Chelan County commercial sales

July 1

MLMT 2005-MCP1 Washington Office Properties LLC, 805 S. Mission St., Wenatchee, $5,257,206, sold to DM Park Ventures LLC

Stephen E. Warman Trustee, 7272 Deadman Hill Road, Dryden, $200,000, sold to Todd S. and Alicia E. Warman

Randolph S. and Susan B. Bell, 364 SR 150, Chelan, $725,000, sold to Krisi L. and Jeffrey Weber

Susan A. Griffith, 524 N. Emerson St., Chelan, $360,000, sold to Julian G. Shaver

Dorothy Gribnau, 1310 Castlerock Ave. 12, Wenatchee, $326,500, sold to Sara Metzenberg Jaecks et al

Donald S. Cynthia T. Thomas, 439 Mackinaw Lane, Chelan, $1,000,000, sold to Keith W. Onstot and Jacqueline A. Mero

Hugh C. Carr, 1018 Joni Lane, Wenatchee, $100,000, sold to Christopher J. and Karen Bakken

July 2

Lee D. Collier, 3449 Shelby Court, Wenatchee, $320,000, sold to Jacob McWhinney and Shaylee Hurst

Susan L. Hall, 103 N. Park and Woodin Ave., Chelan, $1,000, sold to Lynn E. Hedlund

Mark A. and Laura D. Freeman, 329 E. Sayles St., Chelan, $800,000, sold to Sitka Living Trust et al

July 8

Sunset River LLC, 5660 Sunset Highway, Cashmere, $240,000, sold to Sarabia Jorge and Soledad L. Olguin

Kim I. Maltals and Lenore M. Kalapus, 1240 W. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $55,000, sold to MBJK Property Holdings LLC

July 19

David and Kathleen Noble, Property ID 68357, Wenatchee, $197,000, sold to Edith Gallardo

July 22

MK & S Properties LLC, 645 Front St., Leavenworth, $1,800,000, sold to Die Guild LLC

July 24

Raymond and Karaleigh Roe, 913 S. Wilson St. A., Wenatchee, $740,000, sold to Baljit Singh et al

July 27

Kate Tomlinson and Mandi M. Dawson, 204 E. Wapato Ave., Chelan, $1,156,425, sold to Cragg D. and Roberta H. Courtney

Chelan County residential sales

July 2

Jonathan N. and Susan N. Neff, 3520 Dianna Way, Wenatchee, $740,000, sold to Roger and Kelsie Maney

July 3

Miles and Judith Potter, 1877 Bear Mountain Road, Chelan, $825,000, sold to Adam J. and Cathy J. Hayes

July 6

Maria D. Torres Lopez, 1506 Washington St., Wenatchee, $600,000, sold to Andrew and Sarah Harvill

Eden Moody and Rebecca M. Heffron, 1535 Castlerock Ave. 23, Wenatchee, $238,000, sold to Debra J. and Jaeda S. Vaughn

Kelly and Jeanene Michelsen, 1335 Second St., Wenatchee, $380,000, sold to Kallie Brooks and Fabian M. Wickham

June Premovich, 1715 Norman St., Wenatchee, $256,000, sold to Tyler Bitle and Amber Fleischbein

Russell A. and Suzanne M. Dahl, 200 Joseph St. 603, Leavenworth, $520,000, sold to Norman L. Parton and LeAnn C. Kvamme Parton

Kps Davis Grandview LLC, 322 W. Woodin Ave. 302, Chelan, $620,000, sold to MPV Investments LLC

Jeff and Nyal Brantner, 11444 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $350,000, sold to Michael G. Poirier et al

Brock C. Gibson, 2995 Wapato Lake Road, Manson, $330,000, sold to Patrick A. and Jacqueline M. Lacy

Scot J. and Teresa L. Roberts, 859 Autumn Crest Drive, Wenatchee, $832,000, sold to Gwynn M. and Donald J. Graika

July 7

Nora N. Cross, 2318 Riter St., Wenatchee, $490,000, sold to Jennifer E. Schmidt et al

Maria Esquivel De La Luz, 511 1st St., Wenatchee, $280,000, sold to Alexander B. and Chiaki Bisson

Richard B. Griffin, 3875 Camas Creek Road, Peshastin, $750,000, sold to Susan Qualey

Rudy Mayer LLC, 3780 US Highway 97 A, Chelan, $1,200,000, sold to William K. Buckley and Tammy L. O Connor

Dawn MacCallum, 417 Moonbeam Road, Manson, $190,000, sold to Dorette Banghart

Robert D. and Beth A. Brown, 741 Saddlerock Drive, Wenatchee, $355,000, sold to Lugo Leticia Trejo and Marcantonio Martinez

In Good Company Events Inc., 10 S. Cove Ave. 30, Wenatchee, $185,000, sold to Margaret L. Mey

Warren D. and Yolanda Arnold Trustees, 140 Crawford Ave., Wenatchee, $224,900, sold to Jose S. De La Paz and Maira Tiznado

SSM Forty Investment Inc., W. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $93,950, sold to Paul D. and Lynn A. Nelson

July 8

Brian H. and Niki K. Pyle, 302 Angier Ave., Cashmere, $375,000, sold to Navarre A. LeRoy and Rich N. Pipkin

Michael A. Earney, 1315 Poplar Ave., Wenatchee, $208,000, sold to Lorenzo J. and Kendra M. Huereca

Ryan Shimp, 18950 U.S. Highway 2, Lake Wenatchee, $200,000, sold to Molly R. Elder and Daniel R. Bacheldor

Suzanne L. Newby, 2247 Winesap Ave., Chelan, $310,000, sold to Nestor Jr. Blanco and Yuritzi E. Padilla

Ricardo Hurtado and Candelaria Vargas, 434 Wilson St., Chelan, $500,000, sold to Terry S. Jr. and Brooke R. Sanders

Joanna Holland, 38 Martin Place, Wenatchee, $507,199, sold to Jason A. and Donelle R. Giese

Peter C. Clark, 505 Yakima St., Wenatchee, $425,000, sold to David Gruener and Joann G. Miedema Gruener

Gerald R. Moro, 724 S. Chelan Ave., Wenatchee, $299,000, sold to Judy Devine Wolff and Greg Wolff

Ronald C. Griffith, 1316 Kittitas St., Wenatchee, $375,000, sold to April D. and Luis F. Garcia

Angel Guerra and Antonia Guerra-Ponce, 709 Schones Place, Wenatchee, $450,000, sold to Ryan Peterson

July 9

Lyle M. and Maria T.B. DeArment, 1507 4th St., Wenatchee, $410,000, sold to Nikki J. and Jeffrey Whiting

Curtis A. Potter, 1241 8th St., Wenatchee, $360,000, sold to Cameron L. White

Jeffrey K. Briggs, 1720 Stella Ave., Wenatchee, $269,000, sold to Gerardo Lopez Moreno

Blaise R. and Octavia A. Jewell, 1001 Mesa Place, Entiat, $470,000, sold to Anna C. Raymaker and Daniel J. Richer

Doug A. McElroy, 11375 Shugart Flats Road, Plain, $527,000, sold to Lee M. Miller and Kerry E. Hinds

Pamela G. Wood, 750 4th St., Chelan Falls, $240,000, sold to Wesley M. and Mary Sherer

Tamara S. Dezellem, 121 Quail Run, Wenatchee, $305,000, sold to Chasity McCrum

David V. and Barbara G. Walters, 1239 Malaga Alcoa Highway, Malaga, $680,000, sold to Raymond F. and Tina R. Williams

Cody L. DeChand, 2157 Citation Loop, Wenatchee, $420,000, sold to Thomas E. and Donnita R. Reynolds

CMH Homes Inc., 143 Chandrin Lane, Malaga, $529,000, sold to Michael Parker and Melissa Steele

July 10

Carey R. Trowbridge, 308 Orchid St., Cashmere, $357,500, sold to Wallace M. Vog and Lynda D. Rife

Robert H. Jr. and Kelli D. Anderson, 340 Prospect St. C1, Leavenworth, $370,000, sold to Timothy S. and Carol M. Nearby

July 11

Micah and Amie Minks, 1004 Two Rivers Road, Entiat, $499,000, sold to Christina L. and Brady Martin

July 12

Jose and Lisa Chavez, 340 Brandi Lane, Wenatchee, $490,000, sold to Ann L. Neilson

Robert Ballew, 1708 Locust St., Wenatchee, $210,000, sold to Angelica Cabrera

Dennis S. Frost, 6033 Nahahum Canyon Road, Cashmere, $315,000, sold to Brian and Viviana Bailey

Nyal L. Avery, Property ID 33041, Leavenworth, $300,000, sold to Maurine A. Salas

Laura M. P. and Brent G. Heslop, 1696 Brown Road, Lake Wenatchee, $950,000, sold to Tucker Schonberg et al

Siobhan E. O Connor, 1018 Dakota St., Wenatchee, $120,243, .16 acres, sold to Siobhan E. O Connor and Christine S. McPherson

July 13

Carl and Cindy Rinker, 929 Corbaley Place, Wenatchee, $425,000, sold to Mary A. Kerr

Zachary Parker, 1710 Warm Springs Drive, Wenatchee, $730,000, sold to James and Leah Cook

Sandra K. Lau, 3506 Burchvale Road, Wenatchee, $325,000, sold to Brian P. and Diane M. Sand

Vincent E. and Rhonda R. Hein, 815 W. Golf Course Drive, Chelan, $400,000, sold to Mathew Engstrom

Steven S. and Trudy N. Maloof, 259 Helios Hills Lane, Manson, $1,322,500, sold to GGW Exchange Facilitator LLC

Andrew W. Cerenzia, 44 Chase Ave., Manson, $92,000, sold to Stephanie I Smith

Carter Shae and Larissa Kasnick, 1312 Ormiston St., Wenatchee, $417,000, sold to Jamin M. R. and Anwen Cook

Von and Meg Graf, W Woodin Ave., Chelan, $150,000, sold to Jim and Megan Kaye

July 14

William A. Diaz, 24 Furney St., Wenatchee, $435,000, sold to Lindsay Hawks

Paul D. Schmidt, 609 Sage Hills Drive, Wenatchee, $665,000, sold to Anthony Galbraith

Mary J. Winter, 1421 Appleridge St., Wenatchee, $665,000, sold to Stephen and Noriko Mayo

Alan O. and Inger S. Haakenstad, 20701 Club House Drive 102, Lake Wenatchee, $479,000, sold to Paul and Ashley Nielsen

Steven Terry, 327 Highpoint Place, Chelan, $1,645,000, sold to Susan A. Wilkinson and Jeffery Larsen

Adams Tri-Cities Enterprises Inc., 1386 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $2,000,000, sold to Thomas M. and Virginia A. Hooper

Ronald R. Heinke, SR 150, Chelan, $500, sold to Stephen and Mary Diederichs

Manchester Tuscany LLC, 21 and 25 Chelan Butte Road, Chelan, two parcels for total of 45.35 acres, $1,700,000, sold to Manchester Tuscany LLC and Ridge Partners LLC

Charles F. Wilsey, 829 Monroe St., Wenatchee, $334,900, sold to Casey Punturo

Jessica C. Derrick, 820 Monroe St., Wenatchee, $355,000, sold to Oscar Sanchez Melendres

Denise A. and Jacob A. Gann, 866 Autumn Crest Drive, Wenatchee, $1,200,000, sold to Matthew J. and Lana K. Williams

July 15

Daniel J.and Brenda S. Delaney, 502 Castlewood Place, Wenatchee, $302,400, sold to Daniel J. and Angel M. Delaney

John L. Pistoresi, 90 Tip Top Road, Peshastin, $774,900, sold to Zachary Juhasz and Shannon Kern

Brad Schock, 1926 Broadview, Wenatchee, $1,495,000, sold to Michael and Signe Crossett

Ruth A. Langis, 8769 School St., Dryden, $180,000, sold to Guadalupe G. Lopez Torres

Todd J. and Jessica L. Perkins, 26325 White River Road, Lake Wenatchee, $700,000, sold to Clark W. and Marilyn J. Jennings

Richard Jr Barrington et al, 936 Cashmere St., Wenatchee, $185,000, sold to Kenneth A. Bair

Brandon W. and Carley R. Burrell, 2051 Lasso Drive, Wenatchee, $455,000, sold to Jonathan Mayfield and Michelle Staggs

Colette M. Skadsen, 2153 Roper Lane, Wenatchee, $330,000, sold to Shirley Jordan

Anthony E. and Nikki L. Callero, 619 E. Wapato Ave., Chelan, $425,000, sold to Kirk A. and Brooke A. Marshlain

July 16

Thomas R. Zwisler, Riverside Summer Homes, $75,100, sold to Brian S. and Sara R. Higgins

Wesley L. Cornelius and Michelle L. Mayo, 706 Grandview Ave., Wenatchee, $465,000, sold to Matthew and Molly E. Slagle

Donald E. Anderson, 1804 Aspen Place, Wenatchee, $565,000, sold to Greg A. and Sandra A. Sivinski

Wanda J. Trail, 1324 Cascade St., Wenatchee, $390,000, sold to Jennifer Wintermeyer

Toby L. and Tana D. Kilbourn, 548 Chrisand Lane, Wenatchee, $600,000, sold to David N. and Norma J. Lord

July 19

Rachel H. Jaffee, 1014 Harvard Ave., Wenatchee, $310,000, sold to Trevor King et al

Samantha Littrell and Cody Martinez, 1343 Fairhaven Ave., Wenatchee, $445,000, sold to Autumn Ferguson

Robert C. Eadie, 10773 US Highway 2, Peshastin, $475,000, sold to Gustavo Montoya and Norma Gallegos

Nicholas J. Fender, 10134 Main St., Peshastin, $315,000, sold to Nicholas J. and Danielle A. Piton

George C. and Anne T. Carr, 3315 Ohme Road, Wenatchee, $1,175,000, sold to Steven W. and Patricia Terry

July 20

Margaret M. Moxley, 404 S. Franklin Ave., Wenatchee, $550,000, sold to Jessica C. Ryf

July 21

Beverly A. Tims, 20 S. Delaware Ave. 2, Wenatchee, $280,000, sold to Vernon C.Gurnard and Elaine M. Eagle

Jerry E. and Wanda D. Billingsley, 604 Lambert St., Wenatchee, $300,000, sold to Shanna and Michael Forney

Andrew L. and Patricia McNallen, 5721 Mountain Lane Road, Peshastin, $690,000, sold to Brandon M. and Whitney H. Montgomery

Jeffery A. Schmidt, 505 Ringsrud Lane, Cashmere, $650,000, sold to Katherine and Martin Selasco

Carol Beall, 4811 Yaksun Canyon Road, Cashmere, $760,000, sold to Lincoln S. Smith and Shelley C. Proise

Saul Mora, 1705 Maiden Lane, Wenatchee, $330,000, sold to Moreno Rafael Hernandez and Maria C. Mora

Mark and Blance Gilbert, 1621 Angela St., Wenatchee, $430,000, sold to Russell A. and Jodi Drake

David S. and Cynthia R. Burnett, 1313 Welch Ave., Wenatchee, $170,000, sold to Donaghy Enterprise LLC et al

Clifton Leavenworth LLC, 11681 River Bend Drive, Leavenworth, $737,000, includes 2 parcels, total of .6 acres, sold to Christopher A. and Melissa K. Roe

Rande and Yvonne Rhodes, 15290 Martin Christensen Drive, Leavenworth, $670,000, sold to David W. and Molli B. Ragsdale

Kacie Hankins, 322 W. Woodin Ave. 612, Chelan, $344,500, sold to Gwynne H. and Andre M. Drake

Harding Family Trust, 935 Sunrise Drive, Manson, $399,900, sold to Lesley Morrow

Mike and Sharon Stubblefield, 144 Quail Run, Wenatchee, $430,000, sold to Margaret Moxley

Dale E. and Patricia A. Paris, 128 Mountaineer Creek Lane, Leavenworth, $675,000, sold to Scott M. Heimendinger and Elizabeth H. Dorfman

Springwater Homes LLC, 3782 Buck Haven Lane, Wenatchee, $763,000, sold to Adam C. Watts and Garnet M. Yokoi

July 22

Steven L. Sanger, 22422 Stirrup Road, Plain, $210,000, sold to Lacey N. All and Amy L. White

Keith R. and Jodi Olson, 4630 Manson Blvd., Manson, $1,142,000, sold to Brian J. and Wendy L. Blank

Danny L. Campbell et al, Property ID 50945, Manson, $1,230,000, sold to KSBMLB Investment LLC et al

July 23

Darrell Nations, 3508 Burchvale Road, Wenatchee, $409,900, sold to Alejandro and Lorena Vergara

Jose and Maria Perez, 3441 Casandra Drive, Wenatchee, $210,000, sold to Jose Hernandez Perez and Rosa Perez

Troy T. Campbell, 213 W. Commercial St., Leavenworth, $590,000, sold to Jade T. Koskela and Nan Lin

Jeffrey J. Johnson and Lisi S. Ott, 115 Windy Willow Lane, Leavenworth, $300,000, sold to Bridget and Dakota Shae

L&E Warren Family LLC, 104 Vineyard Lane 5B, Chelan, $425,000, sold to Jessica L. Petter and Ludovic S. Secretant

Schielke Family Trust, 2312 W. Prospect St., Chelan, $427,000, sold to Alan Macks

The Cooks Foundation et al, Property ID 47399 and 47400 (two parcels, total of 10 acres), Manson, $265,000, sold to Julie M. Busch and Gabriel M. Warner

William E. and Lori L. Knight, 137 S. Cove Ave., Wenatchee, $397,500, sold to Phillip B. and Jennifer L. Morris

Cory L. and Michele R. Murdock, 1055 Pitcher Canyon Road, Wenatchee, $700,000, sold to Jeffrey D. and Michelle D. Wolf

July 26

Gabriel John Harrington, 708 Sage Hills Drive, Wenatchee, $560,000, sold to Andrew and Boynn McIntire

Blanche Goodfellow, 201 Pensylvania Ave. 3, Wenatchee, $165,000, sold to Ivan Egorov

John D. Perry, 207 Perry St. A, Cashmere, $300,000, sold to Timberlizard LLC

Shirley L. Klotzbuecher, 3685 Iroquois Lane, Monitor, $287,000, sold to Timothy M. Fryhover

Joshua Britson, 11752 D. Anjou Lane, Leavenworth, $700,000, sold to Mons P. Teigen and Lisa C. Buckley Teigen

Mark Lusier, 14730 US Highway 2, Lake Wenatchee, $117,500, sold to Lieuca Holdings Leavenworth LLC

Merritt W. Faust, 2464 Tamarack Crest, Lake Wenatchee, $442,000, sold to Wyman and Andrea Yip

David Freels, 111 Riviera Place, Chelan, $800,000, sold to Tracy and Marci Campbell

Jeffrey and Stacy McCannon, 140 Mirabella Drive, Chelan, $1,925,000, sold to Bo Chen and Li Sang Tan

Dean Russell Orchard Inc., 955 Lower Joe Creek Road, Manson, $385,000 for house on 13 acres (3 parcels total), sold to James and Leily Raysbrook

Margarito D. Mancines, 544 Methow St., Wenatchee, $322,900, sold to Ana Arroyo Perez and Juan C. Perez Chavez

Matthew S. and Kimberly M. Martin, 904 Orondo Ave., Wenatchee, $209,436, sold to Catalina Flores

July 27

Gregg D. and Jenny R. Smith, 48 Lopes Lane, Monitor, $330,000, sold to Laura C. and John W. McInturf

Douglas J. Landers, 2108 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee, $439,000, sold to Kelly R. and Avery L. Fry

Beverly Y. Smith, 6408 Pine Flats Loop Road, Dryden, $300,000, sold to Liliana Guzman

Christian L. and Teresa A. Saenger, 11365 Shugart Flats Road, Plain, two parcels for total of 2.8 acres, sold to Thomas and Bridget Dancs

William Buckley, 2800 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $2,900,000, sold to Courtney and Jenny Shimada

Triple P Orchard, 515 E. Okanogan Ave., Chelan, $50,000, sold to Marrian L. and Diane P. Peebles

Diana Peters, 121 Downie Canyon Road, Chelan, $635,500, sold to Alex W. Duffy

Francis J. and Kimberly A. McCallum, 100 Goldfinch Lane, Chelan, $1,520,000, sold to Kuanling Yeh and Benjamin J. Sommers

Puget Sound Quality Construction Inc., 104 Rudy Circle, Chelan, $1,100,000, sold to Jason and Andria Hoover

Kevin Sullivan, 322 Pinegrass St., Leavenworth, $759,000, sold to Kevin M. and Stephanie D. Kay

July 28

David M. Evans, 1603 Springwater Ave., Wenatchee, $420,000, sold to Flint and Jamie Hartwig

Thomas M. Hamilton, 3049 Flamingo St., Malaga, $440,000, sold to Corinne E. Maclsaac

Gerald R. and Garrett Joyce Lynn Samples, 3701 Iroquois Lane, Monitor, $350,000, sold to Silvia A. Rau Aviles and Carina E. Perez Rau

Matthew Hausmann, 447 W. Rolling Hills Lane, Wenatchee, $950,000, sold to Jason and Stephanie Chudnofsky

Ryan A. Reinhart et al, 208 West St., Leavenworth, $650,000, sold to Shanna McAllister and Karin M. Pfister

Joel Walinski and Mary Rossing, 419 Evans St., Leavenworth, $325,500, sold to Steven Bloom and Bridgette Bleichner

Darrell E. Plouff, 17027 N. Shore Drive, Lake Wenatchee, $1,915,000, sold to Marcus J. and Lauren T. Holm

July 29

Barton H. and Sheila E. Clennon, 2350 Maple St., Wenatchee, $2,605,000, sold to David M. and Karen A. Wade

Bill and Pamela Gaszynski, 12432 Shore St., Leavenworth, $1,750,000, sold to The Little River Cabin LLC

Robert B. Jr. Holden, 14958 Golden Delicious St., Entiat, $284,000, sold to Martin B. and Kathleen G. Hedman

Daniel Wallig and Monica Hoffer Trust, 15471 Cedar Brae Road, Lake Wenatchee, $749,000, sold to Gardenia Investments LTD

Elizabeth Ann Raney, 305 Butte Road, Chelan, $705,000, sold to Gabriel Y. and Renee E. Oh

Debra L. Wheeler, 103 N. Park and Woodin Ave., Chelan, $10, sold to Michael F. Begley

Chesnut Street Development LLC, 1902 W. Prospect St. 111, Chelan, $259,000, sold to Jane R. McCormick Ingham

Daniel D. Wright and Joan M. Simpson, 179 Idyll Spurs Lane, Chelan, $850,000, sold to Michael G. L. and Misty N. Byrd

Larry R. and Kathleen M. Shutt, 765 Highland Haven Lane, Chelan, $600,000, sold to Saba S. Rastegar and Ashlie R. Rowe Priser

Gerald H. Morton, 24252 U.S. Highway 97, Chelan, $174,500, sold to Geraldine H. Dowel

Olga Flores, 547 Methow St., Wenatchee, $260,000, sold to Luis F. Barajas Alfaro and Maria I. Garcia Cortes

Michael J. and Jenny A. Fasching, 3680 W. Malaga Road, Malaga, $614,000, sold to Levi and Irene Gilbert

Sunset Marina LLC, W. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $90,950, sold to Zity LLC

July 30

Dean U. and Cindy Ren, 6661 Forest Ridge Drive, Wenatchee, $728,500, sold to Bradley R. Couts and McKenzie S. Mitchell

Eleanour and Shawn D. Hunstock, 5316 Big Springs Ranch Road, Malaga, $550,000, sold to Justin and Sabrina Torres

Wendy J. and John M. Laws, 7053 Colockum Road, Malaga, $692,500, sold to Gabriel Harrington and Juliauna Largent

Edward L. and Rebecca A. Heffernan, 7330 Olalla Canyon Road, Cashmere, $565,000, sold to Troy Campbell

Kurt and Cathy Westman, 3032 Memory Lane, Lake Wenatchee, $415,000, sold to Ashley B. Lippincott

Scott W. and Michelle P. Peyree Trust, 20795 Kahler Drive E6, Lake Wenatchee, $465,000, sold to Jonathan R. Kurz and Sonya J. Elder

Randolph S. and Susan B. Bell, 100 Lake Chelan Shores Drive 11 4, Chelan, $685,000, sold to Samuel R. Dobbs and Tran Cam Ngon

Norma Gallegos and Gustavo Montoya, 845 Walker Ave., Wenatchee, $300,000, sold to Antelia Hernandez and Jennifer Ibarra

Chelan County land sales

July 1

Tim Downs, 8325 Taber Road, Cashmere, $109,000, 1.55 acres, sold to Marco A. Abrego Gonzalez and Kelly K. Riddle

Monty L. Pyle and Mary E. Rahill, 1547 Santana Drive, Manson, $390,000, 20.15 acres, sold to Scott and Mary Robbins

Cleo J. Hendricks and Beth Conna, 29 Tanager Lane, Cashmere, $125,000, .31 acres, sold to Stetson S. Sanford et al

Hugh C. Carr, 1016 Joni Lane, Wenatchee, $124,900, .21 acres, sold to Christopher J. and Karen Bakken

July 2

William J. Doolittle, Property ID 39791, Entiat, $128,000, 78.5 acres, sold to Richard L. and Nancy A. LeBlanc

Markerr Properties LLC, 112 Crystal Crest Drive, Chelan, $355,000, .4 acres, sold to Jorge Gabuardi and Silvana Moncayo

Von T. Smith, 330 Paintbrush Road, Chelan, $160,000, .28 acres, sold to Bernadette M. and Daniel E. Nelson

William J. Blunt Trust, Property ID 51103, Chelan, $40,000, 103.28 acres, sold to Vacant Land Now LLC

A Home Doctor Inc., 221 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $316,650, .29 acres, sold to Kaden L. and Taya J. Gravelle

July 6

Weyerhaeuser Company, Property ID 34878, Lake Wenatchee, $156,000, 128.1 acres, sold to Alpine Social Club LLC

Karen L. Zacher, 480 Bohart Road, Wenatchee, $150,000, 1.1 acres, sold to Allan Jess

July 7

Weyerhaeuser Company, 74 parcels totaling 35,000 acres of forest land near Peshastin, Cashmere, Leavenworth, Entiat and Lake Wenatchee, $17,794,000, sold to Chelan Resources LLC

Michelle R. Steckman, Property ID 31778, Cashmere, $299,000, 40 acres, sold to Michael and Jamie L. Stonge

Mary J. Moe, 34310 S Nason Road, Stevens Pass, $150,000, .28 acres, sold to Jan and Helena Kotas

Linda Lee Freeman, Property ID 31965, Cashmere, $159,000, 20 acres, sold to Micheal A. Fennell

July 8

Kelsey Sullivan and Matthew Watts, 316 Pinegrass St., Leavenworth, $710,000, .14 acres, sold to Keven M. and Heather M. Tromp

July 9

Michelle Ross, Property ID 16384, Wenatchee, $160,000, 25.59 acres, sold to Tyler W. Chambers

Robert D. and Karel A. Sahlberg, Property ID 49495, Manson, $330,000, .13 acres, sold to Adam K. and Elizabeth M. Brock

Michelle K. Ross, Property ID 63617, Wenatchee, $160,000, 20.82 acres, sold to Tyler W. Chambers

Chelan Lookout LLLP, 1312 Dragonfly Court, Chelan, $400,000, .09 acres, sold to David B. and Lori L. Marcoe

July 12

Mark J. Guilette et al, 4425 Kingsbury Road, Malaga, $63,000, 6.5 acres, sold to James Nores

Randal J. Miles, 1250 Upper Joe Creek Road, Manson, $265,000, 7.84 acres, sold to Mark and Patricia Tomlinson

Margret J. Sennewald, Property ID 51047, Chelan, $305,000, 14.67 acres, sold to Gary Fatkin and Sherri Sanzo Fatkin

Tyler W. Chambers, 1834 Kristina Lane, Wenatchee, $415,000, .14 acres, sold to Scott D. and Taryn M. Wilsey

Kulwant Sandhu, 165 Nora Lane, Chelan, $300,000, 1.37 acres, sold to Michael and Kathleen Putt

July 13

Stephen T. and Lisa J. Pittman, 73 Laughing Bear Lane, Chelan, $225,000, 20 acres, sold to Rebecca and Cameron Mignagila

Carolina M. and Robert T. Faulkner, 1133 Washington St., Wenatchee, $515,000, .29 acres, sold to Travis Cluckey and Lydia Cluckey Oats

Mill Bay Marine and Storage LLC, 11 Abe Lane, Manson, $140,000, .32 acres, sold to Shabbir Z. Sharaf and Rashida M. Kuwawala

July 14

John J. and Dorothy L. Gawienowski Living Trust, 7367 Ridgeview Drive, Chelan, $375,000, 1.99 acres, sold to Joshua and Amanda Smith et al

Scofield Corp., Chelan, 43 parcels totaling 2,100 acres, $3,000,000, sold to Chelan-Douglas Land Trust

Amy Wu, Property ID 48437, Manson, $450,000, 20 acres, sold to Patricia and Mark Tomlinson

D&T Campbell Investments LLC, 135 Manzanita Drive, Manson, $519,000, .24 acres, sold Ellis Kathleen Nierenberg

Melody L. Cappelletti and Anthony J. Rivas-Somiza, Property ID 67896, Leavenworth, $305,000, 2.86 acres, sold to Larry and Priscilla Stillwaugh

Ruth A. Langis, Property ID 31298, Dryden, $180,000, .17 acres, sold to Guadalupe G. Lopez Torres

Roger and Diane Brunner, 11200 Eagle Creek Road, Leavenworth, $300,000, 5 acres, sold to Scott M. Simpson and May C. Yu Revocable Living Trust

Larry Youngblood, Property ID 51317, Chelan, $100,000, 10 acres, sold to Benjamin and Salley Kanehen

Shelly Ward et al, 721 Summit Blvd., Manson, $417,500, 2.45 acres, sold to Jeffrey Q. and Sunny Moxley

July 19

Raymond D. Jans, 23120 Saddle St., Plain, $150,000, .27 acres, sold to Korben and Shannon Kershaw

DIJ Living Trust, Property ID 41045, Manson, $1,510,000, 15.28 acres, sold to Kyle Smith et al

Aaron R. and Belen M. Salstrom, 60 S Lakeshore Road 1E, Chelan, $725,000, 1.76 acres, sold to Kelly D. and Sharon L. Madson

The Zuluaga Family LLLP, 322 W. Woodin Ave. 527, Chelan, $349,000, 13 acres, sold to Mark and Angela Gross

Chelan Lookout LLLP, 203 Bluebell Court, Chelan, $396,000, .1 acres, sold to Blake and Ashley Bray

July 20

Dirk and Kristen Volcke et al, 10 Blewett Ridge Drive, Peshastin, $59,000, 5.16 acres, sold to Wendy Flowers

Stephen J. Maharry, 21103 Lariat Road, Plain, $907,500, .24 acres, sold to Charles B. Kolesar

Diana Rumelhart, 261 McClosky Drive, Chelan, $250,000, 1.1 acres, sold to James E. and Kathleen L. Gallagher

A Home Doctor Inc., 243 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $364,517, .29 acres, sold to Kirsta Trammel

Chelan Lookout LLLP, 207 Bluebell Court, Chelan, $360,000, .08 acres, sold to Shreyas Srivatsan and Swati Rallapalli

July 21

Emerson-Franklin LLC, Property ID 45095, Chelan, $136,900, .16 acres, sold to WiseGuides LLP

Becker Homes LLC, 202 Pinegrass St., Leavenworth, $775,000, .17 acres, sold to Audrey and Irina Prokofyev

July 22

Brian and Leslie Nelson, Stayman Flats Road, Chelan, six parcels for a total of 5.28 acres, $275,000, sold to Eider Construction LLC et al

Danny L. Campbell et al, Property ID 50936, Manson, $1,230,000, .32 acres, sold to KSBMLB Investment LLC et al

Highbrow Development Management LLC, 290 Diede Hills Lane, Wenatchee, $295,000, 10.02 acres, sold to Justin and Kara Stoll

Tom A. Jones, Property ID 67907, Leavenworth, $3,000, .09 acres, sold to Prusik Investments LLC

July 23

Roy B. Jr. and Chrystal A. Dickinson, Property ID 37763, Lake Wenatchee, $100,000, .45 acres, sold to Justin W. Harris and Rebecca Sainato

Pine Shadow Land Co. LLC, 1014 Spring Mountain Drive, Wenatchee, $47,568, .22 acres, sold to Carina Rios and Luis C. Lozano

July 26

Dave and Kimberly A. England, 188 S. Harris Ave., Manson, $685,000, .21 acres, sold to Petar Igic and Jennifer Penzotti

Craig and Mary Rowsell, Property ID 50451, Chelan, $185,000, 8.5 acres, sold to Michael E. and Emily E. Norman

Jordan M. and Caitlin C. Knox, 12592 Maple St., Leavenworth, $482,000, 1.14 acres, sold to Tracey and Tasha Shabnow

Weyerhaeuser Company, Peshastin, four parcels totaling 794.3 acres near Peshastin, $954,000, sold to Keko Land LLC

July 28

Johnson Family Trust, 22606 Corral St., Plain, $140,000, .39 acres, sold to John W. Tapert and Candace A. Living Trust

William H. Patrick et al, 15839 Cedar Brae Road, Lake Wenatchee, $165,000, two parcels, total of .74 acres, sold to Raymond C. Renfrow

Rodney V. Hoyle, Property ID 38879, Lake Wenatchee, $165,000, .37 acres, sold to Raymond C. Renfrow

Naumes Inc., 100 N. Apple Blossom Drive, Chelan, $670,103, 1.65 acres, sold to 6S Orly Chelan WA LLC

Kim Toya Trust, Property ID 47309, Entiat, $24,000, .34 acres, sold to Heather and Joseph Engle

Virginia Fraley, 1243 Cranmer Road, Wenatchee, $65,000, 8.9 acres, sold to Taylor Everett

July 29

Margery E. Drake, 7754 E. Leavenworth Road, Leavenworth, $300,000, 1 acre, sold to Thomas A. Elser

Harvey Development LLC, 54 Ward Lane, Manson, $720,000, .33 acres, sold to Francis and Michelle L. Evangelista

GBS Lake Hills LLC, 889, 913 and 917 Long Drive, Chelan, $975,000, three parcels totaling 1.22 acres, sold to MTNS LLC

Douglas County commercial sales

July 6

Three Eagle Holdings LLC, 50 Simon St., East Wenatchee, $4,023,000, sold to City of East Wenatchee

July 15

Amy K. Fleming, 303 Colorado Park Place, East Wenatchee, $649,000, sold to Sneddon Investments LLC

July 16

HR Spinner Corp., Blue Grade Road, 4919 Contractors Drive, 4937 Contractors Drive, 4963 Contractors Drive (4 parcels in sale), East Wenatchee, $2,440,000, sold to Scirocco Properties LLC

July 26

Lyle Matthew and Maria Teresa Dearment, 810 Valley Mall Parkway, East Wenatchee, $160,000, sold to Nexgen Nails and Beauty LLC

Douglas County residential sales

July 1

Christopher J. Silhan, 2 Columbia View Drive, Quincy, $35,000, sold to Edward Carl Fredrick Gatzke

Blue Herron Two LLC, 325 Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee, $119,000, sold to Francisco Hurtado

Better J. and Donald L. Johnson Estate, 759 Fairway Drive, East Wenatchee, $420,000, sold to Patricia Ann Kyser

July 2

Donald and Laura Ilene Shennum, 1416 Easthills Terrace, East Wenatchee, $475,000, sold to Jodi Reeves

Jacob C. Kaysen, 18695 Badger Mountain Road, Waterville, $125,000, sold to Juan V. and Florencia Servin

Christopher Staats and Jordyn Giulio, 15 S. Shore Drive, Chelan, $1,100,000, sold to Robert William Hamilton Jr. and Kaye Danette

Taylor M. and Angela M. Jones, 3 Fredrick Court, Chelan, $1,550,000, sold to Jeff and Margo Miltenberger

Matthew and Leah New, 95 Spring Canyon Road, Chelan, $210,000, sold to Spring Canyon Lodge LLC

Ryan M. and Courtney A. Hill, 2564 N.E. Olympic Drive, East Wenatchee, $400,000, sold to Sherrie Hand

Jerry E. and Wanda D. Billingsley, 782 N. Jerome Lane, East Wenatchee, $420,000, sold to William and Robin D. Bilderback

July 6

Christian Michael Davis and Brianne Darling, 120 E. Entiat Drive, Orondo, $417,000, sold to Lynn Zielasko

Jerry E. and Wanda D. Billingsley, 784 N. Jerome Lane, East Wenatchee, $320,000, sold to Brent and Sabrina A. Davelaar

Ronald L. and Kelly M. Lockman, 615 Nelson Place, East Wenatchee, $180,000, sold to Nexus Development Holdings LLC

Cord and Alison Easley, 626 Gormley St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $575,000, sold to Chelsea and Theodore Cheever

Janine E. Moore, 1414 Jefferson Ave., Bridgeport, $50,000, sold to Scott I. and Hannah N. Pringle

July 7

Linda G. Dawn and Mitchell E. Ayers, 329 15th St. N.E., 321 15th St. N.E. (2 parcels in sale), East Wenatchee, $85,000, sold to Kathleen Margaret Mildon

Brian Todd and Katherine Mary Loose, 1017 Gilbert Court, East Wenatchee, $490,000, sold to Collin Jed and Meghan T. Barker

Eller Keller LLC, 320 N. Keller Ave., East Wenatchee, $225,000, sold to Brennan M. Howe

Michael W. and Nanci J. Gardner, 8 Elk View Drive, Quincy, $145,000, sold to Lee and Carol England

July 8

Andrew D. Munro, 1982 Peach Haven Court, East Wenatchee, $918,500, sold to Trung Quoc Tran

John Heindel, 4401 Pheasant Drive, Ephrata, $20,000, sold to Bruce E. and Cathy Clark

July 9

Fry Revocable Living Trust, 112 McNeil Canyon Road, Chelan, $1,400,000, sold to Terry and Shirley Luker

Pearl M. Wolfe, 1380 Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee, $450,000, sold to Constance Mitro-Johnson

Mark R. and Ann M. Benadom, 2396 Herndon Drive, East Wenatchee, $601,000, sold to Andrew W. and Cheryl D. Hamack

Nicole D. Pierce, 1394 Boulder Loop, East Wenatchee, $490,000, sold to Ahmad Emneina

Bill Harrison, 586 S. James Ave., East Wenatchee, $475,150, sold to Henry Yaple

James Howard Frady, 2437 Sunset Highway, East Wenatchee, $140,500, sold to Brian and Lisa Boyle

July 12

Gary and Teresa Snyder, 151 S. Dean Ave., East Wenatchee, $375,000, sold to Talavera and Wendy Guillen

Lisa M. Krause, 266 S. Mystical Ave., East Wenatchee, $480,000, sold to Lomili and Angel Guerra

Brad Sloan, 1827 Tacoma Ave., Bridgeport, $85,000, sold to Ana Luisa Arevalo Ramirez

Ricardo Sanchez, 2242 Treat St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $405,000, sold to Dennis W. and Ruth A. Oliver

Patrice V. Dahlin, 725 12th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $565,000, sold to Deborah and Charles Jr. Schuringa

July 13

Charles S. and Beverly M. Kearny, 1865 8th St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $470,000, sold to Kim Thompson

James A. and Virginia G. Babcock, 500 N. Minor Ave., East Wenatchee, $424,750, sold to Kylan M. and Breanna Gustafson

Rosa M. Enriquez, 2299 Pancher Heights Blvd., East Wenatchee, $598,900, sold to Mark and Ann Benadom

July 14

Grant R. Weyenberg Estate, 31 S. Georgia Ave., East Wenatchee, $390,000, sold to Tristin M. Tingey

Todd C. and Karen L. Eakle, 1316 N. Baker Ave., 1318 N. Baker Ave. (2 parcels in sale), East Wenatchee, $805,000, sold to Miguel Angel Contreras

Nancy J. Hill Estate, 1494 Eastmont Ave. #71, East Wenatchee, $445,000, sold to Shannon C. Miller

Cara Lee, 1025 Corum Circle #A, East Wenatchee, $495,000, sold to Angela F. and Jason S. Izzard

Chris L. and Gretchen A. Stark, 802 Manzanal St. N.E., $539,295, sold to Nicholas and Sierra Sather

July 15

Ralph and Norma Kisinger, 528 Sunday Drive, East Wenatchee, $297,600, sold to Diane R. Concannon

Irene O. Potter, 3510 Sunset Highway, East Wenatchee, $401,000, sold to Victoria Solorio

Terry Sheppard, 62 15th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $542,000, sold to Alexander Vernor and Justyna Burda

Kassandra Huerta, 62 15th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $172,456, sold to Terry Sheppard

Donald and Marsha Osborn, 2385 Silo Drive, East Wenatchee, $465,000, sold to Miguel A. Gonzalez

Skyler and Laura Campbell, 1913 Legacy Place S.E., East Wenatchee, $659,000, sold to Krista Miller Bodrey and Ernest Lee Willie

July 16

John and Nancy Cornehl Revocable Living Trust, 1220 Columbia Ave., Bridgeport, $16,000, sold to Ryan and Betty Allstot

Laurel and Dennis Reeser, 1131 N. Grover Ave., East Wenatchee, $440,000, sold to Joshua Edison

Karen Cunningham, 8 31st St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $230,000, sold to Mark S. and Bethany A. Thrasher

Tamara J. Cutright, 685 S. Larch Ave., East Wenatchee, $440,000, sold to Tracy Kay Cordero

July 19

Cleo P. Packwood Estate, 604 N. Lyle Ave., East Wenatchee, $385,000, sold to Lucas K. Merrie

Emma C. Farrell, 1494 Eastmont Ave. #7, East Wenatchee, $487,021, sold to Shirley Joan Haines

Kerry W. Grande, 517 W. Beech St., Waterville, $2,661, sold to Brian and Dorothy Borneman

Rebecca J. Simmons, 25 Sageland Road, East Wenatchee, $1,369,000, sold to Kimberly Moger

July 20

Philip L. and Beverly J. Lee, 1435 Jefferson Ave., Bridgeport, $350,000, sold to Michael and Suzy Van Schaack

July 21

David J. Betancourt, 1327 Terrace Drive, East Wenatchee, $335,000, sold to Jonathan Waterhouse

July 22

Judith A. Rudolff, 2340 Silo Drive, East Wenatchee, $450,000, sold to Nicole Vega

July 23

Chris and Diana Ewick, 5070 Singletree Drive, Waterville, $30,000, sold to Thomas Jr. and Liddiea Cisneros

Jeffrey and Jenelle Sehorn, 1225 S. Stark Ave., East Wenatchee, $830,000, sold to Anthony E. and Tamara L. Meade

Edgar Daniel and Lysbeth Leon, 1578 3rd St. S.E. East Wenatchee, $385,000, sold to Perez and Urbano Gonzalez

Randy and Tracy Welborn, 4029 40th Cicle N.E., East Wenatchee, $310,000, sold to Kaitlin M. Chandler

Kenton S. and Richelle N. Lucke, 301 S. Mary Ave., East Wenatchee, $410,000, sold to Aaron M. and Kala J. Lince

Christian D. Trujillo, 2519 Aviation Drive, East Wenatchee, $435,000, sold to Genevieve R. Polizzi

Robert S. and Anne E. Cannon, 599 Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee, $719,900, sold to Phitsamay Maytrychit

Clayton Orchards LLC, 280 E. Marine View Place, Orondo, $340,000, sold to Brian Keith and Kari Dee Fogelman

Danny Denadel, 302 S. Jackson Ave., East Wenatchee, $200,000, sold to Ioj Properties LLC

July 26

Cheryl A. Nelsen Estate, 301 W. First St., Waterville, $245,000, sold to William D. Jorgensen

Erich V. Miller and Beth Donnelly, 15 31st St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $81,851, sold to Ehron S. and Janalee Miller

Donald J. and Sarah Loveridge, 2784 N.W. Arlenes Court, East Wenatchee, $975,000, sold to Michael and Glenda Fortiner

Ty A. Snyder, 2411 Highland View Drive, East Wenatchee, $470,000, sold to Michael and Lori Jean Paulino

Patricia Hansen and Julie Loesen, 110 Morrow St., Mansfield, $100,000, sold to Robert Matthiesen

July 27

Janice L. Davis Morgan, 1730 10th Place N.E., East Wenatchee, $695,000, sold to Jeffrey A. and Rhonda L. Digenova

Morgan Field, 66 Orchard Place, Orondo, $1,300,000, sold to Aaron and Charmaine Rosenberger

July 28

Greg and Frances Moser, 152 13th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $340,000, sold to Steven and Tonja Dilly

Leah Potter, 1130 N. Denis Court, East Wenatchee, $405,000, sold to Brandon Soderman

July 30

Margaret Karen Bohn, 905 N. James Ave., East Wenatchee, $445,000, sold to Leslie Corson

Martin Tapia Leon, 2125 S. Majestic Drive, $330,000, sold to Gina M. Lopez

Tiffany Jarah and Matthew William Hanshew, 2901 8th St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $705,000, sold to Michael J. Bourton

Dorsey Residuary Trust, 1800 Country Club Drive, East Wenatchee, $307,500, sold to Julie Dorsey and John Schalka

Elliott McDonald, 505 River View Drive, Orondo, $300,000, sold to Liesa L. Peterson

Raymond and Michelle Coble, 3120 2nd St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $835,000, sold to William I. and Sharon L. Ostheimer

Mary Kay Page, 1441 1st St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $370,000, sold to Martinez and Maria De Jesus Ponce

Gregory C. and Christine A. Klingel, 2710 Gracie Lane, East Wenatchee, $745,000, sold to James H. and Claire E. Hammerstrom

William C. and Vicki L. Feiten, 415 Wild Turkey Road, East Wenatchee, $550,000, sold to Derek Johnston

Luis and Mellissa Kampling, 88 Garden Plaza, East Wenatchee, $260,000, sold to Nubia Gonzalez

Robert and Connie Harrington, parcel number 53500008600, Waterville, $125,000, sold to Karl W. and Angela B. Shankland

Gladys M. Miller, 139 Red Hawk Drive, Orondo, $435,000, sold to Gary L. and Patti R. Nystedt

Brenda D. Guske, 1568 3rd St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $420,000, sold to En Investments LLC

Douglas County land sales

July 1

Pilot Rock Ranch Estates LLC, parcel number 25282010011, Coulee-Hartline, $59,000, 20 acres, sold to Jordon and Kandace Solvberg

Localtel Building LLC, parcel number 25210210010, Waterville, $70,000, 20.7 acres, sold to Ryan Ochoa

July 2

Entrust NW LLC, 173 Ridge Road, Chelan, $145,000, 2 acres, sold to Christopher Mark Jensvold and Nikole Chezzarae

Thomas A. and Jana Kirschner, parcel number 23243130001, Palisades, $32,950, 164.75 acres, sold to Billingsley Ranch LLC

Ackerman Construction Inc., 661 S. Perry Ave., East Wenatchee, $675,000, .22 acres, sold to David A. and Sandra M. Maillet

C&O Nursery, parcel number 24203630001, East Wenatchee, $28,200, 141.85 acres, sold to Public Utility District No. 1 of Douglas County

July 6

Lisa Epstein, parcel number 81400501600, Ephrata, $6,500, 1.07 acres, sold to Raymond David Miller

July 7

Rimrock Meadows Association, parcel number 81801803800, Coulee-Hartline, $7,000, 1.77 acres, sold to Joseph Lee and Stacie Marie Sabutis

Rimrock Meadows Association, parcel number 81800903300, Coulee-Hartline, $7,000, 1.27 acres, sold to Juan Manuel and Esmeralda Montemayor

Rimrock Meadows Association, parcel number 81700802800, Ephrata, $6,000, 1.12 acres, sold to Daniel Gutierrez

July 8

Derrick Moore, parcel number 82000304000, Waterville, $4,500, 1.01 acres, sold to Rimrock Meadows Association

Rimrock Meadows Association, parcel number 81701402800, Coulee-Hartline, $4,500, 1.17 acres, sold to Derrick H. Moore

Sage Homes LLC, 35 S. Millbrook Loop, East Wenatchee, $307,900, .16 acres, sold to Lilianna Esquivel

Prime Properties LLC, 35 S. Millbrook Loop, East Wenatchee, $105,000, .16 acres, sold to Lilianna Esquivel

July 9

Timberwood Homes LLC, 773 S. Perry Ave., East Wenatchee, $725,000, .27 acres, sold to Nicole Pierce

Edward P. and Barbara R. Goff, 214 Wild Turkey Road, East Wenatchee, $65,000, 9.81 acres, sold to Christine Jean Wrzesinski

Stephanie K. Lee Henning, parcel number 81401001300, Ephrata, $9,000, 1.06 acres, sold to Emerson and Erica Penado

Terry C. Marsh, parcel number 82001202400, Palisades, $5,500, 1.23 acres, sold to Dana Charles Jones

Pinnacles Prep Charter School, parcel number 25212820002, 31.92 acres, 25212820003, 10.01 acres (2 parcels in sale), Orondo, $60,000, sold to Graciano Sanchez

July 12

Rimrock Meadows Association, parcel number 82100200400, Waterville, $14,500, 1.1 acres, sold to Isaac Tanner Madsen

James A. and Patricia A. Reid, parcel number 82001102800, Waterville, $4,500, 1.06 acres, sold to Rimrock Meadows Association

Happy Roots LLC, parcel number 81701600600, Coulee-Hartline, $5,650, 1.03 acres, sold to Christopher Ross

July 13

Mike’s Lands LLC, parcel number 81600200300, Ephrata, $7,997, 2.78 acres, sold to Palmi and Samantha Ingvarsson

Sage Homes LLC, 2166 2nd St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $327,000, .19 acres, sold to Diana Zaragoza Torres

Prime Properties LLC, 2166 2nd St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $105,000, .19 acres, sold to Diana Zaragoza Torres

Sage Homes LLC, 34 S. Millbrook Loop, East Wenatchee, $447,500, .18 acres, sold to Frank and Lynn Zenk

Prime Properties LLC, 34 S. Millbrook Loop, East Wenatchee, $105,000, .18 acres, sold to Frank and Lynn Zenk

July 14

Chris Nugent, parcel number 81501906000, 1.1 acres, 81501906100, 1.3 acres (2 parcels in sale), Ephrata, $15,000, sold to Aaron and Natasha Hughes

Matthew and Leah New, parcel number 49700002300, 49700002200, (2 parcels in sale), Chelan, $60,000, 6.4 acres, sold to Jesse Liebman

Sandra K. Nolan, parcel number 51500500100, Bridgeport, $8,000, 1.27 acres, sold to Apolonio Pacheco

July 15

Brian and Cathryn Craig, 18 Cambridge Ave., parcel number 10101600400 (2 parcels in sale), Rock Island, $215,000, .12 acres, sold to Tye Michael Johnson

Ackerman Construction Inc., 649 S. Perry Ave., East Wenatchee, $648,300, .22 acres, sold to Jennifer Leigh and Rocky E. Montes

Curtiss E. and Suzanne D. Howard, parcel number 12700601100, Waterville, $50,000, .67 acres, sold to Terry A. and Candace M. Ludeman

July 19

C&C Investment Properties LLC, 235 21st St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $490,000, sold to Yvonne Sylvia Musgrove

Wallace R. King Estate, parcel number 27280520001, Bridgeport, $1, 79 acres, sold to Wade W. and Teresa D. King

Albert E. and Geraldine King, parcel number 27280520001, Bridgeport, $1, 79 acres, sold to Wade W. and Teresa D. King

Mary Lee King, parcel number 27280520001, Bridgeport, $1, 79 acres, sold to Wade W. and Teresa D. King

Richard and Sheila Jackson, parcel number 81701701300, Coulee-Hartline, $2,000, 1.4 acres, sold to Community LD LLC

Marilyn M. Courtney, parcel number 29243640001, Mansfield, $58,750, 117.5 acres, sold to Richard I. and Norma C. Wainscott

July 20

Frank Willis, parcel number 81700202200, Ephrata, $12,000, 2.16 acres, sold to Richard Bettencourt II

July 21

Sage Homes LLC, 2371 S.E. Sage Brooke Road, East Wenatchee, $297,500, .11 acres, sold to Eric and Svetlana Sauer

Sagebrook LRR LLC, 2371 S.E. Sage Brooke Road, East Wenatchee, $95,000, .11 acres, sold to Eric and Svetlana Sauer

Pioneer Ridge LLC, parcel number 25211130002, Waterville, $85,000, 20.23 acres, sold to WPFR LLC

Robert A. Matthiesen, 451 Road 11 N.E., Mansfield, $350,000, 101.05 acres, sold to Cory P. and Thera L. Moore

Sage Homes LLC, 2377 S.E. Sage Brooke Road, East Wenatchee, $304,900, .12 acres, sold to Laurie L. Butterfield

Sagebrook LRR LLC, 2377 S.E. Sage Brooke Road, East Wenatchee, $95,000, .12 acres, sold to Laurie L. Butterfield

Lawrence Luck and Sharon Diane Koltz, parcel number 49700000600, Chelan, $40,000, 8.3 acres, sold to Joshua W. and Nicole M. Eicher

July 22

Rimrock Meadows Association, parcel number 81502100300, Ephrata, $7,000, 1.08 acres, sold to Bradley Marshal Levine

Brian G. Holloway, 208 Falcon Ridge Road, Waterville, $50,000, 5.23 acres, sold to Brenda L. Cowan

Malaina Blickenstaff, parcel number 81801703300, Coulee-Hartline, $1,200, 1.32 acres, sold to Michael R. Campbell

Michael R. Campbell, parcel number 81801703300, Coulee-Hartline, $3,000, 1.32 acres, sold to Enrique Hernandez

Sages Homes LLC, 2385 S.E. Sage Brooke Road, East Wenatchee, $282,000, .11 acres, sold to Kenneth Ray Brandt Jr.

Sagebrook LRR LLC, 2385 S.E. Sage Brooke Road, East Wenatchee, $95,000, .11 acres, sold to Kenneth Ray Brandt Jr.

July 23

Rimrock Meadows Association, parcel number 82001200800, Waterville, $6,000, 1.03 acres, sold to Jose Luis Macias Soto

Yvette M. Landry, parcel number 82000302500, Waterville, $4,500, 1.2 acres, sold to Rimrock Meadows Association

Rodney A. and Bonnie M. Jacobs, 2079 Legacy Place S.E., East Wenatchee, $130,000, .19 acres, sold to Timberwood Homes LLC

John F. Kacmarynski, parcel number 50000008800, Chelan, $31,000, 20.03 acres, sold to Randy L. and Petra P. Singletary

Sandra K. Nolan, parcel number 51500400100, Bridgeport, $8,000, 1.01 acres, sold to Pascacio and Luis A. Moreno

July 26

Richard Montoya, 2976 N. Breckenridge Drive, East Wenatchee, $146,500, .27 acres, sold to Ramon N. and Maria C. Perez

July 27

Sage Homes LLC, 2158 2nd St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $362,000, .18 acres, sold to Robby R. Al-Abboud

Prime Properties LLC, 2158 2nd St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $105,000, .18 acres, sold to Robby R. Al-Abboud

Lisa M. Martinez, 664 Edson St., Bridgeport, $405,000, 8 acres, sold to Deborah J. and Chad R. Mitchell

Harbor Trust Inc., parcel number 81801004900, Coulee-Hartline, $12,000, 2.17 acres, sold to Sebestian Emilio Diez Reyes

Sage Homes LLC, 2146 2nd St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $350,000, .18 acres, sold to Peter M. Frenzen

Prime Properties LLC, 2146 2nd St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $105,000, .18 acres, sold to Peter M. Frenzen

July 29

Ryan M. Holliday, 4914 W. Coyote Trail, Ephrata, $28,000, 1.02 acres, sold to Kevin L. and Hollie M. Halliday

July 30

Jason and Lynn Lininger, 2571 Paisley St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $145,000, .25 acres, sold to David Rose

