March 5
Tony L. and Elizabeth E. Hawkins, 3414 Wapato Lake Road, Manson, $172,250, sold to TLC Marine & Storage LLC
March 8
B.J. Matthews Trustee, 501 Ohme Garden Road, Wenatchee, $3,850,000, sold to Ohme Storage LLC
C.J. Hegge Marital Trust, 300 and 314 S. Wenatchee Ave. (two parcels), Wenatchee, $1,200,000, sold to Isidro Cuatepotzo and Maria E. Rico et al
March 19
John W. Sims, 300 Highway 2, Leavenworth, $989,000, sold to Kestrel Properties LLC
March 23
J. Patrick and Peggy D. Aylward, 517 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, $6,000, sold to Svensson Investments LLC
March 29
Joni Eller, 344 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, $350,000, sold to CW Painting LLC
Chelan County residential sales
March 1
Steven L. and Nancy Patterson, 5968 Locust Lane, Cashmere, $525,000, sold to Charles Baty
Elizabeth D. King, 1616 Walnut St., Wenatchee, $400,000, sold to Kimberly M. and Eloy P. Garcia
Scott and Sara Lemke, 21724 Palomino Road, Plain, $685,000, sold to Bethany and Brian Gordon
Jamie Shaw, 534 Fairfield Lane, Wenatchee, $315,000, sold to Aaron J. Clardy
Benjamin Corral, 610 Kittitas St., Wenatchee, $285,000, sold to Rogelio and Lourdes Gonzalez
Shawn T. Vanhorn, 1524 Trisha Way, Wenatchee, $373,000, sold to Bryan and Heidi Niese
March 2
Rose M. Running Trustee, 1818 Jefferson St., Wenatchee, $365,000, sold to Ryan Weaver
Corwyn N. and Cynthia L. Fischer, 2004 Kelso Ave., Wenatchee, $407,599, sold to Patrick M.N. Tracy et al
Adam and Heather Schaapman, 887 Sage Crest Drive, Wenatchee, $558,000, sold to Anton E. Grasch et al
March 3
Thomas D. Overcast and Kay Kenyon, 1219 Orchard Ave., Wenatchee, $688,000, sold to Gavin and Clara Johnson
Rick L. and Kimberly L. Whetzel, 24309 Saddle St., Plain, $750,000, sold to Jay A. and Donna L. Bartelson
Kelly D. Barber, 103 N. Park and Woodin Ave., Chelan, $1,000, sold to Alicia L. and Brandon L. Gill
Flatwater IV LLC, 310 E. Johnson Ave., Chelan, $300,000, sold to Ricardo Castro and Ernestina Soltero-Virgen
March 4
Willynne J. Daniel and Charles J. Fenton, 1826 Jefferson St., Wenatchee, $451,826, sold to Ryan C. Baxter
Cuatepotzo Rico Quevin and Maria E. Rico Cortez, 812 Cashmere St., Wenatchee, $242,400, sold to Alex Herzog
Raul Martinez, 145 Crawford Ave., Wenatchee, $235,000, sold to Jason and Jessica Johnson
Brian J. Kreick, 1684 Pitcher Canyon Road, Wenatchee, $610,000, sold to Tyson L. and Emily A. Niles
Larry E. and Margaret A. King, 50 Sarah Drive, Wenatchee, $270,000, sold to Mitchell P. King
Kai T. and Jacob Toevs, 114 Rudy Circle, Chelan, $799,000, sold to Andria and Jason Hoover
March 5
George and Trinice Lak, 517 Burke Ave., Leavenworth, $675,000, sold to Joseph V. Kamin Jr. and Lindsey R. Kamin
Socoro Caro-Grant, 164 Walnut St., Chelan Falls, $225,000, sold to Paulina P. Echeverria Reyes
Vincent M. Nethery, 1017 Glenwood Ave., Wenatchee, $507,000, sold to Matthew D. Kaminski et al
March 8
H. Leon Dial, 3825 Knowles Road, Wenatchee, $325,000, sold to Lauren L. Romig et al
Guy C. Clair, 9345 Mountain Home Road, Leavenworth, $2,050,000, sold to Greg Brewer and Leigh M. Cochran
Guy C. Clair, 9200 Mountain Home Road, Leavenworth, $850,000, sold to Greg A. Brewer and Leigh M. Cochran
Camille K. Matern, 12344 Bretz Road, Plain, $236,873, sold to Douglas B. Klunder
March 9
Bruce W. and Patricia Blevins, 4580 Joe Miller Road, Malaga, $368,900, sold to Cheyenne R. and Jerad T. Barnes
James and Patricia Ruesken, 24215 Morgan St., Plain, $407,500, sold to Casey R. and Lisa M. Rexrode
March 10
Moxie Properties LLC c/o Shoshawna Merten, 5552 Campbell Road, Peshastin, $312,000, sold to Jon W. and Kelli A. Toomey
Cassidy L. and Katherine A. Secrist, 204 Paton St., Cashmere, $550,000, sold to George L. and Trinice J. Lak
Trudee B. Barritt, 1832 Jefferson St., Wenatchee, $440,000, sold to Philip and Lana Wegman
March 11
Susan Ann Qualls, 1750 Central Ave. F, Wenatchee, $345,000, sold to Bruce W. and Patricia Blevins
David J. Murphy, 12140 Emig Drive, Leavenworth, $1,503,060, sold to WHENIM64 LLC
Con and Linda Nguyen Trustees, 100 Lake Chelan Shores Drive 6 5, Chelan, $640,000, sold to Eduardo J. and Vivian E. Kassner
The Zuluaga Family LLLP, 322 W. Woodin Ave. 637, Chelan, $289,000, sold to Lawrence J. and Carolyn R. Epstein
Emily Millar, 935 Kittitas St., Wenatchee, $283,500, sold to Megan Wick et al
Christopher M. Mott, 1101 Idaho St., Wenatchee, $420,000, sold to Kerstin M. McInnis and Brian Witty
March 12
Mario A. and Paige N. Reyes, 3850 Majeska Lane, Cashmere, $550,000, sold to Cassidy L. and Katherine A. Secrist
Cary Wilson, Property ID 34093, Entiat, $100,000, sold to Walter J. Wilson
Carl and Linda Christensen, 22528 Alpine Drive, Lake Wenatchee, $290,000, sold to Michael and Monica Davis
Cindy and Jack Engstrom, 227 E. Franklin St., Chelan, $223,094, sold to Jackson Engstrom and Amy Pavelchek
March 15
Alvin Bayer, 4681 Whispering Ridge Drive, Wenatchee, $412,000, sold to Tyler J. and Kristina N. Mugg
John B. and Gloria C. Thurlow, 180 Lilly Lane, Wenatchee, $571,000, sold to Tyler and Lindsee McKinnon
Gregory J. and Sharon L. Lunz, 1218 Commercial St., Leavenworth, $459,000, sold to Kimberly and Joshua Schaub
Donte Quinine, 1041 Columbine St., Wenatchee, $435,000, sold to Bryan and Kiley Bedson et al
March 16
Rory and Laurel Turner, 1414 Benoy Ave., Wenatchee, $625,000, 1.21 acres, sold to Jason Thebault
Jeannie J. Harrison, 16883 Fir Drive, Lake Wenatchee, $573,000, sold to Evan and Margaret Kirschner
Joseph and Catherine Morris, 571 Quail Run Road, Chelan, $1,525,000, sold to David and Laura Richardson
Carmen Martinez, 1023 Tyler St., Wenatchee, $333,300, sold to Amy E. Wadley
March 17
Mary Ann D. Soligon Trustee, 2220 W. Woodin Ave. 102, Chelan, $240,000, sold to Gayle Cuvreau
Paul S. and Tani K. Gunn, 136 Summer Breeze Road, Manson, $550,000, sold to Jacob K. and Kai T. Toevs
Matthew Tait and Brittany Tait and Jaime and Kristy Flores, 315 Oregon St., Wenatchee, $269,000, sold to Terrell Ercle IV
Jonathan L. and Taneille M. Curtis, 1101 Rosewood Ave., Wenatchee, $360,000, sold to Devin L. Jacques and Jenna M. Neff-Jacques
March 18
Michael J. and Tamara S. Mangas, Property ID 20345, Dryden, $80,000, sold to Victor Mora and Herendira Rivera
Moonlight Land Company LLC, 582 B St., Chelan Falls, $225,000, sold to Wesley M. and Mary Sherer
March 19
Whitney D. and Stacy R. Nolan, 1101 Ninth St., Wenatchee, $420,000, sold to Ryan J. and Brooke L. Mohs
Trout-Blue Chelan-Magi Inc., 410 Highway 150 1 and 9 and Property ID 46781 (three parcels), Chelan Falls, $2,000,000, sold to Chelan Falls Station LLC
Patrick J. and Carolyn M. Magee, 1793 Judkins St., Wenatchee, $237,000, sold to Nicole Wilson-Storey
Joshua M. and Shantel M. Hower, 542 Saddle Rock Loop, Wenatchee, $475,000, sold to Lindsey K. and Nathaniel R. Goddard
March 22
Mary B. Conrath, 1815 No. 2 Canyon Road 55, Wenatchee, $177,000, sold to Windy L. Cochran
Shawn P. and Deanne L. Lipp, 5186 Squilchuck Road, Wenatchee, $323,000, sold to Kellen M. Lipp
Allen A. Turner, 12708 Wilson St., Leavenworth, $900,000, sold to Andrew and Stacy Erisman
David R. and Patricia R. Knowles, 222 Stehekin Way, Chelan, $582,000, sold to Damon and Gina Heilman
Reymundo Suarez-Gonzales, 105 E. Eli Lane and Property ID 44306 (two parcels), Chelan, $285,000, sold to Abel Espinosa Torres
A Home Doctor Inc., 21 Jamey Lane, Malaga, $430,000, sold to Andrew E. and Mayflor S. Johnson
March 23
Sage Revocable Living Trust Agreement, 18805 Pine Loop, Plain, $275,000, sold to Kirsten L. and Morgan L. McElfresh
Robert D. Carleton Jr. and Theresa R. Carleton, aka Theresa J. Riddell, 18564 Rieche Road, Lake Wenatchee, $512,000, sold to Colin M. Zinnecker et al
Miles Collective LLC, 218 Arden Road and Property ID 37044 (two parcels), Ardenvoir, $362,500, sold to Matthew R. and Emily K. Taunton
Dillon S. Guthrie and Brittney M. Rogers, 501 Greenwalt Place, Wenatchee, $450,000, sold to Seth A. Sivinski et al
Randall R. Haddock, 526 Kittitas St., Wenatchee, $303,000, sold to Siainfo LLC
Cruz Rentals LLC, 1754 Marker St., Wenatchee, $257,400, sold to Miguel A. Medina Diaz and Mayra Salgado Perez
J. Patrick and Peggy D. Aylward, 4 Fifth St., Wenatchee, $6,000, sold to Svensson Investments LLC
March 24
Louise A. Simons and John P. Ryan, 1811 Aspen Creek Lane, Wenatchee, $660,000, sold to Gregory V. Szot and Lisa M. Ketelsen
Betty R. Mosqueda, 219 S. Division St., Cashmere, $190,000, sold to Ronald L. and Cynthia A. Lewing
Charles R. Reeves, 1726 Springwater Ave., Wenatchee, $365,000, sold to Jonathan Clark et al
Courtney Cranton, 68 Prusik Peak Lane, Leavenworth, $1,100,000, sold to Lucas and Holly Stokes
March 25
Mildred A. Crowder, 715 Palouse St., Wenatchee, $260,000, sold to Rigoberto Marsical Lopez et al
Kyle E. and Elizabeth Smith, 8774 Icicle Road, Leavenworth, $720,000, sold to Janet M. Masella and Brien Thane
Kit W. and Joslin J. Roth, 2102 Chiwawa Court, Lake Wenatchee, $550,000, sold to James and Elissa Roche
Bank of America N.A., 609 S. Franklin Ave., Wenatchee, $120,200, sold to Kelly and Kirk Moore
SSM Forty Investment Inc., Property ID 66807, W. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $83,950, sold to Andy and Michelle Prill
Clinton L. Baker Jr. et al, 489 Sunny Brooke Lane, Chelan, $549,900, sold to Stephen J. Lasseter
Michael and Kari Dickinson Trustees, 3023 Memory Lane, Lake Wenatchee, $120,000, sold to Aubrey A. Dickinson
March 26
Joseph A. Tornabene, 1234 Millerdale Ave., Wenatchee, $670,000, sold to Daniel and Anne Marie Linge
Mark K. Faulkner, 304 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee, $360,000, sold to Ralph T. Luna and Erika Betancourt
Andrew and Melanie Doubroff, 1218 Pershing St., Wenatchee, $507,000, sold to Lindy Holmberg et al
Ryan and Amee Forbes, 11668 River Bend Drive, Leavenworth, $857,000, sold to David N. Lonack and Mary L. Picatti
Craig and Julie Meredith, 11440 Clark Canyon Road, Leavenworth, $504,000, sold to Lena Mehrabkhani and Hamed Cheraghi
Donald L. Griffith, 12059 Chumstick Highway, Leavenworth, $455,000, sold to Hector J. Luevano Jr. and Brigitta D. Luevano
Reba D. Norris et al, 14695 Brown Road, Lake Wenatchee, $35,000, sold to Reba D. Raino
Radewan Chelan LLC, 3212 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $995,000, sold to Carl and Megan Swander
Ben C. and Jo Ann Higgins, 423 E. Gibson Ave., Chelan, $350,000, sold to William D. and Jodi L. Kandlik
John A. Scaman Jr., 12752 S. Lakeshore Road and Property ID 47764 (two parcels), Chelan, $1,180,000, sold to Donald L. and Glenna R. Wehmeyer Living Trust
Colleen Gosvener, 126 Strain Lane, Manson, $45,000, sold to David K. and Angelique M. Gosvener
Maude G. Craven Revocable Trust, 201 S. Elliott Ave. 31, Wenatchee, $355,000, sold to William B. and Carol L. Brewer
Joni L. Clark, 3049 Riviera Blvd., Malaga, $334,900, sold to Bryan Darnell
Carolyn Dowell, 434 Laurie Drive, Wenatchee, $550,000, sold to David and Katherine Murphy
March 29
William B. and Carol L. Brewer, 1928 Pensione Place, Wenatchee, $400,000, sold to James and Sharon L. Ortiz
Daniel and Dana Mumme, 428 Porcupine Lane, Chelan, $898,000, sold to Clarence and Nichole Hammond
Dennis and Tamara Biggs, 2213 W. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $479,000, sold to Kyle S. and Jaqueline Byrne et al
Lonnie B. McClellan, 4991 Manson Blvd., Manson, $460,000, sold to Chan Y. Han
Kyle J. Wavra et al, 505 Greenwalt Place, Wenatchee, $340,000, sold to Adam G. Haynie et al
James A. Harris et al, 608 Douglas St., Wenatchee, $320,000, sold to Kathleen Walz and Samuel W. Fordyce
Marcia M. Reynolds, 128 Burns St., Wenatchee, $231,000, sold to Mery Vega
Kristi A. McMullen, 3659 Sky Crest Lane, Wenatchee, $985,000, sold to Kevin and Andrea L. Stangeland
R & B Investments Unlimited LLC, 19 Bruce Lane, Lake Wenatchee, $545,050, sold to Robert W. and Astrid T. Brugger
March 30
Robert and Janet Rust Trustees, 2741 Easy St., Monitor, $450,000, sold to Alexandria and Zachary Burkard
Larry and Jalene Valentine, 8098 Green Road, Peshastin, $345,000, sold to LSPI Exchange Corp.
SNJ Construction Remodeling & Design LLC, 132 S. Emerson Ave., Wenatchee, $421,000, sold to Ryan M. Shimp
Justin Wheeler, 1535 Historic Lane, Wenatchee, $275,000, sold to Ryan Wheeler
Jose Luis Lopez Moreno, 2159 Citation Loop, Wenatchee, $571,000, sold to Clint Paslay
Alec and Angela Gibbons, 290 Winery Lane, Leavenworth, $720,000, sold to Kyle E. and Elizabeth C. Smith
March 31
Glenn S. and Karen J. Fisher, 1512 Westwood Ave. A, Wenatchee, $1,000,000, sold to Justin C. and Holly J. Pickens et al
Marc K. Bush, 2832 Easy St., Monitor, $200,000, sold to Douglas P. Flick and Rudy A. Joya
Michael Bradburn, 130 Commercial St., Leavenworth, $460,000, sold to Reed W. and Emily R. Miller
Melisse K. Franklin Estate, 511 Ross Ave., Wenatchee, $328,000, sold to Kelly Kirschner
Chelan County land sales
March 1
Brian and Cynthia Jaffe, Property ID 40021, Chelan, $95,500, 20.02 acres, sold to Steven E. and Kim D. Olsen
Melissa M. Porcaro, 128 Pine St., Leavenworth, $145,000, 0.14 acres, sold to Karla Hemingway
March 2
Numerica Credit Union, 14135 and 14141 Kinzel St. and 2020 Entiat Way (three parcels), Entiat, $205,000, 1.23 acres, sold to Coax Territories LLC
Carol D. Wilcox, 130 Wilcox Lane, Plain, $205,000, 2.5 acres, sold to Filmore and Jennifer Norris
March 3
Philip M. and Vickie R. Rogers, 7374 Ridgeview Drive, Chelan, $249,000, 0.57 acres, sold to Mike L. and Susan G. Pfeifer
Rhett and Kendra Crow, 324 Paintbrush Road, Chelan, $155,000, 0.27 acres, sold to Rebecca A. and James B. Valentine
Confluence at Harvest Hills LLC, 1101 and 1105 Red Apple Road (two parcels), Wenatchee, $1,695,000, 4.66 acres, sold to Richard Reynolds and Nancy Coon Reynolds
A Home Doctor Inc., 371 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $367,515, 0.29 acres, sold to Laura and Gordon Boon
Star Rock LLC, Property ID 68348, Wilson St., Chelan, $170,000, 2.52 acres, sold to Dennis and Tamara Biggs
March 4
Dianne Breeden, Property ID 30393, Peshastin, $2,000, 0.05 acres, sold to Dennis and Cindy Rudolph
Sage Homes LLC, 716 W. Golf Course Drive, Chelan, $312,997, 0.2 acres, sold to Bonnie Campbell Avery
Mark A. and Susan R. Hebert, 12218 Allen Road, Plain, $259,900, 2.51 acres, sold to Tim Praino and Maren Benedict
March 5
$2000 Investment LLC, Property ID 23535, Highway 97A and 4500 Highway 97A (two parcels), Wenatchee, $290,000, 16.03 acres, sold to Moe Asphalt Patching & Seal Coating Inc. (boundary line adjustment)
Charles Jason Wilson, 3160 Eagle View Drive, Malaga, $105,000, 1.6 acres, sold to Baltazar Ramirez and Jazmin Gonzalez
March 6
Pine Shadow Land Co. LLC, 1018 Spring Mountain Drive, Wenatchee, $47,568, 0.34 acres, sold to Avery and Kelly Fry
March 8
Jane I. Rogers, 3332 Allen Lane, Peshastin, $60,000, 0.34 acres, sold to Moria and James Gebhard
Habrehab LLC, 519 E. Johnson Ave., Chelan, $465,000, 0.09 acres, sold to Burt McCormack et al
Becker Homes LLC, 310 Pinegrass St., Leavenworth, $769,000, 0.14 acres, sold to Gregory and Teresa Burrill
Becker Homes LLC, 304 Pinegrass St., Leavenworth, $729,990, 0.14 acres, sold to Teresa Molitor Luttrell et al
March 9
Dale L. and Lesli S. Lehrman, Property ID 47243, Entiat, $17,500, 0.42 acres, sold to Kirk J. Kilgore
Gann Construction LLC, 43 Adriana Lane, Wenatchee, $598,000, 0.4 acres, sold to Michele M. Kenny
March 10
Rogelio and Lourdes Gonzalez, Property ID 56261, Wenatchee, $205,000, 0.87 acres, sold to Wenatchee RV & Boat Storage LLC
Daniel Davies Jr., Property ID 29744, Leavenworth, $475,000, 2.06 acres, sold to Emily and Kerwin Loukusa et al
A Home Doctor Inc., 162 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $329,085, 0.29 acres, sold to Sylvia A. Sanchez et al
Peter M. Lilly, 152 Waterview Drive, Chelan, $180,000, 1.33 acres, sold to Tracy L. and Steven Lewis
March 11
Ronald L. and Judy Haight, Property ID 36735, Second Creek Road, Leavenworth, $149,999, 5 acres, sold to Bryan D. Lopes
Lois A. and Donald W. McCain, 15330 Lakeview St., Entiat, $183,000, 0.3 acres, sold to Jeramie and Julie Strittmatter
David W. and Peggy J. Harkey, Property ID 68525, Chelan Butte Road, Chelan, $112,000, 2.32 acres, sold to Eric R. and Aura L. Sanderson
March 12
Michael Coleman, 4057 Lakeview Place, Chelan, $140,000, 0.43 acres, sold to Habrehab LLC
Jeff and Julia Kirksey, 649 Tennant Lane, Chelan, $140,000, 80 acres, sold to Joseph W. and Karla A. Moore
Central Washington Property Investments LLC, 3030 Riverview Lane, Malaga, $429,900, 0.42 acres, sold to Dustin P. and Brettany Huber
Carter H. Lawler, 310 Banks Ave., Manson, $185,000, 1.25 acres, sold to Joey and Anita Johanson
March 15
Chelan Development Company LLC, Property ID 51447, Chelan, $83,000, 20.01 acres, sold to Thomas and Dina King
Bradly J. and Tana K. White, Property ID 20542, 20544, 20545 and 20547 (four parcels), Cashmere, $272,500, 80.54 acres, sold to Glade Brosi and Andrea Bixby
K & L Homes LLC, 1040 Sunset Lane, Chelan, $393,226, 0.19 acres, sold to Jolynn and Michael Davis
March 16
Susan C. Albert, 2126 Honeysett Road, Wenatchee, $125,000, 0.25 acres, sold to Danny Sutherland
Kimberly K. Sewell et al, Property ID 36455, Plain, $139,000, 2.01 acres, sold to Gary and Tome Kangas
Donald L. and Peggy F. Hester, 4347 Knowles Road, Wenatchee, $145,000, 1.55 acres, sold to Christopher E. and Michele M. Hughes
March 17
David B. Zuend, Property ID 34852, Lake Wenatchee, $6,600, 1.02 acres, sold to Joshua White
Roger McMahon, Property ID 40510, Chelan, $105,000, 20.07 acres, sold to Craig and Kendall Chase
Debra Shore, 103 Stormy Mountain Way, Chelan, $160,000, 0.24 acres, sold to Jonathan I. and Sabrina A. Cook
March 18
Benjamin J. Morasco and Katherine A. Elder, 13389 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $226,500, 10 acres, sold to Michael F. Fraser and Shiann M. Boyd
March 19
Gant-Archer Family Revocable Trust, 109 Riviera Place, Chelan, $250,000, 0.46 acres, sold to Robert B. and Mara M. Martin
Maureen T. Soler, Property ID 50205, Manson, $45,000, 22.24 acres, sold to Mark A. and Cynthia G. Johnson
G & H Smith LLC, 1025 Crest Loop, Entiat, $89,000, 0.23 acres, sold to Henry E. Thor et al
March 20
Lisa Eidson and Thomas P. Snook, 12145 W. Shugart Flats Road, Plain, $200,000, 1.7 acres, sold to Gary and Tome Kangas
March 22
Joseph and Dolores Strecker, Property ID 47879, Manson, $220,000, 0.37 acres, sold to Craig W. and Andrea G. White
Eric and Donna J. Thurston, Property ID 51505, Manson, $50,000, 1 acre, sold to Rancho Ramirez LLC
A Home Doctor Inc., 337 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $311,955, 0.29 acres, sold to Isidro Najera
A Home Doctor Inc., 342 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $311,955, 0.29 acres, sold to Jose M. Valdez and Dania Rojas
March 23
20626 Haight Drive LLC, 20626 Haight Drive, Lake Wenatchee, $125,000, 0.33 acres, sold to Kahler Mountain Club LLC
John L. King, 150 Crest Drive, Chelan, $140,000, 0.65 acres, sold to Jonathan A. Chandler
Grover L. Collins Orchard Inc., Property ID 65739, Chelan, $50,000, 5 acres, sold to Casey C. and Kristi L. Collins
March 24
Ryan L. Crossen, 122 Monte Carlo Drive, Chelan, $13,928, 0.23 acres, sold to Robert C. Linscott
Richard P. Vance, 761 N. Bradley St., Chelan, $120,000, 5.62 acres, sold to James J. Campbell
Carter H. Lawler, 240 Banks Ave., Manson, $175,000, 1.25 acres, sold to Gerald Laush
A Home Doctor Inc., 355 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $319,800, 0.29 acres, sold to Elizabeth Mendoza Landin and Luis Garcia Villa
March 25
Dean and Cindy U’Ren, 6665 Forest Ridge Drive, Wenatchee, $129,000, 0.6 acres, sold to Carl R. Montoya
Gilman E. and Jill M. McKinnie, 200 Pinnacle Place, Chelan, $183,815, 0.23 acres, sold to Rhett and Kendra Crow
Russell S. Westover, 396 Canyon Road, Manson, $200,000, 20.01 acres, sold to Ronald Travis Roth
Brent A. and Christine M. Barber, 17 Mountain Goat Lane, Wenatchee, $160,000, 0.44 acres, sold to Jeff and Paige Schroedl
March 26
Leola A. Post, 14268 and 14262 Brae Burn Road (two parcels), Lake Wenatchee, $28,000, 0.48 acres, sold to James G. and Moira M. Schettler
William P. Zacharko, 18 Cobb Court, Malaga, $85,000, 0.38 acres, sold to John D. Woodring Jr.
Druckman Family Living Trust, 1961 Summit Blvd., Manson, $409,000, 2.5 acres, sold to Jason Markham
Jeffrey and Julia Kirksey, 2075 Washington Creek Road and Property ID 51126, 51131, 51132, 51133 (five parcels), Chelan, $750,000, 192.8 acres, sold to Brian J. and Libby S. Baarstad
March 29
Richland Acquisitions LLC, 2853 No. 2 Canyon Road, Wenatchee, $52,000, 6.4 acres, sold to Luis M. Garcia Garibay and Marisol Mora Hernandez
JMRB Properties LLC, 1806 Valleyvue Road, Wenatchee, $150,000, 0.24 acres, sold to Devin R. Gooch
Bill and Allison Reid, 7376 Ridgeview Drive, Chelan, $285,000, 0.56 acres, sold to Joseph P. and Aimee R. Mooney
Springwater Homes LLC, 3833 Buck Haven Lane, Wenatchee, $685,000, 1.3 acres, sold to Valley Lake Properties LLC
March 30
William R. Thomson, Property ID 36349, 68615 and 68616 Highway 2 (three parcels), Lake Wenatchee, $475,000, 80.25 acres, sold to Hartford Homestead LLC
Barbara J. Gross, 137 Faulkenberry Lane, Chelan, $160,000, 0.4 acres, sold to Del T. Shull
STJI LLC, 325 and 339 Sabio Way (two parcels), Chelan, $170,000, 0.64 acres, sold to Rhett and Kendra Crow
Chelan Development Company LLC, Property ID 51488, Chelan, $105,450, 23.59 acres, sold to Marcus S. and Andrea L. Talley
Nikos Milanos, 3784 and 3800 Iroquois Lane (two parcels), Monitor, $240,000, 0.95 acres, sold to Aaron L. and Ada Parrott
March 31
Tyee L. and Amber N. Zacher, 101 Hassan St., Cashmere, $115,000, 0.39 acres, sold to Kevin Sullivan et al
K & L Homes LLC, 101 Sky Harbor Drive, Chelan, $230,000, 2.23 acres, sold to Rebecca T. and Brady L. Peterson
Douglas County commercial sales
March 1
Kurt Holes, 235 W. Third St., Waterville, $220,000, sold to Mt. Hermon Foundation
March 31
Kelly and Susan Cowlishaw, 5526 Industry Lane, East Wenatchee, $800,000, sold to J & E Shop and Storage LLC
Douglas County residential sales
March 1
Park Condominiums LLC, 667 4th St. N.E. #K202, East Wenatchee, $188,000, sold to Brien J. and Kjel Anne Waldron
Jacqueline A. McGinty Parker Estate, 2858 Blue Heron Lane, East Wenatchee, $384,900, sold to Maureen Jones
March 2
C & C Investment Properties LLC, 228 Solomon Loop N.W., East Wenatchee, $471,000, sold to Alexander J. Baldock and Tasha A. C. Corcino
Philip and Natalie A. Morrell, 605 Briarwood Drive, East Wenatchee, $669,000, sold to James B. and Alyce C. Dodson
Todd and Lori Anderson, parcel numbers 81400801300 and 81400801500 (two parcels), Ephrata, $28,000, sold to Randy C. Smith
March 3
Kim George, 2452 N.W. Columbia Ave. #2, East Wenatchee, $400,000, sold to Jerry L. and Marilee E. White
Ron R. and Donna D. Rolen, 521 N. Kansas Ave., East Wenatchee, $465,000, sold to Maria C. Velazquez, Ricardo Amaro and Cesar I. Amaro
Michael R. and Laurie J. Newton, 2840 8th St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $930,000, sold to Robert Joseph and Laura Lee Shepard
March 4
Christian Villanueva et al, 211 Pace Drive Space 3, East Wenatchee, $10,000, sold to Lupe Bravo Espinoza
Jamey Sagmoen, Devin Brooks and Teal Brooks, 2121 S. Barker Drive, East Wenatchee, $120,000, sold to Teal Brooks
March 5
Joshua D. and Linda M. Realme, 1855 Bluegrass Ave., East Wenatchee, $430,000, sold to Andrew R. and Kayla D. Scott
Roberto M. and Rosa M. Guzman, 15 Edson Ave. and parcel number 84000101100 (two parcels), Bridgeport, $80,000, sold to Veronica Martinez Martinez
Roy P. and Susan A. King, 1931 Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee, $443,500, sold to Kevin and Casey Hanson
Brennan and Lanee Earhart, 66 27th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $465,000, sold to Tessa L. and Justin C. Nelson
March 8
Ron Wixom Jr., 2500 Highway 28 Space 70, East Wenatchee, $8,200, sold to Brooks Bruggman
Nathan and Jaclyn M. Harmon, 2651 Semolina Loop, East Wenatchee, $460,000, sold to Kelly L. Kaylor
Jon R. Picard, 14 S. June Ave., East Wenatchee, $352,000, sold to Nathanael James Bergstrom and Adelita Fuentes
March 9
Donald Swanson, 750 Highway 173, Brewster, $285,000, sold to Giovanni Asencio
March 10
Rochlan Investments LLC, 1421 Easthills Terrace, East Wenatchee, $450,000, sold to Todd and Alicen Gaytley
Jose and Susan Nieto, 434 S. Kansas Loop, East Wenatchee, $338,000, sold to Michael Jeffrey Ulvenes
March 11
Vien Sai and Phanmaha Vonghalath, 309 Eastridge Drive, East Wenatchee, $154,403, sold to Max Vonghalath
March 12
Cesar Garcia Sanchez and Ines Hernandez Garcia, 121 3rd St., Bridgeport, $59,500, sold to Raul Martinez Oros and Nora Martinez Martinez
Robert D. Skagen Testamentary Trust, 424 19th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $675,000, sold to Bradley Thomas
March 15
W F LTD Partnership, 1451 N. Ashland Ave. #16, East Wenatchee, $270,000, sold to John Francis and Lauri Anne Whims
Leslie L. Royall, 6 Douglas Ave., Coulee Dam, $257,000, sold to Johnny Dale Drywater and Alyssa Nicole Drywater
Dustin P. Huber, 277 N. Joseph Ave., East Wenatchee, $358,900, sold to Geneva and Erin Wilson
William A. and Dianna J. Ellis, 455 9th St. N.E. Space 26, East Wenatchee, $35,000, sold to Gail M. Jimenez
March 16
Todd and Leslie Shepherd, parcel number 81701500100, Coulee-Hartline, $10,000, sold to Angela McCall and Carol Cross
Kellen D. and Sarah L. Parton, parcel number 40200005208, East Wenatchee, $385,000, sold to Tristin T. Parton and Megan E. Ahl-Mosher
Billi L. Gould, 215 W. Second Ave., Mansfield, $75,000, sold to Mishell D. M. Tupling
Megan Ahl Mosher and Tristin Thomas James Parton, 15 E. Shore Court, Chelan, $273,000, sold to Cody Konarek
March 17
Robert L. Lucas, 225 19th St. N.E. #15, East Wenatchee, $375,000, sold to Christianson Family Revocable Living Trust
March 18
Albert G. and Nancy D. Vandais, 693 Highline Drive, East Wenatchee, $420,000, sold to Jennifer Shores and Eric Charles Bayless
Carol A. White, 330 N. Keller Ave., East Wenatchee, $280,000, sold to Mark Lydon
Doug and Linda Hopper, 1030 Desert Canyon Blvd. #203, Orondo, $140,000, sold to Marilyn K. Haag
March 19
David Lee Fletcher and Lisa Mishell Martinez, 1627 Columbia Ave., Bridgeport, $212,000, sold to Christian Bejar Arevalo and Maya D.G. Martinez
Jennifer Cottrell and William Kirby, 2501 Aviation Drive, East Wenatchee, $389,900, sold to Nicholas and Shane Medeiros
Scott and Lisa Tidd, 1352 Eastmont Ave. #2, East Wenatchee, $363,995, sold to Robert H. and Jacqueline L. Kuske
Robin L. Law and the Estate of John F. Law, deceased, 1230 S. Quincy Ave., East Wenatchee, $157,000, sold to Patricia L. Jump
James Evan and Julie Cumalander, 724 S. Lexington Place, East Wenatchee, $400,000, sold to Shane M. Sanders
William J. and Alisha Tuthill, 208 W. Walnut St., Waterville, $237,000, sold to John and Ann Haberman and Constance A. Haberman
Enoe Management LLC, 103 Douglas Ave., Coulee Dam, $190,000, sold to Stefanie Re McKee
March 22
Chantel Nelson, 1206 Jean St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $460,000, sold to Adam O. and Rebekah D. Homer
Maryhill Plaza Apartments LLC, 2272 S. Nevada Court, #A101-A104, East Wenatchee, $20,500,000, sold to Altitude Wenatchee 96 LLC
March 23
Jason D. and Kirsten A. Mittelstaedt, 1130 Parkroy Place, East Wenatchee, $470,000, sold to Wayland Coleman Sr.
Alan C. and Teresa R. Ulrich, 401 19th St. N.E. #9, East Wenatchee, $493,500, sold to Kevin Powell O’Reilly
Max R. Hiett, 2347 Herndon Drive, East Wenatchee, $365,000, sold to Jose Angel Rosas Valdovinos
March 24
Manuel Moreno, 401 S. Kentucky Ave. Space 35, East Wenatchee, $6,000, sold to Elsa M. Varela Meza
Jeri Thomas, aka Jeri Jacobson and Joseph Thomas, 1221 Jupiter St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $360,000, sold to William E. Fosmoe
Martin and Bertha Alicia Garcia Alvarez, 211 Pace Drive Space 22, East Wenatchee, $15,000, sold to Esteban Almanza Bernal and Andrea L. Mora
March 25
Yevgeniy N. and Svetlana Velichko, 2569 Aviation Drive, East Wenatchee, $420,000, sold to Julie Ann and Michael Nathan Becker
Debra S. Truitt, 316 S. Jarvis Ave., East Wenatchee, $349,900, sold to Jacob W. and London E. Sayan and James D. and Dee A. Mendall
Joseph T. Peltier and Heather H. Oesting, 512 Stoneridge Drive, East Wenatchee, $609,900, sold to Charles W. and Michelle J. Carlson
Anthony and Megan McCarty, 2280 Fancher Heights Blvd., East Wenatchee, $645,000, sold to Craig Lester and Frances Nannete Chambers
Bob Edinger, 310 Sonora Place and parcel numbers 81801400200 and 81801400400 (three parcels), Coulee-Hartline, $35,000, sold to Andrew and Julie Steenvoorde
John Agar Scaman III Estate, 2599 N.W. Columbia Ave., East Wenatchee, $710,000, sold to James and Brenna Mott
March 26
Corinne M. Hannon, 351 19th St. N.E. #18, East Wenatchee, $465,000, sold to the Brody Living Trust
Ann M. and Chad N. Lewis, 415 W. Beech St. and 401 S. Warren St. (two parcels), Waterville, $500,000, sold to Christopher S. and Nicole A. Ridgway
David R. and Sharon E. Phillips, 502 Songbrook, East Wenatchee, $255,000, sold to Andrea Shae and Philip M. Hanson
Darrin J. and Molly M. Nelson, 1736 5th St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $550,000, sold to Karla Holman
Maria D. Equihua de Tapia and Karina Guadalupe Alvarez, aka, Karina Alvarez, 1111 Carolyn St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $70,176, sold to Karina Guadalupe Alvarez
Eva and Benjamin Torres, 624 S. James Ave., East Wenatchee, $525,000, sold to Kathryn Dutton
William J. Cousineau Estate, 209 W. Ash St., Waterville, $90,000, sold to Kurt Holes
March 29
Greg and Tammy Opheim, 240 Lakeview Ave., Orondo, $560,000, sold to Kenneth W. and Vicky D. Mitchell and Kaley D. Mitchell
Kristen and Daniel Jentges, 443 Dorado Court, East Wenatchee, $569,000, sold to Shannon Burke
March 30
Brad W. and Jeanette M. Webster, 220 W. Marine View Drive, Orondo, $345,200, sold to Jill S. Bartoletti
Nicholas James Smith, 28 French Ave. and parcel number 03700001934, French Ave. (three parcels), East Wenatchee, $290,000, sold to Ramon N. and Maria C. Perez
Michael W. and Kay D. Erho, 1986 Diamond Court, East Wenatchee, $650,000, sold to Ernest and Loretta J. Garrett
March 31
Lori Saxion, 93 Red Hawk Drive, Orondo, $235,000, sold to Rand Farr
Nordic Vistas LLC, 206 22nd St. N.W., East Wenatchee, $378,000, sold to J. Jesus Chavez Mendoza and Ramona Georgina Mendoza Rangel
Scott and Kelly Brown, 665 S. Larch Ave., East Wenatchee, $304,000, sold to Cody Dalton Hall
Steven and Tonya Vaughan, parcel number 11202300100, Waterville, $218,000, sold to Christopher and Nina Marie Sines
Dennis M. and Kim L. Broughton, 1430 N. Devon Ave., East Wenatchee, $372,000, sold to Matthew and Chanelle Remien
Melvin L. and Karen M. Ohrazda, 22062 Highway 97, Orondo, $510,000, sold to John E. and Laurie A. Holmes and Andrea Haugen
Douglas County land sales
March 1
Gary and Margaret Rich, parcel numbers 26211430004 and 26211430006 (two parcels), Brays Landing Road, Orondo, $260,000, 18.1 acres, sold to Todd Skylstad
Deborah K. Mertens, parcel numbers 29293110001 and 29293010001 (two parcels), Coulee Dam, $130,334, 401.03 acres, sold to Delrio Farms Inc.
Joseph W. Ehlers, parcel numbers 29290330001, 29290430001, 29291010000 and 29291030001 (four parcels), Coulee Dam, $248,300, 764.3 acres, sold to Delrio Farms Inc.
Ruperto and Veronica Y. Munguia, parcel number 81700102000, Ephrata, $5,000, 1.47 acres, sold to Marco Tlaseca Jr.
Ruperto and Veronica Y. Munguia, parcel number 81701501600, Coulee-Hartline, $17,500, 1.16 acres, sold to Misael Gonzalez O. and Angelita J. Perez
Gary Strawn, parcel number 81801500700, Coulee-Hartline, $3,700, 1.25 acres, sold to Santiago Perez Velasco and Isabet Torres Alonso
Howard B. Carron Estate, 203 Wild Turkey Road, East Wenatchee, $26,000, 12.65 acres, sold to Keith Robert Parkison
March 2
Michael and Kay Taylor, parcel number 30243110012, Brewster, $25,000, 1.07 acres, sold to Matthew P. Carroll
Noah R. Nott, parcel number 26230610004, Highway 97, Chelan, $155,000, 5.02 acres, sold to Darin B. and Julie M. Hepper
Marian S. Sztab, 19 Box Canyon Road, Chelan, $175,000, 5.02 acres, sold to James B. Roth
March 3
Neil Petersen, parcel numbers 24220820000 and 24220510001 (two parcels), Waterville, $18,000, 407.93 acres, sold to Randy N. Petersen
John Leloup, parcel number 81501502200, Ephrata, $1,750, 1.15 acres, sold to Rimrock Meadows Association
Robert L. Leone, parcel number 81700500100, Ephrata, $1,500, 1.05 acres, sold to Rimrock Meadows Association
Rodney A. Ginther, parcel number 81400902200, Ephrata, $1,250, 1 acre, sold to Rimrock Meadows Association
March 4
Sherrill S. Mozey, parcel number 49800005900, Chelan, $12,000, 6.4 acres, sold to Harbor Trust Inc.
March 5
Robert W. Millar, 283 N. Shore Drive, Chelan, $425,000, 1.68 acres, sold to Faruk and Laura Behluli
Sage Homes LLC, 104 S. Millbrook Loop, East Wenatchee, $314,900, 0.19 acres, sold to Heather Schaapman
Prime Properties LLC, 104 S. Millbrook Loop, East Wenatchee, $105,000, 0.19 acres, sold to Heather Schaapman
Sage Homes LLC, 2192 2nd St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $295,000, 0.22 acres, sold to Jose Horencio and Rosa A. Guerra
Prime Properties LLC, 2192 2nd St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $105,000, 0.22 acres, sold to Jose Horencio and Rosa A. Guerra
Trent D. and Taralyn Moyers, 2892 N. Breckenridge Drive, East Wenatchee, $135,000, 0.25 acres, sold to Jeff and Lisa Cutuli
March 8
William E. Marcus, parcel number 81400503300, Ephrata, $1,675, 1.02 acres, sold to Happy Queen Bee LLC
Patricia Harding, parcel number 81701402800, Coulee-Hartline, $3,500, 1.17 acres, sold to Rimrock Meadows Association
Miner Trust and Nevison Trust, parcel number 27240610004, Mansfield, $20,000, 19.25 acres, sold to LNCE Solutions LCC
March 9
Jim and Margaret Ann Mulligan, 203 Desert Canyon Blvd., Orondo, $75,000, 0.41 acres, sold to Javier Gomez and Manuela Azucena Nevarez
Barry Speegle, 103 Aspen Road, East Wenatchee, $50,000, 7.25 acres, sold to Beverly Polunadezhdin
Joseph W. and Joann I. Ehlers, 1519 Highway 174, parcel number 29303110004 and 29303040001 (three parcels), Coulee Dam, $350,000, 130.52 acres, sold to Jesus Alfonso and Agustina Gonzalez
Happy Roots LLC, parcel number 81501909900, Ephrata, $5,500, 1.12 acres, sold to Rin Kang
March 10
Evelyn R. Hedges, parcel numbers 25223520003 and 25222740002 (two parcels), Waterville, $18,443, 38.3 acres, sold to Town of Waterville
Christopher Vike, parcel number 81700802800, Ephrata, $1,000, 1.12 acres, sold to Rimrock Meadows Association
KBOB LLC, 813 Briarwood Drive, East Wenatchee, $92,500, 0.25 acres, sold to Mark Craig Mondeck
March 11
William J. Murphy, parcel number 81501302000, Ephrata, $1,675, 1.13 acres, sold to Rimrock Meadows Association
Buob Land LLC, parcel number 26231620001, Waterville, $58,000, no acreage recorded, sold to M K Thomsen LLC
Kari and Benjamin M. Kollmeyer, parcel number 27233230008, Chelan, $175,000, 5.02 acres, sold to Diadira Desenia Galvan, Rafael Magallanes Gonzalez and Maria Luisa Galvan
Pilot Rock Ranch Estates LLC, 169 Banks Lake View Road and parcel numbers 25282010006, 25282010007, 25282010008 (four parcels), Coulee-Hartline, $256,000, 80 acres, sold to David and Laurie Willett
March 12
Sage Homes LLC, 96 S. Millbrook Loop, East Wenatchee, $344,900, 0.19 acres, sold to Lauren Michelle Jagla and Michael Adam Curtin
Prime Properties LLC, 96 S. Millbrook Loop, East Wenatchee, $105,000, 0.19 acres, sold to Lauren Michelle Jagla and Michael Adam Curtin
Dan O’Connell and Karen Zacher, parcel number 02200000101, Bridgeport, $241,100, 18.63 acres, sold to Flat Top Orchard LLC
March 16
Bennett J. Lundquist, parcel number 81600301300, Ephrata, $8,000, 8.15 acres, sold to LNCE Solutions LLC
March 17
John M. and Anne M. Brangwin, 817, 825 and 835 Rock Island Road (three parcels), East Wenatchee, $435,000, 2.28 acres, sold to Ana Cecilia Sanchez Bravo, Irvin Jovan Lugo-Sanchez and Daisy Denise Lugo-Sanchez
March 18
Tim Oswald, parcel number 8150190500, Ephrata, $3,000, 1.06 acres, sold to Rimrock Meadows Association
Michael Smith, parcel number 81700805200, Ephrata, $1,500, 1.08 acres, sold to Rimrock Meadows Association
Clayton Orchards LLC, 13 Weimer Road #1-8, Orondo, $720,000, 30 acres, sold to AFC Ranch 3 LLC
Morgan E. Tucker, parcel number 82000800600, Waterville, $4,800, 1.11 acres, sold to Jason S. and Janis D. Sundstrom
March 19
Matt Murray, parcel number 24212210002, East Wenatchee, $70,000, 20 acres, sold to Jennifer L. and Douglas C. Plinski
Matthew M. and Jessica A. Maher, parcel number 53700001600, Waterville, $5,000, 17.77 acres, sold to Liberty Land Group LLC
David D. and Tammy L. Duranceau, parcel number 81400501500, Ephrata, $5,000, 0.92 acres, sold to Joan Sieverkropp
March 22
David Moore, parcel number 82001200800, Waterville, $1,500, 1.03 acres, sold to Rimrock Meadows Association
Robert C. and Kathleen F. Hankins, parcel number 81801004100, Coulee-Hartline, $3,500, 1.02 acres, sold to Jackie L. and Carlos J. Meza
Rimrock Meadows Association, parcel number 81801002800, Coulee-Hartline, $6,000, 0.99 acres, sold to Tony E. and Gwinda L. Lutz
March 23
Lilly Property Management LLC, 1111 Columbia Ave. and parcel number 0004801500 (two parcels), Bridgeport, $18,000, 0.28 acres, sold to Ryan and Betty Allstot
Kathleen Collins, parcel number 41100002205, East Wenatchee, $135,000, 5 acres, sold to Stephen Wallen
425 Development LLC, parcel number 81701404800, Coulee-Hartline, $7,500, 1.53 acres, sold to John M. Moses
March 24
Happy Roots LLC, parcel number 81501909900, Ephrata, $5,500, 1.12 acres, sold to Rin Kang
March 25
Nakata Orchards Inc., 2347 8th St. S.E. and parcel number 22211840027 (two parcels), East Wenatchee, $802,700, 11.04 acres, sold to Ackerman Construction Inc. and Hurst Holdings LLC
Rimrock Meadows Association, parcel numbers 81801003200 and 81801003300 (two parcels), Coulee-Hartline, $12,000, 2.15 acres, sold to Tony E. and Gwinda L. Lutz
State of Washington, Department of Transportation, parcel number 23200210016, East Wenatchee, $25,120, no acreage recorded, sold to Douglas County PUD No. 1
March 26
Daniel L. and Keri M. Whetter, 139 N. Shore Drive, Chelan, $300,000, 0.81 acres, sold to Corey S. Williams
Deborah and John Talbot, parcel number 81700500200, Ephrata, $2,000, 1.03 acres, sold to Ivan and Kavian Naydenov
Sage Homes LLC, 82 S. Millbrook Loop, East Wenatchee, $294,900, 0.19 acres, sold to Sharon Delaughder
Prime Properties LLC, 82 S. Millbrook Loop, East Wenatchee, $105,000, 0.19 acres, sold to Sharon Delaughder
Rebecca Dobson, Rodney Dobson and Adell Morris, as successor co-trustees of the Gloria J. Dobson Testamentary Trust, 98 Hillcrest Drive and parcel numbers 30243120002, 30243130003 and 29240620003 (four parcels), Brewster, $1,000,000, 194.59 acres, sold to Mogurdy LLC
425 Development LLC, parcel number 82100200400, Waterville, $6,000, 1.1 acres, sold to Rimrock Meadows Association
Howard E. Dorsey Jr. and Vicki Dorsey, parcel number 30242440001, Brewster, $115,000, 10 acres, sold to Ross Cleaning Services LLC
March 29
Stimac Construction Inc., 193 Hammond Lane, Rock Island, $339,900, 0.2 acres, sold to Josh Waterhouse and Katie Meier
James D. and Barbara J. Brazill, 295 Grafton Drive and parcel number 82000500200 (two parcels), Waterville, $25,000, 2.53 acres, sold to David and Kathleen Walker
Blackhawk Development Inc., parcel number 22210920009, East Wenatchee, $3,500,000, 20 acres, sold to Microsoft Corporation
425 Development LLC, parcel number 81701404900, Coulee-Hartline, $5,500, 1.48 acres, sold to John M. Moses
March 30
Sage Homes LLC, 78 S. Millbrook Loop, East Wenatchee, $344,900, 0.2 acres, sold to Adam Guerra
Prime Properties LLC, 78 S. Millbrook Loop, East Wenatchee, $105,000, 0.2 acres, sold to Adam Guerra
March 31
Mitchco Inc., 14041 Highway 2 and parcel numbers 25212830005, 25213310002 and 25213320008 (four parcels), Orondo, $3,500,000, 29.4 acres, sold to Central Investment Properties LLC
Sage Homes LLC, 74 S. Millbrook Loop, East Wenatchee, $284,900, 0.2 acres, sold to Jordan A. and Madelynn P. Schnur
Prime Properties LLC, 74 S. Millbrook Loop, East Wenatchee, $105,000, 0.2 acres, sold to Jordan A. and Madelynn P. Schnur
Arnulfo Velazquez, parcel number 78000003400, East Wenatchee, $365,000, 4.9 acres, sold to Pedro A. and Enedina Sandoval
Thomas J. and Joan M. Steichen, 14041 Highway 2 and 25212830006 (two parcels), Orondo, $5,000, 29.94 acres, sold to Mitchell Trucking & Paving
Josene M. Johnson, parcel number 44800007800, East Wenatchee, $44,400, 10.66 acres, sold to Timothy and Carlye Baity
Ken Planque Jr. and Heidi Planque, 403 Desert Canyon Blvd., Orondo, $105,000, 0.4 acres, sold to Mike Adamson
Kazem and Georgia L. Mashayekh, 307 Desert View Place, Orondo, $65,000, 0.33 acres, sold to Kenneth W. and Teena J. Marshlain