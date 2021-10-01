Chelan County commercial sales
Aug. 2
Charles R. Gavin, 111 E. Chelan Ave., Chelan, $565,000, sold to Whitener Dental Office LLC
Sherwood Vice, 300 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, $250,000, sold to VJC Enterprises LLC
Aug. 3
Glenna M. Van Dorien and Charles T. Brown, 229 N. Emerson Ave. A, Wenatchee, $475,000, Cory Michael and Sarah Wittman
Aug. 9
Matthew B. and Melanie E. La Vergne, 841 Walker Ave., Wenatchee, duplex, $375,000, sold to Carlos D. Cruz
Aug. 10
Russell Family Living Trust, .24-acre vacant lot in 900 block of N. Chelan Ave., Property ID 18379, Wenatchee, $226,000, sold to Nancy Hernandez
Aug. 14
Enchantments LLC, 213 9th St., 215 Ninth St. (2 parcels in sale), Leavenworth, $3,500,000, sold to Tumwater Leavenworth LLC
Aug. 17
Thomas and Linda Finch, 418 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, $375,000, sold to Jeremy and Stephani Smith
Aug. 19
Ewing Investments LLC, 1. S. Chelan Ave., Wenatchee, $743,770, sold to Saton Enterprises LLC
Karen McDonald, 14419 U.S. Highway 97A, Entiat, $425,000, sold to Zebulen Pike
Aug. 20
Salvador and Oralia Tovar, 2042 Entiat Way, Entiat; $250,000, sold to Thomas Tice and Ronald Tice
CRC Ventures LLC, 520 1/2 Orondo Ave., Wenatchee, $475,000, sold to Karina and Noe Tapia
Chelan County residential sales
Aug. 2
Sharri Lorraine, 1812 Cumbo Court, Wenatchee, $200,000, sold to Irvin J. and Daisy D. Lugo Sanchez
Richard and Sandra Terry Trustees and Sandra K. Terry Revocable Trust, 5634 Stemilt Loop Road, Wenatchee, $440,000, sold to Cody and Ashley De Chand
Richard G. Brown and Jan Dare, 301 Chatham Hill Road, Wenatchee, $935,000, sold to Dana L. Eich and Kathleen D. Cassou
Thomas and Joanne Leonard et al, 289 Whitman St. B, Leavenworth, $325,000, sold to James Hebel and Monica L. MacDonald
Marie Menard, 2220 W. Woodin Ave. 410, Chelan, $416,000, sold to Ryan and Alicia Kastl
Aug. 3
Leslie C. and Corson A. Cunningham, 624 Easy St., Wenatchee, $620,000, sold to Louie H. and Sarah Weiss
Warren and Charlene Simpson, 8157 Williams Canyon Road, Dryden, $950,000, sold to Jordan and Caitlin Knox
Bradley D. and Barbara J. Henning, 544 Old Mill Lane, Lake Wenatchee, $375,000, sold to Travis and Rebecca Walker
Marie Anguiano, 619 S. Chelan Ave., Wenatchee, $215,000, sold to Fabiola Espinoza Ocampo
Eggs N Us LLC, 162 Porcupine Lane, Chelan, $1,630,000, sold to Lynne and John Houserman
Aug. 4
Matthew Cooper, 325 Tigner Road, Cashmere, $380,000, sold to David and Jeanie Bethel
Jerry Hargrove, 1550 Mission Creek Road, Cashmere, $609,000, sold to John W. and Moira Plotz
Bernice E. Taylor, 11770 Pear Tree Court, Leavenworth, $770,000, sold to Jonathon H. Guinther
Nathan Perea, 18194 Sunland Drive, Lake Wenatchee, $138,000, sold to Robert and Claudia Bushey
Susan K. Keck, 320 E. Okanogan Ave., Chelan, $340,000, sold to Blaze and Mandi Dawson
Aaron and Charmaine Rosenberger, 75 Stormy Vista Lane, Manson, $385,000, sold to Orrin C. and Anastacia C. Pierce
Lani Houston, 4647 Union Valley Road, Chelan, $502,000, sold to Mark and Briana F. Rosser
Darin J. and Amanda B. Konarek, 89 Diede Hills Lane, Wenatchee, $974,000, sold to James R. and Jana Jacobsen
A Home Doctor Inc., 62 Jamey Lane, Malaga, $330,000, sold to Austin D. Port
Aug. 5
Jesus Frias Rios, 601 Sunset Ave., Wenatchee, $355,000, sold to Samantha D. Varrelman
Natalie S. and Travis D. Williams, 906 N. Elliott Ave., Wenatchee, $480,000, sold to Matthew J. and Courtney T. Hough
Timothy L. McMaster, 145 View Ridge Circle, Wenatchee, $75,000, sold to Timothy L. McMaster and Melissa Sussman
Martin R. Day, 8250 Williams Canyon Road, Dryden, $490,000, sold to Miller Orchards Partnership
Erick Noe Gutierrez, 327 Malaga Ave., Wenatchee, $300,000, sold to Dennis Olguin
Eleanor M. Bennett, 805 Yakima St., Wenatchee, $356,000, sold to Shayla and Andrew Winter
Adrian A. Guerra, 1020 Glenwood Ave., Wenatchee, $463,400, sold to Mary A. and Jeremy T. Hart
Jesse and Kate Redell, 2430 Halvorson Canyon Road, Wenatchee, $580,000, sold to Jarrod W. and Vienn M. Longmire
Aug. 6
Douglas R. and Martha A. Funk, 3427 Alpine Court, Wenatchee, $480,153, sold to Mason Kassis and Haley Widness
Rajinder P. Loomba, 1529 Angela St., Wenatchee, $396,000, sold to Emmett K. Jr. and Erica Brooks
Ray Rubalcava, 21817 Colt Road, Plain, $150,000, sold to Joshua D. and Alison M. Jessup
Daniel J. Flynn, 304 SR 150 2A, Chelan, $450,000, sold to Brian J. and Shilo M. Lockett
Jeffrey Smith, 410 Totem Pole Road, Manson, $345,000, sold to Janelle P. Herrmann
Lindsey Metcalfe and Sam Hooper, 1519 Willow Place, Wenatchee, $485,000, sold to Cindy D. and Timothy L. Fitzsimmons
Caroll L. Opel, 2020 Westhaven, Wenatchee, $550,000, sold to Brian Davidson and Taemi M. Izumi
Aug. 7
Aleksandr S. and Yelena V. Morgunov, 50 Luther Court, Malaga, $40,200, sold to Aleksandr S. and Yelena V. Morgunov et al
Aug. 9
Fred A. Waunch Trust, 3855 Selfs Motel Road, Cashmere, $153,606, sold to Frederick C. and Diana D. Potter
Jennifer Kraus, 480 Alpine Place K3, Leavenworth, $472,500, sold to Jason R. Smith and Juliet A. Todd
Motteler Orchards Inc., 10430 Motteler Road, Leavenworth, $300,000, sold to Antonio Rosario Rodriguez and Anelica Trujillo Perez
Tony L. Race and Patricia R. Allen-Race, 322 W. Woodin Ave. 632, Chelan, $349,000, sold to Jeremy G. and Brandy Nelms
Gary E. Mansell and Ginger A. Keel, 1000 SR 150 48, Manson, $354,000, sold to Pettit Family Trust
Matthew C. Faust, 304 Saddle Horn Lane, Wenatchee, $317,500, sold to Renee E. Kiss
William E. and Lori L. Knight, 135 S. Cove Ave., Wenatchee, $449,900, sold to Ryan L. Becker and Silesia N. Hunter
George and Sovanny Sexton, 225 Pinegrass St., Leavenworth, $875,000, sold to Michael and Geri Jeffery
Aug. 10
Andrea D. Coby, 88 Blewett Ridge Drive, Peshastin, $175,000, sold to Kimberly A. and Casey J. Butler
Moira Plotz, 304 Riverside Drive, Cashmere, $515,000, sold to Conrad and Sarah Baty
Michael L. and Cathy S. Miller, 2336 Albin Drive, Entiat, $400,000, sold to Swearingen Properties LLC
Barbara A. Trandum, 621 Kayla Way, Wenatchee, $440,000, sold to Socrates and Azucena Hernandez
Upfront Construction LLC, 9976 Saska Way, Entiat, $482,000, sold to Jeffrey K. Briggs and Robin N. Lewis
Aug. 11
Nathan and Rebecca Whitham, 601 Ramona Ave., Wenatchee, $355,000, sold to Melanie A. Tierce and Kaden W. Slay
Gordon A. and Elizabeth M. Snyder, 410 Norman Ave., Cashmere, $469,000, sold to Matt Matulevicius
Gerritt M. Ailts, 1905 Broadway Place, Wenatchee, $950,000, sold to Thomas and Laura Powers
Gary and Sara McTaggart, 22540 Alpine Drive, Lake Wenatchee, $875,000, sold to Joanie Dolsen Revocable Living Trust
Gregory E. Dehaan, 2461 Tamarack Crest, Lake Wenatchee, $545,000, sold to Jeffrey D. and Julie A. Hanner
Dana F. and Janet Papasedero, 113 Riviera Place, Chelan, $1,300,000, sold to Troy H. and Jana Jones
Johnson Family Trust, 1221 Millerdale Ave., Wenatchee, $320,000, sold to Julio and Cristal Ramirez
Aug. 12
Lee W. and Darlene G. Smith Revocable Living Trust, 224 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee, $467,500, sold to Trever and Natashya L. Summers
Miguel A. Arroyo, 1313 9th St., Wenatchee, $342,000, sold to Eliazar Ramos Mendoza
John and Randy I. Mitchell, 4180 W. Eaglerock Drive, Wenatchee, sold to Christopher B. and Susan M. Hansch
Cold Water Cabin LLC, 18115 N. Shore Drive, Lake Wenatchee, $3,000,000, sold to Brendon and Kirstin Lynch
Lloyd J. Lounsbury, 1983 Summit Blvd., Manson, $600,000, sold to Dena Ashlock and David Gierok
Chistian F. Barboza and Cassandra M. Rios, 1403 Dogwood Lane, Wenatchee, $575,000, sold to Steven D. and Leah A. Mollohan
Rick and Mona Olson, 1717 Malaga Alcoa Highway, Malaga, $350,000, sold to Lorenzo Limon
Henry Zamudio-Saucedo and Jenifer N. Zamudio, 2068 Lasso Drive, Wenatchee, $400,000, sold to Geri Hough Elsensohn and Richard D. Elsensohn
The Zuluaga Family LLLP, 322 W. Woodin Ave. 520, Chelan, $320,000, sold to Tamas Szeier
A Home Doctor Inc., 235 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $399,966, sold to Carmen and Jose Martinez
A Home Doctor Inc., 227 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $309,380, sold to Ryan A. Denuski et al
Aug. 13
Alicia Morales, 233 Princeton Ave., Wenatchee $35,000, sold to Martin and Arturo Morales
Sunset Marina LLC, W. Wooding Ave., Chelan, $92,950, sold to James E. and Tina M. Sypher
Aug. 14
Douglas Willand, 210 Parkway Drive, Manson, $705,000, sold to Kurt and Teri Nelson
Aug. 16
Robert H. Evans, 109 Cascade Place, Cashmere, $760,000, sold to Kimberly A. Karnes
Eric E. and Shannon L. Liedtke, 100 E. Mountain Brook Lane, Wenatchee, $1,100,000, sold to Tyler and Jennifer Sherman
Foster Living Trust, 3910 Sunridge Lane, Wenatchee, $770,000, sold to Stephen Hermann
Christianson Family Revocable Trust, 2567 Lemaister Ave., Wenatchee, $352,000, sold to Debra A. Hilliard and John Kavanaugh
Doug L. and Nancy A. Buchanan, 2076 Broadcrest Court, Wenatchee, $1,000,000, sold to Christopher C. and Lisa E. Hysom
Kimberly A. Karnes, 2691 Kinnikinnick Drive, Lake Wenatchee, $579,000, sold to Dylan R. Carney and Grace S. Preyapongpisan
Aug. 17
Nancy K. Freese, 110 Cascade Plain, Cashmere, $720,000, sold to Patrick J. Donahue
Louise A. Lombard Revocable Trust, 327 Lombard Lane, Wenatchee, $729,500, Benjamin L. and Jodi L. Truscott
Cheryl A. Yeager, 8905 Olalla Canyon Road, Cashmere, $306,000, sold to Amy A. Bridges
Richard A. and Carol A. Sundholm, 103 N. Park and Woodin Ave., Chelan, $20,000, sold to Anastasia Vishniakova
Darrell L. Schrumpf, 606 S. Miller St., Wenatchee, $280,000, sold to Alicia E. Esquivel
Matthew L. and Kelly J. Riedel, 2645 Squilchuck Road, Wenatchee, $750,000, sold to William Diaz and Katie Dejesus et al
Aug. 18
Lawerence L. Tucker, 719 Grandview Ave., Wenatchee, $435,000, sold to Eric A. Carlson
Matthew R. and Melinda Bates, 82 Karl Downs Lane, Cashmere, $248,500, sold to Troy W. Ott Property Trust
John P. Evans and Kathleen M. West-Evans Trust, 433 W. Webster Ave., Chelan, $381,000, sold to David and Delores Kinsman
Antonio Nunez Bustos and Alejandrina Cabrera de Nunez, 527 Village Drive, Manson, $725,000, sold to Marla L. and Allen Gross
Aug. 19
Keegan J. and April R. Smith, 1122 Columbine St., Wenatchee, $340,000, sold to Gregory Standiford and Mary McElory
Pamela A. Camp, 1014 Westmorland Drive, Wenatchee, $697,500, sold to Pamela R. Meyer
Family Home Properties LLC, 1613 Westwood Ave., Wenatchee, $291,263, sold to Dwight Hager and Audelina Garibay
William L. Agan, 729 E. Wapato Ave., Chelan, $110,000, sold to Logan J. and Corianne E. Courtney
Stephen M. and Noriko Mayo, 1002 Spring Mountain Drive, Wenatchee, $662,250, sold to Marshall P. Mitchell and Jacquelyn N. Chesnut
Aug. 20
Nicholas D. Sr. Ratcliff, 214 Chapel St., Cashmere, $385,000, sold to Juan L. Sr. and Nancy Marron
Matthew and Laura Ficker, 6038 Hazel Place, Cashmere, $543,000, sold to Charles B. and Lynn R. Reppas
Robert E. Jr. and Paula R. White, 6055 Webster Way, Cashmere, $502,000, sold to Megan and Allison Leonhard
Nancy M. Brown Trust, 18289 River Road, Plain, $1,225,000, sold to Suzanne M. and Jeffery R. Adams
Olivier Family Living Trust, 1000 SR 150 69, Manson, $276,000, sold to Janice De Bolt
Roger D. and Marta A. Stenzel, 604 Eisenhower Lane, Wenatchee, $630,000, sold to Michael D. and Melissa L. Mercer
SSM Forty Investment Inc., W. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $74,950, sold to James L. Leopold et al
James L. Leopold et al, W. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $69,950, sold to SSM Forty Investment Inc.
Aug. 21
Pamela K. Pomeroy, 3030 Memory Lane, Lake Wenatchee, $365,000, sold to Kenneth and Sandra Convery
Aug. 23
Daren L. and Christina C. Nelson, 274 Scholze St., Leavenworth, $750,000, sold to 8253 Pine LLC
Ellen L. and Kenneth E. Ficker, 5409 N. Cashmere Road, Cashmere, $450,000, sold to Matthew and Laura Ficker
Steven Schmidt, 20701 Club House Drive 110, Lake Wenatchee, $627,000, sold to Allan L. Erika D. Heer
Richard M. Miailovich, 100 Lake Chelan Shores Drive 19 7, Chelan, $550,000, sold to Norbert H. and Patsy K. Broussard
Joe M. Collins, 2932 Manson Blvd., Manson, $85,000, sold to Brad Nelson and Aimee Sheridan
John B. Walter et al, 1605 Pacific Lane, Wenatchee, $420,000, sold to Jacob and Linnea H. De Luna
Barbara L. Carter, 1310 Castlerock Ave. 4, Wenatchee, $326,900, sold to Betty Y. and Fredrick F. Shih
Benjamin and Sophia Gresh, 502 Hainsworth St., Wenatchee, $371,000, sold to Kevin and Tracy Cooper
Aug. 24
Jeramie R. and Elyse M. Chisum, 3316 Burch Mountain Road, Wenatchee, $400,000, sold to Joshua F. Rink
David and Deborah Rosebaugh, 8975 Icicle Road F, Leavenworth, $570,000, sold to Taylor W. and Sue E. Mayfield
Adam Ellison and Gretchen Jacobs, 12430 Plain Ranches Road, Plain, $953,000, sold to Michael and Karen Hawkins
Benoyd LLC et al, 113 Saratoga Lane, Malaga, $400,000, sold to Keegan J. and April R. Smith
Aug. 25
Samuel J. and Kathryn I. Anger, 20 S. Delaware Ave. 10, Wenatchee, $320,000, sold to Adrian T. and Chyanna J. Marshall
Thomas M. Kelly, 203 Pear Lane, Wenatchee, $517,300, sold to Lindsey Duhamel and Jamie R. Grimm
James and Rachel Bean, 132 N. Franklin Ave., Wenatchee, $607,000, sold to Wendy L. Habek and Milton R. Fritts
Cristina Zavala, 4911 Mission Creek Road, Cashmere, $25,000, sold to Matthew Korsgaard and Crystal Zavala
John D. Meriwether et al, 19425 Butcher Creek FS 6910 Road, Lake Wenatchee, $495,000, sold to David and Velda Millard
Sunset Marina LLC, W. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $76,950, sold to Rayce and Tiffany Barnes
Aug. 26
Daniel J. Logan, 904 Howard St., Wenatchee, $320,000, sold to John W. and Sandra J. Raymond
Tricia M. Nilles, 3284 Hansel Lane, Peshastin, $473,333, sold to Neil W. II McIlmoil
Douglas B. and Judy P. Sehorn, 3700 Burchvale Road, Wenatchee, $950,000, sold to Tyler M. and Kathryn M. McDonald
Emory and Joan Hess, 9922 Saunders Road, $1,200,000, sold to Tom C. and Hope A. Lehman
Tony L. Race, 322 W. Woodin Ave. 621, Chelan, $364,000, sold to Shadwick C. and Kristen Newkirk
Jacquelynn M. Dalton, 680 Fourth St., Chelan Falls, $365,000, sold to Wesley M. and Mary E. Sherer
Teresia Calene-Hasseries, 500 King St., Wenatchee, $335,000, sold to Stephen A. and Karen L. Grudier
Jeffery J. Sandbak, 1300 Methow St., Wenatchee, $330,000, sold to Zaredi Gomez and Jaime G. Herrera
Aug. 27
Eckert Family LLC, 3750 Camas Creek Road, Peshastin, $1,350,000, sold to Nicholas M. and Carrie G. Warner
Lisa C. Buckley Teigen and Mons P. Teigen, 162 W. Whitman St., Leavenworth, $600,000, sold to Matthew A. and Caroline Moser
Rodney K. Baty, 22407 Shetland Road, Plain, $676,000, sold to Kevin W. Pate and Rebecca D. Fernandez
Yvette Hoyt, 22922 Lake Wenatchee Highway, Lake Wenatchee, $545,000, sold to Ross Williams
Michael H. and Judith Tews, 507 E. Wapato Ave., Chelan, $405,000, sold to Jonna Hood
Ronald Travis Roth, 91 Grade Creek Road, Manson, $510,500, sold to Roy E. and Kristy McClanahan
Aug. 30
Steven L. and Susan A. Brothers, 1535 Castlerock Ave. 20, Wenatchee, $246,500, sold to William H. Eagle
Jesus Sanchez Estate, 5337 Binder Road, Cashmere, $325,000, sold to Binder Holdings LLC
Jeremy and Maria Howell, 12595 Maple St., Leavenworth, $1,290,000, sold to Frank and Mary Fox
Pamela Wilson, 9077 Deadman Hill Road, Dryden, $178,600, sold to Kimberlee Botting
Tyson Delagrave, 14956 Golden Delicious St., Entiat, $335,000, sold to Trevor and Kimberly Wrynn
Nicolas and Cheryl Quesnell, 19475 Evergreen Ave., Lake Wenatchee, $420,000, sold to John Meriwether and Sarah Smith
Joseph Estes, 25219 Saddle St., Plain, $850,000, sold to Russell Lavalle and Elizabeth Pirrong
Del Shull, 137 Faulkenberry Lane, Chelan, $260,000, sold to Michael and Rosanne Sherlock
Sandra Ordway, 4650 Navarre Coulee Road, Chelan, $699,000, sold to Jedediah Prince
Karen Bland, 1869 Lakeshore Drive, Manson, $1,946,000, sold to Brian and Lisa Almon
Randy and Tracy Westbrook, Property ID 50171, Chelan, $186,500, 20 acres, sold to Jeffrey Kohn and Dawn Schooler
Jaime and Kristy Flores, 330 Roosevelt Ave. 1, Wenatchee, $580,000, sold to Valley Lake Properties LLC
Jeff and Lynn Tyree, 1514 Historic Lane, Wenatchee, $380,000, sold to Ignacio Reyes Cazares
A Home Doctor Inc., 11 Frankie Lane, Malaga, $416,130, sold to Salvador and Sarah Arceo
Aug. 31
Stephen and Chrissy Davis, 4044 Hamlin Road, Malaga, $985,000, sold to Rick and Gay Stricker
Jefferey and Tiffanney Graham, 811 Lambert St., Wenatchee, $440,000, sold to Earl and Delores White
Thomas and Virginia Hooper, 298 Bobcat Lane, Chelan, $1,450,000, sold to James and Andrea Vann
Jeff Grothe and June Muller, Sunset Marina condo, slip F9, W. Woodin Avenue, Chelan, $160,000, sold to Sean and Carissa Reid
Chelan County land sales
Aug. 2
Kirk J. Kilgore, Property ID 47243, Entiat, $85,000, .42 acres, sold to Courtney Fitzgerald and Patrick Salvo
Christopher A. Burkett, 147 Diede Hills Lane, Wenatchee, $199,000, 1.07 acres, sold to Holmberg Holdings LLC
Aug. 3
Shirin M. Forsyth et al, Property ID 50487, Chelan, $160,000, 20 acres, sold to Jake and Rachelle Youngren
Aug. 4
GBS Lake Hills LLC, 845 Long Drive, Chelan, $254,000, .34 acres, sold to Jane Pederson
Steve George, Mountain Park Block 4, Lake Wenatchee, two parcels (.15 acres and .17 acres), $525,000, sold to DB&D Realty
Aug. 5
Thomas H. and Elizabeth J. Courtney, Stehekin Valley Road, Stehekin, $10,000, 17.48 acres, sold to Warren J. Courtney
Nicholas P. and Kira M. Wood, 5185 Vista Heights Place, Cashmere, $150,000, 1.76 acres, sold to Colin J. and Nicole A. Niederstadt
Aug. 6
Darrell E. and Tillie A. Simpson et al, 133 Fair Way, Chelan, $175,000, .29 acres, sold to Von T. and Cindi A. Smith
Donna Schmid, 410 Proctor Blvd., Manson, $289,000, .59 acres, sold to Rick D. and Norunn R. Wing
Mill Bay Marine and Storage LLC, 23 Abe Lane, Manson, $147,500, .32 acres, sold to Puget Sound Quality Construction Inc.
Aug. 9
Don and Nicole Yetter, 301 Village Drive, Manson, $105,000, .11 acres, sold to Duane T. Jr. Carlson
Andrew W. Daane and Daane Meng Ling Hu, 19 Laughing Bear Lane, Chelan, $168,000, 20 acres, sold to Scott and Julie Liebel
Aug. 10
Patrick and Lucille Green, Property ID 36690, Plain, $90,000, 20.5 acres, sold to Big View Ridge LLC
Aug. 11
Andrew C. Reaves, 20664 Miracle Mile, Lake Wenatchee, $135,500, .26 acres, sold to Scott W. and Michelle N. Peyree Revocable Trust
Wesley D. and Marty W. Morris, 527 Totem Pole Road, Manson, $279,000, .65 acres, sold to Michael and Jennifer Goudzwaard
Aug. 13
Bhagavan and Rajitha Banda Ram et al, 20656 Miracle Mile, Lake Wenatchee, $180,500, .47 acres, sold to MDI Capital LLC
Laverne M. English et al, Property ID 39182, Lake Wenatchee, $280,000, 20 acres, sold to Angela and Gavin Loth
Igor Kamerzan, 615 Totem Pole Road, Manson, $250,000, .29 acres, sold to Jennifer L. Rutan
Pine Shadow Land Co LLC, 1024 Joni Lane, Wenatchee, .58 acres, $140,000, sold to Scott W. Hager
Mill Bay Marine and Storage LLC, 63 Abe Lane, Manson, .32 acres, sold to Scott and Michelle DeRouen
Aug. 16
STJI LLC, 27 Sabio Way, Chelan, $130,000, .31 acres, sold to Brett and Ashley Allanson
Aug. 17
Weyerhaeuser Company, Property ID 20557, Cashmere, $249,000, 160 acres, sold to Michael J. and Stephanie D. Andler
Aug. 18
Jean B. Peterson, Property ID 52120, Stehekin, $450,000, 6.7 acres, sold to Kelsey and Danny Sweet et al
Aug. 20
Barbara J. Gross, 109 Faulkenberry Lane, Chelan, $177,000, 1.62 acres, sold to Jens D. and Sarah K. Halle
Mill Bay Marine and Storage LLC, 274 Summer Breeze Road, .24 acres, 12 Abe Lane, .34 acres (2 parcels in sale), Manson, $292,000, sold to Antonios Landscaping and Rock Walls Inc.
Mill Bay Marine and Storage LLC, 34 Abe Lane, .32 acres, 56 Abe Lane, .32 acres (2 parcels in sale), Manson, $296,500, sold to Antonios Landscaping and Rock Walls Inc.
Aug. 23
Roland D. and Angela K. Matson, Property ID 49677, Manson, $275,000, .55 acres, sold to Thomas and Julie Tochterman
Vacant Land Now LLC, Property ID 51103, Chelan, $110,000, 103.28 acres, sold to James A. Sherman
Aug. 24
Kenneth R. Evans, 2163 Manson Blvd., Manson, $325,000, 4.17 acres, sold to Manson Mancave LLC
Salomon Rodriguez, Property ID 57887, Wenatchee, $220,000, 2.66 acres, sold to Ignacio Sanchez Castaneda and Erika Guerra De Sanchez
Aug. 25
Francisco J. Gomez et al, 25507 Riata St., Plain, $148,000, .32 acres, sold to Jacob Roth
Mill Bay Marine and Storage LLC, 68 Abe Lane, Manson, $151,200, .34 acres, sold to Julia Kirksey
Mill Bay Marine and Storage LLC, 71 Abe Lane, Manson, $160,920, .46 acres, sold to Matthew P. and Diane E. Peters
GBS Lake Hills LLC, 853 Long Drive, Chelan, $320,000, .3 acres, sold to Rickie E. and Jill E. O’Cull et al
GBS Lake Hills LLC, 857 Long Drive, Chelan, $297,000, .28 acres, sold to Lance and Kelsey Otto
GBS Lake Hills LLC, 121 Birdie Drive, Chelan, $259,000, .64 acres, sold to Ronald and Diane Lund
Aug. 26
Gene F. De Ford, 2901 Sierra Blvd., Malaga, $72,000, .28 acres, sold to Jospeh Gamboni and Sue Cragun
Douglas B. and Judy P. Sehorn, 3700 Burchvale Road, Wenatchee, $950,000, 11 acres in 2 parcels with house, sold to Tyler M. and Kathryn M. McDonald
Aug. 27
Manfred and Jeanette Quaeck, 93 Milan Drive, Manson, $220,000, .51 acres, sold to Tracy R. and Christine A. McMahan
Chelan Lookout LLLP, 1306 Dragonfly Court, Chelan, $360,000, .09 acres, sold to Vlad and Jessica Popach
Henry J. Munneke, 900 Swartout Road, Manson, 5 parcels, total 36.97 acres with house, $4,701,250, sold to Chelan Ridge Landholdlings LLC
Aug. 30
James Olin, 9966 Griffith Place, Entiat, $82,500, .23 acres, sold to Brian and Erika Hibbs
Douglas County commercial
Aug. 12
DG Columbia Holdings LLC, 120 and 170 Rock Island Road, East Wenatchee, 2 parcels in sale, $375,000, sold to Chicken Train LLC
Douglas County residential
Aug. 2
Brighton Investment Associates, 480 N. Colorado Ave., East Wenatchee, $700,000, sold to John Jude Hickey
Roger and Stephanie Funston, 480 W. Beach Drive, Orondo, $390,625, sold to David and Kathi L. Wichser
Aug. 3
Jake L. and Rachelle L. Youngren, 3 E. Shore Court, Chelan, $839,000, sold to Sheri and Shane Dunlap
Brian and Amber Congdon, 2505 Hamilton Court, East Wenatchee, $530,000, sold to Ryan W. Williams
Lange Construction LLC, 2626 Parkette St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $710,361, sold to Joel M. and Cheyrl A. Meeteer
Sage Homes LLC, 2407 S.E. Sagebrooke Road, East Wenatchee, $304,000, sold to Christopher John and Carolyn Marie Lee
Aug. 4
Tim and Stacia Meyers, 309 Desert View Place, Orondo, $645,000, sold to Catalina Jimenez
Rebecca S. Overman, 2111 S. Majestic Drive, East Wenatchee, $187,000, sold to Lisa J. Hartvig
Sage Homes LLC, 2391 S.E. Sage Brooke Road, East Wenatchee, $296,000, sold to Ronald and Kari McKee
Brett D. Wolfe, 6766 Battermann Road, East Wenatchee, $775,000, 20.04 acres, sold to Douglas and Teri Seath
Aug. 5
Brian E. and Charity B. Reid, 2442 Plateau Drive, East Wenatchee, $487,000, sold to Gary L. and Amelia M. Anderson
SLW Real Properties LLC, 123 Springhill Drive, East Wenatchee, $635,000, sold to Matthew G. Rollins
Isaac A. and Melanie D. Miller, 1346 Tractor Loop, East Wenatchee, $500,000, sold to Patrick Michael Wolfe and Rebecca Stocks
Loretta Taplett, 2236 Fancher Heights Blvd., East Wenatchee, $755,000, sold to Leslie and Corson Cunningham
Juan J. and Angelique Fregozo, 952 N. Alvin Court, East Wenatchee, $316,000, sold to Edgar Gaytan
Aug. 6
Josiah R. and Tarah L. Graham, 458 S. Mary Ave., East Wenatchee, $681,000, sold to Edward and Rebecca Heffernan
Xiao Ping He, 542 23rd St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $950,000, sold to Rawland Dean and Loretta Taplett
Bowman Revocable Living Trust, 234 Vineyard Drive, Orondo, $3,195,000, sold to Charles Hillis
Aug. 9
Brooke and Christopher Davis, 1 S. Shore Drive, Chelan, $1,725,000, sold to Francis J. and Kimberly A. McCallum
Ponderosa Contracting LLC, 760 S. Perry Ave., East Wenatchee, $733,000, sold to Eric and Caroll Opel
Aug. 10
Julian and Lorinda Gann, 2318 Veedol Drive, East Wenatchee, $400,000, sold to Irma Celeste Vargas
Dirk and Nancy Christiansen, 240 E. Marine View Drive, Orondo, $499,000, sold to Blake A. and Kayuana S. Humble
Sage Homes LLC, 2135 Millwood Lane S.E., East Wenatchee, $307,900, sold to Travis A. and Summer R. Mason
Aug. 11
Arthur and Sharon Heimbigner, 620 Linda Court, East Wenatchee, $440,000, sold to Dana McCarty
Roger W. and Lynne E. Prince, 13443 US 2, East Wenatchee, $1,100,000, sold to Lake Entiat Vacation Properties LLC
May Estate O.C., 183 S. Kentucky Ave., East Wenatchee, $326,600, sold to Rex May
Aug. 12
Gerald D. and Arlene K. Allen, 2518 11th St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $450,000, sold to Micah and Rachelle Kwiat
HCD Homes LLC, 821 S. Mary Ave., East Wenatchee, $764,900, sold to Cindy A. and Michael J. Schwartzenberger
Timberwood Homes LLC, 745 S. Perry Ave., East Wenatchee, $731,427, sold to Valerie Lynn and Huseyin Yildirok
The Arbors LLC, 443 Hemlock Court N.W., East Wenatchee, $610,050, sold to Richard E. and Merilyn J. Francis
Aug. 13
Adriana Ochoa, 202 Wilshire St. N.W., East Wenatchee, $215,000, sold to En Investments LLC
DJ Custom Homes Inc., 2650 Patriot Way S.E., East Wenatchee, $767,000, sold to Casey and Victoria B. Hiatt
Sage Homes LLC, 2136 2nd St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $350,900, sold to Iris Martinez Gutierrez
Aug. 16
Patrick Wilson, 301 Columbia Ave., Coulee Dam, $260,000, sold to Jacob J. Moran
Joshua Michael Adkisson, 1123 4th St. N.E. East Wenatchee, $345,000, sold to Cristobal Perez
Anthony and Carolyn Ransome, 1925 Bluegrass Ave., East Wenatchee, $465,000, sold to Judy C. Ayers
Joni L. and Dale A. Parks, 20 Yellow Topaz Lane, Chelan, $340,000, sold to Brooke and Chris Davis
Sage Homes LLC, 2399 S.E. Sage Brooke Road, East Wenatchee, $334,900, sold to Matthew C. Faust
Aug. 17
Michael A. and Rhonda K. Mishalanie, parcel number 91001201400, Quincy, $90,000, sold to Jeffrey S. and Kari A. Dance
Bell Investments LLC, 3 Hamilton St., East Wenatchee, $190,000, sold to Nate Woods
Aug. 18
Cesar Ramos, 1800 Sunset Highway SP #44, East Wenatchee, $3,000, sold to Yareli Pantaleon Martinez
Jose and Elisa Preciado, 2120 S. Majestic Drive, East Wenatchee, $360,000, sold to Eduardo Aguilar Zavala
Aug. 19
Tyler Allen and Jennifer Jo Sherman, 1009 Jackie Lane, East Wenatchee, $667,500, sold to Andrew M. and Ashley Elmer
Louis F. Valente, 1320 Hockett Lane, East Wenatchee, $100,000, sold to George and Iona Voss
Robert W. and Brenda Keeler, 2421 Basalt Drive, Quincy, $1,250,000, sold to Lawrence and Sharon Brown Jr.
Mike D. and Karen Wade, 1401 Cherry Blossom Lane, East Wenatchee, $2,500,000, sold to Bryce and Sharah Dorsing
Aug. 20
Michael K. and Vickie M. Short, 3978 N.E. Blueridge Drive, East Wenatchee, $465,000, sold to Jesus Frias Rios
Roberta L. Wagner, 2872 Chaussee Victoria Court, East Wenatchee, $500,000, sold to John Rohrback
Don G. and Lisa Popoff, 1005 12th N.E., East Wenatchee, $640,000, sold to Colton W. and Francesca L. Richards
William H. and Mary Ann Patrick, 324 11th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $380,000, sold to Steven and Katrina Henriquez
Ruben R. and Adelaida Cossio, 217 Eastridge Drive, East Wenatchee, $300,000, sold to Patricia Garibay
Aug. 23
Ty A. and Cara C. Zumach, 405 29th St. N.W., East Wenatchee, $650,000, sold to Sarah Clarke
Gary E. Jones, 2335 Fancher Heights Blvd., East Wenatchee, $1,325,000, sold to Bruce A. and Mary L. Vincent
Sergio Guerra, 588 Mountjoy Square, East Wenatchee, $425,000, sold to Anna Danielle Crail
Aug. 24
Robert M. and Tammy L. Dowdell, 340 Lake Front Road, Orondo, $750,000, sold to Michael Fulmer
Kendra Mae Hinson Estate, 1068 Corum Circle, East Wenatchee, $356,101, sold to Amy R. Shank
Catherine J. Brown, 1493 Copper Loop, East Wenatchee, $485,000, sold to Romain and Kim Dura
Richard Stephen and Joanne Elaine Neel, 3902 N.W. Cascade Ave., East Wenatchee, $615,000, sold to Rick J. and Signe M. Schumaker
Michael G. Roseberry, 515 N. Lander Court, East Wenatchee, $402,099, sold to Aaron Brown
Matthew A. and Emily G. Lambert, 1314 6th Place N.E., East Wenatchee, $406,500, sold to Dale L. and Sherry L. Kimmerly
Aug. 25
Lange Construction LLC, 2659 Parkette St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $735,000, sold to Christine Jo Tom
Aug. 26
Phillip E. Harrison, 1125 Cedar Lane, East Wenatchee, $298,000, sold to Maria G. Maravilla
Brayson Hires, 1935 Bluegrass Ave., East Wenatchee, $455,000, sold to Derek Lynn and Kelly Marie Reynolds
Aug. 27
Richard M. and Rachel E. Poppie, 217 S. Jefferson St., Waterville, $335,500, sold to Justin Schneider
Sandra Lea Brender, 1435 N. Anne Ave., East Wenatchee, $215,000, sold to Shaun L. Brender
Faye Thompson, 204 Broadmoor St. N.W., East Wenatchee, $185,000, sold to Jessica Faye Aldaba
Sage Homes LLC, 28 S. Millbrooke Loop, East Wenatchee, $454,900, sold to Raymond S. Uptain
Aug. 30
Nathan M. Kuhnhenn, 3241 2nd St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $525,000, sold to David and Michelle Routhier
Robert Matthiesen, 225 Simpson St., Mansfield, $61,000, sold to K&L Homes
Beau M. and Krystal M. Sadler, 841 N. Kentucky Ave., East Wenatchee, $480,000, sold to John and Melinda K. Willsey
Aug. 31
Michael E. and Marla J. Oestreich, 605 W. Ash St., Waterville, $183,500, sold to Susan K. Allan
Laurel Evenhus, 520 11th St. N.E. #17, East Wenatchee, $401,000, sold to Daniel Sutherland
Austin Everett, 230 1st St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $345,000, sold to Rodney Rumbolz
Christopher W. and Erin Dugger, 1424 5th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $360,000, sold to Jesus Morales
Frederick C. and Linda K. Hurst, 2265 5th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $385,000, sold to Signature Homes LLC
Michael Delisi, 415 N. Columbia Ave., Waterville, $240,000, sold to Felipe Avila
Richard A. and Darlene J. Rice, 821 12th St. N.E., $452,000, sold to Pamela R. Sacco
Kendra Mae Hinson Estate, 1913 N.W. Bates Ave., East Wenatchee, $130,000, sold to Jeremy B. Adsitt
Douglas County land
Aug. 2
Richard Montoya, 3069 N. Breckenridge Drive, .23 acres, 3061 N. Breckenridge Drive, .28 acres (2 parcels in sale), East Wenatchee, $285,000, sold to Brecken R LLC
Aug. 3
Pilot Rock Ranch Estates LLC, parcel number 25282010010, Coulee-Hartline, $60,000, 20 acres, sold to Andrew Dean and Jessica Mary Smith
Everett G. Pitts, 423 Hummingbird Road, Waterville, $30,000, 6.53 acres, sold to Zachery and Rebecka Williams
Aug. 4
Jessup Home Design Inc., 2606 Paisley St., S.E., East Wenatchee, $142,500, .27 acres, sold to Timberwood Homes LLC
Aug. 5
Stephen Rader Tardy, parcel number 81500200700, .94 acres, 81500200600 .94 acres (2 parcels in sale), Ephrata, $12,000, sold to Janessa and Grant Mauer
Harry Stephen Soete Sr., parcel number 81800901800, Coulee-Hartline, $7,750, 1.79 acres, sold to Evolving Naturalists LLC
Harry S. and Donna M. Soete Sr., parcel number 81800901900, Coulee-Hartline, $7,750, 1.62 acres, sold to Carl E. Yost
Race M. Dillon, parcel number 82000600500, Waterville, $7,500, 2.1 acres, sold to Jordan and Sara Welch
Aug. 6
Waltraut Ul and Sam Armour Koch, parcel number 30292110002, 240 acres, 30291710001, 79 acres, 30291620001, 238.15 acres, 30290930002, 80 acres, 30290840001, 40 acres, 30291620002, 39 acres (6 parcels in sale), Coulee Dam, $75,000, sold to James L. and Michelle Hemmer
Colan Sewell, 29 Fredrick Court, Orondo, $156,189, 1.12 acres, sold to Candice and Brandon Smith
Aug. 9
Richard Q. Blackwell, parcel number 49900002100, Chelan, $35,000, 4.85 acres, sold to Rafael Baraja Alcala
Helen L. Stone, parcel number 41400005902, Rock Island, $172,000, 1.88 acres, sold to Erick and Johana S. Lozano
Aug. 10
Vitalina Farias, parcel number 09101100300, Mansfield, $12,000, .16 acres, sold to Ronald D. and Mary L. Molina
Aug. 12
Matt and Leah New, parcel number 49700007200, Chelan, $18,000, 10.7 acres, sold to Susan Horton
Aug. 13
Joseph and Heather Bawden, parcel number 25211530003, Orondo, $80,000, 21 acres, sold to Middle Kingdom LLC
John R. and Joan M. Digiacomo, 87 N. Shore Drive, Chelan, $380,000, .87 acres, sold to Darin and Amanda Konarek
Bo C. and Nichel M. Hubbard, 285 E. Marine View Drive, Chelan, $110,000, .25 acres, sold to Ty and Meagon Watterson
Aug. 17
The Arbors LLC, 445 Sycamore Court N.W. East Wenatchee, $200,000, .39 acres, sold to Craig and Linda Newcomb
Harbor Trust Inc., parcel number 49900001200, Chelan, $80,000, 20.5 acres, sold to Hollis Wakefield
Aug. 18
Mattew and Leah New, parcel number 49700007400, Chelan, $40,000, 9.5 acres, sold to Luis Martin Marquez
Aug. 20
John and Charlotte Divine, 845 W. Emerson Drive, Orondo, $216,700, .48 acres, sold to Daniel and Susan Davis
Aug. 23
Rodney A. and Bonnie M. Jacobs, 2091 Legacy Place S.E., East Wenatchee, $130,000, .19 acres, sold to Timberwood Homes LLC
Matthew R. Rickert, parcel number 81701402900, Coulee-Hartline, $1,500, 1.17 acres, sold to Rimrock Meadows Association
Aug. 27
Roland M. and Dorothy A. Klix, 112 Aspen Road, East Wenatchee, $79,900, 12.32 acres, sold to Scott and Katie Wedam
Aug. 31
Scott Ogden, parcel number 81700801300, 1.11 acres, 81700801200, 1.02 acres (2 parcels in sale), Ephrata, $4,500, sold to Rimrock Meadows Association
Ronald C. Waller, parcel number 53700000700, Waterville, $11,654, 11.1 acres, sold to PNW Holdings LLC