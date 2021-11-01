Chelan County commercial sales
Sept. 1
Archibald Investments LLC, 304 Peshastin St. A, Cashmere, $700,000, sold to 304-plex LLC
Sept. 3
Craig M. Green, 140 Lavender Court 34, Wenatchee, $134,600, sold to Lorenzo O. Coto
Sept. 14
Omgayatri LLC, 1004 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, $2,695,000, sold to Om Sairam LLC
Sept. 15
K and Y Properties LLC, 603 S.R. 150, Manson, $1,200,000, sold to Cornelius Holdings LLC
Oak Park Properties LLC, 1301 S. Columbia St., Wenatchee, $869,000, sold to TR3 Holdings LLC
Sept. 20
Garcia Properties LLC, 800 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, $830,000, sold to Juan M. Muniz Arroyo
Sept. 21
Limster Corp., 1017 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, $5,900,000, sold to Pac Nor Lodging LLC et al
Sept. 30
Peters Street Management LLC, 701 N. Mission St. and 207 Easy St., Wenatchee, two parcels in sale, $1,115,670, sold to Washington Central North LLC
Chelan County residential sales
Sept. 1
Tonia and Timothy Glau Tennant, 3221 Allyn Lane, Monitor, $350,000, sold to Shannon D. and Chad C. Rushing
Paul D. and Kaycee Hadley, 11574 Entiat River Road, Entiat, $484,900, sold to Shelly R. and William G. Jr. Clark
John M. and Amy L. Nance, 17759 North Shore Drive, Lake Wenatchee, $186,000, sold to Joshua J. and Karashawn M. Slimp
Ronald D. Mendel, S.R. 150, Chelan, $6,000, sold to Benjamin and Shannon Copstead
James and Jill Burbery, 461 Howser Hill Lane, Chelan, $1,000,000, sold to Robert M. and Tammy L. Dowdell
Sept. 2
Michael E. and Jennifer L. Noyd, 3781 School St., Wenatchee, $750,000, sold to MJB Associates LLC
Donald A. Eikenberry, 322 W. Woodin Ave. 100, Chelan, $505,000, sold to Boney and Suniya Mathew
Norma and Vince Ward, Property ID 52146, Stehekin, $375,000, sold to Seth and Joanna Shaw
Sept. 3
Elsie Star Asimakoupoulos, 805 Gellatly St., Wenatchee, $405,000, sold to Austin P.M. Chandler and Devan E. Corcoran
Lewis and Maribeth Clark, 317 S. 3rd St., Chelan, $600,000, sold to Gary E. and Sheree L. Noyes
Gwendolyn F. Burke, 162 Gobblers Knob Lane, Manson, $715,000, sold to Dana Elwell
Victor E. and April C. Walker, 3015 Riverview Lane, Malaga, $449,950, sold to Charles E. and Carlee D. Atkinson
SSM Forty Investment Inc., W. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $85,950, sold to Thomas Ryan
Sept. 5
Shawn M. and Molly M. Fant, 2452 Salal Drive, Lake Wenatchee, $825,000, sold to Colin and Jennifer White
Sept. 7
Nicholas J. Manzaro, 700 S. Western Ave., Wenatchee, $382,000, sold to Geraldine R. and Bill I. Brittain
Brock and Meagan Olson, 3111 Fircrest Place, Wenatchee, $1,099,000, sold to Neal A. Cynkus
Bruce S. Schneller, 329 Melody Lane, Wenatchee, $445,000, sold to Grace City Church
Scott M. O’Brien, 5905 Larson St., 5820 Sunset Highway (2 parcels in sale), Cashmere, $850,000, sold to Justin T. and Katherine Marden
Toby S. and Connie S. Teller, 14934 Golden Delicious St., Entiat, $245,000, sold to Shaelynn Fitzpatrick and Yancy Ayala
Michael W. Koens, S.R. 150, Chelan, $3,000, sold to Jason M. and Kara J. Crum
Douglas G. and Theresa L. Kelley, 1310 Red Apple Road, Wenatchee, $650,000, sold to Wesley Marion
Bernhard L. and Diann E. Losengaard, 1523 Trisha Way, $417,000, sold to Wayne and Kerry Hample
Alyson M. and Wayne L. Terry, 1 Brookside Way, Wenatchee, $600,000, sold to Lyn Schildwachter
Sharyl Bohart and Sandra Hohn, 732 Edgemont Drive, Wenatchee, $400,000, sold to John E. Kendall
Joel L. and Ashley A. Hewitt, 885 Autumn Crest Drive, Wenatchee, $850,000, sold to Brock T. and Meagan N. Olson
D&T Campbell Investments LLC, 27 Jonagold Lane, Manson, $475,000, sold to Sergey Krasnovsky
Sept. 8
Janet and John Rae, 1915 Linville Drive, Wenatchee, $420,000, sold to McKenzie and Chad Bostwick
Eckert Family LLC, 3780 Camas Creek Road, Peshastin, $229,000, sold to Kenneth L. and Mary L. Kanikeberg
Patricia A. Stoudt, 12795 Shore St., Leavenworth, $983,000, sold to Brian and Susan E. Hartwell
Gertrude A. Ripley, 8397 Main St., Peshastin, $185,416, sold to Terry I. Lietz
Gary Thompson, 1902 W. Prospect St. 103, Chelan, $190,000, sold to Integrity II LLC
Ivonne Perez, 196 Viewdale Ave., Wenatchee, $245,000, sold to Rodriguez Lorenzo Hernandez and Romana R. Bemol
Sept. 9
CMH Homes Inc., 21 Ryan Lane, Wenatchee, $469,000, sold to Victor E. and April C. Walker
Donald S. and Vania B. Winters, 8210 River View Road, $480,000, sold to Clifford Sittman et al
Coty Meserve, 14542 Vradenburg St., Entiat, $425,000, sold to Richard Berg
Karen and Donald Sprankle, 16255 Chumstick Highway, Leavenworth, $335,000, sold to Travis Bradburn
Bruce N. and Brenda R. Bain Revocable Living Trust, 100 Lake Chelan Shores Drive 18 7, Chelan, $480,000, sold to Winter Retreat LLC
James E. Hursh, 1656 Ridgeview Loop Drive, Wenatchee, $300,000, sold to Oliva Cortes Zavala and Alberto Nava Araujo
Marquetta Garcia, 115 Mission Creek Road C., Cashmere, $83,252, sold to Billy R. and Sandra R. Tackett
Stephen M. and Kasey A. Donahue, 414 Riverside Meadow, Cashmere, $465,000, sold to David and Tracy Piepel
Sept. 10
Michael R. Diamond, 103 Mountain View Place, Cashmere, $378,000, sold to Kodey P. Siegfreid et al
Robert C. Rinke, 814 Pine St., Leavenworth, $600,000, sold to Connie and Urs R. Muggli
GH Leavenworth, 217 Eighth St. 34, Leavenworth, $510,000, sold to Kyle Hammrich and Sonja Boskovic
Robert C. Bauman, 12872 Shore St., Leavenworth, $1,000,000, sold to Benjamin Peters and Diana Wendt
Hayden L. and Shannon M. McCall, 427 E. Allen Ave., Chelan, $425,000, sold to Anthony R. Coble and Kassidy S. Wisemore
Michael W. and Valerie A. Rife, 1007 Sunny Brooke Lane, Chelan, $565,000, sold to Marina Darlington et al
Troy D. Fetzer, 3200 Jagla Road, Wenatchee, $35,000, sold to Shaun C. Lacour and Troy Fetzer
SSM Forty Investment Inc., W. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $124,950, sold to Scott M. Branch and Lisa M Caltabiano
Sept. 13
Wendy D. Cowell Trustee, 4305 W. Eaglerock Drive, Wenatchee, $1,100,000, sold to Scott E. and Marie Stalin
Monica and Ben Thresher, 117 Amherst Ave., Wenatchee, $399,000, sold to Nichole M. and Theron A. Garcia
Kenneth Severance, 21309 Stetson Road, Wenatchee, $375,000, sold to Lori A. Skewis
Peterson’s Waterfront, 103 N. Park and Woodin Ave., Chelan, $1,500, sold to Tom and Janet Cook
Anthony R. Coble, 416 N. Cedar St., Chelan, $275,000, sold to Paul R. Lopez Olguin and Ana P. Alvarez Sanchez
Deborah A. Tornetta et al, 955 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $1,000,000, sold to Austin and Brooke Stendera
Virginia Kraft et al, 14240 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $469,500, sold to Redthorne Chelan LLC
In Good Company Events Inc., 10 S. Cove Ave. 36, Wenatchee, $240,000, sold to David J. Bentancourt et al
Sunset Marina LLC, W. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $89,950, sold to Ronald and Diane Lund
D&T Campbell Investments LLC, 111 Manzanita Drive, Manson, $529,000, sold to Leah P. and Garrett S. Potter
Sept. 14
Michael R. Shamley, 1215 1st St., Wenatchee, $540,000, sold to Kayla and Colton Johnson
Lena M. Little et al, 328 Brandi Lane, Wenatchee, $499,000, sold to Christopher R. Cloakey and Samantha L. Nelson
Wayne McCarty, 2634 Kinnikinnick Drive, Lake Wenatchee, $1,450,000, sold to Will Dixon and Jay Picard
Adams Tri-Cities Enterprises Inc., 1308 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $1,750,000, sold to Gary and Paige Wescott Revocable Living Trust
Frederick E. Saxby, 216 N. Wilson St., Chelan, $275,000, sold to Trever Tobel and Karin Torbenson
Sept. 15
Justin A. Jackson, 125 N. Franklin Ave., Wenatchee, $469,900, sold to Debra L. Mains
Neomah Scharps et al, 218 Chatham Hill Road, Wenatchee, $475,000, sold to Kristen M. Conley and Bryan P. Hepworth
Angie Coleman Sherman, Roundy Drive, Entiat, $338,000, sold to Stephen D. Pipkin
Walter D. and Madonna M. Schmid, 309 W. Nixon Ave., $599,000, sold to Ryan D. and Caitlin Bailey
Rick Dodge, 304 E. Nebraska St., Chelan, $375,000, sold to Jeff and Renee Cooper
Pettit Family Trust, 303 S. Harris Ave., Manson, $2,900,000, sold to Henry L. and Stephanie J. Koster
Sept. 16
John W. Cochran and Mary M. Downey, 102 N. Franklin Ave., Wenatchee, $670,000, sold to Timothy and Jennifer Diggs
Barbara J. Hubacek, 915 Willis St., Wenatchee, $415,000, sold to Christopher T. McCullough and Laura E. Castle
Stephen and Kathryn Overnell, 111 Cascade Place, Cashmere, $810,000, sold to Colin R. and Kate Bonnett
Gregory M. Giordano, 100 Lake Chelan Shores Drive 19 2, Chelan, $575,000, sold to Gary D. and Michelle J. Lebert
Bary G. Van Diest et al, 4470 Union Valley Road, Chelan, $512,000, sold to Tony M. and Jamie R. Palazzo
Floyd D. Woods, 300 S. Elliott Ave. 29, Wenatchee, $299,900, sold to David K. and Linda L. Dennis
Samantha L. Hively, 1045 Dakota St., Wenatchee, $388,500, sold to Elizabeth Williamson
Sept. 17
Sharon I. Mattioli, 1415 Seattle Ave., Wenatchee, $400,000, sold to Jamie Malchow
James O. Stewart, 4080 Lakeview Place, Chelan, $1,575,000, sold to Jenna L. and Louis J. Jr. Paglia
Frank and Beverly R. Stickles, 179 Jack Pine Lane, Lake Wenatchee, $300,000, sold to Jeannie J. Harrison
A Home Doctor Inc., 22 Frankie Lane, Malaga, $509,320, sold to Brenda Alcala
Gary F. Schulze, 16920 North Shore Drive, Lake Wenachee, 2 parcels in sale, $1,007,000, sold to Timothy Anderson and Lindsay Lang
Sept. 20
Lester A. Benedict et al, 628 Lowe St., Wenatchee, $395,000, sold to Porter J. and Emily E. Lumpkins
Susan N. Howard, 36 Jennings St., Wenatchee, $560,000, sold to Jennifer A. Schroeder Monda et al
Robert S. and Linda C. Sanders, 6294 Alder Court, Wenatchee, $687,000, sold to Joshua Parrish
Colin and Kate Bonnett, 418 Elberta Ave., Cashmere, $565,000, sold to Ashley Bohr
Property Trio LLC, 2687 Cedar Crest, Lake Wenatchee, $47,850, sold to Heather and Brandon Schuh
Timothy P. Garguile, 322 W. Woodin Ave., 105, Chelan, $625,000, sold to Rylo Holdings LLC
Heather Ruetschle, 1109 Crawford Ave., Wenatchee, $600,000, sold to Melissa D. Bahr
Nancy G. Culliton, 1059 Sunny Brooke Lane, Chelan, $540,000, sold to Guinka Dimitrova
Sept. 21
Irvin L. and Chelsea M. Lenker, 508 Surry Road, Wenatchee, $388,000, sold to Joseph Reardon
Cigroup LLC et al, 1519 Springwater Ave., Wenatchee, $430,000, sold to Staats Investments LLC
Dan E. and Kim Kenoyer, 422 Elberta Ave., Cashmere, $325,000, sold to Kyle D. Kenoyer
James and Laurel C. Zapke, 340 Prospect St. C4, Property ID 28312 (2 parcels in sale), Leavenworth, $420,000, sold to Andrew D. Day and Constance L. Cogburn
Stanley Hopkins, 38 Narrows Lane, Manson, $625,000, sold to Robin Sayers
Leonard and Kelly Silva, 2704 No. 1 Canyon Road, Wenatchee, $202,000, sold to Brian T. Pugh et al
Sept. 22
Dawn B. Cordell, 3597 Iroquois Lane, Monitor, $427,000, sold to Nicholas A. Burnham and Paighton J. Miller
James and Kimberly Richardson, 1901 Broadway Place, Wenatchee, $915,000, sold to Kumud Gugliada
Florence E. Pedersen, 2645 Sumac Lane, Lake Wenatchee, $280,000, sold to Kenneth A. and Kris A. Hair
Gary L. Young, 628 Douglas St., Wenatchee, $319,900, sold to Ludgerus Szmania II and Rocio G. Burruchaga
Robert E. Carlin, 4217 Dixie Lane, Malaga, $345,000, sold to Ana M. Gomez and Carlos A. Cuevas
Sept. 23
Gene E. Anderson, 1704 Rainier St., Wenatchee, $425,000, sold to Kyle W. Lester
Anthony Magana, 23201 Corral St., Plain, $435,000, sold to Jenna L. and Timothy D. Criswell
Faye M. Dillon Trustee, 300 S. Elliott Ave. 17, Wenatchee, $390,000, sold to Timothy S. and Roseanne Owens
Pamela R. Sacco, 808 Walker Ave., Wenatchee, $270,000, sold to Joel Valencia Farias
Edward J. Wendt, 1300 Ormiston St., Wenatchee, $515,000, sold to Brett and Brittney Minor
Becker Homes LLC, 304 Pine St., Leavenworth, $615,000, sold to Douglas and Elle S. Letts
Sunset Marina LLC, W. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $93,950, sold to Josh M. and Lori J. Gill
Sept. 24
Michael G. and Maureen A. Poirier, 1900 Cumbo Court, Wenatchee, $450,000, sold to Emilie A. and Pablo Jr. Chavolla
Thomas J. and Kristine R. Desgroseillier, 1329 Castlerock Ave., Wenatchee, $500,000, sold to Isela Navarro Vega and Jose D. Navarro
Benjamin J. Carter, 12 S. Emerson Ave., Wenatchee, $350,000, sold to Jose R. Lopez Franco et al
Judith C. Heflin, 4284 Mission Creek Road, Cashmere, $375,000, sold to Keith and Segolene Rankin
Peterson’s Waterfront, 103 N. Park and Woodin Ave., Chelan, $2,000, sold to Dennis and Anita Newman
Joni C. Cartwright, 113 Furey Ave., Manson, $625,000, sold to John S. and Christa McNeill
Frederick D. and Janet L. Hanke, 1000 S.R. 150 80, Manson, $363,000, sold to Yvonne and Lawrence English
Scott Whitman et al, 886 Sage Crest Drive, Wenatchee, $800,000, sold to James P. Rimmer
Roberts Construction LLC, 1015 Racine Springs Drive, Wenatchee, $525,900, sold to Carolyn Dowell
Sept. 26
Derek and Joy Ingalls, 85 Wall St., Manson, $1,735,000, sold to Sofia Fatakhova and Dmitry Peysakhov
Sept. 27
Metta A. Petersen, 324 Canyon Creek Drive, Wenatchee, $525,000, sold to Michelle L. Timpe Quan
Paul Mares, 36 Harrison St., Wenatchee, $395,000, sold to Samantha Sayler
Marsha Novich, 116 Bogey Blvd., Chelan, $862,500, sold to William A. and Marilyn A. Bates
Marina S. Williams et al, 808 W. Manson Road D101, Chelan, $460,050, sold to Carol Pendry
Thomas Lee and Ellen Ida Dunbar Trust, 411 E. Allen Ave., Chelan, $420,000, sold to William D. Branin
Todd Janisch, 704 E. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $515,000, sold to Ketarae A. Konshuk Rubio et al
Manson Properties LLC, 815 Boetzkes Ave., $430,000, sold to Gregory Giordano
Brooks D. Smith, 423 Manson Blvd., Manson, $1,300,000, sold to Brian and Vy Maas
Melanie Lodwig, 208 Village Drive, Manson, $680,000, sold to Barbara J. Sovde
Michael Fitz, 715 Yakima St., Wenatchee, $422,000, sold to Sonya and Laurence Chamberlain
4C Investments LLC, 158 Big Pine Drive, Lake Wenatchee, $975,000, sold to Daren J. and Nadja Penry
Larry D. and Lynn L. Pelham, 57 Starlight Ave., Wenatchee, $725,000, sold to Charles Cho and Yu L. Kyung
Sept. 28
Joshua G. and Allison Osborne, 1703 Harris Place, Wenatchee, $515,000, sold to Glen M. and Sandra McLeod
Laurie A. and Clay Steele, 126 Quail Run, Wenatchee, $349,000, sold to Susan N. Howard
Michael E. and Mary H. Ginther, 1326 Cashmere St., Wenatchee, $370,000, sold to Maria Ponce Martinez and Jose R. Aparicio Lopez
RSTA Investments LLC, 8075 Nahahum Canyon Road, Cashmere, $212,000, sold to Andrew P. Melton
Raymond J. Wallitner, 15309 Lakeview St. and 15325 Lakeview St., (2 parcels in sale), Entiat, $1,100,000, sold to Eric M. and Alissa S. Tanaka
Sept. 29
Deborah J. Duncan, 109 Pershing St., Wenatchee, $523,500, sold to Pamela A. Camp
Nick and Lisa Stanton, 6200 Stemilt Creek Road, Wenatchee, $828,000, sold to Amanda and Nicholas Gonzalez
David and Melinda Gilliver, 3775 Viewmont Drive, Wenatchee, $1,300,000, sold to Robert E. and Dawn T. Kaufman
Tommy D. McRae Living Trust, 15071 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $400,000, sold to Patti A. and Ronald N. Pace
Deanna E. Creveling, 8980 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $894,799, sold to Steve and Trudy Maloof
Anne Hoesl, 1310 Castlerock Ave. 11, Wenatchee, $237,000, sold to Eddie J. and Pamela M. Altazan
Judith Pickering, 10 S. Cove Ave. 27, Wenatchee, $183,900, sold to Donna O’Brien
Erin M. and Ronald C. Larsen, 558 Village Drive, Manson, $585,000, sold to Dennis Brooks Smith
Sept. 30
Kirk Kilgore, 6412 Forest Ridge Drive, Wenatchee, $1,300,000, sold to Filip and Andrea L. Turcer
Joshua D. and Nicole L. Wells, 14696 Fish Lake Road, Lake Wenatchee, $385,000, sold to Billie J. and William S. Quiring
Chad Hoffman, 851 Walker Ave., Wenatchee, $269,900, sold to Adriana Hernandez
Chelan County land sales
Sept. 1
Farmer Family Properties LLC, 4300 Kingsbury Road, Malaga, five parcels in sale totaling 205 acres, $560,000, sold to Kevin B. and Lisa E. Harrington
Sept. 2
David R. Penewell and Lisa K. Jones Moore, 20685 Miracle Mile, Lake Wenatchee, $230,000, sold to Tomich J. and Tomich R. Rapone Trust
Sept. 3
Cory E. and Bente C. Klatt, Property ID 39715, Entiat, $60,000, 5.01 acres, sold to Jeremiah and Bethany Green
Sept. 8
Chelan Lookout LLLP, 1337 Dragonfly Court, Chelan, $680,000, .1 acres, sold to David W. and Barbara S. Howe
Sept. 9
David C. Schlosser, 16811 Brown Road, Lake Wenatchee, $200,000, 1.02 acres, sold to Travis Frederick et al
Lloyd E. Fryhover, Property ID 47244, .38 acres, 47245, .37 acres (2 parcels in sale), Entiat, $130,000, sold to Courtney Fitzgerald and Patrick Salvo
GBS Lake Hills LLC, 115 Birdie Drive, Chelan, $229,000, .32 acres, sold to James M. and Sherri L. Reaves
Gary Brennick, Property ID 34684, Lake Wenatchee, $90,000, 8.06 acres, sold to Jennifer Welch
Robert J. and Kimberly S. Stewart, 1000 S.R. 150 62, Manson, $239,000, .05 acres, sold to Ronald E. and Margaret A. Johnson
Sept. 10
Columbia River Ranch LLC, 251 Ravenwing Lane, Malaga, $450,000, 1.77 acres, sold to 251 Ravenwing Lane LLC
Sept. 13
Robert W. and Lynne A. Simpson, 144 Waterview Drive, Chelan, $499,000, 1.89 acres, sold to Brian and Christina M. Fredericks
Chelan Lookout LLLP, 217 Bluebell Lane, Chelan, $367,000, .1 acres, sold to Hilary Seling
Sept. 16
Jay and Shirley Acheson, Property ID 27435, Leavenworth, $277,000, .48 acres, sold to Dan and Erin Becraft
James M. Urness, 6170 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $299,000, .61 acres, sold to William C. and Shannon M. Shugart
Sept. 20
Michael and Shannon Canty, 21512 Camp 12 Road, Plain, $94,500, .27 acres, sold to John and Carolyn Cross
Karen L. Zacher, Property ID 58373, Wenatchee, $175,000, 1.68 acres, sold to Daniel L. and Nancy E. Hiatt
Karen E. Brown, Property ID 58661, Malaga, $188,892, 4 acres, sold to A Home Doctor Inc.
Sept. 21
DBHR LLC et al, 1519 ½ Springwater Ave., Wenatchee, $200,000, .44 acres, sold to Christopher R. Staats and Jordyn M. Giulio
Chelan Lookout LLLP, 287 Bluebell Lane, Chelan, $374,000, .11 acres, sold to Jason Kadushin and Marianne Graham
Chelan Lookout LLLP, 1418 Cottage Lane, Chelan, $282,000, .06 acres, sold to Aref Divsar
Sept. 22
Alan Tepper, Property ID 51597, .58 acres, 51598, .55 acres (2 parcels in sale), Manson, $300,000, sold to Michael K. Blacker Living Trust
Blue Tail LLC, 95 Smitten Lane, Chelan, $330,000, 6.15 acres, sold to Honey Bee Farms LLC
Sept. 23
Stephen F. Willet, Property ID36614, Plain, $480,000, 40.44 acres, sold to Newell Family LLC
Sept. 27
John L. Dalle-Molle, Property ID 31782, Cashmere, $115,000, 20 acres, sold to Donald and Jeanne Poirier
Steven and Tonja Dilly, 1325 E. Wapato Lake Road, Manson, $490,000, 5.05 acres, sold to Karla J. Bushmaker
Sept. 28
Wesley D. and Marty W. Morris, Division St., Manson, $235,000, .39 acres, sold to Perry and Eleni Malevitsis
Sept. 29
Phillip M. Brouillette, Property ID 31541, Dryden, $199,000, 1.45 acres, sold to Adelina G. Cabrera
Michael D. Miller, Property ID 37557, Chelan, $230,000, 5.11 acres, sold to Rex Helderop
Michael D. Miller, Property ID 37559, Chelan, $200,000, 4.5 acres, sold to Leeann Baete
Kaitlyn A. White, E. Johnson Ave., Chelan, $195,000, .09 acres, sold to Robin Burroughs
GBS Lake Hills LLC, 893 Long Drive, Chelan, $320,000, .3 acres, sold to Alicia L. and Brandon D. Gill
Sept. 30
Peggy Lee Lancaster, Property ID 31762, Cashmere, $80,000, 30 acres, sold to ABGB Land Co. LLC
Dan Feil Holdings LLC, 3019 Monterey Drive, Malaga, $50,000, .15 acres, sold to HB Homes Inc.
Chelan Lookout LLLP, 213 Bluebell Lane, Chelan, $334,000, .1 acres, sold to David and Melissa Cox
Douglas County commercial
Sept. 3
Granite Northwest Inc., 5719 Nelpar Drive, 3.66 acres, 5665 Nelpar Drive, 23.55 acres, parcel number 23200240001, 46.4 acres (3 parcels in sale), East Wenatchee, $2,900,000, sold to HR Spinner Corporation
Sept. 20
United Steelworkers of America, 180 Rock Island Road, East Wenatchee, $535,000, sold to Edwin and Melissa Eaton
Sept. 24
Kathie Norrbom, 107 W. Locust St., Waterville, $154,120, sold to Aldon Clifford Pagio
Sept. 30
Fugachee Orchard Partnership, 2030 Tacoma Ave., 1205 Jefferson Ave., 1209 Jefferson Ave., 1237 Jefferson Ave. Apt. 1-6 (4 parcels in sale), Bridgeport, $325,000, sold to White Brewster III LLC
Douglas County residential
Sept. 1
Larry W. and Cheryl L. Davis, 128 Ironwood Place, East Wenatchee, $450,000, sold to Kevin A. Pomarleau
Erin and Devin M. Poff, 1734 Carl St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $364,000, sold to Jose Leyva Morales
John J. and Patricia A. Barnard, 303 Ferry Ave., Coulee Dam, $228,500, sold to Jonathan Herrero
David J. and Lois Brown, 564 Canyon Drive, East Wenatchee, $315,000, sold to Terry and Marlene Glover
Craig S. and Marcia R. Stentz, 1438 Sally Jean Way, Rock Island, $380,000, sold to Troy Arthur and Gidget Hulse
Christopher R. and Carole A. Shedd, 508 N. Adams St., Waterville, $390,000, sold to Jayson Thompson
Sept. 2
Richard A. and Darlene M. Robbins, 205 Wilshire St. N.W., East Wenatchee, $420,000, sold to Kourtnee Cierra and Michael S. Greening
J.W. Campbell Farm Corp., 388 Eastmont Ave. #2, East Wenatchee, $735,001, sold to Griffin and Jason Smith
David C. and Karen M. Bach, 301 Entiat Place, Orondo, $690,000, sold to Timothy and Carolyne Livas
Michael S. and Kourtnee C. Greening, 192 Island Loop, Rock Island, $381,000, sold to Anna Munsey
Sept. 3
Kevin B. and Lisa E. Harrington, 1735 Manhattan Drive, East Wenatchee, $622,000, sold to Abel and Staci Julson Mendez
Desert Canyon LLC, 1030 Desert Canyon Blvd. #304, Orondo, $200,000, sold to Bradley N. and Lori P. Teeter
Kevin M. and Kym A. Sweepe, 33 Kym’s Way, Orondo, $2,450,000, sold to Kathleen M. and Adam S. Duncan
Eliseo Aguilar, 1401 Demar Place, Rock Island, $100,000, sold to Marco Farias Gomez
Gregory and Gloria Ponti, 5520 Penn Ave., East Wenatchee, $407,500, sold to Robert F. Young Jr.
Jerome D. and Lisa M. Moore, 606 Desert Canyon Parkway, Orondo, $460,000, sold to Randy T. Kennedy
Adrian Torres Martinez, 9 N. Garden Ave. SP 02, Rock Island, $4,500, sold to Sandoval and Vicente Guerro
Ackerman Construction Inc., 675 S. Perry Ave., East Wenatchee, $660,000, sold to Diana C. Peters
Sage Homes LLC, 18 S. Millbrook Loop, East Wenatchee, $524,900, sold to Jake Daniel and Alyssa Marie Flynn
Sept. 8
Donald D. Bull Estate, 487 7th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $370,000, sold to Maria Anguiano Sanchez
Linda M. and Ken Del Duca, 828 Briarwood Terrace, East Wenatchee, $846,000, sold to Charity Ann Bailey and Brian E. Reid
Richard D. and Lorena A. Oakley, 1950 Diamond Court, East Wenatchee, $725,000, sold to Lorraine Libby-Thomas
Loraine Allen-Barstad, 424 S. Central Ave., Waterville, $105,000, sold to Eldon Leinweber
Eldon Leinweber, 424 S. Central Ave., Waterville, $150,000, sold to Kimberly E. and James D. Long
Ryan and Candice Fast, 250 Sun Cove Road, Orondo, $701,000, sold to Jeremy J. and Jacqueline Mallon
Nicholas and Amanda Gonzalez, 2660 Semolina Loop, East Wenatchee, $475,000, sold to Samuel Paul Rechtin and Chieh Pan Ssu
Mark R. Everhart, 529 N. Lander Court, East Wenatchee, $425,000, sold to Ruben and Teresa Godina Sr.
Sept. 9
Leo J. and Sheryl H. Homolka, 2607 Fancher Heights Blvd., East Wenatchee, $745,000, sold to Pauls Living Trust
Jeannie D. Fife, 18 S. Stark Ave., East Wenatchee, $147,500, sold to Property X LLC
Terry L. and Wendy J. Barnes, 1970 Soden St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $630,000, sold to Marie Rose and Emilio David Vela
Sage Homes LLC, 2456 S.E. Sage Brooke Road, East Wenatchee, $424,900, .12 acres, sold to Nathan Kuhnhenn
Sept. 10
Charles F. Long, 305 Ferry Ave., Coulee Dam, $195,000, sold to Michael Lee and Christy Jo Cooper
Jaskaran S. and Navdeep K. Riar Kooner, 1825 Bluegrass Ave., East Wenatchee, $530,000, sold to Scott and Nancy Miller
Paul E. Adams, 425 N. Larch Ave., East Wenatchee, $265,000, sold to Jose and Emily Lemus
Paula Carroll, 221 Simpson St., Mansfield, $70,000, sold to Memco LLC
Paula Carroll, 214 Hamilton St., Mansfield, $215,000, sold to Memco
Phillip E. Harrison, 308 Greenbriar Lane, East Wenatchee, $300,000, sold to Bernando Mariavilla
Sept. 13
Charles S. Keifer, 920 S. Mary Ave., East Wenatchee, $240,000, sold to Jose R. and Elaina D. Casillas
Katherine M. and David G. James, 515 W. Ash St., $350,000, sold to Roy and Jessica Moon
Patty L. Karwejna, 2537 3rd St. N.E., $420,000, sold to Miguel Sanchez Avina
Sept. 14
Robert W. Virginia Askland, 14 S. Roland Ave., East Wenatchee, $409,000, sold to Sarah A. Fischer
Sept. 15
Hedy L. Hankins, 308 S. James Ave., East Wenatchee, $355,000, sold to Estevan C. Reyna
Jim Harris Construction Inc., 2638 Patriot Way S.E., East Wenatchee, $675,000, .22 acres, sold to Kristina Jane Wylie
Sept. 16
Stan Doane, 2257 Veedol Drive, East Wenatchee, $360,000, sold to Jared A. Pulver
Sept. 17
Herman Edward Jr. and Brenda D. Allen, 105 W. Poplar St., Waterville, $259,500, sold to Brandon Dorn and Rae Thorsen Taynanee
Mila D. Gormley, 512 E. Birch St., Waterville, $410,000, sold to Phyllis Radke
Richard V. and Elizabeth J. Williamson, 1030 Desert Canyon Blvd. #201A, Orondo, $180,000, sold to Christina Huffine
William L. and Breann L. Glace, 900 N. Gale Ave., East Wenatchee, $508,000, sold to Jackie W. and Kerill A. Woodward
Fred Allen and Frances E. Douglass, 2220 N. Ashland Ave., East Wenatchee, $452,000, sold to Megan Finley
Deryl E. and Debra Nickles, 2715 8th St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $700,000, sold to Ronald and Linda Bracci Family Trust
Sage Homes LLC, 2466 S.E. Sage Brooke Road, East Wenatchee, $424,900, .13 acres, sold to Alexander Nejat
Sept. 20
John and Jill Schroeder, 205 Fairview Ave., Bridgeport, $140,000, sold to Gabino L. and Lorena Vazquez
Sept. 21
Ethyl Knudtson, 455 9th St. N.E. SP 49, East Wenatchee, $7,000, sold to Carol A. Beall
Chad James and Bradi Jo Dahmen, 100 Simon St. #13, East Wenatchee, $218,000, sold to Lindsay Waymire
Sept. 22
Jason and Brenda Collins, 660 Bodie Drive, Waterville, $20,000, sold to Daniel Jay and Junghyun Choi
Juanita L. Frye Estate, 315 Lake Front Road, Orondo, $470,000, sold to Simon Stapel
Morgan R. Kerner, 2297 Spring Wheat Road, East Wenatchee, $460,000, sold to Karissa Tupper
Mark and Marilyn Kolander, 2307 Silo Drive, East Wenatchee, $418,800, sold to Angela June Councilman
Michael M. and Marcia L. Wells, 87 N. Mary Ave., East Wenatchee, $650,000, sold to Andrew and Jodi Bishop III
Sept. 23
James P. Grigsby, 1977 Soden St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $535,000, sold to Rosa E. Espinoza
Kandi A. and Michael E. Lindhe, 260 Lakefront Drive, Orondo, $675,000, sold to Patti J. and John C. Jorgensen
Stephanie Ruggeberg, 604 N. Adams St., Waterville, $230,000, sold to Benjamin A. and Emily A. Floyd
David J. and Michelle L. Renschler, 255 Lake Front Road, Orondo, $652,000, sold to James Christopher and Kim Main
Matthew D. and Danielle M. Fox, 476 N. Kentucky Ave., East Wenatchee, $402,000, sold to Sara Yvonne Wilson
Timberwood Homes LLC, 2652 Paisley St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $800,000, .3 acres, sold to Craig Jeffrey and Susan Morris
Sage Homes LLC, 12 S. Millbrook Loop, East Wenatchee, $549,900, .2 acres, sold to Michael R. Shamley
Sept. 24
Randy King, 175 E. Marine View Drive, Orondo, $659,900, sold to Byron D. Krogstadt
Jerry E. and Wanda D. Billingsley, 786 N. Jerome Lane, East Wenatchee, $405,000, sold to Dustin Spengler
Jason G. and Kerri A. Walker, 876 Kenroy Terrace, East Wenatchee, $460,000, sold to Leonard Daniel and Kelly J. Silva
Shelley Sommerfeld, 280 S. Mary Ave., East Wenatchee, $386,600, sold to Jay R. and Karla K. Gorham
Christopher L. and Tara R. Orndorff, 583 S. Lawler Ave., East Wenatchee, $580,250, sold to Jordan Dickson
Sept. 27
Patrick Mclean, 204 W. Locust St., Waterville, $233,000, sold to Martinez and Ana C. Rodriguez
Mary Leona Gomez Estate, 10 21st St. N.W., East Wenatchee, $135,000, sold to Eric Shane Nelson
Sept. 28
Bethany A. Hayes, 1453 Copper Loop, East Wenatchee, $549,000, sold to John Lee and Joyce Darlene Lozier
Laura M. Bromiley, 1073 Corum Circle, East Wenatchee, $750,000, sold to Lindsey Oleta Vickery and Wayne Courtney
Sept. 29
Oran P. Baumgardner, 225 19th St. N.E. #14, East Wenatchee, $500,000, sold to Richard and JoAnn Neel
Zollo-Dean Living Trust, 300 Lakefront Drive, Orondo, $585,000, sold to Kody M. and Andrea L. Vanhoof
Anthony J. and Rylan H. Buchanan, 211 S. Houston Ave., East Wenatchee, $408,700, sold to Luke and Emily Dilly
Tracy A. Rieke, 2154 Inglewood Drive, East Wenatchee, $550,000, sold to Michael A. and Donna M. Dick
Bret Duffin, 1734 Riverside Drive, East Wenatchee, $925,000, sold to Ramierez and Edgar Perez
Gregory W. and Lynda N. Moncrief, 224 6th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $461,250, sold to Matthew and Kimberly Cavanaugh
Sage Homes LLC, 2288 S.E. Marlette Road, East Wenatchee, $419,900, sold to Bret Duffin
Sept. 30
John S. Jr. and Kristina Shugart, 240 Manowar Lane, East Wenatchee, $525,000, sold to Kathleen and Max Payen
Phillip E. Harrison, 331 11th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $300,000, sold to Eric Noe Gutierrez
Jerome R. Leblanc, 2880 8th St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $455,000, sold to Colby and Elisabeth C. Thorpe
Doug and Patsy Everson Stewart, 2452 N.W. Columbia Ave. #49, East Wenatchee, $450,000, sold to Gina Marie Martin
Curwood K. and Betty G. Gackstetter Revocable Living Trust, 3901 10th St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $850,000, sold to Donald J. and Sarah Jo Loveridge
Mary Babcock, 501 N. Mason Ave., East Wenatchee, $370,000, sold to Darrell L. Hoth
N. Carolyn Stuart, 2925 N.W. Cascade Ave., East Wenatchee, $722,350, sold to Aaron G. and Elena Payne
C&C Investment Properties LLC, 220 Solomon Loop N.W., East Wenatchee, $495,000, sold to Michael R. and Laurie J. Newton
Lorena Rae Mattinson Estate, 201 W. Entiat Drive, Orondo, $600,000, sold to Donald R. Kurtis
Terry E. and Sharon M. Parker, 623 S. Iowa Ave., East Wenatchee, $385,000, sold to Sherri L. Taft
Nicole Leann and Miguel Angel Ramos Espinoza, 2280 Grand Ave., East Wenatchee, $790,000, sold to Joseph and Zandra Anzalone
Douglas County land
Sept. 1
W.M. E. and Cindy G. Matherly, 119 Dion Drive, Bridgeport, $125,000, 1 acre, sold to Michael and Katrina Jane See
Steve and Amy Bolen, 160 E. Emerson Drive, Orondo, $216,497, .14 acres, sold to Siska Anne Treacy
TAL Holdings LLC, parcel number 22210840002, East Wenatchee, $650,000, 4.53 acres, sold to Cornelius Holdings LLC
Sept. 2
Dennis J. Kenfield, parcel number 24210210009, 42.81 acres, 24210210001, 50.96 acres (2 parcels in sale), Waterville, $150,000, sold to Nicholas Carlsen
Emery and Rita Owens, 2676 Snaffle Drive, Ephrata, $19,000, 1.1 acres, sold to Angelina Y. Reynolds
Michael Scott Thompson, parcel number 81502402300, Ephrata, $2,500, 1.1 acres, sold to Open Acres LLC
Dean K. Benson, parcel number 81700401900, Ephrata, $2,000, 1.03 acres, sold to Open Acres LLC
Sept. 3
Ricardo Benjamin and Maria Elena Hurtado, parcel number 81500501600, .98 acres, 81500501500, 1.06 acres, 81500501400 (3 parcels in sale), Ephrata, $22,500, sold to Tim Wilson
Bonniwell Sinclair, 5580 Nature’s Shores Drive, East Wenatchee, $450,000, 5.08 acres, sold to Foe LLC
Sept. 10
R. Dale and Gayle A. Hice, 5 Chambers Road, Brewster, $259,900, 1.04 acres, sold to Kenneth D. and Nancy K. Parsons
Sept. 14
John A. and Kathleen P. Banks, parcel number 81701001400, 1.01 acres, 81701001300, 1.01 acres (2 parcels in sale), Ephrata, $14,000, sold to Anabell Perez
Marie Coakley, parcel number 24252020006, 24241910006, 24250610006, 24250520005, 24250430002 (5 parcels in sale), Waterville, $20,000, sold to Geraldine L. Creel
Sept. 15
Hardway Holdings LLC, 236 S. Partridge Lane, East Wenatchee, $239,500, 20 acres, sold to David and Kristen Hewitt
Pioneer Ridge LLC, parcel number 25211110007, Waterville, $90,000, 20 acres, sold to Brian C. and Michele L. Protzeller
Sept. 17
Raelynn M. Dezellem, 1206 Douglas Ave., .28 acres, parcel number 02100400800, .07 acres (2 parcels in sale), Bridgeport, $189,000, sold to Oswaldo Gonzalez
Sept. 20
Patricia Wells, parcel number 00206200100, Bridgeport, $25,500, .34 acres, sold to Scott and Hannah Pringle
Sept. 21
John and Anne Brangwin, parcel number 22211230003, East Wenatchee, $230,000, 1.25 acres, sold to James and Tamara Qualls
Sept. 22
Richard S. and Lois A. Howell, parcel number 29260840003, .3 acres, 29261710008, 13 acres, 29261710007, 1.88 acres, 29261710006, 33.12 acres, 29261710002, 29 acres, 29261710001, 39.58 acres, 29260840002, 2.7 acres, 29260840001, 85 acres (8 parcels in sale), Bridgeport, $470,000, sold to Terry L. and Tammy Taylor
Jacqueline Kisinger, parcel number 24261910001, 226.39 acres, 24262020001, 236.8 acres (2 parcels in sale), Coulee-Hartline, $5,000, sold to Robert W. and Sherry Olin
Rodney A. and Bonnie M. Jacobs, 2092 Legacy Place S.E., East Wenatchee, $130,000, .19 acres, sold to Timberwood Homes LLC
Sept. 24
Donald and Teresa L. Gillis, 76 Orchard Place, Orondo, $525,000, 1.19 acres, sold to Kent Thomazin
Geri J. and Richard D. Elsensohn, 2716 Angel Lane, East Wenatchee, $199,000, .51 acres, sold to Brett J. and Breanna C. Sasseen
Rice Family Enterprises LLC, parcel number 25281910010, Coulee-Hartline, $29,000, 20.04 acres, sold to Leonardo Acevedo Ochoa
Sept. 27
Luis and Isabel Barajas Bravo, parcel number 09700200401, Mansfield, $15,000, .47 acres, sold to Daniel Espinoza Maciel
Sept. 28
J and L Lawrence Properties LLC, 5200 8th St. S.E., .5 acres, 5251 8th St. S.E., 1 acre, parcel number 22212310006, 30.9 acres (3 parcels in sale), East Wenatchee, $1,401,800, sold to Double Down Properties LLC
Sept. 29
Richard L. and Theresa L. Moran, 190 Liberty Drive, Coulee-Hartline, $11,750, sold to Melvin D. Simmons
Sept. 30
Mark A. and Cynthia E. Summearll, 204 Willow View Drive, Orondo, $140,000, .17 acres, sold to Vincent S. and Rachel A. Butler
Matt and Leah New, parcel number 49700007200, Chelan, $40,000, 12.4 acres, sold to Brad H. Sourbeer