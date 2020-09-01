Chelan County commercial sales
July 14
Evergreen Inn LLC, 1117 Front St., Leavenworth, $834,000, sold to Wanderlust Hotel LLC
July 16
RZT LLC, Property ID 12446, $176,022, sold to 5D Holdings LLC
July 18
Kimberly Schultz, 48 Wells Ave., Manson, $95,000, sold to Eastern Washington Construction Inc.
July 20
Five and One Investments LLC, 800 Gellatly St., Wenatchee, $330,000, sold to Susie Sha
Five and One Investments LLC, 1261 Montana St., Wenatchee, $325,000, sold to Communications Properties LLC
July 25
Wells Fargo Bank, 300 Highway 2, Leavenworth, $716,540, sold to John W. Sims
July 28
Lingel Holdings LLC, 823, 827, 831 and 835 N. Miller St. (four parcels), Wenatchee, $1,050,000, sold to Harman Josan LLC
July 30
Ruth L. Owens, 20 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, $75,000, sold to Jaime and Kristy Flores
Chelan County residential sales
July 1
Marjorie K. Cox Trustee, 1180 Chukar Hills Drive, Wenatchee, $1,150,000, sold to You Asked For It Ranch Too LLC
Rick and Claudia Etzkorn, 3863 Strutzel Road, Monitor, $380,000, sold to Gregg D. and Jenny R. Smith
Charles T. and Darlene K. Keeton, 423 N. Emerson St., Chelan, $380,000, sold to Gene L. and Gail A. Yandell
Frederick Charles Construction Inc., 896 Cloudless Drive, Manson, $529,900, sold to Rosa Kendall
Linda D. Bradley, 325 E. Nebraska St., Chelan, $327,000, sold to Antonio Valdovinos and Yesenia Anaya
July 2
Alexandria Smith, 908 Morris St., Wenatchee, $239,900, sold to Rayce M. Barnes and John R. McIlvaine
Phillip T. Gaston et al, 5878 Wohlers Road, Cashmere, $464,000, sold to Fred and Murleen J. Hart et al
Bridget E. Brown, 1845 Maple St. 7, Wenatchee, $439,705, sold to Carol J. Ries
Lynn A. Stirling, 300 Tumwater Drive, Leavenworth, $81,385, sold to Laura L. Stirling
Stephen J. and Angela M. Ford, 6876 Flowery Divide Road, Cashmere, $539,000, sold to Jessica and Patrick Bowen
Jeffrey L. and Kristi L. Anderson, 12296 W. Shugart Flats Road, Plain, $616,000, sold to Jonathan and Martha Ultis
McCulley Holding LLC, 965 Howard Flats Road 1, Chelan, $400,000, sold to Allen W. and Rachel E. Robison
July 6
Ismael and Matilde Vivanco, 2030 Woodridge St., Wenatchee, $505,000, sold to Arturo Zavala and Molly K. Nelson et al
Wesley R. and Bethany A. Brood, 1022 Berg Ave., Wenatchee, $422,000, sold to Conner J. Tidd et al
Mark and Shauna Eggen, 110 E. Mountain Brook Lane, Wenatchee, $1,300,000, sold to Daniel J. and Jacklyn L. Rector
Jessica S. and Christopher W. Garrow, 457 Lombard Lane, Wenatchee, $579,000, sold to Patrick S. and Mary A. Webley
Steven T. and Hilary L. Reynolds, 1020 Wapato Lake Road, Manson, $810,000, sold to Matthew G. and Susan M. Llewellyn et al
David and Jessica De Vorkin, 113 E. Raymond St. 2C, Chelan, $335,000, sold to Patricia A. La Porte
Jessica L. and Patrick A. Bowen, 1300 Cashmere St., Wenatchee, $295,000, sold to Ruben and Laticia Perez
Jeremi and Myebritt M. Kowalik, 2872 Riviera Blvd., Malaga, $120,000, sold to Aaron and Charmaine Rosenberger
The Zuluaga Family LLLP, 322 W. Woodin Ave. 512, Chelan, $302,000, sold to Jill Inman
William E. and Catherine M. Lucas, 919 Easy St., Wenatchee, $665,000, sold to Kimberly A. Alhadeff
Daniel S. and Jillian A. Rippey, 597 Mackinaw Lane, Chelan, $693,200, sold to Samuel and Britt Procopio et al
July 7
Edward E. and Maureen T. Phinney, 1324 Fairhaven Ave., Wenatchee, $365,000, sold to Riley J. and Carsey A. Koch
Richard and Nancy D. McUne, 4296 Mission Creek Road, Cashmere, $375,000, sold to Jason J. Steele
Judith A. Green-Pittsinger, 2433 Entiat Way, Entiat, $334,000, sold to William Summers
Curtis D. Lynn Jr. and Jane G. Lynn, 20795 Kahler Drive F2, Lake Wenatchee, $270,000, sold to Ronald and Margaret Templeton
Sharon C. Lundberg, 100 Lake Chelan Shores Drive 18 7, Chelan, $270,630, sold to Bruce N. and Brenda F. Bain Revocable Living Trust
Jake and Kristen Scherrer, 2220 W. Woodin Ave. 204, Chelan, $264,575, sold to Alyssa and Joseph Rodrigues
Sean Fitsch, 1209 Cherry St., Wenatchee, $200,000, sold to Charles D. and Cynthia D. Smith
John and Kaye Sirmon, 59 Shade Tree Lane, Wenatchee, $759,900, sold to Michael J. and Shelley M. Monda
July 8
Landin Purcell et al, 1619 Lower Monitor Road, Wenatchee, $437,605, sold to Sean R. Fitsch and Megan Lewin
James and Jenny Graham, 615 Pine St., Leavenworth, $505,000, sold to Kelly L. Coulter
Duane P. and Joleen D. Smith, 15876 River Road, Plain, $415,000, sold to Merry Living Trust
Joseph D. and Stacy A. Carlile, 411 Highway 150, Manson, $149,000, sold to Chad A. and Caryn E. Ludwig et al
Emily and Patrick N. McLean, 512 Douglas St., Wenatchee, $315,000, sold to Kenneth P. and Elizabeth A. Cecil
July 9
Dale D. and Leeann Day, 480 Alpine Place J3, Leavenworth, $325,000, sold to Benjamin Olson
Mark P. Hatfield and Jonna G. Smith, 22600 Alpine Drive, Lake Wenatchee, $700,000, sold to Seth A. and Lisa M. Thomas
Gordon J. Quintel, 2448 Salal Drive, Lake Wenatchee, $285,000, sold to Matthew Messerschmidt
Brian J. Riseland and Janett L. Garcia-Riseland, 2220 W. Woodin Ave. 312, Chelan, $329,000, sold to Killy Inc.
Andrea Shae and Erik Hanson JRTS, 403 Ridgewood Drive, Manson, $355,000, sold to Derek K. and Terri C. Joyal
Lonnie Taylor, 12 Schafer St., Wenatchee, $363,000, sold to Trisha M. Morris
Christine A. Gomes, 1404 Somerset Drive, Wenatchee, $389,900, sold to Gerard and Kala McGlashan
Marjorie L. Kirkpatrick, 755 Cashmere St., Wenatchee, $50,000, sold to Coleman Sherman Real Estate Investments LLC
Steven D. and Jessica A. Nygreen, 115 Goldfinch Lane, Chelan, $965,000, sold to Scott O. Nelson and Hubert Yuniar
Sunset Marina LLC, Property ID 66820, W. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $82,000, sold to Brandywine LLC
July 10
Gerard Lee and Kala M. McGlashan, 1128 Seventh St., Wenatchee, $296,500, sold to Corey J. Hersel
Michael R. and Marylou B. Bailey, 317 Meadow Drive, Leavenworth, $552,500, sold to Jonathan and Erin Kellenberg
Debora A. Simmons and Susan M. Parks, 107 Schafer St. 4A, Wenatchee, $250,000, sold to Angela Ward and Paula Dietrich Ward
Donald Miller, 1504 Willow Place, Wenatchee, $369,900, sold to Roger G. and Diana J. Hillstrom
July 13
Gary R. and Shirley M. Erickson, 5250 Squilchuck Road, Wenatchee, $380,000, sold to Kevin H. and Katie R. Eggers
Kyle D. and Morgan L. Mott, 3660 Dianna Way, Wenatchee, $644,900, sold to Adam C. Griffin and Anna C. Scofield
David E. and Barbara J. Hambleton, 10265 Ski Hill Drive, Leavenworth, $699,000, sold to Paul Schimelfenig and Linda J. Colasurdo
Ted L. and Arena King, 7985 N. Dryden Road, Dryden, $125,000, sold to Kenneth S. and Stephaine Potter
John L. Gockel Credit Trust, 4190 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $1,033,000, sold to 4190 SLR LLC
Cynthia R. Lysne, 545 Chrisand Lane, Wenatchee, $395,000, sold to Eric Zuniga and Kaitlyn Loadholtz
Benita Offutt, 1409 Saddlerock Drive, Wenatchee, $350,000, sold to Timothy A. and Candy Smith
July 14
Douglas S. and Jennifer S. Ray, 437 Lars Lane, Wenatchee, $473,500, sold to Jacob and Nicole Brockwell
Emily S. and Jose Lemus, 615 First St., Wenatchee, $205,000, sold to Cameron V. Folden
Randall J. Burleson, 112 Chase Ave., Cashmere, $525,000, sold to Wade C. Holmes and Eileen M. Field
David and Brenda Biebesheimer, 12215 Emig Drive, Leavenworth, $899,900, sold to Holly and Jason Barbacovi
Brian T. and Jamie L. Huber, 21514 Camp 12 Road, Plain, $519,000, sold to Michael E. Brage
Tracy A. and Erin B. Cuda, 20795 Kahler Drive G7 and Property ID 39002 (two parcels), Lake Wenatchee, $287,500, sold to Christopher and Catherine Sherman
Russell O. Gatzemeier, 1902 W. Prospect St. 211, Chelan, $155,500, sold to Daniel Dean
Matthew R. and Shelley R. Charlton, 2031 Lakeshore Drive, Manson, $785,500, sold to Todd D. and Jennifer D. Philabaum
James F. Butler, 1574 Okanogan Ave., Wenatchee, $267,000, sold to Colten M. and Jessica C. Davenport
James P. Rimmer, 2440 Fairway Drive, Malaga, $565,000, sold to Jim and Kelly Olson
Shawn Larson, 307 Chapel St., Cashmere, $410,000, sold to Adam and Camille Dahlstrom
Wapiti North LLC, 118 Starlight Ave., Wenatchee, $515,000, sold to David and Brenda Biebesheimer
July 15
Mervin D. Odaffer and Sara Bartrum Revocable Living Trust, 1214 Gary St., Wenatchee, $330,000, sold to Maxwell I. and Kiersten A. Moholy
9766 E LLC, 9766 E. Leavenworth Road, Leavenworth, $1,500,000, sold to Andrew D. and Katherine H. Wyatt
Ronald L. and Cheryl Riggs, 12630 Prowell St., Leavenworth, $679,000, sold to Michael S. and Erin K. Lamon
John D. Cadigan, 7690 Stine Hill Road and Property ID 31618 and 31664 (three parcels), Dryden, $924,000, sold to Mark B. Simms and Chrysalis Sabatinos
Charles D. Inabnit, 94 Bradshaw Lane, Lake Wenatchee, $370,000, sold to Warren J. and Andrea B. Buser
Gary W. De Chenne, 14623 Fish Lake Road, Lake Wenatchee, $570,000, sold to Vincent C. Smith and Maggie Weed
Benjamin and Julie A. Amodio, 16378 Lake Wenatchee Highway, Lake Wenatchee, $629,000, sold to Patrick J. and Pamela K. McKenna
John D. and Deanna Y. Killian, 20640 Miracle Mile, Lake Wenatchee, $669,000, sold to Bruce S. and Carol S. Phillips
600 East Pike LLC, 100 Lake Chelan Shores Drive 12 5, Chelan, $722,500, sold to Hany and Christine Farag
Chelan Vacation Homes LLC, 2220 W. Woodin Ave. 210, Chelan, $259,000, sold to Alan M. and Elizabeth A. Sanders
Marvin and Lorraine Bresler, 934 Sunrise Drive, Manson, $300,000, sold to Nancy J. and Garrett W. Waldner
Coleman Sherman Real Estate Investments LLC, 745 Cashmere St., Wenatchee, $225,000, sold to Salvador Martinez
Colleen A. Ryan, 1038 Columbine St., Wenatchee, $353,500, sold to Aidan Ottley and Hailey Hunter
Michael J. and Sandra J. Avey, 272 Saddlehorn Lane, Wenatchee, $238,000, sold to Ronald A. Roy
July 16
Michael S. Lamon and Erin Adams, 632 Sage Hills Drive, Wenatchee, $540,000, sold to Cynthia R. Lynse and Jonathan M. Volyn
Jason B. and Sarah K. Rose, 433 Pearl St., Wenatchee, $315,000, sold to Brent R. and Rachel A. Searles
Bruce and Cristina Turner, 2059 Broadcrest Court, Wenatchee, $639,000, sold to Kyle D. and Morgan L. Mott
Rhett J. and Kendra S. Crow, 100 Vineyard Lane 6A, Chelan, $307,500, sold to Darrin M. and Rachel M. Johnson et al
Asro Trust, 2220 W. Woodin Ave. 405, Chelan, $269,900, sold to Illya and Luisa Chekrygin
Sheila K. Boyce and Scott C. Strom, 18120 Entiat River Road, Entiat, $125,000, sold to Lloyd McGee
James E. Fitzpatrick, 11415 S. Lakeshore Road 6, Chelan, $375,000, sold to Hollie D. and Paul D. Egan
Gwyneth Thorsen, 126 Quail Run, Wenatchee, $280,000, sold to Laurie A. and Clay Steele
July 17
Clay L. Steele et al, 18530 Nason Ridge Road, Lake Wenatchee, $405,000, sold to Lance Sabey
Susan R. Ruddell, 15937 River Road, Plain, $425,000, sold to Patrick and Colleen Fairchild
Karen Robelia et al, 535 Clifford St., Chelan, $470,000, sold to Erin Phelps and Prib V. Buck
James E. and Gail E. Martin, 2876 Green Ave., Manson, $600,000, sold to Shawn and Mary O’Rourke
July 20
Alita Humphrey, 18131 Chumstick Highway, Leavenworth, $329,950, sold to Vick Family Trust
Rodney L. and Carolyn I. Anderson, 105 Westview Drive, Chelan, $1,075,000, sold to John and Elizabeth Metzger
Irma Marie Bard Bypass Trust, 404 Porcupine Lane, Chelan, $1,200,000, sold to Michael S. and Heather M. Cowden
M. Lyle and Mary M. Jacobsen, 608 Havenwood Drive, Manson, $377,000, sold to Laura K. and Richard Rathman
July 21
Elisa M. Webb, 2706 Austin Court, Wenatchee, $445,000, sold to Bryan and Jennifer Brockie
Kevin M. and Jessica L. Hughes, 323 Michael Place, Wenatchee, $420,000, sold to James G. and Christina M. Woodward
Samuel and Lynn Belcher Family Trust, 18991 River Road, Plain, $340,000, sold to The Grunewald Guild
Eric M. and Kristi L. Cundy, 4041 Lakeview Place, Chelan, $870,000, sold to Tyler R. and Tiffany L. Colton et al
Jim and Gail Martin, 158 McLaren Ave., Manson, $482,000, sold to Julie E. Penzotti and John Verheyden
Nathaniel B. Bender Jr., 83 Blessin Lane, Manson, $2,750,000, sold to Larry K. Nelson
Michael J. and Nicole S. Pratapas, 255 Porcupine Lane, Chelan, $880,000, sold to Bradley D.H. and Traci N. Svee
July 22
Ian M. and Britt S. Bovio, 1 Chiefs Road and Property ID 16578 (two parcels), Wenatchee, $869,550, sold to Thomas R. and Angelica B. Williams
Chad Cottrell et al, 13934 Chumstick Highway, Leavenworth, $550,000, sold to Larry R. and Elizabeth M. Peterson
David H. and Elizabeth M. Knightly, 100 Lake Chelan Shores Drive 5 3, Chelan, $425,000, sold to Amie and Chris Fahey
Bryan J. and Jennifer J. Brockie, 1108 Monroe St., Wenatchee, $349,500, sold to Melanie and Dylan Donithan
Roxanne M. Harrison, 286 Saddlehorn Lane, Wenatchee, $246,900, sold to Erik Hanson
Summers Living Trusts et al, Property ID 38989, Lake Wenatchee, $30,000, sold to Scott W. and Michelle P. Peyree Revocable Trust
July 23
Miranda M. Hauff, 20 Furney St., Wenatchee, $310,500, sold to Carson and Lauren Leith
Kenneth W. and Carol A. Turner Trustees, 2519 No. 1 Canyon Road, Wenatchee, $430,000, sold to Tyler D. and Shawna S. Gardner
Bernie A. Gonzales, 1711 Ninth St., Wenatchee, $351,000, sold to James C. Stotz
Heidi L. Zanol, 1918 Mulberry Lane, Wenatchee, $323,110, sold to Aaron R. and Melissa J. Johnson
Alfred E. Bickel Jr. and Veronika B. Bickel, 213 W. Commercial St., Leavenworth, $459,000, sold to Troy T. Campbell
Mineth E. McClain, 14575 Chumstick Highway, Leavenworth, $530,000, sold to Christopher and Laura H. Sienkiewiez
James and Doris Carlson Trust, 24313 Saddle St., Plain, $894,660, sold to John R. and Beth V. Barron
James and Kathleen Corp, 336 Orchard View Drive, Chelan, $1,145,000, sold to Robert F. and Gabrielle Mellon
Jeff Ballod and Candace Farnsworth, 89 Sabio Way, Chelan, $957,000, sold to Murphy A. and Hartleigh A. Caine
Duke Baltera, 1504 Ninth St., Wenatchee, $347,000, sold to Jacob Cunnington
Justin and Megan Skaar, 36 Manzanita Drive, Manson, $515,000, sold to Melina M. Ritch and Russell P. Kulp
Eider Properties LLC, 3116 Rock St., Malaga, $256,700, sold to Jesus Cuellar
Christopher J. Ungaro and Rachel Vankoughnet, 1506 Seneca Place, Wenatchee, $457,500 sold to Jose L. Frias Rios and Maria Solorio
July 24
Robert B. Moelder, 509 Cottage Ave., Cashmere, $425,000, sold to Jonathan M. Roatch and Eva C. Lorenz
Heather K. Mondini, 9581 E. Leavenworth Road, Leavenworth, $752,000, sold to Logan E. Rooper and Nova E. Fallen
James W. Davis III, 100 Lake Chelan Shores Drive 12 4, Chelan, $525,000, sold to Brigitte A. Santosuosso and Laurence E. Johnson
Anthony and Linda Roat, 213 E. Gibson Ave., Chelan, $302,000, sold to Johnson & Smith Holdings LLC
Todd A. McInturff, 420 W. Manson Road 4, Chelan, $224,900, sold to Lorraine A. Lewis and Erin T. Gavin
Puget Sound Quality Construction Inc., 43 Paramont Ridge Lane, Manson, $524,000, sold to Teresa A. Hambelton
Carole Mylius, 15280 Cedar Brae Road, Lake Wenatchee, $15,000, sold to Kimberly M. and Brandon J. Carpenter
Shawn and Shellie A. Wilkerson, 106 Foxy Lane, Leavenworth, $1,125,000, sold to Jennifer and Robert P. O’Twomney
July 26
Richard R. Matkins, 22 Lazy Days Lane, Plain, $363,000, sold to Christopher Gendreau and Susan Wickman
July 27
Kenneth J. Jans, 23121 Saddle St., Plain, $260,000, sold to Korben and Shannon Kershaw
Tri Hua, Thanh Hua and Christoph Huber, 20477 Beaver Valley Road, Lake Wenatchee, $1,330,000, sold to Steven and Stacy Bryerton
Michael Thomas, 100 Lake Chelan Shores Drive 3 2, Chelan, $480,000, sold to James M. and Jane Slater et al
Buddy E. McClellan Jr., 300 Loop Ave., Manson, $700,000, sold to Dean S. and Kristin L. Miller
Ronald and Melodie Koe, 360 Lakayuse Road, Manson, $975,000, sold to David P. and Nicola T. Walsh
Henry L. and Stephanie J. Koster, 18575 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $1,475,000, sold to Dominic and Erin Ivankovich
Theodore Brisbine, 1322 Cashmere St., Wenatchee, $200,000, sold to Heath and Aubrey Brisbine
Pine Shadow Land Company LLC, 1013 Spring Mountain Drive, Wenatchee, $95,000, sold to James E. and Gail E. Martin
Sage Homes LLC, 1013 Spring Mountain Drive, Wenatchee, $521,000, sold to James E. and Gail E. Martin
Springwater Developers LLC, 1013 Spring Mountain Drive, Wenatchee, $47,432, sold to Sage Homes LLC
July 28
Glenda R. Love and Sharon K. Cox, 107 Riverfront Drive, Cashmere, $274,000, sold to Rosemary Siderius
Jeffrey L. Fogelstrom, 108 Meadowsweet Place, Cashmere, $488,500, sold to Steven A. and Deena M. Stricker
Brianna M. and Kevin C. Lohse, 1305 Welch Ave., Wenatchee, $325,000, sold to Megan K. Gering
Robert Palen, Property ID 41776, Chelan, $2,800, sold to Brittany Lane
Patricia A. Sexton, 1505 Woodhaven Place, Wenatchee, $350,640, sold to Ryan Stieve
Megan K. Gering, 421 Okanogan Ave., Wenatchee, $290,000, sold to Kevin D. Pratt and Leah A. Dickinson
Paul and Linda Jinneman, 1714 Central Ave. A, Wenatchee, $499,900, sold to Kent P. and Verna M. Boothman
Wapiti North LLC, 97 Starlight Ave., Wenatchee, $575,000, sold to William E. and Catherine M. Lucas
A Home Doctor Inc., 45 Jamey Lane, Malaga, $343,718, sold to Mason C. and Carlie S. Jones
Marlys C. Sides et al, 27865 Napeequa Drive, Lake Wenatchee, $359,500, sold to Daniel K. and Victoria T. Millikan
July 29
Efrem Tewelde Gebretnsae and Mabel S. Hiskias, 24 Brandi Lane, Wenatchee, $371,000, sold to Jennifer and Jeremy Miller
Leonard and Kelly Silva, 2700 No. 1 Canyon Road, Wenatchee, $355,000, sold to Kenneth W. and Carol A. Turner Trustees
Theodore M. and Rachel A. Burgoon, 1151 Jefferson St., Wenatchee, $305,000, sold to Jocelyn Kummer
Jeff and Ramona G. Guentzel, 3635 Ridgeview Blvd., Wenatchee, $765,000, sold to Zachary Pauw and Alison Balcom et al
Peter S. and Lurie J. A. Burgoon, 1205 Lower Sunnyslope Road, Wenatchee, $322,600, sold to Theodore M. and Rachel A. Burgoon
Richard and Rosaleen Dickinson, 100 Ski Blick Strasse D201, Leavenworth, $385,000, sold to Howard G. and Peggy A. Cook
Douglas Moody et al, 325 Division St. and 325 Division St. A (two parcels), Leavenworth, $265,000, sold to Stephen M. and Sherri L. Lee
Neville and Joanne Moody Trust, 16030 Telemark Lane, Lake Wenatchee, $900,000, sold to Heidi and Schamp A. Owens et al
Joseph and Shannon Moore, 100 Highway 150 47, Manson, $174,500, sold to Robert D. and Victoria L. Tomsett
Glen D. and Teresa L. Gurnard, 126 Cloudless Drive, Manson, $439,900, sold to John and Diane M. Tryon
McClellan’s Snow Creek Ranch LLC, 1911 Apple Acres Road, Chelan, $385,000, sold to Jerimie J. and Tiffany S. White
Roger R. Wristen, 1310 Castlerock Ave. 19, Wenatchee, $233,000, sold to Waya R. and Patricia G. Hail
Susiani Intan, 1718 Brambling Brae Lane, Wenatchee, $505,000, sold to Brianna M. and Jeffrey More
Sunset Marina LLC, Property ID 66813, W. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $75,950, sold to Morgan L. and Beau J. Stonefield
Eider Properties LLC, 3895 Malaga Ave., Malaga, $269,000, sold to Daniel and Elizabeth Zavala
Eider Properties LLC, 3108 Rock St., Malaga, $275,000, sold to Tyler S. Oliver
Eider Properties LLC, 3100 Rock St., Malaga, $268,000, sold to Brendan Burrill
Donise Du Bruille, 1831 Agate Place, Wenatchee, $375,000, sold to Justin Du Bruille
Kammi L. Short, 8320 and 8360 Highway 97A, Wenatchee, $80,000, sold to Kerri L. Molitor et al
July 30
Irle Properties Holding LLC, 121 S. Douglas St., Cashmere, $55,000, sold to Eddy L. Arnold
Craig and Heidi Kunz, 2027 Broadway North, Wenatchee, $550,000, sold to Brian and Stacia McInnes
Debra K. and Dan Barbieri, 525 Alpine Place C4, Leavenworth, $385,000, sold to Valerie Favrow
Phil-Ja H. Blakey and Tomio Ha, 575 Alpine Place N2, Leavenworth, $434,900, sold to Krystal and Robert Schultz
Calvin A. Blackburn Jr., 50 Irwin Lane, Leavenworth, $710,000, sold to Patrick G. Blackburn
Ann E. Dutton, 18558 Hazel Lane, Plain, $425,000, sold to Bradley and Kathy Nysether
Bruce and Brittin Jones and Gary and Betty High, 561 Village Drive, Manson, $370,000, sold to Sandra L. and Tony M. Watkins
July 31
Terina M. Steele et al, 807 ½ Pioneer Ave., Cashmere, $365,000, sold to Susan Decker
David J. Clarke and Britt E.T. Clarke, 100 Lake Chelan Shores Drive 18 4, Chelan, $469,000, sold to Mario Toledo and Lara Viviana
Chelan County land sales
July 1
Donald P. and Diane M. Smith, 517 Stargazer Lane, Leavenworth, $149,000, 20.82 acres, sold to Charles Lathrop Slothower and Becky A. Slothower
Central Washington Property Investments LLC, 2981 Riviera Blvd., Malaga, $470,000, 0.39 acres, sold to Jodi Bishop and Andrew Bishop III
July 2
Robert C. and Krin J. Bockoven, Property ID 64293 and 67482 (two parcels), Entiat, $180,000, 228.59 acres, sold to Franklin J. and Yayoi Hasselroth
Carol D. Wilcox, 78 Wilcox Lane, Plain, $195,000, 2.5 acres, sold to Rockne and Michelle Seabrook
July 3
Pat and Lucille Green et al, Property ID 36691, Leavenworth, $43,000, 10.1 acres, sold to Tara and Jason Kaiser
Brian C. Willyard, Property ID 50431, Chelan, $49,500, 5.03 acres, sold to Erik L. and Catherine E. Torset
July 6
Malcolm Lindberg Sr. and Sheryl Lindberg, 130 Crawford Ave., Wenatchee, $105,000, 0.15 acres, sold to Jose De La Paz and Maira Tiznado Aguilar
Larry and Ann Rees, 260 Bear Ridge Lane, Chelan, $200,000, 6.7 acres, sold to Kathleen Croy Campbell and Michael L. Campbell
July 7
Herb W. Courtney Jr. and Teresa C. Courtney, 15985 Cedar Brae Road, Lake Wenatchee, $35,000, 0.41 acres, sold to Herb W. Courtney Jr.
Richard B. and Susan E. Zalewski, 293 Snuffy Smith Road, Manson, $410,000, 5 acres, sold to Jennifer L. and Jay M. Roberts
July 8
William G. and Marilynn J. Woods, 27883 Tall Timber Road, Lake Wenatchee, $46,000, 0.63 acres, sold to Aaron and Kelli V. Pleskac
Irene L. McCallum, Property ID 49668, Manson, $130,000, 0.39 acres, sold to J.E. Jacobsen Living Trust
Thomas J. Cornell, Property ID 51153, Chelan, $72,000, 19.98 acres, sold to Jarrad and Roni Luxmore
Chelan Development Company LLC, Property ID 51461, Chelan, $111,000, 21.65 acres, sold to Guillaume Chabot Couture and Olga Couture
Roy and Heather Haegeland, 611 Cascade St., Leavenworth, $155,000, 0.17 acres, sold to Karla Hemingway
July 9
Roy and Linda Halverson, 337 Boetzkes Ave., Manson, $290,000, 0.32 acres, sold to Louisa Case
Tyee L. and Amber N. Zacher, 103 Hassan St., Cashmere, $100,000, 0.41 acres, sold to Cole W. Gerard and Alina R. Cibicki
July 10
Jarrod R. Gazarek et al, 25607 Camp 12 Road, Plain, $6,969, 0.32 acres, sold to Vacant Land Now LLC
Mark and Andrea Duffy Living Trust, 104 Lake Ridge Drive, Chelan, $275,000, 0.47 acres, sold to Alex W. Duffy
Gregory and Bonita Crawford Living Trust, 403 Hidden Lane, Chelan, $267,000, 0.85 acres, sold to Michael C. Johnson
July 13
Christian and Barbara Jensen, 146 Mirabella Drive, Chelan, $365,000, 0.53 acres, sold to George B. and Lisa W. Westover
D & T Campbell Investments LLC, 20 Manzanita Drive, Manson, $391,132, 0.3 acres, sold to Ronald J. and Michele M. Magnuson
J & O LLC, 630 Central Ave., Leavenworth, $177,000, 0.18 acres, sold to Travis and Holly Blue
July 14
James R. Werner Trust, Property ID 50634, Manson, $380,000, 6.61 acres, sold to Allison R. and Christopher J. Lord
Rita T. Campbell, 506 Hawks Ridge Road, Chelan, $229,500, 20.42 acres, sold to Chan and Kathy Han
July 15
Chelan Manson Co-Op Association Inc., Property ID 46810, Chelan Falls, $65,000, 2.19 acres, sold to Chelan Falls Boathouse LLC
Richard L. Wall Trust, Property ID 51784 and 51785 (two parcels), Chelan, $165,000, 15.38 acres, sold to Leon and Jennifer Norman
Chelan Lookout LLLP, 497 Mackinaw Lane, Chelan, $236,000, 0.1 acres, sold to Kevin M. and Janet W. Kelly
Enchanted Properties LLC, 3646 School St., Wenatchee, $134,500, 0.46 acres, sold to Richard B. Holmes and Rosa E. Velazquez
J & O LLC, 336 Pinegrass St., Leavenworth, $139,000, 0.14 acres, sold to Thaddeus M. and Jennifer L. Hunt
James R. Halford, Property ID 40090, Chelan, $109,000, 21.43 acres, sold to Devin C. Durham and Katelyn I.F. Combs
July 16
Peter Brett Holman, 9051 Deadman Hill Road, Dryden, $150,000, 5.01 acres, sold to Ronald L. and Cheryl Riggs
D & T Campbell Investments LLC, 170 Manzanita Drive, Manson, $401,000, 0.26 acres, sold to Christine L. Le Breton et al
July 17
Donald and Constance Holman, Property ID 31382, Dryden, $75,000, 11.66 acres, sold to Ronald and Cheryl Riggs
Section 26 Dry Creek LLC, Property ID 36721 and 67935 (two parcels), Leavenworth, $275,000, 45.07 acres, sold to Dry Creek LW Land LLC
Alida Smithers, 110 Henderson Terrace, Chelan, $300,000, 20 acres, sold to Madelyn Warren and Brennan Linderman
Michael J. and Joanne G. Dickinson, Property ID 45938, Chelan, $232,500, 20.05 acres, sold to Monte and Kristi Vitale
Robert P. and Lynn A. Perry, Property ID 48681, Manson, $270,000, 1.78 acres, sold to Kalpana Narayanaswamy and Selva Nalliah
DSJS LLC, Property ID 65912, Chelan, $46,000, 20 acres, sold to Jason P. and Alicia M. Russell
Section 26 Dry Creek LLC, Property ID 67933, Leavenworth, $125,000, 20.01 acres, sold to Aaron and Shanon Lord
July 18
Kimberly Schultz, 26 Wells Ave., Manson, $90,000, 0.16 acres, sold to Eastern Washington Construction Inc.
Stephanie A. A. Yokomichi, Property ID 64990, Wenatchee, $50,000, 0.5 acres, sold to Pamela L. Ogle
July 20
Leah M. Childress, 304 Clos Chevalle Road, Chelan, $202,000, 0.6 acres, sold to Stephanie R. Hutchinson
D & T Campbell Investments LLC, 11 Jonagold Lane, Manson, $385,000, 0.24 acres, sold to Jose E. Zaragoza and Esperanza Y. Lopez
July 21
Chiwawa River Dads Pad LLC, Property ID 39453, Lake Wenatchee, $205,000, 0.5 acres, sold to Susan and David Maricle
Paul J. Smythe, Property ID 50180, Chelan, $120,000, 40 acres, sold to Christine and Vance Boulanger
July 22
Beaconsfield Associates LP, 254 Corrigan Road, Cashmere, $85,000, 10.1 acres, sold to Elaine M. and Todd S. Fosse
Robert A. Witheridge Jr. and Brienne J. Witheridge, Property ID 37071, Ardenvoir, $45,000, 0.12 acres, sold to Christine K. and Geoffrey Gowing
Dennis and Cynthia Tangborn, 315 Orchard View Drive, Chelan, $126,000, 0.59 acres, sold to Brenton J. and Jamie L. Martin
Jake A. and Pamela A. Deebach, 432 Whisper Place, Chelan, $100,000, 0.18 acres, sold to Antonio Nunez and Alejandrina Cabrera de Nunez
Pine Shadow Land Company LLC, 985 Spring Mountain Drive, Wenatchee, $47,568, 0.16 acres, sold to Melvyn J. Land
Sage Homes LLC, 985 Spring Mountain Drive, Wenatchee, $365,000, 0.16 acres, sold to Melvyn J. Land
Christopher R. and Tracy R. Lowes, Property ID 68027, Watchman Lane, Wenatchee, $80,000, 10.04 acres, sold to Kory L. and Wendy L. Mears
July 23
Gary H. Marks, 20644 Miracle Mile, Lake Wenatchee, $120,000, 0.31 acres, sold to SBG Holdings LLC
Bruce S. and Carol S. Phillips, 20685 Miracle Mile, Lake Wenatchee, $140,000, 0.48 acres, sold to David R. Penewell and Lisa K. Jones Moore
John L. and Sandra L. Adami, 108 Crystal Crest Drive, Chelan, $220,000, 0.4 acres, sold to Steven J. and Shelly L. Ness
Eider Construction LLC, 410 Riverside Meadow, Cashmere, $415,000, 0.17 acres, sold to Nicole and Shawn Cox
Jack Ozburn Jr. and Susanna Ozburn, 55 Libby Lane, Cashmere, $280,000, 5.02 acres, sold to Christopher Di Pietro and Kelly Condefer
July 24
Todd M. Emery, 1012 Two Rivers Road, Entiat, $110,000, 0.29 acres, sold to Tampa and John A. Standley
Robert T. Brier, 1207 Nancy Lane, Chelan, $150,000, 40 acres, sold to Julie A. Southwick and Charlotte K. McClure
July 27
Tony D. and Deborah J. Mulvaney, Property ID 33843, Entiat, $150,000, 4.62 acres, sold to Armando Lozano
Gregory G. Hayenga, Property ID 34036, Entiat, $150,000, 0.22 acres, sold to Patrick Lopeman
Pete T. Boyce, Property ID 48579, Manson, $279,950, 1.05 acres, sold to Henry L. and Nicolette P. Simchuk
Stephen and Jennifer Douglas, 194 Steinbach Road, Wenatchee, $195,000, 5.72 acres, sold to Jared Knelleken and Hilary P. Gonia
July 28
Crystal View Estates, 124 Mira Vista Drive, Chelan, $169,000, 0.48 acres, sold to Keith G. and Molly M. Meredith
George W. Schultz Living Trust, 25251 Green Tree Road, Chelan, $100,000, 4.28 acres, sold to L C Investments LLC
Thomas W. Burnett, 274 Reflection Lane, Chelan, $175,000, 2.5 acres, sold to Jonathan L. Swift and Fay E. Swift
July 29
Columbia River Ranch LLC, Property ID 14041, 18849, 19059, 19318, 19321, 19495 and 68179 (seven parcels), Malaga, $1,102,560, 2,240.4 acres, sold to Washington State Department of Natural Resources
Joe and Janet McNutt, 9165, 9203, 9271, and 9345 Canal Road (four parcels), Leavenworth, $1,163,000, 191.8 acres, sold to Brandon D. Alsin and Arne T. Alsin
Larry and Ann Rees, 131 Bear Ridge Lane Chelan, $275,000, 5 acres, sold to Kenneth W. and Sarah L. Barnes
July 30
Melissa Works, Collin Hauskins and Claire Reinert, Property ID 32776, 32778, 32785 and 32786 (four parcels), Leavenworth, $355,000, 79.97 acres, sold to John Beal and Shelia Beal
James K. Larson, 129 Summer Breeze Road, Manson, $150,000, 0.51 acres, sold to Travis Sapp
Habrehab LLC, 124 Summer Breeze Road, Manson, $495,000, 0.33 acres, sold to Robert Brooks III and Jenny Brooks
Ken and Karen De Seve, 270 Arrowleaf Lane, Leavenworth, $361,000, 2.5 acres, sold to Mark S. and Sherrie L. Shelley
Douglas County commercial sales
July 17
S & K Properties II LLC, 30 Rock Island Road, 44 Rock Island Road Suite 10 and parcel number 8200000049 (three parcels), East Wenatchee, $350,000, sold to M & M Plaza LLC
Douglas County residential sales
July 1
Saul Urias Ruiz and Yury E. Urias, 1940 Legendary Lane S.E., East Wenatchee, $459,000, sold to Michael Thomas Erho
July 2
Shawn and Thea Wertman, 2225 Fancher Heights Blvd., East Wenatchee, $630,000, sold to Katheryn L. Kraemer
Calvin J. Bowman, 335 W. Second Avenue and parcel numbers 09900301300 and 09900301400 (three parcels), Mansfield, $234,000, sold to Francisco Zamora Blanco and Rhian C. Blanco
Michael E. Quinton and Sara Weber, 775 W. Emerson Drive, Orondo, $490,000, sold to Colleen Hilton, LMFT PLLC LLC
Vitek and Emily Siroky, 928 11th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $250,000, sold to James Joshua Pieratt
July 6
David R. and Doretta L. Pratt, 59 Coyotes Curve Road, Chelan, $72,000, sold to William Stanton
Chris and Roza King, 1125 Barton Square, East Wenatchee, $269,500, sold to Troy R. and Catherine M. Davis
Patricia Ann Sievertsen, 2643 Catalina Ave., East Wenatchee, $450,000, sold to Kenneth D. and Janet T. Russell
James E. and Daphne Brownson, 260 Browns Canyon Road, Orondo, $449,000, sold to Lynn Edward Pera
July 7
Frederick H. and Donna L. Van Doren, 615 Lacey Place N.E., East Wenatchee, $376,000, sold to Jesse Velasco and Perla Y. Leyva
Carol J. Ries, 1367 Boulder Loop, East Wenatchee, $402,000, sold to Valerie Jean and Roger Morton Bennett
Scott L. and Brenda L. Armstrong, 204 S. Iowa Ave., East Wenatchee, $372,000, sold to Jorge Reyes Zarate and Maria Carmela Orellana Reyes
July 8
Nikolay A. and Olga K. Shur, 2555 N. Baker Ave., East Wenatchee, $775,000, sold to Saul U. Ruiz, Victoria Arias Arballo and Salvador Manzo Jr. et al
Carrie Buyas, 9 Buyas Drive, Chelan, $100,000, sold to Matthew and Leah New
Andrew Eugene Bishop III and Jodi Lynn Bishop, 1110 3rd St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $299,900, sold to Clint G. and Courtney B. Wiltse
Michael and Judy Anne Jarrett, 310 Sonora Place and parcel numbers 81801400200 and 81801400400 (three parcels), Coulee-Hartline, $15,000, sold to Bob Edinger
July 9
Jeanett A. Pedersen, 3655 N.W. Cascade Ave. Space 11, East Wenatchee, $59,000, sold to Richard L. and Susan R. Kniffen
Jeffrey and Sheila Bryan, 23207 Columbia Pointe Lane, Chelan, $764,000, sold to Karen T. Wielick
Patrick S. and Mary A. Webley, 1001 Fairview Place, East Wenatchee, $409,500, sold to Daniel and Jillian Simmons
July 10
Tyler D. and Jaime R. Hotchkiss, 2555 Fancher Landing, East Wenatchee, $759,900, sold to Jeanette Madeline and Mike Mullin
Kyle M. and Brittney A. Gillespie, 825 Navajo Lane, East Wenatchee, $899,000, sold to Tyler and Jaime Hotchkiss
Jorge A. and Jessica J. Jimenez, 1913 3rd St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $331,500, sold to James Frances Phalen, Rebecca Lynn French and Solange A. French
Clinton E. Casey Estate, 303 S. Houston Ave., East Wenatchee, $335,000, sold to Susan M. Pierre
Rick Linder, 2320 1st St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $179,000, 1 acre, sold to Eldon O. and Connie I. Otto and Justin and Onaliessa Hastings
July 13
Property Sisters NCW LLC, 2137 Columbia Blvd., Bridgeport, $227,000, sold to Crystal A. Arellano
July 14
Michelle Pike, 531 Nahalee Road, East Wenatchee, $225,000, sold to Vernon and Joan Benson
July 15
Benjamin and Whitney Woodward, 1365 N. Devon Ave., East Wenatchee, $395,000, sold to Heather Porter
Jesse Edward Shepard Estate, 660 Fairview Ave., Bridgeport, $54,000, sold to Esteban Palacios and Elvira Hernandez
Barbara J. Nail Estate, 1210 N. Ashland Ave., East Wenatchee, $398,900, sold to Ryan K. and Stephanie H. McGrew
Kelly A. and Laurie A. Horner, 100 19th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $538,000, sold to Bradley Thomas
Ronald L.W. Roberson, 29 Walnut St., Mansfield, $75,000, sold to Juan Guzman
July 16
Kevin H. Eggers, 203 Eastridge Drive, East Wenatchee, $335,000, sold to Maribel Jimenez Rivera and Hector Garcia Castro
Bruce Zahn Orchards Inc., 1712 Fisk Ave., Bridgeport, $207,000, sold to Joseph Labelle and Angel L. Miller
July 17
Ryan D. and Rachel A. Schwinkendorf, 2533 N. Baker Ave. and parcel number 60500000702, N. Baker Ave. (two parcels), East Wenatchee, $300,000, sold to Michael and Donna Jo Hamilton
Doyle W. and Bernadette M. Goolsby, 1542 N. Grover Ave., East Wenatchee, $559,900, sold to Mark George and Shirley June Edmonston
Brian C. Burchett, 1310 N. Fairmont Ave., East Wenatchee, $388,000, sold to Emmanuel De Jesus Cabrera Lucero and Elizabeth Cabrera Lucero
July 20
Daniel and Brenda Kee, 329 N. Georgia Ave., East Wenatchee, $79,000, sold to Garrett and Patty Jester
Evangeline Parsons, 1902 3rd St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $308,000, sold to Steve and Joyce Chervinskas
John William and Jill Walker, 18 Gun Club Road and 20 B Gun Club Road (two parcels), Brewster, $34,000, sold to Ana Chavez
Dennis R. Weber and Carmen Cordova, 29 Mansfield Road, Quincy, $920,000, sold to Jeffrey S. and Kari A. Dance
James M. Coleman and Leslie A. Trebotich, 1645 Huntwood Lane, East Wenatchee, $618,000, sold to Mathew J. and Anna Lee Rinaldi
July 21
Wayne Gerald Mummert Sr. Estate, 558 Canyon Drive, $230,000, sold to Raymond and Kathryn Dobbs
Daisy Denise and Irvin Jovan Lugo-Sanchez, 22 French Ave., East Wenatchee, $215,000, sold to Lachlan Ross and Lauren Lovercamp
Deborah N. and Joseph R. Johnson, 119 W. Ash St., Waterville, $199,000, sold to Jaden MacNeil
July 22
Patricia Miller, 2440 Rock Island Road, East Wenatchee, $180,000, sold to Daniel Arrollo and Elicio Aguilar
Flex Properties LLC, 1150 Cherry Circle, East Wenatchee, $355,000, sold to Leon and Bobby Jarolimek
Robert A. and Lindsey S. Swardz, 2647 10th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $460,000, sold to David and Shari Holscher
Janice Dynes Revocable Living Trust, 1995 Stoneridge Drive, East Wenatchee, $412,000, sold to Kenneth Michael and Deborah Sue Hart
Austin J. and Laci C. Roelle, 508 N. Larch Ave., East Wenatchee, $306,000, sold to Vanessa Garcia and Rigoberto Esquivel
July 23
Dale R. and Diane Pixlee, 126 Pixlee Road, Ephrata, $20,000, sold to Roberto R. Rodriguez
July 24
Michael R. Harn, 215 W. Marine View Place, Orondo, $399,000, sold to James L. and Lori Van Farowe
Amy and Evan Haske, 2714 Westview Drive, East Wenatchee, $435,000, sold to Samantha M. Elbert and Kyle R. Beller
A. Alan and Evelyn I. Shore Revocable Living Trust, 2615 26th Court N.E., East Wenatchee, $335,000, sold to Jacob and Debbie Ramos
Gary J. and Laurie K. Patrick, 790 10th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $482,000, sold to Jennifer Smiley
Shawna S. and Tyler D. Gardner, 2636 Semolina Loop, East Wenatchee, $365,000, sold to Tiffany Augustson
James A. Stansfield Estate, 2425 Basalt Drive, Quincy, $1,100,000, sold to Dain Craver
July 27
Petra Torres, 1181 S. Nile Ave., East Wenatchee, $5,000, sold to Jaime E. Vidal and Silvia Cruz
Crystal C. Patty, 537 S. Mason Ave., East Wenatchee, $349,900, sold to Rommel Sahagun Lagasca III and Natalia Dessy
Dan and Nikki Lenhart, 325 Diamondback Drive, Ephrata, $49,500, sold to Charles and Melinda Brown
July 28
Jason Edmon and Darrah E. Sims, 2450 4th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $420,500, sold to Emilio R. and Patricia M. Iniguez
Emilio R. and Patricia M. Iniguez, 906 Fawn Circle, East Wenatchee, $330,000, sold to Thomas E. Villani
Jon and Melissa Port, 1821 Glen St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $255,000, sold to David Glenn Riker
Laurie Evenhus, 6827 Montgomery Springs Road, East Wenatchee, $839,900, sold to Melissa Turtel Christopher Drynan
July 29
James T. and Helen D. McGarvin, 1524 N. Baker Ave., East Wenatchee, $355,000, sold to Jared D. Martin and Caroline L. Ayers
James R. Page, 512 River View Drive, Orondo, $349,000, sold to Timothy Rodenberger Bates and Rachel Bates
Hugo Cesar Valdovinos and Anayeli Olvera Sanchez, 720 E. Locust St., Waterville, $90,000, sold to Linda Kay and Porfirio Covarrubias
Lisa G. Marchi, 1051 N. Baker Ave. #A-202, East Wenatchee, $280,000, sold to Karen Williamson
Maxine Granger, 211 Pace Drive Space 42, East Wenatchee, $6,000, sold to Gary Ebbighausen
Mark and Jessica Bovard, 19 S. Roland Ave., East Wenatchee, $285,000, sold to Crystal C. Patty
July 30
James E. and Sherry Brock, 207 Wilshire St. N.W., East Wenatchee, $428,000, sold to Johnthomas J. Stanford
Brian C. and Emily L. Stickney, 25 N. Shore Drive, Chelan, $845,000, sold to Michael and Karen Ann McArdel
James and Carolyn Becker, 523 N.E. Monterey Drive, East Wenatchee, $170,000, sold to Alfred and Veronika Bickel
Cody M. and Brooke C. Shelton, 2520 Harvester Loop, East Wenatchee, $397,500, sold to John M. and Nicole M. Cloo
July 31
Nathaniel A. Hahner, 125 Chief Joseph Substation Road, Bridgeport, $102,500, sold to Jose and Lizbeth Bucio
Stacie A. Rhoades-Ritter, 551 Road U S.W., East Wenatchee, $385,000, sold to Craig A. Rothrock and Dawne M. Drummond
Robert A. Mattiesen, 140 Douglas St., Mansfield, $270,000, sold to William Scott and Siobhan Strang
Maryann Waverek Gerber, Tom Gerber, Linda Waverek Munro and Timothy L. Munro, 31 S. Lee Court, East Wenatchee, $175,000, sold to Jose De Jesus Aguilar
DK Baker Holdings LLC, 520 11th St. N.E. #19, East Wenatchee, $295,000, sold to Jaymie Kimmerly
Peggie Griffith, 337 S. Kent Court, East Wenatchee, $200,000, sold to Luis Alberto and Kayla Flores
Jay R. and Carmen G. White, 1556 Huntwood Lane, East Wenatchee, $639,000, sold to Victoria Rivera
David Johnson, 109 Hummingbird Road #B, East Wenatchee, $24,000, sold to John F. and Lavona M. Buchanan
Douglas County land sales
July 1
Brett Brinton Estate, 4 Ivy Lane, Orondo, $250,000, 3.22 acres, sold to Lennart and Carrie Sundstrom
Lambert V. and Lonnie K. Kaul, parcel number 81500900600, Ephrata, $4,000, 0.97 acres, sold to William R. and Deborah J. Correll
Robert J. Evans, 417, 419 and 421 Hummingbird Road (three parcels), Waterville, $39,900, 22.75 acres, sold to Zachery and Rebecka Williams
July 2
Russell M. Hunt et al, parcel numbers 27281320000, 27281410002, 27281410003, Coulee-Hartline and parcel numbers 27281420003 and 27281510002, Bridgeport, (five parcels), $317,520, 1,176 acres, sold to Back to the Wall LLC
Sage Homes LLC, 2248 S. Mystical Loop, East Wenatchee, $249,000, sold to Oliver Medina Sanchez and Eneida Medina Garibay
Prime Properties LLC, 2248 S. Mystical Loop, East Wenatchee, $89,000, sold to Oliver Medina Sanchez and Eneida Medina Garibay
Lance E. Gilbert, parcel number 81701702800, Coulee-Hartline, $1,500, 1.12 acres, sold to Rimrock Meadows Association
July 6
Sage Homes LLC, 175 S. Mystical Ave., East Wenatchee, $289,900, 0.18 acres, sold to Christopher R. and Roza M. King
Prime Properties LLC, 175 S. Mystical Ave., East Wenatchee, $89,000, 0.18 acres, sold to Christopher R. and Roza M. King
Steve McGregor, parcel number 41500001002, Rock Island, $50,400, 5 acres, sold to Public Utility District No. 1 of Douglas County
Ildefonso P. Rodriguez Jr., 2280 Rock Island Road, East Wenatchee, $130,000, 1.66 acres, sold to Daniel and Estela Arroyo
Stephen D. Scellick, parcel numbers 23240730000, 23240900000 and 23240810002 (three parcels), Palisades, $93,214, 1,302.2 acres, sold to Susan Long Coleman et al
David R. and Doretta L. Pratt, 59 Coyote Curves Road, Waterville, $27,000, 5.9 acres, sold to Walter Lincoln Davis and Tracie K. Davis
July 7
Stimac Construction Inc., 429 S. Kansas Loop, East Wenatchee, $305,900, 0.09 acres, sold to Seth and Hannah Veteto
July 8
Rice Family Enterprises LLC, parcel number 25281910005, Coulee-Hartline, $15,500, 20.01 acres, sold to Benita Matheson
Stimac Construction Inc., 423 S. Kansas Loop, East Wenatchee, $305,000, 0.09 acres, sold to Bethany E. Eichler
July 9
Sage Homes LLC, 2212 S. Mystical Loop, East Wenatchee, $293,900, 0.18 acres, sold to John-Mark Investments, Inc.
Prime Properties LLC, 2212 S. Mystical Loop, East Wenatchee, $89,000, 0.18 acres, sold to John-Mark Investments, Inc.
July 10
Rimrock Meadows Association, parcel number 82000500900, $5,995, 1.29 acres, sold to Patrick Mireur
Rimrock Meadows Association, parcel number 81700302500, $4,995, 1.22 acres, sold to Jose, Brisa and Kiara Rivera
Sage Homes LLC, 2112 S. Melody Lane, East Wenatchee, $384,386, 0.25 acres, sold to Jessica Julia and Jorge A. Jimenez
Prime Properties LLC, 2112 S. Melody Lane, East Wenatchee, $27,514, 0.25 acres, sold to Jessica Julia and Jorge A. Jimenez
July 13
Fourth Street Development LLC, 471 S. Kansas Loop, East Wenatchee, $305,900, 0.08 acres, sold to Shawn A. Larson
Fourth Street Development LLC, 493 S. Kansas Loop, East Wenatchee, $305,900, 0.08 acres, sold to Shayna A. Olson
Thomas S. and Laurie A. Kutrich, 373 21st St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $99,000, 0.23 acres, sold to Michael and Connie Milliken
Rimrock Meadows Association, parcel numbers 82000304100 and 82000304200 (two parcels), $10,990, 2.14 acres, sold to David and Kathleen Walker, Forrest Walker and Elijah Walker
July 14
Sargun LLC, parcel numbers 41300004400 and 41300003602 (two parcels), East Wenatchee, $235,000, 11.99 acres, sold to Carl and Cindy Rinker
Sargun LLC, 5301 Pear Lane, East Wenatchee, $500,000, 6 acres, sold to Daniel James and Krysta Nicole Schroyer
Cliff and Kamie Nystrom, parcel number 27251230001, Mansfield, $40,000, 50 acres, sold to Joseph J. and Rebecca Shutler
James R. and Melinda Pease, parcel number 27251230000, Mansfield, $214,400, 268 acres, sold to Joseph J. and Rebecca Shutler
July 15
Western Sunset 2 LLC, parcel numbers 22210920006, 22210920005 and 22210920004 (three parcels), East Wenatchee, $9,718,000, 111.08 acres, sold to Microsoft Corporation
Penfold Estates LLC, 2440 New Penfold Court, East Wenatchee, $84,900, 0.3 acres, sold to Marita Roberto
July 16
Pennington Brothers Properties LLC, 3180 2nd St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $255,500, 1.59 acres, sold to Hal and Michelle Signett
SCR Holdings LLC, 119 Riesling Drive, Rock Island, $115,000, 0.21 acres, sold to Ricky and Susan Stetner
July 17
James and Ching-yi Fausett, 4 N. Shore Drive, Chelan, $275,000, 1.16 acres, sold to Diane L. Legg and Timothy J. Schmidt
Penfold Estates LLC, 1181 S. Nile Ave., East Wenatchee, $85,000, 0.29 acres, sold to Jaime E. and Cruz S. Vidal
July 20
SCR Holdings LLC, 131 Riesling Drive, Rock Island, $115,000, 0.21 acres, sold to Mahon Revocable Trust
July 21
Pioneer Ridge LLC, parcel number 25211110010 and 25211110005 (two parcels), Waterville, $170,000, 40 acres, sold to Timothy and Kelli Johnson
Francisco Villegas Cazares and Teresa Ventura Romero, parcel number 81801500400, Coulee-Hartline, $5,000, 1.22 acres, sold to Rimrock Meadows Association
July 22
Craig Strand, parcel number 81801602200, Coulee-Hartline, $3,000, 1.14 acres, sold to Wendy R. Green and Greg E. Landsiedel
Rimrock Meadows Association, parcel number 81800900500, Coulee-Hartline, $11,995, 1.29 acres, sold to Benjamin Simpson and Lauren Schaer
SCR Holdings LLC, 17 Syrah Lane, Rock Island, $150,000, 0.53 acres, sold to Flora R. Bird Trust
July 23
Sage Homes LLC, 131 S. Mystical Ave., East Wenatchee, $265,900, 0.16 acres, sold to Austin J. and Laci C. Roelle
Prime Properties LLC, 131 S. Mystical Ave., East Wenatchee, $89,000, 0.16 acres, sold to Austin J. and Laci C. Roelle
C. Dorene Bendickson, parcel number 82000901100, Waterville, $8,000, 1.66 acres, sold to Daniel Dean and Laura Ann Fisher
Steve McGregor, parcel number 41500001002, Rock Island, $50,400, 5 acres, sold to Public Utility District No. 1 of Douglas County
July 24
Pinnacle Custom Builders Inc., 2580 Fancher Landing, $534,900, 0.31 acres, Ronald A. and Nancy L. Hanson
Joshua P. and Justin P. Racicot, parcel number 82001204600, 1.12 acres, sold to Smile4U Inc.
Shurtz Holdings LLC, 2627 Catalina Ave., East Wenatchee, $482,000, 0.28 acres, sold to Benjamin David Woodward and Whitney C. Schwind
July 27
Stimac Construction Inc., 491 S. Kansas Loop, East Wenatchee, $305,900, 0.09 acres, sold to Ted Kincaid
Anatoly A. and Lucy V. Dmitriv, parcel number 81801301500, Coulee-Hartline, $4,825, 1.93 acres, sold to Krystan Tate
July 29
Rice Family Enterprises LLC, parcel number 25281930007, Coulee-Hartline, $20,000, 20.19 acres, sold to Estela Lori Caballero
Todd Shepherd, parcel number 81701500200, Coulee-Hartline, $16,000, 1.06 acres, sold to Jodi R. Jackson
Francisco Villegas Cazares and Teresa Ventura Romero, parcel number 81801500300, Coulee-Hartline, $6,000, 1.53 acres, sold to Peter Andrew and Sara Sue Corder
Rimrock Meadows Association, parcel number 81502401800, $5,995, 1.22 acres, sold to Logan and Katie Studevant
Rimrock Meadows Association, parcel numbers 81701100400 and 81701100500 (two parcels), Ephrata, $17,990, 2.38 acres, sold to Francisco Villegas Cazares and Teresa Ventura Romero
William T. and Debbie L. Buxton, parcel number 81500501300, Ephrata, $4,500, 1.1 acres, sold to Cami Cosgrove and Brett M. Moore
Robert E. Martin, parcel number 81700102000, Ephrata, $3,500, 1.47 acres, sold to Nestor Homes LLC
July 30
Tyrone T. Trexler, parcel number 24270330001, Coulee-Hartline, $13,000, 20 acres, sold to Narilyn B. Baylon
Sage Homes LLC, 2224 S. Mystical Loop, East Wenatchee, $240,900, 0.14 acres, sold to Lindsey Nicole Harvey
Prime Properties LLC, 2224 S. Mystical Loop, East Wenatchee, $89,000, 0.14 acres, sold to Lindsey Nicole Harvey
Witte Orchards Inc., parcel number 40200006102, Rock Island Road and parcel number 22202410006 (two parcels), East Wenatchee, $590,000, 33.87 acres, sold to Western Sunset LLC
July 31
Ronald C. and Kelly A. Anderson, 125 E. Entiat Drive, Orondo, $98,500, 0.14 acres, sold to Rick A. and Angie E. Cibert
Len G. and Lisette M. Pugsley, parcel number 23203440031, East Wenatchee, $780,000, 2.42 acres, sold to Pugsley Place Project LLC
Florence Zanol, 21351 Highway 97, Orondo, $550,000, 20.02 acres, sold to George and Jennifer Stilnovich
Sage Homes LLC, 2209 S. Mystical Loop, East Wenatchee, $280,900, 0.16 acres, sold to Brighton Investment Associates No. 4 LLC
Prime Properties LLC, 2209 S. Mystical Loop, East Wenatchee, $89,000, 0.16 acres, sold to Brighton Investment Associates No. 4 LLC
Sage Homes LLC, 138 S. Mystical Ave., East Wenatchee, $259,000, 0.12 acres, sold to Alonso Castro Aroyo and Gricelda Castro
Prime Properties LLC, 138 S. Mystical Ave., East Wenatchee, $89,000, 0.16 acres, sold to Alonso Castro Aroyo and Gricelda Castro
Mark and Tammy Rohman, parcel number 23203440027, East Wenatchee, $250,000, 1.5 acres, sold to Pronghorn LLC