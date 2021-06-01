Chelan County commercial sales
April 13
Jaewook Chung, 300 S. Quetilquasoon Road, Manson, $995,000, sold to Bhita LLC
April 16
Brent and Afni MacDonald, 104 E. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $2,850,000, sold to Lucas Ventures LLC
April 20
Trout Blue Chelan Inc., 135 Wapato Way, Manson, $1,850,000, sold to Manson Wine Company
April 21
Angel Avelar, 1111 Walla Walla Ave., Wenatchee, $490,000, sold to Dalf Exchange Facilitator LLC
April 22
Robert E. Camp, 18 S. Mission St. 101, Wenatchee, $892,300, sold to 18 S. Mission LLC
April 26
Sisu Management Corporation, 833 Front St., Leavenworth, $2,400,000, sold to Three Eaves LLC
April 28
David Villalobos, Property ID 18397, Wenatchee, $140,000, sold to 18 S. Mission LLC
April 29
Scott J. Dilly, 10170 Main St., Peshastin, $150,000, sold to Scott J. Dilly
G. Mark De Chenne, 3821 Malaga Alcoa Highway, Malaga, $2,000,000, sold to SS Market LLC
Chelan County residential sales
April 1
Anita M. Weeks, 1815 No. 2 Canyon Road 9, Wenatchee, $171,000, sold to Kimberly J. Johnson
Robert E. Scott, 3800 Bainard Road, Malaga, $270,000, sold to Taylor Lee and Austyn Shay Harvey
Easy Street Investments LLC, 14040 Chumstick Highway, Leavenworth, $365,000, sold to Matthew T. Holland and Cali L. Osborne
Daniel and Irma Arroyo, 2945 Malaga Alcoa Highway, Malaga, $165,000, sold to Dillon J. Luebber
Tressie E. Zimmerman, 1245 Gilcrest St., Wenatchee, $250,000, sold to Kenneth M. Zimmerman
April 2
Uhrich Family Special Needs Trust, 403 Castlewood Place, Wenatchee, $449,900, sold to Dorothy Young
Lisa M. Wickel, 2110 Ione St., Wenatchee, $540,000, sold to Scott W. and Julie S. Tiedeman
B. J. Matthews Trustee, 4402 Loop Road, 631 Wheeler Hill Road and Property ID 58273 (three parcels), Wenatchee, $2,450,000, sold to Wheeler Ridge LLC
Lyle L. and Megan M. Skillman, 21823 Colt Road, Plain, $450,000, sold to Seth E. and Jill N. Kiele
Robert Janczak, 16684 Brown Road, Lake Wenatchee, $525,000, sold to Christopher S. and Rebecca B. Neumann
Arlene L. Rohde, 91 Lakeview Lane, Manson, $100,000, sold to Brent S. Morton
Jarold M. Smith Jr. and Patricia S. Smith, 15 Sunview Lane, Manson, $756,000, sold to John K. and Amanda C. Mills
April 5
Melissa Chalmers et al, 22207 Arabian Lane, Plain, $238,000, sold to Liam Antrim and Pamela Maurides et al
Carl L. and Nola M. Daugherty, 305 Johnson Creek Road, Chelan, $150,784, sold to Bret D. and Dolores Daugherty
Amy K. and Robert M. Wood, 1538 Songbird Lane, Wenatchee, $450,000, sold to Michael P. and Cordelia C. Bradburn
Kevin S. and Jayna M. Tomalty, 302 Saddlehorn Lane, Wenatchee, $300,000, sold to Nancy E. Heater
April 6
B.J. Matthews Living Trust, 1728 Maiden Lane, Wenatchee, $430,000, sold to Chelsea E. Carlson
Anthony D. and Donna J. Jantzer, 10236 High St. and Property ID 30718 (two parcels), Peshastin, $225,000, sold to Levi A. and Marie M. Jantzer
John R. Zeman, 40 Chestnut St., Chelan, $400,000, sold to Chris and Margaret Raines
Chelan Development Company LLC, 551 Blazing Star Lane, Chelan, $111,945, sold to Jesse and Sarah Chapman
Bright Angel Trust, 130 Porcupine Lane, Chelan, $729,000, sold to Snoho Triangle LLC
April 7
Ian and Cory Turner, 1802 Aspen Creek Lane, Wenatchee, $625,000, sold to Brian C. and Jamie R. Hewitt
Glen A. and Darlene Leenders, 421 Lars Lane, Wenatchee, $560,000, sold to Kahlen D. Sheehan and Michaela George
Aaron and Julie J. Lindholm, 314 Fircrest Drive, Cashmere, $509,000, sold to Amber and Tyee Zacher
Alvin R. Zeman, 2479 Emerson Acres Road, Manson, $425,000, sold to John R. Zeman
Daryl P. Dickinson Living Trust, 11155 S. Lakeshore Road 7A, Chelan, $248,000, sold to Joshua M. Bradford
Doris A. Bollinger, 127 S. Delaware Ave., Wenatchee, $281,700, sold to Victoria Wilkins
Hans Donald Hirschberger and Evelyn Porter, 621 Mountain View Drive, Chelan, $710,000, sold to Albert Khachaturov and Siouzanna Saringioulian
April 8
Scott W. Tiedeman and Julie Samara, 14 S. Franklin Ave., Wenatchee, $479,000, sold to Carl Beehler and Blair Chymburjehle
Aaron and Emile Wheeler, 1004 Cornell Ave., Wenatchee, $337,000, sold to Kelly L. Bailey
Shover Revocable Trust, 470 N. Wilson St., Chelan, $430,000, sold to Sarah E. and Derek Todd
Dale and Maryann McLennan, 440 Spring View Place, Chelan, $480,000, sold to Bari R. and Michael J. Lynch
Erik and Teresa Paulson, 281 Bobcat Lane, Chelan, $1,695,000, sold to Mohammed A. and Ashraf Samji
April 9
Robert and Diane Davis, 5923 Sunset Highway, Cashmere, $449,000, sold to Brooks L. and Lianne B. Bruggman et al
R. Wendell and Lynn Hedges, 525 Alpine Place F4, Leavenworth, $470,000, sold to Goat Rocks Improvement LLC
Derby DDD I LLC, 9656 North Road, Peshastin, $805,000, sold to David M. and Julie A. Averill
Carlson Living Trust, 782 Summit Blvd., Manson, $825,000, sold to David Scott and Cheri Jean Romero
Nancy Synhorst, 501 Oakwood Drive, Manson, $529,000, sold to Sean M. and Erin L. Morris
April 12
Jean A. Barnhart, 410 Valley View Drive, Cashmere, $465,000, sold to Kevin and Jayna Tomalty
Douglas F. and Stacee Snider, 45 Voila Lane, Cashmere, $710,000, sold to Casey and Natalie Dundas
James Caldwell, 244 Lilly Lane, Wenatchee, $560,000, sold to Aimee and Jacob McGraw
Justin and Sabrina Torres, 1724 Stella Ave., Wenatchee, $390,000, sold to Richard C. and Julie A. Boss
Scott Allen and Kristine A. Mahlum, 900 Main St. 201, Leavenworth, $600,000, sold to Cheryl J. Farrish and Mark K. Davis
Ronald and Margaret Templeton, 20795 Kahler Drive F2, Lake Wenatchee, $367,000, sold to James McCormick Jr. and Oona Copperhill
Kenneth and Sandra Hooker, 101 Vineyard Lane 1A, Chelan, $425,000, sold to Steven R. and Theresa T. Johns
JTC Investment Holdings LLC, 322 W. Woodin Ave. 522, Chelan, $320,000, sold to Jerry L. Delich
Laurel Hannah, 15305 Chumstick Highway, Leavenworth, $505,000, sold to Donovan L. and Michelle R. Harris
April 13
Fernando and Hermila Guzman, 18 S. Wilson St., Wenatchee, $275,000, sold to Xavier I. Valencia Reyes and Maricela Diaz Martinez
Anthony R. and Angela J. Mumford, 1450 Westpoint Place, Wenatchee, $855,000, sold to Lauren Weber and Stephen Lettrich
James M. Conner, 1509 Walnut St., Wenatchee, $460,000, sold to Daniel W. and Christine M. Rice
Matthew J. Van Biene, 230 Prospect St., Leavenworth, $766,000, sold to Ryan T. Minton and Anne M. Logan
Ralph and Ann M. Myers, 11650 Eagle Creek Road, Leavenworth, $800,000, sold to Vaughn Ventures Group LLC
Robert J. and Laura L. Shepard, 15332 Lakeview St., Entiat, $806,000, sold to Christine Heckert and Lawrence Graves
Roger and Denise Bradt, 2101 Chiwawa Loop Road, Lake Wenatchee, $296,000, sold to Ryan O. and Sara S. Bradt
Wendy Crownover, 103 N. Park and Woodin Ave., Chelan, $22,500, sold to John J. and Julie Dickson
Chris and Meg Raines, 228 W. Allen Ave., Chelan, $479,000, sold to Edwin D. and Melissa Eaton
Ian McCord and Fornara Ramsey, 626 Kittitas St., Wenatchee, $352,000, sold to Patrick A. and Connie J. Powell
William McSeveney, 1112 Rosewood Ave., Wenatchee, $277,000, sold to Steven and Tonya Vaughan
Jordan Wilfong, 152 Mayer Drive, Chelan, $810,000, sold to Jason R. and Jeanne Thompson
Lynette M. Hendrickson, 22413 Shetland Road, Plain, $165,000, sold to David and Erin Tait
Rocky Montes, 705 Schons Place, Wenatchee, $315,000, sold to Emily Guerrero et al
April 14
Dale Gwinn, 1526 Washington St., Wenatchee, $650,000, sold to Andrew and Anne J. Kimbrel
Ruth E. Esparza and Jim M. West, 2106 Sutton Place, Wenatchee, $575,000, sold to Jesse D. and Courtney E. Wilkinson
Kevin Colwell, 1606 Woodland Drive, Wenatchee, $315,000, sold to Danny L. Hildebrand
Samuel and Erica Harris, 14 Meadowlark Lane, Plain, $442,889, sold to Christopher and Rhonda Fox
Paris and Kathleen Bendixsen, Property ID 41871, Chelan, $3,600, sold to Robert T. and Kathy Hamilton
Clarence Spence, 4333 Union Valley Road, Chelan, $462,500, sold to Dawn M. Redland
Leon Neal, 21 Quail Run, Wenatchee, $320,000, sold to Christopher B. Mahnke
Barbara Lally, Property ID 66812, W. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $75,000, sold to John and Terrina Guempel
Wayne L. and Elizabeth S. Weidenman, 900 Main St. 301, Leavenworth, $460,000, sold to Peter N. and Kerry L. Godwin
April 15
Edwin and Cherry Fallon Family Trust, 2355 Lakeshore Drive, Manson, $505,000, sold to John and Heidi Piper
Kenneth A. and Sheila Ann Danielson, 154 Lakeshore Drive, Manson, $320,000, sold to Lance and Jodell Harvey
Danny L. Hildebrand, 747 Saddlerock Drive, Wenatchee, $345,000, sold to Haley B. Moore and Christopher S. Lamb
April 16
Kay and Samuel Stevens, 5421 Binder Road, Cashmere, $150,000, sold to Joseph and Kristen Nestor
Robert L. and Krystal K. Knowles, 9636 Entiat River Road, Entiat, $280,000, sold to John B. and Sophie E. Campbell
Constance L. Coopersmith, 148 Spader Bay Drive, Chelan, $348,500, sold to Anita L. Rutter et al
B C M Taverns Inc., 128 E. Chelan Ave., Chelan, $250,000, sold to Lucas Ventures LLC
Mark A. and Mary L. Friedman, 76 Graham Lane, Lake Wenatchee, $540,000, sold to Michael A. Spiegel
April 19
Mark and Mary Seaburg, 1661 Sunset Drive, Wenatchee, $350,000, sold to Larry and Jalene Valentine
Scott Sweeney, 1904 Pensione Place, Wenatchee, $347,000, sold to Laura M. Hamstra
Lester G. Moore Jr., 515 Orchard St., Leavenworth, $120,000, sold to Michael J. and Heather J. Hunsberger
Mary Jo Wangen Trustee, 9768 Dye Road, Leavenworth, $835,000, sold to Christophe Vidal and Sireesha Panchagnula
Alfredo G. Gomez et al, 311 Benton St., Leavenworth, $550,000, sold to Mark and Susan Hebert
Flint and Jamie Hartwig, Property ID 66724, W. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $170,000, sold to Scott T. and Jennifer S. Brand
April 20
Jennifer James and Patrick Farrar, 1624 Overlook Drive, Wenatchee, $580,000, sold to Daniel R. and Catherine A. Oden
William K. Hawley, 1209 Marble St., Wenatchee, $390,000, sold to Carl and Nancy Babiar
Jeffrey J. Johnson and Lisi S. Ott, 16059 Cedar Brae Road, Lake Wenatchee, $285,000, sold to Graham Custom Homes LLC
Greg D. Gessell, 79 Viewdale Ave., Wenatchee, $261,000, sold to Christopher T. and Karissa L. Gerber
Aaron and Charmaine Rosenberger, 2872 Riviera Blvd., Malaga, $400,000, sold to Tara Montgomery and Mike Hadnot et al
Nicholas B. and Mackenzie G. Norris, 118 N. Wilson St., Wenatchee, $371,500, sold to Rachel Clement and Jonathan T. Jackson
Wesley A. Maffei, 9606 Entiat River Road, Entiat, $350,000, sold to Bryce Peters and Amanda Low
April 21
Paul E. Couldry, 3696 Cathedral Rock Road, Malaga, $420,000, sold to Slipstream LLC
Leslie Wilson-Wright, 413 Palouse St., Wenatchee, $355,000, sold to Ayla Medina Ulloa
Jeffrey M. Permin, 1926 Hideaway Place, Wenatchee, $471,000, sold to Edward F. Zontek Jr.
Susan Templer, 24624 Spur St., Plain, $325,000, sold to Matthew and Beth Morrison et al
Myrna J. McCleary, 242 W. Nixon Ave. A, Chelan, $895,000, sold to Kenneth G.F. and Robyn L. Roesner
Wanda L. Gallagher, 932 Sunrise Drive, Manson, $399,000, sold to Stephanie A. Wright
April 22
Lorenda Tangen, 106 N. Franklin Ave., Wenatchee, $235,000, sold to Mary R. MacPhail
Don and Lori Sites, 5205 Mission Creek Road, Cashmere, $525,000, sold to Jerry R. Bowers and Cynthia M. Davis Bowers
Kameon A. Smith et al, 205 Chapel St., Cashmere, $189,600, sold to Fred E. Smith et al
Kelly Plimmer, 11272 Clark Canyon Road, Leavenworth, $490,000, sold to Kyle D. and Sarah Hatridge
Margaret E. Foss, 18299 Sunland Drive, Lake Wenatchee, $239,000, sold to Mark and Michelle Rolfs
Timothy J. and Ginger E. Ewing, 982 Washington St., Manson, $895,000, sold to Daniel E. and Deborah H. Weakly
Justin C. and Tessa L. Nelson, 14 Martin Place, Wenatchee, $352,000, sold to Whitney Lynn Lawrence
April 23
David D. Trammell, 20892 Kahler Drive, Lake Wenatchee, $550,000, sold to Paul Drachler and Elissa P. Jacobs
John E. and Barbara A. Lally, 227 Crystal Drive, Chelan, $1,725,000, sold to Francine M. and Craig J. Schmidt
Marybeth Asklund, 15321 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $290,000, sold to Sisu Management Corporation
Sunset Marina LLC, Property ID 66760, W. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $72,950, sold to David E. and Lisa B. Barhoum
SSM Forty Investment Inc., Property ID 66777, W. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $85,950, sold to Ann M. and Douglas D. Grismore
SSM Forty Investment Inc., Property ID 66788, W. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $79,950, sold to John W. and Christina R. Cairns
April 26
Jesus Salinas Di Giacomo, 1535 Castlerock Ave. 35, Wenatchee, $240,800, sold to Daryl W. Miller
Robert and Amanda C. Parish, 617 Cedar St., Leavenworth, $705,000, sold to Peter Brown
Gregory L. Parrish, 176 Joyful Place, Leavenworth, $1,435,000, sold to Raci O. and Thomas D. Spaulding
Eckroth Living Trust, 1410 Dempsey Road, Leavenworth, $1,800,000, sold to Brent and Leslie Jacquelyn Kutzle
Julianne L. and Ryan H. Peterson, 10355 Merry Canyon Road, Leavenworth, $600,000, sold to Robert M. and Leah L. Janczak
John N. and Rachel L. Burke, 15910 Cedar Brae Road, Lake Wenatchee, $1,300,000, sold to Igor Zinkovsky and Irene Koval
Scott Brown, 2109 Sage Grouse Road, Wenatchee, $621,000, sold to Greg J. and Patti J. Lunde
April 27
Felipe and Veronica Mendoza, 1114 Seventh St., Wenatchee, $432,500, sold to Dustin M. Miller
Dale and Sherry Kimmerly, 5295 Squilchuck Road, Wenatchee, $432,500, sold to Brandon Magee and Nicole Davidson
Kenneth West et al, 106 Fir St., Leavenworth, $600,000, sold to Bavarian Cedar LLC
Asa K. Wahlstrom, 15311 and 15323 Lakeview St. (two parcels), Entiat, $844,800, Carol Lynn Pierce
Michael H. and Karen J. Mackey, 205 Pinnacle Place, Chelan, $795,000, sold to Kyle C. and Brianna J. Stewart
Roger D. Smith, Property ID 41612, Highway 150, Chelan, $3,000, sold to Jeffrey James et al
Diane Di Prete, 45 Chestnut St., Chelan, $422,500, sold to Zachary A. Sell and Maria P. Castillo
Merlin Biles and Lou Latham, 627 Orondo Ave. 1, Wenatchee, $369,000, sold to Lyle Matthew and Maria T. De Arment
Donald and Susan Taylor, Property ID 66824, W. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $165,000, sold to Randy and Kathleen Facey
April 28
Julie K. Ellington, 786 Queens Court, Wenatchee, $606,000, sold to Abbe L. and Gregory R. Skirde
Chelsea Torres and Jedidiah Adams, 1674 and 1682 Sunset Drive (two parcels), Wenatchee, $343,000, sold to Donald D. and Heather S. Ovitt
Rachel Lundgren and Anne M. McDermit, 1016 Easy St., Wenatchee, $625,000, sold to Craig and Andrea S. Stringham
Darrin J. and Nery R. Rylaarsdam, 236 Scholze St., Leavenworth, $554,000, sold to Axel and Martha M. Koch
William F. and Patricia A. Mitchell, 21811 Welch Lane, Plain, $650,000, sold to Joellyn Holland
Heather and Brandon J. Shuh, 87 and 95 Headwater Lane (two parcels), Lake Wenatchee, $60,229, sold to Leavenworth Cabin Rental LLLP
Darren Stober et al, 20563 Miracle Mile, Lake Wenatchee, $950,000, sold to Jarrett and Lucyanne Payne
Matthew D. and Courtney T. Martin, 136 N. Shore Drive, Chelan, $1,300,000, sold to Erik and Alexa A. Anderson
April 29
Tyrone C. and Angela M. Ploch, 746 Kings Court, Wenatchee, $765,000, sold to Simon G. Poole and Erica A. Keiter
David B. and Ruth A. Smeltzer, 1409 Madison St., Wenatchee, $360,000, sold to Ernest M. and Abbey N. Reynolds
Juan V. and Flor T. Servin, 1305 Ninth St., Wenatchee, $364,000, sold to Hernandez Properties LLC
David C. Wagner, 5794 Cambell Road, Peshastin, $675,000, sold to Daniel C. and Sarah J. Scott
Grobler Trust, 1618 Alderwood Drive, Wenatchee, $428,500, sold to Kathryn L. Weaver
Lawrence and Patricia E. Cleek, 1111 Brown St., Wenatchee, $415,000, sold to Paz Ernesto Ornelas and Alejandra Cachu
John and Janice Sinnett, 12988 Chumstick Highway, Leavenworth, $449,000, sold to Ryan Young and Paige Northway
Laura J. Radtke, 24611 Spur St., Plain, $400,000, sold to Robyn Baroh and Darrell Aucutt
David J. Dorsey, 13994 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $1,270,000, sold to Broc and Kristin Dayley
Jeremy J. Goforth, 148 Viewdale Ave., Wenatchee, $240,000, sold to Deina-Gene Ojeda and Judy Jones
April 30
Heidi M. Brown, 309 Orchid St., Cashmere, $550,000, sold to Daniel Shane and Dawn Marina Covey and Sergui Arturo Robles Diaz and Bailey Danielle Robles
Dorothea H. White and Anna M. Lively, 12625 Maple St., Leavenworth, $1,995,000, sold to Daniel E. Lenoski 2013 Revocable Trust
James and Leah Cook, 16632 Fir Road, Lake Wenatchee, $885,500, sold to John and Kathleen Colvard
Tim and Jean McCoy, Property ID 43596 and 43857, 103 N. Park & Woodin Ave. (two parcels), Chelan, $15,000, sold to Michael H. and Tracy L. Huntley
Maitri Living Trust, 2205 W. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $595,000, sold to Chelan Southshore Partners LLC
Daniel S. and Marina D. Covey, 123 Open Lane, Chelan, $370,000, sold to Roger Burdick
Fidel Diaz Garcia, 447 S. Wilson St., Wenatchee, $250,000, sold to William A. Diaz and Katie E. DeJesus
Randy L. and Carolyn J. Knox, 1516 Rex Road, Wenatchee, $413,000, sold to Kenneth and Jenny Ezpeleta
Slipstream LLC, 147 and 173 Diede Hills Lane (two parcels), Wenatchee, $995,000, sold to Christopher A. Burkett
Chelan Highlands LLC, 720 W. Golf Course Drive, Chelan, $210,550, sold to Randall and Carol Bellon
Chelan County land sales
April 1
Michelle Baillet, 9305 Olalla Canyon Road, Cashmere, $130,000, 20 acres, sold to Darren A. and Tiffany N. Albright
Terry Setina, Property ID 37556, Chelan, $260,000, 0.43 acres, sold to Dennis and Denise Underwood
Lemon Family Trust, 2616 Larch Drive, Lake Wenatchee, $142,000, 1.2 acres, sold to Scott M. Fallis and Kristine L. Hilliard
Alex W. Duffy, 104 Lake Ridge Drive, Chelan, $401,000, 0.47 acres, sold to Christina M. and Brian L. Fredericks
Duane and Eleanor Ownbey, 109 Chelsie Lane, Leavenworth, $185,000, 0.88 acres, sold to Peter Dykes and Rachel Blyth
State of Washington Department of Transportation, Property ID 68653, Monitor, $54,500, 1.49 acres, sold to Jakob M. and Anna R. Bickford
April 5
Kimberly Eiring Trustee et al, Property ID 52160, Stehekin, $45,000, 0.21 acres, sold to Rocklund J. and Christina A. Libbey
Jerry Ornelas, Property ID 67116, Wenatchee, $140,000, 0.74 acres, sold to Jackson and Stephanie Southwick
April 6
Moon Beam Ranch LLC, Property ID 35282, Plain, $554,875, 2.38 acres, sold to Shelley Cline and Joel Bakken
Becker Homes LLC, 20700 Miracle Mile, Lake Wenatchee, $205,000, 0.32 acres, sold to Thercio Brandao
Gregory Dean Stockdale, 32 Overlake Lane, Manson, $240,000, 0.3 acres, sold to Cameron and Melissa Knudson
Yaroslave and Yekaterina Kutsyy, 16883 Chumstick Highway, Leavenworth, $140,000, 11.35 acres, sold to Curtis Weber and Angela North
April 7
James Radochia and Ludmilla Ostrorog-Radochia, Property ID 33108, Leavenworth, $415,000, 20.01 acres, sold to Greg and Theresa Janecek
Sanu LLC, 13967, 13975 and 13987 Brae Burn Road (three parcels), Lake Wenatchee, $120,000, 0.77 acres, sold to Daniel L. and Shirla L. Moore
Joshua D. Ellison, 235 Highway 150, Chelan, $250,000, 1.91 acres, sold to Chelan Maintenance Association
Carl R. Asklund, Property ID 47474, Chelan, $180,000, 5.38 acres, sold to Stephen and Cynthia Fisher
April 8
Maple Valley Capital LLC, 9610 N. Fork Road, Cashmere, $117,000, 20.01 acres, sold to Kevin and Hilary Byrnes
John W. and Lisa M. Knudson, 116 San Remo Lane, Chelan, $130,000, 0.17 acres, sold to Arturo and Maria A. Zavala
John W. and Lisa M. Knudson, 114 San Remo Lane, Chelan, $140,000, 0.2 acres, sold to Arturo and Maria A. Zavala
April 9
D & T Campbell Investments LLC, 23 Manzanita Drive, Manson, $450,958, 0.24 acres, sold to Luz A. and Roger M. Whitley
Charles and Teresa Dwyer, 34380 S. Nason Road, Stevens Pass, $70,000, 0.28 acres, sold to Brian Baker et al
April 12
Tamara M. Collett and James V. Collett III, 12 Jerry Garton Lane, Chelan, $89,000, 1.31 acres, sold to Steve and Diane Stinnett
Timberwood Homes LLC, 95 Lone Ram Lane, Wenatchee, $780,802, 0.51 acres, sold to James R. Garetson and Dragana Stojsic-Garetson
April 13
Eric R. and Aura L. Sanderson, 7369 Ridgeview Drive, Chelan, $300,000, 2.51 acres, sold to Yvonne Lillebo and Don D. Mathews Jr.
Wilf T. and Diane M. Wainhouse, Property ID 45268, Chelan, $200,000, 0.23 acres, sold to Dana P. and Kathleen Foruria
Timothy J. and Deborah A. Darst, 410 Manson Blvd., Manson, $315,000, 0.16 acres, sold to Tierra Bendita LLC
April 14
Jennifer and Jeff Godfrey, Property ID 23988, Wenatchee, $69,900, 0.27 acres, sold to Jaime Alatorre Perez and Graciela Cano Belman
Pro Ventures LLC, Property ID 36332, Plain, $185,000, 6.95 acres, sold to Matthew Michaelis
Barbara J. Gross, 163 Faulkenberry Lane, Chelan, $180,000, 0.39 acres, sold to James D. and Stephanie A. Wilson
Robert C. and Karin J. Bockoven, Property ID 39759, Mossback Lane, Entiat, $357,000, 80.68 acres, sold to Justin L. and Kiley J. Green
Jacobson Family Revocable Family Trust, 7386 Ridgeview Drive, Chelan, $199,000, 0.49 acres, sold to Todd and Deborah Strahm et al
Pinnacle Custom Builders Inc., 330 Pinegrass St., Leavenworth, $599,900, 0.14 acres, sold to Abigail and Isaiah Ray
Grace Lloyd, Property ID 34628, Lake Wenatchee, $90,000, 5.33 acres, sold to Joseph and Kristina King
April 15
Miriam E. Wegemer, 12346 Entiat River Road, Entiat, $215,000, 11.96 acres, sold to Glenn S. and Karen J. Fisher
Thomas Gehrig et al, Property ID 48874, Manson, $1,400,000, 1.7 acres, sold to Peter and Yelena Strizhak
Robert H. and Adrienne M. Haarhues, 256 Prospect St., Leavenworth, $145,000, 0.12 acres, sold to Elisa M. Esper and Benjamin Robert Smith
April 16
STJI LLC, 43 Sabio Way, Chelan, $130,000, 0.34 acres, sold to Van Roy Holdings LLC
Antonio Nunez and Alejandrina Cabrera De Nunez, 432 Whisper Place, Chelan, $475,000, 0.18 acres, sold to Robert D. Carleton Jr. and Theresa R. Carleton
April 19
McMahon Investments Inc., Property ID 22868, 22823, 22824, 22825, 22826, 22828 and 22854 (seven parcels), Monitor, $700,000, 252.43 acres, sold to Anderson Family Trust
Steven G. Oliver and Penny L. Gee, 445 W. Rolling Hills Lane, Wenatchee, $140,000, 0.56 acres, sold to Michael D. and Heidi W. Holte
Devon and Piper Petit, Property ID 36641, Leavenworth, $375,000, 21.3 acres, sold to Scott Schab
Pete and Penny Peters, 404 Quail Run Road, Chelan, $189,900, 0.54 acres, sold to Patricia Vandenburgh and Timothy Arnot
B J Matthews Trustee, 1466 Kyle Mathison Amigos Road and Property ID 58353, 58354, 58358, 58360 (five parcels), Wenatchee, $50,000, 155.15 acres, sold to Royal Seven LLC
United States of America, Property ID 68526, Stehekin Valley Road, Stehekin, $110,000, 17.48 acres, sold to Thomas H. and Elizabeth J. Courtney
April 20
Amy Wu, Property ID 48565, Manson, $515,000, 5.25 acres, sold to Bruce Axtman
Karen E. Brown, Property ID 58475, Malaga, $236,115, 5 acres, sold to A Home Doctor Inc.
Jerry L. and Beatrice C. James, Property ID 67161, Cashmere, $180,000, 39.44 acres, sold to Eric and Colleen Malmassari
April 21
D & T Campbell Investments LLC, 32 Honeycrisp Lane, Manson, $410,000, 0.25 acres, sold to Mariya Tymoshenko and Pavel Petrenko
April 22
Carl R. Asklund, Property ID 47470, Chelan, $155,000, 6.54 acres, sold to Christopher and Jessica Ghioni
Clifton C. and Jennifer Burke, 585 Chrisand Lane, Wenatchee, $115,500, 0.28 acres, sold to Matthew Sierer and Sonja Wagner
Dean Marson et al, 18230 Chumstick Highway, Leavenworth, $225,000, 5 acres, sold to Jennifer Ziegler
Richard M. Concannon et al, 415 Karma Kanyon Drive, Chelan, $350,000, 0.67 acres, sold to Scott and Donna Waner
Linda G. Dawn et al, 2908 Riviera Blvd., Malaga, $100,000, 0.36 acres, sold to Airway Excavation & Construction LLC
April 23
Verne and Jayleen English, 2424 Salal Drive, Lake Wenatchee, $125,000, 0.72 acres, sold to Daryn and Carissa English
Carl R. Asklund, Property ID 47471, Chelan, $175,000, 5.17 acres, sold to Sisu Management Corporation
April 26
Mildred A. Hecht, 11370 River Bend Drive, Leavenworth, $600,000, 0.25 acres, sold to John A. and Julie A. Schneider
Brent and Afni MacDonald, 481 Old Vine Lane, Chelan, $595,000, 2.5 acres, sold to Gary and Paige Westcott Revocable Living Trust
Peggy A. Peterson, 220 Whitman St., Leavenworth, $150,000, 0.14 acres, sold to Michael S. and Cynthia M. Hendricks
April 27
Laura F. Niemela, 259 Juniper Lane and Property ID 23269 (two parcels), Monitor, $620,000, 165.7 acres, sold to Oak Grove Ranch LLC
April 28
William F. and Patricia A. Mitchell, 21814 Colt Road, Plain, $50,000, 0.3 acres, sold to Joellyn Holland
Becker Homes LLC, 210 Pinegrass St., Leavenworth, $729,000, 0.14 acres, sold to Matthew Carlisle and Stacey C. Hurd
April 29
Tracy Bacon and Justin W. Stoltzfus, 381 Kings View Lane, Malaga, $178,400, 5.16 acres, sold to Cameron J. and Kaori H.R. Alexander
Michael R. Snyder et al, 3825 Sunridge Lane, Wenatchee, $122,000, 2.22 acres, sold to Jesus and Hannalee Sandoval
STJI LLC, 57 Sabio Way, Chelan, $125,000, 0.32 acres, sold to Glenn and Kristi N. Bowers
Kristofer F. Borgias and Jane Hubrig, 1107 Sunny Brooke Lane, Chelan, $140,000, 0.18 acres, sold to Bari R. and Michael J. Lynch
Chelan Lookout LLLP, 1341 Dragonfly Court, Chelan, $670,000, 0.1 acres, sold to David W. and Barbara S. Howe
April 30
Inku Hwang and Michele L. Sandberg, 236 Stoneybrook Lane, Wenatchee, $140,000, 0.73 acres, sold to Henri and Judith L. Van Someren Greve
Kevin J. and Melissa A. Dietrich et al, 160 Highway 150, Chelan, $70,000, 2.1 acres, sold to Nokaboy LLC
Stephen M. and Noriko Mayo, 1006 Spring Mountain Drive, Wenatchee, $125,000, 0.16 acres, sold to Salvador Martinez
A Home Doctor Inc., 180 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $380,000, 0.29 acres, sold to Jorge Vargas Mata and Tanya Vargas
Chelan Lookout LLLP, 1310 Dragonfly Court, Chelan, $356,000, 0.08 acres, sold to Brandt and Darla Stimpson
Douglas County commercial sales
April 14
Loye W. Taylor, 818 Valley Mall Parkway, East Wenatchee, $200,000, sold to Troy William and Michelle Motzkus
April 20
Star I LLC, 612 Valley Mall Parkway, $1,700,000, sold to Vesper Investments LLC
April 22
Blue Sky Enterprises LLC, 838 and 852 Valley Mall Parkway and parcel numbers 03700002021 and 03700002018 (four parcels), East Wenatchee, $919,000, sold to Valley Mall Properties LLC
Douglas County residential sales
April 1
Karen S. Terry, 33 S. Gilmore Place, East Wenatchee, $275,000, sold to Terry and Wendy Barnes
April 2
VP Rentals LLC, 2345 Silo Drive, East Wenatchee, $343,000, sold to Debbie J. and Christopher K. Buckley
VP Rentals LLC, 2499 Harvester Loop, East Wenatchee, $385,000, sold to Michael and Carmen Bos
Steven L. and Cynthia D. Peckham, 63 N. Joseph Ave., East Wenatchee, $385,000, sold to Patrick and Ursula Burns and Christopher Applegate
Abraham Estrada-Sandoval and Viviana Silva Guerrero, 3417 N.W. Cascade Ave., East Wenatchee, $500,000, sold to Leticia Holmes and Brian Scott Pulse
Robert H. and Jacqueline K. Kuske, 2309 Grand Ave., East Wenatchee, $700,000, sold to Peter and Katherine Bradshaw
April 6
Adam Gilbert, 817 Highline Drive, East Wenatchee, $485,000, sold to Cody Kinzler
Jesus J. Hernandez, 500 2nd St. S.W. Space 5, Rock Island, $15,000, sold to Omar Martinez Santana
Earl L. and Barbara E. Wilson, 11 Riverside Place, East Wenatchee, $650,900, sold to Adam Brizendine
April 7
Leonard L. Jolly, 1832 Glen St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $430,000, sold to Abraham and Jessica Guzman
Jerald Aldridge Estate, parcel number 30253430023, Bridgeport, $30,000, sold to Mark A. and Edith A. McClosky
Alexander Lange, 2736 S.E. Falcon View Drive, East Wenatchee, $875,000, sold to Sean D. and Tina M. Cresap
April 8
Arturo L. Rodriguez Jr., 1501 16th Court N.W., East Wenatchee, $133,475, sold to Arturo L. Rodriguez Jr., Freddi J. Sanchez and Carmen L. Sanchez Bravo
Carletta Berger, 8 S. Kentucky Ave., East Wenatchee, $329,250, sold to Edmundo Martinez Gonzalez and Kali Martinez
Wilburn and Tammy Conner, 187 1st St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $356,000, sold to Alfonso A. Gonzalez
April 9
Elija Mae Woods, 2691 Semolina Loop, East Wenatchee, $382,500, sold to Travis Dwayne Church
Corey James and Tanya Lyn Davis, 58 Shore Drive, $363,000, sold to Alaks and Vallikkannu Sevugan
Gary D. and Lois Heselwood, parcel number 09900500700, S. Mansfield Blvd., Mansfield, $45,000, sold to Dmitriy Andreyev
April 12
Andrew J. and Lindsey J. Farschman, 2267 Maryhill St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $445,077, sold to Steve and Cynthia McGonigal
Arturo Equivel et al, 2400 Tacoma Ave. Space 11, Bridgeport, $2,500, sold to Raul Rosas Mancilla and Guillermina Pimentel Hernandez
Robert B. and Phyllis B. Clem, 2299 Veedol Drive, East Wenatchee, $393,000, sold to Brant L. and Elaine C. Smith
April 13
Linda Marie and Robert Marvin Bond, 405 River Valley View, East Wenatchee, $500,000, sold to Steven R. Bucher and Katherine V. Damus
Jeffrey E. and Patricia L. Langford, 220 E. Emerson Drive, Orondo, $400,000, sold to Chad A. and Kathleen Jackson
April 14
Gerald C. and Darlene Simmons, 1494 Eastmont Ave. #1, East Wenatchee, $380,000, sold to Dave and Karen Haase
Gregory H. and Margaret R. Yuckert, 411 19th St. N.E. #9, East Wenatchee, $624,700, sold to Gary Jones and Barbara Uecker
Cora L. Herbert, 2716 Westview Drive, East Wenatchee, $123,439, sold to Patty S. Commandeur
April 15
Wilburn and Tammy Conner, 187 1st St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $356,000, sold to Alfonso A. Gonzalez
Matthew Bergey, 2293 Veedol Drive, East Wenatchee, $400,000, sold to Edward L. and Deborah M. Sim
Raymond E. and Donna E. Foster, 1426 Copper Loop, East Wenatchee, $470,000, sold to Joanne and Eric Thielen
Allen E. Pratt, 544 N. Lander Court, East Wenatchee, $74,000, sold to Allen E. Pratt and Araceli Rodriguez
April 16
Hanson Home Construction LLC, 940 N. Newport Loop, East Wenatchee, $152,000, sold to Steven J. Wickel
Ben Eugene and Molly Nickles, 1711 10th Place N.E., East Wenatchee, $465,000, sold to Andrew J. and Lindsey J. Farschman
C & C Investment Properties LLC, 221 Solomon Loop N.W., East Wenatchee, $384,900, sold to Daniel Jimenez Aguilar and Jessica Jimenez Lara
C & C Investment Properties LLC, 225 Solomon Loop N.W., East Wenatchee, $384,900, sold to Toni J. Main and Kenneth R. Collins
Kevin Hamilton, 1190 N. Ashland Ave., East Wenatchee, $362,900, sold to Guadalupe G. Torres Lopez
Valerie J. Griffith, 325 N. Kansas Ave., East Wenatchee, $550,000, sold to Kyle Goldsmith
Schreiber Properties LLC, 400 9th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $525,444, sold to Laura J. Lenzi
James B. and Alyce C. Dodson, 2 Van Winkle Road, parcel number 26212130003, Van Winkle Road and parcel number 50900000000 (three parcels), Orondo, $1,500,000, sold to Bentley and Lisa Pugh
James R. McCoy Estate, 2520 Sunset Highway, East Wenatchee, $105,000, sold to Gerardo Lopez Moreno
April 19
Ronald W. and Elizabeth Bundy, 1800 Carl St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $375,000, sold to Nathan Russell and Susannah Kellogg
Bradley C. and Betty A. Cheek, 1756 S. Blanchard Loop, East Wenatchee, $600,000, sold to Kelsey T. and Armando Farias
Ivan Egorov and Olga Egorova, 1527 N. Anne Ave., East Wenatchee, $392,500, sold to Jennifer Marie Barley
April 20
Kenneth and Velma Perrigoue, 240 Lake Front Road, Orondo, $385,000, sold to Todd Peterson and Jill Perrigoue
Carl and Tamara R. Christiansen, 1350 and 1354 Clements Circle (two parcels), East Wenatchee, $735,000, sold to Kurt Beidler and Fang Chen
Hanson Home Construction LLC, 876 N. Newport Loop, East Wenatchee, $154,900, sold to Jim and Shirley Young
April 21
Dana C. and Bettina R. Hazen, 1244 Tedford St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $320,000, sold to Gabriel and Ariana Arvizu
April 22
Jack and Shauna Larsen, 2125 8th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $688,000, sold to Wilburn R. and Tammy E. Conner
Cynthia D. Wright, 615 N. Jerome Lane, East Wenatchee, $348,500, sold to Nicole Ann Taylor
April 23
Jacquie R. Bosinger, 2201 N. Ashland Ave., East Wenatchee, $365,000, sold to Reyes M. Rubio III
Omar and Elbia Mora, 2442 Berkley Loop, East Wenatchee, $492,000, sold to Kevin Russell and Laura Mireya Kinman
David H. Gooden and Leisa T. Malone-Gooden, 760 Mountjoy Square, East Wenatchee, $390,000, sold to Daniel Austin Murdock
April 26
Krista Lynn Trammel, 295 N. Iowa Ave., East Wenatchee, $305,000, sold to Zackery D. Hernandez-Ceballos
Dorothy L. Peters Estate et al, 2 Freemont Ave., Rock Island, $175,600, sold to Mary Ann Corning
Jennifer Fullwiler, 1418 Copper Loop, East Wenatchee, $479,840, sold to Larry J. and Debra L. Mayfield
April 27
Ronald Victor and Rachel Sue Medeiros, 608 Daniels Drive, East Wenatchee, $500,000, sold to Rebecca A. and Manuel J. Navarro
Rimrock Meadows Association, parcel numbers 81501911400 and 81501911500 (two parcels), $13,000, sold to Brian Charles Remly, Kristina Robyn Remly, Samantha Marquel Remly and Zachary Charles Remly
April 28
Loretta J. and Ernest Garrett, 314 Stoneridge Drive, East Wenatchee, $725,000, sold to Joshua and Shannon Weldy
April 29
Shirley Mead, 747 Goldenview Place, East Wenatchee, $395,000, sold to Kim George
Michael D. and Connie J. Milliken, 1051 N. Baker Ave. #A-203, East Wenatchee, $303,000, sold to Daniel Starks
Joshua D. and Dawn M. White, 3086 Martin Place, East Wenatchee, $775,000, sold to Paul S. and Kristina P. Nay
April 30
Sarah A. and Isaiah R. Wily, 2935 Cascade Ridge, East Wenatchee, $620,000, sold to Sungho Lee and Jieun Choi
Lorena Vaca, 1572 2nd St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $400,000, sold to Chris Ornellis
Alejandro and Yecenia Gutierrez, 17 Arden Ave., Bridgeport, $158,000, sold to Maricela Martinez
Stacy L. and Leona L. Thornton, 340 Greenbriar Lane, East Wenatchee, $310,000, sold to Jonah Dobbs-Schill
Arlando M. and Jessica Lara, 1441 N. Ford Place, East Wenatchee, $500,000, sold to Stephen J. Doherty and Amber M. Fitzgerald
Theresa A. Yeager, 59 Pilot Rock Road, Coulee-Hartline, $145,000, sold to Eric E. and Allyssa M. Edlund
Christina M. Palmer, 222 Ridgemont Drive, East Wenatchee, $369,900, sold to Jeremy and Danielle Worley
Thomas W. and Laura L. Stevens, 404 Neptune Place, East Wenatchee, $302,500, sold to Lucas and Mallory Shiftlett
Justin C. and Kimberly D. Livingston, 2277 Maryhill St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $370,000, sold to Eileen and Donald Miller
Ricardo and Karina Medina, 3976 N.E. Vista Del Rey Drive, East Wenatchee, $370,000, sold to Juan Lopez Leon, Michell Daisy Lopez Leon and Alvaro R. Montelongo Luna
Carol L. Pierce, 2531 Fancher Heights Blvd., East Wenatchee, $722,000, sold to Justin John and Tracy Christine Corgiat
Ildefonso P. Rodriguez Jr., 2264 Rock Island Road, East Wenatchee, $500,000, sold to Martin and Rebecca Alvarez
Debra Josephine Hansen, 5582 Nature Shores Drive, East Wenatchee, $2,500, sold to Salvador R. Martinez
Douglas County land sales
April 1
American Dream Lands LLC, 201 Wild Turkey Road, East Wenatchee, $29,900, 11.39 acres, sold to Adali Camacho
April 2
John and Lisa McDarment, parcel number 60500001707, East Wenatchee, $375,000, 2.94 acres, sold to Brooke and Thomas William Friedlander
David L. and Virginia E. Campbell, parcel numbers 81400507400 and 81400507500 (two parcels), Ephrata, $3,350, 2.02 acres, sold to Happy Roots LLC
Smile4U Inc., parcel number 82001204600, Waterville, $6,700, 1.12 acres, sold to Nicholas Juhasz
Lora Leavenworth and Robert Morf, 356 Moses Coulee Road, Waterville, $100,000, 13.8 acres, sold to Nick Carey and Randy Taber
April 5
Douglas J. and Cynthia A. Goodell, parcel number 51100002000, Mansfield, $62,000, 21.8 acres, sold to Vanessa Abin
Stimac Construction Inc., 207 Hammond Lane, Rock Island, $367,000, 0.15 acres, sold to Adam Michael Bromiley
Rita Perstac, parcel number 81701901700, Coulee-Hartline, $5,500, 1.19 acres, sold to Clayton Christopher and Ashley Lynn Myett
April 6
Wilbur R. Kelso, parcel number 49800008500, Chelan, $10,000, 5 acres, sold to Harbor Trust Inc.
April 7
State of Washington Department of Transportation, parcel number 23202710151, $165,100, 1.88 acres, sold to Pears Unlimited LLC
April 8
Sage Homes LLC, 92 S. Millbrook Loop, East Wenatchee, $284,900, 0.19 acres, sold to Anna Wellborn
Prime Properties LLC, 92 S. Millbrook Loop, East Wenatchee, $105,000, 0.19 acres, sold to Anna Wellborn
April 9
Corey James and Tanya Lyn Davis, 58 Shore Drive, $326,000, 1.52 acres, sold to Julia and Michael Moriarty
Corey James and Tanya Lyn Davis, 45 Shore Drive, $250,000, 1.04 acres, sold to Bernhard and Janice Muster
Corey James and Tanya Lyn Davis, 63 Shore Drive, $195,000, 1.11 acres, sold to Brent F. and Vickie I. Campbell
Corey James and Tanya Lyn Davis, 62 Shore Drive, $362,000, 1.66 acres, sold to Jeffrey A. and Therese M. Litton
Corey James and Tanya Lyn Davis, 69 Shore Drive, $216,000, 1.14 acres, sold to Kevin M. Harriman and Fabienne F. Zwerling
Harvey Development LLC, 32 Bundy Lane, Orondo, $1,194,000, 1 acre, sold to Mark D. and Lisa L. Stringer
Robert M. Rankin Jr., parcel number 60500001101, East Wenatchee, $190,000, 2.38 acres, sold to Joshua Paul and Lindsay Corinne Droz
Joshua Michael and Jennifer Rae O’Brien, parcel number 50000005500, Waterville, $35,000, 20.02 acres, sold to Thomas Kennon Edwins and Aerin Couerdalene Coppo
Harbor Trust Inc., parcel number 49800005900, Chelan, $45,000, 6.4 acres, sold to Jon Bauer
April 12
Sage Homes LLC, 1104 S. Nevada Ave., East Wenatchee, $275,000, 0.12 acres, sold to Katherine L. Young
Sagebrook LRR, LLC, 1104 S. Nevada Ave., East Wenatchee, $95,000, 0.12 acres, sold to Katherine L. Young
Ruperto and Veronica Y. Munguia, parcel number 81701801600, Coulee-Hartline, $9,500, 1.07 acres, sold to Diego Melendrez Maldonado and Evangelina Mendez de Maldonado
Sage Homes LLC, 66 S. Millbrook Loop, East Wenatchee, $313,500, 0.2 acres, sold to Heather Leach
Prime Properties LLC, 66 S. Millbrook Loop, East Wenatchee, $105,000, 0.2 acres, sold to Heather Leach
Corey James and Tanya Lyn Davis, 55 Shore Drive, $235,000, 1.13 acres, sold to Ronald W. and Marsha L. Eastman
April 13
Sage Homes LLC, 70 S. Millbrook Loop, East Wenatchee, $316,900, 0.26 acres, sold to Mary Nicole Dimaano
Prime Properties LLC, 70 S. Millbrook Loop, East Wenatchee, $105,000, 0.26 acres, sold to Mary Nicole Dimaano
Sage Homes LLC, 1111 S. Nevada Ave., East Wenatchee, $260,000, 0.15 acres, sold to Mary Ann Mata and Servan Gomez Garcia
Sagebrook LRR, LLC, 1111 S. Nevada Ave., East Wenatchee, $95,000, 0.15 acres, sold to Mary Ann Mata and Servan Gomez Garcia
Discover Land Now LLC, parcel number 24270830001, Coulee-Hartline, $15,950, 20 acres, sold to Julio Ruben Castillo Hudiel and Karla P. Aguilera De Castillo
Gabriel Bond and Courtney A. Shardelman, parcel number 50000006900, Chelan, $49,500, 20.02 acres, sold to Steve and Tatyana Summers
Matthew and Shannon Walters, parcel number 81600200300, Ephrata, $4,081, 2.78 acres, sold to Mike’s Lands LLC
State of Washington Department of Transportation, parcel number 40800000307, $5,000, 1.8 acres, sold to Robin Kay Martinson
April 14
Michael J. and Trinity M. Berggren, parcel number 81801202400, Coulee-Hartline, $9,500, 1.12 acres, sold to Jason E. and Christina L. Snyder
Paul M. and Laurie K. Barnhart, parcel number 82001500100, Waterville, $3,600, 1.06 acres, sold to Dean F. and Kimberly A. Iverson
April 16
John and Colleen Arnold, parcel numbers 81700802300 and 81700802400 (two parcels), Ephrata, $14,000, 2.62 acres, sold to Brad and Kandis Boersema
Stimac Construction Inc., 221 Hammond Lane, Rock Island, $341,000, 0.13 acres, sold to Timothy David Wagner and Darian Nichole Redick
Vernon Breiler, parcel numbers 23222010002, 23222900000, 23223040000, 23223100000 and 23223200000 (five parcels), Waterville, $1,116,000, 2,480 acres, sold to Chelan-Douglas Land Trust
Liberty Land Group LLC, parcel number 53700001600, Waterville, $32,000, 17.77 acres, sold to David R. and Michelle Routhier
April 19
Richard W. and Linda L. Mills, parcel number 49800007700, Waterville, $23,000, 5 acres, sold to Walter Lincoln and Tracie K. Davis
Buoy 10 LLC, parcel number 81700304300, Ephrata, $4,632, 1.09 acres, sold to Hollyanne Samuelsen
Michael D. and Yvette A. Reynolds, 131 N. Shore Drive, Chelan, $255,000, 0.8 acres, sold to Ryan and Candice Fast
State of Washington Department of Transportation, parcel numbers 40400004605, 40400000205, 23201510011, 23201040003, 23201120028 and 23200210016 (six parcels), East Wenatchee, $325,000, sold to City of Wenatchee
April 20
Hardway Holdings LLC, 325 S. Partridge Lane, East Wenatchee, $240,000, 1.75 acres, sold to Darrin J. and Molly M. Nelson
Timberwood Homes LLC, 721 S. Perry Ave., East Wenatchee, $699,990, 0.27 acres, sold to Carol V. and Sean Hachey
Keith and Joyce Edie, parcel number 81801004400, Coulee-Hartline, $2,000, 1.28 acres, sold to Happy Roots LLC
Joel S. and Donna Timmerman, parcel number 49700001000, Chelan, $21,000, 24.69 acres, sold to RML Washington LLC
Michael R. Dennis and Natalie Nachtigal, parcel number 28280210009, Coulee Dam, $8,000, 10 acres, sold to Wade W. and Teresa D. King
Marcus John Ortega, parcel number 81502100500, Ephrata, $7,500, 1.05 acres, sold to Burgeon Ventures LLC
April 22
Element Homes LLC, 2458 Berkley Loop, East Wenatchee, $80,000, 0.22 acres, sold to Gerardo Lopez
Ackerman Construction Inc., 637 S. Perry Ave., East Wenatchee, $599,995, 0.22 acres, sold to Daniel Leroy Ryan
Ackerman Construction Inc., 2663 7th St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $140,000, 0.25 acres, sold to DJ Custom Homes Inc.
Sage Homes LLC, 60 S. Millbrook Loop, East Wenatchee, $294,900, 0.19 acres, sold to Heriberto Tejeda Flores and Guadalupe Alicia Tejeda
Prime Properties LLC, 60 S. Millbrook Loop, East Wenatchee, $105,000, 0.19 acres, sold to Heriberto Tejeda Flores and Guadalupe Alicia Tejeda
April 23
Rodney A. and Bonnie M. Jacobs, 2056 Legacy Place S.E., East Wenatchee, $130,000, 0.24 acres, sold to Timberwood Homes LLC
Pysa and Sounanh Noinala, parcel number 49800010100, Chelan, $43,000, 13.2 acres, sold to Heather and Jason Cardenas
Whalen Family Trust, 306 Pine View Drive, Orondo, $165,000, 0.17 acres, sold to Henry D. and Lanette A. McIntosh
Whalen Family Trust, 207 Willow View Drive, Orondo, $150,000, 0.17 acres, sold to Scott D. Bride and Elizabeth M. Rollins
April 26
Rimrock Meadows Association, parcel number 82000103800, Waterville, $5,995, 1.22 acres, sold to Michael James Washington Jr. and Adrienne Jada Washington
DD Vineyards A LLC, 48, 64 and 70 Edgewater Drive, 22464 Highway 97 and parcel number 26211230024 (five parcels), Orondo, $67,200, 89.45 acres, sold to Riverview Ranch NW, Inc.
Matt and Karen Dillon, parcel number 82000600600, Waterville, $8,500, 1.36 acres, sold to Jordan and Sara Welch
April 27
Wesselman Family LLC, 11735 Highway 17 and parcel numbers 28273620002, 28273620001, 27270110002, 28272510002, 28272510003, 28272410002, 28281930001, 28272510001, 28272540001, 28283020001, 28272330002, 28272240001, 28272710001, 28273310002 and 28273320000, Bridgeport and parcel number 28273110000, Mansfield (17 parcels), $845,000, 1,684.16 acres, sold to Daniel D. Cavadini
Douglas Lochrie Living Trust, parcel number 81400800400, Coulee-Hartline, $1,500, 0.98 acres, sold to Rimrock Meadows Association
Barbara L. Firoved Estate, parcel number 24211030001, Waterville, $38,000, 20 acres, sold to Martin and Sheryl Fenton
April 28
William and Kathleen Christman, parcel numbers 23201110007 and 23200130000, Blue Grade Road (two parcels), East Wenatchee, $60,000, 72.92 acres, sold to Jeffrey Kjeldgaard
April 29
James H. and Lynnette Scaroni, 5564 Industry Lane, East Wenatchee, $375,000, 1.47 acres, sold to Morgan Investments LLC
April 30
D J Love LLC, 340 Road 14 N.E. and parcel numbers 27252720001, 26251740002, 26252010001, 26251810002, 26251510000, 27252840000, 26252120001, 27253420000 and 26250740001, Mansfield and parcel numbers 26253310000, 26253210000 and 26252930001, Waterville (13 parcels), $800,000, 1,878.67 acres, sold to Robert A. Matthiesen
5864 Nelpar LLC, 5864 Nelpar Drive, East Wenatchee, $229,000, 1.27 acres, sold to 310G LLC
Sagebrook LRR, LLC, 1107 S. Nevada Ave., East Wenatchee, $95,000, 0.12 acres, sold to Victor Garcia
Sage Homes LLC, 1107 S. Nevada Ave., East Wenatchee, $259,900, 0.12 acres, sold to Victor Garcia
310G LLC, 5864 Nelpar Drive, East Wenatchee, $229,000, 1.27 acres, sold to Roy H. Mejia
Prime Properties LLC, 2145 Millwood Lane S.E., East Wenatchee, $105,000, 0.18 acres, sold to Justin C. and Kimberly D. Livingston
Sage Homes LLC, 2145 Millwood Lane S.E., East Wenatchee, $315,000, 0.18 acres, sold to Justin C. and Kimberly D. Livingston
Collin and Melissa Boswell, 470 W. Beach Drive, Orondo, $199,950, 0.24 acres, sold to Peter J. and Kathryn McCullough
Richard Montoya, 2991, 3005 and 3019 N. Breckenridge Drive (three parcels), East Wenatchee, $427,500, 0.78 acres, sold to BB Homes LLC
Pearl Hill Acres LLC, parcel numbers 29252540001, 28260510001, 29263030001 and 29263110001 (four parcels), Bridgeport, $200,000, 926.2 acres, sold to Cameron Cavadini and Sean D. Wesselman
Prime Properties LLC, 56 S. Millbrook Loop, East Wenatchee, $105,000, 0.19 acres, sold to Rodrigo Heredia, Erika Muniz and Juan Manuel Muniz Arroyo
Sage Homes LLC, 56 S. Millbrook Loop, East Wenatchee, $324,900, 0.19 acres, sold to Rodrigo Heredia, Erika Muniz and Juan Manuel Muniz Arroyo
Samuel S. and Cynthia J. Holmes, parcel number 30252910044, Brewster, $65,000, 2.67 acres, sold to Ted and Elina Ness
Rimrock Meadows Association, parcel number 81400800700, $6,000, 0.98 acres, sold to Andy and Erica Hademan
Sage Homes LLC, 52 S. Millbrook Loop, East Wenatchee, $300,000, 0.22 acres, sold to Mario Gonzalez and Margarita Rodriguez
Prime Properties LLC, 52 S. Millbrook Loop, East Wenatchee, $105,000, 0.22 acres, sold to Mario Gonzalez and Margarita Rodriguez
Roger and Carol LeRay, parcel number 26212840000, Orondo, $300,000, 32 acres, sold to AFC Ranch 3 LLC