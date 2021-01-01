Chelan County commercial sales
Nov. 5
Steven and Cheryl Rode, 1709 Jefferson St. 1, Wenatchee, $462,000, sold to Conrad and Jennifer Cadman
Carlton Vista LLC, 133 E. Chelan Ave. 3, Chelan, $847,500, sold to Twin Peaks Holdings LLC
Quail Run Adult Mobile Community LLC, 703 E. Wapato Ave., Chelan, $185,000, sold to Invest Chelan LLC
Jenneric Properties LLC, 1107 Walla Walla Ave., Wenatchee, $370,000, sold to Corey and Tanya Davis
Nov. 6
Larry and Edith Neether Trustees, 15353 Highway 2, Lake Wenatchee, $425,000, sold to JACS Land Group LLC
Nov. 9
Giles Sokei, 135 Lone Horse Road, Manson, $135,000, sold to Lake Chelan Reclamation District (Boundary Line Adjustment)
Nov. 16
Manson Properties LLC, 76 Wapato Way, Manson, $850,000, sold to Gabriel Moreno et al
Star Industries Inc., 1115 C Walla Walla Ave., Wenatchee, $410,699, sold to Rabel Properties
Nov. 19
NCW Precision Properties LLC, 207 S. Columbia St., Wenatchee, $550,412, sold to P1 Holdings LLC
Financial Offices Joint Venture, 610 N. Mission St. (two parcels), Wenatchee, $280,000, sold to Walter Horan et al
Nov. 23
Castlerock Ventures LLC, 1450 Castlerock Ave. 1 and 1101 (two parcels), Wenatchee, $20,016,600, sold to Castlerock Wenatchee 139 LLC
Nov. 24
Karl and Deborah Word, 1058 B and C E. Woodin Ave. (two parcels), Chelan, $1,000,000, sold to Chelan Maintenance Facility LLC
Chelan County residential sales
Nov. 2
Bates Family Trust, 4123 Knowles Road, Wenatchee, $659,000, sold to Ryan R. and Janie L. Busk
Douglas A. and Sandra C. Corulli, 1223 Methow St., Wenatchee, $250,000, sold to Caleb R. Nerland et al
William C. and Tara M. Miller, 318 Highpoint Place, Chelan, $1,645,000, sold to Erik and Jodi Larson
Nov. 3
Bryan A. Macon, 3848 Majeska Lane, Cashmere, $600,000, sold to Randy and Lisa Talley
Michael and Marci Olmstead, 18605 Karl Road, Lake Wenatchee, $325,000, sold to Elliot J. and Sumitra P. Escalante
Rich L. and Colleen J. Penfield, 31 Chestnut St., Chelan, $355,000, sold to Paul H. Horne
Richard J. Hourigan, 104 S. Delaware Ave., Wenatchee, $500,000, sold to Kathryn A. Salmon
Van and Corrina Gideon, 14 Hummingbird Hill Lane, Malaga, $422,000, sold to Brady Hargraves
Ronald C. Prosise, 1450 Westpoint Place, Wenatchee, $825,000, sold to Anthony R. and Angela J. Mumford
Theodore E. and Christine E. Kozikowski, 930 Sage Crest Drive, Wenatchee, $790,000, sold to Brandon De Camp
Sally Kay Campbell-Nelson et al, 211 W. No See Um Road, Chelan, $815,000, sold to Tuyen B. Nguyen
Nov. 4
Suzanne Koch et al, 405 Ramona Ave., Wenatchee, $203,315, sold to Kyle B. and Jacqueline C. Hurst
James R. Quinn, 905 Saddlerock Drive, Wenatchee, $234,200, sold to Pamela Gruenberg
John and Janice Mausser, 709 Gehr St., Wenatchee, $445,000, sold to Kenneth G. and Mike L. DeFoe
Nov. 5
Vernon and Stephanie Matthews, 5923 Stemilt Creek Road, Wenatchee, $240,000, sold to Steve Shiflett Orchard Inc.
Laurie L. Brown, 303 Angier Ave., Cashmere, $340,000, sold to Samuel J. and Emily Sullivan
E. Bart and Coreen B. Tilly, 2067 Maiden Lane, Wenatchee, $735,000, sold to Wade Pellatt
Richard L. Evans, 1900 Broadway Place, Wenatchee, $595,000, sold to Chad C. and Morgan Rand
Dwight L. and Lynn Stoddard, 7047 Icicle Road, Leavenworth, $300,000, sold to Russell and Lisa Williams
David K. Lawson, 25817 Bridle Lane, Plain, $500,000, sold to Leigh A. Boone
Charles L. and Kathleen M. Cary Revocable Living Trust, 7540 Chelan Ridge Road, Chelan, $930,000, sold to Jeffrey R. and Cortney C. Bollschweiler
Sandra Barton, 103 N. Park & Woodin Ave., Chelan, $3,000, sold to James and Joan Sheppard
Eastern Washington Construction Inc., 64 Bay View Lane, Manson, $750,000, sold to Maryrose and Abner Juco et al
Nov. 6
Richard L. and Maxine J. Moore, 1460 Summit Blvd., Manson, $870,000, sold to William R. Kallio and Chelsea R. Globe
Beverly Stanford, 3580 Bainard Road, Malaga, $150,000, sold to Mike Pottorff
A Home Doctor Inc., 424 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $379,600, sold to Thomas and Kaitlin Bezanson
Elizabeth A. Jones, 1830 Rocklund Drive A, Wenatchee, $240,000, sold to Cynthia and Dean Crawford
Nov. 9
Giles Sokei, 406 Banks Ave., Manson, $135,000, sold to Lake Chelan Reclamation District (Boundary Line Adjustment)
Antoine Orchards Inc., 2680 Highway 150, Manson, $685,505, sold to Robert M. and Cynthia P. W. Petersen Living Trust
Alexander A. and Allie Hoyt, 125 Summer Breeze Road, Manson, $565,000, sold to Danielle E. Harden
Matthew M. and Amy T. Snyder, 239 Foxridge Lane, Leavenworth, $1,425,000, sold to Michael C. Lee and Rosana M. Bishai
Roberts Construction LLC, 998 Spring Mountain Drive, Wenatchee, $539,900, sold to Lindsay and Kyle Richerson
Nov. 10
Bradley D. and Michelle M. Whitehall, 125 White Birch Place, Cashmere, $277,000, sold to Maria Verduzco and Orlando Zamudio
Tony and Vanessa Cameron et al, 12335 W. Emig Drive, Leavenworth, $1,150,000, sold to Robb L. and Cindy L. Swenson
Ernest and Bonnie Bumgarner, 311 N. Shore Court, Manson, $337,000, sold to Juan M. Zaragoza and Rosa Gallegos De Zaragoza
Robert R. and Suzanne L. Lesmeister, 95 Turk Road, Manson, $559,000, sold to Waco Budiselich
Timberwood Homes LLC, 235 Burch Hollow Lane, Wenatchee, $699,990, sold to Marion A. Friedrich
A Home Doctor Inc., 104 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $389,800, sold to Michael D. and Beth A. Hall
Kevin J. Pierotti and Richard L. Pierotti TIC, 103 N. Park St. 342, Chelan, $960,000, sold to Cristian Nielsen et al
Stamy Family Trust, 103 N. Park & Woodin Ave., Chelan, $1,500, sold to Henry and Donna Knies
Nov. 11
Joyce L. MacKay, 20633 Miracle Mile, Lake Wenatchee, $725,000, sold to Jason and Shawna Cohen
Dolores C. Sebring Trust, 144 S. Delaware Ave., Wenatchee, $310,000, sold to Joseph D. Hunter
Nov. 12
Martha Genelle Morton, 2115 Orchard Ave., Wenatchee, $460,000, sold to Mandy Mitchell et al
Eric and Joanne Thielen, 920 Westchester Drive, Wenatchee, $630,000, sold to Neil S. Neroutsos
Lenard and Wendy Geren, 5804 Pioneer Drive, Cashmere, $465,000, sold to Stephanie L. and Benjiman L. Durrant
Blaine A. Vandehey and Sandy E. Letzing, 1708 Stella Ave., Wenatchee, $386,500, sold to Brandt S. and Brittney E. Cappell
Becker Homes LLC, 14305 Chumstick Highway, Leavenworth, $795,000, sold to Joseph S. and Jennifer Leedom
Yesenia Avila and Juan M. Venegas, 220 E. Gibson Ave., Chelan, $328,000, sold to Emily Cowardin
Karen G. Hoass Trust, 322 W. Woodin Ave. 402, Chelan, $490,000, sold to Michael A. Hull and Tina E. Um
Donald M. and Susan L. Taylor, 2000 Little Butte Ranch Road, Chelan, $805,000, sold to Kristoffer R. and Kate G. Munroe
Ricky and Connie Lewellyn, 704 Kriewald Court, Wenatchee, $388,300, sold to Andrew Veenstra Alexa Gray
Robert and Nancy Van Hoven, 1691 Pitcher Canyon Road, Wenatchee, $50,000, sold to Kimberly and Troy Toftness
Nov. 13
Caryl A. Andre and Ty R. Nylund Andre, 1341 Westwood Ave., Wenatchee, $390,000, sold to Blake A. and Talena A. Morrell
Adam Bauer and Kathleen Dyer, 1027 Orchard Ave., Wenatchee, $343,000, sold to 1027 Orchard Ave. LLC
John and Penny C. Ressler, 522 Summit Ave., Leavenworth, $830,000, sold to Jorge and Erin Peralta
Adam C. Harris, 9428 N. Fork Road, Cashmere, $712,500, sold to Robert C. and Jean M. Mullen
Jay and Stephanie De Noma, 101 Highpoint Lane, Chelan, $1,050,000, sold to John and Terrina Guempel
Peter and Mirjana Korzynek, 451 Lakeshore Drive, Manson, $700,000, sold to Scott Jackson and Patricia A. Beares
Nicholas E. Gavin and Hilary Knelleken, 1101 Columbine St., Wenatchee, $427,000, sold to Sandra Guidotti
Nov. 16
Melanie E. and Matthew B. La Vergne, 910 Poplar Ave., Wenatchee, $167,900, sold to Patriot Investment Properties LLC
Christopher J. and Amy J. Wright, 811 Kristi Court, Wenatchee, $367,000, sold to Courtney G. Carlson
Bradley and Rebecca Cazzanigi, 5084 Mission Creek Road, Cashmere, $348,022, sold to James P. and Donna J. Brady
Walter J. Van Dyke, 2105 Sage St., Entiat, $62,816, sold to Walter Van Dyke et al
Steven A. and Rhonda L. Taylor, 17805 River Road, Plain, $275,000, sold to Matthew Axelson
Steve E. and Nancy A. Hagan, 16040 and 16060 Telemark Lane (two parcels), Lake Wenatchee, $1,350,000, sold to Charles R. Veers
Terry Miller et al, 2410 Salal Drive, Lake Wenatchee, $275,000, sold to Nicholas Hemming et al
Richard B. and Susan E. Zalewski, 212 Village Drive, Manson, $355,000, sold to Ryan and Kelsey Zalewski
Wanda Corey, 1215 Leanne Place and Property ID 52876 (two parcels), Wenatchee, $385,000, sold to Brandon M. and Jaymie D. Martin
Jose M. Montalvo, 806 Methow St. and Property ID 53506 (two parcels), Wenatchee, $50,000, sold to Eloina and Victor Chavez
Geraldine M. Bland, 1024 Glenwood Ave., Wenatchee, $375,900, sold to William A. Thompson III and Makali J. Thompson
Brandon M. and Jaymie D. Martin, 3041 Monterey Drive, Malaga, $299,900, sold to Robert Rix et al
Anthony S. Levesque, 18651 Rieche Road, Lake Wenatchee, $150,000, sold to Corbin J. Crimmins
Phyllis H. Newell, Property ID 12392, $160,000, sold to Jim and Kristen Harding
Sara A. Leighton, 18698 Rieche Road, Lake Wenatchee, $440,000, sold to Petro and Mariya V. Ksondzyk
Nov. 17
Jim W. and Kimberly L. Lewis, 1340 Ninth St., Wenatchee, $309,500, sold to Nichole B. Roller and Stephen Michael Wiest
Linnea M. Land, 906 Saddlerock Drive, Wenatchee, $252,000, sold to Susan T. Shelton
Patrick W. and Theresa A. Harvey, 322 W. Woodin Ave. 303, Chelan, $495,000, sold to Kenneth D. and Colette M. Stickley Trust
Sandra D. Montgomery Trust, 322 W. Woodin Ave. 401, Chelan, $478,000, sold to Paul and Mary Farag
Skylar L. and Shannon Bryant, 823 Orondo Ave., Wenatchee, $293,000, sold to Amber Bollinger
Kory G. and Haylee A. Kalahar, 1522 Historic Lane, Wenatchee, $304,900, sold to Christopher A. Ringering et al
Noel P. and Tricia Soderblom, 1038 S. Lakeshore Road 3, Chelan, $439,950, sold to Parkway Lake Chelan LLC
Nov. 18
Charles E. and Carlee D. Atkinson, 215 N. Garfield Ave., Wenatchee, $377,000, sold to Aaron K. and Chloe A. Irvine
Michael and Tina McCarty, 8160 Williams Canyon Road, Dryden, $725,000, sold to Shannon M. and Gabriel B. Cohen
Tracy L. and Randy S. Overturf, 20614 Haight Drive, Lake Wenatchee, $760,000, sold to Andrea and William Leigh
Elaine L. Phelps, 4720 Wapato Lake Road, Manson, $500,000, sold to Kenneth Spohn and Cheryl Chatham Spohn
Timberwood Homes LLC, 223 Burch Hollow Lane, Wenatchee, $749,990, sold to Richard S. and Patricia A. Cameron
Matthew B. Lutz, 717 Third St., Wenatchee, $261,000, sold to Jeffrey Barker
Nov. 19
Patricia S. Stanford, 1000 Jessica Lane, Wenatchee, $351,000, sold to Lara J. Wilson
Nicholas J. Meditz, 20632 Miracle Mile, Lake Wenatchee, $680,000, sold to Randolph K. Dales and Marilyn A. Tyler
Terry R. and Shirley A. Luker, 104 N. Water St., Chelan, $1,800,000, sold to Brian Riseland and Janett L. Garcia-Riseland
Terrance P. and Carol E. Doede, 142 Snuffy Smith Road, Manson, $95,000, sold to Nolan R. and Amber E. Doede
Aldelmo and Reyna Santiago, 2025 Chapman Road, Wenatchee, $175,000, sold to Sheila Sanchez
Jeremy and Stephani Smith, 104 Tanager Lane, Cashmere, $647,900, sold to Cameron Smith
Alteene Lamoreaux, 321 Brandi Lane, Wenatchee, $409,000, sold to Ian Gorton and Jan Nash
GK Hoff LLC, 1117 Seventh St., Wenatchee, $319,900, sold to Alisha G. and William J. Tuthill
Nov. 20
Christopher J. James, 4154 Eels Road, Cashmere, $245,000, sold to Maria D. Equiua
Matthew C. and Janine D. Brunner, 310 Angier Ave., Cashmere, $445,000, sold to Tyler and Amber McCord
Darrell and Kathleen Stewart, 100 Ski Blick Strasse A104, Leavenworth, $455,000, sold to Sean T. Reed
David R. and Brenda L. Dahl, 15329 Highway 97A, Entiat, $1,300,000, sold to Scott A. Haynes
Kim Skaar 401K Plan, 131 E. Gibson Ave., Chelan, $298,000, sold to Kiersten Sahlberg
Loren J. and Susan J. Michael, 3554 Mission Creek Road and Property ID 23166 and 23170 (three parcels), Cashmere, $655,000, sold to Justin V. and Kelli M. Fletcher
Nov. 21
Thomas E. and Jennifer A. Coultas, 2113 Chiwawa Loop Road, Lake Wenatchee, $605,000, sold to Colin C. Campbell Jr.
Estate of Alice Basford Crawford, 3840 W. Eaglerock Drive, Wenatchee, $495,000, sold to Kevin McMurray and Jennifer Rose
Grace E. Olrun, 8 Washut Lane, Manson, $915,000, sold to Dr. Grant R. Lohse and Dr. Liza K. Partlow
Nov. 22
Jesus C. Mendoza, 1710 Locust St., Wenatchee, $299,900, sold to Arnica M. Briody
Timothy E. Bruggman, 846 Autumn Crest Drive, Wenatchee, $903,000, sold to Rick Y. and Amy L. Hirai
Nov. 23
Janice L. Seale Trustee, 2080 15 Halvorson Canyon Road, Wenatchee, $579,900, sold to Kimberly and Troy Toftness
Brian Green, 3980 Bardin James Road and Property ID 22744 (two parcels), Monitor, $1,050,000, sold to Lukas Whitehead and Roxanne Turner
Jesse R. McGlothen III and Brianna L. McGlothen, 1613 Mulberry Lane, Wenatchee, $362,900, sold to Artelia Brito Ramirez and Cesar Guerrero Brito
Rodney Coonfield, 1604 Walnut Place, Wenatchee, $700,000, sold to Edwin C. and Alice C. Grafton
Fred E. Blodgett Jr. and Tina J. Blodgett, 12723 Wilson St., Leavenworth, $575,000, sold to Terry Houghton Jr. and Aisha Houghton
Alice J. Hanson, 510 S. Lake St., Chelan, $355,000, sold to Breanne R. Hanson and Kristopher P. Baker
David Claughton, 152 Waterfront Terrace Lane, Manson, $425,000, sold to Julie M. Busch and Gabriel M. Warner
Tamara M. Stambaugh, 3972 Squilchuck Road, Wenatchee, $575,000, sold to William K. and Susan R. Van Ruff
Tyler E. and Shelley L. Schneider, 17065 River Road, Plain, $1,200,000, sold to Leland G. Trusty Jr. and Hillary S. Trusty
William and Paula Saunders, 60 Foxridge Lane, Leavenworth, $799,000, sold to Nova Chamberlain
Nov. 24
Jeremy J. and Alicia H. Sehorn, 4200 April Drive, Wenatchee, $702,000, sold to Chris A. and Chantal M. Blankenburg
Heber and Vaira Kennedy, 18238 Camp 12 Road, Plain, $220,000, sold to Heber Kennedy III and Lindsey B. Kennedy et al
Jeffrey and Maureen Chandler, 24601 Spur St., Plain, $45,000, sold to Michael P. Aspen
James B. and Suzanne K. Slaugenhaupt, 123 Fair Way, Chelan, $475,000, sold to Audra B. and Rick E. Reed
Ty R. Witt, Property ID 66680, W. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $88,000, sold to SSM Forty Investment Inc.
SSM Forty Investment Inc., Property ID 66797, W. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $144,000, sold to Ty Witt
Nov. 25
Keena Taylor, 1818 Skyline Drive 25, Wenatchee, $245,000, sold to John Weston Family Limited Partnership
Linda H. Wilson, 621 Olympus Drive, Wenatchee, $362,000, sold to Michael T. and Erin T. Simpson
Scott Krieter et al, 3088 Riviera Blvd., Malaga, $450,000, sold to Jason L. Throneberry and Angela T. Russell
Alejandro and Maria C. Lanuza, 307 Angier Ave., Cashmere, $330,000, sold to Marco A. Urrutia and Vanessa Lanuza Montelongo
Brandon and Sharon Tveten, 10310 Ski Hill Drive, Leavenworth, $932,500, sold to Nailla Vanderkolk
Charles Brighton, 1038 S. Lakeshore Road 1, Chelan, $466,732, sold to Parkway Lake Chelan LLC
Matthew and Aaron Wilbur, 1036 Vista Place, Wenatchee, $415,000, sold to Johanna Jirsa
Shelley M. Viger, 526 Yakima St., Wenatchee, $330,000, sold to Michael C. and Janice B. Daines
Neelkanth N. Desai and Johanna B. White, 192 Jackrabbit Lane, Chelan, $892,000, sold to William and Brittney Ruiz
Nov. 27
James and Carey Pease et al, 384 Washington St., Manson, $358,000, sold to Chavez Enterprises LLC
Nov. 28
Whitney and Willie R. Curry, 16150 River Road, Plain, $579,000, sold to Nicholas W. Hart
Nov. 30
Alma Proffit, 315 N. Delaware Ave., Wenatchee, $155,000, sold to Raul Martinez
Frances and Vernon Varga, 1022 Dakota St., Wenatchee, $329,200, sold to McMullen Rental Properties LLC
Chelan County land sales
Nov. 2
Larry J. and Anita A. Day, Property ID 41042, Manson, $300,000, 1.22 acres, sold to Alison Williams and Sam F. Williams III
Nov. 3
Michael and Vicki Jacobsen, 15310 Martin Christensen Drive, Leavenworth, $42,000, 2.66 acres, sold to Land Lovers LLC
Terrance P. and Carol E. Doede, 165 Snuffy Smith Road, Manson, $375,000, 4.92 acres, sold to Eric M. and Kristi L. Cundy
Marilyn Courtney, Property ID 38743 and 38744 (two parcels), Lake Wenatchee, $222,778, 1.06 acres, sold to Cheri Wheatley
Nov. 4
Scott Schab, 18009 River Road, Plain, $150,000, 0.75 acres, sold to Larry J. and Sharon D. Mattson
Terrance P. and Carol E. Doede, Property ID 50674, Manson, $325,000, 8.75 acres, sold to William R. MacLellan and Kindsey Cameron
Douglas W. and Catherine M. Holt, 1694 Cottontail Lane, 1255 Cable Gulch Road and Property ID 51465, 67565, 67566 and 67567 (six parcels), Chelan, $900,000, 124.43 acres, sold to Glenn S. Brunson
Deborah S. Ballock, Property ID 50904, Manson, $68,000, 1.76 acres, sold to Pavel and Vera Gogus
Murial Barkley-Aylmer, 4583 Apple Acres Road, Chelan, $68,000, 15 acres, sold to No Thi Gibson
Robert R. and Suzanne L. Lesmeister, Property ID 50352, Turk Road, Manson, $285,000, 20.26 acres, sold to Kate and Jesse Howard
Nov. 5
Elisabeth Irene Modahl, 1912 Pensione Place, Wenatchee, $119,900, 0.2 acres, sold to HCD Homes LLC
Thomson Logging LLC, Property ID 35589, Lake Wenatchee, $250,000, 40 acres, sold to Gemelle III LLC
DSJS LLC, Property ID 51328, George Garton Road, Chelan, $65,000, 20 acres, sold to Donald P. and Jennifer J. Kramer
Roger Olsen and Kimberlee Walker, Property ID 51337, 51338, 51339, 51340, 51341, 51342, 51343, 51344 and 51345 (nine parcels), $80,000, 480 acres, sold to RML Washington LLC
Chelan Development Company LLC, Property ID 51445, Chelan, $82,750, 22.1 acres, sold to Daniel and Lara E. Ramey
Chelan Development Company LLC, Property ID 51458 and 51460 (two parcels), Chelan, $211,744, 40.77 acres, sold to Tristan R. and Elaine C. Ansell
Nov. 6
Paul L. Grondal Trustee, 218 Bandera Way, Chelan, $220,000, 0.28 acres, sold to Joseph A. and Susan S. Bell Family Revocable Trust
Conrad Cadman, 905 S. Wilson St., Wenatchee, $135,000, 0.21 acres, sold to Valley Rentals LLC
A Home Doctor Inc., 20 Jamey Lane, Malaga, $358,784, 0.3 acres, sold to Steve L. and Virginia R. Picard
Carl A. Peterson, Property ID 44917, Chelan, $760,000, 1.4 acres, sold to Seth Talbott et al
Nov. 7
Lisa B. Winsby, 70 Terrace Drive, Manson, $160,000, 0.19 acres, sold to Eduardo J. and Vivian E. Kassner
Nov. 9
Peter R. Kuske, Property ID 51693, Chelan, $93,000, sold to Ernest Radillo
Crystal View Estates, 140 Crystal Crest Drive, Chelan, $307,000, 1.1 acres, sold to Nicole and Nicholas Mahnkey
Crystal View Estates, 127 Crystal Crest Drive, Chelan, $205,000, 0.69 acres, sold to Andrey and Svetlana Glinskiy
Clarence L. Smart, 87 and 125 Lost Spoke Lane (two parcels), Wenatchee, $277,000, 1.2 acres, sold to Wapiti North LLC
Nov. 10
Vacant Land Guys LLC, Property ID 33414, Entiat, $27,700, 20 acres, sold to Spiridon Stamatiou and Rebecca Stamatiou
Brian V. and Suzanne M. Vanderwerff, 12210 Village View Drive, Leavenworth, $300,000, 1.06 acres, sold to Tara B. and Jeremy C. Newton
Nov. 12
Onuma P. Miller, Property ID 48478, Manson, $225,000, 2.02 acres, sold to Langdon H. and Penny Bohart
Miguel Romero and Maribel Romero Mendoza, 113 Mayer Drive, Chelan, $180,000, 0.34 acres, sold to Sergio Lozano and Ma De Lourdes Lozano
Nov. 13
Noreen W. Johnson, Property ID 40257, Chelan, $225,000, 2.47 acres, sold to D. Paula Frederico Versiani and Ana M. Terra Maluf
Jay and Stephanie De Noma, 125 Highpoint Lane, Chelan, $500,000, 2.77 acres, sold to John and Terrina Guempel
Nov. 16
Jacob T. and Heather J. Ruth, Property ID 40447, Chelan, $23,000, 20.17 acres, sold to Hunter Campbell
Nov. 17
Michael and Sharon Carter, 1007 Two Rivers Road, Entiat, $126,000, 0.43 acres, sold to Robert and Suzanne Lesmeister
Gary I. Jensen, Property ID 48239, Chelan, $165,000, 0.23 acres, sold to James C. and Loralee A. Hartl
Nov. 18
Greg and Anne Hurley, 306 Clos Chevalle Road, Chelan, $279,000, 0.57 acres, sold to William and Kathryn Greve
James M. and Emma G. Durham Trustees, 2645 Methow St., Wenatchee, $250,000, 2.77 acres, sold to Manuel and Maria G. Ramos
Nov. 19
Entiat Business Park LLC, Property ID 33504, Entiat, $275,000, 1.87 acres, sold to Bret and Barbara Gardner
A.E. and Sylvia Hammermaster, Property ID 40703, Chelan, $310,000, 5.77 acres, sold to William C. and Tara M. Miller
James and Sharon Lidstrom, 1726 Sunset Ridge Lane, Chelan, $103,000, 31.31 acres, sold to Margaret Savarino
Eben L. and Jennifer J. Cox, 108 Hillcrest Place, Chelan, $122,500, 0.28 acres, sold to Edgardo Z. and Edwina M. Silva
Upfront Construction LLC, 9978 Saska Way, Entiat, $374,900, 0.24 acres, sold to Jacob M. and Kaycee L. Hennings
Chelan Highlands LLC, 711 W. Golf Course Drive, Chelan, $219,625, 0.25 acres, sold to Wallace W. Farris Jr. and Kim I. Farris
Christopher M. Soehren, 4120 April Drive, Wenatchee, $310,000, 3.54 acres, sold to James and Ursula Panagiotou
Nov. 20
David C. Williams, Property ID 31149, Dryden, $280,000, 3.5 acres, sold to John D. Bauer and Abigail L. Peterson
Dan and Antoinette Roy, 3310 Stemilt Creek Road, Malaga, $170,000, 5.69 acres, sold to Omar E. Hernandez Lopez
Winesap LLC, 199 Porcupine Lane, Chelan, $390,000, 0.16 acres, sold to Mark and Rhonda Call
Chelan Highlands LLC, 711 W. Golf Course Drive, Chelan, $619,000, 0.25 acres, sold to Wallace W. Farris Jr. and Kim I. Farris
Roland L. Haight, Property ID 68421, Second Creek Road, Leavenworth, $128,000, 10 acres, sold to Kimberly Couri et al
Nov. 23
Joseph T. and Angela R. Monahan, Property ID 68353, Wenatchee, $125,000, 20 acres, sold to Eric P. and Helen M. Chase
Joseph T. and Angela R. Monahan, Property ID 68354, Wenatchee, $125,000, 20 acres, sold to Paul and Shelley Chase
Thomas and Mary Monahan, Property ID 67780, Wenatchee, $125,000, 20 acres, sold to Paul and Shelley Chase
Livewell+G LLC, 1806 Lower Monitor Road, Wenatchee, $390,000, 3.51 acres, sold to Nathan and Misty Foster
David and Lisa Easterly, Property ID 30149, Leavenworth, $185,000, 2.2 acres, sold to Taylor W. and Sue E. Mayfield
Anthony C. Ross and Lynda S. Morehead, Property ID 48524, Manson, $299,900, 2.58 acres, sold to Alison Anderson
Nov. 24
Terrance P. and Carol E. Doede, Property ID 68347, Snuffy Smith Road, Manson, $283,000, 22.45 acres, sold to Scot F. and Sally A. Beahan
Nov. 25
Kevin E. Schmoll, 101 Wapato Place, Chelan, $135,000, 0.19 acres, sold to Eric D. and Kelly J. Dominick
Steven W. and Lynn M. Busser, 143 Clos Chevalle Road, Chelan, $260,000, 0.56 acres, sold to Michael T. and Joelle L. Spell
Russell C. and Cynthia Morse, 144 Outlaw Lane, Cashmere, $125,000, 5 acres, sold to Laura Colasurdo
Nov. 30
Rudy and Twila Werner, Property ID 33307, Entiat, $33,000, 20 acres, sold to Zebulen Pike
Zoe Chotzen-Tsuruda, 276 Sabio Way, Chelan, $100,000, 0.41 acres, sold to Steve L. and Nancy R. Gervais
Ralph and M.L. Davis, 1000 Highway 150 5, Manson, $102,500, 0.06 acres, sold to Ruby Dunsmore
Douglas County commercial sales
Nov. 9
Randolph Thoren, 1040 Columbia Ave., Bridgeport, $45,000, sold to Santos I. Hernandez
Douglas County residential sales
Nov. 2
C & C Investments Properties LLC, 249 21st St. N.W., East Wenatchee, $464,900, sold to Billi Snook
Cassandra Padron, 128 E. 2nd Ave., Mansfield, $5,000, sold to Thomas W. Tupling
Element Homes LLC, 2524 Vasi Court, $542,900, sold to Douglas and Mary Chiechi
Nov. 3
Bobby J. and Vickie M. Phillips, 1104 2nd St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $404,000, sold to Luke Sean and Kayla Marie Gregory
Stella L. Dechaney, 10 Glendale St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $172,000, sold to Erubey Camacho and Susana Flores
VZS Properties LLC, 1721 5th St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $384,000, sold to Blaine Ryan and Emily Jane Wuertz
Alex K. and Linda S. Emme, 947 Briarwood Drive, East Wenatchee, $800,000, sold to John and Nicole Cary
Jesus A. and Maria G. Guerra, 828 12th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $452,000, sold to Jason D. and Kelli M. Lindsey
Hurst Landing Trust, 5002 Hurst Landing Road, East Wenatchee, $244,000, sold to J. Gregory Werner Living Trust
DJ Custom Homes Inc., 2592 Paisley St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $639,000, sold to Mark and Deborah McManigal
Nov. 4
Neil O. and Rosalie Dunn, 410 S. Chelan Ave., Waterville, $10,000, sold to Timothy and June Skinner
Jennifer J. Dobbs Estate, 1494 Eastmont Ave. #16, East Wenatchee, $350,000, sold to Bobby J. and Vickie Phillips
Nov. 5
Jason A. and Shari E. Quantrell, 323 N. Kentucky Ave., East Wenatchee, $350,000, sold to Jesse Moyer
Donald B. Myers and Heidi Lee Jacobsen-Myers and Jon Picard, 2616 N.W. Cascade Ave., East Wenatchee, $440,000, sold to Ivy J. Jacobsen and Tristen K. Jurgensen
Alyanse Properties LLC, 2481 3rd St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $460,000, sold to Levi and Irene Gilbert
James P. and Beverly J. Ferguson, 824 Madeleine Court, East Wenatchee, $484,000, sold to Jeffrey and Helen Fogelstrom
Nov. 6
Joann Green Peak Estate, 320 Central St., Bridgeport, $100,000, sold to Alberto Valdovinos Rosas and Malinda Ashley Valdovinos
Joe C. and Wanda Looper, 527 Highway 173, Bridgeport, $315,000, sold to Alejandro Martinez Rincon and Lizet Cruz
Scott and Erin Kolar, 1527 Country Club Drive, East Wenatchee, $600,000, sold to Susan and William Clem
Gus and Susan Heinicke, 2034 Autumn Drive, East Wenatchee, $526,000, sold to Gregory R. and Rebecca L. Shaw
Brett W. and Deanne J. Telford, 1382 Boulder Loop, East Wenatchee, $375,000, sold to Gary and Gerrie Holfeldt
Nov. 9
Mark D. Loewen, 3973 N.E. Vista Del Rey Drive, East Wenatchee, $314,900, sold to Jesse Altizer
Shannon C. and Daniel Gilmour, 700 Clarissa Lane, East Wenatchee, $633,000, sold to Daniel and Connie Russ
Nov. 10
Jack M. and Patricia A. Lyon, 4079 Bluerock Drive N.E., East Wenatchee, $320,000, sold to Jaime Maldonado Avila
Herman Edward Allen Jr. and Brenda D. Allen, 217 W. Walnut St., Waterville, $200,000, sold to Ty S. Harlan
Pedro A. Pulido and Lorena Hernandez Pulido, 2389 Fancher Field Road, East Wenatchee, $399,900, sold to Stuart Lowell Smith and Sara Marie Maxine Smith
Jaime Maldonado Avila, 332 N. Lander Place, East Wenatchee, $244,500, sold to Carly D. Kamps
Nov. 12
Michael E. Heath, 2 Baker Ave., Rock Island, $285,000, sold to Wyatt Hunter Long
Nov. 13
Benton One Forty LLC, 343 13th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $370,000, sold to Kandy Holdings LLC
Payne Michael Brannon and Micah Larsen, 1921 Legacy Place S.E., East Wenatchee, $485,000, sold to George K. and Carmen Dockins
Ryan D. and Telenna K. Peterson, 534 Nelson Place, East Wenatchee, $479,000, sold to Chad and Jenny Hamilton
Janette M. Freel, 477 N. Joseph Ave., East Wenatchee, $400,000, sold to Tommy S. and Angela K. Santjer
Michael D. and Cindy F. Simmons, 1380 Eastmont Ave. #1404, East Wenatchee, $400,000, sold to James N. Lemaster
Dale E. and Sharon K. Launer, 2720 N.W. Cascade Ave., East Wenatchee, $28,000, sold to Doug A. and Karen L. Newell
Robert W. and Tamyra J. Horton, 846 Highline Drive, East Wenatchee, $359,900, sold to Zachary S. Bunzey and Angela Seo
Nov. 16
Andrew W. and Erika Botts, 2274 2nd St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $418,000, sold to The Gearhart Family LLC
Nov. 17
Royal J. DeVaney, 400 E. Poplar St., Waterville, $272,500, sold to Sheianne Black Bowen and Justin James Bowen
Daniel and Rhonda Smith, 570 W. Emerson Drive, Orondo, $680,000, sold to Guy Essmeier
Leeann F. Gibbs, 522 Newport Plaza, East Wenatchee, $300,000, sold to Wayne A. and Tracie Lynn Vaughn
Leslie Marie Hubbard, 14971 Badger Mountain Road, East Wenatchee, $170,000, sold to Mason Dore’ Hills, Jayson Dore’ and Bobbi Joel Hills
Nov. 18
Karen L. Norlin and Dewayne G. Crater, 266 N. Kansas Ave., East Wenatchee, $312,900, sold to Dale Eugene Holcomb and Seneida De La Cruz
Von L. and Margaret R. Graf, 1521 N. Astor Court, East Wenatchee, $395,000, sold to Stacie Lea Miles and Memory Lea Severn
Pauletta Z. Welker, 1494 Eastmont Ave. #28, East Wenatchee, $375,000, sold to Janet G. Posenjak
Jeffery S. and Amy L. Klavano, 777 10th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $464,900, sold to Pauletta Z. Welker
Nov. 20
Jessie Miera, 506 15th St., Bridgeport, $155,000, sold to Breanna Sollender
Chadwick N. and Ann M. Lewis, 203 Blue Jay Road, Waterville, $90,000, sold to Monty and Heidi Black
Leonard C. Anderson, 801 10th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $391, sold to City of East Wenatchee
Tony E. and Stacey E. Methvin, 1832 3rd St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $415,000, sold to Jim and Kimberly Lewis
San Juana Madero, 206 Willow View Drive, Orondo, $120,000, sold to David Mortensen and Danielle Lee
Scott L. and Jenny K. Williams, 810 Etta St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $313,000, sold to Darrell and Marianne Brunner
Nov. 23
Christopher J. Shell, 337 N. Larch Ave., East Wenatchee, $367,000, sold to Jennifer Barajas Arroyo and Guillermo Sanchez et al
Nov. 24
Mark S. Mischke, 2374 Prairie Drive, East Wenatchee, $440,000, sold to Joshua S. Tomlinson and Alicia M. Flor
Ryan Devereaux and Anahi Avelar, 3954 N.E. Blueridge Drive, East Wenatchee, $455,000, sold to Sara and Carlos Adamy
Shirley Ann Smith, 115 E. Locust St., Waterville, $300,000, sold to Kevin Michael and Sonya A. Shaw
Chin Tai Chang, 1727 Country Club Drive, East Wenatchee, $535,000, sold to Shawn and Deanne Lipp
Paul and Susan Moulton, 109 Mansfield Road, Quincy, $600,000, sold to Vacation Home on the Columbia LLC
Jose Escalera Montes and Irene Escalera, 476 N. Kent Terrace, East Wenatchee, $339,900, sold to Shela M. Pistoresi
Nov. 25
CMH Homes Inc., 29 McElmurry Lane N.E., East Wenatchee, $399,000, sold to Robert K. and Terri L. Stephens
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, 2408 Highland Drive, Bridgeport, $239,900, sold to Alicia Lynn and Derek Lee Pulsifer
Kevin John Dean, 445 W. Emerson Drive, Orondo, $380,000, sold to George Scott and Bobbi Jo Boucek
Jose Hurtado and Diana Yaquelin Brambila Lopez, 144 12th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $290,000, sold to Roman W. Smith
Daniel and Christine Quinones, 2410 Highland View Drive, East Wenatchee, $399,000, sold to Theresa Evans
Lyman and Sandra Salisbury, 215 14th St., Bridgeport, $207,000, sold to Brian K. and Shannon M. Hendrickson
Nov. 30
Nancy J. Brady, 124 Ironwood Place, East Wenatchee, $404,001, sold to Kenneth C. and Kathryn J. Lowe
Douglas County land sales
Nov. 2
Kelly K. and Rose M. Ballard, 3388 S.E. Klatawa St., East Wenatchee, $220,000, 2.01 acres, sold to John K. and Cindy L. Arnestad
Nov. 3
Rice Family Enterprises LLC, parcel number 25281910003, Coulee-Hartline, $25,000, 20.25 acres, sold to Maurice L. and Kimberly R. Heberer
Ackerman Construction Inc. 2650 Patriot Way S.E., East Wenatchee, $135,000, 0.22 acres, sold to DJ Custom Homes Inc.
Jessup Home Design Inc., 2657 Paisley St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $135,000, 0.29 acres, sold to Christian Dore
Nov. 4
Rimrock Meadows Association, parcel number 81400903100, Ephrata, $5,995, 1.3 acres, sold to Isidro Cruz Gonzalez and Maria Carmen Gonzalez
Nov. 5
Gladys Helmick Trust, parcel numbers 25210130001 and 25211220000(two parcels), Waterville, $336,950, 392 acres, sold to David and Jennifer Brandt
Sage Homes LLC, 2232 2nd St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $290,900, 0.14 acres, sold to Evan Perkins
Prime Properties LLC, 2232 2nd St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $89,000, 0.14 acres, sold to Evan Perkins
Nov. 6
Gladys Helmick Trust, parcel number 25253210004, Waterville, $108,100, 160 acres, sold to Boyd and Betsy Irmer
Gladys Helmick Trust, parcel numbers 24220330001 and 24221010000 (two parcels), Waterville, $170,500, 438 acres, sold to James H. and Michel T. Ruud
Richard H. Einck Jr. and Connie J. Einck, 2858 N. Breckenridge Drive, East Wenatchee, $140,000, 0.25 acres, sold to Charles A. and Michelle Carey
Santiago Guerrero Godinez and Esmeralda Lopez Gomez, parcel number 81800904400, Coulee-Hartline, $8,000, 1.33 acres, sold to Ruperto Munguia Martinez and Veronica Munguia Sanchez
Karen Powell Rizzo Estate, 1330 Palisades Road and parcel number 73000007803 (two parcels), Palisades, $215,000, 6.73 acres, sold to Taylor E. McDonald and Shelby S. Streeter
Nov. 9
Gladys Helmick Trust, parcel number 2523140002, Waterville, $50,600, 79 acres, sold to Neil and Becky Irmer
Gladys Helmick Trust, parcel numbers 26231710000, 26231730000 and 26231840000 (three parcels), Waterville, $615,250, 780.8 acres, sold to Gary and Lauren Polson
Nov. 10
Rimrock Meadows Association, parcel number 81800901100 and 81800901200 (two parcels), Coulee-Hartline, $16,990, 2.12 acres, sold to Jacob Paul Anderson and Jana Marie Clarke
Orlin G. and Carrie C. Sorenson, parcel number 28243140006, Mansfield, $28,500, 20 acres, sold to Matthew M. and Billie Jo Laeuger
Nov. 12
Brett W. Telford, 440 19th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $245,000, 0.47 acres, sold to Scott W. Wolf and Chelsea L. Maki
The John’s Retirement Plan Trust, parcel number 22210930008, East Wenatchee, $871,200, 13.58 acres, sold to Western Sunset 2 LLC
Piepel Land Holdings LLC, parcel number 22210720021, 8th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $240,000, 2.6 acres, sold to Jaime and Kristy Flores
Nov. 13
Michael and Tiffany Frieary, parcel number 44600001700, East Wenatchee, $30,000, 5.85 acres, sold to Pablo Chavolla Herrera and Sandra Alvarado
Beard Family Farm LLC, parcel number 27231310002, Chelan, $18,200, 9.46 acres, sold to Matthew and Leah New
Nov. 16
Victoria V. and Lyle B. Grambo, parcel numbers 28293020002 and 28282610001 (two parcels), Coulee Dam, $18,000, 120 acres, sold to Wade W. and Teresa D. King
Wade William King, parcel number 28282440001, Coulee Dam, $18,000, 80 acres, sold to Victoria V. and Lyle B. Grambo
James R. and Barbara L. Stoneman, parcel number 81801902800, Waterville, $1,000, 1.95 acres, sold to Diana M. Brogan
Daniel Butler, 116 Freese Road and parcel number 83300000202 (two parcels), Quincy, $325,000, 9.95 acres, sold to Kevin C. Hill
Prime Properties LLC, 2224 2nd St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $89,000, 0.14 acres, sold to Heidi Huddle
Sage Homes LLC, 2224 2nd St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $303,900, 0.14 acres, sold to Heidi Huddle
Henry C. and Cathie D. Lewis, 410 N. Colorado Ave., East Wenatchee, $283,334, 1.17 acres, sold to Skil LLC
Nov. 17
Paul Frederick Olsen, 160 E. Emerson Drive, Orondo, $135,300, 0.14 acres, sold to Steve and Amy Bolen
Nov. 18
Sage Homes LLC, 2216 2nd St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $267,900, 0.14 acres, sold to Alex and Julia Loomer
Prime Properties LLC, 2216 2nd St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $89,000, 0.14 acres, sold to Alex and Julia Loomer
Nov. 19
Richard Montoya, 3074 N. Breckenridge Drive, East Wenatchee, $145,000, 0.41 acres, sold to Jason and Stacey Holeman
Hardway Holdings LLC, parcel number 22211330014, East Wenatchee, $20,000, 20.09 acres, sold to Andrew Feil
Hardway Holdings LLC, 40 Yote Road, East Wenatchee, $20,000, 20.24 acres, sold to Ryan S. and Tennille A. Vickery
Nov. 20
Jim Walker, parcel number 26220240005, Chelan, $182,500, 4.25 acres, sold to Matthew and Melanie Porter
Sage Homes LLC, 2213 2nd St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $290,900, 0.17 acres, sold to Alexander Christian Fatkin
Prime Properties LLC, 2213 2nd St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $89,000, 0.17 acres, sold to Alexander Christian Fatkin
Dovex Fruit Co., 22215 and 22209 Highway 97, 10 Shady Lane, parcel numbers 26211320008 and 26212210002, Brays Landing Road, parcel numbers 26212210010 and 26212210011, Lucky Badger Road, parcel numbers 26211540001, 26211540005 and 26211540006, Highway 97, parcel number 26211640002, Weimer Road and parcel number 26211420004 (12 parcels), Orondo, $15,500,000, 628.08 acres, sold to Four Corners Farmland Fund Douglas LLC
CMH Homes Inc., 2401 New Penfold Court, East Wenatchee, $294,414, 0.28 acres, sold to Colleen D. and Chad B. Cummings
Nov. 23
Shaun A. and Monica D. Lough, parcel number 22212120020, East Wenatchee, $150,000, 2 acres, sold to Tonya M. and Chad E. Kruger
Nov. 24
Piepel Land Holdings LLC, parcel number 22212410008, East Wenatchee, $185,000, 2.95 acres, sold to Zachery and Scarlet Waller
Piepel Land Holdings and David Piepel, parcel number 22210840002, East Wenatchee, $650,000, 4.53 acres, sold to Tal Holdings LLC
Nov. 25
Nobuko Lemay, parcel number 49700001600, Mansfield, $20,000, 8.52 acres, sold to Mandie Marinelli and Carrie Sherman
Rachel C. Lamma, 157 Dion Drive, Brewster, $42,500, 1 acre, sold to Mark L. Riker
Nov. 30
Sage Homes LLC, 2205 2nd St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $274,900, 0.16 acres, sold to Adrian Espinosa and Laura G. Trujillo Ramos
Prime Properties LLC, 2205 2nd St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $89,000, 0.16 acres, sold to Adrian Espinosa and Laura G. Trujillo Ramos
Kenneth and Elizabeth Hemberry, 776 Highway 173, Brewster, $155,000, 9.53 acres, sold to Doroteo Luna Perez, Maria M. Barajas De Luna and Rose E. Luna