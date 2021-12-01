Chelan County commercial sales
Oct. 12
Earl H. and Maxine M. Cusick Trust, Property ID 26288, 1516 N. Wenatchee Ave., 1130 Maple St. 79, 1117 McKittrick St., 1125 McKittrick St. 12 (5 parcels in sale), Wenatchee, $1,870,000, sold to McKplace LLC et al
Earl H. and Maxine M. Trust, Property ID 26289, Wenatchee, $130,000, sold to Menoyd LLC et al
Oct. 13
Irle Commercial Properties LLC, 3113 Main St., Monitor, $140,000, sold to Don Martin
Oct. 19
Donaghy Properties LLC, 3710 U.S. Highway 97A Wenatchee, $1,800,000, sold to Wilson Properties LLC et al
Oct. 25
Apple Country Properties LLC, 501 Fourth St., Wenatchee, $520,000, sold to CRM Rentals LLC
Robert and Karen Rogers, 410 S. Columbia St., Wenatchee, $366,840, sold to Lighthouse Christian Ministries
Oct. 27
Jaime and Kristy Flores, 20 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, $270,000, sold to Mason and Mason LLC
Oct. 28
William J. and Lynn L. Fass, 1240 W. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $75,000, sold to Bryan W. and Marylou Chesledon
Oct. 30
Cruz Rentals LLC, 703 Pioneer Ave. 1, Cashmere, $645,000, sold to Pioneer Venture LLC
Chelan County residential sales
Oct. 1
James L. Kane, 107 Mission Creek Road, Cashmere, $420,000, sold to Nancy J. Emmick Living Trust
Brandon Hanson et al, 2134 Honeysett Road, Wenatchee, $535,000, sold to Kristin A. and Stephen G. Poulter
David C. and Linda Herald, 1913 Hideaway Place, Wenatchee, $674,900, sold to Brian and Patricia McClenaghan
Andrew Y. Goto, 525 Highland Drive, Wenatchee, $419,000, sold to Tyler W. Cox and Sarah M. Nicosia
Brandon K. and Rebecca R. Long, 1911 Westhaven, Wenatchee, $675,000, sold to Janine M. Berryman
Oct. 4
David R. McCoy, 3060 Flamingo St., Malaga, $335,000, sold to Javier Vieyra Orozco
Jackie H. Boushay, 4867 Mission Creek Road, Cashmere, $400,000, sold to Demetrio G. Rosario
Camille D. Dunn, 3662 Dianna Way, Wenatchee, $725,000, sold to Bobbye Thomson
Nathan W. and Kendall K. Newell et al, 3816 Viewmont Drive, Wenatchee, $760,000, sold to Luis Bent Shaw and Robert Summers
Sara M. and Jay E. Deason, 210 Outlaw Lane, Cashmere, $784,500, sold to Karen Griffith
Tyler H. and Stephanie M. Buckley, 556 Trigger Lane, Wenatchee, $595,000, sold to Peter Michael
Cali Style LLC, 545 Mackinaw Lane, Chelan, $1,100,000, sold to Jessica T. Nguyen and Steven T. Masada Jr.
Oct. 5
Jesse and Kathie Welch, 1405 Springwater Ave., Wenatchee, $519,000, sold to Mitchell and Jessica Parrish
Steven and Jennifer West, 308 Laurel St., Cashmere, $415,000, sold to Michael S. and Kelsey M. Cibicki
1121 N. Western Ave. LLC, 1121 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee, $430,000, sold to Adriana Avila Castro and Abraham Guzman Guzman
Rosa-Maria Padron, 809 S. Chelan Ave., Wenatchee, $85,000, sold to Vanzella LLC
Sue R. Wilson, 1235 Columbine St., Wenatchee, $390,000, sold to Jacqueline Marshall
Caitlin C. and Cory R. Smith, 3512 Dianna Way, Wenatchee, $785,000, sold to Joseph and Jennifer L. Cardarelli
Oct. 6
Alex Kwon, 625 Edgemont Drive, Wenatchee, $479,000, sold to Daniel Valencia and Jessica Ramirez
Michael W. and Peggy J. Sundine, 2102 Sage Grouse Road, $597,500, sold to Terry G. and Carolyn M. Thayer
Bobbye Thompson, 889 Autumn Crest Drive, Wenatchee, $1,200,000, sold to Joel L. and Ashley A. Hewitt
Alex Kwon, 621 Edgemont Drive, Wenatchee, $330,000, sold to Scott A. and Rebecca Barnes
Oct. 7
Karl and Lisa Klossner Trustee, 231 Scholze St., Leavenworth, $700,000, sold to Taylor and Sydney Lapinski
Leslie S. Nix, Property ID 49039, Chelan, $385,000, sold to Cynthia and Stephen Fisher
Alexander and Ellen Rabideau, 909 Kittitas St., Wenatchee, $455,000, sold to Phoebe Wolcott Maccausland and Alexander W. Peman
Debra Phipps, 764 Monroe St., Wenatchee, $429,000, sold to Rebecca Peltz and James A. Gartner
Paul T. and Sara A. Van Horn, 902 Okanogan Ave., Wenatchee, $385,000, sold to Camden B. Jones
Oct. 8
Jan and Julie M. Helligso, 306 Anglers Creek Lane, Peshastin, $475,000, sold to Seth and Genevieve Helligso
John and Vanessa Donaghy, 2017 Linville Drive, Wenatchee, $875,000, sold to Thomas C. and Susan L. Craig
Katherine L. Peterson and Patrick J. English, 2103 5th St., Wenatchee, $430,000, sold to Ryan Campbell and Sydney Paez Campbell
Terry L. and Catherine Lloyd, 1139 Jefferson St., Wenatchee, $405,000, sold to Michael W. and Hailey N. Wood
Megan M. Cross, 115 N. Buchanan Ave., Wenatchee, $315,000, sold to Richard and Karin Volpe
Irvin and Jennifer Alloway, 916 Pioneer Ave., Cashmere, $499,000, sold to Brian L. and Lisa Boyle
Jade T. Koskela and Nan Lin, 213 W. Commercial St., Leavenworth, $624,000, sold to Jason R. Allen
Jessie I. Figueroa, 1653 Cross St. B., Wenatchee, $302,000, sold to Blanca E. Madrigal Guttierez and Sergio Mendoza Guillen
Richard E. Leonard, 1324 Senca St., Wenatchee, $400,000, sold to Geoff L. and Amy L. Knautz
Kent P. and Verna M. Boothman, 1714 Central Ave. A., Wenatchee, $625,000, sold to Jo L. Orach
Infield Fly Investments LLC, 262 Bobcat Lane, Chelan, $1,216,000, sold to Mark Horton and Tammy Louie
Oct. 11
Brenda D. Gordon, 808 N. Elliott Ave., Wenatchee, $384,500, sold to Aimee Ray
Mary Penelope Wooten, 1629 Orchard Ave., Wenatchee, $900,000, sold to Flint and Jamie Hartwig
Diana and Kendal A. Hoyt, 1902 Hideaway Place, Wenatchee, $540,000, sold to Andrew and Beryl Goto
Robert M. and Lynn M. Kennard, 200 Joseph St. 302, Leavenworth, $650,000, sold to D&P Darlington LLC
Kathe A. Molohon, 8951 E. Leavenworth Road, Leavenworth, $800,000, sold to Stephen J. Jensen
Timothy J. Martinell, 8425 Dorn St., Dryden, $299,000, sold to Jeffery D. and Aimee J. Gronka
Richard L. Seaver Survivor’s Trust, 15879 River Road, Plain, $1,250,000, sold to Kyle Weisbrod and Sara Gravelin et al
Samuel R. Odio, 14264 Idlewild Road, Lake Wenatchee, $1,645,000, sold to Vadim M. Brusser and Lauren M. Janosy
Carole J. Morrison, 304 E. Raymond St., Chelan, $290,000, sold to Alan Macks
David P. Sherin, 27865 Meadow Lane, Lake Wenatchee, $472,500, sold to Alexander Meizlish et al
Brian W. Merrill, 29 Firenza Lane, Manson, $825,000, sold to Joseph W. and Karla A. Moore
Timothy and Brenna Shoultz, 55 Campione Lane, Manson, $3,495,000, sold to Brijesh Bhatia and Tobin Taylor
A Home Doctor Inc., 303 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $472,500, sold to Brian J. and Jessica A. Bender
Oct. 12
James Harum, 1503 Washington St., Wenatchee, $925,000, sold to Douglas J. Moncriff and Dana R. Cook
Motteler Orchards LLC Property ID 27492, Leavenworth, $275,000, sold to Hans C. and Kari L. Andersen
Eider Construction LLC et al, 3620 Burchvale Road, Wenatchee, $389,000, sold to Phillips Michal S. Graber and Isaac J. Phillips
Oct. 13
Vicki Larson et al, 3149 Main St., 3175 Main St., Property ID 22938 (3 parcels in sale), Monitor, $620,000, sold to Timothy D. and Vicki L. Larson
Sharon J. Gilmore, 18813 Pine Loop, Plain, $555,000, sold to Amy Mandin and Gordon Hofman
Jennifer Schuessler, 16030 Cedar Brae Road, Lake Wenatchee, $1,500,000, sold to Joshua and Andrea Woods
Deep Water Properties LLC, 100 Riviera Drive, Chelan, $1,069,000, sold to Marie C. Cannon
Michael W. Brennan, 103 N. Park and Woodin Ave., Chelan, $500, sold to Kimberlee Knipschield
George F. and Margaret F. Hofmann, 95 Apricot Lane, Manson, $725,000, sold to William R. and Lindsey Cameron-MacLellan
Glen T. Ball, 724 Walker Ave., Wenatchee, $120,000, sold to Property Solutions NNW LLC
Anthony E. Meade, 1312 Seneca St., Wenatchee, $493,000, sold to Mark E. Jones
Oct. 14
Jose M. Ceballos Sanchez, 695 Sand Creek Road, Cashmere, $325,000, sold to Elda L. Villalobos Vega
Flint and Jamie Hartwig, 108 Island View St., Wenatchee, $375,000, sold to WVBC Funhouse LLC
Wendy McCauley, 18773 Fir Loop, Plain, $281,000, sold to Synergy Consulting Group Inc.
David R. and Wendy L. McCauley, 18725 Fir Loop, Plain, $570,000, sold to Troy and Amie Mobley
Susan Marie Curtis, 18104 River Road, Plain, $1,095,000, sold to Plain Truth LLC
Andy and Christina Lee, 21501 Palomino Road, Plain, $320,000, sold to Michael A. Eldridge Jr. and Hannah L.M. Hills
Peter T. Manley and Kathleen M. Trustees, 15500 Entiat River Road, Entiat, $850,000, sold to The Entiat BB LLC
Thomas W. and Kim L. Clark IV, 11155 S. Lakeshore Road 5A, Chelan, $295,000, sold to Jessica Romero
Wade A. and Brittany Noel Jordan, 141 Summer Breeze Road, Manson, $725,000, sold to Jason A. and Julie M. Mathews
Oct. 15
Greg D. and Cathy L. Townsend, 1207 Washington St., Wenatchee, $490,000, sold to John M. and Vanessa K. Donaghy
Vincent P. Jones, 2220 Michael Brooke, Wenatchee, $650,000, sold to Don A. and Alice Zillen
David A. Smith, 14616 Diamond Ave., Entiat, $350,000, sold to James L. Leopold
Andrea Pacheeo, 1021 Crest Loop, Entiat, $410,000, sold to David and Helen Boyungs
John R. and Denise M. Lowrie, 107 Orchard View Drive, Chelan, $649,000, sold to Terry M. Furman and Rebecca K. Ripley
Jason and Susan McCray, 1119 Fuller St., Wenatchee, $381,000, sold to Clint C. and Amy R. Muhlfeld
Shelley Martin, 544 Chrisand Lane, Wenatchee, $519,500, sold to John and Carolyn Peabody
Brian and Heather Kniffen, 810 Gehr St., Wenatchee, $546,000, sold to Jeffrey D. Peterson LLC
Daniel and Irma Arroyo, 2893 Sierra Blvd., Malaga, $350,000, sold to Edna H. Rios and Arturo Lopez Jr.
SSM Forty Investment Inc., W. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $165,000, sold to Randy and Kathleen Facey
Roberts Construction LLC, 1019 Racine Springs Drive, Wenatchee, $555,000, sold to Blair C. McHaney
Oct. 17
Heidi and Brian Sogn et al, 500 Manson Blvd., Manson, $423,375, sold to Brian H. and Heidi A. Sogn
Oct. 18
Brad and Pamela Buchanan, 3930 Mariah Court, Malaga, $650,000, sold to Juan M. Martin and Lisbet M. Cuevas Ramirez
Sierra E. O’Brien, 21804 Colt Road, Plain, $360,000, sold to James C. and Sarah A. Brockett et al
Patricia E. Johnston, 8811 Entiat River Road, Entiat, $350,000, sold to Amanda and Kirby Miller
Oct. 19
Victor J. Horner, 617 Chinook Drive, Wenatchee, $554,900, sold to Francisco J. and Kendi Ramos
Steven J. Munly, 253 Benton St., Leavenworth, $45,248, sold to James J. Munly
Don and Renae Lau, 3004 Memory Lane, Lake Wenatchee, $319,900, sold to Tyson W. and Melissa E. Pothier
Wesley M. and Mary E. Sherer, 114 N. Harris Ave., Manson, $335,000, sold to Sandra F. Rich
Cynthia A. Fisher, 201 S. Elliott Ave. 3, Wenatchee, $285,999, sold to Cheryl A. Lippert
SSM Forty Investment Inc., Property ID 66795, 66796 (2 parcels in sale), Chelan, $260,000, sold to Cooper Properties LLC
Dale and Candy Gullickson, 7139 Colockum Road, Malaga, $100,250, sold to Jay and Andrea Hansen
Oct. 20
Sandra J. Chimenti, 4825 Sky Meadows Road, Cashmere, $275,000, sold to Robert Meshew and Julie MacGillis
Dawn Herd, 1617 Britini Drive, Wenatchee, $400,000, sold to Randall Massingill and Jolyn Stevens
The Zuluaga Family LLLP, 322 W. Woodin Ave. 630, Chelan, $290,000, sold to Jeremy T. and Kirsten M. Yoder
Oct. 21
Element Homes LLC, 3618 Burchvale Road, Wenatchee, $379,500, sold to Aida Ponce de Leon et al
Ila R. Kriewald, 1256 Marble St., Wenatchee, $440,000, sold to George T. and Pamela K. Asan
Terry L. Marsh, 2207 Pine Tree Road, Lake Wenatchee, $582,000, sold to Matthew and Nicole Oaks
Alanson Lim, 2307 W. Woodin Ave. C., Chelan, $309,000, sold to Real Trust IRA Alternatives LLC
Russel S. Sloan, 737 Walker Ave., Wenatchee, $280,000, sold to Cuahutemoc Flores Pacheco
Briana C. Sheehey, 171 Burns St., Wenatchee, $286,000, sold to Laura Ryan et al
Oct. 22
Colin and Carol Levi, 613 Royal Anne Drive, Wenatchee, $500,000, sold to Arturo and Fabiola Garibay
Thomas C. Susan L. Craig, 2811 Number 1 Canyon Road, Wenatchee, $850,000, sold to Alisa and Micheal Oliver
Charles K. Parrish, 1670 Concord Place, Wenatchee, $505,000, sold to Michael J. Merrill and Patricia L. Endicott
Agnes Sauvage, 45 Joyful Place, Leavenworth, $895,000, sold to Loren M. and Margarete R. Ford
Robert T. and Courtney M. Corcoran, 209 San Remo Lane, Chelan, $535,000, sold to Michael L. and Maria L. Weeks
Matthew C. Froman, 108 Monte Carlo Drive, Chelan, $1,250,000, sold to James R. and Tina J. Fowler
Edna R. Leffler, 1017 Green Ave., Manson, $2,000,000, sold to Dennis M. and Phyllis M. Hill
Jose Ortega and Martimiana Velasquez, 191 Terminal Ave. 4, Wenatchee, $200,000, sold to Athena Lauderdale
Chelan Hospitality Holdings LLC, 911 Commercial St. A, Leavenworth, $710,000, sold to Bhavik Sheth
Chelan Hospitality Holdings LLC, 911 Commercial St. B, Leavenworth, $710,000, sold to Vineeth H. Sasidharan
Oct. 23
Elizabeth E. Perry, 182 Shadow Hill Lane, Chelan, $200,000, sold to Cyrus and Sara Bowthorpe
Oct. 25
Connie Risley et al, 1117 Idaho St., Wenatchee, $430,000, sold to Aaron Melissa Vaughn
Brenda Holben, 6015 Webster Way, Cashmere, $826,000, sold to Autumn R. Eyre
Julie McTaggart, 2003 Topaz Place, Entiat, $352,500, sold to Leslie Daniel
Arnie and Michelle Pipkin, 14375 Shamel St., Entiat, $1,125,000, sold to USAC WA LLC
John R. Tomkins, 18601 River Road, Plain, $1,394,000, sold to Jeffrey A. and Cheryl P. Field
Kirk E. Ayers Revocable Trust et al, 290 Paradise Way, Chelan, $1,900,000, sold to Lord Acres Farm LLC
Billy D. Gillham, 470 2nd St., Chelan Falls, $271,000, sold to Mason R. McClellan
Jim A. Wright, 2250 Green Ave., Manson, $950,000, sold to Nevin and Jennifer Booth
John B. Cottrell, 714 Saddlerock Drive, Wenatchee, $342,875, sold to Robert C. and Kiersten N. Soreano
Camille A. and Cody R. Jones, 922 Cashmere St., Wenatchee, $202,000, sold to Nestor A. Robles Barrera
Efrain and Karina Farias, 72 Depot St., Wenatchee, $345,000, sold to Yadira Jaimes
Rodney D. Armstrong, 1019 Montana St., Wenatchee, $400,000, sold to Maxwell S. Hasson and Rochelle K. Mason
Oct. 26
John E. Scott, 402 N. Garfield Ave., Wenatchee, $180,000, sold to Brandon Paugh
Kristi M. Noga, 707 E. Johnson Ave., Chelan, $445,000, sold to Nels D. Lund and Samantha L. Lovelace
Leslie Daniel, 1310 Castlerock Ave. 28, Wenatchee, $350,000, sold to Constance L. and Terry J. Zaremba
Dariece Steele et al, 429 King St. 322, Wenatchee, $199,000, sold to Elizabeth Mendoza
Juan and Teresa Villanueva, 73 Depot St., Wenatchee, $354,200, sold to Diego A. Marquez Trejo and Teresa Garcia
Oct. 27
Wenpal LLC, 1402 Ninth St., Wenatchee, $482,000, sold to Kyle Hurst
Megan J. Leonhard, 5655 E. Cashmere, $400,000, sold to Andres Lopez Reyes Ximena Lopez Rosario
Donato and Maria A. Guzman, 5572 Wescott Drive, Cashmere, $130,000, Maria G. Arroyo Mejia
Juan Manuel Martin and Lisbet Ramirez, 1905 Hideaway Place, Wenatchee, $500,000, sold to Sharon D. Perez Ezquivel
Jean Collins, 16437 Second Creek Road, Leavenworth, $421,000, sold to Thomas F. and Lynda Merry
Stuart McLeod, 10072 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan, $4,425,000, sold to Christopher M. and Anne M. Davis
Andrew Lane, 10 S. Cove Ave., Wenatchee, $130,000, sold to David W. and Wendy R. Lane
Margaret A. Daines, 526 Yakima St., Wenatchee, $435,000, sold to Charles A. II and Elizabeth M. McNall
Philip G. and Jessica A. Bentz, 538 Chrisand Lane, Wenatchee, $575,000, sold to Leslie F. and Nancy M. Lomedico
Reid and Mary Martinka, 230 Jackrabbit Lane, Chelan, $1,300,000, sold to Subhash Hira Ravi and Llemit Sharifa
Oct. 28
Markus Stockman et al, 2211 Ashley Brooke, Wenatchee, $645,000, sold to Zachary Geer
Luenna Latham, 1001 Poplar Ave., Wenatchee, $637,500, sold to Zachary Miller
Eider Properties LLC, 1013 Fifth St. A, Wenatchee, $2,250,000, sold to William V. Hughes Trustee
Timothy V. and Arlene Corbaley, 5652 Weatherend Drive, Cashmere, $410,000, sold to Andrew W. Filer
Matthew Kendall and Camille Ann Cadman Revocable Living Trust, 2094 Maiden Lane, Wenatchee, $975,000, sold to Russell J. and Connie Anderson
Russell C. Medley, 250 Central Ave., Property ID 27615 (2 parcels in sale), Leavenworth, $605,000, sold to David A. Graybeal
217 8th LLC, 217 8th St. 1, Leavenworth, $286,645, sold to Myoby Holdings I LLC
217 8th LLC, 217 8th St. 2, Leavenworth, $295,596, sold to Myoby Holdings I LLC
217 8th LLC, 217 8th St. 11, Leavenworth, $487,084, sold to Myoby Holdings I LLC
217 8th LLC, 217 8th St. 12, Leavenworth, $608,995, sold to Myoby Holdings I LLC
217 8th LLC, 217 8th St. 21, Leavenworth, $221,544, sold to Myoby Holdings I LLC
217 8th LLC, 217 8th St. 22, Leavenworth, $668,948, sold to Myoby Holdings I LLC
217 8th LLC, 217 8th St. 31, Leavenworth, $693,298, sold to Myoby Holdings I LLC
217 8th LLC, 217 8th St. 32, Leavenworth, $537,899, sold to Myoby Holdings I LLC
Gary S. and Karen S. Brennick, 205 Snohomish St., Wenatchee, $150,000, sold to Matthew S. and Kimberly M. Martin
Edward S. Brewer, 165 Terminal Ave., Wenatchee, $265,000, sold to Valley Lake Properties LLC
Randy G. Ewert, 2908 Sierra Blvd., Malaga, $260,000, sold to Joseph A. Gamboni
SSM Forty Investment Inc., W. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $135,950, sold to Jennifer L. and Geoffrey C. Dalgas
Sunset Marina LLC, W. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $135,950, sold to Alex Duffy et al
Roberts Construction LLC, 1007 Racine Springs Drive, Wenatchee, $479,085, sold to Lisa M. Wickel
Oct. 29
Thomas A. Swearingen, 313 Brandi Lane, Wenatchee, $480,000, sold to Ricardo I Perez
Colton S. Carr, 1013 Cherry St., Wenatchee, $370,000, sold to Evan D. and Sadie R. Thune
Joanna M. and Aaron R. Taylor, 59 Sandstone Lane, Cashmere, $750,000, sold to Steven and Jennifer West
Cal Neva LLC, W. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $92,000, sold to B&S Holdings LLC
Oct. 30
John D. Duncan, 9846 Mountain Home Road, Leavenworth, $500,000, sold to Juhle Family Trust
Chelan County land sales
Oct. 1
Thomas and Karen Warfield, 133 Mayer Drive, Chelan, $230,000, sold to Marvin D. and Melissa M. Prince et al
Oct. 6
Grand Columbia Council, 3262 Mission Ridge Road, Wenatchee, $135,000, 20.88 acres, sold to Charles and Lindsay M. Naismith
Cross River Properties LLC, Property ID 51223, Chelan, $700,000, 9.2 acres, sold to Scott G. and Diana Fewell
Bari R. and Michael J. Lynch, 1107 Sunny Brooke Lane, Chelan, $142,000, .18 acres, sold to K&L Homes LLC
Chelan Lookout LLLP, 1302 Dragonfly Court, Chelan, $399,000, .1 acres, sold to Andrew and Summer Shute
Kenneth A. Schenkman and Nancy D. Moreland, 194 Bear Ridge Lane, Chelan, $380,000, 5 acres, sold to Andrew Yeckel and Carol Schops Yeckel
Oct. 7
Chelan Lookout LLLP, 275 Bluebell Lane, Chelan, $379,000, .11 acres, sold to Eric and Julie Malone
GBS Lake Hills LLC, 861 Long Drive, Chelan, $295,000, .23 acres, sold to Christine O Neal and Calvin Trinh
GBS Lake Hills LLC, 897 Long Drive, Chelan, $328,000, .41 acres, sold to Channing B. and Michele S. Wyles
Oct. 8
Amy L. and Evan Haske, Property ID 39714, Entiat, $100,000, 5.01 acres, sold to Randall R. and Kristine M. Stewart
Russell L. and Colleen M. Fischesser, 102 Lookout Way, Chelan, $269,500, .23 acres, sold to Alfredo and Sandra D. Martinez Ortiz
Roberto Mejia et al, 415 Spokane St., Wenatchee, $168,000, .17 acres, sold to Sandra Y Chavez
Karen L. Zacher, Property ID 58374, Wenatchee, $175,000, 1.68 acres, sold to Christopher and Debora Merritt
Oct. 11
Charles T. Styles, 2687 Gault Road, Malaga, $250,000, 10 acres, sold to Eric C. Styles and Peggy C. McKinley
Fred A. Waunch Trust, 3895 Selfs Motel Road, Cashmere, $300,000, 6.41 acres, sold to Juan Sandoval and Jose L. Rodriguez
James M. Wilson and Michael S. Gorsuch, Property ID 67926, Manson, $135,000, 20 acres, sold to Yevgeniy S. and Nataliya V. Kurilchenko
Oct. 13
Vicki Larson et al, Property ID 68464, Monitor, $620,000, .53 acres, sold to Timothy D. and Vicki L. Larson
Oct. 14
Richard A. Davenport, 14059 Brae Burn Road, Lake Wenatchee, $34,000, .21 acres, sold to Camden Jones
Ryan T. Miller, 48 Firenza Lane, Manson, $140,000, .52 acres, sold to Brian R. Bachman
RSTA Investments, 8081 Nahahum Canyon Road, Cashmere, $182,000, 5.8 acres, sold to Jered and Erika Sambuceto
Oct. 15
Wesley G. and Katherine Meyer, 40 Blewett Ridge Drive, 5.01 acres, 50 Blewett Ridge Drive, 5.02 acres (2 parcels in sale), Peshastin, $105,000, sold to Blake Weatherhead
Oct. 18
Kevin and Teresa Amarel, 4015 Knowles Road, Wenatchee, $185,000, .44 acres, sold to Carl J. and Laura A. Pedersen
Bill and Marilyn A. Bates, 132 Mayer Drive, Chelan, $315,000, .28 acres, sold to John R. and Mary L. Thompson
Oct. 19
Sidney E. and Mary J. Duke, Property ID 20554, 20 acres, 20555, 20 acres (2 parcels in sale), Cashmere, $136,250, sold to Glade Brosi and Andrea Bixby
David C. Keathley, Property ID 40345, 21.79 acres, 40346, 8.72 acres (2 parcels in sale), Chelan, $540,000, Larae and Mark Frohmader
Oct. 21
Joseph Boehme, 64 Carrera Lane, Manson, $500,000, .37 acres, sold to Samuel and Rachel Pittman
Pine Shadow Land Co LLC, 941 Spring Mountain Drive, $87,500, .47 acres, sold to Adam Herlihy
Oct. 22
Gavin B. Rumble et al, Property ID 38767, Lake Wenatchee, $37,500, .46 acres, sold to Chad M. and Victoria M. Curtis
Oct. 26
Andrew L. Owen et al, Property ID 50266, Chelan, $70,000, 40 acres, sold to Thomas W. Addison and Nathalie Z. Ascher
Oct. 27
Terry and Kara Kaegebein, Property ID 40252, Chelan, $178,500, .28 acres, sold to Jade and Taylor Powell
Lewis Hanson and Company Inc. Trustee, 300 Griffith Ranch Road, Manson, $198,000, 7.63 acres, sold to Magic Earth LLC
LH Piro-Azwell9 LLC, Property ID 51204, Chelan, $687,522, 28 acres, sold to Todd J. and Tamara R. Steel
Naumes Inc., 195 S. Apple Blossom Drive, 2.97 acres, 183 S. Apple Blossom Drive, 2.61 acres (2 parcels in sale), Chelan, $1,924,334, sold to ACA Holdings LLC
Jagla Properties LLC, Property ID 68902, Wenatchee, $280,000, 21.29 acres, sold to Brennen Balcom and Jessica Kim
Oct. 28
Kyle Walter et al, 478 Permit Spur 6304-119 Road, Lake Wenatchee, $158,000, 20 acres, sold to Gary S. O’Neill
Margot L. Becker, Property ID 38761, .44 acres, 38762, .46 acres (2 parcels in sale), Lake Wenatchee, $240,000, sold to Andrew R. and Megan E. Herdener
Dry Lakes Estates LLC, Property ID 48734, Manson, $390,000, 7.31 acres, sold to Mark and Patricia Tomlinson
Catherine H. Kent, 40 Harris Row, Manson, $365,000, .3 acres, sold to Andrew D. and Molly M. Baker
Edward and Linda Pratt, 17911 S. Lakeshore Road, 2.4 acres, 18001 S. Lakeshore Road, 2.1 acres (2 parcels in sale), Chelan, $90,000, sold to Rosario and Ana Dominguez
James M. Haubrick, 152 Wilcox Lane, Plain, $300,000, 2.5 acres, sold to Matthew Axelson
Chelan Lookout LLLP, 201 Bluebell Lane, Chelan, $359,000, .09 acres, sold to Tanya and James Jr. Mock
Oct. 29
R&M Builders LLC, 20644 Miracle Mile, Lake Wenatchee, $300,000, .31 acres, sold to Militello Investments LLC
Douglas County commercial
Oct. 20
Gary Brian Neumann, 1134 Palisades Road, parcel number 76500700100, 76500800600 (three parcels in sale), Palisades, $335,000, sold to Johnathan Ellis
Douglas County residential
Oct. 1
Denise M. Watson, 123 N. Kentucky Ave., East Wenatchee, $373,000, sold to Floyd Drell and Jean Elisabeth Butler
New Song Community Church, 1127 Grant Road, East Wenatchee, $550,000, .91 acres, sold to Jaime and Kristy G. Flores
Oct. 4
Karl L. Dawley, parcel number 24210340006, Waterville, $55,000, sold to David R. Ensworth
Oct. 5
Svetlana Nicole Gibbs, 2033 Legacy Place S.E., East Wenatchee, $550,000, sold to Hari and Lisa Sharma
Clea E. Pryor, 311 Ferry Ave., Coulee Dam, $176,376, sold to Monte Lee Pryor
Carol A. Johnston, 520 11th St. N.E. #16, East Wenatchee, $384,500, sold to Tim and Stacy Meyers
Oct. 6
Glennnis D. and Patricia S. Cooper, 314 S. Kent Court, East Wenatchee, $40,500, sold to Lisa S. and Richard Garcia
Albert and Carol Piecka, 410 N. Perry Ave., East Wenatchee, $435,000, sold to Thomas B. and Bethany X. DePirro
Lorraine M. Martin, 1730 10th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $575,000, sold to Daniel L. and Elizabeth E. Zavala
Hanson Home Construction LLC, 952 N. Newport Loop, East Wenatchee, $580,000, sold to Brian K. and Tayna M. Russell
Oct. 7
James Garnett, 2280 Rock Island Road, East Wenatchee, $260,000, sold to Sergio Guerra
Element Homes LLC, 2450 Berkley Loop, East Wenatchee, $659,610, sold to Rocky Singh Behniwal
Oct. 8
Dallas C. and Heather Mae Stringer, 118 Manhattan Square, East Wenatchee, $558,000, sold to Chad Hoffman
Richard Montoya, 2977 and 2907 N. Breckenridge Drive (2 parcels in sale), East Wenatchee, $279,000, sold to Brecken R. LLC
Gloria May Bourton Estate, 15 Goldy Lane, Orondo, $1,625,000, house on 5 acres, sold to Richard D. and Gayle M. Manning
Oct. 12
Henry W. Schauer Estate, 520 11th St. N.E. #1, East Wenatchee, $363,000, sold to Xeviar and Kaitlynn Lysons
Thomas David and Angela D. Sawyer, 1911 3rd St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $435,000, sold to Miguel J. Navarro
Blaine P. Schlenker, 707 N. Jennifer Lane, East Wenatchee, $479,900, sold to Anika N. Tuba
Oct. 13
Rimrock Meadows Association, parcel number 81400507700, Ephrata, $6,000, sold to Javier Arevalo Jimenez
Annette Mede, 1354 Terrace Court N.E., East Wenatchee, $525,000, sold to Jacob Thomas and Kayleigh J. Spurgeon
Troy Lucas, 295 6th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $575,000, sold to Jeffrey Dale and Deanna Babe Spencer
Global Prosperity LLC, 105 W. Ash St., Waterville, $289,000, sold to Patricia Cooper
Jeffrey D. and Deanna B. Spencer, 1782 Glen St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $515,000, sold to Michael and Mary Ginther
Oct. 14
Charlotte A. Bowman, 554 Canyon Drive, East Wenatchee, $285,000, sold to Stanley and Karen Harrison
Jacob D. Adamson Estate, 128 N. Joseph Ave., East Wenatchee, $415,000, sold to Rodney T. Coffman
Jeffrey Charles and Margaret H. Rae Brown, 2365 Fancher Field Road, $429,500, sold to Aguayo Flores and Brenda Ma
Sage Homes LLC, 2450 S.E. Sage Brooke Road, East Wenatchee, $319,900 for house and $105,000 for-.12 acre lot, sold to Kuljit K. Chawla
Sage Homes LLC, 2440 S.E. Sage Brooke Road, East Wenatchee, $319,900 for house and $105,000 for .12-acre lot, sold to KMR Real Estate LLC
Oct. 15
Jack W. and Kerill A. Woodward, 951 N. Gale Ave., East Wenatchee, $489,000, sold to Paul and Sara Van Horn
Kregg M. and Kelly Morrow, 3936 N.E. Blueridge Drive, East Wenatchee, $415,000, sold to Ladeana Lynn Morehead
Jared S. and Nichole K. Shepard, 1707 N. Aurora Ave., East Wenatchee, $455,000, sold to Jesse D. and Catherine A. Bowers
Vern S. and Marilyn G. Gray, 323 21st St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $337,000, sold to Justin Connor
Marita F. Grittner, 301 Stevens Ave., Coulee Dam, $203,000, sold to Richard W. and Yongcha Joyce
Dale E. and Gwendolyn A. Snyder, 319 Deer Creek Drive, Waterville, $80,000, sold to Gregory D. Stockdale
Cynthia D. Marshall, 280 21st St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $390,000, sold to Chris E. and Michelle D. McCormick
Robert D. and Janet Cannon, 108 19th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $515,000, sold to Chin Tai Chang
Kurt Mikel and Heather Noel Macneil, 2440 Harvester Loop, East Wenatchee, $640,000, sold to David A. Renken
Tom and Renee Hughes, 579 Canyon Drive, East Wenatchee, $251,900, sold to Michael William Erho
Jessup Home Design Inc., 2627 Parkette St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $635,194, sold to Shawn J. and Angela M. DuLac
Oct. 18
Sage Homes LLC, 1096 S. Newberry Lane, East Wenatchee, $300,000, sold to Apurva Patel
Sagebrook LRR LLC, 1096 S. Newberry Lane, East Wenatchee, $105,000, sold to Apurva Patel
Caleb R. Durkee, 1991 Grant Road, East Wenatchee, $490,000, sold to Maobin Chi
Jason Watts, 1007 Harrison Court, East Wenatchee, $581,000, sold to Kami N. and Jeffrey R. Aldrich
Kelly R. and Michael W. Sims, 532 S. Lyle Ave., East Wenatchee, $504,155, sold to David and Heidi Riker
Eriberto Negrete, 2263 Veedol Drive, East Wenatchee, $405,000, sold to Tyler M. Stender
Alfredo Cendejas, 1561 Grant Road, East Wenatchee, $370,000, sold to Farias and Jose Guadalupe Carreon
Garrett Grubbs, 755 S. Perry Ave., East Wenatchee, $700,000, sold to Rafael and Mirella Gonzalez
Oct. 19
William P. and Lori D. Dean, 1180 Jupiter St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $577,000, sold to Matthew Lee and Elizabeth Nadine Overton
Deborah A. Workman, 2730 N.W. Empire Ave., East Wenatchee, $390,500, sold to Tyler Michael Davis
Lara M. Standerford, 1296 Wheatridge Drive, East Wenatchee, $420,000, sold to Barrington C. and Michelle Lynn Schofield
Oct. 20
Brandon S. Williams, 865 N. Keller Ave., East Wenatchee, $437,000, sold to Jordan James and Charlotte R. Brown
Aaron K. and Nichole M. Dalke, 315 W. Birch St., Waterville, $257,000, sold to Liza J. and Andrew J. Smith
Jordan J. and Charlotte R. Brown, 456 S. Kansas Loop, East Wenatchee, $402,500, sold to Realtrust IRA Alternatives LLC
Juan Manuel Muniz Arroyo, 350 4th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $450,000, sold to Romero and Efrain Martin Del Campo
Ernestine K. Pieper, 331 23rd St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $410,000, sold to Elliott Molitor
Terrina and John Guempel, 521 River View Drive, Orondo, $625,000, sold to Kenneth F. Furniss
Oct. 21
Alma Delia Osorio, 929 Maple St. SP 104, Bridgeport, $20,000, sold to Eliodoro Garcia Beltran
Lee A. Adler, 3655 N.W. Cascade Ave. SP 16, East Wenatchee, $72,500, sold to David and Nancy Tweedy
Paul D. and Judith J. Preston, 1612 N. Aurora Ave., East Wenatchee, $464,000, sold to Timothy and Hilary Hein
Patricia Java, 610 12th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $320,000, sold to 610 12th Street N.E. LLC
Hanson Home Construction LLC, 2471 Neighbor Place S.E., East Wenatchee, $170,000, sold to Matthew McNeal and Jessica Diane Bradshaw
Oct. 22
Patricia Ann Moore, 667 4th St. N.E. #L-101, East Wenatchee, $224,000, sold to Anneliese Ria Gustavsen
Cesar Garcia Sanchez, 211 3rd St., Bridgeport, $40,000, sold to Gamaliel Mendez
Craig Alan Thompson, 2316 Combine St., East Wenatchee, $460,000, sold to Bruce and Carol A. Schneller
Francisco Ramos, 211 Pace Drive SP 47, East Wenatchee, $15,000, sold to Candy Farias
Aaron and Charmaine Rosenberger, 681 S. Larch Ave., East Wenatchee, $368,000, sold to Ashley M. Stevens
Yadira J. Vagas Gonzalez and Noe Ramirez Martinez, 1800 Sunset Highway SP 25, East Wenatchee, $10,000, sold to Pablo Ramirez
Stimac Construction Inc., 366 Hammond Lane, Rock Island, $443,200, sold to Cynthia A. Fisher
Sage Homes LLC, 2432 S.E. Sage Brooke Road, East Wenatchee, $320,000 for house and $105,000 for .12 acre lot, sold to Jackie and Chung Nguyen
Springwater Homes LLC, 2289 Brinley Court, East Wenatchee, $499,000, sold to Richard W. and Teresa L. Tieman
Oct. 25
Nora Vargas Barragan, 401 S. Kentucky Ave. SP 53, East Wenatchee, $15,000, sold to Roberto Padilla Ortiz
Gregory K. Bean, 88 N. Lyle Ave., East Wenatchee, $765,000, sold to Corey D. Mikkelson
Robert D. and Kathy M. Johnson, 2454 Grand Ave., East Wenatchee, $900,000, sold to Shawn Paul and Anna McCully
Susan D. and James F. Anez, 2354 Herndon Drive, East Wenatchee, $415,000, sold to Sael Guzman Aguilera
Maria Guadalupe Hernandez, 929 Maple St. SP 011, Bridgeport, $500, sold to Domingo Cortes Quiroz
Oct. 26
Jeff and Kristine Boullioun, 2613 Catalina Ave., East Wenatchee, $604,000, sold to Cameron and April J. Wiggins
Pheasant Bridge LLC, 2811 N.W. Empire Ave., East Wenatchee, $582,000, sold to Donald A. and Karen E. Johnson
Susan M. Erdmann, 455 9th St. N.E. SP 03, East Wenatchee, $59,000, sold to Don and Bitsi George
Mark Johnson, 2093 Pratt Court, East Wenatchee, $380,000, sold to Robert Olson
Kelly and Christin Gregerson, 476 Chesnut Court N.W., East Wenatchee, $615,000, sold to Michelle M. and John C. Jordan
Oct. 27
Thomas Lee Manning, 520 11th St. N.E. #21, East Wenatchee, $360,000, sold to Douglas K. Baker
Hardway Holdings LLC, 470 S. Partridge Lane, East Wenatchee, $765,000, house on 2.19 acres, sold to Luke S. and Amy J. Lambert
Oct. 28
Pacific Premier Trust, 513 17th St., Bridgeport, $135,000, sold to James and Kelli Rachwitz
Denzel D. Still, 420 30th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $175,000, sold to Mark E. Doelman
Darren L. and Madeleine C. Smith, 240 5th St. N.E. #A, East Wenatchee, $705,000, sold to Atul and Madhulika Singh
Darren L. and Madeleine C. Smith, 256 5th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $710,000, sold to Atul and Madhulika Singh
Aaron and Charmaine Rosenberger, 72 N. Nevada Ave., East Wenatchee, $114,000, sold to HCD Homes LLC
Cristian Tovar, 2500 S.R. 28 SP 013, East Wenatchee, $4,000, sold to Kenny M. Castaneda Penate
Austin B. Petterson, 2335 Herndon Drive, East Wenatchee, $405,000, sold to Riley and Jessica Nicole Korf
Jeffrey Zirkle, 537 River View Drive, Orondo, $1,199,999, sold to Ole and Heather Marie Bore
Pauline Schoo, 3320 N.W. Cascade Ave., East Wenatchee, $305,000, sold to David O. and Erika Leon
Oct. 29
Hanson Home Construction LLC, 916 N. Newport Loop, East Wenatchee, $576,475, sold to Roseanne T. and Gregory A. Cordes
Stanely P. Olson, 1437 Denny Place, Rock Island, $370,000, sold to Dave and Tammy Bailiff
Nexus Development Holdings LLC, 615 Nelson Place, East Wenatchee, $382,000, sold to Brendon Gundry
Richmond Alan and Tiffany Ann Petty, 2274 3rd St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $500,000, sold to Thomas L. Manning
Kathryn E. Macintyre, 925 N. Fairmont Ave., East Wenatchee, $300,000, sold to Sierra Cheyenne Slatta
Nicolette Balala 1993 Inter Vivos Trust, 724 Ski View Drive, East Wenatchee, $800,000, sold to Wayde S. and Rebecca Knowles
Monte and Kristy Kuk, 2125 Valley View Blvd., East Wenatchee, $869,900, sold to Sandra L. and Stephen B. Pomroy
Michael C. and Bethany A. Soule, 573 N. Darwood Ave. #B, East Wenatchee, $383,500, sold to Steven Brian and Tonya M. Vaughan
Timothy and Jill Slesk, 2293 Fancher Heights Road, East Wenatchee, $655,000, sold to Fabian and Vanessa Pulido
Lois R. Garrett, 204 N. Adams St., Waterville, $80,000, sold to June and Time Skinner
Sage Homes LLC, 2414 S.E. Sage Brooke Road, East Wenatchee, $319,900 and $105,000 for house on .12 acres, sold to Linda M. Cashman
Beverly A. Olson, 2935 N. Breckenridge Drive, East Wenatchee, $700,000, sold to Kathryn Ann Watson
Douglas County land sales
Oct. 1
Craig M. and Celestial C. Fisher Jr., 31 Boulder Road, Chelan, $200,000, 2.05 acres, sold to Gary R. and Terri L. Wedam
Fraley Ranch Project LLC, 1991 8th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $380,000, 15.81 acres, Jab Investors LLC
Thomas A. and Jana Kirschner, parcel number 73000101002, Palisades, $89,000, 10.1 acres, sold to Tiffany Cathleen and Miranda Janet Marrone
Oct. 4
Richard Montoya, 2908 N. Breckenridge Drive, East Wenatchee, $125,000, .31 acres, sold to Gerardo Lopez
Oct. 6
Levy Family Trust, parcel number 27240610002, Mansfield, $38,000, 19.25 acres, sold to George and Jennifer Owens
Adams G&G LLC, parcel number 25283010007, Coulee-Hartline, $59,900, 20.05 acres, sold to Terry and Rowena Westlake
Oct. 7
Eagle Land Sales, 740 Sacagewea Drive, Ephrata, $4,200, 1.2 acres, sold to Robert Anderson
Oct. 8
River Valley Development LLC, 2514, 2516, 2518 Plateau Drive, East Wenatchee, $116,700 for each of three lots, each about .19 acres, sold to Triple R Construction
Steven R. Sadler, 411 6th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $350,000, 1.28 acres, sold to 6th St. LLC
Matthew and Leah New, parcel number 27231310002, 9.46 acres, 49700007700, 18.47 acres (2 parcels in sale), Chelan, $85,000, sold to Justin Lawrence Brown
Steven C. and Delores J. Johnson Trustees, 2620 Barnstorm Lane, East Wenatchee, $230,000, sold to Jaskaran Kooner
Alan S. Killbrew, 160 Chelan Hills Acres Road, Chelan, $35,000, 20.92 acres, sold to Jose Alejandro Davila
Localtel Building LLC, parcel number 25210210013, Waterville, $82,000, 21.9 acres, sold to Austin Cox
Oct. 11
Mary T. Briggs, 944 Road S. S.W., East Wenatchee, $350,000, 50 acres, sold to Evan and Heidi Bromiley
Mark C. Lee, 862 Briarwood Drive, East Wenatchee, $155,000, .42 acres, sold to Michael K. Chang
Oct. 12
Richard F. Sample, parcel number 28232520007, Mansfield, $50,000, 20 acres, sold to Andrew McIrvin
Oct. 13
J and L Properties LLC, parcel number 22211430011, 18.7 acres, 22211430010, 18.09 acres (2 parcels in sale), East Wenatchee, $748,800, sold to Western Sunset 2 LLC
Oct. 14
Baltz Farms LLC, parcel number 28273500000, 632 acres, 2827342000, 476 acres, 2827341000, 156 acres, 28273310001, 237 acres, 28272810002, 496 acres, 28272720001, 194 acres, 28272710004, 39.1 acres, 28272710003, 273.5 acres, 28272620001, 267.42 acres, 28272610001, 280 acres, 28272520001, 160 acres, 28272330001, 158 acres, 28272230002, 160 acres, 28272230001, 120 acres, 28272210002, 120 acres (15 parcels in sale), Bridgeport, $2,000,000, sold to Brar Farms LLC
Oct. 15
Robert Karry, parcel number 09100900600, Mansfield, $22,500, 16 acres, sold to Karley M. Alvarez
Oct. 19
Jessup Home Design Inc., 2590 Parkette St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $150,000, .28 acres, sold to Jorge Ramirez
Gail L. Ford 3335 Hackamore Drive, 1.08 acres, 4274 Altoona Drive, 1.13 acres, parcel number 81800903100, 1.52 acres, 81800903000, 1.04 acres (4 parcels in sale), Coulee-Hartline, $77,500, sold to Outlaw Farmer Inc.
Oct. 20
Karl and Rebacca Brown, 230 N. Division Road, Waterville, $340,000, 25.88 acres, sold to Nicole and Aaron Keith Dalke
Hardway Holdings LLC, 285 S. Partridge Lane, East Wenatchee, $249,500, 1.39 acres, sold to Wade and Maureen Bissell
Oct. 21
Four Corners Farmland Fund Douglas LLC, parcel number 26211420004, 10.1 acres, 26212210013, 41.58 acres, 26212110010, 11 acres, 26211640002, 10 acres, 26211520002, 40.99 acres (5 parcels in sale), Orondo, $2,910,000, sold to AFC Ranch 8 LLC
Red Stick Farms Washington LLC, parcel number 2621620017, .16 acres, 26212620005, 1 acre, 26212330007, 9.23 acres, 26212330008, 9.31 acres (4 parcels in sale), Orondo, $325,000, sold to AFC Ranch 3 LLC
Oct. 22
Kevin A. and Tiffany Ross, 2974 N. Baker Ave., East Wenatchee, $729,000, .96 acres, sold to William L. Wagner
Rodney A. and Bonnie M. Jacobs, 2080 Legacy Place S.E., East Wenatchee, $130,000, .19 acres, sold to Timberwood Homes LLC
Greg Hayenga, parcel number 82000701100, Waterville, $15,000, 1.41 acres, sold to Michael George and Magdalena Garay Tooley
Gary E. and Sheree L. Noyes, 624 Briarwood Drive, East Wenatchee, $175,000, .28 acres, sold to John Victor and Janet M. Hanson
J&M California Land Company Inc., 455 Sycamore Court N.W., East Wenatchee, $197,500, .37 acres, sold to Kent Perry and Verna Marie Boothman
Oct. 25
Five and One Investments LLC, 3937 N.W. Deep River Ave., East Wenatchee, $225,000, .58 acres, sold to David Wright
Oct. 26
Lawrence F. and Eva E. Juchmes, parcel number 24250730000, 465.77 acres, 24250820005, 80 acres, 24251720000, 125.72 acres, 24241340000, 156 acres, 24251810000, 200 acres (5 parcels in sale), Waterville, $375,000, sold to Tenelco Farms LLC
Matt and Leah New, parcel number 49700007800, Chelan, $80,000, 7.82 acres, sold to Sharaya and Adam Norton
Deborah R. Bielas, parcel number 25273540002, 20 acres, 25273540001, 20 acres (2 parcels in sale), Coulee-Hartline, $34,900, sold to Philip D. and Lisa M. Brown
Oct. 27
Timothy and Bridget Adams, parcel number 81400507100, .93 acres, 81400507000, 1.04 acres (2 parcels in sale), Ephrata, $3,000, sold to Open Acres LLC
Oct. 28
Yasuko Conner, Tyee View Loop, Waterville, $26,000, 11.84 acres, sold to Roberto and Adilene Morales
Oct. 29
Rimrock Meadows Association, parcel number 81700805200, Ephrata, $6,000, 1.08 acres, sold to Fredy Guzman
Rimrock Meadows Association, parcel number 81700303100, Ephrata, $13,500, 1 acre, sold to Kurt Blanchard
Terry Thomas, parcel number 50000008200, Chelan, $100,000, 20.02 acres, sold to Jeremy Chase and Hannah Westing
Besel Family Farm LLC, 310 Road 4 S.W., Waterville, $130,000, 448.55 acres, sold to Antioch Ventures 358 LLC
Paul F. and M.J. Gentry Trust, parcel number 01400100200, Bridgeport, $23,207, .87 acres, sold to Steve and Heidi Atterson
Michael P. Ternan Estate, 2016 Monroe Ave., .12 acres, parcel number 02501000600, .06 acres (2 parcels in sale), Bridgeport, $125,000, sold to Kevin Moreno Perez
Matthew and Leah New, parcel number 49700008200, Chelan, $140,000, 5.06 acres, sold to Jesus Sanchez Tapia