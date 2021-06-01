Chelan County commercial sales

April 13

Jaewook Chung, 300 S. Quetilquasoon Road, Manson, $995,000, sold to Bhita LLC

April 16

Brent and Afni MacDonald, 104 E. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $2,850,000, sold to Lucas Ventures LLC

April 20

Trout Blue Chelan Inc., 135 Wapato Way, Manson, $1,850,000, sold to Manson Wine Company

April 21

Angel Avelar, 1111 Walla Walla Ave., Wenatchee, $490,000, sold to Dalf Exchange Facilitator LLC

April 22

Robert E. Camp, 18 S. Mission St. 101, Wenatchee, $892,300, sold to 18 S. Mission LLC

April 26

Sisu Management Corporation, 833 Front St., Leavenworth, $2,400,000, sold to Three Eaves LLC

April 28

David Villalobos, Property ID 18397, Wenatchee, $140,000, sold to 18 S. Mission LLC

April 29

Scott J. Dilly, 10170 Main St., Peshastin, $150,000, sold to Scott J. Dilly

G. Mark De Chenne, 3821 Malaga Alcoa Highway, Malaga, $2,000,000, sold to SS Market LLC

Chelan County residential sales

April 1

Anita M. Weeks, 1815 No. 2 Canyon Road 9, Wenatchee, $171,000, sold to Kimberly J. Johnson

Robert E. Scott, 3800 Bainard Road, Malaga, $270,000, sold to Taylor Lee and Austyn Shay Harvey

Easy Street Investments LLC, 14040 Chumstick Highway, Leavenworth, $365,000, sold to Matthew T. Holland and Cali L. Osborne

Daniel and Irma Arroyo, 2945 Malaga Alcoa Highway, Malaga, $165,000, sold to Dillon J. Luebber

Tressie E. Zimmerman, 1245 Gilcrest St., Wenatchee, $250,000, sold to Kenneth M. Zimmerman

April 2

Uhrich Family Special Needs Trust, 403 Castlewood Place, Wenatchee, $449,900, sold to Dorothy Young

Lisa M. Wickel, 2110 Ione St., Wenatchee, $540,000, sold to Scott W. and Julie S. Tiedeman

B. J. Matthews Trustee, 4402 Loop Road, 631 Wheeler Hill Road and Property ID 58273 (three parcels), Wenatchee, $2,450,000, sold to Wheeler Ridge LLC

Lyle L. and Megan M. Skillman, 21823 Colt Road, Plain, $450,000, sold to Seth E. and Jill N. Kiele

Robert Janczak, 16684 Brown Road, Lake Wenatchee, $525,000, sold to Christopher S. and Rebecca B. Neumann

Arlene L. Rohde, 91 Lakeview Lane, Manson, $100,000, sold to Brent S. Morton

Jarold M. Smith Jr. and Patricia S. Smith, 15 Sunview Lane, Manson, $756,000, sold to John K. and Amanda C. Mills

April 5

Melissa Chalmers et al, 22207 Arabian Lane, Plain, $238,000, sold to Liam Antrim and Pamela Maurides et al

Carl L. and Nola M. Daugherty, 305 Johnson Creek Road, Chelan, $150,784, sold to Bret D. and Dolores Daugherty

Amy K. and Robert M. Wood, 1538 Songbird Lane, Wenatchee, $450,000, sold to Michael P. and Cordelia C. Bradburn

Kevin S. and Jayna M. Tomalty, 302 Saddlehorn Lane, Wenatchee, $300,000, sold to Nancy E. Heater

April 6

B.J. Matthews Living Trust, 1728 Maiden Lane, Wenatchee, $430,000, sold to Chelsea E. Carlson

Anthony D. and Donna J. Jantzer, 10236 High St. and Property ID 30718 (two parcels), Peshastin, $225,000, sold to Levi A. and Marie M. Jantzer

John R. Zeman, 40 Chestnut St., Chelan, $400,000, sold to Chris and Margaret Raines

Chelan Development Company LLC, 551 Blazing Star Lane, Chelan, $111,945, sold to Jesse and Sarah Chapman

Bright Angel Trust, 130 Porcupine Lane, Chelan, $729,000, sold to Snoho Triangle LLC

April 7

Ian and Cory Turner, 1802 Aspen Creek Lane, Wenatchee, $625,000, sold to Brian C. and Jamie R. Hewitt

Glen A. and Darlene Leenders, 421 Lars Lane, Wenatchee, $560,000, sold to Kahlen D. Sheehan and Michaela George

Aaron and Julie J. Lindholm, 314 Fircrest Drive, Cashmere, $509,000, sold to Amber and Tyee Zacher

Alvin R. Zeman, 2479 Emerson Acres Road, Manson, $425,000, sold to John R. Zeman

Daryl P. Dickinson Living Trust, 11155 S. Lakeshore Road 7A, Chelan, $248,000, sold to Joshua M. Bradford

Doris A. Bollinger, 127 S. Delaware Ave., Wenatchee, $281,700, sold to Victoria Wilkins

Hans Donald Hirschberger and Evelyn Porter, 621 Mountain View Drive, Chelan, $710,000, sold to Albert Khachaturov and Siouzanna Saringioulian

April 8

Scott W. Tiedeman and Julie Samara, 14 S. Franklin Ave., Wenatchee, $479,000, sold to Carl Beehler and Blair Chymburjehle

Aaron and Emile Wheeler, 1004 Cornell Ave., Wenatchee, $337,000, sold to Kelly L. Bailey

Shover Revocable Trust, 470 N. Wilson St., Chelan, $430,000, sold to Sarah E. and Derek Todd

Dale and Maryann McLennan, 440 Spring View Place, Chelan, $480,000, sold to Bari R. and Michael J. Lynch

Erik and Teresa Paulson, 281 Bobcat Lane, Chelan, $1,695,000, sold to Mohammed A. and Ashraf Samji

April 9

Robert and Diane Davis, 5923 Sunset Highway, Cashmere, $449,000, sold to Brooks L. and Lianne B. Bruggman et al

R. Wendell and Lynn Hedges, 525 Alpine Place F4, Leavenworth, $470,000, sold to Goat Rocks Improvement LLC

Derby DDD I LLC, 9656 North Road, Peshastin, $805,000, sold to David M. and Julie A. Averill

Carlson Living Trust, 782 Summit Blvd., Manson, $825,000, sold to David Scott and Cheri Jean Romero

Nancy Synhorst, 501 Oakwood Drive, Manson, $529,000, sold to Sean M. and Erin L. Morris

April 12

Jean A. Barnhart, 410 Valley View Drive, Cashmere, $465,000, sold to Kevin and Jayna Tomalty

Douglas F. and Stacee Snider, 45 Voila Lane, Cashmere, $710,000, sold to Casey and Natalie Dundas

James Caldwell, 244 Lilly Lane, Wenatchee, $560,000, sold to Aimee and Jacob McGraw

Justin and Sabrina Torres, 1724 Stella Ave., Wenatchee, $390,000, sold to Richard C. and Julie A. Boss

Scott Allen and Kristine A. Mahlum, 900 Main St. 201, Leavenworth, $600,000, sold to Cheryl J. Farrish and Mark K. Davis

Ronald and Margaret Templeton, 20795 Kahler Drive F2, Lake Wenatchee, $367,000, sold to James McCormick Jr. and Oona Copperhill

Kenneth and Sandra Hooker, 101 Vineyard Lane 1A, Chelan, $425,000, sold to Steven R. and Theresa T. Johns

JTC Investment Holdings LLC, 322 W. Woodin Ave. 522, Chelan, $320,000, sold to Jerry L. Delich

Laurel Hannah, 15305 Chumstick Highway, Leavenworth, $505,000, sold to Donovan L. and Michelle R. Harris

April 13

Fernando and Hermila Guzman, 18 S. Wilson St., Wenatchee, $275,000, sold to Xavier I. Valencia Reyes and Maricela Diaz Martinez

Anthony R. and Angela J. Mumford, 1450 Westpoint Place, Wenatchee, $855,000, sold to Lauren Weber and Stephen Lettrich

James M. Conner, 1509 Walnut St., Wenatchee, $460,000, sold to Daniel W. and Christine M. Rice

Matthew J. Van Biene, 230 Prospect St., Leavenworth, $766,000, sold to Ryan T. Minton and Anne M. Logan

Ralph and Ann M. Myers, 11650 Eagle Creek Road, Leavenworth, $800,000, sold to Vaughn Ventures Group LLC

Robert J. and Laura L. Shepard, 15332 Lakeview St., Entiat, $806,000, sold to Christine Heckert and Lawrence Graves

Roger and Denise Bradt, 2101 Chiwawa Loop Road, Lake Wenatchee, $296,000, sold to Ryan O. and Sara S. Bradt

Wendy Crownover, 103 N. Park and Woodin Ave., Chelan, $22,500, sold to John J. and Julie Dickson

Chris and Meg Raines, 228 W. Allen Ave., Chelan, $479,000, sold to Edwin D. and Melissa Eaton

Ian McCord and Fornara Ramsey, 626 Kittitas St., Wenatchee, $352,000, sold to Patrick A. and Connie J. Powell

William McSeveney, 1112 Rosewood Ave., Wenatchee, $277,000, sold to Steven and Tonya Vaughan

Jordan Wilfong, 152 Mayer Drive, Chelan, $810,000, sold to Jason R. and Jeanne Thompson

Lynette M. Hendrickson, 22413 Shetland Road, Plain, $165,000, sold to David and Erin Tait

Rocky Montes, 705 Schons Place, Wenatchee, $315,000, sold to Emily Guerrero et al

April 14

Dale Gwinn, 1526 Washington St., Wenatchee, $650,000, sold to Andrew and Anne J. Kimbrel

Ruth E. Esparza and Jim M. West, 2106 Sutton Place, Wenatchee, $575,000, sold to Jesse D. and Courtney E. Wilkinson

Kevin Colwell, 1606 Woodland Drive, Wenatchee, $315,000, sold to Danny L. Hildebrand

Samuel and Erica Harris, 14 Meadowlark Lane, Plain, $442,889, sold to Christopher and Rhonda Fox

Paris and Kathleen Bendixsen, Property ID 41871, Chelan, $3,600, sold to Robert T. and Kathy Hamilton

Clarence Spence, 4333 Union Valley Road, Chelan, $462,500, sold to Dawn M. Redland

Leon Neal, 21 Quail Run, Wenatchee, $320,000, sold to Christopher B. Mahnke

Barbara Lally, Property ID 66812, W. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $75,000, sold to John and Terrina Guempel

Wayne L. and Elizabeth S. Weidenman, 900 Main St. 301, Leavenworth, $460,000, sold to Peter N. and Kerry L. Godwin

April 15

Edwin and Cherry Fallon Family Trust, 2355 Lakeshore Drive, Manson, $505,000, sold to John and Heidi Piper

Kenneth A. and Sheila Ann Danielson, 154 Lakeshore Drive, Manson, $320,000, sold to Lance and Jodell Harvey

Danny L. Hildebrand, 747 Saddlerock Drive, Wenatchee, $345,000, sold to Haley B. Moore and Christopher S. Lamb

April 16

Kay and Samuel Stevens, 5421 Binder Road, Cashmere, $150,000, sold to Joseph and Kristen Nestor

Robert L. and Krystal K. Knowles, 9636 Entiat River Road, Entiat, $280,000, sold to John B. and Sophie E. Campbell

Constance L. Coopersmith, 148 Spader Bay Drive, Chelan, $348,500, sold to Anita L. Rutter et al

B C M Taverns Inc., 128 E. Chelan Ave., Chelan, $250,000, sold to Lucas Ventures LLC

Mark A. and Mary L. Friedman, 76 Graham Lane, Lake Wenatchee, $540,000, sold to Michael A. Spiegel

April 19

Mark and Mary Seaburg, 1661 Sunset Drive, Wenatchee, $350,000, sold to Larry and Jalene Valentine

Scott Sweeney, 1904 Pensione Place, Wenatchee, $347,000, sold to Laura M. Hamstra

Lester G. Moore Jr., 515 Orchard St., Leavenworth, $120,000, sold to Michael J. and Heather J. Hunsberger

Mary Jo Wangen Trustee, 9768 Dye Road, Leavenworth, $835,000, sold to Christophe Vidal and Sireesha Panchagnula

Alfredo G. Gomez et al, 311 Benton St., Leavenworth, $550,000, sold to Mark and Susan Hebert

Flint and Jamie Hartwig, Property ID 66724, W. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $170,000, sold to Scott T. and Jennifer S. Brand

April 20

Jennifer James and Patrick Farrar, 1624 Overlook Drive, Wenatchee, $580,000, sold to Daniel R. and Catherine A. Oden

William K. Hawley, 1209 Marble St., Wenatchee, $390,000, sold to Carl and Nancy Babiar

Jeffrey J. Johnson and Lisi S. Ott, 16059 Cedar Brae Road, Lake Wenatchee, $285,000, sold to Graham Custom Homes LLC

Greg D. Gessell, 79 Viewdale Ave., Wenatchee, $261,000, sold to Christopher T. and Karissa L. Gerber

Aaron and Charmaine Rosenberger, 2872 Riviera Blvd., Malaga, $400,000, sold to Tara Montgomery and Mike Hadnot et al

Nicholas B. and Mackenzie G. Norris, 118 N. Wilson St., Wenatchee, $371,500, sold to Rachel Clement and Jonathan T. Jackson

Wesley A. Maffei, 9606 Entiat River Road, Entiat, $350,000, sold to Bryce Peters and Amanda Low

April 21

Paul E. Couldry, 3696 Cathedral Rock Road, Malaga, $420,000, sold to Slipstream LLC

Leslie Wilson-Wright, 413 Palouse St., Wenatchee, $355,000, sold to Ayla Medina Ulloa

Jeffrey M. Permin, 1926 Hideaway Place, Wenatchee, $471,000, sold to Edward F. Zontek Jr.

Susan Templer, 24624 Spur St., Plain, $325,000, sold to Matthew and Beth Morrison et al

Myrna J. McCleary, 242 W. Nixon Ave. A, Chelan, $895,000, sold to Kenneth G.F. and Robyn L. Roesner

Wanda L. Gallagher, 932 Sunrise Drive, Manson, $399,000, sold to Stephanie A. Wright

April 22

Lorenda Tangen, 106 N. Franklin Ave., Wenatchee, $235,000, sold to Mary R. MacPhail

Don and Lori Sites, 5205 Mission Creek Road, Cashmere, $525,000, sold to Jerry R. Bowers and Cynthia M. Davis Bowers

Kameon A. Smith et al, 205 Chapel St., Cashmere, $189,600, sold to Fred E. Smith et al

Kelly Plimmer, 11272 Clark Canyon Road, Leavenworth, $490,000, sold to Kyle D. and Sarah Hatridge

Margaret E. Foss, 18299 Sunland Drive, Lake Wenatchee, $239,000, sold to Mark and Michelle Rolfs

Timothy J. and Ginger E. Ewing, 982 Washington St., Manson, $895,000, sold to Daniel E. and Deborah H. Weakly

Justin C. and Tessa L. Nelson, 14 Martin Place, Wenatchee, $352,000, sold to Whitney Lynn Lawrence

April 23

David D. Trammell, 20892 Kahler Drive, Lake Wenatchee, $550,000, sold to Paul Drachler and Elissa P. Jacobs

John E. and Barbara A. Lally, 227 Crystal Drive, Chelan, $1,725,000, sold to Francine M. and Craig J. Schmidt

Marybeth Asklund, 15321 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $290,000, sold to Sisu Management Corporation

Sunset Marina LLC, Property ID 66760, W. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $72,950, sold to David E. and Lisa B. Barhoum

SSM Forty Investment Inc., Property ID 66777, W. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $85,950, sold to Ann M. and Douglas D. Grismore

SSM Forty Investment Inc., Property ID 66788, W. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $79,950, sold to John W. and Christina R. Cairns

April 26

Jesus Salinas Di Giacomo, 1535 Castlerock Ave. 35, Wenatchee, $240,800, sold to Daryl W. Miller

Robert and Amanda C. Parish, 617 Cedar St., Leavenworth, $705,000, sold to Peter Brown

Gregory L. Parrish, 176 Joyful Place, Leavenworth, $1,435,000, sold to Raci O. and Thomas D. Spaulding

Eckroth Living Trust, 1410 Dempsey Road, Leavenworth, $1,800,000, sold to Brent and Leslie Jacquelyn Kutzle

Julianne L. and Ryan H. Peterson, 10355 Merry Canyon Road, Leavenworth, $600,000, sold to Robert M. and Leah L. Janczak

John N. and Rachel L. Burke, 15910 Cedar Brae Road, Lake Wenatchee, $1,300,000, sold to Igor Zinkovsky and Irene Koval

Scott Brown, 2109 Sage Grouse Road, Wenatchee, $621,000, sold to Greg J. and Patti J. Lunde

April 27

Felipe and Veronica Mendoza, 1114 Seventh St., Wenatchee, $432,500, sold to Dustin M. Miller

Dale and Sherry Kimmerly, 5295 Squilchuck Road, Wenatchee, $432,500, sold to Brandon Magee and Nicole Davidson

Kenneth West et al, 106 Fir St., Leavenworth, $600,000, sold to Bavarian Cedar LLC

Asa K. Wahlstrom, 15311 and 15323 Lakeview St. (two parcels), Entiat, $844,800, Carol Lynn Pierce

Michael H. and Karen J. Mackey, 205 Pinnacle Place, Chelan, $795,000, sold to Kyle C. and Brianna J. Stewart

Roger D. Smith, Property ID 41612, Highway 150, Chelan, $3,000, sold to Jeffrey James et al

Diane Di Prete, 45 Chestnut St., Chelan, $422,500, sold to Zachary A. Sell and Maria P. Castillo

Merlin Biles and Lou Latham, 627 Orondo Ave. 1, Wenatchee, $369,000, sold to Lyle Matthew and Maria T. De Arment

Donald and Susan Taylor, Property ID 66824, W. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $165,000, sold to Randy and Kathleen Facey

April 28

Julie K. Ellington, 786 Queens Court, Wenatchee, $606,000, sold to Abbe L. and Gregory R. Skirde

Chelsea Torres and Jedidiah Adams, 1674 and 1682 Sunset Drive (two parcels), Wenatchee, $343,000, sold to Donald D. and Heather S. Ovitt

Rachel Lundgren and Anne M. McDermit, 1016 Easy St., Wenatchee, $625,000, sold to Craig and Andrea S. Stringham

Darrin J. and Nery R. Rylaarsdam, 236 Scholze St., Leavenworth, $554,000, sold to Axel and Martha M. Koch

William F. and Patricia A. Mitchell, 21811 Welch Lane, Plain, $650,000, sold to Joellyn Holland

Heather and Brandon J. Shuh, 87 and 95 Headwater Lane (two parcels), Lake Wenatchee, $60,229, sold to Leavenworth Cabin Rental LLLP

Darren Stober et al, 20563 Miracle Mile, Lake Wenatchee, $950,000, sold to Jarrett and Lucyanne Payne

Matthew D. and Courtney T. Martin, 136 N. Shore Drive, Chelan, $1,300,000, sold to Erik and Alexa A. Anderson

April 29

Tyrone C. and Angela M. Ploch, 746 Kings Court, Wenatchee, $765,000, sold to Simon G. Poole and Erica A. Keiter

David B. and Ruth A. Smeltzer, 1409 Madison St., Wenatchee, $360,000, sold to Ernest M. and Abbey N. Reynolds

Juan V. and Flor T. Servin, 1305 Ninth St., Wenatchee, $364,000, sold to Hernandez Properties LLC

David C. Wagner, 5794 Cambell Road, Peshastin, $675,000, sold to Daniel C. and Sarah J. Scott

Grobler Trust, 1618 Alderwood Drive, Wenatchee, $428,500, sold to Kathryn L. Weaver

Lawrence and Patricia E. Cleek, 1111 Brown St., Wenatchee, $415,000, sold to Paz Ernesto Ornelas and Alejandra Cachu

John and Janice Sinnett, 12988 Chumstick Highway, Leavenworth, $449,000, sold to Ryan Young and Paige Northway

Laura J. Radtke, 24611 Spur St., Plain, $400,000, sold to Robyn Baroh and Darrell Aucutt

David J. Dorsey, 13994 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $1,270,000, sold to Broc and Kristin Dayley

Jeremy J. Goforth, 148 Viewdale Ave., Wenatchee, $240,000, sold to Deina-Gene Ojeda and Judy Jones

April 30

Heidi M. Brown, 309 Orchid St., Cashmere, $550,000, sold to Daniel Shane and Dawn Marina Covey and Sergui Arturo Robles Diaz and Bailey Danielle Robles

Dorothea H. White and Anna M. Lively, 12625 Maple St., Leavenworth, $1,995,000, sold to Daniel E. Lenoski 2013 Revocable Trust

James and Leah Cook, 16632 Fir Road, Lake Wenatchee, $885,500, sold to John and Kathleen Colvard

Tim and Jean McCoy, Property ID 43596 and 43857, 103 N. Park & Woodin Ave. (two parcels), Chelan, $15,000, sold to Michael H. and Tracy L. Huntley

Maitri Living Trust, 2205 W. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $595,000, sold to Chelan Southshore Partners LLC

Daniel S. and Marina D. Covey, 123 Open Lane, Chelan, $370,000, sold to Roger Burdick

Fidel Diaz Garcia, 447 S. Wilson St., Wenatchee, $250,000, sold to William A. Diaz and Katie E. DeJesus

Randy L. and Carolyn J. Knox, 1516 Rex Road, Wenatchee, $413,000, sold to Kenneth and Jenny Ezpeleta

Slipstream LLC, 147 and 173 Diede Hills Lane (two parcels), Wenatchee, $995,000, sold to Christopher A. Burkett

Chelan Highlands LLC, 720 W. Golf Course Drive, Chelan, $210,550, sold to Randall and Carol Bellon

Chelan County land sales

April 1

Michelle Baillet, 9305 Olalla Canyon Road, Cashmere, $130,000, 20 acres, sold to Darren A. and Tiffany N. Albright

Terry Setina, Property ID 37556, Chelan, $260,000, 0.43 acres, sold to Dennis and Denise Underwood

Lemon Family Trust, 2616 Larch Drive, Lake Wenatchee, $142,000, 1.2 acres, sold to Scott M. Fallis and Kristine L. Hilliard

Alex W. Duffy, 104 Lake Ridge Drive, Chelan, $401,000, 0.47 acres, sold to Christina M. and Brian L. Fredericks

Duane and Eleanor Ownbey, 109 Chelsie Lane, Leavenworth, $185,000, 0.88 acres, sold to Peter Dykes and Rachel Blyth

State of Washington Department of Transportation, Property ID 68653, Monitor, $54,500, 1.49 acres, sold to Jakob M. and Anna R. Bickford

April 5

Kimberly Eiring Trustee et al, Property ID 52160, Stehekin, $45,000, 0.21 acres, sold to Rocklund J. and Christina A. Libbey

Jerry Ornelas, Property ID 67116, Wenatchee, $140,000, 0.74 acres, sold to Jackson and Stephanie Southwick

April 6

Moon Beam Ranch LLC, Property ID 35282, Plain, $554,875, 2.38 acres, sold to Shelley Cline and Joel Bakken

Becker Homes LLC, 20700 Miracle Mile, Lake Wenatchee, $205,000, 0.32 acres, sold to Thercio Brandao

Gregory Dean Stockdale, 32 Overlake Lane, Manson, $240,000, 0.3 acres, sold to Cameron and Melissa Knudson

Yaroslave and Yekaterina Kutsyy, 16883 Chumstick Highway, Leavenworth, $140,000, 11.35 acres, sold to Curtis Weber and Angela North

April 7

James Radochia and Ludmilla Ostrorog-Radochia, Property ID 33108, Leavenworth, $415,000, 20.01 acres, sold to Greg and Theresa Janecek

Sanu LLC, 13967, 13975 and 13987 Brae Burn Road (three parcels), Lake Wenatchee, $120,000, 0.77 acres, sold to Daniel L. and Shirla L. Moore

Joshua D. Ellison, 235 Highway 150, Chelan, $250,000, 1.91 acres, sold to Chelan Maintenance Association

Carl R. Asklund, Property ID 47474, Chelan, $180,000, 5.38 acres, sold to Stephen and Cynthia Fisher

April 8

Maple Valley Capital LLC, 9610 N. Fork Road, Cashmere, $117,000, 20.01 acres, sold to Kevin and Hilary Byrnes

John W. and Lisa M. Knudson, 116 San Remo Lane, Chelan, $130,000, 0.17 acres, sold to Arturo and Maria A. Zavala

John W. and Lisa M. Knudson, 114 San Remo Lane, Chelan, $140,000, 0.2 acres, sold to Arturo and Maria A. Zavala

April 9

D & T Campbell Investments LLC, 23 Manzanita Drive, Manson, $450,958, 0.24 acres, sold to Luz A. and Roger M. Whitley

Charles and Teresa Dwyer, 34380 S. Nason Road, Stevens Pass, $70,000, 0.28 acres, sold to Brian Baker et al

April 12

Tamara M. Collett and James V. Collett III, 12 Jerry Garton Lane, Chelan, $89,000, 1.31 acres, sold to Steve and Diane Stinnett

Timberwood Homes LLC, 95 Lone Ram Lane, Wenatchee, $780,802, 0.51 acres, sold to James R. Garetson and Dragana Stojsic-Garetson

April 13

Eric R. and Aura L. Sanderson, 7369 Ridgeview Drive, Chelan, $300,000, 2.51 acres, sold to Yvonne Lillebo and Don D. Mathews Jr.

Wilf T. and Diane M. Wainhouse, Property ID 45268, Chelan, $200,000, 0.23 acres, sold to Dana P. and Kathleen Foruria

Timothy J. and Deborah A. Darst, 410 Manson Blvd., Manson, $315,000, 0.16 acres, sold to Tierra Bendita LLC

April 14

Jennifer and Jeff Godfrey, Property ID 23988, Wenatchee, $69,900, 0.27 acres, sold to Jaime Alatorre Perez and Graciela Cano Belman

Pro Ventures LLC, Property ID 36332, Plain, $185,000, 6.95 acres, sold to Matthew Michaelis

Barbara J. Gross, 163 Faulkenberry Lane, Chelan, $180,000, 0.39 acres, sold to James D. and Stephanie A. Wilson

Robert C. and Karin J. Bockoven, Property ID 39759, Mossback Lane, Entiat, $357,000, 80.68 acres, sold to Justin L. and Kiley J. Green

Jacobson Family Revocable Family Trust, 7386 Ridgeview Drive, Chelan, $199,000, 0.49 acres, sold to Todd and Deborah Strahm et al

Pinnacle Custom Builders Inc., 330 Pinegrass St., Leavenworth, $599,900, 0.14 acres, sold to Abigail and Isaiah Ray

Grace Lloyd, Property ID 34628, Lake Wenatchee, $90,000, 5.33 acres, sold to Joseph and Kristina King

April 15

Miriam E. Wegemer, 12346 Entiat River Road, Entiat, $215,000, 11.96 acres, sold to Glenn S. and Karen J. Fisher

Thomas Gehrig et al, Property ID 48874, Manson, $1,400,000, 1.7 acres, sold to Peter and Yelena Strizhak

Robert H. and Adrienne M. Haarhues, 256 Prospect St., Leavenworth, $145,000, 0.12 acres, sold to Elisa M. Esper and Benjamin Robert Smith

April 16

STJI LLC, 43 Sabio Way, Chelan, $130,000, 0.34 acres, sold to Van Roy Holdings LLC

Antonio Nunez and Alejandrina Cabrera De Nunez, 432 Whisper Place, Chelan, $475,000, 0.18 acres, sold to Robert D. Carleton Jr. and Theresa R. Carleton

April 19

McMahon Investments Inc., Property ID 22868, 22823, 22824, 22825, 22826, 22828 and 22854 (seven parcels), Monitor, $700,000, 252.43 acres, sold to Anderson Family Trust

Steven G. Oliver and Penny L. Gee, 445 W. Rolling Hills Lane, Wenatchee, $140,000, 0.56 acres, sold to Michael D. and Heidi W. Holte

Devon and Piper Petit, Property ID 36641, Leavenworth, $375,000, 21.3 acres, sold to Scott Schab

Pete and Penny Peters, 404 Quail Run Road, Chelan, $189,900, 0.54 acres, sold to Patricia Vandenburgh and Timothy Arnot

B J Matthews Trustee, 1466 Kyle Mathison Amigos Road and Property ID 58353, 58354, 58358, 58360 (five parcels), Wenatchee, $50,000, 155.15 acres, sold to Royal Seven LLC

United States of America, Property ID 68526, Stehekin Valley Road, Stehekin, $110,000, 17.48 acres, sold to Thomas H. and Elizabeth J. Courtney

April 20

Amy Wu, Property ID 48565, Manson, $515,000, 5.25 acres, sold to Bruce Axtman

Karen E. Brown, Property ID 58475, Malaga, $236,115, 5 acres, sold to A Home Doctor Inc.

Jerry L. and Beatrice C. James, Property ID 67161, Cashmere, $180,000, 39.44 acres, sold to Eric and Colleen Malmassari

April 21

D & T Campbell Investments LLC, 32 Honeycrisp Lane, Manson, $410,000, 0.25 acres, sold to Mariya Tymoshenko and Pavel Petrenko

April 22

Carl R. Asklund, Property ID 47470, Chelan, $155,000, 6.54 acres, sold to Christopher and Jessica Ghioni

Clifton C. and Jennifer Burke, 585 Chrisand Lane, Wenatchee, $115,500, 0.28 acres, sold to Matthew Sierer and Sonja Wagner

Dean Marson et al, 18230 Chumstick Highway, Leavenworth, $225,000, 5 acres, sold to Jennifer Ziegler

Richard M. Concannon et al, 415 Karma Kanyon Drive, Chelan, $350,000, 0.67 acres, sold to Scott and Donna Waner

Linda G. Dawn et al, 2908 Riviera Blvd., Malaga, $100,000, 0.36 acres, sold to Airway Excavation & Construction LLC

April 23

Verne and Jayleen English, 2424 Salal Drive, Lake Wenatchee, $125,000, 0.72 acres, sold to Daryn and Carissa English

Carl R. Asklund, Property ID 47471, Chelan, $175,000, 5.17 acres, sold to Sisu Management Corporation

April 26

Mildred A. Hecht, 11370 River Bend Drive, Leavenworth, $600,000, 0.25 acres, sold to John A. and Julie A. Schneider

Brent and Afni MacDonald, 481 Old Vine Lane, Chelan, $595,000, 2.5 acres, sold to Gary and Paige Westcott Revocable Living Trust

Peggy A. Peterson, 220 Whitman St., Leavenworth, $150,000, 0.14 acres, sold to Michael S. and Cynthia M. Hendricks

April 27

Laura F. Niemela, 259 Juniper Lane and Property ID 23269 (two parcels), Monitor, $620,000, 165.7 acres, sold to Oak Grove Ranch LLC

April 28

William F. and Patricia A. Mitchell, 21814 Colt Road, Plain, $50,000, 0.3 acres, sold to Joellyn Holland

Becker Homes LLC, 210 Pinegrass St., Leavenworth, $729,000, 0.14 acres, sold to Matthew Carlisle and Stacey C. Hurd

April 29

Tracy Bacon and Justin W. Stoltzfus, 381 Kings View Lane, Malaga, $178,400, 5.16 acres, sold to Cameron J. and Kaori H.R. Alexander

Michael R. Snyder et al, 3825 Sunridge Lane, Wenatchee, $122,000, 2.22 acres, sold to Jesus and Hannalee Sandoval

STJI LLC, 57 Sabio Way, Chelan, $125,000, 0.32 acres, sold to Glenn and Kristi N. Bowers

Kristofer F. Borgias and Jane Hubrig, 1107 Sunny Brooke Lane, Chelan, $140,000, 0.18 acres, sold to Bari R. and Michael J. Lynch

Chelan Lookout LLLP, 1341 Dragonfly Court, Chelan, $670,000, 0.1 acres, sold to David W. and Barbara S. Howe

April 30

Inku Hwang and Michele L. Sandberg, 236 Stoneybrook Lane, Wenatchee, $140,000, 0.73 acres, sold to Henri and Judith L. Van Someren Greve

Kevin J. and Melissa A. Dietrich et al, 160 Highway 150, Chelan, $70,000, 2.1 acres, sold to Nokaboy LLC

Stephen M. and Noriko Mayo, 1006 Spring Mountain Drive, Wenatchee, $125,000, 0.16 acres, sold to Salvador Martinez

A Home Doctor Inc., 180 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $380,000, 0.29 acres, sold to Jorge Vargas Mata and Tanya Vargas

Chelan Lookout LLLP, 1310 Dragonfly Court, Chelan, $356,000, 0.08 acres, sold to Brandt and Darla Stimpson

Douglas County commercial sales

April 14

Loye W. Taylor, 818 Valley Mall Parkway, East Wenatchee, $200,000, sold to Troy William and Michelle Motzkus

April 20

Star I LLC, 612 Valley Mall Parkway, $1,700,000, sold to Vesper Investments LLC

April 22

Blue Sky Enterprises LLC, 838 and 852 Valley Mall Parkway and parcel numbers 03700002021 and 03700002018 (four parcels), East Wenatchee, $919,000, sold to Valley Mall Properties LLC

Douglas County residential sales

April 1

Karen S. Terry, 33 S. Gilmore Place, East Wenatchee, $275,000, sold to Terry and Wendy Barnes

April 2

VP Rentals LLC, 2345 Silo Drive, East Wenatchee, $343,000, sold to Debbie J. and Christopher K. Buckley

VP Rentals LLC, 2499 Harvester Loop, East Wenatchee, $385,000, sold to Michael and Carmen Bos

Steven L. and Cynthia D. Peckham, 63 N. Joseph Ave., East Wenatchee, $385,000, sold to Patrick and Ursula Burns and Christopher Applegate

Abraham Estrada-Sandoval and Viviana Silva Guerrero, 3417 N.W. Cascade Ave., East Wenatchee, $500,000, sold to Leticia Holmes and Brian Scott Pulse

Robert H. and Jacqueline K. Kuske, 2309 Grand Ave., East Wenatchee, $700,000, sold to Peter and Katherine Bradshaw

April 6

Adam Gilbert, 817 Highline Drive, East Wenatchee, $485,000, sold to Cody Kinzler

Jesus J. Hernandez, 500 2nd St. S.W. Space 5, Rock Island, $15,000, sold to Omar Martinez Santana

Earl L. and Barbara E. Wilson, 11 Riverside Place, East Wenatchee, $650,900, sold to Adam Brizendine

April 7

Leonard L. Jolly, 1832 Glen St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $430,000, sold to Abraham and Jessica Guzman

Jerald Aldridge Estate, parcel number 30253430023, Bridgeport, $30,000, sold to Mark A. and Edith A. McClosky

Alexander Lange, 2736 S.E. Falcon View Drive, East Wenatchee, $875,000, sold to Sean D. and Tina M. Cresap

April 8

Arturo L. Rodriguez Jr., 1501 16th Court N.W., East Wenatchee, $133,475, sold to Arturo L. Rodriguez Jr., Freddi J. Sanchez and Carmen L. Sanchez Bravo

Carletta Berger, 8 S. Kentucky Ave., East Wenatchee, $329,250, sold to Edmundo Martinez Gonzalez and Kali Martinez

Wilburn and Tammy Conner, 187 1st St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $356,000, sold to Alfonso A. Gonzalez

April 9

Elija Mae Woods, 2691 Semolina Loop, East Wenatchee, $382,500, sold to Travis Dwayne Church

Corey James and Tanya Lyn Davis, 58 Shore Drive, $363,000, sold to Alaks and Vallikkannu Sevugan

Gary D. and Lois Heselwood, parcel number 09900500700, S. Mansfield Blvd., Mansfield, $45,000, sold to Dmitriy Andreyev

April 12

Andrew J. and Lindsey J. Farschman, 2267 Maryhill St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $445,077, sold to Steve and Cynthia McGonigal

Arturo Equivel et al, 2400 Tacoma Ave. Space 11, Bridgeport, $2,500, sold to Raul Rosas Mancilla and Guillermina Pimentel Hernandez

Robert B. and Phyllis B. Clem, 2299 Veedol Drive, East Wenatchee, $393,000, sold to Brant L. and Elaine C. Smith

April 13

Linda Marie and Robert Marvin Bond, 405 River Valley View, East Wenatchee, $500,000, sold to Steven R. Bucher and Katherine V. Damus

Jeffrey E. and Patricia L. Langford, 220 E. Emerson Drive, Orondo, $400,000, sold to Chad A. and Kathleen Jackson

April 14

Gerald C. and Darlene Simmons, 1494 Eastmont Ave. #1, East Wenatchee, $380,000, sold to Dave and Karen Haase

Gregory H. and Margaret R. Yuckert, 411 19th St. N.E. #9, East Wenatchee, $624,700, sold to Gary Jones and Barbara Uecker

Cora L. Herbert, 2716 Westview Drive, East Wenatchee, $123,439, sold to Patty S. Commandeur

April 15

Wilburn and Tammy Conner, 187 1st St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $356,000, sold to Alfonso A. Gonzalez

Matthew Bergey, 2293 Veedol Drive, East Wenatchee, $400,000, sold to Edward L. and Deborah M. Sim

Raymond E. and Donna E. Foster, 1426 Copper Loop, East Wenatchee, $470,000, sold to Joanne and Eric Thielen

Allen E. Pratt, 544 N. Lander Court, East Wenatchee, $74,000, sold to Allen E. Pratt and Araceli Rodriguez

April 16

Hanson Home Construction LLC, 940 N. Newport Loop, East Wenatchee, $152,000, sold to Steven J. Wickel

Ben Eugene and Molly Nickles, 1711 10th Place N.E., East Wenatchee, $465,000, sold to Andrew J. and Lindsey J. Farschman

C & C Investment Properties LLC, 221 Solomon Loop N.W., East Wenatchee, $384,900, sold to Daniel Jimenez Aguilar and Jessica Jimenez Lara

C & C Investment Properties LLC, 225 Solomon Loop N.W., East Wenatchee, $384,900, sold to Toni J. Main and Kenneth R. Collins

Kevin Hamilton, 1190 N. Ashland Ave., East Wenatchee, $362,900, sold to Guadalupe G. Torres Lopez

Valerie J. Griffith, 325 N. Kansas Ave., East Wenatchee, $550,000, sold to Kyle Goldsmith

Schreiber Properties LLC, 400 9th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $525,444, sold to Laura J. Lenzi

James B. and Alyce C. Dodson, 2 Van Winkle Road, parcel number 26212130003, Van Winkle Road and parcel number 50900000000 (three parcels), Orondo, $1,500,000, sold to Bentley and Lisa Pugh

James R. McCoy Estate, 2520 Sunset Highway, East Wenatchee, $105,000, sold to Gerardo Lopez Moreno

April 19

Ronald W. and Elizabeth Bundy, 1800 Carl St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $375,000, sold to Nathan Russell and Susannah Kellogg

Bradley C. and Betty A. Cheek, 1756 S. Blanchard Loop, East Wenatchee, $600,000, sold to Kelsey T. and Armando Farias

Ivan Egorov and Olga Egorova, 1527 N. Anne Ave., East Wenatchee, $392,500, sold to Jennifer Marie Barley

April 20

Kenneth and Velma Perrigoue, 240 Lake Front Road, Orondo, $385,000, sold to Todd Peterson and Jill Perrigoue

Carl and Tamara R. Christiansen, 1350 and 1354 Clements Circle (two parcels), East Wenatchee, $735,000, sold to Kurt Beidler and Fang Chen

Hanson Home Construction LLC, 876 N. Newport Loop, East Wenatchee, $154,900, sold to Jim and Shirley Young

April 21

Dana C. and Bettina R. Hazen, 1244 Tedford St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $320,000, sold to Gabriel and Ariana Arvizu

April 22

Jack and Shauna Larsen, 2125 8th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $688,000, sold to Wilburn R. and Tammy E. Conner

Cynthia D. Wright, 615 N. Jerome Lane, East Wenatchee, $348,500, sold to Nicole Ann Taylor

April 23

Jacquie R. Bosinger, 2201 N. Ashland Ave., East Wenatchee, $365,000, sold to Reyes M. Rubio III

Omar and Elbia Mora, 2442 Berkley Loop, East Wenatchee, $492,000, sold to Kevin Russell and Laura Mireya Kinman

David H. Gooden and Leisa T. Malone-Gooden, 760 Mountjoy Square, East Wenatchee, $390,000, sold to Daniel Austin Murdock

April 26

Krista Lynn Trammel, 295 N. Iowa Ave., East Wenatchee, $305,000, sold to Zackery D. Hernandez-Ceballos

Dorothy L. Peters Estate et al, 2 Freemont Ave., Rock Island, $175,600, sold to Mary Ann Corning

Jennifer Fullwiler, 1418 Copper Loop, East Wenatchee, $479,840, sold to Larry J. and Debra L. Mayfield

April 27

Ronald Victor and Rachel Sue Medeiros, 608 Daniels Drive, East Wenatchee, $500,000, sold to Rebecca A. and Manuel J. Navarro

Rimrock Meadows Association, parcel numbers 81501911400 and 81501911500 (two parcels), $13,000, sold to Brian Charles Remly, Kristina Robyn Remly, Samantha Marquel Remly and Zachary Charles Remly

April 28

Loretta J. and Ernest Garrett, 314 Stoneridge Drive, East Wenatchee, $725,000, sold to Joshua and Shannon Weldy

April 29

Shirley Mead, 747 Goldenview Place, East Wenatchee, $395,000, sold to Kim George

Michael D. and Connie J. Milliken, 1051 N. Baker Ave. #A-203, East Wenatchee, $303,000, sold to Daniel Starks

Joshua D. and Dawn M. White, 3086 Martin Place, East Wenatchee, $775,000, sold to Paul S. and Kristina P. Nay

April 30

Sarah A. and Isaiah R. Wily, 2935 Cascade Ridge, East Wenatchee, $620,000, sold to Sungho Lee and Jieun Choi

Lorena Vaca, 1572 2nd St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $400,000, sold to Chris Ornellis

Alejandro and Yecenia Gutierrez, 17 Arden Ave., Bridgeport, $158,000, sold to Maricela Martinez

Stacy L. and Leona L. Thornton, 340 Greenbriar Lane, East Wenatchee, $310,000, sold to Jonah Dobbs-Schill

Arlando M. and Jessica Lara, 1441 N. Ford Place, East Wenatchee, $500,000, sold to Stephen J. Doherty and Amber M. Fitzgerald

Theresa A. Yeager, 59 Pilot Rock Road, Coulee-Hartline, $145,000, sold to Eric E. and Allyssa M. Edlund

Christina M. Palmer, 222 Ridgemont Drive, East Wenatchee, $369,900, sold to Jeremy and Danielle Worley

Thomas W. and Laura L. Stevens, 404 Neptune Place, East Wenatchee, $302,500, sold to Lucas and Mallory Shiftlett

Justin C. and Kimberly D. Livingston, 2277 Maryhill St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $370,000, sold to Eileen and Donald Miller

Ricardo and Karina Medina, 3976 N.E. Vista Del Rey Drive, East Wenatchee, $370,000, sold to Juan Lopez Leon, Michell Daisy Lopez Leon and Alvaro R. Montelongo Luna

Carol L. Pierce, 2531 Fancher Heights Blvd., East Wenatchee, $722,000, sold to Justin John and Tracy Christine Corgiat

Ildefonso P. Rodriguez Jr., 2264 Rock Island Road, East Wenatchee, $500,000, sold to Martin and Rebecca Alvarez

Debra Josephine Hansen, 5582 Nature Shores Drive, East Wenatchee, $2,500, sold to Salvador R. Martinez

Douglas County land sales

April 1

American Dream Lands LLC, 201 Wild Turkey Road, East Wenatchee, $29,900, 11.39 acres, sold to Adali Camacho

April 2

John and Lisa McDarment, parcel number 60500001707, East Wenatchee, $375,000, 2.94 acres, sold to Brooke and Thomas William Friedlander

David L. and Virginia E. Campbell, parcel numbers 81400507400 and 81400507500 (two parcels), Ephrata, $3,350, 2.02 acres, sold to Happy Roots LLC

Smile4U Inc., parcel number 82001204600, Waterville, $6,700, 1.12 acres, sold to Nicholas Juhasz

Lora Leavenworth and Robert Morf, 356 Moses Coulee Road, Waterville, $100,000, 13.8 acres, sold to Nick Carey and Randy Taber

April 5

Douglas J. and Cynthia A. Goodell, parcel number 51100002000, Mansfield, $62,000, 21.8 acres, sold to Vanessa Abin

Stimac Construction Inc., 207 Hammond Lane, Rock Island, $367,000, 0.15 acres, sold to Adam Michael Bromiley

Rita Perstac, parcel number 81701901700, Coulee-Hartline, $5,500, 1.19 acres, sold to Clayton Christopher and Ashley Lynn Myett

April 6

Wilbur R. Kelso, parcel number 49800008500, Chelan, $10,000, 5 acres, sold to Harbor Trust Inc.

April 7

State of Washington Department of Transportation, parcel number 23202710151, $165,100, 1.88 acres, sold to Pears Unlimited LLC

April 8

Sage Homes LLC, 92 S. Millbrook Loop, East Wenatchee, $284,900, 0.19 acres, sold to Anna Wellborn

Prime Properties LLC, 92 S. Millbrook Loop, East Wenatchee, $105,000, 0.19 acres, sold to Anna Wellborn

April 9

Corey James and Tanya Lyn Davis, 58 Shore Drive, $326,000, 1.52 acres, sold to Julia and Michael Moriarty

Corey James and Tanya Lyn Davis, 45 Shore Drive, $250,000, 1.04 acres, sold to Bernhard and Janice Muster

Corey James and Tanya Lyn Davis, 63 Shore Drive, $195,000, 1.11 acres, sold to Brent F. and Vickie I. Campbell

Corey James and Tanya Lyn Davis, 62 Shore Drive, $362,000, 1.66 acres, sold to Jeffrey A. and Therese M. Litton

Corey James and Tanya Lyn Davis, 69 Shore Drive, $216,000, 1.14 acres, sold to Kevin M. Harriman and Fabienne F. Zwerling

Harvey Development LLC, 32 Bundy Lane, Orondo, $1,194,000, 1 acre, sold to Mark D. and Lisa L. Stringer

Robert M. Rankin Jr., parcel number 60500001101, East Wenatchee, $190,000, 2.38 acres, sold to Joshua Paul and Lindsay Corinne Droz

Joshua Michael and Jennifer Rae O’Brien, parcel number 50000005500, Waterville, $35,000, 20.02 acres, sold to Thomas Kennon Edwins and Aerin Couerdalene Coppo

Harbor Trust Inc., parcel number 49800005900, Chelan, $45,000, 6.4 acres, sold to Jon Bauer

April 12

Sage Homes LLC, 1104 S. Nevada Ave., East Wenatchee, $275,000, 0.12 acres, sold to Katherine L. Young

Sagebrook LRR, LLC, 1104 S. Nevada Ave., East Wenatchee, $95,000, 0.12 acres, sold to Katherine L. Young

Ruperto and Veronica Y. Munguia, parcel number 81701801600, Coulee-Hartline, $9,500, 1.07 acres, sold to Diego Melendrez Maldonado and Evangelina Mendez de Maldonado

Sage Homes LLC, 66 S. Millbrook Loop, East Wenatchee, $313,500, 0.2 acres, sold to Heather Leach

Prime Properties LLC, 66 S. Millbrook Loop, East Wenatchee, $105,000, 0.2 acres, sold to Heather Leach

Corey James and Tanya Lyn Davis, 55 Shore Drive, $235,000, 1.13 acres, sold to Ronald W. and Marsha L. Eastman

April 13

Sage Homes LLC, 70 S. Millbrook Loop, East Wenatchee, $316,900, 0.26 acres, sold to Mary Nicole Dimaano

Prime Properties LLC, 70 S. Millbrook Loop, East Wenatchee, $105,000, 0.26 acres, sold to Mary Nicole Dimaano

Sage Homes LLC, 1111 S. Nevada Ave., East Wenatchee, $260,000, 0.15 acres, sold to Mary Ann Mata and Servan Gomez Garcia

Sagebrook LRR, LLC, 1111 S. Nevada Ave., East Wenatchee, $95,000, 0.15 acres, sold to Mary Ann Mata and Servan Gomez Garcia

Discover Land Now LLC, parcel number 24270830001, Coulee-Hartline, $15,950, 20 acres, sold to Julio Ruben Castillo Hudiel and Karla P. Aguilera De Castillo

Gabriel Bond and Courtney A. Shardelman, parcel number 50000006900, Chelan, $49,500, 20.02 acres, sold to Steve and Tatyana Summers

Matthew and Shannon Walters, parcel number 81600200300, Ephrata, $4,081, 2.78 acres, sold to Mike’s Lands LLC

State of Washington Department of Transportation, parcel number 40800000307, $5,000, 1.8 acres, sold to Robin Kay Martinson

April 14

Michael J. and Trinity M. Berggren, parcel number 81801202400, Coulee-Hartline, $9,500, 1.12 acres, sold to Jason E. and Christina L. Snyder

Paul M. and Laurie K. Barnhart, parcel number 82001500100, Waterville, $3,600, 1.06 acres, sold to Dean F. and Kimberly A. Iverson

April 16

John and Colleen Arnold, parcel numbers 81700802300 and 81700802400 (two parcels), Ephrata, $14,000, 2.62 acres, sold to Brad and Kandis Boersema

Stimac Construction Inc., 221 Hammond Lane, Rock Island, $341,000, 0.13 acres, sold to Timothy David Wagner and Darian Nichole Redick

Vernon Breiler, parcel numbers 23222010002, 23222900000, 23223040000, 23223100000 and 23223200000 (five parcels), Waterville, $1,116,000, 2,480 acres, sold to Chelan-Douglas Land Trust

Liberty Land Group LLC, parcel number 53700001600, Waterville, $32,000, 17.77 acres, sold to David R. and Michelle Routhier

April 19

Richard W. and Linda L. Mills, parcel number 49800007700, Waterville, $23,000, 5 acres, sold to Walter Lincoln and Tracie K. Davis

Buoy 10 LLC, parcel number 81700304300, Ephrata, $4,632, 1.09 acres, sold to Hollyanne Samuelsen

Michael D. and Yvette A. Reynolds, 131 N. Shore Drive, Chelan, $255,000, 0.8 acres, sold to Ryan and Candice Fast

State of Washington Department of Transportation, parcel numbers 40400004605, 40400000205, 23201510011, 23201040003, 23201120028 and 23200210016 (six parcels), East Wenatchee, $325,000, sold to City of Wenatchee

April 20

Hardway Holdings LLC, 325 S. Partridge Lane, East Wenatchee, $240,000, 1.75 acres, sold to Darrin J. and Molly M. Nelson

Timberwood Homes LLC, 721 S. Perry Ave., East Wenatchee, $699,990, 0.27 acres, sold to Carol V. and Sean Hachey

Keith and Joyce Edie, parcel number 81801004400, Coulee-Hartline, $2,000, 1.28 acres, sold to Happy Roots LLC

Joel S. and Donna Timmerman, parcel number 49700001000, Chelan, $21,000, 24.69 acres, sold to RML Washington LLC

Michael R. Dennis and Natalie Nachtigal, parcel number 28280210009, Coulee Dam, $8,000, 10 acres, sold to Wade W. and Teresa D. King

Marcus John Ortega, parcel number 81502100500, Ephrata, $7,500, 1.05 acres, sold to Burgeon Ventures LLC

April 22

Element Homes LLC, 2458 Berkley Loop, East Wenatchee, $80,000, 0.22 acres, sold to Gerardo Lopez

Ackerman Construction Inc., 637 S. Perry Ave., East Wenatchee, $599,995, 0.22 acres, sold to Daniel Leroy Ryan

Ackerman Construction Inc., 2663 7th St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $140,000, 0.25 acres, sold to DJ Custom Homes Inc.

Sage Homes LLC, 60 S. Millbrook Loop, East Wenatchee, $294,900, 0.19 acres, sold to Heriberto Tejeda Flores and Guadalupe Alicia Tejeda

Prime Properties LLC, 60 S. Millbrook Loop, East Wenatchee, $105,000, 0.19 acres, sold to Heriberto Tejeda Flores and Guadalupe Alicia Tejeda

April 23

Rodney A. and Bonnie M. Jacobs, 2056 Legacy Place S.E., East Wenatchee, $130,000, 0.24 acres, sold to Timberwood Homes LLC

Pysa and Sounanh Noinala, parcel number 49800010100, Chelan, $43,000, 13.2 acres, sold to Heather and Jason Cardenas

Whalen Family Trust, 306 Pine View Drive, Orondo, $165,000, 0.17 acres, sold to Henry D. and Lanette A. McIntosh

Whalen Family Trust, 207 Willow View Drive, Orondo, $150,000, 0.17 acres, sold to Scott D. Bride and Elizabeth M. Rollins

April 26

Rimrock Meadows Association, parcel number 82000103800, Waterville, $5,995, 1.22 acres, sold to Michael James Washington Jr. and Adrienne Jada Washington

DD Vineyards A LLC, 48, 64 and 70 Edgewater Drive, 22464 Highway 97 and parcel number 26211230024 (five parcels), Orondo, $67,200, 89.45 acres, sold to Riverview Ranch NW, Inc.

Matt and Karen Dillon, parcel number 82000600600, Waterville, $8,500, 1.36 acres, sold to Jordan and Sara Welch

April 27

Wesselman Family LLC, 11735 Highway 17 and parcel numbers 28273620002, 28273620001, 27270110002, 28272510002, 28272510003, 28272410002, 28281930001, 28272510001, 28272540001, 28283020001, 28272330002, 28272240001, 28272710001, 28273310002 and 28273320000, Bridgeport and parcel number 28273110000, Mansfield (17 parcels), $845,000, 1,684.16 acres, sold to Daniel D. Cavadini

Douglas Lochrie Living Trust, parcel number 81400800400, Coulee-Hartline, $1,500, 0.98 acres, sold to Rimrock Meadows Association

Barbara L. Firoved Estate, parcel number 24211030001, Waterville, $38,000, 20 acres, sold to Martin and Sheryl Fenton

April 28

William and Kathleen Christman, parcel numbers 23201110007 and 23200130000, Blue Grade Road (two parcels), East Wenatchee, $60,000, 72.92 acres, sold to Jeffrey Kjeldgaard

April 29

James H. and Lynnette Scaroni, 5564 Industry Lane, East Wenatchee, $375,000, 1.47 acres, sold to Morgan Investments LLC

April 30

D J Love LLC, 340 Road 14 N.E. and parcel numbers 27252720001, 26251740002, 26252010001, 26251810002, 26251510000, 27252840000, 26252120001, 27253420000 and 26250740001, Mansfield and parcel numbers 26253310000, 26253210000 and 26252930001, Waterville (13 parcels), $800,000, 1,878.67 acres, sold to Robert A. Matthiesen

5864 Nelpar LLC, 5864 Nelpar Drive, East Wenatchee, $229,000, 1.27 acres, sold to 310G LLC

Sagebrook LRR, LLC, 1107 S. Nevada Ave., East Wenatchee, $95,000, 0.12 acres, sold to Victor Garcia

Sage Homes LLC, 1107 S. Nevada Ave., East Wenatchee, $259,900, 0.12 acres, sold to Victor Garcia

310G LLC, 5864 Nelpar Drive, East Wenatchee, $229,000, 1.27 acres, sold to Roy H. Mejia

Prime Properties LLC, 2145 Millwood Lane S.E., East Wenatchee, $105,000, 0.18 acres, sold to Justin C. and Kimberly D. Livingston

Sage Homes LLC, 2145 Millwood Lane S.E., East Wenatchee, $315,000, 0.18 acres, sold to Justin C. and Kimberly D. Livingston

Collin and Melissa Boswell, 470 W. Beach Drive, Orondo, $199,950, 0.24 acres, sold to Peter J. and Kathryn McCullough

Richard Montoya, 2991, 3005 and 3019 N. Breckenridge Drive (three parcels), East Wenatchee, $427,500, 0.78 acres, sold to BB Homes LLC

Pearl Hill Acres LLC, parcel numbers 29252540001, 28260510001, 29263030001 and 29263110001 (four parcels), Bridgeport, $200,000, 926.2 acres, sold to Cameron Cavadini and Sean D. Wesselman

Prime Properties LLC, 56 S. Millbrook Loop, East Wenatchee, $105,000, 0.19 acres, sold to Rodrigo Heredia, Erika Muniz and Juan Manuel Muniz Arroyo

Sage Homes LLC, 56 S. Millbrook Loop, East Wenatchee, $324,900, 0.19 acres, sold to Rodrigo Heredia, Erika Muniz and Juan Manuel Muniz Arroyo

Samuel S. and Cynthia J. Holmes, parcel number 30252910044, Brewster, $65,000, 2.67 acres, sold to Ted and Elina Ness

Rimrock Meadows Association, parcel number 81400800700, $6,000, 0.98 acres, sold to Andy and Erica Hademan

Sage Homes LLC, 52 S. Millbrook Loop, East Wenatchee, $300,000, 0.22 acres, sold to Mario Gonzalez and Margarita Rodriguez

Prime Properties LLC, 52 S. Millbrook Loop, East Wenatchee, $105,000, 0.22 acres, sold to Mario Gonzalez and Margarita Rodriguez

Roger and Carol LeRay, parcel number 26212840000, Orondo, $300,000, 32 acres, sold to AFC Ranch 3 LLC

