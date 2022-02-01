Chelan County commercial sales
Nov. 29
Highpoint Investment Group LLC, 308 N. Emerson St. 1, $1,100,000, sold to Scott and Karla Parker
Dec. 3
City of Wenatchee, 1116 Crescent, Wenatchee, $37,200, Property ID 55746, 69080 (2 parcels in sale), sold to Gary E. Noyes
Dec. 6
Riverfront Village Phase 1 LLC, 315 N. Worthen St. (2 parcels in sale), Wenatchee, $8,600,000, sold to Grandviews Riverfront Village LLC
Dec. 7
DB Wenatchee LLC, 739 S. Mission St., Wenatchee, $740,000, 2 parcels in sale, sold to TKC! LLC
Dec. 12
Anthony and Janice Cortez, 1350 W. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $50,000, sold to Mike and Clara Roser
Dec. 13
Sunset Marina LLC, 1350 W. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $93,950, sold to William J. and Jill M. Duffy
Dec. 14
Donna M. Roduner, 8535 and 8575 Main St., Dryden, $430,000, 2 parcels in sale, sold to Independent Warehouse Inc.
Sunset Marina LLC, 1350 W. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $85,000, sold to Larry and Anita Day
Dec. 15
Don W. Pelley, 325 Division St. B (commercial condominium), Leavenworth, $250,000, sold to Jay and Kimarie Henwood
Dec. 16
Constantino G. Montes, 860 Highway 150, Manson, $355,000, sold to Randy R. Sr. and Karen E. Becker
Dec. 20
Moxley Family LLC, 216 S. Mission St., Wenatchee, $365,000, sold to Anderson Family Trust
Dec. 21
Sunset Marina LLC, 1350 W. Woodin Ave., Chelan, $134,950, sold to John and Kresa Dreher
Dec. 23
Stemilt Industrial Development LLC, 1530 and 1560 N. Miller St., Wenatchee, $2,904,000, sold to Dovex Fruit Company
Stemilt Growers Inc., 1603 N. Miller St., Wenatchee, $9,096,000, sold to Dovex Fruit Co.
Dec. 27
Water Works Properties LLC, 2 Fifth St., Wenatchee, $4,300,000, sold to Awaken Wenatchee Church
John J. Fragnito Jr., 217 San Remo Lane, Chelan; $675,000, sold to Backcountry Assets LLC
Dec. 28
TTS Land Company LLC, 139 S. Worthen St., Wenatchee, $2,400,000, sold to Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Yakima
TTS Land Company LLC, 145 S. Worthen St., Wenatchee, $3,200,000, sold to Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Yakima
Dec. 29
Bavarian Village Associates, 330 Prospect St., Leavenworth, $1,753,471, sold to Housing Authority of Chelan Co. and City of Wenatchee
BG&T Investments LLC, 608 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, $400,000, sold to Roland and Shawna Bais
Rich & Patti LLC, 2131 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee; $173,512, sold to RTZ LLC
Dec. 30
Maxwell Properties LLC, 404 S. Chelan Ave., Wenatchee, $450,000, sold to Jaimee and Kristina Cook
Chelan County residential sales
Dec. 1
Estate of Jan A. King, 407 Oregon St. 221, Wenatchee, $200,000, sold to Aidan J. Larsen
Joanne and William Young-Sanford, 652 Meadows Drive, Wenatchee, $784,000, sold to Kurt E. Boehl
Charb Rinker, 525 Orondo Ave., Wenatchee, $213,000, sold to Orondo Orchards LLC
Jon M. and Melanie F. Smiddy, 1122 Linwood Ave., Wenatchee, $385,000, sold to Jestin F. and Chastity F. Sallas
Carl A. Pederson, 407 Oregon St. 111, Wenatchee, $232,000, sold to Nicholas Hinch
Dec. 2
Brett W. and Deanne J. Telford, 4095 W. Eaglerock Drive, Wenatchee, $1,455,000, sold to Ehtasham Malik and Inesse Manucharyan
Kevin J. Mulvaney, 2155 Summer Camp Road, 2165 Summer Camp Road, Chelan, $2,000,000, sold to Michael E. and Cathy L. Horrobin
Danny Gettman, 1208 Okanogan Ave., Wenatchee, $454,000, sold to Felipe C. Calvillo and Maria G. Quiroz
Michael J. and Kaylene A. Leeds, 1736 Lincoln Park Circle, Wenatchee, $524,900, sold to Alexander C. Folden and Selah Brito
Simon M. and Melissa L. Faughnan, 392 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $400,000, sold to Brad Yaple and Amy Oppen
Dec. 3
Barbara E. Laymance, 3311 U.S. Highway 97, Peshastin, $275,000, sold to Matthew and Jessica Gibbs
Glen Shelly Stefanko, 12300 Ingalls Creek Road, Peshastin, $1,450,000, sold to Andrew D. and Clarissa M. Crothall
Jason M. Cobb and Shawna Snyder, 1000 Sage Crest Drive, Wenatchee, $660,000, sold to Cameron S. and Elizabeth L. Watters
J. Paul and Dorothy M. Demers, 10765 Lone Pine Drive, Peshastin, $645,900, sold to Lynn Zielasko
Charles A. and Susan V. Zimmerman, 3019 Memory Lane, Lake Wenatchee, $240,000, sold to Angelina John
Cedar Street House LLC, 621 N. Cedar St., Chelan, $442,000, sold to John Lorang
Kyle and Laura Strong, 322 Brinley Lane, Wenatchee, $835,000, sold to Brynn Nielsen and James Covey
Dec. 4
David/Karin Brameld Trustee, 12120 Titus Road, Leavenworth, $795,000, sold to Colocci Brameld Living Trust
Dec. 6
Ralph L. Dawes, 1309 3rd St., Wenatchee, $380,000, sold to Fernando Garcia and Leslie Sanchez
Billy D. Hansen, 220 Penny Road, Wenatchee, $305,000, sold to Mario and Elizabeth Cantu
Eric E. Warthen, 2325 Kinnikinnick Drive, Lake Wenatchee, $630,000, sold to Sharon K. Malo
Glen J. and Andree Saxby, 114 S. Franklin Ave., Wenatchee, $562,000, sold to John Barkhausen and Caroline Rex Waller
Dec. 7
Paula Mader, 507 Cedar Wood Lane, Wenatchee, $440,000, sold to Ashley Duke
Donald and Jeanne Poirier, 9999 Olalla Canyon Road, Cashmere, $85,000, sold to Sandra G. Burney
James and Jerri Dion, 1649 Howard Flats Road, Chelan, $210,000, sold to Marina Dion and Spencer F. Oberfelder
Johnny J. Galloway Trust, 715 S. Western Ave., Wenatchee, $270,000, sold to Cross Creek Farm LLC
Linda Morrow, 2885 Sierra Blvd., Malaga, $326,500, sold to Ryan S. and Hannah A. Kniery
Dec. 8
Lannie H. Cox, 801 Emerald Ave., Cashmere, $225,000, sold to Rafael Sanchez and Bianey Oyos et at
Joshua David Jameson, 9029 Icicle Road, Leavenworth, $1,300,000, sold to Tanner G. and Cinzia Vaughn
Chantz M. and Vallerie Webb, 806 Kittitas St., Wenatchee, $375,000, sold to Charles Baumann
Darren and Rebecca Pickthorn, 4362 Jim Smith Road, Wenatchee, $950,000, sold to Michelle A. Green and Robert S. Gordon
Dec. 9
Karen B. Clarke, 4275 W. Eaglerock Drive, Wenatchee, $875,000, sold to Christopher Chierek and Susannah Greene Cooper
Denise A. Permin, 1903 Hideaway Place, Wenatchee, $519,900, sold to Thomas and Stacy Laitala
Lewis Fryer, 13100 Entiat River Road, Entiat, $265,000, sold to Angela E. Ashley and Timothy Aemmer
James T. and Janet A. Heg Revocable Living Trust, 213 S. East Center St., Chelan, $530,000, sold to Creed J. and Kylan M. Pendleton
Tod R. Jones, 11155 S. Lakeshore Road 9A, Chelan, $240,000, sold to George B. and Lisa W. Westover
Norma J. Herring, 919 Crawford Ave., Wenatchee, $51,000, sold to Kathleen L. Robb
Mark B. Forsmann, 5538 Campbell Road, Peshastin, $650,000, sold to David G. and Lucinda M. Witt
Dec. 10
Patricia L. Ommen, 4864 Rank Road, Cashmere, $832,500, sold to James R. and Mindi J. Nix
Ann L. Gowing et al, 8040 Old Bridge Road, Leavenworth, $1,430,000, sold to Sunrise Phoenix Revocable Trust
Jeffrey D. and Katie M. Michael, 1740 Central Ave. D, Wenatchee, $520,000, sold to Denise A. Permin
Dec. 11
Sandra J. Cusick, 1998 Number 2 Canyon Road, Wenatchee, $445,000, sold to Number Two Canyon LLC
Randall Lauve, 1238 Hill St., Wenatchee, $365,000, sold to Joyce A. Hiatt
Dec. 13
McConnell Living Trust, 4135 Sunnybank Drive, Chelan, $1,645,000, sold to Jones Family Revocable Trust
Gretchen S. Starr, 1413 Somerset Drive, Wenatchee, $445,000, sold to Patrick E. an Mabel A. Bodell
Robert L. Williams, 1111 S. Mission St. A, Wenatchee, $200,000, sold to James D. Smith
Patricia J. Grubb, 1213 Poe St., Wenatchee, $520,000, sold to Maria D. Diaz Guillen
J. Paul and Dorothy M. Demers, 3061 Tahoe St., Malaga, $639,000, sold to David E. Bloyer and Kay D. Erho
Dec. 14
Dennis G. Jr. and Nikkoly S. Stanley, 1614 Walnut St., Wenatchee, $500,000, sold to Donald E. and Stacy J. Ray et al
Stephen A. and Audrey E. Smith, 218 West St., Leavenworth, $222,600, sold to Matthew and Michelle L. Logan
Justin T. and Katherine Marden, 5820 Sunset Highway, Cashmere, $435,000, sold to Drew A. and Kaylee D. Thompson
Franklin Stull, 16885 Camp 12 Road, Plain, $1,550,000, sold to Darlene and Glen Jones
Andrea and Hans Mulders, 4120 Lakeview Place, Chelan, $1,399,000, sold to Stanley D. and Patricia R. Milne
Ronald E. La Freniere, 1036 Fuller St., Wenatchee, $360,000, sold to Gabriela Amador
David F. Bremmer, 98 Saratoga Lane, Malaga, $449,900, sold to Erin Gariano et al
Dec. 15
Andrew Hastings, 406 N. Franklin Ave., Wenatchee, $211,000, sold to Noel and Sandra Cornelio
Eider Properties LLC, 921 3rd St., Wenatchee, $771,500, sold to Kasturi Bonam and Chandrasekhar Pasupuleti et al
Kevin M. Dodson, 305 N. Delaware Ave., Wenatchee, $265,000, sold to Leah M. Laitala
Michael Lanning, 8709 School St., Dryden, $400,000, sold to Samuel D. Neukom
Adam T. and Cynthia A. Rasmussen, 947 Cloudless Drive, Manson, $945,000, sold to Michael and Laura Mack
Katrina Borth, 615 Marian Ave., Wenatchee, $465,000, sold to Nathaniel D. and Kathryn M. Smeltzer
Eric C. and Nichole M. Brownlee, 2107 Fifth St., Wenatchee, $499,900, sold to Clifton Angle Lake LLC
Dec. 16
Naila B. Duffy and Zachary J. Mendenhall, 123 N. Franklin Ave., Wenatchee, $425,000, sold to Erin McCabe
Kenneth and Gayle Meckem Trustees, 4470 Joe Miller Road, Malaga, $550,000, sold to Kim and Danny Gettman
Kurt Greiner, 4680 Mission Creek Road, Cashmere, $895,000, sold to Michael R. and Rachel L. Battis
Danny and Penny McDonald, 4248 Pendleton Court, Malaga, $332,400, sold to Denny Carroll
Mike and Cindy Hendricks, 320 Whitman St., Leavenworth, $899,000, .14 acres, sold to Todd D. and Cathrine V. Thorpe
Dec. 17
Wandell and Laurel McCorvey, 18586 Hazel Lane, Plain, $380,000, sold to James R. and Taunya M. Clarke
Michelle and Ronald Baugher, 1422 Millerdale Ave., Wenatchee, $440,000, sold to Leland O. and Katherine C. Hirschel
Michael A. and Kristina L. Menley, 921 Walker Ave., Wenatchee, $400,000, sold to Ethan and Julia Dennison
Dmitri Tchitchkan and Julia Moukharskaya, 808 Autumn Crest Drive, Wenatchee, $755,000, sold to Kyle Gazay
Roberts Construction LLC, 1010 Racine Springs Drive, Wenatchee, $734,000, sold to Jennifer M. and Bryan Hopper
Dec. 18
Julie Campbell et al, 13176 Entiat River Road, Entiat, $178,000, sold to Frederick W. Deskin et al
Dec. 20
Frances L. Houghton, 1431 2nd St., Wenatchee, $320,000, sold to Ty G. Mulhall
Margaret A. Tiley, 3432 Shelby Court, Wenatchee, $330,000, sold to Cody Jordan et al
Alisa M. Soule, 339 Methow St., Wenatchee, $399,000, sold to Tyler Chang
Dianna and Roland Wheeler, 2017 Maple St., Wenatchee, $25,000, sold to Andrew and Kelsee Drain
Charles Beebe, 35 Chestnut St., Chelan, $815,000, sold to Mark and Joyce Hedin
Dec. 21
Dale S. Goldy, 1007 Dartmouth Ave., Wenatchee, $384,900, sold to Claudia N. Ahsmann and Kyle T. Keeler
Craig Sayler, 1907 Castlerock Ave., Wenatchee, $162,500, sold to Daralyn E. and Kyle Musilek
James A. Nelson, 613 Meadows Drive, Wenatchee, $662,000, sold to Richard L. and Pauline H. Upton
John F. Bayne et al, 1818 Number 2 Canyon Road, Wenatchee, $620,000, sold to Chase O. Jr. and Dawna S. Stanton
Joseph W. and Deanna C. Walter, 1085 Ridge Crest Drive, Wenatchee, $899,700, sold to Bob and Jodee Carlstrom Living Trust
Todd and Tanya Fraker, 267 Scholze St., Leavenworth, $720,000, sold to Sandeep Nain
Vitalina F. Vargas, 133 E. Allen Ave., Chelan, $320,000, sold to Erick I. Garcia Farias
Pronghorn LLC, 322 W. Woodin Ave. 616, Chelan, $375,000, sold to Roger N.Gibbons and Maria Pierides
Joseph and Brandy Nicolas, 114 Oak St., Cashmere, $300,000, sold to Faith K. Nicolas
Dec. 22
Karl A. and Judy A. Pearson, 505 Castlewood Place, Wenatchee, $439,000, sold to Joseph Frazier
Tracy D. Goff, 1311 Ninth St., Wenatchee, $311,000, sold to Paul R. Lopez Olguin and Ana P. Alvarez Sanchez
James E. Dunmore Management Trust et al, 6210 Hay Canyon Road, Cashmere, $730,000, sold to Ashley M. and Gregory S. Gillum
Christopher C. Schwalm, 19011 Gill Creek Road, Lake Wenatchee, $350,000, sold to Michael L. McGlauglin
Scott Milner, 415 S. Chelan Ave., Wenatchee, $299,900, sold to Edward A. Corulli
Dawna and Chase Stanton Jr., 77 John Truett Drive, Malaga, $655,000 (2 parcels in sale), sold to Shirley and George Franklin
Dec. 23
Evelyn A. Kitterman Trust, 118 White Birch Place, Cashmere, $320,000, sold to William D. Pratt
Tracy G. Bell, 1310 Castlerock Ave. 22, Wenatchee, $340,000, sold to Don and Faye Gilkison
Rex N. Covey, 611 King St., Wenatchee, $427,000, sold to Blair J. and Sarah K. Foerster
Cari L. Vereb, 220 Antles Ave. 112, Wenatchee, $207,500, sold to Stephen T. and Becky S. Morris
Ed Kane Orchard LLC, 1889 Malaga Alcoa Highway, Malaga, $599,000, sold to Carlos A. Torres
Wayne C. Ehrenberg, 1310 Monitor Ave., Wenatchee, $265,000, sold to Carlos Madrigal Mendoza and Maria Cardenas Nunez
Dec. 27
Robert and Beth Brown, 416 Elberta Ave., Cashmere, $285,000, sold to Alejandro and Kaylee Garcia
Mark and Susan Hebert, 311 Benton St., Leavenworth, $675,000, sold to Christopher and Jennifer Stablein
Terry D. Howard, 102 San Remo Lane, Chelan, $795,000, sold to Thomas E. Jr. Brinkley and Courtney M. Mahan
Ramona M. Norton, 332 Roosevelt Ave., Wenatchee, $80,000, sold to A&G Brothers Construction LLC
Melissa L. and Ceann C. Lee, 604 Kittitas St., Wenatchee, $335,500, sold to Mark A. and Ashle B. Dashnaw
Jack and Sheila Davis, 148 Shypoke Place, Entiat, $400,000, sold to Paul and Marianna Homer
A Home Doctor Inc., 198 Margaux Loop, Malaga, $559,800, sold to Kevin and Tonya Richmond
Roberts Construction LLC, 1011 Racine Springs Drive, Wenatchee, $585,380, sold to Kevin and Jayna Tomalty
Dec. 28
Irle Traditional Homes LLC, 106 Parkhill St., Cashmere, $200,000, sold to Lowell A. Scott
Aleksandr Drigallo, 23336 Lake Wenatchee Highway, Lake Wenatchee, $3,450,000, sold to H4IT Properties LLC
Gann Construction LLC, 862 Autumn Crest Drive, Wenatchee, $725,000, sold to Kyle and Laura Strong
Wapiti North LLC, 125 Lost Spoke Lane, Wenatchee, $580,000, sold to Amy and Thomas Hall
Dec. 29
Mathew Axelson, 22729 Lake Wenatchee Highway, Lake Wenatchee, $925,000, sold to Jennifer and Jeremy Miller
Dec. 30
Antonio Nunez Bustos, Alejandrina Cabrera De Nunez, 407 Lakeshore Drive, Manson, $899,000, sold to James Stafford
Dec. 31
Daniel and Dawn Jones, 10365 Merry Canyon Road, Leavenowrth, $855,000, sold to Peter A. Thorn and Rose M. Bailey
Chelan County land sales
Dec. 1
Joe M. Collins, 7395 Ridgeview Drive, Chelan, $245,000, .64 acres, sold to Terry and Kara Kaegebein
Dec. 6
Chelan Lookout LLLP, 1414 Cottage Lane, Chelan, $290,000, .06 acres, sold to Siddharth Bharadwaj and Kabita Mahapatra
Dec. 7
Joan Eller et al, Jagla Road, Wenatchee, $75,000, 1.8 acres, sold to Adriana Valladares
Dec. 8
Glen Kahler Community Association, 20705 Miracle Mile, Lake Wenatchee, $185,000, .36 acres, sold to R&M Builders LLC
William and Debra Jones, Property ID 44918, Chelan, $1,300,000, 1.4 acres, sold to Seth and Peter Talbott
Dec. 9
Sharon Chandler, 116 Chandrin Lane, Malaga, $205,000, 2.14 acres, sold to Salvador R. Martinez
GBS Lake Hills LLC, 100 Birdie Drive, Chelan, $175,000, .24 acres, sold to Michelle D. and Robert L. Nemeth
Dec. 10
Donald D. White, 8735 E. Leavenworth Road, Leavenworth, $1,500,000, 21.32 acres, sold to Peter and Kelsey Gruenwoldt
Del Shull, 139 Mountain Ridge Lane, Chelan, $370,000, 10.9 acres, sold to Jeremy Andrist and Natalie Aga
David Kuhlman, 1200 Washington St., Manson, $300,000, 7.99 acres, sold to Don and Judy Phelps
Dec. 12
Steven G. Stoller, Property ID 21172, Cashmere, $290,000, 1 acre, sold to Benjamin and Farrah L. Dotson
Dec. 14
Alan K. Crain, 6299 Alder Court, Wenatchee, $126,000, .47 acres, sold to Amber Bollinger
Donna M. Roduner, 8535 Main St., Dryden, $430,000, .35 acres, sold to Independent Warehouse Inc.
Pine Shadow Land Co. LLC, 986 Spring Mountain Drive, Wenatchee, $130,000, .16 acres, sold to Nicole and Miguel Espinoza
Chelan Lookout LLLP, 1412 Cottage Lane, Chelan, $296,000, .08 acres, sold to Robert and Michelle Hamilton et al
Dec. 15
Debra McGill, Property ID 58005, Wenatchee, $308,000, 20.05 acres, sold to Salvador Martinez
GBS Lake Hills LLC, 849 Long Drive, Chelan, $290,000, .21 acres, sold to Keary P. R. Bevan and Maria Ermizina
GBS Lake Hills LLC, 113 Birdie Drive, Chelan, $247,000, .41 acres, sold to Linda De Carlo
Dec. 16
Harris Orchard Co. L. P., Property ID 37361, Entiat, $602,880, 4.81 acres, sold to Raymond and Ulrika A. Wallitner
Harris Orchard Co. L. P., Property ID 67769, Entiat, $471,000, 3.08 acres, sold to Gregory R. and Alexandra C. Zevely
Taylor Orchards LLC, 15008 Allison Place, 15008 Allison Place, 15005 Allison Place (3 parcels in sale), Entiat, $315,000, .28 acres, sold to MTNS LLC
Dec. 20
Dianna E. Estes, Property ID 58470, Malaga, $350,000, 8.3 acres, sold to Monroe L. and Diana J. Bickford
Vista Rock Properties LLC, Property ID 65986, Entiat, $79,000, 20.05 acres, sold to Jocelyn and Kelly Wood
Dec. 21
Alex Kwon, Property ID 67157, Wenatchee, $242,000, 5 acres, sold to Kenneth C. and Esmee A. Williams
Andrea D. and Christopher H. Brixey, 38 Bruce Lane, Lake Wenatchee, $75,000, 5.23 acres, sold to Karen M. Dickinson et al
Blake and Ashley Bray, 203 Bluebell Court, Chelan, $459,000, .1 acres, sold to Korr LLC
Dennis and Linda Hostvedt, 34133, 34194 and 43158 N. Nason Road, Stevens Pass, $6,892, 3 parcels, sold to Michael and Lisa Bedard
Select Homes Inc., 252 Apple Ave., Chelan, $310,000, .31-acre lot, sold to Scott and Lynette Monpas
Dec. 22
Hubbard Duane Inc., Property ID 48268, Manson, $150,000, 7.08 acres, sold to First Orchards LLC
Stanton O. Jr. and Dawna S. Chase, Property ID 58894, .04 acres, 77 John Truett Drive, .43 acres (2 parcels in sale), Malaga, $655,000, sold to Shirley A. and George N. Franklin
Dec. 23
DSJS Land LLC, Property ID 51293 and 64771, Chelan, $95,000, two parcels, each 10.05 acres, sold to Ricardo and Spring N. Miranda
Select Homes Inc., 264 Apple Ave., Chelan, $310,000, .44-acre lot, sold to Sandra Fahlen
Select Homes Inc., 276 Apple Ave., Chelan, $395,000, .76-acre lot, sold to Lee and Dawn Mitchell
Select Homes Inc., 297 Apple Ave., Chelan, $400,000, .71-acre lot, sold to Ross and Kristin Fahlen
Select Homes Inc., 264 Apple Ave., Chelan, $335,000, .27-acre lot, sold to Eric Dann
Select Homes Inc., 215 Apple Ave., Chelan, $500,000, .64-acre lot, sold to Daniel L. Watson
Dec. 27
Jack and Sheila Davis, 148 Shypoke Place, Entiat, $400,000, .87 acres, sold to Paul and Marianna Homer
Dan and Vicki Selin, 90 Madrona Lane, Chelan, $1,675,000, 2 parcels 14.59 acres and 35 acres, sold to Sundance Slope LLC
John and Moiya Rossnagle, Property ID 251818240250, $25,000, .2-acre parcel, sold to Shawn and Tammy Riley
Dec. 28
Marian Davidson, Property ID 30160, Leavenworth, $345,000, .3 acres, sold to Jared Daugherty and Elisha Jensen
Garald E. McDonald, 15294 Lakeview St., Entiat, $285,000, 1.21 acres, sold to Mike and Maurya Broadsword
Dec. 29
J&O LLC, 340 Alpenglow Drive, Leavenworth, $263,000, .14-acre parcel, sold to V Homes Inc.,
J&O LLC, 642 Alpenglow Drive, Leavenworth, $223,000, .11-acre parcel, sold to Benjamin and Jennifer Ketler et al
J&O LLC, 660 Alpenglow Drive, $230,000, .13-acre parcel, sold to Lyman and Janeane Boyd
Dec. 30
Carl V. Niebuhr, Property ID 33184, Peshastin, $169,000, 20 acres, sold to Braden Corey
Douglas County commercial sales
Dec. 1
JC-Crew LLC of Washington, 1300 Sunset Highway, East Wenatchee, $525,000, sold to A3 Enterprises LLC
Dec. 3
Earl L. Wilson, 859 Valley Mall Parkway, East Wenatchee, $265,000, sold to David Bersenadze
109 SO Chelan LLC, 109 S. Chelan Ave., Waterville, $150,000, sold to Heritage Investments of Wenatchee LLC
Dec. 15
DB Wenatchee LLC, 685 Grant Road, East Wenatchee, $535,000, sold to TKC! LLC
Dec. 20
Abre LLC, 702 Grant Road, East Wenatchee, $1,000,000, sold to Abby’s RE LLC
Dec. 29
Prazer Holdings LLC, 349 Urban Industrial Way #A-F, East Wenatchee, $2,440,000, sold to KC International LLC
Dec. 30
Thompson and Tradup Holdings LLC, 3741 Airport Way, East Wenatchee, $750,00, sold to RTZ LLC
Douglas County residential sales
Dec. 1
Charles David and Rosalind Ann Crouch, 667 4th St. N.E. #L-102, East Wenatchee, $270,000, sold to Jared Howard
Dec. 2
Brian and Karlene K. Wooten Estate, 627 S.R. 173, Bridgeport, $100,000, sold to Miguel Campos and Maria Del Rosario
Andrew M. and Ashley Elmer, 1009 Jackie Lane, East Wenatchee, $682,500, sold to Jenny Marie Carter
Armando Escareno, 215 Columbia Ave., Bridgeport, $55,000, sold to Alegre and Isidro Perez
Dec. 3
Rosemary C. Faust Estate, 2327 N.W. Cascade Ave., East Wenatchee, $552,000, sold to Michael and Brittany Lasater
Dec. 6
Jack L. Brown Jr., parcel number 07500100701, .16 acres, 161 11th St. N.E. (2 parcels in sale), East Wenatchee, $439,900, sold to James N. Mary J. Kiehn
Dec. 7
DPE Properties LLC, 994 Highline Drive, East Wenatchee, $495,000, sold to Calingaert and Schutter Trust
David and Lisa Sanders, parcel number 55800300307, East Wenatchee, $622,500, sold to Jason G. and Kerri A. Walker
Gavan J. Welton, 1051 N. Baker Ave. #B-202, East Wenatchee, $330,000, sold to Annette S. Olson
Jamie and John Shimek, 2173 S. Melody Lane, East Wenatchee, $450,000, sold to Larry and Cheryl Davis
Dec. 8
Robert W. and Janell Dugger, 485 N. June Ave., East Wenatchee, $415,000, sold to Cristina Laerie and Daron Bruce Tate
Maria Marta Meza Campos, 929 Maple St. SP 163, Bridgeport, $7,000, sold to Maria S. Carranza Perez
Richard A. Johnson, 481 N. Iowa Ave., East Wenatchee, $405,000, sold to Phil D. and Cheryl A. Rayburn
Selah Brito, 15 Hadley St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $385,000, sold to Eduardo Hurtado Luna Jr.
Dec. 9
Cameron and April Wiggins, 1059 N. Guerin Lane, East Wenatchee, $444,900, sold to Tiana M. and Terrence V. Jr. Rowland
Dec. 10
Thomas L. Oeleke Estate, 120 N. Joseph Ave., East Wenatchee, $360,000, sold to Karina Y. Figueroa
Sage Homes LLC, 1101 S. Newberry Lane, East Wenatchee, $300,000, sold to Tim and Valerie Villeneuve. Sagebrook LRR LLC, 1101 S. Newberry Lane, East Wenatchee, $105,000 for .12 acre-lot, sold to Tim and Valerie Villeneuve
Sage Homes LLC, 1090 S. New Oak Lane, East Wenatchee, $332,000, sold to Tramp Investments. Sagebrook LRR LLC, 1090 S. New Oak Lane, East Wenatchee, $105,000 for .12 acre-lot, sold to Tramp Investments
Sage Homes LLC, 1086 S. New Oak Lane, East Wenatchee, $344,000, sold to Tramp Investments LLC. Sagebrook LRR LLC, 1086 S. New Oak Lane, East Wenatchee, $105,000 for .12-acre lot, sold to Tramp Investments LLC
Dec. 13
Jaclyn C. Christiansen, 1125 N. Devon Ave., East Wenatchee, $300,000, sold to Lysbeth Leon
Dec. 14
Devin J. and Kathleen Hart Wall, 2452 N.W. Columbia Ave. #33, East Wenatchee, $415,000, sold to Jason R. and Gisella M. Rice
Juan and Angelica Vargas, 1973 Legacy Place S.E., East Wenatchee, $585,000, sold to Daron Lewis
Brandon N. and Brenda L. Petersen, 206 Sun Veil Lane, East Wenatchee, $550,000, sold to David Scott Young
Michael L. and Pamela S. Schall, 667 4th St. N.E. #L-302, East Wenatchee, $245,000, sold to Michael Geary
Dec. 15
Camilo Madrigal and Maria Verduzco, 3 Holcomb Drive, East Wenatchee, $770,000, sold to Juan and Angelica Vargas
Brett M. and Nichole Ann Shales, 105 Chipmunk Trail Road, Waterville, $599,000, sold to Orin T. and Billye R. Tollackson
Orin T. and Billye R. Tollackson, 311 E. Locust St., Waterville, $355,000, sold to Derek M. and Megan A. Crites
Bell Investments LLC, 7 Hamilton St., East Wenatchee, $195,000, sold to Robert T. and Valerie A. Greiner
Joshua M. Virnig, 17592 Badger Mountain Road, East Wenatchee, $389,900, sold to Perry Nelson and Sherri Chappelle
Bobby J. Ashbrook Estate, 201 N. Nile Ave., East Wenatchee, $150,083, sold to Lanz Ashbrook
Dec. 16
Theodore H. and Barbara F. Cords, 58 Yarbrough Drive, Chelan, $658,000, sold to James and Jill Burbery
Robb A. and Maura L. Goembel, 2936 Cascade Ridge, East Wenatchee, $572,000, sold to Krista Whitford
Michael Patrick McFadden, parcel 84100000900, .17 acres, 220 Central St. (2 parcels in sale), Bridgeport, $85,000, sold to Beatriz Mariscal Rico
Michael R. and Rachel L. Battis, 703 N. Nile Ave., East Wenatchee, $775,000, sold to David E. and Beverly J. Battis
Edward L. Joines Revocable Living Trust, 1061 S. Lyle Ave., East Wenatchee, $335,000, sold to Joe R. and Lyndsie Youngren
Stimac Construction Inc., 420 Hammond Lane, Rock Island, $475,000, .18 acres, sold to Hammond Lake LLC
Dec. 17
Nathan and Alana Manning, 226 Stuhlmiller Road, Quincy, $683,500, sold to Peter and Holly McClure
Terry A. Todd, 1338 N. Ashland Ave., East Wenatchee, $195,000, sold to Courtney R. Kamphaus
Mark and Kelly C. Gingrich, 2590 Fancher Heights Blvd., East Wenatchee, $522,000, sold to John Kenneth and Rebecca Sue Bush III
Joshua and Holly Pearson Emmons, 3213 Sunset Highway, East Wenatchee, $410,000, sold to Laura Alvarado
Kent and Teresa Dyment, 311 N. June Ave., East Wenatchee, $375,000, sold to Daniel E. and Teresa D. Beardslee
Stephen O. and Sabrina R. Martinez, 1344 Tractor Loop, East Wenatchee, $530,000, sold to Miles Johnson
Sage Homes LLC, 1115 S. Newberry Lane, East Wenatchee, $305,000, sold to Cheryl Watson. Sagebrook LRR LLC, 1115 S. Newberry Lane, East Wenatchee, $105,000 for .12-acre lot, sold to Cheryl Watson
Gregory M. and Socorro Wright, 2683 Semolina Loop, East Wenatchee, $429,000, sold to Mark Allen and Ginger Lee Landry
Cheryl Watson, 134 Manhattan Square, East Wenatchee, $575,000, sold to Sherry Hoagland
Rebecca S. Mullen, 1308 Tractor Loop, East Wenatchee, $435,300, sold to Paul J. Scott
Dec. 20
Jennifer Smiley, 790 10th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $679,000, sold to George and Carmen Dockins
Stephanie Van Reenen, 1108 N. Baker Ave., East Wenatchee, $484,500, sold to Jennifer Smiley
Marie E. Crossman, 1807 Glen St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $312,000, sold to Bryant Self
George K. and Carmen Dockins, 1921 Legacy Place S.E., East Wenatchee, $570,000, sold to Wynn Jospeh and Shannon Dee Bushong
Frederick A. White III and Shannon J. Russel-White, 940 N. Gale West, .21 acres, N. Gale Ave., .16 acres, (2 parcels in sale), East Wenatchee, $590,000, sold to Rene Soperanez
David E. Lundgren, 2169 Black Rock Road, Orondo, $100,000, sold to Nikolay Burkanov
Debra Egan, 548 S. James Ave., East Wenatchee, $655,000, sold to Michael Rubideaux
Dec. 21
Ryan Joseph and Summer Marie Keller, 2354 Prairie Drive, East Wenatchee, $635,000, sold to Craig and Roshelle Leland
David and Lori Ann Eikum, 1251 Wheatridge Drive, East Wenatchee, $526,000, sold to Jake Y. and Monica E. Park
Dec. 22
Stimac Construction, 352 Hammond Lane, Rock Island, $519,900, sold to Sean Allen Dean and Tabitha Ann Snyder
Ariel Oquist, 758 8th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $384,900, sold to Gallardo and Pedro De La Cruz
Gerardo Lopez, 2458 Berkley Loop, East Wenatchee, $758,000, sold to Michael Alan and Wanda Cheryl Durbin
Sage Homes LLC, 1099 S. New Oak Lane, East Wenatchee, $304,900, sold to Patricia and Fred Waunch. Sagebrook LRR LLC, 1099 S. New Oak Lane, East Wenatchee, $105,000, sold to Patricia and Fred Waunch
Dec. 27
Sage Homes LLC, 1111 S. New Oak Lane, East Wenatchee, $304,900, sold to Patricia Gradin. Sagebrook LRR LLC, 1111 S. New Oak Lane, East Wenatchee, $105,000, sold to Patricia Gradin
Terry O’Kelley, 306 S. Franklin Ave., Waterville, $193,000, sold to Melissa Rae Geer
VZS Properties LLC, 478 S. Kansas Loop, East Wenatchee, $407,700, sold to Joshua M. Virnig
Dec. 28
Gregory S. and Ashley M. Gillum, 1521 Hannah Way, East Wenatchee, $695,000, sold to Kimberley and Benjamin Thomas
Erin L. Halverson and Amos S. Scott, 605 N. Minor Ave., East Wenatchee, $400,000, sold to Kathy Gutierrez
Dec. 29
Santokh Singh Pooni, 1749 5th St. S.E., East Wenatchee, $439,000, sold to Tovar and Lizeth Lizania Hurtado
Bernd K. and Andrea L. Dreyer, 445 W. Entiat Drive, Orondo, $275,000, sold to Alondra Del Carmen Sanchez
Sascha A. and Maranda L. Smith, 4475 N.W. Cascade Ave., East Wenatchee, $405,000, sold to Nicholas Sotiropoulos
William R. Pace and Marcia L. Schmidt, 33 S. Shore Drive, Chelan, $405,000, .9 acres, sold to Guilherme Souza
Dec. 30
Jay N. and Jennifer J. Witherbee, 1434 Sunset Highway, East Wenatchee, $675,000, sold to Molly and Zachary William Schwarzmiller
Larry Batchelor Revocable Living Trust, 1502 N. Baker Ave., East Wenatchee, $441,000, sold to Darrell and Anna Peters
Kurt Beidler, 1354 Clements Circle, 1350 Clements Circle (2 parcels in sale), East Wenatchee, $416,500, sold to Jorge and Ana M. Rodriguez
C&C Investment Properties LLC, 226 21st St. N.W., East Wenatchee, $439,900, Loris Lee Burmester
Heather Ryan, 43 N. Keller Ave., East Wenatchee, $350,000, sold to Roberto Lopez
Fryhover Family Holdings LLC, 225 Rock Island Road, East Wenatchee, $299,000, sold to Robles Family Properties LLC
Kathleen L. Lumsden Estate, 605 2nd St. S.W., Rock Island, $180,000, sold to Antonio Perez
Douglas County land sales
Dec. 1
Triumph Property LLC, parcel number 50000006200, Waterville, $57,000, 21.09 acres, sold to Lena and Anthony Mottaz
Howard Brice, Eagles Nest Road, Chelan, $70,000, 5 acres, sold to John Steindl
Javier and Esther Ponce, 415 Fairview Ave., Bridgeport, $125,000, sold to Yolanda Aparicio Rangel
Dec. 2
David and Lisa Sanders, parcel number 55800300306, East Wenatchee, $142,500, .31 acres, sold to Jason and Kerri A. Walker
Landbrand Inc., parcel number 81801202300, Coulee-Harline, $4,500, 1.14 acres, sold to Erin N. Brown
John E. and Nichole J. Tobin, parcel number 10700402000, Waterville, $18,000, .09 acres, sold to Jessica Gray
Craig Ruden, parcel number 81500600900, Ephrata, $5,995, .93 acres, sold to Benjamin and Nicole Redmond
Dec. 6
DJ Custom Homes Inc., 2660 Patriot Way S.E., East Wenatchee, $767,000, .26 acres, sold to Robert T. and Cheryl A. Chambers
Sandra K. Nolan, parcel number 29252320002, .85 acres, 51500300100, .61 acres, 51500200100, 1.4 acres, 51500200700, .29 acres (4 parcels in sale), Bridgeport, $30,000, sold to Garcia and Rocio Rosales
Dec. 8
C&C Investment Properties LLC, 220 21st St. N.W., East Wenatchee, $228,656, .07 acres, sold to David and Lisa Sanders
Rice Family Enterprises LLC, parcel 25281930003, 20.01 acres, 25281930002, 20.17 acres, 25281930001, 20.09 acres (3 parcels in sale), Coulee-Hartline, $92,000, sold to Ann Va. and Donald M. Frothingham
Mark C. Miller, parcel number 30243120001, Brewster, $372,000, 5.18 acres, sold to Nicholas J. and Maren J. Wall
Robert Fabian Piriz, parcel number 81700303700, Coulee-Hartline, $2,884, 1.04 acres, sold to Rimrock Meadows Association
James L. and Teresa L. Eaton, 72 Orchard Place, Orondo, $650,000, 1.36 acres, sold to Todd M. and Cami L. Aksdal
Dec. 9
Sarah E. and Billy D. Hale, parcel number 73000009007, 1 acre, 73000009006, 5 acres, 73000009008, 4.77 acres (3 parcels in sale), Palisades, sold to Emily and Tyson Niles
Prime Properties LLC, 40 S. Millbrook Loop, East Wenatchee, $125,000, .18 acres, sold to Sage Homes LLC
SCR Holdings LLC, 143 Riesling Drive, Rock Island, $179,900, .3 acres, sold to Tina Stetner
Dec. 10
Stimac Construction Inc., 500 Hammond Lane, Rock Island, $514,200, .14 acres, sold to Geoff and April Waterbury
Stimac Construction Inc., 408 Hammond Lane, Rock Island, $448,615, .14 acres, sold to Patrick and Cynthia Dulac
Roger and Carol Le Ray, 28, 85 and 71 LeRay Ranch Road, East Wenatchee, plus two other parcels for a total of 112.63 acres, $1,250,000, sold to Fortuity LLC
Sarah E. and Billy D. Hale, parcel number 23232530001, 11.38 acres, 23232530000, 232 acres (2 parcels in sale), Palisades, $300,000, sold to Savannah Joy Christensen
Sarah E. and Billy D. Hale, parcel number 23232530004, 1.5 acres, 23232530003, 15 acres (2 parcels in sale), Palisades, $30,000, sold to Savannah Joy Christensen
Sarah E. and Billy D. Hale, parcel number 23233610001, 22.47 acres, 23232530002, 56 acres (2 parcels in sale), Palisades, $94,000, sold to Hood Revocable Trust
Sarah Elizabeth Rose and Billy Dane Jr. Hale, parcel number 80400000400, Palisades, $80,000, 8.55 acres, sold to Alma Esther Barajas Verduzco
Neal and Sarah Safley, 102 S. Valiant Drive, East Wenatchee, $161,370, 1.15 acres, sold to Bremmer Construction Inc.
Dec. 13
Matthew and Leah New, Spring Canyon Road, Chelan, $18,000, 5.8 acres, sold to Luke Morris
Chinook Meadows LLC, parcel number 60600001600, East Wenatchee, $120,000, .15 acres, sold to Justo Diaz Monroy
Michael Tucker, parcel number 81801303600, Coulee-Hartline, $10,000, 1.49 acres, sold to Peter M. and Linda S. Savage
Ramon and Maria C. Perez, 18 Richards Ave., Brewster, $285,000, .47 acres, sold to Etelberto Hernandez Mendez
Tanya Lyn and Corey James Davis, 63 Shore Drive, East Wenatchee, $200,000, 1.11 acres, sold to Brian and Heather Harper
Dec. 15
Hanson Home Construction, 2439 Neighbor Place S.E., East Wenatchee, $549,000, .29 acres, sold to David A. and Susan M. Brown
Christopher R. and Carole A. Shedd, parcel number 24210210012, Waterville, $55,000, 8.14 acres, sold to Dan Smith
Dec. 16
Anna Marie Raymond, parcel number 81401101700, Ephrata, $5,000, 1.07 acres, sold to David and Jillian McKay
Dec. 20
Jason M. and Rachel M. Houck Trust, parcel number 24210320001, Waterville, $78,000, 40.06 acres, sold to Laurie and Christopher Raubacher
Dec. 22
Legacy LLC, 4020 10th St. N.E. #A1-A2, East Wenatchee, $235,920, 954.84 acres, sold to Microsoft Corporation
Hardway Holdings LLC, parcel number 22210310000, East Wenatchee, $250,558, 136.05 acres, sold to Microsoft Corporation
P&F Holdings LLC, parcel number 22210420002, East Wenatchee, $319,948, 201.02 acres, sold to Microsoft Corporation
Rodney G. and Julie A. Hunt, parcel number 25283120001, Coulee-Hartline, $45,000, 19.13 acres, sold to Dean A. Dorsey
Patrick N. and Julie A. McCall, parcel number 252116004, Orondo, $220,000, 5.67 acres, sold to Raymond L. and Jeanine M. Warner
Mable J. Slezia, parcel number 5370000900, Waterville, $7,000, 9.9 acres, sold to Corabear Land LLC
Adam G. and Jennifer L. Brizendine, 31 Sageland Road, East Wenatchee, $1,350,000, 1.6 acres, sold to Tami J. Prock
Adam Brizendine, 37 Sageland Road, East Wenatchee, $300,000, 18.4 acres, sold to Tami J. Prock
P&F Holdings LLC, parcel number 22210920009, 20 acres, 22210920006, 4.91 acres, 22210920005, 5.51 acres, 22210920004, 100.65 acres, 22210920004, 93.72 acres, 22210920003, 55.16 acres, 22210920002, 201.02 acres (7 parcels in sale), East Wenatchee, $319,948, sold to Microsoft Corporation
Patricia Smith, parcel number 81900100100, Waterville, $5,500, 2.45 acres, sold to Jonathan A. Borell
P&F Holdings LLC, parcel number 22210420004, 93.72 acres, 22210420003, 55.16 acres (2 parcels in sale), East Wenatchee, $13,703,882, sold to Microsoft Corporation
Dec. 27
Christopher M. and Savina L. Boyd, parcel number 50300000400, Chelan, $65,000, 20.15 acres, sold to James T. Horan
Dec. 30
Michael F. D’Aberle, parcel number 81801000100, Coulee-Hartline, $2,000, 1.12 acres, sold to Land Ho. LLC
David and Laurie Willett, 169 Banks Lake View Road, Coulee-Hartline, $395,000, 20 acres, sold to Randall A. Clough
PNW Holdings LLC, parcel number 53700000700, Waterville, $33,000, 11.1 acres, sold to Maxwell William Janicki
Scott W. Wolf, 440 19th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, $245,000, .47 acres, sold to Chase and Harlee M. Cooper