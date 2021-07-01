Chelan County commercial sales
May 7
Richard K. Mehrer, 222 N. Mission St. D, Wenatchee, $425,000, sold to Anderton Dental LLC
May 11
Jeffrey A. Mertes, 427 Orondo Ave., Wenatchee, $249,500, sold to Ruth Cabrera De Alpire and Daniel O. Alpire Vega
May 13
Kady S. and Porfirio Gonzalez Jr., 107 Fifth St., Wenatchee, $259,000, sold to Ryan Shimp
Madrigal Real Estate LLC, 2127 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, $583,000, sold to Juan M. Muniz Arroyo
May 14
Gerald P. Smits, 120 S. Western Ave. 1, Wenatchee, $365,000, sold to View Ridge LLC
May 25
GBI Holding Co, 1885 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, $1,400,000, sold to KMO Holdings LLC
May 26
James & Marcus LLC, 920 N. Mission St., Wenatchee, $2,000,000, sold to Steven R. Maggi and Mary S. Evans Revocable Trust
Wendy and Alan Higginson, 1240 W. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $1,795,000, sold to Laurie A. and Allan S. Daiger
James & Marcus LLC, 746 S. Mission St., Wenatchee, $2,000,000, sold to Steven R. Maggi and Mary S. Evans Revocable Trust
Chelan County residential sales
May 1
Cynthia L. Corbett-Gauthie, 14915 Golden Delicious St., Entiat, $235,000, sold to Sarah T. Stenberg
May 3
David and Deborah Rosebaugh, 525 Alpine Place A4, Leavenworth, $465,000, sold to Yolanda Dods et al
Gary and Linda Kelly, 205 Timber Ridge Canyon Road, Leavenworth, $868,500, sold to Christopher Thayer and Feibi Mao
The Zuluaga Famliy LLLP, 322 W. Woodin Ave. 638, Chelan, $309,000, sold to Andrew M. and Rachel A. Williamson
Tammy L. Peterson, 1037 Montana St., Wenatchee, $355,000, sold to Ryker D. and Jessica A. Marchand
Harlan Lee Welch et al, 200 Division St. 1, Leavenworth, $630,000, sold to Brett M. and Christiane Gersack
The Zuluaga Famliy LLLP, 322 W. Woodin Ave. 524, Chelan, $330,000, sold to Allison Apfelbaum and Wyatt J. Robinson
May 4
Sunny R. Savage, 1817 Castlerock Ave., Wenatchee, $260,000, sold to Scott P. Helton and Amanda J. Burgess
Jenny K. Sorom, 2246 Stephanie Brooke, Wenatchee, $499,000, sold to Joshua Johnson
Francene L. and Michael E. Alexander, 3237 Hansel Lane, Peshastin, $165,000, sold to Daniel Jr. and Catherine A. Davies
Thomas and Jacqueline Andrewjeski, 110 Icicle Road F, Leavenworth, $375,000, sold to Grewal Properties LLC
Steven and Denise Ericson, 2211 Pine Tree Road, Lake Wenatchee, $525,000, sold to Thomas A. and Noelle Constanzo
Douglas J. Christiansen, 948 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $1,700,000, sold to KMO Holdings LLC
Leslie B. and Elizabeth Joan Slack, 1735 Vista Linda Terrace, Wenatchee, $690,000, sold to Megan A. and Nathan O. Collyer
Timothy A. and Deborah K. Parks, 109 Sage View Lane, Wenatchee, $875,000, sold to Julie K. Ellington
The Zuluaga Famliy LLLP, 322 W. Woodin Ave. 513, Chelan, $375,000, sold to Paul and Sherrie Nicholas
May 5
Cameron W. S. and Abigail M. S. Beyenberg, 941 Vassar Ave., Wenatchee, $356,000, sold to Florencia Guerrero et al
LKB 401K Plan, 303 S. Western Ave., Wenatchee, $250,000, sold to Terrence D. Mclver
Donald L and Katie Millar, 2215 McEldowney Road, Malaga, $535,000, sold to Kevin and Heidi Weed
Gordon K. Irle, 101 Newberry St., Cashmere, $299,000, sold to Gary K. Irle
Craig J. Hess, 218 Vine St., Cashmere, $355,000, sold to Ana G. Jacob Lopes and Brian H. Holt
Cartus Financial Corp, 2009 Broadview North, Wenatchee, $1,202,100, sold to Scott Wolf and Chelsea L. Maki
Thomas E. Andrewjeski, 1114 Filbeck Place, Wenatchee, $355,000, sold to Miguel H. and Mayra G. Cardenas
Robert H. Curran, 9081 Icicle Road, Leavenworth, $799,000, sold to Sims-Kelly LLC
Gus Living Trust, 65 Helios Hills Lane, Manson, $1,300,000, sold to Timothy and Kristen Morones
Carl and Tamara R. Christiansen, 1121 Splett St., Wenatchee, $575,000, sold to Vladimir Matuska and Viera Living Trust
May 6
Ryan Mitchell, 3160 Monterey Drive, Malaga, $441,000, sold to Rajesh R. and Annika Velji
Kelly Griffiths, 309 Cottage Ave., Cashmere, $373,000, sold to Fernando Guerrero and Mariano Ma F. Guerrero
Barbara A. Thornton, 1232 Woods St., Wenatchee, $291,500, sold to Edgar W. Jr. and Cheryl Smith
Christopher and Deborah Norton Nottoli, 100 Ski Blick Strasse C105, Leavenworth, $439,000, sold to Joshua and Kana Verson
Roger P. Asklund, 15327 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $250,000, sold to Sisu Management Corporation
William E. and Sharley B. Anderson, 1504 Erin Place, Wenatchee, $525,000, sold to Donald A. Reinhardt and Sherril E. Lamb
Chelan Highlands LLC, 720 W. Golf Course Drive, Chelan, $210,550, sold to Randall and Carol Bellon
May 7
Roy H. Mejia, 211 W. Peters St., Wenatchee, $275,000, sold to Grace City Church
Wendy Sue White, 14609 Diamond Ave., Entiat, $296,750, sold to Charles T. and Jessica M. Van Liew
Colin and Jennifer White, 25710 Bridle Lane, Plain, $320,000, sold to Craig W. and Christie Lindstrand
Jack and Evelina C. Shoeman, 14524 Morning Sun Drive, Chelan, $749,000, sold to John and Nancy Bray
Allan G. and Carol Ann Moore, 75 Milan Drive, Manson, $670,000, sold to Randall C. Iwen and Genevieve K. Adams
Bradley D. and Celeste P. Hankins, 389 Ridgewood Drive, Manson, $487,999, sold to Judy Trudeau
May 10
Helen H. Cutright, 1805 Heritage Haven, Wenatchee, $293,000, sold to Sharley Anderson
Steven and Denise Ericson, Property ID 36885, Leavenworth, $269,000, sold to Nancy Young
David M. and Kari L Beckley Trustees, 1902 W. Prospect St. 105, $275,000, sold to Heidi A. Reyes.
May 11
Michael Hamilton, 2602 Austin Court, Wenatchee, $775,000, sold to Kelsey R. and Jennifer B. Hilderbrand
Sue Linke, 1815 Aspen Creek Lane, Wenatchee, $625,000, sold to Nathan R. and Erin D. Roberts
Kelsey R. and Jennifer B. Hildebrand, 2635 Indy Lane, Wenatchee, $515,000, sold to Timothy M. and Allison R. Scheumann
Timothy E. and Tracey L. Pettit, 10215 Highway 97A, Entiat, $1,600,000, sold to Scott Rabinowitz and Staci Snyder
Tiffaney and Steven Balloun, 606 Havenwood Drive, Manson, $475,000, sold to Chris and Darlene Allahyar
May 12
David M. and Sara E. Hillestad, 2023 Dawn Terrace, Wenatchee, $529,051, sold to Ronald and Pakhawalan Kellogg
Timothy O. and Judy M. Heath, 425 Burke Ave., Leavenworth, $675,000 sold to Joel and Laura Roberts
James W. Corcoran, 103 Prospect St. C, Leavenworth, $439,000 sold to Merry L. Harris
Alpine Nightly Rentals LLC, 475 Alpine Place 3, Leavenworth, $450,000 sold to Terra R. and Nathaniel D. Joy
Paul M. McNally, 1150 Little Butte Ranch Road, Chelan, $1,910,000, sold to Jill A. and Barton B. Pollard
Michael J. and Elizabeth A. Throneberry, 1024 Rosewood Ave., Wenatchee, $435,000, sold to Travis C. Decker et al
William Thompson, 404 Pioneer Dr., Wenatchee, $367,500, sold to Michael Brady and Olivia R. Giguere
May 13
Laura L. Gerry, 238 N. Miller St., Wenatchee, $195,000, sold to Tracy Robinson
Paul E. Strutzel, 5385 Majeska Lane, Cashmere, $715,000, sold to Daniel Jr. and Catherine A. Davies
Sandra F. Tiedeman, 173 Sweetwater Lane, Entiat, $1,165,000, sold to Matthew W. and Heidi R. Fluegge
Jennifer Herr et al, 219 W. Columbia Ave., Chelan, $200,000, sold to Corey A. Gambol
Oscar and Sharon Kipersztok, 2220 W. Woodin Ave. 111, Chelan, $330,000, sold to Mark and Sheri Smith et al
Bryan D. and Jody B. Jennings, 303 Clos Chevalle, Road, Chelan, $1,730,000, sold to Derek K. Desjardins and Krystal M. Fry
PBTL LLC, 1900 Swartout Road, Manson, $580,000, sold to Charles J. and Kylie L. Schmitz
Doris A. Bollinger, 1225 Lois Place, Wenatchee, $449,000, sold to Brandon D. and Rachel D. Edwards
May 14
Melvin R. Busjahn, 132 Marie Ave., Wenatchee, $453,500, sold to Bryce E. Johnson
Daniel Jr. and Catherine A. Davies, $875,000, 12780 Prowell St., Leavenworth, sold to Maria and Sergei Nikishin
Yael Solum, 22418 Stirrup Road, Plain, $225,000, sold to Sheilah Sullivan and Richard W.A. Martin
Leonidas A. Stamatatos and Tina E. De Jong, 25204 Saddle Street, Plain, $450,000, sold to Yael Solum
Ronald E. Coulter, 123 Riviera Drive, Chelan, $164,250, sold to Ronald E. and David M. Coulter
Vernon Holdings LLC, 705 Yakima St., Wenatchee, $301,500, sold to Tyer Williams et al
May 17
Alexis M. McDonald, 815 Nelson Ave., Wenatchee, $400,000, sold to Catherine Houser and Tucker Jonas
Shawna A. and Michael A. St. Clair, 3016 Sands Street, Malaga, $330,000, sold to Eric and Jaymie Bolander
Colton Wierima, 6343 Tigner Road, Cashmere, $345,000, sold to Samuel and Jordan A. Tall
Donald E. Christianson, 256 Lilly Lane, Wenatchee, $605,000, sold to Shawn A. Smith and Amy M. Williams
Larry B. Meyer, 110 Park Ave., Leavenworth, $660,000, sold to Edward and Robin D. Beaupre
Michelle Hartnett, 10605 Nibbelink Road, Peshastin, $479,000, sold to Matthew and Amanda Tall
Fabian Galeana Magallon and Maricsa Montoya, 255 Linda Lane, Wenatchee, $300,000, sold to Thomas M. and Sherry B. Hamilton
Michael A. and Lyra G. Snyder, 644 Craig Ave., Wenatchee, $535,000, sold to James E. and Julie A. Cumalander
May 18
Gordon H. and Darla M. St. Germain, 4810 Stemilt Hill Road, Wenatchee, $667,500, sold to Cherry Creek Inc.
Matthew and Sheryl Treat, 1818 Skyline Drive 29, Wenatchee, $240,000, sold to Jeffrey D. Peterson LLC
William D. Pratt, 3911 Strutzel Road, Monitor, $498,500, sold to Andrew T. Wilson and Kelsey R. Roberts
Edward and Robin D. Beaupre, 110 Icicle Road C, Leavenworth, $380,000, sold to Grewal Properties LLC
Jeffrey and Amy Judy, 20645 Miracle Mile, Lake Wenatchee, $140,000, sold to Paul and Shirley Blanchett
Bradley G. and Debra S. Rich, 2238 Riffle Drive, Lake Wenatchee, $500,000, sold to Nathan and Kathleen Rich
Audrey Wheeler, 114 N. Harris Ave., Manson, $249,000, sold to Wesley M. and Mary E. Sherer
May 19
Franklin T. Johnson, 104 N. Franklin Ave., Wenatchee, $436,000, sold to Dianne Caffiere
Timothy Fryhover, 508 Cedar Wood Place, Wenatchee, $515,000, sold to Adam Snyder and Anahy Guerra Snyder
Michael A. Sabatello, 920 First St., Wenatchee, $468,000, sold to Erika R. Larsen and Kevin Grass
Patrick Woods et al, 204 River St., Cashmere, $340,000, sold to Ashley Woods
Bryan R. Keppler, 3090 Scenicview Drive, Wenatchee, $865,000, sold to Randall B.P. and Trisha K. Loch
David Thomas Hadden, 3430 Mari Lane Drive, Wenatchee, $358,400, sold to Vickie M. Chase
Scott Erickson et al, 2069 Broadcrest Court, Wenatchee, $810,000, sold to Micah and Elizabeth Florea
Blair Hamrick, 115 Crystal Drive, Chelan, $1,625,000, sold to Richard J. and Ladena M. Larson
Matson Fruit Company, 1901 W. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $672,000, sold to Carol Carpenter
Miriam Nation et al, 2347 W. High St., Chelan, $650,000, sold to James P. and Shelby R. Stoner
Charles Frederick Construction Inc., 68 Cloudless Drive, Manson, $595,950, sold to Charles and Nancy Fullerton
Anthony and Laura Thompson, 410 Pioneer Drive, Wenatchee, $365,000, sold to Zoila M. and Andrew P. Gonzalez
Conor and Sarah Jordan, W. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $82,000, sold to Don and Megan Petricic
May 20
Carolyn Anne Barnes Revocable Living Trust, 1704 Terrea Court, Wenatchee, $398,000, sold to Tracy M. Andre
Annette S. and Jan C. Olson, 1307 Maple St., Wenatchee, $316,000, sold to Ivar D. and Haley M. Nielson
Paul J. and Jennifer L. Scott, 7896 Stine Hill Road, Dryden, $1,250,000, sold to Cameron and Shannon Turner
Gary E. and Kim T. Dinh, 11415 S. Lakeshore Road 14, Chelan, $450,000, sold to Kevin R. and Meredith C. Rohrich
Jo E. Watters, 1415 S. Hills Drive, Wenatchee, $573,000, sold to Jason Lawrence and Amber Post
Nathan R. and Sara J. England, 955 Klate Road, Manson, $1,225,000, sold to Timothy M. and Kristen M. Benzel
May 21
The Zuluaga Family LLLP, 322 W. Woodin Ave. 526, Chelan, $340,000, sold to Yocum Living Trust
The Zuluaga Family LLLP, 322 W. Woodin Ave. 641, Chelan, $330,000, sold to Chester K. Goldberg
Jennifer and Ryan Belding, 464 Porcupine Lane, Chelan, $850,000, sold to David C. Deneise L. Kopetzky
Patricia King, 12704 Prowell St., Leavenworth, $255,000, sold to Jared Gerber
Stephen and Noriko Mayo, 2117 W. Honeysett Road, Wenatchee, $545,000, sold to Bradley S. Olin
Robert P. and Tacey E. Griffin, 302 Canyon Place, Wenatchee, $709,000, sold to Paul D. and Stacy L. Alley
May 23
Philip and Shannon Gerity, 16755 Fir Road, Lake Wenatchee, $909,000, sold to Mark J. and Tammy A. Lord
May 24
Cory T. Long, 22895 Fir Drive, Wenatchee, $702,000, sold to Andrew R. Fixman
Charles J. and Kylie L. Schmitz, 105 Madisen Lane, Chelan, $505,000, sold to Joshua D. Herzberg and Rhea Bevans
Daniel T. and Erin C. Cahoon, 22011 Stirrup Road, Plain, $160,000, sold to Melinda and Jeffrey Lawrence
Stemilt Growers LLC, 4597 Stemilt Hill Road, Wenatchee, $1,300,000, sold to Kyle Mathison Orchards Inc.
Kathryn S. Kane, 6005 Kimber Road, Cashmere, $552,000, sold to Josh Majerle and Jenae Bertilson
May 25
Scott P. Helton, 16052 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $1,250,000, sold to Skyline Industries LLC
Christopher and Katherine Dorazio, $765,000, 419 Butte Road, Chelan, sold to Desiree D. and Jason S. Stordahl
James T. Witt, 340 Prospect St. F2, Leavenworth, $369,000, sold to Philip D. and Kristina M. Bowman
Cy and Kiffen L. Sousley, 209 Paton St., Cashmere, $615,000, sold to Evan R. May and Karen Robles
Kevin D. and Camiekae Lynch, 4148 Eels Road, Cashmere, $950,000, sold to Justen W. and Lisa Pettigrew
William H. and Belinda Hutchinson, 216 Arden Road, Ardenvoir, $285,000, sold to Rachel Brese
Robert C. Martin, 950 Chicken Farm Lane, Cashmere, $275,000, sold to Damian and Debbie Monda
Randall B. Boscow, 12576 Shore St., Leavenworth, $1,250,000, sold to Shore Street Realty LLC
May 26
Louise W. Burgess Revocable Living Trust, 222 W. Whitman St., Leavenworth, $555,000, sold to Katelyn R. Mitchell and Tyler J. Cronk
Alan J. Higginson, 1805 Little Butte Ranch Road, Chelan, $1,795,000, sold to Allan S. and Laurie A. Daiger
Heather and Shawn Minhinnette, 3849 Old Blewett Road, Peshastin, $315,000, sold to Taglis LLC
Merlin Biles et al, 232 N. Emerson Ave., Wenatchee, $249,000, sold to Edgar Hernandez
Chris D. and Michelle D. McCormick, 529 Lower Sunnyslope, Wenatchee, $780,000, sold to Stephen and Dawn Wyatt
Jay R. and Rhonda L. Bollinger, 2058 Maiden Lane, Wenatchee, $1,250,000, sold to Donald L. and Darcie L. Odegard
John W. Nichols, 227 Pershing Circle, Wenatchee, $484,900, sold to Monica E. Thrift
Vincent G. and Lorre A. Stimac, 8272 S. Lakeshore, Road, Chelan, $2,400,000, sold to Michael B. Asker
Cruz Rentals LLC, 912 Cashmere St., Wenatchee, $293,900, sold to Judith Bello Vargas et al
Jaime Flores, 1766 Marker St., Wenatchee, $293,000, sold to Anibal Fragano and Damian Fragano Munoz
May 27
David E. and Sherylyn T. Taylor Wilsey, 1004 Methow St., Wenatchee, $205,000, sold to En Investments LLC
Miguel Romero and Maribel Romero Mendoza, 2810 Manson Blvd., Manson, $465,000, sold to Marisol and Michael Sherer
Charles S. Syring, 820 Cashmere St., Wenatchee, $250,000, sold to Veronica Leon
Sunset Marina LLC, W. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $105,950, sold to Njoilyf LLC
Monroe and Delores Chapman, 1718 Lincoln Park Circle, Wenatchee, $392,000, sold to Thi T. Ly
Geoff and April Waterbury, 1627 Cherry St., Wenatchee, $603,500, sold to Scott C. Atkinson
Delmer and Genevieve Fromong, 3676 Allen Lane, Peshastin, $690,000, sold to Viktor Romanovich and Piotr Lohvin
Todd A. and Katherine M. Richard, 3041 Tahoe St., Malaga, $415,000, sold to Debra E. Copsey
Charles E. and Carlee Atkinson, 1524 Fourth St., Wenatchee, $555,500, sold to WADC001 LLC
George and Maria Hochstein, 4530 Navarre Coulee Road, Chelan, $832,500, sold to Christopher and Mary J Butaud
Karen T. Wielick, 322 W. Woodin Ave. 636, Chelan, $295,000, sold to Michael H. Strauss
Yuliya A. Manad, 1008 Crest Loop, Entiat, $403,000, sold to Matthew R. Barnes
May 28
DBHR LLC et al, 235 Prospect St. A, Leavenworth, $555,000, sold to Travis L. Weil and Jill Lichtenwalner Weil
Christine T. Morales, 23400 Lake Wenatchee Highway, Lake Wenatchee, $589,000, sold to Luke Holtz
Troy A. and Lijah S. Brooks, 706 E. Wapato Ave., Chelan, $425,000, sold to Carly and Scott W. Griffith
Matthew K. Skaggs, 1151 Nighthawk Ridge Lane, Leavenworth, $500,000, sold to Robert W. Johnson and Heather E. Erdmann
Gregory D. and Loreen M. Keller, 1408 Saddlerock Drive, Wenatchee, $545,000, sold to Heather L. Curry
Chelan County land sales
May 1
Elizabeth J. and Thomas H. Courtney, Property ID 52028, Stehekin, $100,000, 10.04 Acres, sold to United States Of America
May 3
A Home Doctor Inc, 319 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $365,765, .29 acres, sold to Samuel J. Wagg
May 4
Rafael Gonzalez and Alida, Property ID 55732, Wenatchee, $95,000, 0.14 acres, sold to Farias Griselia
Bruce P. Kinney Living Trust, 15410 Cedar Brae Road, Lake Wenatchee, $522,000, .35 acres, sold to Michael and Barbara Watkins
Jacob and Debbie Ramos, 47 Joshua Lane, Wenatchee, $175,000, .86 acres sold to Patricia Lemus
Thomas and Shane et al, 425 Kelley Ave., Leavenworth, $380,000, 0.08 Acres, sold to Kevin Sullivan et al
Thomas and Shane et al, Kelley Ave., Leavenworth, $380,000, 0.08 Acres, sold to Kevin Sullivan et al
May 5
Edwin Fallon and Cherry Family Trust, Property ID 62829, Chelan, $310,000, 5.32 acres, sold to Jesse and Sheila Roark
May 6
David W. and Patricia J. McCue, Property ID 18927, Wenatchee, $80,000, 0.07 acres, sold to Jose F. and Vera H. Salas
David W. and Patricia J. McCue, 308 N. Garfield Ave., Wenatchee, $80,000, 0.07 Acres, sold to Jose F. and Vera H. Salas
Roberts Construction LLC, 125 W. Mountain Brook Lane, Wenatchee, $130,000, 0.75 Acres, sold to Jeffrey Schwab
Don and Linda Morse, Property ID 24614, Wenatchee, $280,000, 1.41 acres, sold to Robin P. and Susan M. Graham
Robert P. and Pamela J. Harmon, 71 Sabio Way, Chelan, $175,000, 0.37 Acres, sold to Cynthia and Stephen Fisher
Burdi Vineyards LLC, Property ID 50721, Manson, $600,000, 5.35 Acres, sold to Antonio N. Bustos and Alejandrina De Nunez
Chelan Development Company LLC, Property ID 51486, Chelan, $85,000, 28.83 acres, sold to Breana Hall
May 7
David W. and Patricia J. McCue, 215 N. Emerson Ave., Wenatchee, $60,000, 0.12 acres, sold to Natasha S. Salas et al
Gretchen Wu and Jakob Barnett, 115 Harmony Lane, Manson, $339,400, 8.81 acres, sold to Doug and Janelle Pinski
Chelan Lookout LLLP, 311 Bluebell Lane, Chelan, $560,000, .10 acres, sold to Bobby A. and Michele R. Taylor
May 10
Christopher J. and Rita P. Ferraro, 219 Bandera Way, Chelan, $90,000, .27 acres, sold to K & L Homes LLC
May 11
Vacant Land Now LLC, Property ID 13815, Wenatchee, $50,000, 4.48 acres, sold to Adam Gilbert
Alvin R. Allen and Ann M. Ruth, 12250 Ski View Lane, Leavenworth, $435,000, 1 acre, sold to Sean and Elizabeth O Connor
Linda Megert-Marks, 13819 Brae Burn Road, Lake Wenatchee, $76,000, 0.24 acres, sold to Patrick and Dawn Arrington
Linda Megert-Marks, 13827 Brae Burn Road, Lake Wenatchee, $76,000, 0.23 acres, sold to Patrick and Dawn Arrington
Catherine and Gytis Barzdukas, Property ID 38749, Lake Wenatchee, $75,000, 0.47 acres, sold to Todd and Stashka Lepera
David Chinn and Sara Slatten, 565 Lakeshore Drive, Manson, $360,000, 1 acre, sold to Jake J. and Sandra J. Stern
May 12
Gerald C. Andrews, 18950 Highway 2, Lake Wenatchee, $145,000, 1 acre, sold to Fred Swenson and Mary L. Myslewicz
Bountiful Journey LLC, 995 Johnson Creek Road, Chelan, $15,000, 20.13 acres, sold to Monte C. Hansen and Elizabeth B. Miller
Arturo and Maria A. Zavala, 114 San Remo Lane, Chelan, $195,000, 0.2 acres, sold to Shabbir Z. Sharaf and Rashida M. Kuwawala
May 13
Joshua White, Property ID 34852, Lake Wenatchee, $15,000, 1.02 acres, sold to Jim Floris and Susan Ricigliano
Richard C. Cooper et al, 13913 Brae Burn Road, Lake Wenatchee, $55,000, 0.22 acres, sold to Edgar D. and Timarie R. Hansen
Jan and Annette S. Olson, 1453 Pitcher Canyon Road, Wenatchee, $267,000, 8.76 acres, sold to Jason Schilling and Kaitlin Kirby
Chelan Lookout LLLP, 211 Bluebell Court, Chelan, $425, 000, 0.1 acres, sold to Thomas M. and Katherine L. Burghardt
Roberts Construction LLC, 1027 Racine Springs Drive, Wenatchee, $424,000, 0.15 acres, sold to Jeffrey C. and Kathleen J. Bodmer
Roberts Construction LLC, 1030 Racine Springs Drive, Wenatchee, $579,900, 0.19 acres, sold to Seth and Amanda Barnes
May 14
Randall B. Johnson, Property ID 23620, Wenatchee, $40,000, 1.04 acres, sold to Mukund N. Sargur
Tyee L. and Amber N. Zacher, 301 Kennedy Road, Cashmere, $80,000, sold to Christopher and Stacy A. Rankin
Roberts Construction LLC, 1023 Racine Springs Drive, Wenatchee, $425,000, 0.14 acres, sold to Christopher J. Wright
Columbia River Ranch LLC, Jumpoff Road, Malaga, $4,000, 3.3 acres, sold to William M. and Kris K. Sullivan
May 17
Lawrence J. and Cheryl L. Buell, Property ID 22750, Cashmere, $139,000, 1 acre, sold to Rochelle Bohm and Adam L. Herbenson
William F. and Patricia A. Mitchell, 21815 Colt Road, Plain, $125,000, 0.3 acres, sold to Colt Road LLC
Clifford G. and Kerry L. Courtney, Property ID 46985, Chelan Falls, $189,000, 1 acre, sold to Wesley M. and Mary E. Sherer
May 18
McDonald Building LLC, 15301 Lakeview St., Entiat, $199,000, 0.48 acres, sold to Jack W. and Stephanie C. Lee
John O. and Katie M. Bergen, Property ID 49309, Manson, $220,000, 0.29 acres, sold to Shawn and Jeanna Smith
Chelan Valley Housing Trust, 313 N. Emerson St., Chelan, $200,000, sold to Mark Lawrence
Chelan Valley Housing Trust, 311 N. Emerson St. 2A, Chelan, $200,000, sold to Carmella Galan and Konnar Stevens
Chelan Valley Housing Trust, 305 N. Emerson St. 1C, Chelan, $200,000, sold to Nicholas R. and Lorinda S. Winters
Chelan Valley Housing Trust, 147 E. Chelan Ave., Chelan, $200,000, sold to Anna Bozlinski
Chelan Valley Housing Trust, 145 E. Chelan Ave., Chelan, $200,000, sold to Marisol Rojas Zavala and Pedro Rojas Lopez
May 19
Ramona M. Norton, 3236 Hansel Lane, Peshastin, $75,000, 0.22 acres, sold to Caitlin Mehall and Matthew Stefanko
K & L Homes LLC, 1048 Sunset Lane, Chelan, $413,937, 0.2 acres, sold to David and Jessica DeVorkin
Tim Downs, 67 Karl Downs Lane, Cashmere, $360,000, 15 acres, sold to Troy W. Ott Property Trust
Chelan Lookout LLLP, 1339 Dragonfly Court, Chelan, $683,000, 0.1 acres, sold to Onur and Sezen S. Filiz
Jon L. Thomas, 124 Monte Carlo Drive, Chelan, $162,500, 0.22 acres, sold to Donald Henline
Roberts Construction LLC, 1026 Racine Springs Drive, Wenatchee, $629,900, 0.2 acres, sold to John and Nicole Kilburg
May 20
Bruce P. Kinney Living Trust, Property ID 38751, Lake Wenatchee, $101,000, 0.46 acres, sold to Tyler and Christy Peterson
Richard A. Maneval Trust, Property ID 38840, Lake Wenatchee, $449,000, 0.54 acres, sold to Michael D. and Likhita Thogersen
Tyee L. and Amber N. Zacher, 303 Kennedy Road, Cashmere, $67,000, 0.78 acres, sold to Zachary C. and Anna L. Bourgault
Jon L. Thomas, 124 Monte Carlo Drive, Chelan, $162,500, 0.27 acres, sold to Donald Henline
May 21
Cory P. Michael and Sarah E. Wittman, 525 Mountain View Drive, Leavenworth, $275,000, 1.99 acres, sold to Justin J. and Alexandra Rosen Gagne et al
Richard C. Cooper et al, 13927 Brae Burn Road, Lake Wenatchee, $55,000, 0.22 acres, sold to Edgar D. and Timarie R. Hansen
Mike McClung, Property ID 46438, Chelan, $235,000, 15.1 acres, sold to Alan Grossberg
Mike McClung, Property ID 46442, Chelan, $235,000, 7.37 acres, sold to Alan Grossberg
Kenneth E. and Joana R. Hawk, 845 Summit Blvd., Manson, $132,000, 0.53 acres, sold to Jeremie Byerly and Christopher Bakke
Kenneth E. and Joana R. Hawk, Property ID 64214, Manson, $88,000, 0.29 acres, sold to Jeremie Byerly and Christopher Bakke
Sue Cragun and Joseph Gamboni, 10008 Saska Way, Entiat, $392,000, 0.23 acres, sold to Tabitha Moe
Kevin Traum, 443 W. Rolling Hills Lane, Wenatchee, $135,000, 0.61 acres, sold to Richard B. Holmes and Rosa Velazquez
May 22
Peter Jamtgaard, 348 Barden Lane, Chelan, $182,500, 4 acres, sold to Samantha and Joshua Krawczyk
May 24
Lynn Hill and Brian Grohs, 1013 Two Rivers Road, Entiat, $137,000, 0.3 acres, sold to Troy and Candace Corn
Langston Properties LLC, 9342 Icicle Road, Leavenworth, $2,500,000, 10.11 acres, sold to Leavenworth Adventure Park LLC
Yesenia Avila and Juan M. Venegas, E. Gibson Ave., Chelan, $174,000, 0.15 acres, sold to David Bartholf and Karen Wasylyshyn
Edwin Fallon and Cherry Family Trust, 181 Windy Ridge Lane, Chelan, $305,000, 8.19 acres, sold to Son C. and Michellelien Nguyen
May 25
GBI Holding Co, 30 Malaga Alcoa Highway., Wenatchee, $1,400,000, 1.56 acres, sold to KMO Holdings LLC
Jeff and Renee Cooper, Property ID 51044, Chelan, $125,000, 11 acres, sold to Matthew and Julia Mullins
Frank A. and Kari L. Godfrey, 3036 Eagle View Drive, Malaga, $165,000, 1.6 acres, sold to Jonathan Karcutski et al
Chelan Lookout LLLP, 239 Bluebell Lane, Chelan, $365,000, 0.11 acres, sold to Manish M. and Sangeeta Kedia
May 26
Lincoln Trust Company, Property ID 19068, Malaga, $53,000, 177.53 acres, sold to Rivercom 911
Dale and Sherry Kimmerly, Property ID 19527, Wenatchee, $110,000, 0.75 acres, sold to Kirk Coppock
Kenneth D. and Joni L. Britt, 18090 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $222,5000, 0.41 acres, sold to Greg and Lisa White
Heather and Shawn Minhinnette, Property ID 63727, Peshastin, $315,000, 3.53 acres, sold to Taglis LLC
A Home Doctor Inc., 275 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $354,699, 0.29 acres, sold to Joshua D. and Sarah E. Cooper
A Home Doctor Inc., 213 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $399,097, 0.29 acres, sold to Monica G. Avina
May 27
Jennifer R. Cullison et al, Property ID 31727, Cashmere, $269,900, 4 acres, sold to Ryan S. and Michele M. Canfield
Stephen A. Dworkin and Antonia Chion, 320 Paint Road, Chelan, $165,000, 0.28 acres, sold to Kimi and James V. Gunn
Richard A. Maneval Trust, Property ID 38903, Lake Wenatchee, $170,000, 0.38 acres, sold to Tom and Debbie Renner
Cygnet LLC, 1033 Crest Loop, Entiat, $89,000, 0.2 acres, sold to Richard S. and Elizabeth D. Lawless
May 28
J.G. Padden, Property ID 37999 and 38001, Lake Wenatchee, $260,000, (2 parcels) 20.07 acres, sold to Anthony Meranto
Porter J. and Emily E. Lumpkins, Property ID 18686, Wenatchee, $165,000, 1 acre, sold to Joseph Dietz
Michael M. and Gina M. Kelly, 6390 Campbell Road, Peshastin, $200,000, 19 acres, sold to Jimmie W. II and Dawn M. Lee
Tyler W. Chambers, 1828 Kristina Lane, Wenatchee, $401,000, 0.14 acres, sold to Erik J. and Deandra Soehren
Douglas County commercial sales
May 5
Wenatchee Realty LLC, 615 Valley Mall Parkway, East Wenatchee, $1,883,803, sold to Micromont Holdings 5 LLC
Douglas County residential sales
May 3
Merilyn J. and Richard E. Francis, 455 Hemlock Court NW., East Wenatchee, $675,000, sold to Mark and Heather Jackson
May 4
Ramon and Maria C. Perez, 209 Standerfer St., East Wenatchee, $230,000, sold to Thuylinh Le
Ildefonso P. and Anna D. Rodriguez Jr., 2280 Rock Island Rd., East Wenatchee, $206,500, sold to James Garnett
Earhart Properties LLC, 421 N Baker Ave., East Wenatchee, $675,000, sold to Patrick J. and Carolyn M. Magee
May 5
Marcia G. Garton, 1289 6th Place N.E., East Wenatchee, $352,000, sold to Ashley Lynn and Zachary Patrick Sinner
Phillip C. and Rachel I. Deterring, 151 23rd St. N.W., East Wenatchee, $849,000, sold to Christa D. and Jeffry R. Michel
Linda Leum, 9 Columbia View Drive, Quincy, $620,000, sold to Kyle J. Ovenell
May 6
James M. and Linda Evans, 110 S. Mansfield Blvd., Mansfield, $175,000, sold to Tammy L. Peterson
Martin Tapia Leon, 2127 S. Majestic Drive, East Wenatchee, $230,000, sold to Gina M. Lopez
Ronna L. and Randy T. Kennedy, 122 Red Hawk Drive, $325,000, sold to Tyler T. Kennedy
May 7
Patrick Sagdal, 233 Sunders Ave., Rock Island, $95,000, sold to Clifford W. Shiflett
Larry E. Michael, 1430 8th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $260,000, sold to Wade and Emily Scott
May 11
Marion Einar Hesseltine, 1857 Fairview Ave., Bridgeport, $175,000, sold to Vista la Presa LLC
Robert B. and Kandace M. Moore, 454 N. Kansas Ave., East Wenatchee, $430,000, sold to Glen W. Lee
Samantha A. and Freddie L. Austin, 836 N. Kentucky Ave., East Wenatchee, $384,000, sold to Kiefer W. and Jeannie Marie Jones
Navarre Leroy, 2695 Semolina Loop, East Wenatchee, $425,000, sold to Ion S. and Amy Malancioiu
May 12
Aaron Van Reenen, 291 11th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $435,000, sold to Nathan J. Koch
May 13
Jay S. and Lacy C. Moen, 1748 S. Blanchard Loop, East Wenatchee, $615,000, sold to Cameron W. and Abigail M. Shepherd Beyenberg
Carlos Arellano, 2204 3rd St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $388,000, sold to Jesus Gonzalez
May 14
Rick D. and Denise M. Watson, 732 S. Lexington Place, East Wenatchee, $456,000, sold to Robert and Renee Garrigues Goodwin
CRC Ventures LLC, 1104 Cedar Court, East Wenatchee, $280,000, sold to Baljit Singh
TNT Business Holdings LLC, 203 Eller St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $370,000, sold to Terry McGraw
CRC Ventures LLC, 1108 Cedar Court, East Wenatchee, $280,000, sold to Baljit Singh
CRC Ventures LLC, 1102 Cedar Court, East Wenatchee, $280,000, sold to Baljit Singh
Dennis M. Peet, 1748 S. Kent Plaza, East Wenatchee, $190,000, sold to Max Hiett
Michael J. and Shalyn M. Kessler, 1985 Peach Haven Court, East Wenatchee, $598,000, sold to Legend Properties LLC
May 17
Emelda F. Lainjo, 235 Derby Court, East Wenatchee, $410,000, sold to Ezequiel Oseas Vara Gordillo
John and Shannon Ledeboer, 2305 Spring Wheat Road, East Wenatchee, $537,000, sold to Kyle W. Martin
Schmidt Family Trust, Douglas St., Mansfield, $40,000, sold to Mike and Jackie Tupling
Welsh Family Trust, 3420 N.W. Fir Ave., 3410 N.W. Fir Ave. (two parcels in sale), East Wenatchee, $1,000,000, sold to Pears Unlimited LLC
Marion W. Holcomb, 23 Holcomb Drive, 31 Holcomb Drive (two parcels in sale), East Wenatchee, $1,199,000, sold to Two Hearts Enterprises LLC
Corey J. and Tanya L. Davis, 4968 Contractors Drive, East Wenatchee, $169,000, sold to Mitch Nelson
May 18
Mario and Maria D. Frias, 3198 Rock Island Road, East Wenatchee, $500,000, sold to Lance D. and Rachel E. Kimmerly
Walter C. Olson, 627 S. Newton Ave., East Wenatchee, $552,500, sold to David R. Wagner II
Jeffrey and Kimberley Brown, 175 E. Entiat Drive, East Wenatchee, $339,950, sold to Daniel T. and Karen L. Lee
David R. Wagner II, 2452 N.W. Columbia Ave., #36, East Wenatchee, $427,000, sold to Monica D. Lough
May 19
Robert and Janell Dugger, 325 N. Keller Ave., East Wenatchee, $231,000, sold to Justin C. Dugger
Riley P.S. Weinstein, 526 Newport Plaza, East Wenatchee, $225,000, sold to Alejandro Cruz
Orbit A. Roe, 1430 N. Aurora Ave., East Wenatchee, $343,000, sold to Dustin R. and Bethany Nicole Roe
May 20
Barbara Berry, 2711 Angel Lane, East Wenatchee, $595,700, sold to Ronald P. and Patricia M. Huffer
Nicole P. Boatright, 1482 Denny Place, Rock Island, $365,000, sold to Nayley Vega
Donald R. Jr. and Kelly A. Merz, 1355 N. Devon Ave., East Wenatchee, $495,000, sold to Jermaine A. Tailoa
Nicole E. Castleman, 621 S. James Ave., East Wenatchee, $610,000, sold to Mark and Ursala Patterson
Leland S. and Mary E. Marboe, 411 19th St. N.E. #7, East Wenatchee, $634,900, sold to Lawrence J. and Kathleen R. Gut
May 21
Rudy R. Raatz, 351 Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee, $110,000, sold to Raul and Esperanza Sanchez
Betty L. Wilsey Estate, 231 W. Railroad Ave., Mansfield, $110,000, sold to Albert R. Williams
Brian C. and Katheryn L. Moore, 2383 Herndon Drive, East Wenatchee, $480,000, sold to Richard L. and Maxine J. Moore
May 24
Cascade Partners Properties LLC, 2117 N.W. Cascade Ave., East Wenatchee, $138,000, Justo Diaz
Cindy Wainscott, 713 Desert Canyon Blvd., Orondo, $351,000, sold to James R. and Tracy E. Arnold
May 25
Darrell and Paulette Bridgewater, 225 Simpson St., Mansfield, $18,000, sold to Robert Matthiesen
May 26
Scott H. and Tiffany A. Hansen, 10 El Rio Drive, Brewster, $25,000, sold to Kristofer G. and Amy L. Erlandsen
Claudia A.V. Olson, 425 McNeil Canyon Road, Chelan, $689,000, sold to Mark Allen and Joyce Louise Hedin
May 27
Jacob A. Burkhart, 518 N. Minor Ave., East Wenatchee, $469,000, sold to William Mark Burwell Jr.
Acetone Lester and Mary Lee Domingos, 1051 N. Baker Ave., #B-203, East Wenatchee, $260,000, sold to Mary Ann Domingos-Recchia
Brandon M. and Ceinwyn A. Rudnick, 202 E. Poplar St., 201 E. Ash St. (2 parcels in sale), Waterville, $244,900, sold to Alexis Sabrina Harless
Mathew R. and Amanda N. Shepard, 1434 Copper Loop, East Wenatchee, $515,000, sold to Colin and Sarah Gunstream
KC and Colleen V. Miller, 1999 Legacy Place S.E., East Wenatchee, $559,000, sold to Claudia A.V. Olson
May 28
F. John and Martha R. Erickson, 135 Ohme View N.W., East Wenatchee, $823,000, sold to Katherine Mason and Anthony Clinton Arkwright
David and Julie Ann Foster Lane, 530 S. Lynn Ave., East Wenatchee, $799,000, sold to Jacob Aaron Burkhart
Gale R. and Laurel M. McDaniel, 44 Moe Road, Brewster, $225,000, sold to Walter D. and Heather D. Gray
Scott H. and Tiffany A. Hansen, 10 El Rio Drive, Brewster, $25,000, sold to Kristoff G. and Amy L. Erlandsen
Victor Lynn and Joris Jane Whittaker, parcel 81701900200, Coulee-Hartline, $10,495, sold to Jesus Romero Alfaro Jr.
Cherry Kansas LLC, 66 N. Kansas Ave., East Wenatchee, $184,000, sold to Javed Akhter
Douglas County land sales
May 6
Mary Ann Corning, parcel number 24210910004, Orondo, $37,900, 20 acres, sold to Bodey John and Jennifer Marcoccia
Lynn Nothdurft, parcel 81501909500, Ephrata, $2,000, 1.31 acres, sold to Rob Edinger
May 7
Sage Homes LLC, parcel number 89200008100, East Wenatchee, $254,000, 0.12 acres, sold to David Howard Gooden and Leisa Terese Malone
Prime Properties LLC, 2148 Millwood Lane S.E., East Wenatchee, $105,000, 0.21 acres, sold to Brianna Linn Neal
Sage Homes LLC, 2148 Millwood Lane S.E., East Wenatchee, $338,000, 0.21 acres, sold to Brianna Linn Neal
Eric E. and Rebecca M. Long, parcel number 2325091001, parcel number 23250440001, parcel 23253440000, parcel 23253430000 (four parcel sale), Coulee-Hartline, $257,160, 118 acres, sold to JKM Family Farms LLC
Robert E. Fadden, 81 N. Shore Drive, Chelan, $497,500, 0.76 acres, sold to Nicholas and Mary L. Ceto III
Prime Properties, 81 S. Millbrook Loop, East Wenatchee, $105,000, .21 acres, sold to Verne C. and Renee Y. French
Sage Homes LLC, 81 S. Millbrook Loop, East Wenatchee, $271,900, .21 acres, sold to Verne C. and Renee Y. French
Sagebrook LRR, LLC, 1095 S. Nevada Ave., East Wenatchee, $95,000, 0.12 acres, sold to Norma Gale Sims
Sage Homes LLC, 1095 S. Nevada Ave., East Wenatchee, $284,900, 0.12 acres, sold to Norma Gale Sims
Prime Properties LLC, 55 S. Millbrook Loop, East Wenatchee, $105,000, 0.20 acres, sold to Salvador and Narda Ponce
Sage Homes LLC, 55 S. Millbrook Loop, East Wenatchee, $317,000, 0.20 acres, sold to Salvador and Narda Ponce
May 10
Prime Properties LLC, 2156 Millwood Lane S.E., East Wenatchee, $105,000, 0.21 acres, sold to Russel and Tasha Lytle
Sage Homes LLC, 2156 Millwood Lane S.E., East Wenatchee, $310,000, 0.21 acres, sold to Russel and Tasha Lytle
Upland Enterprises LLC, 2030 Mesa Drive, Ephrata, $3,925, 1.14 acres, sold to Waleed Muhammad Family Trust
Gayle C. Lee, parcel number 81400800500, Coulee-Hartine, $6,500, 0.98 acres, sold to Tanner B. Mjelde
Harbor Trust Inc., Mountain Spring Road, Chelan, $79,000, 5 acres, sold to Jordan and Haley McElderry
Duane Hokanson, 17 Indian Cliffs Lane, Palisades, $235,000, 10.61 acres, sold to Felipe and Veronica Mendoza
Randy Bertrand, parcel number 81501600500, Ephrata, $2,000, 0.99 acres, sold to Happy Roots LLC
May 11
Charles L. Cunningham Jr., parcel number 24270910004, Coulee-Hartline, $20,000, 20 acres, sold to Jerry Soapes
Wm. F. and Linda O. Baxter, 756 Oberg Road, Orondo, $225,000, 5.2 acres, sold to William and Rebecca L. Baxter
Dan and Nikki Lenhart, parcel number 81500700400, Ephrata, $6,500, 1.06 acres, sold to Scott Ogden
May 12
Allen and Shan R. Miller, parcel number 28272020006, Bridgeport, $1,000, 6.4 acres, sold to Margarete and Thomas W. A. Weisburn
James L. Reavis Jr., parcel number 25273340000, Coulee-Harline, $100,000, 153.99 acres, sold to Mary. L Dunkin
Veronica Lee Salazar, parcel number 58000001200, Brewster, $13,000, 0.14 acres, sold to Martiniano Gonzalez Cervacio
May 14
Guy and Constance G. Fry, parcel number 30243120005, Brewster, $100,000, 5.01 acres, sold to Synthland LLC
Jeff L. Lind, 302 Desert Canyon Blvd., Orondo, $102,500, 0.31 acres, sold to Jennifer A. and Michael G. Palmer
Tom E. and Judy A. Rutledge, 301 Falcon Ridge Road, Waterville, $18,000, 8.53 acres, sold to Griffin Land Holdings LLC
Rimrock Meadows Association, parcel 81700103900, Ephrata, $4,500, 1.19 acres, sold to Byong J. Park
Cherry Stem LLC and Slick Orchards LLC, 55 Zanol Loop Road, parcel number 24210510001, 20.67 acres, 40.83 acres, parcel number 2513240010, 14.39 acres (3 parcels in sale), Orondo, $1,329,000, sold to AFC Ranch 7 LLC
Bell Investments LLC, 5 Hamilton St., East Wenatchee, $90,000, 0.14 acres, sold to Gerardo Lopez Moreno
May 17
Sagebrook LRR, LLC, 1095 S. Nevada Ave., East Wenatchee, $95,000, 0.12 acres, sold to Asia R. Dela Cruz
Sage Homes LLC, 1095 S. Nevada Ave., East Wenatchee, $283,900, 0.12 acres, sold to Asia R. Dela Cruz
Chris Vorderbruggen, 200 Desert Canyon Road, Orondo, $105,000, sold to Faith and Ethel R. Vural
May 18
Clinton J. Thomas, parcel 82501910600, Ephrata, $8,000, 1.12 acres, sold to Jill Lawton
Leah Diane Kraft, 121 Weimer Road, Orondo, $550,000, 5.6 acres, sold to Tec Holdings 119 LLC
Prime Properties LLC, 59 S. Millbrook Loop, East Wenatchee, $105,000, 0.21 acres, sold to Thomas C. and Elizabeth J. McLaurin
Sage Homes LLC, 59 S. Millbrook Loop, East Wenatchee, $336,000, 0.21 acres, sold to Thomas C. and Elizabeth J. McLaurin
Ryan and Telenna K. Peterson, 451 S. Partridge Lane, East Wenatchee, $251,350, 1.5 acres, sold to Nancy Jane Anderson
Prime Properties LLC, 39 S. Millbrook Loop, East Wenatchee, $105,000, 0.19 acres, sold to John-Mark Investments Inc.
Sage Homes LLC, 39 S. Millbrook Loop, East Wenatchee, $277,900, 0.19 acres, sold to John-Mark Investments Inc.
May 19
LNCE Solutions LLC, Coyote Lane, Waterville, $29,899, 5.02 acres, sold to Russ and Shannon Schanz
Mary Ann Domingos-Recchia, 3711 Airport Way, East Wenatchee, $750,000, 3.65 acres, sold to Longitude 120 LLC
Matthew R. and Kari B. Strain, 205 Falcon Ridge Road, Waterville, $55,000, 5.38 acres, Christine E. French
Donald E. and Gail J. Jones, 350 Lakeview Ave., Orondo, $10, 0.20 acres, sold to Jason C. Jones
May 20
Rimrock Meadows Association, parcel number 81501910500, $7,000, 1.06 acres, sold to Jesse and Susan Rose