court, Malaga, $85,000, 0.38 acres, sold to John D. Woodring Jr.

Druckman Family Living Trust, 1961 Summit Blvd., Manson, $409,000, 2.5 acres, sold to Jason Markham

Jeffrey and Julia Kirksey, 2075 Washington Creek Road and Property ID 51126, 51131, 51132, 51133 (five parcels), Chelan, $750,000, 192.8 acres, sold to Brian J. and Libby S. Baarstad

March 29

Richland Acquisitions LLC, 2853 No. 2 Canyon Road, Wenatchee, $52,000, 6.4 acres, sold to Luis M. Garcia Garibay and Marisol Mora Hernandez

JMRB Properties LLC, 1806 Valleyvue Road, Wenatchee, $150,000, 0.24 acres, sold to Devin R. Gooch

Bill and Allison Reid, 7376 Ridgeview Drive, Chelan, $285,000, 0.56 acres, sold to Joseph P. and Aimee R. Mooney

Springwater Homes LLC, 3833 Buck Haven Lane, Wenatchee, $685,000, 1.3 acres, sold to Valley Lake Properties LLC

March 30

William R. Thomson, Property ID 36349, 68615 and 68616 Highway 2 (three parcels), Lake Wenatchee, $475,000, 80.25 acres, sold to Hartford Homestead LLC

Barbara J. Gross, 137 Faulkenberry Lane, Chelan, $160,000, 0.4 acres, sold to Del T. Shull

STJI LLC, 325 and 339 Sabio Way (two parcels), Chelan, $170,000, 0.64 acres, sold to Rhett and Kendra Crow

Chelan Development Company LLC, Property ID 51488, Chelan, $105,450, 23.59 acres, sold to Marcus S. and Andrea L. Talley

Nikos Milanos, 3784 and 3800 Iroquois Lane (two parcels), Monitor, $240,000, 0.95 acres, sold to Aaron L. and Ada Parrott

March 31

Tyee L. and Amber N. Zacher, 101 Hassan St., Cashmere, $115,000, 0.39 acres, sold to Kevin Sullivan et al

K & L Homes LLC, 101 Sky Harbor Drive, Chelan, $230,000, 2.23 acres, sold to Rebecca T. and Brady L. Peterson

Douglas County commercial sales

March 1

Kurt Holes, 235 W. Third St., Waterville, $220,000, sold to Mt. Hermon Foundation

March 31

Kelly and Susan Cowlishaw, 5526 Industry Lane, East Wenatchee, $800,000, sold to J & E Shop and Storage LLC

Douglas County residential sales

March 1

Park Condominiums LLC, 667 4th St. N.E. #K202, East Wenatchee, $188,000, sold to Brien J. and Kjel Anne Waldron

Jacqueline A. McGinty Parker Estate, 2858 Blue Heron Lane, East Wenatchee, $384,900, sold to Maureen Jones

March 2

C & C Investment Properties LLC, 228 Solomon Loop N.W., East Wenatchee, $471,000, sold to Alexander J. Baldock and Tasha A. C. Corcino

Philip and Natalie A. Morrell, 605 Briarwood Drive, East Wenatchee, $669,000, sold to James B. and Alyce C. Dodson

Todd and Lori Anderson, parcel numbers 81400801300 and 81400801500 (two parcels), Ephrata, $28,000, sold to Randy C. Smith

March 3

Kim George, 2452 N.W. Columbia Ave. #2, East Wenatchee, $400,000, sold to Jerry L. and Marilee E. White

Ron R. and Donna D. Rolen, 521 N. Kansas Ave., East Wenatchee, $465,000, sold to Maria C. Velazquez, Ricardo Amaro and Cesar I. Amaro

Michael R. and Laurie J. Newton, 2840 8th St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $930,000, sold to Robert Joseph and Laura Lee Shepard

March 4

Christian Villanueva et al, 211 Pace Drive Space 3, East Wenatchee, $10,000, sold to Lupe Bravo Espinoza

Jamey Sagmoen, Devin Brooks and Teal Brooks, 2121 S. Barker Drive, East Wenatchee, $120,000, sold to Teal Brooks

March 5

Joshua D. and Linda M. Realme, 1855 Bluegrass Ave., East Wenatchee, $430,000, sold to Andrew R. and Kayla D. Scott

Roberto M. and Rosa M. Guzman, 15 Edson Ave. and parcel number 84000101100 (two parcels), Bridgeport, $80,000, sold to Veronica Martinez Martinez

Roy P. and Susan A. King, 1931 Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee, $443,500, sold to Kevin and Casey Hanson

Brennan and Lanee Earhart, 66 27th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $465,000, sold to Tessa L. and Justin C. Nelson

March 8

Ron Wixom Jr., 2500 Highway 28 Space 70, East Wenatchee, $8,200, sold to Brooks Bruggman

Nathan and Jaclyn M. Harmon, 2651 Semolina Loop, East Wenatchee, $460,000, sold to Kelly L. Kaylor

Jon R. Picard, 14 S. June Ave., East Wenatchee, $352,000, sold to Nathanael James Bergstrom and Adelita Fuentes

March 9

Donald Swanson, 750 Highway 173, Brewster, $285,000, sold to Giovanni Asencio

March 10

Rochlan Investments LLC, 1421 Easthills Terrace, East Wenatchee, $450,000, sold to Todd and Alicen Gaytley

Jose and Susan Nieto, 434 S. Kansas Loop, East Wenatchee, $338,000, sold to Michael Jeffrey Ulvenes

March 11

Vien Sai and Phanmaha Vonghalath, 309 Eastridge Drive, East Wenatchee, $154,403, sold to Max Vonghalath

March 12

Cesar Garcia Sanchez and Ines Hernandez Garcia, 121 3rd St., Bridgeport, $59,500, sold to Raul Martinez Oros and Nora Martinez Martinez

Robert D. Skagen Testamentary Trust, 424 19th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $675,000, sold to Bradley Thomas

March 15

W F LTD Partnership, 1451 N. Ashland Ave. #16, East Wenatchee, $270,000, sold to John Francis and Lauri Anne Whims

Leslie L. Royall, 6 Douglas Ave., Coulee Dam, $257,000, sold to Johnny Dale Drywater and Alyssa Nicole Drywater

Dustin P. Huber, 277 N. Joseph Ave., East Wenatchee, $358,900, sold to Geneva and Erin Wilson

William A. and Dianna J. Ellis, 455 9th St. N.E. Space 26, East Wenatchee, $35,000, sold to Gail M. Jimenez

March 16

Todd and Leslie Shepherd, parcel number 81701500100, Coulee-Hartline, $10,000, sold to Angela McCall and Carol Cross

Kellen D. and Sarah L. Parton, parcel number 40200005208, East Wenatchee, $385,000, sold to Tristin T. Parton and Megan E. Ahl-Mosher

Billi L. Gould, 215 W. Second Ave., Mansfield, $75,000, sold to Mishell D. M. Tupling

Megan Ahl Mosher and Tristin Thomas James Parton, 15 E. Shore Court, Chelan, $273,000, sold to Cody Konarek

March 17

Robert L. Lucas, 225 19th St. N.E. #15, East Wenatchee, $375,000, sold to Christianson Family Revocable Living Trust

March 18

Albert G. and Nancy D. Vandais, 693 Highline Drive, East Wenatchee, $420,000, sold to Jennifer Shores and Eric Charles Bayless

Carol A. White, 330 N. Keller Ave., East Wenatchee, $280,000, sold to Mark Lydon

Doug and Linda Hopper, 1030 Desert Canyon Blvd. #203, Orondo, $140,000, sold to Marilyn K. Haag

March 19

David Lee Fletcher and Lisa Mishell Martinez, 1627 Columbia Ave., Bridgeport, $212,000, sold to Christian Bejar Arevalo and Maya D.G. Martinez

Jennifer Cottrell and William Kirby, 2501 Aviation Drive, East Wenatchee, $389,900, sold to Nicholas and Shane Medeiros

Scott and Lisa Tidd, 1352 Eastmont Ave. #2, East Wenatchee, $363,995, sold to Robert H. and Jacqueline L. Kuske

Robin L. Law and the Estate of John F. Law, deceased, 1230 S. Quincy Ave., East Wenatchee, $157,000, sold to Patricia L. Jump

James Evan and Julie Cumalander, 724 S. Lexington Place, East Wenatchee, $400,000, sold to Shane M. Sanders

William J. and Alisha Tuthill, 208 W. Walnut St., Waterville, $237,000, sold to John and Ann Haberman and Constance A. Haberman

Enoe Management LLC, 103 Douglas Ave., Coulee Dam, $190,000, sold to Stefanie Re McKee

March 22

Chantel Nelson, 1206 Jean St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $460,000, sold to Adam O. and Rebekah D. Homer

Maryhill Plaza Apartments LLC, 2272 S. Nevada Court, #A101-A104, East Wenatchee, $20,500,000, sold to Altitude Wenatchee 96 LLC

March 23

Jason D. and Kirsten A. Mittelstaedt, 1130 Parkroy Place, East Wenatchee, $470,000, sold to Wayland Coleman Sr.

Alan C. and Teresa R. Ulrich, 401 19th St. N.E. #9, East Wenatchee, $493,500, sold to Kevin Powell O’Reilly

Max R. Hiett, 2347 Herndon Drive, East Wenatchee, $365,000, sold to Jose Angel Rosas Valdovinos

March 24

Manuel Moreno, 401 S. Kentucky Ave. Space 35, East Wenatchee, $6,000, sold to Elsa M. Varela Meza

Jeri Thomas, aka Jeri Jacobson and Joseph Thomas, 1221 Jupiter St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $360,000, sold to William E. Fosmoe

Martin and Bertha Alicia Garcia Alvarez, 211 Pace Drive Space 22, East Wenatchee, $15,000, sold to Esteban Almanza Bernal and Andrea L. Mora

March 25

Yevgeniy N. and Svetlana Velichko, 2569 Aviation Drive, East Wenatchee, $420,000, sold to Julie Ann and Michael Nathan Becker

Debra S. Truitt, 316 S. Jarvis Ave., East Wenatchee, $349,900, sold to Jacob W. and London E. Sayan and James D. and Dee A. Mendall

Joseph T. Peltier and Heather H. Oesting, 512 Stoneridge Drive, East Wenatchee, $609,900, sold to Charles W. and Michelle J. Carlson

Anthony and Megan McCarty, 2280 Fancher Heights Blvd., East Wenatchee, $645,000, sold to Craig Lester and Frances Nannete Chambers

Bob Edinger, 310 Sonora Place and parcel numbers 81801400200 and 81801400400 (three parcels), Coulee-Hartline, $35,000, sold to Andrew and Julie Steenvoorde

John Agar Scaman III Estate, 2599 N.W. Columbia Ave., East Wenatchee, $710,000, sold to James and Brenna Mott

March 26

Corinne M. Hannon, 351 19th St. N.E. #18, East Wenatchee, $465,000, sold to the Brody Living Trust

Ann M. and Chad N. Lewis, 415 W. Beech St. and 401 S. Warren St. (two parcels), Waterville, $500,000, sold to Christopher S. and Nicole A. Ridgway

David R. and Sharon E. Phillips, 502 Songbrook, East Wenatchee, $255,000, sold to Andrea Shae and Philip M. Hanson

Darrin J. and Molly M. Nelson, 1736 5th St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $550,000, sold to Karla Holman

Maria D. Equihua de Tapia and Karina Guadalupe Alvarez, aka, Karina Alvarez, 1111 Carolyn St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $70,176, sold to Karina Guadalupe Alvarez

Eva and Benjamin Torres, 624 S. James Ave., East Wenatchee, $525,000, sold to Kathryn Dutton

William J. Cousineau Estate, 209 W. Ash St., Waterville, $90,000, sold to Kurt Holes

March 29

Greg and Tammy Opheim, 240 Lakeview Ave., Orondo, $560,000, sold to Kenneth W. and Vicky D. Mitchell and Kaley D. Mitchell

Kristen and Daniel Jentges, 443 Dorado Court, East Wenatchee, $569,000, sold to Shannon Burke

March 30

Brad W. and Jeanette M. Webster, 220 W. Marine View Drive, Orondo, $345,200, sold to Jill S. Bartoletti

Nicholas James Smith, 28 French Ave. and parcel number 03700001934, French Ave. (three parcels), East Wenatchee, $290,000, sold to Ramon N. and Maria C. Perez

Michael W. and Kay D. Erho, 1986 Diamond Court, East Wenatchee, $650,000, sold to Ernest and Loretta J. Garrett

March 31

Lori Saxion, 93 Red Hawk Drive, Orondo, $235,000, sold to Rand Farr

Nordic Vistas LLC, 206 22nd St. N.W., East Wenatchee, $378,000, sold to J. Jesus Chavez Mendoza and Ramona Georgina Mendoza Rangel

Scott and Kelly Brown, 665 S. Larch Ave., East Wenatchee, $304,000, sold to Cody Dalton Hall

Steven and Tonya Vaughan, parcel number 11202300100, Waterville, $218,000, sold to Christopher and Nina Marie Sines

Dennis M. and Kim L. Broughton, 1430 N. Devon Ave., East Wenatchee, $372,000, sold to Matthew and Chanelle Remien

Melvin L. and Karen M. Ohrazda, 22062 Highway 97, Orondo, $510,000, sold to John E. and Laurie A. Holmes and Andrea Haugen

Douglas County land sales

March 1

Gary and Margaret Rich, parcel numbers 26211430004 and 26211430006 (two parcels), Brays Landing Road, Orondo, $260,000, 18.1 acres, sold to Todd Skylstad

Deborah K. Mertens, parcel numbers 29293110001 and 29293010001 (two parcels), Coulee Dam, $130,334, 401.03 acres, sold to Delrio Farms Inc.

Joseph W. Ehlers, parcel numbers 29290330001, 29290430001, 29291010000 and 29291030001 (four parcels), Coulee Dam, $248,300, 764.3 acres, sold to Delrio Farms Inc.

Ruperto and Veronica Y. Munguia, parcel number 81700102000, Ephrata, $5,000, 1.47 acres, sold to Marco Tlaseca Jr.

Ruperto and Veronica Y. Munguia, parcel number 81701501600, Coulee-Hartline, $17,500, 1.16 acres, sold to Misael Gonzalez O. and Angelita J. Perez

Gary Strawn, parcel number 81801500700, Coulee-Hartline, $3,700, 1.25 acres, sold to Santiago Perez Velasco and Isabet Torres Alonso

Howard B. Carron Estate, 203 Wild Turkey Road, East Wenatchee, $26,000, 12.65 acres, sold to Keith Robert Parkison

March 2

Michael and Kay Taylor, parcel number 30243110012, Brewster, $25,000, 1.07 acres, sold to Matthew P. Carroll

Noah R. Nott, parcel number 26230610004, Highway 97, Chelan, $155,000, 5.02 acres, sold to Darin B. and Julie M. Hepper

Marian S. Sztab, 19 Box Canyon Road, Chelan, $175,000, 5.02 acres, sold to James B. Roth

March 3

Neil Petersen, parcel numbers 24220820000 and 24220510001 (two parcels), Waterville, $18,000, 407.93 acres, sold to Randy N. Petersen

John Leloup, parcel number 81501502200, Ephrata, $1,750, 1.15 acres, sold to Rimrock Meadows Association

Robert L. Leone, parcel number 81700500100, Ephrata, $1,500, 1.05 acres, sold to Rimrock Meadows Association

Rodney A. Ginther, parcel number 81400902200, Ephrata, $1,250, 1 acre, sold to Rimrock Meadows Association

March 4

Sherrill S. Mozey, parcel number 49800005900, Chelan, $12,000, 6.4 acres, sold to Harbor Trust Inc.

March 5

Robert W. Millar, 283 N. Shore Drive, Chelan, $425,000, 1.68 acres, sold to Faruk and Laura Behluli

Sage Homes LLC, 104 S. Millbrook Loop, East Wenatchee, $314,900, 0.19 acres, sold to Heather Schaapman

Prime Properties LLC, 104 S. Millbrook Loop, East Wenatchee, $105,000, 0.19 acres, sold to Heather Schaapman

Sage Homes LLC, 2192 2nd St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $295,000, 0.22 acres, sold to Jose Horencio and Rosa A. Guerra

Prime Properties LLC, 2192 2nd St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $105,000, 0.22 acres, sold to Jose Horencio and Rosa A. Guerra

Trent D. and Taralyn Moyers, 2892 N. Breckenridge Drive, East Wenatchee, $135,000, 0.25 acres, sold to Jeff and Lisa Cutuli

March 8

William E. Marcus, parcel number 81400503300, Ephrata, $1,675, 1.02 acres, sold to Happy Queen Bee LLC

Patricia Harding, parcel number 81701402800, Coulee-Hartline, $3,500, 1.17 acres, sold to Rimrock Meadows Association

Miner Trust and Nevison Trust, parcel number 27240610004, Mansfield, $20,000, 19.25 acres, sold to LNCE Solutions LCC

March 9

Jim and Margaret Ann Mulligan, 203 Desert Canyon Blvd., Orondo, $75,000, 0.41 acres, sold to Javier Gomez and Manuela Azucena Nevarez

Barry Speegle, 103 Aspen Road, East Wenatchee, $50,000, 7.25 acres, sold to Beverly Polunadezhdin

Joseph W. and Joann I. Ehlers, 1519 Highway 174, parcel number 29303110004 and 29303040001 (three parcels), Coulee Dam, $350,000, 130.52 acres, sold to Jesus Alfonso and Agustina Gonzalez

Happy Roots LLC, parcel number 81501909900, Ephrata, $5,500, 1.12 acres, sold to Rin Kang

March 10

Evelyn R. Hedges, parcel numbers 25223520003 and 25222740002 (two parcels), Waterville, $18,443, 38.3 acres, sold to Town of Waterville

Christopher Vike, parcel number 81700802800, Ephrata, $1,000, 1.12 acres, sold to Rimrock Meadows Association

KBOB LLC, 813 Briarwood Drive, East Wenatchee, $92,500, 0.25 acres, sold to Mark Craig Mondeck

March 11

William J. Murphy, parcel number 81501302000, Ephrata, $1,675, 1.13 acres, sold to Rimrock Meadows Association

Buob Land LLC, parcel number 26231620001, Waterville, $58,000, no acreage recorded, sold to M K Thomsen LLC

Kari and Benjamin M. Kollmeyer, parcel number 27233230008, Chelan, $175,000, 5.02 acres, sold to Diadira Desenia Galvan, Rafael Magallanes Gonzalez and Maria Luisa Galvan

Pilot Rock Ranch Estates LLC, 169 Banks Lake View Road and parcel numbers 25282010006, 25282010007, 25282010008 (four parcels), Coulee-Hartline, $256,000, 80 acres, sold to David and Laurie Willett

March 12

Sage Homes LLC, 96 S. Millbrook Loop, East Wenatchee, $344,900, 0.19 acres, sold to Lauren Michelle Jagla and Michael Adam Curtin

Prime Properties LLC, 96 S. Millbrook Loop, East Wenatchee, $105,000, 0.19 acres, sold to Lauren Michelle Jagla and Michael Adam Curtin

Dan O’Connell and Karen Zacher, parcel number 02200000101, Bridgeport, $241,100, 18.63 acres, sold to Flat Top Orchard LLC

March 16

Bennett J. Lundquist, parcel number 81600301300, Ephrata, $8,000, 8.15 acres, sold to LNCE Solutions LLC

March 17

John M. and Anne M. Brangwin, 817, 825 and 835 Rock Island Road (three parcels), East Wenatchee, $435,000, 2.28 acres, sold to Ana Cecilia Sanchez Bravo, Irvin Jovan Lugo-Sanchez and Daisy Denise Lugo-Sanchez

March 18

Tim Oswald, parcel number 8150190500, Ephrata, $3,000, 1.06 acres, sold to Rimrock Meadows Association

Michael Smith, parcel number 81700805200, Ephrata, $1,500, 1.08 acres, sold to Rimrock Meadows Association

Clayton Orchards LLC, 13 Weimer Road #1-8, Orondo, $720,000, 30 acres, sold to AFC Ranch 3 LLC

Morgan E. Tucker, parcel number 82000800600, Waterville, $4,800, 1.11 acres, sold to Jason S. and Janis D. Sundstrom

March 19

Matt Murray, parcel number 24212210002, East Wenatchee, $70,000, 20 acres, sold to Jennifer L. and Douglas C. Plinski

Matthew M. and Jessica A. Maher, parcel number 53700001600, Waterville, $5,000, 17.77 acres, sold to Liberty Land Group LLC

David D. and Tammy L. Duranceau, parcel number 81400501500, Ephrata, $5,000, 0.92 acres, sold to Joan Sieverkropp

March 22

David Moore, parcel number 82001200800, Waterville, $1,500, 1.03 acres, sold to Rimrock Meadows Association

Robert C. and Kathleen F. Hankins, parcel number 81801004100, Coulee-Hartline, $3,500, 1.02 acres, sold to Jackie L. and Carlos J. Meza

Rimrock Meadows Association, parcel number 81801002800, Coulee-Hartline, $6,000, 0.99 acres, sold to Tony E. and Gwinda L. Lutz

March 23

Lilly Property Management LLC, 1111 Columbia Ave. and parcel number 0004801500 (two parcels), Bridgeport, $18,000, 0.28 acres, sold to Ryan and Betty Allstot

Kathleen Collins, parcel number 41100002205, East Wenatchee, $135,000, 5 acres, sold to Stephen Wallen

425 Development LLC, parcel number 81701404800, Coulee-Hartline, $7,500, 1.53 acres, sold to John M. Moses

March 24

Happy Roots LLC, parcel number 81501909900, Ephrata, $5,500, 1.12 acres, sold to Rin Kang

March 25

Nakata Orchards Inc., 2347 8th St. S.E. and parcel number 22211840027 (two parcels), East Wenatchee, $802,700, 11.04 acres, sold to Ackerman Construction Inc. and Hurst Holdings LLC

Rimrock Meadows Association, parcel numbers 81801003200 and 81801003300 (two parcels), Coulee-Hartline, $12,000, 2.15 acres, sold to Tony E. and Gwinda L. Lutz

State of Washington, Department of Transportation, parcel number 23200210016, East Wenatchee, $25,120, no acreage recorded, sold to Douglas County PUD No. 1

March 26

Daniel L. and Keri M. Whetter, 139 N. Shore Drive, Chelan, $300,000, 0.81 acres, sold to Corey S. Williams

Deborah and John Talbot, parcel number 81700500200, Ephrata, $2,000, 1.03 acres, sold to Ivan and Kavian Naydenov

Sage Homes LLC, 82 S. Millbrook Loop, East Wenatchee, $294,900, 0.19 acres, sold to Sharon Delaughder

Prime Properties LLC, 82 S. Millbrook Loop, East Wenatchee, $105,000, 0.19 acres, sold to Sharon Delaughder

Rebecca Dobson, Rodney Dobson and Adell Morris, as successor co-trustees of the Gloria J. Dobson Testamentary Trust, 98 Hillcrest Drive and parcel numbers 30243120002, 30243130003 and 29240620003 (four parcels), Brewster, $1,000,000, 194.59 acres, sold to Mogurdy LLC

425 Development LLC, parcel number 82100200400, Waterville, $6,000, 1.1 acres, sold to Rimrock Meadows Association

Howard E. Dorsey Jr. and Vicki Dorsey, parcel number 30242440001, Brewster, $115,000, 10 acres, sold to Ross Cleaning Services LLC

March 29

Stimac Construction Inc., 193 Hammond Lane, Rock Island, $339,900, 0.2 acres, sold to Josh Waterhouse and Katie Meier

James D. and Barbara J. Brazill, 295 Grafton Drive and parcel number 82000500200 (two parcels), Waterville, $25,000, 2.53 acres, sold to David and Kathleen Walker

Blackhawk Development Inc., parcel number 22210920009, East Wenatchee, $3,500,000, 20 acres, sold to Microsoft Corporation

425 Development LLC, parcel number 81701404900, Coulee-Hartline, $5,500, 1.48 acres, sold to John M. Moses

March 30

Sage Homes LLC, 78 S. Millbrook Loop, East Wenatchee, $344,900, 0.2 acres, sold to Adam Guerra

Prime Properties LLC, 78 S. Millbrook Loop, East Wenatchee, $105,000, 0.2 acres, sold to Adam Guerra

March 31

Mitchco Inc., 14041 Highway 2 and parcel numbers 25212830005, 25213310002 and 25213320008 (four parcels), Orondo, $3,500,000, 29.4 acres, sold to Central Investment Properties LLC

Sage Homes LLC, 74 S. Millbrook Loop, East Wenatchee, $284,900, 0.2 acres, sold to Jordan A. and Madelynn P. Schnur

Prime Properties LLC, 74 S. Millbrook Loop, East Wenatchee, $105,000, 0.2 acres, sold to Jordan A. and Madelynn P. Schnur

Arnulfo Velazquez, parcel number 78000003400, East Wenatchee, $365,000, 4.9 acres, sold to Pedro A. and Enedina Sandoval

Thomas J. and Joan M. Steichen, 14041 Highway 2 and 25212830006 (two parcels), Orondo, $5,000, 29.94 acres, sold to Mitchell Trucking & Paving

Josene M. Johnson, parcel number 44800007800, East Wenatchee, $44,400, 10.66 acres, sold to Timothy and Carlye Baity

Ken Planque Jr. and Heidi Planque, 403 Desert Canyon Blvd., Orondo, $105,000, 0.4 acres, sold to Mike Adamson

Kazem and Georgia L. Mashayekh, 307 Desert View Place, Orondo, $65,000, 0.33 acres, sold to Kenneth W. and Teena J. Marshlain

Join the online forum