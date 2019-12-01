Chelan County commercial sales

Oct. 2

Chelan County Fire District No. 8, 213 River Ave., Ardenvoir, $5,000, sold to Rick Stucky (boundary line adjustment)

Oct. 4

Tao Properties LLC, 101 Cottage Ave., Cashmere, $550,000, sold to Carl F. Christiansen

Oct. 7

Matthew J. Tait et al, 914 Washington St., Wenatchee, $227,000, sold to Norma L. Villanueva Guzman

Oct. 17

Evans Marine, 1110 and 1120 E. Woodin Ave. and Property ID 46517, S. Washington St. (three parcels), Chelan, $1,294,500, sold to R & D Ventures LLC

Oct. 18

Robert B. Rowe Trustee, 110 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, $300,000, sold to Shon D. and Janeen D. Smith

Chelan County residential sales

Oct. 1

Carlyle H. Luttinen, Property ID 41314, Highway 150, Chelan, $3,500, sold to Christopher and Tara K. Featherstone

William G. Walton, 415 S. Chelan Ave., Wenatchee, $220,000, sold to Scott Milner

Oct. 2

Shane R. Schoengarth, 912 First St., Wenatchee, $349,500, sold to Margarita C. and Francisco C. Bravo

Gerald and Kathryn Ledoux, 5890 Squilchuck Road, Wenatchee, $205,000, sold to Ty Lee LLC

Gary Hubbard, 943 Sunrise Drive, Manson, $300,000, sold to Richard K. and Doreen L. Courtway

Oct. 3

G. Roger and Sandra Schoenhals Trustees, 1846 Heritage Drive, Wenatchee, $380,000, sold to Mary Ann Applegarth

Douglas B. and Loraina A. Hall Trustees, 660 Riverview Cemetery Road, Chelan, $640,000, sold to Paul A. and Christine M. Vanderwel

Oct. 4

Joyce E. Flores, 2104 Fifth St., Wenatchee, $399,900, sold to Vicente Rodriguez-Mejia and Maria Rodriguez

Alex A. Olson, 3172 Bermuda St., Malaga, $303,875, sold to Christopher and Emily Nores

Michael and Mariza Craig, 22010 Stirrup Road, Plain, $102,500, sold to Michael S. Janes

Leonard Family Revocable Living Trust, 103 N. Park and Woodin Ave., Chelan, $3,000, sold to Catherine and Donald Giuntoli

Maria G. Del Rosario-Mederos, 1012 Kittitas St., Wenatchee, $299,900, sold to Talia Barajas Gonzalez

Vicente Rodriguez Jr., 921 Walker Ave., Wenatchee, $325,000, sold to Michael A. and Kristina L. Menley

Alondra C. Rodriguez, 299 Terminal Ave., Wenatchee, $128,000, sold to Refugio Rodriguez and Maria De Jesus Ruvalcaba

Cameron J. De Mestre et al, 2100 Yarrow Road, Wenatchee, $473,900, sold to Cindy Goodfellow Trust

Inside Edge Properties LLC, 1743 Brambling Brae Lane, Wenatchee, $431,000, sold to Danny D. and Kathryn K. Harmon

Sunset Marina LLC, Property ID 66757, W. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $82,000, sold to Betty-Elaine and Everett R. White

Oct. 5

Kevin J. Forney, 2352 Jeffrey Court, Wenatchee, $287,400, sold to Thomas C. and Kathleen L. Rogers

Hollie Thacker, 7110 Tarpiscan Road, Malaga, $50,000, sold to Roger Daggett and Vickie Harden

Oct. 6

Larry and Gina Mintz, 2220 W. Woodin Ave. 305, Chelan, $250,000, sold to Carlene Warren

Oct. 7

Jennifer K. Sifuentes, 128 N. Garfield Ave., Wenatchee, $275,000, sold to Joel Silva Miramontes

Kenneth Smith and Janice Sorrels, 2016 Linville Drive, Wenatchee, $449,900, sold to Steven P. and Renata Cooper

Loren Steinhauer Trustee et al, 3404 Camas Way, Peshastin, $180,000, sold to Chris and Nikolina Nielsen

Aaron F. Mainer and Leah Fisher, 305 Angier Ave., Cashmere, $355,000, sold to Deann J. Howie

Timothy P and Misty D. Big Bull, 1719 Norman St., Wenatchee, $299,000, sold to Andy Gill

Pearshastin Creek LLC, 7591 Peshastin Creek Road, Peshastin, $325,000, sold to Michael R. and Kaitlyn J. Schmitten

Greg S. Sanders, 1793 Alpenview Drive, Leavenworth, $525,000, sold to Amanda Maxwell and William M. Riedel

Thomas W. Fraley, 83 Helios Hills Lane, Manson, $1,052,500, sold to Dietrich J. and April M. Miklautsch

David A. and Faye G. Barker, 1024 Sunset Lane, Chelan, $359,000, sold to Thaddeus J. and Stephanie G. Bishop

Terry V. Parks, 817 S. Chelan Ave., Wenatchee, $130,000, sold to Jorge L. Lara Cano

Joshua M. and Kiersten C. Week, 432 Erika Lane, Wenatchee, $550,000, sold to Cameron J. and Stacie De Mestre

James Steiner, 17558 River Road, Plain, $599,000, sold to Kyle B. and Mikelle C. Breaux

Oct. 8

Jon and Jolene Beem, 110 W. Pleasant Ave., Cashmere, $214,800, sold to Phylicia Alderman

Jack and Connie Means, 6199 Entiat River Road, Entiat, $299,000, sold to Justin L. and Kiley J. Green

Jack E. Hendrickson, 20795 Kahler Drive F6, Lake Wenatchee, $265,000, sold to Donald M. and Joanne K. Boyd

Jack S. Ashby, 811 Golf Course Drive, Chelan, $250,000, sold to Nathan Jennings

Marcella S. Hayes, 220 Pine Crest Place, Manson, $665,000, sold to Scott Fletcher

Robert Knauss et al, 73 Laughing Bear Lane, Chelan, $140,000, sold to Stephen T. and Lisa J. Pittman

Stanley J. Pitts, 1014 Rosewood Ave., Wenatchee, $280,000, sold to Kersandra Ta

Francisco Bravo, 1640 Ridgeview Lane, Wenatchee, $225,000, sold to Noemi Cortes Zavala

Lynda Jackson, 1739 Skeena Court, Wenatchee, $372,000, sold to William M. and Janet K. Williams

Oct. 9

Barbara F. Olson, 4975 Whispering Ridge Drive, Wenatchee, $380,000, sold to Hannah H. Capelo and Zebedee M. H. Leaf

Kyle and Mikelle Breaux, 3521 Hansel Lane, Peshastin, $360,000, sold to Ryan MacPhee

Robert and Shelly Olson, 1112 Springwater Ave., Wenatchee, $250,000, sold to James M. Heinlein

Michael Mathis, 14155 Chiwawa Loop Road, Lake Wenatchee, $1,195,000, sold to Jodi Chavez

John W. Smoke, 2650 Sumac Lane, Lake Wenatchee, $200,000, sold to Joseph Smoke

Gary Howes, 767 Monroe St., Wenatchee, $282,000, sold to David R. Rudell

Marvin M. Davis, 92 Lakeview Lane, Manson, $257,000, sold to Jack A. and Charlotte K. Tait

Mark L. Johnson, 1631 Fuller St., Wenatchee, $395,000, sold to Quinton and Jessica R. Snead

Leanne Ford Trustee, 2348 Jeffrey Court, Wenatchee, $245,000, sold to Thomas W. and Kimberly K. Crawford

CKCE LLC, 834 Autumn Crest Drive, Wenatchee, $500,000, sold to David and Amber Perkins

Lisa Parks, 852 Sage Crest Drive, Wenatchee, $525,000, sold to Keith D. and Tiffanie L. Davis

Oct. 10

Edward R. and Helen V. Shirk Trustees, 2409 Riter St., Wenatchee, $400,000, sold to Timothy and Lorna Randall

Rex and Holly Gallaher, 1113 Idaho St., Wenatchee, $315,000, sold to Nevio E. Tontini Jr. and Elizabeth A. Tontini Living Trust et al

Joan and John Powers, 1125 Westwood Ave., Wenatchee, $265,000, sold to the Revocable Living Trust of Jeffrey S. Tontini and Kari Drabick Tontini et al

Martin G. Venneberg, 3290 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $1,470,000, sold to Stephen J. and Rhonda M. Lowry

Joseph and Jennifer Beach, 946 Highland Dr., Wenatchee, $385,000, sold to Joshua R. Tarr

Lee and Nairn D. Plourde, 2151 Citation Loop, Wenatchee, $330,000, sold to Joshua M. Jones

Daniel G. Parker, 317 River Park Ave., Wenatchee, $500,000, sold to Jeffrey A. and Chy B. Mettler

Oct. 11

Conrad C. Melius, 6422 Stemilt Loop Road, Wenatchee, $639,900, sold to Stacy W. and Angela M. Knudston

Marc and Kathy S. Ball, 22 N. Garfield Ave., Wenatchee, $1,528,725, sold to Jared P. Wagner and Lilian Tan

Bertha Worley, 1006 Amherst Ave., Wenatchee, $215,000, sold to Aaron and Charmaine Rosenberger

J5 Properties LLC, 12787 Spring St., Leavenworth, $522,000, sold to Benjamin Fok and Clara M. Fabregas

James R. Tate, 18539 Hazel St., Plain, $330,000, sold to Stacy J. Helton

Craig R. Gaylord Trustee, Property ID 41443, Highway 150, Chelan, $1,500, sold to Chris and Pauline Savage

Nathan Coggins and Cassidy Brewer, 550 S. Clifford St., Chelan, $300,000, sold to Treye R. Hovinga

Michael J. and Linda L. Zeitner, 203 Village Drive, Manson, $335,000, sold to Robert and Pamela Burgett

Scott and Stacy Meyers, 3050 Wapato Lake Road, Manson, $570,000, sold to Walter T. and Victoria L. Conley

Oct. 14

Nancy A. Harmon, 925 College St., Wenatchee, $397,500, sold to Todd M. Frassetti et al

Archibald Investments LLC, 7949 Kinney Road, Dryden, $250,000, sold to Christopher and Kari Rinke

Kyle B. Breaux et al, 12973 Chumstick Highway, Leavenworth, $249,500, sold to Paul D. Logan Jr.

Helen Farve Brown, 34340 S. Nason Road, Stevens Pass, $270,000, sold to Monarch One Homes LLC

Oct. 15

Randy L. and Linda L. Dent, 227 Pear Lane, Wenatchee, $240,000, sold to Seth Vonada

Nancy Seely, 12585 Chumstick Highway, Leavenworth, $481,500, sold to Jason and Kristina Miller

Warren L. Hills, 14236 and 14224 Brae Burn Road (two parcels), Lake Wenatchee, $575,000, sold to Mariko Anderson et al

Martin Meza, 1507 Trisha Way, Wenatchee, $375,000, sold to Martin G. Venneberg

Richard K. and Jacqueline D. Knoll, 8414 Entiat River Road, Entiat, $426,500, sold to Adam and Autum Gould

Oct. 16

Bryan D. Jenning, 4230 Knowles Road, Wenatchee, $460,000, sold to Elisabeth Kaulard and Ronald D. Huber

Elsie J. Layson et al, 121 W. Center St., Leavenworth, $330,000, sold to Robert Houston

Sara C. and Joseph M. Bender, 22403 Shetland Road, Plain, $295,000, sold to Erik D. and Pauline C. Olson

Keith MacPherson, 20103 Chiwawa Loop Road and 130 Fish Pond Lane (two parcels, boundary line adjustment), Lake Wenatchee, $70,000, sold to Colleen P. Chapman

William J. Monnette, 1035 Monroe St., Wenatchee, $350,000, sold to Nevio E. Tontini Jr. and Elizabeth A. Tontini Living Trust

Christopher R. Clemons, 3040 W. Malaga Road, Malaga, $399,900, sold to Camille A. and Cody R. Jones

Oct. 17

Janet E. Ortega, 1525 Glacier View Campground Road Cabin #35, Leavenworth, $128,205, sold to David and Julia Seidman

Sherry Lynn Munson, 216 Chapel St., Cashmere, $279,000, sold to Anita Hamilton

Michael Waddell and Lee Ann Anderson, 4727 Entiat River Road, Entiat, $388,000, sold to Geoffry and Linda Tacker

Matthew W. and Sue A. Wilks, 21832 Pinto Lane, Plain, $182,500, sold to Ryan and Ruth Harmaning

Robert W. Torgerson, 16005 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $785,000, sold to Terry A. and Teresa A. Shover

Joshua and Kenzi Madland, 10 S. Cove Ave. 21, Wenatchee, $158,000, sold to Todd R. and Jessica L. Ferguson

Zachary J. Jones, 2131 Citation Loop, Wenatchee, $361,000, sold to Abraham Hailemariam et al

Jay N. Witherbee et al, 206 Orchard View Drive, Chelan, $610,000, sold to David E. and Lisa B. Barhoum

Oct. 18

Logan Bosket, Property ID 34466 and 34467 (two parcels), Lake Wenatchee, $282,000, sold to Daniel and Lillian Hubbard

Casa De La Montana LLC, 18295 Little Chumstick Creek Road, Leavenworth, $445,000, sold to Leona J. Lyon

H. Thomas and Patricia J. Saxon, Property ID 41476, Highway 150, Chelan, $6,000, sold to Gerald V. and Mary B. Helman

Ed Reynolds, 311 E. Okanogan Ave., Chelan, $225,000, sold to Miguel Belonis

John W. Rose, 2322 W. High St., Chelan, $390,000, sold to John and Laura King

Kevin L. McAlexander, 1676 Methow St., Wenatchee, $425,000, sold to Francisco B. Sepulveda et al

Oct. 21

Christie M. Jonason, Property ID 31814, Nahahum Canyon Road, Cashmere, $260,000, sold to Allison Zimmerman

Douglas K. Pendleton Trust, 21302 and 21303 Stetson Road (two parcels), Plain, $848,000, sold to Patricia Mayer and Suzanne Hull

Matthew and Stacey Morton, 17336 Chumstick Highway and Property ID 36704, Chumstick Highway (two parcels), Leavenworth, $395,000, sold to Christopher and Veronica Moody

Byron D. Morgan and Janna R. Para, 2312 Pine Tree Road, Lake Wenatchee, $540,000, sold to Troy Chatwin et al

Oct. 22

Campbells Development LLC, 1510 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee, $389,950, sold to Nevio E. Tontini Jr. and Elizabeth A. Tontini Living Trust

Walter E. Hoffman, 522 Mine St., Leavenworth, $358,000, sold to Nathan R. Richman and Kathryn R. Vollinger

Michael R. Taylor, 8333 River View Road, Peshastin, $269,000, sold to Cary and Chelsey Stock

Tawni McKinney, 2638 Cottonwood Lane, Lake Wenatchee, $429,000, sold to Kristin and Michael Cantiberos

Judy P. Stillian, 11190 Meadow Drive and Property ID 39602, Wending Lane (two parcels), Lake Wenatchee, $350,000, sold to R & B Investments Unlimited LLC

Schelaine M. Ghassemi Marital Deduction Trust, 7420 Navarre Drive, Chelan, $540,000, sold to Hamid and Laree Ghassemi

Karen L. Doran, 352 Orchard View Drive, Chelan, $559,900, sold to James and Jeanette Hurley

BLChelan LLC, 305 N. Emerson St., Chelan, $200,000, sold to Chelan Valley Housing Trust

Douglas L. and Janine D. Miller, 401 S. Miller St., Wenatchee, $450,000, sold to Quintin B. and Kristin M. Martin

Jacob D. and Michelle M. Hepper, 496 Spring View Place, Chelan, $415,000, sold to Kenneth W. and Mary Ann Porter et al

George and Sovanny Sexton, 601 Cascade St., Leavenworth, $790,000, sold to Karla Hemingway

Campbells Development LLC, 1508 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee, $384,950, sold to Nevio E. Tontini Jr. and Elizabeth A. Tontini Living Trust

Ferral W. Jackson, 3775 Cathedral Rock Road, Malaga, $250,000, sold to Matthew G. and Sandra K. Mathews

Oct. 23

Vern Widhalm, 1508 Anton St., Wenatchee, $546,500, sold to Dianne L. Gillin and Jeffrey L. Morford

Ralph J. Mack, 4280 April Drive, Wenatchee, $995,000, sold to Christopher M. Soehren and Jaime L. Pakinas

Dianne Gillin, 1120 Amherst Ave., Wenatchee, $369,900, sold to Debra S. and Caleb Wirth

George and Jeanette Lage, 12642 School St., Leavenworth, $908,500, sold to David and Ann Vey

Matthew S. and Savannah J. Pryor, 924 Orondo Ave., Wenatchee, $227,500, sold to Andrew J. and Tamara Gingerich

Justin W. Moore, 1308 Cascade St., Wenatchee, $286,000, sold to Theodore W. and Kristen S. Merchant

Shannon R. Gordon, 2153 Roper Lane, Wenatchee, $240,000, sold to Colette M. Skadsen

Oct. 24

George and Janice Wilder and Joyce Farley, 1800 Story Lane, Wenatchee, $350,000, sold to Terri L. Timpe

Bruce A. Peterson, 508 Birch St., Leavenworth, $426,500, sold to Michael and Kristen M. Prochaska

Lisa Gladwell, 101 Long Drive, Chelan, $370,000, sold to Renay and Alicia Van Praag

Cheri L. King, 16048 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $1,553,000, sold to Bradley A. and Jodel McDowell

Jose A. Perez-Rodriguez et al, 2047 Lasso Drive, Wenatchee, $365,900, sold to Christopher Ulloa and Jazmin Cervantes

Oct. 25

Charles and Freida Smith Trustees, 1108 Sixth St., Wenatchee, $167,500, sold to Enrique C. Perez

Dawn Rebecca Darling, 11500 Freund Canyon Road, Leavenworth, $410,000, sold to John M. and Shelly R. Wickmire

Robert W. Norman, 118 Lookout Way, Chelan, $525,000, sold to Scott M. Granger Jr. and Stephanie M. Granger

Ina O. Anderson, 622 Douglas St., Wenatchee, $290,000, sold to Chelsah M. and Justin D. Martinez-Smith

Jerri R. Barkley, 2430 Jeffrey Court, Wenatchee, $340,000, sold to Erica and Brent Porterfield

Oct. 28

Robert G. and Dicksie-Dael Garrett, 217 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee, $356,000, sold to Timothy A. and Leah K. Dillman

John and Elaine Vanderschalie, 309 Jennings St., Wenatchee, $433,200, sold to Jill Rounds

Jeffrey R. and Kami N. Aldrich, 3670 Ridgeview Place, Wenatchee, $450,000, sold to Alfredo and Yesenia Reyes

Timothy and Lorna Randall, 3745 Lovell Road, Wenatchee, $615,000, sold to Christian P. and Rachael Colman

David and Diane Stufflebeam, 905 Golden Crest Drive, Wenatchee, $762,000, sold to James P. and Rebecca A. Busey

Gregory A. and Catherine L. Olson, 1505 Pershing St., Wenatchee, $470,000, sold to Kenneth Dewitz and Kristin A. Finch

Caroline A. Witt, 11393 and 11349 Chumstick Highway (two parcels), Leavenworth, $250,000, sold to Stephen J. and Angela M. Ford

Lester R. Nunn, 16953 Chumstick Highway, Leavenworth, $272,000, sold to Stacie A. and Nakoma R. Carnahan

Eric and Donna Thurston, 316 E. Okanogan Ave., Chelan, $281,000, sold to Genevieve L. Sherman and Christopher P. Zwolenski

Patrick G. McMahon and Jennifer Carlson-McMahon, 1018 Kittitas St., Wenatchee, $284,900, sold to Janake K. and Gregory P. Benson

John McKenna and Josh Parish, 70 Nuthatch Lane, Lake Wenatchee, $750,000, sold to Jason Keinath and Samantha Howard

Oct. 29

Clinton V. Copeland, 5200 Hughes Road, Cashmere, $240,000, sold to Pedro Lopez-Garcia

George Critchell, 5755 Sunset Highway, Cashmere, $187,000, sold to John W. Johnston

Richard B. and Beverly A. Oliver, 7385 Ridgeview Drive, Chelan, $675,000, sold to Kimberly and Kevin A. Trautman

Dietrich J. and April M. Miklautsch, 304 Highway 150 2D, Chelan, $345,000, sold to Stephen C. and Linda C. Thompson

Jeanne M. Gage, 26325 White River Road, Lake Wenatchee, $91,500, sold to Todd J. and Jessica L. Perkins

Oct. 30

Travis and Courtney Sackwar, 1940 Grandview Loop, Wenatchee, $405,000, sold to Mark R. and Sarah A. Shaffer

O. Alyse Barnes, 3360 Kingsbury Road, Malaga, $325,000, sold to Jeffrey and Stephanie Burns

Debra L. Liebert, 1223 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee, $510,000, sold to Sandra Sylva

Adam and Autum Gould, 1013 Crest Loop, Entiat, $370,000, sold to Deron D. and Dawn M. Howland

Donald K. and Anne H. Stager 1984 Trust, 891 and 975 Washington St. and Property ID 48321, Dry Lake Road (three parcels), Manson, $750,000, sold to Antonio Mendoza et al

Alison Howze, 602 Hawthorne St., Wenatchee, $359,900, sold to Diane E. Landry and Matthew P. Armington

Mark R. and Sarah A. Shaffer, 1512 Rex Road, Wenatchee, $360,000, sold to Marie L. Schoessler

Oct. 31

Mary E. Wallace et al, 423 Elberta Ave., Cashmere, $154,000, sold to Jonathon K. Moore

Rodney L. Crabtree, 925 Golden Crest Drive, Wenatchee, $748,500, sold to Robert D. Higgins and Shelly A. Montoya

Arturo and Maria A. Zavala, 260 Chestnut St., Chelan Falls, $300,000, sold to Ashley B. and Travis A. Bradley

Merlin Biles and Lou Latham, 512 Malaga Ave., Wenatchee, $210,000, sold to Lyle M. and Maria T. De Arment

Shore to Shore Ventures, 609 Lynn St., Wenatchee, $183,000, sold to William A. Diaz et al

Chelan County land sales

Oct. 1

Myron D. and Judith J. Hawkes, 126 Monte Carlo Drive, Chelan, $85,000, 0.41 acres, sold to Vince J. and Terri L. Bertrand

Oct. 2

Brooks and Gracia C. Gilbertson, 16118 River Road, Plain, $210,000, 3.24 acres, sold to Rikki L. Birge

Michelle Lewis, 32 Kohn Drive, Manson, $120,000, 0.31 acres, sold to John A. and Julie A. Fletcher

Eider Properties LLC, 97 Chelsie Lane, Leavenworth, $150,000, 0.79 acres, sold to Linda L. and Randy L. Dent et al

Chelan County Fire District No. 8, 185 Mad River Road, Ardenvoir, $5,000, 5.03 acres, sold to Rick Stucky (boundary line adjustment)

Oct. 3

Jim C. Blair II, Property ID 39766 and 39768, Entiat River Road (two parcels), Entiat, $7,000, 3.55 acres, sold to Travis and Tina Hofstetter

William and Patsy Nettle, Property ID 50911, Templin Road, Manson, $200,000, 10.08 acres, sold to Kelsie and Joseph DeFrancisco

Oct. 4

EXR LLC, Property ID 21909, Evergreen Drive, Cashmere, $9,000, 2 acres, sold to Hazen L. Free

Devon Hughes Properties LLC, 34374 S. Nason Road, Stevens Pass, $79,000, 0.26 acres, sold to Joseph and Hali Fiano

Oct. 7

River 1 Wenatchee LLC et al, 1229 Walla Walla Ave., Wenatchee, $232,689, 0.28 acres, sold to Three Feathers LLC

Crystal Acquisitions LLC, 108 Sky Harbor Drive, Chelan, $169,000, 0.37 acres, sold to Leslie and Nanette H. Steward

Oct. 8

Riverside Meadow LLC, 414 Riverside Meadow, Cashmere, $439,000, 0.12 acres, sold to Stephen M. and Kasey A. Donahue

Hurd and Roeter Land Company LLC, 1453 Pitcher Canyon Road, Wenatchee, $98,000, 9.76 acres, sold to Jan and Annette S. Olson

Oct. 9

James D. Willems, Property ID 63724, Cashmere, $160,000, 20.02 acres, sold to Coleman McElroy and Sydney Green

Oct. 11

Jonathan Sackett et al, 6780 Forest Ridge Drive, Wenatchee, $100,000, 0.7 acres, sold to Amber Bollinger

Lukas Hepler and Sabine Kaul-Connolly, 10563 Eagle Creek Road, Leavenworth, $254,400, 5 acres, sold to Kathleen S. Judd and Colleen M. Kennedy

Oct. 14

Lloyd E. Fryhover, 1000 Highway 150 5, Manson, $102,500, 0.06 acres, sold to Ralph and M.L. Davis

Oct. 16

Armand C. and Toni Mueller, Property ID 47372, Tyee Drive, Entiat, $37,500, 0.5 acres, sold to Alan and Glenda Sherman

Tom Berg, 443 Lodge Pole Road, Chelan, $113,250, 15.1 acres, sold to Charles K. Green and Epifanio Gutierrez

Oct. 17

Clayton E. Ryan et al, 326 Old Vine Lane, Chelan, $425,000, 3.07 acres, sold to Tony L. Race and Patricia R. Allen-Race

Oct. 21

Weyerhaeuser Company, Property ID 37169, Entiat River Road, Entiat, $10,500, 36.19 acres, sold to Robert B. Moelder and Taylor L. Scott-Moelder

Primo Baccetti Trust, Property ID 40135, Navarre Coulee Road, Chelan, $35,000, 39.8 acres, sold to Brian Murril

Thomas R. Tuszynski, 19 Laughing Bear Lane, Chelan, $80,000, 20 acres, sold to Andrew M. Daane and Meng Ling Hu Daane

Oct. 22

John C. Browne, 119 Pinnacle Place, Chelan, $99,950, 0.24 acres, sold to Jacob D. and Michelle M. Hepper

Michael and Roselyn Olszewski, 238 Bandera Way, Chelan, $135,000, 0.49 acres, sold to Richard and Margaret Peterson et al

Kenyon H. and Linda J. Rau, 215 Milan Drive, Manson, $165,000, 0.55 acres, sold to John B. and Stacy L. Winkler

Oct. 23

Roger A. Baer, 70 Terrace Drive, Manson, $132,500, 0.19 acres, sold to Lisa M. Winsby

Farrell Property Investments LLC, Property ID 49891, 49892 and 49893, Wapato Way (three parcels), Manson, $850,000, 11.98 acres, sold to Seawest Investment Associates LLC

Oct. 24

Steve and Melissa Quade, 15395 Coyote Falls Road, Entiat, $50,000, 1.49 acres, sold to Troy Farris

Greg and Kristine M. Oules, Property ID 67824, Buzzard Perch Lane, Chelan, $95,000, 20 acres, sold to Sherri L. Jones

Oct. 29

L & C Dynasty LPS, Property ID 36997, Mud Creek Road, Entiat, $69,000, 5.85 acres, sold to Charles E. and Dorothy J. Schroeder

James J. Armstrong, 15960 Cedar Brae Road, Lake Wenatchee, $150,000, 0.53 acres, sold to Gary and Diane Owen

Oct. 30

Michael and Mauree Holmes, 1011 N. Mission St., Wenatchee, $100,000, 0.09 acres, sold to Jackson V. B. Sharpe and Sandra E. Elie

Lyle O. Kile, Property ID 31861, 31862, 31926, 31927 and 31928, Nahahum Canyon Road (five parcels), Cashmere, $1,750,000, 132.8 acres, sold to RSTA Investments LLC

Pine Shadow Land Co. LLC, 1002 and 998 Spring Mountain Drive (two parcels), Wenatchee, $204,000, 0.32 acres, sold to Roberts Construction LLC

Oct. 31

Crystal Acquisitions LLC, 150 Waterview Drive, Chelan, $199,000, 0.37 acres, sold to Michael J. Pena

Douglas County commercial sales

Oct. 31

Executive Flight, 1 S. Campbell Parkway, East Wenatchee, $3,900,000, sold to Port of Chelan County

Executive Flight, 1 S. Campbell Parkway, East Wenatchee, $50,000, sold to Port of Chelan County

Douglas County residential sales

Oct. 1

George W. Brewster Jr. and Mary V. Brewster, 328 Pine View Drive, Orondo, $185,000, Byron Krogstadt and Gretchen Ann Froelich

Cailey J. and Christopher R. Couch, 1449 Copper Loop, East Wenatchee, $383,900, sold to John and Kimberly Urdahl

Diamond Court LLC, 1978 Diamond Court, East Wenatchee, $465,000, sold to James A. Maxwell Sr. and Linda S. Maxwell

Mark T. Colson and Kelli R. Dennis, 787 N. Jerome Lane, East Wenatchee, $357,900, sold to Anthony L. Jackson and Tiffany H. Maki

John and Shannon Ledeboer, 2729 Semolina Loop, East Wenatchee, $339,900, sold to James and Judith Jackson

Oct. 3

Victor P. Peri III and Linda A. Peri, 117 Red Hawk Drive, Orondo, $312,500, sold to Jennifer A. and Michael G. Palmer

Shurtz Holdings LLC, 2567 Catalina Ave., East Wenatchee, $569,000, sold to James and Charity Chrisman

Shurtz Holdings LLC, 2549 Catalina Ave., East Wenatchee, $599,000, sold to Scot A. Kuchta and Heidi L. Leffler

Oct. 4

Roger D. Potter, 320 N. Columbia Ave., Waterville, $250,000, sold to Marsha K. Clinton and Thomas P. Peyton

Robert J. and Claris J. Nelson, Trustees, 1520 Hannah Way, East Wenatchee, $440,000, sold to J. David and Catherine V. Smith

Brian M. Frank, 600 N. Minor Ave., East Wenatchee, $297,000, sold to Christian R. Godinez Cisneros and Vanessa Betancourt

Norman L. and Judith A. Jensen, 2451 N. Ashland Ave., East Wenatchee, $425,000, sold to Robert Cline and Terri Burnett

Alvin C. and Lorene Kostors, 1549 N. Grover Ave., East Wenatchee, $501,000, sold to Cheri A. and Theodore A. Banning

Jessup Home Design Inc., 2784 N.W. Arlenes Court, East Wenatchee, $675,000, sold to Donald J. and Sarah Loveridge

Oct. 7

Guy D. and Lauren M. Nearing, 567 Canyon Drive, East Wenatchee, $234,000, sold to Vern and Marilyn Gray

Jan A. Sparks, 614 S. Jarvis Ave., East Wenatchee, $305,000, sold to Kathleen McGill and Harry Christian

Columbia Square East LLC, 667 4th St. N.E. #I101-I102, East Wenatchee, $985,000, sold to Anstice Investments LLC

Melvyn L. and Merilyn A. Parker Revocable Living Trust, 650 Nelson Place, East Wenatchee, $490,000, sold to David and Wendy Lane

Oct. 8

Larry L. and Linda R. Butler, 785 Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee, $339,900, sold to Maria Rosario Mederos

C & C Investment Properties LLC, 310 N. Kentucky Ave., East Wenatchee, $250,000, sold to Seth and Aubriana Knighten

Migual and Jeffery Taylor, 2121 Rock Island Road, East Wenatchee, $231,500, sold to Omar Tadeo Padilla

Laurence A. and Julie D. Francois, 103 N. Shore Drive, Chelan, $730,000, sold to Scott D. and Terri D. McCrea

Oct. 9

Kazem and Georgia Mashayekh, 745 W. Emerson Drive, Orondo, $463,000, sold to Ryan and Johanna McMahon

Gerald D. and Sandra P. King, 851 Briarwood Terrace, East Wenatchee, $690,000, sold to John J. and Debra A. Hotchkiss

Oct. 10

East Juniper Apartments LLC, 490 9th St. N.E. (two parcels), East Wenatchee, $2,550,000, sold to 310 7th St. LLC

Michele Dawn King, 2371 Fancher Field Road, East Wenatchee, $347,000, sold to Christopher M. Lewchuk and Erica L. Verdusco

Oct. 11

Judy A. Lundberg, 1372 Boulder Loop, East Wenatchee, $442,500, sold to Scott D. and Diane S. Bullock

Valerie J. Griffith et al, 1101 3rd St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $300,000, sold to Maria Ramirez

DK Baker Holdings LLC, 520 11th St. N.E. #14, East Wenatchee, $279,900, sold to Lynda T. Jackson

Gary William Swenson and Catherine Mae Rankin Estate, 112 3rd St., Bridgeport, $166,000, sold to Maria de la Torre

Sage Homes LLC, 2288 S. Mystical Ave., East Wenatchee, $341,900, sold to Santokh S. Pooni

Prime Properties LLC, 2288 S. Mystical Ave., East Wenatchee, $21,000, sold to Santokh S. Pooni

Oct. 14

Donald Swanson, 1701 Foster Creek Ave., Bridgeport, $18,000, sold to Epifania Saucedo and Maria Trujillo

Oct. 15

Carla R. Moore, 3655 N.W. Cascade Ave. Space 14, East Wenatchee, $20,000, sold to Terrie Lynn Boddy Boyd and Troy J. Boyd

Donna Mae Gettman Estate, 1855 Grant Road, East Wenatchee, $289,000, sold to Salvador Reyez-Ibanez and Leticia Silva-Alatorre

Chaz and Bonnie R. McClaine, 487 N. Kansas Ave., East Wenatchee, $226,500, sold to Carlos Andrade Castellanos

Michael K. and Teresa Chang, 723 19th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $480,000, sold to Kacie and William Evans

Sorine Morgan, 100 Simon St. #12, East Wenatchee, $165,000, sold to Cynthia Peart-Davis

Sage Homes LLC, 2255 S. Melody Lane, East Wenatchee, $317,386, sold to Morgan A. Sisson

Prime Properties LLC, 2255 S. Melody Lane, East Wenatchee, $27,514, sold to Morgan A. Sisson

Oct. 16

Jesus and Dineli Vazquez, 13 Jefferson Ave., Rock Island, $243,500, sold to Michael A. and Lilli A. Perez

Edward J. Darcy, 2195 3rd St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $440,000, sold to Ronald B. and Cathy Lee

Michael Lee and Cindy A. Brophy, 901 10th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $3,510, sold to City of East Wenatchee

Shaun M. and Darci A. McGuire, 800 10th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $750, sold to City of East Wenatchee

Oct. 17

Stephen Rushing, 2452 N.W. Columbia Ave. #39, East Wenatchee, $355,900, sold to Joshua D. and Shannon D. Weldy

Wayne and Marilyn Howell, 525 Nahalee Road, East Wenatchee, $229,000, sold to Gerald David and Sandra Pearl King

David S. and Linda J. Phillips, 1810 8th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $317,000, sold to Bonnie R. and Chaz McClaine

Robert L. and Jodee Robinson, 2669 Fancher Landing, East Wenatchee, $555,000, sold to Alan Broadway

Oct. 18

Riverview Enterprises LLC, 140 Desert Shores Drive, Orondo, $335,000, sold to Kevin Smith

John J. and Debbie A. Hotchkiss, 2541 Fancher Heights Blvd., East Wenatchee, $525,000, sold to Herman and Veronica Jones

Brenda D. Hitzel, 2381 Combine St., East Wenatchee, $369,900, sold to Zachary J. Jones

Daniel Paskins, 107 N.W. Porters Court, East Wenatchee, $317,000, sold to Brian and Alissa Ensminger

Ebelia Cervantes Bedolla, Sylvia Bedolla-Sanchez and Jacinto Bedolla Cervantes, 3310 N.W. Cascade Ave., East Wenatchee, $312,000, sold to James Dean Scott

Sage Homes LLC, 2235 S. Melody Lane, East Wenatchee, $312,386, sold to Jaime Gutierrez Najera and America Flores

Prime Properties LLC, 2235 S. Melody Lane, East Wenatchee, $27,514, sold to Jaime Gutierrez Najera and America Flores

Oct. 21

Ronald R. and Joy Marie Lewis, 2426 Foster Creek Ave., Bridgeport, $90,000, sold to Elvia Flores Leon and Guillermo Mendez Sanabria

Susan L. Cox, 131 Red Hawk Drive, Orondo, $300,000, sold to Mical L. and Stacey R. Bindschatel

B.J. Matthews, 619 11th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $250,000, sold to Deann and Jason Compton

Oct. 22

Robert K. and Carol S. Taylor, 2029 Autumn Place, East Wenatchee, $373,000, sold to Tobin David and Kirsten Elizabeth Northfield

Ivan D. Tiznado-Badillo and Lucina Valencia, 177 Island Loop, Rock Island, $301,000, sold to Indalecio Hernandez Herrera and Corina Moreno Banuelos

Gregory D. and Lori A. Tubbs, 4475 N.W. Cascade Ave., East Wenatchee, $310,000, sold to Sascha A. and Maranda L. Smith

Oct. 23

Kevin S. and Cindy L. Lee, 2382 Rock Island Road, East Wenatchee, $200,000, sold to G9 Properties LLC

Oct. 28

CMH Homes Inc., 2459 5th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $362,000, sold to Bill D. and Sheri L. Tilley

Alice M. Looper Estate, 1820 Raymond Ave., Bridgeport, $210,000, sold to Francisco Gonzalez Torres and Veronica Aviles Serna

Linda L. Ballard Estate, 2214 3rd St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $177,500, sold to John and Arleen Bergstrom

Paul James Schepler Estate, 204 Columbia Ave., Coulee Dam, $98,000, sold to Mark Edwin and Donna Marie Thornell

John D. and Patricia K. Betzing, 612 19th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $530,000, sold to Justin L. and Amy Smith

Justin L. and Amy Smith, 1297 Canyon Court, East Wenatchee, $321,000, sold to Eric Stephen Cochran

Rodney M. and Laura L. Mortensen, 2236 Fancher Heights Blvd., East Wenatchee, $560,000, sold to Loretta Taplett

Fourth Street Development LLC, 440 S. Kansas Loop, East Wenatchee, $52,000, sold to Moises Gonzalez

Stimac Construction Inc., 440 S. Kansas Loop, East Wenatchee, $262,400, sold to Moises Gonzalez

Riverview Ranch N.W., Inc., 39 13th St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $110,000, sold to Manuel Salazar-Conchola

Christopher H. and Roberta E. Schwantes, 281 Lakeview Place, Orondo, $605,000, sold to Stephen and Carolyn Burdick

Martin and Laura O. Montes, 4850 Rock Island Road, East Wenatchee, $482,000, sold to Martin and Rosa Maria Meza

Cole and Lindsay Grode, 405 S. Jarvis Ave., East Wenatchee, $364,900, sold to Torin Newman

Chad and Molly Baber, 1741 5th St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $383,000, sold to Eric Keith Schell

A & E Badten LLC, 416 E. Ash St., Waterville, $200,000, sold to James M. Jester

Eric K. Schell, 2115 Rock Island Road, East Wenatchee, $285,000, sold to Dale Smith

Terence E. and Linda S. Hinton, 714 Briarwood Drive, East Wenatchee, $610,000, sold to 714 Briarwood LLC

Oct. 29

Jacob C. Kaysen, 203 Sunset Way, Waterville, $421,000, sold to Cortlin S. Martin

Jason Gaul, 111 Red Hawk Drive, Orondo, $285,000, sold to Michael L. and Constance S. Preiss

Oct. 30

Diana L. Sands, 555 Morning View Ave., East Wenatchee, $214,000, sold to Jeffrey J. and Jackie V. Adamson

Juan and Julie Campos, 317 S. Jarvis Ave., East Wenatchee, $409,000, sold to Joshua and Cara Nunn

Jeffrey J. and Jackie V. Adamson, 1925 Sunset Highway, $255,000, sold to Esperanza Mercado

Cherilyn M. Sencebaugh, 1051 N. Baker Ave. #A-101, East Wenatchee, $268,500, sold to Susan L. Barnes

C & C Investment Properties LLC, 287 N. Iowa Ave., East Wenatchee, $267,500, sold to Brittany Washburn

Riverview Ranch N.W., Inc., 23 13th St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $139,900, sold to Randy and Sharon Watson

Sage Homes LLC, 2227 S. Melody Lane, East Wenatchee, $337,386, sold to Bruce and Laura Saunders

Prime Properties LLC, 2227 S. Melody Lane, East Wenatchee, $27,514, sold to Bruce and Laura Saunders

Oct. 31

William G. and Selma D. Miller, 2026 Autumn Place, East Wenatchee, $429,000, sold to Juan and Marlen Sanchez Moreno

Kenneth Hall, 39 W. 1st Ave., Mansfield, $37,500, sold to Sharon J. Stanifer

William Wayne and Bobbie N. Jones, 1328 Tractor Loop, East Wenatchee, $321,000, sold to Miguel Valencia and Jessica Ruiz

Douglas County land sales

Oct. 1

Rimrock Meadows Association, parcel number 81501905100, Ephrata, $4,995, 0.95 acres, sold to Natalya Chernichenko

Rimrock Meadows Association, parcel number 81502600100, Ephrata, $5,995, 0.96 acres, sold to Jason Lee and Janelle Denise Davis

Clayton Orchards LLC, parcel numbers 26211510018 and 26211540010 (two parcels), Orondo, $55,000, 2.35 acres, sold to Daniel Lopez and Maxima Azucena

Oct. 2

Jessup Home Design Inc., 2629 Paisley St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $130,000, 0.29 acres, sold to Mark and Jody A. Hanson

David M. Sutton Jr., 200 Mountain Spring Road, Chelan, $65,000, 7.1 acres, sold to David R. and Doretta L. Pratt

Oct. 4

Felix and Randi L. Slette, parcel numbers 82001201900 and 21001202000 (two parcels), Waterville, $18,900, 3.3 acres, sold to Jason and Raydene Ramelow

Mark A. Blondin, 137 N. Shore Drive, Chelan, $175,000, 0.82 acres, sold to Scott C. and Coleen Eastham

Jessup Home Design Inc., 2642 7th St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $125,000, 0.29 acres, sold to Timothy A. and Sandra K. Hubbard

Oct. 7

Richard Bryant Hodges, parcel number 49700005300, Chelan, $16,000, 6.9 acres, sold to Brian Murril

John J. and Mary Ann Corning, parcel number 24210910006, Orondo, $28,000, 20 acres, sold to Dylan J. and Annette Marie Krakowski

Oct. 8

Pangborn Resources LLC, parcel numbers 22210130002, 22210220001, 22210230000, 22210310000, 22211100000, 22211130001, 22211210002, 22211220001, 22211230001, 22211230002, 22211230003, 22211230004, 22211230005, 22211230006, 22211230007, 22211240001, 22211240002, 22211240003, 22211240004, 22211240005, 22211310003, 22211310004, 22211310005, 22220730001, 22220730002, 22220730003, 22221820000, 22221820001, 23213440001 (29 parcels), East Wenatchee, $2,070,713, 2,408.21 acres, sold to Hardway Holdings LLC

Shannon M. Huehn, 4450 and 4380 N.W. Cascade Ave. and parcel number 23202320005, Highway 97 (three parcels), East Wenatchee, $1,955,000, 41.69 acres, sold to Blue Heron Orchard LLC

Oct. 9

Wendy D. Cowell, 135 N. Shore Drive, Chelan, $175,000, 0.81 acres, sold to Deana L. Barlament

Oct. 10

Samuel H. Ramsey and Susan Le Roy, 402 Desert Canyon Blvd., Orondo, $82,000, 0.32 acres, sold to Kyle and Nicole Guinn

Tracy and Kenneth Larsen, 25 Frederick Court, Orondo, $209,000, 1.18 acres, sold to Stanley L. and Vicki L. Anderson

Oct. 11

Rodney L. and Gayle J. Chipps, parcel number 81400902000, Ephrata, $3,000, 1.04 acres, sold to Donald Ray Booth

Oct. 14

Jessup Home Design Inc., 2591 Paisley St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $130,000, 0.29 acres, sold to Brad and Robin Stone

Melanie Carol Stevens, parcel number 81502300300, Coulee-Hartline, $731, 1 acre, sold to Rimrock Meadows Association

Oct. 15

Donald H. and Virginia M. Weaver, 1870 10th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $100,000, 0.27 acres, sold to Matthew T. and Colleen M. Simpson

Oct. 17

Sharon Parrott, 3220 S.E. Rivers Edge Court, East Wenatchee, $260,000, 2.18 acres, sold to Norman R. and Diane R. Coleman

Oct. 18

Shirley K. Petersen Estate, parcel numbers 28251930001, 28251930002, 28252920001, 28252930001, 28253000000, 28253110001, 28240740001, 28242510000, 28242540002 and 28242440000, Mansfield and parcel number 28252030000, Bridgeport (11 parcels), $660,000, 1,893.67 acres, sold to Poor Ole Henry LLC

Glen and Marie Woodward, 980 Calico Place and parcel number 82001003600 (two parcels), Waterville, $25,000, 2.3 acres, sold to Konstantin Baranov and Tatiana Konopleva

Oct. 21

James R. Fitzhugh, parcel numbers 30253320005 and 30253320007 (two parcels), Bridgeport, $100,000, 22.58 acres, sold to Rafael Bravo Mendoza and Elva Bravo

Oct. 22

Scott T. Blaesing, 600 B S. Van Well Ave., East Wenatchee, $600,000, 14.12 acres, sold to Santa Cruz Farm LLC

Kari and Benjamin M. Kollmeyer, parcel number 26230610004, Chelan, $137,500, 5.02 acres, sold to Noah R. Nott

Oct. 23

Old Goat LLC, 200 S. Nile Ave., East Wenatchee, $2,000,000, 28.83 acres, sold to Jab Investors LLC

Fugachee Orchards Partnership, 569 Crane Orchard Road and parcel number 30243130005 (two parcels), Brewster, $329,746, 27.04 acres, sold to Shou Shia Wang

Oct. 28

Ackerman Construction Inc., 438 S. Mason Ave., East Wenatchee, $405,000, 0.17 acres, sold to Chad and Molly Baber

Yesenia K. Manzo and Oscar Ramirez Lopez, parcel numbers 81701100400 and 81701100500 (two parcels), Ephrata, $2,765, 2.38 acres, sold to Rimrock Meadows Association

William E. and Cindy G. Matherly and Dennis A. and Tina Y. Dion, 173 Dion Drive, Bridgeport, $98,000, 1 acre, sold to Gregory Gene Campbell and Karen Beth Wells

Corral Creek LLC, 263 N. Shore Drive, Chelan, $242,500, 1.58 acres, sold to James S. and Denise J. Alexander

Jessup Home Design Inc., 2645 Parkette St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $130,000, 0.29 acres, sold to Timberwood Homes LLC

Oct. 29

Todd and Hege Mari Miller, 219 Ridge Road, Chelan, $130,000, 2 acres, sold to Ron McDonell and Lorie Tibbetts

Trevor S. and Lauren Kristina McCrea, 209 Ridge Road, Chelan, $90,000, 2 acres, sold to Ron McDonell and Lorie Tibbetts

Michael S. and Rosanne M. Sherlock, 25 S. Shore Drive, Chelan, $150,000, 0.75 acres, sold to Mark and Cheryl Jones

Oct. 30

Doris G. Moody, parcel number 27240520001, Mansfield, $25,300, 154 acres, sold to Lynne L. Wall

Oct. 31

Nathaniel and Jennifer Angelo, 37 N. Shore Drive, Chelan, $249,000, 0.85 acres, sold to Andrew and Kimberley MacDonald

Ackerman Construction Inc., 468 S. Mary Ave., East Wenatchee, $515,000, 0.21 acres, sold to Cole J. and Lindsay N. Grode

McConnell Living Trust, 100 A VanWinkle Road and 100 Van Winkle Road, Orondo, $1,700,000, 5.94 acres, sold to Lynn and Diane R. Morgan

RML Washington LLC, parcel number 49700003900, Chelan, $29,900, 8.4 acres, sold to David F. Menacher

Nevonne McDaniels: 664-7151

mcdaniels@wenatcheeworld.com