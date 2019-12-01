Chelan County commercial sales
Oct. 2
Chelan County Fire District No. 8, 213 River Ave., Ardenvoir, $5,000, sold to Rick Stucky (boundary line adjustment)
Oct. 4
Tao Properties LLC, 101 Cottage Ave., Cashmere, $550,000, sold to Carl F. Christiansen
Oct. 7
Matthew J. Tait et al, 914 Washington St., Wenatchee, $227,000, sold to Norma L. Villanueva Guzman
Oct. 17
Evans Marine, 1110 and 1120 E. Woodin Ave. and Property ID 46517, S. Washington St. (three parcels), Chelan, $1,294,500, sold to R & D Ventures LLC
Oct. 18
Robert B. Rowe Trustee, 110 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, $300,000, sold to Shon D. and Janeen D. Smith
Chelan County residential sales
Oct. 1
Carlyle H. Luttinen, Property ID 41314, Highway 150, Chelan, $3,500, sold to Christopher and Tara K. Featherstone
William G. Walton, 415 S. Chelan Ave., Wenatchee, $220,000, sold to Scott Milner
Oct. 2
Shane R. Schoengarth, 912 First St., Wenatchee, $349,500, sold to Margarita C. and Francisco C. Bravo
Gerald and Kathryn Ledoux, 5890 Squilchuck Road, Wenatchee, $205,000, sold to Ty Lee LLC
Gary Hubbard, 943 Sunrise Drive, Manson, $300,000, sold to Richard K. and Doreen L. Courtway
Oct. 3
G. Roger and Sandra Schoenhals Trustees, 1846 Heritage Drive, Wenatchee, $380,000, sold to Mary Ann Applegarth
Douglas B. and Loraina A. Hall Trustees, 660 Riverview Cemetery Road, Chelan, $640,000, sold to Paul A. and Christine M. Vanderwel
Oct. 4
Joyce E. Flores, 2104 Fifth St., Wenatchee, $399,900, sold to Vicente Rodriguez-Mejia and Maria Rodriguez
Alex A. Olson, 3172 Bermuda St., Malaga, $303,875, sold to Christopher and Emily Nores
Michael and Mariza Craig, 22010 Stirrup Road, Plain, $102,500, sold to Michael S. Janes
Leonard Family Revocable Living Trust, 103 N. Park and Woodin Ave., Chelan, $3,000, sold to Catherine and Donald Giuntoli
Maria G. Del Rosario-Mederos, 1012 Kittitas St., Wenatchee, $299,900, sold to Talia Barajas Gonzalez
Vicente Rodriguez Jr., 921 Walker Ave., Wenatchee, $325,000, sold to Michael A. and Kristina L. Menley
Alondra C. Rodriguez, 299 Terminal Ave., Wenatchee, $128,000, sold to Refugio Rodriguez and Maria De Jesus Ruvalcaba
Cameron J. De Mestre et al, 2100 Yarrow Road, Wenatchee, $473,900, sold to Cindy Goodfellow Trust
Inside Edge Properties LLC, 1743 Brambling Brae Lane, Wenatchee, $431,000, sold to Danny D. and Kathryn K. Harmon
Sunset Marina LLC, Property ID 66757, W. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $82,000, sold to Betty-Elaine and Everett R. White
Oct. 5
Kevin J. Forney, 2352 Jeffrey Court, Wenatchee, $287,400, sold to Thomas C. and Kathleen L. Rogers
Hollie Thacker, 7110 Tarpiscan Road, Malaga, $50,000, sold to Roger Daggett and Vickie Harden
Oct. 6
Larry and Gina Mintz, 2220 W. Woodin Ave. 305, Chelan, $250,000, sold to Carlene Warren
Oct. 7
Jennifer K. Sifuentes, 128 N. Garfield Ave., Wenatchee, $275,000, sold to Joel Silva Miramontes
Kenneth Smith and Janice Sorrels, 2016 Linville Drive, Wenatchee, $449,900, sold to Steven P. and Renata Cooper
Loren Steinhauer Trustee et al, 3404 Camas Way, Peshastin, $180,000, sold to Chris and Nikolina Nielsen
Aaron F. Mainer and Leah Fisher, 305 Angier Ave., Cashmere, $355,000, sold to Deann J. Howie
Timothy P and Misty D. Big Bull, 1719 Norman St., Wenatchee, $299,000, sold to Andy Gill
Pearshastin Creek LLC, 7591 Peshastin Creek Road, Peshastin, $325,000, sold to Michael R. and Kaitlyn J. Schmitten
Greg S. Sanders, 1793 Alpenview Drive, Leavenworth, $525,000, sold to Amanda Maxwell and William M. Riedel
Thomas W. Fraley, 83 Helios Hills Lane, Manson, $1,052,500, sold to Dietrich J. and April M. Miklautsch
David A. and Faye G. Barker, 1024 Sunset Lane, Chelan, $359,000, sold to Thaddeus J. and Stephanie G. Bishop
Terry V. Parks, 817 S. Chelan Ave., Wenatchee, $130,000, sold to Jorge L. Lara Cano
Joshua M. and Kiersten C. Week, 432 Erika Lane, Wenatchee, $550,000, sold to Cameron J. and Stacie De Mestre
James Steiner, 17558 River Road, Plain, $599,000, sold to Kyle B. and Mikelle C. Breaux
Oct. 8
Jon and Jolene Beem, 110 W. Pleasant Ave., Cashmere, $214,800, sold to Phylicia Alderman
Jack and Connie Means, 6199 Entiat River Road, Entiat, $299,000, sold to Justin L. and Kiley J. Green
Jack E. Hendrickson, 20795 Kahler Drive F6, Lake Wenatchee, $265,000, sold to Donald M. and Joanne K. Boyd
Jack S. Ashby, 811 Golf Course Drive, Chelan, $250,000, sold to Nathan Jennings
Marcella S. Hayes, 220 Pine Crest Place, Manson, $665,000, sold to Scott Fletcher
Robert Knauss et al, 73 Laughing Bear Lane, Chelan, $140,000, sold to Stephen T. and Lisa J. Pittman
Stanley J. Pitts, 1014 Rosewood Ave., Wenatchee, $280,000, sold to Kersandra Ta
Francisco Bravo, 1640 Ridgeview Lane, Wenatchee, $225,000, sold to Noemi Cortes Zavala
Lynda Jackson, 1739 Skeena Court, Wenatchee, $372,000, sold to William M. and Janet K. Williams
Oct. 9
Barbara F. Olson, 4975 Whispering Ridge Drive, Wenatchee, $380,000, sold to Hannah H. Capelo and Zebedee M. H. Leaf
Kyle and Mikelle Breaux, 3521 Hansel Lane, Peshastin, $360,000, sold to Ryan MacPhee
Robert and Shelly Olson, 1112 Springwater Ave., Wenatchee, $250,000, sold to James M. Heinlein
Michael Mathis, 14155 Chiwawa Loop Road, Lake Wenatchee, $1,195,000, sold to Jodi Chavez
John W. Smoke, 2650 Sumac Lane, Lake Wenatchee, $200,000, sold to Joseph Smoke
Gary Howes, 767 Monroe St., Wenatchee, $282,000, sold to David R. Rudell
Marvin M. Davis, 92 Lakeview Lane, Manson, $257,000, sold to Jack A. and Charlotte K. Tait
Mark L. Johnson, 1631 Fuller St., Wenatchee, $395,000, sold to Quinton and Jessica R. Snead
Leanne Ford Trustee, 2348 Jeffrey Court, Wenatchee, $245,000, sold to Thomas W. and Kimberly K. Crawford
CKCE LLC, 834 Autumn Crest Drive, Wenatchee, $500,000, sold to David and Amber Perkins
Lisa Parks, 852 Sage Crest Drive, Wenatchee, $525,000, sold to Keith D. and Tiffanie L. Davis
Oct. 10
Edward R. and Helen V. Shirk Trustees, 2409 Riter St., Wenatchee, $400,000, sold to Timothy and Lorna Randall
Rex and Holly Gallaher, 1113 Idaho St., Wenatchee, $315,000, sold to Nevio E. Tontini Jr. and Elizabeth A. Tontini Living Trust et al
Joan and John Powers, 1125 Westwood Ave., Wenatchee, $265,000, sold to the Revocable Living Trust of Jeffrey S. Tontini and Kari Drabick Tontini et al
Martin G. Venneberg, 3290 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $1,470,000, sold to Stephen J. and Rhonda M. Lowry
Joseph and Jennifer Beach, 946 Highland Dr., Wenatchee, $385,000, sold to Joshua R. Tarr
Lee and Nairn D. Plourde, 2151 Citation Loop, Wenatchee, $330,000, sold to Joshua M. Jones
Daniel G. Parker, 317 River Park Ave., Wenatchee, $500,000, sold to Jeffrey A. and Chy B. Mettler
Oct. 11
Conrad C. Melius, 6422 Stemilt Loop Road, Wenatchee, $639,900, sold to Stacy W. and Angela M. Knudston
Marc and Kathy S. Ball, 22 N. Garfield Ave., Wenatchee, $1,528,725, sold to Jared P. Wagner and Lilian Tan
Bertha Worley, 1006 Amherst Ave., Wenatchee, $215,000, sold to Aaron and Charmaine Rosenberger
J5 Properties LLC, 12787 Spring St., Leavenworth, $522,000, sold to Benjamin Fok and Clara M. Fabregas
James R. Tate, 18539 Hazel St., Plain, $330,000, sold to Stacy J. Helton
Craig R. Gaylord Trustee, Property ID 41443, Highway 150, Chelan, $1,500, sold to Chris and Pauline Savage
Nathan Coggins and Cassidy Brewer, 550 S. Clifford St., Chelan, $300,000, sold to Treye R. Hovinga
Michael J. and Linda L. Zeitner, 203 Village Drive, Manson, $335,000, sold to Robert and Pamela Burgett
Scott and Stacy Meyers, 3050 Wapato Lake Road, Manson, $570,000, sold to Walter T. and Victoria L. Conley
Oct. 14
Nancy A. Harmon, 925 College St., Wenatchee, $397,500, sold to Todd M. Frassetti et al
Archibald Investments LLC, 7949 Kinney Road, Dryden, $250,000, sold to Christopher and Kari Rinke
Kyle B. Breaux et al, 12973 Chumstick Highway, Leavenworth, $249,500, sold to Paul D. Logan Jr.
Helen Farve Brown, 34340 S. Nason Road, Stevens Pass, $270,000, sold to Monarch One Homes LLC
Oct. 15
Randy L. and Linda L. Dent, 227 Pear Lane, Wenatchee, $240,000, sold to Seth Vonada
Nancy Seely, 12585 Chumstick Highway, Leavenworth, $481,500, sold to Jason and Kristina Miller
Warren L. Hills, 14236 and 14224 Brae Burn Road (two parcels), Lake Wenatchee, $575,000, sold to Mariko Anderson et al
Martin Meza, 1507 Trisha Way, Wenatchee, $375,000, sold to Martin G. Venneberg
Richard K. and Jacqueline D. Knoll, 8414 Entiat River Road, Entiat, $426,500, sold to Adam and Autum Gould
Oct. 16
Bryan D. Jenning, 4230 Knowles Road, Wenatchee, $460,000, sold to Elisabeth Kaulard and Ronald D. Huber
Elsie J. Layson et al, 121 W. Center St., Leavenworth, $330,000, sold to Robert Houston
Sara C. and Joseph M. Bender, 22403 Shetland Road, Plain, $295,000, sold to Erik D. and Pauline C. Olson
Keith MacPherson, 20103 Chiwawa Loop Road and 130 Fish Pond Lane (two parcels, boundary line adjustment), Lake Wenatchee, $70,000, sold to Colleen P. Chapman
William J. Monnette, 1035 Monroe St., Wenatchee, $350,000, sold to Nevio E. Tontini Jr. and Elizabeth A. Tontini Living Trust
Christopher R. Clemons, 3040 W. Malaga Road, Malaga, $399,900, sold to Camille A. and Cody R. Jones
Oct. 17
Janet E. Ortega, 1525 Glacier View Campground Road Cabin #35, Leavenworth, $128,205, sold to David and Julia Seidman
Sherry Lynn Munson, 216 Chapel St., Cashmere, $279,000, sold to Anita Hamilton
Michael Waddell and Lee Ann Anderson, 4727 Entiat River Road, Entiat, $388,000, sold to Geoffry and Linda Tacker
Matthew W. and Sue A. Wilks, 21832 Pinto Lane, Plain, $182,500, sold to Ryan and Ruth Harmaning
Robert W. Torgerson, 16005 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $785,000, sold to Terry A. and Teresa A. Shover
Joshua and Kenzi Madland, 10 S. Cove Ave. 21, Wenatchee, $158,000, sold to Todd R. and Jessica L. Ferguson
Zachary J. Jones, 2131 Citation Loop, Wenatchee, $361,000, sold to Abraham Hailemariam et al
Jay N. Witherbee et al, 206 Orchard View Drive, Chelan, $610,000, sold to David E. and Lisa B. Barhoum
Oct. 18
Logan Bosket, Property ID 34466 and 34467 (two parcels), Lake Wenatchee, $282,000, sold to Daniel and Lillian Hubbard
Casa De La Montana LLC, 18295 Little Chumstick Creek Road, Leavenworth, $445,000, sold to Leona J. Lyon
H. Thomas and Patricia J. Saxon, Property ID 41476, Highway 150, Chelan, $6,000, sold to Gerald V. and Mary B. Helman
Ed Reynolds, 311 E. Okanogan Ave., Chelan, $225,000, sold to Miguel Belonis
John W. Rose, 2322 W. High St., Chelan, $390,000, sold to John and Laura King
Kevin L. McAlexander, 1676 Methow St., Wenatchee, $425,000, sold to Francisco B. Sepulveda et al
Oct. 21
Christie M. Jonason, Property ID 31814, Nahahum Canyon Road, Cashmere, $260,000, sold to Allison Zimmerman
Douglas K. Pendleton Trust, 21302 and 21303 Stetson Road (two parcels), Plain, $848,000, sold to Patricia Mayer and Suzanne Hull
Matthew and Stacey Morton, 17336 Chumstick Highway and Property ID 36704, Chumstick Highway (two parcels), Leavenworth, $395,000, sold to Christopher and Veronica Moody
Byron D. Morgan and Janna R. Para, 2312 Pine Tree Road, Lake Wenatchee, $540,000, sold to Troy Chatwin et al
Oct. 22
Campbells Development LLC, 1510 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee, $389,950, sold to Nevio E. Tontini Jr. and Elizabeth A. Tontini Living Trust
Walter E. Hoffman, 522 Mine St., Leavenworth, $358,000, sold to Nathan R. Richman and Kathryn R. Vollinger
Michael R. Taylor, 8333 River View Road, Peshastin, $269,000, sold to Cary and Chelsey Stock
Tawni McKinney, 2638 Cottonwood Lane, Lake Wenatchee, $429,000, sold to Kristin and Michael Cantiberos
Judy P. Stillian, 11190 Meadow Drive and Property ID 39602, Wending Lane (two parcels), Lake Wenatchee, $350,000, sold to R & B Investments Unlimited LLC
Schelaine M. Ghassemi Marital Deduction Trust, 7420 Navarre Drive, Chelan, $540,000, sold to Hamid and Laree Ghassemi
Karen L. Doran, 352 Orchard View Drive, Chelan, $559,900, sold to James and Jeanette Hurley
BLChelan LLC, 305 N. Emerson St., Chelan, $200,000, sold to Chelan Valley Housing Trust
Douglas L. and Janine D. Miller, 401 S. Miller St., Wenatchee, $450,000, sold to Quintin B. and Kristin M. Martin
Jacob D. and Michelle M. Hepper, 496 Spring View Place, Chelan, $415,000, sold to Kenneth W. and Mary Ann Porter et al
George and Sovanny Sexton, 601 Cascade St., Leavenworth, $790,000, sold to Karla Hemingway
Campbells Development LLC, 1508 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee, $384,950, sold to Nevio E. Tontini Jr. and Elizabeth A. Tontini Living Trust
Ferral W. Jackson, 3775 Cathedral Rock Road, Malaga, $250,000, sold to Matthew G. and Sandra K. Mathews
Oct. 23
Vern Widhalm, 1508 Anton St., Wenatchee, $546,500, sold to Dianne L. Gillin and Jeffrey L. Morford
Ralph J. Mack, 4280 April Drive, Wenatchee, $995,000, sold to Christopher M. Soehren and Jaime L. Pakinas
Dianne Gillin, 1120 Amherst Ave., Wenatchee, $369,900, sold to Debra S. and Caleb Wirth
George and Jeanette Lage, 12642 School St., Leavenworth, $908,500, sold to David and Ann Vey
Matthew S. and Savannah J. Pryor, 924 Orondo Ave., Wenatchee, $227,500, sold to Andrew J. and Tamara Gingerich
Justin W. Moore, 1308 Cascade St., Wenatchee, $286,000, sold to Theodore W. and Kristen S. Merchant
Shannon R. Gordon, 2153 Roper Lane, Wenatchee, $240,000, sold to Colette M. Skadsen
Oct. 24
George and Janice Wilder and Joyce Farley, 1800 Story Lane, Wenatchee, $350,000, sold to Terri L. Timpe
Bruce A. Peterson, 508 Birch St., Leavenworth, $426,500, sold to Michael and Kristen M. Prochaska
Lisa Gladwell, 101 Long Drive, Chelan, $370,000, sold to Renay and Alicia Van Praag
Cheri L. King, 16048 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $1,553,000, sold to Bradley A. and Jodel McDowell
Jose A. Perez-Rodriguez et al, 2047 Lasso Drive, Wenatchee, $365,900, sold to Christopher Ulloa and Jazmin Cervantes
Oct. 25
Charles and Freida Smith Trustees, 1108 Sixth St., Wenatchee, $167,500, sold to Enrique C. Perez
Dawn Rebecca Darling, 11500 Freund Canyon Road, Leavenworth, $410,000, sold to John M. and Shelly R. Wickmire
Robert W. Norman, 118 Lookout Way, Chelan, $525,000, sold to Scott M. Granger Jr. and Stephanie M. Granger
Ina O. Anderson, 622 Douglas St., Wenatchee, $290,000, sold to Chelsah M. and Justin D. Martinez-Smith
Jerri R. Barkley, 2430 Jeffrey Court, Wenatchee, $340,000, sold to Erica and Brent Porterfield
Oct. 28
Robert G. and Dicksie-Dael Garrett, 217 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee, $356,000, sold to Timothy A. and Leah K. Dillman
John and Elaine Vanderschalie, 309 Jennings St., Wenatchee, $433,200, sold to Jill Rounds
Jeffrey R. and Kami N. Aldrich, 3670 Ridgeview Place, Wenatchee, $450,000, sold to Alfredo and Yesenia Reyes
Timothy and Lorna Randall, 3745 Lovell Road, Wenatchee, $615,000, sold to Christian P. and Rachael Colman
David and Diane Stufflebeam, 905 Golden Crest Drive, Wenatchee, $762,000, sold to James P. and Rebecca A. Busey
Gregory A. and Catherine L. Olson, 1505 Pershing St., Wenatchee, $470,000, sold to Kenneth Dewitz and Kristin A. Finch
Caroline A. Witt, 11393 and 11349 Chumstick Highway (two parcels), Leavenworth, $250,000, sold to Stephen J. and Angela M. Ford
Lester R. Nunn, 16953 Chumstick Highway, Leavenworth, $272,000, sold to Stacie A. and Nakoma R. Carnahan
Eric and Donna Thurston, 316 E. Okanogan Ave., Chelan, $281,000, sold to Genevieve L. Sherman and Christopher P. Zwolenski
Patrick G. McMahon and Jennifer Carlson-McMahon, 1018 Kittitas St., Wenatchee, $284,900, sold to Janake K. and Gregory P. Benson
John McKenna and Josh Parish, 70 Nuthatch Lane, Lake Wenatchee, $750,000, sold to Jason Keinath and Samantha Howard
Oct. 29
Clinton V. Copeland, 5200 Hughes Road, Cashmere, $240,000, sold to Pedro Lopez-Garcia
George Critchell, 5755 Sunset Highway, Cashmere, $187,000, sold to John W. Johnston
Richard B. and Beverly A. Oliver, 7385 Ridgeview Drive, Chelan, $675,000, sold to Kimberly and Kevin A. Trautman
Dietrich J. and April M. Miklautsch, 304 Highway 150 2D, Chelan, $345,000, sold to Stephen C. and Linda C. Thompson
Jeanne M. Gage, 26325 White River Road, Lake Wenatchee, $91,500, sold to Todd J. and Jessica L. Perkins
Oct. 30
Travis and Courtney Sackwar, 1940 Grandview Loop, Wenatchee, $405,000, sold to Mark R. and Sarah A. Shaffer
O. Alyse Barnes, 3360 Kingsbury Road, Malaga, $325,000, sold to Jeffrey and Stephanie Burns
Debra L. Liebert, 1223 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee, $510,000, sold to Sandra Sylva
Adam and Autum Gould, 1013 Crest Loop, Entiat, $370,000, sold to Deron D. and Dawn M. Howland
Donald K. and Anne H. Stager 1984 Trust, 891 and 975 Washington St. and Property ID 48321, Dry Lake Road (three parcels), Manson, $750,000, sold to Antonio Mendoza et al
Alison Howze, 602 Hawthorne St., Wenatchee, $359,900, sold to Diane E. Landry and Matthew P. Armington
Mark R. and Sarah A. Shaffer, 1512 Rex Road, Wenatchee, $360,000, sold to Marie L. Schoessler
Oct. 31
Mary E. Wallace et al, 423 Elberta Ave., Cashmere, $154,000, sold to Jonathon K. Moore
Rodney L. Crabtree, 925 Golden Crest Drive, Wenatchee, $748,500, sold to Robert D. Higgins and Shelly A. Montoya
Arturo and Maria A. Zavala, 260 Chestnut St., Chelan Falls, $300,000, sold to Ashley B. and Travis A. Bradley
Merlin Biles and Lou Latham, 512 Malaga Ave., Wenatchee, $210,000, sold to Lyle M. and Maria T. De Arment
Shore to Shore Ventures, 609 Lynn St., Wenatchee, $183,000, sold to William A. Diaz et al
Chelan County land sales
Oct. 1
Myron D. and Judith J. Hawkes, 126 Monte Carlo Drive, Chelan, $85,000, 0.41 acres, sold to Vince J. and Terri L. Bertrand
Oct. 2
Brooks and Gracia C. Gilbertson, 16118 River Road, Plain, $210,000, 3.24 acres, sold to Rikki L. Birge
Michelle Lewis, 32 Kohn Drive, Manson, $120,000, 0.31 acres, sold to John A. and Julie A. Fletcher
Eider Properties LLC, 97 Chelsie Lane, Leavenworth, $150,000, 0.79 acres, sold to Linda L. and Randy L. Dent et al
Chelan County Fire District No. 8, 185 Mad River Road, Ardenvoir, $5,000, 5.03 acres, sold to Rick Stucky (boundary line adjustment)
Oct. 3
Jim C. Blair II, Property ID 39766 and 39768, Entiat River Road (two parcels), Entiat, $7,000, 3.55 acres, sold to Travis and Tina Hofstetter
William and Patsy Nettle, Property ID 50911, Templin Road, Manson, $200,000, 10.08 acres, sold to Kelsie and Joseph DeFrancisco
Oct. 4
EXR LLC, Property ID 21909, Evergreen Drive, Cashmere, $9,000, 2 acres, sold to Hazen L. Free
Devon Hughes Properties LLC, 34374 S. Nason Road, Stevens Pass, $79,000, 0.26 acres, sold to Joseph and Hali Fiano
Oct. 7
River 1 Wenatchee LLC et al, 1229 Walla Walla Ave., Wenatchee, $232,689, 0.28 acres, sold to Three Feathers LLC
Crystal Acquisitions LLC, 108 Sky Harbor Drive, Chelan, $169,000, 0.37 acres, sold to Leslie and Nanette H. Steward
Oct. 8
Riverside Meadow LLC, 414 Riverside Meadow, Cashmere, $439,000, 0.12 acres, sold to Stephen M. and Kasey A. Donahue
Hurd and Roeter Land Company LLC, 1453 Pitcher Canyon Road, Wenatchee, $98,000, 9.76 acres, sold to Jan and Annette S. Olson
Oct. 9
James D. Willems, Property ID 63724, Cashmere, $160,000, 20.02 acres, sold to Coleman McElroy and Sydney Green
Oct. 11
Jonathan Sackett et al, 6780 Forest Ridge Drive, Wenatchee, $100,000, 0.7 acres, sold to Amber Bollinger
Lukas Hepler and Sabine Kaul-Connolly, 10563 Eagle Creek Road, Leavenworth, $254,400, 5 acres, sold to Kathleen S. Judd and Colleen M. Kennedy
Oct. 14
Lloyd E. Fryhover, 1000 Highway 150 5, Manson, $102,500, 0.06 acres, sold to Ralph and M.L. Davis
Oct. 16
Armand C. and Toni Mueller, Property ID 47372, Tyee Drive, Entiat, $37,500, 0.5 acres, sold to Alan and Glenda Sherman
Tom Berg, 443 Lodge Pole Road, Chelan, $113,250, 15.1 acres, sold to Charles K. Green and Epifanio Gutierrez
Oct. 17
Clayton E. Ryan et al, 326 Old Vine Lane, Chelan, $425,000, 3.07 acres, sold to Tony L. Race and Patricia R. Allen-Race
Oct. 21
Weyerhaeuser Company, Property ID 37169, Entiat River Road, Entiat, $10,500, 36.19 acres, sold to Robert B. Moelder and Taylor L. Scott-Moelder
Primo Baccetti Trust, Property ID 40135, Navarre Coulee Road, Chelan, $35,000, 39.8 acres, sold to Brian Murril
Thomas R. Tuszynski, 19 Laughing Bear Lane, Chelan, $80,000, 20 acres, sold to Andrew M. Daane and Meng Ling Hu Daane
Oct. 22
John C. Browne, 119 Pinnacle Place, Chelan, $99,950, 0.24 acres, sold to Jacob D. and Michelle M. Hepper
Michael and Roselyn Olszewski, 238 Bandera Way, Chelan, $135,000, 0.49 acres, sold to Richard and Margaret Peterson et al
Kenyon H. and Linda J. Rau, 215 Milan Drive, Manson, $165,000, 0.55 acres, sold to John B. and Stacy L. Winkler
Oct. 23
Roger A. Baer, 70 Terrace Drive, Manson, $132,500, 0.19 acres, sold to Lisa M. Winsby
Farrell Property Investments LLC, Property ID 49891, 49892 and 49893, Wapato Way (three parcels), Manson, $850,000, 11.98 acres, sold to Seawest Investment Associates LLC
Oct. 24
Steve and Melissa Quade, 15395 Coyote Falls Road, Entiat, $50,000, 1.49 acres, sold to Troy Farris
Greg and Kristine M. Oules, Property ID 67824, Buzzard Perch Lane, Chelan, $95,000, 20 acres, sold to Sherri L. Jones
Oct. 29
L & C Dynasty LPS, Property ID 36997, Mud Creek Road, Entiat, $69,000, 5.85 acres, sold to Charles E. and Dorothy J. Schroeder
James J. Armstrong, 15960 Cedar Brae Road, Lake Wenatchee, $150,000, 0.53 acres, sold to Gary and Diane Owen
Oct. 30
Michael and Mauree Holmes, 1011 N. Mission St., Wenatchee, $100,000, 0.09 acres, sold to Jackson V. B. Sharpe and Sandra E. Elie
Lyle O. Kile, Property ID 31861, 31862, 31926, 31927 and 31928, Nahahum Canyon Road (five parcels), Cashmere, $1,750,000, 132.8 acres, sold to RSTA Investments LLC
Pine Shadow Land Co. LLC, 1002 and 998 Spring Mountain Drive (two parcels), Wenatchee, $204,000, 0.32 acres, sold to Roberts Construction LLC
Oct. 31
Crystal Acquisitions LLC, 150 Waterview Drive, Chelan, $199,000, 0.37 acres, sold to Michael J. Pena
Douglas County commercial sales
Oct. 31
Executive Flight, 1 S. Campbell Parkway, East Wenatchee, $3,900,000, sold to Port of Chelan County
Executive Flight, 1 S. Campbell Parkway, East Wenatchee, $50,000, sold to Port of Chelan County
Douglas County residential sales
Oct. 1
George W. Brewster Jr. and Mary V. Brewster, 328 Pine View Drive, Orondo, $185,000, Byron Krogstadt and Gretchen Ann Froelich
Cailey J. and Christopher R. Couch, 1449 Copper Loop, East Wenatchee, $383,900, sold to John and Kimberly Urdahl
Diamond Court LLC, 1978 Diamond Court, East Wenatchee, $465,000, sold to James A. Maxwell Sr. and Linda S. Maxwell
Mark T. Colson and Kelli R. Dennis, 787 N. Jerome Lane, East Wenatchee, $357,900, sold to Anthony L. Jackson and Tiffany H. Maki
John and Shannon Ledeboer, 2729 Semolina Loop, East Wenatchee, $339,900, sold to James and Judith Jackson
Oct. 3
Victor P. Peri III and Linda A. Peri, 117 Red Hawk Drive, Orondo, $312,500, sold to Jennifer A. and Michael G. Palmer
Shurtz Holdings LLC, 2567 Catalina Ave., East Wenatchee, $569,000, sold to James and Charity Chrisman
Shurtz Holdings LLC, 2549 Catalina Ave., East Wenatchee, $599,000, sold to Scot A. Kuchta and Heidi L. Leffler
Oct. 4
Roger D. Potter, 320 N. Columbia Ave., Waterville, $250,000, sold to Marsha K. Clinton and Thomas P. Peyton
Robert J. and Claris J. Nelson, Trustees, 1520 Hannah Way, East Wenatchee, $440,000, sold to J. David and Catherine V. Smith
Brian M. Frank, 600 N. Minor Ave., East Wenatchee, $297,000, sold to Christian R. Godinez Cisneros and Vanessa Betancourt
Norman L. and Judith A. Jensen, 2451 N. Ashland Ave., East Wenatchee, $425,000, sold to Robert Cline and Terri Burnett
Alvin C. and Lorene Kostors, 1549 N. Grover Ave., East Wenatchee, $501,000, sold to Cheri A. and Theodore A. Banning
Jessup Home Design Inc., 2784 N.W. Arlenes Court, East Wenatchee, $675,000, sold to Donald J. and Sarah Loveridge
Oct. 7
Guy D. and Lauren M. Nearing, 567 Canyon Drive, East Wenatchee, $234,000, sold to Vern and Marilyn Gray
Jan A. Sparks, 614 S. Jarvis Ave., East Wenatchee, $305,000, sold to Kathleen McGill and Harry Christian
Columbia Square East LLC, 667 4th St. N.E. #I101-I102, East Wenatchee, $985,000, sold to Anstice Investments LLC
Melvyn L. and Merilyn A. Parker Revocable Living Trust, 650 Nelson Place, East Wenatchee, $490,000, sold to David and Wendy Lane
Oct. 8
Larry L. and Linda R. Butler, 785 Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee, $339,900, sold to Maria Rosario Mederos
C & C Investment Properties LLC, 310 N. Kentucky Ave., East Wenatchee, $250,000, sold to Seth and Aubriana Knighten
Migual and Jeffery Taylor, 2121 Rock Island Road, East Wenatchee, $231,500, sold to Omar Tadeo Padilla
Laurence A. and Julie D. Francois, 103 N. Shore Drive, Chelan, $730,000, sold to Scott D. and Terri D. McCrea
Oct. 9
Kazem and Georgia Mashayekh, 745 W. Emerson Drive, Orondo, $463,000, sold to Ryan and Johanna McMahon
Gerald D. and Sandra P. King, 851 Briarwood Terrace, East Wenatchee, $690,000, sold to John J. and Debra A. Hotchkiss
Oct. 10
East Juniper Apartments LLC, 490 9th St. N.E. (two parcels), East Wenatchee, $2,550,000, sold to 310 7th St. LLC
Michele Dawn King, 2371 Fancher Field Road, East Wenatchee, $347,000, sold to Christopher M. Lewchuk and Erica L. Verdusco
Oct. 11
Judy A. Lundberg, 1372 Boulder Loop, East Wenatchee, $442,500, sold to Scott D. and Diane S. Bullock
Valerie J. Griffith et al, 1101 3rd St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $300,000, sold to Maria Ramirez
DK Baker Holdings LLC, 520 11th St. N.E. #14, East Wenatchee, $279,900, sold to Lynda T. Jackson
Gary William Swenson and Catherine Mae Rankin Estate, 112 3rd St., Bridgeport, $166,000, sold to Maria de la Torre
Sage Homes LLC, 2288 S. Mystical Ave., East Wenatchee, $341,900, sold to Santokh S. Pooni
Prime Properties LLC, 2288 S. Mystical Ave., East Wenatchee, $21,000, sold to Santokh S. Pooni
Oct. 14
Donald Swanson, 1701 Foster Creek Ave., Bridgeport, $18,000, sold to Epifania Saucedo and Maria Trujillo
Oct. 15
Carla R. Moore, 3655 N.W. Cascade Ave. Space 14, East Wenatchee, $20,000, sold to Terrie Lynn Boddy Boyd and Troy J. Boyd
Donna Mae Gettman Estate, 1855 Grant Road, East Wenatchee, $289,000, sold to Salvador Reyez-Ibanez and Leticia Silva-Alatorre
Chaz and Bonnie R. McClaine, 487 N. Kansas Ave., East Wenatchee, $226,500, sold to Carlos Andrade Castellanos
Michael K. and Teresa Chang, 723 19th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $480,000, sold to Kacie and William Evans
Sorine Morgan, 100 Simon St. #12, East Wenatchee, $165,000, sold to Cynthia Peart-Davis
Sage Homes LLC, 2255 S. Melody Lane, East Wenatchee, $317,386, sold to Morgan A. Sisson
Prime Properties LLC, 2255 S. Melody Lane, East Wenatchee, $27,514, sold to Morgan A. Sisson
Oct. 16
Jesus and Dineli Vazquez, 13 Jefferson Ave., Rock Island, $243,500, sold to Michael A. and Lilli A. Perez
Edward J. Darcy, 2195 3rd St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $440,000, sold to Ronald B. and Cathy Lee
Michael Lee and Cindy A. Brophy, 901 10th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $3,510, sold to City of East Wenatchee
Shaun M. and Darci A. McGuire, 800 10th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $750, sold to City of East Wenatchee
Oct. 17
Stephen Rushing, 2452 N.W. Columbia Ave. #39, East Wenatchee, $355,900, sold to Joshua D. and Shannon D. Weldy
Wayne and Marilyn Howell, 525 Nahalee Road, East Wenatchee, $229,000, sold to Gerald David and Sandra Pearl King
David S. and Linda J. Phillips, 1810 8th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $317,000, sold to Bonnie R. and Chaz McClaine
Robert L. and Jodee Robinson, 2669 Fancher Landing, East Wenatchee, $555,000, sold to Alan Broadway
Oct. 18
Riverview Enterprises LLC, 140 Desert Shores Drive, Orondo, $335,000, sold to Kevin Smith
John J. and Debbie A. Hotchkiss, 2541 Fancher Heights Blvd., East Wenatchee, $525,000, sold to Herman and Veronica Jones
Brenda D. Hitzel, 2381 Combine St., East Wenatchee, $369,900, sold to Zachary J. Jones
Daniel Paskins, 107 N.W. Porters Court, East Wenatchee, $317,000, sold to Brian and Alissa Ensminger
Ebelia Cervantes Bedolla, Sylvia Bedolla-Sanchez and Jacinto Bedolla Cervantes, 3310 N.W. Cascade Ave., East Wenatchee, $312,000, sold to James Dean Scott
Sage Homes LLC, 2235 S. Melody Lane, East Wenatchee, $312,386, sold to Jaime Gutierrez Najera and America Flores
Prime Properties LLC, 2235 S. Melody Lane, East Wenatchee, $27,514, sold to Jaime Gutierrez Najera and America Flores
Oct. 21
Ronald R. and Joy Marie Lewis, 2426 Foster Creek Ave., Bridgeport, $90,000, sold to Elvia Flores Leon and Guillermo Mendez Sanabria
Susan L. Cox, 131 Red Hawk Drive, Orondo, $300,000, sold to Mical L. and Stacey R. Bindschatel
B.J. Matthews, 619 11th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $250,000, sold to Deann and Jason Compton
Oct. 22
Robert K. and Carol S. Taylor, 2029 Autumn Place, East Wenatchee, $373,000, sold to Tobin David and Kirsten Elizabeth Northfield
Ivan D. Tiznado-Badillo and Lucina Valencia, 177 Island Loop, Rock Island, $301,000, sold to Indalecio Hernandez Herrera and Corina Moreno Banuelos
Gregory D. and Lori A. Tubbs, 4475 N.W. Cascade Ave., East Wenatchee, $310,000, sold to Sascha A. and Maranda L. Smith
Oct. 23
Kevin S. and Cindy L. Lee, 2382 Rock Island Road, East Wenatchee, $200,000, sold to G9 Properties LLC
Oct. 28
CMH Homes Inc., 2459 5th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $362,000, sold to Bill D. and Sheri L. Tilley
Alice M. Looper Estate, 1820 Raymond Ave., Bridgeport, $210,000, sold to Francisco Gonzalez Torres and Veronica Aviles Serna
Linda L. Ballard Estate, 2214 3rd St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $177,500, sold to John and Arleen Bergstrom
Paul James Schepler Estate, 204 Columbia Ave., Coulee Dam, $98,000, sold to Mark Edwin and Donna Marie Thornell
John D. and Patricia K. Betzing, 612 19th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $530,000, sold to Justin L. and Amy Smith
Justin L. and Amy Smith, 1297 Canyon Court, East Wenatchee, $321,000, sold to Eric Stephen Cochran
Rodney M. and Laura L. Mortensen, 2236 Fancher Heights Blvd., East Wenatchee, $560,000, sold to Loretta Taplett
Fourth Street Development LLC, 440 S. Kansas Loop, East Wenatchee, $52,000, sold to Moises Gonzalez
Stimac Construction Inc., 440 S. Kansas Loop, East Wenatchee, $262,400, sold to Moises Gonzalez
Riverview Ranch N.W., Inc., 39 13th St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $110,000, sold to Manuel Salazar-Conchola
Christopher H. and Roberta E. Schwantes, 281 Lakeview Place, Orondo, $605,000, sold to Stephen and Carolyn Burdick
Martin and Laura O. Montes, 4850 Rock Island Road, East Wenatchee, $482,000, sold to Martin and Rosa Maria Meza
Cole and Lindsay Grode, 405 S. Jarvis Ave., East Wenatchee, $364,900, sold to Torin Newman
Chad and Molly Baber, 1741 5th St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $383,000, sold to Eric Keith Schell
A & E Badten LLC, 416 E. Ash St., Waterville, $200,000, sold to James M. Jester
Eric K. Schell, 2115 Rock Island Road, East Wenatchee, $285,000, sold to Dale Smith
Terence E. and Linda S. Hinton, 714 Briarwood Drive, East Wenatchee, $610,000, sold to 714 Briarwood LLC
Oct. 29
Jacob C. Kaysen, 203 Sunset Way, Waterville, $421,000, sold to Cortlin S. Martin
Jason Gaul, 111 Red Hawk Drive, Orondo, $285,000, sold to Michael L. and Constance S. Preiss
Oct. 30
Diana L. Sands, 555 Morning View Ave., East Wenatchee, $214,000, sold to Jeffrey J. and Jackie V. Adamson
Juan and Julie Campos, 317 S. Jarvis Ave., East Wenatchee, $409,000, sold to Joshua and Cara Nunn
Jeffrey J. and Jackie V. Adamson, 1925 Sunset Highway, $255,000, sold to Esperanza Mercado
Cherilyn M. Sencebaugh, 1051 N. Baker Ave. #A-101, East Wenatchee, $268,500, sold to Susan L. Barnes
C & C Investment Properties LLC, 287 N. Iowa Ave., East Wenatchee, $267,500, sold to Brittany Washburn
Riverview Ranch N.W., Inc., 23 13th St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $139,900, sold to Randy and Sharon Watson
Sage Homes LLC, 2227 S. Melody Lane, East Wenatchee, $337,386, sold to Bruce and Laura Saunders
Prime Properties LLC, 2227 S. Melody Lane, East Wenatchee, $27,514, sold to Bruce and Laura Saunders
Oct. 31
William G. and Selma D. Miller, 2026 Autumn Place, East Wenatchee, $429,000, sold to Juan and Marlen Sanchez Moreno
Kenneth Hall, 39 W. 1st Ave., Mansfield, $37,500, sold to Sharon J. Stanifer
William Wayne and Bobbie N. Jones, 1328 Tractor Loop, East Wenatchee, $321,000, sold to Miguel Valencia and Jessica Ruiz
Douglas County land sales
Oct. 1
Rimrock Meadows Association, parcel number 81501905100, Ephrata, $4,995, 0.95 acres, sold to Natalya Chernichenko
Rimrock Meadows Association, parcel number 81502600100, Ephrata, $5,995, 0.96 acres, sold to Jason Lee and Janelle Denise Davis
Clayton Orchards LLC, parcel numbers 26211510018 and 26211540010 (two parcels), Orondo, $55,000, 2.35 acres, sold to Daniel Lopez and Maxima Azucena
Oct. 2
Jessup Home Design Inc., 2629 Paisley St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $130,000, 0.29 acres, sold to Mark and Jody A. Hanson
David M. Sutton Jr., 200 Mountain Spring Road, Chelan, $65,000, 7.1 acres, sold to David R. and Doretta L. Pratt
Oct. 4
Felix and Randi L. Slette, parcel numbers 82001201900 and 21001202000 (two parcels), Waterville, $18,900, 3.3 acres, sold to Jason and Raydene Ramelow
Mark A. Blondin, 137 N. Shore Drive, Chelan, $175,000, 0.82 acres, sold to Scott C. and Coleen Eastham
Jessup Home Design Inc., 2642 7th St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $125,000, 0.29 acres, sold to Timothy A. and Sandra K. Hubbard
Oct. 7
Richard Bryant Hodges, parcel number 49700005300, Chelan, $16,000, 6.9 acres, sold to Brian Murril
John J. and Mary Ann Corning, parcel number 24210910006, Orondo, $28,000, 20 acres, sold to Dylan J. and Annette Marie Krakowski
Oct. 8
Pangborn Resources LLC, parcel numbers 22210130002, 22210220001, 22210230000, 22210310000, 22211100000, 22211130001, 22211210002, 22211220001, 22211230001, 22211230002, 22211230003, 22211230004, 22211230005, 22211230006, 22211230007, 22211240001, 22211240002, 22211240003, 22211240004, 22211240005, 22211310003, 22211310004, 22211310005, 22220730001, 22220730002, 22220730003, 22221820000, 22221820001, 23213440001 (29 parcels), East Wenatchee, $2,070,713, 2,408.21 acres, sold to Hardway Holdings LLC
Shannon M. Huehn, 4450 and 4380 N.W. Cascade Ave. and parcel number 23202320005, Highway 97 (three parcels), East Wenatchee, $1,955,000, 41.69 acres, sold to Blue Heron Orchard LLC
Oct. 9
Wendy D. Cowell, 135 N. Shore Drive, Chelan, $175,000, 0.81 acres, sold to Deana L. Barlament
Oct. 10
Samuel H. Ramsey and Susan Le Roy, 402 Desert Canyon Blvd., Orondo, $82,000, 0.32 acres, sold to Kyle and Nicole Guinn
Tracy and Kenneth Larsen, 25 Frederick Court, Orondo, $209,000, 1.18 acres, sold to Stanley L. and Vicki L. Anderson
Oct. 11
Rodney L. and Gayle J. Chipps, parcel number 81400902000, Ephrata, $3,000, 1.04 acres, sold to Donald Ray Booth
Oct. 14
Jessup Home Design Inc., 2591 Paisley St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $130,000, 0.29 acres, sold to Brad and Robin Stone
Melanie Carol Stevens, parcel number 81502300300, Coulee-Hartline, $731, 1 acre, sold to Rimrock Meadows Association
Oct. 15
Donald H. and Virginia M. Weaver, 1870 10th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $100,000, 0.27 acres, sold to Matthew T. and Colleen M. Simpson
Oct. 17
Sharon Parrott, 3220 S.E. Rivers Edge Court, East Wenatchee, $260,000, 2.18 acres, sold to Norman R. and Diane R. Coleman
Oct. 18
Shirley K. Petersen Estate, parcel numbers 28251930001, 28251930002, 28252920001, 28252930001, 28253000000, 28253110001, 28240740001, 28242510000, 28242540002 and 28242440000, Mansfield and parcel number 28252030000, Bridgeport (11 parcels), $660,000, 1,893.67 acres, sold to Poor Ole Henry LLC
Glen and Marie Woodward, 980 Calico Place and parcel number 82001003600 (two parcels), Waterville, $25,000, 2.3 acres, sold to Konstantin Baranov and Tatiana Konopleva
Oct. 21
James R. Fitzhugh, parcel numbers 30253320005 and 30253320007 (two parcels), Bridgeport, $100,000, 22.58 acres, sold to Rafael Bravo Mendoza and Elva Bravo
Oct. 22
Scott T. Blaesing, 600 B S. Van Well Ave., East Wenatchee, $600,000, 14.12 acres, sold to Santa Cruz Farm LLC
Kari and Benjamin M. Kollmeyer, parcel number 26230610004, Chelan, $137,500, 5.02 acres, sold to Noah R. Nott
Oct. 23
Old Goat LLC, 200 S. Nile Ave., East Wenatchee, $2,000,000, 28.83 acres, sold to Jab Investors LLC
Fugachee Orchards Partnership, 569 Crane Orchard Road and parcel number 30243130005 (two parcels), Brewster, $329,746, 27.04 acres, sold to Shou Shia Wang
Oct. 28
Ackerman Construction Inc., 438 S. Mason Ave., East Wenatchee, $405,000, 0.17 acres, sold to Chad and Molly Baber
Yesenia K. Manzo and Oscar Ramirez Lopez, parcel numbers 81701100400 and 81701100500 (two parcels), Ephrata, $2,765, 2.38 acres, sold to Rimrock Meadows Association
William E. and Cindy G. Matherly and Dennis A. and Tina Y. Dion, 173 Dion Drive, Bridgeport, $98,000, 1 acre, sold to Gregory Gene Campbell and Karen Beth Wells
Corral Creek LLC, 263 N. Shore Drive, Chelan, $242,500, 1.58 acres, sold to James S. and Denise J. Alexander
Jessup Home Design Inc., 2645 Parkette St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $130,000, 0.29 acres, sold to Timberwood Homes LLC
Oct. 29
Todd and Hege Mari Miller, 219 Ridge Road, Chelan, $130,000, 2 acres, sold to Ron McDonell and Lorie Tibbetts
Trevor S. and Lauren Kristina McCrea, 209 Ridge Road, Chelan, $90,000, 2 acres, sold to Ron McDonell and Lorie Tibbetts
Michael S. and Rosanne M. Sherlock, 25 S. Shore Drive, Chelan, $150,000, 0.75 acres, sold to Mark and Cheryl Jones
Oct. 30
Doris G. Moody, parcel number 27240520001, Mansfield, $25,300, 154 acres, sold to Lynne L. Wall
Oct. 31
Nathaniel and Jennifer Angelo, 37 N. Shore Drive, Chelan, $249,000, 0.85 acres, sold to Andrew and Kimberley MacDonald
Ackerman Construction Inc., 468 S. Mary Ave., East Wenatchee, $515,000, 0.21 acres, sold to Cole J. and Lindsay N. Grode
McConnell Living Trust, 100 A VanWinkle Road and 100 Van Winkle Road, Orondo, $1,700,000, 5.94 acres, sold to Lynn and Diane R. Morgan
RML Washington LLC, parcel number 49700003900, Chelan, $29,900, 8.4 acres, sold to David F. Menacher