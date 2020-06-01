Chelan County commercial sales
April 1
Five and One Investments LLC, 1251 Montana St., Wenatchee, $355,000, sold to Bryce H. Bessette
Mission Street Holdings LLC, 406 N. Mission St., Wenatchee, $169,900, sold to Element Homes LLC
April 3
John Powers et al, 224, 230, 232, 234 and 238 S. Wenatchee Ave. and Property ID 54028 (six parcels), Wenatchee, $720,000, sold to WA Mission & Kittitas Commercial LLC
April 16
B2H Partners, 16 S. Mission St., Wenatchee, $1,631,919, sold to Carl Albrecht Separate Prop Holdings LLC
April 23
Ronald B. and Deborah A. Walter, 208 Cottage Ave.1, Cashmere, $195,000, sold to Lakey LLC
April 27
Five and One Investments LLC, 1245 Montana St., Wenatchee, $329,900, sold to Samantha L. and Steven R. Patterson
Five and One Investments LLC, 1255 Montana St., Wenatchee, $339,900, sold to Curtis E. Grant
Chelan County residential sales
April 1
Roberto Tovar, 5653 Campbell Road, Peshastin, $334,000, sold to Michael Holman and Claire Fernandez
Robert J. and Jackie D. Falkowski, 5618 Mountain Lane Road, Peshastin, $625,000, sold to Sherry B. and John W. Greene
Arthur R. Trowbridge, 123 White Birch Place, Cashmere, $240,000, sold to Kevin Kenoyer
Daniel and Malenna Cappellini, 7868 Stine Hill Road, Dryden, $427,000, sold to Ethan and Taisa Maffey
Howard Smart, 22505 Saddle St., Plain, $310,000, sold to Keith Hildesheim and Alisa Zemke
Bernie A. Gonzales, 338 Roosevelt Ave., Wenatchee, $19,220, sold to Alejandra Rodriguez
Jacob A. Crowley, 1006 Idyll Spurs Lane, Chelan, $135,000, sold to Patrick and Wanda Healey
April 2
Richard M. and Patricia J. Williams, 107 E. Mountain Brook Lane, Wenatchee, $790,000, sold to Steve M. and Kris T. Mason
April 3
Duane E. and Marianne J. Carnes Trustees, 6 S. Buchanan Ave., Wenatchee, $200,000, sold to Jessica Gilmore
April 6
Lance D. Stark, 205 Village Drive, Manson, $351,000, sold to Melani and Darren Joyal
April 7
Timothy J. Trujillo, 7 Summercreek Place, Wenatchee, $458,000, sold to David and Doris Stadler
Peter G. and Carolyn A. Korfiatis, 102 S. Franklin Ave., Wenatchee, $400,000, sold to Patrick Reilly
Daniel and Krysta Schroyer, 2921 Sierra Blvd., Malaga, $310,000, sold to Jessie Goltz
April 8
Joel W. and Melissa A. Lutton, 118 Rusty Spur Lane, Cashmere, $344,000, sold to Stephanie M. and Michael B. Smith
Anthony and Kelly Medina, 785 Wapato Way, Manson, $580,000, sold to Eugene C. and Kathleen Paulson
Richard Wright et al, 1105 Castlerock Ave., Wenatchee, $275,000, sold to Jodi Lee Conley and Lukas Kimbrough Lee
April 9
Janice M. Low, 406 Cottage Ave., Cashmere, $357,975, sold to Alisa A. and Lance L. Bruno
Jeffrey D. Wilson and Lady A. Angel-Wilson, 12280 Meacham Road, Plain, $305,000, sold to Goldsmith Family Trust
Michael A. and Donna J. Hamilton, 812 Idaho St., Wenatchee, $310,000, sold to Michael C. and Olivia J. Civile
David C. and Teresa C. Moazed, Property ID 29450, Leavenworth, $860,000, sold to Bill and Pamela Gaszynski
Cameron and Stephanie Zettel et al, 12410 Stonefly Drive, Plain, $486,311, sold to Scott and Cynthia Weaver
April 10
Leanne and Michael P. Emerson, 182 Fox Run, Wenatchee, $460,000, sold to Matthew and Heather Stacy
Michael J. and Ross A. Skagen, 123 Pyramid Place, Chelan, $87,500, sold to Michael J. Skagen
John F. Corcoran, 132 Quail Run, Wenatchee, $295,000, sold to Noel C. and Diane E. Nimsic
April 13
F L Cabin LLC, 2525 Kinnickinnick Drive, Lake Wenatchee, $475,000, sold to Louis E. and Jennifer S. Bunkelman
Christopher Stockholm, 322 W. Woodin Ave. 610, Chelan, $275,000, sold to JK Lake House LLC
April 14
Paul J. Tvergyak, 1021 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee, $395,000, sold to Shawn and Brooke Arington
Bank of America N.A., 2513 Lemaister Ave., Wenatchee, $278,000, sold to Moriah and Eric Ballard
David L. Neir, 14224 Idlewild Road and Property ID 38361 and 38368 (three parcels), Lake Wenatchee, $2,500,000, sold to C & J Carlson Revocable Trust
Stephen M. Jenkins, 10 Hope Lane, Manson, $319,000, sold to Susan E. Pettit and Dale F. Smith
Raul and Mary E. Mendez et al, 903 Methow St., Wenatchee, $282,000, sold to Darren M. Raven
Bradford K. and Janice E. Miller, 1130 Glenwood Ave., Wenatchee, $352,000, sold to Sean H. Church
Grubb Family Investments LLC, 786 Edgemont Drive, Wenatchee, $150,000, sold to John and Alana Grubb
April 15
Jack L. and Anna B. Latham, 157 Furey Ave., Manson, $362,835, sold to Jessie L. and Ted J. Grandpre
Sabrina E. Ames, 919 Okanogan Ave., Wenatchee, $258,900, sold to Raven S. Orantes and Soleih D. Garcia
Daniel G. and Shannon M. Maher, 1419 Saddlerock Drive, Wenatchee, $431,405, sold to Shawn and Haley Cummins
April 16
Susan Reilly, 255 Eagle Crest Road, Chelan, $1,437,500, sold to William J. and Jill M. Duffy
Glenda Bishop, 521 Yakima St., Wenatchee, $300,000, sold to Meadow Romney Summers
Sage Homes LLC, 997 Spring Mountain Drive, Wenatchee, $384,900, sold to Eric C. and Casey L. Zimmerman
Sage Homes LLC, 997 Spring Mountain Drive, Wenatchee, $47,432, sold to Springwater Developers LLC
Pine Shadow Land Co. LLC, 997 Spring Mountain Drive, Wenatchee, $47,568, sold to Eric C. and Casey L. Zimmerman
April 17
Bobby J. Gray, 1560 Bear Mountain Road, Chelan, $150,000, sold to Dee A. Gray
George Pasfield III, 116 Rolling Rock Road, Chelan, $360,000, sold to Jeff E. and Shelly A. Oberfelder
April 20
Nicole M. Campbell and Matthew J. Walrath, 1112 Madison St., Wenatchee, $302,500, sold to Emma Rae Carr and Michael Ray
Melissa Perez et al, 233 N. Franklin Ave., Wenatchee, $95,427, sold to Alberto Javier Mejia
Chris and Robben Jones, 3000 Mission Ridge Road, Wenatchee, $290,000, sold to Lisa Thenell
Jonathan A. and Monica A. Croy, 9136 Icicle Road, Leavenworth, $1,261,000, sold to Rudolph V. and Lisa Ann Valdez
True North Business Services LLC, 409 Highway 150, Manson, $169,000, sold to Sarah R. and Chad J. Smith
Christina Hill, 1124 Kittitas St., Wenatchee, $316,500, sold to Zoe G. and Blake E. McCormick
April 21
DIJ Living Trust, 109 Jacob Place, Chelan, $619,000, sold to Brian G. Wickham and Debor H. Huizinga
April 22
Tonya Asmussen, 102 Creekside Place, Cashmere, $433,000, sold to Datto LLC
Wanda J. Trail, 298 Linda Lane, Wenatchee, $260,250, sold to Miguel Zamudio et al
Sheila Stephens Trustee, 7031 Icicle Road, Leavenworth, $590,000, sold to Molly C. MacNeil and Jordan C. Reynolds
April 23
Raul and Mary E. Mendez et al, 21 S. Franklin Ave., Wenatchee, $280,000, sold to Benjamen E. and Sabra K. Smith
Carina Ramirez, 129 Viewdale Ave., Wenatchee, $203,000, sold to Mirella Ramirez Ramirez and Rodolfo Espinoza
Eric E. and Mary C. Gandee, 508 Hainsworth St., Wenatchee, $355,000, sold to John Peterson and Megan K. Kosel
April 24
Theresa A. Tuszynski, 1214 Jefferson St., Wenatchee, $542,000, sold to Wesley R. and Bethany A. Brood
Claudia L. Boyle, 2710 Easy St., Monitor, $245,000, sold to Erica and Carson Boyle
Jay and Heidi Bryan, 16412 Chumstick Highway, Leavenworth, $381,500, sold to Ricardo and Tanya L. Escobedo
Diane F. Allbee, Property ID 41819 and 41842 (two parcels), Chelan, $2,500, sold to Mark Andrews et al
Nationstar Mortgage LLC, 703 Boetzkes Ave., Manson, $261,500, sold to Matthew and Teresa Saban
Derin M. Benson and Kristen L. Hyde JTRS, 501 N. Wilson St., Chelan, $380,000, sold to Carol Carpenter
Miguel and Chelsea K. Ruiz, 1019 Monroe St., Wenatchee, $306,500, sold to Tye R. C. Sheats
April 27
SC&C Properties LLC, 601 Sunset Ave., Wenatchee, $230,000, sold to Jesus Frias Rios
Patrick Lopeman, 310 W. Peters St., Wenatchee, $370,000, sold to Chad M. Jackson
Matt and Elise Cutter, 18225 Sunland Drive, Lake Wenatchee, $507,000, sold to Matthew and Mary Parrick et al
Martha Genelle Morton, 765 Monroe St., Wenatchee, $279,900, sold to Louis E. Eppich and Annette James
Troy and Erin Bassett, 1321 Wedgewood Ave., Wenatchee, $414,900, sold to Sidney C. and Marie A. Litchfield
Lionel J. Mayo, 2141 Citation Loop, Wenatchee, $410,000, sold to James D. and Brooke A. Westra
April 28
Gavin M. and Rebecca A. Gear, 115 Riverfront Drive, Cashmere, $410,000, sold to Richard J. Wright and Rachel J. Johnson
Monica C. and Todd M. Lawrence, 3651 Dianna Way, Wenatchee, $670,000, sold to Victor and Lidia Pasielko
Lorie L. Witmer and Alexander L. Ebert et al, 23358 Lake Wenatchee Highway, Lake Wenatchee, $135,901, sold to Alexander L. Ebert
James D. Gulley, 305 Eldorado Way, Chelan, $395,000, sold to Susan W. Reilley Trust
Ralph W. and Kathleen A. Aye, 322 W. Woodin Ave. 523, Chelan, $242,900, sold to Terry and Carol Debolt
Paul F. and Marianne Gordon, 387 Allison St., Wenatchee, $609,700, sold to Timothy I. and Bonnie L. Parzybok
April 29
Miles Collective LLC, 5352 Binder Road, Cashmere, $350,000, sold to Loren E. and Tammy J. Barger
Fride B. Fulleton, 20500 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $1,275,000, sold to Lorin C. and Gail D. Grigg
April 30
Joseph C. Cappuccio Jr. Trust, 20910 Steller Jay Road, Lake Wenatchee, $1,495,000, sold to Matthew D. and Andrea L. Wood
Bethany and Rudy Joya, 6030 Sunset Highway, Cashmere, $225,000, sold to Mario A. and Cecilia Valdivia
Chelan County land sales
April 1
Timberwood Homes LLC, 272 Burch Hollow Lane, Wenatchee, $716,476, 0.36 acres, sold to Ty and Bonnie Waude
April 3
Mae L. Hamilton Trustee, 4681 and 4689 Brisky Canyon Road (two parcels), Cashmere, $162,500, 13.11 acres, sold to Gary Greenlaw
Maureen Denison Trustee, Property ID 29544, Leavenworth, $250,155, 1.13 acres, sold to David P. and Kami Summers
Robert C. Bockoven, 70 Stormy Creek FS 5395 Road, Entiat, $65,500, 4.58 acres, sold to Michael and Cassandra Kerr
A Home Doctor Inc., 440 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $300,000, 0.29 acres, sold to Andrew C. and Christina M. Loucks
April 6
Ashley L. Lannoye, Property ID 19093, Malaga, $172,500, 5.74 acres, sold to Andrea Dunning
Miller Construction Company Inc., Property ID 22341, Cashmere, $50,000, 0.73 acres, sold to Tom R. and Kathy M. Lindell
April 7
Paul G. Will, 118 Whitfield Court, Chelan, $225,000, 0.37 acres, sold to Eric Olsen
April 8
Leslie and Margaret Krober, Property ID 16386, Wenatchee, $15,379, 6.4 acres, sold to Richland Acquisitions LLC
Donald J. and Judith E. Bell, Property ID 37351, Chelan, $250,000, 0.62 acres, sold to Jacob Andersen
Springwater Homes LLC, 150 Burch View Lane, Wenatchee, $558,000, 1.01 acres, sold to Brian C. and Katheryn L. Moore
Barbara B. MacPherson Trustee, Property ID 66544, Lake Wenatchee, $150,000, 20.33 acres, sold to Steven A. and Kathy J. Swain
Donald J. and Judith E. Bell, Property ID 64300, Chelan, $250,000, 0.67 acres, sold to Richard C. and Shawn M. Andersen
April 9
Michael R. Boyle and Leslie A. Tripp, 25513 Camp 12 Road, Plain, $58,000, 0.23 acres, sold to Andrew W. and Kimber L. Taylor
Andrew Lange, 15308 Lakeview St., Entiat, $105,000, 0.25 acres, sold to Gary and Stefani Womelsduff
Pamela James et al, Property ID 38882, Lake Wenatchee, $75,000, 0.39 acres, sold to Gaetan Guibert and Karin Tinta-Guibert
April 10
Jami R. Coalter, Property ID 46716, Chelan, $50,000, 0.66 acres, sold to Walter and Brandi R. Escobar
April 14
Debra R. Morrison et al, 205 San Remo Lane, Chelan, $155,000, 0.24 acres, sold to Jonathan I. and Sabrina A. Cook
Colleen M. and Russell L. Fischesser, 127 Rudy Circle, Chelan, $189,500, 0.25 acres, sold to Gregory F. Larsen
April 16
A Home Doctor Inc., 63 Jamey Lane, Malaga, $290,000, 0.31 acres, sold to Connie and Mark Hodgson
April 17
Dennis and Debra K. Carver, 110 Pine St., Leavenworth, $120,000, 0.14 acres, sold to Becker Homes LLC
April 22
A Home Doctor Inc., 4149 Dixie Lane, Malaga, $389,500, 0.41 acres, sold to Fredy Flores Avila and Lucia Romero
April 23
Amelia Quezada-Castro, Property ID 33720, Entiat, $35,000, 0.21 acres, sold to Angie Coleman Sherman
Shelly L. Tucker, Property ID 40034, Chelan, $30,000, 5.28 acres, sold to Jessica Casal
Francine Lauth et al, Property ID 47869 and 47870 (two parcels), Manson, $74,500, 0.72 acres, sold to Kevin and Sandra L. Bowen Trust
Mark and Susan Hebert et al, Property ID 66510, Leavenworth, $125,000, 0.14 acres, sold to Mike and Cindy Hendricks
Saul M. Garibay, 949 Spring Mountain Drive, Wenatchee, $499,000, 0.16 acres, sold to William D. Holm and Shelby A. Ryburn
April 24
Christine M. and Frank A. Rongstad-Keener, Property ID 37800, Lake Wenatchee, $55,000, 0.28 acres, sold to Scott A. Mise and Carlee N. Donnelly
David F. and Kathryn A. Jewell, Property ID 39714, Entiat, $42,000, 5.01 acres, sold to Amy L. and Evan Haske
April 27
Thomas E. and Diane Brown, 126 Mira Vista Drive, Chelan, $210,000, 1.14 acres, sold to Eric Olsen
Dale Emery, 101 Boyd Road, Chelan, $95,500, 0.14 acres, sold to Jorge L. and Cindy D. Aguilera
Eastern Washington Construction Inc., 1096 Sunset Lane, Chelan, $400,000, 0.18 acres, sold to Richard and Laura Gunderson
April 28
Jeffrey and Linda Davis, 526 A Street, Chelan Falls, $15,000, 0.15 acres, sold to David Bingham and Kathy Jo Porter
April 30
L. Scott Pickler, Property ID 51115, Chelan, $37,900, 24.16 acres, sold to Gilbert Gardner
Mountain Pacific Bank, 10001 Numeral Point Place, Entiat, $28,000, 0.42 acres, sold to Micah and Amie Minks
Mountain Pacific Bank, 9971 and 9984 Saska Way (two parcels), Entiat, $67,000, 0.57 acres, sold to A & G Brothers Construction LLC
Douglas County commercial sales
April 30
Andrew and Shelly Hooper, 95 Grant Road, East Wenatchee, $475,000, sold to Humberto and Leanor Ramirez and Eliseo Aguilar Jr.
Douglas County residential sales
April 1
Darren C. and Molly A. Ferson, 2648 Semolina Loop, East Wenatchee, $349,900, sold to Mark L. Hegberg and Elizabeth P. McKinney
April 2
Robert D. and Shari L. Dobbins, 1120 Cedar Lane, East Wenatchee, $366,600, sold to William C. Dobbins
Grace D. Hockley, 1315 Tractor Loop, East Wenatchee, $315,000, sold to Joshua and Margaret Tippins
Karen L. Marsh, 219 39th St. N.W., East Wenatchee, $236,633, sold to Robert D. and Shari Dobbins
April 3
Thomas and Kristen Moberg, 1620 Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee, $510,000, sold to Eric and Kari Mikkelsen
Damien J. Westergreen and Casie C. Orth, 2447 Plateau Drive, East Wenatchee, $389,000, sold to Nicholas English
Mary Healy-Stehr, 1380 Clements Circle, East Wenatchee, 349,900, sold to Lorena Vaca
April 7
Aric J. Westman, 2234 Maryhill St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $399,900, sold to Robert R. and Sandra J. Gruenberg
April 8
Lorena A. Mracheck, 579 Canyon Drive, East Wenatchee, $185,000, sold to Tom and Renee Hughes
Eleanor Clark, 1080 Tedford St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $275,000, sold to Alma Pimentel Soto and Jason A. Gonzalez
April 10
Ryan and Stephanie McGrew, 146 Island Loop, Rock Island, $312,500, sold to Hector S. Avila and Diana L. Sanchez
Casey S. King, 20260 Badger Mountain Road, Waterville, $379,950, sold to Christine French
Mission Vista Group Home, 291 2nd St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $500,000, sold to Lighthouse Christian Ministries
April 13
Erin M. Ely, 72 N. Green Place, East Wenatchee, $286,000, sold to Kelly A. Carroll
Lance L. Bruno, 633 N. Grover Place, East Wenatchee, $350,000, sold to Gabriel and Teresa Guzman and Kenya Guzman Robles
April 14
Jessie A. Blair et al, 4 French Ave., East Wenatchee, $85,900, sold to Larrie and Georgea Dovich
April 15
Brenda L. Himmel, 108 S. Iowa Ave., East Wenatchee, $307,000, sold to Miguel Angel Contreras
Charles H. and Rekayalla J. Riibe, 2635 N.W. Cascade Ave., East Wenatchee, $499,999, sold to Wayne M and Sallie J. Latimer
Mark D. and Karen L. Brown, 613 Columbia Ave., $242,000, sold to Josefa Acuna Benitez
April 16
Alex and Bonita McLean, 35 S. Mansfield Blvd., Mansfield, $60,000, sold to Reynaldo Trejo and M. Tereza Trejo Maldonado
Alex and Bonita McLean, 27 Short St., Mansfield, $40,000, sold to Reynaldo Trejo and M. Tereza Trejo Maldonado
Alex and Bonita McLean, 40 Wilmot St., Mansfield, $10,000, sold to Reynaldo Trejo and M. Tereza Trejo Maldonado
April 17
Bank of America N.A., 12 Indiana Ave., Rock Island, $124,100, sold to Primicias Construction Inc.
Aurelia Constantino and Jose Luis Leon Constantino, 1951 Monroe Ave., Bridgeport, $135,000, sold to Domingo S. and Guadalupe R. Santos
Elliot Wayne and Michelle Suzan Jones, 2581 3rd St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $345,000, sold to Andrew Keith and Brianna Lynn Nicolino
April 20
Joseph Lavallie, 455 9th St. Space 2, East Wenatchee, $14,500, sold to William L. Green
David M. Sutton Jr., 59 Coyotes Curve Road, Chelan, $25,000, sold to David R. and Doretta L. Pratt
April 21
Jeromie and Wava Leroue, 303 S. Harrison St., Waterville, $140,500, sold to Claude Wright
April 22
Timberwood Homes LLC, 818 S. Lamplight Lane, East Wenatchee, $699,990, sold to Verle L. and Jennifer L. Keszler
Penfold Estates LLC, 1171 S. Nile Ave., East Wenatchee, $80,000, sold to Patricia Muniz Guzman and Jaime Garibay Garibay
April 23
Jon Robert Picard, 2297 Spring Wheat Road, East Wenatchee, $362,000, sold to Morgan Reed and Kaitlin Jean Kerner
Pei-yi Chang and Ryan Adams, 15 E. Shore Court, Chelan, $265,000, sold to Tristin Thomas James Pardon
Marie G. Clark Estate, 1478 Copper Loop, East Wenatchee, $448,900, sold to Lloyd W. Werner
April 24
Lucia Romero, 2672 Semolina Loop, East Wenatchee, $329,900, sold to Rodrigo Espinoza Sanchez and Ivonne K. Garcia
April 27
Agustin Garnica and Margarita Saldana, 570 W. Entiat Drive, Orondo, $90,000, sold to Francisco German Navarro Sedeno and Mayra Yuridia Navarro Gomez
Walter D. and Secrett Simmons, 1150 S. Quincy Ave., East Wenatchee, $890,000, sold to Brett and Heidi Reasor
April 28
Betty L. Davis, 139 Wall Ave. and parcel number 27252430017 (two parcels), Mansfield, $18,561, sold to Bruce Dunlap
Bruce Dunlap, 139 Wall Ave. and parcel number 27252430017 (two parcels), Mansfield, $60,000, sold to Bo Roberts and Ashley Ipsen
Mark L. and Karen L. Milacek, 1981 Peach Haven Court, East Wenatchee, $561,000, sold to Thomas Allan and Jennifer Lynn Sea
Elva Magallanes, 317 S. Iowa St., East Wenatchee, $50,646, sold to Elva Magallanes and Cristian Montalvo
Kristen Danielson, 140 Ironwood Place, East Wenatchee, $379,500, sold to Timothy M. O’Brien
April 29
Fred W. and Shirley M. Lieberg, 1305 Terrace Court N.E., East Wenatchee, $315,000, sold to Cy Anthony Floyd
April 30
Jim R. Harmon, 501 S. Lyle Ave., East Wenatchee, $569,900, sold to Patricia and Daniel R. Gilyard
Victoria L. Rosentreter Estate, 635 N. Keller Ave., East Wenatchee, $300,000, sold to Douglas J. Hughes and Christine W. Haselden
Verle L. and Jennifer L. Keszler, 610 Ski View Place, East Wenatchee, $450,000, sold to Brett Drescher
Angelia L. and David R. Hinshaw, parcel number 25212420003, Waterville, $80,000, sold to Rattlesnake Springs LLC
Thomas W. Tupling, 1619 Road G N.E., Mansfield, $92,800, sold to Cassidy Tupling
Douglas County land sales
April 1
Fourth Street Development LLC, 422 S. Kansas Loop, East Wenatchee, $304,900, 0.08 acres, sold to Carmen A. Johnson
Ackerman Construction Inc., 827 S. Mary Ave., East Wenatchee, $450,000, 0.34 acres, sold to Makena Ackerman
William L. Newton, parcel number 81400506500, Ephrata, $2,000, 1 acre, sold to Rimrock Meadows Association
April 2
International Church of Foursquare Gospel, 230 N. Georgia Ave., $549,000, 0.32 acres, sold to Eastmont Metropolitan Parks District
April 3
Fourth Street Development LLC, 418 S. Kansas Loop, East Wenatchee, $304,900, 0.08 acres, sold to Jose M. Robles Maldonado
Belflowers Ranch LLC, 43 A Crown Point Vista Road and parcel numbers 29303510006, 29303510005 and 29302630002 (four parcels), Grand Coulee, $425,000, 426.47 acres, sold to Joshua Shane Flowers
April 6
Penfold Estates LLC, 2441 New Penfold Court, $75,000, 0.28 acres, sold to Rita Ann Terry
April 7
Hansen Home Construction LLC, 656 S. Newton Ave., East Wenatchee, $509,900, 0.37 acres, sold to David A. and Diane M. Stufflebeam
April 9
Tyrrell and Teresa M. Bordenet, 285 E. Marine View Drive, Orondo, $60,000, 0.25 acres, sold to Lennart and Carrie Sundstrom
April 10
Karen L. Marsh, 219 39th St. N.W., East Wenatchee, $236,633, 5 acres, sold to Robert D. and Shari Dobbins
John J. and Mary Ann Corning, parcel number 25212730008, Orondo, $16,000, 20.02 acres, sold to Oscar Lopez Gonzalez
Triple L Investments LLC, 2370 Bentley Court, East Wenatchee, $99,000, 0.53 acres, sold to Raul Reynaga Gonzalez and Estela Castro Urena
April 13
City of Wenatchee, parcel number 23203630001, Badger Mountain Road, East Wenatchee, $700,000, 45.25 acres, sold to Chapacka LLC
April 14
Stephen L. Anderson Trust, parcel number 24230720000, Waterville, $60,000, 236.35 acres, sold to Anderson Family Trust
Fourth Street Development LLC, 417 S. Kansas Loop, East Wenatchee, $309,000, 0.09 acres, sold to Emily Lauren Abbott
Adams G & G LLC, parcel number 25283010004, Coulee-Hartline, $75,000, 30.06 acres, sold to Ignacio Garay
Penfold Estates LLC, 2461 New Penfold Court, East Wenatchee, $83,000, 0.27 acres, sold to Marita Roberto
Tyson R. and Shannon M. Kujath, parcel number 81801003700, Coulee-Hartline, $3,000, 1.27 acres, sold to Sarah Filgate and Cody Firestone
April 15
Fourth Street Development LLC, 419 S. Kansas Loop, East Wenatchee, $305,900, 0.09 acres, sold to Rebecca A. Martinez and Maria Ochoa
Glenn J. and Shamra M. Steffler, parcel number 28290410003, Coulee Dam, $82,353, 283 acres, sold to Anthony Donald and Jennifer Lee Jaros
April 16
Eugene and Linda Anson, 14 Chambers Road, Brewster, $200,000, 3.6 acres, sold to Jeff and Denise Markwood
April 17
Fourth Street Development LLC, 474 S. Kansas Loop, East Wenatchee, $52,000, 0.08 acres, sold to Kim Beausoleil
Stimac Construction Inc., 474 S. Kansas Loop, East Wenatchee, $254,000, 0.08 acres, sold to Kim Beausoleil
April 20
Darrel D. MacIntyre, Sherrie A. Payne and Jerry R. Readel, parcel number 26241420000, Mansfield, $72,500, 156.5 acres, sold to Shayne Poland and Pam Schamens
Marsha J. Coffman and Brandy Coffman Penner, parcel number 82001101500, Waterville, $7,500, 1.04 acres, sold to Ronald and Marsha Staley
Peter K. and Targjerd Musland, 700 Coulee Meadows Road, Waterville, $565,000, 114.85 acres, sold to Bradley L. Johnson
April 23
Fam LLC, parcel number 25272110000, Coulee-Hartline, $59,340, 137.82 acres, sold to Chris and Kim Jorgensen
Donald P. and Jean H. Somers, parcel numbers 81801903900 and 81801903800 (two parcels), Waterville, $3,000, 2.73 acres, sold to Rimrock Meadows Association
April 24
Sage Homes LLC, 2108 S. Melody Lane, East Wenatchee, $392,386, 0.19 acres, sold to Richard and Marianne Melton
Prime Properties LLC, 2108 S. Melody Lane, East Wenatchee, $27,514, 0.19 acres, sold to Richard and Marianne Melton
April 29
Vivian L. Mannon, 34 Corral Creek Drive, Chelan, $82,500, 3.35 acres, sold to Brandon and Tera Botts
April 30
Pia Floro, 968 Briarwood Drive, East Wenatchee, $155,000, 0.38 acres, sold to Shelli L. Horan
Rice Family Enterprises LLC, parcel number 25281910004, Coulee-Hartline, $26,500, 20.09 acres, sold to Maurice L. and Kimberly R. Heberer
Scott D. and Diane S. Bullock, 28 Elite Drive, Brewster, $145,000, 1.46 acres, sold to Michael M. and Gina M. Kelly
Penfold Estate LLC, 1150 New Penfold Court, East Wenatchee, $68,000, 0.29 acres, sold to Steven L. and Jackie Weber