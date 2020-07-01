Chelan County commercial sales
May 1
Five and One Investments LLC, 1241 Montana St., Wenatchee, $329,900, sold to Jeannette Power-Cooper
May 4
Brian Wintermeier, 107 and 109 Cottage Ave. (two parcels), Cashmere, $600,000, sold to Takacs Inc.
May 15
MK3 LLC, 1311 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, $999,900, sold to Aljaha 1 LLC
Chelan County residential sales
May 1
Marcia E. Peterson, 13 Sunburst St., Wenatchee, $382,000, sold to Scott J. and Tara L. Bailey
Anderson Family Trust, 18590 Hazel Lane, Plain, $714,500, sold to James R. and Taunya M. Clarke
Ruth Lamkin, 201 S. Elliott Ave. 5, Wenatchee, $199,700, sold to Connie M. Port
Jaisa C. Helvey et al, 505 Fairfield Lane, Wenatchee, $122,998, sold to August A. Sheets
Sharon R. Lingel, 1304 Ormiston St., Wenatchee, $350,000, sold to John G. Simons et al
May 4
Paul W. Axtell, 202 West St., Leavenworth, $512,500, sold to Ryan T. and Dani L. Showalter
Ingrid E. and James A. Delzer, 9485 E. Leavenworth Road, Leavenworth, $580,000, sold to Anderson Family Trust
Paul Schimelfenig et al, 1703 Goose Creek Flat FS 6102-200 Road, Lake Wenatchee, $509,000, sold to John and Kari Sokol
Scott McKellar, 119 W. Water St., Chelan, $985,000, sold to John P. and Aletha M. Pinsoneault
Trinity Greenfield, 11155 S. Lakeshore Road 5A, Chelan, $150,000, sold to Thomas W. Clark IV and Kim Clark
Daniel J. and Marie D’Agrosa, 413 Baggenstos Lane, Chelan, $410,000, sold Eric M. Krieg and Leslie K. Nakagawa
Michael and Sharon Stubblefield, 156 Quail Run, Wenatchee, $350,000, sold to Benefiel Living Trust
Dennis D. and Judith A. Miller, 1201 Poe St., Wenatchee, $341,000, sold to Alvin D. and Constance Holman
May 5
Patrick and Diana Haglund, 5575 Squilchuck Road, Wenatchee, $760,000, sold to Tyson A. and Jenny S. McInnis
Myles C. Jones, 6302 Pioneer Drive, Cashmere, $613,575, sold to Lenard V. and Wendy M. Geren
Kayla B. Sommerfeld, 9024 Nahahum Canyon Road, Cashmere, $430,000, sold to John and Wendy Tukey
Eagle Creek Shelter LLC, 10261 Eagle Creek Road, Leavenworth, $550,000, sold to Eagle Creek Shelter LLC et al
Mark and Andrea Duffy Trustees, 4160 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $1,140,000, sold to Bradi J. and Chad J. Dahmen
May 6
Jonathon W. and Deborah J. Briggs, 423 Lombard Lane, Wenatchee, $695,000, sold to William G. and Colleen P. Adams Revocable Living Trust
Jill M. Simmons, 565 4th St., Chelan Falls, $319,000, sold to Manuel Cisneros
U.S. Bank Trust N.A. Trustee LSF8 Master Participation Trust, 1012 Methow St., Wenatchee, $101,400, sold to Element Homes LLC
May 7
Timothy I. and Bonnie L. Parzybok, 5265 Majeska Lane, Cashmere, $775,000, sold to Lisa M. Snyder Deccio
Scott J. Isaak, 4135 Sunnybank Drive, Chelan, $1,142,500, sold to McConnell Living Trust
May 8
Shirley E. Reese Personal Representative of the Estate of Ernest V. Glenn, 924 Princeton Ave., Wenatchee, $225,000, sold to Carol and Richard Lechner
Gregory Shideler, 22869 Brown Road, Lake Wenatchee, $134,900, sold to Robert Turner et al
Engracia and Luis Amaya, 1309 Monitor Ave., Wenatchee, $270,000, sold to Alberto Arriaga Gonzalez et al
May 11
Irene E. Ferguson, 1405 Poplar Ave., Wenatchee, $320,000, sold to Benjamin M. Jordan et al
Michael J. Skagen, 123 Pyramid Place, Chelan, $402,500, sold to Chad and Waleska Hedzik
Robert T. MacDonald, 11484 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $495,000, sold to Robert E. and Lisa R. Myers
Jeremy R. and Erika D. Burlingame, 2805 Squilchuck Road, Wenatchee, $630,000, sold to Keith and Lemlem Porter
NSC Building LLC, 212 Shypoke Place, Entiat, $195,000, sold to Gavin Yost
Timberwood Homes LLC, 229 Burch Hollow Lane, Wenatchee, $764,990, sold to Jacqueline and Benjamin Hornsey
Philip Marbett, 1529 Dempsey Road, Leavenworth, $109,732, sold to Philip Marbett et al
Michael C. and Jennifer L. Pickel, 3582 Hansel Lane, Peshastin, $219,000, sold to Gregorio Romero and Marina Garcia Guzman
May 12
Maureen M. White, 75 Manson Bay Lane, Manson, $67,151, sold to Shaun M. and Terra D. Taylor
Fred A. and Patricia J. Waunch Trustees, 831 Monroe St., Wenatchee, $255,500, sold to Cortney L. Soland
Ted and Laurie McDaniel, 3504 Dianna Way, Wenatchee, $730,000, sold to Jonathan and Deborah Briggs
Robert E. and Suzanne Garlock, Property ID 66688, W. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $72,500, sold to Thomas A. Johns and Lori E. Lawson
May 13
Grace City Church, 301 Hilltop Place, Wenatchee, $365,000, sold to Jeremy and Brittany Stumetz
David M. Jaecks, 1601 Maiden Lane B201, Wenatchee, $340,000, sold to Donald A. and Margaret E. Kellogg
Arthur P. Runkel, 100 Minneapolis Beach Road, Chelan, $2,465,000, sold to Lake House Legacy Trust
Pamela Tice, 214 Parkway Drive, Manson, $400,000, sold to Terry and Monica Carlson
Robert C. Swanson et al, 1220 Laverne Place, Wenatchee, $330,000, sold to Jenni and John Parker
Maureen S. Johnson, 921 Idaho St., Wenatchee, $505,000, sold to Stephen and Arielle Shore
Joe R. Woolett, 1214 S. Hills Drive, Wenatchee, $395,000, sold to Callahan W. Woolett
May 14
David J. and Laura B. Nordvik, 406 Marie Ave., Wenatchee, $355,000, sold to Erin E. Tofte
W. Alfred and Jacqueline M. Stonas, 3618 Burchvale Road, Wenatchee, $300,000, sold to Flint Hartwig
Owen P. and Greete E. Riparetti, 3519 Kimberly Court, Wenatchee, $520,000, sold to Michael and Annette Ansolabehere
Trisha Ward, 259 Lilly Lane, Wenatchee, $485,000, sold to Miguel and Chelsea Ruiz
Ricardo Castro and Ernestina Soltero-Virgen, 313 E. Nixon Ave., Chelan, $240,000, sold to Jason R. and Carrie M. Williams
Gordon W. and Nancy E. Albert, 2107 Sage Grouse Road, Wenatchee, $465,000, sold to David L. and Patricia A. Zahnow
May 15
Janine M. Sorrell, 201 S. Elliott Ave. 4, Wenatchee, $245,000, sold to Loren and Eileen Dvorak
William James Stewart, 1029 Ninth St., Wenatchee, $25,000, sold to Gayle J. Key et al
May 18
Kim George, 2130 Honeysett Road, Wenatchee, $475,000, sold to Curtis J. Stanaway and Heidi Zanol
Raye Winters, 7058 Icicle Road, Leavenworth, $70,000, sold to Catherine M. Kirkwood
Michael C. Livers et al, 21402 Quarter Road, Plain, $680,000, sold to Donna L. Berry
Jack D. Barnes, 1784 Washington Creek Road, Chelan, $45,000, sold to Christopher and Lisa Talbot
Gerardo Garcia, 409 Malaga Ave., Wenatchee, $247,500, sold to Maria L. Gutierrez
May 19
Jim N. Tate, 2000 Lower Monitor Road, Wenatchee, $313,000, sold to Mike and Kay Phillips Properties LLC
Loren D. and Eileen Dvorak, 201 S. Elliott Ave. 1, Wenatchee, $267,000, sold to Tana E. Wood
Tana E. Wood, 1310 Castlerock Ave. 27, Wenatchee, $340,000, sold to Alan and Kelly E. Walker
William A. Diaz et al, 609 Lynn St., Wenatchee, $267,000, sold to Jordan J. Thomas
May 20
Computers 5 DBA Localtel Communications, 2301 Fifth St., Wenatchee, $312,000, sold to Jonathan D. and Rachael L. Mandelis
David A. and Sumundini P. Guyer, 23550 White River Road, Lake Wenatchee, $415,000, sold to Constance Baldwin and Mark Whitehurst
Ty Reoh, Property ID 40695, Chelan, $475,000, sold to Anthony and Deborah Panagiotu
Praveen and Melina Mambalam et al, 459 Procupine Lane, Chelan, $645,000, sold to Jonathan J. and Eileen M. Turcott
Toni D. Jinotti, 201 S. Elliott Ave. 14, Wenatchee, $264,900, sold to Louise A. Monda
Olivia Thiel, 2137 Citation Loop, Wenatchee, $349,900, sold to Michelle Pike
May 21
Tyson D. and Victoria L. Vooge, 1919 Grandview Loop, Wenatchee, $389,900, sold to Terry and Janet Lillybridge
Ronald A. Stout and Terri L. Grant-Stout, 700 Stewart St., Wenatchee, $278,000, sold to Daniel Perez
Irle Properties Holding LLC, 211 Perry St., Cashmere, $150,500, sold to Jason Johnson
Kathleen Dewar, 7804 Stine Hill Road, Dryden, $437,000, sold to Justin and Chelsey Gere
Pine Shadow Land Co. LLC, 989 Spring Mountain Drive, Wenatchee, $47,568, sold to Virgil L. Goodwin
David R. and Sharon E. Sampson, 2002 Broadway North, Wenatchee, $525,000, sold to Karin Irmgard Preising
May 22
Rachelle Fowler, 1900 No. 2 Canyon Road, Wenatchee, $349,900, sold to Dale and Mary Yerabek
May 23
David E. Smith, 70 Garmisch Lane, Leavenworth, $1,150,000, sold to Gwenda L. Irvin and Neill D. Bowman
May 26
Rebecca J. McDaniel, 1420 College Court, Wenatchee, $244,000, sold to Martin Perez Luna and Brenda Ramos Ochoa
Dale W. Hill, 1831 Garnet Place, Wenatchee, $350,000, sold to Brian K. and Christina A. Voth
Ryan and Kathryn Weaver, 413 Lars Lane, Wenatchee, $499,900, sold to Jonathan and Jennifer Renard
Suzanne Bonazzoli, 3861 Old Blewett Road, Peshastin, $465,000, sold to Philip Lewis
James D. and Kinder J. Smoots, 525 Alpine Place B4, Leavenworth, $362,500, sold to Loraine Y. and Aaron C. Mesaros
Michelle C. Aqcuavella, 22684 Alpine Drive, Lake Wenatchee, $495,000, sold to Donald J. Warner and Charlotte M. Sim Warner
William E. Ayres, 225 Quatas St., Manson, $90,000, sold to Jody R. Etheridge
Ray and Heidi Ryan, 1125 Blazing Star Lane, Chelan, $540,000, sold to Jason C. and Kelly L. Gross
William Boyce, 303 Lincoln St., Wenatchee, $120,000, sold to Cicilio Betancourt Gonzalez and Maria De Jesus Betancourt
Kristi K. and Jeremy S. Morris, 457 Whisper Place, Chelan, $439,000, sold to Candice Taylor
Michael D. and Ashley Bohr, 3050 Riverview Lane, Malaga, $430,000, sold to Brandi M. Darnell
May 27
Stephen L. and Cheryl A. Bishop, 1341 Springwater Ave., Wenatchee, $259,900, sold to Megan Cook
Dan Dittrich et al, 2917 Highway 97, Peshastin, $153,000, sold to Parton Properties LLC
Melody and Kyle Wheeless, 9605 N. Fork Road, Cashmere, $575,000, sold to Dave Thompson and Jeanine San Clemente
Michele Carter, 22109 Appaloosa Lane, Plain, $362,000, sold to Michael J. and Pamela J. Williams
James R. and Taunya M. Clarke, 26107 Bronco Lane, Plain, $180,000, sold to Patrick T. and Lorraine G. Clarke
Angela L. Best, 100 Lake Chelan Shores Drive 19 3, Chelan, $413,900, sold to Burry Chelan Properties LLC
Victor L. and Cathy L. Doperalski Trustees, 201 Village Drive, Manson, $357,500, sold to Steven H. and Corene D. Koontz
Carlos Barragan, 327 Terminal Ave., Wenatchee, $268,000, sold to Javier Saldana Lopez et al
Kimberly L. Turner, 150 Lavender Court 43, Wenatchee, $115,000, sold to Melissa J. Lee
May 28
Jennifer Godfrey, 3765 Knowles Road, Wenatchee, $505,000, sold to Lauren and Micah D. Scanga
Scott and Kelly Thompson, 1475 Elmwood St., Wenatchee, $385,000, sold to Colton and Madeline Loomis
Richard D. Almberg, 200 Joseph St. 501, Leavenworth, $485,000, sold to Drew J. Terry
Marwan and Linda Sayegh, 114 Monte Carlo Drive, Chelan, $604,500, sold to Joseph J. McCarthy and Phu Thuy Gia Bui
Rolf Vegdahl and Karen Crowell, 709 N. Cedar St., Chelan, $420,000, Marguerite H. Elspas Palumbo and Eric A. Elspas
Paula Holt, 300 S. Elliott Ave. 23, Wenatchee, $340,000, sold to Joe R. Woolett
Chelsea E. and Kyle J. Ashby, 1044 Monroe St., Wenatchee, $334,900, sold to Ashley R. and Dominick A. Davidson
Peter L. Pelayo, 545 Saddle Rock Loop, Wenatchee, $429,900, sold to Joel C. Seibel
May 29
Rich M. Barrington Jr. and Brenda J. Pickering, 321 Tigner Road, Cashmere, $445,000, sold to Jay and Rachel Franklin
Kathy McKenna Trustee, 12206 W. Shugart Flats Road, Plain, $671,000, sold to Scott E. Taylor and Jane A. Gross
Karen W. Rich, 7560 Chelan Ridge Road, Chelan, $915,000, sold to Rodney R. Reineke and Teri L. Reineke
Trevor D. Larson, 246 Corrigan Road, Cashmere, $620,000, sold to Ryan W. and Kelly A. Weatherman
Jorge Chacon, 614 Highland Drive, Wenatchee, $225,600, sold to Yametzin J. Chacon and Sofia Garibay
May 31
John and Martha Spencer, 720 Loop Ave., Manson, $885,000, sold to Catherine H. Kent
Chelan County land sales
May 1
Crystal View Estates Joint Venture, Property ID 40641, Chelan, $160,000, 0.38 acres, sold to Eric Olsen
Pershing Developers LLC, 226 Pershing Circle, Wenatchee, $89,000, 0.1 acres, sold to Paul K. and Candace L. Satterfield
Sage Homes LLC, 226 Pershing Circle, Wenatchee, $256,000, 0.1 acres, sold to Paul K. and Candace L. Satterfield
Safari Land and Development Company, 142 Clos Chevalle Road, Chelan, $154,500, 0.8 acres, sold to Roy and Leslie Williams
May 5
Springwater Developers LLC, 945 Spring Mountain Drive, Wenatchee, $47,568, 0.17 acres, sold to William D. Holm and Shelby A. Ryburn
Pine Shadow Land Company LLC, 945 Spring Mountain Drive, Wenatchee, $57,432, 0.17 acres, sold to William D. Holm and Shelby A. Ryburn
May 6
Jack Deatherage, 6123 Entiat River Road, Entiat, $280,000, 16.4 acres, sold to Gollaher Fruit Company LLC
Jerry Rolen, Property ID 57464, Wenatchee, $7,000, 0.06 acres, sold to Frederick J. and Kimberly A. May
Wenatchee Heights LLC, 286 Aria Lane, Wenatchee, $60,000, 5 acres, sold to J & K Earthworks LLC
Ryan Shimp, 122 West St., Leavenworth, $160,000, 0.12 acres, sold to Anthony W. and Margaret D. Minerich
May 8
Payne Family LTD Co., Property ID 34280, Stevens Pass, $35,000, 0.28 acres, sold to Samuel E. Sherwood
Sarah E. Henson, Property ID 40132, Chelan, $115,000, 40 acres, sold to Anthony W. Sands
Brian and Sadie Johnson, 272 Hawks Ridge Road, Chelan, $265,000, 20 acres, sold to Andrew R. and Suzanne H. Toner
Mountain Pacific Bank, 9966 Griffith Place, Entiat, $38,500, 0.23 acres, sold to Jeff Scarsella
Pershall Construction LLC, 1701 Danny Boy Lane, Wenatchee, $459,500, 0.16 acres, sold to Ryan Kelso
May 11
Julie A. and Donald E. Wolfe, 112 Riviera Place, Chelan, $168,000, 0.25 acres, sold to Robert S. and Debra M. Kvithammer
Puget Sound Quality Construction Inc., 35 Paramount Ridge Lane, Manson, $479,000, 0.47 acres, sold to Greg and Carol White
May 13
Mark and Elaine Dale Revocable Living Trust, Property ID 31496, Peshastin, $72,000, 20 acres, sold to John and Michelle M. Kinssies
Joseph and Tamara Amendolare, 6520 Navarre Coulee Road, Chelan, $104,500, 9.2 acres, sold to Joseph R. Brinck and Laile E. Fletcher
Terrie L. O’Neal, Property ID 42237, Chelan, $400,000, 9.8 acres, sold to the City of Chelan
Chelan Lookout LLP, 289 Bobcat Lane, Chelan, $350,000, 0.08 acres, sold to Eric R. and Cheryl A. Downs
A Home Doctor Inc., 66 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $284,300, 0.29 acres, sold to Jose J. Salcedo and Maribel Negrete Ortega
A Home Doctor Inc., 458 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $301,950, 0.29 acres, sold to Robert J. Evans
Vacant Land Now LLC, Property ID 32814, Leavenworth, $34,900, 3.95 acres, sold to Blanka Ly
May 14
A Home Doctor Inc., 130 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $90,000, 0.29 acres, sold to Harold G. Marshall III and Judith V. Marshall
Gregory S. and Jodi R. Cowell, 122 Mackenzie Way, Chelan, $210,000, 13.48 acres, sold to Mark J. and Laurie G. Neal
May 15
Samuel Bull, Property ID 30759, Leavenworth, $200,000, 25.8 acres, sold to Barry J. and Kimberly K. O’Brien
Terry V. Parks, Property ID 52299, Stehekin, $2,000, 0.03 acres, sold to Stehekin River Resort Inc.
Stuart and Adriana Rasmussen, 304 Pine St., Leavenworth, $135,000, 0.15 acres, sold to Becker Homes LLC
Brent A. and Christine M. Barber, 35 Mountain Goat Lane, Wenatchee, $180,000, 0.81 acres, sold to Cory and Elizabeth Davidson
May 18
James M. Karl, 17649 River Road, Plain, $385,000, 5 acres, sold to Mark M. and Tiffany E. Buerk
Tony A. and Margarete Mucker, Property ID 33306 and 33310 (two parcels), Entiat, $55,000, 60 acres, sold to Zebulen Pike
May 19
Mitchel W. Winther, Property ID 34906, Plain, $162,500, 2.32 acres, sold to Christopher J. and Emily K. Bowen
Eastern Washington Construction Inc., 1072 Sunset Lane, Chelan, $435,000, 0.18 acres, sold to Erik G. and Kylie N. Romero
May 20
Steven J. Henry, 4225 Sunnybank Court, Chelan, $135,000, 0.9 acres, sold to Shane and Jodi Forsell
Paul D. McKenney, Property ID 62876, Chelan, $52,500, 0.69 acres, sold to Jason R. and Giselle M. Rice
May 21
Bob C. Christopher, 301 Village Drive, Manson, $63,000, 0.11 acres, sold to Don and Nicole Yetter
Vista Rock Properties LLC, Property ID 64642 and 64644, USFS Moe Ridge Road (two parcels), Entiat, $49,800, 40.09 acres, sold to Patrick C. Gray and Megan C. Aukema
Laura Miller, 297 Bobcat Lane, Chelan, $371,250, 0.11 acres, sold to Daniel and Laurie Jones
Pine Shadow Land Company LLC, 1009 Spring Mountain Drive, Wenatchee, $464,900, 0.17 acres, sold to Mary Jo Wangen Trustee
May 22
Section 26 Dry Creek LLC, Property ID 36711, Leavenworth, $130,000, 20.04 acres, sold to Korina J. Stark and Johan C. Liedgren
Dan and Vicki Selin, Property ID 40877, Chelan, $5,700, 0.53 acres, sold to Eric and Alison Ware
Section 26 Dry Creek LLC, Property ID 67928, Leavenworth, $125,000, 20.02 acres, sold to Levi Kubeldis
Section 26 Dry Creek LLC, 1298 Dry Creek Road, Leavenworth, $125,000, 20.15 acres, sold to Jeffrey and Ellen Frechette
May 26
Wade Hawkins, 7219 Colockum Road, Malaga, $50,000, 5 acres, sold to James and Nissa Bowen
Birch Mountain LLC, 3900 Sky Crest Lane, Wenatchee, $395,000, 1.9 acres, sold to Kimberly A. Skelding and Kollin C. Harmon
May 27
Tracey L. Lazzarino, 313 Clos Chevalle Road, Chelan, $190,000, 0.69 acres, sold to Rodney L. and Gail K. Lapasin
John Blomberg, Property ID 52061, Stehekin, $315,272, 0.59 acres, sold to Charles E. and Evelyn Gaylord
Pine Shadow Land Company LLC, 1005 Spring Mountain Drive, Wenatchee, $519,900, 0.16 acres, sold to Jennifer Godfrey and Amy Phillips
J & O LLC, 340 Pinegrass St., Leavenworth, $152,000, 0.17 acres, sold to Tony and Vanessa Cameron
May 28
Rudy Pizarro Trustee, Property ID 22655, Cashmere, $60,000, 31.79 acres, sold to Patrick J. and Aubrey A. Loftus
May 29
Jonathan G. Hanson, 990 Sage Crest Drive, Wenatchee, $100,000, 0.51 acres, sold to Bradley W. and Karen K. Hanson
Douglas County commercial sales
May 22
Steven C. and Debra Lacy and Scott M. and Sheila G. Kane, 300 Eastmont Ave. and 302 N. Colorado Ave. (two parcels), East Wenatchee, $764,400, sold to Paco Properties LLC
Douglas County residential sales
May 1
Alicia Hall and Eric D. Whitehead, 237 Spring Canyon Road, Chelan, $89,000, sold to Kevin S. James and Kevin S. Kirschbaum
May 4
Brett A. and Megan D. Peterson, 2471 Harvester Loop, East Wenatchee, $375,000, sold to Sean Michael and Amanda Rose Hein
Thuylinh Le, 711 N. Lyle Ave., East Wenatchee, $324,900, sold to Scott and Nancy Miller
Debra L. Bowman, 220 Walnut St., Mansfield, $179,000, sold to Jonathan Webster and Jera Martin
May 6
Felix and Randi L. Slette, 4520 Singletree Drive, Waterville, $6,450, sold to Robert W. Cox
John-Dan and Chloe Key, 455 9th St. N.E. Space 40, East Wenatchee, $40,000, sold to Edward T. Zammataro
May 7
Thomas F. Wentz Estate, 631 N. Jennifer Lane, East Wenatchee, $355,000, sold to Trinidad F. Montes
May 8
Doyle R. and Sandra L. France Revocable Living Trust, 730 Vista View Place, East Wenatchee, $654,000, sold to Jacqueline Marie Deane and Patrick Scott Johnson
Scott and Sheila Kane, 18 Lindwood St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $334,500, sold to Corrine N. and Christopher R. Pechtel
Dennis J. and Debra S. Hulet, 100 Moon Valley Road and parcel number 24211120002 (two parcels), Waterville, $500,000, sold to Alisa Hutcherson Davis
May 11
Marcia M. and David I. Cannon and Mindy A. Cannon, 465 Entiat Place, Orondo, $250,000, sold to Jeffrey A. and Shannon K. Morehouse
Juan M. and Maria A. Sanchez, 433 Dorado Court, East Wenatchee, $462,000, sold to Elliot Wayne and Michelle Suzan Jones
May 12
Alvis I. and Renee L. Calitis, 185 Malloy Place, Orondo, $549,950, sold to Kari Ellen and Christopher Lee Rallo
David W. and Monica J. Johnson, 5557 W. Coyote Trail and parcel numbers 81401101700 and 81401101900 (three parcels), Ephrata, $49,000, sold to Anna Marie Raymond
May 13
Aubrey Solomon David Edwards and Bernadette Edwards, 385 Lakefront Drive, Orondo, $720,000, sold to Matt D. and Catherine R. Green
May 14
Jose Guadalupe and Noemi Cortes Anaya, 1506 16th Court N.W., East Wenatchee, $187,560, sold to Jose Carlos Ramos Ramirez
Elicia Hawken Dennis aka Elicia Hawken and Ryan Dennis, 327 Pine View Drive, Orondo, $130,000, sold to Chris and Melanie Anderson
May 15
Nathaniel N. Ruiz, 1115 3rd St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $412,000, sold to Luis Solorio and Carmela Solorio Preciado
Michael and Susan L. Silvers, 511 Morning View Circle, East Wenatchee, $243,000, sold to Alberto and Juana Prado
Eric A. and Lydia M. Riener, 250 N. Newton Ave., East Wenatchee, $362,500, sold to Lisa Guadalupe Flores
Edward A. and Lizbeth I. Striedinger, 303 Columbia Ave., East Wenatchee, $350,000, sold to Jesse Frederic Worden
Bryan S. and Brandi M. Darnell, 835 S. Ward Ave., East Wenatchee, $900,000, sold to Erick A. and Alejandra Gonzalez
May 19
Patricia A. Garland, 1494 Eastmont Ave. #7, East Wenatchee, $368,500, sold to Wesley G. McIntyre and Alexandria Moshe
May 21
Mildred M. Fortner, 455 9th St. N.E. Space 13, East Wenatchee, $35,000, sold to Janice E. Dynes and Michael L. Toftness
May 22
Ryan D. and Kristin V. Lamont, 947 N. Fairmont Ave., East Wenatchee, $298,000, sold to Juan Barajas Gutierrez and Nancy Yesenia Castro Garcia
Ross Craig and Michelle A. Cargo, 1607 N. Ashland Ave., East Wenatchee, $435,000, sold to Thomas Y. Em and Stacy A. Scott
Besel Family Trust, 603 W. Beech St., Waterville, $149,000, sold to John D. and Cassie R. Smith
Tyler Bramme, 109 and 111 Falcon Ridge Road (two parcels), Waterville, $80,000, sold to Nathan and Jenna Kragness
May 26
Dee Gere Estate, 516 Newport Plaza, East Wenatchee, $297,500, sold to Annette L. M. and Seth A. Cunningham and Michael C. and Janis L. Liu
Jenna and Nathaniel Cummings, 719 Desert Canyon Blvd., Orondo, $280,000, sold to Donald M. Haven and Cindy G. Carroll
May 27
Cindy M. Stockwell and Oscar Peralta Valencia, 2917 N.W. Cascade Ave., East Wenatchee, $749,900, sold to Michael Joseph and Pamela Ann Degrenier
Aaron Paul Walden, 525 River View Drive, Orondo, $158,000, sold to Amanda Marie Walden
May 28
Gordon D. Kossow Estate, 214 W. Locust St., Waterville, $230,000, sold to Rhonda Loveland
David and Lynsey Loudon, 2178 Inglewood Drive, East Wenatchee, $415,000, sold to Clinton and Myra L. Larama
May 29
Jeffrey D. May, 1946 Valley View Blvd., East Wenatchee, $420,000, sold to Katie L. Batson
James K. and Lynn M. Irwin, 270 Lakefront Drive, Orondo, $400,000, sold to Louis and Jami Carnino
Dean O. and Cathy Logstrom, 1790 5th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $429,000, sold to Derik Brian and Melissa Ann Sturgeon
Thomas and Deborah Bertram, 529 Lacey Place N.E. and parcel number 71700300600 (two parcels), East Wenatchee, $404,000, sold to Maria D. Gonzalez
Katie L. Small, 2480 Fifth St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $329,000, sold to Brian S. and Denise K. Kliewer
Casey and Natalie Dundas, 858 Lamplight Lane, East Wenatchee, $740,000, sold to Brian L. and Teresa G. Burnett
Kellie Scharpp, 1222 N. Baker Ave., East Wenatchee, $309,900, sold to Jordan Allison
Jon R. Picard, 1030 Desert Canyon Blvd. #303, Orondo, $233,500, sold to Patricia Treit
Sarah and Michael Alcala, 1808 Raymond Ave., Bridgeport, $185,000, sold to Juan R. Torres Gonzalez and Estefannie Torres Guzman et al
Kristine S. Loomis and Kevin L. Morris, 909 Briarwood Drive, East Wenatchee, $705,000, sold to Bryce Robert O’Leary and Julie Jones
Lloyd Darlington and Joan Pizzano, 1452 Sally Jean Way, Rock Island, $289,500, sold to Robert R. Brender
Scott R. and Jessica L. Wernecke, 100 Hummingbird Road, East Wenatchee, $395,000, sold to Robert and Suzette Dowell
Brian D. Scott, 710 Briarwood Drive, East Wenatchee, $582,000, sold to Jeremy and Kiersten Burke
Douglas County land sales
May 1
Mitchell A. McKay, parcel number 29292610004, Coulee Dam, $13,500, sold to Connie E. McKay
May 5
Sage Homes LLC, 2140 S. Melody Lane, East Wenatchee, $422,386, 0.18 acres, sold to Kyle and Stacy Steinburg
Prime Properties LLC, 2140 S. Melody Lane, East Wenatchee, $27,514, 0.18 acres, sold to Kyle and Stacy Steinburg
May 6
Felix and Randi L. Slette, parcel number 82001202100, Waterville, $6,450, 1.59 acres, sold to Robert W. Cox
May 11
R. Noe and Alicia Andrade, 4593 Rock Island Road and parcel number 22212240006 (two parcels), East Wenatchee, $534,900, 16.48 acres, sold to Chapacka LL, Cal-Neva LLC and Sunrise R Properties LLC
May 13
Shirley A. Dewitz, 230 N. Division Road, Waterville, $209,000, 25.88 acres, sold to Karl and Rebecca Brown
May 14
Dale A. and Cindy S. Agnew, parcel number 82000301900, Waterville, $2,900, 1.03 acres, sold to Marissa Rae Spytex and Jake Lee Eakin
May 15
Jennifer L. Fullwiler, 477 Chestnut Court N.W., East Wenatchee, $619,000, 0.32 acres, sold to Dale V. and Gloria J. Schaak
George R. and Darcy J. Langlois, Parcel numbers 81501909200, 81501909300 and 81501909400 (three parcels), Ephrata, $13,000, 2.96 acres, sold to Shelby Clayton Buchanan
Sage Homes LLC, 2130 S. Melody Lane, East Wenatchee, $392,386, 0.23 acres, sold to John M. and Pamela A. Swedburg
Prime Properties LLC, 2130 S. Melody Lane, East Wenatchee, $27,514, 0.23 acres, sold to John M. and Pamela A. Swedburg
Mark D. and Sheryl N. Lindell, 3180 2nd St. S.E. and parcel number 75000002302 (two parcels), $225,000, 4.59 acres, sold to Pennington Brothers Properties LLC
May 18
Kenneth L. and Janice L. Tilton, 1771 Tapadero Drive, Ephrata, $1,500, 1.03 acres, sold to Rimrock Meadows Association
Rimrock Meadows Association, parcel number 81801704800, Coulee-Hartline, $5,995, 1.13 acres, sold to John Lahd
Stimac Construction Inc., 416 S. Kansas Loop, East Wenatchee, $304,000, 0.08 acres, sold to Melissa L. Taylor
May 20
Michael G. Pennacchio, parcel number 49700003500, Chelan, $30,000, 8.3 acres, sold to Kevin S. James and Kevin S. Kirschbaum
May 21
Mitzi E. Williams, 104 Yarrow Lane, Waterville, $18,000, 6.78 acres, sold to Kyle Pifer
Bradley D. and Patricia Wachtel, parcel number 28232530002, Mansfield, $39,500, 40 acres, sold to Mitchell Daniel Hill
May 22
Robert and Marsha Ramm, parcel number 24240410004, Waterville, $77,250, 156.58 acres, sold to Jerry Ulmer and Justin Ulmer
Sage Homes LLC, 2120 S. Melody Lane, East Wenatchee, $402,386, 0.25 acres, sold to Marylouise Evans Jones and Ann Marie Jones
Prime Properties LLC, 2120 S. Melody Lane, East Wenatchee, $27,514, 0.25 acres, sold to Marylouise Evans Jones and Ann Marie Jones
McAdoo Trusts, 210 Chipmunk Trail Road, Waterville, $32,250, 5.35 acres, sold to James L. Blake Jr. and Jennifer L. Blake
Fulgence Schrempp Butkovich and Lou Butkovich, parcel number 52900101100, East Wenatchee, $84,000, 0.62 acres, sold to Richard L. and Carolyn R. Welk
Carla J. Lange, parcel number 81400205300, Ephrata, $3,999, 1.17 acres, sold to Lee A. Olsen
May 26
Mario R. Madrigal, parcel number 24270830001, Coulee-Hartline, $4,000, 20 acres, sold to Discover Land Now LLC
May 27
Stimac Construction Inc., 426 S. Kansas Loop, East Wenatchee, $306,600, 0.08 acres, sold to Alan and Adriana Zuazo
May 29
Penfold Estates LLC, 2491 Rock Island Road, East Wenatchee, $65,000, 0.29 acres, sold to Eduardo Molina
Gary F. and Vicki M. Heilman, 133 N. Shore Drive, Chelan, $192,000, 0.81 acres, sold to Gerry Byard Argott and Shelley Kristine Skaggs
G & C Farms LLC, 22942 Highway 97, Chelan, $1,200,000, 52.14 acres, sold to AFC Ranch 5 LLC
Tyrone T. Trexler, parcel number 24270330004, Coulee-Hartline, $10,000, 20 acres, sold to Kenneth C. and Mary K. Lutz
James L. and Louise M. Bruck, 265 E. Emerson Drive, Orondo, $92,500, sold to Larry A. and Laurie B. Williams