Chelan County commercial sales
June 3
Northbrook Properties Inc., 912 S. Columbia St., Wenatchee, $585,000, sold to CPC Investments LLC
June 11
Lynn A. Sadler, 112 Olds Station Road, Wenatchee, $1,000,000, sold to SMS Investments Properties
June 15
James W. Jr. Norris, 313 N. Mission St., Wenatchee, $650,000, sold to Firebird Properties LLC
June 16
Christine Heimbigner Simpson, 203 Woodring St., Cashmere, $275,000, sold to Kelly S. and Anna Dean
June 22
Willard D. Aldridge, 300 Okanogan Ave., Wenatchee, $1,859,200, sold to Cruz Rental LLC
Deaconess Apartments LLC, Property ID 53742, Wenatchee, $1,340,800, sold to Cruz Rental LLC
June 23
Winsor LLC, 203 S. Division St. 1, Cashmere, $610,000, sold to Rim LLC
June 24
Douglas F. and Stacee Snider, 6299 Kimber Road, Cashmere, $805,000, sold to Richelle L. Kimble and Austin B. Siadak
Chelan County residential sales
June 1
April Marcel et al, 1818 Skyline Drive #35, Wenatchee, $220,000, sold to Shawna L. Annis and Mardo Cerritos
Lisa L. Dubois, 6310 Hay Canyon Road, Cashmere, $1,095,000, sold to Datto LLC
Flint and Jamie Hartwig, 113 N. Clifford St., Chelan, $287,500, sold to Jenna Navin and Kelcie Keys
Kijrstjn Stahl, 10672 S. Lakehore Road, Chelan, $1,550,000, sold to Carrie and Brian Moore
Bennet and Judy Posman, 447 N. Wilson St., Chelan, $470,000, sold to Kevin J. and Kacy Struzzieri
Pablo Jr. Chavolla et al, 1120 Columbine St., Wenatchee, $382,000, sold to Niccole M. Cluff and Samuel T. Couey
June 2
Amen Corner Holdings LLC, 1826 Rocklund Drive, Wenatchee, $265,000, sold to Karyn D. Martin and David J. Penny
Mae L. Hamilton Trustee, 1002 Vassar Ave., Wenatchee, $365,000, sold to Leslie A. Strand et al
Kerry Siderius, 6854 Pioneer Drive, Cashmere, $231,879, sold to John and Jan M. Little
Patsy J. Brown, 145 View Ridge Circle, Wenatchee, $500,000, sold to Timothy L. McMaster
Anikita and Anuneet Kumar, 7185 S. Olalla Canyon Road, Cashmere, $557,277, sold to Brian M. Pino
Debra Baccus, 9351 Olalla Canyon Road, Cashmere, $160,000, sold to David L. Tall
Lake Wenatchee Village LLC, 21315 S.R. 207, Lake Wenatchee, $305,000, sold to Christine Morales
Christine A. Lake, State Route 150, Chelan, $5,000, sold to Tina Sachsenmaier and Leslie Stever
Richard B. and Susan E. Zalewski, 2881 Lakeshore Drive, Manson, $800,000, sold to William J. and Beverly R. Hughes
415 Kind St. LLC, 415 King St., Wenatchee, $238,000, sold to Xavier Arinez
Kami Rogers, 548 Circle St., Wenatchee, $550,000, sold to Dennis L. and Janet M. Davidson
June 3
Dawn S. Davies, 2225 Sleepy Hollow Heights, Wenatchee, $900,000, sold to Jared Knelleken and Hilary P. Gonia
Kenneth S. and Stephaine Potter, 1612 Britini Drive, Wenatchee, $275,000, sold to Kylan E. and Cassidy Agidius
Lammert Property Holdings LLC, 2014 Maiden Lane, Wenatchee, $630,000, sold to Kevin and Karin Lammert
Lori L. Smith, 1601 Maiden Lane D102, Wenatchee, $380,000, sold to Calvin B. and Mary Lynn K. Ball
Lucas McComas, 3018 Memory Lane, Lake Wenatchee, $800,000, sold to Dominic Giaudrone and Carmen Mikacenic
Douglas and Linda Mulvanny Revocable Trust, 654 Boetzkes Ave., Manson, $1,225,000, sold to TPR Chelan 2 LLC
Douglas and Linda Mulvanny Revocable Trust, 538 Boetzkes Ave., Manson, $1,225,000, sold to TPR Chelan 2 LLC
Julie A. Mayhew, 1703 Brambling Brae Lane, Wenatchee, $630,000, sold to Jennifer M. Wade
June 4
Westbrook and Hope Snow, 1816 Castlerock Ave., Wenatchee, $480,000, sold to Matthew Huston and Kelsey Schrempp
Russell Rise, 1416 College Court, Wenatchee, $295,000, sold to John L. Olivares
Lawrence D. and Carol M. Brockett Trust, 1208 Hill St., Wenatchee, $400,000, sold to Rose M. Covert
Dean J. G. and Ginger Holladay Marson, 12747 Ranger Road, Leavenworth, $390,000, sold to Sevo Holdings LLC
John A. Whistler and Sibylle M. Wilbert Trust, 138 W. Whitman St. 6, Leavenworth, $378,000, sold to Jeffey Ohman and Cecilia A. Ohman
June 5
Robert Brooks and Janice Ramirez, 1904 Wellington Place, Wenatchee, $401,000, sold to Mac H. and Sabrina T. Lloyd
June 7
Kitty Carmichael, 507 Cedar Wood Lane, Wenatchee, $401,950, sold to Paula Mader
Mark E. and Sally Warrington, 331 Orchard St., Leavenworth, $590,000, sold to Tiffany Brine and William Davies
George D. Rainha, 10570 Merry Canyon Road, Leavenworth, $470,000, sold to Eli D. and Mary C. Henson
Joe and Bernice Schick, 20795 Kahler Drive, #F4, Lake Wenatchee, $485,000, sold to Alan O. and Inger S. Haakenstad
Ralph Estrada, 416 State Route 150, Manson, $420,000, sold to Jeffrey and Sheri Blumenthal
Duane Hubbard Inc., Property ID 48266, $200,000, sold to Luis M. Cortes Romero and Maribel Mendoza Romero
Alex and Gayoung Kwon, 1026 Idaho St., Wenatchee, $460,000, sold to Kendra S. C. and Tyler S. Morgan
Timothy J. and Roxanne Sternod, 1713 Danny Boy Lane, Wenatchee, $570,000, sold to Maria D. and Daniel O. Krueger
June 8
Mario A. Cruz, 938 Red Apple Road, Wenatchee, $145,000, sold to Rosa H. Cruz
Lewis S. Kuhl, 329 Fuller St., Wenatchee, $360,000, sold to Jacob and Makayla Jaso
Shirley A. DeLozier, 1335 Monitor Ave., Wenatchee, $380,000, sold to Telenna Peterson
Darla O. Russell, 4036 Tokay Ave., Malaga, $100,000, sold to Alvaro and Esmeralda Morales
June 9
Brian and Delisha Hutchinson, 2201 Michael Brooke, Wenatchee, $630,000, sold to Michael A. and Olivia Sabatello
Shari M. Stevens, 3129 Bermuda St., Malaga, $360,000, sold to Maria S. Gonzalez et al
Laura and Scott Windau, 9100 Olalla Canyon Road, Cashmere, $369,663, sold to Hailey and Dillon Hopp
Clay M. and Jessaca Gatens, 6620 Pinnacle View Road, Dryden, $830,000, sold to James T. Witt and Jennifer L. Kruse
Michael Dolan, 25404 Riata St., Plain, $790,000, sold to Darshan R. and Uma Naik
SSM Forty Investment Inc., W. Wooding Ave., Chelan, $79,950, sold to Andrew and Renae Cowan
Wapiti North LLC, 119 Starlight Ave., Wenatchee, $751,000, sold to Thomas R. and Barbara E. Wysham
Graham Custom Homes LLC, 74 Bonham Lane, Lake Wenatchee, $640,000, sold to John M. Giles
June 10
James H. Payne, 3418 Mari Lane Drive, Wenatchee, $650,000, sold to Susan Stockwell
Charles O. Shull, 1404 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee, $600,000, sold to Lyle M. and Maria T. DeArment
Diane M. Hughes et al, 24203 Morgan St., Plain, $128,000, sold to Joseph and Michelle Short
John Colvard, 20795 Kahler Drive, #E5, Lake Wenatchee, $470,000, sold to Randall and Stefanie Beighle
John Colvard, Property ID 38990, Lake Wenatchee, $35,000, sold to Steven and Marjorie Tedrow
Leonard N. Noss, 1505 Apollo Place, Wenatchee, $390,000, sold to Novohill Partners LLC
Sayer Revocable Trust, 1813 Troon Ave., Wenatchee, $635,000, Dennis and Sandra Rothaus
June 11
Brandon D. Miller and Elizabeth J. Mounter, 5167 Mission Creek Road, Cashmere, $580,000, sold to Nathan R. and Desiree E. Eaton
Joshua R. Majerle and Jenae M. Bertilson, 5853 Locust Lane, Cashmere, $450,000, sold to Kaitlin M. Schilling and Breyden R. Holoubek
Brian and Diane Sand, 1886 Broadview, Wenatchee, $1,200,000, sold to Amy C. VanderWel et al
Kayli M. Smith, 1601 Maiden Lane, Wenatchee, $375,000, sold to Mark C. Lee and Ashlyn L. Yoseph
Daniel M. Carr et al, 167 W. Whitman St., Leavenworth, $645,000, sold to Hitesh Jawa and Alpa Malhotra
Dolores L. Bennett, 6089 Nahahum Canyon Road, Cashmere, $220,000, sold to Tessie Watkins and Robert F. Ferrel
Rex Helderop, 50 Beach Lane, Chelan, $515,000, sold to Andrew Lange
Tonianne and Bart Robinson, 420 Walker Ave., Wenatchee, $300,000, sold to Teresa Sosa Zepeda and Armando Bendito Zepeda
George R. Scherer Trustee, 330 Roosevelt Ave., #1, Wenatchee, $462,500, sold to Jaime and Kristy Flores
Jaime and Kristy Flores, 332 Roosevelt Ave., Wenatchee, $76,000, sold to Ramona M. Norton
Nancy K. Ginther, 1326 Cashmere St., Wenatchee, $310,500, sold to Michael E. and Mary H. Ginther
Elizabeth Pedack Espiriti, 117 Mission Creek Road, Cashmere, $129,662, sold to Jose Manuel Rivera
June 13
Annette Pitts, 1040 Kittitas St., Wenatchee, $325,000, sold to Jesus A. Figueroa
June 14
Christopher M. Booher, 161 W. Benton St., Leavenworth, $70,840, sold to Steven P. Booher
Kevin and Geri Widell, 22502 Saddle St., Plain, $230,000, sold to Jordan and Allison Richardson
Andrew Lange, 106 Shypoke Place, Entiat, $2,800,000, sold to Sigurd and June Hansen
Rex Helderop, 34 Beach Lane, Chelan, $200,000, sold to Andrew Lange
Gary H. Marks, 20642 Miracle Mile, Lake Wenatchee, $752,000, sold to Geraldine Cherry
Brad and Nancy Stedenfeld, SR 150, Chelan, $4,500, sold to Ricky C. and Deborah K. Brown
Jeff and Renee Cooper, 556 Dove Hollow Road, Chelan, $1,900,000, sold to Gary W. and Marva H. Little
June 15
Thomas and Donnita Reynolds, 1320 Fairhaven Ave., Wenatchee, $458,000, sold to Christopher T. and Chelsea N. Jones
Megan Thaut et al, 1009 Berg Ave., Wenatchee, $455,000, sold to Lisa A. Boswell and Timothy C. Lynch
Willie L. Henley, 130 N. Franklin Ave., Wenatchee, $615,000, sold to Lea Bell
Danyl Klump and Autumn Cowsert, 104 Crestview Place, Cashmere, $540,300, sold to Joni and Jennifer D. Chandra
Kenneth W. and Patricia A. Kirschner, 3910 Lovell Road, Wenatchee, $500,000, sold to Robert Cline and Terri Burnett
Elizabeth Keizer et al, Property ID 31420, Peshastin, $1,575,000, 39.25 acres, sold to Mountain Valley Acres LLC
Bruce J. Dickinson, 11155 S. Lakeshore Road 48, Chelan, $250,000, sold to Brandon Anderson et al
Brenna J. Thomason, 815 Monroe St., Wenatchee, $407,000, sold to John B and Jill M. Gentry
Jeremy J. Cole and Kelly J. Parnell, 9981 Saska Way, Entiat, $470,000, sold to Eric and Staci Price
June 16
Nikolaus W. and Korrine E. Moushon, 2450 Lemaister Ave., Wenatchee, $384,500, sold to Jared R. and Natalie P. Shea
Munro Family Trust, 14596 US Highway 2, Lake Wenatchee, $220,000, sold to Heather and Jon Seethoff
Noel L. and Janet W. Dunnavan, 209 Parkway Drive, Manson, $672,000, sold to Russ and Sheila
Micah J. and Elizabeth M. Florea, 414 S. Elliott Ave., Wenatchee, $657,000, sold to Brent T Krebsbach and Jennifer Gonzales Krebsbach
June 17
Michael N. and Shannon M. Burnett, 424 Elberta Ave., Cashmere, $300,000, sold to Kevin and Kiera Kenoyer
Jason and Jodi Jones, 4977 Red Apple Road, Cashmere, $612,000, sold to Ryan and Rebeca Niemeyer
Sandra L. Sturtz, 1918 Northfield Place, Wenatchee, $440,000, sold to Iris L. Cooper
Jerrod and Kelly Gibbons, 3033 Memory Lane, Lake Wenatchee, $547,500, sold to Stephen J. Bobick
Thomas R. Bartlett, 21841 Pinto Lane, Plain, $760,000, sold to Sven S. and Rebecca Kinnestrand
Judy Phelps IRA, 474 Totem Pole Road, Manson, $300,000, sold to Richard B. and Susan E. Zalewski
K.B. Reierson, 500 Redwood St., Wenatchee, $265,000, sold to Elvira Pasciuto
Troy and Amy English, 109 S. Elliott Ave., Wenatchee, $480,000, sold to Trevor and Stefanie Archibald
Frank T. Kuntz Residuary Trust, 1718 Central Ave., 3B, Wenatchee, $565,000, sold to Robert H. and Janis S. Curran
Ben K. and Ruth A. Nickels, 115 Diede Hills Lane, Wenatchee, $816,000, sold to Damaris and Thomas R. Bartlett
Ryan J. and Lisa Boyd, 10879 Titus Road, Leavenworth, $490,000, sold to Joseph R. and Gwen E. Geivett
June 18
Timothy M. and Sandra A. Clark, 440 Sunnyslope Heights Road, Wenatchee, $610,000, sold to Gordon H. and Darla M. Saint Germain
Randy and Barbara Darlington, Property ID 34492, Lake Wenatchee, $140,000, sold to Robert A. Conder
Charles R. Peeler, 17310 Jenne Drive, Entiat, $275,000, sold to Andrew and Janine T. Elf
June 21
Lloyd R. Stanton and Jacqueline M. Jaszczyszyn, 114 N. Wilson St., Wenatchee, $425,000, sold to Lee Hendrickson and Amber Schneider
Sandra Sturtz, 1834 Heritage Drive, Wenatchee, $435,000, sold to Douglas M. and Everal D. Simon
Alexei E. Repin and Elena A. Repina, 545 Junction Lane D704, Leavenworth, $500,000, sold to Matthew J. and Jessica B. Side
Andrew W. and Kimber L. Taylor, 21518 Camp 12 Road, Plain, $397,541, sold to Mariesa M. Matthew P. Holm
Shawn and D’arcy Burke, 1905 W. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $1,885,000, sold to Jonathan M. and Hana G. Thier
Michelle Wells, 1004 Fuller St., Wenatchee, $350,000, sold to Austin K. Diamond and Alexandria C. Reichstadt
SSM Forty Investment Inc., W. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $92,950, sold to Kristoffer R. and Kate G. Munroe
Robert and Brienne J. Witheridge, 4197 Jim Smith Road, Wenatchee, $255,000, sold to Lloyd R. Stanton and Jacqueline M. Jaszczyszyn
June 22
Nickey L. Davis, 403 Lombard Lane, Wenatchee, $645,000, sold to Savannah J. Christensen
Rick T. Richford, 9365 E. Leavenworth Road, Leavenworth, $650,000, sold to David E. and Edee J. Phillips
Pascale and Joseph S. Boukhalil et al, 15151 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $10,000, sold to Raul Solorzano Guzman
June 23
Kelly and Mary Melton, 6160 Pioneer Drive, Cashmere, $580,000, sold to Juan Marron
Randall E. and Teresa M. Foltz, 3427 Mari Lane Drive, Wenatchee, $531,000, sold to John B. Brighton
Jonathan B. and Nicole D. Gregory, 2124 W. Honeysett Road, Wenatchee, $505,000, sold to Gregory and Paris R. Dunn
Donald S. Chapman, 1484 Dempsey Road, Leavenworth, $2,050,000, sold to Robert J. Maher and Amy Briggs Maher
Rodney K. Baty, 22421 Stirrup Road, Plain, $590,000, sold to Lacey N. All and Amy L. White
Mike and Cindy Beverick, 17357 N. Shore Drive, Lake Wenatchee, $2,400,000, sold to Chris J. Kenney and Mary C. Sherwin
Joseph and Boni Fant, 2101 Pine Court, Lake Wenatchee, $860,000, sold to James C. Baird and Heather Hart
Betty L. Fehrer, 11415 S. Lakeshore Road 17, Chelan, $385,090, sold to Vincent G. and Lorre A. Stimac
Ray Phelps, 1004 Appleland Drive, Wenatchee, $465,000, sold to Tyler and Amy Liebelt
June 24
Eider Construction LLC et al, 3618 Burchvale Road, Wenatchee, $150,000, sold to Element Homes LLC
Robert and Brenda Stull, 3875 Sunridge Lane, Wenatchee, $700,000, sold to Christiane Rekai
Ronald and Amber Smiley, 4145 Sunnybank Drive, Chelan, $870,000, sold to David C. and Jennifer A. Countryman
Jamie Williams, 808 W. Manson Road D303, Chelan, $150,000, sold to Jamie Williams et al
Chelan County Tax Title, 103 N. Park & Woodin Ave., Chelan, $263, sold to Jeanine and Matthew McCoy
Erik J. Peterson, 332 E. Prospect St., Chelan, $471,000, sold to Donald E. and Julie A. Wolfe
Chelan Resorts LLC, 178 McClosky Drive, Chelan, $480,000, sold to Kelly and Mary Melton
June 25
Jeremy Weintraub, 8301 Colockum Road, Malaga, $266,000, sold to Chris Arness
Terry S. and Susan J. Talbot Co-Trustees, 312 Norman Ave., Cashmere, $555,000, sold to Romualdo Pina Hernandez and Erika J. Pina Perez
Romualdo Jr. and Erika J. Pina, 321 Cottage Ave., Cashmere, $325,000, sold to Alexis Barker
James C. and Tamara Qualls, 2148 W. Honeysett Road, Wenatchee, $673,000, sold to Thomas M. Higgins and Roxana M. Castro
Sandra B. and Martha M. Loeffler, 9650 Olalla Canyon Road, Cashmere, $564,900, sold to Jim W III and Layce J. Harrell
Johanna L. and Robert R. Ehmke, 1604 Antles Ave., Wenatchee, $210,000, sold to Global Prosperity LLC
June 28
Datto LLC, 102 Creekside Place, Cashmere, $520,000, sold to Ray Moody
June 29
Gerald Olivas, 3215 Allen Lane, Peshastin, $394,900, sold to Jennifer K. Swalin
Nancy A. Lellelid, 12797 Ranger Road, Leavenworth, $1,199,000, sold to Heather J. and Derek R. Davis
Mark Gibson, 322 W. Woodin Ave., 202, Chelan, $515,000, sold to Christopher R. and Stacy L. Barrick
June 30
Linda G. Peterson, 4863 Manson Blvd., Manson, $349,000, sold to Joseph D. and Kari R. Miller
Chelan County land sales
June 1
Lisi S. Ott and Jeffrey J. Johnson, 107 Birdhouse Lane, Leavenworth, $160,000, .18 acres, sold to Chris Simell and Molly Ravitis
Timberwood Homes LLC, 281 Burch Hollow Lane, Wenatchee, $822,747, .74 acres, sold to Jeffrey J. Kirkey
June 2
Helen and Sergey Lozan, 128 Crystal Crest Drive, Chelan, $549,000, 1.4 acres, sold to Macchi Brothers Properties LLC
K & L Homes LLC, 422 Sunny Brooke Lane, Chelan, $650,000, .19 acres, sold to Andrew C. and Julie C. De Jarnatt
June 3
Doug and Chrissy Graham, 62 Bonham Lane, Lake Wenatchee, $600,000, .5 acres, sold to Sandra Stuart Kucha et al
Three Lakes Public Golf Club, Property ID 58777 and 58778, Malaga, $350,000, 3.47 acres, sold to Humberto Bedolla et al
June 4
Scott and Julie Franzen, 466 Boyd Road, Chelan, $300,000, 5.2 acres, sold to Ronald T. and Rachel Wilson
McNeese Family Trust, 1000 S.R. 150 25, Manson, $240,250, .06 acres, sold to Robert and Cynthia Draughon
June 7
Duane Hubbard L., Property ID 48427, $150,000, 13.25 acres, sold to Luis M. Cortes Romero and Maribel Mendoza Romero
Ryan J. and Hannah L. Blackbourn, 145 Alpenhof Lane, Leavenworth, $489,000, 4.17 acres, sold to Michael A. and Maureen Seikel
June 8
JKL Properties LLC, Property ID 33877, Entiat, $880,000, 3.79 acres, sold to Gavin Yost
Wesley D. and Marty W. Morris, Property ID 49187, Manson, $420,000, 1.34 acres, sold to Timothy S. and Carol J. Coulter
Donald and Christina Human, 643 Cooper Gulch Road, Chelan, $55,000, 5.31 acres, sold to Erik L. and Catherine E. Torset
Felipe J. Flores, 930 Malaga Ave., Wenatchee, $115,000, .15 acres, sold to Luis and Edith Amante
Eastern WA Construction Inc., 130 SR 150, Chelan, $1,950,000, 16.24 acres, sold to Whiskey Ranch Estates LLC
David Gruener and Joann G. Miedema Gruener, 43 Golden Hills Lane, Wenatchee, $275,000, 1.33 acres, sold to Jeff and Margaret Erwin
June 9
Marvin Thomas, 105 Crestline Place, Chelan, $135,000, 1.4 acres, sold to Cindy I. and Rodriguez Saul Martinez
Chelan Development Company LLC, Property ID 51483, $108,000, 20.02 acres, sold to Mitchell and Sabrina Valich
Graham Custom Homes LLC, 86 Bonham Lane, Lake Wenatchee, $678,000, .5 acres, sold to Vito and Olena Fedor
June 10
Harris Orchard Co LP, Property ID 67773, Entiat, $435,675, 1.85 acres, sold to 310G LLC
June 11
Glen Rolfe and Corinna Bolender H/W, 112 Cascade Place, Cashmere, $147,000, .28 acres, sold to Stephen and Kathryn Ovenell
A Home Doctor Inc., 179 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $460,950, .29 acres, sold to Anthony J. Muma and Patty A. Perry
Chelan Lookout LLLP, 1308 Dragonfly Court, Chelan, $349,000, .08 acres, sold to Robert and Jennifer Carmichael
June 13
K&L Homes LLC, 217 Bandera Way, Chelan, $105,000, .27 acres, sold to Joseph A. and Susan S. Bell Family Revocable Trust
June 14
Wenatchee Welcome Inn, 232 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, $1,450,000, .17 acres, sold to Berman 4 LLC
June 15
Elizabeth Keizer et al, Property ID 31410, 31420, 31421, 31466 Peshastin, $1,575,000, total 163.89 acres (four parcels), sold to Mountain Valley Acres LLC
Titan Framing LLC, 215 Bandera Way, Chelan, $107,500, .46 acres, sold to Joseph A. and Susan S. Bell Revocable Family Trust
June 16
Adam and Meagan Brockman, 42 Sienna Court, Chelan, $460,000, .59 acres, sold to Jeffrey M. and Debbie L. Cobb
Darrell H. and Kathy L. Miller Living Trust, 1216 Summer Hill Place, Wenatchee, $175,000, .29 acres, sold to James M. and Brenna J. Mott
June 18
Tony Gillin, Property ID 13829, Wenatchee, $393,000, 23.08 acres, sold to Kirk and Megan Koontz Trust
Jared Knelleken and Hilary P. Gonia, 194 Steinbach Road, Wenatchee, $250,000, 5.72 acres, sold to Mark E. and Gail L. Minor
Columbia River Ranch LLC, Property ID 68722, Malaga, $140,000, 158 acres, sold to Stephen and Andrea L. Whitaker
June 21
Alvin R. Shannon, 8417 Entiat River Road, Entiat, $80,000, 5.01 acres, sold to Mark and Gabrielle Bell
Bountiful Journey LLC, 350 Johnson Creek Road, Chelan, $31,000, 20.14 acres, sold to Monte C. Hansen and Elizabeth B. Miller
A Home Doctor Inc., 10 Frankie Lane, Malaga, $350,658, .3 acres, sold to Maria N. Silva and Jonathan O. Oritz
June 22
Diadira D. Galvan and Rafael Magallanes Gonzalez, Property ID 45523, Chelan, $112,000, .29 acres, sold to Grant G. and Elizabeth J. Howard
June 23
Chelan Development Company LLC, Property ID 51457, Chelan, $97,000, 20.33 acres, sold to Kevin Hansen and Cheri Johnson
June 24
HCD Homes LLC, 1912 Pensione Place, Wenatchee, $449,900, .2 acres, sold to Corey Sangster and Cheryl Dennis
Taylor Orchards LLC, 15010 Allison Place, Entiat, $110,000, .3 acres, sold to Mtns LLC
Chelan Lookout LLLP, 251 Bluebell Lane, Chelan, $331,5000, .1 acres, sold to John and Tonya Panteleeff
June 25
Art and Rhonda Sanders, 6669 Forest Ridge Drive, Wenatchee, $150,000, .63 acres, sold to Jim and Rita Abbruzzi
Greg and Lynette Greene, 427 Butte Road, Chelan, $201,000, .24 acres, sold to Kathryn J. and Matthew M. Cook
Phelps Family Rentals LLC, Property ID 50683, Manson, $187,000, .42 acres, sold to Puget Sound Quality Construction Inc.
June 28
Tony and Sapna V. Ubhi, 211 Pinnacle Place, Chelan, $225,000, .35 acres, sold to Eric and Jessica Read
Douglas County commercial sales
June 3
Neal V. Swezey, 2505 Foster Creek Ave, Bridgeport, $129,000, sold to Ipolito and Elvira Hernandez
June 4
Coulee Dam Federal Credit Union, 1130 Columbia Ave., parcel number 00204700100, Bridgeport (2 parcels in sale), $115,000, sold to Mario and Consuelo Martinez
June 16
Manrique Torres-Bucio, 1000 Foster Ave., Bridgeport, $220,000, sold to Rosembert Morales Saucedo
Douglas County residential sales
June 1
David F. and Leslie B. Moore, 2377 Talon St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $487,000, sold to Myron L. Davies III
Thomas G. and Alma Ebling, 1130 Grant Road, East Wenatchee, $312,000, sold to Chad and Jolene Hurst
Benjamin L. and Jodi Lynn Truscott, 2507 Harvester Loop, East Wenatchee, $405,000, sold to Tyler J. and Jolene Kay Howard
June 2
Maya Nobbe, 25 Corral Lane, Waterville, $175,000, sold to Leianna Ridgeway
Lisa M. Robinson, 182 S. Keller Ave., East Wenatchee, $235,000, sold to Brian H. Robinson
June 4
Robert E. and Teresa L. Nylander, 407 Wild Turkey Road, East Wenatchee, $135,000, sold to Franklin T. Johnson
Tom F. B. Moore, Coyote Lane, Waterville, $10,500, sold to LNCE Solutions LLC
Vince A. Farrar, parcel number 81801800400, Coulee-Hartline, $18,000, sold to Justin Leonard and Vanessa Rae McRitchie
Bruce J. and Mary F. Bartoo, 310 Stevens Ave., Coulee Dam, $165,000, sold to Jovanio Vernel Brade
Mary Ann Corning, 2 Freemont Ave., Rock Island, $175,600, sold to Carol and Larry Lee
Dennis J. and Sandra L. Rothaus, 19 New Horizon Drive, Orondo, $1,340,000, sold to The River Group LLC
June 7
Raymond E. and Cherie A. Fricks, 2805 S.E. Falcon View Drive, East Wenatchee, $935,000, sold to Richard A. and Cristi D. Swartz
Mark VanReenen, 221 11th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $330,000, sold to Vicente and Maria Roche
Kasey Ann Church and Logan Maxfield, 7 Hanna Ave., Rock Island, $310,000, sold to Lizbet Escalera
June 9
Merle and Verna Stanhope, 455 9th St. N.E. S.P. 05, East Wenatchee, $40,000, sold to Brian L. Strausbaugh
Marjorie M. Leighton, 1494 Eastmont Ave. #7, East Wenatchee, $475,000, sold to Irene Frances Klein
Floyd O. Emerson Estate, 611 Marcie Court, East Wenatchee, $360,000, sold to Genevieve Wilson
Joshua D. and Shannon D. Weldy, 2452 N.W. Columbia Ave. #39, East Wenatchee, $450,000, sold to Randall and Brenda Bremer Trust
June 10
Northridge I LLC, 815 N. Baker Ave. #B214 to #B224, East Wenatchee, $6,000,000, sold to Ponderosa Ventures Valley Manor LLC
June 11
Karine K. Richey Estate, 310 S. Monroe St., Waterville, $350,000, sold to Mark E. Barnes
Ryan T. Buermann, 210 39th St. N.W., East Wenatchee, $425,000, sold to Abigail and Kassidy Allison Rice
Loren Defazio, 345 Entiat Place, Orondo, $185,000, sold to Jeff and Libby Hagen
Arthur and Cynthia Murison, 1 Indiana Ave., Rock Island, $90,000, sold to Ricardo Cabrera
June 14
Darrell and Paulette Bridgewater, 119 Simpson St., Mansfield, $280,000, sold to Jesse and Tammy Freels
Kevin I Danby, 271 Red Dun Court, Coulee-Hartline, $22,500, sold to Wendy R. Green
Cruz Rentals LLC, 114 S. Houston Ave., East Wenatchee, $352,000, sold to Eva Gonzalez Rivas
June 15
Gordon Paul and Bette Gay Bayes, 1496 Copper Loop, East Wenatchee, $480,000, sold to Westbrook J. and Hope E. Snow
Ronald Jellison, 317 Walnut St., Mansfield, $55,000, sold to Rodriguez and Rodimiro Garcia
Sierra and Erinn Adkins-Franks, 3130 N.W. Cascade Ave., East Wenatchee, $480,000, sold to Jonathan and Melissa Stoever
Blake and Jacqueline Suzelis, 2835 Aspen Shores Drive, East Wenatchee, $620,000, sold to John R. Birks
Raymond C. and Elissa R. Chaney, 1633 Holly Lane, East Wenatchee, $675,000, sold to the Cunningham Revocable Living Trust
Jeffrey G. and Deborah Whitbeck, 16 Bigelow Spring Road, Chelan, $170,000, sold to Michael A. and Kandy J. Clancy
June 16
Catherine O. Bowers Estate, 1440 N. Ford Place, East Wenatchee, $400,000, sold to David Allen Murray
Richard V. and Elizabeth J. Williamson, 1030 Desert Canyon Blvd. #202, Orondo, $185,000, sold to Travis M. Gould
Adam and Kayla Osness, 1600 Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee, $549,900, sold to Alexander Connolly Hoyt
Daniel Arroyo, 2120 S. Barker Drive, East Wenatchee, $65,000, sold to Ramirez and Eduardo Juarez
June 17
Bret T. and Melanie K. Stewart, 2310 Canyon Hills Drive, East Wenatchee, $551,250, sold to Deborah and Richard Sperry
Burton and Linda Lenius, 657 S. Lawler Ave., East Wenatchee, $380,000, sold to Nick Pius and Ashley Megan Roehrich
John and Karen Willette, 2310 Highland Drive, parcel number 51500100600, Bridgeport (2 parcels in sale), $90,000, sold to Lydia Mae Morgan
June 18
Barbara Sherrill Estate, 1919 Road 8 S. W., East Wenatchee, $536,014, sold to Amy D. and Troy E. English
Ruth Collins and Denise Scheets, 93 Springhill Drive, East Wenatchee, $1,500, sold to Carl and Beverly A. Jensen
Robert Cline, 2451 N. Ashland Ave., East Wenatchee, $579,000, sold to Terry Rodgers
Jo Ann Reaume, 2084 8th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $425,050, sold to Willie and Edith Henley
Betty J. Stearns, 313 S. Mary Lane, East Wenatchee, $392,000, sold to Michael and Carmen Bos
Douglas R. and Patricia K. Taylor, 602 Ski View Place, East Wenatchee, $490,000, sold to Brian Wade Snider
June 21
David and Karen J. Sims, 702 E. Locust St., Waterville, $257,000, sold to George W. Tillery Trustee
Mark Pennington, 1782 3rd St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $305,000, sold to William J. and Evelyn D. Williams
Paul W. and Ann L. Nichols, parcel number 28271720003, Bridgeport, $135,000, sold to Corey and Debra Johnson
Nathan A. and Alisha M. Medeiros, 317 S. James Ave., East Wenatchee, $350,000, sold to Jose A. Farias Reyes
Janine E. Moore, 1415 Jefferson Ave., Bridgeport, $250,000, sold to Merlin Perkins
June 22
Willa B. Reynolds, 214 Goldcrest St., East Wenatchee, $370,000, sold to Cheryl L. Cooper
James V. and Suzette M. Garrison, 123 Morrow St., Mansfield, $216,000, sold to Cassandra Treacy
June 23
Quality Loan Service Corp. of WA, 2015 Alice Lane, East Wenatchee, $206,000, sold to En Investments LLC
DK Baker Holdings LLC, 520 11th St. N.E., #15, East Wenatchee, $350,000, sold to William E. and Christine L. Autry III
Arthur A. Gray Estate, 2533 11th St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $350,000, sold to Colton Wierima
Adam Zimmerman, 113 Mansfield Road S.P., #31, Quincy, $200, sold to Randal A. and Meghann E. Johnson
Jose B. and Gladis E. Linares, 2710 Sunset Highway, East Wenatchee, $485,000, sold to Rachael Elizabeth Perez
Karl D. and Elonna D. Rejniak, 521 S. Chelan Ave., Waterville, $51,500, sold to Cory R. and Jessica A. Shiflett
Phaymaly Maytrychit, 865 S. Mary Ave., East Wenatchee, $759,000, sold to Mon B. Gurung
June 24
Douglas M. and Everal D. Simon, 1557 Huntwood Lane, East Wenatchee, $660,000, sold to Ray and Shelly Phelps
Francisco and Luz M. Renteria, 2724 Sunset Highway, East Wenatchee, $460,000, sold to Adriana Roman Mena
Christian H. and Kelly R. Hinderer III, 217 S. Jefferson St., Waterville, $150,000, sold to Richard M. and Rachel E. Poppie
Randall A. and Sally H. Cooper, 308 19th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $545,000, sold to Scott B. Hershey
Michael R. and Kelly A. Soltwisch, 1811 9th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $580,000, sold to Jon Snyder
June 25
United Asset Management LLC, 12 Akron Ave., Rock Island, $199,000, sold to Avila and Francisco Maldonado
John D. Cumpton Jr., 1437 Tedford St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $344,500, sold to Alexis Ann Roberts
Jose and Adela Calderon Garcia Valencia, 519 Newport Plaza, East Wenatchee, $345,000, sold to William J. and Sarah A. McElroy
Brian Barnes, 1053 S. Perry Ave., East Wenatchee, $365,750, sold to Siara Macias
Darci M. Bazan, 401 S. Kentucky Ave. S.P. 02, East Wenatchee, $2,500, sold to Jose M. Cano Rodriguez
June 28
Sally Anita Searcy Estate, 108 Arden Ave., Bridgeport, $85,000, sold to Alejandro Gutierrez
Nicholas Sebesta and Kristen Frederick, 600 Clarissa Lane, East Wenatchee, $650,000, sold to John Maloney
Karen Wilson, 321 4th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $220,700, sold to James Mandle and Karen Denise Wilson
June 29
Andrew R. and Jane L. King, 708 Degage St., #A, East Wenatchee, $400,000, sold to Joel J. Gerard
Marylou Coyle, 419 N. Central Ave., Waterville, $63,000, sold to Monique Pina
June 30
Todd C. and Karen L. Eakle, 153 13th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $480,000, sold to Jeremy Goforth
Ray Charles and Julie L. Newnam, Columbia River Bluffs Road, Mansfield, $96,000, sold to Douglas Levi Hunt
Sam E. and Hooper, 204 N. Chelan Ave., parcel number 10700100302, Waterville (2 parcels in sale), $270,000, sold to George W. Tillery Trustee
Leroy G. and Nancy L. Harshaw, 38 W. 3rd Ave., Mansfield, $330,000, sold to Morgan L. and Tiffany Fletcher
Doris Ella Soden Estate, 1011 Fairview Place, East Wenatchee, $460,000, sold to Yureiny G. Nunez
Charlotte E. Brody, 351 19th St. N.E. #17, East Wenatchee, $450,000, sold to Muriel A. Van Housen
Douglas County land sales
June 1
DD Vineyards D LCC, 64 Edgewater Drive, Orondo, $1,380,000, 7.19 acres, sold to Rocky P Residences LLC
Richard Montoya, 3047 N. Breckenridge Drive, 3033 N. Breckenridge Drive, East Wenatchee (2 parcels in sale), $285,000, .26 acres, sold to Brecken LLC
Robert R. and Candice A. Pfluger, 275 W. Beach Drive, Orondo, $175,000, .18 acres, sold to Troy G. and Tammy Unruh
Robert Flowers, parcel number 81502300800, parcel number 81502300400 (2 parcels in sale), Ephrata, $28,500, 1.23 acres, sold to Franklin Dale Bechdoldt
June 2
Rimrock Meadows Association, parcel number 81801900600, Coulee-Hartline, $7,000, 1.19 acres, sold to Rose Robinson
Rimrock Meadows Association, parcel number 81400507900, Ephrata, $6,000, 1.27 acres, sold to Isidro Cruz Gonzalez
Element Homes LLC, 2518 Vasi Court, East Wenatchee, $437,400, .24 acres, sold to Jaqueline and Joel Reed
June 3
Daniel Guerrero Jr., 1800 Sunset Highway S.P. 36, East Wenatchee, $25,000, sold to Maria de Jesus Contreras
Rimrock Meadows Association, parcel number 81501500400, Coulee-Hartline, $6,000, .98 acres, sold to Douglas L. Jackson
Anabel Amante, 39 Washburn Ave., Brewster, $155,000, 6 acres, sold to Armando Lopez
Timberwood Homes LLC, 733 S. Perry Ave., East Wenatchee, $730,785, .27 acres, sold to Bob and Alayna Railton
June 7
Pioneer Ridge LLC, parcel number 25211110003, Waterville, $90,000, 20 acres, Steven R. and Nashae Lawrence
Kathleen Collins, parcel number 22212020002, East Wenatchee, $185,000, 2.19 acres, sold to Josh Olson
June 8
Sage Homes LLC, 44 S. Millbrook Loop, East Wenatchee, $370,900, .22 acres, sold to Donald R. and Cheryl E. Conklin
Prime Properties LLC, 44 S. Millbrook Loop, East Wenatchee, $370,900, .22 acres, sold to Donald R. and Cheryl E. Conklin
June 9
Sage Homes LLC, 2165 Millwood Lane S.E., East Wenatchee, $287,900, .2 acres, sold to Joshua and Melissa Cadd
Prime Properties LLC, 2165 Millwood Lane S.E., East Wenatchee, $287,900, .2 acres, sold to Joshua and Melissa Cadd
Happy Roots LLC, parcel number 81801901000, Coulee-Hartline, $7,500, 1.2 acres, sold to Shannon Squally
June 10
Joshua J. Corning, parcel number 24210910012, Orondo, $28,900, 26.18 acres, sold to Alex C. Pedack
Sage Homes LLC, 1085 S. Nevada Ave., East Wenatchee, $285,000, .14 acres, sold to Jacqueline Ramirez
Sagebrook LRR LLC, 1085 S. Nevada Ave., East Wenatchee, $95,000, .14 acres, sold to Jacqueline Ramirez
June 11
C&C Investment Properties Inc., 241 21st St. N.W., East Wenatchee, $510,000, .08 acres, sold to Kim Sherrie McCullough
Hardway Holdings LLC, 254 S. Partridge Lane, East Wenatchee, $239,500, 20 acres, sold to Jay S. and Lacy C. Moen
Mario and Maria D. Frias, 1305 S. Stark Ave., East Wenatchee, $290,000, 3.12 acres, sold to Espinoza and Rafael Garcia
Scott and Shannon Fox, 575 Entiat Place, Orondo, $150,000, .14 acres, sold to Patrick and Rebecca Leonetti
Ronald W. and Elizabeth Bundy, 14 Van Winkle Road, Orondo, $500,000, 6.36 acres, sold to Harvey Development LLC
June 14
Kurt and Soledad Von Carnop, parcel number 28232510003, 28243020002, 28243020001 (3 parcels in sale), Mansfield, $165,000, 40 acres, sold to Michael Conklin
Jesse Hannaford, parcel number 82001401500, 82001401600 (2 parcels in sale), Waterville, $1,500, 1.19 acres, sold to Jesse Hannaford
Hardway Holdings LLC, parcel number 22211230001, East Wenatchee, $189,500, 1.49 acres, sold to Laurel Evenhus
LNCE Solutions LLC, parcel number 81600301300, Ephrata, $19,899, 8.15 acres, sold to Brandon and Sadie Jones
June 15
State of Washington, parcel number 23201120028, East Wenatchee, $1,650, sold to Golden Egg LLC
State of Washington, parcel number 23200210016, East Wenatchee, $58,700, sold to Public Utility District No. 1 of Chelan County
Hardway Holdings LLC, 228 S. Partridge Lane, East Wenatchee, $239,500, 362.96 acres, sold to David and Kristen Hewitt
Neil Jacobsen, parcel number 27233640001, 27233540001, 27233430001, 27233440000, 26231010000, 26230310000, 26230210000, 26230120000 (8 parcels in sale), Waterville, $85,000, 149.7 acres, sold to Jacobsen Sisters LLC
Pysa and Sounanh Noinala, parcel number 28243020004, Mansfield, $65,000, 20 acres, sold to Tyler and Jenny Tate
June 16
Pilot Rock Ranch Estates LLC, parcel number 25282920007, Coulee-Hartline, $59,000, 20 acres, sold to Jeffrey A. and Margaret M. Sperring
June 17
State of Washington, Department of Natural Resources, parcel number 31293640001, 84.55 acres, 31293630000, 200 acres, 30301600000, 640 acres, 30293630001, 80 acres, 30291610000, 360 acres (5 parcels in sale), $331,000, sold to Department of Fish and Wildlife
Rimrock Meadows Association, parcel number 81700302200, Ephrata, $6,000, 1.06 acres, sold to Blanco and Jesus Manuel Chavez
Pioneer Ridge LLC, parcel number 25211110009, Waterville, $85,000, 20 acres, sold to Lawrence Henry IV and Annette Lynn Timpe
Donald E. Millard, parcel number 49900001200, Chelan, $22,462, 20.5 acres, sold to Harbor Trust Inc.
Jerry W. and Kathy K. Jackson, parcel number 27230120003, Mansfield, $35,000, 20 acres, sold to Harbor Trust Inc.
Rodger and Carol Le Ray, 1210 S. Van Sickle Ave., East Wenatchee, $800,000, 9.81 acres, sold to Delisha Marie and Brian Robert Hutchinson
June 18
M.T. Thompson Jr., parcel number 09100600300, Mansfield, $9,000, .32 acres, sold to William Scott and Siobhan Strang
Shawn Aaron and Nicole Marlene Cox, 5851 Rock Island Road, Rock Island, $399,900, .5 acres, sold to Hector I Gutierrez
Sagebrook LRR LLC, 2357 S.E. Sage Brooke Road, East Wenatchee, $95,000, .11 acres, sold to David A. Munoz
Sage Home LLC, 2357 S.E. Sage Brooke Road, East Wenatchee, $95,000, .11 acres, sold to David A. Munoz
Mary Ann Corning, parcel number 24210910009, 24210910003 (2 parcels in sale), Orondo, $73,800, 20.12 acres, sold to Chelsea Stocks
Dustin J. and Diana Benoit, parcel number 28243140003, Mansfield, $41,500, 20 acres, sold to Andres Banuelos
Terry L. and Bertys J. Besel, parcel number 242442110000, Waterville, $47,040, 156.8 acres, sold to Garth P. Hinderer
Randy and Shari Tastad, parcel number 66000100100, East Wenatchee, $111,650, .15 acres, sold to 302-312 Ninth St. Holdings LLC
Independent Order of Odd Fellows, 105 N. Chelan Ave., Waterville, $93,000, .07 acres, sold to Gregory Reed Benge
June 21
Robert R. III Power, parcel number 81801903500, Waterville, $4,500, 2.96 acres, sold to Jonathan A. Borell
Gary H. Hagland, 301 Coyote Trail Road, Waterville, $42,900, 5.93 acres, sold to Robert Mier
June 22
Scott and Jeanette Rukke, parcel number 82001201000, Waterville, $4,500, 1.03 acres, sold to Michelle L. Ford
W.M. H. and Cathy A. Shearer, parcel number 28243140004, Mansfield, $45,000, 20 acres, sold to Nathaniel Vasquez
June 23
Rodney A. and Bonnie M. Jacobs, 2067 Legacy Place N.E., East Wenatchee, $130,000, .21 acres, sold to Timberwood Homes LLC
June 24
Pioneer Ridge LLC, parcel number 25211140006, Waterville, $95,000, 20 acres, sold to Eric James Coston
Sage Homes LLC, 48 S. Millbrook Loop, East Wenatchee, $360,299, .21 acres, sold to Scott E. and Darlene G. Lyon
Prime Properties LLC, 48 S. Millbrook Loop, East Wenatchee, $105,000, .21 acres, sold to Scott E. and Darlene G. Lyon
P&F Holdings LLC, 1991 8th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $200,000, 15.81 acres, sold to Fraley Ranch Project LLC
Sage Homes LLC, 2339 S.E. Sage Brooke Road, East Wenatchee, $277,900, .13 acres, sold to Scott Geurkink
SageBrook LRR LLC, 2339 S.E. Sage Brooke Road, East Wenatchee, $95,000, .13 acres, sold to Scott Geurkink
Sage Homes LLC, 2155 Millwood Lane S.E., East Wenatchee, $339,900, .18 acres, sold to John and Sharon Clark
Prime Properties LLC, 2155 Millwood Lane S.E., East Wenatchee, $105,000, .18 acres, sold to John and Sharon Clark
June 25
Sharon A. Mongeon, parcel number 26252130001, 79 acres, 26252110000, 238 acres, 26251520000, 156 acres, 26250910003, 194 acres (4 parcels in sale), Waterville, $190,000, sold to Henry L. Tupling
Happy Roots LLC, parcel number 81701600600, Coulee-Hartline, $5,650, 1.03 acres, sold to Christopher Ross
Aaron Jones Construction LLC, 2658 Parkette St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $765,000, .29 acres, sold to Juan A. Vargas
Mtns LLC, 2658 Parkette St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $135,000, .29 acres, sold to Aaron Jones Construction LLC
Sage Homes LLC, 2363 S.E. Sage Brooke Road, East Wenatchee, $295,900, .11 acres, sold to Jose Guadalupe and Maria Magdalena Melendrez Mendoza
Sagebrook LRR LLC, 2363 S.E. Sage Brooke Road, East Wenatchee, $95,000, .11 acres, sold to Jose Guadalupe and Maria Magdalena Melendrez Mendoza
Jason Friend, parcel number 81400501300, Ephrata, $6,000, 1.05 acres, sold to Aron Thomas Zisch
Ruth R. Manners, parcel number 28243020003, Mansfield, $45,000, 20 acres, sold to Wesley and Jacqueline Morris
Prisciliano and Evangelina Cruz, 5371 4th St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $200,000, 9.74 acres, sold to Rafael and Irma Arellano
Terry L. and Bertys J. Besel et al, parcel number 24241030001, Waterville, $47,340, 157.8 acres, sold to Jason P. and Susan M. McCray
June 28
Rimrock Meadows Association, parcel number 81400503900, Ephrata, $24,000, 1 acre, sold to Maxine L. Price
W.S. Wright LLC, parcel number 01400805500, 01400702800, 01400702500 (3 parcels in sale), Bridgeport, $115,000, .1 acres, sold to Antonia Leon Flores
W.S. Wright LLC, parcel number 00206000003, Bridgeport, $60,000, .16 acres, sold to Ryan and Betty Allstot
Rice Family Enterprises LLC, parcel number 25281940003, Coulee-Hartline, $30,000, 20.17 acres, sold to Jason D. and Nicole M. Greene
Pioneer Ridge LLC, parcel number 25211130008, Waterville, $85,000, 20.06 acres, sold to Matthew C. and Carrie A. Brammer
RML Washington LLC, parcel number 49700001000, Chelan, $40,000, 24.69 acres, sold to Lee Edwards
June 29
Griffin Land Holdings LLC, 301 Falcon Ridge Road, Waterville, $55,000, 8.53 acres, sold to Michael Bauer
Marilynn Dondero-Rich, parcel number 81801004900, Coulee-Hartline, $4,250, 2.17 acres, sold to Harbor Trust Inc.
June 30
Piepel Land Holdings and David Piepel, parcel number 22210840016, East Wenatchee, $436,800, 4.25 acres, sold to Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority
Matthew and Leah New, 7 Spring Canyon Road, Chelan, $420,000, 10.4 acres, sold to Ronald J. and Krista L. Thoreson
Steven J. Miller, parcel number 82001301200, Waterville, $5,000, 1.45 acres, sold to Adam and Andrea Morales
Steven J. Miller, 367 Dawson Place, Waterville, $5,000, 1.31 acres, sold to Jeffrey and Jennifer Baker
Donald L. and Carol A. Terry, parcel number 81800800200, Coulee-Hartline, $600, 1.07 acres, sold to Rimrock Meadows Association
Janelle Campbell, 220 Ridge Road, Chelan, $170,000, 2 acres, sold to Justin and Angela Hamlin
Sagebrook LRR LLC, 2349 S.E. Sage Brooke Road, East Wenatchee, $95,000, .12 acres, sold to Jeffrey Permin