Chelan County commercial sales
March 1
Gilyard Company, 101 Railroad Ave., Cashmere, $1,000,000, sold to Miles Collective LLC
March 4
Narrow Gate Holdings LLC, 9308 A East Leavenworth Road, Leavenworth, $2,970,000, sold to Eagle Creek Camp LLC
March 7
John P. and Barbara A. Cronin, 100 Lake Chelan Shores Dr. 14 2, Chelan, $800,000, sold to Walter H. and Kristel N. Surman
March 8
Christopher R. Eckert, 1826 Rocklund Drive B, Wenatchee, $295,000, sold to Benjamin Cadman and Lauren N. Kellogg
SSM Forty Investment Inc., 1350 W. Woodin Ave., C24, Chelan, $79,950, sold to David R. Dahl
March 15
Quinnconn LLC, 606 N. Chelan Ave. A, Wenatchee, $502,500, sold to Arthur Henry Investments LLC
March 18
RSW Ventures LLC, 616 and 618 E. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $3,350,000, sold to 618 Woodin LLC
March 21
Aaron P. Kelly, 808 N. Miller St., Wenatchee, $668,650, sold to Aaron P. Kelly et al
Sunset Marina LLC, 1350 W. Woodin Ave., B1, Chelan, $75,950, sold to Stephen M. and Kim E. Batson
SSM Forty Investments Inc., 1350 W. Woodin Ave., DDE1 and DDE2, Chelan,$220,000, sold to Home Doctor Inc.
SSM Forty Investment Inc., 1350 W. Woodin Ave., F15, Chelan, $139,950, sold to George L. and Sara Broome
March 28
Allen Family Holdings LLC, 610 N. Mission St., Wenatchee, $120,000, sold to Little Green Apples Baseball Club LLC
Rodney A. Haverfield, 342 Sunset Highway, Cashmere, $700,000, sold to KPS Cashmere Center LLC
Boyd Cascade Inc., Property ID 24815, Wenatchee, $390,000, .96 acres, sold to Joshua A. and Jennifer Stendera
Chelan County residential sales
March 1
Katy Boreson et al, 21 N. Elliott Ave., Wenatchee, $529,175, sold to Fernando K. Edagi and Gabriela M. Geerdink
Easy Street Investments LLC, 3571 Allen Lane, Peshastin, $30,000, sold to Michael G. Mitchell
Eldon W. Noyes Revocable Living Trust, 9390 N. Fork Road, Cashmere, $1,125,000, sold to Daniel and Kathryn Velloth et al
Austin and Aubrey Reynolds, 10989 Wending Lane, Lake Wenatchee, $405,500, sold to Christina L. Carlson
Manuel Arroyo, 925 S. Chelan Ave., Wenatchee, $260,000, sold to Valentina Garcia
Gregory S. and Jodi R. Cowell, 68 and 110 Mackenzie Way, Chelan, $350,000, sold to Jesus and Candelaria Cisneros
March 2
Marshall J. Tramp, 504 First St., Wenatchee, $260,000, sold to Homefront LLC
Matthew D. and Christie M. Shelton, 210 E. Franklin St., Chelan, $367,100, sold to Robert D. Kingman and Karen N. Watts
Michael and Mary Gibson, 922 Sunrise Drive, Manson, $477,500, sold to William and Suzanne Bigleman
Idolina Calvillo Rubalcava et al, 529 Methow St., Wenatchee, $385,000, sold to Hernandez Properties LLC
March 3
Clinton Pierce, 3760 Hamlin Road, Malaga, $325,000, sold to Mary Kennedy
Brandon W. West, 8554 Orchard St., Peshastin, $440,000, sold to Dominique and Ashley Coffin
Brandon and Tarren Fix, 561 Hidden Lane, Chelan, $446,000, sold to Blake A. and Elaine C. Kavalok
March 4
Antonio C. Cardoso De Oliveira, 1905 Leavenworth Place, Wenatchee, $555,000, sold to Desiree Jones
Mark and Diane Beeksma, 104 Spader Bay Road 36, Chelan, $687,500, sold to Scott E. and Amy E. Donnell
John R. Kearny, 103 N. Park and Woodin Ave., Chelan, $28,500, sold to Albert S. and Alexandra Angel
Michael and Melissa Ricketts, 1642 Kayla Way, Wenatchee, $648,000, sold to Liesbet and Scott Hess
Arianna Cozart, 2057 Silver Lane, Wenatchee, $474,000, sold to Alex C. and Nichole Hildebrand
Michael K. and Deanna L. Adams, 401 Sunny Brooke Lane, Chelan, $695,000, sold to David M. and Chloe S. Hays
March 5
Carlos Avelar, 418 Methow St., Wenatchee, $365,000, sold to Jennifer Osborn and Ed Kloth
March 7
Melissa Venegas and Horacio Venegas Garcia, 117 E. Allen Ave., Chelan, $450,000, sold to Zachary R. and Brooke E. Dodson
Nicholas C. Marette and Patricia A. Rodgers-Marette, 948 Sunrise Drive, Manson, $400,000, sold to Tara L. Fray
Douglas Alas et al, 362 Broad Ave., Wenatchee, $191,250, sold to Bianca M. Samaniego and Adrian Samaniego Ruiz
Jane Dodson, 415 Cedar St., Leavenworth, $1,150,000, sold to Ryan and Cari Mitchell
Elizabeth J. Abel and Dallas P. Brabant, 9972 Saska Way, Entiat, $484,000, sold to Tonya Blair
Andria and Jason Hoover, 114 Rudy Circle, Chelan, $1,000,000, sold to Jason S. and Jennifer E. Cambridge
March 8
Kevin M. and Jessica L. Hughes, 4923 Blair Slack Road, Malaga, $740,000, sold to Tanner M. Rabe
David E. and Sherry A. MacGregor Revocable Living Trust, 5560 and 5574 Big Springs Ranch Road (2 parcels in sale), Malaga, $1,575,000, sold to Michael and Connie Dipronio
Richard L. Scaman, 1527 Maiden Lane, Wenatchee, $800,000, sold to Angel and Carlos Avelar
John and Cathryn Schumack, 95 Canyon Ranch Road, Manson, $519,000, sold to Devon J. and Lauren E. Griffith
Vernon L. Lester, 140 Washington Creek Road, Chelan, $425,000, sold to Gary R. and Briar R. Ivory
Norman D. and Dawna P. Nelson, 123 Fuller St., Wenatchee, $345,000, sold to Kelsi Lehrman and Jordan Middleton
March 9
Scott and Mary Sowle, 2308 Lester Road, Wenatchee, $700,000, sold to Bond S. and Jesse R. Simpson
Cody Middleton-Dills, 3117 Bermuda St., Malaga, $423,000, sold to Joseph S. and Amanda M. Violette
Milton J. and Janet L. Anderson, 325 Division St. 105, Leavenworth, $404,900, sold to Ellen A. Calnon and Reginald W. II Olsen
Donn P. Coonrod, 14559 Vradenburg St., Entiat, $75,815, sold to Joseph and Sandra Hagen
Taylor Family Trust, 317 E. Wapato Ave., Chelan, $350,000, sold to John and Renia K. Masters
Juli A. and Stephen D. Ogden, 100 Malaga Alcoa Highway, Wenatchee, $1,525,000, sold to Jeffrey D. and Regina M. Farmer
March 10
Jordanne V. Barros et al, 10 S. Cove Ave. 3A, Wenatchee, $350,000, sold to Beverly Ryan
Pheasant Hills Estates LLC, 30 Emma Drive, Wenatchee, $567,900, sold to Todd A. and Tanya E. Fraker
Pheasant Hills Estates LLC, 56 Emma Drive, Wenatchee, $135,000, sold to Richard C. and Vicki L. Doggett
March 11
Mary P. Mendez, 1026 Cherry St., Wenatchee, $335,000, sold to Christopher and Brenda Y. Garibay
Gary Neumann, 1125 Eighth St., Wenatchee, $316,000, sold to Ofelia Gonzalez Vasquez and Oscar A. Ramos
Arthur J. Schile, 16828 Lakeview Drive, Lake Wenatchee, $76,538, sold to Arthur J. Schile and Marie Hoang
Rodney R. Rumbolz, 2401 Shaw Road, Malaga, $717,555, sold to Laura M. Bromiley
Cynthia L. Rowe, 2836 Riviera Blvd., Malaga, $555,000, sold to Alan Lang and Christine Lang-Cox
March 14
Fred A. Waunch Trust, 3925 Selfs Motel Road, Cashmere, $350,000, sold to Juan Perez Gil and Maria De Los Angeles
David E. Battis, 11 Blossom Lane, Wenatchee, $750,000, sold to Benjamin and Candice Schaapman
Cliff Reister, 1545 Angela St., Wenatchee, $395,000, sold to Darryl and Hope White
William B. and Lindsey M. Kunz, 18619 Rieche Road, Lake Wenatchee, $737,000, sold to Kevin P. McCulloch and Alisa M. Ple-Plakon
Lindy Holmberg, 105 Vineyard Lane 2A, Chelan, $510,000, sold to Brad and Heidi Summers Family Trust
Ronald G. and Margie D. Zucker, 214 Marr St., Wenatchee, $230,000, sold to James D. Smith
Deane R. Davis and Middy A. Phillips, 1919 Okanogan Ave., Wenatchee, $655,000, sold to Nigel and Jennifer N. Hunter
March 15
Daniel and Erin Becraft, 9876 Mountain Home Road, Leavenworth, $337,370, sold to Andrew Foulk and Kirby Pratt
J.D. Johnson, 125 Mad River Road, Ardenvoir, $775,000, sold to Horizon Earthworks LLC
Columbia Valley Housing Association, 516 Kittitas St., Wenatchee, $82,000, sold to Jolene M. and Riley A. Cookson
Brandon J. and Amber G. Sandine, 624 Majestic View Drive, Wenatchee, $1,900,000, sold to Shafer and Taylor Smart
March 16
Kyle R. Delaney, 108 N. Cleveland Ave. 1, Wenatchee, $358,203, sold to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC
Darold H. and Carlene M. Bieber Trustees, 1841 Heritage Drive, Wenatchee, $520,000, sold to James M. Homa
Brian T. Parton, 12591 Prowell St., Leavenworth, $1,100,000, sold to Creek Haus LLC
Anthony B. Greathouse et al, 609 Watson Lane, Chelan, $240,000, sold to Meegan and Robert Normandeau
Jennifer D. and Mitchell D. Marcuson, 573 Saddle Rock Loop, Wenatchee, $520,000, sold to Catherine White and Louis Mondau
March 17
Anna Sutherlin, 2091 and 2080 Sleepy Hollow Road (2 parcels in sale), Monitor, $320,000, sold to Hazen L. Free
John E. Elam, 1602 Britini Drive, Wenatchee, $395,000, sold to William C. Kirker
Jayme Smith, 5911 Larson St., Cashmere, $425,000, sold to Anne M. Monroe and Anjin Herndon
Angelina John, 3019 Memory Lane, Lake Wenatchee, $275,000, sold to Michael Watters
Steven and Donna Roddick, 511 N. Cedar St., Chelan, $222,000, sold to Carl V. C. and Teresa R. M. Loreen
March 18
Roger and Shaun Souve, 2710 Number 1 Canyon Road, Wenatchee, $943,936, sold to Arturo V. and Fabiola Garibay
Sean and Monica Gengler, 1715 5th St., Wenatchee, $490,000, sold to Ethan and Julia Dennison
George L. and Trinice J. Lak, 204 Paton St., Cashmere, $700,000, sold to Spencer H. and Deborah Meline
Arturo and Faviola Garibay, 815 Highland Drive, Wenatchee, $570,000, sold to David J. and Rhonda J. Pickering
Helen M. Anderson, 3800 W. Malaga Road, Malaga, $400,000, sold to Home Doctor Inc.
Chelan Lookout LLLP, 1341 Dragonfly Court, Chelan, $670,000, sold to Ricky and Maria Eng
Select Homes Inc., 202 Easton Way, Chelan, $485,000, sold to Shane G. Hohnstein
March 21
Cynthia A. Kupczynski et al, 306 S. Second St., Chelan, $72,000, sold to Lambert Family LLC
Kent M. and Michelle R. Curry, 113 N. East Center St. B8, Chelan, $542,500, sold to Emily and Preben Gietz
John J. and Tamie K. Boersema, 501 Palouse St., Wenatchee, $315,000, sold to Joshua I. Fuller and Jessica Hooley
John L. Ford Jr., 139 and 147 John Truett Drive, Malaga, $250,000, sold to Beverley A. Olson
March 22
Russel S. and Brenda J. Wills, 3706 Red Apple Road, Cashmere, $695,000, sold to Travis and Quynn Dusek
Putnum Properties LLC, 145 W. Whitman St., Unit 1, Leavenworth, $291,667, sold to Sean W. and Karlyn K. Lynn et al
Putnum Properties LLC, 145 W. Whitman St., Unit 2, Leavenworth, $291,667, sold to Sean W. and Karlyn K. Lynn et al
Putnum Properties LLC, 145 W. Whitman St., Unit 3, Leavenworth, $291,667, sold to Sean W. and Karlyn K. Lynn et al
Wendy J. McCune, 4245 Pendleton Court, Malaga, $325,000, sold to Juan and Angelique Fregozo
March 23
Michael E. and Teresa M. Drollman, 1011 Elliott Ave., Wenatchee, $452,000, sold to Hans M. Schulfer
Morrison Properties 2019 LLC, 5907 Pioneer Drive, Cashmere, $532,000, sold to Bonnie Schade and Peter Phipps
Ronald and Evelyn Weems, 193 Juniper Lane, Monitor, $272,000, sold to William E. and Brandi L. Weems
Jean M. Gambrielle, 313 Butte Road, Chelan, $905,000, sold to Chad J. and Jennifer J. Davis
Jeffrey D. Gaston and Lisa C. Faulkner, 905 Wheeler Hill Road, Wenatchee, $460,000, sold to Dakota J. Wheeler
Stacey J. Lienemann and KC S. Skalisky, 2139 Citation Loop, Wenatchee, $470,800, sold to Scott Lienemann
Tyler W. Chambers, 1837 Kristina Lane, Wenatchee, $468,000, sold to Jessica L. Kennedy and Matthew R. Maestas
John J. and Tamie K. Boersema, 2 S. Cleveland Ave., Wenatchee, $310,000, sold to Sophia M. Peck and Luke A. Bobrycki
March 24
Cornelio Tovar, 3432 Casandra Drive, Wenatchee, $260,000, sold to Carmela Solorio Preciado and Luis Solorio
Trevor D. and Tara R. Hook, 525 Alpine Place I1, Leavenworth, $635,000, sold to Robert R. Zabel and Kayla Kjallin
James M. Elser, 128 W. Center St., Leavenworth, $661,000, sold to Clara S. Wilder
Troy and Kristan Apro, 2217 W. Prospect St., Chelan, $415,000, sold to Byron M. Lewellen et al
D&T Campbell Investments LLC, 14 Jonagold Lane, Manson, $565,000, sold to Alexandra M. and Clayton C. Watkins
March 25
Joseph Z. Taylor, 218 Ohme Garden Road, Wenatchee, $670,000, sold to Jonathon L. and Jennifer M. Bishop
Colin S. Forsyth and Jessica S. Kendall, 141 W. Benton St., Leavenworth, $735,000, sold to Tracy J. and Brett B. Newell
Margaret D. Haley, 720 Spokane St., Wenatchee, $325,000, sold to Ariana Rahmani and Victoria Briseno
Margaret E. Marrs, 1216 Gossman Lane, Wenatchee, $450,000, sold to David Bersenadze and Lali Lipartellani
Sienna 41 LLC, 235 Sienna Road, Wenatchee, $712,999, sold to Tracey Geiersbach
March 26
Daniel H. Klossner, 205 West St., Leavenworth, $475,000, sold to David R. Oliver and Gabrielle R. Wahto
March 28
Jamie and Amy Poe, 128 Stafford St., Leavenworth, $495,000, sold to Maywood Apartments LLC
Gro A. Buer, 223 Evans St., Leavenworth, $430,000, sold to Carolyn Griffin Bugert and Robert Bugert et al
Matt and Shauna Iseri, 20795 Kahler Drive D6, Lake Wenatchee, $449,000, sold to Hermann Calabria
Roger E. King and Helen Tollefson, 2410 Jeffrey Court, Wenatchee, $553,500, sold to Evergreen Moneysource MTG Co.
Barbara F. Charitable Remainder Unitrust, 878 Autumn Crest Drive, Wenatchee, $900,000, sold to Paul and Juliann Zalud
Al and Deborah Aguilar, 147 Carlson Loop, Wenatchee, $380,000, sold to Alejandro Maldonado et al
March 29
Bradford E. Fehr et al, 707 Piere St., Wenatchee, $250,000, sold to Island DV LLC
Henderson Highlands Inc., 1876 Union Valley Road, Chelan, $450,000, sold to Hailey C. Stuit and Caleb H. Layfield
March 30
Brian E. and Toddi L. Barclay et al, 1055 Ridge Crest Drive, Wenatchee, $985,000, sold to Katie and Kevin Steiner
Alecia Johansen, 24316 Saddle St., Plain, $635,000, sold to Michael and Kimberly Arnette
Claudiu D. Maries and Maries Alina Ligia, 144 Fair Way, Chelan, $820,000, sold to Robert M. and Linda J. Hurt
James E. and Rosalie Stevens, 417 S. 1st St., Chelan, $545,000, sold to Robinson Family Venture Capital LLC
Medina Vacation Rentals LLC, 744 Wapato Way A, Manson, $1,500,000, sold to Edwin and Cherry Fallon Trust
Sharon L. Wulf-Fleming, 1537 Skyline Drive, Wenatchee, $745,000, sold to Ronald N. and Christine Childs
Daniel and Susan Eby, 940 U.S. Highway 2, unit D, Leavenworth, $215,000, sold to MSC ML LLC
Alan J. and Marion Gallentine, 340 Allison St., Wenatchee, $750,000, sold Athena and Weston Carmichael
Gayle S. Willett, 441 Laurie Drive, Wenatchee, $857,500, sold to Therese Marzocchi
March 31
Louis L. Sorensen, 2467 Entiat Way, Entiat, $97,117, sold to Kelly G. and Carrie Sorensen
Ron Eksten, 17490 Chumstick Highway, Leavenworth, $385,000, sold to Paul W. and Elisabeth A. Klumper
Leroy and Vera M. Sorensen, 229 Arden Road, Ardenvoir, $107,084, sold to Lori K. Sorensen
Louis L. Sorensen, 469 Stayman Flats Road, Chelan, $127,201, sold to Gerry R. Sorensen
Brett G. and Robin S. Bence, 4210 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $621,667, sold to Werner and Janet L. Cadera
Harry D. Peart, 1011 Tyler St., Wenatchee, $275,000, sold to James Elser and Jennifer Kaiser-Elser
John A. Simmons, 4065 W. Malaga Road, Malaga, $225,000, sold to Jeffrey L. Mindt
Chelan County land sales
March 1
Michael J. Strutzel, Property ID 22105, Cashmere, $300,000, 3.33 acres, sold to George C. and Diane L. Fuller
March 3
Patricia Offerdahl, Property ID 34955, Plain, $299,000, 2 acres, sold to Victor and Irina Vorobiev
William C. Hamlin, 1450 Washington Creek Road, Chelan, $50,000, 20 acres, sold to Jacinda L. and Timothy McLaughlin
March 4
Ed Kossian and Greg Beckel, Property ID 19177, Wenatchee, $440,000, 25.8 acres, sold to KNM Design LLC
March 7
Richard R. and Marlene R. Larson, 14 Kohn Drive, Manson, $270,000, .36 acres, sold to Robert Kohn
March 8
Puget Sound Quality Construction Inc., 124 Rudy Circle, Chelan, $1,000,000, .36 acres, sold to William C. Jr. and Tara M. Miller
Vernon L. Lester, Washington Creek Road, $425,000, 24.4 acres, sold to Gary R. and Briar R. Ivory
Select Homes Inc., 213 Viewland Way, Chelan, $500,000, .52 acres, sold to Geoffrey C. and Jennifer L. Dalgas
March 9
John L. Ford Jr., 172 John Truett Drive, Malaga, $135,000, .68 acres, sold to Joseph W. and Deanna C. Walter
William E. M.D. and Sandra L. Danke, 2350 Summit Blvd., Manson, $425,000, 2.5 acres, sold to Randy C. and Karen K. Morrison
March 10
Sandra S. Hagen, Property ID 63452, .21 acres, 63453, .23 acres (2 parcels in sale), Entiat, $78,120, sold to Donn and Andrea Coonrod
March 11
Rodney R. Rumbolz, Property ID 58786, Malaga, $200,000, 1 acre, sold to Laura M. Bromiley
John L. Ford Jr., 76 Tex Ford Drive, Malaga, $139,500, .51 acres, sold to Ronald and Heather Alexander
March 12
Cygnet LLC, 1029 Crest Loop, Entiat, $105,000, .2 acres, sold to Izaiah and Brittany Guertin
March 15
Manson View Development LLC, Boetzkes Avenue, Manson, $300,000, 1.03 acres, sold to Jodene Collings
March 17
Beverly J. Young, Property ID 49300, Manson, $340,000, 1 acre, sold to Charlize Clementson
Joseph and Lisa Leonardi, 33 Kage Lane, Manson, $295,000, .47 acres, sold to Terry S. Jr. and Brooke R. Sanders
March 21
McLaughlin Construction Remodel & Design LLC, 2053 Broadcrest Court, Wenatchee, $165,000, .52 acres, sold to Jacob P. Riedel and Catherine E. Clift
John L. Ford Jr., 196 John Truett Drive, Malaga, $110,000, .42 acres, sold to Marco A. Martinez Medina and Lucero I. Martinez
John L. Ford Jr., 108 Tex Ford Drive, Malaga, $135,000, .41 acres, sold to Lori B. Haugen and Becky M. Wetli
John L. Ford Jr., 155 John Truett Drive, Malaga, $128,000, .43 acres, sold to Upfront Construction LLC
John L. Ford Jr., 163 John Truett Drive, Malaga, $128,000, .45 acres, sold to Upfront Construction LLC
John L. Ford Jr., 17 Tex Ford Drive, Malaga, $135,000, .41 acres, sold to Upfront Construction LLC
John L. Ford Jr., 19 Good Tern Lane, Malaga, $135,000, .54 acres, sold to Upfront Construction LLC
John L. Ford Jr., 164 John Truett Drive, Malaga, $135,000, .41 acres, sold to Upfront Construction LLC
March 22
North Stayman Flats LLC, Property ID 67994, Chelan, $195,000, 1.13 acres, sold to Lawrence and Stephanie Bea
North Sugarbee LLC, Property ID 68007, Chelan, $229,000, 1.26 acres, sold to Christopher and Alyssa Campbell
Taylor Orchards LLC, 15006 Allison Place, .28 acres, 15012 Allison Place, .32 acres, 15011 Allison Place, .31 acres, 15009 Allison Place, .3 acres (4 parcels in sale), Entiat, $435,000, sold to MTNS LLC
March 23
Richmon Auger, Property ID 47627, 1.64 acres, 87 Grade Creek Road, 2.06 acres (2 parcels in sale), Manson, $719,500, sold to Jamie L. and Cheryl L. Silva
Kevin Sullivan et al, 625 Cedar St., Leavenworth, $255,000, .08 acres, sold to Casey V. and Courtney Fortin
March 24
Michael E. Meglathery, Property ID 37853, .09 acres, 17884 N. Shore Drive, .19 acres (2 parcels in sale), Lake Wenatchee, $525,000, sold to Justin D. Holm
Robert G. and Catherine E. Harris, 15375 Coyote Falls Road, Entiat, $85,000, 1.54 acres, sold to Connor and Trisha Craig
March 25
David K. Wiegand, Property ID 20060, Peshastin, $75,000, 20 acres, sold to Philipps Enterprises Inc.
Jeffrey Q. and Sunny Moxley, 721 Summit Blvd., Manson, $525,000, 2.45 acres, sold to Scott and Kathryn Lathrop
March 28
Lee A. and Angelita C. Vorwerk, 2870 Manson Blvd., Manson, $400,000, 2.1 acres, sold to Digital Trust
March 30
GBS Lake Hills LLC, 102 Birdie Drive, Chelan, $175,000, .26 acres, sold to Mindy and Mike Gamble
March 31
Erik and Margaret Mueller, 17993 River Road, Plain, $300,000, .57 acres, sold to Tami L. and David A. Lyon
Douglas County commercial sales
March 4
Walter G. and Karen Sue Doll, 895 N. Baker Ave., East Wenatchee, $220,000, sold to Eduardo Muniz
March 31
David Gellatly, 109 and 101 A 11th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $830,000, sold to Parkway Professional Center LLC
Douglas County residential sales
March 1
Ackerman Construction Inc., 2637 7th S.E., East Wenatchee, $695,000, sold to Brett W. and Deanne J. Telford
Law Offices of Jason C. Tatman, 953 Tedford St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $209,398, sold to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development
March 2
Michael A. and Margaret A. Lyons, 272 N. Iowa Ave., East Wenatchee, $325,000, sold to Jesus V. Abrego
March 3
Devon Apartments LLC, 1345 N. Devon Ave. #1, East Wenatchee, $1,125,000, sold to Dutch Hill Holdings
Gregory A. Johnson Jr. and Lyn Shannon, 514 E. Locust St., Waterville, $425,000, sold to Rick and Melanie Bond
KTS Development LLC, 4560 S.E. Colockum View Drive, East Wenatchee, $605,000, sold to Francis and Susan Schroeder
Chapacka LLC, 4560 S.E. Colockum View Drive, East Wenatchee, $160,000, sold to Francis and Susan Schroeder
Amen Corner Holdings LLC, 124 N. James Ave., East Wenatchee, $400,000, sold to Charley’s Cleaning LLC
March 4
Mary K. Kennedy, 2280 Sunrise Place, East Wenatchee, $710,000, sold to Kyle Reed
Nikali C. and Nikita Jo Boldrini, 775 Coloma Place, Coulee-Hartline, $25,000, sold to Deborah Kemper Living Trust
Littrell Commercial Investments LLC, 181 Rock Island Road, East Wenatchee, $500,000, sold to Rock Island Road LLC
Gabriela Segura Sanchez, 2400 Tacoma Ave. SP 15, Bridgeport, $5,000, sold to Abad & Tomas Morales
March 7
Sage Homes LLC, 2328 S.E. Marlette Road, East Wenatchee, $334,900 for house, plus $105,000 for lot, sold to Heather A. and John P. West
Richard G. and Sandra A., 3031 N.W. Delcon Drive, East Wenatchee, $876,200, sold to Helle J. Anderson
Sage Homes LLC, 1143 S. New Oak Lane, East Wenatchee, $333,900 for house plus $105,000 for .16-acre lot, sold to Anthony Aguilar
March 9
Ryan Keith Burgess, 211 Pace Drive S.P. 11, East Wenatchee, $60,000, sold to Sarah E. Leishman
Gerald F. and Sally J. Fehr, 602 Desert Canyon Parkway, Orondo, $400,000, sold to Jeremy Douglas Fehrand
March 10
Handley Orchards LLC, 1494 Eastmont Ave. #45, East Wenatchee, $500,000, sold to Linda Linne Johansen
March 11
Emily Lauren Abbott, 417 S. Kansas Loop, East Wenatchee, $425,000, sold to Elizabeth N. Doenges
Hans C. and Kari L. Andersen, 1987 Peach Haven Court, East Wenatchee, $624,500, sold to Jamie Fechhelm
Dustin D. Millett, 2604 Semolina Loop, East Wenatchee, $495,000, sold to Conner Lindgren
Stimac Construction Inc., 272 Hammond Lane, Rock Island, $508,000, sold to John Woody Lotts and Reynoso Osiris
March 14
Suzanne E. and Louis J. Taylor, 1328 S. Union Ave., 1264 S. Union Ave. (2 parcels in sale), East Wenatchee, $40,000, sold to Maura Garibay
Humberto C. and Araceli S. Bedolla, 5627 4th St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $1,135,000, sold to Jesse and Alicia Gunderson
Monica T. Vega Mejia, 25 Cambridge Ave., Rock Island, $88,136, sold to Alejandra Thamara Franquez Vega
March 15
Noel D. Mathison, 2395 Prairie Drive, East Wenatchee, $525,000, sold to Eve C. Sullivan
A Home Doctor Inc., 1391 Theo Way, Rock Island, $415,900, sold to Anthony Gurule
March 16
Tim and April L. Halvorson, 15920 Badger Mountain Road, East Wenatchee, $735,000, sold to Jason Robert and Heather Charisse Ridlon
G9 Properties LLC, 593 Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee, $785,000, sold to Thaddeus and Kristine Anderson
G9 Properties LLC, 595 Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee, $785,000, sold to Thaddeus and Kristine Anderson
Russell C. Wright, 1975 Grant Road, East Wenatchee, $465,000, sold to Agripina Cabrera
Mortgage Lender Services Inc., 1108 2nd St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $292,605, sold to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development
March 18
Mark Allen and Joyce Louise Hedin, 425 Mcneil Canyon Road, Chelan, $835,000, sold to Joshua A. and Shawna A. Humphrey
Jose Blanco, 4077 Bluecrest Drive, East Wenatchee, $383,000, sold to Jayme Smith
Peggy Rolen Bearce Estate, 3405 N.W. Cascade Ave., East Wenatchee, $240,000, sold to Maria Del Rosario Quinones
Christina Shull, 1250 6th Place N.E., East Wenatchee, $370,000, sold to Reina C. Caredio
Robert F. H. and Katherine B. Campbell, 368 4th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $342,000, sold to Eliza J. Campbell
Miles Collective LLC, 906 4th St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $650,000, sold to The Gilyard Company
March 21
Margie E. Calzia Estate, 105 W. Birch St., Waterville, $160,000, sold to Shelia and Robert Bevington
Jeffry Graf, 140 N. James Ave., East Wenatchee, $400,000, sold to Judy Gillingham
Nancy C. Gengler, 2 23rd St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $395,000, sold to Glenn J. White
Graebel Relocation Services Worldwide Inc., 3970 N.E. Vista Del Rey Drive, East Wenatchee, $429,000, sold to Matthew and Keziah Benson
Alexis Ilana Burg, 3970 N.E. Vista Del Rey Drive, East Wenatchee, $429,000, sold to Graebel Relocation Services Worldwide Inc.
C and C Investment Properties LLC, 231 21st St. N.W., East Wenatchee, $530,000, sold to Christopher Shannon Boyd
March 22
KTS Development LLC, 4534 S.E. Colockum View Drive, Rock Island, $660,000, sold to Mitchell David and Jennifer Dawn Marcuson
Chapacka LLC, 4534 S.E. Colockum View Drive, Rock Island, $160,000, sold to Mitchell David and Jennifer Dawn Marcuson
March 23
Darin M. and Stephanie A. Darnell, 3426 Knob Hill Drive, East Wenatchee, $835,000, sold to Christopher Sean and Anne Mace Deines
Delores A. Edmondson, 21st St. N.W. (2 parcels in sale), East Wenatchee, $225,000, sold to Wenatchee Investments LLC
March 24
Kerry and Aleisha Wiest, 1953 Legendary Lane S.E., East Wenatchee, $635,000, sold to Jessica Norris Chapman
March 25
Dakota J. Wheeler, 103 N. Garden Ave., Rock Island, $385,000, sold to Christopher Michael and Amber Dawn Tillotson
Jamie L. Skelton, 105 N. Garden Ave., Rock Island, $350,000, sold to Dylan M. Wheeler
SCR Holdings LLC, 29 Syrah Lane, Rock Island, $930,000, sold to Victor and Cornelia Rosu
Kristofor D. Norland, 25 Ribbon Cliff Road, Orondo, $599,000, sold to Joe C. Wilson and Darlene Dobson
Erik G. and Kate K. Norland, 23 Ribbon Cliff Road, Orondo, $595,000, sold to Jennifer R. and Scott C. Wendlandt
March 28
Audie and Rebecca Ann Lewis, 10025 W. Coyote Trail, Ephrata, $8,000, sold to Yenni Quevedo Mojica
March 29
Cindy K. Garrett, 217 E. Poplar St., Waterville, $220,000, sold to Jazmin Tedder
A Home Doctor Inc., 1385 Theo Way, Rock Island, $390,000, sold to William Dunn
March 31
Juan Romo, 1451 N. Devon Ave., East Wenatchee, $450,000, sold to Kelvin Flores Lopez
Douglas County land sales
March 2
Mark Markov, parcel number 82000501400, Waterville, $7,000, 1.04 acres, sold to Burgeon Ventures LLC
Roger and Carol Le Ray, 14 LeRay Ranch Road, parcel number 22212120027, 6.38 acres, 22212120009, 2.67 acres (3 parcels in sale), East Wenatchee, $663,750, sold to Cruz Rentals LLC
Mike’s Land LLC, parcel number 81800601000, Coulee-Hartline, $4,997, .93 acres, sold to Evan R. and Karen I. Evans
Triple L Investments LLC, 2480 Berkeley Loop, East Wenatchee, $95,000, .19 acres, sold to A&G Brothers General Construction LLC
March 3
Darrell and Debbie Dalton, 6636 Mesa Drive, .98 acres, parcel number 81500800800, 1 acre (2 parcels in sale), Ephrata, $30,000, sold to Geraldine Shadle
LNCE Solutions LLC, parcel number 49800005100, Chelan, $79,900, 5 acres, sold to Jordan Sahlberg
March 4
Cendivel Acosta Martinez, parcel number 51500800600, Bridgeport, $20,000, .38 acres, sold to Patricia Barragan
March 7
Edmund H. and Linda K. Daling, parcel number 25243430000, Waterville, $78,500, 153.77 acres, sold to Mittelstaedt Ranch LLC
March 9
Velman L. and Allure D. Pracht, parcel number 81801201900, Coulee-Hartline, $7,500, 1.31 acres, sold to Amy Londgren
Marilyn V. Gearhart, parcel number 82000900400, Waterville, $8,000, 1.52 acres, sold to Nathanael Isaac and Jennifer Marie Harlin
March 10
Rebecca House, parcel number 27230130006, 20 acres, 27230120001, 20 acres (2 parcels in sale), Mansfield, $88,000, sold to Justin and Leslie Olson
March 11
Blue Jay Orchards Inc., parcel number 26212420006, 32.62 acres, 26212420004, 2.36 acres, 26212420003, 3.02 acres, 26211330003, 15.79 acres, 26212410003, 8.33 acres (5 parcels in sale), Orondo, $1,600,000, sold to AFC Ranch 8 LLC
Robert Reeves, parcel number 24211010012, East Wenatchee, $150,000, 10 acres, sold to Donald R. and Lorena A. Reeves
March 14
Brecken R LLC, 3005 N. Breckenridge Drive, East Wenatchee, $64,950, .26 acres, sold to Christopher R. Eckert
March 15
Nila M. Schmidt Estate, parcel number 28251640001, 11 acres, 28252110001, 179.72 acres, 28252810000, 477.43 acres, 28253310002, 374.76 acres, 28253140001, 78 acres, 28253210002, 449.7 acres, 27250510000, 289.33 acres (7 parcels in sale), Bridgeport, $1,310,000, sold to Prairie Creek Ranch LLC
Gateway Properties LLC, 144 S. Nile Ave., East Wenatchee, $2,500,000, 13.94 acres, sold to Gateway Opportunity Zone Operating Business LLC
March 16
Piepel Land Holdings LLC, parcel number 67800001607, Palisades, $145,000, 6.02 acres, sold to Rueben P. and Susan I. Tastad
John J. and Mary Ann Corning, parcel number 24211710000, 320 acres, 24212010003, 80 acres, 24212010002, 80 acres, 24212010001, 80 acres (4 parcels in sale), East Wenatchee, $560,000, sold to D&D Orchards
March 17
Satendra and Uma Wati Prasad, parcel number 81800600500, Coulee-Hartline, $11,000, 1.12 acres, sold to Kenneth H. and Sherri L. Nelson
Robert J. Hefley, parcel number 82001303100, Waterville, $12,000, 2.67 acres, sold to Garth L. and Kelsey M. Baldwin
March 18
C&O Nursery, 13250 A U.S. Highway 2, 18.14 acres, 13234 A U.S. Highway 2, 13236 A U.S. Highway 2, 11.67 acres (3 parcels in sale), East Wenatchee, $3,000,000, sold to Public Utility District No. 1 of Douglas County
Paul F. and M.J. Gentry, parcel number 51500100100, Bridgeport, $8,000, .43 acres, sold to Darvello Alvarez
Cinnamon Hills LLC, 5781 Nelpar Drive, East Wenatchee, $700,000, 4.77 acres, sold to Joshua Mason
Shanta Lee Monroe and Mark Gervickas, parcel number 30252810004, Brewster, $216,000, 36.8 acres, sold to Megan L. and Jeffrey M. Hayes
March 21
Brecken R LLC, 3019 Breckenridge Drive, East Wenatchee, $682,000, .26 acres, sold to Marina Vargas
March 22
Richard J. and Tracy A. Wolfington, 400 V. Emerson Drive, Orondo, $272,000, .14 acres, sold to Mark and Kelcie Rocha
The Trust for Public Land, 477 9th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $26,500, 2.3 acres, sold to Eastmont Metropolitan Parks District
The Trust for Public Land, 477 9th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $446,220, 2.3 acres, sold to Eastmont Metropolitan Parks District
Kieferland LLC, parcel number 81801700500, Coulee-Hartline, $5,990, 1.57 acres, sold to Melissa D. Baylor
Stephen L. and Paula M. Lemons, Tyee View Loop, Waterville, $7,000, sold to Darlene A. Jones
March 24
Brecken R LLC, 3033 N. Breckenridge Drive, East Wenatchee, $710,000, .26 acres, sold to Kyle and Stacie Schreibeis
John William Horlebein, 276 Chelan Hills Acres Road, Chelan, $125,000, 27.93 acres, sold to Stephanie Sheridan
Ronald E. and Sandra Haroldson, parcel number 81801203000, 1.89 acres, parcel number 81801202900, 1.41 acres (2 parcels in sale), Coulee-Hartline, $17,000, sold to Daniel Alan Funk
Ronald E. and Sandra Haroldson, parcel number 81801203100, Coulee-Hartline, $8,500, 1.22 acres, sold to Kenneth Alan Funk
March 25
LNCE Solutions LLC, parcel number 49800005100, Chelan, $79,900, 5 acres, sold to Jordan Sahlberg
March 28
Russell J. Lytle, parcel number 20221410016, Quincy, $180,500, 2.01 acres, sold to Jeremy and Traci Hoskins
March 30
Piepel Land Holdings LLC, parcel number 67800001603, Palisades, $169,900, 5.87 acres, sold to Darin M. and Stephanie A. Darnell
Efrain Ramirez Yonko, 505 Road 15 N.W., Mansfield, $255,000, 21.4 acres, sold to Eric T. Crouch
March 31
Welton Orchards and Storage LLC, parcel number 75000004502, East Wenatchee, $100,000, 2.32 acres, sold to Stephen M. and Tricia K. Donaldson
David and Michelle Marden, parcel number 26211540008, Orondo, $240,000, 5.5 acres, sold to AFC Ranch 8 LLC