Chelan County commercial sales

Aug. 2

Charles R. Gavin, 111 E. Chelan Ave., Chelan, $565,000, sold to Whitener Dental Office LLC

Sherwood Vice, 300 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, $250,000, sold to VJC Enterprises LLC

Aug. 3

Glenna M. Van Dorien and Charles T. Brown, 229 N. Emerson Ave. A, Wenatchee, $475,000, Cory Michael and Sarah Wittman

Aug. 9

Matthew B. and Melanie E. La Vergne, 841 Walker Ave., Wenatchee, duplex, $375,000, sold to Carlos D. Cruz

Aug. 10

Russell Family Living Trust, .24-acre vacant lot in 900 block of N. Chelan Ave., Property ID 18379, Wenatchee, $226,000, sold to Nancy Hernandez

Aug. 14

Enchantments LLC, 213 9th St., 215 Ninth St. (2 parcels in sale), Leavenworth, $3,500,000, sold to Tumwater Leavenworth LLC

Aug. 17

Thomas and Linda Finch, 418 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, $375,000, sold to Jeremy and Stephani Smith

Aug. 19

Ewing Investments LLC, 1. S. Chelan Ave., Wenatchee, $743,770, sold to Saton Enterprises LLC

Karen McDonald, 14419 U.S. Highway 97A, Entiat, $425,000, sold to Zebulen Pike

Aug. 20

Salvador and Oralia Tovar, 2042 Entiat Way, Entiat; $250,000, sold to Thomas Tice and Ronald Tice

CRC Ventures LLC, 520 1/2 Orondo Ave., Wenatchee, $475,000, sold to Karina and Noe Tapia

Chelan County residential sales

Aug. 2

Sharri Lorraine, 1812 Cumbo Court, Wenatchee, $200,000, sold to Irvin J. and Daisy D. Lugo Sanchez

Richard and Sandra Terry Trustees and Sandra K. Terry Revocable Trust, 5634 Stemilt Loop Road, Wenatchee, $440,000, sold to Cody and Ashley De Chand

Richard G. Brown and Jan Dare, 301 Chatham Hill Road, Wenatchee, $935,000, sold to Dana L. Eich and Kathleen D. Cassou

Thomas and Joanne Leonard et al, 289 Whitman St. B, Leavenworth, $325,000, sold to James Hebel and Monica L. MacDonald

Marie Menard, 2220 W. Woodin Ave. 410, Chelan, $416,000, sold to Ryan and Alicia Kastl

Aug. 3

Leslie C. and Corson A. Cunningham, 624 Easy St., Wenatchee, $620,000, sold to Louie H. and Sarah Weiss

Warren and Charlene Simpson, 8157 Williams Canyon Road, Dryden, $950,000, sold to Jordan and Caitlin Knox

Bradley D. and Barbara J. Henning, 544 Old Mill Lane, Lake Wenatchee, $375,000, sold to Travis and Rebecca Walker

Marie Anguiano, 619 S. Chelan Ave., Wenatchee, $215,000, sold to Fabiola Espinoza Ocampo

Eggs N Us LLC, 162 Porcupine Lane, Chelan, $1,630,000, sold to Lynne and John Houserman

Aug. 4

Matthew Cooper, 325 Tigner Road, Cashmere, $380,000, sold to David and Jeanie Bethel

Jerry Hargrove, 1550 Mission Creek Road, Cashmere, $609,000, sold to John W. and Moira Plotz

Bernice E. Taylor, 11770 Pear Tree Court, Leavenworth, $770,000, sold to Jonathon H. Guinther

Nathan Perea, 18194 Sunland Drive, Lake Wenatchee, $138,000, sold to Robert and Claudia Bushey

Susan K. Keck, 320 E. Okanogan Ave., Chelan, $340,000, sold to Blaze and Mandi Dawson

Aaron and Charmaine Rosenberger, 75 Stormy Vista Lane, Manson, $385,000, sold to Orrin C. and Anastacia C. Pierce

Lani Houston, 4647 Union Valley Road, Chelan, $502,000, sold to Mark and Briana F. Rosser

Darin J. and Amanda B. Konarek, 89 Diede Hills Lane, Wenatchee, $974,000, sold to James R. and Jana Jacobsen

A Home Doctor Inc., 62 Jamey Lane, Malaga, $330,000, sold to Austin D. Port

Aug. 5

Jesus Frias Rios, 601 Sunset Ave., Wenatchee, $355,000, sold to Samantha D. Varrelman

Natalie S. and Travis D. Williams, 906 N. Elliott Ave., Wenatchee, $480,000, sold to Matthew J. and Courtney T. Hough

Timothy L. McMaster, 145 View Ridge Circle, Wenatchee, $75,000, sold to Timothy L. McMaster and Melissa Sussman

Martin R. Day, 8250 Williams Canyon Road, Dryden, $490,000, sold to Miller Orchards Partnership

Erick Noe Gutierrez, 327 Malaga Ave., Wenatchee, $300,000, sold to Dennis Olguin

Eleanor M. Bennett, 805 Yakima St., Wenatchee, $356,000, sold to Shayla and Andrew Winter

Adrian A. Guerra, 1020 Glenwood Ave., Wenatchee, $463,400, sold to Mary A. and Jeremy T. Hart

Jesse and Kate Redell, 2430 Halvorson Canyon Road, Wenatchee, $580,000, sold to Jarrod W. and Vienn M. Longmire

Aug. 6

Douglas R. and Martha A. Funk, 3427 Alpine Court, Wenatchee, $480,153, sold to Mason Kassis and Haley Widness

Rajinder P. Loomba, 1529 Angela St., Wenatchee, $396,000, sold to Emmett K. Jr. and Erica Brooks

Ray Rubalcava, 21817 Colt Road, Plain, $150,000, sold to Joshua D. and Alison M. Jessup

Daniel J. Flynn, 304 SR 150 2A, Chelan, $450,000, sold to Brian J. and Shilo M. Lockett

Jeffrey Smith, 410 Totem Pole Road, Manson, $345,000, sold to Janelle P. Herrmann

Lindsey Metcalfe and Sam Hooper, 1519 Willow Place, Wenatchee, $485,000, sold to Cindy D. and Timothy L. Fitzsimmons

Caroll L. Opel, 2020 Westhaven, Wenatchee, $550,000, sold to Brian Davidson and Taemi M. Izumi

Aug. 7

Aleksandr S. and Yelena V. Morgunov, 50 Luther Court, Malaga, $40,200, sold to Aleksandr S. and Yelena V. Morgunov et al

Aug. 9

Fred A. Waunch Trust, 3855 Selfs Motel Road, Cashmere, $153,606, sold to Frederick C. and Diana D. Potter

Jennifer Kraus, 480 Alpine Place K3, Leavenworth, $472,500, sold to Jason R. Smith and Juliet A. Todd

Motteler Orchards Inc., 10430 Motteler Road, Leavenworth, $300,000, sold to Antonio Rosario Rodriguez and Anelica Trujillo Perez

Tony L. Race and Patricia R. Allen-Race, 322 W. Woodin Ave. 632, Chelan, $349,000, sold to Jeremy G. and Brandy Nelms

Gary E. Mansell and Ginger A. Keel, 1000 SR 150 48, Manson, $354,000, sold to Pettit Family Trust

Matthew C. Faust, 304 Saddle Horn Lane, Wenatchee, $317,500, sold to Renee E. Kiss

William E. and Lori L. Knight, 135 S. Cove Ave., Wenatchee, $449,900, sold to Ryan L. Becker and Silesia N. Hunter

George and Sovanny Sexton, 225 Pinegrass St., Leavenworth, $875,000, sold to Michael and Geri Jeffery

Aug. 10

Andrea D. Coby, 88 Blewett Ridge Drive, Peshastin, $175,000, sold to Kimberly A. and Casey J. Butler

Moira Plotz, 304 Riverside Drive, Cashmere, $515,000, sold to Conrad and Sarah Baty

Michael L. and Cathy S. Miller, 2336 Albin Drive, Entiat, $400,000, sold to Swearingen Properties LLC

Barbara A. Trandum, 621 Kayla Way, Wenatchee, $440,000, sold to Socrates and Azucena Hernandez

Upfront Construction LLC, 9976 Saska Way, Entiat, $482,000, sold to Jeffrey K. Briggs and Robin N. Lewis

Aug. 11

Nathan and Rebecca Whitham, 601 Ramona Ave., Wenatchee, $355,000, sold to Melanie A. Tierce and Kaden W. Slay

Gordon A. and Elizabeth M. Snyder, 410 Norman Ave., Cashmere, $469,000, sold to Matt Matulevicius

Gerritt M. Ailts, 1905 Broadway Place, Wenatchee, $950,000, sold to Thomas and Laura Powers

Gary and Sara McTaggart, 22540 Alpine Drive, Lake Wenatchee, $875,000, sold to Joanie Dolsen Revocable Living Trust

Gregory E. Dehaan, 2461 Tamarack Crest, Lake Wenatchee, $545,000, sold to Jeffrey D. and Julie A. Hanner

Dana F. and Janet Papasedero, 113 Riviera Place, Chelan, $1,300,000, sold to Troy H. and Jana Jones

Johnson Family Trust, 1221 Millerdale Ave., Wenatchee, $320,000, sold to Julio and Cristal Ramirez

Aug. 12

Lee W. and Darlene G. Smith Revocable Living Trust, 224 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee, $467,500, sold to Trever and Natashya L. Summers

Miguel A. Arroyo, 1313 9th St., Wenatchee, $342,000, sold to Eliazar Ramos Mendoza

John and Randy I. Mitchell, 4180 W. Eaglerock Drive, Wenatchee, sold to Christopher B. and Susan M. Hansch

Cold Water Cabin LLC, 18115 N. Shore Drive, Lake Wenatchee, $3,000,000, sold to Brendon and Kirstin Lynch

Lloyd J. Lounsbury, 1983 Summit Blvd., Manson, $600,000, sold to Dena Ashlock and David Gierok

Chistian F. Barboza and Cassandra M. Rios, 1403 Dogwood Lane, Wenatchee, $575,000, sold to Steven D. and Leah A. Mollohan

Rick and Mona Olson, 1717 Malaga Alcoa Highway, Malaga, $350,000, sold to Lorenzo Limon

Henry Zamudio-Saucedo and Jenifer N. Zamudio, 2068 Lasso Drive, Wenatchee, $400,000, sold to Geri Hough Elsensohn and Richard D. Elsensohn

The Zuluaga Family LLLP, 322 W. Woodin Ave. 520, Chelan, $320,000, sold to Tamas Szeier

A Home Doctor Inc., 235 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $399,966, sold to Carmen and Jose Martinez

A Home Doctor Inc., 227 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $309,380, sold to Ryan A. Denuski et al

Aug. 13

Alicia Morales, 233 Princeton Ave., Wenatchee $35,000, sold to Martin and Arturo Morales

Sunset Marina LLC, W. Wooding Ave., Chelan, $92,950, sold to James E. and Tina M. Sypher

Aug. 14

Douglas Willand, 210 Parkway Drive, Manson, $705,000, sold to Kurt and Teri Nelson

Aug. 16

Robert H. Evans, 109 Cascade Place, Cashmere, $760,000, sold to Kimberly A. Karnes

Eric E. and Shannon L. Liedtke, 100 E. Mountain Brook Lane, Wenatchee, $1,100,000, sold to Tyler and Jennifer Sherman

Foster Living Trust, 3910 Sunridge Lane, Wenatchee, $770,000, sold to Stephen Hermann

Christianson Family Revocable Trust, 2567 Lemaister Ave., Wenatchee, $352,000, sold to Debra A. Hilliard and John Kavanaugh

Doug L. and Nancy A. Buchanan, 2076 Broadcrest Court, Wenatchee, $1,000,000, sold to Christopher C. and Lisa E. Hysom

Kimberly A. Karnes, 2691 Kinnikinnick Drive, Lake Wenatchee, $579,000, sold to Dylan R. Carney and Grace S. Preyapongpisan

Aug. 17

Nancy K. Freese, 110 Cascade Plain, Cashmere, $720,000, sold to Patrick J. Donahue

Louise A. Lombard Revocable Trust, 327 Lombard Lane, Wenatchee, $729,500, Benjamin L. and Jodi L. Truscott

Cheryl A. Yeager, 8905 Olalla Canyon Road, Cashmere, $306,000, sold to Amy A. Bridges

Richard A. and Carol A. Sundholm, 103 N. Park and Woodin Ave., Chelan, $20,000, sold to Anastasia Vishniakova

Darrell L. Schrumpf, 606 S. Miller St., Wenatchee, $280,000, sold to Alicia E. Esquivel

Matthew L. and Kelly J. Riedel, 2645 Squilchuck Road, Wenatchee, $750,000, sold to William Diaz and Katie Dejesus et al

Aug. 18

Lawerence L. Tucker, 719 Grandview Ave., Wenatchee, $435,000, sold to Eric A. Carlson

Matthew R. and Melinda Bates, 82 Karl Downs Lane, Cashmere, $248,500, sold to Troy W. Ott Property Trust

John P. Evans and Kathleen M. West-Evans Trust, 433 W. Webster Ave., Chelan, $381,000, sold to David and Delores Kinsman

Antonio Nunez Bustos and Alejandrina Cabrera de Nunez, 527 Village Drive, Manson, $725,000, sold to Marla L. and Allen Gross

Aug. 19

Keegan J. and April R. Smith, 1122 Columbine St., Wenatchee, $340,000, sold to Gregory Standiford and Mary McElory

Pamela A. Camp, 1014 Westmorland Drive, Wenatchee, $697,500, sold to Pamela R. Meyer

Family Home Properties LLC, 1613 Westwood Ave., Wenatchee, $291,263, sold to Dwight Hager and Audelina Garibay

William L. Agan, 729 E. Wapato Ave., Chelan, $110,000, sold to Logan J. and Corianne E. Courtney

Stephen M. and Noriko Mayo, 1002 Spring Mountain Drive, Wenatchee, $662,250, sold to Marshall P. Mitchell and Jacquelyn N. Chesnut

Aug. 20

Nicholas D. Sr. Ratcliff, 214 Chapel St., Cashmere, $385,000, sold to Juan L. Sr. and Nancy Marron

Matthew and Laura Ficker, 6038 Hazel Place, Cashmere, $543,000, sold to Charles B. and Lynn R. Reppas

Robert E. Jr. and Paula R. White, 6055 Webster Way, Cashmere, $502,000, sold to Megan and Allison Leonhard

Nancy M. Brown Trust, 18289 River Road, Plain, $1,225,000, sold to Suzanne M. and Jeffery R. Adams

Olivier Family Living Trust, 1000 SR 150 69, Manson, $276,000, sold to Janice De Bolt

Roger D. and Marta A. Stenzel, 604 Eisenhower Lane, Wenatchee, $630,000, sold to Michael D. and Melissa L. Mercer

SSM Forty Investment Inc., W. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $74,950, sold to James L. Leopold et al

James L. Leopold et al, W. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $69,950, sold to SSM Forty Investment Inc.

Aug. 21

Pamela K. Pomeroy, 3030 Memory Lane, Lake Wenatchee, $365,000, sold to Kenneth and Sandra Convery

Aug. 23

Daren L. and Christina C. Nelson, 274 Scholze St., Leavenworth, $750,000, sold to 8253 Pine LLC

Ellen L. and Kenneth E. Ficker, 5409 N. Cashmere Road, Cashmere, $450,000, sold to Matthew and Laura Ficker

Steven Schmidt, 20701 Club House Drive 110, Lake Wenatchee, $627,000, sold to Allan L. Erika D. Heer

Richard M. Miailovich, 100 Lake Chelan Shores Drive 19 7, Chelan, $550,000, sold to Norbert H. and Patsy K. Broussard

Joe M. Collins, 2932 Manson Blvd., Manson, $85,000, sold to Brad Nelson and Aimee Sheridan

John B. Walter et al, 1605 Pacific Lane, Wenatchee, $420,000, sold to Jacob and Linnea H. De Luna

Barbara L. Carter, 1310 Castlerock Ave. 4, Wenatchee, $326,900, sold to Betty Y. and Fredrick F. Shih

Benjamin and Sophia Gresh, 502 Hainsworth St., Wenatchee, $371,000, sold to Kevin and Tracy Cooper

Aug. 24

Jeramie R. and Elyse M. Chisum, 3316 Burch Mountain Road, Wenatchee, $400,000, sold to Joshua F. Rink

David and Deborah Rosebaugh, 8975 Icicle Road F, Leavenworth, $570,000, sold to Taylor W. and Sue E. Mayfield

Adam Ellison and Gretchen Jacobs, 12430 Plain Ranches Road, Plain, $953,000, sold to Michael and Karen Hawkins

Benoyd LLC et al, 113 Saratoga Lane, Malaga, $400,000, sold to Keegan J. and April R. Smith

Aug. 25

Samuel J. and Kathryn I. Anger, 20 S. Delaware Ave. 10, Wenatchee, $320,000, sold to Adrian T. and Chyanna J. Marshall

Thomas M. Kelly, 203 Pear Lane, Wenatchee, $517,300, sold to Lindsey Duhamel and Jamie R. Grimm

James and Rachel Bean, 132 N. Franklin Ave., Wenatchee, $607,000, sold to Wendy L. Habek and Milton R. Fritts

Cristina Zavala, 4911 Mission Creek Road, Cashmere, $25,000, sold to Matthew Korsgaard and Crystal Zavala

John D. Meriwether et al, 19425 Butcher Creek FS 6910 Road, Lake Wenatchee, $495,000, sold to David and Velda Millard

Sunset Marina LLC, W. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $76,950, sold to Rayce and Tiffany Barnes

Aug. 26

Daniel J. Logan, 904 Howard St., Wenatchee, $320,000, sold to John W. and Sandra J. Raymond

Tricia M. Nilles, 3284 Hansel Lane, Peshastin, $473,333, sold to Neil W. II McIlmoil

Douglas B. and Judy P. Sehorn, 3700 Burchvale Road, Wenatchee, $950,000, sold to Tyler M. and Kathryn M. McDonald

Emory and Joan Hess, 9922 Saunders Road, $1,200,000, sold to Tom C. and Hope A. Lehman

Tony L. Race, 322 W. Woodin Ave. 621, Chelan, $364,000, sold to Shadwick C. and Kristen Newkirk

Jacquelynn M. Dalton, 680 Fourth St., Chelan Falls, $365,000, sold to Wesley M. and Mary E. Sherer

Teresia Calene-Hasseries, 500 King St., Wenatchee, $335,000, sold to Stephen A. and Karen L. Grudier

Jeffery J. Sandbak, 1300 Methow St., Wenatchee, $330,000, sold to Zaredi Gomez and Jaime G. Herrera

Aug. 27

Eckert Family LLC, 3750 Camas Creek Road, Peshastin, $1,350,000, sold to Nicholas M. and Carrie G. Warner

Lisa C. Buckley Teigen and Mons P. Teigen, 162 W. Whitman St., Leavenworth, $600,000, sold to Matthew A. and Caroline Moser

Rodney K. Baty, 22407 Shetland Road, Plain, $676,000, sold to Kevin W. Pate and Rebecca D. Fernandez

Yvette Hoyt, 22922 Lake Wenatchee Highway, Lake Wenatchee, $545,000, sold to Ross Williams

Michael H. and Judith Tews, 507 E. Wapato Ave., Chelan, $405,000, sold to Jonna Hood

Ronald Travis Roth, 91 Grade Creek Road, Manson, $510,500, sold to Roy E. and Kristy McClanahan

Aug. 30

Steven L. and Susan A. Brothers, 1535 Castlerock Ave. 20, Wenatchee, $246,500, sold to William H. Eagle

Jesus Sanchez Estate, 5337 Binder Road, Cashmere, $325,000, sold to Binder Holdings LLC

Jeremy and Maria Howell, 12595 Maple St., Leavenworth, $1,290,000, sold to Frank and Mary Fox

Pamela Wilson, 9077 Deadman Hill Road, Dryden, $178,600, sold to Kimberlee Botting

Tyson Delagrave, 14956 Golden Delicious St., Entiat, $335,000, sold to Trevor and Kimberly Wrynn

Nicolas and Cheryl Quesnell, 19475 Evergreen Ave., Lake Wenatchee, $420,000, sold to John Meriwether and Sarah Smith

Joseph Estes, 25219 Saddle St., Plain, $850,000, sold to Russell Lavalle and Elizabeth Pirrong

Del Shull, 137 Faulkenberry Lane, Chelan, $260,000, sold to Michael and Rosanne Sherlock

Sandra Ordway, 4650 Navarre Coulee Road, Chelan, $699,000, sold to Jedediah Prince

Karen Bland, 1869 Lakeshore Drive, Manson, $1,946,000, sold to Brian and Lisa Almon

Randy and Tracy Westbrook, Property ID 50171, Chelan, $186,500, 20 acres, sold to Jeffrey Kohn and Dawn Schooler

Jaime and Kristy Flores, 330 Roosevelt Ave. 1, Wenatchee, $580,000, sold to Valley Lake Properties LLC

Jeff and Lynn Tyree, 1514 Historic Lane, Wenatchee, $380,000, sold to Ignacio Reyes Cazares

A Home Doctor Inc., 11 Frankie Lane, Malaga, $416,130, sold to Salvador and Sarah Arceo

Aug. 31

Stephen and Chrissy Davis, 4044 Hamlin Road, Malaga, $985,000, sold to Rick and Gay Stricker

Jefferey and Tiffanney Graham, 811 Lambert St., Wenatchee, $440,000, sold to Earl and Delores White

Thomas and Virginia Hooper, 298 Bobcat Lane, Chelan, $1,450,000, sold to James and Andrea Vann

Jeff Grothe and June Muller, Sunset Marina condo, slip F9, W. Woodin Avenue, Chelan, $160,000, sold to Sean and Carissa Reid

Chelan County land sales

Aug. 2

Kirk J. Kilgore, Property ID 47243, Entiat, $85,000, .42 acres, sold to Courtney Fitzgerald and Patrick Salvo

Christopher A. Burkett, 147 Diede Hills Lane, Wenatchee, $199,000, 1.07 acres, sold to Holmberg Holdings LLC

Aug. 3

Shirin M. Forsyth et al, Property ID 50487, Chelan, $160,000, 20 acres, sold to Jake and Rachelle Youngren

Aug. 4

GBS Lake Hills LLC, 845 Long Drive, Chelan, $254,000, .34 acres, sold to Jane Pederson

Steve George, Mountain Park Block 4, Lake Wenatchee, two parcels (.15 acres and .17 acres), $525,000, sold to DB&D Realty

Aug. 5

Thomas H. and Elizabeth J. Courtney, Stehekin Valley Road, Stehekin, $10,000, 17.48 acres, sold to Warren J. Courtney

Nicholas P. and Kira M. Wood, 5185 Vista Heights Place, Cashmere, $150,000, 1.76 acres, sold to Colin J. and Nicole A. Niederstadt

Aug. 6

Darrell E. and Tillie A. Simpson et al, 133 Fair Way, Chelan, $175,000, .29 acres, sold to Von T. and Cindi A. Smith

Donna Schmid, 410 Proctor Blvd., Manson, $289,000, .59 acres, sold to Rick D. and Norunn R. Wing

Mill Bay Marine and Storage LLC, 23 Abe Lane, Manson, $147,500, .32 acres, sold to Puget Sound Quality Construction Inc.

Aug. 9

Don and Nicole Yetter, 301 Village Drive, Manson, $105,000, .11 acres, sold to Duane T. Jr. Carlson

Andrew W. Daane and Daane Meng Ling Hu, 19 Laughing Bear Lane, Chelan, $168,000, 20 acres, sold to Scott and Julie Liebel

Aug. 10

Patrick and Lucille Green, Property ID 36690, Plain, $90,000, 20.5 acres, sold to Big View Ridge LLC

Aug. 11

Andrew C. Reaves, 20664 Miracle Mile, Lake Wenatchee, $135,500, .26 acres, sold to Scott W. and Michelle N. Peyree Revocable Trust

Wesley D. and Marty W. Morris, 527 Totem Pole Road, Manson, $279,000, .65 acres, sold to Michael and Jennifer Goudzwaard

Aug. 13

Bhagavan and Rajitha Banda Ram et al, 20656 Miracle Mile, Lake Wenatchee, $180,500, .47 acres, sold to MDI Capital LLC

Laverne M. English et al, Property ID 39182, Lake Wenatchee, $280,000, 20 acres, sold to Angela and Gavin Loth

Igor Kamerzan, 615 Totem Pole Road, Manson, $250,000, .29 acres, sold to Jennifer L. Rutan

Pine Shadow Land Co LLC, 1024 Joni Lane, Wenatchee, .58 acres, $140,000, sold to Scott W. Hager

Mill Bay Marine and Storage LLC, 63 Abe Lane, Manson, .32 acres, sold to Scott and Michelle DeRouen

Aug. 16

STJI LLC, 27 Sabio Way, Chelan, $130,000, .31 acres, sold to Brett and Ashley Allanson

Aug. 17

Weyerhaeuser Company, Property ID 20557, Cashmere, $249,000, 160 acres, sold to Michael J. and Stephanie D. Andler

Aug. 18

Jean B. Peterson, Property ID 52120, Stehekin, $450,000, 6.7 acres, sold to Kelsey and Danny Sweet et al

Aug. 20

Barbara J. Gross, 109 Faulkenberry Lane, Chelan, $177,000, 1.62 acres, sold to Jens D. and Sarah K. Halle

Mill Bay Marine and Storage LLC, 274 Summer Breeze Road, .24 acres, 12 Abe Lane, .34 acres (2 parcels in sale), Manson, $292,000, sold to Antonios Landscaping and Rock Walls Inc.

Mill Bay Marine and Storage LLC, 34 Abe Lane, .32 acres, 56 Abe Lane, .32 acres (2 parcels in sale), Manson, $296,500, sold to Antonios Landscaping and Rock Walls Inc.

Aug. 23

Roland D. and Angela K. Matson, Property ID 49677, Manson, $275,000, .55 acres, sold to Thomas and Julie Tochterman

Vacant Land Now LLC, Property ID 51103, Chelan, $110,000, 103.28 acres, sold to James A. Sherman

Aug. 24

Kenneth R. Evans, 2163 Manson Blvd., Manson, $325,000, 4.17 acres, sold to Manson Mancave LLC

Salomon Rodriguez, Property ID 57887, Wenatchee, $220,000, 2.66 acres, sold to Ignacio Sanchez Castaneda and Erika Guerra De Sanchez

Aug. 25

Francisco J. Gomez et al, 25507 Riata St., Plain, $148,000, .32 acres, sold to Jacob Roth

Mill Bay Marine and Storage LLC, 68 Abe Lane, Manson, $151,200, .34 acres, sold to Julia Kirksey

Mill Bay Marine and Storage LLC, 71 Abe Lane, Manson, $160,920, .46 acres, sold to Matthew P. and Diane E. Peters

GBS Lake Hills LLC, 853 Long Drive, Chelan, $320,000, .3 acres, sold to Rickie E. and Jill E. O’Cull et al

GBS Lake Hills LLC, 857 Long Drive, Chelan, $297,000, .28 acres, sold to Lance and Kelsey Otto

GBS Lake Hills LLC, 121 Birdie Drive, Chelan, $259,000, .64 acres, sold to Ronald and Diane Lund

Aug. 26

Gene F. De Ford, 2901 Sierra Blvd., Malaga, $72,000, .28 acres, sold to Jospeh Gamboni and Sue Cragun

Douglas B. and Judy P. Sehorn, 3700 Burchvale Road, Wenatchee, $950,000, 11 acres in 2 parcels with house, sold to Tyler M. and Kathryn M. McDonald

Aug. 27

Manfred and Jeanette Quaeck, 93 Milan Drive, Manson, $220,000, .51 acres, sold to Tracy R. and Christine A. McMahan

Chelan Lookout LLLP, 1306 Dragonfly Court, Chelan, $360,000, .09 acres, sold to Vlad and Jessica Popach

Henry J. Munneke, 900 Swartout Road, Manson, 5 parcels, total 36.97 acres with house, $4,701,250, sold to Chelan Ridge Landholdlings LLC

Aug. 30

James Olin, 9966 Griffith Place, Entiat, $82,500, .23 acres, sold to Brian and Erika Hibbs

Douglas County commercial

Aug. 12

DG Columbia Holdings LLC, 120 and 170 Rock Island Road, East Wenatchee, 2 parcels in sale, $375,000, sold to Chicken Train LLC

Douglas County residential

Aug. 2

Brighton Investment Associates, 480 N. Colorado Ave., East Wenatchee, $700,000, sold to John Jude Hickey

Roger and Stephanie Funston, 480 W. Beach Drive, Orondo, $390,625, sold to David and Kathi L. Wichser

Aug. 3

Jake L. and Rachelle L. Youngren, 3 E. Shore Court, Chelan, $839,000, sold to Sheri and Shane Dunlap

Brian and Amber Congdon, 2505 Hamilton Court, East Wenatchee, $530,000, sold to Ryan W. Williams

Lange Construction LLC, 2626 Parkette St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $710,361, sold to Joel M. and Cheyrl A. Meeteer

Sage Homes LLC, 2407 S.E. Sagebrooke Road, East Wenatchee, $304,000, sold to Christopher John and Carolyn Marie Lee

Aug. 4

Tim and Stacia Meyers, 309 Desert View Place, Orondo, $645,000, sold to Catalina Jimenez

Rebecca S. Overman, 2111 S. Majestic Drive, East Wenatchee, $187,000, sold to Lisa J. Hartvig

Sage Homes LLC, 2391 S.E. Sage Brooke Road, East Wenatchee, $296,000, sold to Ronald and Kari McKee

Brett D. Wolfe, 6766 Battermann Road, East Wenatchee, $775,000, 20.04 acres, sold to Douglas and Teri Seath

Aug. 5

Brian E. and Charity B. Reid, 2442 Plateau Drive, East Wenatchee, $487,000, sold to Gary L. and Amelia M. Anderson

SLW Real Properties LLC, 123 Springhill Drive, East Wenatchee, $635,000, sold to Matthew G. Rollins

Isaac A. and Melanie D. Miller, 1346 Tractor Loop, East Wenatchee, $500,000, sold to Patrick Michael Wolfe and Rebecca Stocks

Loretta Taplett, 2236 Fancher Heights Blvd., East Wenatchee, $755,000, sold to Leslie and Corson Cunningham

Juan J. and Angelique Fregozo, 952 N. Alvin Court, East Wenatchee, $316,000, sold to Edgar Gaytan

Aug. 6

Josiah R. and Tarah L. Graham, 458 S. Mary Ave., East Wenatchee, $681,000, sold to Edward and Rebecca Heffernan

Xiao Ping He, 542 23rd St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $950,000, sold to Rawland Dean and Loretta Taplett

Bowman Revocable Living Trust, 234 Vineyard Drive, Orondo, $3,195,000, sold to Charles Hillis

Aug. 9

Brooke and Christopher Davis, 1 S. Shore Drive, Chelan, $1,725,000, sold to Francis J. and Kimberly A. McCallum

Ponderosa Contracting LLC, 760 S. Perry Ave., East Wenatchee, $733,000, sold to Eric and Caroll Opel

Aug. 10

Julian and Lorinda Gann, 2318 Veedol Drive, East Wenatchee, $400,000, sold to Irma Celeste Vargas

Dirk and Nancy Christiansen, 240 E. Marine View Drive, Orondo, $499,000, sold to Blake A. and Kayuana S. Humble

Sage Homes LLC, 2135 Millwood Lane S.E., East Wenatchee, $307,900, sold to Travis A. and Summer R. Mason

Aug. 11

Arthur and Sharon Heimbigner, 620 Linda Court, East Wenatchee, $440,000, sold to Dana McCarty

Roger W. and Lynne E. Prince, 13443 US 2, East Wenatchee, $1,100,000, sold to Lake Entiat Vacation Properties LLC

May Estate O.C., 183 S. Kentucky Ave., East Wenatchee, $326,600, sold to Rex May

Aug. 12

Gerald D. and Arlene K. Allen, 2518 11th St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $450,000, sold to Micah and Rachelle Kwiat

HCD Homes LLC, 821 S. Mary Ave., East Wenatchee, $764,900, sold to Cindy A. and Michael J. Schwartzenberger

Timberwood Homes LLC, 745 S. Perry Ave., East Wenatchee, $731,427, sold to Valerie Lynn and Huseyin Yildirok

The Arbors LLC, 443 Hemlock Court N.W., East Wenatchee, $610,050, sold to Richard E. and Merilyn J. Francis

Aug. 13

Adriana Ochoa, 202 Wilshire St. N.W., East Wenatchee, $215,000, sold to En Investments LLC

DJ Custom Homes Inc., 2650 Patriot Way S.E., East Wenatchee, $767,000, sold to Casey and Victoria B. Hiatt

Sage Homes LLC, 2136 2nd St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $350,900, sold to Iris Martinez Gutierrez

Aug. 16

Patrick Wilson, 301 Columbia Ave., Coulee Dam, $260,000, sold to Jacob J. Moran

Joshua Michael Adkisson, 1123 4th St. N.E. East Wenatchee, $345,000, sold to Cristobal Perez

Anthony and Carolyn Ransome, 1925 Bluegrass Ave., East Wenatchee, $465,000, sold to Judy C. Ayers

Joni L. and Dale A. Parks, 20 Yellow Topaz Lane, Chelan, $340,000, sold to Brooke and Chris Davis

Sage Homes LLC, 2399 S.E. Sage Brooke Road, East Wenatchee, $334,900, sold to Matthew C. Faust

Aug. 17

Michael A. and Rhonda K. Mishalanie, parcel number 91001201400, Quincy, $90,000, sold to Jeffrey S. and Kari A. Dance

Bell Investments LLC, 3 Hamilton St., East Wenatchee, $190,000, sold to Nate Woods

Aug. 18

Cesar Ramos, 1800 Sunset Highway SP #44, East Wenatchee, $3,000, sold to Yareli Pantaleon Martinez

Jose and Elisa Preciado, 2120 S. Majestic Drive, East Wenatchee, $360,000, sold to Eduardo Aguilar Zavala

Aug. 19

Tyler Allen and Jennifer Jo Sherman, 1009 Jackie Lane, East Wenatchee, $667,500, sold to Andrew M. and Ashley Elmer

Louis F. Valente, 1320 Hockett Lane, East Wenatchee, $100,000, sold to George and Iona Voss

Robert W. and Brenda Keeler, 2421 Basalt Drive, Quincy, $1,250,000, sold to Lawrence and Sharon Brown Jr.

Mike D. and Karen Wade, 1401 Cherry Blossom Lane, East Wenatchee, $2,500,000, sold to Bryce and Sharah Dorsing

Aug. 20

Michael K. and Vickie M. Short, 3978 N.E. Blueridge Drive, East Wenatchee, $465,000, sold to Jesus Frias Rios

Roberta L. Wagner, 2872 Chaussee Victoria Court, East Wenatchee, $500,000, sold to John Rohrback

Don G. and Lisa Popoff, 1005 12th N.E., East Wenatchee, $640,000, sold to Colton W. and Francesca L. Richards

William H. and Mary Ann Patrick, 324 11th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $380,000, sold to Steven and Katrina Henriquez

Ruben R. and Adelaida Cossio, 217 Eastridge Drive, East Wenatchee, $300,000, sold to Patricia Garibay

Aug. 23

Ty A. and Cara C. Zumach, 405 29th St. N.W., East Wenatchee, $650,000, sold to Sarah Clarke

Gary E. Jones, 2335 Fancher Heights Blvd., East Wenatchee, $1,325,000, sold to Bruce A. and Mary L. Vincent

Sergio Guerra, 588 Mountjoy Square, East Wenatchee, $425,000, sold to Anna Danielle Crail

Aug. 24

Robert M. and Tammy L. Dowdell, 340 Lake Front Road, Orondo, $750,000, sold to Michael Fulmer

Kendra Mae Hinson Estate, 1068 Corum Circle, East Wenatchee, $356,101, sold to Amy R. Shank

Catherine J. Brown, 1493 Copper Loop, East Wenatchee, $485,000, sold to Romain and Kim Dura

Richard Stephen and Joanne Elaine Neel, 3902 N.W. Cascade Ave., East Wenatchee, $615,000, sold to Rick J. and Signe M. Schumaker

Michael G. Roseberry, 515 N. Lander Court, East Wenatchee, $402,099, sold to Aaron Brown

Matthew A. and Emily G. Lambert, 1314 6th Place N.E., East Wenatchee, $406,500, sold to Dale L. and Sherry L. Kimmerly

Aug. 25

Lange Construction LLC, 2659 Parkette St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $735,000, sold to Christine Jo Tom

Aug. 26

Phillip E. Harrison, 1125 Cedar Lane, East Wenatchee, $298,000, sold to Maria G. Maravilla

Brayson Hires, 1935 Bluegrass Ave., East Wenatchee, $455,000, sold to Derek Lynn and Kelly Marie Reynolds

Aug. 27

Richard M. and Rachel E. Poppie, 217 S. Jefferson St., Waterville, $335,500, sold to Justin Schneider

Sandra Lea Brender, 1435 N. Anne Ave., East Wenatchee, $215,000, sold to Shaun L. Brender

Faye Thompson, 204 Broadmoor St. N.W., East Wenatchee, $185,000, sold to Jessica Faye Aldaba

Sage Homes LLC, 28 S. Millbrooke Loop, East Wenatchee, $454,900, sold to Raymond S. Uptain

Aug. 30

Nathan M. Kuhnhenn, 3241 2nd St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $525,000, sold to David and Michelle Routhier

Robert Matthiesen, 225 Simpson St., Mansfield, $61,000, sold to K&L Homes

Beau M. and Krystal M. Sadler, 841 N. Kentucky Ave., East Wenatchee, $480,000, sold to John and Melinda K. Willsey

Aug. 31

Michael E. and Marla J. Oestreich, 605 W. Ash St., Waterville, $183,500, sold to Susan K. Allan

Laurel Evenhus, 520 11th St. N.E. #17, East Wenatchee, $401,000, sold to Daniel Sutherland

Austin Everett, 230 1st St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $345,000, sold to Rodney Rumbolz

Christopher W. and Erin Dugger, 1424 5th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $360,000, sold to Jesus Morales

Frederick C. and Linda K. Hurst, 2265 5th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $385,000, sold to Signature Homes LLC

Michael Delisi, 415 N. Columbia Ave., Waterville, $240,000, sold to Felipe Avila

Richard A. and Darlene J. Rice, 821 12th St. N.E., $452,000, sold to Pamela R. Sacco

Kendra Mae Hinson Estate, 1913 N.W. Bates Ave., East Wenatchee, $130,000, sold to Jeremy B. Adsitt

Douglas County land

Aug. 2

Richard Montoya, 3069 N. Breckenridge Drive, .23 acres, 3061 N. Breckenridge Drive, .28 acres (2 parcels in sale), East Wenatchee, $285,000, sold to Brecken R LLC

Aug. 3

Pilot Rock Ranch Estates LLC, parcel number 25282010010, Coulee-Hartline, $60,000, 20 acres, sold to Andrew Dean and Jessica Mary Smith

Everett G. Pitts, 423 Hummingbird Road, Waterville, $30,000, 6.53 acres, sold to Zachery and Rebecka Williams

Aug. 4

Jessup Home Design Inc., 2606 Paisley St., S.E., East Wenatchee, $142,500, .27 acres, sold to Timberwood Homes LLC

Aug. 5

Stephen Rader Tardy, parcel number 81500200700, .94 acres, 81500200600 .94 acres (2 parcels in sale), Ephrata, $12,000, sold to Janessa and Grant Mauer

Harry Stephen Soete Sr., parcel number 81800901800, Coulee-Hartline, $7,750, 1.79 acres, sold to Evolving Naturalists LLC

Harry S. and Donna M. Soete Sr., parcel number 81800901900, Coulee-Hartline, $7,750, 1.62 acres, sold to Carl E. Yost

Race M. Dillon, parcel number 82000600500, Waterville, $7,500, 2.1 acres, sold to Jordan and Sara Welch

Aug. 6

Waltraut Ul and Sam Armour Koch, parcel number 30292110002, 240 acres, 30291710001, 79 acres, 30291620001, 238.15 acres, 30290930002, 80 acres, 30290840001, 40 acres, 30291620002, 39 acres (6 parcels in sale), Coulee Dam, $75,000, sold to James L. and Michelle Hemmer

Colan Sewell, 29 Fredrick Court, Orondo, $156,189, 1.12 acres, sold to Candice and Brandon Smith

Aug. 9

Richard Q. Blackwell, parcel number 49900002100, Chelan, $35,000, 4.85 acres, sold to Rafael Baraja Alcala

Helen L. Stone, parcel number 41400005902, Rock Island, $172,000, 1.88 acres, sold to Erick and Johana S. Lozano

Aug. 10

Vitalina Farias, parcel number 09101100300, Mansfield, $12,000, .16 acres, sold to Ronald D. and Mary L. Molina

Aug. 12

Matt and Leah New, parcel number 49700007200, Chelan, $18,000, 10.7 acres, sold to Susan Horton

Aug. 13

Joseph and Heather Bawden, parcel number 25211530003, Orondo, $80,000, 21 acres, sold to Middle Kingdom LLC

John R. and Joan M. Digiacomo, 87 N. Shore Drive, Chelan, $380,000, .87 acres, sold to Darin and Amanda Konarek

Bo C. and Nichel M. Hubbard, 285 E. Marine View Drive, Chelan, $110,000, .25 acres, sold to Ty and Meagon Watterson

Aug. 17

The Arbors LLC, 445 Sycamore Court N.W. East Wenatchee, $200,000, .39 acres, sold to Craig and Linda Newcomb

Harbor Trust Inc., parcel number 49900001200, Chelan, $80,000, 20.5 acres, sold to Hollis Wakefield

Aug. 18

Mattew and Leah New, parcel number 49700007400, Chelan, $40,000, 9.5 acres, sold to Luis Martin Marquez

Aug. 20

John and Charlotte Divine, 845 W. Emerson Drive, Orondo, $216,700, .48 acres, sold to Daniel and Susan Davis

Aug. 23

Rodney A. and Bonnie M. Jacobs, 2091 Legacy Place S.E., East Wenatchee, $130,000, .19 acres, sold to Timberwood Homes LLC

Matthew R. Rickert, parcel number 81701402900, Coulee-Hartline, $1,500, 1.17 acres, sold to Rimrock Meadows Association

Aug. 27

Roland M. and Dorothy A. Klix, 112 Aspen Road, East Wenatchee, $79,900, 12.32 acres, sold to Scott and Katie Wedam

Aug. 31

Scott Ogden, parcel number 81700801300, 1.11 acres, 81700801200, 1.02 acres (2 parcels in sale), Ephrata, $4,500, sold to Rimrock Meadows Association

Ronald C. Waller, parcel number 53700000700, Waterville, $11,654, 11.1 acres, sold to PNW Holdings LLC

