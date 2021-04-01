Chelan County commercial sales
Feb. 3
David R. and Terri L. Hellyer, Property ID 44906 and 44907 (two parcels), Chelan, $418,000, sold to PG Chelan Condos LLC
Feb. 5
Curtis N. and Mary A. Epperson, 716 Ringold St. 1 (Property ID 14525), Wenatchee, $475,000, sold to Simon D. and Marriah M. Thornock
Curtis N. and Mary A. Epperson, 716 Ringold St. 1 (Property ID 14529), Wenatchee, $475,000, sold to Simon D. and Marriah M. Thornock
Feb. 18
Corporation of the Catholic Bishop of Yakima, 145 Wheeler St., Leavenworth, $1,500,000, sold to HCF Leavenworth Holdings LLC
Eileen L. Bonifield, 1240 W. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $75,000, sold to Richard and Margaret Peterson
Feb. 19
GBI Holding Co., 1407 Walla Walla Ave., Wenatchee, $1,800,000, sold to Grancee LLC
Feb. 23
Austin Bischof LLC, 20 Poplar Ave., Wenatchee, $361,000, sold to Jaime A. Johnson Living Trust
Feb. 24
HFW LLC, 1846 N. Wenatchee Ave. and Property ID 26897 and 26898 (three parcels), Wenatchee, $241,223, sold to Wenpal LLC
Riverwatch Properties LLC, 709 S. Mission St. 1 and 705 S. Mission St. (two parcels), Wenatchee, $545,000, sold to Areli Ramos and Hugo Ramos Orea
Feb. 25
The Vogue LLC, 117 E. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $730,000, sold to Mary F. McAllister and Zachary B. Dickson
Chelan County residential sales
Feb. 1
Lineage WA Wenatchee RE LLC, 315 N. Worthen St., Wenatchee, $2,750,000, sold to Riverfront Village Phase 1 LLC
Scott A. Haynes, 6270 Forest Ridge Drive, Wenatchee, $500,000, sold to Olga Grunskaya
Feb. 2
Eva L. Edmonds, 22011 Stirrup Road, Plain, $85,000, sold to Daniel T. and Erin C. Cahoon
Feb. 3
Aron K. Wallace, 1631 Washington St., Wenatchee, $350,000, sold to Rachel M. Evey
Darryl C. and Melinda M. Wall, 1909 Leavenworth Place, Wenatchee, $436,500, sold to Andrew J. and Megan J. Gohl
Leslie D. Cope, 524 Okanogan Ave., Wenatchee, $447,000, sold to Marion and Christine A. Gobbato
Bruce D. Guske, 716 S. Mission St., Wenatchee, $120,000, sold to Elvira A. Aguilar
Feb. 4
Gary S. Bruggeman, 1714 Ninth St., Wenatchee, $371,000, sold to Mitzi Lopez Chavez and Nathan R. Mendez
Cathi L. Helseth, 18512 Hazel St., Plain, $525,000, sold to Zachary and Cassie Miller
CK Chelan LLC, 423 W. Webster Ave., Chelan, $312,500, sold to Michael J. and Bari R. Lynch
Hiram C. and Christi J. Beach, 746 S. Chelan Ave., Wenatchee, $314,900, sold to McDonald P. and Alyssa S. Bones
Kristen B. Thorstenson, 2622 Methow St., Wenatchee, $395,000, sold to Enok P. and Kerry L. Harnish
Feb. 5
Stephen B. and Susan G. Gregg, 11155 S. Lakeshore Road 23A, Chelan, $250,000, sold to Jason and Jenny Black
Feb. 8
Thelma F. Powers, 25304 Saddle St., Plain, $135,000, sold to Sheldon and Brittany Kitts
Sonny Joe Sanders et al, 14107 Idlewild Road, Lake Wenatchee, $133,000, sold to Armiene Brooks et al
Gregory G. Rex, 2326 Kinnikinnick Drive, Lake Wenatchee, $300,000, sold to Kevin and Lugene Smith
Jeffrey and Shelli Wanamaker, 132 N. Shore Drive, Chelan, $825,000, sold to Brock A. and Carol A. Miller
Victor Garcia, 1769 Methow St., Wenatchee, $270,000, sold to Francisco and Carla Zavala Gamino
Dustin A. and Alicia A. Messer, 1206 Crawford Ave., Wenatchee, $569,000, sold to Mark and Mollie Huppert
Putnum Properties LLC, 123 W. Whitman St. A, Leavenworth, $579,000, sold to Plum House LLC
Feb. 9
Sweeting Family Revocable Living Trust, 103 N. Park & Woodin Ave., Chelan, $499, sold to Petersons Waterfront Owners Association
Augustin S. and Yaneth R. Aguiniga, 531 Walker Ave., Wenatchee, $290,100, sold to Delia and Gerardo Garcia
Feb. 10
Alissa O’Connell, 525 Alpine Place H2, Leavenworth, $415,000, sold to Joshua and Erin Meese
Cody and Chris Bench, 242 Whitman St., Leavenworth, $760,000, sold to David Brownell and Ami Grubbs
Bank of America N.A., 234 Dinkelman Lane, Entiat, $180,500, sold to Patrick McLean
Highland Investment Properties LLC, 2115 W. Terrace Ave., Chelan, $370,000, sold to Lorraine M. Betts and Michael H. Dubery
Feb. 11
Aimee R. Vespier, 2103 Fifth St., Wenatchee, $429,000, sold to Katherine L. Peterson and Patrick J. English
George and Chasity McCrum, 1910 Pensione Place, Wenatchee, $505,000, sold to Megan and Brian Lenz
Jodi L. Palmer and Colleen Palmer, 85 Wedge View Lane, Leavenworth, $989,000, sold to Ryan T. Mrazik and Julie E. Schwartz
Richard G. Ambrose and Dorothy Ambrose-Long, 19 Grandview Lane, Chelan, $950,000, sold to Holly McVey Dunlap and David A. Dunlap
Gerald R. Moro, 1121 Monitor Ave., Wenatchee, $260,000, sold to Andrew Paroline
Victor E. and Brenda J. Flint, 1217 Red Apple Road, Wenatchee, $530,000, sold to Marc and Janessa Rohrbach
Feb. 12
Estate of Clayton L. and Mary A. Steele, 18480 Nason Ridge Road 2, Lake Wenatchee, $433,135, sold to Patrick Duggan and Jessica Sellers Duggan
Estate of Clayton L. and Mary A. Steele, 18480 Nason Ridge Road, Lake Wenatchee, $125,000, sold to Patrick Duggan and Jessica Sellers Duggan
Estate of Clayton L. and Mary A. Steele, Property ID 34508, Lake Wenatchee, $150,000, sold to Patrick Duggan and Jessica Sellers-Duggan
Darrell D. and Tami L. Long, 10 S. Cove Ave. 1A, Wenatchee, $234,000, sold to Scott P. and Tonya K. Mason
Sunset Marina LLC, Property ID 66737, W. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $67,960, sold to Ronald E. and Christine M. Strand
Puget Sound Quality Construction Inc., 59 Paramont Ridge Lane, Manson, $560,000, sold to Brian E. and Crystal A. Aber
Juan J. Olivares Munoz, 1017 Lindy St., Wenatchee, $220,000, sold to Lorena E. Bonilla Vazquez
Feb. 15
Henry J. Munneke, 178 Vintage Lane, Manson, $235,000, sold to Robert R. Knosp Living Trust
Feb. 16
Catherine H. Kent, 2589 Lemaister Ave., Wenatchee, $200,000, sold to Zack and Marion K. Lodato
Preetpal Kaur and Baljit Singh, 108 San Remo Lane, Chelan, $730,000, sold to Kenneth and Sandra Hooker
Feb. 17
John T. Cosker, 525 Alpine Place E2, Leavenworth, $420,000, sold to Prabhat and Patricia Bhama
Brad and Kara Schatz, 22402 Shetland Road, Plain, $499,000, sold to Lance I. and Jeannine F. Solomon et al
Feb. 18
Jenelle M. Knishka, 4702 Highway 97, Peshastin, $328,000, sold to Darin and Michelle Barenchi
Mikayla and Brandon Pipkin, 3629 Burchvale Road, Wenatchee, $499,900, sold to David H. Tran
Rigoberto and Lucila Maldonado, 6398 Campbell Road, Peshastin, $300,000, sold to Salvador Martinez
Christopher P. and Sarah A. Corwin, 13894 Chumstick Highway, Leavenworth, $385,000, sold to Cross Creek Farm LLC
James G. and Sharon Seal, 15151 and 15155 S. Lakeshore Road, and Property ID 47509 and 47510 (four parcels), Chelan, $1,199,999, sold to Pascale and Joseph S. Boukhalil et al
Manuel Orozco, 514 S. Mission St., Wenatchee, $127,544, sold to Manuel Orozco et al
Kevin Burns, 4090 Tokay Ave., Malaga, $180,000, sold to Jose A. Morales Martinez
Feb. 19
Keith Van Den Broek, 122 Creekside Place, Cashmere, $450,000, sold to Owen P. and Geerte E. Riparetti
Ronald S. Guenther, 11969 Chumstick Highway, Leavenworth, $300,000, sold to Ricky D. Grams et al
The Zuluaga Family LLLP, 322 W. Woodin Ave. 525, Chelan, $320,000, sold to John Van Deinse and Nicola Longo
SSM Forty Investment Inc., Property ID 66748, W. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $69,950, sold to James L. Leopold et al
Feb. 20
Amy Nguyen and Hoang Hung, 227 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee, $565,000, sold to Travis J. Shivel
Kayak LLC, 808 W. Manson Road A201, Chelan, $300,000, sold to Jeff Sherman and Lacey Lingenfelter
Feb. 22
Adrian Valdovinos and Olivia Perez, 652 Craig Ave., Wenatchee, $410,000, sold to Adam P. Hubbard
Susan Fisher, Property ID 66759, W. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $65,000, sold to Amy E. Burton and William J. Burton Sr.
Feb. 23
Brenda K. and Sutherland D. Buys, 1908 Grandview Loop, Wenatchee, $420,000, sold to Sandra Jones et al
Daniel Watson, 104 River St., Leavenworth, $749,000, sold to Nicholas and Julie Pankow
Kenneth D. and Audra M. Larson, 10465 Fox Road, Leavenworth, $848,000, sold to Mark R. and Sarah R.V. Jorgensen
Steve E. Haskins, 530 3rd St., Chelan Falls, $112,664, sold to Wesley M. and Mary E. Sherer
Gilman E. and Jill M. McKinnie, 1000 Highway 150 39, Manson, $240,000, sold to John Pinasco et al
Bradley and Jennie-Lynn A. Haag, 1737 Skylar Court, Wenatchee, $490,000, sold to Charles W. and Carol R. Solbrig Family Trust
Feb. 24
Tyler D. Straight and Chelsea L. Duncan, 113 Mission Creek Road, Cashmere, $395,000, sold to Jesse Black
Bobby G. Richards et al, 1711 Bluegrass Lane, Wenatchee, $440,000, sold to Colby M. and Lana Hurd
Mary M. Dornblaser and Rita L. Wineinger, 1000 Highway 150 57, Manson, $276,000, sold to Lana Fisher
Kristofer D. Larsen and Catherine M. Straub, 1424 Skyline Drive, Wenatchee, $405,300, sold to Gonzalo Cortez Jr.
Colton W. and Francesca L. Richards, 808 Willowbrook Drive, Wenatchee, $410,000, sold to Danielle Marie Gamache Trust
Steve A. and Betty J. Walters, 244 Howling Moon Lane, Chelan, $415,000, sold to Tyler K. and Hayley C. Mooney
Adam E. Douvier, 649 Swanson Gulch Road, Chelan, $410,000, sold to Andy and Michelle Prill
Feb. 25
Matthew and Darcy Bruggman Trust, 1118 Second St., Wenatchee, $450,000, sold to David and Danielle Andrews
Robert H. and Adrienne M. Haarhues, 258 Prospect St., Leavenworth, $550,000, sold to Stuart Beckman et al
Mike and Deborah Housley, 219 W. Highland Ave., Chelan, $240,000, sold to Patrick Hayes
Elizabeth C. Pershall, 525 4th St., Chelan Falls, $307,000, sold to Maria C. Montalvo et al
Trace G. Collier, 1032 Columbine St., Wenatchee, $347,000, sold to Cynthia Peterson
William and Catherine Koster, 4211 Jim Smith Road, Wenatchee, $250,000, sold to Jason Koster
Kenneth R. and Patricia A. Allen, 910 W. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $1,850,000, sold to Vyacheslav and Svitlana Miniaylo
SSM Forty Investment Inc., Property ID 66754, W. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $72,950, sold to Kirt J. and Jennifer L. Norman
Sunset Marina LLC, Property ID 66773, W. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $83,950, sold to Brian and Korina Sullivan
Feb. 26
Karen Johnson, 1535 Castlerock Ave. 13, Wenatchee, $175,000, sold to William S. Reed
Robert C. Stoffel, 319 Olive St., Cashmere, $499,000, sold to Alicia and Evan Butcher
Alex Dunlop, 141 Heather Lane, Wenatchee, $357,423, sold to Alex S. Dunlop
Claire Wentz Miller, 3745 W. Eaglerock Drive, Wenatchee, $502,500, sold to Kenneth R. and Sally A. Sanden
Judith A.H. Wood Trust, 1601 Maiden Lane C104, Wenatchee, $360,000, sold to Morgan Family Trust
Brian and Amanda Winn, 278 Jackrabbit Lane, Chelan, $800,000, sold to David Yuchasz
The Zuluaga Family LLLP, 322 W. Woodin Ave. 636, Chelan, $289,000, sold to Karen T. Wielick
Kevin and April Stover, 211 Village Drive, Manson, $420,000, sold to Paul D. and Jodi L. Guetle
Blaine A. and Lolita M. Skelton, 1208 Gossman Lane, Wenatchee, $386,700, sold to Jamie and Brandon Torson
Ricardo S. and Celia A. Sanchez, 2377 Jeffrey Court, Wenatchee, $341,000, sold to George S. and Denise M. Ferree
Chelan County land sales
Feb. 1
Kirk Kilgore Construction LLC, 756 Castle Heights Drive, Wenatchee, $82,000, 0.36 acres, sold to Jeffrey W. and Christine Deppe
Tacor Properties LLC, Property ID 50929, Manson, $365,000, 5.28 acres, sold to Doug and Kristi-Anna Burton
Feb. 2
Christine Clausen, Property ID 47240, Entiat, $13,000, 0.48 acres, sold to Kelly Gordon Meade and Katee Lou Meade
Feb. 3
Dennis D. and Melton D. Utley, Property ID 65029, Malaga, $136,000, 1.01 acres, sold to Ryan E. and Abby M. Mitchell
Feb. 4
Thomas L. Watson Jr., Property ID 40456, Chelan, $20,000, 20 acres, sold to Zendal L. and Rhonda C. Armstrong
Karen L. Zacher, 510 Bohart Road, Wenatchee, $150,000, 1.09 acres, sold to Wendy D. Cowell
Antonio Nunez and Alejandrina Cabrera De Nunez, 401 Sunny Brooke Lane, Chelan, $485,000, 0.22 acres, sold to Michael K. and Deanna L. Adams
Feb. 5
Cygnet LLC, 1023 Crest Loop, Entiat, $70,000, 0.29 acres, sold to Gerardo and Gloria L. Gomez
Cygnet LLC, 1021 Crest Loop, Entiat, $79,000, 0.23 acres, sold to Andrea Pacheco
Sunnyslope Meadows LLC, 83 Sunny Meadows Loop, Wenatchee, $120,000, 0.43 acres, sold to Hohlenhaus LLC
Feb. 6
Pine Shadow Land Company LLC, 931 Silas Lane, Wenatchee, $47,568, 0.31 acres, sold to David B. and Mary C. Brushwood
Feb. 8
Michael A. Willet et al, 20 Willet Lane, Plain, $245,000, 3.48 acres, sold to Karen K. Koehler
Roger and B. Ellen Burnham, Property ID 57518, Wenatchee, $96,000, 0.66 acres, sold to Charlene M. Beck
Feb. 9
Nicholson Orchards Inc., Property ID 30816, Peshastin, $336,300, 11.21 acres, sold to Kirk and Michelle Nicholson
Jorge L. and Cindy D. Aguilera, 101 Boyd Road, Chelan, $140,000, 0.14 acres, sold to Antonio Nunez Bustos and Alejandrina Cabrera De Nunez
Feb. 10
Matthew and Mary Parrick et al, Property ID 38018, Lake Wenatchee, $165,000, 50 acres, sold to Louise Peterson and Dennis Lapchis
David L. and Marisa D. Shreiner, Property ID 39833, Entiat, $90,000, 2.88 acres, sold to Andy Beatley
Feb. 11
Grace E. Sommers Trustee, Property ID 20601, Peshastin, $90,000, 1.13 acres, sold to Scarlett Reyna et al
Jeffrey M. and Lisa K. Thomas, 140 Monte Carlo Drive, Chelan, $130,000, 0.34 acres, sold to Tony and Vicky Frigerio
Pettit Family Trust, 54 and 58 Ward Lane (two parcels), Manson, $175,000, 0.6 acres, sold to Harvey Development LLC
Timberwood Homes LLC, 302 Burch Hollow Lane, Wenatchee, $199,990, 0.59 acres, sold to Matthew Huston and Kelsey Schrempp
Timberwood Homes LLC, 296 Burch Hollow Lane, Wenatchee, $199,990, 0.4 acres, sold to Christopher and Melissa Schrempp
Karen L. Zacher, Property ID 67033, Wenatchee, $170,000, 0.22 acres, sold to Seth L. Hanson
Prusik Investments LLC, 602 Central Ave., Leavenworth, $200,000, 0.18 acres, sold to George and Sovanny Sexton
Karen L. Zacher, Property ID 58375, Wenatchee, $170,000, 1.53 acres, sold to Seth L. Hanson
Feb. 12
Maobin Chi, 1111 Princeton Ave., Wenatchee, $125,000, 0.16 acres, sold to Gavin Yost
Entiat Premier Properties LLC, Property ID 33523, Entiat, $245,000, 1.3 acres, sold to Slate Rock & Gravel LLC
Feb. 16
Robert D. and Amy G. Burton, 34328 S. Nason Road, Stevens Pass, $20,670, 0.28 acres, sold to David A. and Maryse J. Sparks et al
Feb. 17
Shirin M. Forsyth et al, Property ID 51044 and 51060 (two parcels), Chelan, $230,000, 59.38 acres, sold to Jeff and Renee Cooper
Feb. 19
Christopher J. and Rita P. Ferraro, 217 Bandera Way, Chelan, $90,000, 0.27 acres, sold to K & L Homes LLC
Darcy L. Day, 1010 Spring Mountain Drive, Wenatchee, $105,000, 0.16 acres, sold to Francisco Cuevas-Suarez and Kim J. Cuevas
A Home Doctor Inc., 195 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $312,480, 0.29 acres, sold to Theresa L. Gooch
Feb. 22
R & S Rentals LLC, Property ID 31821, Cashmere, $165,000, 40 acres, sold to Aaron M. and Dana L. Feaver
Charity L. Horst-Alexander, 7380 Navarre Drive, Chelan, $205,000, 1.58 acres, sold to Kimberly and Kevin A. Trautman
A Home Doctor Inc., 356 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $298,800, 0.29 acres, sold to Placida and Jaime Morales
Feb. 23
Moonlight Land Company LLC, Property ID 46983, Chelan Falls, $125,000, 3.15 acres, sold to Wesley M. and Mary E. Sherer
Marc R. and Rosalie A. Aikin, 5097 Chelan Blvd., Manson, $345,000, 2.17 acres, sold to Justin Yancey and Linley Kirkwood
Feb. 24
Chelan Investments Waterfront LLC, 12358 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $339,995, 0.2 acres, sold to Frank Kraucunas
Riverwatch Properties LLC, 707 S. Mission St., Wenatchee, $545,000, 0.09 acres, sold to Areli Ramos and Hugo Ramos Orea
Feb. 25
Pacific Rim Land Inc., Property ID 27143, Wenatchee, $1,600,000, 1.57 acres, sold to Blair Necessities LLC
Gregory and Deborah R. Girvin, 1057 Blazing Star Lane, Chelan, $199,000, 20.28 acres, sold to Michael S. Mitsules
Hillcreek LLC, 224 Hillcreek Lane, Wenatchee, $141,500, 1.18 acres, sold to Ally Olson et al
A Home Doctor Inc., 374 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $328,000, 0.29 acres, sold to Antonio Amezcua and Yarely Martinez Arias
Feb. 26
D & T Campbell Investments LLC, 39 Pippin Lane, Manson, $439,000, 0.26 acres, sold to Michael and Connie Hendrickson
Douglas County commercial sales
Feb. 5
Alice M. Ruud and Paul M. Koluda, 111 S. Chelan Ave., Waterville, $17,500, sold to David and Teresa Ruud
Feb. 26
Dynamic Properties of Washington LLC, parcel number 22210910004, East Wenatchee, $9,600,000, sold to Microsoft Corporation
Douglas County residential sales
Feb. 1
Nathan Edward Hart Estate, 209 Standerfer St., East Wenatchee, $130,000, sold to Ramon and Maria C. Perez
Feb. 2
Rocio Alejandra Madrid G., 2400 Tacoma Ave. Space 12, Bridgeport, $1,000, sold to Jose Carlos Perez
Raul Zavala Castillo, 16 S. Kentucky Ave., East Wenatchee, $147,500, sold to Maria C. Boyso Maya and Eduardo Sanchez
Gail I. Trostad, 21 Elmshaven Place, East Wenatchee, $265,000, sold to Eduardo Juarez Gonzalez
Feb. 3
Isac Sanchez Cortes and Maria D. Cortes, 1112 Cherry Circle, East Wenatchee, $140,900, sold to Alvaro Emmanuel Ortiz Lopez and Antonia Sanchez
Daniel Lopez, 411 Neptune Place, East Wenatchee, $1,000, sold to Nelson T. Hall III
Feb. 4
Don R. and Joyce S. Gentry, 3110 2nd St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $270,000, sold to Gabriel Mark and Catherine Louise Rodriguez
DK Baker Holdings LLC, 520 11th St. N.E. #23, East Wenatchee, $318,500, sold to Kevin D. Skalisky
Feb. 5
Makenna Patricia Renee Tipps and Caleb Ray Phillips, 2479 Plateau Drive, East Wenatchee, $365,000, sold to Kyle Johnson and Leandra Porter
Primicias Construction Inc., 12 Indiana Ave., Rock Island, $290,000, sold to Manuel Gonzalez and Arturo and Maria G. Gonzalez
Feb. 8
Louis A. and Marlene D. Bencze, 813 Highline Drive, $687,500, sold to Dennis Herrera II
Feb. 9
John G. and Emma G. Crawford, 575 W. Marine View Drive, Orondo, $167,500, sold to Mark H. Crawford and Debra M. Dolphin
Feb. 10
Morie M. Hall, 1352 Eastmont Ave. #1, East Wenatchee, $275,000, sold to Victoria Zambrano
John D. and Sharon M. Gundersen, 318 N. Perry Ave., East Wenatchee, $750,000, sold to Glen D. and Lisa M. Keefe
Kim A. and Mary J. Hoffman, 141 Paso Fino Court, Coulee-Hartline, $6,100, sold to Douglas and Sandra Simmons
Erik L. and Deana L. Brown, 3324 N.W. Fir Ave., East Wenatchee, $918,500, sold to Robert F. and Regina Abbott
Feb. 11
Donna Regan, 100 Simon St. #24, East Wenatchee, $195,000, sold to Juan Miranda
Pedro Garibay Vazquez and Ana Y. Cruz Cruz, 2353 Veedol Drive, East Wenatchee, $400,000, sold to Kristine Estey
Ines Hernandez Garcia and Cesar Garcia Sanchez, 310 Cross St., Bridgeport, $40,000, sold to Gamiel Mendez
Feb. 12
Jacob R. Austin and Samantha Jean Marie Moser, 1301 5th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $317,500, sold to Victor M. Aguirre Gutierrez and Lauren E. Johnson
Lindsey O. and Corey W. Vickery, 608 Marcie Court, East Wenatchee, $427,000, sold to Jacob R. Austin and Samantha J. Moser
John Vandiver Estate, 1128 N. Denis Court, East Wenatchee, $360,000, sold to Nathan Z. and Christina A. Gapan
Leann L. Finley Estate, 111 N. Mary Ave., East Wenatchee, $300,000, sold to Zachery T. and Victoria R. Drake
Feb. 16
Paula Peckham, 1809 Raymond Ave., Bridgeport, $198,500, sold to Danny and Mitzi Martinez
Cesar I. Amaro, Ricardo Amaro and Maria C. Velazquez, 140 12th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $310,000, sold to Kayla Rae Ford and Naomi Arieh Ellingson
Feb. 17
Horencio and Rosa A. Guerra, 3420 Ashwood Drive, East Wenatchee, $589,500, sold to Christopher John and Gloria Kwon Shell
Feb. 18
Shawn and Michelle O’Flaherty, 324 Pine View Drive, Orondo, $332,000, sold to Karen A. and Daniel C. Martinez
Duane Rana et al, 211 Pace Drive Space 15, East Wenatchee, $30,000, sold to Bertha A. and Martin Alvarez Garcia
Siara E. Macias, 321 1st St. S.W., Rock Island, $268,500, sold to Jerry Martinez
Feb. 19
Filiberto and Maria S. Gonzalez Negrete, 565 N. Montclair Ave., East Wenatchee, $135,000, sold to Jose A. Valtierra
Jeff R. Wellborn, 775 N. Jennifer Lane, East Wenatchee, $350,000, sold to Jacob D. Sangster and Lauren M. Batman
Shawn and Brandi Cherry Siggson, 207 E. Railroad Ave., Mansfield, $75,000, sold to Ronald D. and Mary L. Molina
Elizabeth D. Frare, 306 N. Greene St., Waterville, $115,000, sold to Terry A. and Candace M. Ludeman
Richard and Kappy Olson, 1258 3rd St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $220,000, sold to Robert Lee and Deanna Onitta Acklin
Feb. 22
David C. Stange Estate, 98 Coronado St., Bridgeport, $85,500, sold to Anna Valdovinos and Luis Rodrigo Mendoza
William S. and Meghan Rush, 2913 Fox Court, East Wenatchee, $260,000, sold to Jose L. Bernal and Rochelle A. Reyes
Feb. 23
Abraham and Jessica F. Guzman, 2221 N. Arden Court, East Wenatchee, $318,500, sold to David Bryce and Jennifer Herdmann
Feb. 24
Joseph Henry, 223 Willow View Drive, Orondo, $130,000, sold to Sean D. Barker
Kevin L. and Tania R. Mellinger, 370 Entiat Place, Orondo, $285,595, sold to Wayne L. Porter II and Tiffany K. Porter and Kevin L. and Tania R. Mellinger
Helidio and Lilia Farias, 776 N. Grover Place, East Wenatchee, $294,000, sold to Manuel Pina and Elizabeth Decoteau
C & C Investment Properties LLC, 211 Solomon Loop N.W., East Wenatchee, $384,900, sold to Lesley A. Allan
Feb. 25
Austin Jeffrey and Mariah Taylor Kurpuis, 1923 8th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $472,000, sold to Landon Jensen
James M. and Tami R. Demers, 138 25th St. N.W., East Wenatchee, $505,000, sold to Barton D. and Marea E. Blankenship
Todd and Erica K. Oakes, 608 10th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $415,000, sold to Nicole and Timothy Ryder
Marea E. Blankenship, 646 N. Colorado Ave., East Wenatchee, $291,000, sold to Yeira Martinez Bermejo
Jack C. and Laura K. Nieborsky, 717 Vista View Place, East Wenatchee, $425,000, sold to Violet Ruiz and Abraham Ruiz Robledo
Feb. 26
Lakefront Drive LLC, 345 Lakefront Drive, Orondo, $849,000, sold to Sybil and Travis Mager
Bonnie D. Sanders Estate, 2848 Chaussee Victoria Court, East Wenatchee, $465,000, sold to Mary Ballard
Patricia Nelle Zutter Estate, 1352 Eastmont Ave. #3, East Wenatchee, $266,000, sold to Stacey Von Tour
Salvador and Narda Ponce, 2406 Anita Place, East Wenatchee, $515,000, sold to Daniel and Charlotte Watson
Paul S. and Kristina P. Nay, 2462 Plateau Drive, East Wenatchee, $461,000, sold to Selene Ramirez and Eric Chavez
Douglas County land sales
Feb. 1
Sage Homes LLC, 2251 S. Mystical Loop, East Wenatchee, $293,900, 0.17 acres, sold to Kyle A. and Chelsea L. Christie
Prime Properties LLC, 2251 S. Mystical Loop, East Wenatchee, $89,000, 0.17 acres, sold to Kyle A. and Chelsea L. Christie
J. David and Sandra Mae Stegeman, 2743 6th St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $300,000, 4.17 acres, sold to Stephen M. and Tricia K. Donaldson
Linda S. Hollier, parcel number 50000007300, Chelan, $30,000, 20.03 acres, sold to Bob Anderson and Chava Valie Reid
Feb. 2
Laurel Evenhus, 4754 Rock Island Road, East Wenatchee, $145,000, 1.61 acres, sold to Vicente and Maria Rocha
James R. and Tracy E. Arnold, 332 Pine View Drive, Orondo, $275,000, 0.34 acres, sold to Christopher and Melanie Anderson
Feb. 5
Peter F. and Mary Ann Ringsrud, parcel number 22211510014, East Wenatchee, $654,150, 18.69 acres, sold to Columbia Ward Street LLC
Feb. 8
Cynthia Ann Junger, parcel number 75000006401, East Wenatchee, $464,102, 7.13 acres, sold to Jessup Home Design Inc.
Jessup Home Design Inc., 2609 Parkette St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $135,000, 0.26 acres, sold to Joan Broomell
Michael and Tiffany Frieary, 400 Hummingbird Road, Waterville, $150,000, 5.3 acres, sold to Piper Landing Living Trust
Bradley Detrick, parcel number 30243230001, Brewster, $4,000, 40 acres, sold to Jason Skinner
Feb. 10
Steven R. and Darleen Ogden, parcel number 25221940000, Waterville, $125,000, 156 acres, sold to Stacy Marleen and David Michael Kruse
Four Star Consulting LLC, parcel number 26212820022, Orondo, $27,900, 8.63 acres, sold to Stack Properties LLC
Ronald W. and Elizabeth Bundy, 40 Bundy Place, Orondo, $400,000, 19.25 acres, sold to Daniel and Rhonda Smith
Feb. 11
Michael and Louise Torres, parcel number 81400102500, Ephrata, $2,000, 1 acre, sold to Rimrock Meadows Association
David and Debra Moore, parcel number 82001301400, Waterville, $1,500, 1.31 acres, sold to Rimrock Meadows Association
Feb. 12
River Vue LLC, 881 S. Lamplight Lane, East Wenatchee, $136,950, 0.37 acres, sold to Aaron Jones Construction LLC
Aaron Jones Construction LLC, 881 S. Lamplight Lane, East Wenatchee, $763,451, 0.37 acres, sold to David and Linda Owen
Randy Leyda, 7 Soapstone Drive, Chelan, $40,000, 4.18 acres, sold to Shabbir Z. Sharaf and Rashida M. Kuwawala
Karen J. Trefry, parcel numbers 30283530000 and 30283440000 (two parcels), Coulee Dam, $101,100, 316 acres, sold to Jared J. and Jessie M. Hemmer
Cassandra Padron, parcel number 27260740000, Mansfield, $25,525, 138 acres, sold to Cassidy Tupling
Hardway Holdings LLC, parcel number 22211230002, East Wenatchee, $194,900, 1.5 acres, sold to Ryan and Telenna K. Peterson
Burgess Holdings LLC, parcel number 24223410002, Waterville, $38,500, 38.15 acres, sold to Stephen Ernest and Dany Lynn Dunbar
Aaron W. Abrahamse, parcel number 12300900600, Waterville, $27,000, 0.34 acres, sold to James and Kim Long
Feb. 16
CBH LLC, 75 N. Shore Drive, Chelan, $300,000, 0.88 acres, sold to Tracy J. Smith and Jeanette L. O’Neil
Brandon D. and Alicia M. Henson, parcel number 82001301500, Waterville, $6,800, 1.8 acres, sold to Vance G. Bucklin and Michael Phelps
Feb. 17
Amy R. Lee, 225 Ridge Road, Chelan, $105,000, 2 acres, sold to Troy and Michelle Nelson
Feb. 18
Ruben and Melantha Salcido, 801 Road 14 N.E., Mansfield, $325,000, 34.79 acres, sold to Kathy and Stan Sadler and Krystal and Beau Sadler
Feb. 19
Gormley Farms Inc., parcel number 26241830000, Waterville, $73,492, 152.75 acres, sold to Ryan J. Long
Daryl and Courtney Redmond, 123 N. Shore Drive, Chelan, $352,000, 0.81 acres, sold to Steven L. and Mary M. Winter
Feb. 22
Jack A. Jackson, parcel number 41000002905, East Wenatchee, $149,000, 5.75 acres, sold to Daniel B. Gallagher
Xiao Ping He, Estate of Wang Feng Yun and Sharon Zhang, Administrator, parcel number 22210930007, Grant Road, $1,600,000, 26.23 acres, sold to Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority
Feb. 23
Judith Flowers, parcel numbers 30281340014, 30281340013, 30281340012, 30281340000, 30291720003, 30291720004, 30291810031, 30291810032, 30291810033, 30291810034, 30291820005, 30291820006, 30291820007, 30291820008, 30291810027, 30291810028, 30291810029, 30291810030, 30291820001, 30291820002, 30291820003, 30291820004, 30291010018, 30291010017, 30291010016, 30291010015, 30291020006, 30291020005, 30291020004, 30291020003, 30290910012, 30290910013, 30290910014, 30291920013, 30291940003, 30291940002, 30291910017, 30291910016, 30291920014, 30291840007, 30291840006, 30291830006, 30291830005, 30291830002, 30291830001, 30291730003, 30291730002, 30291830001. 30291730003, 30291730002, 30291840005, 30291840004, 30291840003, 30291840002, 30291830004, 30291830003, 30291710026, 30291710027, 30291720001, 30291720002, 30290910015, 30290910016, 30290910017, 30290910018, 30290910019, 30290910020, 30290920005, 30290920004, 30290920003, 30290810026, 30290810025, 30290810024 and 30290810023 (73 parcels), Coulee Dam, $30,000, 1,451.38 acres, sold to Joseph W. and Joann I. Ehlers
Shauna Elizabeth Lozar, parcel number 82001302000, Waterville, $5,000, 1.79 acres, sold to Deborah and Stanley Marsh et al
Feb. 24
Donovan R. and Laura L. Mounter, 2939 N. Brysen Drive, East Wenatchee, $96,500, 0.47 acres, sold to Leann E. Smith
Feb. 25
Michael Gary and Kelsie Elizabeth Bryan, 71 Herring Lane, Mansfield, $55,000, 20 acres, sold to Marty R. Walker
Gregory P. and Jorgina L. Dollarhyde, parcel number 81501302700, Ephrata, $1,250, 1.1 acres, sold to Rimrock Meadows Association
Feb. 26
Double D Vineyards LLC, parcel number 26220710005, Orondo, $694,500, 7.2 acres, sold to Donald D. Zender
Kevin M. and Kristin L. Flandreau, 404 Desert Canyon Blvd., Orondo, $99,500, 0.35 acres, sold to Javier Gomez and Manuela Azucena Nevarez
Sunnyday Properties LLC, parcel number 67501500000, Orondo, $189,500, 1.82 acres, sold to Kyler and Rebecca Kling
Pysa and Sounanh Noinala, parcel number 28243020005, Mansfield, $68,000, 20 acres, sold to Kyle Robert and Thaela Laura Brunswick
Masako Castillo, parcel number 53500007300, Waterville, $6,071, 5.02 acres, sold to LNCE Solutions LLC