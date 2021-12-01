Purchase Access

Chelan County commercial sales

Oct. 12

Earl H. and Maxine M. Cusick Trust, Property ID 26288, 1516 N. Wenatchee Ave., 1130 Maple St. 79, 1117 McKittrick St., 1125 McKittrick St. 12 (5 parcels in sale), Wenatchee, $1,870,000, sold to McKplace LLC et al

Earl H. and Maxine M. Trust, Property ID 26289, Wenatchee, $130,000, sold to Menoyd LLC et al

Oct. 13

Irle Commercial Properties LLC, 3113 Main St., Monitor, $140,000, sold to Don Martin

Oct. 19

Donaghy Properties LLC, 3710 U.S. Highway 97A Wenatchee, $1,800,000, sold to Wilson Properties LLC et al

Oct. 25

Apple Country Properties LLC, 501 Fourth St., Wenatchee, $520,000, sold to CRM Rentals LLC

Robert and Karen Rogers, 410 S. Columbia St., Wenatchee, $366,840, sold to Lighthouse Christian Ministries

Oct. 27

Jaime and Kristy Flores, 20 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, $270,000, sold to Mason and Mason LLC

Oct. 28

William J. and Lynn L. Fass, 1240 W. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $75,000, sold to Bryan W. and Marylou Chesledon

Oct. 30

Cruz Rentals LLC, 703 Pioneer Ave. 1, Cashmere, $645,000, sold to Pioneer Venture LLC

Chelan County residential sales

Oct. 1

James L. Kane, 107 Mission Creek Road, Cashmere, $420,000, sold to Nancy J. Emmick Living Trust

Brandon Hanson et al, 2134 Honeysett Road, Wenatchee, $535,000, sold to Kristin A. and Stephen G. Poulter

David C. and Linda Herald, 1913 Hideaway Place, Wenatchee, $674,900, sold to Brian and Patricia McClenaghan

Andrew Y. Goto, 525 Highland Drive, Wenatchee, $419,000, sold to Tyler W. Cox and Sarah M. Nicosia

Brandon K. and Rebecca R. Long, 1911 Westhaven, Wenatchee, $675,000, sold to Janine M. Berryman

Oct. 4

David R. McCoy, 3060 Flamingo St., Malaga, $335,000, sold to Javier Vieyra Orozco

Jackie H. Boushay, 4867 Mission Creek Road, Cashmere, $400,000, sold to Demetrio G. Rosario

Camille D. Dunn, 3662 Dianna Way, Wenatchee, $725,000, sold to Bobbye Thomson

Nathan W. and Kendall K. Newell et al, 3816 Viewmont Drive, Wenatchee, $760,000, sold to Luis Bent Shaw and Robert Summers

Sara M. and Jay E. Deason, 210 Outlaw Lane, Cashmere, $784,500, sold to Karen Griffith

Tyler H. and Stephanie M. Buckley, 556 Trigger Lane, Wenatchee, $595,000, sold to Peter Michael

Cali Style LLC, 545 Mackinaw Lane, Chelan, $1,100,000, sold to Jessica T. Nguyen and Steven T. Masada Jr.

Oct. 5

Jesse and Kathie Welch, 1405 Springwater Ave., Wenatchee, $519,000, sold to Mitchell and Jessica Parrish

Steven and Jennifer West, 308 Laurel St., Cashmere, $415,000, sold to Michael S. and Kelsey M. Cibicki

1121 N. Western Ave. LLC, 1121 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee, $430,000, sold to Adriana Avila Castro and Abraham Guzman Guzman

Rosa-Maria Padron, 809 S. Chelan Ave., Wenatchee, $85,000, sold to Vanzella LLC

Sue R. Wilson, 1235 Columbine St., Wenatchee, $390,000, sold to Jacqueline Marshall

Caitlin C. and Cory R. Smith, 3512 Dianna Way, Wenatchee, $785,000, sold to Joseph and Jennifer L. Cardarelli

Oct. 6

Alex Kwon, 625 Edgemont Drive, Wenatchee, $479,000, sold to Daniel Valencia and Jessica Ramirez

Michael W. and Peggy J. Sundine, 2102 Sage Grouse Road, $597,500, sold to Terry G. and Carolyn M. Thayer

Bobbye Thompson, 889 Autumn Crest Drive, Wenatchee, $1,200,000, sold to Joel L. and Ashley A. Hewitt

Alex Kwon, 621 Edgemont Drive, Wenatchee, $330,000, sold to Scott A. and Rebecca Barnes

Oct. 7

Karl and Lisa Klossner Trustee, 231 Scholze St., Leavenworth, $700,000, sold to Taylor and Sydney Lapinski

Leslie S. Nix, Property ID 49039, Chelan, $385,000, sold to Cynthia and Stephen Fisher

Alexander and Ellen Rabideau, 909 Kittitas St., Wenatchee, $455,000, sold to Phoebe Wolcott Maccausland and Alexander W. Peman

Debra Phipps, 764 Monroe St., Wenatchee, $429,000, sold to Rebecca Peltz and James A. Gartner

Paul T. and Sara A. Van Horn, 902 Okanogan Ave., Wenatchee, $385,000, sold to Camden B. Jones

Oct. 8

Jan and Julie M. Helligso, 306 Anglers Creek Lane, Peshastin, $475,000, sold to Seth and Genevieve Helligso

John and Vanessa Donaghy, 2017 Linville Drive, Wenatchee, $875,000, sold to Thomas C. and Susan L. Craig

Katherine L. Peterson and Patrick J. English, 2103 5th St., Wenatchee, $430,000, sold to Ryan Campbell and Sydney Paez Campbell

Terry L. and Catherine Lloyd, 1139 Jefferson St., Wenatchee, $405,000, sold to Michael W. and Hailey N. Wood

Megan M. Cross, 115 N. Buchanan Ave., Wenatchee, $315,000, sold to Richard and Karin Volpe

Irvin and Jennifer Alloway, 916 Pioneer Ave., Cashmere, $499,000, sold to Brian L. and Lisa Boyle

Jade T. Koskela and Nan Lin, 213 W. Commercial St., Leavenworth, $624,000, sold to Jason R. Allen

Jessie I. Figueroa, 1653 Cross St. B., Wenatchee, $302,000, sold to Blanca E. Madrigal Guttierez and Sergio Mendoza Guillen

Richard E. Leonard, 1324 Senca St., Wenatchee, $400,000, sold to Geoff L. and Amy L. Knautz

Kent P. and Verna M. Boothman, 1714 Central Ave. A., Wenatchee, $625,000, sold to Jo L. Orach

Infield Fly Investments LLC, 262 Bobcat Lane, Chelan, $1,216,000, sold to Mark Horton and Tammy Louie

Oct. 11

Brenda D. Gordon, 808 N. Elliott Ave., Wenatchee, $384,500, sold to Aimee Ray

Mary Penelope Wooten, 1629 Orchard Ave., Wenatchee, $900,000, sold to Flint and Jamie Hartwig

Diana and Kendal A. Hoyt, 1902 Hideaway Place, Wenatchee, $540,000, sold to Andrew and Beryl Goto

Robert M. and Lynn M. Kennard, 200 Joseph St. 302, Leavenworth, $650,000, sold to D&P Darlington LLC

Kathe A. Molohon, 8951 E. Leavenworth Road, Leavenworth, $800,000, sold to Stephen J. Jensen

Timothy J. Martinell, 8425 Dorn St., Dryden, $299,000, sold to Jeffery D. and Aimee J. Gronka

Richard L. Seaver Survivor’s Trust, 15879 River Road, Plain, $1,250,000, sold to Kyle Weisbrod and Sara Gravelin et al

Samuel R. Odio, 14264 Idlewild Road, Lake Wenatchee, $1,645,000, sold to Vadim M. Brusser and Lauren M. Janosy

Carole J. Morrison, 304 E. Raymond St., Chelan, $290,000, sold to Alan Macks

David P. Sherin, 27865 Meadow Lane, Lake Wenatchee, $472,500, sold to Alexander Meizlish et al

Brian W. Merrill, 29 Firenza Lane, Manson, $825,000, sold to Joseph W. and Karla A. Moore

Timothy and Brenna Shoultz, 55 Campione Lane, Manson, $3,495,000, sold to Brijesh Bhatia and Tobin Taylor

A Home Doctor Inc., 303 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $472,500, sold to Brian J. and Jessica A. Bender

Oct. 12

James Harum, 1503 Washington St., Wenatchee, $925,000, sold to Douglas J. Moncriff and Dana R. Cook

Motteler Orchards LLC Property ID 27492, Leavenworth, $275,000, sold to Hans C. and Kari L. Andersen

Eider Construction LLC et al, 3620 Burchvale Road, Wenatchee, $389,000, sold to Phillips Michal S. Graber and Isaac J. Phillips

Oct. 13

Vicki Larson et al, 3149 Main St., 3175 Main St., Property ID 22938 (3 parcels in sale), Monitor, $620,000, sold to Timothy D. and Vicki L. Larson

Sharon J. Gilmore, 18813 Pine Loop, Plain, $555,000, sold to Amy Mandin and Gordon Hofman

Jennifer Schuessler, 16030 Cedar Brae Road, Lake Wenatchee, $1,500,000, sold to Joshua and Andrea Woods

Deep Water Properties LLC, 100 Riviera Drive, Chelan, $1,069,000, sold to Marie C. Cannon

Michael W. Brennan, 103 N. Park and Woodin Ave., Chelan, $500, sold to Kimberlee Knipschield

George F. and Margaret F. Hofmann, 95 Apricot Lane, Manson, $725,000, sold to William R. and Lindsey Cameron-MacLellan

Glen T. Ball, 724 Walker Ave., Wenatchee, $120,000, sold to Property Solutions NNW LLC

Anthony E. Meade, 1312 Seneca St., Wenatchee, $493,000, sold to Mark E. Jones

Oct. 14

Jose M. Ceballos Sanchez, 695 Sand Creek Road, Cashmere, $325,000, sold to Elda L. Villalobos Vega

Flint and Jamie Hartwig, 108 Island View St., Wenatchee, $375,000, sold to WVBC Funhouse LLC

Wendy McCauley, 18773 Fir Loop, Plain, $281,000, sold to Synergy Consulting Group Inc.

David R. and Wendy L. McCauley, 18725 Fir Loop, Plain, $570,000, sold to Troy and Amie Mobley

Susan Marie Curtis, 18104 River Road, Plain, $1,095,000, sold to Plain Truth LLC

Andy and Christina Lee, 21501 Palomino Road, Plain, $320,000, sold to Michael A. Eldridge Jr. and Hannah L.M. Hills

Peter T. Manley and Kathleen M. Trustees, 15500 Entiat River Road, Entiat, $850,000, sold to The Entiat BB LLC

Thomas W. and Kim L. Clark IV, 11155 S. Lakeshore Road 5A, Chelan, $295,000, sold to Jessica Romero

Wade A. and Brittany Noel Jordan, 141 Summer Breeze Road, Manson, $725,000, sold to Jason A. and Julie M. Mathews

Oct. 15

Greg D. and Cathy L. Townsend, 1207 Washington St., Wenatchee, $490,000, sold to John M. and Vanessa K. Donaghy

Vincent P. Jones, 2220 Michael Brooke, Wenatchee, $650,000, sold to Don A. and Alice Zillen

David A. Smith, 14616 Diamond Ave., Entiat, $350,000, sold to James L. Leopold

Andrea Pacheeo, 1021 Crest Loop, Entiat, $410,000, sold to David and Helen Boyungs

John R. and Denise M. Lowrie, 107 Orchard View Drive, Chelan, $649,000, sold to Terry M. Furman and Rebecca K. Ripley

Jason and Susan McCray, 1119 Fuller St., Wenatchee, $381,000, sold to Clint C. and Amy R. Muhlfeld

Shelley Martin, 544 Chrisand Lane, Wenatchee, $519,500, sold to John and Carolyn Peabody

Brian and Heather Kniffen, 810 Gehr St., Wenatchee, $546,000, sold to Jeffrey D. Peterson LLC

Daniel and Irma Arroyo, 2893 Sierra Blvd., Malaga, $350,000, sold to Edna H. Rios and Arturo Lopez Jr.

SSM Forty Investment Inc., W. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $165,000, sold to Randy and Kathleen Facey

Roberts Construction LLC, 1019 Racine Springs Drive, Wenatchee, $555,000, sold to Blair C. McHaney

Oct. 17

Heidi and Brian Sogn et al, 500 Manson Blvd., Manson, $423,375, sold to Brian H. and Heidi A. Sogn

Oct. 18

Brad and Pamela Buchanan, 3930 Mariah Court, Malaga, $650,000, sold to Juan M. Martin and Lisbet M. Cuevas Ramirez

Sierra E. O’Brien, 21804 Colt Road, Plain, $360,000, sold to James C. and Sarah A. Brockett et al

Patricia E. Johnston, 8811 Entiat River Road, Entiat, $350,000, sold to Amanda and Kirby Miller

Oct. 19

Victor J. Horner, 617 Chinook Drive, Wenatchee, $554,900, sold to Francisco J. and Kendi Ramos

Steven J. Munly, 253 Benton St., Leavenworth, $45,248, sold to James J. Munly

Don and Renae Lau, 3004 Memory Lane, Lake Wenatchee, $319,900, sold to Tyson W. and Melissa E. Pothier

Wesley M. and Mary E. Sherer, 114 N. Harris Ave., Manson, $335,000, sold to Sandra F. Rich

Cynthia A. Fisher, 201 S. Elliott Ave. 3, Wenatchee, $285,999, sold to Cheryl A. Lippert

SSM Forty Investment Inc., Property ID 66795, 66796 (2 parcels in sale), Chelan, $260,000, sold to Cooper Properties LLC

Dale and Candy Gullickson, 7139 Colockum Road, Malaga, $100,250, sold to Jay and Andrea Hansen

Oct. 20

Sandra J. Chimenti, 4825 Sky Meadows Road, Cashmere, $275,000, sold to Robert Meshew and Julie MacGillis

Dawn Herd, 1617 Britini Drive, Wenatchee, $400,000, sold to Randall Massingill and Jolyn Stevens

The Zuluaga Family LLLP, 322 W. Woodin Ave. 630, Chelan, $290,000, sold to Jeremy T. and Kirsten M. Yoder

Oct. 21

Element Homes LLC, 3618 Burchvale Road, Wenatchee, $379,500, sold to Aida Ponce de Leon et al

Ila R. Kriewald, 1256 Marble St., Wenatchee, $440,000, sold to George T. and Pamela K. Asan

Terry L. Marsh, 2207 Pine Tree Road, Lake Wenatchee, $582,000, sold to Matthew and Nicole Oaks

Alanson Lim, 2307 W. Woodin Ave. C., Chelan, $309,000, sold to Real Trust IRA Alternatives LLC

Russel S. Sloan, 737 Walker Ave., Wenatchee, $280,000, sold to Cuahutemoc Flores Pacheco

Briana C. Sheehey, 171 Burns St., Wenatchee, $286,000, sold to Laura Ryan et al

Oct. 22

Colin and Carol Levi, 613 Royal Anne Drive, Wenatchee, $500,000, sold to Arturo and Fabiola Garibay

Thomas C. Susan L. Craig, 2811 Number 1 Canyon Road, Wenatchee, $850,000, sold to Alisa and Micheal Oliver

Charles K. Parrish, 1670 Concord Place, Wenatchee, $505,000, sold to Michael J. Merrill and Patricia L. Endicott

Agnes Sauvage, 45 Joyful Place, Leavenworth, $895,000, sold to Loren M. and Margarete R. Ford

Robert T. and Courtney M. Corcoran, 209 San Remo Lane, Chelan, $535,000, sold to Michael L. and Maria L. Weeks

Matthew C. Froman, 108 Monte Carlo Drive, Chelan, $1,250,000, sold to James R. and Tina J. Fowler

Edna R. Leffler, 1017 Green Ave., Manson, $2,000,000, sold to Dennis M. and Phyllis M. Hill

Jose Ortega and Martimiana Velasquez, 191 Terminal Ave. 4, Wenatchee, $200,000, sold to Athena Lauderdale

Chelan Hospitality Holdings LLC, 911 Commercial St. A, Leavenworth, $710,000, sold to Bhavik Sheth

Chelan Hospitality Holdings LLC, 911 Commercial St. B, Leavenworth, $710,000, sold to Vineeth H. Sasidharan

Oct. 23

Elizabeth E. Perry, 182 Shadow Hill Lane, Chelan, $200,000, sold to Cyrus and Sara Bowthorpe

Oct. 25

Connie Risley et al, 1117 Idaho St., Wenatchee, $430,000, sold to Aaron Melissa Vaughn

Brenda Holben, 6015 Webster Way, Cashmere, $826,000, sold to Autumn R. Eyre

Julie McTaggart, 2003 Topaz Place, Entiat, $352,500, sold to Leslie Daniel

Arnie and Michelle Pipkin, 14375 Shamel St., Entiat, $1,125,000, sold to USAC WA LLC

John R. Tomkins, 18601 River Road, Plain, $1,394,000, sold to Jeffrey A. and Cheryl P. Field

Kirk E. Ayers Revocable Trust et al, 290 Paradise Way, Chelan, $1,900,000, sold to Lord Acres Farm LLC

Billy D. Gillham, 470 2nd St., Chelan Falls, $271,000, sold to Mason R. McClellan

Jim A. Wright, 2250 Green Ave., Manson, $950,000, sold to Nevin and Jennifer Booth

John B. Cottrell, 714 Saddlerock Drive, Wenatchee, $342,875, sold to Robert C. and Kiersten N. Soreano

Camille A. and Cody R. Jones, 922 Cashmere St., Wenatchee, $202,000, sold to Nestor A. Robles Barrera

Efrain and Karina Farias, 72 Depot St., Wenatchee, $345,000, sold to Yadira Jaimes

Rodney D. Armstrong, 1019 Montana St., Wenatchee, $400,000, sold to Maxwell S. Hasson and Rochelle K. Mason

Oct. 26

John E. Scott, 402 N. Garfield Ave., Wenatchee, $180,000, sold to Brandon Paugh

Kristi M. Noga, 707 E. Johnson Ave., Chelan, $445,000, sold to Nels D. Lund and Samantha L. Lovelace

Leslie Daniel, 1310 Castlerock Ave. 28, Wenatchee, $350,000, sold to Constance L. and Terry J. Zaremba

Dariece Steele et al, 429 King St. 322, Wenatchee, $199,000, sold to Elizabeth Mendoza

Juan and Teresa Villanueva, 73 Depot St., Wenatchee, $354,200, sold to Diego A. Marquez Trejo and Teresa Garcia

Oct. 27

Wenpal LLC, 1402 Ninth St., Wenatchee, $482,000, sold to Kyle Hurst

Megan J. Leonhard, 5655 E. Cashmere, $400,000, sold to Andres Lopez Reyes Ximena Lopez Rosario

Donato and Maria A. Guzman, 5572 Wescott Drive, Cashmere, $130,000, Maria G. Arroyo Mejia

Juan Manuel Martin and Lisbet Ramirez, 1905 Hideaway Place, Wenatchee, $500,000, sold to Sharon D. Perez Ezquivel

Jean Collins, 16437 Second Creek Road, Leavenworth, $421,000, sold to Thomas F. and Lynda Merry

Stuart McLeod, 10072 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $4,425,000, sold to Christopher M. and Anne M. Davis

Andrew Lane, 10 S. Cove Ave., Wenatchee, $130,000, sold to David W. and Wendy R. Lane

Margaret A. Daines, 526 Yakima St., Wenatchee, $435,000, sold to Charles A. II and Elizabeth M. McNall

Philip G. and Jessica A. Bentz, 538 Chrisand Lane, Wenatchee, $575,000, sold to Leslie F. and Nancy M. Lomedico

Reid and Mary Martinka, 230 Jackrabbit Lane, Chelan, $1,300,000, sold to Subhash Hira Ravi and Llemit Sharifa

Oct. 28

Markus Stockman et al, 2211 Ashley Brooke, Wenatchee, $645,000, sold to Zachary Geer

Luenna Latham, 1001 Poplar Ave., Wenatchee, $637,500, sold to Zachary Miller

Eider Properties LLC, 1013 Fifth St. A, Wenatchee, $2,250,000, sold to William V. Hughes Trustee

Timothy V. and Arlene Corbaley, 5652 Weatherend Drive, Cashmere, $410,000, sold to Andrew W. Filer

Matthew Kendall and Camille Ann Cadman Revocable Living Trust, 2094 Maiden Lane, Wenatchee, $975,000, sold to Russell J. and Connie Anderson

Russell C. Medley, 250 Central Ave., Property ID 27615 (2 parcels in sale), Leavenworth, $605,000, sold to David A. Graybeal

217 8th LLC, 217 8th St. 1, Leavenworth, $286,645, sold to Myoby Holdings I LLC

217 8th LLC, 217 8th St. 2, Leavenworth, $295,596, sold to Myoby Holdings I LLC

217 8th LLC, 217 8th St. 11, Leavenworth, $487,084, sold to Myoby Holdings I LLC

217 8th LLC, 217 8th St. 12, Leavenworth, $608,995, sold to Myoby Holdings I LLC

217 8th LLC, 217 8th St. 21, Leavenworth, $221,544, sold to Myoby Holdings I LLC

217 8th LLC, 217 8th St. 22, Leavenworth, $668,948, sold to Myoby Holdings I LLC

217 8th LLC, 217 8th St. 31, Leavenworth, $693,298, sold to Myoby Holdings I LLC

217 8th LLC, 217 8th St. 32, Leavenworth, $537,899, sold to Myoby Holdings I LLC

Gary S. and Karen S. Brennick, 205 Snohomish St., Wenatchee, $150,000, sold to Matthew S. and Kimberly M. Martin

Edward S. Brewer, 165 Terminal Ave., Wenatchee, $265,000, sold to Valley Lake Properties LLC

Randy G. Ewert, 2908 Sierra Blvd., Malaga, $260,000, sold to Joseph A. Gamboni

SSM Forty Investment Inc., W. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $135,950, sold to Jennifer L. and Geoffrey C. Dalgas

Sunset Marina LLC, W. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $135,950, sold to Alex Duffy et al

Roberts Construction LLC, 1007 Racine Springs Drive, Wenatchee, $479,085, sold to Lisa M. Wickel

Oct. 29

Thomas A. Swearingen, 313 Brandi Lane, Wenatchee, $480,000, sold to Ricardo I Perez

Colton S. Carr, 1013 Cherry St., Wenatchee, $370,000, sold to Evan D. and Sadie R. Thune

Joanna M. and Aaron R. Taylor, 59 Sandstone Lane, Cashmere, $750,000, sold to Steven and Jennifer West

Cal Neva LLC, W. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $92,000, sold to B&S Holdings LLC

Oct. 30

John D. Duncan, 9846 Mountain Home Road, Leavenworth, $500,000, sold to Juhle Family Trust

Chelan County land sales

Oct. 1

Thomas and Karen Warfield, 133 Mayer Drive, Chelan, $230,000, sold to Marvin D. and Melissa M. Prince et al

Oct. 6

Grand Columbia Council, 3262 Mission Ridge Road, Wenatchee, $135,000, 20.88 acres, sold to Charles and Lindsay M. Naismith

Cross River Properties LLC, Property ID 51223, Chelan, $700,000, 9.2 acres, sold to Scott G. and Diana Fewell

Bari R. and Michael J. Lynch, 1107 Sunny Brooke Lane, Chelan, $142,000, .18 acres, sold to K&L Homes LLC

Chelan Lookout LLLP, 1302 Dragonfly Court, Chelan, $399,000, .1 acres, sold to Andrew and Summer Shute

Kenneth A. Schenkman and Nancy D. Moreland, 194 Bear Ridge Lane, Chelan, $380,000, 5 acres, sold to Andrew Yeckel and Carol Schops Yeckel

Oct. 7

Chelan Lookout LLLP, 275 Bluebell Lane, Chelan, $379,000, .11 acres, sold to Eric and Julie Malone

GBS Lake Hills LLC, 861 Long Drive, Chelan, $295,000, .23 acres, sold to Christine O Neal and Calvin Trinh

GBS Lake Hills LLC, 897 Long Drive, Chelan, $328,000, .41 acres, sold to Channing B. and Michele S. Wyles

Oct. 8

Amy L. and Evan Haske, Property ID 39714, Entiat, $100,000, 5.01 acres, sold to Randall R. and Kristine M. Stewart

Russell L. and Colleen M. Fischesser, 102 Lookout Way, Chelan, $269,500, .23 acres, sold to Alfredo and Sandra D. Martinez Ortiz

Roberto Mejia et al, 415 Spokane St., Wenatchee, $168,000, .17 acres, sold to Sandra Y Chavez

Karen L. Zacher, Property ID 58374, Wenatchee, $175,000, 1.68 acres, sold to Christopher and Debora Merritt

Oct. 11

Charles T. Styles, 2687 Gault Road, Malaga, $250,000, 10 acres, sold to Eric C. Styles and Peggy C. McKinley

Fred A. Waunch Trust, 3895 Selfs Motel Road, Cashmere, $300,000, 6.41 acres, sold to Juan Sandoval and Jose L. Rodriguez

James M. Wilson and Michael S. Gorsuch, Property ID 67926, Manson, $135,000, 20 acres, sold to Yevgeniy S. and Nataliya V. Kurilchenko

Oct. 13

Vicki Larson et al, Property ID 68464, Monitor, $620,000, .53 acres, sold to Timothy D. and Vicki L. Larson

Oct. 14

Richard A. Davenport, 14059 Brae Burn Road, Lake Wenatchee, $34,000, .21 acres, sold to Camden Jones

Ryan T. Miller, 48 Firenza Lane, Manson, $140,000, .52 acres, sold to Brian R. Bachman

RSTA Investments, 8081 Nahahum Canyon Road, Cashmere, $182,000, 5.8 acres, sold to Jered and Erika Sambuceto

Oct. 15

Wesley G. and Katherine Meyer, 40 Blewett Ridge Drive, 5.01 acres, 50 Blewett Ridge Drive, 5.02 acres (2 parcels in sale), Peshastin, $105,000, sold to Blake Weatherhead

Oct. 18

Kevin and Teresa Amarel, 4015 Knowles Road, Wenatchee, $185,000, .44 acres, sold to Carl J. and Laura A. Pedersen

Bill and Marilyn A. Bates, 132 Mayer Drive, Chelan, $315,000, .28 acres, sold to John R. and Mary L. Thompson

Oct. 19

Sidney E. and Mary J. Duke, Property ID 20554, 20 acres, 20555, 20 acres (2 parcels in sale), Cashmere, $136,250, sold to Glade Brosi and Andrea Bixby

David C. Keathley, Property ID 40345, 21.79 acres, 40346, 8.72 acres (2 parcels in sale), Chelan, $540,000, Larae and Mark Frohmader

Oct. 21

Joseph Boehme, 64 Carrera Lane, Manson, $500,000, .37 acres, sold to Samuel and Rachel Pittman

Pine Shadow Land Co LLC, 941 Spring Mountain Drive, $87,500, .47 acres, sold to Adam Herlihy

Oct. 22

Gavin B. Rumble et al, Property ID 38767, Lake Wenatchee, $37,500, .46 acres, sold to Chad M. and Victoria M. Curtis

Oct. 26

Andrew L. Owen et al, Property ID 50266, Chelan, $70,000, 40 acres, sold to Thomas W. Addison and Nathalie Z. Ascher

Oct. 27

Terry and Kara Kaegebein, Property ID 40252, Chelan, $178,500, .28 acres, sold to Jade and Taylor Powell

Lewis Hanson and Company Inc. Trustee, 300 Griffith Ranch Road, Manson, $198,000, 7.63 acres, sold to Magic Earth LLC

LH Piro-Azwell9 LLC, Property ID 51204, Chelan, $687,522, 28 acres, sold to Todd J. and Tamara R. Steel

Naumes Inc., 195 S. Apple Blossom Drive, 2.97 acres, 183 S. Apple Blossom Drive, 2.61 acres (2 parcels in sale), Chelan, $1,924,334, sold to ACA Holdings LLC

Jagla Properties LLC, Property ID 68902, Wenatchee, $280,000, 21.29 acres, sold to Brennen Balcom and Jessica Kim

Oct. 28

Kyle Walter et al, 478 Permit Spur 6304-119 Road, Lake Wenatchee, $158,000, 20 acres, sold to Gary S. O’Neill

Margot L. Becker, Property ID 38761, .44 acres, 38762, .46 acres (2 parcels in sale), Lake Wenatchee, $240,000, sold to Andrew R. and Megan E. Herdener

Dry Lakes Estates LLC, Property ID 48734, Manson, $390,000, 7.31 acres, sold to Mark and Patricia Tomlinson

Catherine H. Kent, 40 Harris Row, Manson, $365,000, .3 acres, sold to Andrew D. and Molly M. Baker

Edward and Linda Pratt, 17911 S. Lakeshore Road, 2.4 acres, 18001 S. Lakeshore Road, 2.1 acres (2 parcels in sale), Chelan, $90,000, sold to Rosario and Ana Dominguez

James M. Haubrick, 152 Wilcox Lane, Plain, $300,000, 2.5 acres, sold to Matthew Axelson

Chelan Lookout LLLP, 201 Bluebell Lane, Chelan, $359,000, .09 acres, sold to Tanya and James Jr. Mock

Oct. 29

R&M Builders LLC, 20644 Miracle Mile, Lake Wenatchee, $300,000, .31 acres, sold to Militello Investments LLC

Douglas County commercial

Oct. 20

Gary Brian Neumann, 1134 Palisades Road, parcel number 76500700100, 76500800600 (three parcels in sale), Palisades, $335,000, sold to Johnathan Ellis

Douglas County residential

Oct. 1

Denise M. Watson, 123 N. Kentucky Ave., East Wenatchee, $373,000, sold to Floyd Drell and Jean Elisabeth Butler

New Song Community Church, 1127 Grant Road, East Wenatchee, $550,000, .91 acres, sold to Jaime and Kristy G. Flores

Oct. 4

Karl L. Dawley, parcel number 24210340006, Waterville, $55,000, sold to David R. Ensworth

Oct. 5

Svetlana Nicole Gibbs, 2033 Legacy Place S.E., East Wenatchee, $550,000, sold to Hari and Lisa Sharma

Clea E. Pryor, 311 Ferry Ave., Coulee Dam, $176,376, sold to Monte Lee Pryor

Carol A. Johnston, 520 11th St. N.E. #16, East Wenatchee, $384,500, sold to Tim and Stacy Meyers

Oct. 6

Glennnis D. and Patricia S. Cooper, 314 S. Kent Court, East Wenatchee, $40,500, sold to Lisa S. and Richard Garcia

Albert and Carol Piecka, 410 N. Perry Ave., East Wenatchee, $435,000, sold to Thomas B. and Bethany X. DePirro

Lorraine M. Martin, 1730 10th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $575,000, sold to Daniel L. and Elizabeth E. Zavala

Hanson Home Construction LLC, 952 N. Newport Loop, East Wenatchee, $580,000, sold to Brian K. and Tayna M. Russell

Oct. 7

James Garnett, 2280 Rock Island Road, East Wenatchee, $260,000, sold to Sergio Guerra

Element Homes LLC, 2450 Berkley Loop, East Wenatchee, $659,610, sold to Rocky Singh Behniwal

Oct. 8

Dallas C. and Heather Mae Stringer, 118 Manhattan Square, East Wenatchee, $558,000, sold to Chad Hoffman

Richard Montoya, 2977 and 2907 N. Breckenridge Drive (2 parcels in sale), East Wenatchee, $279,000, sold to Brecken R. LLC

Gloria May Bourton Estate, 15 Goldy Lane, Orondo, $1,625,000, house on 5 acres, sold to Richard D. and Gayle M. Manning

Oct. 12

Henry W. Schauer Estate, 520 11th St. N.E. #1, East Wenatchee, $363,000, sold to Xeviar and Kaitlynn Lysons

Thomas David and Angela D. Sawyer, 1911 3rd St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $435,000, sold to Miguel J. Navarro

Blaine P. Schlenker, 707 N. Jennifer Lane, East Wenatchee, $479,900, sold to Anika N. Tuba

Oct. 13

Rimrock Meadows Association, parcel number 81400507700, Ephrata, $6,000, sold to Javier Arevalo Jimenez

Annette Mede, 1354 Terrace Court N.E., East Wenatchee, $525,000, sold to Jacob Thomas and Kayleigh J. Spurgeon

Troy Lucas, 295 6th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $575,000, sold to Jeffrey Dale and Deanna Babe Spencer

Global Prosperity LLC, 105 W. Ash St., Waterville, $289,000, sold to Patricia Cooper

Jeffrey D. and Deanna B. Spencer, 1782 Glen St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $515,000, sold to Michael and Mary Ginther

Oct. 14

Charlotte A. Bowman, 554 Canyon Drive, East Wenatchee, $285,000, sold to Stanley and Karen Harrison

Jacob D. Adamson Estate, 128 N. Joseph Ave., East Wenatchee, $415,000, sold to Rodney T. Coffman

Jeffrey Charles and Margaret H. Rae Brown, 2365 Fancher Field Road, $429,500, sold to Aguayo Flores and Brenda Ma

Sage Homes LLC, 2450 S.E. Sage Brooke Road, East Wenatchee, $319,900 for house and $105,000 for-.12 acre lot, sold to Kuljit K. Chawla

Sage Homes LLC, 2440 S.E. Sage Brooke Road, East Wenatchee, $319,900 for house and $105,000 for .12-acre lot, sold to KMR Real Estate LLC

Oct. 15

Jack W. and Kerill A. Woodward, 951 N. Gale Ave., East Wenatchee, $489,000, sold to Paul and Sara Van Horn

Kregg M. and Kelly Morrow, 3936 N.E. Blueridge Drive, East Wenatchee, $415,000, sold to Ladeana Lynn Morehead

Jared S. and Nichole K. Shepard, 1707 N. Aurora Ave., East Wenatchee, $455,000, sold to Jesse D. and Catherine A. Bowers

Vern S. and Marilyn G. Gray, 323 21st St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $337,000, sold to Justin Connor

Marita F. Grittner, 301 Stevens Ave., Coulee Dam, $203,000, sold to Richard W. and Yongcha Joyce

Dale E. and Gwendolyn A. Snyder, 319 Deer Creek Drive, Waterville, $80,000, sold to Gregory D. Stockdale

Cynthia D. Marshall, 280 21st St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $390,000, sold to Chris E. and Michelle D. McCormick

Robert D. and Janet Cannon, 108 19th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $515,000, sold to Chin Tai Chang

Kurt Mikel and Heather Noel Macneil, 2440 Harvester Loop, East Wenatchee, $640,000, sold to David A. Renken

Tom and Renee Hughes, 579 Canyon Drive, East Wenatchee, $251,900, sold to Michael William Erho

Jessup Home Design Inc., 2627 Parkette St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $635,194, sold to Shawn J. and Angela M. DuLac

Oct. 18

Sage Homes LLC, 1096 S. Newberry Lane, East Wenatchee, $300,000, sold to Apurva Patel

Sagebrook LRR LLC, 1096 S. Newberry Lane, East Wenatchee, $105,000, sold to Apurva Patel

Caleb R. Durkee, 1991 Grant Road, East Wenatchee, $490,000, sold to Maobin Chi

Jason Watts, 1007 Harrison Court, East Wenatchee, $581,000, sold to Kami N. and Jeffrey R. Aldrich

Kelly R. and Michael W. Sims, 532 S. Lyle Ave., East Wenatchee, $504,155, sold to David and Heidi Riker

Eriberto Negrete, 2263 Veedol Drive, East Wenatchee, $405,000, sold to Tyler M. Stender

Alfredo Cendejas, 1561 Grant Road, East Wenatchee, $370,000, sold to Farias and Jose Guadalupe Carreon

Garrett Grubbs, 755 S. Perry Ave., East Wenatchee, $700,000, sold to Rafael and Mirella Gonzalez

Oct. 19

William P. and Lori D. Dean, 1180 Jupiter St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $577,000, sold to Matthew Lee and Elizabeth Nadine Overton

Deborah A. Workman, 2730 N.W. Empire Ave., East Wenatchee, $390,500, sold to Tyler Michael Davis

Lara M. Standerford, 1296 Wheatridge Drive, East Wenatchee, $420,000, sold to Barrington C. and Michelle Lynn Schofield

Oct. 20

Brandon S. Williams, 865 N. Keller Ave., East Wenatchee, $437,000, sold to Jordan James and Charlotte R. Brown

Aaron K. and Nichole M. Dalke, 315 W. Birch St., Waterville, $257,000, sold to Liza J. and Andrew J. Smith

Jordan J. and Charlotte R. Brown, 456 S. Kansas Loop, East Wenatchee, $402,500, sold to Realtrust IRA Alternatives LLC

Juan Manuel Muniz Arroyo, 350 4th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $450,000, sold to Romero and Efrain Martin Del Campo

Ernestine K. Pieper, 331 23rd St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $410,000, sold to Elliott Molitor

Terrina and John Guempel, 521 River View Drive, Orondo, $625,000, sold to Kenneth F. Furniss

Oct. 21

Alma Delia Osorio, 929 Maple St. SP 104, Bridgeport, $20,000, sold to Eliodoro Garcia Beltran

Lee A. Adler, 3655 N.W. Cascade Ave. SP 16, East Wenatchee, $72,500, sold to David and Nancy Tweedy

Paul D. and Judith J. Preston, 1612 N. Aurora Ave., East Wenatchee, $464,000, sold to Timothy and Hilary Hein

Patricia Java, 610 12th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $320,000, sold to 610 12th Street N.E. LLC

Hanson Home Construction LLC, 2471 Neighbor Place S.E., East Wenatchee, $170,000, sold to Matthew McNeal and Jessica Diane Bradshaw

Oct. 22

Patricia Ann Moore, 667 4th St. N.E. #L-101, East Wenatchee, $224,000, sold to Anneliese Ria Gustavsen

Cesar Garcia Sanchez, 211 3rd St., Bridgeport, $40,000, sold to Gamaliel Mendez

Craig Alan Thompson, 2316 Combine St., East Wenatchee, $460,000, sold to Bruce and Carol A. Schneller

Francisco Ramos, 211 Pace Drive SP 47, East Wenatchee, $15,000, sold to Candy Farias

Aaron and Charmaine Rosenberger, 681 S. Larch Ave., East Wenatchee, $368,000, sold to Ashley M. Stevens

Yadira J. Vagas Gonzalez and Noe Ramirez Martinez, 1800 Sunset Highway SP 25, East Wenatchee, $10,000, sold to Pablo Ramirez

Stimac Construction Inc., 366 Hammond Lane, Rock Island, $443,200, sold to Cynthia A. Fisher

Sage Homes LLC, 2432 S.E. Sage Brooke Road, East Wenatchee, $320,000 for house and $105,000 for .12 acre lot, sold to Jackie and Chung Nguyen

Springwater Homes LLC, 2289 Brinley Court, East Wenatchee, $499,000, sold to Richard W. and Teresa L. Tieman

Oct. 25

Nora Vargas Barragan, 401 S. Kentucky Ave. SP 53, East Wenatchee, $15,000, sold to Roberto Padilla Ortiz

Gregory K. Bean, 88 N. Lyle Ave., East Wenatchee, $765,000, sold to Corey D. Mikkelson

Robert D. and Kathy M. Johnson, 2454 Grand Ave., East Wenatchee, $900,000, sold to Shawn Paul and Anna McCully

Susan D. and James F. Anez, 2354 Herndon Drive, East Wenatchee, $415,000, sold to Sael Guzman Aguilera

Maria Guadalupe Hernandez, 929 Maple St. SP 011, Bridgeport, $500, sold to Domingo Cortes Quiroz

Oct. 26

Jeff and Kristine Boullioun, 2613 Catalina Ave., East Wenatchee, $604,000, sold to Cameron and April J. Wiggins

Pheasant Bridge LLC, 2811 N.W. Empire Ave., East Wenatchee, $582,000, sold to Donald A. and Karen E. Johnson

Susan M. Erdmann, 455 9th St. N.E. SP 03, East Wenatchee, $59,000, sold to Don and Bitsi George

Mark Johnson, 2093 Pratt Court, East Wenatchee, $380,000, sold to Robert Olson

Kelly and Christin Gregerson, 476 Chesnut Court N.W., East Wenatchee, $615,000, sold to Michelle M. and John C. Jordan

Oct. 27

Thomas Lee Manning, 520 11th St. N.E. #21, East Wenatchee, $360,000, sold to Douglas K. Baker

Hardway Holdings LLC, 470 S. Partridge Lane, East Wenatchee, $765,000, house on 2.19 acres, sold to Luke S. and Amy J. Lambert

Oct. 28

Pacific Premier Trust, 513 17th St., Bridgeport, $135,000, sold to James and Kelli Rachwitz

Denzel D. Still, 420 30th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $175,000, sold to Mark E. Doelman

Darren L. and Madeleine C. Smith, 240 5th St. N.E. #A, East Wenatchee, $705,000, sold to Atul and Madhulika Singh

Darren L. and Madeleine C. Smith, 256 5th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $710,000, sold to Atul and Madhulika Singh

Aaron and Charmaine Rosenberger, 72 N. Nevada Ave., East Wenatchee, $114,000, sold to HCD Homes LLC

Cristian Tovar, 2500 S.R. 28 SP 013, East Wenatchee, $4,000, sold to Kenny M. Castaneda Penate

Austin B. Petterson, 2335 Herndon Drive, East Wenatchee, $405,000, sold to Riley and Jessica Nicole Korf

Jeffrey Zirkle, 537 River View Drive, Orondo, $1,199,999, sold to Ole and Heather Marie Bore

Pauline Schoo, 3320 N.W. Cascade Ave., East Wenatchee, $305,000, sold to David O. and Erika Leon

Oct. 29

Hanson Home Construction LLC, 916 N. Newport Loop, East Wenatchee, $576,475, sold to Roseanne T. and Gregory A. Cordes

Stanely P. Olson, 1437 Denny Place, Rock Island, $370,000, sold to Dave and Tammy Bailiff

Nexus Development Holdings LLC, 615 Nelson Place, East Wenatchee, $382,000, sold to Brendon Gundry

Richmond Alan and Tiffany Ann Petty, 2274 3rd St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $500,000, sold to Thomas L. Manning

Kathryn E. Macintyre, 925 N. Fairmont Ave., East Wenatchee, $300,000, sold to Sierra Cheyenne Slatta

Nicolette Balala 1993 Inter Vivos Trust, 724 Ski View Drive, East Wenatchee, $800,000, sold to Wayde S. and Rebecca Knowles

Monte and Kristy Kuk, 2125 Valley View Blvd., East Wenatchee, $869,900, sold to Sandra L. and Stephen B. Pomroy

Michael C. and Bethany A. Soule, 573 N. Darwood Ave. #B, East Wenatchee, $383,500, sold to Steven Brian and Tonya M. Vaughan

Timothy and Jill Slesk, 2293 Fancher Heights Road, East Wenatchee, $655,000, sold to Fabian and Vanessa Pulido

Lois R. Garrett, 204 N. Adams St., Waterville, $80,000, sold to June and Time Skinner

Sage Homes LLC, 2414 S.E. Sage Brooke Road, East Wenatchee, $319,900 and $105,000 for house on .12 acres, sold to Linda M. Cashman

Beverly A. Olson, 2935 N. Breckenridge Drive, East Wenatchee, $700,000, sold to Kathryn Ann Watson

Douglas County land sales

Oct. 1

Craig M. and Celestial C. Fisher Jr., 31 Boulder Road, Chelan, $200,000, 2.05 acres, sold to Gary R. and Terri L. Wedam

Fraley Ranch Project LLC, 1991 8th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $380,000, 15.81 acres, Jab Investors LLC

Thomas A. and Jana Kirschner, parcel number 73000101002, Palisades, $89,000, 10.1 acres, sold to Tiffany Cathleen and Miranda Janet Marrone

Oct. 4

Richard Montoya, 2908 N. Breckenridge Drive, East Wenatchee, $125,000, .31 acres, sold to Gerardo Lopez

Oct. 6

Levy Family Trust, parcel number 27240610002, Mansfield, $38,000, 19.25 acres, sold to George and Jennifer Owens

Adams G&G LLC, parcel number 25283010007, Coulee-Hartline, $59,900, 20.05 acres, sold to Terry and Rowena Westlake

Oct. 7

Eagle Land Sales, 740 Sacagewea Drive, Ephrata, $4,200, 1.2 acres, sold to Robert Anderson

Oct. 8

River Valley Development LLC, 2514, 2516, 2518 Plateau Drive, East Wenatchee, $116,700 for each of three lots, each about .19 acres, sold to Triple R Construction

Steven R. Sadler, 411 6th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $350,000, 1.28 acres, sold to 6th St. LLC

Matthew and Leah New, parcel number 27231310002, 9.46 acres, 49700007700, 18.47 acres (2 parcels in sale), Chelan, $85,000, sold to Justin Lawrence Brown

Steven C. and Delores J. Johnson Trustees, 2620 Barnstorm Lane, East Wenatchee, $230,000, sold to Jaskaran Kooner

Alan S. Killbrew, 160 Chelan Hills Acres Road, Chelan, $35,000, 20.92 acres, sold to Jose Alejandro Davila

Localtel Building LLC, parcel number 25210210013, Waterville, $82,000, 21.9 acres, sold to Austin Cox

Oct. 11

Mary T. Briggs, 944 Road S. S.W., East Wenatchee, $350,000, 50 acres, sold to Evan and Heidi Bromiley

Mark C. Lee, 862 Briarwood Drive, East Wenatchee, $155,000, .42 acres, sold to Michael K. Chang

Oct. 12

Richard F. Sample, parcel number 28232520007, Mansfield, $50,000, 20 acres, sold to Andrew McIrvin

Oct. 13

J and L Properties LLC, parcel number 22211430011, 18.7 acres, 22211430010, 18.09 acres (2 parcels in sale), East Wenatchee, $748,800, sold to Western Sunset 2 LLC

Oct. 14

Baltz Farms LLC, parcel number 28273500000, 632 acres, 2827342000, 476 acres, 2827341000, 156 acres, 28273310001, 237 acres, 28272810002, 496 acres, 28272720001, 194 acres, 28272710004, 39.1 acres, 28272710003, 273.5 acres, 28272620001, 267.42 acres, 28272610001, 280 acres, 28272520001, 160 acres, 28272330001, 158 acres, 28272230002, 160 acres, 28272230001, 120 acres, 28272210002, 120 acres (15 parcels in sale), Bridgeport, $2,000,000, sold to Brar Farms LLC

Oct. 15

Robert Karry, parcel number 09100900600, Mansfield, $22,500, 16 acres, sold to Karley M. Alvarez

Oct. 19

Jessup Home Design Inc., 2590 Parkette St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $150,000, .28 acres, sold to Jorge Ramirez

Gail L. Ford 3335 Hackamore Drive, 1.08 acres, 4274 Altoona Drive, 1.13 acres, parcel number 81800903100, 1.52 acres, 81800903000, 1.04 acres (4 parcels in sale), Coulee-Hartline, $77,500, sold to Outlaw Farmer Inc.

Oct. 20

Karl and Rebacca Brown, 230 N. Division Road, Waterville, $340,000, 25.88 acres, sold to Nicole and Aaron Keith Dalke

Hardway Holdings LLC, 285 S. Partridge Lane, East Wenatchee, $249,500, 1.39 acres, sold to Wade and Maureen Bissell

Oct. 21

Four Corners Farmland Fund Douglas LLC, parcel number 26211420004, 10.1 acres, 26212210013, 41.58 acres, 26212110010, 11 acres, 26211640002, 10 acres, 26211520002, 40.99 acres (5 parcels in sale), Orondo, $2,910,000, sold to AFC Ranch 8 LLC

Red Stick Farms Washington LLC, parcel number 2621620017, .16 acres, 26212620005, 1 acre, 26212330007, 9.23 acres, 26212330008, 9.31 acres (4 parcels in sale), Orondo, $325,000, sold to AFC Ranch 3 LLC

Oct. 22

Kevin A. and Tiffany Ross, 2974 N. Baker Ave., East Wenatchee, $729,000, .96 acres, sold to William L. Wagner

Rodney A. and Bonnie M. Jacobs, 2080 Legacy Place S.E., East Wenatchee, $130,000, .19 acres, sold to Timberwood Homes LLC

Greg Hayenga, parcel number 82000701100, Waterville, $15,000, 1.41 acres, sold to Michael George and Magdalena Garay Tooley

Gary E. and Sheree L. Noyes, 624 Briarwood Drive, East Wenatchee, $175,000, .28 acres, sold to John Victor and Janet M. Hanson

J&M California Land Company Inc., 455 Sycamore Court N.W., East Wenatchee, $197,500, .37 acres, sold to Kent Perry and Verna Marie Boothman

Oct. 25

Five and One Investments LLC, 3937 N.W. Deep River Ave., East Wenatchee, $225,000, .58 acres, sold to David Wright

Oct. 26

Lawrence F. and Eva E. Juchmes, parcel number 24250730000, 465.77 acres, 24250820005, 80 acres, 24251720000, 125.72 acres, 24241340000, 156 acres, 24251810000, 200 acres (5 parcels in sale), Waterville, $375,000, sold to Tenelco Farms LLC

Matt and Leah New, parcel number 49700007800, Chelan, $80,000, 7.82 acres, sold to Sharaya and Adam Norton

Deborah R. Bielas, parcel number 25273540002, 20 acres, 25273540001, 20 acres (2 parcels in sale), Coulee-Hartline, $34,900, sold to Philip D. and Lisa M. Brown

Oct. 27

Timothy and Bridget Adams, parcel number 81400507100, .93 acres, 81400507000, 1.04 acres (2 parcels in sale), Ephrata, $3,000, sold to Open Acres LLC

Oct. 28

Yasuko Conner, Tyee View Loop, Waterville, $26,000, 11.84 acres, sold to Roberto and Adilene Morales

Oct. 29

Rimrock Meadows Association, parcel number 81700805200, Ephrata, $6,000, 1.08 acres, sold to Fredy Guzman

Rimrock Meadows Association, parcel number 81700303100, Ephrata, $13,500, 1 acre, sold to Kurt Blanchard

Terry Thomas, parcel number 50000008200, Chelan, $100,000, 20.02 acres, sold to Jeremy Chase and Hannah Westing

Besel Family Farm LLC, 310 Road 4 S.W., Waterville, $130,000, 448.55 acres, sold to Antioch Ventures 358 LLC

Paul F. and M.J. Gentry Trust, parcel number 01400100200, Bridgeport, $23,207, .87 acres, sold to Steve and Heidi Atterson

Michael P. Ternan Estate, 2016 Monroe Ave., .12 acres, parcel number 02501000600, .06 acres (2 parcels in sale), Bridgeport, $125,000, sold to Kevin Moreno Perez

Matthew and Leah New, parcel number 49700008200, Chelan, $140,000, 5.06 acres, sold to Jesus Sanchez Tapia