Chelan County commercial sales
Aug. 14
Apple Hill Properties LLC, 3031 G3 Center Road and 3014 Ohme Road (two parcels), Wenatchee, $1,300,000, sold to ARB Property LLC
Aug. 15
Marshall J. Tramp, 1249 Johnson St., Wenatchee, $225,000, sold to Roper Driz LLC
Aug. 28
Timothy M. and Becky K. Scott, 3221 Fairview Canyon Road, Monitor, $872,000, sold to David M. and Julia F. Thacker
Chelan County residential sales
Aug. 3
David R. Rodstol, 1111 Cedar St., Wenatchee, $495,515, sold to Timothy E. and Tracey L. Pettit
Daniel Logan, 811 Howard St., Wenatchee, $242,000, sold to Sonia Cortes
Guy W. and Kimberlee L. Bertilson, 5954 Locust Lane, Cashmere, $507,000, sold to Gerald and Gail Fraser
Elsie M. Johnson, 201 S. Elliott Ave. 13, Wenatchee, $225,000, sold to Albert D. Beattiger III and Penny L. Beattiger
Estate of Oral Edna Allen, 579 Goose Rock Lane, Malaga, $50,000, sold to Frank and Mildred Velazquez
Joseph Anderson, Property ID 64050, Ardenvoir, $40,000, sold to Steve S. and Tarri L. Edmonson
Aug. 4
Philip D. Milnes, 2154 Sunrise Circle, Wenatchee, $545,000, sold to Ricardo D. Carcamo and Carolina T. Del Campo
Anja E. Wallis, 221 W. Commercial St., Leavenworth, $450,000, sold to Amer and Selma D. Hadzikadunic
Gregory and Loren Hendrickson, 25619 Camp 12 Road, Plain, $248,500, sold to Virginia G. Thomas
Kimberly Troutman, 103 N. Park and Woodin Ave., Chelan, $25,000, sold to Heather and Jason Douangpanya
John E. and Donna A. Baumgartner, 2316 W. Prospect St., Chelan, $266,300, sold to Norma S. Domser et al
Kim Miller, aka Kim Miller Jr. and Sherri Lea Miller, 857 1st St., Chelan Falls, $676,000, sold to E & C Holdings LLC
Dorothy Milos, 320 Pioneer Drive, Wenatchee, $350,000, sold to Kalie L. Thompson
Caleb and Caitlin Reynolds, 1852 Methow St., Wenatchee, $267,000, sold to Mollee R. and Chase Lewallen
Eider Properties LLC, 3903 Malaga Ave., Malaga, $269,000, sold to Kasandra G. and Isaac Ramirez
Frederick W. Lenard III, 1518 Historic Lane, Wenatchee, $290,000, sold to Christian D. Mikkelsen and Kimberly L. McDaniels
Justin S. and Meghan E. Fravel, 1036 Tyler St., Wenatchee, $327,000, sold to Margaret K. Martin and Heidi L. Hargarten
Aug. 5
Hayley Lankhaar, 1011 Harvard Ave., Wenatchee, $297,000, sold to Sarah D. Dieringer and Kaleigh A. Reynolds
Karie S. Rolen, 112 N. Delaware Ave., Wenatchee, $307,500, sold to Kristen N. Hosey
James A. Mills, 87 Brunner Lane, Cashmere, $670,000, sold to Corbin H. Bohart
Vernon D. and Dolores M. Brunner, 4625 Butler Road, Cashmere, $749,950, sold to Russell A. and Olga Strong
Aaron R. Blake et al, 156 W. Whitman St., Leavenworth, $385,000, sold to James A. Whitesides and Hannah L. Reed
Saced and Susan Abtahi, 2220 W. Woodin Ave. 207, Chelan, $269,500, sold to James and Tamara Reinkens
Greg Easton, 214 Bandera Way, Chelan, $985,000, sold to Jennifer L. and Elizabeth Moran
Walter B. Knouf et al, 1215 Red Apple Road, Wenatchee, $291,000, sold to Benjamin J. and Kami A. Allen
Candice Burt, 427 Birch St., Leavenworth, $450,000, sold to James and Mary La Mew
William E. Leffler, 3804 Wapato Lake Road, Manson, $195,000, sold to Barstad Living Trust
Aug. 6
Shawna M. Tucker, 2008 Halvorson Canyon Road, Wenatchee, $530,000, sold to Mallory Ward and Pete Smith
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, 1307 Maple St., Wenatchee, $225,000, sold to Annette S. and Jan C. Olson
Ware Family Irrevocable Trust, 25402 Camp 12 Road, Plain, $210,000, sold to Bethel Investments LLC
David L. Stipe, 150 S. Emerson Ave., Wenatchee, $308,000, sold to Linda M. Dambacher
Douglas D. Foland, 546 Saddle Rock Loop, Wenatchee, $429,900, sold to Frederick W. Lenard III
Andrew Bales and Anjolene Price, 3498 Marlette Place, Malaga, $303,500, sold to Dave and Sherri Wahl
Ryan W. and Kelly A. Weatherman, 255 Corrigan Road, Cashmere, $560,000, sold to Guy W. and Kimberlee L. Bertilson
Aug. 7
Kenneth S. and Sari K. Greene, 1021 Amherst Ave., Wenatchee, $315,000, sold to William C. Peare
Jack C. Pusel, 3911 Strutzel Road, Monitor, $389,000, sold to William D. Pratt
Ryan C. Kovacevich, 1426 Springwater Ave., Wenatchee, $357,400, sold to Emelia Gutzwiler
Michael A. and Cindy R. De Coria, 10406 Simpson Road, Peshastin, $735,000, sold to Dane R. and Alisha L. Lewman
Robert S. Moger, 14056 and 14062 Brae Burn Road (two parcels), Lake Wenatchee, $315,000, sold to Mark Soleta and Courtney Prosser
Mike Hugev, 107 Pyramid Place, Chelan, $499,900, sold to Andrew and Kayla Sophinos
Brandon and Stephanie Beard, 804 W. Golf Course Drive, Chelan, $950,000, sold to Cory E. and Bente C. Klatt
Sarah M. and Kaitlyn C. Agerup, 279 Mike Keys Road, Manson, $418,000, sold to Daniel J. and Amy J. Stachelski
Aug. 8
Mark and Rhonda Call, 16020 Telemark Lane, Lake Wenatchee, $650,000, sold to Charlie Cartwright and Ashley Schiavone
Aug. 10
Marvin L. Hinz, 144 Cherry St., Leavenworth, $485,000, sold to Jessica Kocian and Christopher Cox
Chris L. Watters, 2385 Entiat Way, Entiat, $291,200, sold to Jessy-Jon P. and Alexis R. Vasquez
Margaret Blankenship, 929 Monroe St., Wenatchee, $270,000, sold to Lucas Behrens and Susan Schott
Caroline A. Witt, Property ID 67749, Leavenworth, $240,000, sold to James H. and Mary A. Klarich
Aug. 11
Amber Bollinger, 3090 Pinehurst Place, Wenatchee, $910,000, sold to Owen and Elizabeth Baldwin
John C. and Nancy Fulton Rogers, Trustees, 2128 W. Honeysett Road, Wenatchee, $374,000, sold to William B. McNair and Paige N. Hewitt
Delores A. Sanford, 9751 Eagle Creek Road and Property ID 32943 and 32946 (three parcels), Leavenworth, $975,000, sold to Matthew and Lennea Hopkins
Michael A. Willet et al, 76 Willet Lane, Plain, $306,000, sold to Mark Salgado
Sharon Ann Olsen Living Trust, 452 Hyacinth Road, Manson, $1,700,000, sold to Franklin Manson Village LLC
Florence E. Pearson, 103 N. Park St. 324, Chelan, $585,000, sold to Brent E. Williams
Brian P. and Diane M. Sand, 143 Mirabella Drive, Chelan, $940,000, sold to Marcus L. Erickson
Henry L. and Stephanie J. Koster, 12508 S. Lakeshore Road and Property ID 47841 (two parcels), Chelan, $840,000, sold to David and Mara Thom
Eula Jeffries, 56 Firwood Lane, Manson, $390,000, sold to Martin D. and Susan K. Fox
Catherine H. Kent, 30 Harris Row, Manson, $1,150,000, sold to Jon and Laura Wood
William D. Layman and Susan Evans, 1101 Appleland Drive, Wenatchee, $442,000, sold to Josef A. and Grace E. Dunbar
Michelle A. La Fayette, 515 Orondo Ave., Wenatchee, $272,000, sold to Scott G. Doornenbal
Edgar F. and Miriam E. Perez, 3009 Edward St., Malaga, $100,000, sold to Jose and Laura Rodas
Gary and Sharon Johnson, 221 Libby Lane, Cashmere, $660,005, sold to Merrick B. Richmond and Elizabeth A. Armbrust
Roberts Construction LLC, 1002 Spring Mountain Drive, Wenatchee, $559,900, sold to Stephen M. and Noriko Mayo
M. Frances Brender Estate, 9151 Icicle Road F, Leavenworth, $415,000, sold to Rebecca Peltz
Aug. 12
Darren M. and Melissa A. Days, 1710 Lower Monitor Road, Wenatchee, $519,500, sold to Donald C. and Karen M. Weber
Michelle M. Key, 358 Whitman St., Leavenworth, $357,500, sold to Guy D. Oram
Todd and Julianne Loreth, 11307 Eagle Creek Road, Leavenworth, $250,000, sold to Peter and Kelly Chizmar
Moore Family Living Trust, 18275 and 18273 Sunland Drive (two parcels), Lake Wenatchee, $560,000, sold to Sheena and Ezra Frenzel
Lakeview Orchards Inc., 4010 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $87,000, sold to Joshua and Holly Didjurgis
Rob and Kim Robertson, 111 Stehekin Way, Chelan, $510,000, sold to Anthony E. and Nikki L. Callero
Bruce A. and Joanne L. Knott, 1902 W. Prospect St. 204, Chelan, $195,000, sold to Mark Rodriguez
Stephen M. and Noriko Mayo, 1720 Canyon Crest Drive and Property ID 53394 (two parcels), Wenatchee, $700,000, sold to Lionel J. Mayo
Beverly Swingen Price Trust, 211 Pershing Circle, Wenatchee, $439,900, sold to Bridget Brown
Jose and Maria Garcia, 1309 Gaspar St., Wenatchee, $249,000, sold to Monica Garcia et al
Aug. 13
Bran E. McGinley and Lindsay C. Overton, 2825 No. 1 Canyon Road, Wenatchee, $684,000, sold to Kathleen R. MacGuire and Jeffrey D. Harless
Andrew B. and Jennifer McLeod, 4365 Mission Creek Road, Cashmere, $338,600, sold to Dennis E. and Susan C. Gasbar
Gerry D. Rockhill Trustee, 11578 River Bend Drive, Leavenworth, $540,000, sold to James P. England Jr.
Ralph E. Sorenson, 11290 Entiat River Road, Entiat, $360,000, sold to Chris L. Watters
Kara J. and Terry D. Kaegebein, 2935 Katya Lane, Chelan, $305,000, sold to Shuel Investments LLC
Steve and Hanne Bayne, 923 E. Wapato Ave., Chelan, $339,000, sold to Eric D. and Kelly L. Dominick
William H. and Judith A. Cooper Revocable Living Trust, 1716 Central Ave. 5 A, Wenatchee, $480,000, sold to Jay A. and Candace R. Hansen Revocable Living Trust
Aug. 14
Jason L. and Lisa K. Sweem, 1025 Castlerock Ave., Wenatchee, $257,500, sold to Stanley A. and Wendy J. Smoke
Patrick and Ann Appleby, 2215 Sandy Brooke, Wenatchee, $740,000, sold to Brian E. McGinley and Lindsay C. Overton
Alan C. Smith, 224 Stoneybrook Lane, Wenatchee, $729,000, sold to Travis and Noelle Brandt
Joshua and Elyse Flickner, 12246 W. Shugart Flats Road, Plain, $709,000, sold to William W. and Terri F. Reid Family Trust
Sunset Marina LLC, Property ID 66816, W. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $75,950, sold to Susan E. Caverly
D & T Campbell Investments LLC, 149 Manzanita Drive, Manson, $496,400, sold to Sandra A. and Steven R. Green
Aug. 15
Tom and Premchit Chiangpradit and Nicole V. Chiangpradit, 2220 W. Woodin Ave. 309, Chelan, $275,000, sold to Jason Yeu Tat Chu and Yanin Pattayakul
Aug. 16
Sam and Colleen Crossett, 3659 Dianna Way, Wenatchee, $680,000, sold to David W. Peterson and Marcia K. Fall
Aug. 17
Rhett and Molly Butler, 1331 Second St., Wenatchee, $410,000, sold to Kelly J. and Austin L. Flones
David A. Reinholz, 250 Kennedy Road, Cashmere, $830,500, sold to Jeffrey D. and Katherine L. Johnson
Barbara Rae Huston et al, Property ID 21921, Cashmere, $90,000, sold to Nathan B. Cheyne
Colin A. Levi, 3795 Knowles Road, Wenatchee, $490,000, sold to Kelly G. and Caden Q. Stockwell
Edward H. and Sandra L. Beilstein, 1239 Hill St., Wenatchee, $355,000, sold to Robert G. and Judith K. Giesinger
Michelle and Richard Mahoney, 1498 Elmwood St., Wenatchee, $419,900, sold to Jeffrey and Jana Sutton
Thomas Rasmussen et al, 8947 Icicle Road, Leavenworth, $371,929, sold to Stuart and Adriana Rasmussen
Joseph A. and Glenna V. Zinni, 119 Monte Carlo Drive, Chelan, $463,000, sold to John M. Monahan and Lisa H. Llamas
Wilf T. and Diane M. Wainhouse, 415 S. 3rd St., Chelan, $949,000, sold to Diana P. and Kathleen Foruria
Pamela A. Kalian Family Trust, 44 Kalian Lane, Manson, $3,495,000, sold to Michelle Dauphiny and Christopher Becker
Joseph A. and Jackie L. Gerber, 653 Lakayuse Road, Manson, $1,395,000, sold to Christian and Barbara Jensen
Aug. 18
Travis and Noelle Brandt, 2502 Lester Road and Property ID 16560 (two parcels), Wenatchee, $395,000, sold to Derek Keeler
Andrew D. and Susan M. Metcalfe, 3945 W. Eaglerock Drive, Wenatchee, $650,000, sold to Jessica Sachs
Ellen D. Torbett, 12235 Ski View Lane, Leavenworth, $1,050,000, sold to Corr Downs Mountain LLC
Nick B. Schubert, 8809 Josephine Ave. and Property ID 31358 (two parcels), Dryden, $260,000, sold to Angie Coleman Sherman
Rod Hoffman et al, 5336 Crum Canyon Road, Entiat, $130,000, sold to Zebulen Pike
Brian S. and Juli A. Hooper, 423 Porcupine Lane, Chelan, $254,000, sold to Kenneth M. and Nicole A. Sexsmith
Maria and Hector Padilla, 415 N. Cedar St., Chelan, $135,712, Maria D. and Hector Padilla et al
Timothy W. and Elizabeth S. Stickney, 2065 Summit Blvd., Manson, $865,000, sold to Gordon C. and Cindy L. Rice
Gary I. Jensen, 11406 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $275,000, sold to Tiffany M. Gaul
Robert L. and Patricia A. Lorentson, 75 Lizzie Lane 3, Manson, $425,000, sold to John and Lauri Whims
Mark B. and Alison Neveldine, 107 Lone Ram Lane, Wenatchee, $793,000, sold to Kyle O. and Melanie E. Maese
Springwater Homes LLC, 3785 Buck Haven Lane, Wenatchee, $558,000, sold to Heather K. Eller and Clinton L. Hepper
Wapiti North LLC, 20 Starlight Ave., Wenatchee, $509,900, sold to Mark W. and Leslie P. Hester
Aug. 19
Marian L. Stillman, 1908 No. 2 Canyon Road, Wenatchee, $340,000, sold to Wesley R. and Shelby W. Chamberlain
Samuel W. and Roxanne Bryant, 4445 Brisky Canyon Road, Cashmere, $619,000, sold to Andrew and Rachel Rowe
Riverside Meadow LLC, 418 Riverside Meadow, Cashmere, $430,000, sold to Malenna Jordan
Justin D. and Brynn C. Page, 827 Easy St., Wenatchee, $357,000, sold to Jamie D. Hoiland
William Koster, 575 Alpine Place 01, Leavenworth, $367,000, sold to Joel D. and Amanda C. Werdell
Tabitha Pryby, 22015 Stirrup Road, Plain, $413,000, sold to Patrick J. and Cassandra G. Leonard
Aug. 20
Jeffrey and Teresa Kenoyer, 205 Skyline Drive, Cashmere, $510,000, sold to Charles B. and Kelly Six
George B. and Carol L. Valentine, 12782 Wilson St., Leavenworth, $702,000, sold to Norman and Oksana Cook
Gordon and Cynthia Rice, 130 and 134 Pine Crest Place (two parcels), Manson, $750,000, sold to Leanin Pine LLC
Real Estate Services of Wenatchee Valley LLC, 733 S. Chelan Ave., Wenatchee, $257,000, sold to Chyanne Rubash and Stephen Wapato Jr.
Terri L. Timpe, 12413 Chumstick Highway and 95 Nevadelle Lane (two parcels), Leavenworth, $750,000, sold to Mike Herzog and Keri Goldman
Aug. 21
Donald D. and Phyllis J. Jutilla, 1601 Maiden Lane C202, Wenatchee, $315,000, sold to Gotthold Family Trust
Simon E. Kelly, 1422 Walnut St., Wenatchee, $478,000, sold to Walnut Home LLC
Patricia J. and Robert L. Gay, 119 Westview Drive, Chelan, $329,544, sold to Stephen C. Gay
Russel A. Rerucha, 100 Lake Chelan Shores Drive 10 1, Chelan, $659,000, sold to Bradley and Cynthia Ridenhour
Douglas H. and Jama England, 2875 Lakeshore Drive, Manson, $620,000, sold to Heather J. Ireland
Daniel Eby, 237 Timber Ridge Canyon Road, Leavenworth, $765,500, sold to Steven P. Godmere Trust
Timberwood Homes LLC, 278 Burch Hollow Lane, Wenatchee, $726,652, sold to Natalie Baerlocher
Aug. 23
Karen Wilkins and Brooke Peart, 13907 Highway 2, Leavenworth, $110,000, sold to Karen Wilkins
Aug. 24
Griffith and Laurel Barb, 904 Morris St., Wenatchee, $249,000, sold to Neryem Flores
Fusano Family 2005 Trust, 1845 Maple St. 11, Wenatchee, $455,000, sold to Rebecca L. Dorey
Patricia J. Garrison, 10003 and 10005 Saska Way (two parcels), Entiat, $400,000, sold to Charles R. and Jody M. Benson
Chelan Highlands LLC, 704 W. Golf Course Drive, Chelan, $639,000, sold to Jamie and Connie R. O’Leary
Sage Homes LLC, 704 W. Golf Course Drive, Chelan, $416,250, sold to Jamie and Connie R. O’Leary
Donald D. Collins, 327 E. Allen Ave., Chelan, $236,200, sold to Adriana Centeno and Michael T. Curran
Kathryn and Leonard Hamilton, 1225 Red Apple Road, Wenatchee, $520,000, sold to Douglas W. and Kathleen K. Pauly
A Home Doctor Inc., 82 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $339,500, sold to Emerson N. and Erica J. Penado
Aug. 25
Sally A. Thompson, 1470 Westpoint Place, Wenatchee, $595,900, sold to Samuel E. and Sherri L. Littrell
Kevin and Andrea Britt, 3555 Westridge Place, Wenatchee, $689,000, sold to Loren D. and Miesha L. Brown
O.W. Vince Davenport, 109 Alpenhof Lane, Leavenworth, $330,000, sold to Keith and Mercy Davenport
Jacob and Helen Van Proyen, 13593 Chumstick Highway, Leavenworth, $392,000, sold to Mark S. Taylor
Melissa E. and Michael F. Mayfield, 16123 River Road, Plain, $378,777, sold to Melissa and Adam Benton
Diana C. Rumelhart, 11155 S. Lakeshore Road 16 B, Chelan, $160,000, sold to Patrick L. Moore
James and Bernice A. Parody, 1825 Duke St., Wenatchee, $289,000, sold to Chelsey M. Jenkins and Sean K. Fitzmaurice
Vitaliy and Olga Voytovich, 238 Pine St., Leavenworth, $792,000, sold to Margaret H. and Brian P. Richter
Aug. 26
Louis E. Miller, 3303 and 3309 Hansel Lane (two parcels), Peshastin, $410,000, sold to Caitlin and Scott Huson
Corbin J. Crimmins, 274 Scholze St., Leavenworth, $455,000, sold to Daren L. and Christina C. Nelson
Susan M. Rinke, 11369 Shugart Flats Road, Plain, $429,000, sold to Sarah E. Flawn and Warren E. Hellman
Dennis J. and Susan L. Henn, 56 White Fir Lane, Lake Wenatchee, $526,000, sold to Casey and Meaghan M. Rodgers et al
Misty A. Fewel, Property ID 41275, 41276 and 41280 (three parcels), Chelan, $105,000, sold to Craig and Alexzandria Henderson
Robert and Miriam Culwell, 309 Clos Chevalle Road, Chelan, $342,500, sold to Jennifer A. Olson and Duncan J. Wilk
Beate Zur Hausen-Haas, 401 Lowe St., Wenatchee, $300,000, sold to Celso Perez and Raquel Guzman et al
Wesley J. and Heather T. Rush, 3595 Dianna Way, Wenatchee, $645,000, sold to Matthew and Aaron Wilbur
Aug. 27
Brooke H. Broderson, 1617 Orchard Ave., Wenatchee, $411,000, sold to Mackenzie L. and Jared Crawford
Steven R. Davenport, 3505 Burchvale Road, Wenatchee, $460,000, sold to Jeanette J. and Lester K. Kanzler
Easy Street Investments LLC, 10285 Ski Hill Drive, Leavenworth, $855,000, sold to Nathaniel and Sarah Stewart
Patrick F. Fairchild, 21711 Colt Road, Plain, $399,000, sold to Marlene S. Liranzo
Summers Living Trusts et al, 20795 Kahler Drive E6, Lake Wenatchee, $269,000, sold to Scott W. and Michelle P. Peyree Trust
Jody A. Engle, 366 Highway 150, Chelan, $1,250,000, sold to Anna F. and Jacob Veldhuis
Meagan R. and John R. Zeman, 127 E. Highland Ave., Chelan, $725,000, sold to Stephanie Pietromonaco and Roby Patrick
Mark R. Braseth, 7 Sunny Shores Lane, Manson, $3,495,000, sold to Steven G. and Marcie A. Lenz
Danny C. Fitting, 1018 Idaho St., Wenatchee, $415,000, sold to Marylou Clizbe
Mackenzie Devereaux and Jared Crawford, 1016 Monroe St., Wenatchee, $315,000, sold to Kirsten Cheek
Sarah and Jason Fournier, 420 W. Manson Road 6, Chelan, $390,000, sold to Christy K. Tieskoetter and Le Phi Long
Pine Shadow Land Company LLC, 1001 Spring Mountain Drive, Wenatchee, $487,900, sold to Meadow Creek Properties LLC
Sage Homes LLC, 1001 Spring Mountain Drive, Wenatchee, $392,900, sold to Meadow Creek Properties LLC
Springwater Developers LLC, 1001 Spring Mountain Drive, Wenatchee, $47,432, sold to Sage Homes LLC
Aug. 28
DJML LLC, 6722 Forest Ridge Drive, Wenatchee, $799,000, sold to Anthony and Elizabeth Krajcer
Richard L. Tonseth, 1534 Songbird Lane, Wenatchee, $365,000, sold to David and Kathie Derring
Nanette K. Ashmore, 625 Ramona Ave., Wenatchee, $300,000, sold to Jacob and Whitney Crouch
Edgar M. Guillen, 1405 Walnut St., Wenatchee, $300,000, sold to Jose J. Guzman Santos and Yasmin Rojas Nunez
The Zuluaga Family LLLP, 322 W. Woodin Ave. 515, Chelan, $310,000, sold to Jonathan and Sally Hougham
Phillippi Fruit Co., Property ID 18254, Wenatchee, $900,000, sold to Svensson Investments LLC
MPV Investments LLC, 545 Junction Lane D706, Leavenworth, $394,000, sold to Janet Zema Trust
Terry and Debbie J. Patnode, 103 Prospect St. B, Leavenworth, $350,000, sold to Matthew and Kirsten Schwab
Washington Federal Savings & Loan Association, Property ID 42200, 42702 and 42706 (three parcels), Chelan, $1,750,000, sold to GBS Lake Hills LLC
Marc B. Wright, 108 Waterview Drive, Chelan, $1,299,999, sold to Vikki J. and Michael S. Strand et al
Ragnhild Jonassen, 34256 S. Nason Road, Stevens Pass, $311,000, sold to Sara Cox and Mitchell Fyan
R & B Investments Unlimited LLC, 20779 Chiwawa Loop Road, Lake Wenatchee, $543,000, sold to Sheryl S. and Darren R. Smith
Aug. 29
Ahtanum Properties Inc., 3762 Iroquois Lane, Monitor, $1,000, sold to David A. Printz
Aug. 31
Agripina Cabrera, 230 N. Franklin Ave., Wenatchee, $305,000, sold to Kyle J. Parkhill and Olivia R. Waters
Patriot Investment Properties LLC, 908 Poplar Ave., Wenatchee, $325,000, sold to Joshua M. Madland and Teresa Ladd
James R. Guthrie et al, 5816 Evergreen Drive, Cashmere, $285,000, sold to Borealis LLC
Donald A. and Margaret Kellogg Trustees, 1601 Maiden Lane A103, Wenatchee, $323,000, sold to Mary Engley
Jacobi Property LLC, 12315 Mule Tail Flats Road, Plain, $1,500,000, sold to Jeffrey A. James and Lori Claudon James
Daniel P. and Laura P. Jones, 452 Porcupine Lane, Chelan, $800,000, sold to Brett and Melissa Johanson
Craig and Deanna Henninger, 103 N. Park & Woodin Ave., Chelan, $200, sold to Wiggens Family Holdings LLC
Charles Steele VII and Christine Steele, 114 Wells Ave., and Property ID 49806 (two parcels), Manson, $50,000, sold to Lisa M. Steele-Haberly and Jeffrey B. Haberly
Wendy Skalisky, 1039 Fuller St., Wenatchee, $299,900, sold to Kyle Brodie and Megan Fatta
Chelan County land sales
Aug. 3
Chad Noah, 520 Meeks Road, Wenatchee, $51,922, 4 acres, sold to Chad Noah and Miranda Hauff
DSJS LLC, Property ID 65911, Chelan, $47,000, 20 acres, sold to Erik Ketner and Jeannette Wake
Aug. 4
Jonathan Price, 14148 Brae Burn Road, Lake Wenatchee, $30,000, 0.23 acres, sold to Sele Family LLC
Alida Smithers, 100 Henderson Terrace, Chelan, $329,000, 20 acres, sold to David R. and Piaget G. Huewe
Patricia A. Wisdom, Property ID 47707, Manson, $525,000, 21 acres, sold to Jake E. Collins Jr.
Chelan Development Company LLC, Property ID 51462, Chelan, $119,000, 20.22 acres, sold to Michael and Raichelle Wallace
Michael and Teresa Gannon, 48 Nickel View Lane, Manson, $129,900, 0.28 acres, sold to Elizabeth C. Eide
Aug. 5
Daniel Sterns, Property ID 38906, Lake Wenatchee, $155,000, 0.57 acres, sold to Todd R. and Jodi B. McDevitt
V. Louise and Darin D. Swinney, 124 Hillcrest Place, Chelan, $108,000, 0.32 acres, sold to Michael D. and Stephanie W. Stevic
Bradley D. Neal, 42 S. Madeline Road, Manson, $189,900, 0.82 acres, sold to Gary M. Westmoreland
Aug. 6
Randall B. Johnson, Property ID 23618, Wenatchee, $125,000, 1.04 acres, sold to Mukund N. Sargur
Robert L. Denny, Property ID 50680, Manson, $165,000, 0.55 acres, sold to Scott H. and Diane C. Earney
Brooks and Gracia C. Gilbertson, 16096 River Road, Plain, $187,500, 2.51 acres, sold to Marc A. and Elizabeth FG McElney
Aug. 7
Blessin Family Trust, 223 Crystal Drive, Chelan, $269,000, 0.32 acres, sold to Karen W. and William D. Carlton
J & O LLC, 230 Pinegrass St., Leavenworth, $146,000, 0.14 acres, sold to Patricia A. McGaughey et al
J & O LLC, 216 Pinegrass St., Leavenworth, $139,000, 0.14 acres, sold to Matt and Deborah B. Gorman
Sean R. and Jami L. McKenna, 4524 Mission Creek Road, Cashmere, $80,000, 5.01 acres, sold to Frank and Sharon Baker
David Low, 203 and 201 San Remo Lane, Chelan, $15,500, 0.15 acres, sold to Thomas P. May (Boundary Line Adjustment)
Aug. 10
Rikard E. Einarsson, 1806 Valleyvue Road, Wenatchee, $90,000, 0.24 acres, sold to JMRB Properties LLC
Brett S. Bloomberg, 15090 Martin Christensen Drive, Leavenworth, $115,000, 5 acres, sold to Darryl and Tammy Carley
Vacant Land Now, Property ID 32749, Leavenworth, $9,900, 0.2 acres, sold to John and Moiya Rossnagle
Wesley M. and Mary Sherer, 81 Summerset Blvd., Manson, $110,000, 0.29 acres, sold to Niwas Homes LLC
Wesley M. and Mary Sherer, 1510 Swartout Road, Manson, $110,000, 0.23 acres, sold to Niwas Homes LLC
Aug. 11
Richard L. Stoecklin, 110 San Remo Lane, Chelan, $120,000, 0.17 acres, sold to Habrehab LLC
2910 E. Nora Drive LLC, 354 Substation Road, Chelan, $215,000, 10.65 acres, sold to Randal A. Potter and Dawn M. Hoge
Kimberly Eiring and Kelleen Bernard, Property ID 67633, Manson, $199,000, 5.2 acres, sold to David C. and Stephanie L. Jones
Aug. 12
Joseph R. Morris, 404 Quail Run Road, Chelan, $150,000, 0.54 acres, sold to Pete and Penny Peters
Safari Land and Development Co., 306 Clos Chevalle Road, Chelan, $155,000, 0.57 acres, sold to Greg and Anne Hurley
Douglas and Nancy Bachtel, 3565 Chelan Blvd., Manson, $545,000, 0.75 acres, sold to Don and Koni Braman
Robert A. Kohn, 14 Kohn Drive, Manson, $145,000, 0.36 acres, sold to Richard R. and Marlene R. Larson
Jonathan and Sonia McCreary, 211 Riviera Drive, Chelan, $130,000, 0.16 acres, sold to Ted Thornton and Deborah Doyle
Aug. 13
William Jerrell Geoghagan Trust, Property ID 32935, Leavenworth, $320,000, 9.82 acres, sold to Richard A. and Kristy J. Nelson
Jeffrey Bundy et al, 19798 Highway 207, Lake Wenatchee, $155,000, 4.26 acres, sold to Christopher and Lori McAuslan
Melody L. Cappelletti and Anthony J. Rivas-Somiza, Property ID 67897, Leavenworth, $235,000, 3.07 acres, sold to Todd Cohn
Aug. 14
John T. and Christina A. Humphreys, 22672 Alpine Drive, Lake Wenatchee, $445,000, 0.59 acres, sold to RR Redmond Inc.
Aug. 17
Katherine V. Damus, 155 Bjork Canyon Road, Leavenworth, $250,000, 7.32 acres, sold to Artem and Natalia Zhurid
Dean and Sharon Kliegl, 145 Mirabella Drive, Chelan, $176,000, 0.52 acres, sold to Shelly K. Sareen and Naveen Kumar
Keith E. and Kyla M. Allen, 295 Hawks Ridge Road, Chelan, $189,000, 30.12 acres, sold to James W. Carraway
Terrance P. Doede, Property ID 50676, Snuffy Smith Road, Manson, $15,000, 11.83 acres, sold to Earl Griffith (boundary line adjustment)
Terrance P. Doede, 87 Meraki Lane and Property ID 50676, Snuffy Smith Road (two parcels), Manson, $15,000, sold to Earl Griffith (boundary line adjustment)
Eider Properties LLC, 49 Chelsie Lane, Leavenworth, $152,000, 1.01 acres, sold to Daniel J. Cappellini
Aug. 18
Karin C. Kajita and Nelda C. Swiggett, 34380 S. Nason Road, Stevens Pass, $69,500, 0.28 acres, sold to Charles and Teresa Dwyer
Matthew W. and Sue A. Wilks, 25804 Camp 12 Road, Plain, $43,680, 0.41 acres, sold to Charles E. Vollrath
Donald G. Riggin, Property ID 40158, Chelan, $67,650, 0.77 acres, sold to Kenneth and Diane Martin
Crystal View Estates, 112 Ridgeview Drive, Chelan, $165,000, 0.33 acres, sold to Geoffrey and Maura Hartway
Section 26 Dry Creek LLC, Property ID 67934, Leavenworth, $125,000, 20.02 acres, sold to Edward D. and Kathryn A. Tenney
Shirley Basarab and John Basarab III Living Trust, 16965 and 16991 Chumstick Highway (two parcels), Leavenworth, $139,900, 17.22 acres, sold to Kyle Anderson and Chrystal Montgomery
Aug. 19
Betty L. Henton, Property ID 51682, Manson, $290,000, 45.47 acres, sold to John and Nicola J.L. Allison
Lawrence E. Morehead, Property ID 67632, Manson, $180,000, 5.1 acres, sold to Peter H. and Cigdem Jones
Timothy M. and Becky K. Scott, 35 Little Buck Lane, Monitor, $129,250, 0.95 acres, sold to Duke Baltera
Aug. 20
DMB Holding Company LLC, 425 Ohme Garden Road, Wenatchee, $525,000, 2.75 acres, sold to Eider Properties LLC
Last Minute LLC, 4365 Northridge Drive, Wenatchee, $325,000, 3.25 acres, sold to John V. Fortune Jr. and Sandra Dee Fortune
Chelan Lookout LLLP, 103 Bighorn Way, Chelan, $450,000, 6 acres, sold to Seven Acres Foundation
Seven Acres Foundation, 38 Anderson Road and Property ID 46718 (two parcels), Chelan, $200,000, 9.15 acres, sold to Chelan Valley Housing Trust
Ronald and Marsha Eastman, Property ID 67029, Upper Joe Creek Road, Manson, $140,000, 5.01 acres, sold to Tony A. Zindel and Wendy K. Neidig
Aug. 21
Scott and Jennifer Wendlandt, 109 Hillcrest Place, Chelan, $110,000, 0.19 acres, sold to Cesar and Maria E. Garcia
James W. and Linda G. Brigleb, Property ID 57479, Wenatchee, $150,000, 0.29 acres, sold to Darrell H. and Kathy L. Miller Living Trust
Aug. 24
Robert E. and Helen P. Graham, 112 Elizabeth Court, Wenatchee, $125,000, 1.13 acres, sold to Wessman Construction LLC
Rick J. Stetner, Property ID 27869, Leavenworth, $359,000, 1 acre, sold to David J. and Heather R. Niemi
David Maan, Property ID 39631, Lake Wenatchee, $89,000, 1.47 acres, sold to Doug and Heather Wadsworth
Van Lith Developments & Excavation Inc., Property ID 63054, Manson, $385,000, 4.31 acres, sold to Serana LLC
Aug. 25
Jeff A. Mason, Property ID 27990 and 27991 (two parcels), Leavenworth, $100,000, 1.92 acres, sold to Eric and Pauline Chardoul-Sutter
Marita Properties LLC, 177 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $1,500,000, 4.7 acres, sold to Adams Tri-Cities Enterprises Inc.
Marita Properties LLC, 24, 68, 110 and 126 Marita Lane (four parcels), Chelan, $1,125,000, 6.36 acres, sold to Adams Tri-Cities Enterprises Inc.
Safari Land and Development Co., 308 Clos Chevalle Road, Chelan, $163,000, 0.53 acres, sold to Michael L. and Ipek M.K. Dols
Jeffrey L. and Shannon M. Corbett, Property ID 46136, Chelan, $400,000, 20.14 acres, sold to JJMC Properties LLC
Aug. 26
Drosdick Family LLC, 294 Hawks Ridge Road, Chelan, $280,000, 20.05 acres, sold to Sean and Avanie Trovato
Albert O. and Jean L. Sherman JTROS, 27828 Napeequa Drive, Lake Wenatchee, $40,000, 0.27 acres, sold to Jay F. and Sandra D. Brunner
Griselia Farias and Jonathan Trujillo, 247 Barkley Road, Manson, $210,000, 7.72 acres, sold to Maria V. Lisenko and Chris Dandridge
John A. and Tambra R. Zimmermann, 8872 Canal Road, Leavenworth, $305,000, 8.05 acres, sold to Matthew M. and Kelly L. Radcliff
Aug. 27
W.D. Peterson Orchards Inc., Property ID 47723, Greens Landing Road, Manson, $765,000, 3.92 acres, sold to James E. Dolan
Select Homes Inc., 124 Ruby Circle, Chelan, $130,000, 0.36 acres, sold to Puget Sound Quality Construction Inc.
Select Homes Inc., 122 Mayer Drive, Chelan, $150,000, 0.23 acres, sold to Aaron Glenn and Licio Liberato
J & O LLC, 322 Pinegrass St., Leavenworth, $141,000, 0.14 acres, sold to Kevin Sullivan
J & O LLC, 316 Pinegrass St., Leavenworth, $141,000, 0.14 acres, sold to Kelsey Sullivan and Matthew Watts
Aug. 28
DJML LLC, 6718 Forest Ridge Drive, Wenatchee, $41,000, 0.8 acres, sold to Anthony and Elizabeth Krajcer
Icyle Zediker Eisler Credit Shelter Trust, Property ID 30302, Leavenworth, $102,600, 11.42 acres, sold to Teresa Watts et al
McClosky Family Trust, 389 McClosky Drive, Chelan, $175,000, 0.92 acres, sold to Paula Holt
Dale and Sherry Kimmerly, Property ID 19526, Wenatchee, $79,000, 0.78 acres, sold to A Home Doctor Inc.
Steven D. Donley, Property ID 40128, Chelan, $65,000, 20.1 acres, sold to George and Suzette Sumalbag et al
Aug. 30
Chelan Development Company LLC, Property ID 51452, Chelan, $93,945, 20.1 acres, sold to Gerald F. and Kimberly K. Wickman
Douglas County commercial sales
No commercial sales were recorded for Douglas County in August.
Douglas County residential sales
Aug. 3
Ronald B. and Olga A. Cook, 1330 N. Arbor Terrace, East Wenatchee, $549,000, sold to Virginia A. Kraft
EN Investments LLC, 1377 Clements Circle, East Wenatchee, $320,000, sold to Andrea Dobihal
John and Mary Koppang, 1530 Bodie Drive, Waterville, $9,000, sold to Thomas James Uchison
Darold and Sheila Brandenburg, 13399 Highway 17, Bridgeport, $135,000, sold to David and Sheryl Hunter
Aug. 4
Victoria Reams, 622 13th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $390,000, sold to Daniel Paul-David and Heather Wakin
Brewster Congregation Jehovah’s Witnesses, 805 Highway 173 and parcel number 30252920010 (two parcels), Brewster, $85,000, sold to Robert A. Berger
Aug. 5
Douglas Vickery, 455 9th St. N.E. Space 33, East Wenatchee, $42,000, sold to Kerith Lynn Cornell
Tomas and Virginia Alcaraz, 3077 Sunset Highway, East Wenatchee, $249,900, sold to Linda Christiansen
David A. and Kaitlyn J. Garza, 1333 N. Ashland Ave., East Wenatchee, $329,000, sold to Ray and Deniese Aultman and Jade Aultman
Doris Germaine Gerfy, 776 N. Jerome Lane, East Wenatchee, $380,500, sold to Roxanne K. Villa and Emmanuel A. Pina Gaona
Aug. 6
Daisy Lugo, 109 N. Keller Ave., East Wenatchee, $308,000, sold to Chynna Sandhop
James M. and Suzanne L. Robinson, 505 N. Jackson St., Waterville, $290,000, sold to Eric J. and Amanda R. McGhee
Aug. 7
Jonathan Merz, 303 E. Poplar St., Waterville, $160,000, sold to Jeffery A. Norman
Kinder J. Smoots, 480 W. Emerson Drive, Orondo, $367,500, sold to Brent H. and Dawn R. Husmoe
R & R Holdings NW LLC, 100 Simon St. #38, East Wenatchee, $135,000, sold to C3G Holdings LLC
Shirlee J. Long, 2020 Columbia Blvd., Bridgeport, $170,000, sold to Adilene Dominguez and Jose A. Macedo Ruiz
Marydell D. Marson, 118 Ridgemont Drive, East Wenatchee, $325,000, sold to Riley Fagerland and Ian McNeil
James C. Gray, 3318 N.W. Cascade Ave., East Wenatchee, $220,000, sold to Dannette Chambers
Jason J. Daniels, 1103 3rd St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $420,000, sold to Hayley C. and John A. Mitchell
Maria Guadalupe Villa Campos and J. Jesus Macias V., 3970 N.W. Cascade Ave., East Wenatchee, $90,000, sold to Ana K. Macias Villa and Luis M. Rodriguez
Jordan and Stephanie Valente, 245 W. Emerson Drive, Orondo, $585,000, sold to Cameron and Danielle Good
Aug. 11
Armando Torres, 2500 Highway 28 Space 49, East Wenatchee, $2,500, sold to Sarai Zavala Figueroa
Aug. 13
Dirk and Nancy Christiansen, 240 E. Marine View Drive, Orondo, $587,000, sold to Blake A. and Kayuana S. Humble
Heather Salkawske, 101 Sagebrush Road, East Wenatchee, $279,000, sold to Tory and Christina Pilgeram
Jacob B. and Shaylin N. Morgan, 1525 Hannah Way, East Wenatchee, $545,000, sold to John D. Cadigan
Aug. 14
Eric T. and Kendra S. Burns, 2271 Sunrise Place, East Wenatchee, $686,000, sold to Patrick and Ann Appleby
Charles F. and Sharon F. Podlich, 465 W. Marine View Drive, Orondo, $495,000, sold to Michael P. and Megan A. Cooney
Jayne E. Conaway Estate, 1328 Terrace Drive, East Wenatchee, $333,000, sold to Robert L. Edgar and Tara M. Young
James W. and Shari Jenkins, 135 Red Hawk Drive, Orondo, $332,200, sold to Jennifer Elling
Thomas A. Sullivan, 325 13th St., Bridgeport, $85,000, sold to Mario M. and Consuelo R. Martinez
Elizabeth Mikkelsen and Daniel Zavala, 1768 3rd St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $425,000, sold to Dillon and Alyssa Cornelius
Aug. 17
Michael Scharpp, 343 N. Kansas Ave., East Wenatchee, $330,000, sold to Leslie K. Emerick and Dennis A. Bloom
Aug. 18
Christopher and Amelia Welsh, 1610 N. Anne Ave., East Wenatchee, $397,000, sold to BGRS Relocation Inc.
BGRS Relocation Inc., 1610 N. Anne Ave., East Wenatchee, $397,000, sold to Crystal Joy Smith
Patricia J. Key Estate, 2211 N.W. Cascade Ave., East Wenatchee, $466,000, sold to Steve Collins
Aug. 19
Fernanda B. and Kenneth R. Jones, 1014 Jackie Lane, East Wenatchee, $475,000, sold to RAC Closing Services LLC
RAC Closing Services LLC, 1014 Jackie Lane, East Wenatchee, $475,000, sold to Jacob Samuel and Therese Michelle Davison
Jose Miguel Gomez, 2400 Tacoma Ave. Space 12, Bridgeport, $3,600, sold to Rocio Alejandra Madrid G.
Carolyne Provo, 211 Pace Drive Space 9, East Wenatchee, $30,000, sold to Victor M. Borjas
Robert G. and Judith Giesinger, 225 19th St. N.E. #13, East Wenatchee, $379,900, sold to Michelle Louise Mahoney Holland and Marie Holland Whitney
Jane A. and Lawrence L. Budden, 710 12th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $450,000, sold to Stephanie L. and Matthew S. Humphrey
Aug. 20
Stephen D. and Rachel L. Williams, 213 Bellevue St. N.W., East Wenatchee, $310,000, sold to Janine Y. Caracciolo
Roger M. and Valerie Bennett, 1128 Barton Square, East Wenatchee, $399,900, sold to Dayna M. Ringo and Mary J. Gallagher
David P. and Patricia A. Wilde, 704 Clarissa Lane, East Wenatchee, $500,000, sold to Pamela Tupling
John Bragg, 239 Road H N.E., Coulee-Hartline, $108,000, sold to Scott and Dustina Casimir
Jeffery Dan and Katherine Lynn Johnson, 2560 Fancher Landing, East Wenatchee, $638,900, sold to Ankur Nilesh Patel and Hemali Ashok Padodara
Raymong L. and Stephanie F. Simone, 180 Beach Drive, Orondo, $580,000, sold to Kinder and James Smoots
Aug. 21
Justin Alexander Hammond and Amanda Hammond, 821 N. Kentucky Ave., East Wenatchee, $320,000, sold to Jonathan Rodriguez and Cristina Santillan
Kort and Jessica Schank, 1224 Juno St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $435,000, sold to Richard S. Metcalfe
Robert A. Holman Jr., 260 Beach Drive, Orondo, $550,000, sold to 260 Beach Drive LLC
Timberwood Homes LLC, 863 S. Lamplight Lane, East Wenatchee, $694,990, sold to Brett and Lindsey Manning
Trent D. and Taralyn Moyers, 1541 N. Anne Ave., East Wenatchee, $417,000, sold to Otto and Anita E. Guenther
Ruth A. Pettit Trust, 1494 Eastmont Ave. #53, East Wenatchee, $365,000, sold to William G. and Sandra L. Bell Revocable Trust
Edward G. and Judith D. Shdo, 2093 Pratt Court, East Wenatchee, $330,000, sold to Mark Johnson
Clive H. Cole, 1494 Eastmont Ave. #50, East Wenatchee, $372,000, sold to Terry T. Henke
Otto and Anita Guenther, 1710 S. Blanchard Loop, East Wenatchee, $422,000, sold to Stephen D. and Rachel L. Williams
Larry A. and Dawn M. Fisher, 2520 N.W. Boston Ave., East Wenatchee, $438,000, sold to James C. and Rebecca K. Anderson
Aug. 24
Elitania Garcia Perez and Epigmenio Garcia, 821 Columbia Ave., Bridgeport, $130,000, sold to Marquiel Martinez and Delmira Arrez
Russell L. and Susan J. Andrews, 351 15th St. N.E. #B, East Wenatchee, $250,000, sold to Charles R. Hudson
Aug. 25
Timberwood Homes LLC, 877 S. Lamplight Lane, East Wenatchee, $703,990, sold to Kort M. and Jessica K. Schank
M. Joan Eskew, 1470 Copper Loop, East Wenatchee, $435,000, sold to Karen E. Davis
Victor J. and Patricia G. Burri, 1351 Tractor Loop, East Wenatchee, $317,350, sold to Michael L. Burri
The Write Brain Trust, 4049 Bluecrest Drive, East Wenatchee, $349,500, sold to Greg M. and Cindy Pennington
Nicholas R. and Dixie Bright, 3112 N.W. Delcon Court, East Wenatchee, $670,000, sold to Gabriel and Amanda Tacker
James R. and Cynthia L. Madsen, 2276 Fancher Heights Blvd., East Wenatchee, $619,900, sold to Richard A. and Linda M. Diseth
Vernon Ray and Kathryn D. McPherson, 2831 5th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $520,000, sold to Jacob P. and Shaylin N. Morgan
Aug. 26
Gregory F. Skelton, parcel number 29270240001, Bridgeport, $100,000, sold to Casey and Sandy Salz
Hartwell A. and Patsy A. Burnett, 4990 N.W. Cascade Ave., East Wenatchee, $1,600,000, sold to Donald W. and Lois A. McCain
Steven F. and Becky L. Morrison, 911 N. Kansas Ave., East Wenatchee, $385,500, sold to Patricia A. Mumm and Jenny R. and Jason Matthew Kaminski
Christopher R. and Carole A. Shedd, parcel number 24210210011, Waterville, $70,000, sold to L. Kevin and Ann M. Whitehall
Aug. 27
Jeanette J. and Lester K. Kanzler, 906 Manzanal St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $357,000, sold to Breanne M. and John C. Reeves
David M. Bartholomew, parcel number 24211030002, Waterville, $30,000, sold to Mark and Hannah Henson
Margaret M. Sandberg Estate, 2131 N.W. Cascade Ave., East Wenatchee, $638,000, sold to Rebecca M. and William C. Mattson
Aug. 28
Roy W. Kirby, 1907 6th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $296,500, sold to Andrew G. Gore and Kaleen R. Norton
Archer Family Living Trust, 105 Douglas Ave., Coulee Dam, $221,500, sold to Arielle Anastasia Cawston
Albert and Araceli Gonzalez, 1721 6th St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $480,000, sold to Justin D. Reynolds
Douglas M. and Stephanie L. Miller, 1330 N. Baker Ave., East Wenatchee, $331,000, sold to Efrain Martin Del Campo and Rosa O. Cruz Garcia
Richard I. and Norma C. Wainscott, 2359 N. Division Road, Mansfield, $250,000, sold to Suni Gill
Ernest Radillo Revocable Living Trust, 142 S. Meadowbrook Lane, East Wenatchee, $412,900, sold to Adam Michael Couey
Isique C. and Nancy E. Johnstone, 3142 N.W. Delcon Court, East Wenatchee, $630,500, sold to Daniel L. and Jane E. Spry
Karla L. Roper, 5100 Highway 28, East Wenatchee, $885,000, sold to Russell McDonald, Richard and Sharon McDonald and Robin Maxon
Aug. 31
Frank E. and Dawn C. Collings, 1336 N. Ashland Ave., East Wenatchee, $285,400, sold to Jamie Morgan Mabes and Dustin Lynn Lewis
Jamie Mabes, 237 6th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $313,000, sold to Sydnie Maxine Allen
Morgan Jerome and Sheralinn Rose Lawson, 311 Eastridge Drive, East Wenatchee, $349,500, sold to Zakkary G. and Maria A. Kruger
Karl W. and Kimberly A. Wisniowicz, 11660 Tumbleweed Way, Waterville, $10,000, sold to Andrew Dorosz and Rachel Donnelly
Vicki E. Kozlowski, aka Vicki E. Sanders, and Matt L. Kozlowski, 199 1st St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $220,000, sold to Arthur J. Arndt
Alastair and Ursula Nicol, 94 Sunset Way, East Wenatchee, $75,000, sold to Alan C. Phillips
Catherine E. Clift, 591 S. Lawler Ave., East Wenatchee, $449,900, sold to Aaron and Kalyn Jarboe
Randy and Shari Tastad, 350 4th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $385,000, sold to Juan Manuel Muniz Arroyo
Scott Alan and Jacqueline Dawn Adamek, 2630 Fancher Landing, $619,900, sold to Miguel and Maria E. Cendejas
Hurst Orchard Inc., 530 Sunday Drive and 533 Nahalee (two parcels), East Wenatchee, $4,985,000, sold to Sunrise East MHC LLC
Mildred Reece Estate, 304 N. Baker St., Waterville, $115,000, sold to Nadine Roper
Maria and Miguel Cendejas, 2480 Fancher Heights Blvd., East Wenatchee, $505,000, sold to Brittany L. and Michael S. Robbins
Douglas County land sales
Aug. 3
John and Mary Koppang, parcel number 82001002900, Waterville, $3,000, 1.12 acres, sold to Thomas James Uchison
Aug. 4
Lorraine J. Clemens, parcel number 82001201700, Waterville, $4,000, 1.27 acres, sold to Peter Edward and Christine Ann Lewis
Aug. 5
Richard and Michele McCoy, parcel number 82001402200, Waterville and parcel number 81501912000, Ephrata (two parcels), $3,000, 3.05 acres, sold to Rimrock Meadows Association
Aug. 6
Kim L. Gray, 000 Cornehl, Bridgeport, $10,000, 1.27 acres, sold to Israel Trujillo and Rosario Ramirez
Gene R. and Katherine T. Brazel, 160 E. Marine View Place, Orondo, $120,000, 0.14 acres, sold to Brett A. and Micah L. Gailey
Aug. 7
Craig J. and Jennifer L. Brown, 295 W. Beach Drive, Orondo, $114,995, 0.18 acres, sold to Cove Life, LLC
Roy P. and Jean A. Henry, parcel number 242101230003, Waterville, $75,000, 19.75 acres, sold to Chad and Clarice Cechini
Stimac Construction Inc., 432 S. Kansas Loop, East Wenatchee, $305,900, 0.09 acres, sold to Paramjit and Sutinder Chawla
Stimac Construction Inc., 430 S. Kansas Loop, East Wenatchee, $305,900, 0.08 acres, sold to Paramjit and Sutinder Chawla
Homes Direct of Washington, 1451 N. Devon Ave., East Wenatchee, $80,000, 0.19 acres, sold to HCD Homes LLC
Sage Homes LLC, 2234 S. Mystical Loop, East Wenatchee, $260,900, 0.15 acres, sold to Jason K. Fischer
Prime Properties LLC, 2234 S. Mystical Loop, East Wenatchee, $260,900, 0.15 acres, sold to Jason K. Fischer
Aug. 10
Kevin Bunstine, parcel number 81501500300, Coulee-Hartline, $5,000, 0.93 acres, sold to Heather and Dave Hayhurst
Aug. 11
TKB LLC, parcel numbers 25211530001, 25211530008, 25211530009, 25211530010, 25211530011, 25211530012 and 25211530013 (seven parcels), Orondo, $250,000, 149.5 acres, sold to Middle Kingdom LLC
Aug. 12
Mike and Martha Buckingham, 1325 N. Arbor Terrace, East Wenatchee, $120,000, 0.21 acres, sold to Jordan Uecker
Rimrock Meadows Association, parcel number 81801501300, $4,995, 1.71 acres, sold to Amy and Royce Johannes
Rimrock Meadows Association, parcel number 82001204400, $5,995, 1.27 acres, sold to Luis Josue Macias Chavez and Jose Luis Macias Soto
Aug. 13
James B. Robison, parcel number 53600000300, Tyee View Loop, Waterville, $4,500, 12.46 acres, sold to Vacant Land Now LLC
Sage Homes LLC, 146 S. Mystical Ave., East Wenatchee, $266,000, 0.12 acres, sold to Jose Sanchez and Teresa Rodriguez
Prime Properties LLC, 146 S. Mystical Ave., East Wenatchee, $89,000, 0.12 acres, sold to Jose Sanchez and Teresa Rodriguez
Aug. 14
Westco Orchards LLC, 59 and 63 Grange Road (two parcels), Brewster, $700,000, 20.67 acres, sold to David G. Freels and Jinx Godbey
Rimrock Meadows Association, parcel number 81701200900, Coulee-Hartline, $5,995, 2.14 acres, sold to Kory Evan Kennedy
Aug. 17
American Dream Lands LLC, parcel number 53700002000, Waterville, $20,195, 6.34 acres, sold to Joseph R. Fisher and Jeffrey W. Perkins
Jonathan E. Corning, parcel number 24210910011, Orondo, $27,900, 23.87 acres, sold to Douglas James and Suzanne Shelly Almond
Ehlers Family Farm LLC, parcel numbers 29290330001, 29290430001, 29291010000 and 29291030001 (four parcels), Coulee Dam, $237,500, 764.3 acres, sold to Joseph W. Ehlers
Jim Harris Construction Inc., 785 S. Perry Ave., East Wenatchee, $535,000, 0.27 acres, sold to Samantha Clair Story Baker and Nicholaus James Baker
Aug. 18
Brian C. and Emily L. Stickney, 23 N. Shore Drive, Chelan, $240,000, 0.82 acres, sold to Rhona and Bennett Reyes
Aug. 19
Elisa A. Fruzzetti, parcel number 24210230004, Waterville, $64,000, 30.24 acres, sold to Jenelle Marie and Veronica Alice Bartlett
Jon C. Robison, parcel number 81801201800, Coulee-Hartline, $100, 1.14 acres, sold to Gina L. Colon
Curtis and Mikayla Storer, 11 N. Shore Drive, Chelan, $225,000, 0.83 acres, sold to Kirk and Carrie Wills
Aug. 20
Waylan and Kay Salveson, 123 N. Shore Drive, Chelan, $280,000, 0.81 acres, sold to Daryl and Courtney Redmond
Aug. 21
Andy L. and Shane M. Handley, 821 S. Mary Ave., East Wenatchee, $135,000, 0.49 acres, sold to Bruce E. and Toya J. Smith and Shawna Michelle Smith
Aug. 24
Venita A. Vaughn, parcel numbers 41600001301 and 41600001801 (two parcels), East Wenatchee, $410,000, 9.18 acres, sold to Humberto Bedolla
Cal Packa LLC, 22031 A, B and D Highway 97, Orondo, $75,000, 73.32 acres, sold to Chapacka LLC
Aug. 25
Jerry Rasmussen, 9 E. Shore Court, Chelan, $130,000, 0.5 acres, sold to Dean T. and Kristi A. Sloan
Sage Homes LLC, 139 S. Mystical Ave., East Wenatchee, $289,900, 0.31 acres, sold to Christopher G. Ferrer and Amber C. Price
Prime Properties LLC, 139 S. Mystical Ave., East Wenatchee, $89,000, 0.31 acres, sold to Christopher G. Ferrer and Amber C. Price
Rimrock Meadows Association, parcel numbers 81801402900 and 82000500700 (two parcels), Waterville, $10,990, 2.41 acres, sold to Ronald and Jeanne Macatangay
Aug. 26
Jessup Home Design Inc., 2624 Paisley St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $135,000, 0.27 acres, sold to Wolfgang Plakinger
Aug. 27
Hardway Holdings LLC, parcel number 22211230003, East Wenatchee, $195,000, 1.25 acres, sold to John and Anne Brangwin
Aug. 28
American Dream Lands LLC, parcel number 29251530002, Bridgeport, $40,000, 4.63 acres, sold to Mariea Guadalupe and Vincente Hernandez
Sage Homes LLC, 2240 S. Mystical Loop, East Wenatchee, $260,900, 0.15 acres, sold to Kyle Bruggman
Prime Properties LLC, 2240 S. Mystical Loop, East Wenatchee, $89,000, 0.15 acres, sold to Kyle Bruggman
Aug. 31
Hurst Orchard Inc., parcel number 87700003200, East Wenatchee, $4,985,000, 5.97 acres, sold to Sunrise East MHC LLC