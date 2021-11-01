Chelan County commercial sales

Sept. 1

Archibald Investments LLC, 304 Peshastin St. A, Cashmere, $700,000, sold to 304-plex LLC

Sept. 3

Craig M. Green, 140 Lavender Court 34, Wenatchee, $134,600, sold to Lorenzo O. Coto

Sept. 14

Omgayatri LLC, 1004 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, $2,695,000, sold to Om Sairam LLC

Sept. 15

K and Y Properties LLC, 603 S.R. 150, Manson, $1,200,000, sold to Cornelius Holdings LLC

Oak Park Properties LLC, 1301 S. Columbia St., Wenatchee, $869,000, sold to TR3 Holdings LLC

Sept. 20

Garcia Properties LLC, 800 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, $830,000, sold to Juan M. Muniz Arroyo

Sept. 21

Limster Corp., 1017 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, $5,900,000, sold to Pac Nor Lodging LLC et al

Sept. 30

Peters Street Management LLC, 701 N. Mission St. and 207 Easy St., Wenatchee, two parcels in sale, $1,115,670, sold to Washington Central North LLC

Chelan County residential sales

Sept. 1

Tonia and Timothy Glau Tennant, 3221 Allyn Lane, Monitor, $350,000, sold to Shannon D. and Chad C. Rushing

Paul D. and Kaycee Hadley, 11574 Entiat River Road, Entiat, $484,900, sold to Shelly R. and William G. Jr. Clark

John M. and Amy L. Nance, 17759 North Shore Drive, Lake Wenatchee, $186,000, sold to Joshua J. and Karashawn M. Slimp

Ronald D. Mendel, S.R. 150, Chelan, $6,000, sold to Benjamin and Shannon Copstead

James and Jill Burbery, 461 Howser Hill Lane, Chelan, $1,000,000, sold to Robert M. and Tammy L. Dowdell

Sept. 2

Michael E. and Jennifer L. Noyd, 3781 School St., Wenatchee, $750,000, sold to MJB Associates LLC

Donald A. Eikenberry, 322 W. Woodin Ave. 100, Chelan, $505,000, sold to Boney and Suniya Mathew

Norma and Vince Ward, Property ID 52146, Stehekin, $375,000, sold to Seth and Joanna Shaw

Sept. 3

Elsie Star Asimakoupoulos, 805 Gellatly St., Wenatchee, $405,000, sold to Austin P.M. Chandler and Devan E. Corcoran

Lewis and Maribeth Clark, 317 S. 3rd St., Chelan, $600,000, sold to Gary E. and Sheree L. Noyes

Gwendolyn F. Burke, 162 Gobblers Knob Lane, Manson, $715,000, sold to Dana Elwell

Victor E. and April C. Walker, 3015 Riverview Lane, Malaga, $449,950, sold to Charles E. and Carlee D. Atkinson

SSM Forty Investment Inc., W. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $85,950, sold to Thomas Ryan

Sept. 5

Shawn M. and Molly M. Fant, 2452 Salal Drive, Lake Wenatchee, $825,000, sold to Colin and Jennifer White

Sept. 7

Nicholas J. Manzaro, 700 S. Western Ave., Wenatchee, $382,000, sold to Geraldine R. and Bill I. Brittain

Brock and Meagan Olson, 3111 Fircrest Place, Wenatchee, $1,099,000, sold to Neal A. Cynkus

Bruce S. Schneller, 329 Melody Lane, Wenatchee, $445,000, sold to Grace City Church

Scott M. O’Brien, 5905 Larson St., 5820 Sunset Highway (2 parcels in sale), Cashmere, $850,000, sold to Justin T. and Katherine Marden

Toby S. and Connie S. Teller, 14934 Golden Delicious St., Entiat, $245,000, sold to Shaelynn Fitzpatrick and Yancy Ayala

Michael W. Koens, S.R. 150, Chelan, $3,000, sold to Jason M. and Kara J. Crum

Douglas G. and Theresa L. Kelley, 1310 Red Apple Road, Wenatchee, $650,000, sold to Wesley Marion

Bernhard L. and Diann E. Losengaard, 1523 Trisha Way, $417,000, sold to Wayne and Kerry Hample

Alyson M. and Wayne L. Terry, 1 Brookside Way, Wenatchee, $600,000, sold to Lyn Schildwachter

Sharyl Bohart and Sandra Hohn, 732 Edgemont Drive, Wenatchee, $400,000, sold to John E. Kendall

Joel L. and Ashley A. Hewitt, 885 Autumn Crest Drive, Wenatchee, $850,000, sold to Brock T. and Meagan N. Olson

D&T Campbell Investments LLC, 27 Jonagold Lane, Manson, $475,000, sold to Sergey Krasnovsky

Sept. 8

Janet and John Rae, 1915 Linville Drive, Wenatchee, $420,000, sold to McKenzie and Chad Bostwick

Eckert Family LLC, 3780 Camas Creek Road, Peshastin, $229,000, sold to Kenneth L. and Mary L. Kanikeberg

Patricia A. Stoudt, 12795 Shore St., Leavenworth, $983,000, sold to Brian and Susan E. Hartwell

Gertrude A. Ripley, 8397 Main St., Peshastin, $185,416, sold to Terry I. Lietz

Gary Thompson, 1902 W. Prospect St. 103, Chelan, $190,000, sold to Integrity II LLC

Ivonne Perez, 196 Viewdale Ave., Wenatchee, $245,000, sold to Rodriguez Lorenzo Hernandez and Romana R. Bemol

Sept. 9

CMH Homes Inc., 21 Ryan Lane, Wenatchee, $469,000, sold to Victor E. and April C. Walker

Donald S. and Vania B. Winters, 8210 River View Road, $480,000, sold to Clifford Sittman et al

Coty Meserve, 14542 Vradenburg St., Entiat, $425,000, sold to Richard Berg

Karen and Donald Sprankle, 16255 Chumstick Highway, Leavenworth, $335,000, sold to Travis Bradburn

Bruce N. and Brenda R. Bain Revocable Living Trust, 100 Lake Chelan Shores Drive 18 7, Chelan, $480,000, sold to Winter Retreat LLC

James E. Hursh, 1656 Ridgeview Loop Drive, Wenatchee, $300,000, sold to Oliva Cortes Zavala and Alberto Nava Araujo

Marquetta Garcia, 115 Mission Creek Road C., Cashmere, $83,252, sold to Billy R. and Sandra R. Tackett

Stephen M. and Kasey A. Donahue, 414 Riverside Meadow, Cashmere, $465,000, sold to David and Tracy Piepel

Sept. 10

Michael R. Diamond, 103 Mountain View Place, Cashmere, $378,000, sold to Kodey P. Siegfreid et al

Robert C. Rinke, 814 Pine St., Leavenworth, $600,000, sold to Connie and Urs R. Muggli

GH Leavenworth, 217 Eighth St. 34, Leavenworth, $510,000, sold to Kyle Hammrich and Sonja Boskovic

Robert C. Bauman, 12872 Shore St., Leavenworth, $1,000,000, sold to Benjamin Peters and Diana Wendt

Hayden L. and Shannon M. McCall, 427 E. Allen Ave., Chelan, $425,000, sold to Anthony R. Coble and Kassidy S. Wisemore

Michael W. and Valerie A. Rife, 1007 Sunny Brooke Lane, Chelan, $565,000, sold to Marina Darlington et al

Troy D. Fetzer, 3200 Jagla Road, Wenatchee, $35,000, sold to Shaun C. Lacour and Troy Fetzer

SSM Forty Investment Inc., W. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $124,950, sold to Scott M. Branch and Lisa M Caltabiano

Sept. 13

Wendy D. Cowell Trustee, 4305 W. Eaglerock Drive, Wenatchee, $1,100,000, sold to Scott E. and Marie Stalin

Monica and Ben Thresher, 117 Amherst Ave., Wenatchee, $399,000, sold to Nichole M. and Theron A. Garcia

Kenneth Severance, 21309 Stetson Road, Wenatchee, $375,000, sold to Lori A. Skewis

Peterson’s Waterfront, 103 N. Park and Woodin Ave., Chelan, $1,500, sold to Tom and Janet Cook

Anthony R. Coble, 416 N. Cedar St., Chelan, $275,000, sold to Paul R. Lopez Olguin and Ana P. Alvarez Sanchez

Deborah A. Tornetta et al, 955 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $1,000,000, sold to Austin and Brooke Stendera

Virginia Kraft et al, 14240 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $469,500, sold to Redthorne Chelan LLC

In Good Company Events Inc., 10 S. Cove Ave. 36, Wenatchee, $240,000, sold to David J. Bentancourt et al

Sunset Marina LLC, W. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $89,950, sold to Ronald and Diane Lund

D&T Campbell Investments LLC, 111 Manzanita Drive, Manson, $529,000, sold to Leah P. and Garrett S. Potter

Sept. 14

Michael R. Shamley, 1215 1st St., Wenatchee, $540,000, sold to Kayla and Colton Johnson

Lena M. Little et al, 328 Brandi Lane, Wenatchee, $499,000, sold to Christopher R. Cloakey and Samantha L. Nelson

Wayne McCarty, 2634 Kinnikinnick Drive, Lake Wenatchee, $1,450,000, sold to Will Dixon and Jay Picard

Adams Tri-Cities Enterprises Inc., 1308 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $1,750,000, sold to Gary and Paige Wescott Revocable Living Trust

Frederick E. Saxby, 216 N. Wilson St., Chelan, $275,000, sold to Trever Tobel and Karin Torbenson

Sept. 15

Justin A. Jackson, 125 N. Franklin Ave., Wenatchee, $469,900, sold to Debra L. Mains

Neomah Scharps et al, 218 Chatham Hill Road, Wenatchee, $475,000, sold to Kristen M. Conley and Bryan P. Hepworth

Angie Coleman Sherman, Roundy Drive, Entiat, $338,000, sold to Stephen D. Pipkin

Walter D. and Madonna M. Schmid, 309 W. Nixon Ave., $599,000, sold to Ryan D. and Caitlin Bailey

Rick Dodge, 304 E. Nebraska St., Chelan, $375,000, sold to Jeff and Renee Cooper

Pettit Family Trust, 303 S. Harris Ave., Manson, $2,900,000, sold to Henry L. and Stephanie J. Koster

Sept. 16

John W. Cochran and Mary M. Downey, 102 N. Franklin Ave., Wenatchee, $670,000, sold to Timothy and Jennifer Diggs

Barbara J. Hubacek, 915 Willis St., Wenatchee, $415,000, sold to Christopher T. McCullough and Laura E. Castle

Stephen and Kathryn Overnell, 111 Cascade Place, Cashmere, $810,000, sold to Colin R. and Kate Bonnett

Gregory M. Giordano, 100 Lake Chelan Shores Drive 19 2, Chelan, $575,000, sold to Gary D. and Michelle J. Lebert

Bary G. Van Diest et al, 4470 Union Valley Road, Chelan, $512,000, sold to Tony M. and Jamie R. Palazzo

Floyd D. Woods, 300 S. Elliott Ave. 29, Wenatchee, $299,900, sold to David K. and Linda L. Dennis

Samantha L. Hively, 1045 Dakota St., Wenatchee, $388,500, sold to Elizabeth Williamson

Sept. 17

Sharon I. Mattioli, 1415 Seattle Ave., Wenatchee, $400,000, sold to Jamie Malchow

James O. Stewart, 4080 Lakeview Place, Chelan, $1,575,000, sold to Jenna L. and Louis J. Jr. Paglia

Frank and Beverly R. Stickles, 179 Jack Pine Lane, Lake Wenatchee, $300,000, sold to Jeannie J. Harrison

A Home Doctor Inc., 22 Frankie Lane, Malaga, $509,320, sold to Brenda Alcala

Gary F. Schulze, 16920 North Shore Drive, Lake Wenachee, 2 parcels in sale, $1,007,000, sold to Timothy Anderson and Lindsay Lang

Sept. 20

Lester A. Benedict et al, 628 Lowe St., Wenatchee, $395,000, sold to Porter J. and Emily E. Lumpkins

Susan N. Howard, 36 Jennings St., Wenatchee, $560,000, sold to Jennifer A. Schroeder Monda et al

Robert S. and Linda C. Sanders, 6294 Alder Court, Wenatchee, $687,000, sold to Joshua Parrish

Colin and Kate Bonnett, 418 Elberta Ave., Cashmere, $565,000, sold to Ashley Bohr

Property Trio LLC, 2687 Cedar Crest, Lake Wenatchee, $47,850, sold to Heather and Brandon Schuh

Timothy P. Garguile, 322 W. Woodin Ave., 105, Chelan, $625,000, sold to Rylo Holdings LLC

Heather Ruetschle, 1109 Crawford Ave., Wenatchee, $600,000, sold to Melissa D. Bahr

Nancy G. Culliton, 1059 Sunny Brooke Lane, Chelan, $540,000, sold to Guinka Dimitrova

Sept. 21

Irvin L. and Chelsea M. Lenker, 508 Surry Road, Wenatchee, $388,000, sold to Joseph Reardon

Cigroup LLC et al, 1519 Springwater Ave., Wenatchee, $430,000, sold to Staats Investments LLC

Dan E. and Kim Kenoyer, 422 Elberta Ave., Cashmere, $325,000, sold to Kyle D. Kenoyer

James and Laurel C. Zapke, 340 Prospect St. C4, Property ID 28312 (2 parcels in sale), Leavenworth, $420,000, sold to Andrew D. Day and Constance L. Cogburn

Stanley Hopkins, 38 Narrows Lane, Manson, $625,000, sold to Robin Sayers

Leonard and Kelly Silva, 2704 No. 1 Canyon Road, Wenatchee, $202,000, sold to Brian T. Pugh et al

Sept. 22

Dawn B. Cordell, 3597 Iroquois Lane, Monitor, $427,000, sold to Nicholas A. Burnham and Paighton J. Miller

James and Kimberly Richardson, 1901 Broadway Place, Wenatchee, $915,000, sold to Kumud Gugliada

Florence E. Pedersen, 2645 Sumac Lane, Lake Wenatchee, $280,000, sold to Kenneth A. and Kris A. Hair

Gary L. Young, 628 Douglas St., Wenatchee, $319,900, sold to Ludgerus Szmania II and Rocio G. Burruchaga

Robert E. Carlin, 4217 Dixie Lane, Malaga, $345,000, sold to Ana M. Gomez and Carlos A. Cuevas

Sept. 23

Gene E. Anderson, 1704 Rainier St., Wenatchee, $425,000, sold to Kyle W. Lester

Anthony Magana, 23201 Corral St., Plain, $435,000, sold to Jenna L. and Timothy D. Criswell

Faye M. Dillon Trustee, 300 S. Elliott Ave. 17, Wenatchee, $390,000, sold to Timothy S. and Roseanne Owens

Pamela R. Sacco, 808 Walker Ave., Wenatchee, $270,000, sold to Joel Valencia Farias

Edward J. Wendt, 1300 Ormiston St., Wenatchee, $515,000, sold to Brett and Brittney Minor

Becker Homes LLC, 304 Pine St., Leavenworth, $615,000, sold to Douglas and Elle S. Letts

Sunset Marina LLC, W. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $93,950, sold to Josh M. and Lori J. Gill

Sept. 24

Michael G. and Maureen A. Poirier, 1900 Cumbo Court, Wenatchee, $450,000, sold to Emilie A. and Pablo Jr. Chavolla

Thomas J. and Kristine R. Desgroseillier, 1329 Castlerock Ave., Wenatchee, $500,000, sold to Isela Navarro Vega and Jose D. Navarro

Benjamin J. Carter, 12 S. Emerson Ave., Wenatchee, $350,000, sold to Jose R. Lopez Franco et al

Judith C. Heflin, 4284 Mission Creek Road, Cashmere, $375,000, sold to Keith and Segolene Rankin

Peterson’s Waterfront, 103 N. Park and Woodin Ave., Chelan, $2,000, sold to Dennis and Anita Newman

Joni C. Cartwright, 113 Furey Ave., Manson, $625,000, sold to John S. and Christa McNeill

Frederick D. and Janet L. Hanke, 1000 S.R. 150 80, Manson, $363,000, sold to Yvonne and Lawrence English

Scott Whitman et al, 886 Sage Crest Drive, Wenatchee, $800,000, sold to James P. Rimmer

Roberts Construction LLC, 1015 Racine Springs Drive, Wenatchee, $525,900, sold to Carolyn Dowell

Sept. 26

Derek and Joy Ingalls, 85 Wall St., Manson, $1,735,000, sold to Sofia Fatakhova and Dmitry Peysakhov

Sept. 27

Metta A. Petersen, 324 Canyon Creek Drive, Wenatchee, $525,000, sold to Michelle L. Timpe Quan

Paul Mares, 36 Harrison St., Wenatchee, $395,000, sold to Samantha Sayler

Marsha Novich, 116 Bogey Blvd., Chelan, $862,500, sold to William A. and Marilyn A. Bates

Marina S. Williams et al, 808 W. Manson Road D101, Chelan, $460,050, sold to Carol Pendry

Thomas Lee and Ellen Ida Dunbar Trust, 411 E. Allen Ave., Chelan, $420,000, sold to William D. Branin

Todd Janisch, 704 E. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $515,000, sold to Ketarae A. Konshuk Rubio et al

Manson Properties LLC, 815 Boetzkes Ave., $430,000, sold to Gregory Giordano

Brooks D. Smith, 423 Manson Blvd., Manson, $1,300,000, sold to Brian and Vy Maas

Melanie Lodwig, 208 Village Drive, Manson, $680,000, sold to Barbara J. Sovde

Michael Fitz, 715 Yakima St., Wenatchee, $422,000, sold to Sonya and Laurence Chamberlain

4C Investments LLC, 158 Big Pine Drive, Lake Wenatchee, $975,000, sold to Daren J. and Nadja Penry

Larry D. and Lynn L. Pelham, 57 Starlight Ave., Wenatchee, $725,000, sold to Charles Cho and Yu L. Kyung

Sept. 28

Joshua G. and Allison Osborne, 1703 Harris Place, Wenatchee, $515,000, sold to Glen M. and Sandra McLeod

Laurie A. and Clay Steele, 126 Quail Run, Wenatchee, $349,000, sold to Susan N. Howard

Michael E. and Mary H. Ginther, 1326 Cashmere St., Wenatchee, $370,000, sold to Maria Ponce Martinez and Jose R. Aparicio Lopez

RSTA Investments LLC, 8075 Nahahum Canyon Road, Cashmere, $212,000, sold to Andrew P. Melton

Raymond J. Wallitner, 15309 Lakeview St. and 15325 Lakeview St., (2 parcels in sale), Entiat, $1,100,000, sold to Eric M. and Alissa S. Tanaka

Sept. 29

Deborah J. Duncan, 109 Pershing St., Wenatchee, $523,500, sold to Pamela A. Camp

Nick and Lisa Stanton, 6200 Stemilt Creek Road, Wenatchee, $828,000, sold to Amanda and Nicholas Gonzalez

David and Melinda Gilliver, 3775 Viewmont Drive, Wenatchee, $1,300,000, sold to Robert E. and Dawn T. Kaufman

Tommy D. McRae Living Trust, 15071 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $400,000, sold to Patti A. and Ronald N. Pace

Deanna E. Creveling, 8980 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $894,799, sold to Steve and Trudy Maloof

Anne Hoesl, 1310 Castlerock Ave. 11, Wenatchee, $237,000, sold to Eddie J. and Pamela M. Altazan

Judith Pickering, 10 S. Cove Ave. 27, Wenatchee, $183,900, sold to Donna O’Brien

Erin M. and Ronald C. Larsen, 558 Village Drive, Manson, $585,000, sold to Dennis Brooks Smith

Sept. 30

Kirk Kilgore, 6412 Forest Ridge Drive, Wenatchee, $1,300,000, sold to Filip and Andrea L. Turcer

Joshua D. and Nicole L. Wells, 14696 Fish Lake Road, Lake Wenatchee, $385,000, sold to Billie J. and William S. Quiring

Chad Hoffman, 851 Walker Ave., Wenatchee, $269,900, sold to Adriana Hernandez

Chelan County land sales

Sept. 1

Farmer Family Properties LLC, 4300 Kingsbury Road, Malaga, five parcels in sale totaling 205 acres, $560,000, sold to Kevin B. and Lisa E. Harrington

Sept. 2

David R. Penewell and Lisa K. Jones Moore, 20685 Miracle Mile, Lake Wenatchee, $230,000, sold to Tomich J. and Tomich R. Rapone Trust

Sept. 3

Cory E. and Bente C. Klatt, Property ID 39715, Entiat, $60,000, 5.01 acres, sold to Jeremiah and Bethany Green

Sept. 8

Chelan Lookout LLLP, 1337 Dragonfly Court, Chelan, $680,000, .1 acres, sold to David W. and Barbara S. Howe

Sept. 9

David C. Schlosser, 16811 Brown Road, Lake Wenatchee, $200,000, 1.02 acres, sold to Travis Frederick et al

Lloyd E. Fryhover, Property ID 47244, .38 acres, 47245, .37 acres (2 parcels in sale), Entiat, $130,000, sold to Courtney Fitzgerald and Patrick Salvo

GBS Lake Hills LLC, 115 Birdie Drive, Chelan, $229,000, .32 acres, sold to James M. and Sherri L. Reaves

Gary Brennick, Property ID 34684, Lake Wenatchee, $90,000, 8.06 acres, sold to Jennifer Welch

Robert J. and Kimberly S. Stewart, 1000 S.R. 150 62, Manson, $239,000, .05 acres, sold to Ronald E. and Margaret A. Johnson

Sept. 10

Columbia River Ranch LLC, 251 Ravenwing Lane, Malaga, $450,000, 1.77 acres, sold to 251 Ravenwing Lane LLC

Sept. 13

Robert W. and Lynne A. Simpson, 144 Waterview Drive, Chelan, $499,000, 1.89 acres, sold to Brian and Christina M. Fredericks

Chelan Lookout LLLP, 217 Bluebell Lane, Chelan, $367,000, .1 acres, sold to Hilary Seling

Sept. 16

Jay and Shirley Acheson, Property ID 27435, Leavenworth, $277,000, .48 acres, sold to Dan and Erin Becraft

James M. Urness, 6170 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $299,000, .61 acres, sold to William C. and Shannon M. Shugart

Sept. 20

Michael and Shannon Canty, 21512 Camp 12 Road, Plain, $94,500, .27 acres, sold to John and Carolyn Cross

Karen L. Zacher, Property ID 58373, Wenatchee, $175,000, 1.68 acres, sold to Daniel L. and Nancy E. Hiatt

Karen E. Brown, Property ID 58661, Malaga, $188,892, 4 acres, sold to A Home Doctor Inc.

Sept. 21

DBHR LLC et al, 1519 ½ Springwater Ave., Wenatchee, $200,000, .44 acres, sold to Christopher R. Staats and Jordyn M. Giulio

Chelan Lookout LLLP, 287 Bluebell Lane, Chelan, $374,000, .11 acres, sold to Jason Kadushin and Marianne Graham

Chelan Lookout LLLP, 1418 Cottage Lane, Chelan, $282,000, .06 acres, sold to Aref Divsar

Sept. 22

Alan Tepper, Property ID 51597, .58 acres, 51598, .55 acres (2 parcels in sale), Manson, $300,000, sold to Michael K. Blacker Living Trust

Blue Tail LLC, 95 Smitten Lane, Chelan, $330,000, 6.15 acres, sold to Honey Bee Farms LLC

Sept. 23

Stephen F. Willet, Property ID36614, Plain, $480,000, 40.44 acres, sold to Newell Family LLC

Sept. 27

John L. Dalle-Molle, Property ID 31782, Cashmere, $115,000, 20 acres, sold to Donald and Jeanne Poirier

Steven and Tonja Dilly, 1325 E. Wapato Lake Road, Manson, $490,000, 5.05 acres, sold to Karla J. Bushmaker

Sept. 28

Wesley D. and Marty W. Morris, Division St., Manson, $235,000, .39 acres, sold to Perry and Eleni Malevitsis

Sept. 29

Phillip M. Brouillette, Property ID 31541, Dryden, $199,000, 1.45 acres, sold to Adelina G. Cabrera

Michael D. Miller, Property ID 37557, Chelan, $230,000, 5.11 acres, sold to Rex Helderop

Michael D. Miller, Property ID 37559, Chelan, $200,000, 4.5 acres, sold to Leeann Baete

Kaitlyn A. White, E. Johnson Ave., Chelan, $195,000, .09 acres, sold to Robin Burroughs

GBS Lake Hills LLC, 893 Long Drive, Chelan, $320,000, .3 acres, sold to Alicia L. and Brandon D. Gill

Sept. 30

Peggy Lee Lancaster, Property ID 31762, Cashmere, $80,000, 30 acres, sold to ABGB Land Co. LLC

Dan Feil Holdings LLC, 3019 Monterey Drive, Malaga, $50,000, .15 acres, sold to HB Homes Inc.

Chelan Lookout LLLP, 213 Bluebell Lane, Chelan, $334,000, .1 acres, sold to David and Melissa Cox

Douglas County commercial

Sept. 3

Granite Northwest Inc., 5719 Nelpar Drive, 3.66 acres, 5665 Nelpar Drive, 23.55 acres, parcel number 23200240001, 46.4 acres (3 parcels in sale), East Wenatchee, $2,900,000, sold to HR Spinner Corporation

Sept. 20

United Steelworkers of America, 180 Rock Island Road, East Wenatchee, $535,000, sold to Edwin and Melissa Eaton

Sept. 24

Kathie Norrbom, 107 W. Locust St., Waterville, $154,120, sold to Aldon Clifford Pagio

Sept. 30

Fugachee Orchard Partnership, 2030 Tacoma Ave., 1205 Jefferson Ave., 1209 Jefferson Ave., 1237 Jefferson Ave. Apt. 1-6 (4 parcels in sale), Bridgeport, $325,000, sold to White Brewster III LLC

Douglas County residential

Sept. 1

Larry W. and Cheryl L. Davis, 128 Ironwood Place, East Wenatchee, $450,000, sold to Kevin A. Pomarleau

Erin and Devin M. Poff, 1734 Carl St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $364,000, sold to Jose Leyva Morales

John J. and Patricia A. Barnard, 303 Ferry Ave., Coulee Dam, $228,500, sold to Jonathan Herrero

David J. and Lois Brown, 564 Canyon Drive, East Wenatchee, $315,000, sold to Terry and Marlene Glover

Craig S. and Marcia R. Stentz, 1438 Sally Jean Way, Rock Island, $380,000, sold to Troy Arthur and Gidget Hulse

Christopher R. and Carole A. Shedd, 508 N. Adams St., Waterville, $390,000, sold to Jayson Thompson

Sept. 2

Richard A. and Darlene M. Robbins, 205 Wilshire St. N.W., East Wenatchee, $420,000, sold to Kourtnee Cierra and Michael S. Greening

J.W. Campbell Farm Corp., 388 Eastmont Ave. #2, East Wenatchee, $735,001, sold to Griffin and Jason Smith

David C. and Karen M. Bach, 301 Entiat Place, Orondo, $690,000, sold to Timothy and Carolyne Livas

Michael S. and Kourtnee C. Greening, 192 Island Loop, Rock Island, $381,000, sold to Anna Munsey

Sept. 3

Kevin B. and Lisa E. Harrington, 1735 Manhattan Drive, East Wenatchee, $622,000, sold to Abel and Staci Julson Mendez

Desert Canyon LLC, 1030 Desert Canyon Blvd. #304, Orondo, $200,000, sold to Bradley N. and Lori P. Teeter

Kevin M. and Kym A. Sweepe, 33 Kym’s Way, Orondo, $2,450,000, sold to Kathleen M. and Adam S. Duncan

Eliseo Aguilar, 1401 Demar Place, Rock Island, $100,000, sold to Marco Farias Gomez

Gregory and Gloria Ponti, 5520 Penn Ave., East Wenatchee, $407,500, sold to Robert F. Young Jr.

Jerome D. and Lisa M. Moore, 606 Desert Canyon Parkway, Orondo, $460,000, sold to Randy T. Kennedy

Adrian Torres Martinez, 9 N. Garden Ave. SP 02, Rock Island, $4,500, sold to Sandoval and Vicente Guerro

Ackerman Construction Inc., 675 S. Perry Ave., East Wenatchee, $660,000, sold to Diana C. Peters

Sage Homes LLC, 18 S. Millbrook Loop, East Wenatchee, $524,900, sold to Jake Daniel and Alyssa Marie Flynn

Sept. 8

Donald D. Bull Estate, 487 7th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $370,000, sold to Maria Anguiano Sanchez

Linda M. and Ken Del Duca, 828 Briarwood Terrace, East Wenatchee, $846,000, sold to Charity Ann Bailey and Brian E. Reid

Richard D. and Lorena A. Oakley, 1950 Diamond Court, East Wenatchee, $725,000, sold to Lorraine Libby-Thomas

Loraine Allen-Barstad, 424 S. Central Ave., Waterville, $105,000, sold to Eldon Leinweber

Eldon Leinweber, 424 S. Central Ave., Waterville, $150,000, sold to Kimberly E. and James D. Long

Ryan and Candice Fast, 250 Sun Cove Road, Orondo, $701,000, sold to Jeremy J. and Jacqueline Mallon

Nicholas and Amanda Gonzalez, 2660 Semolina Loop, East Wenatchee, $475,000, sold to Samuel Paul Rechtin and Chieh Pan Ssu

Mark R. Everhart, 529 N. Lander Court, East Wenatchee, $425,000, sold to Ruben and Teresa Godina Sr.

Sept. 9

Leo J. and Sheryl H. Homolka, 2607 Fancher Heights Blvd., East Wenatchee, $745,000, sold to Pauls Living Trust

Jeannie D. Fife, 18 S. Stark Ave., East Wenatchee, $147,500, sold to Property X LLC

Terry L. and Wendy J. Barnes, 1970 Soden St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $630,000, sold to Marie Rose and Emilio David Vela

Sage Homes LLC, 2456 S.E. Sage Brooke Road, East Wenatchee, $424,900, .12 acres, sold to Nathan Kuhnhenn

Sept. 10

Charles F. Long, 305 Ferry Ave., Coulee Dam, $195,000, sold to Michael Lee and Christy Jo Cooper

Jaskaran S. and Navdeep K. Riar Kooner, 1825 Bluegrass Ave., East Wenatchee, $530,000, sold to Scott and Nancy Miller

Paul E. Adams, 425 N. Larch Ave., East Wenatchee, $265,000, sold to Jose and Emily Lemus

Paula Carroll, 221 Simpson St., Mansfield, $70,000, sold to Memco LLC

Paula Carroll, 214 Hamilton St., Mansfield, $215,000, sold to Memco

Phillip E. Harrison, 308 Greenbriar Lane, East Wenatchee, $300,000, sold to Bernando Mariavilla

Sept. 13

Charles S. Keifer, 920 S. Mary Ave., East Wenatchee, $240,000, sold to Jose R. and Elaina D. Casillas

Katherine M. and David G. James, 515 W. Ash St., $350,000, sold to Roy and Jessica Moon

Patty L. Karwejna, 2537 3rd St. N.E., $420,000, sold to Miguel Sanchez Avina

Sept. 14

Robert W. Virginia Askland, 14 S. Roland Ave., East Wenatchee, $409,000, sold to Sarah A. Fischer

Sept. 15

Hedy L. Hankins, 308 S. James Ave., East Wenatchee, $355,000, sold to Estevan C. Reyna

Jim Harris Construction Inc., 2638 Patriot Way S.E., East Wenatchee, $675,000, .22 acres, sold to Kristina Jane Wylie

Sept. 16

Stan Doane, 2257 Veedol Drive, East Wenatchee, $360,000, sold to Jared A. Pulver

Sept. 17

Herman Edward Jr. and Brenda D. Allen, 105 W. Poplar St., Waterville, $259,500, sold to Brandon Dorn and Rae Thorsen Taynanee

Mila D. Gormley, 512 E. Birch St., Waterville, $410,000, sold to Phyllis Radke

Richard V. and Elizabeth J. Williamson, 1030 Desert Canyon Blvd. #201A, Orondo, $180,000, sold to Christina Huffine

William L. and Breann L. Glace, 900 N. Gale Ave., East Wenatchee, $508,000, sold to Jackie W. and Kerill A. Woodward

Fred Allen and Frances E. Douglass, 2220 N. Ashland Ave., East Wenatchee, $452,000, sold to Megan Finley

Deryl E. and Debra Nickles, 2715 8th St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $700,000, sold to Ronald and Linda Bracci Family Trust

Sage Homes LLC, 2466 S.E. Sage Brooke Road, East Wenatchee, $424,900, .13 acres, sold to Alexander Nejat

Sept. 20

John and Jill Schroeder, 205 Fairview Ave., Bridgeport, $140,000, sold to Gabino L. and Lorena Vazquez

Sept. 21

Ethyl Knudtson, 455 9th St. N.E. SP 49, East Wenatchee, $7,000, sold to Carol A. Beall

Chad James and Bradi Jo Dahmen, 100 Simon St. #13, East Wenatchee, $218,000, sold to Lindsay Waymire

Sept. 22

Jason and Brenda Collins, 660 Bodie Drive, Waterville, $20,000, sold to Daniel Jay and Junghyun Choi

Juanita L. Frye Estate, 315 Lake Front Road, Orondo, $470,000, sold to Simon Stapel

Morgan R. Kerner, 2297 Spring Wheat Road, East Wenatchee, $460,000, sold to Karissa Tupper

Mark and Marilyn Kolander, 2307 Silo Drive, East Wenatchee, $418,800, sold to Angela June Councilman

Michael M. and Marcia L. Wells, 87 N. Mary Ave., East Wenatchee, $650,000, sold to Andrew and Jodi Bishop III

Sept. 23

James P. Grigsby, 1977 Soden St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $535,000, sold to Rosa E. Espinoza

Kandi A. and Michael E. Lindhe, 260 Lakefront Drive, Orondo, $675,000, sold to Patti J. and John C. Jorgensen

Stephanie Ruggeberg, 604 N. Adams St., Waterville, $230,000, sold to Benjamin A. and Emily A. Floyd

David J. and Michelle L. Renschler, 255 Lake Front Road, Orondo, $652,000, sold to James Christopher and Kim Main

Matthew D. and Danielle M. Fox, 476 N. Kentucky Ave., East Wenatchee, $402,000, sold to Sara Yvonne Wilson

Timberwood Homes LLC, 2652 Paisley St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $800,000, .3 acres, sold to Craig Jeffrey and Susan Morris

Sage Homes LLC, 12 S. Millbrook Loop, East Wenatchee, $549,900, .2 acres, sold to Michael R. Shamley

Sept. 24

Randy King, 175 E. Marine View Drive, Orondo, $659,900, sold to Byron D. Krogstadt

Jerry E. and Wanda D. Billingsley, 786 N. Jerome Lane, East Wenatchee, $405,000, sold to Dustin Spengler

Jason G. and Kerri A. Walker, 876 Kenroy Terrace, East Wenatchee, $460,000, sold to Leonard Daniel and Kelly J. Silva

Shelley Sommerfeld, 280 S. Mary Ave., East Wenatchee, $386,600, sold to Jay R. and Karla K. Gorham

Christopher L. and Tara R. Orndorff, 583 S. Lawler Ave., East Wenatchee, $580,250, sold to Jordan Dickson

Sept. 27

Patrick Mclean, 204 W. Locust St., Waterville, $233,000, sold to Martinez and Ana C. Rodriguez

Mary Leona Gomez Estate, 10 21st St. N.W., East Wenatchee, $135,000, sold to Eric Shane Nelson

Sept. 28

Bethany A. Hayes, 1453 Copper Loop, East Wenatchee, $549,000, sold to John Lee and Joyce Darlene Lozier

Laura M. Bromiley, 1073 Corum Circle, East Wenatchee, $750,000, sold to Lindsey Oleta Vickery and Wayne Courtney

Sept. 29

Oran P. Baumgardner, 225 19th St. N.E. #14, East Wenatchee, $500,000, sold to Richard and JoAnn Neel

Zollo-Dean Living Trust, 300 Lakefront Drive, Orondo, $585,000, sold to Kody M. and Andrea L. Vanhoof

Anthony J. and Rylan H. Buchanan, 211 S. Houston Ave., East Wenatchee, $408,700, sold to Luke and Emily Dilly

Tracy A. Rieke, 2154 Inglewood Drive, East Wenatchee, $550,000, sold to Michael A. and Donna M. Dick

Bret Duffin, 1734 Riverside Drive, East Wenatchee, $925,000, sold to Ramierez and Edgar Perez

Gregory W. and Lynda N. Moncrief, 224 6th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $461,250, sold to Matthew and Kimberly Cavanaugh

Sage Homes LLC, 2288 S.E. Marlette Road, East Wenatchee, $419,900, sold to Bret Duffin 

Sept. 30

John S. Jr. and Kristina Shugart, 240 Manowar Lane, East Wenatchee, $525,000, sold to Kathleen and Max Payen

Phillip E. Harrison, 331 11th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $300,000, sold to Eric Noe Gutierrez

Jerome R. Leblanc, 2880 8th St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $455,000, sold to Colby and Elisabeth C. Thorpe

Doug and Patsy Everson Stewart, 2452 N.W. Columbia Ave. #49, East Wenatchee, $450,000, sold to Gina Marie Martin

Curwood K. and Betty G. Gackstetter Revocable Living Trust, 3901 10th St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $850,000, sold to Donald J. and Sarah Jo Loveridge

Mary Babcock, 501 N. Mason Ave., East Wenatchee, $370,000, sold to Darrell L. Hoth

N. Carolyn Stuart, 2925 N.W. Cascade Ave., East Wenatchee, $722,350, sold to Aaron G. and Elena Payne

C&C Investment Properties LLC, 220 Solomon Loop N.W., East Wenatchee, $495,000, sold to Michael R. and Laurie J. Newton

Lorena Rae Mattinson Estate, 201 W. Entiat Drive, Orondo, $600,000, sold to Donald R. Kurtis

Terry E. and Sharon M. Parker, 623 S. Iowa Ave., East Wenatchee, $385,000, sold to Sherri L. Taft

Nicole Leann and Miguel Angel Ramos Espinoza, 2280 Grand Ave., East Wenatchee, $790,000, sold to Joseph and Zandra Anzalone

Douglas County land

Sept. 1

W.M. E. and Cindy G. Matherly, 119 Dion Drive, Bridgeport, $125,000, 1 acre, sold to Michael and Katrina Jane See

Steve and Amy Bolen, 160 E. Emerson Drive, Orondo, $216,497, .14 acres, sold to Siska Anne Treacy

TAL Holdings LLC, parcel number 22210840002, East Wenatchee, $650,000, 4.53 acres, sold to Cornelius Holdings LLC

Sept. 2

Dennis J. Kenfield, parcel number 24210210009, 42.81 acres, 24210210001, 50.96 acres (2 parcels in sale), Waterville, $150,000, sold to Nicholas Carlsen

Emery and Rita Owens, 2676 Snaffle Drive, Ephrata, $19,000, 1.1 acres, sold to Angelina Y. Reynolds

Michael Scott Thompson, parcel number 81502402300, Ephrata, $2,500, 1.1 acres, sold to Open Acres LLC

Dean K. Benson, parcel number 81700401900, Ephrata, $2,000, 1.03 acres, sold to Open Acres LLC

Sept. 3

Ricardo Benjamin and Maria Elena Hurtado, parcel number 81500501600, .98 acres, 81500501500, 1.06 acres, 81500501400 (3 parcels in sale), Ephrata, $22,500, sold to Tim Wilson

Bonniwell Sinclair, 5580 Nature’s Shores Drive, East Wenatchee, $450,000, 5.08 acres, sold to Foe LLC

Sept. 10

R. Dale and Gayle A. Hice, 5 Chambers Road, Brewster, $259,900, 1.04 acres, sold to Kenneth D. and Nancy K. Parsons

Sept. 14

John A. and Kathleen P. Banks, parcel number 81701001400, 1.01 acres, 81701001300, 1.01 acres (2 parcels in sale), Ephrata, $14,000, sold to Anabell Perez

Marie Coakley, parcel number 24252020006, 24241910006, 24250610006, 24250520005, 24250430002 (5 parcels in sale), Waterville, $20,000, sold to Geraldine L. Creel

Sept. 15

Hardway Holdings LLC, 236 S. Partridge Lane, East Wenatchee, $239,500, 20 acres, sold to David and Kristen Hewitt

Pioneer Ridge LLC, parcel number 25211110007, Waterville, $90,000, 20 acres, sold to Brian C. and Michele L. Protzeller

Sept. 17

Raelynn M. Dezellem, 1206 Douglas Ave., .28 acres, parcel number 02100400800, .07 acres (2 parcels in sale), Bridgeport, $189,000, sold to Oswaldo Gonzalez

Sept. 20

Patricia Wells, parcel number 00206200100, Bridgeport, $25,500, .34 acres, sold to Scott and Hannah Pringle

Sept. 21

John and Anne Brangwin, parcel number 22211230003, East Wenatchee, $230,000, 1.25 acres, sold to James and Tamara Qualls

Sept. 22

Richard S. and Lois A. Howell, parcel number 29260840003, .3 acres, 29261710008, 13 acres, 29261710007, 1.88 acres, 29261710006, 33.12 acres, 29261710002, 29 acres, 29261710001, 39.58 acres, 29260840002, 2.7 acres, 29260840001, 85 acres (8 parcels in sale), Bridgeport, $470,000, sold to Terry L. and Tammy Taylor

Jacqueline Kisinger, parcel number 24261910001, 226.39 acres, 24262020001, 236.8 acres (2 parcels in sale), Coulee-Hartline, $5,000, sold to Robert W. and Sherry Olin

Rodney A. and Bonnie M. Jacobs, 2092 Legacy Place S.E., East Wenatchee, $130,000, .19 acres, sold to Timberwood Homes LLC

Sept. 24

Donald and Teresa L. Gillis, 76 Orchard Place, Orondo, $525,000, 1.19 acres, sold to Kent Thomazin

Geri J. and Richard D. Elsensohn, 2716 Angel Lane, East Wenatchee, $199,000, .51 acres, sold to Brett J. and Breanna C. Sasseen

Rice Family Enterprises LLC, parcel number 25281910010, Coulee-Hartline, $29,000, 20.04 acres, sold to Leonardo Acevedo Ochoa

Sept. 27

Luis and Isabel Barajas Bravo, parcel number 09700200401, Mansfield, $15,000, .47 acres, sold to Daniel Espinoza Maciel

Sept. 28

J and L Lawrence Properties LLC, 5200 8th St. S.E., .5 acres, 5251 8th St. S.E., 1 acre, parcel number 22212310006, 30.9 acres (3 parcels in sale), East Wenatchee, $1,401,800, sold to Double Down Properties LLC

Sept. 29

Richard L. and Theresa L. Moran, 190 Liberty Drive, Coulee-Hartline, $11,750, sold to Melvin D. Simmons

Sept. 30

Mark A. and Cynthia E. Summearll, 204 Willow View Drive, Orondo, $140,000, .17 acres, sold to Vincent S. and Rachel A. Butler

Matt and Leah New, parcel number 49700007200, Chelan, $40,000, 12.4 acres, sold to Brad H. Sourbeer

Nevonne McDaniels: (509) 664-7151

mcdaniels@wenatcheeworld.com