Chelan County commercial sales
June 10
Winegirl Wines LLC, 222 Wapato Way, Manson, $600,000, sold to Wine Guy Wine LLC
June 12
Fish Lake Acres Inc., 14583 Fish Lake Road, Lake Wenatchee, $30,000, sold to William Sage
June 23
Wenatchee S & E Properties LLC, 730 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, $350,000, sold to Adrian Hernandez Rojas and Carmen F. Valdivia Hernandez et al
June 30
Chelan Rentals LLC, 123 E. Johnson Ave. 2, Chelan, $200,000, sold to Petersen and Hildahl LLC
Chelan County residential sales
June 1
Shirley A. Wadsworth, 20 S. Delaware Ave. 8, Wenatchee, $220,000, sold to Charlene N. Jumper
Troy M. and Erin L. Bassett, 1502 Horse Lake Road, Wenatchee, $361,400, sold to Lance R. Beyer and Shara L. Lozier
Michael J. Page, 22418 Stirrup Road, Plain, $198,500, sold to Yael Solum
Peter N. and Cynthia S. Lolos, 17909 Wilderness Road and Property ID 47212 (two parcels), Entiat, $125,000, sold to Justin C. and Holly J. Pickens
Kay Ukes, Property ID 47639, Manson, $50,000, 20 acres, sold to David Thirlby
Nickolas and Kristen Page, 2128 Citation Loop, Wenatchee, $330,000, sold to Morgan F. and Rosemarie J. Arnold
June 2
Benjamin A. and Emily A. Floyd, 1112 Cedar St., Wenatchee, $380,000, sold to Jacob M. and Emily L. Campbell
Ian F. Crossland, 5825 Pioneer Drive, Cashmere, $120,000, sold to Stephen R. Crossland
Charles Whittemore Trustee, 8296 Icicle Road, Leavenworth, $585,500, sold to Aaron R. Blake and Ann B. Grote
Bergren Tree Fruits LLC, 8551 Larson Road, Peshastin, $560,000, sold to Stephen M. Hamel
Hans C. and Kari L. Andersen, 12211 Allen Road, Plain, $600,000, sold to Darren Henke et al
Daniel and Danae Poss, 21621 Camp 12 Road, Plain, $406,000, sold to Antonio and Jodie Galvan
Tami and Mark Rogers, 2220 W. Woodin Ave. 101, Chelan, $235,000, sold to Nicole and Jeremy Draggoo
Kyra and Eric Davis, 2026 Lasso Drive, Wenatchee, $360,000, 0.3 acres, sold to Bryan Ferderer
June 3
George Stone, 1713 Angela St., Wenatchee, $339,000, sold to Bergen M. Lane
Mary J. Zanol, 1717 Bluegrass Lane, Wenatchee, $330,000, sold to Michael A. and Jenny L. Martin
Beverly R. Pelley, 19559 State Road, Lake Wenatchee, $289,500, sold to David C. Elkins
Shawn and Danielle Welcome, 18411 Little Chumstick Creek Road, Leavenworth, $280,000, sold to Mary A. McLoughlin
Paul C. and Heather D. Barr, 22588 Alpine Drive, Lake Wenatchee, $757,000, sold to Old Boone LLC
June 4
Roger and Connie Nelson et al, 892 Lower Sunnyslope Road, Wenatchee, $290,000, sold to Joseph J. and Gretta Davis
Benjamin and Alesia Blake, 2417 Salal Drive, Lake Wenatchee, $535,000, sold to Jeffrey S. Judy et al
Donald E. Fink, 2355 Lakeshore Drive, Manson, $299,000, sold to Edwin and Cherry Fallon Family Trust
Buddy E. McClellan, 65 Division St., Manson, $160,000, sold to Jesus E. Talavera and Deisi Lozano Solano
Lara Ann Rohrer, 117 Riviera Drive, Chelan, $575,000, sold to Nanette L. McFerran
Joe and Jennifer Beach, 746 S. Chelan Ave., Wenatchee, $175,000, sold to Hiram C. and Christi J. Beach
June 5
Peter Thorpe, 6430 Tripp Canyon Road, Cashmere, $270,000, sold to Lesley K. Carpenter and Adam A. Roberts
Mary Ellen Fouts, 1930 Northfield Place, Wenatchee, $355,000, sold to Joel and Sandra W. Stufflebeam
Christine Groen, 325 Division St. and 325 Division St. 207 (two parcels), Leavenworth, $285,000, sold to William Timmermans
Eric W. and Jenene Mathews, 530 N. Cedar St., Chelan, $192,000, sold to Amanda J. Stout
Paul R. Eddy, 411 E. Trow Ave., Chelan, $320,000, sold to Nathaniel C. Mote and Anna K. Moroz
Steven H. and Julie C. Bold, 2106 W. Terrace Ave., Chelan, $2,400,000, sold to Kenneth K. and Stacey L. Dinsmore
Ichiban Properties LLC, 2220 W. Woodin Ave. 212, Chelan, $268,000, sold to Lag Properties LLC
Erin Benton, 1215 Fuller St., Wenatchee, $339,900, sold to Catherine M. Rouleau
Loren Ness, 323 Methow St. 1, Wenatchee, $325,000, sold to Lynn M. and Maritza E. Christensen
June 7
McIntyre Family Trust, 9026 E. Leavenworth Road, Leavenworth, $620,000, sold to Ryan M. Murray and Mary Whipple Murray
June 8
Marjorie C. Schubert Revocable Trust, 1830 Heritage Drive, Wenatchee, $370,000, sold to Helene A. Krikris
Michael E. and Rebecca W. Henry, 12346 Bretz Road, Plain, $1,375,000, sold to Andrew L. Bennett
John and Marilyn Stott, 322 W. Woodin Ave. 302, Chelan, $482,500, sold to David and Chanyn Kirtman
Kady Gonzalez, 10 S. Cove Ave. 15, Wenatchee, $155,000, sold to Nicholas Occhi
Elisabeth G. Saunders, 708 Kittitas St., Wenatchee, $295,000, sold to Michael J. Saunders
June 9
Elva C. Shaul, 12 N. Delaware Ave., Wenatchee, $90,000, sold to Kimberly M. and Ronald G. Fila
Zachery Fabey, 1739 Malaga Alcoa Highway, Malaga, $219,900, sold to Carina Ramirez
Norman Parker, 103 N. Park & Woodin Ave., Chelan, $500, sold to Matthew and Dawn M. Ford
June 10
Toby Stapleton and Brooke Saari, 1901 Leavenworth Place, Wenatchee, $349,000, sold to Joseph A. and Dona S. Nagy
Steven D. Hanson and Kristy L. McGregor, 359 Whitman St. A., Leavenworth, $540,000, sold to Braden and Jessica C. Draggoo
Lorie A. Banuchi, 659 Stargazer Lane, Leavenworth, $599,000, sold to Joseph P. and Nancy L. Silveira
William Sage, 14696 Fish Lake Road, Lake Wenatchee, $280,000, sold to Joshua D. and Nicole L. Wells
Robyn Skaar 401K Plan and Trust, 11968 S. Lakeshore Road and Property ID 48182 (two parcels), Chelan, $925,000, sold to Pedro and Alinne Freitas
Steven W. and Nancy L. Sherman, 2961 Jamaica St., Malaga, $355,000, sold to Michael A. Arciga and Irina Viktorovna Arciga
SSM Forty Investment Inc., Property ID 66749, W. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $64,950, sold to Kevin and Mona Bennett
June 11
Barbara M. Smith, 20 S. Delaware Ave. 6, Wenatchee, $215,800, sold to George A. and Norma J. Walter
Aaron B. Davis and D. Lynn Ward-Davis, 506 Surry Road, Wenatchee, $397,000, sold to Michael J. and Margaret J. Voth
Erin Gariano et al, 301 S. 3rd St. 3, Chelan, $385,000, sold to Joyce Regan
Richard I. Putman Jr. and Alexis D.V. Putman, 1000 Highway 150 39, Manson, $232,500, sold to Gilman E. and Jill M. McKinnie
Sherry L. Lane and Anne M. Marasa, 126 Summer Breeze Road, Manson, $490,000, sold to Dennis D. and Cynthia L. Tangborn
Charles E. Flynn, 311 Whitebirch Place, Wenatchee, $280,500, sold to Diana C. and Jeffrey W. Forsberg
Michael J. and Margaret J. Voth, 435 S. Wilson St., Wenatchee, $275,000, sold to Melissa M. Kolbo
D & T Campbell Investments LLC, 16 Honeycrisp Lane, Manson, $387,500, sold to Christopher and Cailey Couch
June 12
Steven C. and Linda R. James, 9925 Bell Drive, Entiat, $1,050,000, sold to Geoffrey T. Ping
Terry D. and Trudy D. Leverenz, 35 Lois Lane, Plain, $605,000, sold to Denae M. and Daniel Poss
San Juan Holdings LLC, 522 Hawks Ridge Road, Chelan, $1,045,000, sold to Oleg and Yuliya Tkach
June 15
Stulberg Family Trust, 2220 W. Woodin Ave. 310, Chelan, $265,000, sold to La Luz Investments LLC
Craig J. Hess, 125 Pine St., Leavenworth, $660,000, sold to Kevin J. and Denise C. Murphy
June 16
Betty J. Kurtz et al, 1610 Madison St., Wenatchee, $260,000, sold to Jon and Laurie Baltera
Richard E. Dickson, 403 Marilyn Ave., Wenatchee, $343,900, sold to Robert D. and Mollie T. Harmon
Kenneth M. and Nicole A. Sexsmith, 2253 Riffle Drive, Lake Wenatchee, $348,000, sold to Zachary and Deborah McIntyre
David R. and Janice K. Elliott, 223 Village Drive, Manson, $443,000, sold to Rocky L. and Bonnie A. Gibson
In Good Company Events Inc., 10 S. Cove Ave. 42, Wenatchee, $159,800, sold to Joanna Carrillo
Robert D. Harmon, 511 S. Franklin Ave., Wenatchee, $249,500, sold to Jessica R. Toole
Rocky W. Flynn and Valquiria S. Santos-Flynn, 2110 Yarrow Road, Wenatchee, $465,000, sold to Jonathan B. Butler
Becker Homes LLC, 311 Pinegrass St., Leavenworth, $669,000, sold to Brian L. and Lisa Boyle
Thomas A. Coleman, 600 Mad River Road, Ardenvoir and Property ID 68151, Entiat (two parcels), $236,900, sold to Kari L. Wales
June 17
Christopher A. Cloke and Danielle K. Schafer Cloke, 520 S. Western Ave., Wenatchee, $299,000, sold to Jason L. Hetterle
Laurie A. Dutra et al, 1006 N. Elliott Ave., Wenatchee, $310,000, sold to Judy Gillingham
David and Sandi Hendrickson, 1627 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee, $475,000, sold to Brian K. and April R. Burnett
Thaddeus M. and Jennifer L. Hunt, 12528 Shore St., Leavenworth, $950,000, sold to Jason and Maureen M. Hogg
Karen Gebauer, 25703 Bridle Lane, Plain, $147,000, sold to Robert G. Egge and Pamela J. Koeller
Brian K. and April R. Burnett, 1147 Appleland Drive, Wenatchee, $562,000, sold to Patrick J. and Diana J. Haglund
Jacob R. Egbert, 2904 Champion Lane, Wenatchee, $511,000, sold to Darren and Cynthia E. Hoff
Zachery O. Brown and Chelsea Van Horn Brown, 459 Connery Road, Wenatchee, $663,000, sold to Samuel and Colleen Crossett
Chelan Lookout LLLP, 100 Goldfinch Lane, Chelan, $934,533, sold to Francis J. and Kimberly A. McCallum
Dale and Julie Little, Property ID 66687, W. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $74,950, sold to Shepherd Investments Inc.
Sunset Marina LLC, Property ID 66818, W. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $75,950, sold to Traci J. and Daniel J. Philips
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, 7152 N. Dryden Road, Dryden, $385,913, sold to Andrew and Lana Thomas
June 18
John P. Corcoran, 20 S. Delaware Ave. 10, Wenatchee, $265,000, sold to Samuel J. and Kathryn I. Anger
Kenneth W. Keogh, 1818 Skyline Drive 38, Wenatchee, $165,000, sold to Tammy Austin
Robert R. Davis, 100 Valley St., Cashmere, $460,000, sold to Charles and Lyndsey Miller
David G. Riker, 1510 Elijah Court, Wenatchee, $477,800, sold to Christopher A. Cloke and Danielle K. Schafer Cloke
Barbara N. Miles, 233 Park Ave., Leavenworth, $500,000, sold to Paul T. Shotwell and Bridget Farrell
James E. Click, 18809 Highway 2, Lake Wenatchee, $725,000, sold to Gregory and Juanita Fast
Patricia J. Hope, 13988 Chiwawa Loop Road, Lake Wenatchee, $2,200,000, sold to Hans C. and Kari L. Andersen
Joseph and Pamela Stewart and Mary Signorelli, 205 E. Allen Ave., Chelan, $465,000, sold to Joshua and Allison Flaten
Allie and Alexander A. Hoyt, 790 Grade Creek Road, Manson, $353,000, sold to Byron E. Harris
Charles K. Baumann and Emily J. Ward, 607 S. Franklin Ave., Wenatchee, $245,000, sold to Tudtep Wanpuch
Stephen D. Pettis, 1801 Troon Ave., Wenatchee, $483,250, sold to Joseph M. and Geraldine Repar
George O. and Sheri A. Ruiz, 1722 Lincoln Park Circle, Wenatchee, $385,000, sold to Jeremy B. and Roxana G. Vanatta
June 19
Patricia Ann Lannoye, 4301 Joe Miller Road, Malaga, $499,999, sold to Ashley L. Lannoye
Larry R. and Elizabeth M. Peterson, 2628 Lemaister Ave., Wenatchee, $470,000, sold to Wesley and Brandi Cusick
James C. and Julianne Burrage, Property ID 39004, Lake Wenatchee, $25,000, sold to Theodore P. La Vigne IV and Kristy A. La Vigne
Werner Family Trust, 157 Snuffy Smith Road, Manson, $800,000, sold to Douglas and Tracey Hepner
Heather J. Ireland, 995 Veroske Road, Chelan, $535,000, sold to Stephen W. and Megan M. Johnson
Vernon L. Smith, 808 Walker Ave., Wenatchee, $221,500, sold to Pamela R. Sacco
Michael and Cindy Beverick, 187 Lazy Days Lane, Plain, $705,000, sold to Cameron M. Zettel and Stephanie Littlefield Zettle
Gayle J. Key, 1029 Ninth St., Wenatchee, $150,000, sold to Rogelio Mora Maldonado and Veronica Canchola
Shawn L. and Katherine S. Evenhus, 2059 Broadleaf Court, Wenatchee, $735,000, sold to Nicholas P. and Jennifer Wilson
June 22
Vicki D. Rich, 1535 Castlerock Ave. 56, Wenatchee, $263,000, sold to Vickie L. and Todd A. Gartley
Robert B. Pember, 301 Mills Ave., Wenatchee, $323,500, sold to Kristen L. and Dane A. Breslin
Ernest A. Hoppe, 1512 Ernie Court, Wenatchee, $359,700, sold to Mary Christle et al
Gregory and Mary Ann G. Boffey, 23117 Saddle St., Plain, $427,000, sold to Lisa A. Coutts
Jesus J. Romero Jr. and Heather Welbon-Soto, 418 Ridgeview Loop Drive, Wenatchee, $225,000, sold to Chere R. Sweet
Victor and Lidia Pasielko, 450 Laurie Drive, Wenatchee, $655,000, sold to Jeffery and Mika Armaly
Gregory and Linda Sewell, 124 Pinnacle Place, Chelan, $600,000, sold to John D. and Colleen Corbin
John D. Betzing, 210 Marie Ave., Wenatchee, $329,900, sold to Bret R. and Kathleen M. Desmond
Michael and Cindy Beverick, 187 Lazy Days Lane, Plain, $705,000, sold to Cameron M. Zettel and Stephanie Littlefield Zettle
June 23
Hansel Creek Properties LLC, 12365 W. Emig Drive, Leavenworth, $892,000, sold to Jevon Fark and Jessica Evans Fark
Norse Horton, Property ID 40066, Chelan, $180,000, sold to Michele L. and John F. Peters
Nicole M. Florez and Brook H. Nickell, 215 W. Nixon Ave., Chelan, $375,000, sold to Byron D. Morgan and Jana R. Para
June 24
Jeb A. Sorom et al, 1033 Westmorland Drive, Wenatchee, $525,000, sold to Cristin Page and Luke Vierthaler
Brighton Investment Associates Number 4 LLC, 400 Marilyn Ave., Wenatchee, $347,500, sold to Tyler E. and Brianna A. Brooks
John A. Braun, 2217 Honeysett Road, Wenatchee, $461,800, sold to Peggy J. Ross
Ana M. Gurnee, 21622 Camp 12 Road, Plain, $394,000, sold to Jennifer and Jeff Muhm
Jane E. Chapman, 11119 Entiat River Road, Entiat, $845,000, sold to Cory L. and Amy L. Dolberry et al
Olaf and Eloise Wagner, 21015 Stellerwood Drive, Lake Wenatchee, $1,250,000, sold to Benjamin J. and Chelsea R. Surdi
John and Colleen Corbin, 216 Stehekin Way, Chelan, $594,950, sold to Joseph W. Moore Sr. and Shannon J. Moore
Susan M. Barth, 324 S. 1st St., Chelan, $365,000, sold to Gregory K. and Rebecca L. Hobson
Maria T. Rivera et al, 805 Monroe St., Wenatchee, $269,000, sold to Carlos D. Garcia Velazquez and Wendy Lara Patino
Marilyn J. and David E. Leishman, 1021 Linwood Ave., Wenatchee, $327,900, sold to Gerardo and Amalia Silva
Craig R. and Wilma Manchester, 106 Porcupine Lane, Chelan, $520,000, sold to Robert J. and Tammy J. Scroggs
SSM Forty Investment Inc., Property ID 66809, W. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $75,950, sold to CBWP LLC
Rhonda S. Carlson, 426 Cedar St., Leavenworth, $556,000, sold to Nicolas M. Pottier and Steph Ogden
June 25
Trent J. and Aubrey A. Conant, 4923 Blair Slack Road, Malaga, $585,000, sold to Kevin M. and Jessica L. Hughes
Charles J. and Lyndsey R. Miller, 5923 Sunset Highway, Cashmere, $365,000, sold to Robert and Diane Davis
Piepel Land Holdings LLC, 4930 Old Monitor Road, Monitor, $604,000, sold to Todd and Pamela Leighton
Kurt and Nadine N. Witkowski, 111 Park Ave., Leavenworth, $599,000, sold to Cortez Steiner Family Trust
Joseph W. Lemley, 18743 Pine Loop, Plain, $385,000, sold to Tristan J. Smith and Kalei L. Combs
Dean R. Caldwell, 2519 Kinnickinnick Drive, Lake Wenatchee, $352,500, sold to Roderick C. and Jacqueline K. Hayter
June 26
Scott and Nancy Leonhard, 1535 Castlerock Ave. 45, Wenatchee, $215,000, sold to John and Joann Flick
Weston Worthen, 6154 Pioneer Drive, Cashmere, $339,000, sold to Tracy and Beverly J. Schakohl
William N. Buak, 2740 Debord Drive, Wenatchee, $780,000, sold to Ian M. and Britt S. Bovio
Henry L. and Barbara L. Wilson, 100 Ski Blick Strasse C105, Leavenworth, $310,000, sold to Christopher Nottoli and Deborah Norton
Grant W. and Hayley C. Stoebner, 132 Wheeler St., Leavenworth, $665,000, sold to John and Mary A. Dowling
John and Mary Ann Dowling, 308 Tumwater Drive, Leavenworth, $535,000, sold to Eric C. Backstrum et al
Jeffrey Ballod et al, 622 N. Cedar St., Chelan, $369,000, sold to Samantha Hallock
Vaughn R. and Leslie S. Willanger, 808 W. Manson Road C201, Chelan, $322,000, sold to Clyde W. and Stephanie L. Crow
The Wellnitz Group, 322 W. Woodin Ave. 614, Chelan, $220,000, sold to Eric and Joanne Thielen
Orval and Darlene M. Dietzel Trust et al, 322 W. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $199,999, sold to Charles T. Marshall
William F. Ritchey, 15886 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $450,000, sold to Greer and Jana Smith
K.W. Stringfellow, 45 Hilly Lane, Manson, $862,000, sold to Cynthia L. and Thomas J. Lenz
Serafin Viramontes and Maria Del Rocio Solis, 4097 Tokay Ave., Malaga, $209,900, sold to Stephanie Gomez
Harris Orchard Co. LP, 18719 Highway 97A, Entiat, $407,846, sold to Ryan J. McDonald
June 27
Irvin O. and Joan E. Roller, 623 Castle Heights Drive, Wenatchee, $615,000, sold to William N. and Maria C. Buak
Joseph and Zandra Anzalone, 10875 North Road, Leavenworth, $1,153,500, sold to Kenra D. and Gregory S. Keller
June 29
Ross M. Gill, 3790 Fairview Canyon Road, Monitor, $330,000, sold to Estevan Ledesma and Deleiny J. Marron Cortez
Paramjit Chawla and Sutinder Living Trust, 1104 Amherst Ave., Wenatchee, $287,500, sold to Shawn C. Osborn
Ryan F. Pate et al, 60 Graham Lane, Lake Wenatchee, $530,000, sold to Michael Brush and Alice J. Bernheim Brush
Donald D. Collins, 220 E. Gibson Ave., Chelan, $200,000, sold to Yesenia Avila and Juan M. Venegas
Paramjit and S. K. Chawla Trustees, 1700 Lincoln Park Circle, Wenatchee, $299,900, sold to Chris L. and Suzanne Fullerton
Kenneth E. and Susan E. Marques, 603 Havenwood Drive, Manson, $519,900, sold to Patricia E. Morris
Pamela Van Lith, 2131 Roper Lane, Wenatchee, $242,000, sold to Jeffrey and Debbie Manas
Chelan Lookout LLLP, 120 Goldfinch Lane, Chelan, $975,542, sold to Justin R. and Erin B. Meek et al
SSM Forty Investment Inc., Property ID 66806, W. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $75,950, sold to CCS Property Management LLC
June 30
Terry R. Lillybridge, 1505 Third St., Wenatchee, $362,500, sold to Kevin A. and Tiffany A. Martin
Tyge and Taylor Anderson, 404 Ramona Ave., Wenatchee, $250,000, sold to Jordanne V. Beckwith Barros
Danny Eldridge, 12475 Chumstick Highway, Leavenworth, $267,000, sold to Austin and Aubrey Reynolds
R & B Investments Unlimited LLC, 11025 Wending Lane, Lake Wenatchee, $401,000, sold to Michelle and Robert W. Snyder
Robert E. and Sarah M. Peebles, 625 Golf Course Place, Chelan, $605,000, sold to Paul F. and Maria D. Jay
Patricia A. La Porte, 144 Fair Way, Chelan, $400,000, sold to Jackson Mark Henderson and Jennifer E. Jackson
Karl and Victoria Bratvold, 1100 Azwell Road, Chelan, $400,000, sold to Reed Evans
Arturo Zavala and Molly K. Nelson et al, 1231 Lois Place, Wenatchee, $384,500, sold to Daniel Pappas et al
Chelan County land sales
June 1
Tim Taylor, 122 Lookout Way, Chelan, $125,000, 0.25 acres, sold to Steven D. and Jessica A. Nygreen
June 2
David W. and Loreen B. Johnson, 150 Wall St., Manson, $315,000, 0.3 acres, sold to Deborah Reiser
Wessman Construction LLC, 3609 Dianna Way, Wenatchee, $704,000, 0.35 acres, sold to McLaughlin Family Trust
McClosky Family Trust, 413 McClosky Drive, Chelan, $125,000, 1.19 acres, sold to Richard D. and Cheryl Ann Wynn
June 3
Richard and Deborah Snell, 1000 Highway 150 34, Manson, $85,000, 0.06 acres, sold to Randy R. and Karen E. Becker
BCS Ventures LLC, 523 Hidden Lane, Chelan, $245,000, 0.85 acres, sold to Markus and Catherine McDaniel
June 4
Evans Development Co. LLC, 281 Burch Hollow Lane, Wenatchee, $125,500, 0.74 acres, sold to Timberwood Homes LLC
June 5
G. Ted Schroth Trustee et al, 279 Porcupine Lane, Chelan, $240,000, 0.13 acres, sold to Anthony Clayton and Laura Robinson
June 8
Richard Wild, Property ID 51474, Chelan, $4,500, 20 acres, sold to Vacant Land Now LLC
Lucinda Gilbert, Property ID 67630, Manson, $195,000, 5.2 acres, sold to Kenneth B. and Lyndsie M. Zener
J & O LLC, 224 Pinegrass St., Leavenworth, $142,000, 0.14 acres, sold to Michael J. and Sherry M. McDonald
June 9
James A. and Angalena M. Beeson, 104 Crest Drive, Chelan, $75,000, 0.88 acres, sold to Kim Dunbar
1739 Malaga Alcoa Highway, Malaga, $219,900, sold to Carina Ramirez
Mauro and Adriana Felizia, 898 Autumn Crest Drive, Wenatchee, $159,000, 0.7 acres, sold to Elisa M. Webb et al
June 10
Barbara B. MacPherson Trustee, Property ID 66545, Lake Wenatchee, $159,000, 20.25 acres, sold to George and Kacie Grant
Gayle L. Weythman, 97 Acres Lane, Wenatchee, $160,000, 0.86 acres, sold to Stephen P. and Kathleen J. Carie
Mark A. and Susan R. Hebert, 10233 High St., Peshastin, $90,000, 0.17 acres, sold to Robert MacKay
June 11
Greg L. and Cheryl G. White, 126 Coles View Lane, Chelan, $225,000, 0.38 acres, sold to Matthew and Brittany Jesus
Travis G. Vanderpool, Property ID 47877, Manson, $95,000, 0.2 acres, sold to Jeffrey L. and Judith L. McFadden
Timberwood Homes LLC, 244 Burch Hollow Lane, Wenatchee, $714,990, 0.52 acres, sold to Sung S. and Stephen S. Chung
Scot A. Brower, Property ID 67167, Leavenworth, $280,000, 10.63 acres, sold to The Access Fund
Holly A. Kert et al, Property ID 20772, Cashmere, $50,000, 1 acre, sold to Holly A. Kert
June 12
Shutler Properties LLC, 65 Wall St., Manson, $275,000, 0.26 acres, sold to Glass Water LLC
June 15
Dwayne and Jennifer Baughman, Property ID 51098 and 51099 (two parcels), Chelan, $34,000, 90.9 acres, sold to Joseph W. and Karla A. Moore
June 17
Dental Express Labs Inc., Property ID 28154, Leavenworth, $219,000, 0.2 acres, sold to Mill Street Lodges LLC
Julie A. Dalpay, 527 Village Drive, Manson, $92,500, 0.09 acres, sold to Antonio Nunez Bustos and Alejandrina Cabrera de Nunez
Chelan Lookout LLLP, 214 Bobcat Lane, Chelan, $234,000, 0.08 acres, sold to Tyler E. and Katie S. Powell
Roberts Construction LLC, 961 Spring Mountain Drive, Wenatchee, $586,900, 0.18 acres, sold to Gerald A. and Rebecca J. Bassett
S & T Seattle House LLC, 34206 N. Nason Road, Stevens Pass, $2,700, 0.3 acres, sold to Jay and Kendra Bjorn
June 18
P1 Holdings LLC, 4380 Kawecki Road, Malaga, $200,000, 2.3 acres, sold to Central Washington Storage LLC
Peter and Denise Sontra, 108 Apple Ave., Chelan, $245,000, 0.32 acres, sold to John E. and Torunn K. Halhjem
Christopher J. and Rita P. Ferraro, 215 Bandera Way, Chelan, $53,000, 0.46 acres, sold to Titan Framing LLC
Cock-Eyed Liz LLC, Property ID 51125, Chelan, $52,000, 30 acres, sold to Moises A. Reyes et al
K & L Homes LLC, 464 Sunny Brooke Lane, Chelan, $484,543, 0.18 acres, sold to Steven J. and Julia A. Bovingdon
Whisper Investments LLC, 464 Sunny Brooke Lane, Chelan, $91,000, 0.18 acres, sold to K & L Homes LLC
Whisper Investments LLC, 421 Sunny Brooke Lane, Chelan, $84,000, 0.17 acres, sold to K & L Homes LLC
J & O LLC, 330 Pinegrass St., Leavenworth, $139,000, 0.14 acres, sold to Pinnacle Custom Builders Inc.
Wapiti North LLC, 144 Starlight Ave., Wenatchee, $489,900, 0.38 acres, sold to Pedro Alfredo Pulido and Lorena Hernandez Pulido
June 19
Tamera A. Jones, 3655 Bridge St., Monitor, $179,000, 1.05 acres, sold to William and Donna Elliott, Trustees of the Elliott Living Trust
David Head, 45 Sackett Glen Lane, Chelan, $200,000, 5.12 acres, sold to Timothy P. Ah Yat Jr. and Betsy E. Miller Ah Yat
Joseph and Tricia Plouf, Property ID 41046, Manson, $520,000, 3.04 acres, sold to Sandeep M. Phadke and Shilpa Ranganathan
MA2 LLC, 862 and 870 Autumn Crest Drive and 43 and 49 Adriana Lane (four parcels), Wenatchee, $448,000, 1.753 acres, sold to Gann Construction LLC
Sheri Shelton, 1001 Two Rivers Road, Entiat, $83,000, 0.61 acres, sold to Dale R. Loveland
Michael and Cindy Beverick, 203 Lazy Days Lane, Plain, $400,000, 2.06 acres, sold to Cameron M. Zettel and Stephanie Littlefield Zettle
June 20
Wade B. and Wendy J. Manchester, 131 Riviera Drive, Chelan, $136,001, 0.22 acres, sold to Genesee M. Bulger
June 22
Trueroot4 LLC, Property ID 47710, Manson, $159,900, 5.01 acres, sold to Daniel J. Boyd and Elyssa M. Haviland Boyd
Anthony W. Armstrong, Property ID 33415, Entiat, $18,000, 20 acres, sold to Joseph Calpito et al
June 23
Glen E. Trinka and Darla J. Reynolds, 42 Sienna Court, Chelan, $279,000, 0.59 acres, sold to Adam and Meagan Brockman
A Home Doctor Inc., 118 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $327,480, 0.29 acres, sold to Agustin Anguiano Servin and Maria T. Anguiano
June 24
Crystal View Estates, 108 Ridgeview Drive, Chelan, $159,000, 0.33 acres, sold to Paul and Janet Bolinger
Robert J. and Tammy J. Scroggs, 107 Riviera Drive, Chelan, $115,000, 0.28 acres, sold to Scott P. and Lisa M. Anderson
David D. and Diane M. Witsil, 144 Clos Chevalle Road, Chelan, $182,000, 0.65 acres, sold to Anderson Revocable Trust
DSJS LLC, Property ID 51329, Evergreen Camp Road, Chelan, $53,000, 20 acres, sold to Nolan T. Fotherby
June 25
Kevin Murphy, 12592 Maple St., Leavenworth, $335,000, 1.14 acres, sold to Jordan M. and Caitlin C. Knox
Theodore L. Koopman et al, Property ID 40085, Chelan, $60,000, 5.25 acres, sold to Don F. Kenney
Patrick J. Tuttle, Property ID 51487, Chelan, $114,900, 20.01 acres, sold to Jason L. Benson et al
June 26
Thomas and Shannon Kottke, 262 Shypoke Place, Entiat, $300,000, 0.92 acres, sold to Victoria Smith
Mason Liu, 101 Crest Drive, Chelan, $145,000, 0.68 acres, sold to Shadwick C. and Kristen Newkirk
Eric and Frances Oswald, Property ID 46127, Chelan, $60,000, 10 acres, sold to Antonio Cazarez and Maria D. Rubalcava
Eric and Frances Oswald, Property ID 46128, Chelan, $60,000, 8.7 acres, sold to Jesus and Candelaria Cisneros
Andrew Lange, 1716 Danny Boy Lane, Wenatchee, $800,000, 0.25 acres, sold to JKL Properties LLC
MA2 LLC, 894 Autumn Crest Drive, Wenatchee, $160,000, 0.7 acres, sold to Andrew R. and Andrea M. Nelson
June 29
Ralph E. Davis, 34035, 34231, 34359, 34273, 34338, 34266, 34242 and 34074 N. Nason Road (eight parcels), Stevens Pass, $7,500, 2.07 acres, sold to Jay and Kendra Bjorn
Thomas J. McFarland, 19935 Beaver Valley Road, Plain, $277,500, 1.44 acres, sold to Michael J. Ewing and Jean A. Schier
Edward R. Bauer, Property ID 37796, Lake Wenatchee, $119,000, 0.28 acres, sold to Yurly Nefedov et al
Theodore Fritsch, Property ID 40123, Chelan, $85,000, 21.13 acres, sold to Horacio Leyva et al
Rene Van Loveren, 115 Crystal Crest Drive, Chelan, $200,000, 0.39 acres, sold to Brian C. and Tracy S. Robillard
Select Homes Inc., 104 Rudy Circle, Chelan, $165,000, 0.26 acres, sold to Puget Sound Quality Construction Inc.
Select Homes Inc., 179 Apple Ave., Chelan, $160,000, 0.48 acres, sold to Porter W. and Amy L. De Vere
Huber Homes of Wenatchee LLC, 40 Adriana Lane, Wenatchee, $160,000, 0.66 acres, sold to Carl E. and Mary J. Melby
Marc D. and Alene D. Fisher, 619 Cascade St., Leavenworth, $225,000, 0.28 acres, sold to Philip Kirkwood and Leann Ehrhart
Pine Shadow Land Co. LLC, 2021 Spring Mountain Drive, Wenatchee, $47,568, 0.23 acres, sold to Seth Pierson and Allison Int-Hout
Sage Homes LLC, 2021 Spring Mountain Drive, Wenatchee, $405,000, 0.23 acres, sold to Seth Pierson and Allison Int-Hout
Pine Shadow Land Co. LLC, 1017 Spring Mountain Drive, Wenatchee, $47,568, 0.21 acres, sold to Donald H. and S. Gail Radtke
Sage Homes LLC, 1017 Spring Mountain Drive, Wenatchee, $417,000, 0.21 acres, sold to Donald H. and S. Gail Radtke
Springwater Developers LLC, 1017 Spring Mountain Drive, Wenatchee, $47,432, 0.21 acres, sold to Sage Homes LLC
June 30
Jon L. Gamble, 15892 River Road, Plain, $110,000, 2 acres, sold to Daryn Robbins
Joanne J. Burke, Property ID 38111, Lake Wenatchee, $112,000, 0.5 acres, sold to Thomas Reh and Olivia Bermingham Mc Donogh
David and Mara Thom, 353 Karma Kanyon Drive, Chelan, $176,000, 0.66 acres, sold to Sarah E. Duncan and James J. Goforth
Douglas County commercial sales
June 11
Moonlight Holdings LLC, 4932 Contractors Drive, East Wenatchee, $1,175,000, sold to Lanstrom Investments LLC
June 30
Columbia Ventures Corp., 100 45th St. S.W. (two parcels), Rock Island, $43,200, sold to Public Utility District No. 1 of Douglas County
Douglas County residential sales
June 1
Bobbie R. Campbell Estate, 921 11th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $179,900, sold to Tiana and Thomas Francis and Wanda Snyder
Abraham Camacho Aragon and Maria del Rosario Quinones, 3230 N.W. Cascade Ave., East Wenatchee, $359,900, sold to Dylan J. and Diana L. Honeywell
HCD Homes LLC, 859 S. Mary Ave., East Wenatchee, $615,000, sold to Peter Lopez Pelayo
Edgar A. and Yovanna M. Baltazar, 548 Newport Plaza, East Wenatchee, $325,000, sold to John D. and Deborah S. Sainz
June 3
Robert D. Uptagrafft, 518 River View Drive, Orondo, $330,000, sold to Marci Marie Holm and Tyler John Sullivan-Murdoch
Michael A. and Martha H. Buckingham, 1321 N. Arbor Terrace, East Wenatchee, $415,000, sold to Rachel Airmet Smith and Edgar Wright Smith III
Maria Sorto 1171 S. Nile Ave., East Wenatchee, $3,000, sold to Victor Adame Martinez
June 4
Scott and Rebecca Reed, 385 W. Emerson Drive, Orondo, $340,000, sold to Dereck and Jennifer Case
Janet Carol Jackson Estate, 6050 Penn Ave. and parcel number 22212440020 (two parcels), East Wenatchee, $425,000, sold to Faustino and Adelina Barrios and Allan and Rosa Barrios
June 5
Mitchel E. and Debra S. Rhoads, 131 Crest View Drive, Orondo, $410,000, sold to Brian and Karalee Swindahl
Douglas M. and Bree Anne Feil, 600 S. Van Well Ave., East Wenatchee, $818,500, sold to Alfonso M. Atenco and Maria del Rosario Luna
Gordon Sutor Estate, 1155 Road 8 N.W., Waterville, $160,000, sold to William E. and Kimberly S. Adams
June 8
Iva Doshier-Hodges, 531 Newport Plaza, East Wenatchee, $160,000, sold to Dean O. and Cathy A. Logstrom
Paul R. Lampron 2004 Family Trust, 455 9th St. N.E. Space 27, East Wenatchee, $30,000, sold to Manuel D. Padilla
June 9
Joseph J. and Gretta R. Davis, 925 Road B N.W., Mansfield, $299,000, sold to Stefen and Chelsea Morris
STL Services, 210 33rd St. N.W., East Wenatchee, $407,500, sold to Joseph H. Pflueger and Ashley-Jo K. Armstrong
C & C Investment Properties LLC, 236 Solomon Loop, East Wenatchee, $520,000, sold to Randy and Denise Cooper
June 10
Janey Duskin-Gilmour, 5695 Penn Ave., Rock Island, $304,500, sold to Ryan Goodwin
River Vue LLC, 899 Lamplight Lane, East Wenatchee, $134,950, sold to Aaron Jones Construction LLC
Aaron Jones Construction LLC, 899 Lamplight Lane, East Wenatchee, $663,828, sold to Michael J. Rickel and Jennifer S. Rickel
Daniel and Irma Arroyo, 149 27th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $200,000, sold to Sara Maria Escalera and Carlos Alberto Morelos Blanco
June 11
SCR Holdings LLC, 126 Riesling Drive, Rock Island, $475,000, sold to Ashley and Kaung Ko
June 12
Donald L. and Eleanor E. Lowes, 688 Highway 173 #A, Brewster, $350,000, sold to John Paul and Suzanne Carol Simmons
Ryan W. Fancher and Holly Bringman, 1946 Legacy Place S.E., East Wenatchee, $545,000, sold to Larry L. and Carole A. Hay
Floyd and J. Violet Whybark, 455 9th St. N.E. Space 59, East Wenatchee, $40,000, sold to Dawn M. Eby
June 15
Richard R. and Deborah K. Chrisopherson, 3008 N.W. Delcon Drive, East Wenatchee, $535,000, sold to Julio Paredes
June 16
Dennis A. Herrera II, 1465 Copper Loop, East Wenatchee, $440,000, sold to Joshua D. Bitterman and Monica M. Vega
June 17
Anthony A. and Cindy L. Grissom, 3115 Airway St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $529,900, sold to Soumil Shrihari Patwardhan and Natalia Maria Patwardhan
B.J. Matthews, 412 A N. Huber Court, East Wenatchee, $245,000, sold to Jason and Deann Compton
June 18
Robert W. and Tamyra J. Horton, 1414 Capri Drive, East Wenatchee, $355,000, sold to Tess F. and Samuel A. Mack
June 19
Lori Kay and Neil A. King, 2312 Fancher Field Road, East Wenatchee, $330,000, sold to Mario Escalera, Johanna Ortega and Jorge Luis Cervantes Escalera
Richard Gage and Helen Marie Blue Life Estate, 107 S. Iowa Ave., East Wenatchee, $350,000, sold to Matthew Scott Reuss
Joshua L. and Ashley Rader, 161 Island Loop, Rock Island, $315,000, sold to Emelia Nieves Chavez-Monreal and Jose Eduardo Chavez Olivera
June 22
Brian Miller, 340 W. Marine View Drive, Orondo, $325,000, sold to Eric David and Erika Mara Kurle
June 23
Michael S. Robbins and Brittany L. Drescher, 617 S. Lincoln Place, East Wenatchee, $299,900, sold to Perla G. Zavala-Marquez
Jeff Tyree and Family Investment Corporation, 560 and 570 Entiat Place (two parcels), Orondo, $449,950, sold to Ricky L. and Laura J. Collins
C & C Investment Properties LLC, 224 Solomon Loop N.W., East Wenatchee, $494,100, sold to Leonard E. Howard
Palisades Pastures LLC, 138 Wagon Road, Palisades, $169,897, sold to Adam and Nicole Jordan
Brant and Mary Krause, 107 Springhill Drive, East Wenatchee, $620,000, sold to Clifford R. Carpenter
CMH Homes Inc., 200 S. Greene St., Waterville, $267,000, sold to Clayton Slatta
June 24
Daniel and Jill Horan, 1441 Grant Road, East Wenatchee, $289,900, sold to Nicholas Ray Gale
C & C Investment Properties LLC, 232 Solomon Loop, East Wenatchee, $450,000, sold to Judith A. Cooper, Trustee
Jeremy W. and Maureen J. Stroud, 1401 Easthills Terrace, East Wenatchee, $353,000, sold to Felipe Alvarez Jr.
June 26
Lynn W. Landon, 5720 Riverside Drive, Rock Island, $6,200, sold to Public Utility District No. 1 of Douglas County
Willard E. Kessel III and Stacy A. Kessel, 130 Desert Shores Drive, Orondo, $1,070,000, sold to Robert Byron Warnaca and Meghan Kate Mead
Kenneth L. Duffin, 1644 Huntwood Lane, East Wenatchee, $485,000, sold to Catherine Britt and Ethan Taylor Morris
Christopher Gorrell, 185 Lakeview Ave., Orondo, $362,000, sold to Kristina H. and Matthew J. Daheim
Jeremy B. and Roxana G. Vanatta, 615 N. Grover Place, East Wenatchee, $243,000, sold to Omar Garabay and Sixta Brito
Glade B. and Andrea J. Brosi, 5101 Basin View Drive, Rock Island, $425,000, sold to Joseph M. and Kirsten E. Cox
Joseph M. and Kirsten E. Cox, 957 Tedford St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $294,000, sold to Rafael L. Martinez
Hawk Realtors Inc., 201 E. Entiat Drive, Orondo, $375,000, sold to Douglas Montgomery Jr. and Terri Ann Montgomery
Richard B. and Lisa C. Phelps, 1981 Jack Mountain Drive, Coulee-Hartline, $54,000, sold to Nerissa and Rhett Tigner
Judy L. Byrd, 365 W. Emerson Drive, Orondo, $420,000, sold to Cindy and Scott Knight
June 29
Ann K. Tate and Alice M. Van Zwoll, 2610 Highland Drive, Bridgeport, $209,000, sold to Von T. and Tracy J. Daniel
Alfonso Ruiz Garcia and Lilianna Gonzalez, 533 N. Nile Ave., East Wenatchee, $357,000, sold to Jacqueline Chavez Carrillo and Lucio de Jesus Delgado
302-312 Ninth St. Holdings LLC, 303 W. Locust St., Waterville, $275,000, sold to David Gaviola and Tonia Michelle Tapia
June 30
Jennifer L. Fullwiler, 453 Spruce Court N.W., East Wenatchee, $619,900, sold to Susan D. Haven
Shane A. and Anika J. Atkins, 4942 Hurst Landing Road, East Wenatchee, $1,030,000, sold to Joshua D. Bitterman and Monica M. Vega
American Associated, 3 S. Shore Drive, Chelan, $800,000, sold to Carol L. and Dwight J. Otto
Susan D. Haven, 40 Orondo Point Lane, Orondo, $1,200,000, sold to Gary E. Jones and Barbara L. Uecker
Thomas L. and Elizabeth Poplawski, 316 Stevens Ave., Coulee Dam, $180,000, sold to Jacqueline S. and Melissa J. Gross
Larry J. and Barbara J. Richardson, 102 Sunset Way, East Wenatchee, $200,000, sold to Cody B. and Shae N. Parker
Jacqueline Gross, 308 Stevens Ave., Coulee Dam, $163,000, sold to Natalie B. Hall
James Jarnes, 2217 3rd St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $220,000, sold to John and Arleen Bergstrom
U.S. Bank Trust, NA, Trustee, 1910 Eighth St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $270,000, sold to Robert Michael and Brooke Carlson
Randal L. and Brenda A. Pelton, 2718 Sunset Highway, East Wenatchee, $564,900, sold to Jose Andres Zavala Nunez
Matthew S. and Kimberly M. Martin, 320 W. Emerson Drive, Orondo, $187,000, sold to Kenneth and Ramona Reitz
James R. Harrison, 1953 Mackenzie Lane, East Wenatchee, $300,000, Lutfiyah Haji
Douglas County land sales
June 1
Sharmon Huber, 33 Evenhus Lane, East Wenatchee, $130,000, 27.4 acres, sold to Casey Dougherty and Lisa Krause
Sage Homes LLC, 165 S. Mystical Ave., East Wenatchee, $285,900, 0.15 acres, sold to Lynsey and David Loudon
Prime Properties LLC, 165 S. Mystical Ave., East Wenatchee, $89,000, 0.15 acres, sold to Lynsey and David Loudon
Ronald W. and Marsha L. Eastman, 185 Stinar Road, Waterville, $50,000, 20 acres, sold to Middle Kingdom LLC
June 2
Robert S. Hawkins Estate, parcel number 81801704900, Coulee-Hartline, $2,500, 1.27 acres, sold to Randall R. Hawkins
Rimrock Meadows Association, parcel numbers 81500700900 and 81500701100 (two parcels), Rimrock, $10,990, 1.97 acres, sold to Michael Donald Berthelote and Michelle C. Lai
June 3
Rimrock Meadows Association, parcel number 81502600200, Rimrock, $4,995, 0.93 acres, sold to Janell Denise and Jason Lee Davis
June 4
Douglas P. Ward, parcel number 53700001800, Waterville, $3,000, 8.89 acres, sold to Diane L. and Steve R. Simkin
Christie Forrest, 2716 Angel Lane, East Wenatchee, $139,000, 0.51 acres, sold to Geri J. and Richard D. Elsensohn
June 5
Kenneth R. Rosenberger, James S. Rosenberger and Marilyn M. Rosenberger, parcel number 22223030001, East Wenatchee, $165,000, 27.2 acres, sold to Jeffry and Ramona Guentzel
Richard A. and Elaine R. Smithson, parcel number 02200000601, Bridgeport, $232,000, 35.46 acres, sold to Bridgeport School District
Megan E. Marolich, 330 Pine View Drive, Orondo, $125,000, 0.17 acres, sold to Dent Family Living Trust
June 8
Thomas A. Hughes Sr., parcel number 81500601900, Ephrata and parcel number 81801803800, Coulee-Hartline (two parcels), $2,000, 3.04 acres, sold to Rimrock Meadows Association
Brandon Michael and Melanie Joy Labonte, parcel number 82001401800 and 82001401900 (two parcels), Waterville, $25,000, 2.21 acres, sold to Laura Lee Christiansen
June 9
Serdar Soysal and Diane Phelps, 129 N. Shore Drive, Chelan, $225,000, 0.8 acres, sold to Susan A. Walukiewicz
James Loren Drake, 2410 Badger Mountain Road, East Wenatchee, $50,000, 0.29 acres, sold to Nathan and Aubree Fusselman
June 10
Stimac Construction Inc., 427 S. Kansas Loop, East Wenatchee, $305,900, 0.09 acres, sold to Bradford J. Hudson
Michael C. Thompson, parcel number 81800500800, Coulee-Hartline, $1,500, 1.07 acres, sold to Rimrock Meadows Association
Rimrock Meadows Association, parcel number 82000504200, Waterville, $5,995, 1 acre, sold to Jeremy John and Jamimi Marie Standifird
Michael L. and Carrie D. Tarbell, 39 N. Shore Drive, Chelan, $240,000, 0.84 acres, sold to Roy M. Gonsolus IV and Jill A. Gunsolus
Rimrock Meadows Association, parcel number 82001001000, Rimrock, $5,995, 1.35 acres, sold to Dennis C. and Misha D. Zamora
June 11
Stimac Construction Inc., 428 S. Kansas Loop, East Wenatchee, $308,249, 0.08 acres, sold to Thane David Street and Alison Marie Bowlin
Robert W. and Sheila E. Lein, 2880 Mikayla Lane, East Wenatchee, $140,000, 0.31 acres, sold to James L. and Patricia K. Boynton
June 12
Hanson Home Construction LLC, 632 S. Newton Ave., East Wenatchee, $502,500, 0.34 acres, sold to Darrin C. and Molly A. Ferson
Michael J. Hengtgen, parcel number 81501501800, Ephrata, $3,500, 1.03 acres, sold to Dean Treftz and Mylissa R. Treftz-Rodriguez
Stimac Construction Inc., 421 S. Kansas Loop, East Wenatchee, $313,000, 0.09 acres, sold to Rocio Gonsalez
June 17
Rimrock Meadows Association, parcel number 81801001600, Rimrock, $5,995, 1.16 acres, sold to Andrew and Stacy Weightman
Raymond Hampton Jr. and Jacqueline Hampton, parcel number 81801101800, Coulee-Hartline, $750, 1.21 acres, sold to Rimrock Meadows Association
Rimrock Meadows Association, parcel number 82001000600, $4,995, 1.02 acres, sold to Pablo Barragan
Rimrock Meadows Association, parcel number 81801301300, Rimrock, $5,995, 2.32 acres, sold to Randall L. Spurgeon Jr. and Katie G. Spurgeon
Hardway Holdings LLC, parcel number 22211230007, East Wenatchee, $199,500, 1.49 acres, sold to Matthew R. and Amanda N. Shepard
Hardway Holdings LLC, parcel number 22211310003, East Wenatchee, $219,500, 1.36 acres, sold to Alan S. and Lori J. Bokma
Hardway Holdings LLC, parcel numbers 22211220001 and 22211230005 (two parcels), East Wenatchee, $400,000, 2.44 acres, sold to Flanagan Homestead LLC
Jace Miller, 3203 10th St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $150,000, 0.5 acres, sold to Thomas Mulvey
June 19
Ivan T. and Connie Vance, 1850 Douglas St., Rock Island, $9,400, 2.91 acres, sold to Public Utility District No. 1 of Douglas County
Jessup Home Design Inc., 2626 Parkette St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $135,000, 0.26 acres, sold to MTNS LLC
Jessup Home Design Inc., 2659 Parkette St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $135,000, 0.29 acres, sold to MTNS LLC
Prime Properties LLC, 157 S. Mystical Ave., East Wenatchee, $263,400, 0.13 acres, sold to Shane Urwin and Tammy Kay
Prime Properties LLC, 157 S. Mystical Ave., East Wenatchee, $89,000, 0.13 acres, sold to Shane Urwin and Tammy Kay
Sage Homes LLC, 149 S. Mystical Ave., East Wenatchee, $260,900, 0.13 acres, sold to Alex C. Truman
Prime Properties LLC, 149 S. Mystical Ave., East Wenatchee, $89,000, 0.13 acres, sold to Alex C. Truman
Aneta Rado, parcel number 81501500900, Ephrata, $3,200, 1.05 acres, sold to Tyler Parker
Russell Redden, 100 Chipmunk Trail Road, Waterville, $50,000, 5.24 acres, sold to Stan Price and Ruth Church
June 22
Stimac Construction Inc., 433 S. Kansas Loop, East Wenatchee, $309,150, 0.09 acres, sold to Jason Michael and Christian B. Russell
Kevin and Lana Aho, 168 N. Shore Drive, Chelan, $185,000, 2.02 acres, sold to Thomas A. and Carol A. Aichele
Tyrone T. Trexler, parcel numbers 02501800100 and 02501900100, Tacoma Ave. and parcel numbers 02501800200 and 02501900200 (four parcels), Bridgeport, $79,000, 2.88 acres, sold to Ross Cleaning Services LLC
Timberwood Homes LLC, 864 S. Lamplight Lane, East Wenatchee, $674,990, 0.43 acres, sold to Alicia Finn
June 23
John and Nancy G. Holmes, 504 Desert Canyon Blvd., Orondo, $98,500, 0.31 acres, sold to Tracy Raymond and Wendy Susan Hoerner
Tuengel LLC Series Beebe, 85 N. Shore Drive, Chelan, $307,500, 0.81 acres, sold to Jesse and Lisa Draper
Keith R. Ogden, parcel number 81701501700, Coulee-Hartline, $4,000, 1.11 acres, sold to Leo F. and Frances I. Magnett
Keith R. Ogden, parcel number 81701501800, Coulee-Hartline, $4,000, 1.02 acres, sold to Evan R. and Karen I. Evans
June 24
Joseph Zilfi, parcel number 51100000700, Columbia River Bluffs Road, Mansfield, $47,000, 20 acres, sold to Michael Gary and Kelsie Elizabeth Bryan
June 25
Fourth Street Development LLC, 431 S. Kansas Loop, East Wenatchee, $305,900, 0.09 acres, sold to Jesus Romero Alfaro Jr. and Heather Louise Welbon-Soto
Stimac Construction Inc., 425 S. Kansas Loop, East Wenatchee, $308,500, 0.09 acres, sold to Brandon W. Love
June 26
Fourth Street Development LLC, 435 S. Kansas Loop, East Wenatchee, $315,000, 0.08 acres, sold to Alyssa M. Lenicka and Lukas G. Hedtke
Tyson M. and Heather A. Hutchison, parcel number 81500501400 and 81500501500 (two parcels), Ephrata, $22,500, 1.06 acres, sold to Ricardo Benjamin and Maria Elena Hurtado
Lino Martinon Hernandez and Blanca Estela Ramirez, parcel number 02500500700, Bridgeport, $10,000, 0.12 acres, sold to Alejandro Gomez Arzate and Felipa Camacho Gomez
Wayne C. and Alice M. Van Zwoll, parcel numbers 51500102300 and 51500102400 (two parcels), Bridgeport, $54,000, 1.31 acres, sold to Joyce Farley
June 29
Meryl Hart, parcel number 25283120003, Coulee-Hartline, $70,000, 20.01 acres, sold to Jessica and Eric Bie
James and Darlene Gibson, 280 E. Marine View Drive, Orondo, $75,000, 0.26 acres, sold to Cody R. Schwindt
Rimrock Meadows Association, parcel number 81401101000, Ephrata, $5,995, 1.07 acres, sold to Philip James and Jennifer Kathleen Moisher
Rimrock Meadows Association, parcel numbers 81801500900 and 81801501000 (two parcels), $10,990, 2.12 acres, sold to Ernesto Espejo Tatunay and Helen Santos Taturnay
June 30
Ricky Dean and Denise Lynn Bosman, 163 N. Shore Drive, Chelan, $339,000, 1.16 acres, sold to Raymond E. Glenn and Deborah Kaye Edmondson Andre
Terrence Michael Vance, 1856 Douglas St., Rock Island, $8,700, 2 acres, sold to Public Utility District No. 1 of Douglas County
Otto Guenther, parcel number 81800402500, Coulee-Hartline, $2,500, 1.02 acres, sold to Rimrock Meadows Associatin
James C. and Kathleen M. Kennedy, 200 Desert Canyon Blvd., Orondo, $55,000, sold to Chris Vorderbruggen