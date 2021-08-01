Chelan County commercial sales

June 3

Northbrook Properties Inc., 912 S. Columbia St., Wenatchee, $585,000, sold to CPC Investments LLC

June 11

Lynn A. Sadler, 112 Olds Station Road, Wenatchee, $1,000,000, sold to SMS Investments Properties

June 15

James W. Jr. Norris, 313 N. Mission St., Wenatchee, $650,000, sold to Firebird Properties LLC

June 16

Christine Heimbigner Simpson, 203 Woodring St., Cashmere, $275,000, sold to Kelly S. and Anna Dean

June 22

Willard D. Aldridge, 300 Okanogan Ave., Wenatchee, $1,859,200, sold to Cruz Rental LLC

Deaconess Apartments LLC, Property ID 53742, Wenatchee, $1,340,800, sold to Cruz Rental LLC

June 23

Winsor LLC, 203 S. Division St. 1, Cashmere, $610,000, sold to Rim LLC

June 24

Douglas F. and Stacee Snider, 6299 Kimber Road, Cashmere, $805,000, sold to Richelle L. Kimble and Austin B. Siadak

Chelan County residential sales

June 1

April Marcel et al, 1818 Skyline Drive #35, Wenatchee, $220,000, sold to Shawna L. Annis and Mardo Cerritos

Lisa L. Dubois, 6310 Hay Canyon Road, Cashmere, $1,095,000, sold to Datto LLC

Flint and Jamie Hartwig, 113 N. Clifford St., Chelan, $287,500, sold to Jenna Navin and Kelcie Keys

Kijrstjn Stahl, 10672 S. Lakehore Road, Chelan, $1,550,000, sold to Carrie and Brian Moore

Bennet and Judy Posman, 447 N. Wilson St., Chelan, $470,000, sold to Kevin J. and Kacy Struzzieri

Pablo Jr. Chavolla et al, 1120 Columbine St., Wenatchee, $382,000, sold to Niccole M. Cluff and Samuel T. Couey

June 2

Amen Corner Holdings LLC, 1826 Rocklund Drive, Wenatchee, $265,000, sold to Karyn D. Martin and David J. Penny

Mae L. Hamilton Trustee, 1002 Vassar Ave., Wenatchee, $365,000, sold to Leslie A. Strand et al

Kerry Siderius, 6854 Pioneer Drive, Cashmere, $231,879, sold to John and Jan M. Little

Patsy J. Brown, 145 View Ridge Circle, Wenatchee, $500,000, sold to Timothy L. McMaster

Anikita and Anuneet Kumar, 7185 S. Olalla Canyon Road, Cashmere, $557,277, sold to Brian M. Pino

Debra Baccus, 9351 Olalla Canyon Road, Cashmere, $160,000, sold to David L. Tall

Lake Wenatchee Village LLC, 21315 S.R. 207, Lake Wenatchee, $305,000, sold to Christine Morales

Christine A. Lake, State Route 150, Chelan, $5,000, sold to Tina Sachsenmaier and Leslie Stever

Richard B. and Susan E. Zalewski, 2881 Lakeshore Drive, Manson, $800,000, sold to William J. and Beverly R. Hughes

415 Kind St. LLC, 415 King St., Wenatchee, $238,000, sold to Xavier Arinez

Kami Rogers, 548 Circle St., Wenatchee, $550,000, sold to Dennis L. and Janet M. Davidson

June 3

Dawn S. Davies, 2225 Sleepy Hollow Heights, Wenatchee, $900,000, sold to Jared Knelleken and Hilary P. Gonia

Kenneth S. and Stephaine Potter, 1612 Britini Drive, Wenatchee, $275,000, sold to Kylan E. and Cassidy Agidius

Lammert Property Holdings LLC, 2014 Maiden Lane, Wenatchee, $630,000, sold to Kevin and Karin Lammert

Lori L. Smith, 1601 Maiden Lane D102, Wenatchee, $380,000, sold to Calvin B. and Mary Lynn K. Ball

Lucas McComas, 3018 Memory Lane, Lake Wenatchee, $800,000, sold to Dominic Giaudrone and Carmen Mikacenic

Douglas and Linda Mulvanny Revocable Trust, 654 Boetzkes Ave., Manson, $1,225,000, sold to TPR Chelan 2 LLC

Douglas and Linda Mulvanny Revocable Trust, 538 Boetzkes Ave., Manson, $1,225,000, sold to TPR Chelan 2 LLC

Julie A. Mayhew, 1703 Brambling Brae Lane, Wenatchee, $630,000, sold to Jennifer M. Wade

June 4

Westbrook and Hope Snow, 1816 Castlerock Ave., Wenatchee, $480,000, sold to Matthew Huston and Kelsey Schrempp

Russell Rise, 1416 College Court, Wenatchee, $295,000, sold to John L. Olivares

Lawrence D. and Carol M. Brockett Trust, 1208 Hill St., Wenatchee, $400,000, sold to Rose M. Covert

Dean J. G. and Ginger Holladay Marson, 12747 Ranger Road, Leavenworth, $390,000, sold to Sevo Holdings LLC

John A. Whistler and Sibylle M. Wilbert Trust, 138 W. Whitman St. 6, Leavenworth, $378,000, sold to Jeffey Ohman and Cecilia A. Ohman

June 5

Robert Brooks and Janice Ramirez, 1904 Wellington Place, Wenatchee, $401,000, sold to Mac H. and Sabrina T. Lloyd

June 7

Kitty Carmichael, 507 Cedar Wood Lane, Wenatchee, $401,950, sold to Paula Mader

Mark E. and Sally Warrington, 331 Orchard St., Leavenworth, $590,000, sold to Tiffany Brine and William Davies

George D. Rainha, 10570 Merry Canyon Road, Leavenworth, $470,000, sold to Eli D. and Mary C. Henson

Joe and Bernice Schick, 20795 Kahler Drive, #F4, Lake Wenatchee, $485,000, sold to Alan O. and Inger S. Haakenstad

Ralph Estrada, 416 State Route 150, Manson, $420,000, sold to Jeffrey and Sheri Blumenthal

Duane Hubbard Inc., Property ID 48266, $200,000, sold to Luis M. Cortes Romero and Maribel Mendoza Romero

Alex and Gayoung Kwon, 1026 Idaho St., Wenatchee, $460,000, sold to Kendra S. C. and Tyler S. Morgan

Timothy J. and Roxanne Sternod, 1713 Danny Boy Lane, Wenatchee, $570,000, sold to Maria D. and Daniel O. Krueger

June 8

Mario A. Cruz, 938 Red Apple Road, Wenatchee, $145,000, sold to Rosa H. Cruz

Lewis S. Kuhl, 329 Fuller St., Wenatchee, $360,000, sold to Jacob and Makayla Jaso

Shirley A. DeLozier, 1335 Monitor Ave., Wenatchee, $380,000, sold to Telenna Peterson

Darla O. Russell, 4036 Tokay Ave., Malaga, $100,000, sold to Alvaro and Esmeralda Morales

June 9

Brian and Delisha Hutchinson, 2201 Michael Brooke, Wenatchee, $630,000, sold to Michael A. and Olivia Sabatello

Shari M. Stevens, 3129 Bermuda St., Malaga, $360,000, sold to Maria S. Gonzalez et al

Laura and Scott Windau, 9100 Olalla Canyon Road, Cashmere, $369,663, sold to Hailey and Dillon Hopp

Clay M. and Jessaca Gatens, 6620 Pinnacle View Road, Dryden, $830,000, sold to James T. Witt and Jennifer L. Kruse

Michael Dolan, 25404 Riata St., Plain, $790,000, sold to Darshan R. and Uma Naik

SSM Forty Investment Inc., W. Wooding Ave., Chelan, $79,950, sold to Andrew and Renae Cowan

Wapiti North LLC, 119 Starlight Ave., Wenatchee, $751,000, sold to Thomas R. and Barbara E. Wysham

Graham Custom Homes LLC, 74 Bonham Lane, Lake Wenatchee, $640,000, sold to John M. Giles

June 10

James H. Payne, 3418 Mari Lane Drive, Wenatchee, $650,000, sold to Susan Stockwell

Charles O. Shull, 1404 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee, $600,000, sold to Lyle M. and Maria T. DeArment

Diane M. Hughes et al, 24203 Morgan St., Plain, $128,000, sold to Joseph and Michelle Short

John Colvard, 20795 Kahler Drive, #E5, Lake Wenatchee, $470,000, sold to Randall and Stefanie Beighle

John Colvard, Property ID 38990, Lake Wenatchee, $35,000, sold to Steven and Marjorie Tedrow

Leonard N. Noss, 1505 Apollo Place, Wenatchee, $390,000, sold to Novohill Partners LLC

Sayer Revocable Trust, 1813 Troon Ave., Wenatchee, $635,000, Dennis and Sandra Rothaus

June 11

Brandon D. Miller and Elizabeth J. Mounter, 5167 Mission Creek Road, Cashmere, $580,000, sold to Nathan R. and Desiree E. Eaton

Joshua R. Majerle and Jenae M. Bertilson, 5853 Locust Lane, Cashmere, $450,000, sold to Kaitlin M. Schilling and Breyden R. Holoubek

Brian and Diane Sand, 1886 Broadview, Wenatchee, $1,200,000, sold to Amy C. VanderWel et al

Kayli M. Smith, 1601 Maiden Lane, Wenatchee, $375,000, sold to Mark C. Lee and Ashlyn L. Yoseph

Daniel M. Carr et al, 167 W. Whitman St., Leavenworth, $645,000, sold to Hitesh Jawa and Alpa Malhotra

Dolores L. Bennett, 6089 Nahahum Canyon Road, Cashmere, $220,000, sold to Tessie Watkins and Robert F. Ferrel

Rex Helderop, 50 Beach Lane, Chelan, $515,000, sold to Andrew Lange

Tonianne and Bart Robinson, 420 Walker Ave., Wenatchee, $300,000, sold to Teresa Sosa Zepeda and Armando Bendito Zepeda

George R. Scherer Trustee, 330 Roosevelt Ave., #1, Wenatchee, $462,500, sold to Jaime and Kristy Flores

Jaime and Kristy Flores, 332 Roosevelt Ave., Wenatchee, $76,000, sold to Ramona M. Norton

Nancy K. Ginther, 1326 Cashmere St., Wenatchee, $310,500, sold to Michael E. and Mary H. Ginther

Elizabeth Pedack Espiriti, 117 Mission Creek Road, Cashmere, $129,662, sold to Jose Manuel Rivera

June 13

Annette Pitts, 1040 Kittitas St., Wenatchee, $325,000, sold to Jesus A. Figueroa

June 14

Christopher M. Booher, 161 W. Benton St., Leavenworth, $70,840, sold to Steven P. Booher

Kevin and Geri Widell, 22502 Saddle St., Plain, $230,000, sold to Jordan and Allison Richardson

Andrew Lange, 106 Shypoke Place, Entiat, $2,800,000, sold to Sigurd and June Hansen

Rex Helderop, 34 Beach Lane, Chelan, $200,000, sold to Andrew Lange

Gary H. Marks, 20642 Miracle Mile, Lake Wenatchee, $752,000, sold to Geraldine Cherry

Brad and Nancy Stedenfeld, SR 150, Chelan, $4,500, sold to Ricky C. and Deborah K. Brown

Jeff and Renee Cooper, 556 Dove Hollow Road, Chelan, $1,900,000, sold to Gary W. and Marva H. Little

June 15

Thomas and Donnita Reynolds, 1320 Fairhaven Ave., Wenatchee, $458,000, sold to Christopher T. and Chelsea N. Jones

Megan Thaut et al, 1009 Berg Ave., Wenatchee, $455,000, sold to Lisa A. Boswell and Timothy C. Lynch

Willie L. Henley, 130 N. Franklin Ave., Wenatchee, $615,000, sold to Lea Bell

Danyl Klump and Autumn Cowsert, 104 Crestview Place, Cashmere, $540,300, sold to Joni and Jennifer D. Chandra

Kenneth W. and Patricia A. Kirschner, 3910 Lovell Road, Wenatchee, $500,000, sold to Robert Cline and Terri Burnett

Elizabeth Keizer et al, Property ID 31420, Peshastin, $1,575,000, 39.25 acres, sold to Mountain Valley Acres LLC

Bruce J. Dickinson, 11155 S. Lakeshore Road 48, Chelan, $250,000, sold to Brandon Anderson et al

Brenna J. Thomason, 815 Monroe St., Wenatchee, $407,000, sold to John B and Jill M. Gentry

Jeremy J. Cole and Kelly J. Parnell, 9981 Saska Way, Entiat, $470,000, sold to Eric and Staci Price

June 16

Nikolaus W. and Korrine E. Moushon, 2450 Lemaister Ave., Wenatchee, $384,500, sold to Jared R. and Natalie P. Shea

Munro Family Trust, 14596 US Highway 2, Lake Wenatchee, $220,000, sold to Heather and Jon Seethoff

Noel L. and Janet W. Dunnavan, 209 Parkway Drive, Manson, $672,000, sold to Russ and Sheila

Micah J. and Elizabeth M. Florea, 414 S. Elliott Ave., Wenatchee, $657,000, sold to Brent T Krebsbach and Jennifer Gonzales Krebsbach

June 17

Michael N. and Shannon M. Burnett, 424 Elberta Ave., Cashmere, $300,000, sold to Kevin and Kiera Kenoyer

Jason and Jodi Jones, 4977 Red Apple Road, Cashmere, $612,000, sold to Ryan and Rebeca Niemeyer

Sandra L. Sturtz, 1918 Northfield Place, Wenatchee, $440,000, sold to Iris L. Cooper

Jerrod and Kelly Gibbons, 3033 Memory Lane, Lake Wenatchee, $547,500, sold to Stephen J. Bobick

Thomas R. Bartlett, 21841 Pinto Lane, Plain, $760,000, sold to Sven S. and Rebecca Kinnestrand

Judy Phelps IRA, 474 Totem Pole Road, Manson, $300,000, sold to Richard B. and Susan E. Zalewski

K.B. Reierson, 500 Redwood St., Wenatchee, $265,000, sold to Elvira Pasciuto

Troy and Amy English, 109 S. Elliott Ave., Wenatchee, $480,000, sold to Trevor and Stefanie Archibald

Frank T. Kuntz Residuary Trust, 1718 Central Ave., 3B, Wenatchee, $565,000, sold to Robert H. and Janis S. Curran

Ben K. and Ruth A. Nickels, 115 Diede Hills Lane, Wenatchee, $816,000, sold to Damaris and Thomas R. Bartlett

Ryan J. and Lisa Boyd, 10879 Titus Road, Leavenworth, $490,000, sold to Joseph R. and Gwen E. Geivett

June 18

Timothy M. and Sandra A. Clark, 440 Sunnyslope Heights Road, Wenatchee, $610,000, sold to Gordon H. and Darla M. Saint Germain

Randy and Barbara Darlington, Property ID 34492, Lake Wenatchee, $140,000, sold to Robert A. Conder

Charles R. Peeler, 17310 Jenne Drive, Entiat, $275,000, sold to Andrew and Janine T. Elf

June 21

Lloyd R. Stanton and Jacqueline M. Jaszczyszyn, 114 N. Wilson St., Wenatchee, $425,000, sold to Lee Hendrickson and Amber Schneider

Sandra Sturtz, 1834 Heritage Drive, Wenatchee, $435,000, sold to Douglas M. and Everal D. Simon

Alexei E. Repin and Elena A. Repina, 545 Junction Lane D704, Leavenworth, $500,000, sold to Matthew J. and Jessica B. Side

Andrew W. and Kimber L. Taylor, 21518 Camp 12 Road, Plain, $397,541, sold to Mariesa M. Matthew P. Holm

Shawn and D’arcy Burke, 1905 W. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $1,885,000, sold to Jonathan M. and Hana G. Thier

Michelle Wells, 1004 Fuller St., Wenatchee, $350,000, sold to Austin K. Diamond and Alexandria C. Reichstadt

SSM Forty Investment Inc., W. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $92,950, sold to Kristoffer R. and Kate G. Munroe

Robert and Brienne J. Witheridge, 4197 Jim Smith Road, Wenatchee, $255,000, sold to Lloyd R. Stanton and Jacqueline M. Jaszczyszyn

June 22

Nickey L. Davis, 403 Lombard Lane, Wenatchee, $645,000, sold to Savannah J. Christensen

Rick T. Richford, 9365 E. Leavenworth Road, Leavenworth, $650,000, sold to David E. and Edee J. Phillips

Pascale and Joseph S. Boukhalil et al, 15151 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $10,000, sold to Raul Solorzano Guzman

June 23

Kelly and Mary Melton, 6160 Pioneer Drive, Cashmere, $580,000, sold to Juan Marron

Randall E. and Teresa M. Foltz, 3427 Mari Lane Drive, Wenatchee, $531,000, sold to John B. Brighton

Jonathan B. and Nicole D. Gregory, 2124 W. Honeysett Road, Wenatchee, $505,000, sold to Gregory and Paris R. Dunn

Donald S. Chapman, 1484 Dempsey Road, Leavenworth, $2,050,000, sold to Robert J. Maher and Amy Briggs Maher

Rodney K. Baty, 22421 Stirrup Road, Plain, $590,000, sold to Lacey N. All and Amy L. White

Mike and Cindy Beverick, 17357 N. Shore Drive, Lake Wenatchee, $2,400,000, sold to Chris J. Kenney and Mary C. Sherwin

Joseph and Boni Fant, 2101 Pine Court, Lake Wenatchee, $860,000, sold to James C. Baird and Heather Hart

Betty L. Fehrer, 11415 S. Lakeshore Road 17, Chelan, $385,090, sold to Vincent G. and Lorre A. Stimac

Ray Phelps, 1004 Appleland Drive, Wenatchee, $465,000, sold to Tyler and Amy Liebelt

June 24

Eider Construction LLC et al, 3618 Burchvale Road, Wenatchee, $150,000, sold to Element Homes LLC

Robert and Brenda Stull, 3875 Sunridge Lane, Wenatchee, $700,000, sold to Christiane Rekai

Ronald and Amber Smiley, 4145 Sunnybank Drive, Chelan, $870,000, sold to David C. and Jennifer A. Countryman

Jamie Williams, 808 W. Manson Road D303, Chelan, $150,000, sold to Jamie Williams et al

Chelan County Tax Title, 103 N. Park & Woodin Ave., Chelan, $263, sold to Jeanine and Matthew McCoy

Erik J. Peterson, 332 E. Prospect St., Chelan, $471,000, sold to Donald E. and Julie A. Wolfe

Chelan Resorts LLC, 178 McClosky Drive, Chelan, $480,000, sold to Kelly and Mary Melton

June 25

Jeremy Weintraub, 8301 Colockum Road, Malaga, $266,000, sold to Chris Arness

Terry S. and Susan J. Talbot Co-Trustees, 312 Norman Ave., Cashmere, $555,000, sold to Romualdo Pina Hernandez and Erika J. Pina Perez

Romualdo Jr. and Erika J. Pina, 321 Cottage Ave., Cashmere, $325,000, sold to Alexis Barker

James C. and Tamara Qualls, 2148 W. Honeysett Road, Wenatchee, $673,000, sold to Thomas M. Higgins and Roxana M. Castro

Sandra B. and Martha M. Loeffler, 9650 Olalla Canyon Road, Cashmere, $564,900, sold to Jim W III and Layce J. Harrell

Johanna L. and Robert R. Ehmke, 1604 Antles Ave., Wenatchee, $210,000, sold to Global Prosperity LLC

June 28

Datto LLC, 102 Creekside Place, Cashmere, $520,000, sold to Ray Moody

June 29

Gerald Olivas, 3215 Allen Lane, Peshastin, $394,900, sold to Jennifer K. Swalin

Nancy A. Lellelid, 12797 Ranger Road, Leavenworth, $1,199,000, sold to Heather J. and Derek R. Davis

Mark Gibson, 322 W. Woodin Ave., 202, Chelan, $515,000, sold to Christopher R. and Stacy L. Barrick

June 30

Linda G. Peterson, 4863 Manson Blvd., Manson, $349,000, sold to Joseph D. and Kari R. Miller

Chelan County land sales

June 1

Lisi S. Ott and Jeffrey J. Johnson, 107 Birdhouse Lane, Leavenworth, $160,000, .18 acres, sold to Chris Simell and Molly Ravitis

Timberwood Homes LLC, 281 Burch Hollow Lane, Wenatchee, $822,747, .74 acres, sold to Jeffrey J. Kirkey

June 2

Helen and Sergey Lozan, 128 Crystal Crest Drive, Chelan, $549,000, 1.4 acres, sold to Macchi Brothers Properties LLC

K & L Homes LLC, 422 Sunny Brooke Lane, Chelan, $650,000, .19 acres, sold to Andrew C. and Julie C. De Jarnatt

June 3

Doug and Chrissy Graham, 62 Bonham Lane, Lake Wenatchee, $600,000, .5 acres, sold to Sandra Stuart Kucha et al

Three Lakes Public Golf Club, Property ID 58777 and 58778, Malaga, $350,000, 3.47 acres, sold to Humberto Bedolla et al

June 4

Scott and Julie Franzen, 466 Boyd Road, Chelan, $300,000, 5.2 acres, sold to Ronald T. and Rachel Wilson

McNeese Family Trust, 1000 S.R. 150 25, Manson, $240,250, .06 acres, sold to Robert and Cynthia Draughon

June 7

Duane Hubbard L., Property ID 48427, $150,000, 13.25 acres, sold to Luis M. Cortes Romero and Maribel Mendoza Romero

Ryan J. and Hannah L. Blackbourn, 145 Alpenhof Lane, Leavenworth, $489,000, 4.17 acres, sold to Michael A. and Maureen Seikel

June 8

JKL Properties LLC, Property ID 33877, Entiat, $880,000, 3.79 acres, sold to Gavin Yost

Wesley D. and Marty W. Morris, Property ID 49187, Manson, $420,000, 1.34 acres, sold to Timothy S. and Carol J. Coulter

Donald and Christina Human, 643 Cooper Gulch Road, Chelan, $55,000, 5.31 acres, sold to Erik L. and Catherine E. Torset

Felipe J. Flores, 930 Malaga Ave., Wenatchee, $115,000, .15 acres, sold to Luis and Edith Amante

Eastern WA Construction Inc., 130 SR 150, Chelan, $1,950,000, 16.24 acres, sold to Whiskey Ranch Estates LLC

David Gruener and Joann G. Miedema Gruener, 43 Golden Hills Lane, Wenatchee, $275,000, 1.33 acres, sold to Jeff and Margaret Erwin

June 9

Marvin Thomas, 105 Crestline Place, Chelan, $135,000, 1.4 acres, sold to Cindy I. and Rodriguez Saul Martinez

Chelan Development Company LLC, Property ID 51483, $108,000, 20.02 acres, sold to Mitchell and Sabrina Valich

Graham Custom Homes LLC, 86 Bonham Lane, Lake Wenatchee, $678,000, .5 acres, sold to Vito and Olena Fedor

June 10

Harris Orchard Co LP, Property ID 67773, Entiat, $435,675, 1.85 acres, sold to 310G LLC

June 11

Glen Rolfe and Corinna Bolender H/W, 112 Cascade Place, Cashmere, $147,000, .28 acres, sold to Stephen and Kathryn Ovenell

A Home Doctor Inc., 179 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $460,950, .29 acres, sold to Anthony J. Muma and Patty A. Perry

Chelan Lookout LLLP, 1308 Dragonfly Court, Chelan, $349,000, .08 acres, sold to Robert and Jennifer Carmichael

June 13

K&L Homes LLC, 217 Bandera Way, Chelan, $105,000, .27 acres, sold to Joseph A. and Susan S. Bell Family Revocable Trust

June 14

Wenatchee Welcome Inn, 232 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, $1,450,000, .17 acres, sold to Berman 4 LLC

June 15

Elizabeth Keizer et al, Property ID 31410, 31420, 31421, 31466 Peshastin, $1,575,000, total 163.89 acres (four parcels), sold to Mountain Valley Acres LLC

Titan Framing LLC, 215 Bandera Way, Chelan, $107,500, .46 acres, sold to Joseph A. and Susan S. Bell Revocable Family Trust

June 16

Adam and Meagan Brockman, 42 Sienna Court, Chelan, $460,000, .59 acres, sold to Jeffrey M. and Debbie L. Cobb

Darrell H. and Kathy L. Miller Living Trust, 1216 Summer Hill Place, Wenatchee, $175,000, .29 acres, sold to James M. and Brenna J. Mott

June 18

Tony Gillin, Property ID 13829, Wenatchee, $393,000, 23.08 acres, sold to Kirk and Megan Koontz Trust

Jared Knelleken and Hilary P. Gonia, 194 Steinbach Road, Wenatchee, $250,000, 5.72 acres, sold to Mark E. and Gail L. Minor

Columbia River Ranch LLC, Property ID 68722, Malaga, $140,000, 158 acres, sold to Stephen and Andrea L. Whitaker

June 21

Alvin R. Shannon, 8417 Entiat River Road, Entiat, $80,000, 5.01 acres, sold to Mark and Gabrielle Bell

Bountiful Journey LLC, 350 Johnson Creek Road, Chelan, $31,000, 20.14 acres, sold to Monte C. Hansen and Elizabeth B. Miller

A Home Doctor Inc., 10 Frankie Lane, Malaga, $350,658, .3 acres, sold to Maria N. Silva and Jonathan O. Oritz

June 22

Diadira D. Galvan and Rafael Magallanes Gonzalez, Property ID 45523, Chelan, $112,000, .29 acres, sold to Grant G. and Elizabeth J. Howard

June 23

Chelan Development Company LLC, Property ID 51457, Chelan, $97,000, 20.33 acres, sold to Kevin Hansen and Cheri Johnson

June 24

HCD Homes LLC, 1912 Pensione Place, Wenatchee, $449,900, .2 acres, sold to Corey Sangster and Cheryl Dennis

Taylor Orchards LLC, 15010 Allison Place, Entiat, $110,000, .3 acres, sold to Mtns LLC

Chelan Lookout LLLP, 251 Bluebell Lane, Chelan, $331,5000, .1 acres, sold to John and Tonya Panteleeff

June 25

Art and Rhonda Sanders, 6669 Forest Ridge Drive, Wenatchee, $150,000, .63 acres, sold to Jim and Rita Abbruzzi

Greg and Lynette Greene, 427 Butte Road, Chelan, $201,000, .24 acres, sold to Kathryn J. and Matthew M. Cook

Phelps Family Rentals LLC, Property ID 50683, Manson, $187,000, .42 acres, sold to Puget Sound Quality Construction Inc.

June 28

Tony and Sapna V. Ubhi, 211 Pinnacle Place, Chelan, $225,000, .35 acres, sold to Eric and Jessica Read

Douglas County commercial sales

June 3

Neal V. Swezey, 2505 Foster Creek Ave, Bridgeport, $129,000, sold to Ipolito and Elvira Hernandez

June 4

Coulee Dam Federal Credit Union, 1130 Columbia Ave., parcel number 00204700100, Bridgeport (2 parcels in sale), $115,000, sold to Mario and Consuelo Martinez

June 16

Manrique Torres-Bucio, 1000 Foster Ave., Bridgeport, $220,000, sold to Rosembert Morales Saucedo

Douglas County residential sales

June 1

David F. and Leslie B. Moore, 2377 Talon St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $487,000, sold to Myron L. Davies III

Thomas G. and Alma Ebling, 1130 Grant Road, East Wenatchee, $312,000, sold to Chad and Jolene Hurst

Benjamin L. and Jodi Lynn Truscott, 2507 Harvester Loop, East Wenatchee, $405,000, sold to Tyler J. and Jolene Kay Howard

June 2

Maya Nobbe, 25 Corral Lane, Waterville, $175,000, sold to Leianna Ridgeway

Lisa M. Robinson, 182 S. Keller Ave., East Wenatchee, $235,000, sold to Brian H. Robinson

June 4

Robert E. and Teresa L. Nylander, 407 Wild Turkey Road, East Wenatchee, $135,000, sold to Franklin T. Johnson

Tom F. B. Moore, Coyote Lane, Waterville, $10,500, sold to LNCE Solutions LLC

Vince A. Farrar, parcel number 81801800400, Coulee-Hartline, $18,000, sold to Justin Leonard and Vanessa Rae McRitchie

Bruce J. and Mary F. Bartoo, 310 Stevens Ave., Coulee Dam, $165,000, sold to Jovanio Vernel Brade

Mary Ann Corning, 2 Freemont Ave., Rock Island, $175,600, sold to Carol and Larry Lee

Dennis J. and Sandra L. Rothaus, 19 New Horizon Drive, Orondo, $1,340,000, sold to The River Group LLC

June 7

Raymond E. and Cherie A. Fricks, 2805 S.E. Falcon View Drive, East Wenatchee, $935,000, sold to Richard A. and Cristi D. Swartz

Mark VanReenen, 221 11th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $330,000, sold to Vicente and Maria Roche

Kasey Ann Church and Logan Maxfield, 7 Hanna Ave., Rock Island, $310,000, sold to Lizbet Escalera

June 9

Merle and Verna Stanhope, 455 9th St. N.E. S.P. 05, East Wenatchee, $40,000, sold to Brian L. Strausbaugh

Marjorie M. Leighton, 1494 Eastmont Ave. #7, East Wenatchee, $475,000, sold to Irene Frances Klein

Floyd O. Emerson Estate, 611 Marcie Court, East Wenatchee, $360,000, sold to Genevieve Wilson

Joshua D. and Shannon D. Weldy, 2452 N.W. Columbia Ave. #39, East Wenatchee, $450,000, sold to Randall and Brenda Bremer Trust

June 10

Northridge I LLC, 815 N. Baker Ave. #B214 to #B224, East Wenatchee, $6,000,000, sold to Ponderosa Ventures Valley Manor LLC

June 11

Karine K. Richey Estate, 310 S. Monroe St., Waterville, $350,000, sold to Mark E. Barnes

Ryan T. Buermann, 210 39th St. N.W., East Wenatchee, $425,000, sold to Abigail and Kassidy Allison Rice

Loren Defazio, 345 Entiat Place, Orondo, $185,000, sold to Jeff and Libby Hagen

Arthur and Cynthia Murison, 1 Indiana Ave., Rock Island, $90,000, sold to Ricardo Cabrera

June 14

Darrell and Paulette Bridgewater, 119 Simpson St., Mansfield, $280,000, sold to Jesse and Tammy Freels

Kevin I Danby, 271 Red Dun Court, Coulee-Hartline, $22,500, sold to Wendy R. Green

Cruz Rentals LLC, 114 S. Houston Ave., East Wenatchee, $352,000, sold to Eva Gonzalez Rivas

June 15

Gordon Paul and Bette Gay Bayes, 1496 Copper Loop, East Wenatchee, $480,000, sold to Westbrook J. and Hope E. Snow

Ronald Jellison, 317 Walnut St., Mansfield, $55,000, sold to Rodriguez and Rodimiro Garcia

Sierra and Erinn Adkins-Franks, 3130 N.W. Cascade Ave., East Wenatchee, $480,000, sold to Jonathan and Melissa Stoever

Blake and Jacqueline Suzelis, 2835 Aspen Shores Drive, East Wenatchee, $620,000, sold to John R. Birks

Raymond C. and Elissa R. Chaney, 1633 Holly Lane, East Wenatchee, $675,000, sold to the Cunningham Revocable Living Trust

Jeffrey G. and Deborah Whitbeck, 16 Bigelow Spring Road, Chelan, $170,000, sold to Michael A. and Kandy J. Clancy

June 16

Catherine O. Bowers Estate, 1440 N. Ford Place, East Wenatchee, $400,000, sold to David Allen Murray

Richard V. and Elizabeth J. Williamson, 1030 Desert Canyon Blvd. #202, Orondo, $185,000, sold to Travis M. Gould

Adam and Kayla Osness, 1600 Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee, $549,900, sold to Alexander Connolly Hoyt

Daniel Arroyo, 2120 S. Barker Drive, East Wenatchee, $65,000, sold to Ramirez and Eduardo Juarez

June 17

Bret T. and Melanie K. Stewart, 2310 Canyon Hills Drive, East Wenatchee, $551,250, sold to Deborah and Richard Sperry

Burton and Linda Lenius, 657 S. Lawler Ave., East Wenatchee, $380,000, sold to Nick Pius and Ashley Megan Roehrich

John and Karen Willette, 2310 Highland Drive, parcel number 51500100600, Bridgeport (2 parcels in sale), $90,000, sold to Lydia Mae Morgan

June 18

Barbara Sherrill Estate, 1919 Road 8 S. W., East Wenatchee, $536,014, sold to Amy D. and Troy E. English

Ruth Collins and Denise Scheets, 93 Springhill Drive, East Wenatchee, $1,500, sold to Carl and Beverly A. Jensen

Robert Cline, 2451 N. Ashland Ave., East Wenatchee, $579,000, sold to Terry Rodgers

Jo Ann Reaume, 2084 8th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $425,050, sold to Willie and Edith Henley

Betty J. Stearns, 313 S. Mary Lane, East Wenatchee, $392,000, sold to Michael and Carmen Bos

Douglas R. and Patricia K. Taylor, 602 Ski View Place, East Wenatchee, $490,000, sold to Brian Wade Snider

June 21

David and Karen J. Sims, 702 E. Locust St., Waterville, $257,000, sold to George W. Tillery Trustee

Mark Pennington, 1782 3rd St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $305,000, sold to William J. and Evelyn D. Williams

Paul W. and Ann L. Nichols, parcel number 28271720003, Bridgeport, $135,000, sold to Corey and Debra Johnson

Nathan A. and Alisha M. Medeiros, 317 S. James Ave., East Wenatchee, $350,000, sold to Jose A. Farias Reyes

Janine E. Moore, 1415 Jefferson Ave., Bridgeport, $250,000, sold to Merlin Perkins

June 22

Willa B. Reynolds, 214 Goldcrest St., East Wenatchee, $370,000, sold to Cheryl L. Cooper

James V. and Suzette M. Garrison, 123 Morrow St., Mansfield, $216,000, sold to Cassandra Treacy

June 23

Quality Loan Service Corp. of WA, 2015 Alice Lane, East Wenatchee, $206,000, sold to En Investments LLC

DK Baker Holdings LLC, 520 11th St. N.E., #15, East Wenatchee, $350,000, sold to William E. and Christine L. Autry III

Arthur A. Gray Estate, 2533 11th St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $350,000, sold to Colton Wierima

Adam Zimmerman, 113 Mansfield Road S.P., #31, Quincy, $200, sold to Randal A. and Meghann E. Johnson

Jose B. and Gladis E. Linares, 2710 Sunset Highway, East Wenatchee, $485,000, sold to Rachael Elizabeth Perez

Karl D. and Elonna D. Rejniak, 521 S. Chelan Ave., Waterville, $51,500, sold to Cory R. and Jessica A. Shiflett

Phaymaly Maytrychit, 865 S. Mary Ave., East Wenatchee, $759,000, sold to Mon B. Gurung

June 24

Douglas M. and Everal D. Simon, 1557 Huntwood Lane, East Wenatchee, $660,000, sold to Ray and Shelly Phelps

Francisco and Luz M. Renteria, 2724 Sunset Highway, East Wenatchee, $460,000, sold to Adriana Roman Mena

Christian H. and Kelly R. Hinderer III, 217 S. Jefferson St., Waterville, $150,000, sold to Richard M. and Rachel E. Poppie

Randall A. and Sally H. Cooper, 308 19th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $545,000, sold to Scott B. Hershey

Michael R. and Kelly A. Soltwisch, 1811 9th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $580,000, sold to Jon Snyder

June 25

United Asset Management LLC, 12 Akron Ave., Rock Island, $199,000, sold to Avila and Francisco Maldonado

John D. Cumpton Jr., 1437 Tedford St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $344,500, sold to Alexis Ann Roberts

Jose and Adela Calderon Garcia Valencia, 519 Newport Plaza, East Wenatchee, $345,000, sold to William J. and Sarah A. McElroy

Brian Barnes, 1053 S. Perry Ave., East Wenatchee, $365,750, sold to Siara Macias

Darci M. Bazan, 401 S. Kentucky Ave. S.P. 02, East Wenatchee, $2,500, sold to Jose M. Cano Rodriguez

June 28

Sally Anita Searcy Estate, 108 Arden Ave., Bridgeport, $85,000, sold to Alejandro Gutierrez

Nicholas Sebesta and Kristen Frederick, 600 Clarissa Lane, East Wenatchee, $650,000, sold to John Maloney

Karen Wilson, 321 4th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $220,700, sold to James Mandle and Karen Denise Wilson

June 29

Andrew R. and Jane L. King, 708 Degage St., #A, East Wenatchee, $400,000, sold to Joel J. Gerard

Marylou Coyle, 419 N. Central Ave., Waterville, $63,000, sold to Monique Pina

June 30

Todd C. and Karen L. Eakle, 153 13th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $480,000, sold to Jeremy Goforth

Ray Charles and Julie L. Newnam, Columbia River Bluffs Road, Mansfield, $96,000, sold to Douglas Levi Hunt

Sam E. and Hooper, 204 N. Chelan Ave., parcel number 10700100302, Waterville (2 parcels in sale), $270,000, sold to George W. Tillery Trustee

Leroy G. and Nancy L. Harshaw, 38 W. 3rd Ave., Mansfield, $330,000, sold to Morgan L. and Tiffany Fletcher

Doris Ella Soden Estate, 1011 Fairview Place, East Wenatchee, $460,000, sold to Yureiny G. Nunez

Charlotte E. Brody, 351 19th St. N.E. #17, East Wenatchee, $450,000, sold to Muriel A. Van Housen

Douglas County land sales

June 1

DD Vineyards D LCC, 64 Edgewater Drive, Orondo, $1,380,000, 7.19 acres, sold to Rocky P Residences LLC

Richard Montoya, 3047 N. Breckenridge Drive, 3033 N. Breckenridge Drive, East Wenatchee (2 parcels in sale), $285,000, .26 acres, sold to Brecken LLC

Robert R. and Candice A. Pfluger, 275 W. Beach Drive, Orondo, $175,000, .18 acres, sold to Troy G. and Tammy Unruh

Robert Flowers, parcel number 81502300800, parcel number 81502300400 (2 parcels in sale), Ephrata, $28,500, 1.23 acres, sold to Franklin Dale Bechdoldt

June 2

Rimrock Meadows Association, parcel number 81801900600, Coulee-Hartline, $7,000, 1.19 acres, sold to Rose Robinson

Rimrock Meadows Association, parcel number 81400507900, Ephrata, $6,000, 1.27 acres, sold to Isidro Cruz Gonzalez

Element Homes LLC, 2518 Vasi Court, East Wenatchee, $437,400, .24 acres, sold to Jaqueline and Joel Reed

June 3

Daniel Guerrero Jr., 1800 Sunset Highway S.P. 36, East Wenatchee, $25,000, sold to Maria de Jesus Contreras

Rimrock Meadows Association, parcel number 81501500400, Coulee-Hartline, $6,000, .98 acres, sold to Douglas L. Jackson

Anabel Amante, 39 Washburn Ave., Brewster, $155,000, 6 acres, sold to Armando Lopez

Timberwood Homes LLC, 733 S. Perry Ave., East Wenatchee, $730,785, .27 acres, sold to Bob and Alayna Railton

June 7

Pioneer Ridge LLC, parcel number 25211110003, Waterville, $90,000, 20 acres, Steven R. and Nashae Lawrence

Kathleen Collins, parcel number 22212020002, East Wenatchee, $185,000, 2.19 acres, sold to Josh Olson

June 8

Sage Homes LLC, 44 S. Millbrook Loop, East Wenatchee, $370,900, .22 acres, sold to Donald R. and Cheryl E. Conklin

Prime Properties LLC, 44 S. Millbrook Loop, East Wenatchee, $370,900, .22 acres, sold to Donald R. and Cheryl E. Conklin

June 9

Sage Homes LLC, 2165 Millwood Lane S.E., East Wenatchee, $287,900, .2 acres, sold to Joshua and Melissa Cadd

Prime Properties LLC, 2165 Millwood Lane S.E., East Wenatchee, $287,900, .2 acres, sold to Joshua and Melissa Cadd

Happy Roots LLC, parcel number 81801901000, Coulee-Hartline, $7,500, 1.2 acres, sold to Shannon Squally

June 10

Joshua J. Corning, parcel number 24210910012, Orondo, $28,900, 26.18 acres, sold to Alex C. Pedack

Sage Homes LLC, 1085 S. Nevada Ave., East Wenatchee, $285,000, .14 acres, sold to Jacqueline Ramirez

Sagebrook LRR LLC, 1085 S. Nevada Ave., East Wenatchee, $95,000, .14 acres, sold to Jacqueline Ramirez

June 11

C&C Investment Properties Inc., 241 21st St. N.W., East Wenatchee, $510,000, .08 acres, sold to Kim Sherrie McCullough

Hardway Holdings LLC, 254 S. Partridge Lane, East Wenatchee, $239,500, 20 acres, sold to Jay S. and Lacy C. Moen

Mario and Maria D. Frias, 1305 S. Stark Ave., East Wenatchee, $290,000, 3.12 acres, sold to Espinoza and Rafael Garcia

Scott and Shannon Fox, 575 Entiat Place, Orondo, $150,000, .14 acres, sold to Patrick and Rebecca Leonetti

Ronald W. and Elizabeth Bundy, 14 Van Winkle Road, Orondo, $500,000, 6.36 acres, sold to Harvey Development LLC

June 14

Kurt and Soledad Von Carnop, parcel number 28232510003, 28243020002, 28243020001 (3 parcels in sale), Mansfield, $165,000, 40 acres, sold to Michael Conklin

Jesse Hannaford, parcel number 82001401500, 82001401600 (2 parcels in sale), Waterville, $1,500, 1.19 acres, sold to Jesse Hannaford

Hardway Holdings LLC, parcel number 22211230001, East Wenatchee, $189,500, 1.49 acres, sold to Laurel Evenhus

LNCE Solutions LLC, parcel number 81600301300, Ephrata, $19,899, 8.15 acres, sold to Brandon and Sadie Jones

June 15

State of Washington, parcel number 23201120028, East Wenatchee, $1,650, sold to Golden Egg LLC

State of Washington, parcel number 23200210016, East Wenatchee, $58,700, sold to Public Utility District No. 1 of Chelan County

Hardway Holdings LLC, 228 S. Partridge Lane, East Wenatchee, $239,500, 362.96 acres, sold to David and Kristen Hewitt

Neil Jacobsen, parcel number 27233640001, 27233540001, 27233430001, 27233440000, 26231010000, 26230310000, 26230210000, 26230120000 (8 parcels in sale), Waterville, $85,000, 149.7 acres, sold to Jacobsen Sisters LLC

Pysa and Sounanh Noinala, parcel number 28243020004, Mansfield, $65,000, 20 acres, sold to Tyler and Jenny Tate

June 16

Pilot Rock Ranch Estates LLC, parcel number 25282920007, Coulee-Hartline, $59,000, 20 acres, sold to Jeffrey A. and Margaret M. Sperring

June 17

State of Washington, Department of Natural Resources, parcel number 31293640001, 84.55 acres, 31293630000, 200 acres, 30301600000, 640 acres, 30293630001, 80 acres, 30291610000, 360 acres (5 parcels in sale), $331,000, sold to Department of Fish and Wildlife

Rimrock Meadows Association, parcel number 81700302200, Ephrata, $6,000, 1.06 acres, sold to Blanco and Jesus Manuel Chavez

Pioneer Ridge LLC, parcel number 25211110009, Waterville, $85,000, 20 acres, sold to Lawrence Henry IV and Annette Lynn Timpe

Donald E. Millard, parcel number 49900001200, Chelan, $22,462, 20.5 acres, sold to Harbor Trust Inc.

Jerry W. and Kathy K. Jackson, parcel number 27230120003, Mansfield, $35,000, 20 acres, sold to Harbor Trust Inc.

Rodger and Carol Le Ray, 1210 S. Van Sickle Ave., East Wenatchee, $800,000, 9.81 acres, sold to Delisha Marie and Brian Robert Hutchinson

June 18

M.T. Thompson Jr., parcel number 09100600300, Mansfield, $9,000, .32 acres, sold to William Scott and Siobhan Strang

Shawn Aaron and Nicole Marlene Cox, 5851 Rock Island Road, Rock Island, $399,900, .5 acres, sold to Hector I Gutierrez

Sagebrook LRR LLC, 2357 S.E. Sage Brooke Road, East Wenatchee, $95,000, .11 acres, sold to David A. Munoz

Sage Home LLC, 2357 S.E. Sage Brooke Road, East Wenatchee, $95,000, .11 acres, sold to David A. Munoz

Mary Ann Corning, parcel number 24210910009, 24210910003 (2 parcels in sale), Orondo, $73,800, 20.12 acres, sold to Chelsea Stocks

Dustin J. and Diana Benoit, parcel number 28243140003, Mansfield, $41,500, 20 acres, sold to Andres Banuelos

Terry L. and Bertys J. Besel, parcel number 242442110000, Waterville, $47,040, 156.8 acres, sold to Garth P. Hinderer

Randy and Shari Tastad, parcel number 66000100100, East Wenatchee, $111,650, .15 acres, sold to 302-312 Ninth St. Holdings LLC

Independent Order of Odd Fellows, 105 N. Chelan Ave., Waterville, $93,000, .07 acres, sold to Gregory Reed Benge

June 21

Robert R. III Power, parcel number 81801903500, Waterville, $4,500, 2.96 acres, sold to Jonathan A. Borell

Gary H. Hagland, 301 Coyote Trail Road, Waterville, $42,900, 5.93 acres, sold to Robert Mier

June 22

Scott and Jeanette Rukke, parcel number 82001201000, Waterville, $4,500, 1.03 acres, sold to Michelle L. Ford

W.M. H. and Cathy A. Shearer, parcel number 28243140004, Mansfield, $45,000, 20 acres, sold to Nathaniel Vasquez

June 23

Rodney A. and Bonnie M. Jacobs, 2067 Legacy Place N.E., East Wenatchee, $130,000, .21 acres, sold to Timberwood Homes LLC

June 24

Pioneer Ridge LLC, parcel number 25211140006, Waterville, $95,000, 20 acres, sold to Eric James Coston

Sage Homes LLC, 48 S. Millbrook Loop, East Wenatchee, $360,299, .21 acres, sold to Scott E. and Darlene G. Lyon

Prime Properties LLC, 48 S. Millbrook Loop, East Wenatchee, $105,000, .21 acres, sold to Scott E. and Darlene G. Lyon

P&F Holdings LLC, 1991 8th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $200,000, 15.81 acres, sold to Fraley Ranch Project LLC

Sage Homes LLC, 2339 S.E. Sage Brooke Road, East Wenatchee, $277,900, .13 acres, sold to Scott Geurkink

SageBrook LRR LLC, 2339 S.E. Sage Brooke Road, East Wenatchee, $95,000, .13 acres, sold to Scott Geurkink

Sage Homes LLC, 2155 Millwood Lane S.E., East Wenatchee, $339,900, .18 acres, sold to John and Sharon Clark

Prime Properties LLC, 2155 Millwood Lane S.E., East Wenatchee, $105,000, .18 acres, sold to John and Sharon Clark

June 25

Sharon A. Mongeon, parcel number 26252130001, 79 acres, 26252110000, 238 acres, 26251520000, 156 acres, 26250910003, 194 acres (4 parcels in sale), Waterville, $190,000, sold to Henry L. Tupling

Happy Roots LLC, parcel number 81701600600, Coulee-Hartline, $5,650, 1.03 acres, sold to Christopher Ross

Aaron Jones Construction LLC, 2658 Parkette St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $765,000, .29 acres, sold to Juan A. Vargas

Mtns LLC, 2658 Parkette St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $135,000, .29 acres, sold to Aaron Jones Construction LLC

Sage Homes LLC, 2363 S.E. Sage Brooke Road, East Wenatchee, $295,900, .11 acres, sold to Jose Guadalupe and Maria Magdalena Melendrez Mendoza

Sagebrook LRR LLC, 2363 S.E. Sage Brooke Road, East Wenatchee, $95,000, .11 acres, sold to Jose Guadalupe and Maria Magdalena Melendrez Mendoza

Jason Friend, parcel number 81400501300, Ephrata, $6,000, 1.05 acres, sold to Aron Thomas Zisch

Ruth R. Manners, parcel number 28243020003, Mansfield, $45,000, 20 acres, sold to Wesley and Jacqueline Morris

Prisciliano and Evangelina Cruz, 5371 4th St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $200,000, 9.74 acres, sold to Rafael and Irma Arellano

Terry L. and Bertys J. Besel et al, parcel number 24241030001, Waterville, $47,340, 157.8 acres, sold to Jason P. and Susan M. McCray

June 28

Rimrock Meadows Association, parcel number 81400503900, Ephrata, $24,000, 1 acre, sold to Maxine L. Price

W.S. Wright LLC, parcel number 01400805500, 01400702800, 01400702500 (3 parcels in sale), Bridgeport, $115,000, .1 acres, sold to Antonia Leon Flores

W.S. Wright LLC, parcel number 00206000003, Bridgeport, $60,000, .16 acres, sold to Ryan and Betty Allstot

Rice Family Enterprises LLC, parcel number 25281940003, Coulee-Hartline, $30,000, 20.17 acres, sold to Jason D. and Nicole M. Greene

Pioneer Ridge LLC, parcel number 25211130008, Waterville, $85,000, 20.06 acres, sold to Matthew C. and Carrie A. Brammer

RML Washington LLC, parcel number 49700001000, Chelan, $40,000, 24.69 acres, sold to Lee Edwards

June 29

Griffin Land Holdings LLC, 301 Falcon Ridge Road, Waterville, $55,000, 8.53 acres, sold to Michael Bauer

Marilynn Dondero-Rich, parcel number 81801004900, Coulee-Hartline, $4,250, 2.17 acres, sold to Harbor Trust Inc.

June 30

Piepel Land Holdings and David Piepel, parcel number 22210840016, East Wenatchee, $436,800, 4.25 acres, sold to Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority

Matthew and Leah New, 7 Spring Canyon Road, Chelan, $420,000, 10.4 acres, sold to Ronald J. and Krista L. Thoreson

Steven J. Miller, parcel number 82001301200, Waterville, $5,000, 1.45 acres, sold to Adam and Andrea Morales

Steven J. Miller, 367 Dawson Place, Waterville, $5,000, 1.31 acres, sold to Jeffrey and Jennifer Baker

Donald L. and Carol A. Terry, parcel number 81800800200, Coulee-Hartline, $600, 1.07 acres, sold to Rimrock Meadows Association

Janelle Campbell, 220 Ridge Road, Chelan, $170,000, 2 acres, sold to Justin and Angela Hamlin

Sagebrook LRR LLC, 2349 S.E. Sage Brooke Road, East Wenatchee, $95,000, .12 acres, sold to Jeffrey Permin

