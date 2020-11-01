Chelan County commercial sales

Sept. 2

Stubby’s Dream LLC, 923 Commercial St., Leavenworth, $575,000, sold to Elviro LLC

Sept. 14

Eric F. and Diane M. Schmid, 300 Chapel St. 1, Cashmere, $650,000, sold to Chapel Five LLC

Sept. 16

Abalone Bay Properties LLC, 420 E. Nixon Ave. 3, Chelan, $912,500, sold to RD Properties IV LLC

Sept. 18

Curtis Tile & Stone Inc., 1422 N. Miller St. 5, Wenatchee, $533,900, sold to Alberts Holdings LLC

Sept. 22

Henry A. and Patricia J. Precht, 1240 W. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $62,500, sold to Jesus and Candelaria Cisneros

Sept. 29

John Powers et al, 10 Palouse St. and 5 N. Wenatchee Ave. (two parcels), Wenatchee, $1,250,000, sold to EN Investments LLC

Ronald and Madalyn Anderson, 211 14th St., Leavenworth, $300,000, sold to LTown Properties LLC

Sept. 30

Linh Ta, 108 and 112 N. Mission St. (two parcels), Wenatchee, $220,000, sold to Mission Court LLC

Chelan County residential sales

Sept. 1

Felicity A. Saberhagen, 1208 Madison St., Wenatchee, $410,000, sold to Beth Stipe

John K. and Megan T. Springer, 633 Kings Court, Wenatchee, $659,900, sold to Matt Kurjanowicz and Melissa La Fayette

Kristen and Todd Crisman, 402 Marilyn Ave., Wenatchee, $335,900, sold to Brooke Peart

Cathleen L. Abramoski Estate, 216 Paton St., Cashmere, $455,000, sold to Becky K. and Timothy M. Scott

Andy D. Beatley, 211 W. Peters St., Wenatchee, $175,000, sold to Roy H. Mejia

Angie Coleman Sherman, 8809 Josephine Ave. and Property ID 31358 (two parcels), Dryden, $260,000, sold to Denise K. Baach and Boyd C. Nichols

KLN Property Investments LLC, Property ID 42570, Lord Acres Road, Chelan, $1,909,000, sold to Lord Acres Farm LLC

KKPB LLC, 113 N. East Center St. A1, Chelan, $305,000, sold to Frederick R. and Anna M. Troncales

Ronald G. Hanson and Debra Cobb, 721 E. Wapato Ave., Chelan, $626,000, sold to Amy M. and William H. Linzbach

Anthony B. Greathouse and Maxine M. Baskerville, 609 Watson Lane, Chelan, $180,000, sold to Barbara Linstedt

Cherie L. Crose, 950 Purtteman Gulch Road, Chelan, $501,000, sold to Timothy and Ellen Boyer

Curtis Pusey, 1124 Highland Drive, Wenatchee, $300,000, sold to Logan and Kiley Feeney

Ryan W. and Jacqueline L. Breakey, 1041 Sunny Brooke Lane, Chelan, $435,000, sold to Don and Deanna Ahlers

Melvyn J. Land, 196 Pershing Circle, Wenatchee, $370,000, sold to Ida Newcomb

Sept. 2

Barbara J. Rodenberg, 1014 Vassar Ave., Wenatchee, $300,000, sold to Julian O. Mendoza and Rosalina Torres

Gregory J. Ezzy, 3939 Camas Creek Road, Peshastin, $700,000, sold to David A. Killian

James P. and Ida N. Newcomb, 86 Eagle Place, Leavenworth, $799,000, sold to Robert A. and Shannon L. Keller

Linda J. Colasurdo, 20795 Kahler Drive F8, Lake Wenatchee, $295,000, sold to Raymond and Erin Tse

Richard H. and Jeannie M. Cheyne, 7510 Upper Ridge Road, Chelan, $860,000, sold to Santanu and Reshmi Cakraborty

Lorie S. Miller, 429 W. Webster Ave., Chelan, $280,000, sold to Kelly M. and Glenn M. McLean

El Patron Rosales LLC, 1218 Red Apple Road, Wenatchee, $367,000, sold to Jarrod Herdt and Jennifer Jeffris

Elbia and Omar Mora, 814 Ferry St., Wenatchee, $230,000, sold to Ruben and Breanna R. Ramirez

SSM Forty Investment Inc., Property ID 66751, W. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $64,950, sold to Michael W. and Theresa L. Koens

Scott D. and Barbara K. Parkins, 1505 Tacoma St., Wenatchee, $8,085, sold to City of Wenatchee

Sept. 3

Steven C. and Sheryl A. Hill Trustees, Property ID 14115, Cashmere, $236,000, sold to Holly Evenson

Jared and Jannetta Meharry, 2116 Orchard Ave., Wenatchee, $419,000, sold to Ryley J. and Curtis Pusey

Builderman Construction Inc., 140 Tarn Place, Wenatchee, $750,000, sold to Jay and Carmen White

Dennis and Janice Whiting, 3724 School St., Wenatchee, $411,500, sold to Aaron E. Rosenberg and Elisa E. Turner

Charles W. and Wanda J. Murrell, 1820 Mulberry Lane, Wenatchee, $450,000, sold to Barbara L. and Joe F. Hahn

Shelly Swanson, 127 Mill St., Leavenworth, $580,000, sold to Benjamin Tunberg Rogoza et al

Charles T. and Dennis S. Westcott, 14921 Golden Delicious St., Entiat, $144,000, sold to Tyler and Kayla C. Westcott

Barbara A. Berry, 420 Butte Road, Chelan, $645,000, sold to Lorana McCalester and Shelly L. McMullen

Tammie R. Garrett, 1042 Rosewood Ave., Wenatchee, $303,000, sold to Ricardo Vazquez and Eirka Gomez

Jorge A. and Candy M. Campos, 2949 Riviera Blvd., Malaga, $409,900, sold to Jeremy A. and Janette M. Ryser

Sept. 4

David O. Harris, 1209 Madison St., Wenatchee, $608,000, sold to Tyler N. and Amanda N. Thompson

Family Home Properties LLC, 3025 Eastview Lane, Wenatchee, $839,999, sold to Kyle R. and Lauryn A. Vogt

Gregory and Leslie Harlow, 12230 Ski View Lane, Leavenworth, $789,000, sold to Brandt J. and Rebecca A. Fritz

Debra A. and Brent J. Hughes, 525 Alpine Place C1, Leavenworth, $395,000, sold to Adam and Jennifer Dalgleish

Brandt J. Fritz and Rebecca A. Fritz, aka Rebecca A. Kinnear, 311 Evans St., Leavenworth, $515,000, sold to Kirk Beckendorf and Tracey Beckendorf-Edou

Steven and Tracy Smith, 2195 Summer Camp Road, Chelan, $1,435,000, sold to Randy and Lisa Terry

Camille Stemm, 20795 Kahler Drive C4, Lake Wenatchee, $302,000, sold to Thomas P. and Nancy B. Graham

E. Dianna Estes, 1736 Windsor Court, Wenatchee, $414,900, sold to James and Christine Vannice

Frank A. and Roberta Olson, 22310 Shetland Road, Plain, $536,000, sold to Robert R. and Margaret Wright

Sept. 8

Gregory W. and Erika L. Olson, 1928 Hideaway Place, Wenatchee, $456,000, sold to Vincent M. and Cheryl K. Arthur

Candace F. Mecham, 100 Ski Blick Strasse C103, Leavenworth, $330,000, sold to Shelly Swanson

Heriberto Tejeda-Flores and Guadalupa A. Tejeda, 1019 Crest Loop, Entiat, $396,639, sold to Steven T. and Michelle M. Kanzaki

Gary J. McGrath et al, 14140 Brae Burn Road, Lake Wenatchee, $650,000, sold to Michael and Rachel Rather et al

Bruce Marek, 18102 Entiat River Road, Entiat, $240,000, sold to Cindi Houser

Jeffrey J. and Julia Kirksey, 2175 Summit Blvd., Manson, $1,645,000, sold to Douglas D. and Ann M. Grismore

Rebekah D. Thornton, 10 S. Cove Ave. 37, Wenatchee, $153,900, sold to Cruzella LLC

Terrence D. McIver, 1105 Rosewood Ave., Wenatchee, $373,000, sold to Jesse Ashcraft

Sept. 9

Gabriel A. Tacker, 3070 Pinehurst Place, Wenatchee, $560,000, sold to Peter H. and Tonia L. Steadman

David M. Hallenius, 1807 Aspen Creek Lane, Wenatchee, $555,000, sold to Roger A. McDonald Jr.

Lori A. C. Martin et al, 187 Stoneybrook Lane, Wenatchee, $627,000, sold to Edgar M. Guillen

Welsh Family Trust 2020, 20795 Kahler Drive E7, Lake Wenatchee, $309,000, sold to Lynda J. and John L. McKie

Hayk Tadevosyan, 322 W. Woodin Ave. 620, Chelan, $210,000, sold to Daniel E. and Rebecca J. Hart

Maria L. Sanchez Tamayo, 189 Viewdale Ave., Wenatchee, $115,000, sold to David and Sheila De La Cruz

Kelly S. and David C. Packer, 203 Pershing Circle, Wenatchee, $449,500, sold to Venita A. Vaughn

Steven E. and Chelcie R. Strode, 331 Pinegrass St., Leavenworth, $675,000, sold to Nathaniel Wilson Hough Snee and Arin L. Long

K & L Homes LLC, 435 Sunny Brooke Lane, Chelan, $395,000, sold to Lucas and Kimberly Green

G & H Smith LLC, 102 S. Douglas St., Cashmere, $245,000, sold to Alison L. Hancock

Sept. 10

Loretta R. Cayton, 201 Pennsylvania Ave. 11, Wenatchee, $190,900, sold to Jacob T. Deal

Brianna M. and Jeffrey More, 203 N. Franklin Ave., Wenatchee, $225,000, sold to Mary Springer

James S. and Belinda Lewis, 6533 Forest Ridge Drive, Wenatchee, $500,000, sold to David C. and Kelly S. Packer

Eric and Aura L. Sanderson, 105 Jacob Place, Chelan, $570,000, sold to Sara Doyle

Jane Ann Bowles Knecht Living Trust, 12112 S. Lakeshore Road and Property ID 48091 (two parcels), Chelan, $795,000, sold to Jon A. and Mary Bakken

Gordon and Cynthia Rice, 142 Pine Crest Place, Manson, $165,000, sold to Nikolay A. and Natalya N. Zhuk

Ronnie and Wanda Etheridge, 102 S. Harris Ave., Manson, $289,000, sold to Robert D. and Holly Misenar

Lloyd Berry Testamentary Trust, 429 King St. 332, Wenatchee, $95,000, sold to John and Brooke Berry

Vicki P. Johnson, 15241 Cedar Brae Road, Lake Wenatchee, $190,000, sold to Nate and Leta Holt

Christopher A. and Selena Majors, 202 Ambrosia Lane, Malaga, $344,000, sold to Eduardo G. Cardenas and Eunice L. Vara

Sept. 11

Ira Ralph and June W. Keith, 6393 Stemilt Creek Road, Wenatchee, $439,950, sold to Jared and Jannetta Meharry

Cheryl A. Lippert et al, 123 Mission Creek Road, Cashmere, $385,000, sold to Jacob D. and Mallory A. Kragt

Peggi A. and Charles F. Amstutz, 1605 Quail Hollow Lane, Wenatchee, $579,000, sold to Michael G. Githens

Kenneth C. and Kathryn J. Lowe, 1914 Lion Place, Wenatchee, $569,000, sold to Douglas W. Kassebaum and Katja J. Rowell et al

McIntyre Family Trust, 12803 Spring St., Leavenworth, $100,000, sold to Luke and Nowelle Knutson

McIntyre Family Trust, 12805 Spring St., Leavenworth, $1,700,000, sold to Luke and Nowelle Knutson

Debbie Bachmeier, 103 Prospect St. D., Leavenworth, $341,000, sold to Sandrine McFadden

Edward M. and Mary E. Hanks Living Trust, 7185 Olalla Canyon Road, Cashmere, $435,000, sold to Ankita and Anuneet Kumar

Cygnet LLC, 1031 Crest Loop, Entiat, $375,000, sold to Izaiah D. Guertin et al

Marty J. and Ramona C. Rothlisberger, 122 Orchard View Drive, Chelan, $706,500, sold to Brock A. and Carol A. Miller

Morgan O. Picton, 12 Washut Lane, Manson, $940,000, sold to Jeffrey L. and Charu K. Bogdan

Samuel A. and Cynthia L. Blaker, Property ID 51307, Chelan, $70,000, sold to Abby A. Tochterman and Edward Lane

Jarrad A. Craft, 223 Ambrosia Lane, Malaga, $350,000, sold to Jeremy J. and Shayla M. Adams

Brandon Miller, 2122 Citation Loop, Wenatchee, $344,100, sold to Keith and Susan A. Garness

Daniel J. and Marie D Agrosa Trustees, Property ID 66727, W. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $63,950, sold to Lynn D. and Jeannie M. Shively

Luke H. and Michelle L. Larson, 118 Porcupine Lane, Chelan, $780,000, sold to Megan D. and Josef W. Neumyer

Sept. 12

Brian J. Riseland and Janett L. Garcia-Riseland, 117 Pyramid Place, Chelan, $715,000, sold to Justin M. and Andrea M. Crowe

Sept. 14

Rick and Lisa McCoy, 2245 Hampton Road, Wenatchee, $558,500, sold to Richard and Paula Benge

John W. Sobba, 2018 Woodridge St., Wenatchee, $516,000, sold to Michelle L. Jester et al

Casimir Lorentz and Alexandra Lewis Lorentz, 1020 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee, $398,000, sold to Louis B. Nottingham and Molly N. Darr

Melinda L. and Robert J. Barnes, 27 Knowles Heights Lane, Wenatchee, $550,000, sold to Savannah Rehm and Nathan Jennings

Darrell F. and Sara M. Fischer, 21825 Pinto Lane, Plain, $475,000, sold to Myron M. and Carrie McMillin

Judy K. Drexler, 22715 Saddle St., Plain, $849,000, sold to David Chalmers and Lynn Schneider

Melody L. Cappelletti and Anthony J. Rivas-Somiza, 18349 Little Chumstick Creek Road, Leavenworth, $435,000, sold to Ophir Ronen and Io Salant

Sept. 15

Ignacio and Maria A. Medina, 411 Pearl St., Wenatchee, $155,000, sold to Maria T. Garcia Hernandez and Jesus Hernandez

Barton A. and Janice L. Block, 296 Rolling Hills Lane, Wenatchee, $634,000, sold to Robert and Brienne J. Witheridge

Spur Street LLC, 24624 Spur St., Plain, $295,000, sold to Susan Templer

Patrick MacMaster et al, 237 River Ave., Ardenvoir, $105,000, sold to Michael and Nicole MacMaster

Denise I. Beebe, 2224 Riffle Drive, Lake Wenatchee, $560,000, sold to John H. and Cathy A. Kaschko

April Jane Monday, 435 W. Webster Ave., Chelan, $275,000, sold to Isaac Anderson King and Kristina R. Tews

Jesus and Genoveva Casdaneda, 828 S. Chelan Ave., Wenatchee, $197,000, sold to Fernando J. Cordero

Robert W. and Shay L. Smith, 1324 Rosewood Ave., Wenatchee, $375,000, sold to Summit Lake Investment LLC

Nathan R. and Erin D. Roberts, 558 Trigger Lane, Wenatchee, $478,900, sold to Barry J. and Marilynn M. Raatz

Gwendolyn K. Hawkins, 816 Autumn Crest Drive, Wenatchee, $582,500, sold to Carl A. Thompson

Chelan Highlands LLC, 707 W. Golf Course Drive, Chelan, $583,000, sold to Craig and Wilma Manchester

Kathryn Le Doux, 14040 Chumstick Highway, Leavenworth, $210,000, sold to Easy Street Investments LLC

Timothy S. Wiest, 17867 N. Shore Drive, Lake Wenatchee, $422,282, sold to Wiest Living Trust et al

Sept. 16

Kyle P. and Chelsea Mahuika, 207 Lilly Lane, Wenatchee, $860,000, sold to Kyle C. and Kelsey C. Underwood

David and Sally E. Sebring, 12265 Village View Drive, Leavenworth, $1,075,000, sold to Timothy P. and Melanie G. Cox

Deanna B. Smith, 1203 Front St., Leavenworth, $277,500, sold to Louis Brender and Altura Pasic

Gary L. and Debra L. Peterson, 1020 Crest Loop, Entiat, $485,000, sold to Michael and April Suave

R & B Investments Unlimited LLC, 25714 Camp 12 Road, Plain, $399,000, sold to Jess B. and Nicole J. McCall

Kenneth D. and Joni L. Britt, 18080 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $835,000, sold to Newstar Holdings LLC

Carole A. Hay, 1310 Castlerock Ave. 21, Wenatchee, $360,000, sold to Ronald S. Feld and Lorna K. Klemanski

Alan L. Nuckolls and Debora J. Abbot Nuckolls, 538 Highland Drive, Wenatchee, $310,000, sold to Country Roney

Summit Lake Investment LLC, 113 Vineyard Lane A, Chelan, $350,000, sold to Daniel J. Cardinal et al

Ron Hesselschwardt et al, 410 Cottage Ave. and Property ID 21491 (two parcels), Cashmere, $287,293, sold to Tracie J. Carter

Josiah and Yuki Henn, 1722 Brambling Brae Lane, Wenatchee, $471,000, sold to Troy and Margie Tenkley

Sept. 17

Kevin D. Schumacher et al, 2208 Ashley Brooke, Wenatchee, $340,000, sold to Spackler Holdings LLC

Ryan L. and Casey Roy, 251 Lilly Lane, Wenatchee, $466,500, sold to Kurt E. Boehl et al

Thomas W. and Kimberly K. Crawford, 2348 Jeffrey Court, Wenatchee, $335,000, sold to Sonja B. Benrud

Jonathan E. and Susan Marie Torrence, 8297 Taber Road, Cashmere, $510,000, sold to Katie and Peter Groblewski

Sept. 18

Douglas G. Russell, 4300 Joe Miller Road, Malaga, $690,000, sold to Christopher Marston Prince

Isobel M. Ennis, 340 Teakwood Lane, Wenatchee, $631,500, sold to James T. and Elizabeth R. Sketchley

Beaver Valley Trust, 226 Evans St., Leavenworth, $510,000, sold to Santokh Singh and Baljinder Kaur

Lois J. Lawson and Tania A. Moreno, 8190 Highway 2, Peshastin, $206,000, sold to Cristian J. Carrillo and Veronica Garcia Guzman

Pamela D. Tucker, 9701 Nahahum Canyon Road, Cashmere, $520,000, sold to Kermit F. Rosen and Louise Bush

Alec and Angela Gibbons, 188 Winery Lane, Leavenworth, $685,000, sold to Michael J. Waters

Michael A. and Suzanne Lingrey, 2220 W. Woodin Ave. 202, Chelan, $255,000, sold to Jason C. and Heather Kyle

Berneice M. Metcalf, 3963 Malaga Ave., Malaga, $210,000, sold to Daniel J. Terry and Trista R. Morris

Jeffrey S. and Susan M. Hansen, 420 W. Manson Road 8, Chelan, $250,000, sold to Bryan and Tammy Foss

BGRS Relocation Inc., 2015 Westhaven, Wenatchee, $485,000, sold to Sarah Stone

Michael and Stefanie Monroe, 12579 Spring St., Leavenworth, $915,000, sold to Robert and Heather Geddes

Thomas S. and Leslie A. Elsemore Living Trust et al, 20795 Kahler Drive D2, Lake Wenatchee, $268,000, sold to Jaime Calleja Alderete and Claire Cole Axley

Sept. 21

Richard H. and Laurie J. Shorett, 56 Mountainside Drive, Cashmere, $1,140,000, sold to Mark Spangler and Diann Kincaid

Douglas W. Kassebaum and Katja J. Rowell et al, 3960 Knowles Road, Wenatchee, $334,971, sold to Kassebaum Family Trust

Robert R. and Patricia A. Clarke, 2638 Lemaister Ave., Wenatchee, $358,000, sold to Elisabeth A. and Katie J. Slater

John Hewitt, 103 Prospect St. A., Leavenworth, $350,000, sold to Ronnie and Mary Colwill

Robert A. and Shannon Keller, 13015 Bayne Road, Leavenworth, $515,000, sold to Rachel and Michael Enselman

Jeffrey S. and Suzanne S. Saunders, 8395 Mountain Home Road, Leavenworth, $600,000, sold to Collin Hauskins

The Complementor, Property ID 41491 and 41494 Highway 150 (two parcels), Chelan, $1,185, sold to Judith A. Zumwalt

Ralph D. and Betty J. Hagenbuch Living Trust, 103 N. Park & Woodin Ave., Chelan, $4,500, sold to Robert and Camille Benveniste

Casi M. Tarr, 940 Okanogan Ave., Wenatchee, $357,000, sold to Joseph V. and Lindsey R. Kamin

Cory and Jacey Bernaiche, 1328 Seneca St., Wenatchee, $350,000, sold to Coty L. Nisbet and Garrett M. Lienhard

Jordan M. and Gretchen A. Lindstrom, 2116 Yarrow Road, Wenatchee, $505,000, sold to Cory and Jacey Bernaiche

Pine Shadow Land Company LLC, 981 Spring Mountain Drive, Wenatchee, $95,000, sold to Ryan B. and Julie A. Wilson

Sage Homes LLC, 981 Spring Mountain Drive, Wenatchee, $510,400, sold to Ryan B. and Julie A. Wilson

Springwater Developers LLC, 981 Spring Mountain Drive, Wenatchee, $47,432, sold to Sage Homes LLC

David T. Smith, 25704 Bridle Lane, Plain, $292,500, sold to Michael and Marina Stiranka

Sept. 22

Alexandria and Joshua Cooper, 23 S. Garfield Ave., Wenatchee, $300,000, sold to Alan M. Bishop

Mariah M. McAndrews-Luft, 930 Washington St., Wenatchee, $330,000, sold to Jerri R. Barkley

Darren Martin, 1022 Seventh St., Wenatchee, $315,000, sold to Breanna Allstot et al

Harlan and Angelyn Sheppard, 48 Cross Creek Lane, Leavenworth, $525,000, sold to Robert and Amanda Parish

Susan M. Barth, 1290 Mowrey Road and Property ID 67940 (two parcels), Chelan, $1,050,000, sold to Stuart E. Hughes Jr. and Jenee E. Hughes

Daren L. and Christina C. Nelson, 14 Ustah St., Manson, $725,000, sold to David L. and Carol J. Odom

Peter H. and Tonia Steadman, 560 Circle St., Wenatchee, $500,000, sold to Steven B. Cody and Sarah E. Bowman

Timberwood Homes LLC, 101 Lone Ram Lane, Wenatchee, $804,900, sold to Lorie J. and Mark R. Wiseman

Sept. 23

Nicole Mirabelli, 1008 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee, $380,000, sold to GGW Exchange Facilitator LLC

Eric F. and Diane M. Schmid, 304 Chapel St., Cashmere, $422,500, sold to Dean C. and Susan L. Johnson

Jose G. Gonzalez, 1621 Lower Monitor Road, Wenatchee, $144,640, sold to Jose G. Gonzalez et al

Thaddeus J. and Stephanie G. Bishop, 1024 Sunset Lane, Chelan, $400,000, sold to Brandon N. and Wendy M. Fogelson

Amelia M. Ferrell, 1744 Windsor Court, Wenatchee, $515,000, sold to Nicole Mirabelli and William Whitney

Sept. 24

Rene Soperanez and Sandra E. Lopez Gonzalez, 1835 Jefferson St., Wenatchee, $460,000, sold to Javier Carbajal and Alma C. Garibay Vega

Shaun M. and Carol Seaman, 480 Alpine Place M2, Leavenworth, $415,000, sold to Madan L. and Vipin Gaudi

David Abercrombie, 111 Lookout Way, Chelan, $397,000, sold to Marie S. and Gary D. McLain

Lee Ann Greiner and Lynn Marie Laurent, 533 Mountain View Drive, Chelan, $700,000, sold to Kenneth B. and Lynne B. Hall

Alan Grossberg, 2220 W. Woodin Ave. 407, Chelan, $325,000, sold to Taryns House LLC

Mark D. Ita and Valerie L. Brandt-Ita, 2220 W. Woodin Ave. 409, Chelan, $337,000, sold to Open Rhodes LLC

Treye R. Hovinga, 550 S. Clifford St., Chelan, $340,000, sold to M & A Enterprises Inc.

Cynthia R.G. Zacher, 1310 Castlerock Ave. 28, Wenatchee, $290,000, sold to Leslie Daniel

Sept. 25

Erin M. Schwartz and Lawrence O. Yeckel, 317 Elberta Ave., Cashmere, $130,546, sold to Erin M. Schwartz

Steven and Rebecca Nieri, 304 Angier Ave., Cashmere, $402,000, sold to Robert J. and Joanna R. Ruotsi

Jerry K. and Claudia Sutton, 1812 North Road, Wenatchee, $175,000, sold to Covey Ridge LLC

Stephen and Lenita Johnson, 136 Ranch River Road, Plain, $1,500,000, sold to Thomas E. and Jennifer A. Coultas

MPV Investments LLC, 2220 W. Woodin Ave. 412, Chelan, $400,000, sold to Michael O. and Sarah M. Brown

Chelan Estate LLC, 755 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $925,000, sold to Robert and Anastasia Gray

Craig R. and Cappi E. Willey, 109 S. Harris Ave., Manson, $250,000, sold to Russ and Lynda Goedde

Sept. 28

Shawn A. and Nicole M. Cox, 319 Cottage Ave., Cashmere, $323,000, sold to Monica and Christopher Frank

Ronald C. Messer, 3647 Ridgeview Blvd., Wenatchee, $509,350, sold to Thomas and Jerri L. Neely

Joseph Delvo Credit Shelter Fund, 62 Avalon Terrace, Wenatchee, $645,000, sold to Goldy K. Marsh

Andrew and Rhonda Mesler, 1515 Pershing St., Wenatchee, $469,000, sold to Paul and Jennifer Jarolimek

Lawrence J. and Vivian K. Grasse Trust, 100 Ski Blick Strasse B101, Leavenworth, $455,000, sold to Doug and Janna Johnson

G-4 South Twin LLC, 14780 Highway 97A, Entiat, $600,000, sold to RZT LLC

Frank L. and Christie Doolittle, Property ID 38998, Lake Wenatchee, $30,000, sold to Matt and Shauna Iseri

Lana M. Fisher, 7500 Upper Ridge Road, Chelan, $862,500, sold to William C. and Donna L. Sibbers

Barbara W. Bennett, 320 S. First St., Chelan, $599,000, sold to Susan M. Barth

Beatrice G. Mark, 26292 White River Road, Lake Wenatchee, $930,000, sold to Playing It Forward LLC

Jon P. and Jennifer N. Brown, 1006 W. Park St., Wenatchee, $355,000, sold to Shelley Jensen

Dennis J. and Susan L. Henn, 1726 Brambling Brae Lane, Wenatchee, $500,000, sold to Barbara J. Berry

Campbells Development LLC, 1504 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee, $384,950, sold to ELK Rentals LLC

Sept. 29

Stephen Meher, 16 S. Wilson St., Wenatchee, $270,000, sold to Kevin M. and Rosalva Halley

Dale E. and Candy L. Gullickson, 123 N. Buchanan Ave., Wenatchee, $113,200, sold to James D. Montgomery

Lojo Orchards LLC, 5375 Malaga Alcoa Highway, Malaga, $1,369,085, sold to Port of Chelan County

Carlena Y. Hill, 5418 Binder Road, Cashmere, $220,000, sold to Nathan G. and Andie L. Sites

David W. and Marcia K. Peterson, 1922 Northfield Place, Wenatchee, $385,000, sold to Silesia Hunter and Ryan Becker

Tibor C. and Whitney M. Lak, 185 Ski Hill Drive, Leavenworth, $410,000, sold to Aiden E. Loehr

Lonna West, 11492 Highway 2, Leavenworth, $518,750, sold to Adam T. West

Mark E. Helsel Living Trust, 10781 Lone Pine Drive, Peshastin, $536,700, sold to Marilu Housand

John R. and Laurie J. Miller, 25821 Camp 12 Road, Plain, $94,600, sold to Rob and Tina Freeman

Jeffrey James and Lori Claudon James, 16001 River Road, Plain, $912,500, sold to Maria L. Perry and George L. Toth

Etzael and Deborah S. Navarro, 1598 Pacific Lane, Wenatchee, $444,000, sold to Lisa Zanol

Lunar Wind LLC, 518 Spokane St., $349,000, sold to Teresa Bendito Zepeda et al

Lisa G. Johnson, 1791 Judkins St., Wenatchee, $74,000, sold to Esperanza Gonzalez Rolon

Andrew B. and Angela N. Block, 2059 Lasso Drive, Wenatchee, $350,000, sold to Bianca and Mark Ebreo

Christopher M. and Robin R. John, 316 Pine St., Leavenworth, $610,000, sold to Joseph Delvo Credit Shelter Fund

A Home Doctor Inc., 392 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $311,440, sold to Simon M. and Melissa L. Faughnan

Sept. 30

James T. Mitchell, 6411 Forest Ridge Drive, Wenatchee, $575,000, sold to Alice and Jody Cloutier

Russell and Karen Rise, 1320 Ninth St., Wenatchee, $369,000, sold to Teresa Sanchez de Ochoa et al

Ted C. Howard, 1215 Gilcrest St., Wenatchee, $315,000, sold to Donna L. Pipkin

Eric and Patricia Nafziger, 485 Alpine Place 6, Leavenworth, $365,000, sold to Derek and Kathryn Atkinson

John P. and Olivia C. Race, 940 Highway 2 F, Leavenworth, $260,000, sold to Colchuck Enterprises LLC

Edward Reynolds, Property ID 66734, W. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $60,000, sold to Mohamed Helal and Sara A. Abdelrahman

SSM Forty Investment Inc., Property ID 66740, W. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $64,950, sold to Equity Trust Company FBO Craig Elsner

SSM Forty Investment Inc., Property ID 66808, W. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $85,950, sold to Donald and Pamela Swanston

Das Grind LLC, 404 Riverside Meadow, Cashmere, $387,000, sold to Owen N. Shoemaker

Chelan County land sales

Sept. 1

Arnold and Michelle Pipkin, 240 Porcupine Lane, Chelan, $430,000, 0.18 acres, sold to Michael J. and Nicole S. Pratapas

Duane R. Morris, 111 Crest Drive, Chelan, $169,000, 0.96 acres, sold to Mohamed Helal and Sara A. Abdelrahman

Theresa C. Martin, 962 Matthews Road, Wenatchee, $22,360, 3.75 acres, sold to Theresa C. Martin et al

Cusicks Holdings LLC, 1125 McKittrick St. 12, Wenatchee, $4,379, 0.33 acres, sold to City of Wenatchee

Sept. 2

Carolyn Hirzel, Property ID 34817, Lake Wenatchee, $107,000, 5.27 acres, sold to Natasha E. Staton and Daniel M. Fennessy

Daniel Orcutt and Mary Nelson Orcutt et al, 65 Terrace Drive, Manson, $230,000, 0.33 acres, sold to Lisa M. Winsby

William and Paula Saunders, 25 Foxridge Lane, Leavenworth, $385,000, 6 acres, sold to Joshua A. and Stephanie A. Tremmel

Sept. 3

Dan M. Samson and Charmaine J. Hechanova, 15270 Coyote Falls Road, Entiat, $87,000, 2.97 acres, sold to Steven P. and Lauren D. Townsend

Michael D. and Laurie A. Hayword, 116 Hillcrest Place, Chelan, $110,000, 0.32 acres, sold to Habrehab LLC

Kristina Meabon et al, Property ID 46147, Chelan, $405,000, 20 acres, sold to James M. and Lori Reilly

David R. and Jennifer K. Soderstrom, Property ID 51300 and 51301 (two parcels), Chelan, 40 acres, sold to Eliecer D. Gonzalez et al

DDJC Associates LLC, 384 Robison Lane, Chelan, $260,000, 0.52 acres, sold to Sheri A. and George O. Ruiz

Sept. 4

Bonita C. Merchant, 2775 Debord Drive, Wenatchee, $80,000, 0.29 acres, sold to Larrie L. and Georgea L. Dovich

Livewell C & G LLC, 1808 Lower Monitor Road, Wenatchee, $185,000, 1.12 acres, sold to Danny R. and Aniane Smith

Mark C. and Suki Heidel, 4795 Chelan Blvd., Manson, $250,000, 2.21 acres, sold to Chad J. Minnick and Julie A. Bragonier Minnick

Louise Lombard Trustee, 3545 School St., Wenatchee, $160,000, 0.46 acres, sold to Trent K. and Millie M. Price

Sept. 5

Darren and Jana Bonham, 116 Apple Ave., Chelan, $125,000, 0.3 acres, sold to Richard B. Gray and Allison A. Morris

Sept. 7

Gayle Lockwood-Gibson, Property ID 36761, Leavenworth, $115,000, 4.67 acres, sold to Thomas F. and Lynda Merry

Sept. 8

Andrew and Patricia Snider, 83 Bella Vista Lane, Chelan, $189,500, 2.5 acres, sold to Mauricio Arriagada Escobar and Daniela V. Stone

Glen D. and Teresa L. Gurnard, 116 Sky Harbor Drive, Chelan, $367,500, 1.65 acres, sold to Kabir and Noreen Shahani

Sept. 9

James Andre’ Pieratt, Property ID 39727 and 39868 (two parcels), Entiat, $600,000, 637.28 acres, sold to Samuel W. Fordyce

Ronald E. and Sandra M. Fahey, 109 Apple Ave., Chelan, $240,000, 0.34 acres, sold to Richard and Susan Heye

Cristi L. Williams et al, 410 Lakeshore Drive, Manson, $100,000, 0.23 acres, sold to Brian D. and Vy Maas

George W. Schultz, 1048 Sunset Lane, Chelan, $95,000, 0.2 acres, sold to K & L Homes LLC

Leah and Dennis Roberts, 59 Karl Downs Lane, Cashmere, $175,000, 5.01 acres, sold to Patrick and Kimber O’Connor

Mountain Pacific Bank, Property ID 65271, Entiat, $40,000, 0.97 acres, sold to Steve and Pamela Sorlagas

Wenatchee School District No. 246, Property ID 68386, Springwater Ave., Wenatchee, $140,000, 2.31 acres, sold to City of Wenatchee

Access Fund, Property ID 67167, Leavenworth, $280,000, 10.63 acres, sold to United States of America USDA

Sept. 10

Timothy J. and Deborah A. Darst, 1312 Green Ave., Manson, $242,000, 2.39 acres, sold to Holly and Ian Davidson

Sept. 11

Cygnet LLC, 1015 Crest Loop, Entiat, $69,000, 0.18 acres, sold to Bryce and Emilie Dawson

Greg and Cheryle Donald, 355 Karma Kanyon Drive, Chelan, $225,000, 0.63 acres, sold to David E. and Marci K. Gamon

David J. and Julie L. Baker, 517 Village Drive, Manson, $102,000, 0.11 acres, sold to Thomas S. Gavosto and Cindy J. Killian

Select Homes Inc., 139 Apple Ave., Chelan, $165,000, 0.28 acres, sold to Clinton and Nancy Baker et al

Select Homes Inc., 133 Mayer Drive, Chelan, $163,500, 0.56 acres, sold to Thomas and Karen Warfield

Huber Homes of Wenatchee LLC, 36 Adriana Lane, Wenatchee, $150,000, 0.5 acres, sold to Laura and Darryl Nordyke

Sept. 12

Ross E. and Jenny C. Wiltse, 16160 River Road, Plain, $275,000, 5.53 acres, sold to Stephen and Susan Benson et al

Sept. 14

Pine Shadow Land Company LLC, 1006 Spring Mountain Drive, Wenatchee, $110,000, 0.16 acres, sold to Stephen M. and Noriko Mayo

Springwater Developers LLC, 1006 Spring Mountain Drive, Wenatchee, $62,432, 0.16 acres, sold to Stephen M. and Noriko Mayo

Charlotte and Kenneth Hines, Property ID 37848, 37852 and 37914 (three parcels), Lake Wenatchee, $53,000, 1.15 acres, sold to Evan Britts

Michael and Julie Tutino, Property ID 50289, Chelan, $175,000, 20 acres, sold to Kevin E. Johnson and Tracie A. Jarratt Johnson

Sept. 15

Larry Schwindt, 4300 Kingsbury Road, Property ID 19485, 19486, 19487, 19489 (five parcels), Malaga, $445,000, 205 acres, sold to Farmer Family Properties LLC

Randy G. Smith, 1002 Crest Loop, Entiat, $75,000, 0.2 acres, sold to Northwest Building Contractors LLC

Jeffrey W. and Barbara J. Hindle, 67 Apple Box Lane, Manson, $395,000, 1.19 acres, sold to Grant L. and Nancy M. Morris

Vyacheslav and Liliya Stepanov, Property ID 48961, Chelan, $57,500, 20 acres, sold to Wes and Alyssa Flowers

Cascade Property Ventures LLC, 130 Highway 150, Chelan, $770,000, 16.24 acres, sold to Eastern Washington Construction Inc.

Craig Hania, 75 Hania Lane, Chelan, $250,000, 2.6 acres, sold to Luciann Brady

Sept. 16

Jerry E. and Wanda D. Billingsley, Property ID 23592, Wenatchee, $120,000, 0.84 acres, sold to Benjamin L. Frost

Tommy L. and Jacqueline I. Summe, 3417 Alpine Drive, Wenatchee, $129,500, 0.27 acres, sold to Tiffini L. Polk and Joshua J. Phillips

Sally S. Caraher et al, Property ID 38671 and 38860 (two parcels), Lake Wenatchee, $175,000, 12.35 acres, sold to Jannita K. Hanson and Leslie V. Phillips

Brandon and Juliana Houghton, 20643 Miracle Mile, Lake Wenatchee, $109,000, 0.32 acres, sold to Steven E. and Chelcie R. Strode

Victor and Penny Boyer, 121 Pinnacle Place, Chelan, $155,000, 0.31 acres, sold to Jennifer J. and William R. Lane

Sept. 17

Christopher L. Miller, 13861 and 13863 Brae Burn Road (two parcels), Lake Wenatchee, $62,000, 0.41 acres, sold to Kelly Hart

Lynn M. Wilson, 108 Eldorado Court, Chelan, $165,000, 0.34 acres, sold to Marty J. and Ramona C. Rothlisberger

Chelan Lookout LLLP, 265 Bobcat Lane, Chelan, $244,000, 0.09 acres, sold to Roger and Stacey Rannow

Sept. 18

Richard and Cheryl Buck, Property ID 35605, Plain, $125,000, 5.3 acres, sold to Larry E. and Anna R. Ehoff

Henry A. and Patricia J. Precht, 245 Crystal Drive, Chelan, $395,000, 1.05 acres, sold to Joseph and Tricia Plouf

R. Curt and Paula Renfrow, Property ID 45111, Chelan, $169,000, 0.16 acres, sold to Amy Mack

Howard Dorsey, 322 Paintbrush Road, Chelan, $134,000, 0.26 acres, sold to Todd and Terry Heichel

Sept. 19

Larry and Oonagh Cameron Trustees, Property ID 47855, Manson, $149,900, 0.27 acres, sold to Scott and Sharon Holt

Sept. 20

Joyce Ann Estes, Property ID 64263, Chelan, $104,000, 0.09 acres, sold to Lostine Enterprises LLC

K & L Homes LLC, 404 Sunny Brooke Lane, Chelan, $400,000, 0.21 acres, sold to Eggerman Family Trust

Sept. 21

Pamela A. Kalian Family Trust, Property ID 50951, Manson, $157,500, 0.19 acres, sold to Joseph A. and Glenna V. Zinni

Richard F. and Mary C. Rieman, Property ID 68303, Alder Creek Road, Lake Wenatchee, $119,000, 9.6 acres, sold to Tammy Kim and Thomas B. Johnson

Sept. 22

Theodore G. and Sharon Olson, Property ID 30252, Leavenworth, $160,000, 2.93 acres, sold to Thomas E. Davies and Cynthia H. Neely

Kelly and Rita Sateren, 105 Crest Drive, Chelan, $161,900, 0.66 acres, sold to Tami and James A. Mekeel

Jeffery L. and Summer R. Trisler, 90 Vignito Lane, Chelan, $286,000, 0.63 acres, sold to Shawn and Heather Maddox

Robert F. and Regina Abbott, Property ID 22671, Cashmere, $275,000, 2.5 acres, sold to Thomas E. Groce

Sept. 23

Linda M. Walter, 350 and 995 Johnson Creek Road and Property ID 40468 and 40469 (four parcels), Chelan, $49,523, 80.27 acres, sold to Bountiful Journey LLC

Chelan Development Company LLC, Property ID 51456, Chelan, $94,972, 20.25 acres, sold to Anthony and Rebecca Reichmuth

Joshua M. and Nicol L. Northrup, 101 Poplar St., Leavenworth, $139,000, 0.14 acres, sold to James Cooper and Lori Cooks

Evans Development Co. LLC, 199, 247, 295, 301, 302, 296, 290 and 264 Burch Hollow Lane and 120 Lone Ram Lane (nine parcels), Wenatchee, $992,000, 4.95 acres, sold to Timberwood Homes LLC

Pace Manor Investments LLC, Property ID 66512, Cashmere, $485,000, 2.89 acres, sold to JAB Investors LLC

Gro Anna Buer and Bruce Williams, 214 Nordic Circle, Leavenworth, $173,000, 0.14 acres, sold to William E. and Joan M. Fitzpatrick

Sept. 24

Thom and Karen Hamilton, 3080 Fircrest Place, Wenatchee, $102,000, 0.54 acres, sold to Amber Bollinger

Jay and Heidi Bryan, 21703 Colt Road, Plain, $98,000, 0.33 acres, sold to Jennifer N. Beyerlein

Sept. 25

Thomas and Karin Reynolds, Property ID 51755, 51783 and 51786 (three parcels), Chelan, $390,000, 21.02 acres, sold to Kenneth D. and Joni L. Britt

Sept. 28

Steve Splittgerber et al, Property ID 32944, Leavenworth, $190,000, 2.74 acres, sold to Austin and Shelby Campbell

Estate of April Jane Monday, Property ID 47469, Chelan, $120,000, 3.9 acres, sold to Lawrence W. and Susana S. Washburn

Randolph M. and Demetra E. Finley, 1564 Swartout Road, Manson, $140,000, 0.25 acres, sold to Eastern Washington Construction Inc.

Sept. 29

Raymond and Susan Wilson, 220 Bandera Way, Chelan, $205,000, 0.29 acres, sold to Rafael Reyes and Raquel Suchil

Oscar Allen Jr. and Oral E. Allen, 527 Goose Rock Lane, Malaga, $150,000, 1.04 acres, sold to Francisco and Mildred Valezquez

Whisper Investments LLC, 422 Sunny Brooke Lane, Chelan, $90,000, 0.19 acres, sold to K & L Homes LLC

Tibor C. and Whitney M. Lak, Property ID 67905, Leavenworth, $410,000, 0.06 acres, sold to Aiden E. Loehr

Sept. 30

Michael L. and Virginia Quinn, 12310 Plain Ranches Road, Plain, $194,000, 2.5 acres, sold to Stephen J. and Maryellen Haggard

Douglas County commercial sales

Sept. 30

Kristine Gray, 101 W. Locust St., Waterville, $10,000, sold to Plain Holding LLP

EDG-DV East Wenatchee LLC, 300 N. Colorado Ave. and parcel number 10700402700 (two parcels), East Wenatchee, $2,881,356, sold to SB Oly LLC

Douglas County residential sales

Sept. 1

Betty L. Gwin Woolett, 1613 8th St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $160,000, sold to Abraham C. Aragon and Maria Del Rosario Quinones

Timberwood Homes LLC, 857 S. Lamplight Lane, East Wenatchee, $739,990, sold to Leigh Ann and Bradley Christopher Strawn

Leigh Ann and Bradley Christopher Strawn, 1061 Horizon View Drive, East Wenatchee, $541,000, sold to Matthew and Samantha Boon

Gerald A. and Roberta S. Craker and the Craker Family Trust, 2655 Catalina Ave., East Wenatchee, $534,900, sold to Gordon and Challis Brett

Joseph L. and Cherylyn E. Olson, 471 N. Iowa Ave., East Wenatchee, $540,000, sold to Nanci and Pedro Esquivel

Linda R. Nerland, 1421 Easthills Terrace, East Wenatchee, $260,000, sold to Rochlan Investments LLC

Sept. 3

Jon Michael Preston II, 5000 N.W. Cascade Ave., East Wenatchee, $460,000, sold to Alexander Lange

Raquel Segura Sanchez, 2400 Tacoma Ave. Space 15, Bridgeport, $5,000, sold to Gabriela Segura Sanchez

Michelle R. Ghidotti, Esq. Trustee, 12 Akron Ave., Rock Island, $22,121, sold to Citibank, N.A.

Craig E. and Trisha L. Field, 135 Ohme View N.W., East Wenatchee, $675,000, sold to F. John and Martha R. Erickson

F. John and Martha R. Erickson, 5005 N.W. Cascade Ave., East Wenatchee, $1,210,000, sold to Michael R. and Rosalee J. Rourke

Jan and Bozena Michalik, 99 N. Kentucky Ave., East Wenatchee, $298,250, sold to Kevin P. and Katie M. Nguyen

Sept. 4

Joe F. and Barbara L. Hahn, 420 S. Mason Ave., East Wenatchee, $563,900, sold to Jordan and Gretchen Ann Lindstrom

Shaunna and Adam Martinez, 208 Ridgemont Drive, East Wenatchee, $327,000, sold to Edward Eugene McKerlie Jr. and Maricris Caberte McKerlie

Marc E. Lester, 2335 Combine St., East Wenatchee, $430,000, sold to Robert John and Vicki Louise Blair

Randy and Denise Cooper, 810 Ute Ave., East Wenatchee, $500,000, sold to Steven R. and Rebecca R. Davenport

Daniel Ernest Grant, 1613 N. Astor Court, East Wenatchee, $415,500, sold to Denis D. Dubois and Linda A. Merrick

Sept. 8

BGRS Relocation Inc., 3427 Ashwood Drive, East Wenatchee, $545,000, sold to Cameron Joseph Mitchell and Esther Covarrubias

Kevin Michael and Diana L. Lord, 3427 Ashwood Drive, East Wenatchee, $545,000, sold to BGRS Relocation Inc.

Cameron J. Mitchell, 350 N. Newark Ave., East Wenatchee, $439,900, sold to Anita K. Peterson

Griselia Farias, 1908 Fisk Ave., Bridgeport, $225,000, sold to Vladimir Stepanov

Sept. 9

Luis Guerrero Cano and Maria G. Perez de Guerrero, 1710 N. Baker Ave., East Wenatchee, $111,198, sold to Ubaldo Guizar Marquez and Paloma Guadalupe Guerrero

Jeffrey Goyins, 99 Red Hawk Drive, Orondo, $192,000, sold to Daniel E. Grant

Sept. 10

Michael W. and Maureen A. Holmes, 2429 Fancher Heights Blvd., East Wenatchee, $795,500, sold to Brendan Hanke and Kathryn O’Neal

Ed and Linda Daling, 619 E. Ash St., Waterville, $255,000, sold to Lori A. Marvin

Billy Dean Mooney, 280 N. James Ave., East Wenatchee, $259,000, sold to Gabriela Garnica Contreras and Manuel A. Villasana

Sept. 11

Colyn Hamon and Darci Glass, 2535 N. Astor Ave., East Wenatchee, $400,000, sold to Alijames and Danielle Pieczynski

James A. and Lisa A. Fauconnier, 605 Desert Canyon Blvd., Orondo, $679,000, sold to John David Winfrey III and Heather Ann Winfrey

Travis R. and Amanda J. Heilman, 2560 N.E. Olympic Drive, East Wenatchee, $380,000, sold to Debra L. Jensen

Doris G. Moody, 1661 Road D N.W., Mansfield, $87,000, sold to Henry L. Tupling

Jason A. Travis, 2115 S. Majestic Drive, East Wenatchee, $278,000, sold to William and Hannah Olsen

Sept. 14

J. Michael Moore and Leslie R. Telford, 520 11th St. N.E. #25, East Wenatchee, $320,000, sold to Kirsten E. Brown

Matthew E. and Cathlene T. Risen and Michael E. and Bonny L. Risen, 1935 Legacy Place S.E., East Wenatchee, $520,000, sold to John Siepman-Knowlton and Laine C. Heikel

Venita A. Vaughn, 5411 Riverside Drive, East Wenatchee, $472,500, sold to Ryan J. and Mikel M. McGahern

Sept. 15

Jessica Williams and Stephen Glen Fifield, 145 N. James Ave., East Wenatchee, $305,000, sold to Janet Ramirez Hurtado and Hernan Sanchez Moreno

Michael E. and Jackie L. Tupling, 12 Walnut St., Mansfield, $192,500, sold to Derion Conner Martin and Samantha Mae Kathleen Flaget

Ann Eleise Trantow Estate, 527 Nahalee Road, East Wenatchee, $215,000, sold to Lee Ella Ruck

Mitchell J. Rolen, 2209 N. Arden Court, East Wenatchee, $275,000, sold to Alejandro Arellano Cuenca and Sonia Cendejas

Sept. 16

Cendie and Joseph Dietrich, 23 Red Tail Drive, Chelan, $340,000, sold to Claude and Claudia Gahard

Jack E. and Lois L. Harris Living Trust, 2055 Sunset Highway, East Wenatchee, $250,000, sold to Dan Feil Holdings LLC

David D. and Tammy L. Duranceau, parcel number 81400501400, Ephrata, $3,500, sold to Nestor Homes LLC

Priscilla J. Grissom Estate, 210 Goldcrest St., East Wenatchee, $259,000, sold to Tristan Celmar

Sept. 17

Benjamin E. and Jackie J. Chistiansen, 1521 N. Anne Ave., East Wenatchee, $385,000, sold to Kalin and Anna Ovtcharov

Michael T. and Bonny L. Langford, 2476 Plateau Drive, East Wenatchee, $323,000, sold to Micah and Madison Sandhop

Larry Z. and Lynn M. Wenneborg, 306 N. Georgia Ave. #1, East Wenatchee, $330,000, sold to Steven and Tonya Vaughan

Wren L. Percy, 302 E. 2nd St., Waterville, $105,500, sold to Fred and Cathy Hougardy

Rita Clark, 526 Nahalee Road, East Wenatchee, $240,000, sold to Paul R. and Anna A. Bergman

Gordon Clell France, 844 Briarwood Terrace, East Wenatchee, $645,000, sold to Matthew E. and Cathlene T. Risen and Michael E. and Bonny L. Risen

Jorge and Tanya Marie Vargas-Mata, 1608 N. Ashland Ave., East Wenatchee, $437,900, sold to Morgan J. and Sheralinn R. Lawson

Sept. 18

Jose B. and Gladis E. Linares, 2714 Sunset Highway, East Wenatchee, $230,000, sold to Adrian Hurtado Naranjo and Angelica Maria Duarte

Brian K. And Tayna Russell, 2484 Aviation Drive, East Wenatchee, $384,500, sold to Joel B. and Rebecca L. Grette

D. Lyle and Anna Gene McClune, 1431 N. Arbor Terrace and parcel number 06400201303 (two parcels), East Wenatchee, $532,000, sold to Michael J. Scoles and Lalia Hooshangi

Jim Franklin Strong Estate, 1111 2nd St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $315,000, sold to Ivan Miranda and Cazares and Alborada Mata Cazares

Keith L. and Charla J. Jensen, 901 Kenroy Terrace, East Wenatchee, $425,000, sold to Ben Earl and Jackie Jean Christiansen

Jeffrey J. and Jenny F. Pulver, 209 Wilshire St. N.W., East Wenatchee, $419,000, sold to Allison M. and Lee M. Everhart

Charleen A. Lauer, 1361 Clements Circle, East Wenatchee, $328,000, sold to Noyd Enterprises, LLC

Joseph B. and Catherine A. Flannery, 1618 N. Astor Court, East Wenatchee, $372,500, sold to Kristin L. Foster

Sept. 21

Kirpal S. and Paramjit K. Kooner, 33 S. Mandolin Ave., East Wenatchee, $539,500, sold to Jeffrey N. and Dawn K. Duvall

Bradley E. and Kelsey L. Kaelin, 325 W. Emerson Drive, Orondo, $399,500, sold to Brandon and Angela Miller

Linda Lee White, 715 N. Lyle Ave., East Wenatchee, $350,620, sold to Carter R. Lillian and Bethany L. Wright

Delmer and Doris Thurber, 1983 Stoneridge Drive, East Wenatchee, $640,000, sold to Michael John and Elaine Marie Whitcomb Trust

Sept. 22

Douglas C. and Ernestine K. Swank, 304 N. Kansas Ave., East Wenatchee, $376,000, sold to Rigoberto Javier Trujillo and Juan Carlos Trujillo

Susan M. Morris, 704 13th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $265,000, sold to Wade Daniel and Carol Lee Walden

Pamela R. Alexander, 2458 Twin Peaks View, East Wenatchee, $899,000, sold to Peter L. and Candice R. Shreve

John William and Jill Walker, 1120 Columbia Ave. and parcel number 00204700700, Columbia Ave. (two parcels), Bridgeport, $60,000, sold to Beatriz A. Mariscal Rico and Oscar Valdovinos Carranza

Sept. 23

Irene M. Grohn, 1380 Eastmont Ave. #1302, East Wenatchee, $435,000, sold to Ralph and Patricia Roper

Sharon Easterly, 211 Pace Drive Space 2, East Wenatchee, $34,000, sold to William and Diane Ellis

J. Phillip and Bonnie G. Yenney, 616 Ski View Drive, East Wenatchee, $810,000, sold to Scott Wolf and Chelsea Maki

Paul R. and Ann A. Bergman, 527 N.E. Monterey Drive, East Wenatchee, $163,300, sold to Ira Ralph and June W. Keith

Sept. 24

Jamie A. Mason and Jorge R. Arevalo, 500 Desert Canyon Blvd., Orondo, $500,000, sold to Edward J. Babik

Reynalda Villanueva Sagrero, 211 Pace Drive Space 12, East Wenatchee, $38,600, sold to Miguel Angel Gutierrez Vazquez and Maricela Duarte

Joshua Virnig, 2502 Aviation Drive, East Wenatchee, $355,000, sold to Andrew and Judith Rose

Natividad Alejandre, 1800 Sunset Highway Space 35, East Wenatchee, $11,500, sold to Rey and Maria Contreras

Sept. 25

Tracey and Sharon Brimhall, 17592 Badger Mountain Road, East Wenatchee, $355,000, sold to Joshua M. Virnig

Donald S. and Patricia L. Essick, 1840 9th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $447,000, sold to Hannah and Brendan M. Wagner

Daniel P. Schock, 303 Sunset Highway, Waterville, $64,572, sold to Michael Hollenbeck

Andrea and Peter Monahan, 1919 Columbia Ave., Bridgeport, $167,000, sold to Elizabeth Gildo and Francisco Ceferino

Sept. 28

Mitzi Chavez Lopez, 475 N. Kansas Ave., East Wenatchee, $334,000, sold to Marta A. Guerrero

Michael Pottorff, 8 Glendale St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $284,000, sold to Michael Duran Aday and Brandi Marie Aday

Old Bank Apartments LLC, 102 S. Chelan Ave. Apt. 1-9, Waterville, $400,000, sold to A & M Apartments South LLC

Wilfong Family Trust, 1051 N. Baker Ave. #A-102, East Wenatchee, $285,000, sold to Gregory J. Wolff and Julie A. Devine

Sean D. and Tina M. Cresap, 950 S. Wells Ave., East Wenatchee, $1,330,000, sold to Jesus A. and Maria G. Guerra

Sept. 29

Larry Z. and Lynn M. Wenneborg, 308 N. Georgia Ave. #2, East Wenatchee, $348,500, sold to Old Bank Apartments LLC

Larry Z. and Lynn M. Wenneborg, 310 N. Georgia Ave. #1, East Wenatchee, $250,000, sold to Old Bank Apartments LLC

Sept. 30

Jamie M. Masters, 97 Red Hawk Drive, Orondo, $215,000, sold to David and Tamera Johnson

Joshua D. Bitterman and Monica M. Vega, 1465 Copper Loop, East Wenatchee, $466,000, sold to Keith and Angela Kistler

Cook Family Revocable Trust, 1214 N. Baker Ave. #A and parcel number 06600101402, N. Baker Ave. (two parcels), East Wenatchee, $379,000, 0.32 acres, sold to Kandy Holdings LLC

William A. and Jean L. Tucker, 365 W. Entiat Drive, Orondo, $150,000, sold to Denny Dennis

Harold N. and Michelle A. Signett, 11 13th St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $156,000, sold to Curtis Lee Pitts and Nicole Phamer Pitts

Richard Secrist and Valerie Secrist, aka Valerie Karnes, 2600 Fancher Heights Blvd., $410,000, sold to Hans M. Schulfer

Douglas County land sales

Sept. 1

David Lee and Judy L. Cunningham, parcel number 82000500600, Waterville, $3,750, 1 acre, sold to Jeffrey Todd Setzer

Sage Homes LLC, 2227 S. Mystical Loop, East Wenatchee, $280,900, 0.18 acres, sold to Aletta Kim Bisset

Prime Properties LLC, 2227 S. Mystical Loop, East Wenatchee, $89,000, 0.18 acres, sold to Aletta Kim Bisset

Sept. 3

Double D Vineyards LLC, 100 Danielle Drive, Orondo, $307,000, 2.55 acres, sold to Scott R. Smith

Stimac Construction Inc., 477 S. Kansas Loop, East Wenatchee, $305,900, 0.09 acres, sold to Tiffany Gaul

Steven D. Murphy, 525 W. Marine View Drive, Orondo, $80,000, 0.86 acres, sold to Bill and Jennifer Mueller

Sage Homes LLC, 2215 S. Mystical Loop, East Wenatchee, $250,900, 0.12 acres, sold to Jan and Bozena Michalik

Prime Properties LLC, 2215 S. Mystical Loop, East Wenatchee, $89,000, 0.12 acres, sold to Jan and Bozena Michalik

Sept. 4

Rimrock Meadows Association, parcel number 81502402400, $5,995, 1.24 acres, sold to Nathaniel Benjamin Walker

Rimrock Meadows Association, parcel numbers 81700300400 and 81700300300 (two parcels), $10,990, 2.16 acres, sold to Francisco Esquivel Amador and Hector Osvaldo Flores Soto

Rimrock Meadows Association, parcel numbers 81500402400 and 81500402500 (two parcels), $10,990, 2.42 acres, sold to Sananta Airam Diaz Contreras and Elsa Contreras Velazco

Rimrock Meadows Association, parcel number 81501912000, Ephrata, $5,995, 1.9 acres, sold to Allyes Diane Bogue and Jose Jesus Chavez

Rimrock Meadows Association, parcel number 82001402200, Waterville, $6,000, 1.15 acres, sold to Amy Adams

Sage Homes LLC, 2219 S. Mystical Loop, East Wenatchee, $260,900, 0.13 acres, sold to Rita Frances Bartholomew

Prime Properties LLC, 2219 S. Mystical Loop, East Wenatchee, $89,000, 0.13 acres, sold to Rita Frances Bartholomew

Sept. 8

J. Richard and Barbara M. Newton, 536 23rd St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $132,600, 1.32 acres, sold to Balaji Laxmanan and Jennifer Newton

Sept. 10

Barat Ali Hashemi, parcel number 22212230019, $324,000, 10 acres, sold to Apurva Patel, Dipalben Modi, Hardik Modi and Disha Patel

Byron and Monique Lott, 2390 Bentley Court, East Wenatchee, $359,900, 0.26 acres, sold to Cesar Sanchez and Maria Mendoza Rangel

Timberwood Homes LLC, 2576 Paisley St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $635,000, 0.29 acres, sold to Scott Norman and Lisa Jo Nelson

Stimac Construction Inc., 475 S. Kansas Loop, East Wenatchee, $305,900, 0.09 acres, sold to Brad and Kristy Rickman and Andrew Rickman

Frederick W. and Rita M. Vierling Estates, parcel number 81701803000, Coulee-Hartline, $4,000, 1.04 acres, sold to Ruperto and Veronica Y. Munguia

Rimrock Meadows Association, parcel number 81800802100, $5,995, 1.17 acres, sold to Olha Donskykh and Thor Victorovich Donskykh

Rimrock Meadows Association, parcel number 81400501100, $5,995, 1.2 acres, sold to Luis Raul Prado

Frederick W. and Rita M. Vierling Estates, parcel number 81701802900, Coulee-Hartline, $4,000, 1.03 acres, sold to Ruperto and Veronica Y. Munguia

Charles O. and Maureen M. Bir, parcel number 81800601500, Coulee-Hartline, $4,000, 1.21 acres, sold to Ruperto and Veronica Y. Munguia

Lennart and Carrie Sundstrom, 285 E. Marine View Drive, Orondo, $90,000, 0.25 acres, sold to Bo C. and Nichel M. Hubbard

Sept. 11

Element Homes LLC, 2425 Berkley Loop, East Wenatchee, $351,000, 0.21 acres, sold to Veronica Mendoza Ruiz and Isidro de la Cruz

Fourth Street Development LLC, 489 S. Kansas Loop, East Wenatchee, $305,900, 0.09 acres, sold to Christie Kay Lamountain

Sage Homes LLC, 154 S. Mystical Ave., East Wenatchee, $300,900, 0.15 acres, sold to Jason Edmon and Darrah E. Sims

Prime Properties LLC, 154 S. Mystical Ave., East Wenatchee, $89,000, 0.15 acres, sold to Jason Edmon and Darrah E. Sims

Camron P. and Meghan Harvey and Carrie C. and Orlin G. Sorenson, parcel number 28243140007, Mansfield, $28,500, 20 acres, sold to James Bradley Allen Alameda and Ana Marie Silva Alameda

Jessup Home Design Inc., 2658 Parkette St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $135,000, 0.29 acres, sold to MTNS LLC

Sept. 14

Tracey and Sharon Brimhall, parcel number 44600001800, East Wenatchee, $52,000, 5.45 acres, sold to Jeffrey and Jenelle Sehorn

Sept. 15

Camron P. Harvey, parcel number 28243140008, Mansfield, $34,000, 20 acres, sold to Michael Lagazo

Marvin L. and Donna Palmer, 302 Falcon Ridge Road, Waterville, $25,000, 5.23 acres, sold to Modesto and Miriam Rodriguez

Lou and Rose Marie Butkovich, Fulgence J. Schrempp and the Estate of Mary Ann Schrempp, parcel number 60500001709, East Wenatchee, $160,000, 2.48 acres, sold to Christopher Weston Davis and Ashlee Michelle Davis

Sept. 16

Fourth Street Development LLC, 473 S. Kansas Loop, East Wenatchee, $305,900, 0.09 acres, sold to Bethany C. Blair

Timberwood Homes LLC, 867 S. Lamplight Lane, East Wenatchee, $720,385, 0.39 acres, sold to Brian C. Burchett

Sept. 17

Michael P. Cotter, 157 N. Shore Drive, Chelan, $275,000, 0.87 acres, sold to Ben and Julie Wieting

Marian S. Sztab, parcel number 50000009400, Box Canyon Road, Chelan, $110,000, 5.03 acres, sold to Pat McDonough and Lina Kurlis

Desert Sky Properties LLC, 304 Desert View Place, Orondo, $78,000, 0.32 acres, sold to Luke Gallison

Sept. 18

Thomas and Tonya Denney, 7 E. Shore Court, Chelan, $126,000, 0.52 acres, sold to Jason and Deanna French

Rimrock Meadows Association, parcel numbers 81800802200 and 81800802700 (two parcels), $10,990, 2.3 acres, sold to Oksana and Oleksandr Ryzhkov

Kyle C. and Michele D. Beckstrom, parcel numbers 81801503600 and 81801503700 (two parcels), Coulee-Hartline, $16,000, 4.25 acres, sold to Jerry M. and Deborah J. Coon

SCR Holdings LLC, 21 Syrah Lane, Rock Island, $150,000, 0.55 acres, sold to Allison and Chad Webley

Richard Montoya, parcel number 92700000500, $134,352, 0.26 acres, sold to Beverley A. Olson

Sept. 21

Michael R. and Tricia N. Graham, 16 Galbraith Road, Brewster, $205,000, 1.05 acres, sold to Ryan D. and Alexandra B. Healy and Joseph M. and Chelsea S. Anglin

Robert Wayne Smith, 700 E. First St., Waterville, $66,000, 1.9 acres, sold to Plain Holding LLP

The Green Pit LLC, parcel number 23201420001, East Wenatchee, $100,000, 5 acres, sold to A & G Brothers General Construction LLC

Sept. 22

Pinnacle Custom Builders Inc., 2851 N. Brie Lane, East Wenatchee, $629,000, 0.57 acres, sold to Kevin N. and Patricia A. McRae

Spring Valley Developers LLC, parcel number 21222110014, Palisades and parcel number 21222110016, Columbia Siding Road, Palisades (two parcels), $275,000, 42.62 acres, sold to Big Sam Rocks LLC

Justin Levi Andrew, parcel number 82001003000, Waterville, $4,800, 1 acre, sold to Henny Sidan and April Fisher

Sept. 23

Richard Montoya, parcel number 92700001600, $145,000, 0.27 acres, sold to Barbara and Gary Berg

Pennington Brothers Properties LLC, parcel number 75000002302, East Wenatchee, $275,000, 3 acres, sold to Bryan and Krista Beckstead

Sept. 25

Rimrock Meadows Association, parcel number 81700301700, $11,995, 1.2 acres, sold to Samuel Enrique Blanco Barajas and Israel Acosta Hernandez

Sage Homes LLC, 2223 S. Mystical Loop, East Wenatchee, $250,900, 0.15 acres, sold to Johnney J. and Jackie Melvin

Prime Properties LLC, 2223 S. Mystical Loop, East Wenatchee, $89,000, 0.15 acres, sold to Johnney J. and Jackie Melvin

MCRB 1 LLC, 34 Orchard Place, Orondo, $525,000, 1.36 acres, sold to Richard B. and Arin P. Becker

Sept. 28

Hardway Holdings LLC, parcel number 22211230004, East Wenatchee, $229,500, 1.24 acres, sold to Scott and Jacqueline Adamek

Sage Homes LLC, 2116 S. Melody Lane, East Wenatchee, $414,386, 0.22 acres, sold to Joseph L. Olson

Prime Properties LLC, 2116 S. Melody Lane, East Wenatchee, $27,514, 0.22 acres, sold to Joseph L. Olson

Sage Homes LLC, 2235 S. Mystical Loop, East Wenatchee, $280,900, 0.22 acres, sold to Ivan Munoz and Reyna Andres Puga

Prime Properties LLC, 2235 S. Mystical Loop, East Wenatchee, $89,000, 0.22 acres, sold to Ivan Munoz and Reyna Andres Puga

Sept. 29

Michael A. and Sandra A. Hayes, parcel number 81701701100, Coulee-Hartline, $7,500, 2.38 acres, sold to Kok Som

Joseph S. and Kay M. Schwetz, 27 Park Place, Chelan, $154,900, 5 acres, sold to Kimberly A. and Timothy E. Feeney

Timothy J. Eney, 419 Lake View Drive, Orondo, $145,000, 0.17 acres, sold to Aaron K. and Lori J. Wight

Sept. 30

Orchard Heights LLC, parcel number 75000002100, East Wenatchee, $400,000, 9.18 acres, sold to Miguel Sosa

Sage Homes LLC, 2262 S. Mystical Loop, East Wenatchee, $260,900, 0.18 acres, sold to Korey and Marisa Golbienko

Prime Properties LLC, 2262 S. Mystical Loop, East Wenatchee, $89,000, 0.18 acres, sold to Korey and Marisa Golbienko

Sage Homes LLC, 2231 S. Mystical Loop, East Wenatchee, $280,900, 0.13 acres, sold to Tommy C. and Brandy N. Ha

Prime Properties LLC, 2231 S. Mystical Loop, East Wenatchee, $89,000, 0.13 acres, sold to Tommy C. and Brandy N. Ha

Dan Reiss, 14 Elk View Drive, Quincy, $267,000, 0.69 acres, sold to Jennifer Johnston

Keith R. Ogden, parcel number 81701501500, Coulee-Hartline, $10,000, 1.17 acres, sold to Daryl D. and Kristen Buchmann

Sage Homes LLC, 2225 S. Mystical Loop, East Wenatchee, $306,000, 0.18 acres, sold to Levi and Cassidy Bradford

Prime Properties LLC, 2225 S. Mystical Loop, East Wenatchee, $89,000, 0.18 acres, sold to Levi and Cassidy Bradford

A & L Orchards LP, 480 S. Witte Ave., East Wenatchee, $500,000, 1.99 acres, sold to Double Down Properties LLC

RML Washington LLC, parcel number 28280210005, Coulee Dam, $13,000, 12 acres, sold to Danny R. Deno

Michael N. and Nancy E. Heater, parcel number 24212620005, East Wenatchee, $49,000, 5.02 acres, sold to Taber J. and Lisa Murphy

