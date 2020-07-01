Chelan County commercial sales

May 1

Five and One Investments LLC, 1241 Montana St., Wenatchee, $329,900, sold to Jeannette Power-Cooper

May 4

Brian Wintermeier, 107 and 109 Cottage Ave. (two parcels), Cashmere, $600,000, sold to Takacs Inc.

May 15

MK3 LLC, 1311 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, $999,900, sold to Aljaha 1 LLC

Chelan County residential sales

May 1

Marcia E. Peterson, 13 Sunburst St., Wenatchee, $382,000, sold to Scott J. and Tara L. Bailey

Anderson Family Trust, 18590 Hazel Lane, Plain, $714,500, sold to James R. and Taunya M. Clarke

Ruth Lamkin, 201 S. Elliott Ave. 5, Wenatchee, $199,700, sold to Connie M. Port

Jaisa C. Helvey et al, 505 Fairfield Lane, Wenatchee, $122,998, sold to August A. Sheets

Sharon R. Lingel, 1304 Ormiston St., Wenatchee, $350,000, sold to John G. Simons et al

May 4

Paul W. Axtell, 202 West St., Leavenworth, $512,500, sold to Ryan T. and Dani L. Showalter

Ingrid E. and James A. Delzer, 9485 E. Leavenworth Road, Leavenworth, $580,000, sold to Anderson Family Trust

Paul Schimelfenig et al, 1703 Goose Creek Flat FS 6102-200 Road, Lake Wenatchee, $509,000, sold to John and Kari Sokol

Scott McKellar, 119 W. Water St., Chelan, $985,000, sold to John P. and Aletha M. Pinsoneault

Trinity Greenfield, 11155 S. Lakeshore Road 5A, Chelan, $150,000, sold to Thomas W. Clark IV and Kim Clark

Daniel J. and Marie D’Agrosa, 413 Baggenstos Lane, Chelan, $410,000, sold Eric M. Krieg and Leslie K. Nakagawa

Michael and Sharon Stubblefield, 156 Quail Run, Wenatchee, $350,000, sold to Benefiel Living Trust

Dennis D. and Judith A. Miller, 1201 Poe St., Wenatchee, $341,000, sold to Alvin D. and Constance Holman

May 5

Patrick and Diana Haglund, 5575 Squilchuck Road, Wenatchee, $760,000, sold to Tyson A. and Jenny S. McInnis

Myles C. Jones, 6302 Pioneer Drive, Cashmere, $613,575, sold to Lenard V. and Wendy M. Geren

Kayla B. Sommerfeld, 9024 Nahahum Canyon Road, Cashmere, $430,000, sold to John and Wendy Tukey

Eagle Creek Shelter LLC, 10261 Eagle Creek Road, Leavenworth, $550,000, sold to Eagle Creek Shelter LLC et al

Mark and Andrea Duffy Trustees, 4160 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $1,140,000, sold to Bradi J. and Chad J. Dahmen

May 6

Jonathon W. and Deborah J. Briggs, 423 Lombard Lane, Wenatchee, $695,000, sold to William G. and Colleen P. Adams Revocable Living Trust

Jill M. Simmons, 565 4th St., Chelan Falls, $319,000, sold to Manuel Cisneros

U.S. Bank Trust N.A. Trustee LSF8 Master Participation Trust, 1012 Methow St., Wenatchee, $101,400, sold to Element Homes LLC

May 7

Timothy I. and Bonnie L. Parzybok, 5265 Majeska Lane, Cashmere, $775,000, sold to Lisa M. Snyder Deccio

Scott J. Isaak, 4135 Sunnybank Drive, Chelan, $1,142,500, sold to McConnell Living Trust

May 8

Shirley E. Reese Personal Representative of the Estate of Ernest V. Glenn, 924 Princeton Ave., Wenatchee, $225,000, sold to Carol and Richard Lechner

Gregory Shideler, 22869 Brown Road, Lake Wenatchee, $134,900, sold to Robert Turner et al

Engracia and Luis Amaya, 1309 Monitor Ave., Wenatchee, $270,000, sold to Alberto Arriaga Gonzalez et al

May 11

Irene E. Ferguson, 1405 Poplar Ave., Wenatchee, $320,000, sold to Benjamin M. Jordan et al

Michael J. Skagen, 123 Pyramid Place, Chelan, $402,500, sold to Chad and Waleska Hedzik

Robert T. MacDonald, 11484 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $495,000, sold to Robert E. and Lisa R. Myers

Jeremy R. and Erika D. Burlingame, 2805 Squilchuck Road, Wenatchee, $630,000, sold to Keith and Lemlem Porter

NSC Building LLC, 212 Shypoke Place, Entiat, $195,000, sold to Gavin Yost

Timberwood Homes LLC, 229 Burch Hollow Lane, Wenatchee, $764,990, sold to Jacqueline and Benjamin Hornsey

Philip Marbett, 1529 Dempsey Road, Leavenworth, $109,732, sold to Philip Marbett et al

Michael C. and Jennifer L. Pickel, 3582 Hansel Lane, Peshastin, $219,000, sold to Gregorio Romero and Marina Garcia Guzman

May 12

Maureen M. White, 75 Manson Bay Lane, Manson, $67,151, sold to Shaun M. and Terra D. Taylor

Fred A. and Patricia J. Waunch Trustees, 831 Monroe St., Wenatchee, $255,500, sold to Cortney L. Soland

Ted and Laurie McDaniel, 3504 Dianna Way, Wenatchee, $730,000, sold to Jonathan and Deborah Briggs

Robert E. and Suzanne Garlock, Property ID 66688, W. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $72,500, sold to Thomas A. Johns and Lori E. Lawson

May 13

Grace City Church, 301 Hilltop Place, Wenatchee, $365,000, sold to Jeremy and Brittany Stumetz

David M. Jaecks, 1601 Maiden Lane B201, Wenatchee, $340,000, sold to Donald A. and Margaret E. Kellogg

Arthur P. Runkel, 100 Minneapolis Beach Road, Chelan, $2,465,000, sold to Lake House Legacy Trust

Pamela Tice, 214 Parkway Drive, Manson, $400,000, sold to Terry and Monica Carlson

Robert C. Swanson et al, 1220 Laverne Place, Wenatchee, $330,000, sold to Jenni and John Parker

Maureen S. Johnson, 921 Idaho St., Wenatchee, $505,000, sold to Stephen and Arielle Shore

Joe R. Woolett, 1214 S. Hills Drive, Wenatchee, $395,000, sold to Callahan W. Woolett

May 14

David J. and Laura B. Nordvik, 406 Marie Ave., Wenatchee, $355,000, sold to Erin E. Tofte

W. Alfred and Jacqueline M. Stonas, 3618 Burchvale Road, Wenatchee, $300,000, sold to Flint Hartwig

Owen P. and Greete E. Riparetti, 3519 Kimberly Court, Wenatchee, $520,000, sold to Michael and Annette Ansolabehere

Trisha Ward, 259 Lilly Lane, Wenatchee, $485,000, sold to Miguel and Chelsea Ruiz

Ricardo Castro and Ernestina Soltero-Virgen, 313 E. Nixon Ave., Chelan, $240,000, sold to Jason R. and Carrie M. Williams

Gordon W. and Nancy E. Albert, 2107 Sage Grouse Road, Wenatchee, $465,000, sold to David L. and Patricia A. Zahnow

May 15

Janine M. Sorrell, 201 S. Elliott Ave. 4, Wenatchee, $245,000, sold to Loren and Eileen Dvorak

William James Stewart, 1029 Ninth St., Wenatchee, $25,000, sold to Gayle J. Key et al

May 18

Kim George, 2130 Honeysett Road, Wenatchee, $475,000, sold to Curtis J. Stanaway and Heidi Zanol

Raye Winters, 7058 Icicle Road, Leavenworth, $70,000, sold to Catherine M. Kirkwood

Michael C. Livers et al, 21402 Quarter Road, Plain, $680,000, sold to Donna L. Berry

Jack D. Barnes, 1784 Washington Creek Road, Chelan, $45,000, sold to Christopher and Lisa Talbot

Gerardo Garcia, 409 Malaga Ave., Wenatchee, $247,500, sold to Maria L. Gutierrez

May 19

Jim N. Tate, 2000 Lower Monitor Road, Wenatchee, $313,000, sold to Mike and Kay Phillips Properties LLC

Loren D. and Eileen Dvorak, 201 S. Elliott Ave. 1, Wenatchee, $267,000, sold to Tana E. Wood

Tana E. Wood, 1310 Castlerock Ave. 27, Wenatchee, $340,000, sold to Alan and Kelly E. Walker

William A. Diaz et al, 609 Lynn St., Wenatchee, $267,000, sold to Jordan J. Thomas

May 20

Computers 5 DBA Localtel Communications, 2301 Fifth St., Wenatchee, $312,000, sold to Jonathan D. and Rachael L. Mandelis

David A. and Sumundini P. Guyer, 23550 White River Road, Lake Wenatchee, $415,000, sold to Constance Baldwin and Mark Whitehurst

Ty Reoh, Property ID 40695, Chelan, $475,000, sold to Anthony and Deborah Panagiotu

Praveen and Melina Mambalam et al, 459 Procupine Lane, Chelan, $645,000, sold to Jonathan J. and Eileen M. Turcott

Toni D. Jinotti, 201 S. Elliott Ave. 14, Wenatchee, $264,900, sold to Louise A. Monda

Olivia Thiel, 2137 Citation Loop, Wenatchee, $349,900, sold to Michelle Pike

May 21

Tyson D. and Victoria L. Vooge, 1919 Grandview Loop, Wenatchee, $389,900, sold to Terry and Janet Lillybridge

Ronald A. Stout and Terri L. Grant-Stout, 700 Stewart St., Wenatchee, $278,000, sold to Daniel Perez

Irle Properties Holding LLC, 211 Perry St., Cashmere, $150,500, sold to Jason Johnson

Kathleen Dewar, 7804 Stine Hill Road, Dryden, $437,000, sold to Justin and Chelsey Gere

Pine Shadow Land Co. LLC, 989 Spring Mountain Drive, Wenatchee, $47,568, sold to Virgil L. Goodwin

David R. and Sharon E. Sampson, 2002 Broadway North, Wenatchee, $525,000, sold to Karin Irmgard Preising

May 22

Rachelle Fowler, 1900 No. 2 Canyon Road, Wenatchee, $349,900, sold to Dale and Mary Yerabek

May 23

David E. Smith, 70 Garmisch Lane, Leavenworth, $1,150,000, sold to Gwenda L. Irvin and Neill D. Bowman

May 26

Rebecca J. McDaniel, 1420 College Court, Wenatchee, $244,000, sold to Martin Perez Luna and Brenda Ramos Ochoa

Dale W. Hill, 1831 Garnet Place, Wenatchee, $350,000, sold to Brian K. and Christina A. Voth

Ryan and Kathryn Weaver, 413 Lars Lane, Wenatchee, $499,900, sold to Jonathan and Jennifer Renard

Suzanne Bonazzoli, 3861 Old Blewett Road, Peshastin, $465,000, sold to Philip Lewis

James D. and Kinder J. Smoots, 525 Alpine Place B4, Leavenworth, $362,500, sold to Loraine Y. and Aaron C. Mesaros

Michelle C. Aqcuavella, 22684 Alpine Drive, Lake Wenatchee, $495,000, sold to Donald J. Warner and Charlotte M. Sim Warner

William E. Ayres, 225 Quatas St., Manson, $90,000, sold to Jody R. Etheridge

Ray and Heidi Ryan, 1125 Blazing Star Lane, Chelan, $540,000, sold to Jason C. and Kelly L. Gross

William Boyce, 303 Lincoln St., Wenatchee, $120,000, sold to Cicilio Betancourt Gonzalez and Maria De Jesus Betancourt

Kristi K. and Jeremy S. Morris, 457 Whisper Place, Chelan, $439,000, sold to Candice Taylor

Michael D. and Ashley Bohr, 3050 Riverview Lane, Malaga, $430,000, sold to Brandi M. Darnell

May 27

Stephen L. and Cheryl A. Bishop, 1341 Springwater Ave., Wenatchee, $259,900, sold to Megan Cook

Dan Dittrich et al, 2917 Highway 97, Peshastin, $153,000, sold to Parton Properties LLC

Melody and Kyle Wheeless, 9605 N. Fork Road, Cashmere, $575,000, sold to Dave Thompson and Jeanine San Clemente

Michele Carter, 22109 Appaloosa Lane, Plain, $362,000, sold to Michael J. and Pamela J. Williams

James R. and Taunya M. Clarke, 26107 Bronco Lane, Plain, $180,000, sold to Patrick T. and Lorraine G. Clarke

Angela L. Best, 100 Lake Chelan Shores Drive 19 3, Chelan, $413,900, sold to Burry Chelan Properties LLC

Victor L. and Cathy L. Doperalski Trustees, 201 Village Drive, Manson, $357,500, sold to Steven H. and Corene D. Koontz

Carlos Barragan, 327 Terminal Ave., Wenatchee, $268,000, sold to Javier Saldana Lopez et al

Kimberly L. Turner, 150 Lavender Court 43, Wenatchee, $115,000, sold to Melissa J. Lee

May 28

Jennifer Godfrey, 3765 Knowles Road, Wenatchee, $505,000, sold to Lauren and Micah D. Scanga

Scott and Kelly Thompson, 1475 Elmwood St., Wenatchee, $385,000, sold to Colton and Madeline Loomis

Richard D. Almberg, 200 Joseph St. 501, Leavenworth, $485,000, sold to Drew J. Terry

Marwan and Linda Sayegh, 114 Monte Carlo Drive, Chelan, $604,500, sold to Joseph J. McCarthy and Phu Thuy Gia Bui

Rolf Vegdahl and Karen Crowell, 709 N. Cedar St., Chelan, $420,000, Marguerite H. Elspas Palumbo and Eric A. Elspas

Paula Holt, 300 S. Elliott Ave. 23, Wenatchee, $340,000, sold to Joe R. Woolett

Chelsea E. and Kyle J. Ashby, 1044 Monroe St., Wenatchee, $334,900, sold to Ashley R. and Dominick A. Davidson

Peter L. Pelayo, 545 Saddle Rock Loop, Wenatchee, $429,900, sold to Joel C. Seibel

May 29

Rich M. Barrington Jr. and Brenda J. Pickering, 321 Tigner Road, Cashmere, $445,000, sold to Jay and Rachel Franklin

Kathy McKenna Trustee, 12206 W. Shugart Flats Road, Plain, $671,000, sold to Scott E. Taylor and Jane A. Gross

Karen W. Rich, 7560 Chelan Ridge Road, Chelan, $915,000, sold to Rodney R. Reineke and Teri L. Reineke

Trevor D. Larson, 246 Corrigan Road, Cashmere, $620,000, sold to Ryan W. and Kelly A. Weatherman

Jorge Chacon, 614 Highland Drive, Wenatchee, $225,600, sold to Yametzin J. Chacon and Sofia Garibay

May 31

John and Martha Spencer, 720 Loop Ave., Manson, $885,000, sold to Catherine H. Kent

Chelan County land sales

May 1

Crystal View Estates Joint Venture, Property ID 40641, Chelan, $160,000, 0.38 acres, sold to Eric Olsen

Pershing Developers LLC, 226 Pershing Circle, Wenatchee, $89,000, 0.1 acres, sold to Paul K. and Candace L. Satterfield

Sage Homes LLC, 226 Pershing Circle, Wenatchee, $256,000, 0.1 acres, sold to Paul K. and Candace L. Satterfield

Safari Land and Development Company, 142 Clos Chevalle Road, Chelan, $154,500, 0.8 acres, sold to Roy and Leslie Williams

May 5

Springwater Developers LLC, 945 Spring Mountain Drive, Wenatchee, $47,568, 0.17 acres, sold to William D. Holm and Shelby A. Ryburn

Pine Shadow Land Company LLC, 945 Spring Mountain Drive, Wenatchee, $57,432, 0.17 acres, sold to William D. Holm and Shelby A. Ryburn

May 6

Jack Deatherage, 6123 Entiat River Road, Entiat, $280,000, 16.4 acres, sold to Gollaher Fruit Company LLC

Jerry Rolen, Property ID 57464, Wenatchee, $7,000, 0.06 acres, sold to Frederick J. and Kimberly A. May

Wenatchee Heights LLC, 286 Aria Lane, Wenatchee, $60,000, 5 acres, sold to J & K Earthworks LLC

Ryan Shimp, 122 West St., Leavenworth, $160,000, 0.12 acres, sold to Anthony W. and Margaret D. Minerich

May 8

Payne Family LTD Co., Property ID 34280, Stevens Pass, $35,000, 0.28 acres, sold to Samuel E. Sherwood

Sarah E. Henson, Property ID 40132, Chelan, $115,000, 40 acres, sold to Anthony W. Sands

Brian and Sadie Johnson, 272 Hawks Ridge Road, Chelan, $265,000, 20 acres, sold to Andrew R. and Suzanne H. Toner

Mountain Pacific Bank, 9966 Griffith Place, Entiat, $38,500, 0.23 acres, sold to Jeff Scarsella

Pershall Construction LLC, 1701 Danny Boy Lane, Wenatchee, $459,500, 0.16 acres, sold to Ryan Kelso

May 11

Julie A. and Donald E. Wolfe, 112 Riviera Place, Chelan, $168,000, 0.25 acres, sold to Robert S. and Debra M. Kvithammer

Puget Sound Quality Construction Inc., 35 Paramount Ridge Lane, Manson, $479,000, 0.47 acres, sold to Greg and Carol White

May 13

Mark and Elaine Dale Revocable Living Trust, Property ID 31496, Peshastin, $72,000, 20 acres, sold to John and Michelle M. Kinssies

Joseph and Tamara Amendolare, 6520 Navarre Coulee Road, Chelan, $104,500, 9.2 acres, sold to Joseph R. Brinck and Laile E. Fletcher

Terrie L. O’Neal, Property ID 42237, Chelan, $400,000, 9.8 acres, sold to the City of Chelan

Chelan Lookout LLP, 289 Bobcat Lane, Chelan, $350,000, 0.08 acres, sold to Eric R. and Cheryl A. Downs

A Home Doctor Inc., 66 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $284,300, 0.29 acres, sold to Jose J. Salcedo and Maribel Negrete Ortega

A Home Doctor Inc., 458 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $301,950, 0.29 acres, sold to Robert J. Evans

Vacant Land Now LLC, Property ID 32814, Leavenworth, $34,900, 3.95 acres, sold to Blanka Ly

May 14

A Home Doctor Inc., 130 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $90,000, 0.29 acres, sold to Harold G. Marshall III and Judith V. Marshall

Gregory S. and Jodi R. Cowell, 122 Mackenzie Way, Chelan, $210,000, 13.48 acres, sold to Mark J. and Laurie G. Neal

May 15

Samuel Bull, Property ID 30759, Leavenworth, $200,000, 25.8 acres, sold to Barry J. and Kimberly K. O’Brien

Terry V. Parks, Property ID 52299, Stehekin, $2,000, 0.03 acres, sold to Stehekin River Resort Inc.

Stuart and Adriana Rasmussen, 304 Pine St., Leavenworth, $135,000, 0.15 acres, sold to Becker Homes LLC

Brent A. and Christine M. Barber, 35 Mountain Goat Lane, Wenatchee, $180,000, 0.81 acres, sold to Cory and Elizabeth Davidson

May 18

James M. Karl, 17649 River Road, Plain, $385,000, 5 acres, sold to Mark M. and Tiffany E. Buerk

Tony A. and Margarete Mucker, Property ID 33306 and 33310 (two parcels), Entiat, $55,000, 60 acres, sold to Zebulen Pike

May 19

Mitchel W. Winther, Property ID 34906, Plain, $162,500, 2.32 acres, sold to Christopher J. and Emily K. Bowen

Eastern Washington Construction Inc., 1072 Sunset Lane, Chelan, $435,000, 0.18 acres, sold to Erik G. and Kylie N. Romero

May 20

Steven J. Henry, 4225 Sunnybank Court, Chelan, $135,000, 0.9 acres, sold to Shane and Jodi Forsell

Paul D. McKenney, Property ID 62876, Chelan, $52,500, 0.69 acres, sold to Jason R. and Giselle M. Rice

May 21

Bob C. Christopher, 301 Village Drive, Manson, $63,000, 0.11 acres, sold to Don and Nicole Yetter

Vista Rock Properties LLC, Property ID 64642 and 64644, USFS Moe Ridge Road (two parcels), Entiat, $49,800, 40.09 acres, sold to Patrick C. Gray and Megan C. Aukema

Laura Miller, 297 Bobcat Lane, Chelan, $371,250, 0.11 acres, sold to Daniel and Laurie Jones

Pine Shadow Land Company LLC, 1009 Spring Mountain Drive, Wenatchee, $464,900, 0.17 acres, sold to Mary Jo Wangen Trustee

May 22

Section 26 Dry Creek LLC, Property ID 36711, Leavenworth, $130,000, 20.04 acres, sold to Korina J. Stark and Johan C. Liedgren

Dan and Vicki Selin, Property ID 40877, Chelan, $5,700, 0.53 acres, sold to Eric and Alison Ware

Section 26 Dry Creek LLC, Property ID 67928, Leavenworth, $125,000, 20.02 acres, sold to Levi Kubeldis

Section 26 Dry Creek LLC, 1298 Dry Creek Road, Leavenworth, $125,000, 20.15 acres, sold to Jeffrey and Ellen Frechette

May 26

Wade Hawkins, 7219 Colockum Road, Malaga, $50,000, 5 acres, sold to James and Nissa Bowen

Birch Mountain LLC, 3900 Sky Crest Lane, Wenatchee, $395,000, 1.9 acres, sold to Kimberly A. Skelding and Kollin C. Harmon

May 27

Tracey L. Lazzarino, 313 Clos Chevalle Road, Chelan, $190,000, 0.69 acres, sold to Rodney L. and Gail K. Lapasin

John Blomberg, Property ID 52061, Stehekin, $315,272, 0.59 acres, sold to Charles E. and Evelyn Gaylord

Pine Shadow Land Company LLC, 1005 Spring Mountain Drive, Wenatchee, $519,900, 0.16 acres, sold to Jennifer Godfrey and Amy Phillips

J & O LLC, 340 Pinegrass St., Leavenworth, $152,000, 0.17 acres, sold to Tony and Vanessa Cameron

May 28

Rudy Pizarro Trustee, Property ID 22655, Cashmere, $60,000, 31.79 acres, sold to Patrick J. and Aubrey A. Loftus

May 29

Jonathan G. Hanson, 990 Sage Crest Drive, Wenatchee, $100,000, 0.51 acres, sold to Bradley W. and Karen K. Hanson

Douglas County commercial sales

May 22

Steven C. and Debra Lacy and Scott M. and Sheila G. Kane, 300 Eastmont Ave. and 302 N. Colorado Ave. (two parcels), East Wenatchee, $764,400, sold to Paco Properties LLC

Douglas County residential sales

May 1

Alicia Hall and Eric D. Whitehead, 237 Spring Canyon Road, Chelan, $89,000, sold to Kevin S. James and Kevin S. Kirschbaum

May 4

Brett A. and Megan D. Peterson, 2471 Harvester Loop, East Wenatchee, $375,000, sold to Sean Michael and Amanda Rose Hein

Thuylinh Le, 711 N. Lyle Ave., East Wenatchee, $324,900, sold to Scott and Nancy Miller

Debra L. Bowman, 220 Walnut St., Mansfield, $179,000, sold to Jonathan Webster and Jera Martin

May 6

Felix and Randi L. Slette, 4520 Singletree Drive, Waterville, $6,450, sold to Robert W. Cox

John-Dan and Chloe Key, 455 9th St. N.E. Space 40, East Wenatchee, $40,000, sold to Edward T. Zammataro

May 7

Thomas F. Wentz Estate, 631 N. Jennifer Lane, East Wenatchee, $355,000, sold to Trinidad F. Montes

May 8

Doyle R. and Sandra L. France Revocable Living Trust, 730 Vista View Place, East Wenatchee, $654,000, sold to Jacqueline Marie Deane and Patrick Scott Johnson

Scott and Sheila Kane, 18 Lindwood St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $334,500, sold to Corrine N. and Christopher R. Pechtel

Dennis J. and Debra S. Hulet, 100 Moon Valley Road and parcel number 24211120002 (two parcels), Waterville, $500,000, sold to Alisa Hutcherson Davis

May 11

Marcia M. and David I. Cannon and Mindy A. Cannon, 465 Entiat Place, Orondo, $250,000, sold to Jeffrey A. and Shannon K. Morehouse

Juan M. and Maria A. Sanchez, 433 Dorado Court, East Wenatchee, $462,000, sold to Elliot Wayne and Michelle Suzan Jones

May 12

Alvis I. and Renee L. Calitis, 185 Malloy Place, Orondo, $549,950, sold to Kari Ellen and Christopher Lee Rallo

David W. and Monica J. Johnson, 5557 W. Coyote Trail and parcel numbers 81401101700 and 81401101900 (three parcels), Ephrata, $49,000, sold to Anna Marie Raymond

May 13

Aubrey Solomon David Edwards and Bernadette Edwards, 385 Lakefront Drive, Orondo, $720,000, sold to Matt D. and Catherine R. Green

May 14

Jose Guadalupe and Noemi Cortes Anaya, 1506 16th Court N.W., East Wenatchee, $187,560, sold to Jose Carlos Ramos Ramirez

Elicia Hawken Dennis aka Elicia Hawken and Ryan Dennis, 327 Pine View Drive, Orondo, $130,000, sold to Chris and Melanie Anderson

May 15

Nathaniel N. Ruiz, 1115 3rd St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $412,000, sold to Luis Solorio and Carmela Solorio Preciado

Michael and Susan L. Silvers, 511 Morning View Circle, East Wenatchee, $243,000, sold to Alberto and Juana Prado

Eric A. and Lydia M. Riener, 250 N. Newton Ave., East Wenatchee, $362,500, sold to Lisa Guadalupe Flores

Edward A. and Lizbeth I. Striedinger, 303 Columbia Ave., East Wenatchee, $350,000, sold to Jesse Frederic Worden

Bryan S. and Brandi M. Darnell, 835 S. Ward Ave., East Wenatchee, $900,000, sold to Erick A. and Alejandra Gonzalez

May 19

Patricia A. Garland, 1494 Eastmont Ave. #7, East Wenatchee, $368,500, sold to Wesley G. McIntyre and Alexandria Moshe

May 21

Mildred M. Fortner, 455 9th St. N.E. Space 13, East Wenatchee, $35,000, sold to Janice E. Dynes and Michael L. Toftness

May 22

Ryan D. and Kristin V. Lamont, 947 N. Fairmont Ave., East Wenatchee, $298,000, sold to Juan Barajas Gutierrez and Nancy Yesenia Castro Garcia

Ross Craig and Michelle A. Cargo, 1607 N. Ashland Ave., East Wenatchee, $435,000, sold to Thomas Y. Em and Stacy A. Scott

Besel Family Trust, 603 W. Beech St., Waterville, $149,000, sold to John D. and Cassie R. Smith

Tyler Bramme, 109 and 111 Falcon Ridge Road (two parcels), Waterville, $80,000, sold to Nathan and Jenna Kragness

May 26

Dee Gere Estate, 516 Newport Plaza, East Wenatchee, $297,500, sold to Annette L. M. and Seth A. Cunningham and Michael C. and Janis L. Liu

Jenna and Nathaniel Cummings, 719 Desert Canyon Blvd., Orondo, $280,000, sold to Donald M. Haven and Cindy G. Carroll

May 27

Cindy M. Stockwell and Oscar Peralta Valencia, 2917 N.W. Cascade Ave., East Wenatchee, $749,900, sold to Michael Joseph and Pamela Ann Degrenier

Aaron Paul Walden, 525 River View Drive, Orondo, $158,000, sold to Amanda Marie Walden

May 28

Gordon D. Kossow Estate, 214 W. Locust St., Waterville, $230,000, sold to Rhonda Loveland

David and Lynsey Loudon, 2178 Inglewood Drive, East Wenatchee, $415,000, sold to Clinton and Myra L. Larama

May 29

Jeffrey D. May, 1946 Valley View Blvd., East Wenatchee, $420,000, sold to Katie L. Batson

James K. and Lynn M. Irwin, 270 Lakefront Drive, Orondo, $400,000, sold to Louis and Jami Carnino

Dean O. and Cathy Logstrom, 1790 5th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $429,000, sold to Derik Brian and Melissa Ann Sturgeon

Thomas and Deborah Bertram, 529 Lacey Place N.E. and parcel number 71700300600 (two parcels), East Wenatchee, $404,000, sold to Maria D. Gonzalez

Katie L. Small, 2480 Fifth St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $329,000, sold to Brian S. and Denise K. Kliewer

Casey and Natalie Dundas, 858 Lamplight Lane, East Wenatchee, $740,000, sold to Brian L. and Teresa G. Burnett

Kellie Scharpp, 1222 N. Baker Ave., East Wenatchee, $309,900, sold to Jordan Allison

Jon R. Picard, 1030 Desert Canyon Blvd. #303, Orondo, $233,500, sold to Patricia Treit

Sarah and Michael Alcala, 1808 Raymond Ave., Bridgeport, $185,000, sold to Juan R. Torres Gonzalez and Estefannie Torres Guzman et al

Kristine S. Loomis and Kevin L. Morris, 909 Briarwood Drive, East Wenatchee, $705,000, sold to Bryce Robert O’Leary and Julie Jones

Lloyd Darlington and Joan Pizzano, 1452 Sally Jean Way, Rock Island, $289,500, sold to Robert R. Brender

Scott R. and Jessica L. Wernecke, 100 Hummingbird Road, East Wenatchee, $395,000, sold to Robert and Suzette Dowell

Brian D. Scott, 710 Briarwood Drive, East Wenatchee, $582,000, sold to Jeremy and Kiersten Burke

Douglas County land sales

May 1

Mitchell A. McKay, parcel number 29292610004, Coulee Dam, $13,500, sold to Connie E. McKay

May 5

Sage Homes LLC, 2140 S. Melody Lane, East Wenatchee, $422,386, 0.18 acres, sold to Kyle and Stacy Steinburg

Prime Properties LLC, 2140 S. Melody Lane, East Wenatchee, $27,514, 0.18 acres, sold to Kyle and Stacy Steinburg

May 6

Felix and Randi L. Slette, parcel number 82001202100, Waterville, $6,450, 1.59 acres, sold to Robert W. Cox

May 11

R. Noe and Alicia Andrade, 4593 Rock Island Road and parcel number 22212240006 (two parcels), East Wenatchee, $534,900, 16.48 acres, sold to Chapacka LL, Cal-Neva LLC and Sunrise R Properties LLC

May 13

Shirley A. Dewitz, 230 N. Division Road, Waterville, $209,000, 25.88 acres, sold to Karl and Rebecca Brown

May 14

Dale A. and Cindy S. Agnew, parcel number 82000301900, Waterville, $2,900, 1.03 acres, sold to Marissa Rae Spytex and Jake Lee Eakin

May 15

Jennifer L. Fullwiler, 477 Chestnut Court N.W., East Wenatchee, $619,000, 0.32 acres, sold to Dale V. and Gloria J. Schaak

George R. and Darcy J. Langlois, Parcel numbers 81501909200, 81501909300 and 81501909400 (three parcels), Ephrata, $13,000, 2.96 acres, sold to Shelby Clayton Buchanan

Sage Homes LLC, 2130 S. Melody Lane, East Wenatchee, $392,386, 0.23 acres, sold to John M. and Pamela A. Swedburg

Prime Properties LLC, 2130 S. Melody Lane, East Wenatchee, $27,514, 0.23 acres, sold to John M. and Pamela A. Swedburg

Mark D. and Sheryl N. Lindell, 3180 2nd St. S.E. and parcel number 75000002302 (two parcels), $225,000, 4.59 acres, sold to Pennington Brothers Properties LLC

May 18

Kenneth L. and Janice L. Tilton, 1771 Tapadero Drive, Ephrata, $1,500, 1.03 acres, sold to Rimrock Meadows Association

Rimrock Meadows Association, parcel number 81801704800, Coulee-Hartline, $5,995, 1.13 acres, sold to John Lahd

Stimac Construction Inc., 416 S. Kansas Loop, East Wenatchee, $304,000, 0.08 acres, sold to Melissa L. Taylor

May 20

Michael G. Pennacchio, parcel number 49700003500, Chelan, $30,000, 8.3 acres, sold to Kevin S. James and Kevin S. Kirschbaum

May 21

Mitzi E. Williams, 104 Yarrow Lane, Waterville, $18,000, 6.78 acres, sold to Kyle Pifer

Bradley D. and Patricia Wachtel, parcel number 28232530002, Mansfield, $39,500, 40 acres, sold to Mitchell Daniel Hill

May 22

Robert and Marsha Ramm, parcel number 24240410004, Waterville, $77,250, 156.58 acres, sold to Jerry Ulmer and Justin Ulmer

Sage Homes LLC, 2120 S. Melody Lane, East Wenatchee, $402,386, 0.25 acres, sold to Marylouise Evans Jones and Ann Marie Jones

Prime Properties LLC, 2120 S. Melody Lane, East Wenatchee, $27,514, 0.25 acres, sold to Marylouise Evans Jones and Ann Marie Jones

McAdoo Trusts, 210 Chipmunk Trail Road, Waterville, $32,250, 5.35 acres, sold to James L. Blake Jr. and Jennifer L. Blake

Fulgence Schrempp Butkovich and Lou Butkovich, parcel number 52900101100, East Wenatchee, $84,000, 0.62 acres, sold to Richard L. and Carolyn R. Welk

Carla J. Lange, parcel number 81400205300, Ephrata, $3,999, 1.17 acres, sold to Lee A. Olsen

May 26

Mario R. Madrigal, parcel number 24270830001, Coulee-Hartline, $4,000, 20 acres, sold to Discover Land Now LLC

May 27

Stimac Construction Inc., 426 S. Kansas Loop, East Wenatchee, $306,600, 0.08 acres, sold to Alan and Adriana Zuazo

May 29

Penfold Estates LLC, 2491 Rock Island Road, East Wenatchee, $65,000, 0.29 acres, sold to Eduardo Molina

Gary F. and Vicki M. Heilman, 133 N. Shore Drive, Chelan, $192,000, 0.81 acres, sold to Gerry Byard Argott and Shelley Kristine Skaggs

G & C Farms LLC, 22942 Highway 97, Chelan, $1,200,000, 52.14 acres, sold to AFC Ranch 5 LLC

Tyrone T. Trexler, parcel number 24270330004, Coulee-Hartline, $10,000, 20 acres, sold to Kenneth C. and Mary K. Lutz

James L. and Louise M. Bruck, 265 E. Emerson Drive, Orondo, $92,500, sold to Larry A. and Laurie B. Williams

