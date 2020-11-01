Chelan County commercial sales
Sept. 2
Stubby’s Dream LLC, 923 Commercial St., Leavenworth, $575,000, sold to Elviro LLC
Sept. 14
Eric F. and Diane M. Schmid, 300 Chapel St. 1, Cashmere, $650,000, sold to Chapel Five LLC
Sept. 16
Abalone Bay Properties LLC, 420 E. Nixon Ave. 3, Chelan, $912,500, sold to RD Properties IV LLC
Sept. 18
Curtis Tile & Stone Inc., 1422 N. Miller St. 5, Wenatchee, $533,900, sold to Alberts Holdings LLC
Sept. 22
Henry A. and Patricia J. Precht, 1240 W. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $62,500, sold to Jesus and Candelaria Cisneros
Sept. 29
John Powers et al, 10 Palouse St. and 5 N. Wenatchee Ave. (two parcels), Wenatchee, $1,250,000, sold to EN Investments LLC
Ronald and Madalyn Anderson, 211 14th St., Leavenworth, $300,000, sold to LTown Properties LLC
Sept. 30
Linh Ta, 108 and 112 N. Mission St. (two parcels), Wenatchee, $220,000, sold to Mission Court LLC
Chelan County residential sales
Sept. 1
Felicity A. Saberhagen, 1208 Madison St., Wenatchee, $410,000, sold to Beth Stipe
John K. and Megan T. Springer, 633 Kings Court, Wenatchee, $659,900, sold to Matt Kurjanowicz and Melissa La Fayette
Kristen and Todd Crisman, 402 Marilyn Ave., Wenatchee, $335,900, sold to Brooke Peart
Cathleen L. Abramoski Estate, 216 Paton St., Cashmere, $455,000, sold to Becky K. and Timothy M. Scott
Andy D. Beatley, 211 W. Peters St., Wenatchee, $175,000, sold to Roy H. Mejia
Angie Coleman Sherman, 8809 Josephine Ave. and Property ID 31358 (two parcels), Dryden, $260,000, sold to Denise K. Baach and Boyd C. Nichols
KLN Property Investments LLC, Property ID 42570, Lord Acres Road, Chelan, $1,909,000, sold to Lord Acres Farm LLC
KKPB LLC, 113 N. East Center St. A1, Chelan, $305,000, sold to Frederick R. and Anna M. Troncales
Ronald G. Hanson and Debra Cobb, 721 E. Wapato Ave., Chelan, $626,000, sold to Amy M. and William H. Linzbach
Anthony B. Greathouse and Maxine M. Baskerville, 609 Watson Lane, Chelan, $180,000, sold to Barbara Linstedt
Cherie L. Crose, 950 Purtteman Gulch Road, Chelan, $501,000, sold to Timothy and Ellen Boyer
Curtis Pusey, 1124 Highland Drive, Wenatchee, $300,000, sold to Logan and Kiley Feeney
Ryan W. and Jacqueline L. Breakey, 1041 Sunny Brooke Lane, Chelan, $435,000, sold to Don and Deanna Ahlers
Melvyn J. Land, 196 Pershing Circle, Wenatchee, $370,000, sold to Ida Newcomb
Sept. 2
Barbara J. Rodenberg, 1014 Vassar Ave., Wenatchee, $300,000, sold to Julian O. Mendoza and Rosalina Torres
Gregory J. Ezzy, 3939 Camas Creek Road, Peshastin, $700,000, sold to David A. Killian
James P. and Ida N. Newcomb, 86 Eagle Place, Leavenworth, $799,000, sold to Robert A. and Shannon L. Keller
Linda J. Colasurdo, 20795 Kahler Drive F8, Lake Wenatchee, $295,000, sold to Raymond and Erin Tse
Richard H. and Jeannie M. Cheyne, 7510 Upper Ridge Road, Chelan, $860,000, sold to Santanu and Reshmi Cakraborty
Lorie S. Miller, 429 W. Webster Ave., Chelan, $280,000, sold to Kelly M. and Glenn M. McLean
El Patron Rosales LLC, 1218 Red Apple Road, Wenatchee, $367,000, sold to Jarrod Herdt and Jennifer Jeffris
Elbia and Omar Mora, 814 Ferry St., Wenatchee, $230,000, sold to Ruben and Breanna R. Ramirez
SSM Forty Investment Inc., Property ID 66751, W. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $64,950, sold to Michael W. and Theresa L. Koens
Scott D. and Barbara K. Parkins, 1505 Tacoma St., Wenatchee, $8,085, sold to City of Wenatchee
Sept. 3
Steven C. and Sheryl A. Hill Trustees, Property ID 14115, Cashmere, $236,000, sold to Holly Evenson
Jared and Jannetta Meharry, 2116 Orchard Ave., Wenatchee, $419,000, sold to Ryley J. and Curtis Pusey
Builderman Construction Inc., 140 Tarn Place, Wenatchee, $750,000, sold to Jay and Carmen White
Dennis and Janice Whiting, 3724 School St., Wenatchee, $411,500, sold to Aaron E. Rosenberg and Elisa E. Turner
Charles W. and Wanda J. Murrell, 1820 Mulberry Lane, Wenatchee, $450,000, sold to Barbara L. and Joe F. Hahn
Shelly Swanson, 127 Mill St., Leavenworth, $580,000, sold to Benjamin Tunberg Rogoza et al
Charles T. and Dennis S. Westcott, 14921 Golden Delicious St., Entiat, $144,000, sold to Tyler and Kayla C. Westcott
Barbara A. Berry, 420 Butte Road, Chelan, $645,000, sold to Lorana McCalester and Shelly L. McMullen
Tammie R. Garrett, 1042 Rosewood Ave., Wenatchee, $303,000, sold to Ricardo Vazquez and Eirka Gomez
Jorge A. and Candy M. Campos, 2949 Riviera Blvd., Malaga, $409,900, sold to Jeremy A. and Janette M. Ryser
Sept. 4
David O. Harris, 1209 Madison St., Wenatchee, $608,000, sold to Tyler N. and Amanda N. Thompson
Family Home Properties LLC, 3025 Eastview Lane, Wenatchee, $839,999, sold to Kyle R. and Lauryn A. Vogt
Gregory and Leslie Harlow, 12230 Ski View Lane, Leavenworth, $789,000, sold to Brandt J. and Rebecca A. Fritz
Debra A. and Brent J. Hughes, 525 Alpine Place C1, Leavenworth, $395,000, sold to Adam and Jennifer Dalgleish
Brandt J. Fritz and Rebecca A. Fritz, aka Rebecca A. Kinnear, 311 Evans St., Leavenworth, $515,000, sold to Kirk Beckendorf and Tracey Beckendorf-Edou
Steven and Tracy Smith, 2195 Summer Camp Road, Chelan, $1,435,000, sold to Randy and Lisa Terry
Camille Stemm, 20795 Kahler Drive C4, Lake Wenatchee, $302,000, sold to Thomas P. and Nancy B. Graham
E. Dianna Estes, 1736 Windsor Court, Wenatchee, $414,900, sold to James and Christine Vannice
Frank A. and Roberta Olson, 22310 Shetland Road, Plain, $536,000, sold to Robert R. and Margaret Wright
Sept. 8
Gregory W. and Erika L. Olson, 1928 Hideaway Place, Wenatchee, $456,000, sold to Vincent M. and Cheryl K. Arthur
Candace F. Mecham, 100 Ski Blick Strasse C103, Leavenworth, $330,000, sold to Shelly Swanson
Heriberto Tejeda-Flores and Guadalupa A. Tejeda, 1019 Crest Loop, Entiat, $396,639, sold to Steven T. and Michelle M. Kanzaki
Gary J. McGrath et al, 14140 Brae Burn Road, Lake Wenatchee, $650,000, sold to Michael and Rachel Rather et al
Bruce Marek, 18102 Entiat River Road, Entiat, $240,000, sold to Cindi Houser
Jeffrey J. and Julia Kirksey, 2175 Summit Blvd., Manson, $1,645,000, sold to Douglas D. and Ann M. Grismore
Rebekah D. Thornton, 10 S. Cove Ave. 37, Wenatchee, $153,900, sold to Cruzella LLC
Terrence D. McIver, 1105 Rosewood Ave., Wenatchee, $373,000, sold to Jesse Ashcraft
Sept. 9
Gabriel A. Tacker, 3070 Pinehurst Place, Wenatchee, $560,000, sold to Peter H. and Tonia L. Steadman
David M. Hallenius, 1807 Aspen Creek Lane, Wenatchee, $555,000, sold to Roger A. McDonald Jr.
Lori A. C. Martin et al, 187 Stoneybrook Lane, Wenatchee, $627,000, sold to Edgar M. Guillen
Welsh Family Trust 2020, 20795 Kahler Drive E7, Lake Wenatchee, $309,000, sold to Lynda J. and John L. McKie
Hayk Tadevosyan, 322 W. Woodin Ave. 620, Chelan, $210,000, sold to Daniel E. and Rebecca J. Hart
Maria L. Sanchez Tamayo, 189 Viewdale Ave., Wenatchee, $115,000, sold to David and Sheila De La Cruz
Kelly S. and David C. Packer, 203 Pershing Circle, Wenatchee, $449,500, sold to Venita A. Vaughn
Steven E. and Chelcie R. Strode, 331 Pinegrass St., Leavenworth, $675,000, sold to Nathaniel Wilson Hough Snee and Arin L. Long
K & L Homes LLC, 435 Sunny Brooke Lane, Chelan, $395,000, sold to Lucas and Kimberly Green
G & H Smith LLC, 102 S. Douglas St., Cashmere, $245,000, sold to Alison L. Hancock
Sept. 10
Loretta R. Cayton, 201 Pennsylvania Ave. 11, Wenatchee, $190,900, sold to Jacob T. Deal
Brianna M. and Jeffrey More, 203 N. Franklin Ave., Wenatchee, $225,000, sold to Mary Springer
James S. and Belinda Lewis, 6533 Forest Ridge Drive, Wenatchee, $500,000, sold to David C. and Kelly S. Packer
Eric and Aura L. Sanderson, 105 Jacob Place, Chelan, $570,000, sold to Sara Doyle
Jane Ann Bowles Knecht Living Trust, 12112 S. Lakeshore Road and Property ID 48091 (two parcels), Chelan, $795,000, sold to Jon A. and Mary Bakken
Gordon and Cynthia Rice, 142 Pine Crest Place, Manson, $165,000, sold to Nikolay A. and Natalya N. Zhuk
Ronnie and Wanda Etheridge, 102 S. Harris Ave., Manson, $289,000, sold to Robert D. and Holly Misenar
Lloyd Berry Testamentary Trust, 429 King St. 332, Wenatchee, $95,000, sold to John and Brooke Berry
Vicki P. Johnson, 15241 Cedar Brae Road, Lake Wenatchee, $190,000, sold to Nate and Leta Holt
Christopher A. and Selena Majors, 202 Ambrosia Lane, Malaga, $344,000, sold to Eduardo G. Cardenas and Eunice L. Vara
Sept. 11
Ira Ralph and June W. Keith, 6393 Stemilt Creek Road, Wenatchee, $439,950, sold to Jared and Jannetta Meharry
Cheryl A. Lippert et al, 123 Mission Creek Road, Cashmere, $385,000, sold to Jacob D. and Mallory A. Kragt
Peggi A. and Charles F. Amstutz, 1605 Quail Hollow Lane, Wenatchee, $579,000, sold to Michael G. Githens
Kenneth C. and Kathryn J. Lowe, 1914 Lion Place, Wenatchee, $569,000, sold to Douglas W. Kassebaum and Katja J. Rowell et al
McIntyre Family Trust, 12803 Spring St., Leavenworth, $100,000, sold to Luke and Nowelle Knutson
McIntyre Family Trust, 12805 Spring St., Leavenworth, $1,700,000, sold to Luke and Nowelle Knutson
Debbie Bachmeier, 103 Prospect St. D., Leavenworth, $341,000, sold to Sandrine McFadden
Edward M. and Mary E. Hanks Living Trust, 7185 Olalla Canyon Road, Cashmere, $435,000, sold to Ankita and Anuneet Kumar
Cygnet LLC, 1031 Crest Loop, Entiat, $375,000, sold to Izaiah D. Guertin et al
Marty J. and Ramona C. Rothlisberger, 122 Orchard View Drive, Chelan, $706,500, sold to Brock A. and Carol A. Miller
Morgan O. Picton, 12 Washut Lane, Manson, $940,000, sold to Jeffrey L. and Charu K. Bogdan
Samuel A. and Cynthia L. Blaker, Property ID 51307, Chelan, $70,000, sold to Abby A. Tochterman and Edward Lane
Jarrad A. Craft, 223 Ambrosia Lane, Malaga, $350,000, sold to Jeremy J. and Shayla M. Adams
Brandon Miller, 2122 Citation Loop, Wenatchee, $344,100, sold to Keith and Susan A. Garness
Daniel J. and Marie D Agrosa Trustees, Property ID 66727, W. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $63,950, sold to Lynn D. and Jeannie M. Shively
Luke H. and Michelle L. Larson, 118 Porcupine Lane, Chelan, $780,000, sold to Megan D. and Josef W. Neumyer
Sept. 12
Brian J. Riseland and Janett L. Garcia-Riseland, 117 Pyramid Place, Chelan, $715,000, sold to Justin M. and Andrea M. Crowe
Sept. 14
Rick and Lisa McCoy, 2245 Hampton Road, Wenatchee, $558,500, sold to Richard and Paula Benge
John W. Sobba, 2018 Woodridge St., Wenatchee, $516,000, sold to Michelle L. Jester et al
Casimir Lorentz and Alexandra Lewis Lorentz, 1020 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee, $398,000, sold to Louis B. Nottingham and Molly N. Darr
Melinda L. and Robert J. Barnes, 27 Knowles Heights Lane, Wenatchee, $550,000, sold to Savannah Rehm and Nathan Jennings
Darrell F. and Sara M. Fischer, 21825 Pinto Lane, Plain, $475,000, sold to Myron M. and Carrie McMillin
Judy K. Drexler, 22715 Saddle St., Plain, $849,000, sold to David Chalmers and Lynn Schneider
Melody L. Cappelletti and Anthony J. Rivas-Somiza, 18349 Little Chumstick Creek Road, Leavenworth, $435,000, sold to Ophir Ronen and Io Salant
Sept. 15
Ignacio and Maria A. Medina, 411 Pearl St., Wenatchee, $155,000, sold to Maria T. Garcia Hernandez and Jesus Hernandez
Barton A. and Janice L. Block, 296 Rolling Hills Lane, Wenatchee, $634,000, sold to Robert and Brienne J. Witheridge
Spur Street LLC, 24624 Spur St., Plain, $295,000, sold to Susan Templer
Patrick MacMaster et al, 237 River Ave., Ardenvoir, $105,000, sold to Michael and Nicole MacMaster
Denise I. Beebe, 2224 Riffle Drive, Lake Wenatchee, $560,000, sold to John H. and Cathy A. Kaschko
April Jane Monday, 435 W. Webster Ave., Chelan, $275,000, sold to Isaac Anderson King and Kristina R. Tews
Jesus and Genoveva Casdaneda, 828 S. Chelan Ave., Wenatchee, $197,000, sold to Fernando J. Cordero
Robert W. and Shay L. Smith, 1324 Rosewood Ave., Wenatchee, $375,000, sold to Summit Lake Investment LLC
Nathan R. and Erin D. Roberts, 558 Trigger Lane, Wenatchee, $478,900, sold to Barry J. and Marilynn M. Raatz
Gwendolyn K. Hawkins, 816 Autumn Crest Drive, Wenatchee, $582,500, sold to Carl A. Thompson
Chelan Highlands LLC, 707 W. Golf Course Drive, Chelan, $583,000, sold to Craig and Wilma Manchester
Kathryn Le Doux, 14040 Chumstick Highway, Leavenworth, $210,000, sold to Easy Street Investments LLC
Timothy S. Wiest, 17867 N. Shore Drive, Lake Wenatchee, $422,282, sold to Wiest Living Trust et al
Sept. 16
Kyle P. and Chelsea Mahuika, 207 Lilly Lane, Wenatchee, $860,000, sold to Kyle C. and Kelsey C. Underwood
David and Sally E. Sebring, 12265 Village View Drive, Leavenworth, $1,075,000, sold to Timothy P. and Melanie G. Cox
Deanna B. Smith, 1203 Front St., Leavenworth, $277,500, sold to Louis Brender and Altura Pasic
Gary L. and Debra L. Peterson, 1020 Crest Loop, Entiat, $485,000, sold to Michael and April Suave
R & B Investments Unlimited LLC, 25714 Camp 12 Road, Plain, $399,000, sold to Jess B. and Nicole J. McCall
Kenneth D. and Joni L. Britt, 18080 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $835,000, sold to Newstar Holdings LLC
Carole A. Hay, 1310 Castlerock Ave. 21, Wenatchee, $360,000, sold to Ronald S. Feld and Lorna K. Klemanski
Alan L. Nuckolls and Debora J. Abbot Nuckolls, 538 Highland Drive, Wenatchee, $310,000, sold to Country Roney
Summit Lake Investment LLC, 113 Vineyard Lane A, Chelan, $350,000, sold to Daniel J. Cardinal et al
Ron Hesselschwardt et al, 410 Cottage Ave. and Property ID 21491 (two parcels), Cashmere, $287,293, sold to Tracie J. Carter
Josiah and Yuki Henn, 1722 Brambling Brae Lane, Wenatchee, $471,000, sold to Troy and Margie Tenkley
Sept. 17
Kevin D. Schumacher et al, 2208 Ashley Brooke, Wenatchee, $340,000, sold to Spackler Holdings LLC
Ryan L. and Casey Roy, 251 Lilly Lane, Wenatchee, $466,500, sold to Kurt E. Boehl et al
Thomas W. and Kimberly K. Crawford, 2348 Jeffrey Court, Wenatchee, $335,000, sold to Sonja B. Benrud
Jonathan E. and Susan Marie Torrence, 8297 Taber Road, Cashmere, $510,000, sold to Katie and Peter Groblewski
Sept. 18
Douglas G. Russell, 4300 Joe Miller Road, Malaga, $690,000, sold to Christopher Marston Prince
Isobel M. Ennis, 340 Teakwood Lane, Wenatchee, $631,500, sold to James T. and Elizabeth R. Sketchley
Beaver Valley Trust, 226 Evans St., Leavenworth, $510,000, sold to Santokh Singh and Baljinder Kaur
Lois J. Lawson and Tania A. Moreno, 8190 Highway 2, Peshastin, $206,000, sold to Cristian J. Carrillo and Veronica Garcia Guzman
Pamela D. Tucker, 9701 Nahahum Canyon Road, Cashmere, $520,000, sold to Kermit F. Rosen and Louise Bush
Alec and Angela Gibbons, 188 Winery Lane, Leavenworth, $685,000, sold to Michael J. Waters
Michael A. and Suzanne Lingrey, 2220 W. Woodin Ave. 202, Chelan, $255,000, sold to Jason C. and Heather Kyle
Berneice M. Metcalf, 3963 Malaga Ave., Malaga, $210,000, sold to Daniel J. Terry and Trista R. Morris
Jeffrey S. and Susan M. Hansen, 420 W. Manson Road 8, Chelan, $250,000, sold to Bryan and Tammy Foss
BGRS Relocation Inc., 2015 Westhaven, Wenatchee, $485,000, sold to Sarah Stone
Michael and Stefanie Monroe, 12579 Spring St., Leavenworth, $915,000, sold to Robert and Heather Geddes
Thomas S. and Leslie A. Elsemore Living Trust et al, 20795 Kahler Drive D2, Lake Wenatchee, $268,000, sold to Jaime Calleja Alderete and Claire Cole Axley
Sept. 21
Richard H. and Laurie J. Shorett, 56 Mountainside Drive, Cashmere, $1,140,000, sold to Mark Spangler and Diann Kincaid
Douglas W. Kassebaum and Katja J. Rowell et al, 3960 Knowles Road, Wenatchee, $334,971, sold to Kassebaum Family Trust
Robert R. and Patricia A. Clarke, 2638 Lemaister Ave., Wenatchee, $358,000, sold to Elisabeth A. and Katie J. Slater
John Hewitt, 103 Prospect St. A., Leavenworth, $350,000, sold to Ronnie and Mary Colwill
Robert A. and Shannon Keller, 13015 Bayne Road, Leavenworth, $515,000, sold to Rachel and Michael Enselman
Jeffrey S. and Suzanne S. Saunders, 8395 Mountain Home Road, Leavenworth, $600,000, sold to Collin Hauskins
The Complementor, Property ID 41491 and 41494 Highway 150 (two parcels), Chelan, $1,185, sold to Judith A. Zumwalt
Ralph D. and Betty J. Hagenbuch Living Trust, 103 N. Park & Woodin Ave., Chelan, $4,500, sold to Robert and Camille Benveniste
Casi M. Tarr, 940 Okanogan Ave., Wenatchee, $357,000, sold to Joseph V. and Lindsey R. Kamin
Cory and Jacey Bernaiche, 1328 Seneca St., Wenatchee, $350,000, sold to Coty L. Nisbet and Garrett M. Lienhard
Jordan M. and Gretchen A. Lindstrom, 2116 Yarrow Road, Wenatchee, $505,000, sold to Cory and Jacey Bernaiche
Pine Shadow Land Company LLC, 981 Spring Mountain Drive, Wenatchee, $95,000, sold to Ryan B. and Julie A. Wilson
Sage Homes LLC, 981 Spring Mountain Drive, Wenatchee, $510,400, sold to Ryan B. and Julie A. Wilson
Springwater Developers LLC, 981 Spring Mountain Drive, Wenatchee, $47,432, sold to Sage Homes LLC
David T. Smith, 25704 Bridle Lane, Plain, $292,500, sold to Michael and Marina Stiranka
Sept. 22
Alexandria and Joshua Cooper, 23 S. Garfield Ave., Wenatchee, $300,000, sold to Alan M. Bishop
Mariah M. McAndrews-Luft, 930 Washington St., Wenatchee, $330,000, sold to Jerri R. Barkley
Darren Martin, 1022 Seventh St., Wenatchee, $315,000, sold to Breanna Allstot et al
Harlan and Angelyn Sheppard, 48 Cross Creek Lane, Leavenworth, $525,000, sold to Robert and Amanda Parish
Susan M. Barth, 1290 Mowrey Road and Property ID 67940 (two parcels), Chelan, $1,050,000, sold to Stuart E. Hughes Jr. and Jenee E. Hughes
Daren L. and Christina C. Nelson, 14 Ustah St., Manson, $725,000, sold to David L. and Carol J. Odom
Peter H. and Tonia Steadman, 560 Circle St., Wenatchee, $500,000, sold to Steven B. Cody and Sarah E. Bowman
Timberwood Homes LLC, 101 Lone Ram Lane, Wenatchee, $804,900, sold to Lorie J. and Mark R. Wiseman
Sept. 23
Nicole Mirabelli, 1008 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee, $380,000, sold to GGW Exchange Facilitator LLC
Eric F. and Diane M. Schmid, 304 Chapel St., Cashmere, $422,500, sold to Dean C. and Susan L. Johnson
Jose G. Gonzalez, 1621 Lower Monitor Road, Wenatchee, $144,640, sold to Jose G. Gonzalez et al
Thaddeus J. and Stephanie G. Bishop, 1024 Sunset Lane, Chelan, $400,000, sold to Brandon N. and Wendy M. Fogelson
Amelia M. Ferrell, 1744 Windsor Court, Wenatchee, $515,000, sold to Nicole Mirabelli and William Whitney
Sept. 24
Rene Soperanez and Sandra E. Lopez Gonzalez, 1835 Jefferson St., Wenatchee, $460,000, sold to Javier Carbajal and Alma C. Garibay Vega
Shaun M. and Carol Seaman, 480 Alpine Place M2, Leavenworth, $415,000, sold to Madan L. and Vipin Gaudi
David Abercrombie, 111 Lookout Way, Chelan, $397,000, sold to Marie S. and Gary D. McLain
Lee Ann Greiner and Lynn Marie Laurent, 533 Mountain View Drive, Chelan, $700,000, sold to Kenneth B. and Lynne B. Hall
Alan Grossberg, 2220 W. Woodin Ave. 407, Chelan, $325,000, sold to Taryns House LLC
Mark D. Ita and Valerie L. Brandt-Ita, 2220 W. Woodin Ave. 409, Chelan, $337,000, sold to Open Rhodes LLC
Treye R. Hovinga, 550 S. Clifford St., Chelan, $340,000, sold to M & A Enterprises Inc.
Cynthia R.G. Zacher, 1310 Castlerock Ave. 28, Wenatchee, $290,000, sold to Leslie Daniel
Sept. 25
Erin M. Schwartz and Lawrence O. Yeckel, 317 Elberta Ave., Cashmere, $130,546, sold to Erin M. Schwartz
Steven and Rebecca Nieri, 304 Angier Ave., Cashmere, $402,000, sold to Robert J. and Joanna R. Ruotsi
Jerry K. and Claudia Sutton, 1812 North Road, Wenatchee, $175,000, sold to Covey Ridge LLC
Stephen and Lenita Johnson, 136 Ranch River Road, Plain, $1,500,000, sold to Thomas E. and Jennifer A. Coultas
MPV Investments LLC, 2220 W. Woodin Ave. 412, Chelan, $400,000, sold to Michael O. and Sarah M. Brown
Chelan Estate LLC, 755 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $925,000, sold to Robert and Anastasia Gray
Craig R. and Cappi E. Willey, 109 S. Harris Ave., Manson, $250,000, sold to Russ and Lynda Goedde
Sept. 28
Shawn A. and Nicole M. Cox, 319 Cottage Ave., Cashmere, $323,000, sold to Monica and Christopher Frank
Ronald C. Messer, 3647 Ridgeview Blvd., Wenatchee, $509,350, sold to Thomas and Jerri L. Neely
Joseph Delvo Credit Shelter Fund, 62 Avalon Terrace, Wenatchee, $645,000, sold to Goldy K. Marsh
Andrew and Rhonda Mesler, 1515 Pershing St., Wenatchee, $469,000, sold to Paul and Jennifer Jarolimek
Lawrence J. and Vivian K. Grasse Trust, 100 Ski Blick Strasse B101, Leavenworth, $455,000, sold to Doug and Janna Johnson
G-4 South Twin LLC, 14780 Highway 97A, Entiat, $600,000, sold to RZT LLC
Frank L. and Christie Doolittle, Property ID 38998, Lake Wenatchee, $30,000, sold to Matt and Shauna Iseri
Lana M. Fisher, 7500 Upper Ridge Road, Chelan, $862,500, sold to William C. and Donna L. Sibbers
Barbara W. Bennett, 320 S. First St., Chelan, $599,000, sold to Susan M. Barth
Beatrice G. Mark, 26292 White River Road, Lake Wenatchee, $930,000, sold to Playing It Forward LLC
Jon P. and Jennifer N. Brown, 1006 W. Park St., Wenatchee, $355,000, sold to Shelley Jensen
Dennis J. and Susan L. Henn, 1726 Brambling Brae Lane, Wenatchee, $500,000, sold to Barbara J. Berry
Campbells Development LLC, 1504 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee, $384,950, sold to ELK Rentals LLC
Sept. 29
Stephen Meher, 16 S. Wilson St., Wenatchee, $270,000, sold to Kevin M. and Rosalva Halley
Dale E. and Candy L. Gullickson, 123 N. Buchanan Ave., Wenatchee, $113,200, sold to James D. Montgomery
Lojo Orchards LLC, 5375 Malaga Alcoa Highway, Malaga, $1,369,085, sold to Port of Chelan County
Carlena Y. Hill, 5418 Binder Road, Cashmere, $220,000, sold to Nathan G. and Andie L. Sites
David W. and Marcia K. Peterson, 1922 Northfield Place, Wenatchee, $385,000, sold to Silesia Hunter and Ryan Becker
Tibor C. and Whitney M. Lak, 185 Ski Hill Drive, Leavenworth, $410,000, sold to Aiden E. Loehr
Lonna West, 11492 Highway 2, Leavenworth, $518,750, sold to Adam T. West
Mark E. Helsel Living Trust, 10781 Lone Pine Drive, Peshastin, $536,700, sold to Marilu Housand
John R. and Laurie J. Miller, 25821 Camp 12 Road, Plain, $94,600, sold to Rob and Tina Freeman
Jeffrey James and Lori Claudon James, 16001 River Road, Plain, $912,500, sold to Maria L. Perry and George L. Toth
Etzael and Deborah S. Navarro, 1598 Pacific Lane, Wenatchee, $444,000, sold to Lisa Zanol
Lunar Wind LLC, 518 Spokane St., $349,000, sold to Teresa Bendito Zepeda et al
Lisa G. Johnson, 1791 Judkins St., Wenatchee, $74,000, sold to Esperanza Gonzalez Rolon
Andrew B. and Angela N. Block, 2059 Lasso Drive, Wenatchee, $350,000, sold to Bianca and Mark Ebreo
Christopher M. and Robin R. John, 316 Pine St., Leavenworth, $610,000, sold to Joseph Delvo Credit Shelter Fund
A Home Doctor Inc., 392 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $311,440, sold to Simon M. and Melissa L. Faughnan
Sept. 30
James T. Mitchell, 6411 Forest Ridge Drive, Wenatchee, $575,000, sold to Alice and Jody Cloutier
Russell and Karen Rise, 1320 Ninth St., Wenatchee, $369,000, sold to Teresa Sanchez de Ochoa et al
Ted C. Howard, 1215 Gilcrest St., Wenatchee, $315,000, sold to Donna L. Pipkin
Eric and Patricia Nafziger, 485 Alpine Place 6, Leavenworth, $365,000, sold to Derek and Kathryn Atkinson
John P. and Olivia C. Race, 940 Highway 2 F, Leavenworth, $260,000, sold to Colchuck Enterprises LLC
Edward Reynolds, Property ID 66734, W. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $60,000, sold to Mohamed Helal and Sara A. Abdelrahman
SSM Forty Investment Inc., Property ID 66740, W. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $64,950, sold to Equity Trust Company FBO Craig Elsner
SSM Forty Investment Inc., Property ID 66808, W. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $85,950, sold to Donald and Pamela Swanston
Das Grind LLC, 404 Riverside Meadow, Cashmere, $387,000, sold to Owen N. Shoemaker
Chelan County land sales
Sept. 1
Arnold and Michelle Pipkin, 240 Porcupine Lane, Chelan, $430,000, 0.18 acres, sold to Michael J. and Nicole S. Pratapas
Duane R. Morris, 111 Crest Drive, Chelan, $169,000, 0.96 acres, sold to Mohamed Helal and Sara A. Abdelrahman
Theresa C. Martin, 962 Matthews Road, Wenatchee, $22,360, 3.75 acres, sold to Theresa C. Martin et al
Cusicks Holdings LLC, 1125 McKittrick St. 12, Wenatchee, $4,379, 0.33 acres, sold to City of Wenatchee
Sept. 2
Carolyn Hirzel, Property ID 34817, Lake Wenatchee, $107,000, 5.27 acres, sold to Natasha E. Staton and Daniel M. Fennessy
Daniel Orcutt and Mary Nelson Orcutt et al, 65 Terrace Drive, Manson, $230,000, 0.33 acres, sold to Lisa M. Winsby
William and Paula Saunders, 25 Foxridge Lane, Leavenworth, $385,000, 6 acres, sold to Joshua A. and Stephanie A. Tremmel
Sept. 3
Dan M. Samson and Charmaine J. Hechanova, 15270 Coyote Falls Road, Entiat, $87,000, 2.97 acres, sold to Steven P. and Lauren D. Townsend
Michael D. and Laurie A. Hayword, 116 Hillcrest Place, Chelan, $110,000, 0.32 acres, sold to Habrehab LLC
Kristina Meabon et al, Property ID 46147, Chelan, $405,000, 20 acres, sold to James M. and Lori Reilly
David R. and Jennifer K. Soderstrom, Property ID 51300 and 51301 (two parcels), Chelan, 40 acres, sold to Eliecer D. Gonzalez et al
DDJC Associates LLC, 384 Robison Lane, Chelan, $260,000, 0.52 acres, sold to Sheri A. and George O. Ruiz
Sept. 4
Bonita C. Merchant, 2775 Debord Drive, Wenatchee, $80,000, 0.29 acres, sold to Larrie L. and Georgea L. Dovich
Livewell C & G LLC, 1808 Lower Monitor Road, Wenatchee, $185,000, 1.12 acres, sold to Danny R. and Aniane Smith
Mark C. and Suki Heidel, 4795 Chelan Blvd., Manson, $250,000, 2.21 acres, sold to Chad J. Minnick and Julie A. Bragonier Minnick
Louise Lombard Trustee, 3545 School St., Wenatchee, $160,000, 0.46 acres, sold to Trent K. and Millie M. Price
Sept. 5
Darren and Jana Bonham, 116 Apple Ave., Chelan, $125,000, 0.3 acres, sold to Richard B. Gray and Allison A. Morris
Sept. 7
Gayle Lockwood-Gibson, Property ID 36761, Leavenworth, $115,000, 4.67 acres, sold to Thomas F. and Lynda Merry
Sept. 8
Andrew and Patricia Snider, 83 Bella Vista Lane, Chelan, $189,500, 2.5 acres, sold to Mauricio Arriagada Escobar and Daniela V. Stone
Glen D. and Teresa L. Gurnard, 116 Sky Harbor Drive, Chelan, $367,500, 1.65 acres, sold to Kabir and Noreen Shahani
Sept. 9
James Andre’ Pieratt, Property ID 39727 and 39868 (two parcels), Entiat, $600,000, 637.28 acres, sold to Samuel W. Fordyce
Ronald E. and Sandra M. Fahey, 109 Apple Ave., Chelan, $240,000, 0.34 acres, sold to Richard and Susan Heye
Cristi L. Williams et al, 410 Lakeshore Drive, Manson, $100,000, 0.23 acres, sold to Brian D. and Vy Maas
George W. Schultz, 1048 Sunset Lane, Chelan, $95,000, 0.2 acres, sold to K & L Homes LLC
Leah and Dennis Roberts, 59 Karl Downs Lane, Cashmere, $175,000, 5.01 acres, sold to Patrick and Kimber O’Connor
Mountain Pacific Bank, Property ID 65271, Entiat, $40,000, 0.97 acres, sold to Steve and Pamela Sorlagas
Wenatchee School District No. 246, Property ID 68386, Springwater Ave., Wenatchee, $140,000, 2.31 acres, sold to City of Wenatchee
Access Fund, Property ID 67167, Leavenworth, $280,000, 10.63 acres, sold to United States of America USDA
Sept. 10
Timothy J. and Deborah A. Darst, 1312 Green Ave., Manson, $242,000, 2.39 acres, sold to Holly and Ian Davidson
Sept. 11
Cygnet LLC, 1015 Crest Loop, Entiat, $69,000, 0.18 acres, sold to Bryce and Emilie Dawson
Greg and Cheryle Donald, 355 Karma Kanyon Drive, Chelan, $225,000, 0.63 acres, sold to David E. and Marci K. Gamon
David J. and Julie L. Baker, 517 Village Drive, Manson, $102,000, 0.11 acres, sold to Thomas S. Gavosto and Cindy J. Killian
Select Homes Inc., 139 Apple Ave., Chelan, $165,000, 0.28 acres, sold to Clinton and Nancy Baker et al
Select Homes Inc., 133 Mayer Drive, Chelan, $163,500, 0.56 acres, sold to Thomas and Karen Warfield
Huber Homes of Wenatchee LLC, 36 Adriana Lane, Wenatchee, $150,000, 0.5 acres, sold to Laura and Darryl Nordyke
Sept. 12
Ross E. and Jenny C. Wiltse, 16160 River Road, Plain, $275,000, 5.53 acres, sold to Stephen and Susan Benson et al
Sept. 14
Pine Shadow Land Company LLC, 1006 Spring Mountain Drive, Wenatchee, $110,000, 0.16 acres, sold to Stephen M. and Noriko Mayo
Springwater Developers LLC, 1006 Spring Mountain Drive, Wenatchee, $62,432, 0.16 acres, sold to Stephen M. and Noriko Mayo
Charlotte and Kenneth Hines, Property ID 37848, 37852 and 37914 (three parcels), Lake Wenatchee, $53,000, 1.15 acres, sold to Evan Britts
Michael and Julie Tutino, Property ID 50289, Chelan, $175,000, 20 acres, sold to Kevin E. Johnson and Tracie A. Jarratt Johnson
Sept. 15
Larry Schwindt, 4300 Kingsbury Road, Property ID 19485, 19486, 19487, 19489 (five parcels), Malaga, $445,000, 205 acres, sold to Farmer Family Properties LLC
Randy G. Smith, 1002 Crest Loop, Entiat, $75,000, 0.2 acres, sold to Northwest Building Contractors LLC
Jeffrey W. and Barbara J. Hindle, 67 Apple Box Lane, Manson, $395,000, 1.19 acres, sold to Grant L. and Nancy M. Morris
Vyacheslav and Liliya Stepanov, Property ID 48961, Chelan, $57,500, 20 acres, sold to Wes and Alyssa Flowers
Cascade Property Ventures LLC, 130 Highway 150, Chelan, $770,000, 16.24 acres, sold to Eastern Washington Construction Inc.
Craig Hania, 75 Hania Lane, Chelan, $250,000, 2.6 acres, sold to Luciann Brady
Sept. 16
Jerry E. and Wanda D. Billingsley, Property ID 23592, Wenatchee, $120,000, 0.84 acres, sold to Benjamin L. Frost
Tommy L. and Jacqueline I. Summe, 3417 Alpine Drive, Wenatchee, $129,500, 0.27 acres, sold to Tiffini L. Polk and Joshua J. Phillips
Sally S. Caraher et al, Property ID 38671 and 38860 (two parcels), Lake Wenatchee, $175,000, 12.35 acres, sold to Jannita K. Hanson and Leslie V. Phillips
Brandon and Juliana Houghton, 20643 Miracle Mile, Lake Wenatchee, $109,000, 0.32 acres, sold to Steven E. and Chelcie R. Strode
Victor and Penny Boyer, 121 Pinnacle Place, Chelan, $155,000, 0.31 acres, sold to Jennifer J. and William R. Lane
Sept. 17
Christopher L. Miller, 13861 and 13863 Brae Burn Road (two parcels), Lake Wenatchee, $62,000, 0.41 acres, sold to Kelly Hart
Lynn M. Wilson, 108 Eldorado Court, Chelan, $165,000, 0.34 acres, sold to Marty J. and Ramona C. Rothlisberger
Chelan Lookout LLLP, 265 Bobcat Lane, Chelan, $244,000, 0.09 acres, sold to Roger and Stacey Rannow
Sept. 18
Richard and Cheryl Buck, Property ID 35605, Plain, $125,000, 5.3 acres, sold to Larry E. and Anna R. Ehoff
Henry A. and Patricia J. Precht, 245 Crystal Drive, Chelan, $395,000, 1.05 acres, sold to Joseph and Tricia Plouf
R. Curt and Paula Renfrow, Property ID 45111, Chelan, $169,000, 0.16 acres, sold to Amy Mack
Howard Dorsey, 322 Paintbrush Road, Chelan, $134,000, 0.26 acres, sold to Todd and Terry Heichel
Sept. 19
Larry and Oonagh Cameron Trustees, Property ID 47855, Manson, $149,900, 0.27 acres, sold to Scott and Sharon Holt
Sept. 20
Joyce Ann Estes, Property ID 64263, Chelan, $104,000, 0.09 acres, sold to Lostine Enterprises LLC
K & L Homes LLC, 404 Sunny Brooke Lane, Chelan, $400,000, 0.21 acres, sold to Eggerman Family Trust
Sept. 21
Pamela A. Kalian Family Trust, Property ID 50951, Manson, $157,500, 0.19 acres, sold to Joseph A. and Glenna V. Zinni
Richard F. and Mary C. Rieman, Property ID 68303, Alder Creek Road, Lake Wenatchee, $119,000, 9.6 acres, sold to Tammy Kim and Thomas B. Johnson
Sept. 22
Theodore G. and Sharon Olson, Property ID 30252, Leavenworth, $160,000, 2.93 acres, sold to Thomas E. Davies and Cynthia H. Neely
Kelly and Rita Sateren, 105 Crest Drive, Chelan, $161,900, 0.66 acres, sold to Tami and James A. Mekeel
Jeffery L. and Summer R. Trisler, 90 Vignito Lane, Chelan, $286,000, 0.63 acres, sold to Shawn and Heather Maddox
Robert F. and Regina Abbott, Property ID 22671, Cashmere, $275,000, 2.5 acres, sold to Thomas E. Groce
Sept. 23
Linda M. Walter, 350 and 995 Johnson Creek Road and Property ID 40468 and 40469 (four parcels), Chelan, $49,523, 80.27 acres, sold to Bountiful Journey LLC
Chelan Development Company LLC, Property ID 51456, Chelan, $94,972, 20.25 acres, sold to Anthony and Rebecca Reichmuth
Joshua M. and Nicol L. Northrup, 101 Poplar St., Leavenworth, $139,000, 0.14 acres, sold to James Cooper and Lori Cooks
Evans Development Co. LLC, 199, 247, 295, 301, 302, 296, 290 and 264 Burch Hollow Lane and 120 Lone Ram Lane (nine parcels), Wenatchee, $992,000, 4.95 acres, sold to Timberwood Homes LLC
Pace Manor Investments LLC, Property ID 66512, Cashmere, $485,000, 2.89 acres, sold to JAB Investors LLC
Gro Anna Buer and Bruce Williams, 214 Nordic Circle, Leavenworth, $173,000, 0.14 acres, sold to William E. and Joan M. Fitzpatrick
Sept. 24
Thom and Karen Hamilton, 3080 Fircrest Place, Wenatchee, $102,000, 0.54 acres, sold to Amber Bollinger
Jay and Heidi Bryan, 21703 Colt Road, Plain, $98,000, 0.33 acres, sold to Jennifer N. Beyerlein
Sept. 25
Thomas and Karin Reynolds, Property ID 51755, 51783 and 51786 (three parcels), Chelan, $390,000, 21.02 acres, sold to Kenneth D. and Joni L. Britt
Sept. 28
Steve Splittgerber et al, Property ID 32944, Leavenworth, $190,000, 2.74 acres, sold to Austin and Shelby Campbell
Estate of April Jane Monday, Property ID 47469, Chelan, $120,000, 3.9 acres, sold to Lawrence W. and Susana S. Washburn
Randolph M. and Demetra E. Finley, 1564 Swartout Road, Manson, $140,000, 0.25 acres, sold to Eastern Washington Construction Inc.
Sept. 29
Raymond and Susan Wilson, 220 Bandera Way, Chelan, $205,000, 0.29 acres, sold to Rafael Reyes and Raquel Suchil
Oscar Allen Jr. and Oral E. Allen, 527 Goose Rock Lane, Malaga, $150,000, 1.04 acres, sold to Francisco and Mildred Valezquez
Whisper Investments LLC, 422 Sunny Brooke Lane, Chelan, $90,000, 0.19 acres, sold to K & L Homes LLC
Tibor C. and Whitney M. Lak, Property ID 67905, Leavenworth, $410,000, 0.06 acres, sold to Aiden E. Loehr
Sept. 30
Michael L. and Virginia Quinn, 12310 Plain Ranches Road, Plain, $194,000, 2.5 acres, sold to Stephen J. and Maryellen Haggard
Douglas County commercial sales
Sept. 30
Kristine Gray, 101 W. Locust St., Waterville, $10,000, sold to Plain Holding LLP
EDG-DV East Wenatchee LLC, 300 N. Colorado Ave. and parcel number 10700402700 (two parcels), East Wenatchee, $2,881,356, sold to SB Oly LLC
Douglas County residential sales
Sept. 1
Betty L. Gwin Woolett, 1613 8th St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $160,000, sold to Abraham C. Aragon and Maria Del Rosario Quinones
Timberwood Homes LLC, 857 S. Lamplight Lane, East Wenatchee, $739,990, sold to Leigh Ann and Bradley Christopher Strawn
Leigh Ann and Bradley Christopher Strawn, 1061 Horizon View Drive, East Wenatchee, $541,000, sold to Matthew and Samantha Boon
Gerald A. and Roberta S. Craker and the Craker Family Trust, 2655 Catalina Ave., East Wenatchee, $534,900, sold to Gordon and Challis Brett
Joseph L. and Cherylyn E. Olson, 471 N. Iowa Ave., East Wenatchee, $540,000, sold to Nanci and Pedro Esquivel
Linda R. Nerland, 1421 Easthills Terrace, East Wenatchee, $260,000, sold to Rochlan Investments LLC
Sept. 3
Jon Michael Preston II, 5000 N.W. Cascade Ave., East Wenatchee, $460,000, sold to Alexander Lange
Raquel Segura Sanchez, 2400 Tacoma Ave. Space 15, Bridgeport, $5,000, sold to Gabriela Segura Sanchez
Michelle R. Ghidotti, Esq. Trustee, 12 Akron Ave., Rock Island, $22,121, sold to Citibank, N.A.
Craig E. and Trisha L. Field, 135 Ohme View N.W., East Wenatchee, $675,000, sold to F. John and Martha R. Erickson
F. John and Martha R. Erickson, 5005 N.W. Cascade Ave., East Wenatchee, $1,210,000, sold to Michael R. and Rosalee J. Rourke
Jan and Bozena Michalik, 99 N. Kentucky Ave., East Wenatchee, $298,250, sold to Kevin P. and Katie M. Nguyen
Sept. 4
Joe F. and Barbara L. Hahn, 420 S. Mason Ave., East Wenatchee, $563,900, sold to Jordan and Gretchen Ann Lindstrom
Shaunna and Adam Martinez, 208 Ridgemont Drive, East Wenatchee, $327,000, sold to Edward Eugene McKerlie Jr. and Maricris Caberte McKerlie
Marc E. Lester, 2335 Combine St., East Wenatchee, $430,000, sold to Robert John and Vicki Louise Blair
Randy and Denise Cooper, 810 Ute Ave., East Wenatchee, $500,000, sold to Steven R. and Rebecca R. Davenport
Daniel Ernest Grant, 1613 N. Astor Court, East Wenatchee, $415,500, sold to Denis D. Dubois and Linda A. Merrick
Sept. 8
BGRS Relocation Inc., 3427 Ashwood Drive, East Wenatchee, $545,000, sold to Cameron Joseph Mitchell and Esther Covarrubias
Kevin Michael and Diana L. Lord, 3427 Ashwood Drive, East Wenatchee, $545,000, sold to BGRS Relocation Inc.
Cameron J. Mitchell, 350 N. Newark Ave., East Wenatchee, $439,900, sold to Anita K. Peterson
Griselia Farias, 1908 Fisk Ave., Bridgeport, $225,000, sold to Vladimir Stepanov
Sept. 9
Luis Guerrero Cano and Maria G. Perez de Guerrero, 1710 N. Baker Ave., East Wenatchee, $111,198, sold to Ubaldo Guizar Marquez and Paloma Guadalupe Guerrero
Jeffrey Goyins, 99 Red Hawk Drive, Orondo, $192,000, sold to Daniel E. Grant
Sept. 10
Michael W. and Maureen A. Holmes, 2429 Fancher Heights Blvd., East Wenatchee, $795,500, sold to Brendan Hanke and Kathryn O’Neal
Ed and Linda Daling, 619 E. Ash St., Waterville, $255,000, sold to Lori A. Marvin
Billy Dean Mooney, 280 N. James Ave., East Wenatchee, $259,000, sold to Gabriela Garnica Contreras and Manuel A. Villasana
Sept. 11
Colyn Hamon and Darci Glass, 2535 N. Astor Ave., East Wenatchee, $400,000, sold to Alijames and Danielle Pieczynski
James A. and Lisa A. Fauconnier, 605 Desert Canyon Blvd., Orondo, $679,000, sold to John David Winfrey III and Heather Ann Winfrey
Travis R. and Amanda J. Heilman, 2560 N.E. Olympic Drive, East Wenatchee, $380,000, sold to Debra L. Jensen
Doris G. Moody, 1661 Road D N.W., Mansfield, $87,000, sold to Henry L. Tupling
Jason A. Travis, 2115 S. Majestic Drive, East Wenatchee, $278,000, sold to William and Hannah Olsen
Sept. 14
J. Michael Moore and Leslie R. Telford, 520 11th St. N.E. #25, East Wenatchee, $320,000, sold to Kirsten E. Brown
Matthew E. and Cathlene T. Risen and Michael E. and Bonny L. Risen, 1935 Legacy Place S.E., East Wenatchee, $520,000, sold to John Siepman-Knowlton and Laine C. Heikel
Venita A. Vaughn, 5411 Riverside Drive, East Wenatchee, $472,500, sold to Ryan J. and Mikel M. McGahern
Sept. 15
Jessica Williams and Stephen Glen Fifield, 145 N. James Ave., East Wenatchee, $305,000, sold to Janet Ramirez Hurtado and Hernan Sanchez Moreno
Michael E. and Jackie L. Tupling, 12 Walnut St., Mansfield, $192,500, sold to Derion Conner Martin and Samantha Mae Kathleen Flaget
Ann Eleise Trantow Estate, 527 Nahalee Road, East Wenatchee, $215,000, sold to Lee Ella Ruck
Mitchell J. Rolen, 2209 N. Arden Court, East Wenatchee, $275,000, sold to Alejandro Arellano Cuenca and Sonia Cendejas
Sept. 16
Cendie and Joseph Dietrich, 23 Red Tail Drive, Chelan, $340,000, sold to Claude and Claudia Gahard
Jack E. and Lois L. Harris Living Trust, 2055 Sunset Highway, East Wenatchee, $250,000, sold to Dan Feil Holdings LLC
David D. and Tammy L. Duranceau, parcel number 81400501400, Ephrata, $3,500, sold to Nestor Homes LLC
Priscilla J. Grissom Estate, 210 Goldcrest St., East Wenatchee, $259,000, sold to Tristan Celmar
Sept. 17
Benjamin E. and Jackie J. Chistiansen, 1521 N. Anne Ave., East Wenatchee, $385,000, sold to Kalin and Anna Ovtcharov
Michael T. and Bonny L. Langford, 2476 Plateau Drive, East Wenatchee, $323,000, sold to Micah and Madison Sandhop
Larry Z. and Lynn M. Wenneborg, 306 N. Georgia Ave. #1, East Wenatchee, $330,000, sold to Steven and Tonya Vaughan
Wren L. Percy, 302 E. 2nd St., Waterville, $105,500, sold to Fred and Cathy Hougardy
Rita Clark, 526 Nahalee Road, East Wenatchee, $240,000, sold to Paul R. and Anna A. Bergman
Gordon Clell France, 844 Briarwood Terrace, East Wenatchee, $645,000, sold to Matthew E. and Cathlene T. Risen and Michael E. and Bonny L. Risen
Jorge and Tanya Marie Vargas-Mata, 1608 N. Ashland Ave., East Wenatchee, $437,900, sold to Morgan J. and Sheralinn R. Lawson
Sept. 18
Jose B. and Gladis E. Linares, 2714 Sunset Highway, East Wenatchee, $230,000, sold to Adrian Hurtado Naranjo and Angelica Maria Duarte
Brian K. And Tayna Russell, 2484 Aviation Drive, East Wenatchee, $384,500, sold to Joel B. and Rebecca L. Grette
D. Lyle and Anna Gene McClune, 1431 N. Arbor Terrace and parcel number 06400201303 (two parcels), East Wenatchee, $532,000, sold to Michael J. Scoles and Lalia Hooshangi
Jim Franklin Strong Estate, 1111 2nd St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $315,000, sold to Ivan Miranda and Cazares and Alborada Mata Cazares
Keith L. and Charla J. Jensen, 901 Kenroy Terrace, East Wenatchee, $425,000, sold to Ben Earl and Jackie Jean Christiansen
Jeffrey J. and Jenny F. Pulver, 209 Wilshire St. N.W., East Wenatchee, $419,000, sold to Allison M. and Lee M. Everhart
Charleen A. Lauer, 1361 Clements Circle, East Wenatchee, $328,000, sold to Noyd Enterprises, LLC
Joseph B. and Catherine A. Flannery, 1618 N. Astor Court, East Wenatchee, $372,500, sold to Kristin L. Foster
Sept. 21
Kirpal S. and Paramjit K. Kooner, 33 S. Mandolin Ave., East Wenatchee, $539,500, sold to Jeffrey N. and Dawn K. Duvall
Bradley E. and Kelsey L. Kaelin, 325 W. Emerson Drive, Orondo, $399,500, sold to Brandon and Angela Miller
Linda Lee White, 715 N. Lyle Ave., East Wenatchee, $350,620, sold to Carter R. Lillian and Bethany L. Wright
Delmer and Doris Thurber, 1983 Stoneridge Drive, East Wenatchee, $640,000, sold to Michael John and Elaine Marie Whitcomb Trust
Sept. 22
Douglas C. and Ernestine K. Swank, 304 N. Kansas Ave., East Wenatchee, $376,000, sold to Rigoberto Javier Trujillo and Juan Carlos Trujillo
Susan M. Morris, 704 13th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $265,000, sold to Wade Daniel and Carol Lee Walden
Pamela R. Alexander, 2458 Twin Peaks View, East Wenatchee, $899,000, sold to Peter L. and Candice R. Shreve
John William and Jill Walker, 1120 Columbia Ave. and parcel number 00204700700, Columbia Ave. (two parcels), Bridgeport, $60,000, sold to Beatriz A. Mariscal Rico and Oscar Valdovinos Carranza
Sept. 23
Irene M. Grohn, 1380 Eastmont Ave. #1302, East Wenatchee, $435,000, sold to Ralph and Patricia Roper
Sharon Easterly, 211 Pace Drive Space 2, East Wenatchee, $34,000, sold to William and Diane Ellis
J. Phillip and Bonnie G. Yenney, 616 Ski View Drive, East Wenatchee, $810,000, sold to Scott Wolf and Chelsea Maki
Paul R. and Ann A. Bergman, 527 N.E. Monterey Drive, East Wenatchee, $163,300, sold to Ira Ralph and June W. Keith
Sept. 24
Jamie A. Mason and Jorge R. Arevalo, 500 Desert Canyon Blvd., Orondo, $500,000, sold to Edward J. Babik
Reynalda Villanueva Sagrero, 211 Pace Drive Space 12, East Wenatchee, $38,600, sold to Miguel Angel Gutierrez Vazquez and Maricela Duarte
Joshua Virnig, 2502 Aviation Drive, East Wenatchee, $355,000, sold to Andrew and Judith Rose
Natividad Alejandre, 1800 Sunset Highway Space 35, East Wenatchee, $11,500, sold to Rey and Maria Contreras
Sept. 25
Tracey and Sharon Brimhall, 17592 Badger Mountain Road, East Wenatchee, $355,000, sold to Joshua M. Virnig
Donald S. and Patricia L. Essick, 1840 9th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $447,000, sold to Hannah and Brendan M. Wagner
Daniel P. Schock, 303 Sunset Highway, Waterville, $64,572, sold to Michael Hollenbeck
Andrea and Peter Monahan, 1919 Columbia Ave., Bridgeport, $167,000, sold to Elizabeth Gildo and Francisco Ceferino
Sept. 28
Mitzi Chavez Lopez, 475 N. Kansas Ave., East Wenatchee, $334,000, sold to Marta A. Guerrero
Michael Pottorff, 8 Glendale St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $284,000, sold to Michael Duran Aday and Brandi Marie Aday
Old Bank Apartments LLC, 102 S. Chelan Ave. Apt. 1-9, Waterville, $400,000, sold to A & M Apartments South LLC
Wilfong Family Trust, 1051 N. Baker Ave. #A-102, East Wenatchee, $285,000, sold to Gregory J. Wolff and Julie A. Devine
Sean D. and Tina M. Cresap, 950 S. Wells Ave., East Wenatchee, $1,330,000, sold to Jesus A. and Maria G. Guerra
Sept. 29
Larry Z. and Lynn M. Wenneborg, 308 N. Georgia Ave. #2, East Wenatchee, $348,500, sold to Old Bank Apartments LLC
Larry Z. and Lynn M. Wenneborg, 310 N. Georgia Ave. #1, East Wenatchee, $250,000, sold to Old Bank Apartments LLC
Sept. 30
Jamie M. Masters, 97 Red Hawk Drive, Orondo, $215,000, sold to David and Tamera Johnson
Joshua D. Bitterman and Monica M. Vega, 1465 Copper Loop, East Wenatchee, $466,000, sold to Keith and Angela Kistler
Cook Family Revocable Trust, 1214 N. Baker Ave. #A and parcel number 06600101402, N. Baker Ave. (two parcels), East Wenatchee, $379,000, 0.32 acres, sold to Kandy Holdings LLC
William A. and Jean L. Tucker, 365 W. Entiat Drive, Orondo, $150,000, sold to Denny Dennis
Harold N. and Michelle A. Signett, 11 13th St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $156,000, sold to Curtis Lee Pitts and Nicole Phamer Pitts
Richard Secrist and Valerie Secrist, aka Valerie Karnes, 2600 Fancher Heights Blvd., $410,000, sold to Hans M. Schulfer
Douglas County land sales
Sept. 1
David Lee and Judy L. Cunningham, parcel number 82000500600, Waterville, $3,750, 1 acre, sold to Jeffrey Todd Setzer
Sage Homes LLC, 2227 S. Mystical Loop, East Wenatchee, $280,900, 0.18 acres, sold to Aletta Kim Bisset
Prime Properties LLC, 2227 S. Mystical Loop, East Wenatchee, $89,000, 0.18 acres, sold to Aletta Kim Bisset
Sept. 3
Double D Vineyards LLC, 100 Danielle Drive, Orondo, $307,000, 2.55 acres, sold to Scott R. Smith
Stimac Construction Inc., 477 S. Kansas Loop, East Wenatchee, $305,900, 0.09 acres, sold to Tiffany Gaul
Steven D. Murphy, 525 W. Marine View Drive, Orondo, $80,000, 0.86 acres, sold to Bill and Jennifer Mueller
Sage Homes LLC, 2215 S. Mystical Loop, East Wenatchee, $250,900, 0.12 acres, sold to Jan and Bozena Michalik
Prime Properties LLC, 2215 S. Mystical Loop, East Wenatchee, $89,000, 0.12 acres, sold to Jan and Bozena Michalik
Sept. 4
Rimrock Meadows Association, parcel number 81502402400, $5,995, 1.24 acres, sold to Nathaniel Benjamin Walker
Rimrock Meadows Association, parcel numbers 81700300400 and 81700300300 (two parcels), $10,990, 2.16 acres, sold to Francisco Esquivel Amador and Hector Osvaldo Flores Soto
Rimrock Meadows Association, parcel numbers 81500402400 and 81500402500 (two parcels), $10,990, 2.42 acres, sold to Sananta Airam Diaz Contreras and Elsa Contreras Velazco
Rimrock Meadows Association, parcel number 81501912000, Ephrata, $5,995, 1.9 acres, sold to Allyes Diane Bogue and Jose Jesus Chavez
Rimrock Meadows Association, parcel number 82001402200, Waterville, $6,000, 1.15 acres, sold to Amy Adams
Sage Homes LLC, 2219 S. Mystical Loop, East Wenatchee, $260,900, 0.13 acres, sold to Rita Frances Bartholomew
Prime Properties LLC, 2219 S. Mystical Loop, East Wenatchee, $89,000, 0.13 acres, sold to Rita Frances Bartholomew
Sept. 8
J. Richard and Barbara M. Newton, 536 23rd St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $132,600, 1.32 acres, sold to Balaji Laxmanan and Jennifer Newton
Sept. 10
Barat Ali Hashemi, parcel number 22212230019, $324,000, 10 acres, sold to Apurva Patel, Dipalben Modi, Hardik Modi and Disha Patel
Byron and Monique Lott, 2390 Bentley Court, East Wenatchee, $359,900, 0.26 acres, sold to Cesar Sanchez and Maria Mendoza Rangel
Timberwood Homes LLC, 2576 Paisley St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $635,000, 0.29 acres, sold to Scott Norman and Lisa Jo Nelson
Stimac Construction Inc., 475 S. Kansas Loop, East Wenatchee, $305,900, 0.09 acres, sold to Brad and Kristy Rickman and Andrew Rickman
Frederick W. and Rita M. Vierling Estates, parcel number 81701803000, Coulee-Hartline, $4,000, 1.04 acres, sold to Ruperto and Veronica Y. Munguia
Rimrock Meadows Association, parcel number 81800802100, $5,995, 1.17 acres, sold to Olha Donskykh and Thor Victorovich Donskykh
Rimrock Meadows Association, parcel number 81400501100, $5,995, 1.2 acres, sold to Luis Raul Prado
Frederick W. and Rita M. Vierling Estates, parcel number 81701802900, Coulee-Hartline, $4,000, 1.03 acres, sold to Ruperto and Veronica Y. Munguia
Charles O. and Maureen M. Bir, parcel number 81800601500, Coulee-Hartline, $4,000, 1.21 acres, sold to Ruperto and Veronica Y. Munguia
Lennart and Carrie Sundstrom, 285 E. Marine View Drive, Orondo, $90,000, 0.25 acres, sold to Bo C. and Nichel M. Hubbard
Sept. 11
Element Homes LLC, 2425 Berkley Loop, East Wenatchee, $351,000, 0.21 acres, sold to Veronica Mendoza Ruiz and Isidro de la Cruz
Fourth Street Development LLC, 489 S. Kansas Loop, East Wenatchee, $305,900, 0.09 acres, sold to Christie Kay Lamountain
Sage Homes LLC, 154 S. Mystical Ave., East Wenatchee, $300,900, 0.15 acres, sold to Jason Edmon and Darrah E. Sims
Prime Properties LLC, 154 S. Mystical Ave., East Wenatchee, $89,000, 0.15 acres, sold to Jason Edmon and Darrah E. Sims
Camron P. and Meghan Harvey and Carrie C. and Orlin G. Sorenson, parcel number 28243140007, Mansfield, $28,500, 20 acres, sold to James Bradley Allen Alameda and Ana Marie Silva Alameda
Jessup Home Design Inc., 2658 Parkette St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $135,000, 0.29 acres, sold to MTNS LLC
Sept. 14
Tracey and Sharon Brimhall, parcel number 44600001800, East Wenatchee, $52,000, 5.45 acres, sold to Jeffrey and Jenelle Sehorn
Sept. 15
Camron P. Harvey, parcel number 28243140008, Mansfield, $34,000, 20 acres, sold to Michael Lagazo
Marvin L. and Donna Palmer, 302 Falcon Ridge Road, Waterville, $25,000, 5.23 acres, sold to Modesto and Miriam Rodriguez
Lou and Rose Marie Butkovich, Fulgence J. Schrempp and the Estate of Mary Ann Schrempp, parcel number 60500001709, East Wenatchee, $160,000, 2.48 acres, sold to Christopher Weston Davis and Ashlee Michelle Davis
Sept. 16
Fourth Street Development LLC, 473 S. Kansas Loop, East Wenatchee, $305,900, 0.09 acres, sold to Bethany C. Blair
Timberwood Homes LLC, 867 S. Lamplight Lane, East Wenatchee, $720,385, 0.39 acres, sold to Brian C. Burchett
Sept. 17
Michael P. Cotter, 157 N. Shore Drive, Chelan, $275,000, 0.87 acres, sold to Ben and Julie Wieting
Marian S. Sztab, parcel number 50000009400, Box Canyon Road, Chelan, $110,000, 5.03 acres, sold to Pat McDonough and Lina Kurlis
Desert Sky Properties LLC, 304 Desert View Place, Orondo, $78,000, 0.32 acres, sold to Luke Gallison
Sept. 18
Thomas and Tonya Denney, 7 E. Shore Court, Chelan, $126,000, 0.52 acres, sold to Jason and Deanna French
Rimrock Meadows Association, parcel numbers 81800802200 and 81800802700 (two parcels), $10,990, 2.3 acres, sold to Oksana and Oleksandr Ryzhkov
Kyle C. and Michele D. Beckstrom, parcel numbers 81801503600 and 81801503700 (two parcels), Coulee-Hartline, $16,000, 4.25 acres, sold to Jerry M. and Deborah J. Coon
SCR Holdings LLC, 21 Syrah Lane, Rock Island, $150,000, 0.55 acres, sold to Allison and Chad Webley
Richard Montoya, parcel number 92700000500, $134,352, 0.26 acres, sold to Beverley A. Olson
Sept. 21
Michael R. and Tricia N. Graham, 16 Galbraith Road, Brewster, $205,000, 1.05 acres, sold to Ryan D. and Alexandra B. Healy and Joseph M. and Chelsea S. Anglin
Robert Wayne Smith, 700 E. First St., Waterville, $66,000, 1.9 acres, sold to Plain Holding LLP
The Green Pit LLC, parcel number 23201420001, East Wenatchee, $100,000, 5 acres, sold to A & G Brothers General Construction LLC
Sept. 22
Pinnacle Custom Builders Inc., 2851 N. Brie Lane, East Wenatchee, $629,000, 0.57 acres, sold to Kevin N. and Patricia A. McRae
Spring Valley Developers LLC, parcel number 21222110014, Palisades and parcel number 21222110016, Columbia Siding Road, Palisades (two parcels), $275,000, 42.62 acres, sold to Big Sam Rocks LLC
Justin Levi Andrew, parcel number 82001003000, Waterville, $4,800, 1 acre, sold to Henny Sidan and April Fisher
Sept. 23
Richard Montoya, parcel number 92700001600, $145,000, 0.27 acres, sold to Barbara and Gary Berg
Pennington Brothers Properties LLC, parcel number 75000002302, East Wenatchee, $275,000, 3 acres, sold to Bryan and Krista Beckstead
Sept. 25
Rimrock Meadows Association, parcel number 81700301700, $11,995, 1.2 acres, sold to Samuel Enrique Blanco Barajas and Israel Acosta Hernandez
Sage Homes LLC, 2223 S. Mystical Loop, East Wenatchee, $250,900, 0.15 acres, sold to Johnney J. and Jackie Melvin
Prime Properties LLC, 2223 S. Mystical Loop, East Wenatchee, $89,000, 0.15 acres, sold to Johnney J. and Jackie Melvin
MCRB 1 LLC, 34 Orchard Place, Orondo, $525,000, 1.36 acres, sold to Richard B. and Arin P. Becker
Sept. 28
Hardway Holdings LLC, parcel number 22211230004, East Wenatchee, $229,500, 1.24 acres, sold to Scott and Jacqueline Adamek
Sage Homes LLC, 2116 S. Melody Lane, East Wenatchee, $414,386, 0.22 acres, sold to Joseph L. Olson
Prime Properties LLC, 2116 S. Melody Lane, East Wenatchee, $27,514, 0.22 acres, sold to Joseph L. Olson
Sage Homes LLC, 2235 S. Mystical Loop, East Wenatchee, $280,900, 0.22 acres, sold to Ivan Munoz and Reyna Andres Puga
Prime Properties LLC, 2235 S. Mystical Loop, East Wenatchee, $89,000, 0.22 acres, sold to Ivan Munoz and Reyna Andres Puga
Sept. 29
Michael A. and Sandra A. Hayes, parcel number 81701701100, Coulee-Hartline, $7,500, 2.38 acres, sold to Kok Som
Joseph S. and Kay M. Schwetz, 27 Park Place, Chelan, $154,900, 5 acres, sold to Kimberly A. and Timothy E. Feeney
Timothy J. Eney, 419 Lake View Drive, Orondo, $145,000, 0.17 acres, sold to Aaron K. and Lori J. Wight
Sept. 30
Orchard Heights LLC, parcel number 75000002100, East Wenatchee, $400,000, 9.18 acres, sold to Miguel Sosa
Sage Homes LLC, 2262 S. Mystical Loop, East Wenatchee, $260,900, 0.18 acres, sold to Korey and Marisa Golbienko
Prime Properties LLC, 2262 S. Mystical Loop, East Wenatchee, $89,000, 0.18 acres, sold to Korey and Marisa Golbienko
Sage Homes LLC, 2231 S. Mystical Loop, East Wenatchee, $280,900, 0.13 acres, sold to Tommy C. and Brandy N. Ha
Prime Properties LLC, 2231 S. Mystical Loop, East Wenatchee, $89,000, 0.13 acres, sold to Tommy C. and Brandy N. Ha
Dan Reiss, 14 Elk View Drive, Quincy, $267,000, 0.69 acres, sold to Jennifer Johnston
Keith R. Ogden, parcel number 81701501500, Coulee-Hartline, $10,000, 1.17 acres, sold to Daryl D. and Kristen Buchmann
Sage Homes LLC, 2225 S. Mystical Loop, East Wenatchee, $306,000, 0.18 acres, sold to Levi and Cassidy Bradford
Prime Properties LLC, 2225 S. Mystical Loop, East Wenatchee, $89,000, 0.18 acres, sold to Levi and Cassidy Bradford
A & L Orchards LP, 480 S. Witte Ave., East Wenatchee, $500,000, 1.99 acres, sold to Double Down Properties LLC
RML Washington LLC, parcel number 28280210005, Coulee Dam, $13,000, 12 acres, sold to Danny R. Deno
Michael N. and Nancy E. Heater, parcel number 24212620005, East Wenatchee, $49,000, 5.02 acres, sold to Taber J. and Lisa Murphy