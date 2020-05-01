Chelan County commercial sales
March 5
Trisha Weiler, 5720 Vale Road, Cashmere, $295,000, sold to D&S Hoefner LLC
March 6
458 LLC, Property ID 28780, Leavenworth, $6,125,000, sold to Evergreen Associates
March 24
Steven H. and Corene D. Koontz, 6309 Kimber Road, Cashmere, $490,000, sold to Mitchell and Amy Garrison
March 30
3Cows LLC, 108 E. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $400,000, sold to Flat Creek Trail LLC
March 31
Mission Street Holdings LLC, 408 N. Mission St., Wenatchee, $179,900, sold to Element Homes LLC
Apple Valley Petroleum One LLC, 6 Fifth St., Wenatchee, $400,000, sold to Shepherds Oil LLC
Chelan County residential sales
March 1
Angela L. and Loren Foss, 900 Ridge Crest Drive, Wenatchee, $475,000, sold to Stacey and Charles T. Asher
Stacey and Charles T. Asher, 240 Sweetheart Lane, Malaga, $309,700, sold to Bruce R. Tiede
March 2
Thomas B. Hart, 2462 Lemaister Ave., Wenatchee, $300,000, sold to Tarrah B. Tevelde
Mark S. and Lynda Huson, 4690 Crown Lane, Malaga, $560,000, sold to Michelle Paris and Joseph McKenna
Coral Street LLC, 550 Green Ave., Manson, $450,000, sold to Joshua Santos and Cynthia Marks
Denis L. Rollins, 513 Ross Ave., Wenatchee, $280,000, sold to Tina Fisher
March 3
Scott S. and Juleane Franzen, 460 Boyd Road, Chelan, $377,000, sold to Luis Miguel R. Cortes and Maribel R. Mendoza et al
Glen and Carrie Austin, 219 S. Clifford St., Chelan, $429,000, sold to Gabriel J. and Kerri D. Boghosian
Oscar C. and Marilynn E. Pearson, 1563 Tybeau Road, Wenatchee, $385,000, sold to James E. and Daphne Brownson
March 4
Lucille Winther, 1601 Maiden Lane D104, Wenatchee, $334,000, sold to Suzanne Martin
SSM Forty Investment Inc., Property ID 66770, W. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $120,000, sold to Barnedt Family Living Trust
March 5
Scott H. McDougall, 5 Horan Road, Wenatchee, $300,000, sold to Public Utility District No. 1
March 6
Frederick S. Heimberger, 21210 Stetson Road, Plain, $191,000, sold to Sam and Suzanne Pettibone
Terry L. Czap, 2401 Salal Drive, Lake Wenatchee, $475,500, sold to Raminta V. and Jonathan Carol Hanzelka
Eastern Washington Construction Inc., 308 Village Drive, Manson, $429,000, sold to Jeffrey and Lucille Herzog
Fife Family Trust, 746 S. Chelan Ave., Wenatchee, $120,000, sold to Joe and Jennifer Beach
Teressa A. Mancinelli-Ryan and Troy Lee Ryan, 710 Schons Place, Wenatchee, $156,504, sold to Juan Lopez and Catalina Rodriguez
March 9
Cameron P. Clennon, 1004 and 1008 Woodward Drive and Parcel ID 15062 (three parcels), Wenatchee, $2,550,000, sold to Roberts Construction LLC
Marion E. Robinson, 1023 Lindy St., Wenatchee, $287,500, sold to Bradley D. and Patricia Wachtel
Paul W. and Lyndsay M. Diaz, 206 Skyline Drive, Cashmere, $485,000, sold to Richard and Sena Wheeler et al
Nadine Lehrer and Michael Cochran, 9190 Olalla Canyon Road, Cashmere, $265,000, sold to Daniel J. Allen and Alexis H. Morgan
Michael and Patricia Poteete, 2648 Sumac Lane, Lake Wenatchee, $461,000, sold to Ian T. Metz and Katherine L. Baumann
March 10
Amber N. Figueroa and Joshua P. Arnold, 4285 Mission Creek Road, Cashmere, $534,500, sold to Charles and Katie Bates
Kevin T. and Courtney B. Baker, 2220 W. Woodin Ave. 108, Chelan, $250,000, sold to Duke E. Keltner and Joshua R. Sanford
Ruby A. Hoon, 95 Shoemaker Road, Manson, $225,000, sold to Colin and Isha Zener
Emma L. Denney, 425 Orondo Ave., Wenatchee, $275,000, sold to Samuel T. Smiley and Jessica Townsend Smiley
Frank O. Cone, 320 S. Franklin Ave., Wenatchee, $289,000, sold to Delycia A. Tapia and Henry S. Tiechner
March 11
Easy Street Properties LLC, 16151 Chumstick Highway, Leavenworth, $750,000, sold to Max E. Twogood
Daniel and Irma Arroyo, 412 Kittitas St. 1, Wenatchee, $210,000, sold to Focus Development LLC
Rosemary M. May, 303 Whitebirch Place, Wenatchee, $353,900, sold to Amie Garcia and Gerardo Arroyo
Frank Miller and Carrie Tellefson, 322 W. Woodin Ave. 532, Chelan, $470,000, sold to Jeremiah D. Ellison
March 12
Keith C. and Connie L. Smith, 1513 Madison St., Wenatchee, $312,500, sold to Mervin D. O’Daffer and Sara Bartrum Revocable Living Trust
Steve E. Strode, 2680 Sumac Lane, Lake Wenatchee, $303,350, sold to Chad A. and Kelly L. Kitselman
Randall E. and Marie E. McDougall, 103 N. Park St. 331, Chelan, $595,000, sold to L & K Vaca LLC
March 13
Brent Holladay, 501 Cottage Ave., Cashmere, $320,000, sold to Joshua C. Harris and Taylor R. Meek
Virginia R. Cunningham, 1120 Highland Drive, Wenatchee, $272,000, sold to Ewa Tracy
March 14
Chelanside LLC, 2220 W. Woodin Ave., No. 203, Chelan, $215,000, sold to Christopher and Julia Hefti
March 16
In Good Company Events Inc., 1535 Castlerock Ave. 10, Wenatchee, $165,000, sold to Eduardo Varela
Michael R. McLaughlin, 701 Stewart St., Wenatchee, $227,000, sold to James L. Drake
Patrick and Jody Smith, 9640 Hill St., Leavenworth, $1,450,000, sold to Michael E. and Rebecca W. Henry
Scott and Nancy Leonhard, 10 S. Cove Ave. 33, Wenatchee, $135,000, sold to Karly R. Kingrey
Rebecca Smiddy, 1300 Kittitas St., Wenatchee, $288,000, sold to Sondra E. Brady
March 17
Marian G. Huggins Trustee, 825 First St., Wenatchee, $377,000, sold to Gabriel Scott and Jason Midkiff
Elvis W. Martin and Kayla S. Volkmann, 131 N. Miller St., Wenatchee, $270,000, sold to Dawn Anderson
Martin and Kara Velazquez, 2818 Easy St., Monitor, $300,973, sold to Roman D. and Danica J. Velazquez
Mitchell and Tamiko Jordon, 15902 River Road, Plain, $230,000, sold to David Spoiala et al
Mary E. Barry Trustee, 934 S. Mission St., Wenatchee, $86,000, sold to Jose C. Cruz
James and Danielle M. Crocker, 556 Trigger Lane, Wenatchee, $467,500, sold to Tyler H. and Stephanie M. Buckley
March 18
Charles E. and Judith A. Tudor Trustees, 2450 Entiat Way, Entiat, $105,000, sold to Stacy Tudor Mitchell
Fadich Taylor Trust, 99 Sabio Way, Chelan, $1,050,000, sold to Peter K. and Denise R. Sontra
Aurelio Sanchez and Yuritza Leyva, 266 Chestnut St., Chelan Falls, $307,000, sold to Miguel M. Luna and Maria C.A. Contreras
Joshua P. Barnes and Shannon E. Collins-Barnes, 127 Summer Breeze Road, Manson, $430,000, sold to Michelle and James Tennigkeit
Daniel L. Ryan, 2520 Apple Acres Road, Chelan, $469,900, sold to Joshua P. Barnes and Shannon E. Collins-Barnes
March 19
Russel S. Sloan, 925 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee, $187,000, sold to Sunny R. Savage
Irle Properties Holding LLC, 104 E. Pleasant Ave., Cashmere, $129,000, sold to Timberlizard LLC
Gabriel Flores, 222 Stehekin Way, Chelan, $445,000, sold to David R. and Patricia R. Knowles
March 20
Gary W. Page, 6828 Olalla Canyon Road, Cashmere, $108,614, sold to Gary W. Page et al
Francis J. and Kimberly A. McCallum, 529 Porcupine Lane, Chelan, $610,000, sold to Devon S. and Jennifer A. Grennan
Linda C. Shaughnessy, 25 Harris Row, Manson, $1,025,000, sold to David R. Neuman
D. Paul Schmidt, 721 Yakima St. A, Wenatchee, $330,000, sold to Cody R. Moser
March 23
Bernard F. Brown and Katherine A. McGregor Brown, 3799 Yaksum Canyon Road, Property ID 23112 and 23136 (three parcels), Cashmere, $752,000, sold to Jared and Christine Potter et al
Karin and Hans Glaeser, 10212 Titus Road, Leavenworth, $1,240,000, sold to Brent and Allison Johnson
Mark Reis and Lenora Brown, 12310 W. Emig Drive, Leavenworth, $1,100,000, sold to Dennis Troggio Family Trust
Elaine P. Trindle, 22312 Shetland Road, Plain, $365,000, sold to Sondre and Caroline Moerkeseth
March 24
EN Investments LLC, 211 Fuller St., Wenatchee, $277,000, sold to Claudia Morales Zarate et al
March 25
Shawn and Elizabeth A. O’Rourke, 208 Riverside Drive, Cashmere, $445,000, sold to Martin J. Rubio and Adrienne Pratt
David M. Floan et al, 12364 Meacham Road, Plain, $640,000, sold to Durmus U. and Melissa G. Karatay
Homer L. McKinney, 100 Lake Chelan Shores Drive 11 4, Chelan, $500,000, sold to Randolph S. and Susan B. Bell
Bradley R. Chitty Personal Asset Trust et al, 37 Lakeshore Drive, Manson, $699,000, sold to Troy W. and Brenda M. Carlson
Jason and Giselle Rice, 1478 Lodge Pole Road, Chelan, $269,000, sold to Teresa L. Huebner
Strauss Investment Properties LLC, 1239 Susan Place, Wenatchee, $415,000, sold to Chaz and Sierra Hurd
Tracy Ponce and Norman Cervantes, 901 Okanogan Ave., Wenatchee, $237,000, sold to Kathryn Smith
Suk-Hui P. Gray et al, 1709 Danny Boy Lane, Wenatchee, $450,000, sold to Alina and Mikhail Fridman
March 26
Vernon L. Smith, 1713 Maiden Lane, Wenatchee, $240,000, sold to Rene Luna Gamez
Charles L. Maxwell, 2115 Summer Camp Road, Chelan, $1,000,000, sold to Jordan and Stephanie Valente
Robert E. and Suzanne Garlock, 1902 W. Prospect St. 112, Chelan, $260,000, sold to Amanda Rainsberger
Eliseo M. Aguilar, 320 Methow St. 1, Wenatchee, $245,000, sold to Matthew Flynn
Dan Kelly, 1347 Oak St., Wenatchee, $335,000, sold to Jill L. and Lee A. Gardner
Tiffany Gering and Will Kandlik JTROS, 563 Village Drive, Manson, $335,000, sold to Ellis and Kathleen Nierenberg
March 27
Stephen Wellman, 2502 Day Drive, Wenatchee, $530,000, sold to Michael and Michelle Hood
Omar R. and Gloria L. Cassiano, 4 S. Garfield Ave., Wenatchee, $430,000, sold to Steven and Alicia W. Miles
Jennifer S. Rickel, 3629 Burchvale Road, Wenatchee, $439,900, sold to Mikayla and Brandon Pipkin
Cathy L. Lemon, 529 Mountain View Drive, Chelan, $520,000, sold to Bradley R. and Leanne K. Chitty
National Residential Nominee Services Inc., 567 Sebastian Way, Wenatchee, $399,000, sold to Mitchell S. Marboe and Bailey S. Trainor
Jacqueline M. Sturges, 15930 River Road, Plain, $375,000, sold to Clayton J. Peterson and Teresa M. Lulich
March 30
Ave Inc. DBA Wheels Plus, 690 Matthews Road, Wenatchee, $283,002, sold to Claire Fryhover
Scott M. Granger, 1207 Fifth St., Wenatchee, $130,000, sold to Gerardo Martinez and Lisset G. Bustamante
Alicia and Steven Miles, 625 Lambert St., Wenatchee, $340,000, sold to Natasha Wood
David K. Harrison, 1702 Walnut St., Wenatchee, $332,000, sold to Tyson Dahlgren
Lauren T. and Zachary R. Wheeler, 8399 Lee St., Peshastin, $235,000, sold to Erin Smith
Michael A. Badillo-Cipres and Laura P. de la Cruz-Molina, 745 Walker Ave., Wenatchee, $260,000, sold to Deolinda R. Castillo and Raul Melendrez Garcia
Carmen A. Johnson, 924 Plum St., Wenatchee, $399,000, sold to Richard C. and Janet W. Evans
Joel N. and Jean M. Skerlong, 297 Lombard Lane, Wenatchee, $531,000, sold to 297 LLC
March 31
Judy Woodruff, Property 41345, Highway 150, Chelan, $3,000, sold to David J. Ott and Maria Christina Ann Bishop
Caroline Libbey, 10 Hidden Hollow Lane, Chelan, $1,000,000, sold to Florence Taylor
Chelan County land sales
March 2
Gloria Ann Ostella, Property ID 27831, Leavenworth, $299,900, 0.46 acres, sold to Brian and Bonnie Johnson
March 3
Whisper Investments LLC, 1118 Sunset Lane, Chelan, $258,000, 0.21 acres, sold to Eastern Washington Construction Inc.
Mountain Pacific Bank, 9953 Griffith Place, Entiat, $35,000, 0.34 acres, sold to Johnnie and Dione Aggen
Whisper Investments LLC, 400 Spring View Place and 414 Sunny Brooke Lane (two parcels), Chelan, $258,000, 0.39 acres, sold to Eastern Washington Construction Inc.
Christina Libbey, Property ID 67629, Manson, $305,000, 5.1 acres, sold to Gordon R. and Nancy J. Hansen
J&O LLC, 202, 210, 238, 304 and 310 Pinegrass St. (five parcels), Leavenworth, $705,000, 0.73 acres, sold to Becker Homes LLC
March 4
Jon D. Wadkins, Property ID 19550, Wenatchee, $60,000, 17.19 acres, sold to Scott L. Keller
Bernardo Quibuyen et al, Property ID 22654 and 22656 (two parcels), Cashmere, $28,424, 21.5 acres, sold to William Frewerda
Chad and Waleska Hedzik, 2127 Lakeshore Drive, Manson, $170,000, 0.36 acres, sold to Anthony and Wendi Meier
C & C Investment Properties LLC, 2007 Westhaven, Wenatchee, $519,900, 0.2 acres, sold to Bruce W. and Heather A. Copner
March 5
Mauro and Adriana Felizia, 88 Samantha Lane, Wenatchee, $120,000, 1.21 acres, sold to Jim and Antje Rose
March 6
David Dinwiddie, 100 Riviera Drive and 100 San Remo Lane (two parcels), Chelan, $250,000, 0.36 acres, sold to Deep Water Properties LLC
March 9
Mountain Pacific Bank, 9976 Saska Way, Entiat, $29,000, 0.24 acres, sold to Upfront Construction LLC
March 10
Larry R. Tonge, Property ID 29819, 29822, 29825 and 29827 (four parcels), Leavenworth, $1,460,000, 16.1 acres, sold to Goldenaster Acres LLC
March 11
Barbee E. Teasley, 119 Birdhouse Lane, Leavenworth, $215,000, 1.63 acres, sold to David and Corene Repnik
Mountain Pacific Bank, Property ID 65270, Entiat, $204,650, 5.12 acres, sold to Rogelio Ruiz and Evelyn Quezada
March 13
James and Susan Perkins, Property ID 63055, Manson, $400,000, 4.31 acres, sold to Jeff Ballod and Candace Farnsworth
Select Homes Inc., 102 Mayer Drive, Chelan, $160,000, 0.48 acres, sold to Dominic and Natallie D’Angelo
March 16
Robert Vallor, 9876 Mountain Home Road, Leavenworth, $160,000, 0.25 acres, sold to Daniel and Erin Becraft
Timberwood Homes LLC, 284 Burch Hollow Lane, Wenatchee, $125,000, 0.6 acres, sold to Scott S. and Kayla Scroggie
J & O LLC, 627 and 635 Pinegrass St. (two parcels), Leavenworth, $288,000, 0.28 acres, sold to Cause A. Haun and Gang Chen
March 17
Carmen R. Booth, 20063 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $194,000, 2.5 acres, sold to Thomas W. Burnett
March 18
Columbia River Ranch LLC, Property ID 14024, Malaga, $415,000, 640 acres, sold to Scott W. Abernathy
Weyerhaeuser Company, Property ID 37204, Entiat, $64,000, 240 acres, sold to Breckenridge Family Enterprises LLC
David R. Dahl, 135 Crest Drive, Chelan, $150,000, 0.73 acres, sold to Jack and Judy Shaw
March 19
Timberwood Homes LLC, 253 Burch Hollow Lane, Wentchee, $739,990, 0.48 acres, sold to James D. and Kristina L. Webb
March 20
D & T Campbell Investments LLC, 204 Manzanita Drive, Manson, $376,000, 0.29 acres, sold to Eric L. and Leslie M. Draft
March 23
Walter M. Whitehall, Property ID 32082, Cashmere, $150,000, 5.25 acres, sold to Scottland Properties LLC
March 24
Jon D. Wadkins, Property ID 13824, Wenatchee, $50,000, 19.98 acres, sold to Steven A. Burmeister et al
March 25
Robert G. and Marilyn Spiess, Property ID 35628, Plain, $169,000, 2.49 acres, sold to Plain Holding LLP
Whisper Investments LLC, 1131 Sunny Brooke Lane, Chelan, $468,000, 0.2 acres, sold to Eastern Washington Construction Inc.
Whisper Investments LLC, 482, 1119, 1143 and 1155 Sunny Brooke Lane and 437 Spring View Place (five parcels), Chelan, $468,000, 0.95 acres, sold to Eastern Washington Construction Inc.
March 26
Kathy G. Lemargie and Mary J. Thomas, Property ID 34564 and 24565 (two parcels), Lake Wenatchee, $32,000, 1.33 acres, sold to Kathy G. Lemargie
Wiseacres Inc., Property ID 36882, Leavenworth, $42,000, 2.2 acres, sold to Wise Acres Inc.
Pine Shadow Land Company LLC, 965 Downy Lane, Wenatchee, $47,568, 0.16 acres, sold to Gerald A. and Rebecca J. Bassett Revocable Living Trust
Roberts Construction LLC, 957 Spring Mountain Drive, Wenatchee, $549,900, 0.17 acres, sold to Alejandro and Waleska Gutierrez
March 27
Mauro and Adriana Felizia, 872 and 874 Autumn Crest Drive and 36 and 40 Adriana Lane (four parcels), Wenatchee, $460,000, 2.65 acres, sold to Huber Homes of Wenatchee LLC
March 30
Rodd C. Roderick, Property ID 31877, Cashmere, $70,000, 20 acres, sold to Shlomo Freiman and Mindy Stern
Wallace D. Peterson, Property ID 48307, Manson, $30,000, 2.5 acres, sold to Darrel G. and Marianne G. Lewman
March 31
Randall A. Reed, 1325 E. Wapato Lake Road, Manson, $359,000, 5.05 acres, sold to Steven and Tonja Dilly
Enchanted Properties LLC, 3638 School St., Wenatchee, $137,900, 0.5 acres, sold to Michael H. and Suzanne M. Bracher
Douglas County commercial sales
March 2
Stonemor Washington Inc., parcel numbers 22200140005, 22200140006 and 22200140021 (three parcels), East Wenatchee, $925,000, sold to Evergreen Memorial Park LLC
March 16
Quad City Eagles #3708, 1030 Columbia Ave., Bridgeport, $68,300, sold to Alejandro G. Valdovinos
Douglas County residential sales
March 2
Eileen Baldwin, 1406 Copper Loop, East Wenatchee, $465,000, sold to Kenneth and Roberta Hunziker
Warren L. and Edie M. Hills, 110 11th St. N.E. and 1015 N. Alvin Court A (two parcels), East Wenatchee, $1,150,000, sold to TFLR LLC
Randy G. and Deleda J. Hein, 2420 N.W. Alan Ave. (two parcels), East Wenatchee, $507,000, sold to Todd M. and Elizabeth R. Jackson
Sandra Brender Buckland, 100 Simon St. #37, East Wenatchee, $160,000, sold to Alice Adams
March 3
Pamela L. Ogle, 1424 Easthills Terrace, East Wenatchee, $359,000, sold to David Hasse
Michelle Paris, 2452 N.W. Columbia Ave. #41, East Wenatchee, $367,500, sold to Craig and Heidi Kunz
March 4
Eric R. Olson, 1258 3rd St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $80,000, sold to Richard and Kappy Olson
Daniel and Martha E. Castillo et al, 201 Ridgemont Drive, East Wenatchee, $85,089, sold to Daniel and Martha E. Castillo
March 5
KLS Tisa Trust, 262 Vineyard Drive, Orondo, $2,675,000, sold to Fulleton Family Trust
March 6
Ellis H. Robinson, 455 9th St. N.E. Space 58, East Wenatchee, $6,000, sold to Tamera A. Wilson
Dale N. and Betty E. Tackett, 22 Walnut St., Mansfield, $170,000, sold to Thane R. and Mikki L. Lamar
Vikki Williams, 1150 New Penfold Court, East Wenatchee, $22,000, sold to Steven Lee Weber
William B. and Nancy G. Lawrence, 3190 Rock Island Road, East Wenatchee, $150,000, sold to Jose and Ana M. Gutierrez
EN Investments LLC, 1561 Grant Road and parcel number 60101101102, Grant Road (two parcels), East Wenatchee, $308,000, sold to Alfredo Cendejas and Yolanda Aguilar Arroyo
Manuel Rel and Ruth Oradene Rel Estate, 1804 Glen St., East Wenatchee, $290,000, sold to Joshua C. and Kara N. Roberts
March 9
Judith Howell Estate, 56 Gun Club Road (two parcels), Brewster, $97,000, sold to Ramiro and Rosa L. Zamora
Jose and Marta Chavolla Mercado, 1005 Columbia Ave., Bridgeport, $55,000, sold to Miguel Quezada, Edid Quezada Cacho and Arely Quezada Flores
March 10
Gary Ebbighausen, 211 Pace Drive Space 33, East Wenatchee, $28,500, sold to Marcia K. Gunkel
Dianna M. Sawina, 1377 Clements Circle, East Wenatchee, $220,000, sold to EN Investments LLC
Tyler J. and Tiffany R. Augustson, 241 23rd St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $500,000, sold to Brian C. Derrick
March 11
Joseph Lavallie, 455 9th St. N.E. Space 8, East Wenatchee, $58,000, sold to Andrei Egorov
Cameron W. and Danna L. Marchmonte, 1356 Center St., Rock Island, $310,000, sold to Kassidy N. and Connor J. Metcalfe
March 12
Kris W. and Nicole R. Burnett, 2452 N.W. Columbia Ave. #2, East Wenatchee, $367,000, sold to Kim George
B.J. Matthews, 708 France St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $289,000, sold to Quincy L. Ribellia and Claudia Roy
March 13
Ricky S. Francis, 260 N. Kentucky Ave., East Wenatchee, $205,000, sold to Aaron Barber
A.R. and Margaret E. Waltari, 2460 Twin Peaks View, East Wenatchee, $1,080,000, sold to David A. Wakefield
Charles W. and Katie J. Bates, 2293 Fancher Heights Blvd., East Wenatchee, $480,000, sold to Timothy and Jill Slesk
March 16
Henry R. Ohrazda, 31 McCormack St. and 375 Whitlam Ave. (two parcels), Bridgeport, $58,000, sold to Alejandro Valdovinos and Elvia Vazquez
Lee Haas, 101 N. Hanford Loop, East Wenatchee, $315,000, sold to Jesse Dale Clay
March 17
Francisco Sanchez Garcia and Josefina Garcia, 824 11th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $328,000, sold to Mary Gutierrez and Lamberto Gutierrez Romero
Lloyd Walter and Christina R. Hill, 2299 Herndon Drive, East Wenatchee, $385,000, sold to Ramon S. Ramirez and Sandy V. Mendoza Gonzalez
Windie Arline Tornbom, 841 S. Kentucky Ave., East Wenatchee, $240,000, sold to Bertha Calvillo Blanco
March 18
Cruzella LLC, 202 S. Iowa Ave., East Wenatchee, $430,000, sold to Justin Blaufuss
Heidi Zanol, 211 S. Houston Ave., East Wenatchee, $321,000, sold to Anthony J. and Rylan H. Buchanan
Quality Loan Service Corp. of WA, 2616 N.W. Cascade Ave., East Wenatchee, $252,000, sold to Jon Picard and Donald B. Myers
March 19
Jose F. and Vera H. Salas, 1707 3rd St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $260,000, sold to Julio Cesar Larios
March 20
Quality Loan Service Corp. of WA, 12 Indiana Ave., Rock Island, $119,280, sold to Bank of America, N.A.
Filmore and Jennifer Norris, 4825 N.W. Cascade Ave., East Wenatchee, $439,900, sold to Elvis and Kayla Martin
March 23
Lenora Alene and George W. Walker, 16 Freemont Ave., Rock Island, $225,000, sold to Justin C. Sundstrom and Kiara M. Coyne
Steve L. and Wilma A. Delp, parcel number 22211810023, East Wenatchee, $768,900, sold to Mason J. and Marnie A. Pickett
March 24
Sam G. Redman, 807 N. Kentucky Ave., East Wenatchee, $355,000, sold to Dean and Rae Jackson
Ken Chambers and Angela Chambers, aka Angela L. Youngblood, 173 Manhattan Square, East Wenatchee, $469,900, sold to Trisha Nash
March 25
Penfold Estates LLC, 2400 New Penfold Court, East Wenatchee, $82,000, sold to Gustavo and Selena Guzman
March 26
Michael and Jolynn Davis, 366 S. Nevada Ave., East Wenatchee, $368,000, sold to Benjamin M. Sameshima and Keala A. Murdock
March 27
Fannie Mae, 24 S. Gilmore Place, East Wenatchee, $200,000, sold to Brandon Rinker
Patricia J. Key Estate, 2201 N.W. Cascade Ave., East Wenatchee, $279,000, sold to David Rutherford
March 30
Kenneth T. and Susan K. Stanton, 2452 N.W. Columbia Ave. #43, East Wenatchee, $382,000, sold to Julie E. Gardner and Audrey A. Halvorsen
Phyllis C. Roberts, 1494 Eastmont Ave. #4, East Wenatchee, $369,900, sold to Kenneth T. and Susan K. Stanton
Arnaldo A. Hernandez and Juliet M. Taylor, 2291 S. Mystical Ave., East Wenatchee, $362,000, sold to Christopher J. Jacobson and Rachele C. Horner
Phyllis K. Meyer Estate, 1380 Eastmont Ave. #202, $400,000, sold to John and Susan Seabeck
March 31
David Carlson and Dorrinda Huerta, 2504 N.W. Columbia Ave., East Wenatchee, $400,000, sold to Michael F. and Linda S. Claphan Revocable Trust
Sergio Omar and Blanca Lidia Dore, 141 S. Nile Ave. and parcel number 75000001603 (two parcels), East Wenatchee, $300,000, sold to Nile & Second Street LLC
Dennis and Lori Dexter, 519 N. Baker Ave., East Wenatchee, $280,000, sold to Zachary and Molly Schwarzmiller
Martin and Rebecca Lee Alvarez, 32 24th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $175,000, sold to Mayra Barajas
B J Matthews, 607 11th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $312,500, sold to Jason and Deann Compton
Alejandro Garcia and Kaylee Tucker, 1339 Boulder Loop, East Wenatchee, $424,900, sold to Sharmi L. and Carl M. Chrisman
The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, 118 Ponderosa Road, East Wenatchee, $355,000, sold to Andrew S. Raymond
Douglas County land sales
March 2
Rimrock Meadows Association, parcel number 81801401800, Coulee-Hartline, $5,995, 0.96 acres, sold to Ronald James Spicer
March 6
Global Ag Properties USA LLC, parcel number 21222820021, Palisades, $3,500, 23.04 acres, sold to Public Utility District No. 1 of Douglas County
Senayda Ramirez De Morales, 301 Chipmunk Trail Road, Waterville, $18,000, 5.36 acres, sold to Jose L. Garcia-Ramirez and Clara Garcia
March 9
Watson Family Trust, parcel number 26282820001, 26280630001, 26271220000, 26280740002, 26280830001 and 26280730000 (six parcels), Coulee-Hartline, $140,000, 694.21 acres, sold to Marvin Edgemon
Rice Family Enterprises LLC, 9 Banks View Lake Road, Coulee City, $20,000, 20.19 acres, sold to Nathan Dunlap
March 11
Stimac Construction, 444 S. Kansas Loop, East Wenatchee, $252,900, 0.1 acre, sold to Nannette K. Marchmonte and Karlton D. Kravig
Fourth Street Development LLC, 444 S. Kansas Loop, East Wenatchee, $52,000, 0.1 acre, sold to Nannette K. Marchmonte and Karlton D. Kravig
Gladys Crippes, parcel numbers 28241910002 and 28242020001 (two parcels), Mansfield, $75,000, 200 acres, sold to Linda Barnfather and James Drew
March 12
Lora J. and Robert R. Senyohl, 109 Chipmunk Trail Road, Waterville, $30,000, 5.2 acres, sold to Jeannette Power-Cooper and John E. Haviland
March 13
Kevin P. and Kerrie A. Nygard, 2310 8th St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $20,000, 12.04 acres, sold to Kyle M. and Brittney A. Gillespie
Patricia A. Caddey, 400 Desert View Place, Orondo, $67,000, 0.3 acres, sold to Richard Allen and Lisa Jo Walker
Element Homes LLC, 2382 Bentley Court, East Wenatchee, $380,506, 0.25 acres, sold to Jeffrey W. and Alisa J. King
March 16
Stimac Construction Inc., 424 S. Kansas Loop, East Wenatchee, $304,900, 0.08 acres, sold to Elva Flores
Kenneth B. Dickinson, 11 Sandcastle Drive, Orondo, $195,000, 1.04 acres, sold to Richard A. and Janine L. Krebs
Robert J. and Lori Lockard, parcel number 81801704800, Coulee-Hartline, $2,250, 1.13 acres, sold to Rimrock Meadows Association
Michael P. and Laci J. Tellvik, 765 W. Emerson Drive, Orondo, $102,500, 0.24 acres, sold to Christian Michael Davis and Brianne Dalring
March 17
Land Mule LLC, parcel number 53500005600, Tyee View Loop, Waterville, $6,500, 5.13 acres, sold to RML Washington LLC
March 18
Fourth Street Development LLC, 420 S. Kansas Loop, East Wenatchee, $304,900, 0.09 acres, sold to Juan J. Guerra Casillas and Silvia Amario Velazquez
March 20
Kim L. Gray, parcel number 51500700100, Bridgeport, $10,000, 1.43 acres, sold to Cendivel Acosta Martinez
Kim L. Gray, parcel number 51500900100, Bridgeport, $10,000, 0.64 acres, sold to Jose Alfredo Rivera and Indes Guadalupe Reyes Martinez
Kim L. Gray, parcel number 51500800100, Bridgeport, $10,000, 1.29 acres, sold to Antonion Domingo Flores Lopez
March 24
Robert D. Dobbins, William C. Dobbins and Karen L. Marsh, parcel number 40400006301, East Wenatchee, $375,500, 4.9 acres, sold to Eat Ten LLC
Element Homes LLC, 2376 Bentley Court, East Wenatchee, $360,000, 0.24 acres, sold to Daniel Paskins
March 25
Stimac Construction, 466 S. Kansas Loop, East Wenatchee, $252,900, 0.12 acres, sold to Carol McClure
Fourth Street Development LLC, 466 S. Kansas Loop, East Wenatchee, $52,000, 0.12 acres, sold to Carol McClure
K-V Ranch Inc., 20 Columbia View Orchard Road, Palisades, $1,400, 354.14 acres, sold to Public Utility District No. 1 of Douglas County
March 26
Vistor M. Syring, parcel number 21222130003, Palisades, $9,900, 21.71 acres, sold to Public Utility District No. 1 of Douglas County
March 27
Stimac Construction Inc., 464 S. Kansas Loop, East Wenatchee, $309,000, 0.11 acres, sold to Tiffany Gaul
March 31
RLH Homes LLC, 813 S. Mary Ave., East Wenatchee, $538,500, 0.33 acres, sold to Alejandro E. and Kaylee M. Garcia
DVW Orchards Inc. and Van Winkle Orchards Inc., 22221 and 22078 Highway 97, 22080 Highway 97 #A, parcel number 26212810005, Highway 97, parcel number 26212810005 and parcel numbers 26212810007 and 26212810006, Van Winkle Road (eight parcels), Orondo, $3,400,000, 135.23 acres, sold to AFC Ranch 3 LLC
Sage Homes LLC, 2109 S. Melody Lane, East Wenatchee, $385,386, 0.19 acres, sold to Brooky M. Olson
Prime Properties LLC, 2109 S. Melody Lane, East Wenatchee, $27,514, 0.19 acres, sold to Brooky M. Olson
Sage Homes LLC, 2113 S. Melody Lane, East Wenatchee, $379,486, 0.2 acres, sold to Awanthi Kalahe Hewage and Dammika Madduma Pathiranage
Prime Properties LLC, 2113 S. Melody Lane, East Wenatchee, $27,514, 0.2 acres, sold to Awanthi Kalahe Hewage and Dammika Madduma Pathiranage
Joseph G. and Olga Natalie Sinnett, 1804 Briarwood Place, East Wenatchee, $165,000, sold to Craig E. and Trisha L. Field