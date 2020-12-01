Chelan County commercial sales
Oct. 1
Jack and Gale Courtney, 610 Highway 150, Manson, $2,200,000, sold to Manson Bay Market LLC
Oct. 2
R C Weinstein LLC, 19 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, $370,000, sold to Mooney Building LLC
Oct. 9
Wittman Estate LLC, 1240 W. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $60,000, sold to Mike Holmdahl
Oct. 14
Lake Chelan View Properties LLC, 725 N. Markeson St. and Property ID 42733 (two parcels), Chelan, $2,850,000, sold to AJAJ One LLC
Oct. 15
Thomas A. and Suzanne M. Stanton, 1500 Alpensee Strasse, Leavenworth, $320,000, sold to Nasikelt Properties LLC
Oct. 16
Alpen Haus Building LLC, 807 Front St., Leavenworth, $1,300,000, sold to Hotel Europa LLC
Oct. 26
Jeff and Debbie Stegin, 1240 W. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $62,900, sold to Randall and Karin Mickels
Oct. 27
Pacific Village Enterprises LLC, 1311 Westwood Ave. 1, Wenatchee, $8,186,600, sold to Pacific Village Wenatchee LLC
Oct. 30
Mark W. Shelton and Victoria A. Greiner, 137 Highway 150, Chelan, $489,000, sold to James E. and Debra R. Edinger
Suzanne J. Cindrich, 140 Lavender Court 35, Wenatchee, $124,500, sold to Juan C. and Blanca C. Mas
Chelan County residential sales
Oct. 1
Eric and Yvette Stevens, 1617 First St., Wenatchee, $456,800, sold to Keena M. Taylor and Ellen M. Bivona
Andrew and Camille Canning, 2003 Broadway North, Wenatchee, $580,000, sold to Deborah S. and Etzael Navarro
Restoration Home LLC, 14911 Red Delicious St., Entiat, $233,400, sold to Luis Medina Avalos and Leticia Medina
Deidra Corey, 19159 Gill Creek Road and Property ID 34570 (two parcels), Lake Wenatchee, $240,000, sold to Patricia O. Cobb et al
Teresa N. Marshall and Richard W. Marshall, 23 McDonald Lane, Manson, $137,500, sold to Richard W. and Rita R. Marshall
James C. and Coral A. Lillian, 1406 Dogwood Lane, Wenatchee, $530,000, sold to Thomas D. Overcast and Kay Kenyon
Michael S. Eppers, 10 S. Cove Ave. 3A, Wenatchee, $257,000, sold to Jordanne V. Barros et al
Phyllis H. Newell, 133 S. Franklin Ave., Wenatchee, $350,000, sold to Kimberly D. and Derik Scott et al
Mary and Peter Kostka, 940 Highway 2 C, Leavenworth, $240,000, sold to Colchuck Enterprises LLC
Edward C. Byrd and Simona Eschwig, 322 Easy St., Wenatchee, $250,000, sold to Rolland C. Tarver
Oct. 2
Jessica M. and Joshua K. Russell, 812 Surry Road, Wenatchee, $582,000, sold to Kimberly and Spencer Green
Kelly A. Condefer and Christopher M. Di Pietro, 3077 Fircrest Place, Wenatchee, $699,000, sold to James and Karlyn Mitchell
Jocelyn Frazier, 5167 Mission Creek Road, Cashmere, $540,000, sold to Brandon D. Miller and Elizabeth J. Mounter
Norman S. Winters, 314 Chatham Hill Road, Wenatchee, $720,000, sold to Jocelyn N. and Caleb Paine
Larry G. and Katy Myrick, 8901 Josephine Ave., Dryden, $187,750, sold to K & B Properties LLC
Brian and Tammi Cockrum, 5862 Sunset Highway, Cashmere, $236,000, sold to Galen D. Cockrum
Donald J. and Leila K.S. Shields, 1024 Columbia Point, Entiat, $583,000, sold to Susan L. Patterson and Michael E. Adams
Myra Horiuchi Revocable Living Trust, 24207 Morgan St., Plain, $380,000, sold to Daniel E. and Lisa G. Trivett
Peter Siegl, 17615 Chumstick Highway, Leavenworth, $89,500, sold to Daniel Good
Julie A. Middleton-Duran, 379 Robison Lane, Chelan, $610,000, sold to Clifford H. and Beatrice Mark
Tyana C. Pillow, 402 Methow St., Wenatchee, $270,000, sold to Stephen W. Wirth and Amy A. Silvernail Wirth
Heidi Huddle, 2937 Sierra Blvd., Malaga, $360,000, sold to Blake Watt
K & L Homes LLC, 129 Monte Carlo Drive, Chelan, $756,356, sold to Satbir K. Dhillon
Oct. 5
Jeffrey A. and Melanie Ball, 8101 Tilly Lane, Wenatchee, $340,000, sold to Tina A. Biles
Steven M. and Annette L. Nereim, 24214 Morgan St., Plain, $453,500, sold to Alfredo-Jude A. and Catherine M. Cari
Greg and Cheryle J. Donald, 421 Karma Kanyon Drive, Chelan, $1,325,000, sold to Hani and Danielle L. Saliba
Star Rock LLC, 131 E. Nixon Ave., Chelan, $199,000, sold to Alan Macks
Ralph Congdon et al, 11990 S. Lakeshore Road and Property ID 48185 (two parcels), Chelan, $1,400,000, sold to Andrew J. and Sara H. Tempelis
James and Judy Dai, 105 Village Drive, Manson, $390,000, sold to Kim S. Jones
Melissa Delagrave et al, 805 Methow St., Wenatchee, $220,000, sold to Dominique C. Grubb
Austin T. Benson et al, 480 Spring View Place, Chelan, $439,000, sold to Nicola T. and David P. Walsh
Stephen and Lori Weyer, 429 King St. 322, Wenatchee, $133,900, sold to Dariece Steele et al
Steve S. and Tarri L. Edmonson, Property ID 64050, Ardenvoir, $101,150, sold to Dan M. Samson and Charmaine J. Hechanova
Carole G. Crim, 226 E. Nixon Ave., Chelan, $358,000, sold to David J. and Shelda M. Bartels
Oct. 6
George E. Branam, 1022 Yale Ave., Wenatchee, $291,000, sold to Aysia and Austin Arrell
Sarah A. Meadows, 100 Ski Blick Strasse C101, Leavenworth, $490,000, sold to Anna L. Porter et al
Thomas H. Schulz, 2109 Chiwawa Loop Road, Lake Wenatchee, $580,000, sold to Joseph P. and Janine M. Welty Revocable Living Trust
Charles and Toni Roy, 115 Monte Carlo Drive, Chelan, $500,000, sold to Larry D. Johnson Jr. and Gioa-Chi D. Johnson
Ryan Dell, 1011 Dry Lake Road, Manson, $1,235,000, sold to Joseph and Angela Stoll
Russell B. Gibbs, 1104 Glenwood Ave., Wenatchee, $328,000, sold to Anne Wallace Lloyd
Robert and Brienne J. Witheridge, 4265 and 4273 Jim Smith Road (two parcels), Wenatchee, $649,000, sold to Nicholas J. Manzaro
SSM Forty Investment Inc., Property ID 66739, W. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $65,000, sold to Ryan Selby
SSM Forty Investment Inc., Property ID 66805, W. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $75,950, sold to Chris and Margaret Raines
Oct. 7
Brett J. and Lindsey L. Manning, 1946 Castlerock Ave., Wenatchee, $467,500, sold to Zach and Tomoko Davies
Anna L. Kinscherf, 1605 Madison St., Wenatchee, $316,000, sold to Andrew M. Payne
Michael L. and Veronica J. Smith, 1137 Ninth St., Wenatchee, $310,000, sold to Michael and Jessica Plank
Oct. 8
John A. Stockwell, 1417 Fifth St., Wenatchee, $475,000, sold to Eider Properties LLC
Wilbur and Debra Bergquist, 575 Alpine Place N3, Leavenworth, $470,000, sold to Jaideep Singh Chimni and Harpreet Kaur Gulati
Mark and Joanne Bennetts, 22583 Alpine Hills Road, Lake Wenatchee, $750,000, sold to Adrian Wolfgang Meyers and Daisy Bonebright
David S. and Cheri J. Romero, 2960 Lakeshore Drive, Manson, $960,000, sold to James and Marilou Rolfe
William M. Binckley, 40 Chiwawa Lodge Lane, Lake Wenatchee, $300,000, sold to Chris and Jeri Cannon
Chelan Highlands LLC, 703 W. Golf Course Drive, Chelan, $599,000, sold to Anthony P. and Gina R. Bouker
Oct. 9
Robert G. and Jacqueline M. Wilt, 181 Burch View Lane, Wenatchee, $957,000, sold to Carrisa C. and James C. Blair
Robert N. Amorin et al, 22108 Appaloosa Lane, Plain, $275,000, sold to Joseph R. and Rachel N. Mulvihill
Michael and Terri Koens, Property ID 41618, Highway 150, Chelan, $4,000, sold to Cody and Sarah Ramstad
Michael C. and Kimberly L. Sherfey, 100 Lake Chelan Shores Drive 19 9, Chelan, $440,000, sold to William E. Bassett and Kathleen S. Belsky
Isadore P. and Eleanor B. Gores Trustees, 614 E. Okanogan Ave., Chelan, $386,000, sold to Daniel Lund and Jenni R. Walton-Lund
Kari A. Eherenfieldt et al, 640 Gehr St., Wenatchee, $103,067, sold to Kari Eherenfieldt Stewart
A Home Doctor Inc., 73 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $355,560, sold to Abraham R. and Sumer Belew
David and Rebecca Dorey Trustees, 417 Lower Sunnyslope Road, Wenatchee, $950,000, sold to Wilfong Family Trust
Oct. 10
Japa Properties LLC, 86 Bruce Lane, Lake Wenatchee, $600,000, sold to Oliver M. and Laurel Weisert
Oct. 12
Shirley A. Young, 7886 Stine Hill Road, Dryden, $280,000, sold to Chase K. Lak
Trista I. and Kurt G. Becker, 2106 Chiwawa Court, Lake Wenatchee, $790,000, sold to Heidi E. and Grady T. Auvil
John Crane, Property 50194, Manson, $89,000, sold to Michael G. Lee
Martha E. Yount et al, 34392 N. Water Way, Manson, $385,000, sold to Byron and Monique Lott et al
Monique Rosenau, 1100 Vista Place T, Wenatchee, $239,900, sold to Nancy Martinez et al
Michael B. and Martha M. Kullman, 923 Millerdale Heights Drive and Property ID 52928 (two parcels), Wenatchee, $535,000, sold to Todd A. and Phuong V. Bruggman
Kenneth M. and Colleen Ward, 403 S. Miller St., Wenatchee, $335,000, sold to Alexander and Winifred Killingsworth
Oct. 13
Charles R. and Katherine T. Keagle, 2904 Alvista Place, Wenatchee, $627,000, sold to Parama Sikdar and Indranil Ghosh
American Home Mortgage Assets Trust, 19735 Highway 207, Lake Wenatchee, $277,500, sold to McGarvie West Properties LLC
Linda M. Sydloski-Tesch, 411 E. Gibson Ave., Chelan, $364,500, sold to Marc and Robin Gartin
Hugo L. Barrera, 1238 Cherry St., Wenatchee, $359,000, sold to Arthur Jordan
Columbia Real Estate Investments Inc., 1522 Crescent St., Wenatchee, $235,000, sold to Lucia Cortes Avalos
Chelan Highlands LLC, 719 W. Golf Course Drive, Chelan, $649,000, sold to Lisa and Scott Clawson
Dorthea H. White, 221 Cherry St., Leavenworth, $539,000, sold to Gerald and Michelle Tiffany
Oct. 14
J. Catarino Robles Mota and Nemis Robles, 304 River St., Cashmere, $311,000, sold to Trevor L. Wire et al
Brett W. and Theresa A. Bear, 3125 Hedding St., Entiat, $406,000, sold to Michael A. and Geraldine A. Emrick
Renee M. Craig, 22503 Saddle St., Plain, $395,000, sold to Jeffrey J. and Jennifer A. Robinson
Raymond G. and Kathryn M. Dobbs, 109 Fair Way, Chelan, $642,000, sold to Eric Hamaker and Kathy Snelson Hamaker
James F. and Barbara E. Divers, 1000 Highway 150 3, Manson, $110,000, sold to Craig S. and Dawn D. Olson
Jeb Meredith and Brooke Register, 1746 Skylar Court, Wenatchee, $399,900, sold to Daryl and Lillian Van Wey
Oct. 15
Helene A. Krikris, 1122 Orchard Ave., Wenatchee, $349,000, sold to Tawnee M. Seals
Janet R. Nelson, 1023 Orchard Ave., Wenatchee, $400,000, sold to Lukan Family Living Trust
Janet E. Cenotto, 215 Perry St., Cashmere, $175,000, sold to Gary S. and Karen S. Brennick
Troy E. and Dana D. Davis, 13093 Chumstick Highway and Property ID 32790 (two parcels), Leavenworth, $550,000, sold to Gary M. and Susan C. Grimnes
Linda L. Van Lunsen, 321 Highpoint Place, Chelan, $1,450,000, sold to Glenmede Trust Company et al
Jerry W. and Kathleen I. Whetstine, 107 Grouse Place, Chelan, $850,000, sold to Stephen and Lisa Cook
Sverre Iversen and Lisa L. Lange, 385 Willow Point Road and Property ID 48667 (two parcels), Manson, $1,845,000, sold to Richard B. Stephens and Terry D. Beene Stephens
Fitzsimmons Living Trust, 940 Highway 2 A, Leavenworth, $845,000, sold to Willkommen LLC
Oct. 16
Paul Schmidt and Nancy Trucano, 1035 First St., Wenatchee, $300,000, sold to Alexandra R. Dodt et al
Blake A. and Talena A. Morrell, 23 N. Garfield Ave., Wenatchee, $337,000, sold to Scott T. Blaesing
Randy and Susan Noland, 427 Orchard St., Leavenworth, $700,000, sold to William B. Maillard and Gretchen W. Wearne
Charles and Teresa Dwyer, 34199 Stevens Road, Stevens Pass, $658,000, sold to Kenneth Colwell and Christine H. McEnery
Matthew S. and Tara L. Henery, 21515 Camp 12 Road, Plain, $560,000, sold to Gregory J. and Nicole M. Underwood
John R. and Nancy R. Hatzenbihler, 119 Apple Ave., Chelan, $830,000, sold to Rodney J. and Cara Anderson et al
Eric W. Numrich, 410 Methow St., Wenatchee, $235,000, sold to Christine Bosa and Marlin Peterson
Clarence W. and Phyllis J. Blevins, 3052 Conarty Road, Malaga, $305,000, sold to Aaron Cleveland and Caitlyn Jones
Scott Chamberlin, 12465 Shore St., Leavenworth, $800,000, sold to Aaron D. and Jennifer F. Bosworth
Oct. 17
Element Homes LLC, 426 E. Nixon Ave., Chelan, $322,000, sold to Alec J. Baker
Oct. 19
Dena L. and Jeri D. Brodie, 1000 Grenz St., Wenatchee, $469,500, sold to Rachel A. and Patrick C. Norlin
Kimberlie B. and Robert E. Lightfoot, 4731 Selfs Motel Road, Cashmere, $375,000, sold to Michael M. Padilla et al
Eugene B. Schoch and Jan A. Tolleson Family Trust, 9798 North Road, Peshastin, $1,148,950, sold to Greg and Cheryle Donald
Mark Henderson Jackson and Jennifer E. Jackson, 144 Fair Way, Chelan, $480,000, sold to Claudiu D. and Alina Ligia Maries
Alan H. and Linda S. Muzzy, 96 Division St., Manson, $476,000, sold to Jill M. and Gilman E. McKinnie
Joseph and Tricia Plouf, 298 Bobcat Lane, Chelan, $1,095,000, sold to Thomas M. and Virginia A. Hooper
Tina Biles, 314 Brinley Lane, Wenatchee, $579,000, sold to McKenzie M. Baird and Philip E. Lacey et al
Oct. 20
Nicholas Cornea Jr. and June Silva Cornea, 1907 North Road, Wenatchee, $1,200,000, sold to Julie A. and Mark A. De Donato
Oct. 21
Kimberly J. Arnold, 307 N. Miller St., Wenatchee, $240,000, sold to Alfredo Sanchez
Christine J. Douglas and Joseph R. Howard, 5235 Majeska Lane, Cashmere, $725,000, sold to Jenny and Jeffrey Pulver
Parmenter Signature Homes LLC, 4015 Lovell Road, Wenatchee, $1,918,607, sold to Brian P. and Diane M. Sand
Donna L. Pipkin and Laura L. Mounter JTRS, 1250 American Fruit Road, Wenatchee, $579,000, sold to Jason L. and Lisa M. Sweem
Charles C. Graves, 1201 Gallers St., Wenatchee, $280,000, sold to Linda L. White
Heidi I. Schmidt et al, 21301 Lariat Road, Plain, $600,000, sold to Matthew S. and Tara L. Henery
Brenda L. Webster, 228 W. Highland Ave., Chelan, $360,000, sold to Patrick J. Chism
Jaime Flores, 514 Kittitas St., Wenatchee, $306,000, sold to Anny Hink et al
PBTL LLC, 1944 Swartout Road, Manson, $600,000, sold to Briana M. Clark
Oct. 22
John and Virginia M. Fraley, 1166 Wenatchee Heights Road, Wenatchee, $850,000, sold to Bryce and Lindsay Davisson
Bryce and Lindsay Davisson, 5241 Squilchuck Road, Wenatchee, $454,000, sold to Justin A. and Amanda K. Hammond
Steven and Jennifer Saugen, 309 Elberta Ave., Cashmere, $247,200, sold to Adam C. Ross and Raeanna E. Wynee
David C. Gerlach and Dalia P. Moyna De Gerlach, 6630 Dryden Frontage Road, Dryden, $559,000, sold to Brian Duell and Heydi Rojas Lopez
Teresa and Aaron White, 225 Oklahoma Gulch Road, Chelan, $70,000, sold to Randall Halverson
Kenneth L. and Christine J. Nelson, 390 and 436 Washington St. (two parcels), Manson, $875,000, sold to Stephen Sheedy
Cynthia J. Sundberg, 3001 Lakeshore Drive, Manson, $530,000, sold to Ben and Justina Riippi
Angela J. Broderson, 10 Martin Place, Wenatchee, $275,000, sold to Serena Flores
Oct. 23
Ryan C. and Emily R. Morgan, 19 Harrison St., Wenatchee, $375,000, sold to Jacqueline M. Cleveland
Michael Bozarth, 223 Pear Lane, Wenatchee, $337,500, sold to Veronica Flores and Gilberto Covarrubias
James Firn, 1626 Horse Lake Road, Wenatchee, $429,000, sold to Shana and Jeremy Anders
Gerald D. and Michelle C. Tiffany, 138 W. Whitman St. 5, Leavenworth, $314,000, sold to Angileen Bates
Susan Decker, 8348 Main St. 1, Peshastin, $362,500, sold to Randall D. and Mary C. Colts
Donald and Lois McCain, 15328 Lakeview St., Entiat, $795,000, sold to Jeff Bundy
Deborah A. Martin, 7730 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $1,100,000, sold to Summerhome 7730 LLC
Jeffrey and Kristi Weber, 442 Highway 150, Manson, $1,730,000, sold to Alison Williams and Sam F. Williams III
Merlin Biles and Lou Latham, 1226 Cherry St., Wenatchee, $245,000, sold to Gabriel Acosta Saucedo and Krishna Y. Gonzalez
Weston and Heather Knudtson, 1025 Monroe St., Wenatchee, $339,900, sold to Audrey R. Dorshimer et al
VZS Properties LLC, 2001 Methow St., Wenatchee, $366,500, sold to Adrian Lopez Aguilar
Clayton P. and June A. Gravelle, 607 Edgemont Drive, Wenatchee, $400,000, sold to Troy E. and Dana D. Davis
Kirsten L. Tucker and William A. Tucker Jr., 17350 Blue Sky Meadows Road, Lake Wenatchee, $1,300,000, sold to Matthew and Linnea Augustine
Dan Widmer, 307 Lewis St., Wenatchee, $440,000, sold to Andrew E. and Lisa E. Woods
Oct. 26
James M. and Joy R. VanAssche, 626 S. Western Ave. and Property ID 15472 (two parcels), Wenatchee, $570,000, sold to Jon P. and Jennifer N. Brown
Jon H. Harrison, 524 Cedar Wood Lane, Wenatchee, $440,000, sold to Janice L. Seale Revocable Living Trust
Wick R. and Aleta B. McCurdy, 1219 First St., Wenatchee, $499,900, sold to James K. Bryan and Daniel R. Monda
Jason and Amber D. Bollinger, 28 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee, $985,000, sold to Alvah L. and Kathryn M. Hager
Matthew A. Newberry, 103 Valley St., Cashmere, $354,000, sold to Corhaven Revocable Living Trust
Thomas E. and Jacqueline M. Andrewjeski, 110 Icicle Road D, Leavenworth, $325,000, sold to Grewal Properties LLC
Robert and Marie Lane, 6210 Hay Canyon Road, Cashmere, $645,000, sold to James E. Dunmore Management Trust et al
Henry and Patricia Bacon, 22555 Alpine Hills Road, Lake Wenatchee, $550,000, sold to Reid L. and Teresa W. Brown
William L. Nance II and Nancy B. Murray, 4335 Sunnybank Drive, Chelan, $712,500, sold to Charles and Marcie Glenn
Kyle A. and Lacey J. Katt, 220 Key Lane, Chelan, $1,065,000, sold to Jeffrey and Shelli Wanamaker
Stephen A. and Terry L. White, 139 Crest Drive, Chelan, $1,375,000, sold to Ryan P. and Jennifer D. Harrigan Revocable Living Trust
Mark R. and Deborah L. McManigal, 194 Shypoke Place, Entiat, $1,080,000, sold to Brian C. Barron
Oct. 27
Janet A. Kill, 135 Clover Lane, Cashmere, $400,000, sold to James H. and Elisa J. Kill
Edward G. and Annette M. Aguigui, 915 Pioneer Ave., Cashmere, $277,000, sold to Anthony E. and Janea R. Aguigui
Ray Faini, 236 Rolling Hills Lane, Wenatchee, $465,000, sold to Clay Schoengarth
Leslie D. Cope, 317 Easy St., Wenatchee, $235,000, sold to Eider Properties LLC
Margot Brown, 422 Ash St., Leavenworth, $350,000, sold to Ryan N. Carrasco and Kathia M. Wan Mendizabal
Lebenwasser LLC, 8920 Icicle Road, Leavenworth, $1,798,000, sold to Keith T. Charboneau
Mark Israel et al, 34169 Stevens Road A, Stevens Pass, $599,000, sold to Erin Miller
William H. Kruse, 130 E. Highland Ave. and Property ID 42803 (two parcels), Chelan, $425,000, sold to Jeffrey Koehler
A Home Doctor Inc., 389 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $315,000, sold to Ignacio Molinero and Angela Rodriguez
Oct. 28
Joy N. and Matthew A. Jewett, 1613 First St., Wenatchee, $437,500, sold to Shawn and Rebecca Derrick
Irle Newest Homes LLC, 112 W. Pleasant Ave., Cashmere, $349,950, sold to Carter J. Welch
Thomas and Catherine Schwartz, 1458 Dempsey Road, Leavenworth, $845,000, sold to Ulmke Revocable Living Trust
Vitalina F. Vargas, 750 Third St., Chelan Falls, $275,000, sold to Enrique E. Valdes et al
Boetzke House LLC et al, 48 Boetzkes Ave., Manson, $230,000, sold to John S. Dempsey and Nisha J. Patel
Laura K. Wade, 1595 Pacific Lane, Wenatchee, $415,000, sold to Daniel N. and Rachael N. Cox
Shawn N. and Rebecca S. Derrick, 1004 Kittitas St., Wenatchee, $360,000, sold to Rolando Paez and Beatriz Talamantes
Gwendlyn D. Miller, 1114 Linwood Ave., Wenatchee, $318,000, sold to Cori Enghusen et al
Oct. 29
Maya Wiest, 748 Castle Heights Drive, Wenatchee, $425,000, sold to Steve Wiest
Billi G. Snook, 632 Meadows Drive, Wenatchee, $535,000, sold to Tanya L. and Michael R. Hamel
Parton Properties LLC, 2917 Highway 97, Peshastin, $190,000, sold to R & P Rock LLC
Mark J. Baxter, 3908 Burch Mountain Road, Wenatchee, $140,000, sold to Mark J. Baxter et al
Stephen H. and Deborah A. Demarest, 7205 Icicle Road, Leavenworth, $2,145,000, sold to Erika J. Nesholm
William R. Horner, 188 Wild Rose Lane, Leavenworth, $420,000, sold to Tibor C. and Whitney M. Lak
Bette G. Gooding, 2506 Larch Drive, Lake Wenatchee, $389,000, sold to Anna and Michael Haugen
Don M. and Diana L. Ellsworth, 1088 Roses Ave., Manson, $50,000, sold to Austin and Hailey Key
PHH Mortgage Corporation, 518 Methow St., Wenatchee, $133,600, sold to Patrick McLean
Oct. 30
Ryan P. and Andrea D. Colyar, 25 Furney St., Wenatchee, $431,001, sold to Colleen M. Frei and Arius J. Elvikis
Debbie L. La Fleur, 4804 Highway 97, Peshastin, $490,000, sold to Chase K. Lak
Julia A. Schilperoort, 300 Cottage Ave., Cashmere, $435,000, sold to Suzanne and Aaron Kelly
R & T Orchards LLC, 1530 Maple St., Wenatchee, $140,000, sold to Chase R. Twining
Randall Edward and Suzanne Marie Price, 9739 Dye Road, Leavenworth, $1,050,000, sold to Adrian H. and Sarah K. Mintz
Ronald C. Habben, 18751 Pine Loop, Plain, $425,000, sold to Cindy and Don P. Matson
Rob T. Schriefer and Sylvia O’Hara, 16691 Chumstick Highway, Leavenworth, $150,000, sold to Eric J. and Christine A. Rickert
Keith E. and Kyla M. Allen, 60 S. Lakeshore Road 6, Chelan, $320,000, sold to Gregg M. and Gail F. Kingma
Chelan County land sales
Oct. 1
William N. and Kay C. Hobbs, 72 Capri Road, Manson, $159,500, 0.58 acres, sold to Gordon K. and Molly M. Reykdal
Darren B. Levy, 147 Diede Hills Lane, Wenatchee, $149,000, 1.07 acres, sold to Slipstream LLC
Oct. 2
Eric Olsen, Property ID 40641, Chelan, $199,000, 0.38 acres, sold to Michael A. and Jill L. Fish
Christopher J. Ferraro, 215 Sabio Way, Chelan, $135,000, 0.55 acres, sold to Rahul and Ruchita Tulsyan
Oct. 6
Shone and Sandy Read, 30 Blewett Ridge Drive, Peshastin, $52,000, 5.02 acres, sold to William Pierce and Kimberley Strenge
Timothy M. and Becky K. Scott, 61 Little Buck Lane, Monitor, $153,500, 0.79 acres, sold to Russell J. and Connie Anderson
Crystal View Estates, 132 Crystal Crest Drive, Chelan, $375,000, 1.4 acres, sold to Chad K. and Cynthia A. Ohrt
Crystal View Estates, 136 Crystal Crest Drive, Chelan, $305,000, 1.3 acres, sold to Thomas P. and Lori K. Carmody
Crystal View Estates, 123 Crystal Crest Drive, Chelan, $251,500, 0.71 acres, sold to Tor C. and Katherine M. Hagen
Crystal View Estates, 119 Crystal Crest Drive, Chelan, $295,000, 0.76 acres, sold to Glen D. and Teresa L. Gurnard
Oct. 7
Paul and Marielle Hackett, 10995 Merry Canyon Road, Leavenworth, $215,000, 6.08 acres, sold to James J. Wilson and Steven Seigel
Logina M. Parente, 15295 Coyote Falls Road, Entiat, $85,400, 2.49 acres, sold to Jeff and Wendy Rembold
Danny and Barbara Lloyd, 111 Crystal Crest Drive, Chelan, $253,000, 0.36 acres, sold to Richard P. and Jennifer H. Peterson
Brandt J. and Rebecca A. Fritz, Property ID 64386, Leavenworth, $120,000, 0.13 acres, sold to Walter Thorn et al
Joseph T. and Angela R. Monahan, Property ID 68355, Wenatchee, $125,000, 20 acres, sold to Karla V. and Martha Perez
Oct. 8
Andrew C. and Julie C. Dejarnatt, Property ID 39957, Ridgeview Drive, Chelan, $305,000, 2.24 acres, sold to Stewart H. and Ann S. Lyon
Michael E. and Linda S. Moye Trustees, 21 Grandview Lane, Chelan, $155,000, 0.51 acres, sold to Amador Abreu and Melissa Barnes
Carol D. Wilcox, 152 Wilcox Lane, Plain, $225,000, 2.5 acres, sold to James M. Haubrick
Dale R. Peterson and Kelly Sinclair Peterson, Property ID 47813, Manson, $455,000, 1.39 acres, sold to Grant L. and Nancy M. Morris
Herd and Roeter Land Company LLC, 1409 Pitcher Canyon Road, Wenatchee, $162,900, 9.29 acres, sold to Amy E. and Brandi N. Hightower
Oct. 9
Debra L. Baker, Property ID 14148, Wenatchee, $78,000, 20 acres, sold to Troy and Erin Bassett
Lori Burge, 134 Hillcrest Place, Chelan, $152,000, 0.55 acres, sold to Michael A. Jacobs and Kirsten M. Garner et al
Chelan Development Company LLC, Property ID 51485, Chelan, $80,750, 28.61 acres, sold to Rina Setiawan
Wenatchee Heights LLC, 224 Aria Lane, Wenatchee, $165,000, 5 acres, sold to Patrick H. and Pauline D. Cook
Oct. 10
David J. Dellarco, Property ID 36375, Plain, $325,000, 1.49 acres, sold to Lynford LLC
Oct. 13
Ronald D. and Cheryl J. Mahan, 526 E. Nixon Ave. and Property ID 67651, 67652 and 67653 (four parcels), $150,000, 0.4 acres, sold to Kenneth L. and Charlene E. Garton et al
D. Lee Bridges, Property ID 24941, Wenatchee, $503,500, 3.29 acres, sold to Jab Investors LLC
James and Amber Hausfeld, 132 Ridgeview Drive, Chelan, $305,000, 0.38 acres, sold to Bruce N. and Brenda F. Bain Revocable Living Trust
Kirsten L. Robertson and Frank S. Pietromonaco, 417 Karma Kanyon Drive, Chelan, $400,000, 0.83 acres, sold to Paul Soligon
Onuma P. Miller, Property 48470, Manson, $300,000, 6.28 acres, sold to Stephanie D. and Peter R. Boden
Myebritt M. Kowalik, 2872 Arizona Blvd., Malaga, $50,000, 0.35 acres, sold to Ricardo Padilla and Marina Mendoza
Birch Mountain LLC, 3831 Sky Crest Lane, Wenatchee, $134,000, 1 acre, sold to Valerie R. Wintler
Eastern Washington Construction Inc., 1110 Sunset Lane, Chelan, $495,000, 0.18 acres, sold to Jon and Michelle Breiling
Oct. 14
Chelan Lookout LLLP, 579 Mackinaw Lane, Chelan, $231,000, 0.09 acres, sold to Charles Chrobak and Jessica Gustelius
Oct. 15
Eric Olsen, 118 Whitfield Court, Chelan, $215,000, 0.37 acres, sold to Kaia A. and John P. De Boer
CSGSPEC LLC, 238 Sabio Way, Chelan, $100,000, 0.35 acres, sold to Eider Construction LLC
STJI LLC, 355 Sabio Way, Chelan, $70,000, 0.24 acres, sold to Eider Construction LLC
Timmie J. Peterson, Property ID 49234, Manson, $149,900, 0.31 acres, sold to Theresa M. Sikes
Crystal View Estates, 128 Crystal Crest Drive, Chelan, $350,000, 1.4 acres, sold to Helen and Sergey Lozan
Samuel W. and Roxanne Bryant, 2918 E. Richared Drive, Monitor, $175,000, 0.89 acres, sold to Shawn Larson
Crystal View Estates, 139 Crystal Crest Drive, Chelan, $500,000, 2 acres, sold to Lee and Janet Thibert
Crystal View Estates, 131 Crystal Crest Drive, Chelan, $230,000, 0.83 acres, sold to Gregory and Stephanie Ovechka et al
Oct. 16
Andrew Benedetti, Property ID 40922, Chelan, $340,000, 2.67 acres, sold to Appleshack LLC
William James Currier and Cynthia Ronna Currier Bypass Trust, 391 Porcupine Lane, Chelan, $415,000, 0.26 acres, sold to Myles W. and Jaime C. Ostheimer
Angel Ramirez and Jose A. Padron, 500 Washington Creek Road, Chelan, $45,000, 20 acres, sold to Christopher and Lisa Talbot
Kimberly Zimmer, 50 Kohn Drive, Manson, $163,000, 0.37 acres, sold to Merle J. and Elisia Schafer
Eastern Washington Construction Inc., 414 Sunny Brooke Lane, Chelan, $389,000, 0.18 acres, sold to Joseph S. and Kelli L. Akers
Oct. 19
Last Resort Holdings LLC, 3231 Allen Lane, Peshastin, $90,000, 0.55 acres, sold to Kathryn and Stephen MacCallum
Danny L. and Denise E. Alexander, 17999 River Road, Plain, $139,000, 0.56 acres, sold to Kevin Kuhlman
Francis J.V. Collins Trust, 14200 and 14202 Brae Burn Road (two parcels), Lake Wenatchee, $110,000, 0.54 acres, sold to Shannon Allbaugh
Rodney V. Wagner III and Tawni T. Hart-Wagner, 149 Mirabella Drive, Chelan, $159,000, 0.53 acres, sold to Craig E. and Karen M. Timm
Kenneth D. and Joni L. Britt, Property ID 51755, Chelan, $220,000, 0.35 acres, sold to Barbara Linstedt
Chelan Lookout LLLP, 241 Bobcat Lane, Chelan, $267,000, 0.09 acres, sold to Jonathan Sitkin and Shari Mays
Chelan Lookout LLLP, 226 Bobcat Lane, Chelan, $235,000, 0.08 acres, sold to Melissa M. and Adam M. Wuerl
Oct. 20
Betty Marcille Sikes, 466 Boyd Road and Property ID 40631 (two parcels), Chelan, $225,000, 24.43 acres, sold to Scott and Julie Franzen
Starke Shelby Jr., 8650 Nahahum Canyon Road, Cashmere, $235,000, 10.45 acres, sold to Brian K. and Taylor D. Critchlow
Peter S. Smith, Property ID 32816, Leavenworth, $29,000, 0.09 acres, sold to Shadrack and Amber Vaughn
Oct. 22
Eugen and Leslie Capusan, 10225 County Shop Road, Leavenworth, $450,000, 0.41 acres, sold to Grindstone Properties LLC
Dallon C. Stitt, Property ID 22654 and 22656(two parcels), Cashmere, $90,000, 21.5 acres, sold to Blake and Brian Fletcher
Chelan Highlands LLC, 712 W. Golf Course Drive, Chelan, $739,000, 0.2 acres, sold to Stephen T. and Mary H. Lane
Oct. 23
James N. and Carol D. Adamson, Property ID 36542, Lake Wenatchee, $100,000, 32.19 acres, sold to John A. Burgess et al
David Maan, Property ID 39630, Lake Wenatchee, $89,469, 1.88 acres, sold to Anthony Hunter
DSJS LLC, Property ID 65914, George Garton Road, Chelan, $55,000, 20 acres, sold to Jason A. Watson
Oct. 26
Robert L. and Linda R. Parlette Community Trust, Property ID 25784, Wenatchee, $230,000, 4.09 acres, sold to James M. and Joy R. Vanassche
Ted Basrak and Jennifer Benson, 16044 River Road, Plain, $144,900, 0.75 acres, sold to Melissa and Michael Mayfield
Peter and Tina Petesch, 20707 Pelton Place, Lake Wenatchee, $79,000, 0.32 acres, sold to Christopher and Katie Meehan
Brian C. Willyard, Property ID 50432, Chelan, $45,000, 5.31 acres, sold to Donald and Christina Human
Terrance P. and Carol E. Doede, Property ID 50731, Manson, $250,000, 3.62 acres, sold to Deborah Garrard et al
Crystal Acquisitions LLC, 101 Sky Harbor Drive, Chelan, $75,000, 2.23 acres, sold to K & L Homes LLC
Eric and Laura Wood, 43 Golden Hills Lane, Wenatchee, $210,000, 1.33 acres, sold to David and Laura Gruener
Douglas L. Bridges, Property ID 25012 and 25020 (two parcels), Wenatchee, $525,000, 4.91 acres, sold to Eider Properties LLC
Oct. 27
Ghayas and Joy Uddin, 2051 Broadcrest Court, Wenatchee, $119,900, 0.36 acres, sold to Jason and Amber D. Bollinger
Terrance P. and Carol E. Doede, Property ID 50670, Snuffy Smith Road, Manson, $312,000, 20 acres, sold to Brock W. and Erica K. Lindsay
Highbrow Development Management LLC, 271 Diede Hills Lane, Wenatchee, $272,000, 6.05 acres, sold to John L. and Jennifer M. Fitzsimmons
Oct. 29
Robert C. and Cleta J. Mathison, Property ID 13944 and 13945 (two parcels), Wenatchee, $51,211, 131.31 acres, sold to A & T Mathison LLC
Brook E. Fritz et al, 20700 Miracle Mile, Lake Wenatchee, $160,000, 0.32 acres, sold to Becker Homes LLC
Joey D. and Anita Johanson, 35 Milan Drive, Manson, $137,000, 0.48 acres, sold to Martha A. Moore
Stephen H. and Deborah A. Demarest, 7206 Icicle Road, Leavenworth, $2,145,000, 17.29 acres, sold to Erika Nesholm
Pine Shadow Land Co. LLC, 930 and 934 Silas Lane (two parcels), Wenatchee, $95,135, 2.63 acres, sold to Maureen A. Jones
Springwater Developers LLC, 930 and 934 Silas Lane (two parcels), Wenatchee, $164,865, 2.63 acres, sold to Maureen A. Jones
Oct. 30
Joseph T. and Angela R. Monahan, Property ID 67142, Wenatchee, $420,000, 31.74 acres, sold to William and Terri Misler
David M. Dawson et al, Property ID 38746, 38747 and 38748 (three parcels), Lake Wenatchee, $230,000, 1.41 acres, sold to Todd and Stashka Lepera
Sunnyslope Meadows LLC, 91 Sunny Meadows Loop, Wenatchee, $95,000, 0.41 acres, sold to Jeb Meredith et al
Miguel Mendoza and Lizbeth Viveros, 103 Mayer Drive, Chelan, $160,000, 0.29 acres, sold to Daryl W. and Wanda M. Mobraten
Douglas County commercial sales
Oct. 7
Ray D. Kope Estate, 103 W. Locust St., Waterville, $34,000, sold to Plain Holding LLP
Oct. 23
103 N. Baker LLC, 203 E. Locust St., Waterville, $500,000, sold to CMP Northwest LLC
Douglas County residential sales
Oct. 1
Miguel Cervantes, 485 N. Joseph Ave., East Wenatchee, $375,000, sold to Dennis Herrera
John G. Gardner et al, 141 26th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $850,000, sold to Libin Qiu
Oct. 2
Marc A. and Elizabeth Ripley, 1220 Dale St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $435,000, sold to Alexandria E. and Joshua W. Cooper
Lois Fortune Estate, 1013 N. Dolfay Lane, East Wenatchee, $260,000, sold to Dulce Aida Solorio Perez and William Guillen Guzman
Kira J. Bennett, 1340 Boulder Loop, East Wenatchee, $439,500, sold to Scott and Diane Bullock
Oct. 5
William G. Gaskell Jr. and Karen W. Gaskell, 114 Manhattan Square, East Wenatchee, $485,000, sold to Victoria Reams
Nikolas W. and Joanne C. Winjum, 398 23rd St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $692,200, sold to Winjum Family Revocable Trust
Oct. 6
Jose V. Meza Campos, 929 Maple St. Space 171, Bridgeport, $6,000, sold to Ramon Dasa Beltran
Lorena M. Lawrence, 550 N. Lyle Ave., East Wenatchee, $200,000, sold to Joel T. and Chelsea L. Lepley
Robert W. and Audrey J. Eustice, 420 Beach Drive, Orondo, $586,000, sold to Rosanne M. and Gregory S. Greenway
Oct. 7
Ray D. Kope Estate, 202 E. Walnut St., Waterville, $56,889, sold to Plain Holding LLP
Lions Den Orondo Washington LLC, 266 Vineyard Drive, Orondo, $3,200,000, sold to Ryan L. and Elizabeth A. Haggard
Gerald R. Moro, 1011 N. Devon Ave. Apt. 1 and 5 (three parcels), East Wenatchee, $2,400,000, sold to Lietz Properties Devon LLC
Aaron Barber, 260 N. Kentucky Ave., East Wenatchee, $334,000, sold to Alainah Marie and Janell Dawn Hendrickx
Oct. 8
Joshua F. and Rayne M. Rabe, 201 Ferry Ave., Coulee Dam, $192,500, sold to Dariane Josephine Seyler and Corey Ryan Hense
Ryan L. and Elizabeth A. Haggard, 585 W. Entiat Drive, Orondo, $600,750, sold to Melissa and Elliott Arnold
Amanda Vargas, 324 S. Iowa Ave., East Wenatchee, $400,000, sold to Steven G. Allbee
Oct. 9
CMH Homes Inc., 1033 Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee, $385,000, sold to Simon Morton
Jason and Stacey M. Holeman, 2500 Hamilton Court, East Wenatchee, $535,000, sold to Amanda Vargas
Karl and Jana Kurrle, 200 E. Marine View Drive, Orondo, $380,000, sold to Jeffery and Maulitta Brown
Clayton Chet and Shaylie Danae Anderson, 214 39th St. N.W., East Wenatchee, $480,000, sold to Darrell and Kathleen Stewart
Russell T. and Melinda C. Burns, 1983 Legendary Lane S.E., East Wenatchee, $479,000, sold to James W. Weller Jr. and Lacey M. Weller
Peggy L. and Ronald B. Duncan Estate, 921 N. Gale Ave., East Wenatchee, $296,500, sold to Tyler S. Dobson
James W. Weller Jr. and Lacey M. Weller, 820 Highline Drive, $425,000, sold to Michael and Veronica J. Smith
Derek and Alicia Pulsifer, 126 Morrow St., Mansfield, $140,000, sold to Kathryn L. Pulsifer and Daniel Pulsifer
Shawn and Deanne Lipp, 2350 8th St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $690,000, sold to Ruth Carpenter
Oct. 12
Hedy G. Lee Estate, 985 Grant Road, East Wenatchee, $321,000, sold to Matthew Johnson and Keilah Grande
Oct. 13
Alejandro and Mignon L. Blazquez, 3441 Ashwood Drive, East Wenatchee, $570,000, sold to Casey M. and Shannon C. White
Brian and Kristi Wolf, 303 S. Mary Ave., East Wenatchee, $395,000, sold to Emmanuel Lomeli Gutierrez and Gabriela N. Lozano Iniguez
Oct. 14
Jim J. Pepper, 189 2nd St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $351,500, sold to Daniel L. and Elizabeth E. Zavala
Cody and Camille A. Jones, 2254 Maryhill St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $401,000, sold to Russell and Melinda Burns
Jonathan H. and Michael H. White, 112 First St., Bridgeport, $42,000, sold to Glen A. and Anne Marie Dalbey
Oct. 15
Martin D. Roberts and Marla J. Lindell, 2495 N.W. Columbia Ave., East Wenatchee, $342,200, sold to Elyse N. and Bryce Goslin
Elma Jean Lavallie, 455 9th St. N.E. Space 30, East Wenatchee, $15,000, sold to Georgine L. Sterley
James E. Hanan, 424 Stoneridge Drive, East Wenatchee, $625,000, sold to Katherine T. and Charles R. Keagle
Alice M. Ruud and Paul M. Koluda, 203 E. Poplar St., Waterville, $133,100, sold to George W. and Carol A. Tillery
John Caleb Siepman-Knowlton, 602 Lacey Place N.E., East Wenatchee, $375,000, sold to Vincent Isaac Garcia
Camilla M. Fox, 99 Springhill Drive, East Wenatchee, $549,900, sold to Scott and Susan Collaer
RWB Rentals LLC, 2305 Sunset Highway, East Wenatchee, $179,000, sold to Luccas Bracci
Ackerman Construction Inc., 755 S. Perry Ave., East Wenatchee, $530,000, sold to Garrett Grubbs and Kailey Johnson
Oct. 16
Zachary Scott and Michelle M. Nesary, 1719 Bluegrass Ave., East Wenatchee, $383,500, sold to Mark and Jessica Bovard
Lester and Grace Griffith Estates, 611 S. Larch Ave., East Wenatchee, $277,748, sold to Peggie Ann Griffith
DK Baker Holdings LLC, 520 11th St. N.E. #10, East Wenatchee, $295,000, sold to Michael I. Lines
Ronald D. and Mavis M. Melcher, 2331 N.W. Columbia Ave. and parcel number 40800003203, N.W. Columbia Ave. (two parcels), East Wenatchee, $454,900, sold to Edgar and Yovanna Baltazar
Dale S. Lange, 333 N. Joseph Ave., East Wenatchee, $295,000, sold to Christopher Lee and Christina M. Nelms
Corleodagoberto Pineda Rivas et al, 408 Highway 173 Space 1, Bridgeport, $20,000, sold to Andres C. and Telma Gurrola
Robert Matthiesen, 225 Simpson St., Mansfield, $18,000, sold to Darrell and Paulette Bridgewater
Frederick R. and Rebecca A. Schott, 138 Lloyd Place N.W., East Wenatchee, $385,000, sold to Arilene Martin Del Campo and Leonardo Solorio Perez
Oct. 19
Carissa C. Blair and James C. Blair IV, 1335 Boulder Loop, East Wenatchee, $415,000, sold to Michael H. and Lisa R. Moore
DK Baker Holdings LLC, 520 11th St. N.E. #22, East Wenatchee, $300,000, sold to Janet R. Nelson
Tami M. Culp, Deborah J. Kwast and Mary B. Lathan, 50 N. Joseph Ave., East Wenatchee, $305,500, sold to Michael P. and Tanya M. Head
Oct. 20
Element Homes LLC, 2506 Vasi Court, East Wenatchee, $440,000, sold to Matthew S. and Nicole M. Teed
Oct. 21
William Perry White Estate, 112 1st St., Bridgeport, $500, sold to Glen Dalbey
Oct. 22
Neil J. and Kristin M. Fiedler, 38 N. Hanford Ave., East Wenatchee, $340,000, sold to Erica Beth Bernal and Rauldel Guerra Buenrostro
Oct. 23
Real Estate IRA Alternatives LLC, 205 Stevens Ave., Coulee Dam, $165,000, sold to Kevin G. Black
Stuart View LLC, 27 31st St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $343,000, sold to Derek Wayne and Michele Lynn Den Adel
Garred and Bonnie L. Scharmann, 2515 Harvester Loop, East Wenatchee, $365,000, sold to Jeffrey A. and Elizabeth A. Bray
Henry C. and Cathie D. Lewis, 445 N. Baker Ave., East Wenatchee, $315,000, sold to Kristen Orendain and Bladimir Orendain Perez
Elizah Losolla and Enrique Martinez Jr., 552 Mountjoy Square, East Wenatchee, $338,000, sold to Jeffrey Allen and Emily Pugh
Susan E. and Scott Collaer, 634 S. Larch Place, East Wenatchee, $340,000, sold to Bruce and Aleta Rogerson
Oct. 26
Gary L. McKinney Estate, 405 W. First St., Waterville, $195,000, sold to Scott Powell
CMH Homes Inc., 414 W. Locust St., Waterville, $38,958, sold to David and Mona Busby
Mary E. Shemaria, 1017 Harrison Court, East Wenatchee, $425,500, sold to Alan Benedict and Jessica Marie Waite
Craig L. and Jamie L. Wallace, 340 N. Kentucky Ave., East Wenatchee, $305,000, sold to Patricia F. Trayner
Kristen M. Dockins, 7 21st St. N.W., East Wenatchee, $120,000, sold to Sara McClusky
Robert A. Matthiesen, 89 Columbia River Bluffs Road, Mansfield, $265,000, sold to Korey and Flicka Korfiatis
Michael Padilla, Laticia Campos and Manuel and Sieglinde Padilla, 1702 8th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $368,000, sold to Kimberly Arnold and James Doud
Kory Waller and Abby L. Harrison, 504 S. James Ave., East Wenatchee, $467,000, sold to Brett A. Peterson
Oct. 27
John Michael and Rachel Forsman, 801 N. Ladd Ave., East Wenatchee, $374,535, sold to Brigette N. and Benjamin W. Miland
Oct. 28
Lorelei Gene Standerford Estate et al, 1719 5th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $365,000, sold to Cody Jones
Amy E. and Brandi N. Hightower, 2503 N.W. Cascade Ave., East Wenatchee, $372,500, sold to Nolan and Olivia Haehl
Marisela Del Campo Martin, 2500 Highway 28 Space 29, East Wenatchee, $27,000, sold to Rosalba L. De La Cruz and Alonso A. Martinez
Oct. 29
Rita C. Davelaar Estate, 1116 Cherry Circle, East Wenatchee, $385,000, sold to Oriana Cosina and Filiberto S. Cosina Jr.
Loree D. Bernett, 1704 1st St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $279,500, sold to Nicholas R. Padron and Tara L. Faulkner
Maria T. Rivas, 814 N. Baker Ave., East Wenatchee, $130,000, sold to Carlos B. and Juanita M. Mejia
Oct. 30
Joel D. and Karla I. Hix, 2500 Fancher Landing, $550,000, sold to Davis and Melissa Jelusich
Randy R. and Lisa C. Talley, 905 11th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $410,000, sold to Jay P. Seabeck and Kai-Lee Contreras
Melissa and Davis Jelusich, 819 Madeleine Court, East Wenatchee, $484,500, sold to Alvin G. and Debra S. Davis
Stephen A. and Kathleen J. Evola, 2840 Sunset Highway, $470,000, sold to Angelita Butler and Scott Randall
William A. Lange 2016 Trust Agreement, 1922 Sunset Highway, East Wenatchee, $429,000, sold to Jeremy Brian Adsitt and Kristen Sarah Johns
Mitchell A. and Michelle C. Bryan, 605 N. Jennifer Lane, East Wenatchee, $315,000, sold to Shea and Kayla Morgan
LS 7th Street LLC, 565 7th St. N.E. (three parcels), East Wenatchee, $285,051, sold to Byron and Monique Lott
Ernest G. and Kay A. Sparks, 1801 10th Place N.E., East Wenatchee, $418,000, sold to Thomas R. Arnold and Lorien Claire Clemens
Ryan Christopher and Virginia Grace Kelley, 2209 Grant Road, East Wenatchee, $280,000, sold to Peter N. and Amber R. Kingesi
Gary J. and Gerrie Holfeldt, 728 S. Lexington Place, East Wenatchee, $389,000, sold to Joseph Jacob Sauer and Robert Sauer
C & C Investment Properties LLC, 207 Solomon Loop N.W., East Wenatchee, $370,000, sold to Edmond J. Bruggman
Adriana Gonzalez, 1020 Foster Ave. (two parcels), Bridgeport, $128,000, sold to Maria Isabel Martinez
Sage Homes LLC, 2243 S. Mystical Loop, East Wenatchee, $280,900, sold to Guadalupe Villasenor
Prime Properties LLC, 2243 S. Mystical Loop, East Wenatchee, $89,000, sold to Guadalupe Villasenor
Timberwood Homes LLC, 2645 Parkette St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $659,900, sold to Richard J. and Karla J. Cook
Douglas County land sales
Oct. 1
James R. Fitzhugh, parcel number 30253320006, Bridgeport, $110,000, 8.5 acres, sold to Geobany Jimenez Mendoza
Sam K. and Theresa Filbeck, parcel number 24211010011, Waterville, $15,000, 9 acres, sold to Mike’s Lands LLC
Rimrock Meadows Association, parcel number 81801900300, Coulee-Hartline, $5,995, 1.67 acres, sold to Kenny Lewis Burnette and Jesika Rachel Pranger
Triple L Investments LLC, 2450 Berkley Loop and 2518 Vasi Court (two parcels), East Wenatchee, $215,000, 0.47 acres, sold to Element Homes LLC
Oct. 2
Jessup Home Design Inc., 2628 7th St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $505,000, 0.29 acres, sold to Lindsey A. and Aric J. Martin
John A. and Kathryn B. Emery, parcel number 81400501300, Ephrata, $4,800, 1.05 acres, sold to Jason Friend and Daniel Jones
Oct. 5
Mathison Airport Property LLC, 4450 4th St. S.E. and parcel numbers 22211530001, and 22211540004 (three parcels), East Wenatchee, $1,906,500, 57.55 acres, sold to Stemilt Growers LLC
Richard R. Feil, 24 Elite Drive, Brewster, $175,000, 1.62 acres, sold to Daniel L. Vassar Jr. and Stephanie L. Vassar
Stimac Construction Inc., 483 S. Kansas Loop, East Wenatchee, $305,900, 0.09 acres, sold to Alondra Adame and Sergio I. Zaragoza Mercado
Steven and Colleen Weed et al, parcel number 81501909000, Ephrata, $5,100, 1 acre, sold to McFarland Associates LLC
Rimrock Meadows Association, parcel numbers 81700805500 and 81801403000 (two parcels), Ephrata, $10,990, 2.46 acres, sold to Dionelo R. Besabella and Nanette Dimen Besabella and Debbie Dimen Besabella
Oct. 6
Michael Shaun and Tiffany Christine Frieary, parcel number 24210320001, Waterville, $50,000, 40.06 acres, sold to Jason M. and Rachel M. Houck Trust
Oct. 7
Ray D. Kope Estate, 116 W. Locust St., Waterville, $11,300, 0.4 acres, sold to Plain Holding LLP
Davis Land Group LLC, parcel number 27253440003, Mansfield, $5,625, 7.81 acres, sold to Thomas J. Tupling
Oct. 8
RML Washington LLC, parcel number 53700001200, Waterville, $19,900, 10.48 acres, sold to Manuel Arreola and Angelica Marquina
Stimac Construction Inc., 481 S. Kansas Loop, East Wenatchee, $309,900, 0.09 acres, sold to Andrey Perez Esquivel and Kaitlin Spurbeck
Oct. 9
Shane A. and Anika J. Atkins, 4906 Hurst Landing Road, East Wenatchee, $450,000, 0.95 acres, sold to Leonard L. and Claudia Backus Revocable Family Trust
Ackerman Construction Inc., 2638 Patriot Way S.E., East Wenatchee, $135,000, 0.22 acres, sold to Jim Harris Construction, Inc.
Stimac Construction Inc., 485 S. Kansas Loop, East Wenatchee, $311,150, 0.09 acres, sold to Alejandro Escalera Jr. and Glenda Yacel Escalera
Oct. 12
Keith R. Ogden, parcel number 81701501600, Coulee-Hartline, $6,000, 1.16 acres, sold to Ruperto and Veronica Y. Munguia
Hardway Holdings LLC, parcel number 22211240001, East Wenatchee, $209,000, 1.34 acres, sold to Bradley C. and Betty A. Cheek
Oct. 14
Sage Homes LLC, 2247 S. Mystical Loop, East Wenatchee, $280,900, 0.14 acres, sold to Heidi E. and Grady T. Auvil
Prime Properties LLC, 2247 S. Mystical Loop, East Wenatchee, $89,000, 0.14 acres, sold to Heidi E. and Grady T. Auvil
Lou Hipp, parcel number 24220720002, Waterville, $60,000, 33.63 acres, sold to Bryon J. and Julie M. Tello
Steve Manring, 304 Falcon Ridge Road, Waterville, $31,000, 5.23 acres, sold to Mario Tapia and Yolanda Ruiz
Oct. 15
Gary and Jane Moreland, parcel numbers 81801002900, 81801003000, Coulee-Hartline and parcel number 82400008400, Mansfield (three parcels), $7,000, 8.08 acres, sold to LNCE Solutions LLC
Todd S. Cordell, parcel number 81501800400, Ephrata, $3,000, 0.97 acres, sold to Kenneth E. Guthrie and Chester V. Wyatt
Oct. 19
Sage Homes LLC, 2239 S. Mystical Loop, East Wenatchee, $280,900, 0.12 acres, sold to Matthew Kolbo
Prime Properties LLC, 2239 S. Mystical Loop, East Wenatchee, $89,000, 0.12 acres, sold to Matthew Kolbo
Rimrock Meadows Association, parcel number 81800100900, Coulee-Hartline, $5,995, 1.28 acres, sold to James Richard Woods
Rimrock Meadows Association, parcel number 82001204300, Waterville, $4,995, 1.06 acres, sold to Jose Luis Macias Soto and Luis Josue Macias Chavez
Rose Marie Roney, parcel number 81701801600, Coulee-Hartline, $1,000, 1.07 acres, sold to Thomas M. Roney
Thomas M. Roney, parcel number 81701801600, Coulee-Hartline, $5,100, 1.07 acres, sold to Ruperto and Veronica Y. Munguia
Oct. 20
Salcido Enterprises LLC, 3790 5th St. N.E. Bldg. A, East Wenatchee, $580,000, 4.29 acres, sold to Veedol LLC
Myrna Jean Routh Estate, parcel number 81701402600, Coulee-Hartline, $5,000, 1.15 acres, sold to Ruperto and Veronica Y. Munguia
Oct. 21
Fourth Street Development LLC, 487 S. Kansas Loop, East Wenatchee, $305,900, 0.09 acres, sold to Kimberly K. and John D. Patterson
Oct. 22
E. Eileen Bone and Judith L. Dalton, parcel number 25221330001, Waterville, $30,000, 79 acres, sold to Dale W. Hinderer
Ronald W. and Elizabeth Bundy, 32 Bundy Place, Orondo, $300,000, 1 acre, sold to Harvey Development LLC
Oct. 23
Fourth Street Development LLC, 479 S. Kansas Loop, East Wenatchee, $315,000, 0.09 acres, sold to Michael and R. Catlinn Cole
Pleasant Creek LLC, parcel number 25211140004, Waterville, $10,000, 20 acres, sold to Pioneer Ridge LLC
Ponderosa Contracting LLC, 2660 7th St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $590,000, 0.29 acres, sold to Margaret L. Bright
The Sperline Hand Revocable Trust, 1836 4th St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $130,000, 0.31 acres, sold to Sperline Living Trust
Joshua Shane Flowers, parcel number 29303510005, Coulee Dam, $50,000, 7.6 acres, sold to Jorge A. Peraza
Oct. 27
Pilot Rock Ranch Estates LLC, parcel number 25282010004, Coulee-Hartline, $59,000, 20 acres, sold to Brandon Orwin and Kari Michelle McCullar
Robert L. and E. Nadeen Tschilar, 308 Sunrise Way, Waterville, $8,000, 5.5 acres, sold to Griffin Land Holdings LLC
Oct. 28
Richard Montoya, 3058 N. Breckenridge Drive, East Wenatchee, $145,077, 0.28 acres, sold to Jeff B. and Trina E. James
Oct. 29
Krause Enterprises LLC, parcel number 22223020005, East Wenatchee, $135,000, 11.93 acres, sold to Jeffrey Scott Smith
Richard Montoya, 2990 N. Breckenridge Drive, East Wenatchee, $135,000, 0.27 acres, sold to Nicole Leann Espinoza and Miguel Angel Ramos
Pierre Renton Properties LLC, 383 Trina Marie Road and parcel numbers 26212720014, 26212710022, 26212720019, 26212720017, 26212720018, 26212740008, 26212730004 and 26212740007 (nine parcels), Orondo, $960,000, 53.67 acres, sold to AFK Vineyard Services LLC
Western Cascades Land, 291 Urban Industrial Way, East Wenatchee, $568,000, 3.8 acres, sold to North Face Properties LLC
Jessup Home Design Inc., 2611 Paisley St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $135,000, 0.29 acres, sold to Susan M. Hammond
Oct. 30
American Dream Lands LLC, parcel number 53700001900, Waterville, $26,900, 8.52 acres, sold to Joseph and Melissa Chapman
CBH LLC, 89 N. Shore Drive, Chelan, $300,000, 0.9 acres, sold to Michael N. and Maurya A. Broadsword
John B. and Camille R. Smithson, 460 Lakefront Drive, Orondo, $200,000, 0.17 acres, sold to Lance A. and Cindy W. Roth
Joseph W. Ehlers, parcel number 30292540000, Coulee Dam, $30,000, 76.74 acres, sold to W. James Egbert and Ty William Egbert
Lauri Ann McNeal, 4180 N.W. Cascade Ave. and parcel numbers 40400004701, 40400004703, 40400005000, 40400004601 and 40400005100 (six parcels), East Wenatchee, $2,100,000, 20.93 acres, sold to Blue Heron Orchard LLC
Maria I. Villanueva, 401 Wild Turkey Road, East Wenatchee, $25,000, 6.57 acres, sold to Yenifer S. Ruelas Aguilar
Noe and Guadalupe M. Sitio, 230 5th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $132,500, 0.27 acres, sold to Jesus and Celia De La Cruz
Deerland Holdings LLC, parcel number 49700000100, Mansfield, $70,000, 8.7 acres, sold to Roger Villagrana and Angelica Cecilia Lopez Zambran
Jessup Home Design Inc., 2571 Paisley St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $125,000, 0.25 acres, sold to Jason and Lynn Lininger
Baird Investments LLC, 13051 Highway 2, East Wenatchee, $1,030,000, 13.2 acres, sold to Esperanza Ridge LLC
David A. and Cynthia E. Phillippi, 5020 N.W. Cascade Ave., East Wenatchee, $2,250,000, 7.69 acres, sold to Northern Fruit Company
Jessup Home Design Inc., 2640 Paisley St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $135,000, 0.27 acres, sold to Edward Scott and Valerie Lynn Loidhamer
Richard V. and Laura M. Menendez, parcel number 81701201600, Coulee-Hartline, $6,500, 1.66 acres, sold to John and Melissa Kuchera