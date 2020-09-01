Chelan County commercial sales

July 14

Evergreen Inn LLC, 1117 Front St., Leavenworth, $834,000, sold to Wanderlust Hotel LLC

July 16

RZT LLC, Property ID 12446, $176,022, sold to 5D Holdings LLC

July 18

Kimberly Schultz, 48 Wells Ave., Manson, $95,000, sold to Eastern Washington Construction Inc.

July 20

Five and One Investments LLC, 800 Gellatly St., Wenatchee, $330,000, sold to Susie Sha

Five and One Investments LLC, 1261 Montana St., Wenatchee, $325,000, sold to Communications Properties LLC

July 25

Wells Fargo Bank, 300 Highway 2, Leavenworth, $716,540, sold to John W. Sims

July 28

Lingel Holdings LLC, 823, 827, 831 and 835 N. Miller St. (four parcels), Wenatchee, $1,050,000, sold to Harman Josan LLC

July 30

Ruth L. Owens, 20 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, $75,000, sold to Jaime and Kristy Flores

Chelan County residential sales

July 1

Marjorie K. Cox Trustee, 1180 Chukar Hills Drive, Wenatchee, $1,150,000, sold to You Asked For It Ranch Too LLC

Rick and Claudia Etzkorn, 3863 Strutzel Road, Monitor, $380,000, sold to Gregg D. and Jenny R. Smith

Charles T. and Darlene K. Keeton, 423 N. Emerson St., Chelan, $380,000, sold to Gene L. and Gail A. Yandell

Frederick Charles Construction Inc., 896 Cloudless Drive, Manson, $529,900, sold to Rosa Kendall

Linda D. Bradley, 325 E. Nebraska St., Chelan, $327,000, sold to Antonio Valdovinos and Yesenia Anaya

July 2

Alexandria Smith, 908 Morris St., Wenatchee, $239,900, sold to Rayce M. Barnes and John R. McIlvaine

Phillip T. Gaston et al, 5878 Wohlers Road, Cashmere, $464,000, sold to Fred and Murleen J. Hart et al

Bridget E. Brown, 1845 Maple St. 7, Wenatchee, $439,705, sold to Carol J. Ries

Lynn A. Stirling, 300 Tumwater Drive, Leavenworth, $81,385, sold to Laura L. Stirling

Stephen J. and Angela M. Ford, 6876 Flowery Divide Road, Cashmere, $539,000, sold to Jessica and Patrick Bowen

Jeffrey L. and Kristi L. Anderson, 12296 W. Shugart Flats Road, Plain, $616,000, sold to Jonathan and Martha Ultis

McCulley Holding LLC, 965 Howard Flats Road 1, Chelan, $400,000, sold to Allen W. and Rachel E. Robison

July 6

Ismael and Matilde Vivanco, 2030 Woodridge St., Wenatchee, $505,000, sold to Arturo Zavala and Molly K. Nelson et al

Wesley R. and Bethany A. Brood, 1022 Berg Ave., Wenatchee, $422,000, sold to Conner J. Tidd et al

Mark and Shauna Eggen, 110 E. Mountain Brook Lane, Wenatchee, $1,300,000, sold to Daniel J. and Jacklyn L. Rector

Jessica S. and Christopher W. Garrow, 457 Lombard Lane, Wenatchee, $579,000, sold to Patrick S. and Mary A. Webley

Steven T. and Hilary L. Reynolds, 1020 Wapato Lake Road, Manson, $810,000, sold to Matthew G. and Susan M. Llewellyn et al

David and Jessica De Vorkin, 113 E. Raymond St. 2C, Chelan, $335,000, sold to Patricia A. La Porte

Jessica L. and Patrick A. Bowen, 1300 Cashmere St., Wenatchee, $295,000, sold to Ruben and Laticia Perez

Jeremi and Myebritt M. Kowalik, 2872 Riviera Blvd., Malaga, $120,000, sold to Aaron and Charmaine Rosenberger

The Zuluaga Family LLLP, 322 W. Woodin Ave. 512, Chelan, $302,000, sold to Jill Inman

William E. and Catherine M. Lucas, 919 Easy St., Wenatchee, $665,000, sold to Kimberly A. Alhadeff

Daniel S. and Jillian A. Rippey, 597 Mackinaw Lane, Chelan, $693,200, sold to Samuel and Britt Procopio et al

July 7

Edward E. and Maureen T. Phinney, 1324 Fairhaven Ave., Wenatchee, $365,000, sold to Riley J. and Carsey A. Koch

Richard and Nancy D. McUne, 4296 Mission Creek Road, Cashmere, $375,000, sold to Jason J. Steele

Judith A. Green-Pittsinger, 2433 Entiat Way, Entiat, $334,000, sold to William Summers

Curtis D. Lynn Jr. and Jane G. Lynn, 20795 Kahler Drive F2, Lake Wenatchee, $270,000, sold to Ronald and Margaret Templeton

Sharon C. Lundberg, 100 Lake Chelan Shores Drive 18 7, Chelan, $270,630, sold to Bruce N. and Brenda F. Bain Revocable Living Trust

Jake and Kristen Scherrer, 2220 W. Woodin Ave. 204, Chelan, $264,575, sold to Alyssa and Joseph Rodrigues

Sean Fitsch, 1209 Cherry St., Wenatchee, $200,000, sold to Charles D. and Cynthia D. Smith

John and Kaye Sirmon, 59 Shade Tree Lane, Wenatchee, $759,900, sold to Michael J. and Shelley M. Monda

July 8

Landin Purcell et al, 1619 Lower Monitor Road, Wenatchee, $437,605, sold to Sean R. Fitsch and Megan Lewin

James and Jenny Graham, 615 Pine St., Leavenworth, $505,000, sold to Kelly L. Coulter

Duane P. and Joleen D. Smith, 15876 River Road, Plain, $415,000, sold to Merry Living Trust

Joseph D. and Stacy A. Carlile, 411 Highway 150, Manson, $149,000, sold to Chad A. and Caryn E. Ludwig et al

Emily and Patrick N. McLean, 512 Douglas St., Wenatchee, $315,000, sold to Kenneth P. and Elizabeth A. Cecil

July 9

Dale D. and Leeann Day, 480 Alpine Place J3, Leavenworth, $325,000, sold to Benjamin Olson

Mark P. Hatfield and Jonna G. Smith, 22600 Alpine Drive, Lake Wenatchee, $700,000, sold to Seth A. and Lisa M. Thomas

Gordon J. Quintel, 2448 Salal Drive, Lake Wenatchee, $285,000, sold to Matthew Messerschmidt

Brian J. Riseland and Janett L. Garcia-Riseland, 2220 W. Woodin Ave. 312, Chelan, $329,000, sold to Killy Inc.

Andrea Shae and Erik Hanson JRTS, 403 Ridgewood Drive, Manson, $355,000, sold to Derek K. and Terri C. Joyal

Lonnie Taylor, 12 Schafer St., Wenatchee, $363,000, sold to Trisha M. Morris

Christine A. Gomes, 1404 Somerset Drive, Wenatchee, $389,900, sold to Gerard and Kala McGlashan

Marjorie L. Kirkpatrick, 755 Cashmere St., Wenatchee, $50,000, sold to Coleman Sherman Real Estate Investments LLC

Steven D. and Jessica A. Nygreen, 115 Goldfinch Lane, Chelan, $965,000, sold to Scott O. Nelson and Hubert Yuniar

Sunset Marina LLC, Property ID 66820, W. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $82,000, sold to Brandywine LLC

July 10

Gerard Lee and Kala M. McGlashan, 1128 Seventh St., Wenatchee, $296,500, sold to Corey J. Hersel

Michael R. and Marylou B. Bailey, 317 Meadow Drive, Leavenworth, $552,500, sold to Jonathan and Erin Kellenberg

Debora A. Simmons and Susan M. Parks, 107 Schafer St. 4A, Wenatchee, $250,000, sold to Angela Ward and Paula Dietrich Ward

Donald Miller, 1504 Willow Place, Wenatchee, $369,900, sold to Roger G. and Diana J. Hillstrom

July 13

Gary R. and Shirley M. Erickson, 5250 Squilchuck Road, Wenatchee, $380,000, sold to Kevin H. and Katie R. Eggers

Kyle D. and Morgan L. Mott, 3660 Dianna Way, Wenatchee, $644,900, sold to Adam C. Griffin and Anna C. Scofield

David E. and Barbara J. Hambleton, 10265 Ski Hill Drive, Leavenworth, $699,000, sold to Paul Schimelfenig and Linda J. Colasurdo

Ted L. and Arena King, 7985 N. Dryden Road, Dryden, $125,000, sold to Kenneth S. and Stephaine Potter

John L. Gockel Credit Trust, 4190 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $1,033,000, sold to 4190 SLR LLC

Cynthia R. Lysne, 545 Chrisand Lane, Wenatchee, $395,000, sold to Eric Zuniga and Kaitlyn Loadholtz

Benita Offutt, 1409 Saddlerock Drive, Wenatchee, $350,000, sold to Timothy A. and Candy Smith

July 14

Douglas S. and Jennifer S. Ray, 437 Lars Lane, Wenatchee, $473,500, sold to Jacob and Nicole Brockwell

Emily S. and Jose Lemus, 615 First St., Wenatchee, $205,000, sold to Cameron V. Folden

Randall J. Burleson, 112 Chase Ave., Cashmere, $525,000, sold to Wade C. Holmes and Eileen M. Field

David and Brenda Biebesheimer, 12215 Emig Drive, Leavenworth, $899,900, sold to Holly and Jason Barbacovi

Brian T. and Jamie L. Huber, 21514 Camp 12 Road, Plain, $519,000, sold to Michael E. Brage

Tracy A. and Erin B. Cuda, 20795 Kahler Drive G7 and Property ID 39002 (two parcels), Lake Wenatchee, $287,500, sold to Christopher and Catherine Sherman

Russell O. Gatzemeier, 1902 W. Prospect St. 211, Chelan, $155,500, sold to Daniel Dean

Matthew R. and Shelley R. Charlton, 2031 Lakeshore Drive, Manson, $785,500, sold to Todd D. and Jennifer D. Philabaum

James F. Butler, 1574 Okanogan Ave., Wenatchee, $267,000, sold to Colten M. and Jessica C. Davenport

James P. Rimmer, 2440 Fairway Drive, Malaga, $565,000, sold to Jim and Kelly Olson

Shawn Larson, 307 Chapel St., Cashmere, $410,000, sold to Adam and Camille Dahlstrom

Wapiti North LLC, 118 Starlight Ave., Wenatchee, $515,000, sold to David and Brenda Biebesheimer

July 15

Mervin D. Odaffer and Sara Bartrum Revocable Living Trust, 1214 Gary St., Wenatchee, $330,000, sold to Maxwell I. and Kiersten A. Moholy

9766 E LLC, 9766 E. Leavenworth Road, Leavenworth, $1,500,000, sold to Andrew D. and Katherine H. Wyatt

Ronald L. and Cheryl Riggs, 12630 Prowell St., Leavenworth, $679,000, sold to Michael S. and Erin K. Lamon

John D. Cadigan, 7690 Stine Hill Road and Property ID 31618 and 31664 (three parcels), Dryden, $924,000, sold to Mark B. Simms and Chrysalis Sabatinos

Charles D. Inabnit, 94 Bradshaw Lane, Lake Wenatchee, $370,000, sold to Warren J. and Andrea B. Buser

Gary W. De Chenne, 14623 Fish Lake Road, Lake Wenatchee, $570,000, sold to Vincent C. Smith and Maggie Weed

Benjamin and Julie A. Amodio, 16378 Lake Wenatchee Highway, Lake Wenatchee, $629,000, sold to Patrick J. and Pamela K. McKenna

John D. and Deanna Y. Killian, 20640 Miracle Mile, Lake Wenatchee, $669,000, sold to Bruce S. and Carol S. Phillips

600 East Pike LLC, 100 Lake Chelan Shores Drive 12 5, Chelan, $722,500, sold to Hany and Christine Farag

Chelan Vacation Homes LLC, 2220 W. Woodin Ave. 210, Chelan, $259,000, sold to Alan M. and Elizabeth A. Sanders

Marvin and Lorraine Bresler, 934 Sunrise Drive, Manson, $300,000, sold to Nancy J. and Garrett W. Waldner

Coleman Sherman Real Estate Investments LLC, 745 Cashmere St., Wenatchee, $225,000, sold to Salvador Martinez

Colleen A. Ryan, 1038 Columbine St., Wenatchee, $353,500, sold to Aidan Ottley and Hailey Hunter

Michael J. and Sandra J. Avey, 272 Saddlehorn Lane, Wenatchee, $238,000, sold to Ronald A. Roy

July 16

Michael S. Lamon and Erin Adams, 632 Sage Hills Drive, Wenatchee, $540,000, sold to Cynthia R. Lynse and Jonathan M. Volyn

Jason B. and Sarah K. Rose, 433 Pearl St., Wenatchee, $315,000, sold to Brent R. and Rachel A. Searles

Bruce and Cristina Turner, 2059 Broadcrest Court, Wenatchee, $639,000, sold to Kyle D. and Morgan L. Mott

Rhett J. and Kendra S. Crow, 100 Vineyard Lane 6A, Chelan, $307,500, sold to Darrin M. and Rachel M. Johnson et al

Asro Trust, 2220 W. Woodin Ave. 405, Chelan, $269,900, sold to Illya and Luisa Chekrygin

Sheila K. Boyce and Scott C. Strom, 18120 Entiat River Road, Entiat, $125,000, sold to Lloyd McGee

James E. Fitzpatrick, 11415 S. Lakeshore Road 6, Chelan, $375,000, sold to Hollie D. and Paul D. Egan

Gwyneth Thorsen, 126 Quail Run, Wenatchee, $280,000, sold to Laurie A. and Clay Steele

July 17

Clay L. Steele et al, 18530 Nason Ridge Road, Lake Wenatchee, $405,000, sold to Lance Sabey

Susan R. Ruddell, 15937 River Road, Plain, $425,000, sold to Patrick and Colleen Fairchild

Karen Robelia et al, 535 Clifford St., Chelan, $470,000, sold to Erin Phelps and Prib V. Buck

James E. and Gail E. Martin, 2876 Green Ave., Manson, $600,000, sold to Shawn and Mary O’Rourke

July 20

Alita Humphrey, 18131 Chumstick Highway, Leavenworth, $329,950, sold to Vick Family Trust

Rodney L. and Carolyn I. Anderson, 105 Westview Drive, Chelan, $1,075,000, sold to John and Elizabeth Metzger

Irma Marie Bard Bypass Trust, 404 Porcupine Lane, Chelan, $1,200,000, sold to Michael S. and Heather M. Cowden

M. Lyle and Mary M. Jacobsen, 608 Havenwood Drive, Manson, $377,000, sold to Laura K. and Richard Rathman

July 21

Elisa M. Webb, 2706 Austin Court, Wenatchee, $445,000, sold to Bryan and Jennifer Brockie

Kevin M. and Jessica L. Hughes, 323 Michael Place, Wenatchee, $420,000, sold to James G. and Christina M. Woodward

Samuel and Lynn Belcher Family Trust, 18991 River Road, Plain, $340,000, sold to The Grunewald Guild

Eric M. and Kristi L. Cundy, 4041 Lakeview Place, Chelan, $870,000, sold to Tyler R. and Tiffany L. Colton et al

Jim and Gail Martin, 158 McLaren Ave., Manson, $482,000, sold to Julie E. Penzotti and John Verheyden

Nathaniel B. Bender Jr., 83 Blessin Lane, Manson, $2,750,000, sold to Larry K. Nelson

Michael J. and Nicole S. Pratapas, 255 Porcupine Lane, Chelan, $880,000, sold to Bradley D.H. and Traci N. Svee

July 22

Ian M. and Britt S. Bovio, 1 Chiefs Road and Property ID 16578 (two parcels), Wenatchee, $869,550, sold to Thomas R. and Angelica B. Williams

Chad Cottrell et al, 13934 Chumstick Highway, Leavenworth, $550,000, sold to Larry R. and Elizabeth M. Peterson

David H. and Elizabeth M. Knightly, 100 Lake Chelan Shores Drive 5 3, Chelan, $425,000, sold to Amie and Chris Fahey

Bryan J. and Jennifer J. Brockie, 1108 Monroe St., Wenatchee, $349,500, sold to Melanie and Dylan Donithan

Roxanne M. Harrison, 286 Saddlehorn Lane, Wenatchee, $246,900, sold to Erik Hanson

Summers Living Trusts et al, Property ID 38989, Lake Wenatchee, $30,000, sold to Scott W. and Michelle P. Peyree Revocable Trust

July 23

Miranda M. Hauff, 20 Furney St., Wenatchee, $310,500, sold to Carson and Lauren Leith

Kenneth W. and Carol A. Turner Trustees, 2519 No. 1 Canyon Road, Wenatchee, $430,000, sold to Tyler D. and Shawna S. Gardner

Bernie A. Gonzales, 1711 Ninth St., Wenatchee, $351,000, sold to James C. Stotz

Heidi L. Zanol, 1918 Mulberry Lane, Wenatchee, $323,110, sold to Aaron R. and Melissa J. Johnson

Alfred E. Bickel Jr. and Veronika B. Bickel, 213 W. Commercial St., Leavenworth, $459,000, sold to Troy T. Campbell

Mineth E. McClain, 14575 Chumstick Highway, Leavenworth, $530,000, sold to Christopher and Laura H. Sienkiewiez

James and Doris Carlson Trust, 24313 Saddle St., Plain, $894,660, sold to John R. and Beth V. Barron

James and Kathleen Corp, 336 Orchard View Drive, Chelan, $1,145,000, sold to Robert F. and Gabrielle Mellon

Jeff Ballod and Candace Farnsworth, 89 Sabio Way, Chelan, $957,000, sold to Murphy A. and Hartleigh A. Caine

Duke Baltera, 1504 Ninth St., Wenatchee, $347,000, sold to Jacob Cunnington

Justin and Megan Skaar, 36 Manzanita Drive, Manson, $515,000, sold to Melina M. Ritch and Russell P. Kulp

Eider Properties LLC, 3116 Rock St., Malaga, $256,700, sold to Jesus Cuellar

Christopher J. Ungaro and Rachel Vankoughnet, 1506 Seneca Place, Wenatchee, $457,500 sold to Jose L. Frias Rios and Maria Solorio

July 24

Robert B. Moelder, 509 Cottage Ave., Cashmere, $425,000, sold to Jonathan M. Roatch and Eva C. Lorenz

Heather K. Mondini, 9581 E. Leavenworth Road, Leavenworth, $752,000, sold to Logan E. Rooper and Nova E. Fallen

James W. Davis III, 100 Lake Chelan Shores Drive 12 4, Chelan, $525,000, sold to Brigitte A. Santosuosso and Laurence E. Johnson

Anthony and Linda Roat, 213 E. Gibson Ave., Chelan, $302,000, sold to Johnson & Smith Holdings LLC

Todd A. McInturff, 420 W. Manson Road 4, Chelan, $224,900, sold to Lorraine A. Lewis and Erin T. Gavin

Puget Sound Quality Construction Inc., 43 Paramont Ridge Lane, Manson, $524,000, sold to Teresa A. Hambelton

Carole Mylius, 15280 Cedar Brae Road, Lake Wenatchee, $15,000, sold to Kimberly M. and Brandon J. Carpenter

Shawn and Shellie A. Wilkerson, 106 Foxy Lane, Leavenworth, $1,125,000, sold to Jennifer and Robert P. O’Twomney

July 26

Richard R. Matkins, 22 Lazy Days Lane, Plain, $363,000, sold to Christopher Gendreau and Susan Wickman

July 27

Kenneth J. Jans, 23121 Saddle St., Plain, $260,000, sold to Korben and Shannon Kershaw

Tri Hua, Thanh Hua and Christoph Huber, 20477 Beaver Valley Road, Lake Wenatchee, $1,330,000, sold to Steven and Stacy Bryerton

Michael Thomas, 100 Lake Chelan Shores Drive 3 2, Chelan, $480,000, sold to James M. and Jane Slater et al

Buddy E. McClellan Jr., 300 Loop Ave., Manson, $700,000, sold to Dean S. and Kristin L. Miller

Ronald and Melodie Koe, 360 Lakayuse Road, Manson, $975,000, sold to David P. and Nicola T. Walsh

Henry L. and Stephanie J. Koster, 18575 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $1,475,000, sold to Dominic and Erin Ivankovich

Theodore Brisbine, 1322 Cashmere St., Wenatchee, $200,000, sold to Heath and Aubrey Brisbine

Pine Shadow Land Company LLC, 1013 Spring Mountain Drive, Wenatchee, $95,000, sold to James E. and Gail E. Martin

Sage Homes LLC, 1013 Spring Mountain Drive, Wenatchee, $521,000, sold to James E. and Gail E. Martin

Springwater Developers LLC, 1013 Spring Mountain Drive, Wenatchee, $47,432, sold to Sage Homes LLC

July 28

Glenda R. Love and Sharon K. Cox, 107 Riverfront Drive, Cashmere, $274,000, sold to Rosemary Siderius

Jeffrey L. Fogelstrom, 108 Meadowsweet Place, Cashmere, $488,500, sold to Steven A. and Deena M. Stricker

Brianna M. and Kevin C. Lohse, 1305 Welch Ave., Wenatchee, $325,000, sold to Megan K. Gering

Robert Palen, Property ID 41776, Chelan, $2,800, sold to Brittany Lane

Patricia A. Sexton, 1505 Woodhaven Place, Wenatchee, $350,640, sold to Ryan Stieve

Megan K. Gering, 421 Okanogan Ave., Wenatchee, $290,000, sold to Kevin D. Pratt and Leah A. Dickinson

Paul and Linda Jinneman, 1714 Central Ave. A, Wenatchee, $499,900, sold to Kent P. and Verna M. Boothman

Wapiti North LLC, 97 Starlight Ave., Wenatchee, $575,000, sold to William E. and Catherine M. Lucas

A Home Doctor Inc., 45 Jamey Lane, Malaga, $343,718, sold to Mason C. and Carlie S. Jones

Marlys C. Sides et al, 27865 Napeequa Drive, Lake Wenatchee, $359,500, sold to Daniel K. and Victoria T. Millikan

July 29

Efrem Tewelde Gebretnsae and Mabel S. Hiskias, 24 Brandi Lane, Wenatchee, $371,000, sold to Jennifer and Jeremy Miller

Leonard and Kelly Silva, 2700 No. 1 Canyon Road, Wenatchee, $355,000, sold to Kenneth W. and Carol A. Turner Trustees

Theodore M. and Rachel A. Burgoon, 1151 Jefferson St., Wenatchee, $305,000, sold to Jocelyn Kummer

Jeff and Ramona G. Guentzel, 3635 Ridgeview Blvd., Wenatchee, $765,000, sold to Zachary Pauw and Alison Balcom et al

Peter S. and Lurie J. A. Burgoon, 1205 Lower Sunnyslope Road, Wenatchee, $322,600, sold to Theodore M. and Rachel A. Burgoon

Richard and Rosaleen Dickinson, 100 Ski Blick Strasse D201, Leavenworth, $385,000, sold to Howard G. and Peggy A. Cook

Douglas Moody et al, 325 Division St. and 325 Division St. A (two parcels), Leavenworth, $265,000, sold to Stephen M. and Sherri L. Lee

Neville and Joanne Moody Trust, 16030 Telemark Lane, Lake Wenatchee, $900,000, sold to Heidi and Schamp A. Owens et al

Joseph and Shannon Moore, 100 Highway 150 47, Manson, $174,500, sold to Robert D. and Victoria L. Tomsett

Glen D. and Teresa L. Gurnard, 126 Cloudless Drive, Manson, $439,900, sold to John and Diane M. Tryon

McClellan’s Snow Creek Ranch LLC, 1911 Apple Acres Road, Chelan, $385,000, sold to Jerimie J. and Tiffany S. White

Roger R. Wristen, 1310 Castlerock Ave. 19, Wenatchee, $233,000, sold to Waya R. and Patricia G. Hail

Susiani Intan, 1718 Brambling Brae Lane, Wenatchee, $505,000, sold to Brianna M. and Jeffrey More

Sunset Marina LLC, Property ID 66813, W. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $75,950, sold to Morgan L. and Beau J. Stonefield

Eider Properties LLC, 3895 Malaga Ave., Malaga, $269,000, sold to Daniel and Elizabeth Zavala

Eider Properties LLC, 3108 Rock St., Malaga, $275,000, sold to Tyler S. Oliver

Eider Properties LLC, 3100 Rock St., Malaga, $268,000, sold to Brendan Burrill

Donise Du Bruille, 1831 Agate Place, Wenatchee, $375,000, sold to Justin Du Bruille

Kammi L. Short, 8320 and 8360 Highway 97A, Wenatchee, $80,000, sold to Kerri L. Molitor et al

July 30

Irle Properties Holding LLC, 121 S. Douglas St., Cashmere, $55,000, sold to Eddy L. Arnold

Craig and Heidi Kunz, 2027 Broadway North, Wenatchee, $550,000, sold to Brian and Stacia McInnes

Debra K. and Dan Barbieri, 525 Alpine Place C4, Leavenworth, $385,000, sold to Valerie Favrow

Phil-Ja H. Blakey and Tomio Ha, 575 Alpine Place N2, Leavenworth, $434,900, sold to Krystal and Robert Schultz

Calvin A. Blackburn Jr., 50 Irwin Lane, Leavenworth, $710,000, sold to Patrick G. Blackburn

Ann E. Dutton, 18558 Hazel Lane, Plain, $425,000, sold to Bradley and Kathy Nysether

Bruce and Brittin Jones and Gary and Betty High, 561 Village Drive, Manson, $370,000, sold to Sandra L. and Tony M. Watkins

July 31

Terina M. Steele et al, 807 ½ Pioneer Ave., Cashmere, $365,000, sold to Susan Decker

David J. Clarke and Britt E.T. Clarke, 100 Lake Chelan Shores Drive 18 4, Chelan, $469,000, sold to Mario Toledo and Lara Viviana

Chelan County land sales

July 1

Donald P. and Diane M. Smith, 517 Stargazer Lane, Leavenworth, $149,000, 20.82 acres, sold to Charles Lathrop Slothower and Becky A. Slothower

Central Washington Property Investments LLC, 2981 Riviera Blvd., Malaga, $470,000, 0.39 acres, sold to Jodi Bishop and Andrew Bishop III

July 2

Robert C. and Krin J. Bockoven, Property ID 64293 and 67482 (two parcels), Entiat, $180,000, 228.59 acres, sold to Franklin J. and Yayoi Hasselroth

Carol D. Wilcox, 78 Wilcox Lane, Plain, $195,000, 2.5 acres, sold to Rockne and Michelle Seabrook

July 3

Pat and Lucille Green et al, Property ID 36691, Leavenworth, $43,000, 10.1 acres, sold to Tara and Jason Kaiser

Brian C. Willyard, Property ID 50431, Chelan, $49,500, 5.03 acres, sold to Erik L. and Catherine E. Torset

July 6

Malcolm Lindberg Sr. and Sheryl Lindberg, 130 Crawford Ave., Wenatchee, $105,000, 0.15 acres, sold to Jose De La Paz and Maira Tiznado Aguilar

Larry and Ann Rees, 260 Bear Ridge Lane, Chelan, $200,000, 6.7 acres, sold to Kathleen Croy Campbell and Michael L. Campbell

July 7

Herb W. Courtney Jr. and Teresa C. Courtney, 15985 Cedar Brae Road, Lake Wenatchee, $35,000, 0.41 acres, sold to Herb W. Courtney Jr.

Richard B. and Susan E. Zalewski, 293 Snuffy Smith Road, Manson, $410,000, 5 acres, sold to Jennifer L. and Jay M. Roberts

July 8

William G. and Marilynn J. Woods, 27883 Tall Timber Road, Lake Wenatchee, $46,000, 0.63 acres, sold to Aaron and Kelli V. Pleskac

Irene L. McCallum, Property ID 49668, Manson, $130,000, 0.39 acres, sold to J.E. Jacobsen Living Trust

Thomas J. Cornell, Property ID 51153, Chelan, $72,000, 19.98 acres, sold to Jarrad and Roni Luxmore

Chelan Development Company LLC, Property ID 51461, Chelan, $111,000, 21.65 acres, sold to Guillaume Chabot Couture and Olga Couture

Roy and Heather Haegeland, 611 Cascade St., Leavenworth, $155,000, 0.17 acres, sold to Karla Hemingway

July 9

Roy and Linda Halverson, 337 Boetzkes Ave., Manson, $290,000, 0.32 acres, sold to Louisa Case

Tyee L. and Amber N. Zacher, 103 Hassan St., Cashmere, $100,000, 0.41 acres, sold to Cole W. Gerard and Alina R. Cibicki

July 10

Jarrod R. Gazarek et al, 25607 Camp 12 Road, Plain, $6,969, 0.32 acres, sold to Vacant Land Now LLC

Mark and Andrea Duffy Living Trust, 104 Lake Ridge Drive, Chelan, $275,000, 0.47 acres, sold to Alex W. Duffy

Gregory and Bonita Crawford Living Trust, 403 Hidden Lane, Chelan, $267,000, 0.85 acres, sold to Michael C. Johnson

July 13

Christian and Barbara Jensen, 146 Mirabella Drive, Chelan, $365,000, 0.53 acres, sold to George B. and Lisa W. Westover

D & T Campbell Investments LLC, 20 Manzanita Drive, Manson, $391,132, 0.3 acres, sold to Ronald J. and Michele M. Magnuson

J & O LLC, 630 Central Ave., Leavenworth, $177,000, 0.18 acres, sold to Travis and Holly Blue

July 14

James R. Werner Trust, Property ID 50634, Manson, $380,000, 6.61 acres, sold to Allison R. and Christopher J. Lord

Rita T. Campbell, 506 Hawks Ridge Road, Chelan, $229,500, 20.42 acres, sold to Chan and Kathy Han

July 15

Chelan Manson Co-Op Association Inc., Property ID 46810, Chelan Falls, $65,000, 2.19 acres, sold to Chelan Falls Boathouse LLC

Richard L. Wall Trust, Property ID 51784 and 51785 (two parcels), Chelan, $165,000, 15.38 acres, sold to Leon and Jennifer Norman

Chelan Lookout LLLP, 497 Mackinaw Lane, Chelan, $236,000, 0.1 acres, sold to Kevin M. and Janet W. Kelly

Enchanted Properties LLC, 3646 School St., Wenatchee, $134,500, 0.46 acres, sold to Richard B. Holmes and Rosa E. Velazquez

J & O LLC, 336 Pinegrass St., Leavenworth, $139,000, 0.14 acres, sold to Thaddeus M. and Jennifer L. Hunt

James R. Halford, Property ID 40090, Chelan, $109,000, 21.43 acres, sold to Devin C. Durham and Katelyn I.F. Combs

July 16

Peter Brett Holman, 9051 Deadman Hill Road, Dryden, $150,000, 5.01 acres, sold to Ronald L. and Cheryl Riggs

D & T Campbell Investments LLC, 170 Manzanita Drive, Manson, $401,000, 0.26 acres, sold to Christine L. Le Breton et al

July 17

Donald and Constance Holman, Property ID 31382, Dryden, $75,000, 11.66 acres, sold to Ronald and Cheryl Riggs

Section 26 Dry Creek LLC, Property ID 36721 and 67935 (two parcels), Leavenworth, $275,000, 45.07 acres, sold to Dry Creek LW Land LLC

Alida Smithers, 110 Henderson Terrace, Chelan, $300,000, 20 acres, sold to Madelyn Warren and Brennan Linderman

Michael J. and Joanne G. Dickinson, Property ID 45938, Chelan, $232,500, 20.05 acres, sold to Monte and Kristi Vitale

Robert P. and Lynn A. Perry, Property ID 48681, Manson, $270,000, 1.78 acres, sold to Kalpana Narayanaswamy and Selva Nalliah

DSJS LLC, Property ID 65912, Chelan, $46,000, 20 acres, sold to Jason P. and Alicia M. Russell

Section 26 Dry Creek LLC, Property ID 67933, Leavenworth, $125,000, 20.01 acres, sold to Aaron and Shanon Lord

July 18

Kimberly Schultz, 26 Wells Ave., Manson, $90,000, 0.16 acres, sold to Eastern Washington Construction Inc.

Stephanie A. A. Yokomichi, Property ID 64990, Wenatchee, $50,000, 0.5 acres, sold to Pamela L. Ogle

July 20

Leah M. Childress, 304 Clos Chevalle Road, Chelan, $202,000, 0.6 acres, sold to Stephanie R. Hutchinson

D & T Campbell Investments LLC, 11 Jonagold Lane, Manson, $385,000, 0.24 acres, sold to Jose E. Zaragoza and Esperanza Y. Lopez

July 21

Chiwawa River Dads Pad LLC, Property ID 39453, Lake Wenatchee, $205,000, 0.5 acres, sold to Susan and David Maricle

Paul J. Smythe, Property ID 50180, Chelan, $120,000, 40 acres, sold to Christine and Vance Boulanger

July 22

Beaconsfield Associates LP, 254 Corrigan Road, Cashmere, $85,000, 10.1 acres, sold to Elaine M. and Todd S. Fosse

Robert A. Witheridge Jr. and Brienne J. Witheridge, Property ID 37071, Ardenvoir, $45,000, 0.12 acres, sold to Christine K. and Geoffrey Gowing

Dennis and Cynthia Tangborn, 315 Orchard View Drive, Chelan, $126,000, 0.59 acres, sold to Brenton J. and Jamie L. Martin

Jake A. and Pamela A. Deebach, 432 Whisper Place, Chelan, $100,000, 0.18 acres, sold to Antonio Nunez and Alejandrina Cabrera de Nunez

Pine Shadow Land Company LLC, 985 Spring Mountain Drive, Wenatchee, $47,568, 0.16 acres, sold to Melvyn J. Land

Sage Homes LLC, 985 Spring Mountain Drive, Wenatchee, $365,000, 0.16 acres, sold to Melvyn J. Land

Christopher R. and Tracy R. Lowes, Property ID 68027, Watchman Lane, Wenatchee, $80,000, 10.04 acres, sold to Kory L. and Wendy L. Mears

July 23

Gary H. Marks, 20644 Miracle Mile, Lake Wenatchee, $120,000, 0.31 acres, sold to SBG Holdings LLC

Bruce S. and Carol S. Phillips, 20685 Miracle Mile, Lake Wenatchee, $140,000, 0.48 acres, sold to David R. Penewell and Lisa K. Jones Moore

John L. and Sandra L. Adami, 108 Crystal Crest Drive, Chelan, $220,000, 0.4 acres, sold to Steven J. and Shelly L. Ness

Eider Construction LLC, 410 Riverside Meadow, Cashmere, $415,000, 0.17 acres, sold to Nicole and Shawn Cox

Jack Ozburn Jr. and Susanna Ozburn, 55 Libby Lane, Cashmere, $280,000, 5.02 acres, sold to Christopher Di Pietro and Kelly Condefer

July 24

Todd M. Emery, 1012 Two Rivers Road, Entiat, $110,000, 0.29 acres, sold to Tampa and John A. Standley

Robert T. Brier, 1207 Nancy Lane, Chelan, $150,000, 40 acres, sold to Julie A. Southwick and Charlotte K. McClure

July 27

Tony D. and Deborah J. Mulvaney, Property ID 33843, Entiat, $150,000, 4.62 acres, sold to Armando Lozano

Gregory G. Hayenga, Property ID 34036, Entiat, $150,000, 0.22 acres, sold to Patrick Lopeman

Pete T. Boyce, Property ID 48579, Manson, $279,950, 1.05 acres, sold to Henry L. and Nicolette P. Simchuk

Stephen and Jennifer Douglas, 194 Steinbach Road, Wenatchee, $195,000, 5.72 acres, sold to Jared Knelleken and Hilary P. Gonia

July 28

Crystal View Estates, 124 Mira Vista Drive, Chelan, $169,000, 0.48 acres, sold to Keith G. and Molly M. Meredith

George W. Schultz Living Trust, 25251 Green Tree Road, Chelan, $100,000, 4.28 acres, sold to L C Investments LLC

Thomas W. Burnett, 274 Reflection Lane, Chelan, $175,000, 2.5 acres, sold to Jonathan L. Swift and Fay E. Swift

July 29

Columbia River Ranch LLC, Property ID 14041, 18849, 19059, 19318, 19321, 19495 and 68179 (seven parcels), Malaga, $1,102,560, 2,240.4 acres, sold to Washington State Department of Natural Resources

Joe and Janet McNutt, 9165, 9203, 9271, and 9345 Canal Road (four parcels), Leavenworth, $1,163,000, 191.8 acres, sold to Brandon D. Alsin and Arne T. Alsin

Larry and Ann Rees, 131 Bear Ridge Lane Chelan, $275,000, 5 acres, sold to Kenneth W. and Sarah L. Barnes

July 30

Melissa Works, Collin Hauskins and Claire Reinert, Property ID 32776, 32778, 32785 and 32786 (four parcels), Leavenworth, $355,000, 79.97 acres, sold to John Beal and Shelia Beal

James K. Larson, 129 Summer Breeze Road, Manson, $150,000, 0.51 acres, sold to Travis Sapp

Habrehab LLC, 124 Summer Breeze Road, Manson, $495,000, 0.33 acres, sold to Robert Brooks III and Jenny Brooks

Ken and Karen De Seve, 270 Arrowleaf Lane, Leavenworth, $361,000, 2.5 acres, sold to Mark S. and Sherrie L. Shelley

Douglas County commercial sales

July 17

S & K Properties II LLC, 30 Rock Island Road, 44 Rock Island Road Suite 10 and parcel number 8200000049 (three parcels), East Wenatchee, $350,000, sold to M & M Plaza LLC

Douglas County residential sales

July 1

Saul Urias Ruiz and Yury E. Urias, 1940 Legendary Lane S.E., East Wenatchee, $459,000, sold to Michael Thomas Erho

July 2

Shawn and Thea Wertman, 2225 Fancher Heights Blvd., East Wenatchee, $630,000, sold to Katheryn L. Kraemer

Calvin J. Bowman, 335 W. Second Avenue and parcel numbers 09900301300 and 09900301400 (three parcels), Mansfield, $234,000, sold to Francisco Zamora Blanco and Rhian C. Blanco

Michael E. Quinton and Sara Weber, 775 W. Emerson Drive, Orondo, $490,000, sold to Colleen Hilton, LMFT PLLC LLC

Vitek and Emily Siroky, 928 11th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $250,000, sold to James Joshua Pieratt

July 6

David R. and Doretta L. Pratt, 59 Coyotes Curve Road, Chelan, $72,000, sold to William Stanton

Chris and Roza King, 1125 Barton Square, East Wenatchee, $269,500, sold to Troy R. and Catherine M. Davis

Patricia Ann Sievertsen, 2643 Catalina Ave., East Wenatchee, $450,000, sold to Kenneth D. and Janet T. Russell

James E. and Daphne Brownson, 260 Browns Canyon Road, Orondo, $449,000, sold to Lynn Edward Pera

July 7

Frederick H. and Donna L. Van Doren, 615 Lacey Place N.E., East Wenatchee, $376,000, sold to Jesse Velasco and Perla Y. Leyva

Carol J. Ries, 1367 Boulder Loop, East Wenatchee, $402,000, sold to Valerie Jean and Roger Morton Bennett

Scott L. and Brenda L. Armstrong, 204 S. Iowa Ave., East Wenatchee, $372,000, sold to Jorge Reyes Zarate and Maria Carmela Orellana Reyes

July 8

Nikolay A. and Olga K. Shur, 2555 N. Baker Ave., East Wenatchee, $775,000, sold to Saul U. Ruiz, Victoria Arias Arballo and Salvador Manzo Jr. et al

Carrie Buyas, 9 Buyas Drive, Chelan, $100,000, sold to Matthew and Leah New

Andrew Eugene Bishop III and Jodi Lynn Bishop, 1110 3rd St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $299,900, sold to Clint G. and Courtney B. Wiltse

Michael and Judy Anne Jarrett, 310 Sonora Place and parcel numbers 81801400200 and 81801400400 (three parcels), Coulee-Hartline, $15,000, sold to Bob Edinger

July 9

Jeanett A. Pedersen, 3655 N.W. Cascade Ave. Space 11, East Wenatchee, $59,000, sold to Richard L. and Susan R. Kniffen

Jeffrey and Sheila Bryan, 23207 Columbia Pointe Lane, Chelan, $764,000, sold to Karen T. Wielick

Patrick S. and Mary A. Webley, 1001 Fairview Place, East Wenatchee, $409,500, sold to Daniel and Jillian Simmons

July 10

Tyler D. and Jaime R. Hotchkiss, 2555 Fancher Landing, East Wenatchee, $759,900, sold to Jeanette Madeline and Mike Mullin

Kyle M. and Brittney A. Gillespie, 825 Navajo Lane, East Wenatchee, $899,000, sold to Tyler and Jaime Hotchkiss

Jorge A. and Jessica J. Jimenez, 1913 3rd St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $331,500, sold to James Frances Phalen, Rebecca Lynn French and Solange A. French

Clinton E. Casey Estate, 303 S. Houston Ave., East Wenatchee, $335,000, sold to Susan M. Pierre

Rick Linder, 2320 1st St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $179,000, 1 acre, sold to Eldon O. and Connie I. Otto and Justin and Onaliessa Hastings

July 13

Property Sisters NCW LLC, 2137 Columbia Blvd., Bridgeport, $227,000, sold to Crystal A. Arellano

July 14

Michelle Pike, 531 Nahalee Road, East Wenatchee, $225,000, sold to Vernon and Joan Benson

July 15

Benjamin and Whitney Woodward, 1365 N. Devon Ave., East Wenatchee, $395,000, sold to Heather Porter

Jesse Edward Shepard Estate, 660 Fairview Ave., Bridgeport, $54,000, sold to Esteban Palacios and Elvira Hernandez

Barbara J. Nail Estate, 1210 N. Ashland Ave., East Wenatchee, $398,900, sold to Ryan K. and Stephanie H. McGrew

Kelly A. and Laurie A. Horner, 100 19th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $538,000, sold to Bradley Thomas

Ronald L.W. Roberson, 29 Walnut St., Mansfield, $75,000, sold to Juan Guzman

July 16

Kevin H. Eggers, 203 Eastridge Drive, East Wenatchee, $335,000, sold to Maribel Jimenez Rivera and Hector Garcia Castro

Bruce Zahn Orchards Inc., 1712 Fisk Ave., Bridgeport, $207,000, sold to Joseph Labelle and Angel L. Miller

July 17

Ryan D. and Rachel A. Schwinkendorf, 2533 N. Baker Ave. and parcel number 60500000702, N. Baker Ave. (two parcels), East Wenatchee, $300,000, sold to Michael and Donna Jo Hamilton

Doyle W. and Bernadette M. Goolsby, 1542 N. Grover Ave., East Wenatchee, $559,900, sold to Mark George and Shirley June Edmonston

Brian C. Burchett, 1310 N. Fairmont Ave., East Wenatchee, $388,000, sold to Emmanuel De Jesus Cabrera Lucero and Elizabeth Cabrera Lucero

July 20

Daniel and Brenda Kee, 329 N. Georgia Ave., East Wenatchee, $79,000, sold to Garrett and Patty Jester

Evangeline Parsons, 1902 3rd St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $308,000, sold to Steve and Joyce Chervinskas

John William and Jill Walker, 18 Gun Club Road and 20 B Gun Club Road (two parcels), Brewster, $34,000, sold to Ana Chavez

Dennis R. Weber and Carmen Cordova, 29 Mansfield Road, Quincy, $920,000, sold to Jeffrey S. and Kari A. Dance

James M. Coleman and Leslie A. Trebotich, 1645 Huntwood Lane, East Wenatchee, $618,000, sold to Mathew J. and Anna Lee Rinaldi

July 21

Wayne Gerald Mummert Sr. Estate, 558 Canyon Drive, $230,000, sold to Raymond and Kathryn Dobbs

Daisy Denise and Irvin Jovan Lugo-Sanchez, 22 French Ave., East Wenatchee, $215,000, sold to Lachlan Ross and Lauren Lovercamp

Deborah N. and Joseph R. Johnson, 119 W. Ash St., Waterville, $199,000, sold to Jaden MacNeil

July 22

Patricia Miller, 2440 Rock Island Road, East Wenatchee, $180,000, sold to Daniel Arrollo and Elicio Aguilar

Flex Properties LLC, 1150 Cherry Circle, East Wenatchee, $355,000, sold to Leon and Bobby Jarolimek

Robert A. and Lindsey S. Swardz, 2647 10th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $460,000, sold to David and Shari Holscher

Janice Dynes Revocable Living Trust, 1995 Stoneridge Drive, East Wenatchee, $412,000, sold to Kenneth Michael and Deborah Sue Hart

Austin J. and Laci C. Roelle, 508 N. Larch Ave., East Wenatchee, $306,000, sold to Vanessa Garcia and Rigoberto Esquivel

July 23

Dale R. and Diane Pixlee, 126 Pixlee Road, Ephrata, $20,000, sold to Roberto R. Rodriguez

July 24

Michael R. Harn, 215 W. Marine View Place, Orondo, $399,000, sold to James L. and Lori Van Farowe

Amy and Evan Haske, 2714 Westview Drive, East Wenatchee, $435,000, sold to Samantha M. Elbert and Kyle R. Beller

A. Alan and Evelyn I. Shore Revocable Living Trust, 2615 26th Court N.E., East Wenatchee, $335,000, sold to Jacob and Debbie Ramos

Gary J. and Laurie K. Patrick, 790 10th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $482,000, sold to Jennifer Smiley

Shawna S. and Tyler D. Gardner, 2636 Semolina Loop, East Wenatchee, $365,000, sold to Tiffany Augustson

James A. Stansfield Estate, 2425 Basalt Drive, Quincy, $1,100,000, sold to Dain Craver

July 27

Petra Torres, 1181 S. Nile Ave., East Wenatchee, $5,000, sold to Jaime E. Vidal and Silvia Cruz

Crystal C. Patty, 537 S. Mason Ave., East Wenatchee, $349,900, sold to Rommel Sahagun Lagasca III and Natalia Dessy

Dan and Nikki Lenhart, 325 Diamondback Drive, Ephrata, $49,500, sold to Charles and Melinda Brown

July 28

Jason Edmon and Darrah E. Sims, 2450 4th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $420,500, sold to Emilio R. and Patricia M. Iniguez

Emilio R. and Patricia M. Iniguez, 906 Fawn Circle, East Wenatchee, $330,000, sold to Thomas E. Villani

Jon and Melissa Port, 1821 Glen St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $255,000, sold to David Glenn Riker

Laurie Evenhus, 6827 Montgomery Springs Road, East Wenatchee, $839,900, sold to Melissa Turtel Christopher Drynan

July 29

James T. and Helen D. McGarvin, 1524 N. Baker Ave., East Wenatchee, $355,000, sold to Jared D. Martin and Caroline L. Ayers

James R. Page, 512 River View Drive, Orondo, $349,000, sold to Timothy Rodenberger Bates and Rachel Bates

Hugo Cesar Valdovinos and Anayeli Olvera Sanchez, 720 E. Locust St., Waterville, $90,000, sold to Linda Kay and Porfirio Covarrubias

Lisa G. Marchi, 1051 N. Baker Ave. #A-202, East Wenatchee, $280,000, sold to Karen Williamson

Maxine Granger, 211 Pace Drive Space 42, East Wenatchee, $6,000, sold to Gary Ebbighausen

Mark and Jessica Bovard, 19 S. Roland Ave., East Wenatchee, $285,000, sold to Crystal C. Patty

July 30

James E. and Sherry Brock, 207 Wilshire St. N.W., East Wenatchee, $428,000, sold to Johnthomas J. Stanford

Brian C. and Emily L. Stickney, 25 N. Shore Drive, Chelan, $845,000, sold to Michael and Karen Ann McArdel

James and Carolyn Becker, 523 N.E. Monterey Drive, East Wenatchee, $170,000, sold to Alfred and Veronika Bickel

Cody M. and Brooke C. Shelton, 2520 Harvester Loop, East Wenatchee, $397,500, sold to John M. and Nicole M. Cloo

July 31

Nathaniel A. Hahner, 125 Chief Joseph Substation Road, Bridgeport, $102,500, sold to Jose and Lizbeth Bucio

Stacie A. Rhoades-Ritter, 551 Road U S.W., East Wenatchee, $385,000, sold to Craig A. Rothrock and Dawne M. Drummond

Robert A. Mattiesen, 140 Douglas St., Mansfield, $270,000, sold to William Scott and Siobhan Strang

Maryann Waverek Gerber, Tom Gerber, Linda Waverek Munro and Timothy L. Munro, 31 S. Lee Court, East Wenatchee, $175,000, sold to Jose De Jesus Aguilar

DK Baker Holdings LLC, 520 11th St. N.E. #19, East Wenatchee, $295,000, sold to Jaymie Kimmerly

Peggie Griffith, 337 S. Kent Court, East Wenatchee, $200,000, sold to Luis Alberto and Kayla Flores

Jay R. and Carmen G. White, 1556 Huntwood Lane, East Wenatchee, $639,000, sold to Victoria Rivera

David Johnson, 109 Hummingbird Road #B, East Wenatchee, $24,000, sold to John F. and Lavona M. Buchanan

Douglas County land sales

July 1

Brett Brinton Estate, 4 Ivy Lane, Orondo, $250,000, 3.22 acres, sold to Lennart and Carrie Sundstrom

Lambert V. and Lonnie K. Kaul, parcel number 81500900600, Ephrata, $4,000, 0.97 acres, sold to William R. and Deborah J. Correll

Robert J. Evans, 417, 419 and 421 Hummingbird Road (three parcels), Waterville, $39,900, 22.75 acres, sold to Zachery and Rebecka Williams

July 2

Russell M. Hunt et al, parcel numbers 27281320000, 27281410002, 27281410003, Coulee-Hartline and parcel numbers 27281420003 and 27281510002, Bridgeport, (five parcels), $317,520, 1,176 acres, sold to Back to the Wall LLC

Sage Homes LLC, 2248 S. Mystical Loop, East Wenatchee, $249,000, sold to Oliver Medina Sanchez and Eneida Medina Garibay

Prime Properties LLC, 2248 S. Mystical Loop, East Wenatchee, $89,000, sold to Oliver Medina Sanchez and Eneida Medina Garibay

Lance E. Gilbert, parcel number 81701702800, Coulee-Hartline, $1,500, 1.12 acres, sold to Rimrock Meadows Association

July 6

Sage Homes LLC, 175 S. Mystical Ave., East Wenatchee, $289,900, 0.18 acres, sold to Christopher R. and Roza M. King

Prime Properties LLC, 175 S. Mystical Ave., East Wenatchee, $89,000, 0.18 acres, sold to Christopher R. and Roza M. King

Steve McGregor, parcel number 41500001002, Rock Island, $50,400, 5 acres, sold to Public Utility District No. 1 of Douglas County

Ildefonso P. Rodriguez Jr., 2280 Rock Island Road, East Wenatchee, $130,000, 1.66 acres, sold to Daniel and Estela Arroyo

Stephen D. Scellick, parcel numbers 23240730000, 23240900000 and 23240810002 (three parcels), Palisades, $93,214, 1,302.2 acres, sold to Susan Long Coleman et al

David R. and Doretta L. Pratt, 59 Coyote Curves Road, Waterville, $27,000, 5.9 acres, sold to Walter Lincoln Davis and Tracie K. Davis

July 7

Stimac Construction Inc., 429 S. Kansas Loop, East Wenatchee, $305,900, 0.09 acres, sold to Seth and Hannah Veteto

July 8

Rice Family Enterprises LLC, parcel number 25281910005, Coulee-Hartline, $15,500, 20.01 acres, sold to Benita Matheson

Stimac Construction Inc., 423 S. Kansas Loop, East Wenatchee, $305,000, 0.09 acres, sold to Bethany E. Eichler

July 9

Sage Homes LLC, 2212 S. Mystical Loop, East Wenatchee, $293,900, 0.18 acres, sold to John-Mark Investments, Inc.

Prime Properties LLC, 2212 S. Mystical Loop, East Wenatchee, $89,000, 0.18 acres, sold to John-Mark Investments, Inc.

July 10

Rimrock Meadows Association, parcel number 82000500900, $5,995, 1.29 acres, sold to Patrick Mireur

Rimrock Meadows Association, parcel number 81700302500, $4,995, 1.22 acres, sold to Jose, Brisa and Kiara Rivera

Sage Homes LLC, 2112 S. Melody Lane, East Wenatchee, $384,386, 0.25 acres, sold to Jessica Julia and Jorge A. Jimenez

Prime Properties LLC, 2112 S. Melody Lane, East Wenatchee, $27,514, 0.25 acres, sold to Jessica Julia and Jorge A. Jimenez

July 13

Fourth Street Development LLC, 471 S. Kansas Loop, East Wenatchee, $305,900, 0.08 acres, sold to Shawn A. Larson

Fourth Street Development LLC, 493 S. Kansas Loop, East Wenatchee, $305,900, 0.08 acres, sold to Shayna A. Olson

Thomas S. and Laurie A. Kutrich, 373 21st St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $99,000, 0.23 acres, sold to Michael and Connie Milliken

Rimrock Meadows Association, parcel numbers 82000304100 and 82000304200 (two parcels), $10,990, 2.14 acres, sold to David and Kathleen Walker, Forrest Walker and Elijah Walker

July 14

Sargun LLC, parcel numbers 41300004400 and 41300003602 (two parcels), East Wenatchee, $235,000, 11.99 acres, sold to Carl and Cindy Rinker

Sargun LLC, 5301 Pear Lane, East Wenatchee, $500,000, 6 acres, sold to Daniel James and Krysta Nicole Schroyer

Cliff and Kamie Nystrom, parcel number 27251230001, Mansfield, $40,000, 50 acres, sold to Joseph J. and Rebecca Shutler

James R. and Melinda Pease, parcel number 27251230000, Mansfield, $214,400, 268 acres, sold to Joseph J. and Rebecca Shutler

July 15

Western Sunset 2 LLC, parcel numbers 22210920006, 22210920005 and 22210920004 (three parcels), East Wenatchee, $9,718,000, 111.08 acres, sold to Microsoft Corporation

Penfold Estates LLC, 2440 New Penfold Court, East Wenatchee, $84,900, 0.3 acres, sold to Marita Roberto

July 16

Pennington Brothers Properties LLC, 3180 2nd St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $255,500, 1.59 acres, sold to Hal and Michelle Signett

SCR Holdings LLC, 119 Riesling Drive, Rock Island, $115,000, 0.21 acres, sold to Ricky and Susan Stetner

July 17

James and Ching-yi Fausett, 4 N. Shore Drive, Chelan, $275,000, 1.16 acres, sold to Diane L. Legg and Timothy J. Schmidt

Penfold Estates LLC, 1181 S. Nile Ave., East Wenatchee, $85,000, 0.29 acres, sold to Jaime E. and Cruz S. Vidal

July 20

SCR Holdings LLC, 131 Riesling Drive, Rock Island, $115,000, 0.21 acres, sold to Mahon Revocable Trust

July 21

Pioneer Ridge LLC, parcel number 25211110010 and 25211110005 (two parcels), Waterville, $170,000, 40 acres, sold to Timothy and Kelli Johnson

Francisco Villegas Cazares and Teresa Ventura Romero, parcel number 81801500400, Coulee-Hartline, $5,000, 1.22 acres, sold to Rimrock Meadows Association

July 22

Craig Strand, parcel number 81801602200, Coulee-Hartline, $3,000, 1.14 acres, sold to Wendy R. Green and Greg E. Landsiedel

Rimrock Meadows Association, parcel number 81800900500, Coulee-Hartline, $11,995, 1.29 acres, sold to Benjamin Simpson and Lauren Schaer

SCR Holdings LLC, 17 Syrah Lane, Rock Island, $150,000, 0.53 acres, sold to Flora R. Bird Trust

July 23

Sage Homes LLC, 131 S. Mystical Ave., East Wenatchee, $265,900, 0.16 acres, sold to Austin J. and Laci C. Roelle

Prime Properties LLC, 131 S. Mystical Ave., East Wenatchee, $89,000, 0.16 acres, sold to Austin J. and Laci C. Roelle

C. Dorene Bendickson, parcel number 82000901100, Waterville, $8,000, 1.66 acres, sold to Daniel Dean and Laura Ann Fisher

Steve McGregor, parcel number 41500001002, Rock Island, $50,400, 5 acres, sold to Public Utility District No. 1 of Douglas County

July 24

Pinnacle Custom Builders Inc., 2580 Fancher Landing, $534,900, 0.31 acres, Ronald A. and Nancy L. Hanson

Joshua P. and Justin P. Racicot, parcel number 82001204600, 1.12 acres, sold to Smile4U Inc.

Shurtz Holdings LLC, 2627 Catalina Ave., East Wenatchee, $482,000, 0.28 acres, sold to Benjamin David Woodward and Whitney C. Schwind

July 27

Stimac Construction Inc., 491 S. Kansas Loop, East Wenatchee, $305,900, 0.09 acres, sold to Ted Kincaid

Anatoly A. and Lucy V. Dmitriv, parcel number 81801301500, Coulee-Hartline, $4,825, 1.93 acres, sold to Krystan Tate

July 29

Rice Family Enterprises LLC, parcel number 25281930007, Coulee-Hartline, $20,000, 20.19 acres, sold to Estela Lori Caballero

Todd Shepherd, parcel number 81701500200, Coulee-Hartline, $16,000, 1.06 acres, sold to Jodi R. Jackson

Francisco Villegas Cazares and Teresa Ventura Romero, parcel number 81801500300, Coulee-Hartline, $6,000, 1.53 acres, sold to Peter Andrew and Sara Sue Corder

Rimrock Meadows Association, parcel number 81502401800, $5,995, 1.22 acres, sold to Logan and Katie Studevant

Rimrock Meadows Association, parcel numbers 81701100400 and 81701100500 (two parcels), Ephrata, $17,990, 2.38 acres, sold to Francisco Villegas Cazares and Teresa Ventura Romero

William T. and Debbie L. Buxton, parcel number 81500501300, Ephrata, $4,500, 1.1 acres, sold to Cami Cosgrove and Brett M. Moore

Robert E. Martin, parcel number 81700102000, Ephrata, $3,500, 1.47 acres, sold to Nestor Homes LLC

July 30

Tyrone T. Trexler, parcel number 24270330001, Coulee-Hartline, $13,000, 20 acres, sold to Narilyn B. Baylon

Sage Homes LLC, 2224 S. Mystical Loop, East Wenatchee, $240,900, 0.14 acres, sold to Lindsey Nicole Harvey

Prime Properties LLC, 2224 S. Mystical Loop, East Wenatchee, $89,000, 0.14 acres, sold to Lindsey Nicole Harvey

Witte Orchards Inc., parcel number 40200006102, Rock Island Road and parcel number 22202410006 (two parcels), East Wenatchee, $590,000, 33.87 acres, sold to Western Sunset LLC

July 31

Ronald C. and Kelly A. Anderson, 125 E. Entiat Drive, Orondo, $98,500, 0.14 acres, sold to Rick A. and Angie E. Cibert

Len G. and Lisette M. Pugsley, parcel number 23203440031, East Wenatchee, $780,000, 2.42 acres, sold to Pugsley Place Project LLC

Florence Zanol, 21351 Highway 97, Orondo, $550,000, 20.02 acres, sold to George and Jennifer Stilnovich

Sage Homes LLC, 2209 S. Mystical Loop, East Wenatchee, $280,900, 0.16 acres, sold to Brighton Investment Associates No. 4 LLC

Prime Properties LLC, 2209 S. Mystical Loop, East Wenatchee, $89,000, 0.16 acres, sold to Brighton Investment Associates No. 4 LLC

Sage Homes LLC, 138 S. Mystical Ave., East Wenatchee, $259,000, 0.12 acres, sold to Alonso Castro Aroyo and Gricelda Castro

Prime Properties LLC, 138 S. Mystical Ave., East Wenatchee, $89,000, 0.16 acres, sold to Alonso Castro Aroyo and Gricelda Castro

Mark and Tammy Rohman, parcel number 23203440027, East Wenatchee, $250,000, 1.5 acres, sold to Pronghorn LLC

