Chelan County commercial sales

March 1

Gilyard Company, 101 Railroad Ave., Cashmere, $1,000,000, sold to Miles Collective LLC

March 4

Narrow Gate Holdings LLC, 9308 A East Leavenworth Road, Leavenworth, $2,970,000, sold to Eagle Creek Camp LLC

March 7

John P. and Barbara A. Cronin, 100 Lake Chelan Shores Dr. 14 2, Chelan, $800,000, sold to Walter H. and Kristel N. Surman

March 8

Christopher R. Eckert, 1826 Rocklund Drive B, Wenatchee, $295,000, sold to Benjamin Cadman and Lauren N. Kellogg

SSM Forty Investment Inc., 1350 W. Woodin Ave., C24, Chelan, $79,950, sold to David R. Dahl

March 15

Quinnconn LLC, 606 N. Chelan Ave. A, Wenatchee, $502,500, sold to Arthur Henry Investments LLC

March 18

RSW Ventures LLC, 616 and 618 E. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $3,350,000, sold to 618 Woodin LLC

March 21

Aaron P. Kelly, 808 N. Miller St., Wenatchee, $668,650, sold to Aaron P. Kelly et al

Sunset Marina LLC, 1350 W. Woodin Ave., B1, Chelan, $75,950, sold to Stephen M. and Kim E. Batson

SSM Forty Investments Inc., 1350 W. Woodin Ave., DDE1 and DDE2, Chelan,$220,000, sold to Home Doctor Inc.

SSM Forty Investment Inc., 1350 W. Woodin Ave., F15, Chelan, $139,950, sold to George L. and Sara Broome

March 28

Allen Family Holdings LLC, 610 N. Mission St., Wenatchee, $120,000, sold to Little Green Apples Baseball Club LLC

Rodney A. Haverfield, 342 Sunset Highway, Cashmere, $700,000, sold to KPS Cashmere Center LLC

Boyd Cascade Inc., Property ID 24815, Wenatchee, $390,000, .96 acres, sold to Joshua A. and Jennifer Stendera

Chelan County residential sales

March 1

Katy Boreson et al, 21 N. Elliott Ave., Wenatchee, $529,175, sold to Fernando K. Edagi and Gabriela M. Geerdink

Easy Street Investments LLC, 3571 Allen Lane, Peshastin, $30,000, sold to Michael G. Mitchell

Eldon W. Noyes Revocable Living Trust, 9390 N. Fork Road, Cashmere, $1,125,000, sold to Daniel and Kathryn Velloth et al

Austin and Aubrey Reynolds, 10989 Wending Lane, Lake Wenatchee, $405,500, sold to Christina L. Carlson

Manuel Arroyo, 925 S. Chelan Ave., Wenatchee, $260,000, sold to Valentina Garcia

Gregory S. and Jodi R. Cowell, 68 and 110 Mackenzie Way, Chelan, $350,000, sold to Jesus and Candelaria Cisneros

March 2

Marshall J. Tramp, 504 First St., Wenatchee, $260,000, sold to Homefront LLC

Matthew D. and Christie M. Shelton, 210 E. Franklin St., Chelan, $367,100, sold to Robert D. Kingman and Karen N. Watts

Michael and Mary Gibson, 922 Sunrise Drive, Manson, $477,500, sold to William and Suzanne Bigleman

Idolina Calvillo Rubalcava et al, 529 Methow St., Wenatchee, $385,000, sold to Hernandez Properties LLC

March 3

Clinton Pierce, 3760 Hamlin Road, Malaga, $325,000, sold to Mary Kennedy

Brandon W. West, 8554 Orchard St., Peshastin, $440,000, sold to Dominique and Ashley Coffin

Brandon and Tarren Fix, 561 Hidden Lane, Chelan, $446,000, sold to Blake A. and Elaine C. Kavalok

March 4

Antonio C. Cardoso De Oliveira, 1905 Leavenworth Place, Wenatchee, $555,000, sold to Desiree Jones

Mark and Diane Beeksma, 104 Spader Bay Road 36, Chelan, $687,500, sold to Scott E. and Amy E. Donnell

John R. Kearny, 103 N. Park and Woodin Ave., Chelan, $28,500, sold to Albert S. and Alexandra Angel

Michael and Melissa Ricketts, 1642 Kayla Way, Wenatchee, $648,000, sold to Liesbet and Scott Hess

Arianna Cozart, 2057 Silver Lane, Wenatchee, $474,000, sold to Alex C. and Nichole Hildebrand

Michael K. and Deanna L. Adams, 401 Sunny Brooke Lane, Chelan, $695,000, sold to David M. and Chloe S. Hays

March 5

Carlos Avelar, 418 Methow St., Wenatchee, $365,000, sold to Jennifer Osborn and Ed Kloth

March 7

Melissa Venegas and Horacio Venegas Garcia, 117 E. Allen Ave., Chelan, $450,000, sold to Zachary R. and Brooke E. Dodson

Nicholas C. Marette and Patricia A. Rodgers-Marette, 948 Sunrise Drive, Manson, $400,000, sold to Tara L. Fray

Douglas Alas et al, 362 Broad Ave., Wenatchee, $191,250, sold to Bianca M. Samaniego and Adrian Samaniego Ruiz

Jane Dodson, 415 Cedar St., Leavenworth, $1,150,000, sold to Ryan and Cari Mitchell

Elizabeth J. Abel and Dallas P. Brabant, 9972 Saska Way, Entiat, $484,000, sold to Tonya Blair

Andria and Jason Hoover, 114 Rudy Circle, Chelan, $1,000,000, sold to Jason S. and Jennifer E. Cambridge

March 8

Kevin M. and Jessica L. Hughes, 4923 Blair Slack Road, Malaga, $740,000, sold to Tanner M. Rabe

David E. and Sherry A. MacGregor Revocable Living Trust, 5560 and 5574 Big Springs Ranch Road (2 parcels in sale), Malaga, $1,575,000, sold to Michael and Connie Dipronio

Richard L. Scaman, 1527 Maiden Lane, Wenatchee, $800,000, sold to Angel and Carlos Avelar

John and Cathryn Schumack, 95 Canyon Ranch Road, Manson, $519,000, sold to Devon J. and Lauren E. Griffith

Vernon L. Lester, 140 Washington Creek Road, Chelan, $425,000, sold to Gary R. and Briar R. Ivory

Norman D. and Dawna P. Nelson, 123 Fuller St., Wenatchee, $345,000, sold to Kelsi Lehrman and Jordan Middleton

March 9

Scott and Mary Sowle, 2308 Lester Road, Wenatchee, $700,000, sold to Bond S. and Jesse R. Simpson

Cody Middleton-Dills, 3117 Bermuda St., Malaga, $423,000, sold to Joseph S. and Amanda M. Violette

Milton J. and Janet L. Anderson, 325 Division St. 105, Leavenworth, $404,900, sold to Ellen A. Calnon and Reginald W. II Olsen

Donn P. Coonrod, 14559 Vradenburg St., Entiat, $75,815, sold to Joseph and Sandra Hagen

Taylor Family Trust, 317 E. Wapato Ave., Chelan, $350,000, sold to John and Renia K. Masters

Juli A. and Stephen D. Ogden, 100 Malaga Alcoa Highway, Wenatchee, $1,525,000, sold to Jeffrey D. and Regina M. Farmer

March 10

Jordanne V. Barros et al, 10 S. Cove Ave. 3A, Wenatchee, $350,000, sold to Beverly Ryan

Pheasant Hills Estates LLC, 30 Emma Drive, Wenatchee, $567,900, sold to Todd A. and Tanya E. Fraker

Pheasant Hills Estates LLC, 56 Emma Drive, Wenatchee, $135,000, sold to Richard C. and Vicki L. Doggett

March 11

Mary P. Mendez, 1026 Cherry St., Wenatchee, $335,000, sold to Christopher and Brenda Y. Garibay

Gary Neumann, 1125 Eighth St., Wenatchee, $316,000, sold to Ofelia Gonzalez Vasquez and Oscar A. Ramos

Arthur J. Schile, 16828 Lakeview Drive, Lake Wenatchee, $76,538, sold to Arthur J. Schile and Marie Hoang

Rodney R. Rumbolz, 2401 Shaw Road, Malaga, $717,555, sold to Laura M. Bromiley

Cynthia L. Rowe, 2836 Riviera Blvd., Malaga, $555,000, sold to Alan Lang and Christine Lang-Cox

March 14

Fred A. Waunch Trust, 3925 Selfs Motel Road, Cashmere, $350,000, sold to Juan Perez Gil and Maria De Los Angeles

David E. Battis, 11 Blossom Lane, Wenatchee, $750,000, sold to Benjamin and Candice Schaapman

Cliff Reister, 1545 Angela St., Wenatchee, $395,000, sold to Darryl and Hope White

William B. and Lindsey M. Kunz, 18619 Rieche Road, Lake Wenatchee, $737,000, sold to Kevin P. McCulloch and Alisa M. Ple-Plakon

Lindy Holmberg, 105 Vineyard Lane 2A, Chelan, $510,000, sold to Brad and Heidi Summers Family Trust

Ronald G. and Margie D. Zucker, 214 Marr St., Wenatchee, $230,000, sold to James D. Smith

Deane R. Davis and Middy A. Phillips, 1919 Okanogan Ave., Wenatchee, $655,000, sold to Nigel and Jennifer N. Hunter

March 15

Daniel and Erin Becraft, 9876 Mountain Home Road, Leavenworth, $337,370, sold to Andrew Foulk and Kirby Pratt

J.D. Johnson, 125 Mad River Road, Ardenvoir, $775,000, sold to Horizon Earthworks LLC

Columbia Valley Housing Association, 516 Kittitas St., Wenatchee, $82,000, sold to Jolene M. and Riley A. Cookson

Brandon J. and Amber G. Sandine, 624 Majestic View Drive, Wenatchee, $1,900,000, sold to Shafer and Taylor Smart

March 16

Kyle R. Delaney, 108 N. Cleveland Ave. 1, Wenatchee, $358,203, sold to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC

Darold H. and Carlene M. Bieber Trustees, 1841 Heritage Drive, Wenatchee, $520,000, sold to James M. Homa

Brian T. Parton, 12591 Prowell St., Leavenworth, $1,100,000, sold to Creek Haus LLC

Anthony B. Greathouse et al, 609 Watson Lane, Chelan, $240,000, sold to Meegan and Robert Normandeau

Jennifer D. and Mitchell D. Marcuson, 573 Saddle Rock Loop, Wenatchee, $520,000, sold to Catherine White and Louis Mondau

March 17

Anna Sutherlin, 2091 and 2080 Sleepy Hollow Road (2 parcels in sale), Monitor, $320,000, sold to Hazen L. Free

John E. Elam, 1602 Britini Drive, Wenatchee, $395,000, sold to William C. Kirker

Jayme Smith, 5911 Larson St., Cashmere, $425,000, sold to Anne M. Monroe and Anjin Herndon

Angelina John, 3019 Memory Lane, Lake Wenatchee, $275,000, sold to Michael Watters

Steven and Donna Roddick, 511 N. Cedar St., Chelan, $222,000, sold to Carl V. C. and Teresa R. M. Loreen

March 18

Roger and Shaun Souve, 2710 Number 1 Canyon Road, Wenatchee, $943,936, sold to Arturo V. and Fabiola Garibay

Sean and Monica Gengler, 1715 5th St., Wenatchee, $490,000, sold to Ethan and Julia Dennison

George L. and Trinice J. Lak, 204 Paton St., Cashmere, $700,000, sold to Spencer H. and Deborah Meline

Arturo and Faviola Garibay, 815 Highland Drive, Wenatchee, $570,000, sold to David J. and Rhonda J. Pickering

Helen M. Anderson, 3800 W. Malaga Road, Malaga, $400,000, sold to Home Doctor Inc.

Chelan Lookout LLLP, 1341 Dragonfly Court, Chelan, $670,000, sold to Ricky and Maria Eng

Select Homes Inc., 202 Easton Way, Chelan, $485,000, sold to Shane G. Hohnstein

March 21

Cynthia A. Kupczynski et al, 306 S. Second St., Chelan, $72,000, sold to Lambert Family LLC

Kent M. and Michelle R. Curry, 113 N. East Center St. B8, Chelan, $542,500, sold to Emily and Preben Gietz

John J. and Tamie K. Boersema, 501 Palouse St., Wenatchee, $315,000, sold to Joshua I. Fuller and Jessica Hooley

John L. Ford Jr., 139 and 147 John Truett Drive, Malaga, $250,000, sold to Beverley A. Olson

March 22

Russel S. and Brenda J. Wills, 3706 Red Apple Road, Cashmere, $695,000, sold to Travis and Quynn Dusek

Putnum Properties LLC, 145 W. Whitman St., Unit 1, Leavenworth, $291,667, sold to Sean W. and Karlyn K. Lynn et al

Putnum Properties LLC, 145 W. Whitman St., Unit 2, Leavenworth, $291,667, sold to Sean W. and Karlyn K. Lynn et al

Putnum Properties LLC, 145 W. Whitman St., Unit 3, Leavenworth, $291,667, sold to Sean W. and Karlyn K. Lynn et al

Wendy J. McCune, 4245 Pendleton Court, Malaga, $325,000, sold to Juan and Angelique Fregozo

March 23

Michael E. and Teresa M. Drollman, 1011 Elliott Ave., Wenatchee, $452,000, sold to Hans M. Schulfer

Morrison Properties 2019 LLC, 5907 Pioneer Drive, Cashmere, $532,000, sold to Bonnie Schade and Peter Phipps

Ronald and Evelyn Weems, 193 Juniper Lane, Monitor, $272,000, sold to William E. and Brandi L. Weems

Jean M. Gambrielle, 313 Butte Road, Chelan, $905,000, sold to Chad J. and Jennifer J. Davis

Jeffrey D. Gaston and Lisa C. Faulkner, 905 Wheeler Hill Road, Wenatchee, $460,000, sold to Dakota J. Wheeler

Stacey J. Lienemann and KC S. Skalisky, 2139 Citation Loop, Wenatchee, $470,800, sold to Scott Lienemann

Tyler W. Chambers, 1837 Kristina Lane, Wenatchee, $468,000, sold to Jessica L. Kennedy and Matthew R. Maestas

John J. and Tamie K. Boersema, 2 S. Cleveland Ave., Wenatchee, $310,000, sold to Sophia M. Peck and Luke A. Bobrycki

March 24

Cornelio Tovar, 3432 Casandra Drive, Wenatchee, $260,000, sold to Carmela Solorio Preciado and Luis Solorio

Trevor D. and Tara R. Hook, 525 Alpine Place I1, Leavenworth, $635,000, sold to Robert R. Zabel and Kayla Kjallin

James M. Elser, 128 W. Center St., Leavenworth, $661,000, sold to Clara S. Wilder

Troy and Kristan Apro, 2217 W. Prospect St., Chelan, $415,000, sold to Byron M. Lewellen et al

D&T Campbell Investments LLC, 14 Jonagold Lane, Manson, $565,000, sold to Alexandra M. and Clayton C. Watkins

March 25

Joseph Z. Taylor, 218 Ohme Garden Road, Wenatchee, $670,000, sold to Jonathon L. and Jennifer M. Bishop

Colin S. Forsyth and Jessica S. Kendall, 141 W. Benton St., Leavenworth, $735,000, sold to Tracy J. and Brett B. Newell

Margaret D. Haley, 720 Spokane St., Wenatchee, $325,000, sold to Ariana Rahmani and Victoria Briseno

Margaret E. Marrs, 1216 Gossman Lane, Wenatchee, $450,000, sold to David Bersenadze and Lali Lipartellani

Sienna 41 LLC, 235 Sienna Road, Wenatchee, $712,999, sold to Tracey Geiersbach

March 26

Daniel H. Klossner, 205 West St., Leavenworth, $475,000, sold to David R. Oliver and Gabrielle R. Wahto

March 28

Jamie and Amy Poe, 128 Stafford St., Leavenworth, $495,000, sold to Maywood Apartments LLC

Gro A. Buer, 223 Evans St., Leavenworth, $430,000, sold to Carolyn Griffin Bugert and Robert Bugert et al

Matt and Shauna Iseri, 20795 Kahler Drive D6, Lake Wenatchee, $449,000, sold to Hermann Calabria

Roger E. King and Helen Tollefson, 2410 Jeffrey Court, Wenatchee, $553,500, sold to Evergreen Moneysource MTG Co.

Barbara F. Charitable Remainder Unitrust, 878 Autumn Crest Drive, Wenatchee, $900,000, sold to Paul and Juliann Zalud

Al and Deborah Aguilar, 147 Carlson Loop, Wenatchee, $380,000, sold to Alejandro Maldonado et al

March 29

Bradford E. Fehr et al, 707 Piere St., Wenatchee, $250,000, sold to Island DV LLC

Henderson Highlands Inc., 1876 Union Valley Road, Chelan, $450,000, sold to Hailey C. Stuit and Caleb H. Layfield

March 30

Brian E. and Toddi L. Barclay et al, 1055 Ridge Crest Drive, Wenatchee, $985,000, sold to Katie and Kevin Steiner

Alecia Johansen, 24316 Saddle St., Plain, $635,000, sold to Michael and Kimberly Arnette

Claudiu D. Maries and Maries Alina Ligia, 144 Fair Way, Chelan, $820,000, sold to Robert M. and Linda J. Hurt

James E. and Rosalie Stevens, 417 S. 1st St., Chelan, $545,000, sold to Robinson Family Venture Capital LLC

Medina Vacation Rentals LLC, 744 Wapato Way A, Manson, $1,500,000, sold to Edwin and Cherry Fallon Trust

Sharon L. Wulf-Fleming, 1537 Skyline Drive, Wenatchee, $745,000, sold to Ronald N. and Christine Childs

Daniel and Susan Eby, 940 U.S. Highway 2, unit D, Leavenworth, $215,000, sold to MSC ML LLC

Alan J. and Marion Gallentine, 340 Allison St., Wenatchee, $750,000, sold Athena and Weston Carmichael

Gayle S. Willett, 441 Laurie Drive, Wenatchee, $857,500, sold to Therese Marzocchi

March 31

Louis L. Sorensen, 2467 Entiat Way, Entiat, $97,117, sold to Kelly G. and Carrie Sorensen

Ron Eksten, 17490 Chumstick Highway, Leavenworth, $385,000, sold to Paul W. and Elisabeth A. Klumper

Leroy and Vera M. Sorensen, 229 Arden Road, Ardenvoir, $107,084, sold to Lori K. Sorensen

Louis L. Sorensen, 469 Stayman Flats Road, Chelan, $127,201, sold to Gerry R. Sorensen

Brett G. and Robin S. Bence, 4210 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $621,667, sold to Werner and Janet L. Cadera

Harry D. Peart, 1011 Tyler St., Wenatchee, $275,000, sold to James Elser and Jennifer Kaiser-Elser

John A. Simmons, 4065 W. Malaga Road, Malaga, $225,000, sold to Jeffrey L. Mindt

Chelan County land sales

March 1

Michael J. Strutzel, Property ID 22105, Cashmere, $300,000, 3.33 acres, sold to George C. and Diane L. Fuller

March 3

Patricia Offerdahl, Property ID 34955, Plain, $299,000, 2 acres, sold to Victor and Irina Vorobiev

William C. Hamlin, 1450 Washington Creek Road, Chelan, $50,000, 20 acres, sold to Jacinda L. and Timothy McLaughlin

March 4

Ed Kossian and Greg Beckel, Property ID 19177, Wenatchee, $440,000, 25.8 acres, sold to KNM Design LLC

March 7

Richard R. and Marlene R. Larson, 14 Kohn Drive, Manson, $270,000, .36 acres, sold to Robert Kohn

March 8

Puget Sound Quality Construction Inc., 124 Rudy Circle, Chelan, $1,000,000, .36 acres, sold to William C. Jr. and Tara M. Miller

Vernon L. Lester, Washington Creek Road, $425,000, 24.4 acres, sold to Gary R. and Briar R. Ivory

Select Homes Inc., 213 Viewland Way, Chelan, $500,000, .52 acres, sold to Geoffrey C. and Jennifer L. Dalgas

March 9

John L. Ford Jr., 172 John Truett Drive, Malaga, $135,000, .68 acres, sold to Joseph W. and Deanna C. Walter

William E. M.D. and Sandra L. Danke, 2350 Summit Blvd., Manson, $425,000, 2.5 acres, sold to Randy C. and Karen K. Morrison

March 10

Sandra S. Hagen, Property ID 63452, .21 acres, 63453, .23 acres (2 parcels in sale), Entiat, $78,120, sold to Donn and Andrea Coonrod

March 11

Rodney R. Rumbolz, Property ID 58786, Malaga, $200,000, 1 acre, sold to Laura M. Bromiley

John L. Ford Jr., 76 Tex Ford Drive, Malaga, $139,500, .51 acres, sold to Ronald and Heather Alexander

March 12

Cygnet LLC, 1029 Crest Loop, Entiat, $105,000, .2 acres, sold to Izaiah and Brittany Guertin

March 15

Manson View Development LLC, Boetzkes Avenue, Manson, $300,000, 1.03 acres, sold to Jodene Collings

March 17

Beverly J. Young, Property ID 49300, Manson, $340,000, 1 acre, sold to Charlize Clementson

Joseph and Lisa Leonardi, 33 Kage Lane, Manson, $295,000, .47 acres, sold to Terry S. Jr. and Brooke R. Sanders

March 21

McLaughlin Construction Remodel & Design LLC, 2053 Broadcrest Court, Wenatchee, $165,000, .52 acres, sold to Jacob P. Riedel and Catherine E. Clift

John L. Ford Jr., 196 John Truett Drive, Malaga, $110,000, .42 acres, sold to Marco A. Martinez Medina and Lucero I. Martinez

John L. Ford Jr., 108 Tex Ford Drive, Malaga, $135,000, .41 acres, sold to Lori B. Haugen and Becky M. Wetli

John L. Ford Jr., 155 John Truett Drive, Malaga, $128,000, .43 acres, sold to Upfront Construction LLC

John L. Ford Jr., 163 John Truett Drive, Malaga, $128,000, .45 acres, sold to Upfront Construction LLC

John L. Ford Jr., 17 Tex Ford Drive, Malaga, $135,000, .41 acres, sold to Upfront Construction LLC

John L. Ford Jr., 19 Good Tern Lane, Malaga, $135,000, .54 acres, sold to Upfront Construction LLC

John L. Ford Jr., 164 John Truett Drive, Malaga, $135,000, .41 acres, sold to Upfront Construction LLC

March 22

North Stayman Flats LLC, Property ID 67994, Chelan, $195,000, 1.13 acres, sold to Lawrence and Stephanie Bea

North Sugarbee LLC, Property ID 68007, Chelan, $229,000, 1.26 acres, sold to Christopher and Alyssa Campbell

Taylor Orchards LLC, 15006 Allison Place, .28 acres, 15012 Allison Place, .32 acres, 15011 Allison Place, .31 acres, 15009 Allison Place, .3 acres (4 parcels in sale), Entiat, $435,000, sold to MTNS LLC

March 23

Richmon Auger, Property ID 47627, 1.64 acres, 87 Grade Creek Road, 2.06 acres (2 parcels in sale), Manson, $719,500, sold to Jamie L. and Cheryl L. Silva

Kevin Sullivan et al, 625 Cedar St., Leavenworth, $255,000, .08 acres, sold to Casey V. and Courtney Fortin

March 24

Michael E. Meglathery, Property ID 37853, .09 acres, 17884 N. Shore Drive, .19 acres (2 parcels in sale), Lake Wenatchee, $525,000, sold to Justin D. Holm

Robert G. and Catherine E. Harris, 15375 Coyote Falls Road, Entiat, $85,000, 1.54 acres, sold to Connor and Trisha Craig

March 25

David K. Wiegand, Property ID 20060, Peshastin, $75,000, 20 acres, sold to Philipps Enterprises Inc.

Jeffrey Q. and Sunny Moxley, 721 Summit Blvd., Manson, $525,000, 2.45 acres, sold to Scott and Kathryn Lathrop

March 28

Lee A. and Angelita C. Vorwerk, 2870 Manson Blvd., Manson, $400,000, 2.1 acres, sold to Digital Trust

March 30

GBS Lake Hills LLC, 102 Birdie Drive, Chelan, $175,000, .26 acres, sold to Mindy and Mike Gamble

March 31

Erik and Margaret Mueller, 17993 River Road, Plain, $300,000, .57 acres, sold to Tami L. and David A. Lyon

Douglas County commercial sales

March 4

Walter G. and Karen Sue Doll, 895 N. Baker Ave., East Wenatchee, $220,000, sold to Eduardo Muniz

March 31

David Gellatly, 109 and 101 A 11th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $830,000, sold to Parkway Professional Center LLC

Douglas County residential sales

March 1

Ackerman Construction Inc., 2637 7th S.E., East Wenatchee, $695,000, sold to Brett W. and Deanne J. Telford

Law Offices of Jason C. Tatman, 953 Tedford St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $209,398, sold to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development

March 2

Michael A. and Margaret A. Lyons, 272 N. Iowa Ave., East Wenatchee, $325,000, sold to Jesus V. Abrego

March 3

Devon Apartments LLC, 1345 N. Devon Ave. #1, East Wenatchee, $1,125,000, sold to Dutch Hill Holdings

Gregory A. Johnson Jr. and Lyn Shannon, 514 E. Locust St., Waterville, $425,000, sold to Rick and Melanie Bond

KTS Development LLC, 4560 S.E. Colockum View Drive, East Wenatchee, $605,000, sold to Francis and Susan Schroeder

Chapacka LLC, 4560 S.E. Colockum View Drive, East Wenatchee, $160,000, sold to Francis and Susan Schroeder

Amen Corner Holdings LLC, 124 N. James Ave., East Wenatchee, $400,000, sold to Charley’s Cleaning LLC

March 4

Mary K. Kennedy, 2280 Sunrise Place, East Wenatchee, $710,000, sold to Kyle Reed

Nikali C. and Nikita Jo Boldrini, 775 Coloma Place, Coulee-Hartline, $25,000, sold to Deborah Kemper Living Trust

Littrell Commercial Investments LLC, 181 Rock Island Road, East Wenatchee, $500,000, sold to Rock Island Road LLC

Gabriela Segura Sanchez, 2400 Tacoma Ave. SP 15, Bridgeport, $5,000, sold to Abad & Tomas Morales

March 7

Sage Homes LLC, 2328 S.E. Marlette Road, East Wenatchee, $334,900 for house, plus $105,000 for lot, sold to Heather A. and John P. West

Richard G. and Sandra A., 3031 N.W. Delcon Drive, East Wenatchee, $876,200, sold to Helle J. Anderson

Sage Homes LLC, 1143 S. New Oak Lane, East Wenatchee, $333,900 for house plus $105,000 for .16-acre lot, sold to Anthony Aguilar

March 9

Ryan Keith Burgess, 211 Pace Drive S.P. 11, East Wenatchee, $60,000, sold to Sarah E. Leishman

Gerald F. and Sally J. Fehr, 602 Desert Canyon Parkway, Orondo, $400,000, sold to Jeremy Douglas Fehrand

March 10

Handley Orchards LLC, 1494 Eastmont Ave. #45, East Wenatchee, $500,000, sold to Linda Linne Johansen

March 11

Emily Lauren Abbott, 417 S. Kansas Loop, East Wenatchee, $425,000, sold to Elizabeth N. Doenges

Hans C. and Kari L. Andersen, 1987 Peach Haven Court, East Wenatchee, $624,500, sold to Jamie Fechhelm

Dustin D. Millett, 2604 Semolina Loop, East Wenatchee, $495,000, sold to Conner Lindgren

Stimac Construction Inc., 272 Hammond Lane, Rock Island, $508,000, sold to John Woody Lotts and Reynoso Osiris

March 14

Suzanne E. and Louis J. Taylor, 1328 S. Union Ave., 1264 S. Union Ave. (2 parcels in sale), East Wenatchee, $40,000, sold to Maura Garibay

Humberto C. and Araceli S. Bedolla, 5627 4th St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $1,135,000, sold to Jesse and Alicia Gunderson

Monica T. Vega Mejia, 25 Cambridge Ave., Rock Island, $88,136, sold to Alejandra Thamara Franquez Vega

March 15

Noel D. Mathison, 2395 Prairie Drive, East Wenatchee, $525,000, sold to Eve C. Sullivan

A Home Doctor Inc., 1391 Theo Way, Rock Island, $415,900, sold to Anthony Gurule

March 16

Tim and April L. Halvorson, 15920 Badger Mountain Road, East Wenatchee, $735,000, sold to Jason Robert and Heather Charisse Ridlon

G9 Properties LLC, 593 Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee, $785,000, sold to Thaddeus and Kristine Anderson

G9 Properties LLC, 595 Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee, $785,000, sold to Thaddeus and Kristine Anderson

Russell C. Wright, 1975 Grant Road, East Wenatchee, $465,000, sold to Agripina Cabrera

Mortgage Lender Services Inc., 1108 2nd St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $292,605, sold to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development

March 18

Mark Allen and Joyce Louise Hedin, 425 Mcneil Canyon Road, Chelan, $835,000, sold to Joshua A. and Shawna A. Humphrey

Jose Blanco, 4077 Bluecrest Drive, East Wenatchee, $383,000, sold to Jayme Smith

Peggy Rolen Bearce Estate, 3405 N.W. Cascade Ave., East Wenatchee, $240,000, sold to Maria Del Rosario Quinones

Christina Shull, 1250 6th Place N.E., East Wenatchee, $370,000, sold to Reina C. Caredio

Robert F. H. and Katherine B. Campbell, 368 4th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $342,000, sold to Eliza J. Campbell

Miles Collective LLC, 906 4th St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $650,000, sold to The Gilyard Company

March 21

Margie E. Calzia Estate, 105 W. Birch St., Waterville, $160,000, sold to Shelia and Robert Bevington

Jeffry Graf, 140 N. James Ave., East Wenatchee, $400,000, sold to Judy Gillingham

Nancy C. Gengler, 2 23rd St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $395,000, sold to Glenn J. White

Graebel Relocation Services Worldwide Inc., 3970 N.E. Vista Del Rey Drive, East Wenatchee, $429,000, sold to Matthew and Keziah Benson

Alexis Ilana Burg, 3970 N.E. Vista Del Rey Drive, East Wenatchee, $429,000, sold to Graebel Relocation Services Worldwide Inc.

C and C Investment Properties LLC, 231 21st St. N.W., East Wenatchee, $530,000, sold to Christopher Shannon Boyd

March 22

KTS Development LLC, 4534 S.E. Colockum View Drive, Rock Island, $660,000, sold to Mitchell David and Jennifer Dawn Marcuson

Chapacka LLC, 4534 S.E. Colockum View Drive, Rock Island, $160,000, sold to Mitchell David and Jennifer Dawn Marcuson

March 23

Darin M. and Stephanie A. Darnell, 3426 Knob Hill Drive, East Wenatchee, $835,000, sold to Christopher Sean and Anne Mace Deines

Delores A. Edmondson, 21st St. N.W. (2 parcels in sale), East Wenatchee, $225,000, sold to Wenatchee Investments LLC

March 24

Kerry and Aleisha Wiest, 1953 Legendary Lane S.E., East Wenatchee, $635,000, sold to Jessica Norris Chapman

March 25

Dakota J. Wheeler, 103 N. Garden Ave., Rock Island, $385,000, sold to Christopher Michael and Amber Dawn Tillotson

Jamie L. Skelton, 105 N. Garden Ave., Rock Island, $350,000, sold to Dylan M. Wheeler

SCR Holdings LLC, 29 Syrah Lane, Rock Island, $930,000, sold to Victor and Cornelia Rosu

Kristofor D. Norland, 25 Ribbon Cliff Road, Orondo, $599,000, sold to Joe C. Wilson and Darlene Dobson

Erik G. and Kate K. Norland, 23 Ribbon Cliff Road, Orondo, $595,000, sold to Jennifer R. and Scott C. Wendlandt

March 28

Audie and Rebecca Ann Lewis, 10025 W. Coyote Trail, Ephrata, $8,000, sold to Yenni Quevedo Mojica

March 29

Cindy K. Garrett, 217 E. Poplar St., Waterville, $220,000, sold to Jazmin Tedder

A Home Doctor Inc., 1385 Theo Way, Rock Island, $390,000, sold to William Dunn

March 31

Juan Romo, 1451 N. Devon Ave., East Wenatchee, $450,000, sold to Kelvin Flores Lopez

Douglas County land sales

March 2

Mark Markov, parcel number 82000501400, Waterville, $7,000, 1.04 acres, sold to Burgeon Ventures LLC

Roger and Carol Le Ray, 14 LeRay Ranch Road, parcel number 22212120027, 6.38 acres, 22212120009, 2.67 acres (3 parcels in sale), East Wenatchee, $663,750, sold to Cruz Rentals LLC

Mike’s Land LLC, parcel number 81800601000, Coulee-Hartline, $4,997, .93 acres, sold to Evan R. and Karen I. Evans

Triple L Investments LLC, 2480 Berkeley Loop, East Wenatchee, $95,000, .19 acres, sold to A&G Brothers General Construction LLC

March 3

Darrell and Debbie Dalton, 6636 Mesa Drive, .98 acres, parcel number 81500800800, 1 acre (2 parcels in sale), Ephrata, $30,000, sold to Geraldine Shadle

LNCE Solutions LLC, parcel number 49800005100, Chelan, $79,900, 5 acres, sold to Jordan Sahlberg

March 4

Cendivel Acosta Martinez, parcel number 51500800600, Bridgeport, $20,000, .38 acres, sold to Patricia Barragan

March 7

Edmund H. and Linda K. Daling, parcel number 25243430000, Waterville, $78,500, 153.77 acres, sold to Mittelstaedt Ranch LLC

March 9

Velman L. and Allure D. Pracht, parcel number 81801201900, Coulee-Hartline, $7,500, 1.31 acres, sold to Amy Londgren

Marilyn V. Gearhart, parcel number 82000900400, Waterville, $8,000, 1.52 acres, sold to Nathanael Isaac and Jennifer Marie Harlin

March 10

Rebecca House, parcel number 27230130006, 20 acres, 27230120001, 20 acres (2 parcels in sale), Mansfield, $88,000, sold to Justin and Leslie Olson

March 11

Blue Jay Orchards Inc., parcel number 26212420006, 32.62 acres, 26212420004, 2.36 acres, 26212420003, 3.02 acres, 26211330003, 15.79 acres, 26212410003, 8.33 acres (5 parcels in sale), Orondo, $1,600,000, sold to AFC Ranch 8 LLC

Robert Reeves, parcel number 24211010012, East Wenatchee, $150,000, 10 acres, sold to Donald R. and Lorena A. Reeves

March 14

Brecken R LLC, 3005 N. Breckenridge Drive, East Wenatchee, $64,950, .26 acres, sold to Christopher R. Eckert

March 15

Nila M. Schmidt Estate, parcel number 28251640001, 11 acres, 28252110001, 179.72 acres, 28252810000, 477.43 acres, 28253310002, 374.76 acres, 28253140001, 78 acres, 28253210002, 449.7 acres, 27250510000, 289.33 acres (7 parcels in sale), Bridgeport, $1,310,000, sold to Prairie Creek Ranch LLC

Gateway Properties LLC, 144 S. Nile Ave., East Wenatchee, $2,500,000, 13.94 acres, sold to Gateway Opportunity Zone Operating Business LLC

March 16

Piepel Land Holdings LLC, parcel number 67800001607, Palisades, $145,000, 6.02 acres, sold to Rueben P. and Susan I. Tastad

John J. and Mary Ann Corning, parcel number 24211710000, 320 acres, 24212010003, 80 acres, 24212010002, 80 acres, 24212010001, 80 acres (4 parcels in sale), East Wenatchee, $560,000, sold to D&D Orchards

March 17

Satendra and Uma Wati Prasad, parcel number 81800600500, Coulee-Hartline, $11,000, 1.12 acres, sold to Kenneth H. and Sherri L. Nelson

Robert J. Hefley, parcel number 82001303100, Waterville, $12,000, 2.67 acres, sold to Garth L. and Kelsey M. Baldwin

March 18

C&O Nursery, 13250 A U.S. Highway 2, 18.14 acres, 13234 A U.S. Highway 2, 13236 A U.S. Highway 2, 11.67 acres (3 parcels in sale), East Wenatchee, $3,000,000, sold to Public Utility District No. 1 of Douglas County

Paul F. and M.J. Gentry, parcel number 51500100100, Bridgeport, $8,000, .43 acres, sold to Darvello Alvarez

Cinnamon Hills LLC, 5781 Nelpar Drive, East Wenatchee, $700,000, 4.77 acres, sold to Joshua Mason

Shanta Lee Monroe and Mark Gervickas, parcel number 30252810004, Brewster, $216,000, 36.8 acres, sold to Megan L. and Jeffrey M. Hayes

March 21

Brecken R LLC, 3019 Breckenridge Drive, East Wenatchee, $682,000, .26 acres, sold to Marina Vargas

March 22

Richard J. and Tracy A. Wolfington, 400 V. Emerson Drive, Orondo, $272,000, .14 acres, sold to Mark and Kelcie Rocha

The Trust for Public Land, 477 9th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $26,500, 2.3 acres, sold to Eastmont Metropolitan Parks District

The Trust for Public Land, 477 9th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $446,220, 2.3 acres, sold to Eastmont Metropolitan Parks District

Kieferland LLC, parcel number 81801700500, Coulee-Hartline, $5,990, 1.57 acres, sold to Melissa D. Baylor

Stephen L. and Paula M. Lemons, Tyee View Loop, Waterville, $7,000, sold to Darlene A. Jones

March 24

Brecken R LLC, 3033 N. Breckenridge Drive, East Wenatchee, $710,000, .26 acres, sold to Kyle and Stacie Schreibeis

John William Horlebein, 276 Chelan Hills Acres Road, Chelan, $125,000, 27.93 acres, sold to Stephanie Sheridan

Ronald E. and Sandra Haroldson, parcel number 81801203000, 1.89 acres, parcel number 81801202900, 1.41 acres (2 parcels in sale), Coulee-Hartline, $17,000, sold to Daniel Alan Funk

Ronald E. and Sandra Haroldson, parcel number 81801203100, Coulee-Hartline, $8,500, 1.22 acres, sold to Kenneth Alan Funk

March 25

LNCE Solutions LLC, parcel number 49800005100, Chelan, $79,900, 5 acres, sold to Jordan Sahlberg

March 28

Russell J. Lytle, parcel number 20221410016, Quincy, $180,500, 2.01 acres, sold to Jeremy and Traci Hoskins

March 30

Piepel Land Holdings LLC, parcel number 67800001603, Palisades, $169,900, 5.87 acres, sold to Darin M. and Stephanie A. Darnell

Efrain Ramirez Yonko, 505 Road 15 N.W., Mansfield, $255,000, 21.4 acres, sold to Eric T. Crouch

March 31

Welton Orchards and Storage LLC, parcel number 75000004502, East Wenatchee, $100,000, 2.32 acres, sold to Stephen M. and Tricia K. Donaldson

David and Michelle Marden, parcel number 26211540008, Orondo, $240,000, 5.5 acres, sold to AFC Ranch 8 LLC



